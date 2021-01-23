Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1131 E 15th St; Motta Thiago to Nomi Abdo Margaret, $156,450.
214 N 26th St; Henley Tucker L and Jann C to Candler William K and Maria P, $604,500.
620 N 27th St; Fuller Stephen W and Gayle G to Lucado David E, $365,000.
803 W 29th St; O'Connor Kerry and Kristen to Bowen Cynthia Rives, $244,950.
311 N 2nd St; Mf Development Llc to Jackson Modern Llc, $467,000.
1322 N 32nd St; Evolve Hld Llc to Steiger David, $320,000.
2811 3rd Ave; Murillo Jorge Luis to Mingrone Lisa and Mark A, $326,000.
16 W 6th St; Cbd Development Llc to Fall Line City View Row Llc, $1,400,000.
1748 Alaska Dr; Gomez Lucia to Coleman Calvin, $199,950.
4508 Augusta Ave; McGurn Margaret B to O'Shea Garrett M, $515,000.
6348 Bergen Dr; Bolton David and Natalee to Medcalf Benjamin D, $280,000.
7535 Brisbane Dr; Mason Matthew S and Alicia M to Hansen John, $272,000.
604 E Brookland Park Blvd; Burgos Gloria to Hunt Thomas A and Sylvia D, $290,000.
3001 W Cary St; Kalafatis Properties Llc to Lett Gerrard, $1,050,000.
8331 Cherokee Road; Baker Thomas M and Catherine D to Colson Christopher G and Mary J, $356,500.
712 China St; Siegel Matthew Z to Quiroz Ingrid, $260,000.
24 Clarke Road; Hager Brian L and Kristen F to Szumski Alfred J Jr and Alice T, $760,000.
1603 Confederate Ave; Woolfolk Royce W Jr to Gammon Brian and Rabah Rima, $599,000.
9425 Creek Summit Cir; Davis Evan D and Jessica C to Alexander Stephen G, $445,000.
3402 Ellwood Ave; Worthy Thomas B to Winstead John II, $330,000.
1502 Floyd Ave; Mergler Matthew L to Crump Sara Pearson, $362,500.
2811 Floyd Ave; Enroughty Doris H to Askin Peter and Lauren, $460,000.
3021 Garland Ave; Cc Richmond 1 Llc to Duong Khanh and Tran Phong, $165,000.
2721 W Grace St; Silver Running Holdings Corp to Bohm Kevin Grey, $578,000.
7601 Granite Hall Ave; Sheets Elizabeth V to Drake Kathryn M, $320,000.
328 Greenway Lane; Hogan Michael J to Martin Miguel and Alison Marie, $2,150,000.
2002 Grove Ave; Rayner David M and Cynthia M to Muller John M Jr, $695,000.
4520 Grove Ave, U5; Alexander Stephen to Del Campo Guillermo, $305,000.
1831 Hanover Ave; King Burke and Gay to Lacker Jeffrey M, $1,150,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U209; Krieg Eileen G to Del Pilar Erving F, $244,250.
616 Holly St; Powers Emory W to Grantz Christian, $188,000.
1301 Irby Dr; Sanchez Michael R to Proper Holdings Llc, $176,000.
7700 Kenmore Cir; Lumia Dominick J An D to Shaver Matthew R, $521,934.
4636 Kensington Ave; Congdon Mary Evelyn to Caldwell Elizabeth, $430,000.
1223 W Laburnum Ave; Carlton Stephen and Kathleen D to Gaubatz Derek and Judith, $610,000.
516 S Laurel St; Proffitt Norman G Jr and Russell to Roebuck Jack M and Jessica F, $250,000.
35 E Lock Lane, U1; Zwicker Gary D and Marcia F to Jessup James L Jr and Pam A, $465,000.
1401 Lorraine Ave; Tlmk Llc to Gray Skylar J and Chelsea R, $417,500.
2320 E Marshall St; Tuckahoe Funding Llc to Porchlight Homes Llc, $380,000.
3612 Montrose Ave; Moses William H Sr and Mavis H to Bos Victoria Lynn, $297,500.
3213 N St; Kolonay Michael H and Mary A to Stubbins Meldon and Quentin, $290,000.
3023 North Ave; Headley Andrew C Jr and Arie A to Nerrie Frederik E and Kelsey J, $285,000.
8842 Old Holly Road; Smith Lance D and Karen Sue to Evans Sybil Joanne and Nicholas, $405,000.
2215 Park Ave; Donn Roger H and Cindy K to Pridgen J Douglas and Janell H, $595,000.
4005 Patterson Ave; 4005 Patterson Ave Trust to Lucid Investments Llc, $329,000.
6101 Patterson Ave; Mikula Elizabeth B to Shaheen Victor A and Faiz A, $475,000.
2625 Pompey Spring Road; Saunders Stacey Y to Pride Ashley Renee, $185,000.
901 Porter St, U401; 901 Porter Llc to Koach Daniel and Thema, $405,899.
2120 Rose Ave; River City One Llc to Dent Evelyn and Wheeler Matthew S, $305,000.
2600 Seminary Ave; Es Properties I Llc to Bagley Stephanie M and Holly L, $470,000.
7029 South Dr; Kaufman Fern E to Lee Cassandra and Michael, $165,000.
2432 Stratford Road; Bowling Bragdon R to Neatrour John Robert, $256,000.
2620 Stuart Ave, U1c; McRoberts Andrew R to McConnell Julie Ellen, $476,500.
600 Tredegar St; Foundry Park II Llc to Costar Realty Information Inc, 20000000.
2219 Venable St; David Anne B to Gomez Noriega Maicoll, $165,000.
1200 Wallace St; Koechlein Richard F to Howard Michele and Joshua, $213,500.
1140 West Ave; Reed Frederic Scott and Anna W to Burris Steven H and Jennifer H, $850,000.
5425 Westwick Dr; Stewart Donald Young to McKinney Michelle O, $185,000.
103 N Wilton Road; Harrelson Greta Lorenda to Williams John Constantine, $665,000.
3229 Woodrow Ave; Bowers Jarryd M and Annie V to Belanger Nicholas J, $253,000.
HENRICO
11494 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Ali Sameer and Ruqsaar Shukoor to Maganti Ajay C and Krishna Priya Yernini, $264,600.
