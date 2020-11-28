Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, Cumberland and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
315 N 22nd St; Sheehan Matthew to Schutte Box Betty B, $291,840.
610 N 27th St; Warren Matthew T and Scala Jodi Gabriel, $336,000.
611 N 32nd St; Truong Mireille Diem-My and Webb Michael A Jr and Laura L, $463,000.
1205 N 32nd St; Nest Builders Llc to Pendleton Jon, $325,000.
1226 N 35th St; Mobley Elwood Lee to Cochran Patricia Carolyn, $301,300.
2809 4th Ave; Ferree Taylor D to Berry Mirage M, $222,000.
1207 Amherst Ave; Kitchen Living Trust Trustees to Bouligny Ian and Carlson Kari, $329,950.
12 N Auburn Ave; Virginia Rentals Llc to Maurer Luiz and Nancy, $530,000.
4711 Augusta Ave; Thompson Tyler Philip to Van Manen Chelsea, $395,000.
2200 Barton Ave; Beall Corrina O and White Karyn, $274,950.
1656 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Cox Nicholas W, $319,821.
5700 Bromley Lane; Harper Ava P Trustee to Thomas Kathron T, $325,000.
401 Byswick Lane; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Rafuse Sara Elizabeth, $215,000.
4910 Cary Street Road; Glasscock James Simpson Jr and 4910, $2,100,000.
316 Chimborazo Blvd; Kensington Properties Llc to J Res Rva 1, $500,000.
1621 Claremont Ave; Bolster Elizabeth W and McDonald Megan L, $355,000.
4020 Crutchfield St; Burnette Carolyn Blair and Sawyer Lindsey, $179,500.
5507 Devonshire Ct; Hopson Nicholas L and Laura to Dandles Jelani L and Natasha H, $476,000.
2119 Dinwiddie Ave; Isale Properties Llc to Yoder Kendra and Tyler, $180,000.
1722 Elmsmere Ave; White Rose Carol to Sojka Joseph, $310,000.
2906 Fendall Ave; Ross Katherine M to Chambers David R and Jessie C, $265,000.
2806 Floyd Ave; Hicks Thomas M to Pinkerton Cathleen Paige, $551,500.
4213 W Franklin St; Hullett Arthur J IV and Lorin F to Madariaga Paula M, $510,000.
1507 Georgia Ave; Integral Properties Llc to Thornton Bethany, $226,500.
1039 W Grace St; Vanderbilt Properties Llc to Goemaat Wall Llc, $850,000.
7668 Granite Hall Ave; Barber Robert R Jr and Gayle M Trs to Johnson Matthew Curtis, $736,000.
2306 Greenwood Ave; Dennis John J and Margaret C to Recchia Ryan, $160,000.
1412 Greycourt Ave; Wilson Patty and Burnell Rickard, $412,850.
2003 Grove Ave; Beale Frederick T Jr and Nancy R to Aponte Natanael Jr, $699,500.
407 N Hamilton St, Ub; Smyth James and Sue D to Goodrich Stuart Ellen J, $185,000.
3329 Hanes Ave; Jlm Custom Homes Inc to Kafka Colleen and Joseph Koch, $435,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U908; Nardone Austn D to Putney Mark Alexander, $225,000.
402 Henri Road; Morris Richard A Jr and Suzanne W to Duffy Matthew P and Colleen E, $1,200,000.
1010 Jefferson Davis Hwy; Keck Charles J to Model Tobacco Development, $8,575,000.
4376 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Nahar Jeevan, $297,360.
3114 Lamb Ave; Italo Garcia Pineda Llc to Guifarro Jamie Ann, $250,000.
4638 Leonard Pkwy; Ripley William W and Ann S to McCarthy Thomas Aquinas Jr, $582,500.
2226 Maplewood Ave; Capital City Properties Llc to Saborit Dawn M, $415,000.
2327 Maplewood Ave; Randolph Homes Llc to Earley Tyler B, $525,000.
1510 S Meadow St; Swartzwelder Nicholas A to Millikan Kirk, $267,000.
607 S Nansemond St; Agape Investments Llc to Herron Christopher and Susan, $296,500.
3806 Noble Ave; Grogan Jeter C and Corinna R to Shanklin David S and Gladys S, $520,000.
1708 Oakdale Ave; Beck Jeffrey C Jr and Gray Amy C to Harrison Jon Albert, $310,500.
825 Old Denny St; A Solodar Properties Llc to Thomas Lorraine H, $210,000.
3908 Park Ave; Mullins Maurice F Jr and Guerin William Hunter, $576,000.
3217 Parkwood Ave; Tuck Emily Kaitlyn to Womack Steven D and Barbara H, $355,500.
110 Penshurst Road; Deshazo Billy W and Charlotte M Trs to Patel Manish B and Morgan B, $876,000.
901 Porter St, U306; 901 Porter Llc to Zweerink Karl B and West Laurel M, $345,930.
1716 Rose Ave; Cole Stephen J to Rhine Tayla Shene, $295,000.
3807 Seminary Ave; 3807 Seminary Llc to Seward Jacob, $725,000.
7201 South Dr; Partin John S and Stephanie L to Sanzotta Anthony J and Joelle F, $325,000.
605 Tuckahoe Blvd; Galanti Jeffrey E Trustee and Bryan John E and Margaret M, $979,000.
2970 Westchester Road; Ebeling Thomas A and Lisa to Hiser Chad A and Danielle B, $552,000.
2718 Woodrow Ave; Quality Life Of Virginia Llc to Kolleda Luanne Sue, $358,145.
HENRICO
3917 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Barden Barbara K and Barbara Ann Barden-Chery, $347,775.
11905 Amberwood Ln, Glen Allen; Sadtler Benjamin B and Stephanie N to Kefalas Augoustinos E, $499,900.
7602 Antionette Dr, Henrico; Paolino Amanda to Douglas Nicole A, $205,150.
10206 Avenham Way, Henrico; Jones Kathryn R to Sanuout Ayman S and Shereen M, $320,000.
1214 Balustrade Blvd, Henrico; Hatcher Robert V III and Lynda H to Worthington Kent Harrison and Joyce Cohenour, $760,000.
