The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Caroline and King & Queen will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1120 N 20th St; Carrera Carlos Estuardo A to Meyer Erin Marie Mckenney, $300,000.
705 N 21st St; Power Builders Llc to Dennis Kristin R, $299,000.
1813 N 23rd St; Southside Community Development to Jackson Tanisha Marie, $165,000.
408 W 25th St; Spencer Luray O to Nordheim Neil and Steve, $180,000.
504 N 28th St; Hyder Zain to Pugsley Clare H, $320,000.
1220 N 29th St; Richmond Affordable Housing to Blaine Tonya Morgan, $317,800.
30 W 30th St; Wag Investment Llc to Pfster Karen and Mckeon John, $275,000.
314 N 32nd St; Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc to Newel Melissa, $385,000.
1207 N 37th St; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Pack Kimberly D and Lauryn, $205,000.
1810 3rd Ave; Maggie Walker Community to Trotta Christine, $195,000.
6 N 6th St, U3a; Flores Deiman A and Yajaira G to Garcia Ramon, $219,500.
513 W 7th St; Ames Michael E to Pearsall John W III, $1,180,000.
1219 Bainbridge St; Manchester Green Llc to Roman Kyle A, $495,000.
2615 Bainbridge St; Life Lessons Properties Llc to Bistocchi Massimo Jr, $190,000.
218 Broad Rock Blvd; Solis Marta to Jordan Frances H, $185,000.
4802 Bromley Lane; Able and Done Right Inc to Vest Marcee C, $699,950.
3221 Carolina Ave; Tjc Realty Carolina Llc to Karki Raju, $200,250.
327 S Cherry St; Relyance Venture Llc to Porter Thomas Aaron, $355,000.
524 Chimborazo Blvd; Eco Marble and Granite Inc to Hines Gregory T, $250,000.
1825 Clearfield St; Bakar Homes Llc to Reyes Josiah Amon, $184,500.
3102 Cliff Ave; Low Cost Construction Corp to Dill Barnett Melissa, $275,000.
1317 Dance St; Lee Mudumango M to Randolph Homes Llc, $192,000.
3409 Delaware Ave; Sudo Nomads Llc to Bland Ella W, $157,000.
3213 Enslow Ave; E S Properties I Llc to Sewell David, $299,950.
3415 Enslow Ave; Tjc Realty 3415 Enslow Llc to Powell Jacob, $190,000.
9420 Evansway Lane; Edos Llc to Marasco Matthew E and Sarah E, $285,000.
8 W Fells St; Better Housing Coalition to Kamara Yassa, $188,000.
1451 Floyd Ave; Morris David B to Crane Mary R, $400,000.
3429 Floyd Ave; Mcquiddy Kirk D and Elizabeth B to Scheren Hannah, $388,000.
4717 W Franklin St; Summer Dreams Llc to Brown Brian and Angela, $789,950.
4733 Fulton St; Stewart Markia to Jimenez Alyssa J, $220,000.
1830 W Grace St; G & H Properties Llc to Dang Helen H, $430,000.
3420 Grandview Dr; Bigley Charles G to Meadows Brett A and Melissa D, $320,000.
3901 Grove Ave; Luck John W to Innes Philip and Sarah Gray T, $220,000.
3327 Grove Ave, U3; Obrien Kevin J to Nelson Dharma and Park Sandra, $244,500.
2220 Hanover Ave; Pahuja Rishi C and Maria A to Dales Walker H, $943,590.
4815 Hanover Ave; Ck Properties Llc to Cho Jonathan and Tyler Brittany, $867,000.
3517 Hanover Ave, Ud; Edgley Danielle D to Moussari Katherine E, $155,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U915; Allen Karen L and David H to Morici Kenneth Frank, $404,950.
1129 Hull St; Church Hill Ventures Llc to 1129 Hull St Llc, $825,000.
1331 Huntland Road; Remnant Real Estate Solutions to Starkey James H III and John L, $242,025.
1415 Kemper St; Re Plus Llc to Hiep Chantha and Vattei C, $250,000.
4312 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Francisco Katherine, $309,855.