11440 Alder Glen Way, Glen Allen; Kohli Harit and Pooja Kumar to Shen He and Cheng Chen, $356,000.
9912 Alf Ct, Glen Allen; Humphries Thomas J II to Aust Michael J and Mandy M, $395,000.
2215 Arbor Dr, Henrico; Harris Barry N to Brown Doris, $208,800.
8108 Asheville Ct, Henrico; Armentrout John D and Kelly M to Cunningham Gloria T, $270,000.
8909 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Kyros Alexander C and V K to Fuentes Yamina, $248,000.
5403 Barleycorn Dr, Henrico; Hendricks Helen Maxcine to Nay Kent Nathaniel, $177,500.
1009 Belva Ct, Glen Allen; Stichter Mark H and Sherry to Audi Joseph, $540,775.
1424 Berrymeade Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Dogoli Christopher W to Kong William Siem, $259,950.
12029 Blairmont Ct, Glen Allen; Liangxi Ye and Hua Xiao Ye Trust to Sanaei Narges, $650,000.
12003 Bourne Rd, Glen Allen; Riddell Corbyn to Riddell Corbyn, $251,000.
12517 Brightwater Ln, Henrico; Johnson Richard W Jr and Jennifer R Burns to Fazio Ronald A Jr and Rachel M, $294,000.
11425 Brockton Pl, Glen Allen; Harvey Andy L and Daniela K to Salihovic Ahmedin and Nevzeta, $325,000.
106 Burgoyne Rd, Henrico; Hunter Ann J to Ligon Elizabeth and Colin, $585,000.
12017 Cameron Creek Rd, Glen Allen; Williams Mark Alexander and Heather S to Novak Ashley R and Sean R, $749,000.
4711 E Caryhurst Rd, Henrico; Couram Robert to Lowe Cullen C, $189,950.
9740 Cedar Grove Way, Henrico; Briggs Brandon J and Mary E to Cobbs Charde A, $295,000.
1800 Cedarglen Rd, Henrico; Bunyasrie Prasit and B Nanthiphong to Holste Jonathan D and Katie S, $256,000.
2807 Chancel Ln, Henrico; Simmons Derick L and Michael T Miller to Cresswell Kyle and Bo, $510,000.
5008 Chelsea Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Lakoff Andrew S and Lisa G to Pietromonaco Anthony, $311,744.
11223 Churchwood Ct, Henrico; Yhip Niven C and Cindy S to Sturman Kelly L and Palmer D, $437,000.
5600 Colwyck Dr, Henrico; Moss Tarzan and Cherrie C to Brown James, $255,500.
5200 Coxson Rd, Henrico; Lagasse Barbara C and Richard G to Miller Charles Connor, $210,000.
2800 Darnell Rd, Henrico; Vogt Jessica Ann to Maready Leah Kristen, $227,000.
4919 Di's Way, Sandston; Kingsland Construction Co to Foulds Nathan John and April Lacey, $340,000.
904 Dominion Townes Ct, Henrico; Cheatham Kenneth Eugene to Barnes Corey M and Cleo G Gatling, $201,500.
5231 Drystack Ln, Glen Allen; Tully Walter R and Esmeralda Bueno-Tully to Carr Peter F and Virginia Crone, $654,000.
7800 Edgewood Ave, Henrico; Rouse Melvin L and Shirley to Calderon-Quijada Carlos A Et Al, $230,000.
12126 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Nam Joon Seuk and Hye Young Son, $587,495.
4264 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Austin Lynne P to Risley Ronald L and Janis B, $340,490.
4001 Fenwick St, Henrico; Vanarnam Jeffrey to Swofford Aaron J and Bridget Lamb, $150,000.
5224 Forest Hollow Dr, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Gupta Himanshu and Neha, $539,619.
4011 Francistown Rd, Henrico; Rimiru Charles M and Rachel W Mathenge to Jones Philip David, $268,000.
8220 Galway Ln, Henrico; Pavey Thomas F and Darlene M to Kofie Pope John Paul, $235,000.
324 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Rogers Kate and Benjamin A Sunderlin to Ahmed Omar S, $437,500.
6516 W Grace St, Henrico; Heavner Bronwyn N to Cwh Hanover Llc, $205,000.
11511 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Singireddy Harshitha and Kishore Kolanu, $770,869.
8251 Greystone West Cir, Henrico; Mills Mary Ann S and Kenneth to Kane Holly E, $371,000.
10066 Haley's Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Candova Magdalena to Moreno Julio Cesar and Yolirros Morales, $255,000.
5805 Hardwick Dr, Glen Allen; Pitera Christopher J and Katelynne N to Mann Andrea M and John P, $560,000.
4600 Hawksgate Landing Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Yun Tae, $773,000.
9520 Hennington Ct, Henrico; Adhikari Laxman and Kedar and Ram to Thapa Sadesh and Nima Tamang, $323,000.
4762 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Franco Norge and Amparo Duenas De Franco, $560,305.
8707 Hermitage Trace Ct, Henrico; Norris Rachel M and Michael K Laba to Campbell Kiera S, $190,000.
1724 Hounds Way, Henrico; Wallace Veria D to McGolden Cheryl L, $255,000.
12005 Hunton Crossing Pl, Glen Allen; Kaur Bhajan and Chanchal Singh to Pasupuleti Roopesh V and Lakshmi Roopesh, $355,000.
1857 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Odegaard Erin A to Hicks Kathryn Louise, $214,500.
8603 Julian Rd, Henrico; Mighty Fine Llc to Rossi James Benjamin Jr and Julia, $282,500.
300 Keeton Rd, Henrico; Hackett Charles J Jr to Woolridge James R Jr, $257,000.
7667 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Nelson Gentry X to Shaw David Lamar and Brittany Danielle, $270,000.
5720 Lake West Ter, Glen Allen; Lake Jeffrey S and Sarah C to Dorsey Alyssa and Michael T Canacari, $430,000.
8315 Lansdowne Rd, Henrico; Harding Jean D and C M Trs to Complete Home Design Llc, $249,000.
2312 Leah Rd, Henrico; Smajlagic Jasmina and Mirnesa and Mersiha to Naida Jeffrey Alexander, $210,000.
2010 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Bangura Fatu, $465,000.
10002 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Evans Thomas R Sr and Joanne D to Melson James M and Veronica E, $339,950.
