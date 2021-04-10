Property Transfers

5300 Terrace Arbor Cr; Culbreth Daniel C and Carol L to Adams Kenneth J and Licia I, $350,000.

3027 Timbercrest Ct; Hernandez Eddy Y to Salazar Matty, $223,000.

5418 Trail Ride Ct; Alwood William and Elizabeth to Davis Aaron E and Shannon D N, $525,000.

12400 Trumpington Ct; First-Citizens Bank and Trust Co to Collins David and Shelly, $512,500.

18271 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Beaton James and Conner Morgan L, $388,695.

6813 Velvet Antler Ct; Scott Mark A and Summer N to Knox Toby G, $236,000.

912 Vickilee Rd; Miles Ronald T to Dupont Alfred R Jr and Patricia, $290,000.

220 Water Pointe Ct; Krp Properties Llc to Smith Brian Charles and Nicole B, $173,000.

4636 Wellington Farms Dr; Pendragon Prop Business Trust to Vaden Lethia and Kandi, $395,000.

1000 Westwood Village Wy; Stebbins Donald B to Kristick John J Jr and Lisa A, $219,370.

2608 Wicklow Lp; Davis Julie to Dabney Donald W Jr, $274,000.

13107 Winamack Rd; Moore Glen D and Janna D to Taylor Philip M and Jessica C, $305,000.