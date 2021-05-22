Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City will be in future editions.
Caroline, Colonial Heights and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
503 W 19th St; Rvanatelisa Llc to Crossley Cody, $310,000.
1118 N 23rd St; Simpson Cory B and Jessica S to Carter Ethan Patrick, $355,000.
408 W 25th St; Nordheim Neil and Steve to Warman Sherry R, $400,000.
1105 N 27th St; Drauschak Petra and Heidi Marie to Rother Robyn Annette, $302,000.
9 W 31st St; Mills George to Rodriguez Hollie, $214,000.
607 N 38th St; Morris Etheleen N to Crutchfield Jason K, $185,000.
2706 4th Ave; 316 Realty Investments Inc to Leech Camille, $299,900.
3130 Alvis Ave; Amaya and Lemus Investment Group to Snider Reginald S Jr, $235,000.
1503 Avondale Ave; O'Neal Linda L to Lamere Richard Louis, $260,000.
7564 Beauchamp Ct; Caperton Irene to Gross Thomas H, $187,500.
2815 Bicknell Road; Jardine Jeffrey K to Williams Jared, $417,000.
1653 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Catron Emilia and Haas Nicholas, $363,550.
3130 Broad Rock Blvd; Clayton Investment Llc to Damok Llc, $275,400.
4239 Brook Road; Gammon Joan L and Tipton John H to Flieg Nicholas G and Rachel N, $523,500.
1927 Carrington St; 1927 Carrington Street Llc to Carrington, Union Llc, $360,000.
2115 Cedar St; Smith Timothy Sr to Tnt Construction Carolina Llc, $150,000.
407 S Cherry St, U302; Victory Apartments Llc to Blundon Carroll M, $399,950.
2707 E Clay St; Ward Nathan R to Hunter Debbie L, $325,000.
4741 Cooks Road; Trend Properties Inc to Martinez Josue Villanueva, $242,950.
104 N Crenshaw Ave; Kiley James A Jr to Oldhouser Matthew C, $442,000.
705 Dawn St; Dawn 705 Llc to Mycelium Works Llc, $262,601.
3109 Dill Ave; Bos Property Management Llc to Funesti Kyle and Shannon, $158,000.
3123 Edgewood Ave; Nguyen Minh and Cromer William to McQuinn Nanette, $397,500.
5105 Evelyn Byrd Road; Heiner John F and Meredith L to Rummel William and Savannah, $460,000.
4614 Fitzhugh Ave; Phillips Cole W to Morgan Anne Frances, $390,000.
6980 Forest Hill Ave; Vre Forest Hill Llc to Jangiti Estates Llc, $2,239,775.
2725 Garland Ave; Banks Jasper L and Hester M to Campbell Karynne R, $220,000.
3006 Glenan Dr; Cheek Clifford R and Vivian J to Vanegas Jose A, $180,000.
1843 W Grace St; Crandall Gregory and Kristin to Pociluyko James M and Debra K, $515,000.
121 Granite Ave; Pidgeon Jean K to Martin Laura D, $500,000.
1922 Grove Ave; Trible Paul S III and Brittany G to Lenz Paul Vincent, $974,950.
6539 Hagueman Dr; Patina Property Group Llc to Nalli Ariya Denise, $285,000.
3200 Hanes Ave;, Urban Grounds Consulting Llc to Repplier John and Colleen, $447,000.
2315 Hanover Ave; Pruitt Barry L and Roslyn A to 2315 Hanover Avenue Llc, $560,000.
400 S Harrison St; Lutz Nicholas to Vu Duyanh The, $355,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U408; Lantor John G and Terrie C to Narvaez Tom Christopher, $245,900.
2213 Idlewood Ave; Wingmen Properties Llc to Liao Hsiao Ying, $240,000.
2601 Kensington Ave; Cerveny Jeanne A to Jones Matthew P, $799,950.
6812 Kensington Ave; Bandas Rasberry Shelly to Harman Torrence M, $355,000.
1801 Lakeview Ave; Haskell Warren to Wells Nikolaus S, $320,000.
718 S Laurel St; Franks Martin D Revocable Trust to Prociv Lauren M, $395,000.
100 Libbie Ave; Hettrick Edward L to Teagno Gary C Trust Trustee, $505,000.
7329 Longview Ct; Samford Sara K to Sutton Andrew Lanier III, $350,000.
2610 A W Main St; Fuller Joseph C and Karen E Trs to Damato Camille T, $410,000.
208 N Meadow St; Dinwiddie Carolyn H to Bauer Matthew Scott, $505,000.
309 N Monroe St; Trj Properties Llc to Joseph Bottomley Llc, $260,000.
1252 Moore St; Stables Austin and Caitlin to Ke Mediatrix Y and Meng, $167,440.
5404 New Kent Road; Cheneys Creek Llc to Arrington Mary Paige, $1,025,000.
2701 Northumberland Ave; Molly Homes Llc to Whitty Jennifer L, $335,000.
1725 Park Ave; Ring David V and Anne C to Moelchert Louis W III, $1,001,000.
2036 Park Ave; Mystic Investments Llc to Lerner James And Phuc Hanh Thi, $665,000.
4403 Park Ave; Finney Tyler Scott to Brown Margaret, $392,500.
3464 Rivanna Dr; Hutcheson Susan A Trust Trs to Carr Claire Cafritz, $450,000.
3427 Rosewood Ave; Marren Lee A to Dinuzzo Thomas A, $421,000.
4509 E Seminary Ave; Wright William H Jr to Three Thousand West Clay Llc, $196,000.
3020 Shoreham Dr; Caraballo Frederick and Shelia M to Scerbo Elizabeth L, $287,000.
305 St Davids Lane; Stevenson Mathieu to Godin Michael S, $1,750,000.
503 Strawberry St, U3; Stafford Charles M to Powers Mitchell and Dianne, $265,000.
400 Stuart Cir; Coffey Anne R Trustee to Capital City Properties Llc, $700,000.
100 N Thompson St; Bms Partners Llc to Doswell Ventures Llc, $3,500,000.
5107 Walmsley Blvd; Cement Trucks Inc to Lopez David A, $195,000.
1350 Westwood Ave, U312; Early Susan E Revocable Trust to Knox Ann Thomas, $307,000.
6406 Windcroft Road; Jackson Hampton H Jr to Yarashes Jason Blair, $190,000.
HENRICO
1818 Aeronca Ave, Henrico; Marcus Matthew S and Marcia to Reyes Samuel Zavala and Hugo Stalyn Z R, $215,000.
1518 Americana Dr, Henrico; Hayes Ronnie D and Joy Lynn Parker to Salib Michael Z and Emad Z Yakoub, $150,000.
10645 Argonne Dr, Glen Allen; Magruder James L and Barbara to Rzeminski Michael, $437,750.
5500 Ashton Park Way, Glen Allen; Ramsey Dorothy M to Iuorno Roseann Trustee, $425,000.
10834 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes LC to Hossain Rifat Mohammed, $310,230.
