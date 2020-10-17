Property Transfers

16606 Saville Chase Rd; Biringer Builders Inc to Ross Dennis L and Amanda C, $961,705.

16913 Sconley Pl; NVR Inc to Jones Kevin and Dickinson Ryan, $464,665.

3506 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Hone Brian and Danielle, $528,220.

14409 Shale Ct; Mitchell Bernard E to Silva Marilyn Tepal, $170,000.

7001 Silk Oak Dr; Jurnak Marshall and Julie Teresa to Bishop Coleman and Erin B, $375,000.

301 Smoketree Tr; Barnett Kristin M and Rider T L to Tahiri Sara, $230,000.

6512 Southshore Dr; Menjivar Juan F and Rosa D to Kali's Properties Llc, $277,209.

7500 Springbok Rd; Cole J C and Cunningham R R Jr to Taylor Charles R Jr, $196,600.

2901 St Regis Dr; Phillips Leonard E and Pamela P to Nicolas Pierre J, $580,000.

5801 Sterlingworth Dr; Eastwood Homes to Watson Amy M and Williams G W Jr, $410,415.

11103 Summer Arbor Ln; Bradley Emma R to Okangba Nnamdi and Eck Theresa L, $276,500.

8200 Surreywood Dr; Jacobsen Joshua M and Anne M to Equizabal Ismael Et Als, $310,000.