4644 Kensington Ave; Streitel Michael Philip to Huthoefer Andreas, $549,950.
2814 Kensington Ave, U10; Green Kelsey Leigh to Ryan Julia, $195,900.
3200 Lamb Ave; Ryan Lezlie J to Thomas Daniel, $275,000.
3720 Lawson St; North Town Rentals Llc to Lambert Heather, $182,500.
3014 W Leigh St; R & S 3014 Llc to Rotchford James M, $260,000.
22 Libbie Ave; Joynes Linda C to Willson Mary Sherman, $385,000.
1401 Lorraine Ave; Biggs Jerri Lynn to Tlmk Llc, $272,000.
1210 W Main St; Anderson John N and Nancy R to Broski Llc, $375,000.
8030 Marilea Road; Sims William T and Lacinda F to Snell Michael Paul, $375,000.
2320 E Marshall St; Ridge Point Real Estate Llc to Tuckahoe Funding Llc, $380,000.
3911 Monument Ave; Spiro David K to Stanley Christopher and Dana, $625,000.
4021 Monument Ave; Lunsford Caleb B to Suy Sihong, $600,000.
3410 Monument Ave, U304; Slayton Michael E to Fox David E and Patricia S, $160,900.
306 N Mulberry St, U8; Ray Ellen Penelope to Carragher James J Ponte, $178,000.
4209 New Kent Ave; Rotola John C to Trickett Dennis J and Paula J, $285,000.
4013 Old Warwick Road; First Place Homes Llc to Melton James Robert III, $170,600.
1411 Palmyra Ave; Solodar Properties Llc to Bohm Kevin G, $435,000.
2016 Park Ave; Thompson Donald R to 2016 Park Avenue Llc, $685,000.
512 S Pine St; 512 South Pine Llc to Powers Emma J and Blair Daniel, $235,000.
1509 Porter St; Willoughby Mary S to Foster Kasey A, $443,000.
2503 Redwood Ave; Dunne Peter C to Delacruz Julius A, $155,000.
5239 Rockland Road; Luna Elman to Barret Meredith R, $220,000.
4016 Southampton Road; Rolfe Stuart and Tamala to Justis Christina Helen, $308,000.
503 Strawberry St, U2; Beard Erica A to Thompson Anna C and David E, $240,000.
2620 Stuart Ave, U3b; Dudley Laura B to Rothenberg Gerson, $405,000.
4186 Traylor Dr; Astley Allan A and Courtney M to Simyak Thomas J and Megan A, $399,000.
8723 Waxford Road; Tlg Re Llc to Ott Desiree N, $283,000.
2201 Westwood Ave; Erni Realty Inc to Carvana Llc, $1,750,000.
932 Whitehead Road; 932 Whitehead Rd Llc to Jones Michael J, $180,000.
843 Woodhaven Dr; Oxbridge Partners Llc to Leisure Andrew S, $209,475.
4619 Wythe Ave; Beale Elizabeth I to Deane Jesse Ray, $415,000.
HENRICO
5900 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Us Bank National Association Trustee to Ruslander Barbara S and David M, $150,800.
5104 Amberwood Dr, Glen Allen; Stebbing Todd and Dorothy W to Carrico Robert J and Caroline K, $490,000.
8324 Audley Ln, Henrico; Veterans Affairs to Wagner Samuel D, $287,000.
4303 Austin Ave, Henrico; Jacobson Rozella M to Gwynn Scott D and Rebekah Y, $197,500.
112 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Aidif Thomas H and Lila to Owens Cecilia F, $227,600.
11801 Bedfordshire Sq, Henrico; Wood Tammy to MacLean Mary A, $283,000.
12020 Bennett Ct, Glen Allen; Strine Ronald G Jr and Anne to Khalmuratov Utkir, $480,000.
914 Bevridge Rd, Henrico; Ben Ezra Jonathan M and Robin B Zeiger to Roth Daniel G and Julia B, $370,000.
5409 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Casey Dylan, $437,409.
5325 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Cash Dreena to Yen Lucy, $200,000.
7717 Bogey Pl, Glen Allen; Hughes T Keith Trustee to Deering Michelle Y, $205,000.
6142 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Dean Guinevere N to Clouse Pamela, $269,500.
7717 Bogey Pl, Glen Allen; Hughes T Keith Trustee to Deering Michelle Y, $205,000.
6142 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Dean Guinevere N to Clouse Pamela, $269,500.
3105 Brewster Dr, Henrico; Laron Hanit Regev and Shahar to Moussa Samir and Aml Lawandy, $313,000.
4616 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Savage Patrick A and Christina D, $501,259.
7718 Brookside Rd, Henrico; Weis Sydney F and Ann Carter Catlett to Weis Richard Randolph and Shannon C Et Al, $370,246.
10203 Buchmill Dr, Glen Allen; Mathewson Eddie Ann and Mark Trustees to E Dianne B Pollock Revocable Trust, $460,000.
1561 Burning Tree Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Johnson Emily E, $216,040.
1217 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Boze Blair Manson Trustee to Boze Austin and Alycia, $650,000.
6108 Caroline Vines Ct, Henrico; Nolte Michael D Jr to Magee Donald Laine III and Kelly T, $265,000.
2213 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mahajan Manmeet and Snehal, $397,525.
5625 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Charreun Jorge and Maria Fernanda Sabato to Garcia David and Rebecca Lee Kelley, $259,000.
2210 Charles City Rd, Henrico; 2210 Charles City Road Series to Hawkins Lawrence P and Shantanya Elliotte, $209,900.
602 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Zeevi Gary R and Patricia C Trustees, $744,230.
604 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Crowley John S and Martha C, $713,087.
4173 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Echard Patrick Scott to Goode Marjorie Carlton, $415,000.
8203 Costin Dr, Henrico; Sawyer Tracy R and Michelle R to Gregory Samuel W and Erin B Kinnaly, $244,900.
2198 Craven Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Epps Johnny, $387,335.
1231 Cremona Ct, Sandston; Walker John C M Jr to Rollins Richard G III, $269,000.
2006 Deep Ridge Ct, Henrico; 2006 Deep Ridge Court Llc to Dong Jun and Yi Sun, $295,000.
6615 Dellwood St, Henrico; Lapaz Victor H to Rva Property Acquisitions Llc, $165,000.
1905 Duquesne Ave, Henrico; Lentz Brian Keith and Ann Rogers C Trstees to Pollard Mary W, $372,500.
202 El Dorado Dr, Henrico; Havens Joan H and Marilyn Haskin Et Al to Zizzo Nicholas P and Brady L, $549,000.
7213 Erskine St, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Pennington Aubrey Shea, $224,900.
1009 Ethelwood Rd, Glen Allen; Banton Evelyn W to Buchanan Douglas J, $230,000.
3 Flatwater Row, Henrico; McDaniel Jeffrey M to Francke Christopher E, $324,900.
9500 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Rodzewicz David I to Bryant Matthew A and Allison N Hurd, $267,550.
3004 Fortune Rd, Henrico; Nelson John T and Tha T to Gragnani Christopher, $231,000.
4701 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Seasons Properties Llc to Airewele Nelson Enor, $190,000.
3408 Gayton Hills Ln, Henrico; Zhang Yan to Douglas David, $333,000.
8001 Glendale Woods Xing, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Pitchford William J IV, $275,000.
12208 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc, $405,000.
5404 Great Oaks Cir, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Wynn Richard H III and Charlethia E, $413,886.
3030 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Iron City Llc to Kittrell Co, $250,000.
9936 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Chui Lisa to Shackelford Jonathan Thomas, $185,400.
3938 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; Arbors One Llc to NVR Inc, $154,800.
8301 Gwinnett Rd, Henrico; 8301 Gwinnett Road Llc to Maraghy Jenny, $195,685.
105 Hanover Ave, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Thompson Jazmine, $215,350.
6925 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Williams Otis J III, $295,880.
5308 Heather Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Stalteri Domenico N and Shirley J to Ballum Jason H and Ryan L, $650,000.