4008 Austin Ave, Henrico; Jones Tracey D and Kya D Webster to Byrum Bethany G and Danielle K McBride, $185,000.
10736 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Mekala Sridhar Reddy and Nehal Shah, $604,173.
1917 Barribee Ln, Henrico; Parsons Stephanie B to Kelchner William W Jr and Tracy L Marino, $311,800.
2806 Battery Ave, Henrico; Miller Jordan M to Feagans Andrew S and Crystal Brooke, $285,250.
4025 Benjamin Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Ogedegbe Alexander O to Oliver Joel T, $518,000.
2690 Berkeley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Vrtis Sharon K to Reid Carol L and Charles A Huntoon Et Al, $260,000.
4920 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Carrillo Josephine Nikki to Ggc Associates Llc, $230,000.
3004 Blackthorn Way, Henrico; Chiang Jacqueline K to Butler Jacqueline H and James M Jr, $310,000.
2307 Bogan Rd, Henrico; Bruner George A Jr Trustee to Ayala Armando Barron, $276,000.
6106 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Barbour Jordan P to Carns Neil Cole William, $373,000.
5000 W Broad St, Henrico; Boddie-Noell Enterprises to 5000 Richmond Llc, $2,050,000.
10069 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Gurram Mallikharjun R and Priyamvada Et Al to Gurram Mallikharjun R and Priyamvada V, $243,172.
3906 Brownstone Blvd, Glen Allen; Lewis Robert W and Suanne M to Carsi-Gabrenas Jigany Trustee, $390,000.
4104 Bush Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Bergman Dawn L to Singh Amrinderpal, $227,500.
9722 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Bailey Amy J to Graves Jocylen, $193,700.
8300 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Young Leonidas B Estate to Mayberry Erin, $222,000.
5141 Chelsea Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Orrison Deborah K to Montes De Oca Alexandra B, $305,000.
1700 Coachlite Dr, Henrico; Alexander Bradley and Sharon C to Young Kevin S and Erika D, $395,000.
1206 Condover Rd, Henrico; Labib Ashraf F and Hewayda F Hanna to Krushelnisky Kenneth and Frances, $220,000.
3703 Corrotoman Rd, Glen Allen; Miller Edna B Trustee to Schmitt Robert J and Carolyn King, $445,000.
2192 Craven Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Beyene Solomon and Roza Tekele, $378,680.
5015 Darre Hall Ct, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Petersen Seth Tayler and Shannon Dorene, $550,648.
8805 Dena Dr, Henrico; Dzamdzic Huso to Roulias Stephanie, $288,500.
10816 Dominion Fairways Dr, Glen Allen; White William I Jr and Carol S to Graham Hilton and Dawn Coleman, $441,000.
12503 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Schaffranek Raymond W Trustee, $606,736.
10009 Dulaney Ct, Henrico; Morehead Charles D Jr to Bowers Christopher Kevin, $215,000.
5233 Eastbranch Dr, Glen Allen; McGovern Kevin J and Irene A to Ding Kuan-Fu and Christina, $470,000.
6311 Ellington Woods Ter, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Szurkus Dennis Jr and Kristina, $1,032,368.
2318 Essex Rd, Henrico; Haley Jonathan to Thompson Matthew David, $321,000.
4002 Fenwick St, Henrico; Middleton Gerald T to McMahand-Palmer Natesha D, $172,900.
1902 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Whitlock William B III and Frances P Trustees to Matzell Robert P, $235,000.
4681 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Seban Yolanda D to Davis Olivia A, $242,000.
8416 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Beverage Millie S to Van Ness P Duncan, $265,000.
7908 Galaxie Rd, Henrico; Brown John R to Flint James E and Rebecca L Blackburn, $286,000.
8811 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Gipe Stephen Bradley and Josephine E to Keup Brittany L, $270,000.
2110 Ginter St, Henrico; Vo Hien T to Vo Hien T, $180,000.
6522 W Grace St, Henrico; Kennison Ashley N to Dunstan Erin, $306,000.
4808 Greenbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Starr Michael S and Caroline to Bareeya Jigarkumar G and Miral J, $490,000.
1933 Greenwood Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Foster Ryan A and Ahren R to Milligan Daniel J, $374,950.
3519 Gwynn’s Pl, Glen Allen; Howard Armuth Trust to Hopkins Muriel Elizabeth, $393,000.
10616 Harborough Rd, Henrico; Roderer Sara to Complete Home Design Llc, $415,000.
3306 Hawkins Rd, Henrico; Noble Wendy Catherine to Tu Sam T and Helen L, $224,000.
9532 Hennington Ct, Henrico; Sapkota Hom and Dil to Olverson Joshua F, $290,000.
1610 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Elam Susan Wyatt to Belton Robert C and Stewart E Pillow, $184,000.
2228 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Hatcher Robin to Fortune Ashland, $200,000.
7703 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Bishop Richard T Jr and Julie A to Fadely Barry D and Kristine W, $804,000.
13212 Hollyhock Ct, Henrico; Olson Jeffrey W and Valerie to Gray Brandon A and Lauren N, $415,000.
1405 Hungary Rd, Glen Allen; Ridge Homes Llc to Granderson Kiana C H, $272,950.
3536 Hunton Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Sunkavalli Chakradhar and G V to Dalil Afra, $490,000.
11112 Ingallston Rd, Henrico; Doza Rosemeire to Leonardi Alexandre A and Aline Poccinelli, $260,000.
107 Jackson Ave, Sandston; Parker Marie I to Gold Sarah Rene and Linda, $160,000.
6204 Joseph Way, Glen Allen; Martines Christopher R and Kelli B to Jurkow Michael T, $440,000.
4912 Kellywood Cir, Glen Allen; Roland Robert L Jr and Kevin M Allocca to Flemmons James T and Christina G, $239,950.
335 Kingsridge Rd, Henrico; Community Housing Partners Corporation to Apartments At Kingsridge 3 Llc, $500,000.
12008 Lab Ct, Henrico; Campbell Robert C and Heidi to Heck Benjamin and Maddison, $402,000.
8321 Lansdowne Rd, Henrico; Sadler Charles Jeffrey to Sadler Courtney Jane and Joseph M Piccolo, $280,000.
2612 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Hankley Shel Leanne and Hunter, $392,924.
