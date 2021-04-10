Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Colonial Heights and King & Queen will be in future editions.
Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
114 W 12th St; Manchester Green Llc to Willis Paul Stanley, $500,000.
1807 N 21st St; Austin Prime Real Realty Llc to Rhodes Summer Renee, $246,500.
520 N 25th St; Richmond Association Of to Ninety Three Llc, $950,000.
1319 N 28th St; Rehm Brenton and to Labaw Carson, $326,000.
612 N 32nd St; 612 N 32nd St Land Trust Trs to Metcalf Ignacio and Sedlar Emily, $375,000.
1512 N 35th St; Cava Capital Llc to Mitchell Shannon C, $180,000.
800 W 46th St; Ingraham Mary H and to Wirth Joseph M, $240,000.
2420 Afton Ave; Burton Larry S and Pamela L to 2400 Afton Avenue Llc, $347,750.
1710 Altamont Ave; Sound Of Music Properties Llc to The Bakery Studios Llc, $1,175,000.
3113 Barton Ave; Clubhouse Properties Llc to Perry Eugene, $370,000.
6231 Binns Ave; Smith Christopher and to Reynolds Michael W, $205,000.
2117 E Broad St; Tarsovich Jordan P and to Martin Gary Lynn Jr, $390,000.
4804 Bromley Lane; Investment Alternatives Inc to Cava Capital Llc, $345,000.
717 Byrd Park Ct; Shapiro Ashley Rankin and to Williams Jacob Patrick, $537,000.
1604 Cedar Lane; Butterworth Ethel K to Via Matthew R and Meera P, $385,000.
827 Chimborazo Blvd; Tylers Commercial Builders to Rustand Lauri Revocable Trust, $256,500.
722 W Clay St; 722 W Clay Street Llc to Hazlett Daniel and Jessica, $207,444.
9526 Creek Summit Cir; Meenach Darrin L and Heather D to Carter Robert Sharp, $400,000.
507 S Davis Ave, U4; Cowlishaw Leigh to Adams Karyn and Jeff and Emma, $191,000.
5412 Dorchester Road; Harton Shannon M and Heather R to Murphy Janet and Duane, $500,000.
3109 Edgewood Ave; 4paw Investments Llc to Macecevic Lisa Joanne, $386,000.
3404 Ellwood Ave; Kyryk Stephen W and Mary B to Giberson Emma, $447,250.
3110 Fendall Ave; Christian Mitchell Llc to Reed Bradley Michael, $410,000.
3609 Florida Ave; Goel Cyrus to Fields Hall Jaren R, $177,500.
3402 W Franklin St; Lacy Brent M to Wilkinson David Earl Jr, $730,000.
212 W Franklin St, U106; Hummer D Keith and Cynthia A to Sentner Kevin and Dianne, $241,000.
1629 German School Road; NVR Inc to Scrivens Ty, $355,015.
2200 E Grace St; The Hardwicke House Llc to Hon Group Llc, $900,000.
3505 Grandview Dr; Taylor Kyle B to Bridgforth Margaret Austin, $370,000.
1310 Grove Ave; Valentine Thomas B Jr and to Young Christine M Family Trust, $737,500.
3014 Groveland Ave; Mayhew Michael I and Miriam L to Lloyd Jason Leroi, $155,000.
3417 Hanover Ave; James Ian to Gray Glenn C and Little Alex, $610,000.
5 N Harvie St; Mitchell Rose Marie P to Barrett Michael, $360,000.
712 Hill Top Dr; Rivera Israel and Ana B to Wieckmann Alisha Brook, $192,000.
201 Hull St, U43; Cheek Neal Llc to Pierce Joshua M, $270,000.
4349 Kenmare Ct; Harris Jamillah to Porter Cynthia M, $295,000.
3309 Kensington Ave; Hipple John R and Candace B to Papa Joseph A, $635,000.
2814 Kensington Ave, U1; Younts Lee B to Millner Emily, $235,000.
1609 Laburnum Park Blvd; Sacks David M and Gunvor E W to Artus Daniel and Mary Bowen, $577,000.
803 W Lancaster Road; Reed Tiffiny to Snipes Daniel, $295,000.
715 Lincoln Ave; Belle Properties Llc to Lowery Briana and Alen, $182,500.
2028 W Main St; Konvicka Martha W to Diblasi Sean M, $525,000.
1928 Maple Shade Lane; Mitchell Tod and Jacqueline T to Mitchell Jamie Michele, $325,000.
2911 Matisse Lane; Chambliss Brooks Telicia Y to Plummer Cornell Lee, $198,000.
5000 Midlothian Tpke; W & A Assets Inc to Oakview Park Llc, $705,000.
4807 Monumental St; Carter Morgan R to Nelligan Ryan Thomas, $347,000.
4310 New Kent Ave; Edwards Robert Donald to Nixon Richard R Jr and Susan C, $210,000.
4101 Norborne Road; Jasper Nickey A Jr to Hunter Shante, $155,000.
2923 Northumberland Ave; Bari Real Estate Investments to Newmister Rachael Leigh, $430,000.
3205 P St; Watchtower Homes and to Cameron Thomas W, $329,950.
4914 Park Ave; Yates Susan Frances to Sanford Thomas and Emily, $550,000.
3503 Patrick Ave; Logan Jimmy O and Ruth to Ashworth David N, $150,000.
6800 Patterson Ave; Webb Leslie S Jr to Wimabi Press Llc, $460,000.
1823 Powell Road; Hernandez Carlos and Juana to Bell Patricia Ann, $165,000.
4702 Riverside Dr; Suntrust Bank to Dawson Charles II, $700,000.
6441 Roselawn Road; Manson Richard C Jr to Horn Matthew Clinton Sr, $1,100,000.
1102 Seminary Pl; Mason Wilma L to Christian Kathleen Elizabeth, $450,000.
2132 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Alexander Steven T and Judith C, $347,780.