8407 Lynn Ave, Henrico; McKee Sharon R to Escobar Favio, $186,000.
10836 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Campbell Laila A, $492,835.
2803 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Henry Lucas R to Stewart Siobhan and Martin Pinckney, $225,000.
1 W McClellan St, Sandston; Medlin Lawrence to Durgin Thelma Steele, $155,000.
7134 Messer Rd, Henrico; Bourgeois Delores to Morrison Lissa B and Grant S, $196,110.
212 Middle Quarter Ln, Henrico; Astruc Juan Jr and Beth N to Moore Cedric A Jr and Melinda B, $335,000.
3713 Milshire Pl, Henrico; Huddleston Suzanne V and W R V D to Sprouses Corner Llc, $316,000.
4826 Morrison Rd, Henrico; Powell William to Dawkins Kevin and Angela Townsend, $359,900.
1721 New Haven Dr, Glen Allen; Gireddy Prashanth and Karthika Neerudu to Agarwal Giriraj and Arti, $320,450.
12405 New Point Dr, Henrico; Christman Douglas B to Richards Marsha K and Donald S, $233,000.
11820 Northglen Ln, Henrico; Gugelman Donald E and Eddie to Long David R and Patricia L, $300,000.
6312 Oakland Chase Pl, Henrico; Williams Angela M to Lockett Chaeron Sr and Katrina, $387,500.
4820 Old Main St, U608, Henrico; Booth Stephen C and Catherine Lynn to Bowen Lisa D and Paul E, $530,000.
9537 Oldhouse Dr, Henrico; Kauffman Joshua D to Addair Ryan and Tera, $390,000.
2580 Park Green Way, Glen Allen; Dangal Thakur P and Krishna to Myrthil Wisler Jr and Anne Marie M, $383,700.
8404 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Bailey David and Laura Et Al to Yaqoo Tariq and Warina Dawood, $283,500.
912 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Russell Carlton J Jr to Thomas Alexandra and Grant Et Al, $251,000.
2503 Poates Dr, Henrico; McMiller Yomara to Gross Dalton A and Sara A Wertz, $227,500.
12333 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Sedik David J and Alexandra N Vlade to Berkowitz Michael G, $640,000.
1505 Regency Woods Rd, Henrico; Thurston Mark A to Watanatham Snivan and Oravintine, $165,000.
2509 Retrievers Ridge Rd, Henrico; Mohsinger Craig to Coppock Lee Alan III and Madelyn Sue, $356,000.
3612 Riverchase Ct, Henrico; Kulay Yulia and Vladimir to Smith Kelly M, $430,000.
4908 Rodney Rd, Henrico; Williams Richard G and David Lloyd to Molly Homes Llc, $158,000.
411 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Clack Travis P and Jnc and Dsc to McDaniel James Cody, $175,000.
3829 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Thomas Spontaneous, $281,770.
2004 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; George Pamela S to Naimi Mohammad Yama, $355,000.
11911 Shire Walk Trl, Henrico; Pathak Sanjay Kumar B and Vineeta to Hallur Jayanna and Latha Jayanna, $354,450.
4709 Snowmass Rd, Glen Allen; O'Brien Thomas W and Jane B Trustees to Colton Bruce, $334,000.
10204 Spinning Wheel Way, Henrico; Martin Anthony L to Haddad Benny J and Blairelspeth A W, $299,500.
5005 Stable Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Bhatti Rahat M and Hamna to Burke David and April, $633,000.
5620 Stoneacre Pl, Glen Allen; Harris Christopher N and Teresa W to Miles Todd J and Joan E, $640,000.
1306 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Penny Kelly L to Webb Frances McMahon and Leonardo Mayorga, $339,950.
4016 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Edwards Melissa Lynn and William Douglas, $517,854.
2212 Thornbury Dr, Henrico; Fitzpatrick Judith P to Williams Adam Lee and Marie Claire, $303,750.
1811 Timbermead Ct, Henrico; Anderson Lisa T Trustee to Becker Alan E and Deborah D, $365,000.
2708 Tricia Pl, Henrico; Metz Brian and Monica to McKenna Matthew and Ngoc Nhu Le, $505,000.
2107 Turtle Creek Dr, U11, Henrico; Sutton-Marantz Linda to Matt Brian Christopher, $174,000.
2411 Valleymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Lynch Christopher R to Centanni Madison Kate, $212,000.
3927 Village Townes Walk, Glen Allen; Sahni Kanwalcharan S to Nomikos Konstantinos, $379,000.
1112 Welborne Dr, Henrico; Thanh Hang to Munger Katherine M and Thomas A Howell, $355,000.
1319 Westridge Rd, Henrico; Berry Judith K to Baker Melanie Berry, $255,000.
8307 Wigmore Ct, Henrico; 8307 Wigmore Court Series to Wood Germall, $365,000.
35 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Venable Corporation to Mihrab Properties Llc, $280,000.
8010 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Nelson Erin A, $273,887.
8020 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Rollins Geoffrey Richard, $269,335.
9501 Wyndhurst Dr, Henrico; Hall Shirley H Trustee to Matias Reginaldo Lima, $262,000.
Chesterfield
627 Abbey Village Cr; Haygood Benjamin F and Carol B to Radsick Caron C, $283,000.
5519 Alberta Rd; Dodson C D III and Haley A D to Johnson James Michael, $272,500.
9316 Amberleigh Cr; Amberleigh Llc to Styles Walter P and Betty S, $790,568.
13807 Ashbourne Hollow Cr; Jett Florence to Peters Forrest and Debbie, $344,500.
224 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Crossan Patricia A, $390,603.
1606 Astwood Cove Dr; Herman Kevin W and Natasha to Solis Gustavo and Beth, $362,500.
15318 Badestowe Dr; Thomas John T III and Kristen to Woodard Clifford R and Ihsane M, $318,000.
3001 Barkham Ct; Doan James A and Lisa J to Bigelow Erin Maureen and David A, $464,000.
13731 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Burrell Courtenay L Sr and K L, $420,300.