4514 Hobble Cir, Glen Allen; Rajamanickam Karuna and Anitha Karuna to Rambhatla Prashanthi, $394,950.
3512 Howard Rd, Henrico; Cockerham Michael C and Alicia R Zatcoff to Adkins Kartera Jerne, $168,000.
2601 Hussey Ln, Henrico; Jbk Home Properties Inc to Molton Deidre and Antonio Wright, $190,000.
3033 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Iron City Llc to Kittrell Co, $250,000.
433 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Blazek Andrew E and Melissa to Archer Bridget Calandra, $199,950.
10424 Jordan Dr, Glen Allen; Englehart William F and Christine A to Leaman Perdita, $249,900.
1709 Joycelyn Ct, Glen Allen; Scott Samuel A and Zenobia W to Degennaro Adam P, $229,000.
10704 Keeney Ct, Henrico; Schwartz Kimberly G to Burton Kelly M, $205,000.
4571 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Sams East Inc to Ac Richmond Llc, $7,000,000.
2226 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Rustin Curtis M Jr to Hoffman Roger, $250,000.
5921 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jaszkowski Raymond C and Sue A, $223,633.
4735 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Madala Lakshmi and Rajesh Lakamsani, $644,972.
2020 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Saunders Robert and Mary Ann, $488,514.
7523 Lisa Ln, Henrico; Kondorossy Christopher and Beth to Blair Seth A, $260,000.
10977 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Hatter Daniel Allen and Kristina Medina, $495,583.
12417 Lynwood Dr, Glen Allen; Mirshahi Iraj and Roya K to Lin Xiaoyan and Lulin Yuan, $542,500.
1318 Magnolia Pointe Blvd, Glen Allen; Vencill Karen to Thomas Christopher A, $195,000.
2604 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Renew Homes Llc to Rankin Duane Baker, $234,900.
302 Marlin Dr, Henrico; Newsome Anthony P to Smith Ronald D, $220,000.
1521 Michaels Rd, Henrico; McConnell Malcolm P III and Virginia E to Davis Charles W Jr and Fenton K Crowther, $385,000.
4510 Mizar Rd, Henrico; Mw Heritage Holdings Llc to Disbennett Jarrett and Morgan Colleton, $211,000.
6533 Monument Ave, Henrico; Restore Properties Llc to Cummings Karen J, $383,000.
5008 Monumental St, Henrico; Kingsbridge Llc to Woodzell Matthew Marston and Kyla R Bowron, $395,000.
6108 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Walker Morgan T to Daniel Brittany, $340,000.
5515 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Club Court Llc to NVR Inc, $210,000.
2804 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Hazlewood Frank Vernon III to Gombe Dominique L Meeks, $366,000.
2806 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Li Yushi to Fievet Michael E and Sarah E Meador, $349,000.
2214 Nelson St, Henrico; Henderson Bryan C and Jana Powell to 2214 Nelson Llc, $194,600.
2404 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Flora George Scott to Flora Christopher Ryan, $325,080.
3317 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Matthews Michaela and Brandon Wrenn, $230,695.
3387 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Davis Jordan and Domonique, $306,755.
4704 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Tuliloa Tuliloa Jr and Fuatai Tuatoo to Le Lisa N, $183,500.
7815 Noble Ave, Henrico; Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-2 to Grullon Elbis B, $167,000.
6216 Oakvale St, Henrico; Cohen Elizabeth to Carter Tamesha M, $174,500.
3116 Oconto Rd, Henrico; Munsey G Edward and Diane V to Olson Robert J and Andrea L Burks, $194,950.
3205 Opal Ave, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Lennon Jesse S III and Ashley M and J S Jr, $179,000.
4624 Packard Rd, Glen Allen; Brown Paulies M Jr to Bao Quang K, $280,000.
3304 Patch Ct, Glen Allen; Shumate Thomas E and Kimberly A to Taylor Nelson C and Robyn H, $381,950.
3502 Pemberton Ave, Henrico; Degratia Development Llc to Renteria Aleyda Cruz and Jessica C R, $190,000.
9604 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
9608 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Dimond Renwick De Groat Jr and Catherine K, $595,485.
807 Penola Dr, Henrico; Allen William D and Elaine M to Bank Of America Na, $260,230.
2807 Pin Oak Ln, Sandston; Goodman Fred Lee Jr to Rannals William D, $239,000.
7611 N Pinehill Dr, Henrico; Bell Adam M and Tammy N to Oldham Donna, $256,000.
10803 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Reyes Erika L, $372,020.
3816 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Song Jeffrey H and Piana Lu to Koerner Chin and John, $322,000.
10082 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Roberts Dana L to Martin Christopher J, $168,000.
7013 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to McLee Latesha Monique and Princell D B, $265,881.
4812 Red Coach Way, Sandston; Davenport Michael J and Michelle M to Cox Brian Keith and Monica Dawn, $195,000.
8205 Reinland Dr, Henrico; Doran Kevin P and Brittany R to Page W Murray Jr and Elizabeth D, $205,000.
6400 Rigsby Rd, Henrico; Chappell Investments Llc to Norris Andrew W, $150,000.
2212 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Kosierowski S M and Mark C to Quinn Danielle N, $175,000.
2007 Rocky Creek Ln, Henrico; Goodrich Lauren H and Alice Benzinger to O'Neil Michael, $214,500.
10608 Rollingwood Ct, Glen Allen; Robinson Mark A and Tiffany Lorraine Green to Duff James Scott IV and Ashton M Farrar, $351,550.
4403 Samara Dr, Henrico; Newsome Anthony P to Smith Ronald D, $220,000.
4330 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Warthen Mollie Anne and Richard Andrew to Preziosi Francis Patrick and Toni Maria, $346,000.
2916 Seven Kings Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Johnson Brandon N and Donna J, $323,581.
6912 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Hill Herman L III and Tiffany, $331,905.
4 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Wilson Selina C to Abouzaki Nayef, $150,000.
12311 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $186,387.
12315 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $370,000.
2604 Southbay Dr, Henrico; Roth Robert W and Margaret to Roth Michael, $430,000.
9509 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; Gragnani Christopher A and Elizabeth D to Huang Peichan and Zhi Ouyang, $310,000.
