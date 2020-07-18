The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

RICHMOND

1120 N 20th St; Carrera Carlos Estuardo A to Meyer Erin Marie Mckenney, $300,000.

705 N 21st St; Power Builders Llc to Dennis Kristin R, $299,000.

1813 N 23rd St; Southside Community Development to Jackson Tanisha Marie, $165,000.

408 W 25th St; Spencer Luray O to Nordheim Neil and Steve, $180,000.

504 N 28th St; Hyder Zain to Pugsley Clare H, $320,000.

1220 N 29th St; Richmond Affordable Housing to Blaine Tonya Morgan, $317,800.

30 W 30th St; Wag Investment Llc to Pfster Karen and Mckeon John, $275,000.

314 N 32nd St; Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc to Newel Melissa, $385,000.

1207 N 37th St; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Pack Kimberly D and Lauryn, $205,000.

1810 3rd Ave; Maggie Walker Community to Trotta Christine, $195,000.

6 N 6th St, U3a; Flores Deiman A and Yajaira G to Garcia Ramon, $219,500.

513 W 7th St; Ames Michael E to Pearsall John W III, $1,180,000.

1219 Bainbridge St; Manchester Green Llc to Roman Kyle A, $495,000.

2615 Bainbridge St; Life Lessons Properties Llc to Bistocchi Massimo Jr, $190,000.

218 Broad Rock Blvd; Solis Marta to Jordan Frances H, $185,000.

4802 Bromley Lane; Able and Done Right Inc to Vest Marcee C, $699,950.

3221 Carolina Ave; Tjc Realty Carolina Llc to Karki Raju, $200,250.

327 S Cherry St; Relyance Venture Llc to Porter Thomas Aaron, $355,000.

524 Chimborazo Blvd; Eco Marble and Granite Inc to Hines Gregory T, $250,000.

1825 Clearfield St; Bakar Homes Llc to Reyes Josiah Amon, $184,500.

3102 Cliff Ave; Low Cost Construction Corp to Dill Barnett Melissa, $275,000.

1317 Dance St; Lee Mudumango M to Randolph Homes Llc, $192,000.

3409 Delaware Ave; Sudo Nomads Llc to Bland Ella W, $157,000.

3213 Enslow Ave; E S Properties I Llc to Sewell David, $299,950.

3415 Enslow Ave; Tjc Realty 3415 Enslow Llc to Powell Jacob, $190,000.

9420 Evansway Lane; Edos Llc to Marasco Matthew E and Sarah E, $285,000.

8 W Fells St; Better Housing Coalition to Kamara Yassa, $188,000.

1451 Floyd Ave; Morris David B to Crane Mary R, $400,000.

3429 Floyd Ave; Mcquiddy Kirk D and Elizabeth B to Scheren Hannah, $388,000.

4717 W Franklin St; Summer Dreams Llc to Brown Brian and Angela, $789,950.

4733 Fulton St; Stewart Markia to Jimenez Alyssa J, $220,000.

1830 W Grace St; G & H Properties Llc to Dang Helen H, $430,000.

3420 Grandview Dr; Bigley Charles G to Meadows Brett A and Melissa D, $320,000.

3901 Grove Ave; Luck John W to Innes Philip and Sarah Gray T, $220,000.

3327 Grove Ave, U3; Obrien Kevin J to Nelson Dharma and Park Sandra, $244,500.

2220 Hanover Ave; Pahuja Rishi C and Maria A to Dales Walker H, $943,590.

4815 Hanover Ave; Ck Properties Llc to Cho Jonathan and Tyler Brittany, $867,000.

3517 Hanover Ave, Ud; Edgley Danielle D to Moussari Katherine E, $155,000.

1101 Haxall Pt, U915; Allen Karen L and David H to Morici Kenneth Frank, $404,950.

1129 Hull St; Church Hill Ventures Llc to 1129 Hull St Llc, $825,000.

1331 Huntland Road; Remnant Real Estate Solutions to Starkey James H III and John L, $242,025.

1415 Kemper St; Re Plus Llc to Hiep Chantha and Vattei C, $250,000.

4312 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Francisco Katherine, $309,855.