2637 Bayfront Wy; Steves Rebecca M and Jordan to Ergashev Bakhodir and Lolakhon, $389,900.
2506 Beaver Falls Rd; Jackson Robert A and Amber S to Hilsenbrand Nathan R and Mariah, $225,000.
13013 Birchleaf Rd; Pramagioulis Nicolaos and K to Asim Teri Ann and Muhammad Usman, $343,500.
2630 Blithe Dr; Good Harold E and Ruby P to Gold Andrew N, $152,000.
13101 Bluemont Rd; Campbell Margie Grose to Gales Omar and Delando Y, $280,000.
6165 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Cross Darrell and Renee, $243,075.
1001 Briars Ct; Halton Robert and Julia to Miller Melissa, $254,900.
12411 Brimfield Ln; Denton Alexia to Vogel Nick Leo, $255,000.
6325 Brookshire Dr; Davis Shamaine to Romero Matute Jaime E, $190,000.
12443 Buffalo Nickel Dr; Cundiff Robert and Shannon to Arias Alberto R and Denise M, $327,000.
4412 Burgess House Ln; Naff Paul Andrew to White Christina Chin, $260,000.
16807 Camfield Dr; Mullins Derek and Brittney to Feshchanka A and Bratysheva E, $420,000.
2420 Carriage Creek Rd; Dinisio Stephen A and Hannah R to Blakely Investments Llc, $150,000.
9801 Cattail Rd; Cardan Construction Inc to Oldham Nancy R, $254,828.
5807 Centralia Rd; Jones Jesse D and Amanda L to McGowan Scott, $191,000.
11807 Channelmark Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Gilbert Tory L and Corinne M, $584,965.
11512 Charles Towne Rd; Jackson Hampton III and Audrey D to Patel Ashish and Jalpa A, $347,900.
7809 Chasing Ln; Johnson Danielle to Williams Adilah Sabreen, $249,000.
2012 Chesbay Ct; Johnson Fred A Et Als to Morris Rebecca and Morris Lisa, $265,000.
5325 Chesswood Dr; Scott Vishayla to Woods Trina, $195,000.
9560 Chipping Dr; Marshall Kathie to Lynch William E Jr, $200,000.
8504 Claypool Rd; Durnal Nathan K and Katherine S to Shropshire Adam, $240,000.
8318 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Velazquez Jose A Jr and Belgica, $364,530.
10901 Collington Dr; Hudson Scott D and Ashley to Henderson Shaunta N, $394,950.
7413 Count Fleet Dr; Powley David M and Caroline Z to Traini Patrick and Brenda, $262,000.
7048 Crackerberry Dr; Fernandes Rui O and Madeleine L to Bailey Seth C and McGoldrick S, $464,950.
10231 Dakins Dr; Tdz Properties Llc to Williams Akisha Chantelle, $240,000.
12237 Declaration Av; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Wyche Shawn, $350,000.
13301 Derryveach Dr; Hall Tammy Allen to Montiel Josue, $195,000.
14924 Distaff Rd; Freeman Michael T and Cheryl M to Dingess Marie A, $535,000.
6430 Doyles Tl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Barrom Colby H and Stephanie, $378,530.
7807 Duntrune Dr; Wade Michael P and Jacqueline S to Medina Matthew and Katelyn, $420,900.
6064 Eagles Crest Dr; Blotkamp Cecelia M to Newman Sharon Gowen, $244,000.
7620 Elkhardt Rd; Harris Harold R and Shirley R to Armengolt Omar, $190,000.
17101 Ellerby Ct; Main Street Homes to Duncan John D III and Stacey M, $527,420.
10601 Ethens Point Ct; Gonzalez Angel and Leazer Kendra to Crews Edward S Jr and Tamara D, $355,000.
11700 Explorer Dr; McMichael Stephen L and Janette to Fearns Tyler and Owens Melissa W, $325,500.
3309 Farcet Ct; Bigelow David A and Erin M to Fremouw William and Deloris, $432,500.
8149 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Simmons Tanya L and Louis Jr, $427,990.
14013 Forest Creek Dr; Cardwell Larry W and Brenda B to Booth Robert L and Andrea A, $442,000.
8718 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Mitchell Robyn and Oakie, $439,505.
6907 E Fox Green ; Kelley Wayne F Jr to Kubrich Mary M, $167,450.
5507 Foxvale Ct; Chambers Brian R and Joy E Woods to Petersen Kathleen A, $370,000.
8131 Galatea Pl; NVR Inc to Squires James and Amanda, $352,870.
15924 Garston Ln; Stacey Stephen C and Melissa to Lodi Mansoor and Ruksana, $895,500.
6737 Gills Gate Tr; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Watson Leah, $202,000.
1107 Goswick Ridge Rd; Krumwiede Kip R and Lana M to Brinkley Kemper R and Sarah L, $465,000.
12615 Green Garden Tr; Lauretano Daniel A and Luz Maria to Hubbard Christopher G and Amanda, $310,000.
6442 Greyhaven Dr; Sparks Cheryl N to Ogunyileka Olatokunbo, $315,000.
9303 Groundhog Dr; Arrington Helena L to Little Jolaya D, $207,000.
7624 Hampton Green Dr; Gavin Patrick and Jessica to Szczotka M and M and Mammej B, $383,500.
12209 Hampton Valley Tr; Pryor Anthony J and Reva R to Topping Michael J and Samantha A, $401,000.
15112 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Cundiff Robert A and Shannon, $354,990.
5311 Highberry Woods Rd; Mosby Ambrosia D to Jewell Wade and Elizabeth, $325,000.
8305 Houghton Pl; Phares Brian R to Canary Benjamin Ross and Holly, $323,000.
5907 Ironhorse Rd; Broadie Cheryl A and Ernest R Jr to Ek Real Estate Fund I Llc, $250,000.
4512 Jaydee Dr; Less John R and Andra J to Garman Russell Et Als, $437,500.
5108 S Jessup Rd; Young Levon Anthony to Williams Karina L, $180,000.
1506 King Charles Ct; Popovich Jordan to Chadouli Marwan, $235,000.
3618 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Parker Eugene Jr and Charity M, $387,347.
2415 Krossridge Rd; Feliciano Neftali to Hagemeister Sara B, $272,000.
4032 Laurelwood Rd; Charleston T Trustee Et Als to Federal National Mtg Assoc, $175,000.
7524 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Lee Jennifer G and Sinaca T, $268,160.