9633 Springfield Woods Ct, Glen Allen; Ludwig William T and Ruth M to Wong Hok-Leung and Vivien K Lee, $173,000.
9641 Springfield Woods Ct, Glen Allen; Wales Gary T and Jennifer K to Bjelstrand Kenneth Nohr, $157,000.
1710 Stevens St, Henrico; Scudder Dewitt M III to Martin Tonya Renee, $154,500.
11909 Sumner Ct, Glen Allen; Krais Roger C and Jill H to Manikoth Binoy and Dijitha Binoy, $490,000.
4012 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Donselaar David and Noelle, $483,785.
4923 Tanfield Dr, Henrico; Buck Heather M to Spiller William James and Kerry Gee, $265,000.
2500 Thicket Greene, Henrico; Pendleton John L and Barbara B to Huludao Llc, $166,000.
9811 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Al-Zuhairi Mohammed to Hammoodi Karam M S and Areej G Ghanawi, $215,000.
8907 Tolman Rd, Henrico; Gannon Betty B and Stephen to Scott Hunter C and Kathryn E Jarvis, $1,176,000.
2400 Tonoka Rd, Henrico; Henderson Bryan to Hawkins Melissa D, $175,000.
3011 Trio St, Henrico; Clark Diane E to Valdez Rene and Katelin H, $189,950.
100 Trowbridge Rd, Henrico; McClard Jack E and Marilyn to Seay Kevin S and Leslie L, $880,000.
6117 Varina Point Ln, Henrico; Real Advantage Llc Trustee to Blount-Johnson Cathleen, $150,000.
3926 Village Commons Walk, Glen Allen; McLavy J Scott and Jason B to Becker Howard B and Pamela S, $600,000.
3514 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to White Horace III and Jacqueline, $785,130.
6204 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Somers Robert and Wanda Fair to Bentley Alistair R, $390,000.
1388 Warwick Park Rd, Henrico; Gayfield Andrew J to Dugger Paul Owen, $269,000.
2839 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Karluk Teresa G to Barysevich Dzianis and Maria, $309,000.
7413 Wellington Woods Rd, Henrico; Jarvis Joshua Gray to Holloway Brandon S and Amy, $295,000.
503 West Drive Cir, Henrico; Seay Kevin S and Leslie L to Cohen Samuel L and Martha E, $613,000.
9640 Weston Ln, Henrico; Reynolds John S and Elyse to Chipko Christopher and Julia, $548,000.
2500 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Dupree Lonnice R, $179,000.
1908 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Markowitz Kathleen M to Mikirtichev Andrey M and E V Mikirticheva, $386,120.
5250 Windsor Rd, Sandston; Nobles Beatrice to Lewis Torrance and Montique Ennis-Lewis, $335,000.
11260 Winfrey Rd, Glen Allen; Via David Conrad and Ann F to Jung Douglas, $270,000.
8024 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Elumalai Dhanasekar and J Dhanasekar, $262,105.
8032 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jutela Mohan S, $233,190.
6920 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Belue Jacob A and Amanda R to Rettig Max J and Kathleen A O'Malley, $254,000.
Chesterfield
4532 Adelaide Av; Hopp Marth B and Hopp David W Tr to Maguire James and Leighann, $262,600.
7112 Andersons Forge Pl; Doan Myhang T to Warren Jason Heath, $246,940.
1313 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Fitzsimmons T Et Al Trustees, $722,139.
14243 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Dietz Wayne Edward and Roberta A, $398,926.
11000 Avening Rd; Finer Homes Inc to Liptrap Erika L and Robert L Jr, $399,900.
21137 Baileys Ln; Seward Theresa C to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $168,100.
15201 Barford Dr; River City Custom Homes Inc to Hallas Christoffer and Victoria, $614,683.
6116 Barrister Rd; Taperia Jesus to Chavarria Gonzalez J G Et Al, $200,000.
12402 Beauridge Ct; Truett Lindsey Michele to Perry Zachary Aaron and Ashley T, $350,000.
11512 Bel Jour Pl; Pase Jeri L Trustee to Gates Richard W Jr and Patricia, $315,000.
14601 Benefice Rg; Jackson David R III and Kristine to Chhetri Shankar and Shrestha S, $302,900.
16207 Binley Rd; Creative Home Concepts Llc to Dobbs T E and Dobbs D W Trustees, $705,000.
6834 Bixby Ln; Wilkins Horace L Jr to Jones Madison and Jones Steven K, $184,000.
15830 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Paige Marion M, $373,505.