1911 Leslie Ln, Henrico; Meredith Tarvares and Rhanelle to Dung Daniel W, $249,000.
6812 Linbrook Dr, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Abell James, $245,000.
11074 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes LC to Martin Jermaine A and Patrice C, $498,515.
1615 Logwood Cir, Henrico; Bovenizer Nancy K Trustee to McGrath Thomas G and Carolyn J, $280,000.
412 Lynchell Pl, Henrico; Lenz Paul V and Mary Susan to Farmer William P and Sarah A, $785,000.
2800 Malbrook Ln, Sandston; Wingfield Jonathan Daniel Et Al to Davis James Dale and Becky Peltier, $299,950.
5112 Mantle Ct, Glen Allen; Hanley Joseph F Jr and Susan E to Shahzad Naveed and Zainab Zeb, $330,000.
10311 Maremont Dr, Henrico; Miller Gilbert C and Merrily J Powell Trst to Carter Autumn Melissa and Garrett Morris, $370,000.
3624 Meadow Pond Ct, Glen Allen; Barron Michael J and Kelly L to Hafiez Mulham and Alison McGandy, $425,000.
2806 Melanie Ln, Sandston; Sawyer-Lyle Dreama M to Nelson Richard and Lisa, $253,500.
7007 Miami Ave, Henrico; Wills Jamie A to Labib Ashraf and Hewayda Fakri, $352,000.
8605 Millstream Dr, Henrico; Kanouse Derrick to Khalif Tamara, $225,000.
7004 Monument Ave, Henrico; Stuart John Michael to Kryza Natalie, $252,500.
5931 Morgan’s Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Lawrence Laura A and Jeremy S to Johnsn-Albanese Ashley Lynn, $305,500.
11004 Mountain Spring Dr, Glen Allen; Schaffranek Raymond W Trustee to 11004 Mountain Spring Dr Llc, $616,005.
8716 Nesslewood Dr, Henrico; Dillard Spencer M and Carla Headley to Jusic Vahdet, $262,500.
4962 Newross Ct, Henrico; Dimond-Trumble Bryan Patrick to Hubbard Khari and Brittany Sams, $260,000.
5712 Oak Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Luke Michael T and Kelly P to Kiley James Anthony Jr and Laura Crockett, $567,000.
1405 Old Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Coleman Brian C to Hobson Ashleigh L and Michael Carr, $242,000.
9200 Old Mayland Way, Henrico; Ma William and Haolan Cai to Denton Kelley S, $275,000.
3005 Overton Rd, Henrico; Keeboo Llc to Herrada Bernardo Castaneda and Karla S G, $175,000.
6801 Park Ave, Henrico; Fisher Susan S and Constance L Sithens to Eldridge Chaney M and Weston C, $442,000.
1715 Parlow Dr, Henrico; Tauscher Properties Llc to Melisko Sally Anne, $150,000.
305 Penley Ave, Sandston; Chandler Lucy Anne to Terrell Judy D, $229,950.
9505 Pine Trails Ct, Henrico; Anderson Philip N and Kathryn L to Mathew Annamma and Valiyavila M Samuel, $380,000.
924 Poplar Cove Way, Henrico; Augustus Gloria A to Farmer Katia and Dennis Ward, $250,000.
2609 Quarterpath Pl, Henrico; Phelps Don H and Linda S to Sullivent Dawn, $265,000.
1013 Rasmussen Dr, Sandston; Pistolarides Phillip Trustee to Messerle John W and Mary Catherine Walker, $389,950.
7409 Red Hill Club Ct, Henrico; Murakami Nancie Estate to Sanderson Susie B, $269,000.
1426 Rhode Island Ave, Glen Allen; Cain Richard S and Teresa M to Waller James H Jr and Peggy I, $281,000.
530 Ridgeley Ln, Henrico; Williams Garland L and Margaret K to Haboush Joseph and Jack Berberian, $275,000.
9501 River Rd, Henrico; Harris Barton and Kristen S to Silverstein Ronald and Virginia Lumpkin, $1,145,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U304, Henrico; Deaner Kaitlyn M and Kathleen D to Mayfield Robert, $209,000.
9 N Rose Ave, Henrico; Hague Jonathan to Hinton-Webb Mary and Tiffany Hinton, $200,000.
9708 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Atta Mina A to Ahmed Ahmed, $230,000.
1621 Saddlehorse Pl, Henrico; Moss Willie C and Gladys B to Fisher Jasmine and Lonnie M Gaines Jr, $242,000.
4166 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Mirshahi Mohammad and Sakina K to Phaup Tammy B, $247,950.
12316 Sentury Meadow Dr, Henrico; Kaspar John C and Robin D to McVay Christopher Mikael and Jennifer W, $435,000.
8202 Shelley Rd, Henrico; Shuler Ralph N Jr and Laura Ann Hatcher to McGuire Richie, $400,000.
6824 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Crawford Montez Z and Rishawnda D Stephens, $293,345.
11052 Slenderleaf Dr, Glen Allen; Williams Ryan G to Sheffield Joseph D and Katherine E, $469,000.
312 Southern Ct, Henrico; Glover Diane to Beckwith Ta-Neka A, $195,000.
2801 Sprouse Dr, Henrico; Bb and T Investors Llc to Carter Lumber Of Virginia Inc, $445,000.
3 Steam Brewery Ct, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Squillante Robert and Joan Davis, $1,101,975.
2408 Stone Post Ter, Henrico; Fordson Properties Llc to Sholosh Vadym, $220,000.
12037 Sunrise Rd, Henrico; Earle Gilbert C to Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc, $300,000.
4024 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Costa Mario and Juliet Seymour, $488,250.