8808 Bellefonte Rd, Henrico; Westermann Robert S and Townsend R to Marcey Ashby Neal and Thomas Owen, $532,000.
9601 Big Tree Ln, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Monteith Michael Anthony II and Lindsey Marie Plessinger, $450,000.
7403 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Fontenot Jason T and Hilda D Dunavant to Wilmer Samantha, $228,000.
2207 Boulder Run Pl, Henrico; Gomes Carmen A Robles to Bonghi Lindsay Ann, $238,000.
9306 Bramall Rd, Henrico; Omeara Devin K and Jill C Kubichan to Walker Daniel R and Erica L Riesbeck, $452,000.
2248 Brightmoor Ct, Henrico; Albert Justin M to Custis Amber Marie, $188,000.
9009 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Ball/Rivers Llc to Stanley Martin Companies Llc, $812,000.
11908 Brookmeade Ct, Glen Allen; Penzler Harry D and Susanne to Smith Kevin Wayne and Kathryn Ambrose, $628,000.
1335 Burning Tree Rd, Henrico; Orange Dolores L to Siana Elda P Ixtecoc, $150,000.
4021 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Chaudhry Waheed and Kimberly, $516,602.
3609 Cedar Manor Rd, Henrico; Camp Johnson Latonya to Brooks William L III, $255,000.
1704 Chadwick Dr, Henrico; Stone Chimney Farm Llc to Leggett Ann A, $217,000.
12301 Chestnut Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Beymer Kristi L and Brian P Segall to Langston Daniel and Amanda Banks, $450,000.
4814 Chillie Ln, Sandston; H F Robbins Jr Construction Company to Renick Wyatt Ross, $374,900.
2217 Cleary Rd, Henrico; Win Win Homes Llc to Woodford Christopher W, $170,000.
1310 Condover Rd, Henrico; Borges Denison H to Ciel Bleu Corporation, $220,000.
4400 Cox Rd, Glen Allen; Asi Partners Llc to Runnymede Corporation, $6,200,000.
3848 Danewood Dr, Henrico; Ray Jonathan D and Kathryn A Stockton to Early Geoffrey G and Meagan K, $384,900.
10108 Deepwood Cir, Henrico; Siecko George B to Stevens Mark Aaron and Barbara Lee Louise, $320,000.
1103 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Shaver Michael J and Amanda B Gray to Hunt Phillip S and Joan T, $232,325.
4125 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Mathis Lafondra D to Davis Demetrice A, $199,000.
1015 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; Sibley Thomas D to Scott Diane E, $160,000.
1807 Doron Ln, Henrico; Silver Running Holdings Corp to Mayo Patrick K, $171,500.
5012 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $215,000.
11017 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Coe Yong Joon and Myungjoo Kim to Hasan Khalid and Khola Manzoor, $615,000.
11040 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $210,000.
11612 Estes Anderson Way, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Faridnia Masoud and Mahsa Varshovi, $818,028.
4132 Farm Creek Ter, Henrico; Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Kendrick Daniel, $200,000.
3806 Florida Ave, Henrico; Baskin Robert to Barksdale Jerrica L, $211,000.
1512 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Alvis John S and Emma B Duncan to Glave Clark Millard and Monica U, $192,000.
1579 Front Royal Dr, Henrico; Yakoub Emad Z and Michael Salib to Davis Ashley, $164,950.
218 Gawain Dr, Henrico; Wells Tonya N and Alicia R Jones Et Al to Goodson Laticia D, $155,000.
2318 Ginter St, Henrico; Lauterbach Brandon to Cassco Properties Llc, $220,000.
11819 Goodwick Sq, Henrico; Montalvo Rafael A and Elisa to Bryan Lorrie Dianne, $235,000.
212 Green Hollow Ln, Sandston; Fifer Whitney L to Spratley Patsy, $227,000.
2014 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Austin Dale, $806,670.
4704 Harvest Glen Way, Glen Allen; Falkenberg Jennifer and Frederick T to Parvizi Derek and Melissa, $605,000.
5425 Hickory Ann Dr, Glen Allen; Ghosh Samrat and Ankita Das to Kallahakalu Vijay Dev Deepthi Et Al, $445,000.
11423 Hilbingdon Rd, Henrico; Easter Mary H to Shomaker John F III and Rosemary, $476,000.
1101 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Hildebrand Daniel G to Rose Timothy Harnsberger, $376,000.
2305 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Glasgow Spencer and Briana Thomas to Turner Ashly Dawn, $296,000.
1407 Hungary Rd, Glen Allen; Grant Angela M to Ridge Homes Llc, $210,000.
8214 Ireton Rd, Henrico; Davis Stanley A and Michelle M Miralles to Crawford Joseph B, $259,500.
11904 Ivy Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Schaffer Susan Whelen and Christopher W to Ray Stanley K and Shaketa Maria, $505,000.
9353 Kempton Manor Ct, U1812, Glen Allen; Mesnard Lenora J to Musacchio Louise and Frank, $160,000.
2621 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Stirrup Julianne L to Wallace Timothy A, $203,000.
10428 King's Grant Dr, Henrico; Bowles Paul C and Katheryn L to Creech Christopher M, $335,000.
3207 Klaus Ct, Glen Allen; Tu Wayne K and Jacqueline to Muoio Emily Poole and Shane Anthony, $350,000.
4707 N Lakefront Dr, Glen Allen; Barnes Samuel Owen and Emily Logan to Dunevant Austin L and Lois H A Heitkamp, $265,000.
6800 Lakewood Dr, Henrico; Crawford Matthew B and Laura E to University Of Richmond, $459,140.
2208 Lashley Ln, Henrico; Mahoney Patricia Susan to Mullen Renee and Martha Laster, $189,500.
5302 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Miceli Dana Elizabeth, $332,668.
12132 Liesfeld Pond Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Kulshreshtha Shitij and Shweta Kulshrestha, $700,600.
5304 Lochaven Ave, Henrico; Retalcs 1 Llc to Esch Natalie Claire and Vincent J D Mills, $165,000.
3313 Logan Hill Ct, Henrico; Bell Vera E to Scott Cleveland Ollie Jr and Teresa Ann, $333,000.
4105 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Sismanoglou Betty to Goode Jesse J, $200,000.