10124 Bon Air Crest Dr; Haley Laurie S to Blackburn Thomas C, $299,000.
7617 Brightridge Rd; Mid Coastal Properties Llc to Champol Gregory P, $169,900.
604 Bristol Village Dr; Gray Vickie K to Johnson Thomas, $163,000.
7201 Buggy Pl; Coles Linda A to Sheridan Eva N, $205,000.
2019 Cadillac Tl; Poe C Richard and Dorothy S to Baltzegar Sara F and Meadows K J, $213,000.
8113 Canberra Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Salim Lishaurndra Renike, $354,630.
11800 Carters Valley Pl; Sweatt William A Jr and D L to Carr Brian S and Julie Ann C, $365,000.
9901 Castle Glen Tr; Atlantic Sovereign Equities to Fernandes Arthur M and Conte C A, $260,000.
8325 Chandon Pl; Rost Keith J and Rost S J Trs to Anifrani Kossiedoh E and Nataly, $349,900.
15737 Chantry Dr; Schwind Martin P Contractor In to Botterill B and Rodriguez A C, $306,000.
813 Clayborne Ln; Bammel F A and Bammel G B Trs to Hilliard Kenneth W and Betty H, $400,000.
12124 Club Ridge Dr; Hyer Richard P and Connie S to Ogden Lansing D and Phyllis R, $369,000.
4718 Conestoga Pl; Cornell Philip C and Brandi C to Chelf Micah Toland, $205,500.
7407 Crathes Tr; Farrell John W and Courtney S to Brouillard Thomas K and Brittany, $685,000.
15612 Crowden Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to Fugate Dylan and Amber, $438,950.
5911 Deep Forest Rd; Akom Kenneth S and Akom J W Trs to Akom Christopher and Karen, $245,000.
21100 Deodora Dr; Hedrick Shannon E to Sutton Bradley, $181,000.
2408 Dolfield Dr; Bentley Jeane L Trustee to Foster F H Jr and McClain M E, $270,000.
13906 Dunkeld Tr; Von Ruffer R Kristin to Podany Judith A, $594,000.
3908 Dunraven Rd; Hamner George I and Lynne L to Wiebel R A III and Hammack M K, $163,500.
9612 Egret Ln; Davis Curtis Lee Sr to Lee William D and Mary R, $472,000.
300 Enon Oaks Ln; Astphan Alyssa Y to Preston Marquitta and Sherrod, $295,000.
13002 Fennimore Tr; Scureman K M and Cordi F IV to Edwards Dave P and Kara S, $295,000.
4709 Five Springs Ct; Gleyzer Yan to Huynh Phuong, $300,000.
8453 Forest Hill Av; 20183wy-59 Llc to Guy Christopher L, $275,000.
16007 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Woodruff Robyn L and Preuss K M, $845,679.
5910 Gates Mill Pl; Lucid Investments Llc to McCann John M and Patricia T, $309,900.
4806 Glenmorgan Ct; Allen Nicholas M to Watson Erwin M and Annette E, $384,000.
5719 Gossamer Pl; D R Horton Inc to Cutshaw Christopher B and C S, $382,000.
11518 Great Willow Dr; Dunford Edward T and Afsoun M to Meeker Derek C and Caroline H, $402,000.
3124 Gregwood Rd; Price George Wesley to Tate Kimberly Arthur, $189,900.
11218 Guilford Rd; Aridi Faissal and Manal to Goodman Nancy, $232,000.
20908 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Gary Deandrea and Gee Clinton, $235,960.
8007 Hartridge Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Ruggieri Mark and Rosemarie, $443,540.
11736 Heathmere Cs; Patel Amir I to Valle Michael K and Brand A L, $335,000.
2001 Helmway Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Greene Destiny, $437,270.
14503 Highgate Hill Ct; Mitchell Jesse A and Jackson E C to Choe Phong Yong and Jennifer J, $299,500.
10308 Hollyberry Dr; Rva Property Acquistions Llc to Harris Brandon W, $206,000.
5506 Ironhorse Rd; Council Jerron Duval to Parker Timothy, $249,950.
5516 Jamson Rd; Fidler G Beckwith and Emma Lou S to Gasparotto M and Gasparotto B A, $199,000.
4207 Kempwood Ct; Elder Darian Tate Et Als to Bradley Brian K Jr, $180,000.
12818 Killycrom Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Shaw Charles C and Deborah N, $644,473.
3625 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Conwell Michael H and Caryn C, $453,842.
9125 Laureate Ln; Johnson Thad E and Davis L B to Torres Barahona Roger D Et Al, $257,500.
1123 Letchworth Ln; Eldin Zein and Afaf Z to Whittington Amy, $246,500.
15507 Little Hill Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Flavin Andrew and Christine, $445,780.
3608 Littlecroft Pl; Baxter Timothy and Mary to Maldonado Michael and Gabrielle, $835,000.
12601 Long Branch Ct; Koons Melissa Jean to Keaton Austin and Shanna, $265,700.
11513 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Raines Melinda, $368,000.
9018 Lost Forest Dr; Goodrich Robert A Jr Et Al to Franklin Jessica, $150,000.
6000 Magnolia Cove Cr; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Sapko Joseph E and Mary L, $520,260.
6112 Magnolia Cove Ct; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Buckley Joanna S, $354,680.
12118 Mansfield Tr; Ports Jonathan and Brittany to Goodbody J L and Woodhouse M A, $239,000.
6913 Mason Run Dr; Burdette E and Crenshaw C to Suhr Frances T, $179,000.
6231 Meadowburm Dr; Imperial Renovations Llc to Edwards Deanna R, $184,000.
15313 Merton Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Busch Lynette D and Frederick S, $393,000.
4608 Milfax Rd; Kennedy Levar A to Fair Natasha K, $170,000.
10500 Morehead Dr; Adcock David S and Marjorie R to Winterson Warren D and Karen T, $315,000.
806 Mountshire Tr; Odom Jeffery Chad to Dale Cathy J, $295,500.
4030 Nancy Dr; Mullins Sean Duane Et Als to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $189,953.
2331 Oakengate Ln; Nash Grady Winston to Robinson David W and Katherine N, $385,000.
13300 Old Barn Ct; Liu Weitsao V and Reiko S to Andrews Karen L, $185,000.
7868 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to King Gary T, $238,230.
13101 Old Well Ln; Beasley John R and Pemberton A R to Hailey Mark, $240,000.
3918 Oxbridge Rd; Caraballo Regulo to Marinez Staci, $370,000.
14100 Pensive Pl; Hammer Clifford E Jr and Susan F to Perrey John D Jr and Sheila S, $307,000.
8430 Petherwin Ln; Vericor Homes Llc to Richardson Shaundrea F and B C, $472,326.
7908 Pleasant Pond Ln; Cutshaw Christopher B and C S to Hoopoer Kristen N, $254,500.
1619 Porters Mill Ln; Kessel Lisa A to Beach Melanie E, $220,000.
12636 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Brown Duane and Amanda, $234,990.
8507 Proctors Run Dr; Carter Kristi Leigh to Bufford Keomi, $262,000.
1723 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Cary Stanley G and Agnes V, $306,910.
