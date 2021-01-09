Property Transfers

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Sussex will be in future editions.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1432 N 19th St; Tnt Construction Carolina Llc to Elder Rebecca Grace, $240,000.
1109 N 20th St; 1109 N 20th Series Of to Musatow Michael, $220,000.
1602 N 23rd St; Cox Clarence Jr to Barrale Daniel K, $229,000.
406 W 26th St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Scott Anna M, $292,500.
207 N 26th St, Ud; Childress William P III to Ferguson Derek and Kristen, $364,950.
1327 N 27th St; Baker Sheronda E to Edgerton Arnold Borden III, $270,000.
903 N 28th St; Clarke Jeannette to Srw Investments Llc, $170,000.
626 N 30th St; Behling Alexander B to Pondugula Srinivasa Rao, $329,000.
1014 N 32nd St; Nall Sara Elizabeth to Valentine Stephen Daniel, $155,000.
726 N 33rd St; Wack John B and Kristen A to Ali Syed Ashan Jr, $300,000.
3101 3rd Ave; Real Estate Initiative Llc to Fiedler Katherine K, $305,000.
3216 5th Ave; Arnold Nancy to Dantonio James Martin, $230,000.
6 N 6th St, U5a; Black James E Jr to Thomas Amber M, $220,000.
302 N Allen Ave, Rear; Neal Randolph H Residuary Trust to Fan Garages Llc, $161,500.
1214 Bainbridge St; 1214 Bainbridge Street Llc to Roman Kyle A, $281,500.
2602 Barton Ave; Jrt Virginia Properties Llc to Lawrence Geoff, $399,000.
2804 Barton Ave; Peyton Clarence R to Morris Tyler Samuel, $225,000.
5304 Bewdley Road; Hodges Joshua D and Megan B to Frick Zachary T and Lauren, $700,000.
7542 Brisbane Dr; Tull E Benjamin to Hall Matthew Weston, $346,000.
2909 Brook Road; Roman Mo and Amy J to Richards William and Erin K, $499,950.
4213 Brook Road; Lns Group Llc to Chambers Craig R, $609,000.
1412 Carter St; Cayruth Mable N to Frob Real Estate Llc, $170,000.
3521 Cedar Grove Road; Patel Amir I to Boswell Paul Weston, $355,000.
501 Chantecler Ave; Sherman Avraham M and Tehilla R to Aschliman Clay and Kastle, $510,000.
7931 Cherokee Road; Firkin Eric C to Firkin Corey T, $312,000.
1621 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Zavacky Julianne, $161,000.