5401 Luxford Way, Glen Allen; Curtis Darrin E and Margaret C to Narayanaswamy Prakash and L L Jayaram, $463,000.
2532 Madison Station Ct, Henrico; Youngblood Properties Llc to Coyner Sascha A and Ellen, $677,929.
4701 Manor Crossing Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Hemanth Jamuna Devi, $428,630.
1315 Maywood Rd, Henrico; Howard Robert G to Kennison Brooke Michele, $230,000.
9014 Michaux Ln, Henrico; Dobrucky Christine L to Turnquist Nicholas, $290,000.
6381 N Midview Rd, Henrico; Sichol Julia H and Joseph A to Heider Jordan and James Meagher III, $199,500.
5007 Monument Ave, Henrico; Gibbs Thomas M and Hazel T to Hall Colby, $335,000.
12405 Morgan's Glen Cir, Glen Allen; Baylor Bradford H to Reid John S and Lisa W, $295,000.
5616 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Ridge Homes Llc to Riley-Arpe Caitlin E and Tori Michele, $206,000.
4329 Mylan Rd, Henrico; Bolden Tywanda D and Niquay O Jones to Walker Angel R and Robinette L, $255,000.
5508 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Hodge Michael Lynn Sr, $210,000.
5715 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Lewis Tatia, $225,000.
101 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Johnson Rachelle M, $206,960.
3000 Oakley Pointe Ter, Henrico; Brown Drew C and Shannon G to Bellamy Trevon and Medinah, $284,950.
4820 Old Main St, U205, Henrico; Hodapp Donald L and Jennifer D Clark to Rock Church Of Virginia Beach, $325,000.
4582 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Bander Jesse Nathaniel and Stevie Marie to Davison Catherine Rose and Andrew Hanson Owen, $367,000.
11824 Park Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Wu Jingtao and Chunling Yang to Black Janna Marie and Zachary Thomas Weston, $300,000.
1315 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; Lamoureux David Charles and Suzanne W to Brown Jonathan L and Lyndsay M Trotman, $216,000.
8212 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Landrum John Christopher and Kim Marie to Cisse Rita M Williams, $246,950.
7610 S Pinehill Dr, Henrico; Wade Charles F and Hunter P to Compton Bridget N, $337,540.
9720 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Browne William L and Shawna H, $242,000.
4960 Rail Dr, Sandston; Gonzalez Jose Carlos to Perdue Edwin E Jr and Ronda J, $320,000.
4744 Red Coach Ln, Sandston; Saltarelli April C to Burkard Alyssa Rose, $207,500.
2201 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Melamike Llc to Ellett Clifford P and Anne L, $185,000.
6613 Rolling Rd, Henrico; Spain Amber M to Edwards Melissa Anne, $245,000.
4106 Roundtree Rd, Henrico; Anderson Michael S to Moscoso Cuellar Hugo L, $275,000.
3817 Rupert Ln, Henrico; Stanwix Matthew G and Jessica L Wagner to Phelps William Redfield and Colleen Reilly, $645,000.
7511 Schaaf Dr, Henrico; M B Auto Lc to Mesnard Lenora J, $244,000.
3820 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to James Hattie Louise, $282,710.
12510 Serenity Ct, Glen Allen; Abbott James E and Donna M to Alder David and Michelle, $440,000.
11901 Shady Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Mutnick Stephen A and Rachel Beizer to Owen Barry and Luanne, $465,000.
312 Silver Ridge Ct, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Mathis Duronda, $261,000.
11036 Slenderleaf Dr, Glen Allen; Smith April to De Freitas Andreiza E Ferreira, $486,000.
6442 Somerton Pl, Sandston; Brink Dale William to Brown Milton, $372,650.
8308 Staples Trace Rd, Glen Allen; Zaudtke John T and Bonnie L to Zheng Yong Yu Khristy and Xiao Yi, $414,000.
12035 Stonewick Pl, Glen Allen; Godfrey William R and Shelley H to Bower William Randolph and Virginia Schraudt, $537,500.
300 Sunset Dr, Henrico; Cooper Diane Pingree to Meyer Eric A and Michelle R Marcus, $610,000.
309 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Gentry John C and Carol F to Ferrara James M and Sarah C, $625,000.
8921 Telegraph Rd, Glen Allen; Guthrow William T and Betty R to Stanley Martin Companies Llc, $390,000.
2248 Thornbury Dr, Henrico; Hines Sheryl A Trustee to Boddy Rachel, $320,000.
2909 Triple Notch Ct, Henrico; Nikolic Carolina Greaves to Noftsinger William M Jr and Rosemary M, $420,000.
2106 Turtle Run Dr, U7, Henrico; Cauthorne Connie R to Hatcher-Mendoza Maria Alejandra, $171,500.
1305 E Valley Dr, Henrico; Powell Erin L to Halstead Jennifer L, $337,500.
9209 Varina Rd, Henrico; Graham John C Jr to Bauer Laura A, $253,000.
11610 Vicars Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Broadhead Anne to Broadhead Andrew P and Yam Lorinda S Y, $319,950.
1508 Village Grove Rd, Henrico; Infinity Investment Properties Llc to Paris Joseph, $290,000.
6022 Waller Mill Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Wright Shannon, $299,086.
10506 Warren Rd, Glen Allen; Valencia Alfonso H and S K to Owens Ray Allen Jr and Elizabeth Mary, $318,000.
9001 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Acquired Properties Llc to Engel Beatrice, $215,000.
10813 Westek Dr, Henrico; Alder David L and Michelle W Trustees to Jump Brandon and Michelle, $330,000.
1510 Westshire Ln, Henrico; McCaskill Stephen H and Holly Swanson to Tucker Richard B and Jennifer L, $365,000.
5417 White Oak Cir, Sandston; Fowler Tracie M to Konen Kristine, $331,500.
8129 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dawson Emily Sheldon, $249,982.
8527 Willis Church Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Of Va Inc to Mills Shamika R, $219,000.
2004 Willowick Ln, Henrico; Walker Daniel R and Erica L Riesbeck to Murray Derek Bradley and Mary Alexander, $352,500.
10406 Windingridge Cir, Henrico; Stickley Robert and Jennifer to Zimmerlee Ryan Daniel and Morgan Blair Patrick, $365,000.