15019 Rankin Dr; Zyglocke Brian M and Kasey J to Knable Kody C, $505,000.
9309 Redington Dr; Anders Sarah L to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $177,348.
7307 Rivendell Tr; Moxley Farley and Evelyn to Suthar Vipulbhai and Jignasa, $260,000.
406 Rivers Bend Ct; Engelking Roger G and Cheryl S to Fisher Logan T and Ashleigh, $370,000.
1537 Robindale Rd; Wilcox Evelyn E to Hull Spooner E III, $180,000.
9100 Rockdale Rd; Bowen Anne S to Dogwood Homebuilders Llc, $180,000.
1735 Rose Mill Cr; Davidson Denton Todd and Erin B to Zamarial Suliaman, $225,000.
5706 Saddle Hill Dr; Jones Donna L to Van Den Putte Frank J Et Al, $255,000.
10046 Saint Joan Av; Reo Trust 2017-Rpl1 to Shuparskyy Viktor M and Zhanna M, $177,000.
5719 Sara Kay Dr; Chenault Janet C to Gambaro Frank and Michelle, $155,000.
13001 Scotter Hills Dr; Seibert Amanda Berkley to Warmer Mary Duttweiler, $264,950.
4807 Scouters Cr; Singletary Carolyn O to French Brandon Thomas, $190,000.
8300 Seaview Dr; Gilliam Medrina B to Tatum Michael P and Tamara C, $467,000.
9319 Shiloh Dr; Prince James Llc to Gryder Carter R, $212,000.
12930 Singer Rd; Four C's Services Inc to Brown Nancy H, $248,000.
7613 Southford Ln; Cunningham Kevin A to Colombo D J and Shaffer K N, $249,900.
8213 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Assuncao H Z A and Amorim M S, $364,360.
15031 St Ives Dr; Windswept Development Llc to Burlew Jennifer L and John M, $462,797.
4500 Stanbrook Dr; Daniel Paula Ann Et Als to Deleon Marcos and Piche Jose L, $152,000.
3706 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Hughes James H Jr and Angela M, $298,125.
3324 Stone Manor Cr; Thomas Joan R to Brolia Sheryl M, $237,000.
4500 Stoney Creek Ln; Morris Aaron E and Felicity P to Johnson David, $253,000.
755 Sturgis Dr; Burke James P and Michelle R to Pressley April Shevelle, $175,000.
4708 Summer Lake Ct; Ross Craig H and Phalica P to Cobean Michael and Jessa, $425,000.
2210 Swanhurst Dr; Manning Susan H to Luttrell Matthew B and Sara R, $410,000.
10601 Sydelle Dr; Hughes Raymond Jr to Duggan Jonathan and Jacquelyn, $252,000.
1214 Tannery Cr; Schulz Peter and Shirlie to Grubbs Catherine Kingrey, $237,500.
5122 Terrace Arbor Cr; Roberts James L III to Wright Laura Worthington, $306,000.
2706 Tipton St; Dorazio Brenda R to Hollie Karen, $180,000.
14409 Traywick Dr; Arnold Steven P to Patel Chandrakant A, $220,000.
5848 Tuskwillow Dr; Royster Christopher O and Tracie to Ahmed Miaz, $235,000.
1830 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to Goodman Karle and Barbie, $320,400.
1124 Vickilee Rd; Walden Lisa Paige to Garcia Yamileth C Diaz, $245,000.
8601 Watchhaven Ln; Saul Douglas L to Mingloski Lori N, $157,000.
11813 Westbury Bluff Dr; Dougherty Giuseppina P to Koontz Isaac H and Madison S, $312,950.
11424 Wiltstaff Dr; Kelly Brian and Megan to Croghan Jonathan J, $230,000.
1709 Winters Hill Cr; Williams Elizabaeth to Broadwine Anthony S, $210,000.
19501 Woodpecker Rd; Yoss Merlynn J to Hernandez Samuel S S Et Al, $193,450.
HANOVER
14267 Ashland Road, Glen Allen; Travis J. Chevone to Jacob Keller, $550,000.
20348 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Matt H. Delk to Daniel S. Yeagley, $190,000.
8386 Bink Place, Mechanicsville; David J. Johnston to Steven R. Youll, $373,000.
7144 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Ross E. Karnes to Nathan J. Batman, $233,000.
7746 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Justin M. Adams, $455,010.
7092 Cornfield Ave., Mechanicsville; Joshua S. Sidhu to Jarid Dickinson, $242,000.
8129 Crown Colony Parkway, Mechanicsville; Fred A. Nunziata to Scott McCullough, $330,000.
11295 Crutchfields Court, Glen Allen; Aaron R. Seaver to Sharon Boyd, $335,950.
6014 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; Stephanie L. Jones to Thomas Neal McArdle, $230,000.
9530 Fawn Park Lane, Mechanicsville; Justin Gustavus Brittle to Pernell A. Winston Jr., $342,000.
7403 Generals Drive, Mechanicsville; Jason C. Fortier to Steven Brokob, $245,950.
6285 Greystone Creek, Mechanicsville; Melvin T. Martin to Joseph D. Butcher, $292,000.
9218 Haska Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Henry Davis III, $483,670.
6038 Ironworks Court, Mechanicsville; Dana K. Rivera to Jorge Aguilar, $221,500.
6431 Lantan Lane, Mechanicsville; Katherine W. Engle to Michel Bazemore, $250,000.
325 MacMurdo St., Ashland; James R. Jones to Daryl Marcus Ingram, $306,000.
10390 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; Bruce W. Morgan to Sally Boyd, $382,500.
3360 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Kathleen McCord Wood to Joseph W. Dewitt, $250,000.
12150 Poplar Crest Court, Ashland; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Mary H. Finn, $515,000.
10845 Providence Woods Lane, Ashland; Connor J. Newlun to William F. Pearce, $403,000.
7389 River PIne Drive, Mechanicsville; Dalton LLC to Christopher K. Woods, $282,000.
6027 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; Thomas Costas Stavredes to Cassandra Byers, $210,000.
16311 St. Peters Church Road, Montpelier; Michel Elza to Andrew Malon, $325,000.
8300 Stumpy Road, Hanover; Robert D. McGraw to Elaina Ewell, $295,000.
12585 Trammell Court, Ashland; Stephen Thomas Corp. to Joseph A. Miller, $525,000.
12330 Welling Hall Road, Doswell; Sydney N. Kiker to Spenser M. Jett, $323,000.
8547 Woodsage Court, Mechanicsville; David L. Beaver to Raun C. Hampton, $285,000.
7480 Zorbas Lane, Mechanicsville; Garrett E. McGowan III to Jordan W. McPherson, $269,000.
POWHATAN
2835 Corso Drive, Powhatan; Daniel J. Dehart to Tracey Lee Clements, $190,000.
950 Eastwood Ridge Court, Moseley; James D. Wood to Gregory Scott Carson, $359,950.
2125 Highland Drive, Powhatan; Kathleen L. Cossaboon to Donald R. Leet, $225,000.
2331 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Jeanie M. Southern to Wirt D. Newton, $450,000.