4210 Smithdeal Ave; Hill Michael and to Derosa John Nicholas, $292,000.
101 N Stafford Ave, U4; Ogburn Samuel to Pitzer Asia Lynne, $259,950.
6505 Stuart Ave; Cross Kevin L to Taylor Brian P, $351,000.
413 Stuart Cir, U5-E; Ricdl1 Llc to Tanner Carol G Revocable Trust, $474,399.
5213 Sylvan Road; Hall R Garnett III and Elizabeth J to Bounds Samantha, $425,000.
5009 Warwick Road; Lemus Inocente D to Julien Toni K, $215,000.
1810 Westwood Ave; Ferramosca Paul I to Ferramosca Paul I Jr, $220,000.
1403 Wilmington Ave; Boyer Mackay M and Eric to Schutt Frederick H, $755,000.
2211 Wright Ave; Cherry Hill Properties Llc to Boggan Bernetta, $157,000.
HENRICO
5520 Abbott Cir, Glen Allen; McCarter Bryan J and Brittany N to Sahagal Parikshit P and Anita Parikshit, $351,500.
2044 Airy Cir, Henrico; Marjoh Llc to Zoeckler Carroll P, $175,000.
6909 Alyssalaine Dr, Henrico; Christensen Michael S and Elaine to Haas Lisa Ann, $440,000.
5008 Ashburg Dr, Glen Allen; Banning Kevin R and P D to Awadallah Mina and Dina Morcos, $349,950.
10830 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Roberson Clint Ashley and Tiffany Diane, $346,010.
10709 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Mendu Emmaneale and Venkat Swetha Patch, $669,866.
337 Beechwood Park Ln, Henrico; Cherry Sharne J to Edlow Ramona L, $209,000.
106 E Berry St, Sandston; White Demetrius T and S E W to Morris Ashley and Jamar, $235,000.
5309 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Mujeebuddin Rizwan, $381,641.
5302 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Romanus Jason W to Parker Caitlin, $211,000.
6020 Bonneau Rd, Henrico; Hoy Michael D to Preas Samuel Clayton and Katelyn Weller, $252,000.
1800 Briardale Ln, Henrico; Tiller John K Jr and Edith P to Moreira Miguel A and Laura, $178,200.
4301 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Poma Caroline to Mitchell Kara, $380,000.
10150 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Cedar-Glen Allen, Uk Llc to 7978 Ccb 3 Llc and 7978 Ccb 4 Llc Et Al, $8,540,000.
4019 Bush Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Wallace Hunter III and Tammy L to Ld Holdings Llc, $230,000.
3801 Candletree Ct, Henrico; Jones Shawn M to Williams Brent C and Towanda P, $285,000.
4613 Carpenter Rd, Henrico; Gomes Benjamin P and Carrie L to Hiwott I-Nyah, $165,000.
3 N Cedar Ave, Henrico; Hall Sarah Trustee to Boisseau Eric James Jr, $230,000.
2679 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Currie Dorothy Anne to Nazari Zamanuddin, $190,000.
5800 Cheswick House Ct, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Mitha Minaz Fazal, $390,000.
6811 Cloverdale St, Henrico; Goodman Julia L to Trimble Sharon E, $199,500.
6024 Collinstone Dr, Glen Allen; Kiester Chad J and Marilyn E to Faine Joshua A and Katelyn A, $515,000.
7908 Cottesmore Ter, Henrico; Kamuju Bala K to Gaters Morgan, $222,000.
12508 Cutler Ridge Dr, Henrico; Martin Christopher R and Meredith B to Xu Huagang and Houying Qu, $349,000.
201 Danray Dr, Henrico; Norman Elliot R and Jeanne to Reeves Daniel W and Jennifer Whilden, $280,000.
2717 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; McGee Joseph L to Worrell Catherine L, $250,000.
1006 Dirk Dr, Henrico; Truehart Renee T and Dorothy B Haskins to Gonzalez Pedro Varela, $248,500.
12512 Eagle Ridge Rd, Henrico; Boston William and Kaira to Kirzhner Dmitriy S, $431,000.
9307 Edson Rd, Henrico; Anthony Richard B Jr and Pamela C to Cipriani Nadja S, $278,000.
4268 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Eby Jacquelyn W to Butler Joanne E and Patrick J, $335,000.
8000 Falcon Creek Ct, Henrico; Johnson Stacy D to Tye Tameka Lynn, $288,000.
5271 Fisher Crest Ln, Henrico; Taylor Bruce W and Theresa G to Owrey Charles W and Jodie R, $389,000.
800 Forest Ave, Henrico; Chase Kevin J and Julia S to Ligon William Grey II and Ashlee K, $655,000.
1563 Front Royal Dr, Henrico; Moore Jerald F Jr to, Uhl Lauren Elizabeth, $180,000.
8311 Gaylord Rd, Henrico; Fohl Richard B to Sebrell Kim Wright, $270,000.
4301 Glasgow Rd, Glen Allen; Coffey Donna S to Sukhavasi Bhavani and Lakshmikanth, $229,000.
7905 Glendale Woods Xing, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Cotman Jamar and Sparkle, $285,620.
5202 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Bamane Aniket Prakash and Sadichha Aniket, $361,263.
103 E Gray St, Sandston; Trimmer Kenneth W and Angela M to Peaco Cassandra M, $175,000.
323 Hanover Rd, Henrico; 3 River Builders Llc to Lambert Jerry D and Mandy L, $255,000.
1800 Harvest Grove Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Williamson Mia J and Marc G Rene, $383,715.
3310 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Dang Helen H to Villa Richard and Tiffany, $590,000.
8100 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Moser Allen and Janice to Preston Matthew D and Megan F Wisdom, $368,000.
10817 Hinton Ct, Glen Allen; Wright Russell W Jr and Sara C to Christensen Niel and Janet M and Jeffrey, $380,900.
8517 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Kalafatis Everett P to Simpson Catherine A, $235,000.
2901 Huntwick Ct, Henrico; Fiorenza David A and Kathleen M to Houff Laurie Ann and Michael Francis, $560,000.
3908 Ironwoods Walk Pl, Glen Allen; Sobecki Dennis J and Barbara to Bigby Carolyn D, $370,000.
2040 John Rolfe Pkwy, Henrico; Park Place Associates Llc to Fiona One Llc, $765,000.
1413 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Hatcher Carrie R, $323,101.
5605 Lake Sharon Dr, Glen Allen; Ness Jane E to Stonehill David Hal and Ellen, $300,000.
6200 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Carson Properties Llc to Mma Associates II Llc, $487,000.
1501 Largo Rd, U202, Henrico; Powell Elaine to Green Meredith and Gary Jeffrey, $164,500.
5906 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Riopedre Christopher and Lucileny Mejia, $257,861.
4701 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $195,000.
2222 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Kamuju Bala Krishna to Patel Sachin and Sheila, $365,000.
10997 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Whitaker John Thomas and Sabonna Crystal, $622,573.
