Property Transfers

6515 S Stevens Hollow Dr; Osorio Samuel A and Hernandez C to Baker Jared O, $210,000.

8561 Sunningdale Tr; Gwaltney Matthew F and Kaitlyn W to Roane Ondrea Mone, $314,950.

15706 Talland Dr; Smiley Ronald W and Jessica R to Smith Christopher S and Suzanne, $480,000.

13309 Thornridge Ct; Sailey Joshua M and Sheri F to Hall Jacquelynn, $250,000.

12119 Timber Trail Dr; Empowering Prop Llc Et Al to Key Ieshia A and Witcher M D, $227,500.

6305 Totila Ct; Mb Auto LC to Ellis James E, $185,000.

4036 Treely Rd; Walston Joseph K to Gordon Odean, $200,000.

1512 Turnmill Dr; Blair Eugene P to Calloway Christopher Et Al, $272,000.

4800 Twila Ln; Chavis Douglas to Leblanc Dennis N, $170,000.

18526 Twisted Oak Ct; Terry Nathaniel and Ford Roberta to Gordon Leron Terrell, $250,000.

13602 Velvet Antler Pl; Johnson C L and Prince C M to Trail Christopher M and Holli, $227,000.

7852 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to York Linda, $244,570.

7212 Veyan Wy; NVR Inc to Cates Marion L and Jamiee N, $311,370.