1112 Letchworth Ln; Stella Domus Llc to Michele Bedwell Llc, $175,700.
4236 Lind Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Forcet Lois, $277,680.
4814 Long Shadow Dr; Krp Properties Llc to King Richard D and Kathleen A, $190,000.
14201 Lyndhurst Dr; Hall Brittany L and Christopher to McFarlin Alysha N, $275,000.
1304 Manders Knoll Ct; Brushwood Stacie N to Steinberg Jacqueline M, $195,000.
11406 Mansfield Crossing Tr; Wright Brian to Pappas Peter L, $258,000.
7718 Mary Page Ln; Waggoner Dylan J and Eugena C to Dupree Coty and Cameron, $349,500.
5216 Meadoway Rd; Cooke Chaun L to Aboulhosn Nader, $265,000.
14842 Michaux Valley Cr; Biringer Builders Inc to Grant Erich J and Jill P, $799,000.
14441 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Bauersachs Justin T and Anne C, $351,889.
5019 Misty Spring Dr; Tomko James J II to Lowery Richard S and Adrianna, $295,000.
3046 Mountclair Rd; Davto Llc Trustee to Martinez J N and Longinos F R, $230,000.
3504 Nuttree Woods Dr; Shearer Brian and Danielle to Teachey Matthew L and Melissa A, $345,000.
5116 Oakforest Dr; Krishna Nathan E and Deem T L to Damron Rebecca, $192,000.
10406 Old Camp Rd; Keister Forest L Jr and Linda D to Harter Anh G and Jennifer R, $325,000.
17106 Old Westridge Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Salmon Cortney A and Christopher, $466,911.
8323 Outpost Cr; Chillon Salvatore M and Jordan E to Lunski Ryan and Ashley Kafka, $233,500.
11612 Parrish Branch Cr; Eddy Michael and Muir Kerri to Shackelford Sheri, $207,500.
8854 Pebble Beach Ct; Lewis Carol O to Hernandez Susan D, $372,000.
9011 Pepperidge Rd; Shewbridge Michael P Trustee to Bergman Merissa T, $229,900.
12113 Perdue Springs Lp; Westchester Llc to Blount Shawnphyl Grace, $210,540.
14401 Pleasant Creek Dr; Maltempi Joseph and Brooke to Peoples Antonio L and Tashundra, $434,900.
12407 Pomfret Ct; Patch Lauren F to Lewis Philip J and Julie L, $268,000.
1407 Porters Mill Tr; Mayer Brian M and Heather to Btk Investment Group Llc, $231,000.
7300 Proud Clarion Ln; Underwood Jeffrey B and Robyn M to Wilkins Shirley and James, $245,000.
1021 S Providence Rd; Hounshell Charles R and E W to Warren Annie M, $200,000.
12912 Queensgate Rd; Bohm Stacey C to Forsythe Casey and Olmstead S, $335,000.
8112 Rasper Ct; Hull Corey Speer and Amanda Mary to Lee Crystal, $220,000.
10200 Redbridge Rd; Weymouth Mark T and Agner C D to Cheatham David Austin and Olivia, $205,000.
2921 River Hills Ln; Vincent Jacqueline and Anthony M to Worceser Adam L and Kelsey K, $550,000.
7719 Rock Cress Dr; Chesterfield Realty Vent Llc to Carter Alvin W Jr and Dyani A, $565,000.
15013 Rosebay Forest Dr; Gilliland S E III and R L to Valencia Carlos H and Kiran J, $389,000.
7306 Rouseaux Pl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Chandler Horace E III and Annek, $352,770.
5701 Saddle Hill Dr; Mayer Jeffrey J and Wassel K A to Hickam Phillip C and Mote J A, $267,500.
664 Scarlet Oak Rd; Hunt Deborah C to Richards Emily, $257,900.
3411 Seven Oaks Rd; Berglund Donley A and Sarah P to Sanders Timothy Kenneth, $309,000.
2930 Shiloh Church Rd; Jones David E to Tinsley Fred Jesse Dillon, $178,000.
17100 Silver Maple Tr; Prats Ramon E Jr and Jinan M to Phares Brian R and Maria S, $484,950.
9518 Simonsville Rd; Main Street Homes to Hill Dirk and Laura, $394,409.
10704 Solaris Ct; McKenney Hua Y to Cone Megan C, $167,000.
13610 Springford Py; Monk William L to Bray Kristen, $245,000.
17607 Stafford Park Pt; Wells Jessica L and Robinson W G to Snellings Kenneth L and Kimberly, $399,950.
201 Stanmore Rd; Benton James T to Tabadero Isabel and Estil Ronnie, $249,950.
6515 S Stevens Hollow Dr; Osorio Samuel A and Hernandez C to Baker Jared O, $210,000.
8561 Sunningdale Tr; Gwaltney Matthew F and Kaitlyn W to Roane Ondrea Mone, $314,950.
15706 Talland Dr; Smiley Ronald W and Jessica R to Smith Christopher S and Suzanne, $480,000.
13309 Thornridge Ct; Sailey Joshua M and Sheri F to Hall Jacquelynn, $250,000.
12119 Timber Trail Dr; Empowering Prop Llc Et Al to Key Ieshia A and Witcher M D, $227,500.
6305 Totila Ct; Mb Auto LC to Ellis James E, $185,000.
4036 Treely Rd; Walston Joseph K to Gordon Odean, $200,000.
1512 Turnmill Dr; Blair Eugene P to Calloway Christopher Et Al, $272,000.
4800 Twila Ln; Chavis Douglas to Leblanc Dennis N, $170,000.
18526 Twisted Oak Ct; Terry Nathaniel and Ford Roberta to Gordon Leron Terrell, $250,000.
13602 Velvet Antler Pl; Johnson C L and Prince C M to Trail Christopher M and Holli, $227,000.
7852 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to York Linda, $244,570.
7212 Veyan Wy; NVR Inc to Cates Marion L and Jamiee N, $311,370.
3016 Waddington Dr; Ruckart J L Jr Et Als Trustees to Dixon Sandra D, $190,000.
6113 Walnut Landing Wy; Piven Alexander M and Irina V to Kiefel Jarett F and Smallwood A, $294,000.
13004 Watch Point West ; Asbell Stephanie to Hassmer Matthew E and Lisa C, $329,000.
12613 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Brooks Brandon Jamal and Bria M, $283,530.