4644 Kensington Ave; Streitel Michael Philip to Huthoefer Andreas, $549,950.

2814 Kensington Ave, U10; Green Kelsey Leigh to Ryan Julia, $195,900.

3200 Lamb Ave; Ryan Lezlie J to Thomas Daniel, $275,000.

3720 Lawson St; North Town Rentals Llc to Lambert Heather, $182,500.

3014 W Leigh St; R & S 3014 Llc to Rotchford James M, $260,000.

22 Libbie Ave; Joynes Linda C to Willson Mary Sherman, $385,000.

1401 Lorraine Ave; Biggs Jerri Lynn to Tlmk Llc, $272,000.

1210 W Main St; Anderson John N and Nancy R to Broski Llc, $375,000.

8030 Marilea Road; Sims William T and Lacinda F to Snell Michael Paul, $375,000.

2320 E Marshall St; Ridge Point Real Estate Llc to Tuckahoe Funding Llc, $380,000.

3911 Monument Ave; Spiro David K to Stanley Christopher and Dana, $625,000.

4021 Monument Ave; Lunsford Caleb B to Suy Sihong, $600,000.

3410 Monument Ave, U304; Slayton Michael E to Fox David E and Patricia S, $160,900.

306 N Mulberry St, U8; Ray Ellen Penelope to Carragher James J Ponte, $178,000.

4209 New Kent Ave; Rotola John C to Trickett Dennis J and Paula J, $285,000.

4013 Old Warwick Road; First Place Homes Llc to Melton James Robert III, $170,600.

1411 Palmyra Ave; Solodar Properties Llc to Bohm Kevin G, $435,000.

2016 Park Ave; Thompson Donald R to 2016 Park Avenue Llc, $685,000.

512 S Pine St; 512 South Pine Llc to Powers Emma J and Blair Daniel, $235,000.

1509 Porter St; Willoughby Mary S to Foster Kasey A, $443,000.

2503 Redwood Ave; Dunne Peter C to Delacruz Julius A, $155,000.

5239 Rockland Road; Luna Elman to Barret Meredith R, $220,000.

4016 Southampton Road; Rolfe Stuart and Tamala to Justis Christina Helen, $308,000.

503 Strawberry St, U2; Beard Erica A to Thompson Anna C and David E, $240,000.

2620 Stuart Ave, U3b; Dudley Laura B to Rothenberg Gerson, $405,000.

4186 Traylor Dr; Astley Allan A and Courtney M to Simyak Thomas J and Megan A, $399,000.

8723 Waxford Road; Tlg Re Llc to Ott Desiree N, $283,000.

2201 Westwood Ave; Erni Realty Inc to Carvana Llc, $1,750,000.

932 Whitehead Road; 932 Whitehead Rd Llc to Jones Michael J, $180,000.

843 Woodhaven Dr; Oxbridge Partners Llc to Leisure Andrew S, $209,475.

4619 Wythe Ave; Beale Elizabeth I to Deane Jesse Ray, $415,000.

HENRICO

5900 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Us Bank National Association Trustee to Ruslander Barbara S and David M, $150,800.

5104 Amberwood Dr, Glen Allen; Stebbing Todd and Dorothy W to Carrico Robert J and Caroline K, $490,000.

8324 Audley Ln, Henrico; Veterans Affairs to Wagner Samuel D, $287,000.

4303 Austin Ave, Henrico; Jacobson Rozella M to Gwynn Scott D and Rebekah Y, $197,500.

112 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Aidif Thomas H and Lila to Owens Cecilia F, $227,600.

11801 Bedfordshire Sq, Henrico; Wood Tammy to MacLean Mary A, $283,000.

12020 Bennett Ct, Glen Allen; Strine Ronald G Jr and Anne to Khalmuratov Utkir, $480,000.

914 Bevridge Rd, Henrico; Ben Ezra Jonathan M and Robin B Zeiger to Roth Daniel G and Julia B, $370,000.

5409 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Casey Dylan, $437,409.

5325 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Cash Dreena to Yen Lucy, $200,000.

7717 Bogey Pl, Glen Allen; Hughes T Keith Trustee to Deering Michelle Y, $205,000.

6142 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Dean Guinevere N to Clouse Pamela, $269,500.

3105 Brewster Dr, Henrico; Laron Hanit Regev and Shahar to Moussa Samir and Aml Lawandy, $313,000.

4616 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Savage Patrick A and Christina D, $501,259.

7718 Brookside Rd, Henrico; Weis Sydney F and Ann Carter Catlett to Weis Richard Randolph and Shannon C Et Al, $370,246.

10203 Buchmill Dr, Glen Allen; Mathewson Eddie Ann and Mark Trustees to E Dianne B Pollock Revocable Trust, $460,000.

1561 Burning Tree Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Johnson Emily E, $216,040.

1217 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Boze Blair Manson Trustee to Boze Austin and Alycia, $650,000.

6108 Caroline Vines Ct, Henrico; Nolte Michael D Jr to Magee Donald Laine III and Kelly T, $265,000.

2213 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mahajan Manmeet and Snehal, $397,525.

5625 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Charreun Jorge and Maria Fernanda Sabato to Garcia David and Rebecca Lee Kelley, $259,000.

2210 Charles City Rd, Henrico; 2210 Charles City Road Series to Hawkins Lawrence P and Shantanya Elliotte, $209,900.

602 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Zeevi Gary R and Patricia C Trustees, $744,230.

604 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Crowley John S and Martha C, $713,087.

4173 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Echard Patrick Scott to Goode Marjorie Carlton, $415,000.

8203 Costin Dr, Henrico; Sawyer Tracy R and Michelle R to Gregory Samuel W and Erin B Kinnaly, $244,900.

2198 Craven Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Epps Johnny, $387,335.

1231 Cremona Ct, Sandston; Walker John C M Jr to Rollins Richard G III, $269,000.

2006 Deep Ridge Ct, Henrico; 2006 Deep Ridge Court Llc to Dong Jun and Yi Sun, $295,000.

6615 Dellwood St, Henrico; Lapaz Victor H to Rva Property Acquisitions Llc, $165,000.

1905 Duquesne Ave, Henrico; Lentz Brian Keith and Ann Rogers C Trstees to Pollard Mary W, $372,500.

202 El Dorado Dr, Henrico; Havens Joan H and Marilyn Haskin Et Al to Zizzo Nicholas P and Brady L, $549,000.

7213 Erskine St, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Pennington Aubrey Shea, $224,900.

1009 Ethelwood Rd, Glen Allen; Banton Evelyn W to Buchanan Douglas J, $230,000.

3 Flatwater Row, Henrico; McDaniel Jeffrey M to Francke Christopher E, $324,900.

9500 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Rodzewicz David I to Bryant Matthew A and Allison N Hurd, $267,550.

3004 Fortune Rd, Henrico; Nelson John T and Tha T to Gragnani Christopher, $231,000.

4701 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Seasons Properties Llc to Airewele Nelson Enor, $190,000.

3408 Gayton Hills Ln, Henrico; Zhang Yan to Douglas David, $333,000.

8001 Glendale Woods Xing, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Pitchford William J IV, $275,000.

12208 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc, $405,000.

5404 Great Oaks Cir, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Wynn Richard H III and Charlethia E, $413,886.

3030 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Iron City Llc to Kittrell Co, $250,000.

9936 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Chui Lisa to Shackelford Jonathan Thomas, $185,400.

3938 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; Arbors One Llc to NVR Inc, $154,800.

8301 Gwinnett Rd, Henrico; 8301 Gwinnett Road Llc to Maraghy Jenny, $195,685.

105 Hanover Ave, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Thompson Jazmine, $215,350.

6925 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Williams Otis J III, $295,880.

5308 Heather Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Stalteri Domenico N and Shirley J to Ballum Jason H and Ryan L, $650,000.