2606 Mallards Crossing, Henrico; Carle Gustav A and Candace A to Bevan Randy Thomas, $390,000.
7215 Margaret Ave, Henrico; Taylor Thomas William and Lauren Elizabeth to Wheeler Casey M, $260,000.
2712 Maurice Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Jennings Bret L and Jessica M to Denny Philip E and Eliana Garcia Escalona, $230,000.
10643 Meadowbrook Rd, Glen Allen; Salvation Army to Huffman Seth and Lauren, $328,000.
8417 Michael Rd, Henrico; Schultz Gretchen L to Matta Youstina S and Salama S Hanna, $269,750.
3510 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Millers Lane Llc to Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia, $360,000.
9101 Minna Dr, Henrico; Harbas Amir and Sefika to Hanoon Tareq Z and Inam Z Al Samaraee, $300,000.
1915 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Mason Jan G and Michael J to Allen Jamie Patrick and Kelly Harris, $378,000.
2325 Mountainbrook Dr, Henrico; Wang Weili and Ninglun Li to Hamden Cameron and Lindsey C, $325,000.
2410 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Pullin Ryan and Michelle Petersen to Boyer Heather C, $416,025.
2210 Nortonia Rd, Henrico; Capitol Design Group Llc to Byrd Terry Johnson Jr and Averill Pizarro, $222,000.
2007 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Rahal Frederick to Ocampo Orlin A M and Elsi C A Antunez, $152,000.
5917 Old Greenway Dr, Glen Allen; Bell Leslie A Jr and Nancy B to Martin Timothy E and Kris F, $429,500.
10844 Old Washington Hwy, Glen Allen; Skvor George and Helen F to Khan Riazuddin, $296,000.
5128 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; McMahon Sarah A to Feely Martin J Trustee, $425,000.
1113 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Lewis Janine M and Michael W to Choate Paula S, $200,000.
1905 Poplar Bud Way, Henrico; Hoffmann Megan and Micah to Rowe David E and Lelia M, $308,000.
2034 Pruett Ct, Glen Allen; Langenbucher Gerd and S P to Young Whitney L, $383,000.
3809 Quinn Abbey Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Dixon Dejuana K, $386,570.
807 Reese Dr, Sandston; Finch Alan M and Marie C to Billman Stephanie M, $250,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U41, Henrico; Williams Rogers Tyler to Cann Bruce C and Sara C, $580,000.
4905 Riverplace Ct, Glen Allen; Dierickx Paul A and Kristen I to Jackson Jordan A N and Molly E Ashby, $648,000.
2242 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Cross Bobby D to Welty Whitney, $246,000.
12717 Sage Dr, Henrico; Lin Cheng Ming to Dzamdzic Huso and Mirheta, $540,000.
4229 Saunders Tavern Trl, Henrico; Brady Patrick D and Keisha M Dillard-Brady to Basola Leonardo and Maria C Bensusan, $340,000.
3825 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Coles David L and Yvette O, $296,630.
11513 Sethwarner Dr, Glen Allen; Avent Leroy D Jr to Harris Brian Cassidy and Danielle, $575,000.
10000 Shifflett Ct, Glen Allen; Bowman Adrienne N to Hendrickson Brandon Michael and Kathryn N, $305,000.
514 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Murray Christine T and T W T III and J M T to Creech Donald Victor, $325,000.
10821 Smithers Ct, Henrico; Jeffress Gardner N to Thompson Ronnie G and Judith G, $225,000.
1421 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Rl Robbins Construction to Ward Kamaria A, $275,450.
8758 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Cooke James R Jr and A M to Alsop Michael Warren and Katelyn James, $255,000.
1001 Staples Trace Ct, Glen Allen; Thompson Timothy O and Patrice M to Brown Stephan Neil and Monika Renee, $475,000.
4607 Stonebrook Ct, Glen Allen; Flinchum Kelda L to Griffith Rhonda Price, $262,200.
2431 Swartwout Ave, Henrico; Curling Marlene to Allen Julia C, $223,000.
1725 Timberly Waye, Henrico; King Katherine A to Jeffress Gardner N, $255,000.
317 Treva Rd, Sandston; Tate William C to Tate Daniel J and Diana M B, $160,000.
8312 Turner Forest Rd, Henrico; Evans Clifton to Rivera Israel and Ana B, $389,000.
9703 University Blvd, Henrico; Bucci Paul to Wilson Bryan Francis, $474,950.
7412 Vernon Rd, Henrico; Wade Margaret Ann to Slough Hanna T, $211,000.
2534 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Roberts Georgia Rae to Tucker Sally Jo, $329,500.
9108 Waterford Rhye Cir, Henrico; Hill Business Trust to Darling Ross P, $200,000.
3804 Wellesley Terrace Cir, Henrico; Jubis Stanley J III to Foster Leah S, $354,900.
5440 White Oak Cir, Sandston; Matthews Mark D and Stacey Rae Simcox to Holmes Kim B, $310,000.
9704 Wildbriar Ln, Henrico; Hartenberg Michael A and Ellen K to Patterson Kimberly Z and Bryce, $377,500.
411 Willomett Ave, Henrico; Gorsi Group Inc to Smith Jennifer Y, $221,000.
9392 Wind Haven Ct, U0405, Glen Allen; Bogan Mary Jane M to Trice Jawanda J, $157,000.
8115 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Menon Nikhil Kanjulli and Shilpa, $245,436.
5007 Wythe Ave, Henrico; England Kathryn R to O'Shea James Riley, $451,000.
Chesterfield
2201 Adelay Dr; Casler Robert J Jr and Christina to Anderson Christopher Et Als, $690,000.
7113 Andersons Forge Pl; Sirleaf-Dixon Dekontee Et Al to Jaquez Nancy, $246,233.
2317 Arrowood Rd; William Brothers Llc to Gentry Jamin B, $235,000.
5842 Autumnleaf Dr; Smith Darien K and Shavon to Sarra Nerissa and Gonzalo, $305,000.
4100 Baldwin Rd; Ranson Elijah R to Engelking L A and Pasowicz A N, $239,900.
7519 Barkbridge Rd; Peebles David L and Sabrina J to O'Brien Shawn and Yoder Sierra, $262,000.
8219 Baxter Bridge Pl; Risch David Joshua and Shameka T to Shoniregun Wendy and Alfred O Jr, $393,500.
12318 Beaver Hollow Ct; Glass John and Mary to Garcia Manuel E and Arnold R G, $250,000.
6132 Belgreen Ct; Batchelor Valena to Hall Colby A, $185,000.
13500 Bermuda Orchard Ln; Elliott Michelle L to Hess Lisa A, $305,000.
4024 Birdbrook Dr; Brown Jessica L to Winston Juana Pridgen, $226,000.
11501 Black Rd; Danrich Construction Co Inc to Evans Geoffrey S and Debbie, $510,000.
11850 Bollingbrook Dr; Cuomo John P and Anne M to Barden Peter J and andrea L, $496,500.
4500 Braden Townes Bl; NVR Inc to George Duaine and Debra, $287,820.
10673 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Monahan Michelle M, $249,765.