7407 Whirlaway Dr; Watson Michael J and Nadine C to Russell James A and Jennifer F, $285,000.
6637 Whisperwood Dr; D R Horton Inc to Valentine Denise, $318,990.
6406 Willow Landing Wy; Locke Lonnie L III and Donna R to Lopez Edgar Navas, $270,000.
8300 Windingrun Ln; Finer Homes Inc to Moore Roger S and Patricia Botts, $377,792.
3140 Winterfield Rd; Angel Ronald P to Jdj Properties Llc, $200,000.
13412 Woodbriar Rg; Livingston J P and Nelson R J to Winfield Abdul A, $202,500.
14303 Woods Walk Ln; Voli Ronald M to Burch Rhonda S, $273,500.
17619 Wynstone Park Ln; Zuehlke Michael T and Cynthia A to Anderson Shawn P and Julie A, $380,000.
HANOVER
9417 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Benjamin Brinkley, $333,796.
11467 Ashcake Road, Ashland; Lori Devin to Weston J. Broache, $250,000.
9033 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Scott E. Blary to Kathleen A. Russell, $222,000.
2670 Banshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Charlotte Lynette Casey to Benjamin Peck, $250,000.
16024 Beulah Estates Lane, Beaverdam; Laura E. Snipes to James Ryan Cooper, $381,500.
15034 Blunts Bridge Road, Doswell; Mitchport Builders Inc. to Adam N. Barnette, $329,500.
8295 Briarthorn Court, Mechanicsville; Jason S. Robeson to Barry L. Burkholder, $280,000.
401 Calhoun St., Ashland; Heather P. Gomez, executor to Kristin C. Elam, $370,000.
714 Chapman St., Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John C. Brown Jr., $361,783.
10473 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Norman Tacktill, trustee, $509,170.
301 College Ave., Ashland; Robert W. Carson, trustee to Hermes C.M.O. Knauer, $544,000.
9201 Cremins Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Olivia Robeson, $397,990.
14413 Deedle Creek Drive, Montpelier; Stanley Bruce Shapiro Jr. to Lashawnda Denise Graterol, $349,950.
6008 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; Stephen R. Lucas to Travis M. Beckwith, $233,000.
9241 Fair Hill Court, Mechanicsville; Joshua Meredith to Jason T. Powell, $309,950.
11208 Garland Park Lane, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to Jessica Lashelle Ross, $510,085.
9112 Giles Spring Terrace, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Geoffrey Driskell, $489,065.
11306 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover; Theodore S. Jones, trustee to Christa J. Hess, $472,322.
7455 Hartpine Court, Mechanicsville; Scott M. Davis to Kevin A. Burt, $275,000.
19214 Highlands Lane, Montpelier; Jonnie L. Earle to Matthew I. Earle, $550,000.
9827 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Chintan Bharatkumar Bhatt, $373,095.
9174 Hunters Chase Court, Mechanicsville; Scott M. Cary to Richard R. Bentley, $350,000.
9297 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Lewis Harrison, $432,665.
11487 Karen Drive, Ashland; Megan Lynn Smith to Kathleen B. Herrman, $245,000.
6506 Lake Vista Drive, Mechanicsville; Joshua C. Rawlins to Buffie Loth Perrin, $275,000.
19217 Lavaga Drive, Rockville; Chriswhit LLC to Nikolay Matveyev, $236,000.
16415 Locust Hill Drive, Rockville; Joseph Newman to Corey A. Dahl, $620,000.
7519 Madison Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Martin C. Hollins, $638,000.
8124 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Cortney L. Marquette to Emily Worthington Hoffman, $305,000.
6000 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Charles E. Jenkins to John McManus, $550,000.
6259 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; George R. Williams to Dana L. Cecil, $270,000.
11479 Mount Hope Church Road, Doswell; Daniel P. Coombes to Maureen K. Milefsky, $288,600.
608 Old Station St., Ashland; Leslie P. Rice Bell to Robert B. Mastin, $345,000.
7407 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Kory L. Painter to Marie Amelia Granger, $235,000.
2044 Philbunny Court, Mechanicsville; Brian M. Blanck to Kyle L. Sweder, $413,000.
8217 Prism Court, Mechanicsville; Jason Laws to Helen M. Hendricks, $255,000.
13549 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Graham H. Lang to David F. Hill, $370,000.
8394 Raspberry Court, Mechanicsville; Anita Esther Wood McGrath to Jason Kapalczynski, $317,000.
6174 Retreat Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Brian Frith Martin to Mohamad A. Noori, $257,000.
14506 Riverside Drive, Ashland; Michael J. Herbert to John H. Hill III, $807,500.
9089 Rutland Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas W. Guthrie to Alexander T. Guthrie, $200,000.
10258 Shawns Grove Place, Mechanicsville; Steve J. Irwin to Amanda Nicole Roy, $392,950.
8985 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Douglas W. Laabs, $347,740.
6289 Starke Court, Mechanicsville; Brian K. Rowland to William James Richards, $276,900.
7338 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; Cynthia Payne Ingroff to Justin Allen Payne, $187,000.
112 Swannee Drive, Ashland; Joshua Claude Reynal to Jacob M. Ronson, $235,000.
9525 Thistleton Court, Mechanicsville; Green Door Properties LLC to Cody Alan Spain, $362,950.
9012 Tow Hook Place, Mechanicsville; Adam A. Scharl to Kathy Gagnon, $242,000.
7070 Wahoo Court, Mechanicsville; Arthur P. Chiles to Leah Breitung, $225,100.
9279 E Wenlock Drive, Mechanicsville; Catherine L. Wood to Christopher Sterling Brewer, $318,995.
Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $447,000.
7929 Wynbrook Lane, Mechanicsville; Ethel M. McDaniel to Sebastian E. Starnes, $238,000.
POWHATAN
2890 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; Joel M. Hirsch to Michael Henry Amboy, $240,000.
3887 Bent Arrow Drive, Powhatan; Maria Gwynn to Colin John Powell, $390,500.
905 Dalmore Drive, Midlothian; Charles G. Evans Jr., trustee to Jamie S. Carter, $700,000.
940 Graceland Court, Powhatan; Brian Hargett to Matthew S. Blom, $364,500.
1153 Huguenot Trail, Midlothian; Margaret S. Lovgren to Stephen A. Hanes, $410,000.
1531 King William Woods Road, Midlothian; Charles H. Mulherin to Stephen L. McMichael, $398,000.
1709 May Way Drive, Powhatan; Christina Toler to Joseph Theodore Hinton IV, $339,000.
3951 Mosco Court, Powhatan; Jan Muuse IV to Andrew C. Benjamin, $499,950.
6675 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Martin H. Dunivan to Zachary A. VanCampenhout, $262,500.