4514 Hobble Cir, Glen Allen; Rajamanickam Karuna and Anitha Karuna to Rambhatla Prashanthi, $394,950.

3512 Howard Rd, Henrico; Cockerham Michael C and Alicia R Zatcoff to Adkins Kartera Jerne, $168,000.

2601 Hussey Ln, Henrico; Jbk Home Properties Inc to Molton Deidre and Antonio Wright, $190,000.

3033 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Iron City Llc to Kittrell Co, $250,000.

433 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Blazek Andrew E and Melissa to Archer Bridget Calandra, $199,950.

10424 Jordan Dr, Glen Allen; Englehart William F and Christine A to Leaman Perdita, $249,900.

1709 Joycelyn Ct, Glen Allen; Scott Samuel A and Zenobia W to Degennaro Adam P, $229,000.

10704 Keeney Ct, Henrico; Schwartz Kimberly G to Burton Kelly M, $205,000.

4571 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Sams East Inc to Ac Richmond Llc, $7,000,000.

2226 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Rustin Curtis M Jr to Hoffman Roger, $250,000.

5921 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jaszkowski Raymond C and Sue A, $223,633.

4735 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Madala Lakshmi and Rajesh Lakamsani, $644,972.

2020 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Saunders Robert and Mary Ann, $488,514.

7523 Lisa Ln, Henrico; Kondorossy Christopher and Beth to Blair Seth A, $260,000.

10977 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Hatter Daniel Allen and Kristina Medina, $495,583.

12417 Lynwood Dr, Glen Allen; Mirshahi Iraj and Roya K to Lin Xiaoyan and Lulin Yuan, $542,500.

1318 Magnolia Pointe Blvd, Glen Allen; Vencill Karen to Thomas Christopher A, $195,000.

2604 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Renew Homes Llc to Rankin Duane Baker, $234,900.

302 Marlin Dr, Henrico; Newsome Anthony P to Smith Ronald D, $220,000.

1521 Michaels Rd, Henrico; McConnell Malcolm P III and Virginia E to Davis Charles W Jr and Fenton K Crowther, $385,000.

4510 Mizar Rd, Henrico; Mw Heritage Holdings Llc to Disbennett Jarrett and Morgan Colleton, $211,000.

6533 Monument Ave, Henrico; Restore Properties Llc to Cummings Karen J, $383,000.

5008 Monumental St, Henrico; Kingsbridge Llc to Woodzell Matthew Marston and Kyla R Bowron, $395,000.

6108 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Walker Morgan T to Daniel Brittany, $340,000.

5515 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Club Court Llc to NVR Inc, $210,000.

2804 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Hazlewood Frank Vernon III to Gombe Dominique L Meeks, $366,000.

2806 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Li Yushi to Fievet Michael E and Sarah E Meador, $349,000.

2214 Nelson St, Henrico; Henderson Bryan C and Jana Powell to 2214 Nelson Llc, $194,600.

2404 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Flora George Scott to Flora Christopher Ryan, $325,080.

3317 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Matthews Michaela and Brandon Wrenn, $230,695.

3387 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Davis Jordan and Domonique, $306,755.

4704 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Tuliloa Tuliloa Jr and Fuatai Tuatoo to Le Lisa N, $183,500.

7815 Noble Ave, Henrico; Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-2 to Grullon Elbis B, $167,000.

6216 Oakvale St, Henrico; Cohen Elizabeth to Carter Tamesha M, $174,500.

3116 Oconto Rd, Henrico; Munsey G Edward and Diane V to Olson Robert J and Andrea L Burks, $194,950.

3205 Opal Ave, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Lennon Jesse S III and Ashley M and J S Jr, $179,000.

4624 Packard Rd, Glen Allen; Brown Paulies M Jr to Bao Quang K, $280,000.

3304 Patch Ct, Glen Allen; Shumate Thomas E and Kimberly A to Taylor Nelson C and Robyn H, $381,950.

3502 Pemberton Ave, Henrico; Degratia Development Llc to Renteria Aleyda Cruz and Jessica C R, $190,000.

9604 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.

9608 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Dimond Renwick De Groat Jr and Catherine K, $595,485.

807 Penola Dr, Henrico; Allen William D and Elaine M to Bank Of America Na, $260,230.

2807 Pin Oak Ln, Sandston; Goodman Fred Lee Jr to Rannals William D, $239,000.

7611 N Pinehill Dr, Henrico; Bell Adam M and Tammy N to Oldham Donna, $256,000.

10803 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Reyes Erika L, $372,020.

3816 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Song Jeffrey H and Piana Lu to Koerner Chin and John, $322,000.

10082 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Roberts Dana L to Martin Christopher J, $168,000.

7013 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to McLee Latesha Monique and Princell D B, $265,881.

4812 Red Coach Way, Sandston; Davenport Michael J and Michelle M to Cox Brian Keith and Monica Dawn, $195,000.

8205 Reinland Dr, Henrico; Doran Kevin P and Brittany R to Page W Murray Jr and Elizabeth D, $205,000.

6400 Rigsby Rd, Henrico; Chappell Investments Llc to Norris Andrew W, $150,000.

2212 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Kosierowski S M and Mark C to Quinn Danielle N, $175,000.

2007 Rocky Creek Ln, Henrico; Goodrich Lauren H and Alice Benzinger to O'Neil Michael, $214,500.

10608 Rollingwood Ct, Glen Allen; Robinson Mark A and Tiffany Lorraine Green to Duff James Scott IV and Ashton M Farrar, $351,550.

4403 Samara Dr, Henrico; Newsome Anthony P to Smith Ronald D, $220,000.

4330 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Warthen Mollie Anne and Richard Andrew to Preziosi Francis Patrick and Toni Maria, $346,000.

2916 Seven Kings Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Johnson Brandon N and Donna J, $323,581.

6912 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Hill Herman L III and Tiffany, $331,905.

4 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Wilson Selina C to Abouzaki Nayef, $150,000.

12311 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $186,387.

12315 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $370,000.

2604 Southbay Dr, Henrico; Roth Robert W and Margaret to Roth Michael, $430,000.

9509 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; Gragnani Christopher A and Elizabeth D to Huang Peichan and Zhi Ouyang, $310,000.