4718 Wistar Rd, Henrico; Hatoum Khattar C to Yakubov Margarita, $168,265.
9000 Wood Sorrel Ct, Henrico; Ralston Edward E Jr and Melissa C to Penny John D and Ann T, $471,000.
4408 Woodview Dr, Sandston; Morrison Jacob R and Natalia E Arauza to Crump Richard, $179,950.
Chesterfield
16307 Aklers Pl; Vericor Homes Llc to Fatheddin Maryann, $541,350.
1513 Anchor Landing Dr; Main Street Homes to Carl Greg and Michelle Lamb, $608,101.
3213 Argent Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Noel June C, $245,800.
12601 Ashton Dell Rd; Wesner William H and Bonnie M to Edwards David and Linda, $615,000.
1412 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Morgan Jennifer, $274,950.
11337 Bailey Woods Dr; Lucas Alida N to Getchell Mary C, $205,000.
13613 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Gill Nathaniel and Amanda, $367,015.
12033 Beaver Spring Ct; Bubb Brian S and Donna R to Lasher Michael Patrick, $279,900.
3831 Beulah Rd; Piatt Leila Joanne to Taylor Carlys and Scott D A, $190,000.
5547 Belle Pond Dr; Esquivel Maria to Ortiz Kelly Ann, $182,000.
10801 Bethany Ridge Rd; C and H Renovations Llc to Escobar Fabiola C and Muroski J, $161,000.
16900 Blakeway Pl; Stephens Willard E III and C M to Fox John M and Meredith N, $500,000.
6180 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Thomas Mikeya, $234,990.
7113 Branched Antler Ct; Heide Kyle and Amy to Elmore Corey A and Netherland K, $261,000.
7807 Breaker Point Ct; Rivas-Duque Luis A to Core 3 Llc, $218,500.
12419 Brimfield Ln; Orange Stacey A and Orange C Z to Rae Dorothy, $247,950.
14030 Brocket Ct; Bartoszek Clay M and Amanda B to Edwards Brandi, $242,000.
9000 Buffalo Springs Dr; Abel Chase and Tyffani to Rieker Christopher D and N, $350,000.
4416 Butler Ln; Millstone Construction Llc to Macklin Diamond S, $165,000.
4701 Cabretta Dr; Jackson Junias M and Michelle L to Thomas Brittny M and Justin S, $389,900.
2551 Camelback Rd; Wolitz Marc D and Karen S to Bradley Kenneth C and Yvonna G, $388,000.
11210 Camshire Pl; Mann Catherine S to Hunefeld Stephen and Abigail, $300,000.
4306 Caronado Dr; Schmidt James to Thompson Lydia K, $237,000.
12912 Carters Hill Pl; Stone J C and Stone L R Trustees to Graham Brett A and Amani A, $349,950.
5445 Catterick Rd; R V A Houses Llc to Jinkins Shasta, $275,000.
11800 Channelmark Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Wood Christopher M and Kristin D, $485,000.
10409 Chesdin Ridge Ct; Carden Marshall R and Inge O C to Parry Edward A IV, $245,000.
4612 Chippoke Rd; Bishai Jeannette S to Carter Ethel Meyer and Kevin E, $489,000.
11560 Claimont Mill Dr; Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Earle Karen, $235,000.
14319 Cobblegrove Dr; NVR Inc to Morse Margaret C and Morse V E, $379,255.
13901 Comstock Forest Ct; Talley Robert D and Lynn S to Maxwell John and Sarah, $415,000.
2341 Corner Rock Rd; Gyimesi Jacqueline Reis to Kalafatis Michael C, $355,000.
4255 Cougar Tl; Maxwell Gregg A and Natascha to Moore Keith D and Teri Jean, $341,000.
12736 Crathes Ln; Anderson Harold D to Rhodes Norman E, $425,500.
353 Crofton Village Tr; Ivins Rebecca to Chae Wooseok and Scanlon Erin, $321,250.
2506 Crosstimbers Ct; Richmond Bradley J and Maecy E to Bartlett Ashley N, $266,500.
10927 Decoy Ln; Sweet Retreats Llc to Farris Zabean Deon, $237,900.
315 Derbycreek Ln; Strickler Mark A to Ferrell Amber M and Rowshan A S, $230,000.
13377 Diamond Ridge Dr; Owen Wendy D to Leonard Jayme Alexander, $240,000.
7442 Drexelbrook Rd; Crostic William S Sr to Kemp W B and Kemp J A Trustees, $250,000.
13905 Durhamshire Ln; Scarvey Daniel J and Shannon F to Katsouros-Shea Mary Hope M, $410,000.
3916 Durrette Dr; Goyne Lindsay W to Almonte Randy G, $219,000.
621 Eastwood Dr; Hill Joseph A and Amy Tae Ok C to Clifford Stuart C and Susan G C, $221,000.
13611 Edmonthorpe Rd; Smith Derek and Deborah J to Summer Nathanael and Sheridan, $405,000.
3519 Ellerton Dr; Khan Shakil A and Rabia A to Dimarino Douglas B and Kriston K, $690,000.
1628 Enon Church Rd; Cornett Kevin W and Mary E to Hyde Kevin F and Lawton K E, $195,000.
1406 Exbury Dr; Cooper Timothy Allen and Donita to Gumbs Kenneth R III and C M, $292,000.
8100 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Midgley C M and Sucgang J C, $488,860.
8160 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Mason Dale A, $394,090.
5742 Fire Light Tr; Cartwright Mark W and Carolann to Schneider Irene, $449,000.
15800 Fishers Green Dr; Main Street Homes to Dalton Darrell K, $379,457.
8636 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Lanier-Jackson Rashaunda and T, $422,130.
6206 Fox Branch Ct; Gill Britney H to Hall Ronald E, $430,000.
9922 Friend Av; Flores Gustavo A and Flores N S to Ariza Brenda Valencia, $188,300.
2121 Galloway Tr; Bagwell William A Jr to Getzel Bryant E and Abigail W, $525,000.
15816 Gary Av; Lorey Shirley A to Kopp John, $170,000.
19800 Genito Rd; Lescault Russell A and Stephanie to Bennett Adam, $435,000.
13002 Glengate Rd; Studer Cody W and Studer K J to Wakefield-Thompson Alan, $290,000.
2800 Goyne Lp; Jones Edna A to Peterson Christopher Jr and Anna, $170,000.
3731 Graythorne Dr; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Turner Benjamin L, $602,000.
4240 Green Cedar Ln; Richter David Trustee to Tadeo Victor S Marquez Et Al, $265,000.
9506 Gregorys Charter Dr; Boswell William S and Michelle J to Veliz Veliz Maria R, $370,000.
5722 Grove Forest Rd; Dworkin Claudette R to Duty Robert A and Christina M, $330,000.
10618 Hamlin Dr; Adesida Juliana A to Khan Samina and Ambia M, $240,500.
20912 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Nelson Daneika, $216,275.