2215 Overlook Road, Powhatan; Christopher Austin Lambert to Sherry Kimberly, $212,000.
4720 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Tamara L. Van Dee to Mason Elliott, $350,000.
3410 Sherwood Bluff Way, Powhatan; Patrick A. O'Shea to Randy A. Jones, $340,000.
2083 William Dance Way, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Thomas E. Lewis Jr., $378,745.
GOOCHLAND
475 Ada Ash Lane, Manakin Sabot; Heidi Vaiksnoras to Roger J. Shawn III, $1,040,000.
3754 Boundary Run Road, Gum Spring; Vertical Builders LLC to Charles J. Newcomb, $349,950.
1705 Cahill Terrace, Maidens; Galen C. Towns to Joshua E. Condon, $330,000.
2410 Dorothea Lane, Maidens; Mary K. Gammon to Kane Layburn, $315,000.
355 First Flite Lane, Manakin Sabot; David M. Deviese to Michael D. Sheehan, $795,000.
4580 Fox Chase Run, Gum Spring; Frank W. Johnson Sr. to James H. Matts, $356,000.
1330 Hounslow Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eric A. Blocher to Ricky W. Dennis, $527,000.
85 Kinloch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Martha W. MacMillan, trustee to Allen B. King, $1,295,000.
2326 Lanes End Place, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jonathan D. Melin, $560,603.
14011 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Darryl Glenn Thompson, $413,060.
12277 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kimberly A. Jones, $553,014.
3737 Robinson Road, Goochland; Delta Deck Co. LLC to James Levoi Latta, $273,000.
4629 Shannon Hill Estates Road, Kents Store; Adam Gregory to Michael J. Sims, $190,000.
2000 Steeplechase Parkway, Goochland; Brian C. Sylvester to Michael McClure, $530,000.
2685 Turner Road, Goochland; Mary C. Skinner, trustee to Andrew Chapman, $716,000.
190 Woodfern, Richmond; Harring Construction Co. to Harry W. Golliday, $899,865.
Petersburg
1941 Bishop St.; Sandra S. Henry to Thomas A. Yancy, $190,000.
2906 Midland Road; Darwish J. Stith to Calvin Marlow Jr., $165,000.
122 N Plains Drive; Janice V. Smith to Maria D. Lima, $192,000.
325 E Washington St.; Chamber of Commerce of Petersburg to Jonathan D. Shockley, $150,000.
DINWIDDIE
11653 Bar Creek Lane, Ford; Joan F. Roberts to William E. Maitland, $299,950.
4404 Canvasback Court, North Dinwiddie; Charles D. Douglas to Kenneth Deshawn Jones, $209,000.
7318 Courthouse Road, Church Road; Robert L. Rowland to Michael R. Davis Jr., $315,000.
21486 Flatfood Road, Stony Creek; Dianne K. Price to Nelson L. Rhotten, $259,950.
23649 Kefalos Drive, Stony Creek; Michael R. Magnin to Joshua Ringler, $325,000.
22701 Lake Jordan Road, North Dinwiddie; Debra J. Smith to Priscilla E. Manns, $310,000.
22501 Oakley Drive, North Dinwiddie; Timothy Lemuel Matthews Jr. to David Michael Whisenhunt, $226,000.
4109 Tower Court, North Dinwiddie; Christopher Aaron Hopkins to Felicia Anne Williams, $210,000.
20408 Woodland Drive, Sutherland; Marie K. Lively to Valishia Latrice Jones, $201,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
224 Biltmore Drive; Margaret K. Deforrest to George J. Jacopec, $215,000.
310 Cambridge Place; Kelly Alan Doane to Amy M. Rush, $197,000.
613 Fairlie Road; William F. Moore to Jameson K. Brown, $200,000.
230 Hamilton Ave.; Vili Donaldo Ascencio to Mikayla R. MacNeil, $200,000.
120 Lynchburg Ave.; Terry A. Gingerich to Laquetta B. Goode, $183,000.
412 Orange Ave.; April Riffle Holcomb to Leon Eldridge IV, $185,000.
423 Roslyn Ave.; Randall Rhune to Warrick Thacker, $157,500.
1367 Whitehall Drive; Nathaniel Brock Batey to Jason Rhodes, $225,000.
HOPEWELL
3020 Davison Ave.; River City Estates LLC to Brian Lewis, $180,000.
101 Holly Lane; Lance Darin Millione to Hunter W. Reith, $195,000.
1834 New Lincoln Circle; Judith Ann Merine to Deann Woody, $162,000.
1908 River's Edge Place; Renew Properties LLC to Kalanthial Dontay Holloman, $339,000.
301 Sherwood Drive; Wesley T. Joyner to Nemat K. Al Omari, $239,950.
2905 Western St.; Barber Construction Co. Inc. to Siobhan McDevitt, $165,000.
NEW KENT
7891 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Carolyn Poole to Aaron C. Davis, $305,000.
5891 Chaucer Drive, Providence Forge; Michael T. McElhinney to Daniel Gilbert Denormandie, $360,000.
1221 Colony Trail, Lanexa; LouHenriCline LLC to Emily G. Staton, $370,000.
10789 Flowering Dogwood, Providence Forge; Edward V. Young to Kathleen Mongue, $260,000.
7444 S Franklins Way, Quinton; James S. Doolittle to Richard Coffey, $405,000.
3801 Humbug Drive, Quinton; Crystal Ownby Small to Jane Ellen Winn, $315,000.
8180 E Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Doris Jean Roman to Shelly A. Ernest, $349,700.
3960 Moores Lane, Lanexa; Lisa Rombach to Candace M. Cuellar, $190,000.
5300 Pine Needles Court, Providence Forge; 4Sale LLC to Josh Poorman, $399,950.
6476 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Akeem R. Winston, $420,201.
3488 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Lucion C. Matthews Jr. to Roger A. Judy, $284,850.