9633 Springfield Woods Ct, Glen Allen; Ludwig William T and Ruth M to Wong Hok-Leung and Vivien K Lee, $173,000.

9641 Springfield Woods Ct, Glen Allen; Wales Gary T and Jennifer K to Bjelstrand Kenneth Nohr, $157,000.

1710 Stevens St, Henrico; Scudder Dewitt M III to Martin Tonya Renee, $154,500.

11909 Sumner Ct, Glen Allen; Krais Roger C and Jill H to Manikoth Binoy and Dijitha Binoy, $490,000.

4012 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Donselaar David and Noelle, $483,785.

4923 Tanfield Dr, Henrico; Buck Heather M to Spiller William James and Kerry Gee, $265,000.

2500 Thicket Greene, Henrico; Pendleton John L and Barbara B to Huludao Llc, $166,000.

9811 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Al-Zuhairi Mohammed to Hammoodi Karam M S and Areej G Ghanawi, $215,000.

8907 Tolman Rd, Henrico; Gannon Betty B and Stephen to Scott Hunter C and Kathryn E Jarvis, $1,176,000.

2400 Tonoka Rd, Henrico; Henderson Bryan to Hawkins Melissa D, $175,000.

3011 Trio St, Henrico; Clark Diane E to Valdez Rene and Katelin H, $189,950.

100 Trowbridge Rd, Henrico; McClard Jack E and Marilyn to Seay Kevin S and Leslie L, $880,000.

6117 Varina Point Ln, Henrico; Real Advantage Llc Trustee to Blount-Johnson Cathleen, $150,000.

3926 Village Commons Walk, Glen Allen; McLavy J Scott and Jason B to Becker Howard B and Pamela S, $600,000.

3514 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to White Horace III and Jacqueline, $785,130.

6204 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Somers Robert and Wanda Fair to Bentley Alistair R, $390,000.

1388 Warwick Park Rd, Henrico; Gayfield Andrew J to Dugger Paul Owen, $269,000.

2839 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Karluk Teresa G to Barysevich Dzianis and Maria, $309,000.

7413 Wellington Woods Rd, Henrico; Jarvis Joshua Gray to Holloway Brandon S and Amy, $295,000.

503 West Drive Cir, Henrico; Seay Kevin S and Leslie L to Cohen Samuel L and Martha E, $613,000.

9640 Weston Ln, Henrico; Reynolds John S and Elyse to Chipko Christopher and Julia, $548,000.

2500 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Dupree Lonnice R, $179,000.

1908 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Markowitz Kathleen M to Mikirtichev Andrey M and E V Mikirticheva, $386,120.

5250 Windsor Rd, Sandston; Nobles Beatrice to Lewis Torrance and Montique Ennis-Lewis, $335,000.

11260 Winfrey Rd, Glen Allen; Via David Conrad and Ann F to Jung Douglas, $270,000.

8024 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Elumalai Dhanasekar and J Dhanasekar, $262,105.

8032 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jutela Mohan S, $233,190.

6920 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Belue Jacob A and Amanda R to Rettig Max J and Kathleen A O'Malley, $254,000.

Chesterfield

4532 Adelaide Av; Hopp Marth B and Hopp David W Tr to Maguire James and Leighann, $262,600.

7112 Andersons Forge Pl; Doan Myhang T to Warren Jason Heath, $246,940.

1313 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Fitzsimmons T Et Al Trustees, $722,139.

14243 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Dietz Wayne Edward and Roberta A, $398,926.

11000 Avening Rd; Finer Homes Inc to Liptrap Erika L and Robert L Jr, $399,900.

21137 Baileys Ln; Seward Theresa C to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $168,100.

15201 Barford Dr; River City Custom Homes Inc to Hallas Christoffer and Victoria, $614,683.

6116 Barrister Rd; Taperia Jesus to Chavarria Gonzalez J G Et Al, $200,000.

12402 Beauridge Ct; Truett Lindsey Michele to Perry Zachary Aaron and Ashley T, $350,000.

11512 Bel Jour Pl; Pase Jeri L Trustee to Gates Richard W Jr and Patricia, $315,000.

14601 Benefice Rg; Jackson David R III and Kristine to Chhetri Shankar and Shrestha S, $302,900.

16207 Binley Rd; Creative Home Concepts Llc to Dobbs T E and Dobbs D W Trustees, $705,000.

6834 Bixby Ln; Wilkins Horace L Jr to Jones Madison and Jones Steven K, $184,000.

15830 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Paige Marion M, $373,505.