516 W Clay St; Hsieh Yuhyen and Tze Chen to Metcalf Ignacio, $415,000.
4021 Clinton Ave; Parris James Donald to Callaway Patrick John, $395,000.
9476 Creek Summit Cir; Legault Homes Llc to Kaufman Richard B, $369,935.
4605 Cutshaw Ave; Bowles Evan C and Allison B to Kates Charles E Trust, $400,000.
4201 Denbigh Dr; Messmer Cynthia Margaret to Dussault Jeffrey S, $485,500.
1507 Drewry St; J C Design Homes Llc to Hutton Cathryn V, $171,000.
3115 Ellwood Ave; Kent John E Jr and Ann to Kent Diana and McMahon Joshua, $363,000.
1504 Floyd Ave; Walton Zachary D to Willis Matthew Ryan, $545,000.
2502 Floyd Ave; Knox Agency Llc to Signal 2 Properties Llc, $523,000.
612 W Franklin St, U1e; Biggs Elizabeth M to Boyles Howell J and Karen J, $399,500.
10311 Glendye Road; Ray Nathan V to Scott Walker H, $263,000.
2223 W Grace St; Macera David M and Susan M to Seeber Geraldine N, $735,000.
3003 W Grace St; Saunders Gregory P to Hoar Patrick, $412,500.
118 Granite Ave; Ogden Darlene S to Burfeind Eric J and Elizabeth, $690,750.
6734 Greenvale Dr; Wagner David T to Singer Edward Alan, $265,000.
4401 Gregory Ave; Gilmore Edward Lee Jr to Clair Marvin, $230,000.
1400 Grove Ave, U7; Jordan Mitchell A to Rohrer Isaac D and Natalie, $389,900.
3714 Grove Ave; Burgess David W and Beverly M to Burgess Kendall M, $246,000.
8224 Halstead Road; Eckmann Veronica to Schipinski Carol, $185,000.
2307 Hanover Ave; Rose Lynne to Richardson Adam C, $600,000.
2913 Hawthorne Ave; Clements Kenneth D to Odell Harry Randolph Jr, $585,000.
513 Henri Road; Jessee Cynthia C to Thornhill Lyle S and Anne M, $1,450,000.
1207 Highland View Ave; Legacy Real Estate Aquisitions to Moncure Louis Avery, $240,000.
423 Hunt Ave; C and T Group Llc to Corley Nicole A, $259,000.
3010 Kenbury Road; Vodvarka Floyd A and Elizabeth G to Moffat Pamela, $355,400.
4116 Kensington Ave; Leppert Erwin C Jr to Stephenson George Edward II, $617,500.
4207 Kingcrest Pkwy; Nelson Bobby W and Susan N to Bell Patricia E, $775,000.
1403 W Laburnum Ave; Seward Jacob R to Ferguson Justin N and Anjali G, $355,000.
117 W Lancaster Road; Stovall Marchell T to Spence Nennamaker Inc, $175,000.
512 Libbie Ave, U4; Reeves Daniel Macquarrie to Quirk Neal J Jr and Bailey R, $818,000.
108 N Lombardy St; Warner Marc T to Haugen Kyle, $397,500.
612 Maple Ave; St Christophers School to Lewis Stephen Marc, $225,000.
1610 Maury St; Cmf Property and Leasing Llc to Prime Property and Investments, $206,000.
1125 S Meadow St; Fries Peter N and Megan L to Haberman Frederic, $330,000.
3026 Moss Side Ave; Donohue James D to Biver Steven N and Janine G, $430,000.
5207 New Kent Road; Hersman Stephen H to Whmg Llc, $550,000.
602 Northside Ave; 331 Properties Llc to Eckenberger Emily E, $206,000.
1416 Oakwood Ave; Tnt Construction Carolina Llc to Vannoy Jeffrey Nathaniel, $435,000.
5255 Orcutt Lane; Tdz Properties Llc to Mignott Paul, $175,000.
1618 Park Ave, U3a; Smith Sarah T to Gabriel Sarah, $245,000.
4917 Park Ave; Dunn Harry D and Lisa E to Gonzalez Maria V, $416,000.
6206 Patterson Ave; Ahuja Rahul and Kathy Rev Trust to Feyrer Timothy, $290,000.
7 Paxton Road; Keys David M and Caroline G to Hamilton John F and Meghan K, $850,000.
3616 Pinebrook Dr; Tredway Marion H to Kohman Matthew Girard, $335,000.
1012 Porter St; Chesapeake Investment to Sunclair Properties Llc, $193,000.
5249 Reedy Ave; Richardson Andrew W and Autumn B to Greer Hunter William, $195,900.
2116 Rose Ave; Jlm Custom Homes Inc to Snyder Sean and Cassandra, $331,000.
2905 Seminary Ave; Edmonds Barlett D Sr and Janie L to Gausby Stephanie A, $409,950.
4306 Smithdeal Ave; Nelson Theodore P and Esther R to Nelson Ryan C, $315,000.
5621 St James Ct; Butler Jack A and Andrea L to Debouter Vance P, $699,000.
1206 Stanhope Ave; Apicella Matthew W to Heckel Cole Daniel, $331,000.
413 Stuart Cir, U2-A; Ricdl1 Llc to Kjerulf Heyn V and Sandra Lee, $596,050.
5316 Sylvan Road; Hedgepeth William W to Mears Barrett James, $399,900.
910 Tilden St, U3; Dickens Christopher to Giancaspro David J, $283,600.
301 Virginia St, U607; Urban Equity Llc to Reid Tiffany M, $255,000.
4327 Wakefield Road; Bauer Michael S and Rachel J to Drezek Denise A, $460,000.
1205 Westbrook Ave; McLane Joseph Brently to Swann Andrea E and John D, $339,375.
903 Willow Lawn Dr; Deis John to Goldcap Realty Llc, $345,000.
6125 Worthington Road; Velez Patricia C to Guzman Jose W Blanco, $205,000.
2009 X St; 4paw Investments Llc to Carter Chantil M, $154,000.
HENRICO
1903 Adelphi Rd, Henrico; Collea Lori E to Murado Nilufar Zakir, $285,000.
3905 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brown Pamela N, $356,585.
4941 Amberwell Pl, Glen Allen; Rice Jason Anthony and Karla Stalteri to Farrar Mary D and Gregory N Trustees, $506,000.
629 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Vemuri Kranthi and Nagasiva Kalluri, $619,893.
10846 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Duong Hai Dai and Bich Thi Ngoc Tran, $324,955.