7501 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jesse Vasquez, $343,990.
3501 Vaidens Court, Lanexa; Barbara A. Eastham to Cody Leeper, $249,000.
11685 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Terry D. Lookhart, $346,406.
PRINCE GEORGE
6916 Ash Court, Prince George; J. Tanner Ivy to Jessica Stanley, $222,500.
7308 Brandon Lane, Prince George; Joseph M. Lojeck, trustee to Carlos Menendez, $239,900.
15511 Chieftain Drive, Disputanta; Brian Keith Hayes to Patrick T. Daniels, $236,000.
10480 Eagle Court, Hopewell; Donna Braccio to Jimmy E. Moore, $365,000.
17667 Fox Hollow Drive, Spring Grove; Brandon C. Shinault to Teresa F. Cox, $164,000.
7013 Laurel Spring Road, Prince George; Marcy C. Combs to Doris Kay Sanderson, $205,000.
7780 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; BGRS Relocation Inc. to Yury P. Bowlds, $290,000.
497 Old Keswick Lane, South Prince George; Stacey N. Ivey to Richard Von Campbell, $460,000.
4006 Shallowood Drive, South Prince George; Shane R. Perdue to John W. DeVincenzi Jr., $192,000.
9425 Springfield Lane, Prince George; The Global Property Group LLC to Phillip C. Yerby, $329,900.
Charles city
7520 Courthouse Road, Providence Forge; CMH Homes Inc. to William Braxton, $290,000.
21644 Old Neck Road, Charles City; James M. Marrs to Terrence Eric Slack, $622,750.
5790 Tonkas Trail, Charles City; April M. Johnson to Rebecca Ann Johnston, $220,000.
AMELIA
13070 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Ashman Builders LLC to Joshua York, $321,000.
3421 Mill Quarter Road, Ford; Lisa Phillips to James C. Williams, $263,000.
122021 Putnam Place, Amelia Court House; Theodore J. Reisner to Melba Ann Voelker, $339,950.
7950 Stonewall Drive, Amelia Court House; Aaston C. Baughan to Steven J. Anderson, $397,000.
CUMBERLAND
56 Buck Hollow Lane, Cartersville; Ernest W. Moxley to Robert Jeremiah Thompson, $275,000.
1078 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Austin P. Cox to Colby Wade Noel, $185,000.
25 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland; Constance L. Pepper to Christopher Adkins, $385,000.
KING AND QUEEN
240 Grass Creek Trail, Little Plymouth; Maywood L. Wilson to Myron Chris South, $179,900.
393 New Beginnings Road, Shacklefords; Patricia Hornsby to Michael Everitt, $304,000.
KING WILLIAM
99 Carlton Court, Aylett; Jacoby Lipscomb to Michael C. Payne, $320,000.
328 Dylan Drive, Aylett; S & C Building Co. Inc. to Emily Musser Borneisen, $289,500.
2153 Globe Road, Aylett; Brenda D. Rudolph to Michael E. Richardson, $372,000.
2181 Kennington Parkway North, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Michael Hunter, $290,000.
17189 King William Road, King William; Robert L. Markert to Christopher Boswell, $174,900.
127 McRee Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Bryan David Cvengros, $266,295.
270 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; William Pulliam III to Austin McCoy, $230,000.
210 Pointers Drive, West Point; PW Development Inc. to Matthew Charles Mitchell, $274,442.
364 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Angela D. Stewart to Beverly Smith Price, $199,950.
3397 Smokey Road, Aylett; Jonathan L. Weyl to Brian M. McAlister, $255,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
106 Charles Dillard Lane; Donna Scott to Kuwar Krishna Veer Singh, $300,500.
3961 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Marcel J. Boudet, $368,215.
204 Suri Drive; Raymond A. Pepe to Rexford Lee Kent Hinnant, trustee, $300,000.
JAMES CITY
9432 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Edmund Carter Biringer, $260,130.
105 Blair Court, Williamsburg; Douglas G. Jett to Tracy Ward, $487,000.
104 Captain Graves, Williamsburg; Richard L. Zaharek Jr. to Daniel A. Seller, $565,000.
6512 Continental St., Williamsburg; Michael J. Kimball to Betina L. Coleman, $234,000.
438 Crooked Stick, Williamsburg; Virginia I. Hawley to Lauren Pulvino, $169,000.
4424 Eaglebrook Drive, Williamsburg; Vyacheslav I. Boiko to Marc R. Thibault Sr., $295,000.
156 Ford's Colony, Williamsburg; Richard A. Mozier, trustee to Suzanne M. Latsko, $610,000.
8429 Gayle Lane, Toano; Tony D. Alley to Kevin Wayne Singleton, $400,000.
164 Highland, Williamsburg; Kathryn Salyer to Christopher J. Ciccone, $740,000.
1816 John Hancock, Williamsburg; Lawrence Perlow to Mary Mann Smith, $739,900.
104 Lindrick, Williamsburg; Joan M. Frost to Richard Lyle Tolbert, $482,000.
3428 Malard Creek Run, Williamsburg; John C. Vogel to Elizabeth Christine Bailey, $339,000.
8743 Merry Oaks Lane, Toano; Millicent Reece Simpson, trustee to Gary Hutfles, $429,900.
3018 Old Grove Lane, Toano; James S. Logan to Virginia A. Brock, $337,500.
9027 Planters Crossing, Toano; Ty C. Hardin to Tracy Cowles, $337,500.
4667 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Stanley Babischkin to Kyle T. Harvey, $234,900.
5348 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Steven T. Spangler to Timothy M. Waring, $325,000.
9116 Serenity Lane, Toano; A. Raymond Ellis III to Michael J. Vasseur, $569,950.
2943 Snuggles Court, Toano; Ioan Rares Bann to Thaddeus McClave Sowinski, $227,500.
4010 Stettinius Trail, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Sherry Kletly, $460,315.
142 The Maine, Williamsburg; Kevin W. Early to Michael Scott Harwood, $345,000.
Unit 202, Padgetts Ordinary Condominium; James H. Habel III to Steven Farrell, $249,900.
6571 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Ned David Gassan, $454,240.
4116 Wiffet Way, Williamsburg; Nancy K. Ring to Robert D. Schlesinger, $326,900.
4104 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; James E. Riggan to Jerry David Trickett, $339,900.