10124 Bon Air Crest Dr; Haley Laurie S to Blackburn Thomas C, $299,000.

7617 Brightridge Rd; Mid Coastal Properties Llc to Champol Gregory P, $169,900.

604 Bristol Village Dr; Gray Vickie K to Johnson Thomas, $163,000.

7201 Buggy Pl; Coles Linda A to Sheridan Eva N, $205,000.

2019 Cadillac Tl; Poe C Richard and Dorothy S to Baltzegar Sara F and Meadows K J, $213,000.

8113 Canberra Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Salim Lishaurndra Renike, $354,630.

11800 Carters Valley Pl; Sweatt William A Jr and D L to Carr Brian S and Julie Ann C, $365,000.

9901 Castle Glen Tr; Atlantic Sovereign Equities to Fernandes Arthur M and Conte C A, $260,000.

8325 Chandon Pl; Rost Keith J and Rost S J Trs to Anifrani Kossiedoh E and Nataly, $349,900.

15737 Chantry Dr; Schwind Martin P Contractor In to Botterill B and Rodriguez A C, $306,000.

813 Clayborne Ln; Bammel F A and Bammel G B Trs to Hilliard Kenneth W and Betty H, $400,000.

12124 Club Ridge Dr; Hyer Richard P and Connie S to Ogden Lansing D and Phyllis R, $369,000.

4718 Conestoga Pl; Cornell Philip C and Brandi C to Chelf Micah Toland, $205,500.

7407 Crathes Tr; Farrell John W and Courtney S to Brouillard Thomas K and Brittany, $685,000.

15612 Crowden Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to Fugate Dylan and Amber, $438,950.

5911 Deep Forest Rd; Akom Kenneth S and Akom J W Trs to Akom Christopher and Karen, $245,000.

21100 Deodora Dr; Hedrick Shannon E to Sutton Bradley, $181,000.

2408 Dolfield Dr; Bentley Jeane L Trustee to Foster F H Jr and McClain M E, $270,000.

13906 Dunkeld Tr; Von Ruffer R Kristin to Podany Judith A, $594,000.

3908 Dunraven Rd; Hamner George I and Lynne L to Wiebel R A III and Hammack M K, $163,500.

9612 Egret Ln; Davis Curtis Lee Sr to Lee William D and Mary R, $472,000.

300 Enon Oaks Ln; Astphan Alyssa Y to Preston Marquitta and Sherrod, $295,000.

13002 Fennimore Tr; Scureman K M and Cordi F IV to Edwards Dave P and Kara S, $295,000.

4709 Five Springs Ct; Gleyzer Yan to Huynh Phuong, $300,000.

8453 Forest Hill Av; 20183wy-59 Llc to Guy Christopher L, $275,000.

16007 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Woodruff Robyn L and Preuss K M, $845,679.

5910 Gates Mill Pl; Lucid Investments Llc to McCann John M and Patricia T, $309,900.

4806 Glenmorgan Ct; Allen Nicholas M to Watson Erwin M and Annette E, $384,000.

5719 Gossamer Pl; D R Horton Inc to Cutshaw Christopher B and C S, $382,000.

11518 Great Willow Dr; Dunford Edward T and Afsoun M to Meeker Derek C and Caroline H, $402,000.

3124 Gregwood Rd; Price George Wesley to Tate Kimberly Arthur, $189,900.

11218 Guilford Rd; Aridi Faissal and Manal to Goodman Nancy, $232,000.

20908 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Gary Deandrea and Gee Clinton, $235,960.

8007 Hartridge Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Ruggieri Mark and Rosemarie, $443,540.

11736 Heathmere Cs; Patel Amir I to Valle Michael K and Brand A L, $335,000.

2001 Helmway Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Greene Destiny, $437,270.

14503 Highgate Hill Ct; Mitchell Jesse A and Jackson E C to Choe Phong Yong and Jennifer J, $299,500.

10308 Hollyberry Dr; Rva Property Acquistions Llc to Harris Brandon W, $206,000.

5506 Ironhorse Rd; Council Jerron Duval to Parker Timothy, $249,950.

5516 Jamson Rd; Fidler G Beckwith and Emma Lou S to Gasparotto M and Gasparotto B A, $199,000.

4207 Kempwood Ct; Elder Darian Tate Et Als to Bradley Brian K Jr, $180,000.

12818 Killycrom Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Shaw Charles C and Deborah N, $644,473.

3625 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Conwell Michael H and Caryn C, $453,842.

9125 Laureate Ln; Johnson Thad E and Davis L B to Torres Barahona Roger D Et Al, $257,500.

1123 Letchworth Ln; Eldin Zein and Afaf Z to Whittington Amy, $246,500.

15507 Little Hill Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Flavin Andrew and Christine, $445,780.

3608 Littlecroft Pl; Baxter Timothy and Mary to Maldonado Michael and Gabrielle, $835,000.

12601 Long Branch Ct; Koons Melissa Jean to Keaton Austin and Shanna, $265,700.

11513 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Raines Melinda, $368,000.

9018 Lost Forest Dr; Goodrich Robert A Jr Et Al to Franklin Jessica, $150,000.

6000 Magnolia Cove Cr; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Sapko Joseph E and Mary L, $520,260.

6112 Magnolia Cove Ct; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Buckley Joanna S, $354,680.

12118 Mansfield Tr; Ports Jonathan and Brittany to Goodbody J L and Woodhouse M A, $239,000.

6913 Mason Run Dr; Burdette E and Crenshaw C to Suhr Frances T, $179,000.

6231 Meadowburm Dr; Imperial Renovations Llc to Edwards Deanna R, $184,000.

15313 Merton Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Busch Lynette D and Frederick S, $393,000.

4608 Milfax Rd; Kennedy Levar A to Fair Natasha K, $170,000.

10500 Morehead Dr; Adcock David S and Marjorie R to Winterson Warren D and Karen T, $315,000.

806 Mountshire Tr; Odom Jeffery Chad to Dale Cathy J, $295,500.

4030 Nancy Dr; Mullins Sean Duane Et Als to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $189,953.

2331 Oakengate Ln; Nash Grady Winston to Robinson David W and Katherine N, $385,000.

13300 Old Barn Ct; Liu Weitsao V and Reiko S to Andrews Karen L, $185,000.

7868 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to King Gary T, $238,230.

13101 Old Well Ln; Beasley John R and Pemberton A R to Hailey Mark, $240,000.

3918 Oxbridge Rd; Caraballo Regulo to Marinez Staci, $370,000.

14100 Pensive Pl; Hammer Clifford E Jr and Susan F to Perrey John D Jr and Sheila S, $307,000.

8430 Petherwin Ln; Vericor Homes Llc to Richardson Shaundrea F and B C, $472,326.

7908 Pleasant Pond Ln; Cutshaw Christopher B and C S to Hoopoer Kristen N, $254,500.

1619 Porters Mill Ln; Kessel Lisa A to Beach Melanie E, $220,000.

12636 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Brown Duane and Amanda, $234,990.

8507 Proctors Run Dr; Carter Kristi Leigh to Bufford Keomi, $262,000.

1723 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Cary Stanley G and Agnes V, $306,910.