805 Tavern Green Rd, Glen Allen; Desgain Adam T and Lindsey C to Ojog Aurelia and Mihail Kiseev Et Al, $265,000.
5102 Tiffanywoods Ln, Henrico; Bashir Abdul-Halim and Ethel to Carmon Laquisha, $225,000.
11741 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Karp Frederick P and Brenda E to Schultze Sara E, $420,000.
2108 Turtle Run Dr, U5, Henrico; Townsend Andrew T and Tammy to Zanin Martin and Tanja, $172,000.
5923 Upham Dr, Henrico; Hendrixson Katharine R to Hains Christoper H and Amanda D Hutcheson, $305,000.
1308 Vassar Rd, Henrico; Veterans Affairs to Hyatt Shannon M, $211,500.
8802 Watlington Rd, Henrico; Dixon H Scott and Jean-Marlene to Williams Matthew T and Stewart S, $540,000.
7504 Wentworth Ave, Henrico; Beaumont Timothy G and Evelyn K B to Garman Michael and Linda Cronin, $205,500.
8202 Westdale Ln, Henrico; Newton Daniel H and Morgan L Botwinick to Joshi Rachel and Amitkumar, $380,000.
2613 Whiteclift Dr, Henrico; Chenault Donna L to Jones Allan Lewis, $351,000.
Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Richmond Property Holdings Llc to Blakey Chavezz and Bobby Jones, $180,000.
11409 Willow Gate Dr, Glen Allen; Basnet Sudip K and Jyoti Lamsal to Subhash Swar and Geetika Garg, $485,000.
1800 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Paciocco Pamela G to McPherson Richard A and Catherine J, $365,000.
8115 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Bradby Jeana Lavonne and Shabazzia A Lewis, $296,227.
7820 Wistar Woods Pl, Henrico; Burtch Matthew Berard and Paige Annette to Ward Kayla E, $339,900.
9633 Woodstream Dr, Henrico; Long Laura E Estate to Carter Morgan, $336,000.
Chesterfield
2300 Albion Rd; Bolen Charles R and Lauren A to Bedard Adrian and Alicia, $475,000.
3619 Alderwood Wy; Clements John E Jr and Rebecca N to Peppel D A II and Wittmann K L, $267,000.
14212 Arborcraft Dr; Miller Peter B and Nancy S to Ramos David and Nicole Yvonne, $477,951.
5812 Autumnleaf Dr; Wrend Michael and Kelsi to Talome Jose, $308,000.
15006 Badestowe Dr; Crowder Emily T and Dugan J A to Boos Steven W and Abramova T V, $393,000.
3517 Banana Ln; Harris George and Angela to Cobb Bianca, $280,000.
7155 Barkbridge Rd; Adams Michael to Brill Linda J and Vincent A, $294,000.
3002 N Battlebridge Dr; Hicks Candice Woolridge to Keel Akayasia and Taylor Deion, $160,000.
6331 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Deleon Kevin Michael and Lana, $533,050.
612 Bella Wy; Finer Homes Incorporated to Rearnkham Joanne W, $379,338.
13300 Belspring Ct; Fender Harold B Jr and K M to Thompson Charity, $309,950.
4531 Bexwood Dr; Rosse Trevor J and Newman S D to Hobbelman Reinier and Suggs C, $225,000.
13413 Blue Heron Lp; Chenoweth John C and Kathleen E to Smith Troy R and Cindy O, $459,000.
8217 Boones Trail Rd; Lombard Patricia A to Voli Matthew, $210,250.
10642 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Morris Barbara, $239,535.
10684 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Boothe Emilia Gawcen, $250,675.
5024 Briaroak Rd; 3bs Investments Llc to Nunfio Lopez Jesus E, $290,000.
16907 Broadmoor Rd; Gallamore Justin B and Casey B to Plunkett Katie and Ross M, $425,000.
8800 Brown Summit Rd; Schleicher Thomas W and Janet B to Martino Adam and Leslie, $381,000.
9019 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to McCormack Kara and Gretchen, $401,765.
16731 Cabretta Ct; Jackson Michael G and Lisa M to Miller Jonathan P and Stephanie, $520,000.
4143 Cambrian Cr; Manley Tina M to Mendoza Rudolph S and Kathleen A, $425,000.
8232 Capelwood Dr; Faulkner James Keith to Lockett David S and Rebecca K, $305,000.
12307 Carnoustie Ln; Ashley Virginia E Trustee to Roche Linda J and James M, $280,000.
2221 Castlebridge Rd; Kern Ronald F to Rowley Justin D and April W, $415,000.
2230 Chalkwell Dr; Owens Thomas P Trustee to Layton Timothy W and Katherine A, $720,000.
5612 Chatmoss Rd; Bell Jeremiah and Elizabeth J to Pliego Charles J and Donna M, $290,000.
9327 Chesswood Cr; Hernandez Odon to Hernandez E E H and Estrada D P, $230,000.
1806 Chevelle Dr; Scott Jeffrey Elliott to Pan Changxuan and Di Shan, $201,250.
11575 Claimont Mill Dr; Merritt Kathy A to Hudson Renee M, $235,000.
11740 Cliff Lawn Dr; Daniels William J and Daniels D to Biondi Joseph James, $363,000.
1300 Coalfield Rd; Clementson Christopher S and R K to Hughes Emily P and John L III, $445,000.
14320 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Boyd Cornelia, $384,000.
8409 Copperpenny Tr; Tamagni Ronald J and Anita S to Basile Andrew, $330,000.
2324 Courthouse Rd; Kreutler James W Jr to Grimes David M, $225,000.
4619 Crossgate Rd; McCutcheon J B Jr Inc to Silvestro Damon J and Ashley N, $397,500.
4001 Deanwood Dr; Channell Aaron C and Amanda K to Hernandez Alberto Hernandez, $221,000.
10310 N Donegal Rd; Conyers Brent A and Danielle to Skillman Allen J P and Eva M T, $265,000.
14443 Duckridge Tr; Klabunde Richard E and Karen M to Henry Brenda H, $265,000.
11831 Eagle Pass Dr; Lankey Kenneth E III and Lindsey to Conyers Brent and Danielle, $340,000.
3600 Egan Rd; Kennedy P A and Barrett K A to Swan Susan G and Dean Buddy and M, $212,000.
2307 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Morales Ashley and Hector, $346,910.