7924 Hancock Farm Ln; Lodge Properties III Llc to Merrell Matthew G and Sarah, $280,000.
8031 Hartridge Dr; NVR Inc to Taylor Regina Evans, $365,075.
12341 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Brown Chapelle L and Harvey J, $272,905.
12707 Hemmingway Mw; NVR Inc to Wrobel David and Daryl, $590,345.
4025 Hidden Valley Rd; Pope Edward Gero to Belcher Linwood Wayne, $283,000.
10316 Huntersdell Ln; Irvan Jennifer M to Crouterfield Joshua L Et Als, $220,000.
8165 Indian Springs Rd; P & L 21 Llc to Herndon Karen Lee and Robert K, $290,000.
19907 Ivan Rd; Goodwin Ronald E and Susan M to Sadler Aaron and Jessa, $293,000.
4624 Jenkip Ct; Gregoire Development Corp to Hallie Ghania and Toine, $666,735.
3507 Kendal Crossing Tr; Kates Richard and Rebecca to White Rose Carol, $469,000.
14200 Key Deer Dr; Wilmington Trust Nat'l Asso Tr to Fordson Properties Llc, $171,726.
3613 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Collins Marla, $435,269.
6301 Knotgrass Al; Taylor Mary Lynn L to Kantowski Rebekah Ann, $283,990.
2412 Krossridge Rd; Hoddinott G Haynes III and T A to Powell Horace R III, $283,000.
2931 Laketree Ct; C and L Construction Llc to Connatser Sherry, $235,000.
3406 Laroux Av; NVR Inc to Velasquez C A and Velasquez U, $321,900.
5702 Laurel Trail Rd; Brooks Danielle Y to Talbert Tori N and Watts M L Jr, $215,000.
7519 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Orellana Adolfo Alberto, $271,575.
6503 Leisure Tr; Trump Sara O to Linares Massiel C, $208,000.
6292 Lilting Moon Dr; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Alouf Scott and Lesley, $426,885.
4501 Little Ridge Ln; Bennion Derek C and Lauren C to Moore Laura S, $260,000.
5025 Long Creek Ln; Richmond Property Holdings Llc to Pausano Fidel A and Canuto O M, $450,000.
3001 Long Oaks Rd; Higuchi Samuel J to Redman Christian, $215,000.
8330 Longlands Pl; Reddington Jeffrey M and J F to Scian Mariano Et Al, $399,000.
6318 Lookout Point Cr; Karp Larissa to Ghinger Nellie, $260,000.
7601 Lower Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Incitti Anthony J and Tonya S, $274,988.
8330 Lyndale Dr; Nelms Evan M and Elam Dona Rae to Toney Benjamin A and Ginny, $230,000.
12104 Magnolia Bluff Ct; Johnson Arnulfo D and Rosa I to Barnett Kristi, $333,000.
401 Marbleridge Rd; Barnette Stacy L to Graber Alan K, $225,000.
17625 Marymere Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to See Sandra Lee, $295,625.
7007 Mason Run Dr; Odom Rena M to Mejia Canales Blanca Y, $180,000.
711 McCauliff Dr; Esworthy Jack IV and Kathryn to Stawicki Lawrence P Jr and H T, $291,000.
3825 Meadowdale Bl; Bussa Frank and Marta to Hernandez Manuel E Et Als, $195,000.
12620 Merry Dr; E C Inc Of Va to Jasinto Paul G and Melissa M, $259,000.
7816 Millcreek Dr; Hall James A Jr and Anita F to Lynch Carole E, $320,000.
5106 Misty Spring Dr; Fitzjarrald Michael A to McFarland Lane A and Christina L, $279,900.
1540 Montcroft Wy; Sparrow Jeffrey M and Jean O to Friedman Patricia Lee, $600,000.
10135 Natural Bridge Rd; Lane Richard W to Anderson R Jr and Britton T, $222,000.
7369 Norwood Pond Pl; Fussell J R and Fussell M S Trs to Nash Wayne O, $239,900.
7607 Offshore Dr; Siler Jonathan Sheldon and Ada S to Glauser Teresa Rose, $198,500.
12219 Old Bailey Bridge Rd; Austin William and Jacquelyn to Kelley Kayla, $215,000.
3570 Old Creek Rd; Hoy Terry H and Patricia S to Santiago Medina L and Santiago N, $240,748.
1207 Oldbury Rd; Fell Jennifer to Hoffman Justin and Kelly M, $256,000.
2001 Otterdale Rd; Kennedy Donald E and Mary H to Alexander Shaquita I, $280,000.
8207 Oxer Rd; Barden Eric D and Annika to Flanagan Jonathan C, $232,000.
7419 Pennbrook Ct; Stanley Joyce Todd to Wigginton Michael J and Hannah J, $198,000.
12131 Perdue Springs Lp; Westchester Llc to Smith Melissa Anne, $200,000.
8507 Petherwin Ln; Vericor Homes Llc to Edwards Cecil E and Patricia O, $406,925.
12510 Placid Av; Burke Martha A to Sullano Muriel L C and Lemuel D, $294,000.
12620 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Kohlhafer Nancy Jane, $259,850.
12717 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Hurley Scott A, $249,990.