10919 Brandy Wood Tr; Sanchez Ramon and Sunni to Boltz Paul and Kara, $345,000.
7606 Broadreach Dr; Light W T and Smith Alice E to Potter Amy K and Potter M S, $196,902.
11102 Buckhead Tr; Gonzalez R P Et Al Trustees to Feagans Frances Branch Harper, $547,500.
15924 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Singh Gurpreet and Kour Amandeep, $419,900.
16112 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Sturm Garland A and Courtney, $445,583.
8216 Capelwood Dr; Bass Daniel M and Margaret L to Hester Lori, $285,000.
13424 Carters Creek Tr; Dais Janet S to Haddix Matthew and Kathryn B, $345,000.
14227 Central Av; Wilson Lisa to McKenzie Krystal, $188,000.
9201 Chatham Grove Ln; Goode William C II and Nancy to Cox Cameilla, $260,000.
11500 Chester Rd; 3602 Chesdin Boulevard Llc to Gaines Lori, $295,000.
4608 Cinderwood Dr; Carr Evelyn to Madry Troy, $182,000.
11818 Club Ridge Dr; Woodland Phillip H II and E W to Pearson John Ira and Helen W, $305,000.
14344 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Diaz Kara Stovall and Daniel, $397,450.
11706 Corte Castle Rd; Cleck Amber D and Brian E to Grillo Frank and Barbara, $255,000.
4922 Crispin Ct; Ross Mary K to Pannell Teresa B, $250,000.
3302 Crossings Wy; Stransky R V and Stransky L Trs to Mullins Derek M and Brittney L, $489,500.
807 Dawnwood Rd; Vardell Angela L to Dixon Richard D IV and Akers B, $330,000.
1506 Denby Wy; Bailey William J Jr and Tami L to Snead Travis N and Heather W, $450,000.
13131 Donegal Dr; Smith Kenneth D and Janice C to Cone Eric S, $155,000.
11806 Dunnottar Tr; York Richard B and Marcia L to Melton Scott A and Lorraine E, $471,000.
1530 Dusk Ct; Crown Land Llc to Malone Danielle and Stovall M, $262,140.
9006 Eider Ld; Hepner Justin C and Tamsin W to Dadzie Ralph and Donna Scott, $535,000.
600 Enon Church Rd; East James Lloyd III to Milton Edward Thomas, $340,000.
4009 Evelake Rd; Smith James W to Zuloaga Hannah J, $189,000.
7872 Falling Hill Tr; Colley Richard W Sr and Lisa H to Richlynn Properties Llc, $263,500.
6484 Faulkner Dr; D R Horton Inc to Burnett Eric Clifford, $321,155.
8853 Firethorne Ln; Wright Warren W and Betty Sue to Porter Chad E, $196,000.
16231 Fleetwood Rd; Riesch Christian J and Victoria to Groseclose J B and Ciaburri J M, $1,180,000.
3302 Fox Chase Ct; Hamilton Cheryl Noonan to Ferraiolo Catherina, $246,800.
15437 Foxvale Wy; Walker Dewayne A and Tamara T to Reynolds David and Jenna, $365,000.
5815 Gates Mill Ct; Lange William E to Artisan Design Properties Llc, $215,000.
1931 Glenhurst Ct; Parker David A and Vicky P to Othee Harjot and Kahlon Michael, $327,000.
16829 Gossamer Dr; Femino James M and Abigail M to Spero-Marshall Jessica W Et Al, $349,950.
13537 Green Spire Ct; Coombes Michael and Michelle to Bischoff Dylan and Kelsie, $330,000.
9721 Groundhog Dr; Johnson Deean S Et Als to Donnelly Kyle, $162,000.
4001 Halrose Ct; Poynter Gerald W and Barbara P to Silvera Jenelle, $219,250.
15813 Hampton Glen Pl; Voelker Dennis L and Melba A to Hupfl Frank H III and Braun S E, $376,250.
13743 Harrowgate Rd; Bowles Kevin L and Leah M to Slayton Calvin L, $217,500.
12229 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Stynes Corbin D, $276,190.
14211 Helmsley Rd; Durcan John J and Martha L to Ix Douglas E Jr and Kristin D, $519,000.
5301 Highberry Woods Rd; Hazard Colleen to Tugwell William Steven, $329,950.
10801 Hollytree Ct; Anthony Robert M Estate to Sims Carlisle B and Jacqueline J, $150,000.
1407 Idstone Wy; Acme Real Estate Llc to Reardon Michael and Sarah, $605,000.
1813 James Overlook Dr; Huskey Matthew A and Jasmine A to Montague Justin L and Alisha D, $449,900.
10525 Keithwood Py; Cimburke Ashley Ruth and C to Koebley Sean and Lauren, $220,000.
14119 Kings Farm Ct; Weisiger Sean K and Colleen to Dowdy Keith T and Tracey, $545,000.
8436 Kintail Dr; Emiliani Nicolas and Anna A to Kitchen Charles E and Kimberly H, $448,000.
5400 Koufax Dr; Snell S L and Rodriguez A R to Davis Latoya D and Mason D L, $240,000.
9511 Ladue Rd; Longbottom Daniel Christopher to Fitzgerald Tracie, $247,000.
8023 Lake Shore Dr; Williams Arthur S Jr and Janneth to Biggs Hunter Thomas and Brenna L, $305,000.
11107 Lantern Wy; Gibb Harold Philip Jr to Barrett Charlotte M, $352,000.
7600 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Mitchell A L and Mitchell E N, $257,775.