15019 Rankin Dr; Zyglocke Brian M and Kasey J to Knable Kody C, $505,000.

9309 Redington Dr; Anders Sarah L to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $177,348.

7307 Rivendell Tr; Moxley Farley and Evelyn to Suthar Vipulbhai and Jignasa, $260,000.

406 Rivers Bend Ct; Engelking Roger G and Cheryl S to Fisher Logan T and Ashleigh, $370,000.

1537 Robindale Rd; Wilcox Evelyn E to Hull Spooner E III, $180,000.

9100 Rockdale Rd; Bowen Anne S to Dogwood Homebuilders Llc, $180,000.

1735 Rose Mill Cr; Davidson Denton Todd and Erin B to Zamarial Suliaman, $225,000.

5706 Saddle Hill Dr; Jones Donna L to Van Den Putte Frank J Et Al, $255,000.

10046 Saint Joan Av; Reo Trust 2017-Rpl1 to Shuparskyy Viktor M and Zhanna M, $177,000.

5719 Sara Kay Dr; Chenault Janet C to Gambaro Frank and Michelle, $155,000.

13001 Scotter Hills Dr; Seibert Amanda Berkley to Warmer Mary Duttweiler, $264,950.

4807 Scouters Cr; Singletary Carolyn O to French Brandon Thomas, $190,000.

8300 Seaview Dr; Gilliam Medrina B to Tatum Michael P and Tamara C, $467,000.

9319 Shiloh Dr; Prince James Llc to Gryder Carter R, $212,000.

12930 Singer Rd; Four C's Services Inc to Brown Nancy H, $248,000.

7613 Southford Ln; Cunningham Kevin A to Colombo D J and Shaffer K N, $249,900.

8213 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Assuncao H Z A and Amorim M S, $364,360.

15031 St Ives Dr; Windswept Development Llc to Burlew Jennifer L and John M, $462,797.

4500 Stanbrook Dr; Daniel Paula Ann Et Als to Deleon Marcos and Piche Jose L, $152,000.

3706 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Hughes James H Jr and Angela M, $298,125.

3324 Stone Manor Cr; Thomas Joan R to Brolia Sheryl M, $237,000.

4500 Stoney Creek Ln; Morris Aaron E and Felicity P to Johnson David, $253,000.

755 Sturgis Dr; Burke James P and Michelle R to Pressley April Shevelle, $175,000.

4708 Summer Lake Ct; Ross Craig H and Phalica P to Cobean Michael and Jessa, $425,000.

2210 Swanhurst Dr; Manning Susan H to Luttrell Matthew B and Sara R, $410,000.

10601 Sydelle Dr; Hughes Raymond Jr to Duggan Jonathan and Jacquelyn, $252,000.

1214 Tannery Cr; Schulz Peter and Shirlie to Grubbs Catherine Kingrey, $237,500.

5122 Terrace Arbor Cr; Roberts James L III to Wright Laura Worthington, $306,000.

2706 Tipton St; Dorazio Brenda R to Hollie Karen, $180,000.

14409 Traywick Dr; Arnold Steven P to Patel Chandrakant A, $220,000.

5848 Tuskwillow Dr; Royster Christopher O and Tracie to Ahmed Miaz, $235,000.

1830 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to Goodman Karle and Barbie, $320,400.

1124 Vickilee Rd; Walden Lisa Paige to Garcia Yamileth C Diaz, $245,000.

8601 Watchhaven Ln; Saul Douglas L to Mingloski Lori N, $157,000.

11813 Westbury Bluff Dr; Dougherty Giuseppina P to Koontz Isaac H and Madison S, $312,950.

11424 Wiltstaff Dr; Kelly Brian and Megan to Croghan Jonathan J, $230,000.

1709 Winters Hill Cr; Williams Elizabaeth to Broadwine Anthony S, $210,000.

19501 Woodpecker Rd; Yoss Merlynn J to Hernandez Samuel S S Et Al, $193,450.

HANOVER

14267 Ashland Road, Glen Allen; Travis J. Chevone to Jacob Keller, $550,000.

20348 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Matt H. Delk to Daniel S. Yeagley, $190,000.

8386 Bink Place, Mechanicsville; David J. Johnston to Steven R. Youll, $373,000.

7144 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Ross E. Karnes to Nathan J. Batman, $233,000.

7746 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Justin M. Adams, $455,010.

7092 Cornfield Ave., Mechanicsville; Joshua S. Sidhu to Jarid Dickinson, $242,000.

8129 Crown Colony Parkway, Mechanicsville; Fred A. Nunziata to Scott McCullough, $330,000.

11295 Crutchfields Court, Glen Allen; Aaron R. Seaver to Sharon Boyd, $335,950.

6014 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; Stephanie L. Jones to Thomas Neal McArdle, $230,000.

9530 Fawn Park Lane, Mechanicsville; Justin Gustavus Brittle to Pernell A. Winston Jr., $342,000.

7403 Generals Drive, Mechanicsville; Jason C. Fortier to Steven Brokob, $245,950.

6285 Greystone Creek, Mechanicsville; Melvin T. Martin to Joseph D. Butcher, $292,000.

9218 Haska Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Henry Davis III, $483,670.

6038 Ironworks Court, Mechanicsville; Dana K. Rivera to Jorge Aguilar, $221,500.

6431 Lantan Lane, Mechanicsville; Katherine W. Engle to Michel Bazemore, $250,000.

325 MacMurdo St., Ashland; James R. Jones to Daryl Marcus Ingram, $306,000.

10390 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; Bruce W. Morgan to Sally Boyd, $382,500.

3360 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Kathleen McCord Wood to Joseph W. Dewitt, $250,000.

12150 Poplar Crest Court, Ashland; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Mary H. Finn, $515,000.

10845 Providence Woods Lane, Ashland; Connor J. Newlun to William F. Pearce, $403,000.

7389 River PIne Drive, Mechanicsville; Dalton LLC to Christopher K. Woods, $282,000.

6027 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; Thomas Costas Stavredes to Cassandra Byers, $210,000.

16311 St. Peters Church Road, Montpelier; Michel Elza to Andrew Malon, $325,000.

8300 Stumpy Road, Hanover; Robert D. McGraw to Elaina Ewell, $295,000.

12585 Trammell Court, Ashland; Stephen Thomas Corp. to Joseph A. Miller, $525,000.

12330 Welling Hall Road, Doswell; Sydney N. Kiker to Spenser M. Jett, $323,000.

8547 Woodsage Court, Mechanicsville; David L. Beaver to Raun C. Hampton, $285,000.

7480 Zorbas Lane, Mechanicsville; Garrett E. McGowan III to Jordan W. McPherson, $269,000.

POWHATAN

2835 Corso Drive, Powhatan; Daniel J. Dehart to Tracey Lee Clements, $190,000.

950 Eastwood Ridge Court, Moseley; James D. Wood to Gregory Scott Carson, $359,950.

2125 Highland Drive, Powhatan; Kathleen L. Cossaboon to Donald R. Leet, $225,000.

2331 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Jeanie M. Southern to Wirt D. Newton, $450,000.