258 Pumpkin Pl; Hastings Robert C and Mary D to Cyphers Jan K, $265,000.
407 Queensway Rd; Shuparskyy Viktor and Zhanna to Raikovitz Joseph Da Silva, $236,000.
9349 Quinnford Bl; Morgan Cynthia Elaine to Wilson April E, $159,000.
8119 Rasper Ct; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Wenger Megan and Lippert Isaac, $215,000.
1805 Riggers Station Dr; Walser Katherine Buik to Weaver Cary S, $230,000.
3731 Riverdowns North Dr; Anderson Erika C to Patel Anshul K and Agnya, $575,000.
1006 Robmont Dr; Sparrow Kimberly C and Don C to Flagg Austin, $240,000.
12000 Rolling Tide Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Nair Smitha V and Sasikumar K U, $411,590.
13325 Rossington Pl; Scheller Michael J II to Webster Terry L Jr and Melissa C, $289,000.
9300 Salem Church Rd; Reed Irene H Trustee to Kentridge Properties Llc, $310,000.
13850 W Salisbury Rd; Schick Robert F and Martha J to Dougherty Thomas P and Robin P, $717,968.
9243 Scotts Bluff Ln; Blackwell William V and J R to Sulecio Hernandez M D Et Al, $279,000.
8025 Secretariat Dr; Parrish John E and Christina H to Richeson Brandy and Antonio, $272,950.
9137 Sharpe Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Pollack Alan H and Janice C, $489,949.
1430 Shirlton Rd; Provost Eugene J and Carol J to Williams Evan A and Katherine L, $365,000.
17637 Signature Tl; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Lohsen Robert Arthur and Toni C, $555,812.
17724 Silver Farm Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Huntley J E and Huntley C L Trs, $586,521.
2930 South Ridge Dr; Rubis Paul J to Asryan Stella, $154,950.
1118 Spirea Rd; Smith Morrigan B and Shawn F to Spiro Barry and Marissa, $276,000.
12514 St Croix Pl; Coleman Monica to Patasomcit Jesse Et Als, $257,500.
11624 Stephens Point Dr; Winfield Markis D to Smith Rexford, $265,000.
3624 Stone Harbor Dr; Smithson Lisa M to Frick Donald Ray Jr and Kristy T, $647,000.
9036 Sugar Hill Pl; Berger Construction Co to Troupe Jenifer Marie, $402,850.
12625 Summerhouse Ln; Tyree Jason to Ellis Maegan and Brian Taylor, $265,000.
8500 Sunningdale Tr; Paar Dawn M to Timmons Jelisa A, $329,900.
6907 Swanhaven Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Harness Nathan, $350,000.
8507 Tallion Wy; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Smith L A III and Palmatier K W, $517,610.
3018 Tevis Ln; Kipp Brian J to Orellana C E R and Knestaut E C, $168,500.
10606 Timberun Rd; Hawthorne Lawrence to Fritsch David M, $220,000.
7801 Towchester Dr; Jones A N Sr and Jones B A Trs to Bryant George L IV and Mary E, $295,000.
6200 Trail Ride Dr; D R Horton Inc to Ruppert Christopher M and S L, $380,000.
4400 Tweedsmuir Rd; McElroy Martin C P Jr and H D to Duns Sean M and Angela, $340,000.
6438 Twin Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Morales Ramon and Mariel A, $449,990.
17519 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Gautney Ellen G and George E, $419,810.
7300 Velvet Antler Dr; Haase Alicia R to Rios Daniela Y, $226,000.
7836 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes L C to Duncan Dedorah Faye, $238,350.
7201 Veyan Wy; NVR Inc to Lewis Michelle C and Dave A, $333,450.
5937 Village Lake Ct; Glady Charles and Marie M to King Charles, $289,950.
555 Wadsworth Dr; Setzer Brandon and Hannah to Harmon Kirsten, $222,000.
21212 Warrior Dr; Francine Properties Llc to Six Jaiden Alexander, $172,500.
2244 Waters Mill Cr; Yang Hui Sun and Chong Sok to Black Ronald M and Carol H, $257,500.
14537 Waters Shore Dr; Childress Tod K and Jennifer W to Harlow Robert K and Carolyn M, $340,000.
6601 Whisperwood Dr; D R Horton Inc to Lewis-Keith Sharon, $328,990.
2218 Wing Haven Pl; Wiest Ronald B and Kimberly C to Boone Latoya D, $345,000.
2757 Williamswood Rd; Graf Timothy A and Ellen M to Reitmeier Christian V and Laura, $458,000.
15543 Willowmore Dr; Lake Alan and Sheila A to Tallent Ryan and Riley, $645,000.
HANOVER
0.45 acres; Melvin R. Hall Jr. to Yellow Jacket LLC, $200,000.
14.999 acres; Cherry Family Limited Partnership to WSE II LLC, $368,000.
2.81 acres; Pence Holdings Inc. to Megawash LLC, $420,000.
20 acres; Alvin R. Winston to Corey Lee Jackson, $164,950.
4.831 acres; Frank S. Stone Sr. to Eugene A. Truitt, $150,000.
6.628 acres; Pence Holdings Inc. to Megawash LLC, $280,000.
Lot 1-3, Block M., Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $255,000.
Lot 1-3, Block N, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $255,000.
Lot 1, Block A, Section 1, Hunley; Cary E. Longest to William E. Tanner Jr., $189,000.
Lot 1, Section 1, 12.3 acres, Stagfield West; Patrick M. Hopkins to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $195,000.
Lot 10, Hanover Meadows; Heather G. Wheeler to Keith W. Langford, $218,000.
Lot 17, Lance and Bridle; Darcy Cassandra Inge to Katherine Applegate, $365,000.
Lot 27, Section 2, Rutland Center Townes; Thomas N. Rice Jr. to NDTCO, trustee, $279,990.
Lot 3, Block 1, Rutland Townhouses; Kerry A. Martin to JCH Holdings LLC, $255,000.
Lot 3, Block F, Section E, Fox Head; John M. Digrazia to Nicholas J. Farruggio, $327,000.
Lot 3, Block G, Section H, Mayfield Farms; Jose Everaldo Marinho Caldas to Graham H. Shepard, $275,000.
Lot 3, Section 3, Greenlands at Falling Creek; Katherine D. Wade to Thomas G. Toles, $865,000.
Lot 3, Section 3, Walnut Hill; Timothy M. Collins to David Lubin, $293,500.
Lot 32, Section 5B, Pebble Creek; Chong S. Im to Roy G. Leech, $326,000.
Lot 42, Section 2, Cedarlea Park; Heilman Realty LLC to Joyce Realty LLC, $231,000.
Lot 9 and part of Lot 10, College Park; Michael A. Wilken to Donna Y. Kouri, $310,000.