3582 Lyons Run, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jason Eugene James, $638,675.
14513 Michaels Ridge Road, Midlothian; Martin D. Edwards to Christopher R. Campbell, $525,000.
3924 Olde Links Court, Powhatan; Bert E. Bogue to Hope Marie Franklin, $345,000.
3813 St. John’s Village Way, Powhatan; Susan B. Mugler to Robert O. Rigdon, $386,500.
4220 Steger Creek Drive, Powhatan; Annika M. Broyles to Annika M. Broyles, $279,950.
1539 Walkers Ridge Road, Powhatan; Marion M. Paige to Grace M. Cardenuto, $285,000.
1942 Woodberry Mill Road, Powhatan; Jay W. Robinson to Stuart Maxwell Gall, $350,000.
GOOCHLAND
138.32 acres; Michael Parrish to Todd M. Lutterbein, $1,100,000.
15.2 acres; Richard K. Nuckols to Prathyusha Jakkam, $735,000.
2.22 acres; Paul Scott Oliver to John A. Goodloe III, $190,000.
4 acres; VREO Holdings LLC to George Clarke, $275,000.
40 acres; Maryanne E. Welch, trustee to Pocahontas Farm of Goochland LLC, $320,000.
6.2361 acres; Elizabeth Cabell Jennings, trustee to Robert Eugene Schinsky, $356,500.
75.5 acres; Maryanne E. Welch, trustee to Mark K. Ames, trustee, $525,000.
Lot; Vivian Reid to Thomas Franklin Upton, $150,000.
Lot 12, Ford’s Subdivision; Lester E. Crowder to Marlena Simpson Halstead, $400,000.
Lot 18, Bolling Layne Place; Duke Homes of Virginia Inc. to Douglas D. Peterson, $289,950.
Lot 4, Section 2, Block A, Kinloch; John W. Montague Jr. Inc. to Robert Bruce Peterson, $184,500.
Lot 8, Section 1, Preston Park; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Douglas William Gandy, $404,955.
Lots; Linnie W. Johnson Jr. to Mary D. Farrar, trustee, $615,000.
Lots 10 and 11, Section A, Monacan Hills; Judy Wright Plahn to JAmes T. Starnes, $568,000.
5 parcels, 56.876 acres; Maryanne E. Welch, trustee to James A. Starke, $400,000.
Petersburg
1966 Dodson Road; Lawrence A. Yancey Jr. to Karen L. Harrison, $210,000.
714 Fort Hayes Court; Carl C. Guthrie to Mitchell-Ann Riggs, $196,500.
731 Kings Ave.; Sheldon L. Wills to Stanley A. Murray, $187,000.
1910 E Washington St.; In Su Change to Khoder Properties LLC, $225,000.
DINWIDDIE
7105 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Robert T. Swinson to Francis L. Lightsey II, $219,000.
3507 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; Bogese Realty and Construction Inc. to Jason T. West, $228,500.
17314 Cox Road, Sutherland; Cody L. Garrett to Jonathan Lythgoe, $154,900.
26640 Fort Fisher Court, North Dinwiddie; Jeffrey L. Grieco to Max D. Newton, $310,000.
15113 Keelers Mill Road, Dewitt; Dennis G. Kenney to Christopher R. Milliner, $168,900.
21810 Rainey Road, Dinwiddie; Christine R. Avery to Arthur H. R. Winfield II, $247,000.
23803 Sparrow Court, North Dinwiddie; Paula D. Wilkins to Kevin Figueroa, $195,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
98 Carroll Ave.; William F. Maywalt to Frank Banks, $249,900.
1108 Elmwood Drive; Stacey L. Orcutt to Jennifer E. Moore, $160,500.
108 Lexington Drive; Ashley R. Brittingham to E. Mae Staples Watson, $205,000.
215 Nottingham Drive; Jesse T. Harris to David R. Bowers, $217,500.
HOPEWELL
Lots 13-16, Block E, Broadway Crest; Samuel B. Richeson to James Timothee, $313,100.
Lots 21R, 23R, 24R, 26R, Block 2, Oak Hill; Ace Rental Inc. to Sanddra L. Banks, $161,500.
NEW KENT
5002 Brandon Pines, Providence Forge; Barbara R. Kardian to William James Kelch III, $409,000.
9131 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Oliver L. Butler, $335,135.
4574 Homestead Road, Lanexa; Dolores A. Brooks to Adam T. Lacks, $380,000.
11351 McLaughlin Lane, New Kent; Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to Haley Anderson, $195,000.
11739 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; Robert F. Burke to Paul M. Severance, $560,000.
5625 Saint Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Emmy Lea Corbin, $369,025.
2829 Tea Rose Court, Quinton; Adam Marks to Doyle W. Sapp, $327,250.
PRINCE GEORGE
10765 Bland Ridge, South Prince George; James E. Cuddihy Jr. to William D. Clark, $356,214.
2430 Crestview Lane, Prince George; Michael J. Archer to Thomas Everett Allen, $393,000.
13390 Fairwood Road, Petersburg; Robert Marc Nay to Brittany R. Williams, $560,000.
13200 Gravelbrook Road, Petersburg; Norris Hampton III to Michelle Crist, $270,000.
5319 Hidden Hills Court, Prince George; Matthew C. Dovel to Edward P. Moses, $180,000.
14290 Lancaster Farms Drive, Disputanta; Brian M. Murray to Gregory T. Lewis, $333,350.
110 Pinetree Court, Prince George; Matthew D. Parker to John R. Bacchetta, $233,500.
6820 W Quaker Road, Disputanta; W. David Clark to Michael Paul Hackley, $274,000.
7541 Rolling Hill Road, North Prince George; Mar Mal Renters LLC to Anthony Devardrae Penn, $270,000.
8900 Teakwood Drive, Disputanta; Catherine S. Bailey to Travis R. Chapell Sr., $329,000.
Charles city
3221 Barnetts Road, Providence Forge; Rosa D. Mealy to Richard E. Jacks, $370,000.
4601 Warriner Road, Richmond; Larry G. Meador to Joshua C. Forest, $259,950.
AMELIA
3 parcels; Ruby L. Dillard to 612 Mini Storage LLC, $230,000.