3582 Lyons Run, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jason Eugene James, $638,675.

14513 Michaels Ridge Road, Midlothian; Martin D. Edwards to Christopher R. Campbell, $525,000.

3924 Olde Links Court, Powhatan; Bert E. Bogue to Hope Marie Franklin, $345,000.

3813 St. John’s Village Way, Powhatan; Susan B. Mugler to Robert O. Rigdon, $386,500.

4220 Steger Creek Drive, Powhatan; Annika M. Broyles to Annika M. Broyles, $279,950.

1539 Walkers Ridge Road, Powhatan; Marion M. Paige to Grace M. Cardenuto, $285,000.

1942 Woodberry Mill Road, Powhatan; Jay W. Robinson to Stuart Maxwell Gall, $350,000.

GOOCHLAND

138.32 acres; Michael Parrish to Todd M. Lutterbein, $1,100,000.

15.2 acres; Richard K. Nuckols to Prathyusha Jakkam, $735,000.

2.22 acres; Paul Scott Oliver to John A. Goodloe III, $190,000.

4 acres; VREO Holdings LLC to George Clarke, $275,000.

40 acres; Maryanne E. Welch, trustee to Pocahontas Farm of Goochland LLC, $320,000.

6.2361 acres; Elizabeth Cabell Jennings, trustee to Robert Eugene Schinsky, $356,500.

75.5 acres; Maryanne E. Welch, trustee to Mark K. Ames, trustee, $525,000.

Lot; Vivian Reid to Thomas Franklin Upton, $150,000.

Lot 12, Ford’s Subdivision; Lester E. Crowder to Marlena Simpson Halstead, $400,000.

Lot 18, Bolling Layne Place; Duke Homes of Virginia Inc. to Douglas D. Peterson, $289,950.

Lot 4, Section 2, Block A, Kinloch; John W. Montague Jr. Inc. to Robert Bruce Peterson, $184,500.

Lot 8, Section 1, Preston Park; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Douglas William Gandy, $404,955.

Lots; Linnie W. Johnson Jr. to Mary D. Farrar, trustee, $615,000.

Lots 10 and 11, Section A, Monacan Hills; Judy Wright Plahn to JAmes T. Starnes, $568,000.

5 parcels, 56.876 acres; Maryanne E. Welch, trustee to James A. Starke, $400,000.

Petersburg

1966 Dodson Road; Lawrence A. Yancey Jr. to Karen L. Harrison, $210,000.

714 Fort Hayes Court; Carl C. Guthrie to Mitchell-Ann Riggs, $196,500.

731 Kings Ave.; Sheldon L. Wills to Stanley A. Murray, $187,000.

1910 E Washington St.; In Su Change to Khoder Properties LLC, $225,000.

DINWIDDIE

7105 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Robert T. Swinson to Francis L. Lightsey II, $219,000.

3507 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; Bogese Realty and Construction Inc. to Jason T. West, $228,500.

17314 Cox Road, Sutherland; Cody L. Garrett to Jonathan Lythgoe, $154,900.

26640 Fort Fisher Court, North Dinwiddie; Jeffrey L. Grieco to Max D. Newton, $310,000.

15113 Keelers Mill Road, Dewitt; Dennis G. Kenney to Christopher R. Milliner, $168,900.

21810 Rainey Road, Dinwiddie; Christine R. Avery to Arthur H. R. Winfield II, $247,000.

23803 Sparrow Court, North Dinwiddie; Paula D. Wilkins to Kevin Figueroa, $195,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

98 Carroll Ave.; William F. Maywalt to Frank Banks, $249,900.

1108 Elmwood Drive; Stacey L. Orcutt to Jennifer E. Moore, $160,500.

108 Lexington Drive; Ashley R. Brittingham to E. Mae Staples Watson, $205,000.

215 Nottingham Drive; Jesse T. Harris to David R. Bowers, $217,500.

HOPEWELL

Lots 13-16, Block E, Broadway Crest; Samuel B. Richeson to James Timothee, $313,100.

Lots 21R, 23R, 24R, 26R, Block 2, Oak Hill; Ace Rental Inc. to Sanddra L. Banks, $161,500.

NEW KENT

5002 Brandon Pines, Providence Forge; Barbara R. Kardian to William James Kelch III, $409,000.

9131 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Oliver L. Butler, $335,135.

4574 Homestead Road, Lanexa; Dolores A. Brooks to Adam T. Lacks, $380,000.

11351 McLaughlin Lane, New Kent; Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to Haley Anderson, $195,000.

11739 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; Robert F. Burke to Paul M. Severance, $560,000.

5625 Saint Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Emmy Lea Corbin, $369,025.

2829 Tea Rose Court, Quinton; Adam Marks to Doyle W. Sapp, $327,250.

PRINCE GEORGE

10765 Bland Ridge, South Prince George; James E. Cuddihy Jr. to William D. Clark, $356,214.

2430 Crestview Lane, Prince George; Michael J. Archer to Thomas Everett Allen, $393,000.

13390 Fairwood Road, Petersburg; Robert Marc Nay to Brittany R. Williams, $560,000.

13200 Gravelbrook Road, Petersburg; Norris Hampton III to Michelle Crist, $270,000.

5319 Hidden Hills Court, Prince George; Matthew C. Dovel to Edward P. Moses, $180,000.

14290 Lancaster Farms Drive, Disputanta; Brian M. Murray to Gregory T. Lewis, $333,350.

110 Pinetree Court, Prince George; Matthew D. Parker to John R. Bacchetta, $233,500.

6820 W Quaker Road, Disputanta; W. David Clark to Michael Paul Hackley, $274,000.

7541 Rolling Hill Road, North Prince George; Mar Mal Renters LLC to Anthony Devardrae Penn, $270,000.

8900 Teakwood Drive, Disputanta; Catherine S. Bailey to Travis R. Chapell Sr., $329,000.

Charles city

3221 Barnetts Road, Providence Forge; Rosa D. Mealy to Richard E. Jacks, $370,000.

4601 Warriner Road, Richmond; Larry G. Meador to Joshua C. Forest, $259,950.

AMELIA

3 parcels; Ruby L. Dillard to 612 Mini Storage LLC, $230,000.