6711 Liege Hl; Mardelli Paul G and Bohigian M J to Scavone James and Elizabeth, $431,000.
5115 Lippingham Ln; Montgomery Robert D and B M to Passmore Grant A, $349,950.
15106 Longtown Ct; Hill Homes Inc to Hall Brittany, $370,000.
3703 Lunar Ct; Edwards Lorraine L to Fields Rebecca, $199,000.
14930 Majestic Creek Dr; Gray Phillip R and Julie A to Riley Joseph, $295,000.
601 Marsham Ct; NVR Inc to Clark Shani and Smith John, $376,090.
6712 Mason Dale Pl; Harris Patrick M and Samantha A to Sat Sopheak, $200,000.
12204 McKenna Cr; Schonhorst Eric P to Carlson William, $237,000.
2518 Merriewood Ridge Ct; Sierra Grande Investments Inc to Lopez Fernando Alonso, $165,000.
7200 Michener Ct; D R Horton Inc to Korir Mark, $347,650.
6436 Mill River Tc; Sayed Tarik and Christine to Vega Engly M, $233,000.
2312 Millcrest Tr; Henderson Kenneth R Jr and A P to Mazuroski Matthew M and Devin M, $395,000.
5907 Moss Creek Rd; Wallace Eon F and Karen A to Seymour Andrew and Kristina, $389,900.
11519 Moven Ct; Hoover Kelly to Galeano Juan Figueroa, $340,000.
14543 Needham Market Rd; Belcher Richard C and Chelsea M to Brooking Gregory and Kristina, $340,000.
3011 Newquay Ln; Nelson Charles J and Mary K to Whitman Stephen, $325,000.
14404 Oak Knoll Cr; Showcase Builders Inc to Mann Christopher and Monica C, $300,000.
119 Old Carrollton Rd; Remige Kevin and Meghan Devlin to Neilson Christopher C and C B, $360,000.
11147 Olympic Rd; Plata Jamie E and Sara M to Bushyeager Kisa, $262,800.
8106 Oxer Rd; NVR Inc to Abudaya Mohamed B and Abudaya B, $292,000.
5018 Parrish Branch Rd; Bissett Deborah K and David A to Bailey Kelvin L, $274,000.
9018 Pepperidge Rd; Shields Lance D to Abuel Jamila and Waters Dynzell, $219,950.
12316 Petersburg St; Daniel Barbara B to Bless Kevin J and Preston P S, $230,000.
8607 Pine Glade Ln; Williams Kris and Manuela R to Dico Group Llc, $247,500.
1642 Porters Mill Ln; Mahajan Sachin to Baragona William, $199,950.
2107 Providence Pl; Taylor Davy Et Al to Buchanan Joan, $162,000.
2719 Quisenberry St; Molter F IV and Sanders K D to Bean John A and Petras Julia, $243,000.
12911 Red Chestnut Dr; Goff David W and Marian B to Cone Eric S, $204,000.
6200 Regal Crest Dr; National Res Nominee Serv Inc to Brinkley Jeffrey A and Ashley K, $345,000.
6720 River Rd; Alford Derek and Danielle to Stewart Halie R and Akins D A, $237,000.
5425 S Rock Spring Dr; Baker Adelbert W to Marks Todd N, $217,500.
14601 Rockyrun Rd; Loehr Clyde to Croson Marcus and Tiffany Hope, $325,000.
6501 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Thomas L J III and Kelley LC, $419,955.
14911 Rowlett Rd; Sanford Ryan C to Sefiane Rozina Jessica, $249,000.
14501 Sailboat Cr; Rowan Dennis and Debra to Van Duong Tien and Tran Tina, $330,500.
2718 Sand Hills Dr; Raney John and Holly to Spence Shibon, $206,000.
8750 Scottingham Dr; Logwood Donna M to Gwaltney Stephen J and Kalli A, $261,000.
7723 Secretariat Dr; Trivisonno Edward B Jr and R P to Hillmer Kimberly, $246,000.
8324 Shagreen Ct; Juarez E J A and Ascencio M A to Malaver Alex and Karelyn Y, $390,000.
7223 Shelton Ct; Chitty Kenneth M to Chidester J S and Dannouf C M, $158,000.
13507 Silverdust Ln; Cherry Andrew Sr and Judy L to Marshall Kermit and Nicole, $435,000.
14525 Sir Peyton Dr; Loss Gariann Carolan to Reighard Ashton Christopher, $210,000.
2824 South Ridge Dr; Sadler Dustin E and Nicole M to Robinson Lauren E and Brandon A, $213,700.
8318 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Alwan Blanca W and Jamison B L, $380,000.
14101 Spyglass Hill Cr; Patterson Larry N and Michele R to Duggan Margaret A, $345,000.
2502 St Regis Dr; Garrett Cheryl S to Sweet Retreats Llc, $289,000.
11002 Sterling Cove Dr; Mosley Edgar R and Renee G to Zeller Aaron and Dana Michelle, $398,900.
13137 Stockleigh Dr; Cuellar Orlando Diaz to Najera De La Cruz Evelyn C, $290,000.
3617 Stoney Ridge Rd; Davidson Geoffrey G II to Puccio Gregory and Maria A, $299,950.
7725 Sunday Silence Ln; Newcomb Ryan S and Sarah M to Radford Antony and Allison Jade, $263,500.
13636 Swale Ln; Peters Karen M and Price J to Bagley Connie S, $241,250.
9840 Taylor Rd; Hatten Gary L and Renee T to Smith Bobby J, $315,000.
5300 Terrace Arbor Cr; Culbreth Daniel C and Carol L to Adams Kenneth J and Licia I, $350,000.
3027 Timbercrest Ct; Hernandez Eddy Y to Salazar Matty, $223,000.
5418 Trail Ride Ct; Alwood William and Elizabeth to Davis Aaron E and Shannon D N, $525,000.
12400 Trumpington Ct; First-Citizens Bank and Trust Co to Collins David and Shelly, $512,500.
18271 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Beaton James and Conner Morgan L, $388,695.
6813 Velvet Antler Ct; Scott Mark A and Summer N to Knox Toby G, $236,000.
912 Vickilee Rd; Miles Ronald T to Dupont Alfred R Jr and Patricia, $290,000.
220 Water Pointe Ct; Krp Properties Llc to Smith Brian Charles and Nicole B, $173,000.
4636 Wellington Farms Dr; Pendragon Prop Business Trust to Vaden Lethia and Kandi, $395,000.
1000 Westwood Village Wy; Stebbins Donald B to Kristick John J Jr and Lisa A, $219,370.
2608 Wicklow Lp; Davis Julie to Dabney Donald W Jr, $274,000.
13107 Winamack Rd; Moore Glen D and Janna D to Taylor Philip M and Jessica C, $305,000.
12217 Winfree St; Abbott Krishna Q and James L III to Wilson Joseph P and Shannon E, $310,000.
12513 E Wood Sage; Blandford Katherine R to Goodwyn Landis Clayton, $203,000.
2212 Worchester Rd; Longstreth James E and Debra L to Bumpus Daniel and Schiller E A, $540,000.
7671 Yarmouth Dr; Rodgers Lance B and Leslie J to Mehring Jonathan H and Heather M, $377,000.
HANOVER
0.93 acres; David Giles to Frank Thomas McClain, $275,000.