3824 Evershot Dr; Garces Alba and Diaz Cruz H to Garces Alba, $400,000.
7813 Falling Hill Tr; Segura Patricia to Johnson Marcus, $269,900.
10704 Fernridge Ct; Woodfin William L III to Smith Josh and Jessica, $250,000.
8713 Forton Ct; Main Street Homes to Huddleston R and K B and Harding S, $365,000.
6973 Fox Brush Tl; Meadows Rashan to McDonnough Jonah O and Tenisha, $390,000.
15460 Foxvale Wy; Graziano Alfredo S and Angela L to Triano Cori Kathleen, $370,000.
6040 Gainford Rd; Motta Home Renovations Llc to Lyles Jamarr and Flury Lauren N, $274,500.
5453 Gilling Rd; Light Demario Jermaine to Peterson Mark Allen and Karen L, $220,000.
924 Gorham Ct; Eks Llc to Jones Kathryn L, $335,000.
14637 Grand Forest Tr; Spann Rodney and Tawnya F to Brown Tramorrow and Octavius, $389,974.
2275 Greenfield Dr; Mso Properties Llc to Seay Brittany M, $249,950.
3200 Grove Av; Johnson Jeffrey W and Lauran M to Walters B and Smorodinskaya A, $375,000.
7936 Halyard Tr; Kneesi Tim and Rachel to Scottow Dustin, $186,820.
3973 Harrmeadow Ln; Hammond Joseph E Jr and Susan M to Holmes John and Goldie, $277,950.
12236 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Miao Qing and Li Zhongdong, $267,200.
15649 Henningford Rd; Main Street Homes to Broyles William and Sharon, $402,328.
2030 Hickstead Rd; Anderson Jeannette O to Bingham Eric W, $250,000.
12219 Hollow Oak Ct; Stiltoner Juston J and Melissa to Spiers Richard B and Migliore J, $395,000.
10508 Hollyberry Dr; Clark Lawrence E and Anne E to Bardsley Hallie, $272,000.
6806 Irongate Dr; Morgan Keilah Delaine to Camaja Efrain Avila, $257,000.
4637 Jennway Lp; Lobb E Jeffrey and Colleen M to Gibson Tetoya K and Preston M A, $453,000.
7913 Kentucky Derby Dr; Muir Rium to Salib Madlien, $310,700.
3102 Kim Dr; Davis Evan M to Hodge Grayson Andrew, $180,000.
13908 Krim Point Wy; Brooks Sherry to Griggs Edward N III, $365,000.
9019 Laureate Ln; Manning Louis Michael to Leon Investments Llc, $165,000.
2000 Lindell Rd; Pettengill John Larue to Stone Darrell and Hempenstall L, $235,000.
5101 Long Shadow Ct; Brown Brian A to Delegge Donald, $217,450.
9244 Lost Forest Dr; Jeffnsuehomes Llc to Lett-Chalmers Tammie, $218,000.
5724 Magnolia Shore Ln; Preston William Gordon to Butler Rebecca D, $299,000.
1312 Manders Knoll Ct; Webb Thomas R III to Jones Jeffrey Tyler, $231,000.
12407 Mason Av; Davadi Homes Inc Of Va to Douglass Vernelle F, $249,500.
13801 McTyres Cove Pl; Davis Prentiss and Helen to Maxwell Michael E and Colleen H, $438,000.
419 Michaux Branch Tr; Worsham Jessica N to Woolfolk Logan J and Alyssa M, $327,500.
2772 Mill Flume Dr; Derrer Michael S to Edmonds Erica, $369,500.
2706 Mistwood Forest Dr; Dyer Dennis M and Wendy L to Chavarria Martina Giron, $220,000.
5513 Mossy Oak Rd; Anderson Steven to Lewis David Eugene and Diana A, $440,000.
5312 Nairn Ln; Smith Angella to McKensey Zakia, $327,000.
3001 New Found Ln; Maxwell Jennifer to Collins Regina, $167,000.
4304 Northwich Ct; Seitz Sharon Marie to Ghali Sarah, $292,000.
11118 Oakcrest Dr; Hart Jason R and Ashley M to Bolton Amanda Paige, $270,000.
6303 Old Wrexham Cr; Irby K E and Irby S G Trustees to Escobar Jenar H Espana, $290,000.
4602 Painted Post Ln; George Reece I and Linda K to America's Dream Llc, $182,000.
12308 Penny Bridge Dr; Thorne Alan D and Catherine B to Hampton G T and Hampton K C Trs, $350,000.
13507 Pharlap Ct; Eskew Matthew and Meghan to Hilmer Jonathan, $245,000.
11406 Pineridge Ln; Johnson Nami to Morrissette Michael D and C I, $305,000.
7608 Pocoshock Forest Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Harwood Judy K and Edward A, $319,372.
12307 Pomfret Ct; Ro Sang K and Chung C to Btk Investment Group Llc, $225,000.
2531 Providence Creek Rd; Reeves Elizabeth L and Weston S to Lewis J R and Schlechweg N L, $280,000.
15743 Pypers Pointe Dr; Parrish Damon A to Wilson Lisa and Michael Brandon, $267,000.
8513 Rainwater Rd; Jefferys Angelia Lynn to Brooks Shannon R, $175,000.
1900 Regiment Tr; Candela Salvatore and Piera M to Connelly Brittney and C, $490,000.
5632 River Rd; Fogt Kevin W and Samantha L to Shaw Brian E and Shelley R, $187,500.
7630 Robinwood Dr; Carlton Michael R and Gina M to Powers David C, $219,900.
3200 Roland View Ct; Ruffin Datoya to Flynn Ian, $178,000.
6800 Ruby Hill Rd; Homesmith Construction Inc to Cox Russell C and Karis Crosby, $853,677.
10212 Sandy Ridge Dr; McGuire C A and McGuire M E Trs to Williams Fernando K and Porter T, $364,450.
8231 Seaview Dr; Reams B S and Reams D M Trustees to Fahey James D Jr and Coleen A, $422,000.
7724 Shady Banks Tr; Felvus Dustin and Connelly K to Velez Juan Hurtado, $245,000.
17113 Shoreland Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Bentes John J and Shelley J, $604,343.
5030 Sir Sagamore Dr; Cooper Patricia D to Pohlman Nina Marie and John, $280,000.
2601 South Ridge Dr; Jones Selven W and Velma M to Velasquez Oscar, $237,500.
8312 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Jones Velma M and Selven W, $388,115.