Parcel; CP Mechanicsville LLC to Feigenbaum Family LLC, $1,800,000.
Section 2, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $386,500.
Section 5, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $333,600.
11245 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; Brian M. Wilson to Wayne S. Ambler, $476,000.
14988 Bethany Estates Way, Montpelier; Grey Ridge Builders LLC to Nathaniel A. Rice, $379,000.
Block Y, Section 3, Cherry Grove Residential Townhomes; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $373,000.
POWHATAN
2366 Bel Crest Circle, Midlothian; Deborah A. Benner to David A. Anderson, $650,000.
1720 Dorset Road, Powhatan; Ryan G. Murphy to Andrew Joshua Watts, $233,000.
2107 Flint Hill Road, Powhatan; Curtis C. Haris to Sheryl Hines, $365,000.
3683 Greytree Place, Midlothian; W.V. McClure Inc. to Randall B. Ellis, $614,262.
2642 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Judy S. Fore Revocable Trust to Claiborne R. Ramsey Jr., $520,000.
3707 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Phoenix 6 Properties LLC to Wendy Shelton Brown, $247,000.
2120 Oak Leaf Court, Powhatan; James D. Cline to Gregory Scott Davis, $335,000.
2985 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Clifford N. and Selma T. Shelton Revocable Trust to Eugene Lewter, $275,000.
745 Riverstone Road, Midlothian; Stuart B. Medlin to Lowayne H. Bockelmann, $615,000.
2728 Steger Creek Path, Powhatan; Marilyn Pieper to Leslie M. Jackson, $350,000.
2014 Valley Springs Court, Powhatan; Michael A. Littleton to Michael Bendura, $550,000.
GOOCHLAND
12211 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Lee Ann S. Motley, $577,565.
12246 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Micheal F. Devon, trustee, $497,943.
5304 Chimney Springs Drive, Goochland; Thersa W. Adcock to George R. Fulgham, $293,968.
1754 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; Steve Thompson Builder LLC to Roy Jay Bordner Jr., $742,612.
3084 Hadensville Fife Road, Goochland; Ramon Picazzio to Bryan C. Ulmet, $279,000.
890 Hockett Road, Manakin Sabot; Hasan Mizic to Hunter R. Osborne, $315,000.
92 Kinloch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Ricky Otey to Sheelah Rider Katz, $1,100,000.
2320 Lanes End Place, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Joshua A Shelton, $604,379.
4508 Philips Path, Kents Store; George C. Clarke to Diana L. McDermott, $220,000.
3001 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Dean Robert Evans, $408,880.
4230 Three Chopt Road, Gum Spring; Forbes Custom Builders Inc. to Alexandria N. Byrd, $435,000.
338 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Christopher S. Darden to Melissa A. Koviack, $465,000.
Petersburg
Parcel; Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Gap Investments LLC, $166,000.
Parcel; The B-1 Holding Co. to Kingland Creek Properties LLC, $310,500.
DINWIDDIE
259 acres; Stonewall Timberlands LLC to Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, $682,000.
3.05 acres; Arthur H. R. Winfield II to Margaret Crowder, $160,000.
4.22 acres; Nancy B. Marchant to Elliott Nealy, $180,000.
8.357 acres; Tamela H. Webb to Boris Flores, $274,900.
Lot 18, Block F, Masfield; Bobby G. Underwood to Katelyn Renee Glass, $156,000.
4 parcels; Thomas Edward King Jr. to Lee Branch LLC, $370,606.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Lot 1, Block B, Section 4, Huntington Hills; Diane T. O'Dell to Roger W. Cook, $155,000.
Lot 1 and part of Lot 2, Sunnyside; Christopher B. Ackerman to Elliott Marty Darden Sr., $163,000.
Lot 7, Block F, Mount Pleasant; Mary Lou Anderson to Rama N. Roy, $189,990.
Lots 42 and 43, Ryan Subdivision; Eliane F. Thompson to Gordon Mendenhall, $150,000.
Parcel; B & B Real Estate Investment Services Inc. to David C. Collier, $190,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 7 and part of Lot 6, Pleasant Hills; Richard H. Irby III to William Charles Slusser, $192,500.
Lots 33-36, Block 3, Kenwood Heights; Charles K. Burch to Christopher Volz, $155,000.
Lots 613 and 613A, Block 9, NW B Village; Oscar Gonzalez to Briana D. Williams, $150,000.
NEW KENT
14.947 acres; Holly Michelle Hatcher to Tyler Craig Smith, $370,000.
30.6 acres; Michael L. Ivie to Carey D. Smith, $170,000.
5.2 acres; Bruce L. Howard to Mary Howard Bowman, $425,000.
6 acres; Scott D. Stolte, special commissioner to George C. Duncan Jr., $186,100.
91.9 acres; Charles R. Bowery to Bruce L. Howard, $637,000.
Lot 2, Block D, Rochambeau Estates; NK Homes LLC to Jason Anthony Reese, $377,025.
Lot 462, Woodhaven Shores; Eugene Cox to Joseph Burns, $172,500.
Lots, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $699,591.
Parcel; Robert Todd Hagood, executor to Jonathan L. Martin, $205,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
2.0479 acres; Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Wayne Taylor, $152,500.
2.489 acres; US Bank to Yolanda H. Ewings, $224,000.
28 acres; Melvin Allen Manning Jr. to Clayton-Manning Mobile Home Estates LLC, $870,000.
309.2 acres; James William Clements II to United States of America, $750,000.
Lot 16, Section C, Sunnybrook Farms; Richard Dwayne Bailey to Stephen Main, $211,000.
Lot 30, Section 2, Meadows; Harrup Real Estate LLC to Shaneequa F. Donovan III, $259,000.
Lot 42, Section 2, Pleasant Grove Estates; Anthony N. Garces to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., $435,000.
Lot 6, Block 16, Section 8, Beechwood Manor; David M. Vinsh to Jennifer Cooper, $177,000.
AMELIA
2.25 acres; Christopher W. Willoughby to Walter Paul Knight, $208,000.
15 acres; Deborah A. Barlow to Victoria Williams, $185,000.
2 parcels; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jacob Berman IV, $170,000.
2 parcels; Stephen M. Rowe to Frank G. Weber, $210,000.