1.4 acres; Peter Jeffrey Shinnamon to William Jordan Holbert, $271,000.
10 acres; Carole E. Jennings to Samuel E. Houchins, $305,000.
11 acres; James R. Tate to Timothy Michael Hunter, $445,000.
11.011 acres; Laurie S. Eldridge, executor to Dwayne T. Murphey, $189,000.
11.1 acres; Harbour Square Associates to Harbour LIHTC LP, $7,430,509.
17.5 acres; Betty C. Turner to Robert P. Hart, $465,000.
2 acres; William J. Holland Jr. to Kimberly Mason, $203,000.
2.004 acres; Bradley A. Campbell to Berkley Ann Isbell, $253,000.
2.21 acres; James F. Stephens to Pine Hill Real Estate LLC, $150,000.
20.054 acres; Thomas E. Stanley Jr. to Scotchfield LLC, $1,690,000.
21.739 acres; Verso Luke LLC to KRLB Real Estate Holdings LLC, $500,000.
33.33 acres; Robert E. Anderson III to Todd C. Moore, $175,000.
3.48 acres; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Annette K. Jensen, $350,000.
6.5 acres; Hunter James Young to Cassandra Bunn, $450,000.
Lot 1, Block C, Section A5, Battlefield Green; Judith M. Foley Metzger to Almon Katherine Shaw, $189,700.
Lot 1, Oak Run; William H. Shafer Jr. to Erik P. Schobitz, $880,000.
Lot 10, Section 1, Oak Grove; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $173,000.
Lot 18, Block A, Section 2, Rutland; Sorrell Jacobs to Amanda Smith, $321,000.
Lot 19, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to Brian Miffleton, $155,000.
Lot 2, Block 1, Unit 6, Brookshire Park Condominium; Meadowbridge Mini Storage LLC to Blair Banikas LLC, $200,000.
Lot 2, Block A, Section 3, Cold Meadows; Andrew D. Brown to Carlos S. Secrist, $255,500.
Lot 2, Block C, Ashland Park Commercial Development; Evans Group Inc. to Irongate Resources LLC, $1,075,000.
Lot 2, Section 3, Walnut Hill; Midlothian Enterprises Inc. to Clarke E. Argenbright, $204,000.
Lot 2, Section 6, Hickory Hill; Vertical Builders LLC to Harpreet K. Randhawa, $860,000.
Lot 20, Block B, Section A, Deer Valley; Robyn Burdette to Property Made Better LLC, $245,000.
Lot 20, Section 3, Rutland Center; Elysia Anez Greene to Deborah J. Magnasco Living Trust, $280,000.
Lot 21, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia, $810,000.
Lot 22, Block B, Section 1, Villages of Beaverdam; Sandra B. Anderson to Chance Landrum, $159,950.
Lot 25, Block G, Pole Green Station ; Lenox Title Trustee Services LLC to Lodge Properties III LLC, $228,000.
Lot 33, Block F, Section 1, Honey Meadows; Shehzad Panjwani to Goji Properties Inc., $285,000.
Lot 4, Block 1, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Philip Mount, $400,275.
Lot 5, Block A, Section 2, Robin Ridge; Joseph E. Morales Sr. to Richmond Rentals LLC, $327,950.
Lot 5, Block AA, High Point Farms; Timothy D. Hayes II to Ashley Hayes, $220,000.
Lot 5, Block Q, Section 2, Village at Pebble Creek; Jiri Muselik to Deborah J. Magnasco Living Trust, $252,000.
Lot 50, Section 5, Mountain Run; J3G Partners LLC to Adam D. Otero, $190,000.
Lot 53, Block A, Cool Spring West; Robert D. Moss Jr. to Sung H. Bahk, $262,500.
Lot 54, Mechanicsville Farm; Kristin B. Sadler to Mark David Austin, $199,950.
Lot 6, Section 2, Brook Farms; Brett C. Barr to Gunasundari Mukkamala, $380,000.
Lot 65, Section 5, Mountain Run; J3G Partners LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $184,000.
Lot 7, Block G, Section 2, Battlefield Farms; Stuart L. Jackson to Geoff Lawrence, $151,000.
Lot 8, Section 5, Hickory Hill; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Lifestyle Home Builders Inc., $170,000.
Lot 9, Farrington Place; Tjitse J. De Wolff, trustee to Premier Structures LLC, $221,950.
Lots 1-4, Block O, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $340,000.
Parcel; W. Daniel Powell Jr. to Charles Glasco, $215,000.
Parcel; Eddie A. Blunt to Rogers Chenault Inc., $390,000.
Parcel; COTU Properties LLC to Equity Trust Co., custodian, $375,000.
Parcel; Rafael Antonio Mejia to PWH LLC, $165,000.
Parcel; Professional Properties of Virginia LLC to PB&J Schafer LLC, $760,000.
Parcel; Rogers Chenault Inc. to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $680,000.
Parcel; George A. Warthen, successor trustee to 7392 Pole Green LLC, $375,000.
Parcel 2, Barnes Tract; TMC Properties LLC to W. A. Martin Properties LLC, $975,000.
Section 1, Hanover Crossing; Hanover Crossing LLC to Richmond Hanover LLC, 38,000,000.
Section 1, Harbor Ridge; Hanky LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $765,000.
Section 2, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $429,500.
Section 2B, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $246,800.
Section 4, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $226,300.
Section 5, Hanover Industrial Air Park; Link Belt Cranes to Gordon Investments LLC, $950,000.