4501 Starlee Dr; Skochdopole Todd R and Angela R to Villegas Franco Claudia P, $490,000.
3103 Sterlings Bridge Tr; Gutierrez Esteban L and Ruble K to Heller Keith and Dana, $280,000.
13603 Stoney Creek Tr; Moore Ronald J to McKibbens Sheryce A, $320,000.
14443 Sulphur Springs Tr; Hasty Jason and Tiffany Et Als to Page Ronald L Jr and Kimberly E, $289,000.
10821 Sunset Hills Dr; Wertz Matthew D to Meade David A Jr and Rebecca A, $275,000.
5954 Swift Fox Dr; Akers Charles and Evelyn to McIlyar R B and McIlyar J M Trs, $388,000.
1428 Tannery Cr; Cordle R L and Cordle W S Jr to Hughes Phyllis K, $225,000.
16520 Thornapple Al; Phibbs Cali Ann and Justin Allen to Grace Lane Realty Corp, $278,000.
14207 Thrushwood Turn; Moss Kenneth W to Meade Mary Frances, $238,000.
4042 Trisha Tl; Naidoo Shreela to Wines Jonda, $200,000.
1442 Twilight Ln; Crown Land Llc to Arias Griseida, $284,167.
15906 Twisted Cedar Dr; Beasley Gregory A and Kimberly G to Smith Allison S, $306,000.
10801 Victoria Cr; Smith Melvin Wade Jr and Sarah K to Brooks James and Haenselman E, $499,950.
3305 Walnut Cove Ct; Wilson Steven Lloyd Et Als to Nunez Martinez Contractors Llc, $162,000.
13930 War Admiral Dr; High Michael T Jr and Anne Marie to Feher Richard A, $253,000.
10024 Wenatchee Tr; Greenwood Jesse and Porcelli J to Jackson Earl L Jr, $232,500.
12525 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Wyatt Finnlay, $291,775.
1010 Westwood Village Wy; Wright Joyce V Estate to Keith Joel D and Frances B, $225,000.
16825 White Daisy Lp; Doda Steven and Courtney to Hulbert Kylie A and Matthew C, $450,000.
2306 Wing Haven Pl; Monti Debbie Ann to Clay Andrew and Paula, $410,000.
6819 Winters Prey Tl; Stechman Craig and Janeen to Francis Latonya Denise, $500,000.
3024 Woodsong Dr; Woolfolk Logan J and Bickley A M to Regetz Casey, $195,000.
3207 Wyntrebrooke Dr; Maiga Kongnon Ibrahima to Marcotte Roger C, $300,000.
HANOVER
7412 Adams Farm Road, Mechanicsville; Lisa Adams Lee, conservator to Dietra H. Becker, $275,000.
7344 Aquarius Loop, Mechanicsville; Michael B. Richardson to Henry Clay Durrette III, $226,000.
6311 Banshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Woody Johnson to Jesse David Cain, $267,000.
7228 Bell Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Bohlen to Troy R. Turner Sr., $278,900.
8023 Blythe Terrace, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Alina N. Boutah, $405,000.
7121 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Matthew S. Gay to Anna Martine Lucas, $244,000.
301 Carter Forest Drive, Ashland; Jeanne Ota, trustee to Christopher W. Haley, $382,000.
10476 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Richard Zelenko, trustee, $562,768.
11047 Cross Corner Road, Ashland; Clarence K. Mayhew to Robert J. Fullen, $599,000.
8350 Devils Den Lane, Mechanicsville; John M. Wright to Michael E. Wirt, $262,500.
19389 Explorer Ridge Road, Rockville; Terio K. Comerose to Patrick D. Comerose, $385,000.
13340 Folly Trail Place, Ashland; John T. Henley to Christopher William Metzger, $405,000.
Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $239,300.
12501 Haley Farm Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Mariyam Zamorskin, $542,375.
7198 Harver Way, Mechanicsville; Michelle M. Puckett to Daniel T. Owens, $312,900.
9944 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Stephen D. D'Adamo, $404,000.
9453 Indianfield Drive, Mechanicsville; Clifton A. Robinson to Mark R. Kyllingstad Jr., $480,000.
7216 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Stephen B. Winn to Megan Blanton, $235,000.
14794 Kelleys Ford Lane, Glen Allen; Crystal Goodwyn to Jerold C. Schmeer, $817,000.
10331 Kiptopeake Way, Ashland; Jason Keener to Crystofer Ridge Mikelaites, $286,900.
5409 Lemoore Drive, Glen Allen; J3G Partners LLC to Robert Travis Smith, $195,000.
6419 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; Edgar T. Lindsey to Christopher R. Coopedge, $290,000.
8152 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Kailash N. Mathur to Roney Bazemore, $325,000.
9103 Medley Mill Court, Mechanicsville; Laura K. Mucha to Brandon Hoffman, $379,950.
18352 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Theresa Gaye Womack to Nathaniel Searfoss, $240,000.
12421 North Oaks Drive, Ashland; Francis B. Atkinson to Elizabeth A. Bourret, $472,500.
10520 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Harold Vincent Irby, $330,178.
10544 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Gerald W Willard, trustee, $385,156.
8266 Patrick Henry Blvd., Mechanicsville; Kermit C. France to Shane J. Barker, $240,000.
10620 Providence Green Drive, Ashland; Thomas A. Russell to Sonya Glenn, $395,000.
8441 Rainey Drive, Mechanicsville; Shirley W. Leftwich to Robert Spencer Duesberry, $265,000.
7246 Rotherham Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas S. Lukenich to John L. Oliver, $365,000.
8441 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Jeremy L. Killian to Sofia M. Ramos Gonzalez, $249,999.
6376 Sledds Lake Road, Mechanicsville; Willie H. Shaffer Jr. to Jackson Bradford Dowdy, $228,000.
8137 Solitude Lane, Mechanicsville; Amanda K. Claggett to Benjamin Edward Everhart, $270,000.
9025 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Nicholas Aaron Scabis, $320,575.
9122 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas J. MacKay to Adam C. Hinckle, $525,000.
10385 Summer Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Buford M. Latham Jr. to Michael C. Latham, $350,000.
891 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Amy E. England to Raymond Thomas, $198,000.