CAROLINE
600 Abbey Drive, Ruther Glen; Brian M. Campbell to Brandon Reneau, $280,000.
143 Alsop Lane, Bowling Green; James Michael Alsop to Adam S. Woolridge, $325,000.
7092 Arrow Wood Drive, Fredericksburg; FFC Properties LLC to Edward Walter Coker III, $376,000.
22474 Bagby Road, Bowling Green; Janet L. Parker to Tina Jo Fleming, $405,000.
3615 Guinea Station Road, Fredericksburg; Norman L. Howdyshell to Justin Hartzog, $203,000.
17431 Jefferson Davis Highway, Ruther Glen; 17431 Jefferson Davis LLC to Growth Properties LLC, $325,000.
231 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael Healy to Austin Guy Booth, $215,000.
17340 Mary Adams Ave., Bowling Green; LGI Homes of Virginia LLC to Timothy Rosenberger, $284,900.
17351 Mary Adams Ave., Bowling Green; LGI Homes of Virginia LLC to Dedra Cason, $287,900.
17270 Perinchief St., Ruther Glen; Dana M. Campell to Emily L. Barnes, $347,000.
11580 Stonewall Jackson Road, Woodford; Benjamin Bryant Boyle to Jamey Koehn, $250,000.
KING AND QUEEN
3.27 acres; Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Cole A. Dann, $163,036.
Parcel; William B. Gwathmey to SM & E Enterprises LLC, $245,000.
KING WILLIAM
314 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Christopher L. Wilson to Chadwick Blaser, $243,000.
1992 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Judith D. Burnette, $170,150.
1010 E Magnolia Ave., West Point; John Russell Williams to Scott W. Hackenburg, $320,000.
127 Pollard Place, Aylett; Deshana Reed to Robert G. Murphy, $225,000.
337 Shelton Court, Aylett; Liberty Homes Inc. to Shannon Marie Daughtrey, $236,000.
303 Wendenburg Terrace Aylett, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Donna M. Fleming, $232,975.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 24, Rich Neck Heights; Sovereign Development Corp. to Lone G Inc., $275,000.
Lot 52, Village Green Townhomes at Quarterpath; HHHunt Homes Hampton Road LLC to Vittorio Minichiello, $299,000.
Lots 8-10, Capitol Heights; Brenda A. Fleming, successor trustee to Washington Street Investments LLC, $275,000.
S Parcel; Trinh T. Murphy, trustee to Richard C. Donovan, $700,000.
JAMES CITY
8447 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Michael Ramon Carney to Lee W. Underwood, $362,900.
9488 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Charles E. Myers, $299,705.
4329 Audrey Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Sharon Boyette Day, $350,500.
104 Berrow, Williamsburg; Gail Ann Denton to Shannon Arts, $429,000.
8205 Bridlington Way, Williamsburg; Robert R. Ward to Patrice Cote, $400,000.
2640 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; Andrew Krause to Deborah M. Ratliff, $431,000.
205 Castlerock, Williamsburg; Raymond J. Watrous, trustee to Thomas McQuiston Sykes Jr.,, $875,000.
112 Clarendon Court, Williamsburg; David Smarsh to Andrew Donald Thomas, $393,000.
5 Coventry Road, Williamsburg; John George Bazacos Jr. to Michael Oberst, $315,000.
4432 Eaglebrook Drive, Williamsburg; Elaine T. Chou to Alexander Mahood Sutton III, $224,900.
3233 Fowlers Lake Road, Williamsburg; Jennifer W. Liebler, trustee to Craig J. Winslow, $1,525,000.
5520 Gentry Lane, Williamsburg; Jody A. Cox to Alexander W. Demeo, $347,000.
106 Greenbrier, Williamsburg; Shirley J. Vermillion to Marie G. Swenson, $386,000.
185 Heritage Point, Williamsburg; George Archer Marston III, trustee to Adam Benjamin Spicer, $615,000.
144 Holdsworth Road, Williamsburg; Christopher E. Rouzie to Travis S. Dalton, $1,165,000.
816 Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel Noland Bane to Thomas J. Ross Jr., $305,000.
153 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; Curtis A. Carl to Howard Swanson Stone III, $800,000.
2304 Jolly Pond Road, Williamsburg; Christopher M. Bailey to Chase A. Prinkki, $357,500.
2886 Lake Powell, Williamsburg; Bay Front Development LLC to Aaron Martel, $307,000.
3619 Lavender Lane, Toano; Charles M. Brown to James M. Formosa, $359,000.
7539 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Adrianna Marie Hill, $218,605.
3641 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kelly Beck, $428,630.
5924 Meriwether Court, Williamsburg; Christian Beck to John J. Chapa, $323,000.
122 Montrose, Williamsburg; Charles S. Walls IV to Jonathan D. Smoot, $469,000.
104 Oak Road, Williamsburg; Patrick D. Kellogg to Russell H. Knox, $295,000.
4006 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; Timothy W. Decker to Matthew Joseph Bowman, $436,900.
304 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Victoria B. Constanzo, $204,990.
3983 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Lawrence Pennino to Janet W. Little, $450,000.
2904 Richard Buck North, Williamsburg; Eileen V. Lowe to Micaela A. Griffin, $229,700.
3324 Running Cedar Way, Williamsburg; David A. Knowles to Keith J. Coughlin, $680,000.
6027 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Rochelle L. Harris, $556,910.
4684 Sir Gilbert Loop, Williamsburg; Sean Owens to Trevor J. Marsh, $368,000.
152 Southport, Williamsburg; William H. Keeble, trustee to Steven W. Caputo, $660,000.
9318 Stonehouse Glen, Toano; Zermon Drummond to American Internationl Relocation Services LLC, $455,000.
157 Thomas Dale, Williamsburg; Charles R. Taney to Loren Kei Masuoka, $710,000.
4528 Village Park Drive, Williamsburg; Powell Street Investments LLC to Hilton Coraliz Jr., $323,000.
4980 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; Steven Paul Phelps to Michael Robert Cassidy, $362,500.
113 Winston Drive, Williamsburg; Yusuf Atay to Bradley R. Land, $264,000.
101 Worplesdon, Williamsburg; Troy W. Hartley to David E. Mills, $469,000.