78.608 acres; Ralph L. Covington to Acre Island LLC, $264,900.

87.004 acres; Timothy L. Mast to Rocky Branch LLC, $184,883.

Parcel; Theresa Willoughby to US Bank Trust, $281,989.

CUMBERLAND

4.48 acres; Larry S. Green to Hunter M. Herndon Jr., $258,000.

7.03 acres; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to US Bank, $358,432.

73.3 acres; Hendrix-ISA LLC to Stella Watson Chambliss, $650,000.

Lot 5, Old Colony Tract subdivision; Betty F. Sams to Carol Demott Trust No. 1 of 2016, $257,000.

KING WILLIAM

1.37 acres; A.W. Lewis III to King William County Board of Supervisors, $450,000.

196.02 acres; Charles S. Watkins IV, trustee to Darrell Kellum Inc., $600,000.

32.06 acres; James R. Beatty to Everett P. Upshaw, $270,000.

47.6 acres; Stephen Ensign to Robert W. Bedinger III, $154,400.

Lot 1, Pad A, Section 3A, Kennington; Kennington Place LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $295,000.

Lot 19, Block B, Section 1, McCauley Park; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $233,255.

Lot 2, Canterbury; Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Antoine Jones, $160,101.

Lot 3, Custis Mill Estates, five acres; Darrell Hart to Noah A. Lane, $250,000.

Sussex

2 parcels; Michael Harrison Upton to S7B Development Co. of Virginia Inc., $670,000.

Lot 3, Phase 1, Evergreen Acres; Larry Gerald to Anabel Stormo, $189,950.

WILLIAMSBURG

200 Harrison Ave.; John F.Sawin to James Hollowell Hardaway, $900,000.

710 Powell St.; Ellen Oliver Winthrop, trustee to Pamela Galluch Schlosser, $583,000.

111 Thomas Nelson Lane; Robert T. Brooks to Bradley Wayne Heimbach, $280,000.

Unit 73, Building 10, Wyndham Plantation Condominium; Carl J. Balckmann to James Aaron Icsman, $255,000.

JAMES CITY

112 Ambrose Hill, Williamsburg; Jodi L. Szvetecz, heirs to Alfred Littlefield Smith III, $360,000.

4601 Ballata Road, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Linda J. Clear, $242,885.

3979 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Nancy Louise Clark, trustee to Pieter Jaap Visser, $327,500.

2912 Browns Drive, Toano; Rick Estlack to Tyler Wright, $227,000.

3761 Captain Wynne Drive, Williamsburg; Kathleen F. Sisk, successor trustee to Carl M. Alexander, $353,000.

5917 Centerville Road, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Pedro N. Jones, $369,200.

3001 Chelsford Way, Williamsburg; Joanne Leuch to Karl W. Rumschlag, $306,000.

105 Elizabeth Meriwether, Williamsburg; Peter J. Kokolis, trustee to Kelly James Hunter, $760,000.

689 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; James B. Madden to Philip H. Clark, $643,900.

1593 Founders Hill North, Williamsburg; Elizabeth W. Ross, trustee to Ryan J. Coker, trustee, $465,000.

106 Glenwood Drive, Williamsburg; Karen Headley Dranzo to Joseph M. Bailey, $310,000.

9568 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jermaine Wine, $430,000.

111 Gullane, Williamsburg; Lloyd Guth, trustee to Jennifer Schick Walkawicz, $497,500.

144 Hearthside Lane, Williamsburg; John Broughton Wildman Jr., successor trustee to Vinez N. Harwell Campbell, $495,900.

930 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Pratt Hughes Properties LLC to Redlands Real Estate LLC, $385,000.

3147 Mallard Creek Run, Williamsburg; Dana M. Dowling, trustee to John H. Frey III, $339,900.

152 Mid Ocean, Williamsburg; Advantage Federal Credit Union to Timothy McNamara, $529,000.

8602 Parkland Terrace, Toano; Jason Hodges to Shane Michael McRae, $203,000.

5704 Peter Van Wirt Way, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Manuel Sanchez, $340,000.

109 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Thomas A. Moreno, $234,745.

202 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Kevin P. Gallagher, $216,305.

1106 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Angel I. Eustaquio, $239,900.

1503 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Charles J. Fusco Jr., $257,325.

4723 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Va. Gov. Housing VI LP to Isaiah Leak Jr., $324,500.

605 River Bluffs, Williamsburg; Kevin M. Grunkemeyer, trustee to Lawrence Lancheung Tai, $800,000.

5219 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher N. Coleman to Dennis W. Rowe II, $300,000.

5512 Scotts Pond Drive, Williamsburg; Dylan Pritchett to Joel Renteria, $326,000.

3735 South Square, Williamsburg; Claire A. Wyatt to James Marcel Pietrangelo, $313,000.

6740 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Alice Epes Elmore, co-trustee to Terrell Lady, $380,000.

3025 Travis Pond Road, Williamsburg; Diana Hodge Linkenauger to Deborah Hodge Linkenauger, $250,000.

9904 Tupelo Tree Court, Toano; Daniel G. Kean II to Kristopher Leo Conklin, $385,000.

6523 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Thomas Chester Banasiak, $394,890.

4909 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; Theodore J. Noffsinger III, trustee to Edward Sadler, $415,000.

244 William Barksdale, Williamsburg; Christopher M. Clark to Michael J. Hoyt, $408,000.

2524 William Tankard Drive, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Steven D. Lindemuth, $459,000.

104 Worksop, Williamsburg; Donald J. Hower to David F. Woolwine Jr., $349,000.

6536 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Michael Eugene Wengler, $439,990.