78.608 acres; Ralph L. Covington to Acre Island LLC, $264,900.
87.004 acres; Timothy L. Mast to Rocky Branch LLC, $184,883.
Parcel; Theresa Willoughby to US Bank Trust, $281,989.
CUMBERLAND
4.48 acres; Larry S. Green to Hunter M. Herndon Jr., $258,000.
7.03 acres; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to US Bank, $358,432.
73.3 acres; Hendrix-ISA LLC to Stella Watson Chambliss, $650,000.
Lot 5, Old Colony Tract subdivision; Betty F. Sams to Carol Demott Trust No. 1 of 2016, $257,000.
KING WILLIAM
1.37 acres; A.W. Lewis III to King William County Board of Supervisors, $450,000.
196.02 acres; Charles S. Watkins IV, trustee to Darrell Kellum Inc., $600,000.
32.06 acres; James R. Beatty to Everett P. Upshaw, $270,000.
47.6 acres; Stephen Ensign to Robert W. Bedinger III, $154,400.
Lot 1, Pad A, Section 3A, Kennington; Kennington Place LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $295,000.
Lot 19, Block B, Section 1, McCauley Park; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $233,255.
Lot 2, Canterbury; Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Antoine Jones, $160,101.
Lot 3, Custis Mill Estates, five acres; Darrell Hart to Noah A. Lane, $250,000.
Sussex
2 parcels; Michael Harrison Upton to S7B Development Co. of Virginia Inc., $670,000.
Lot 3, Phase 1, Evergreen Acres; Larry Gerald to Anabel Stormo, $189,950.
WILLIAMSBURG
200 Harrison Ave.; John F.Sawin to James Hollowell Hardaway, $900,000.
710 Powell St.; Ellen Oliver Winthrop, trustee to Pamela Galluch Schlosser, $583,000.
111 Thomas Nelson Lane; Robert T. Brooks to Bradley Wayne Heimbach, $280,000.
Unit 73, Building 10, Wyndham Plantation Condominium; Carl J. Balckmann to James Aaron Icsman, $255,000.
JAMES CITY
112 Ambrose Hill, Williamsburg; Jodi L. Szvetecz, heirs to Alfred Littlefield Smith III, $360,000.
4601 Ballata Road, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Linda J. Clear, $242,885.
3979 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Nancy Louise Clark, trustee to Pieter Jaap Visser, $327,500.
2912 Browns Drive, Toano; Rick Estlack to Tyler Wright, $227,000.
3761 Captain Wynne Drive, Williamsburg; Kathleen F. Sisk, successor trustee to Carl M. Alexander, $353,000.
5917 Centerville Road, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Pedro N. Jones, $369,200.
3001 Chelsford Way, Williamsburg; Joanne Leuch to Karl W. Rumschlag, $306,000.
105 Elizabeth Meriwether, Williamsburg; Peter J. Kokolis, trustee to Kelly James Hunter, $760,000.
689 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; James B. Madden to Philip H. Clark, $643,900.
1593 Founders Hill North, Williamsburg; Elizabeth W. Ross, trustee to Ryan J. Coker, trustee, $465,000.
106 Glenwood Drive, Williamsburg; Karen Headley Dranzo to Joseph M. Bailey, $310,000.
9568 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jermaine Wine, $430,000.
111 Gullane, Williamsburg; Lloyd Guth, trustee to Jennifer Schick Walkawicz, $497,500.
144 Hearthside Lane, Williamsburg; John Broughton Wildman Jr., successor trustee to Vinez N. Harwell Campbell, $495,900.
930 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Pratt Hughes Properties LLC to Redlands Real Estate LLC, $385,000.
3147 Mallard Creek Run, Williamsburg; Dana M. Dowling, trustee to John H. Frey III, $339,900.
152 Mid Ocean, Williamsburg; Advantage Federal Credit Union to Timothy McNamara, $529,000.
8602 Parkland Terrace, Toano; Jason Hodges to Shane Michael McRae, $203,000.
5704 Peter Van Wirt Way, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Manuel Sanchez, $340,000.
109 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Thomas A. Moreno, $234,745.
202 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Kevin P. Gallagher, $216,305.
1106 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Angel I. Eustaquio, $239,900.
1503 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Charles J. Fusco Jr., $257,325.
4723 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Va. Gov. Housing VI LP to Isaiah Leak Jr., $324,500.
605 River Bluffs, Williamsburg; Kevin M. Grunkemeyer, trustee to Lawrence Lancheung Tai, $800,000.
5219 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher N. Coleman to Dennis W. Rowe II, $300,000.
5512 Scotts Pond Drive, Williamsburg; Dylan Pritchett to Joel Renteria, $326,000.
3735 South Square, Williamsburg; Claire A. Wyatt to James Marcel Pietrangelo, $313,000.
6740 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Alice Epes Elmore, co-trustee to Terrell Lady, $380,000.
3025 Travis Pond Road, Williamsburg; Diana Hodge Linkenauger to Deborah Hodge Linkenauger, $250,000.
9904 Tupelo Tree Court, Toano; Daniel G. Kean II to Kristopher Leo Conklin, $385,000.
6523 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Thomas Chester Banasiak, $394,890.
4909 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; Theodore J. Noffsinger III, trustee to Edward Sadler, $415,000.
244 William Barksdale, Williamsburg; Christopher M. Clark to Michael J. Hoyt, $408,000.
2524 William Tankard Drive, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Steven D. Lindemuth, $459,000.
104 Worksop, Williamsburg; Donald J. Hower to David F. Woolwine Jr., $349,000.
6536 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Michael Eugene Wengler, $439,990.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.