POWHATAN
3771 Archies Way, Powhatan; Hilton C. Traviss to Peggy B. Stephenson, $825,000.
2941 Deercreek Trail, Powhatan; Scott T. Claud to Curtis L. Taylor, $296,000.
3941 Fairway Drive, Powhatan; Robert E. Gwaltney to Robert James Jarosz, $367,000.
1809 Giles Bridge Road, Powhatan; Seth D. Carpenter to Robinson Bridges III, $359,950.
2100 Huguenot Springs Road, Midlothian; Teresa Darnell Pope to William L. McInnis Jr., $425,000.
1449 Loch Gate Path, Powhatan; Wey Z. Foo to Michael J. Hannaford, $342,000.
3731 Mill Mount Turn, Powhatan; James Hathaway Jr. to John C. Bello, $540,000.
2310 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Ernest Hobson to Brandon D. Martin, $200,000.
2935 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Charles A. Fleming to Claudine Traviss, $335,000.
4010 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; George A. Saunders Jr. to Sean Eric Allen, $399,000.
3629 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Stephanie L. White, $555,693.
1005 Windy Bluff Lane, Powhatan; Mark P. Silakowski to Shawn Patrick Reamer, $656,500.
GOOCHLAND
0.631 acres; Jamie A. Storm to Ashley D. Phillips, $265,000.
0.756 acres; 2952 River Road W LLC to Goochland County, $299,000.
1.543 acres; Charles R. Meredith Jr. to Alsop Properties LLC, $450,000.
10.14 acres; Monica N. McCormack to William D. Sawtelle, $347,950.
2 parcels; Twila T. Dickerson to James C. Lovett, $278,000.
2.65 acres; Holder Homes LLC to Erika K. Leonard, $184,000.
3 acres; Tammi B. Nuckols to Dylan W. Kyles, $220,000.
3.23 acres; Garry M. Abell to Ashton Barham Curtis, $280,000.
3.88 acres; Ricky Carrol Parrish to Julio Wilinski, $150,000.
4.79 acres;, US Bank to Dominion River Homes LLC, $155,000.
Lot 1, Block C, Section 1, Rivergate; Denise Keane to Josh Heaston Whitlow Sr., trustee, $1,250,000.
Lot 14, Block A, Section 1, Rivergate; Terry L Whipple to RLS Rivergate LLC, $1,000,000.
Lot 29, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to James J. Regimbal Jr., $289,950.
Lots, Carver Oaks; High View LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $1,026,000.
Parcels, Sections 2 and 3, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $1,500,000.
Petersburg
1776 Berkeley Ave.; The Gibbs and Story Team LLC to Alexander Randolph, $192,000.
2542 Crater Road; William L. Canada to Lending Tree LLC, $200,000.
107 Jefferson St.; L. Blu Estates LLC to Seward Properties, $235,000.
1748 Sycamore St.; Gary E. Capers to Kevin Dwight Murray, $259,000.
1790 West Lane; Richard W. Shaver Builder Inc. to Barbara Reese, $205,000.
DINWIDDIE
1 acre; Shay Christine Jones to Jerry Evans, $160,000.
10.251 acres; Property Scope RE LLC to Whitney Anne Whorley, $269,900.
12.494 acres; Richard W. Fairgrieve to Rebecca Wiliford, $425,000.
177 acres; Franklin M. Williamson Jr. to Shawn Eric Banks, $389,000.
2.885 acres; Les A. Wilson Sr. to Constantina M. Shore, $177,000.
81.6 acres; Claire R. Brill to Ryan Walker, $285,000.
Lot 11, Block B, Section 3, Mansfield North; Bret O. Bordwell to Ava K. Holloway, $155,000.
Lot 20, Block A, Clay Estates; James W. Davis Jr. to Henry R. Barksdale, $165,000.
Lot 75, Section 3, Sysonby Ridge; Nathan A. Hogan to Jesse Noelle Pettersen, $187,000.
HOPEWELL
1618 Camerons Landing Blvd.; Sheranda I. Phillips to William R. Jones, $285,000.
4051 Eagle Drive; Myrtis E. Williams to Robert P. Mile, $161,000.
1846 New Lincoln Circle, Hopewell; Robert Mann Jr. to Tracy King Lofton, $155,000.
3005 Portsmouth St.; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Elwood Williams, $239,500.
3405 Wilmington Ave.; O. Woodland Hogg Jr. to Joi Morton, $200,000.
NEW KENT
8480 Airport Road, Quinton; James L. Bost to Albert Schutte, $685,000.
7729 Broadstairs Lane, New Kent; Maidstone Group LLC to Mary K. McLoughlin, $251,400.
8550 Crestwick Lane, New Kent; Liberty Homes Virgina Inc. to William Wells, $255,775.
5720 S Garden Road, Providence Forge; Terry Sweeney to Michael A. Young Jr., $300,000.
8450 Kenleigh Drive, Quinton; Carl R. Hill to David W. Bowman, $387,500.
6622 Liberty Hall Road, Quinton; Mirko Ecimovic to Clyde Stephens, $345,000.
3820 Mt. Pleasant Road, Providence Forge; Glenn D. Fowlkes to Donald Webb, $300,000.
6658 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to James G. Jacobs, $407,435.
7916 Quinton Court, Quinton; Benjamin Hindman to William Brian Peterson, $227,000.
7544 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton to Latavia Antrinett Howard, $317,672.
8840 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Joshua Charles Frost, $364,559.
2765 Tea Rose Court, Quinton; Jesse P. Beach to Derek A. Smith, $387,950.
5336 Villa Green Court, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Eric A. Smith, $363,000.
4389 Wigeon Court, Providence Forge; Stephen L. Hodges to Joseph M. Zimmerlink, $335,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
16225 Anna Lane, Disputanta; Christopher R. Watkins to Frances A. Maclin, $224,000.
5620 Bay Branch Crossing, Disputanta; John Kristian Key to William Clemens Clarke, $380,000.
2601 Douglas Lane, Hopewell; John C. Miller to Monkea Surprenant, $181,000.
13049 James River Drive, North Prince George; Richard D. Byrne to Juana E. Lopez, $300,000.
10880 Lawyers Road, Prince George; Carson Homes LLC to Christopher James Casey, $276,110.
4305 Martinson Lane, Prince George; Lawrence G. Sprader, executor to Corbin M. Story, $180,000.
22157 Rowanty Road, Carson; Jeffry R. Greene to Fallon Winslow Patterson, $271,000.
7355 Thweatt Drive, Disputanta; Hunter B Inc. to Chad A. Morris, $259,900.
3318 Union Branch Road, South Prince George; William E. Ruffin Jr. to Deloris C. Tyree, $170,000.
Charles city
47.571 acres; Daniel W. Babuka to Adam J. Mayo, $150,000.