9042 Vidette Lane, Mechanicsville; Marlon T. McCormick to Steven J. Rennard, $474,000.
7390 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Jay Hanky Construction Services Inc. to William R. Hinson, $582,450.
8359 Wetherden Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert F. Sherman to Chawezi Banda, $365,000.
7990 Willow Ave., Mechanicsville; Matthew R. Jennings to Kathleen Ann Lysek, $235,000.
11314 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Sharon Acocella, $281,535.
POWHATAN
702 Appomattox Trace Road, Powhatan; Marc C. Snider to Travis R. Clemson, $425,000.
6370 Blenheim Road, Powhatan; E&C LLC to Brian S. Trevillian, $284,000.
2446 E Deer Path Drive, Powhatan; C. Graham Stetson to Carrie Hogston, $227,900.
2991 Elioch Manor Drive, Powhatan; Coonwill LLC to Tyler H. Yeatman, $550,000.
2125 Flint Hill Road, Powhatan; Shawn P. Reamer to Whitney Heefner Dalton, $415,000.
1600 Hollow Log Drive, Powhatan; Kevin M. Hathaway to Steven Christopher Melton, $270,000.
3680 John Latane Lane, Powhatan; South River Custom Homes LLC to Shannon Lyn Croll, $442,861.
3552 Lyons Run, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to James Ryan Lowe, $507,883.
2015 Moseley Road, Moseley; Professional Homes LLC to Bryan Billings, $380,000.
2216 Overlook Road, Powhatan; Clyde L. Turner to Scott Mayo, $275,000.
4260 Pierce Road, Powhatan; Tonya M. Elder to Arthur J. Newton Sr., $250,000.
5698 Tyler Drive, Powhatan; Warinner Investments LLC to Beau W. Hendrich, $252,500.
3713 Whitechurch Court, Powhatan; Norman A. Harding III to Joshua Wells, $625,000.
GOOCHLAND
4940 Austin Lane, Gum Spring; Vertical Builders LLC to David Freeman, $372,693.
12247 Bremner Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Huy Tran, $433,856.
85 Deer Keep, Richmond; Mary W. Harris to Byrd W. Davenport III, $735,000.
1282 Hammock Circle, Manakin Sabot; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Scott A. Rohr, $272,450.
2758 Leatherwood Road, Maidens; Michael O. Troan to Jon J. West, $319,675.
15754 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Michael S. Starr, $510,602.
14009 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Amy N. Howell, $422,795.
7457 Park Village Blvd., Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Alvah L. Wyatt, $472,817.
217 Sweetbriar Drive, Richmond; Brenden Kinnard Koenig to Matthew Brian Terry, $414,000.
3429 Three Chopt Road, Gum Spring; Vertical Builders LLC to Logan W. Monk, $258,209.
Petersburg
324 Claremont St.; Dexter A. Honora to Michelle Harris, $166,000.
301 Dunlop St.; 301 North Dunlop LLC to Dunlop Lofts LLC, $2,700,000.
957 Hillside Drive; Matthew Girard to Christina, Upshaw, $185,000.
2045 Squirrel Level Road; Rosalyn Farm Corp. to Petersburg VA Holdings LLC, $785,000.
1011 Weyanoke St.; Walter Philip Randolph Jr. to Trecion D. Bell, $150,000.
DINWIDDIE
24615 Brickwood Meadow Lane, North Dinwiddie; Velasquez Holdings LLC to George Avery, $250,000.
9502 Coleman’s Lake Road, Ford; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Willard R. Brown, $152,000.
24518 Plantation Drive, North Dinwiddie; Tammie J. Collins to Kevin Marchant, $265,000.
25809 Smith Grove Road, North Dinwiddie; Chris Taylor Properties LLC to Michael Salyer, $169,000.
8925 Turkey Run Drive, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Donald R. Bordeaux Jr., $349,000.
9292 Woody Court, Petersburg; Billie Jo Holsclaw to Tyanny Hernandez Mosso, $247,806.
HOPEWELL
331 S 13th Ave.; Anthony R. Bennett to Keshaun Hicks, $155,000.
1619 Camerons Landing; Tony T. Taylor to Michael Turner, $270,500.
1408 Davis Lane; John Stanley McCabe Jr. to Camille R. Hubbard, $167,000.
527 Heretick Ave.; Janet K. Yonning to Linda F. Heinemann, $190,000.
414 Prince George Ave.; 414 Prince George Ave. to Ruth Denis Myers, $190,000.
NEW KENT
4854 Brandon Pines Drive, Providence Forge; Richard A. Opett to John Joseph Carter III, $549,950.
15200 Cooks Mill Road, Lanexa; Stone Property LLC to Christopher F. Jones, $383,400.
7560 English Boxwood Lane, Quinton; Terry G Hoal to James G. Beckner, $380,000.
7921 George W. Watkins Road, Quinton; Donna P. Radwani to Aaron Joshua Perry, $165,000.
8414 Kenleigh Court, Quinton; Lisa Englehart Baldwin to Leslie C. Engott, $386,000.
3801 Minitree Drive, Providence Forge; Don'a J. Skinner to Karen Leonard, $286,000.
10001 Old Quarter Lane, New Kent; Rodney K. McNew to Justin R. McNeer, $255,000.
11958 Pergola Court, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Ronald Smiley, $577,710.
3081 Ponderosa Pine Lane, Quinton; Mark W. Goodin to David Christopher Hanson, $529,500.
15601 River Bend Trail, Lanexa; William P. Majette to Bridget Vellines, $301,001.
7557 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton to Steven Derrick Bartee, $357,990.
4010 Stone Acres, New Kent; Klug Servicing LLC to Corey S. Gilbert, $295,000.
10550 Villa Green Terrace, Providence Forge; M.V. McClure Inc. to Scott A. McKee, $320,933.
5700 Wensleydale, New Kent; Choice One LLC to Alan M. Haddaway, $351,000.
10817 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; Eric Blackwell, trustee to Rufus Wayne Elliott, $333,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
3706 Brandywine Drive, Hopewell; Chad E. Ransom to Kyle Scott, $194,000.
12500 Chester Drive, Disputanta; Sherry L. Taylor to Michelle Lee-Barksdale, $225,000.
7109 John Elizabeth Place, Prince George; CRT Renovations LLC to Cory Ferguson, $232,000.
4406 Martinson Lane, Prince George; Larry E. Leipart to John R. D'Amico, $260,000.
2750 River Run Road, Prince George; John A. Mitchell, executor to Dale Leroy Smith, $490,000.
7436 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Jose E. Santory to Therese E. Steele, $229,000.