8.5 acres; Chestruc LLC to Chickahominy Indian Tribe, $1,287,000.
AMELIA
2 acres; Cameron G. Sweeney to Coty D. Leedy, $225,800.
25.94 acres; Lori R. Kistner to Jeremy Holmes, $610,000.
7 acres; Joyce G. Martin to Jason Andrew Horn, $245,000.
CUMBERLAND
1.75 acres; Randall B. Daves to Amelia Home Construction LLC, $215,000.
5.97 acres; Ronald L. Litchfield to, Upton Samuel Hodge, $220,000.
KING WILLIAM
110 Central Parkway, Aylett; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Angela L. Lewis, $203,490.
71 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Sean McTavey, $259,630.
66 Horse Landing Road, King William; James A. Belknap to Marilyn B. Karns, $310,000.
423 Manquin Drive, Aylett; Tia M. Henning to William W. Lyon Jr., $215,000.
112 McCauley Parkway, Aylett; Betty B. Pittman to Edward R. Marrin III, $310,000.
107 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Charles A. Hudson to Dean D. Bulman, $265,000.
213 Pointers Drive, West Point; PW Development Inc. to Joseph Z. Sershen, $269,831.
2209 Sara Ann Court, Aylett; Paula H. Smith to Elijah R. Ranson, $290,000.
300 Wendenberg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to George Minen, $255,000.
Sussex
1.1 acres; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Cory Koliscak, $183,000.
Parcel; Harold Joseph Tyler to George Willie Brooks Jr., $218,860.
WILLIAMSBURG
4043 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Charles J. Reith Jr., $381,395.
24 Priorslee Lane; Diana Parisi Hunt, executor to Anthony Leroy Wallace Jr., $189,900.
2701 Westgate Circle; Joseph E. Cavanagh to Erika NIcole Hoffman, $182,000.
JAMES CITY
7004 Adams, Williamsburg; Steven R. Cotterman, trustee to Mary Lois Seiner, $277,000.
2808 Ann Johnson Lane, Williamsburg; David R. Stinson to Jacob Almeida, $824,900.
8512 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Kelly L. Blackwell to Anthony M. Cordaro, $350,000.
9441 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jun P. Paler, $299,720.
9445 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Zachary C. Hornsby, $265,388.
3528 Barretts Ferry Drive, Williamsburg; Bruce R. Deginder to Geoffrey Ballenger, $1,360,500.
2687 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; Johann A. Moulinier to James Lawson, $475,000.
204 Castle Lane, Williamsburg; Harold D. Blount to Jonathon R. Payne, $308,000.
3308 Chelsea Landing, Williamsburg; Deborah E. Beach, trustee to Louis G. Allen, trustee, $294,000.
116 Claredon Court, Williamsburg; Dale P. Bond Jr. to Matthew David Fenlason, trustee, $360,000.
4815 Constitution, Williamsburg; Frederick C. Poorbaugh to Dennis P. Jagoda, $251,500.
3320 Dartmoor Court, Williamsburg; Matthew Joseph Durate to Jeremy Spalding, $385,000.
124 Druid Drive, Williamsburg; David A. Owens to Carol Emily Cason, $250,000.
1103 Eaglescliff, Williamsburg; Paul A. Armknecht Jr. trustee to Janet Ruth Allison, co-trustee, $445,000.
123 Elizabeth Harrison Lane, Williamsburg; Janet L. Depaul to John Norman Conley, $440,000.
370 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Zandra R. Cornell, executor to Katherine Lynne Conides, $172,900.
4700 Fenton Mill Road, Williamsburg; Sherry Hazelwood Bridewell to Heritage Land Holdings LLC, $274,000.
3515 Frederick Drive, Toano; Melissa Clemens Veraasdonk to Sarin Phillip, $298,500.
3920 George Mason, Williamsburg; Paul Dashiell to Jocelyn Aline Strauss, $545,000.
4206 Greenview Alley, Williamsburg; James G. Dynes Jr. to Novella Griffin, $385,000.
3315 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Jeremy W. Morris to Mary Helen O'Brien, $344,988.
108 Hunstanton, Williamsburg; Mary Ann Markus to Jeffrey W. Paul, $599,000.
102 Indian Circle, Williamsburg; Richard Douglas Lee to Daniel Marse, $240,000.
164 John Rolfe Lane, Williamsburg; Joseph R.S. Pollard to Elizabeth McClellan Van Dyck, $440,000.
1002 Kings Land Court, Williamsburg; Tensye L. Westrup to Stephen R. Casella, $196,000.
3615 Lavender Lane, Toano; Katherine R. Edwards to Mitchell Nathan Howard, $350,000.
4701 Levingston Lane, Williamsburg; John J. Harry Jr., trustee to Glen E. Thompson, $355,000.
7507 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Breanna Barber, $212,215.
3609 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ryan Allen Chadwick, $307,215.
13 Mile Course, Williamsburg; L. Alvin Garrison, successor co-trustee to Curtis M. Neyer, $288,478.
2235 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; Charles D. Peebles to Christopher A. Gavrilovic, $549,000.
104 Old Carriage Way, Williamsburg; Christopher P. Garbarino to Matthew J. Durante, $500,000.
4215 Old LockRoad, Williamsburg; Maurice F. Atzrodt, trustee to Michael James Higgins, $452,000.
9444 Ottoway Court, Toano; Amy M. Hansen to Sung Choi, $495,000.
216 Plains View Road, Williamsburg; Elaine M. Eia to Allison M. Conner, $235,000.
404 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Gregor L. Scholosberg to Connor Glenn Meehan, $219,500.
501 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Cathy G. Welch to Steven J. Sonderman, $157,500.
109 Red Berkshire, Williamsburg; MKH2 LLC to Joseph H. Harrington Jr., $647,000.
9601 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Dawn Marie Null, $360,235.
142 Sand Hill Road, Williamsburg; Mohammed Boulftali to Taylor G. Rector, $185,000.
4201 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to William M. Napolitano Jr., $312,400.
708 E Tazewell’s Way, Williamsburg; Randal P. Hasset to Timothy T. Sofis, $401,000.
7576 Vincent Drive, Toano; Branden Shields to Christos G. Marougkas, $285,000.
115 Wickre St., Williamsburg; Eugeniu Chircu to Noah F. Morris, $255,000.
3135 Windy Branch Drive, Toano; Jeffrey A. Deel, trustee to David G. Belvin, $520,000.