AMELIA
8925 Dunston Drive, Amelia Court House; Sheralee Copeland to Aaron Allen, $260,000.
11560 Granary Hills Drive, Amelia Court House; Kevin S. Godsey to Eric Victor Swanson, $179,000.
6241 West Creek Road, Amelia Court House; Brenda L. Tarbox to Kirsten Anne Gerczak, $239,000.
CUMBERLAND
2425 Cumberland Road, Farmville; David Hart to Richard Alan Heintzman, $234,800.
38 Fletcher Drive, Farmville; Dustin Phillips Pierce to Levi Corbett, $237,000.
KING AND QUEEN
322 Chinquapin Lane, Millers Tavern; Kenneth R. Roebuck Sr. to BGRS Relocation Inc., $519,950.
496 River Bluff Lane, King and Queen; Thomas J. Cunningham to Thomas D. Johnson, $624,000.
KING WILLIAM
732 Anne Lane, Aylett; Joan O. Denton to Melvin V. Taylor, $250,000.
386 Clear Water Lane, King William; Steve Adams Inc. to Phillip A. Reed, $290,000.
553 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Clara G. Washington, $359,981.
2549 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Old Church Homes Inc. to Chad Michael Brooks, $205,000.
1071 Nelson's Bridge Road, Hanover; Nicholas D. Mills to Taylor Brooks, $225,000.
95 Park Hollow, Aylett; Jack H. Bailey to Craig Gooch, $196,800.
7582 E River Road, King William; Tonya Witherow to Paul Edward Kaelin, $234,000.
365 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; David B. Gresset to Andrew J. Cunningham, $182,700.
1633 Winona Park Drive, West Point; H. Mehrens and M. Mehrens to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $220,621.
Sussex
195.75 acres; Blackwater Land & Timber LLC to Meadowview Biological Research Station Inc., $484,500.
21.77 acres; Gene B. Mangum to Artie W. Moorman, $315,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
242 Claiborne Drive; Harry R. Walker to Mariano Rue, $207,000.
213 Lewis Burwell Place; Mary Alice C. Lightfood Brown to Jennifer M. Lambert, $255,000.
4061 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Rebecca Wyatt, trustee, $377,125.
JAMES CITY
6815 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Robert R. McFadden to Michael D. Robbs, $355,000.
723 Autumn Circle, Williamsburg; Betty Jo Spivey to Melissa M. Shaffer, $164,000.
1602 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Brittany Oweis Pafunda to Andre Mattingly, $275,000.
4948 Burnley Drive, Williamsburg; Graydon A. Elliott, trustee to William Druschel, $395,000.
3448-A Chickahominy Road, Toano; Brandon C Waltrip to Deborah G. Henry, $291,000.
8522 Croaker Road, Williamsburg; Richard A. Woodfin III to Diana Brant, $382,500.
4315 Eleanors Way, Williamsburg; Fuller J. Ramsay to David W. Otey III, $210,000.
105 Ferncliffe Drive, Williamsburg; Shawn M. Apgar to Rachel C. Sayers, $285,000.
3805 Fox Run, Williamsburg; Amber Hallman to Tyler B. Campbell, $259,900.
2027 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Stacy Harris, $185,000.
101 Harrells Court, Williamsburg; Jean Arlene Lehrer to David B. Loring Sr., $440,000.
8 Harrop Parrish, Williamsburg; Todd Philip Pfister, trustee to Danielle L. Hoff, $449,000.
134 Highland, Williamsburg; James Barron Rothenbuescher, trustee to Lawrence Paul Seaburg, $412,000.
4816 House of Lords, Williamsburg;, U.S. Home Corp. to Mary Elizabeth Cooper, $507,500.
118 Jolly Pond Road, Williamsburg; Thomas J. Hipple III to Robert M. Butcher, $389,000.
4404 King James, Williamsburg; William B. Bales to Timothy J. Sorber, $435,000.
7513 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Bryan Lee Ramos, $271,267.
108 Meadowbrook, Williamsburg; Frederick Hawkridge to Robert John Conway, $479,000.
5887 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Thomas Ryan Leggett, trustee to Walter J. Gonsiewski, $380,000.
New Parcel 24, Williamsburg Crossing; Z Chicken Holdings LLC to Care 5295 LLC, $730,000.
8237 Old Mill Lane, Williamsburg; Trevor N. Cable to Noah A. Scruggs, $379,000.
4700 Peleg’s Way, Williamsburg; B&G LLC to Corey Smith, $469,900.
605 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Tyler King to Colleen E. Dawson, $241,500.
108 Quaker Ridge, Williamsburg; James R. Hamel to Pamela I. Egan, $650,000.
3402 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to James P. Ahearn Jr., $313,070.
208 River Don, Williamsburg; David H. Scheevel to Ronald L. Watkins, $735,000.
217 Robertson St., Williamsburg; William E. Hoover to Cory D. Dearolf, $285,000.
9650 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Edward Christopher Potash, $514,375.
104 Royal Saint Georges, Williamsburg; Dean C. Foltz to Ronald W. Pike, $465,000.
4953 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to J. Mitchell Brown, $463,905.
115 Sir John Randolph Terrace, Williamsburg; Brady J. Walker to Christina E. Gibson, $399,000.
509 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; Vickie M. Noel to Pamela X. Sych, $225,000.
7652 Thacher Drive, Toano; Harry E. Corbin to Carlos E. Roman Negron, $292,000.
Unit 2, Williamsburg Vineyards Condominiums; Williamsburg Vineyards LLC to Williamsburg Winery LTD, $1,662,300.
Unit 718, Conference Center Condominium; Hemp Properties LLC to James F. Albert, $220,000.
6576 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to George Anthony Matthews, $400,000.
4669 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Clarence W. Workman Jr., trustee to Michael P. Lazar, $424,000.
3260 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Kara C. O'Grady, trustee to Derrick S. Smutek, $430,000.
3232 Windsor Ridge, Williamsburg; Richard S. Bunting, trustee to Roger Williams Brothers, trustee, $454,000.
103 Woodland Road, Williamsburg; Jerry L. Roy, co-trustee to Archbold Marion Jones III, $265,000.