10850 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Shikapuria Danish, $317,495.
10421 Attems Way, Glen Allen; Scott Robert Allen and Jennifer M to Krug Jennifer A and James, $445,000.
3807 Barn Owl Ln, Glen Allen; Keeney Kanyon R to Pearlman Darryl Steven, $575,000.
11405 Bell Tower Ct, Henrico; Sisson Steven A and Donna M to Gunn Joseph and Emily, $758,000.
5613 Belstead Ln, Glen Allen; Puckett Paul Reese and S K to Wong Richard O and Hualan Xu, $575,000.
1401 Bickerstaff Rd, Henrico; Harrup Dennis F III to Bickerstaff Crossing Va Llc, $239,000.
1312 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Bektic Amir and Senada to Hunter Robert C, $279,000.
2413 Boissevain Rd, Henrico; Hamilton Larry A and Angela to Bello Francisco Ricardo Ocando, $255,000.
2420 Brandon Forest Ct, Henrico; Gregory Quincy A to Oakes Noel Martin, $260,000.
1124 Bridle Ln, Henrico; 1124 Bridle Llc and 1124 Bridle-Drechsler to Azimi Ardalan and Ann Shoaf, $218,000.
431 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Brown Rachel and Reid Harrison, $562,239.
9302 Broad Meadows Rd, Glen Allen; Dawson Joy A to Kennedy Joshua D and Angela E Nigrelli, $265,000.
2532 Brookstone Ln, Henrico; Hamilton Philip A II and Melissa A to Medina Michelle M Escobar, $350,000.
407 Bunker Ln, Sandston; Stevens Kenneth R to Dunn Charles David and Janet Susan, $240,000.
1320 Camden Dr, Henrico; Poore Millard Blake and Carolyn Dudley to Gasteazoro Alexander and Erin M Livingston, $240,000.
7806 Camolin Ct, Henrico; Dickey William Gordon and Margaret Trstees to Bailey Mary-Patrick, $191,000.
9127 Carterham Rd, Henrico; Simpson John N to Dunn Wesley Charles and Elizabeth Deadman, $925,000.
4801 Cedar Post Ct, Glen Allen; Alfasi Michael J and Jessica to Sheehan Matthew R H and Nicole D, $415,000.
12412 Chadsworth Pl, Glen Allen; Altizer Jason to Gallagher Lynn C and Sean E, $486,000.
21 Charnwood Rd, Henrico; Rogers N Pendleton and L J to McDuff Donald Patrick and Rebeckah Blair, $750,000.
3042 Chiles Rd, Glen Allen; Kaminski Anthony R and Frances N to Engle Charles Jr and Rosalie A, $324,950.
11616 Coachmans Carriage Pl, Glen Allen; Hayes Ronald L Jr and Britt to Miller Perry and Tanya Fisher, $485,000.
6032 Collinstone Dr, Glen Allen; Wrenn Alta J to Todd Michael Alan Florin and Kaitlen P, $455,000.
12329 Collinstone Pl, Glen Allen; Tran Huy to Ali Syed Asif and Nahid Nawaz, $334,000.
9726 Cragmont Dr, Henrico; Stinson John L Jr and Priscilla F to O'Keefe Julie A and J Patrick, $1,150,000.
9505 Craigs Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Roop Matthew L and Ashley M to Cano-Mejia David and Erin Elizabeth Ward, $344,950.
110 Culpeper Rd, Henrico; Moody Joan Wishart Trustee to Hight William Christopher III and Katherine L, $812,500.
6325 Dawnfield Ln, Henrico; Toliver Alita L to Carter Yvette L, $213,000.
6615 Dellwood St, Henrico; Rva Property Acquisitions Llc to Holley Peter A, $260,000.
8815 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Copeland Michael and James N and Gail S to Louthan Christopher B and Camden V, $345,000.
3850 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Fabunmi Adebimpe M to Gordon Janone D Sr and Sharleda S, $199,950.
8404 Dove Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Mitchell Teran K and Michelle J to Rimiru Charles M and Rachel W Mathenge, $345,000.
125 Echo Ave, Henrico; Om and Om Management Corp to Washngton Chante, $264,500.
2423 Elmington Dr, Henrico; Easo Geevarghese P and E G to Naas Yaseen Hasan and Lamyaa Shabim, $285,000.
1207 Elmshadow Dr, Henrico; Mealy Vergetta Trustee to Holland Bruce E, $235,000.
1629 Fairfield Green Rd, Henrico; Biddix R Wade and Joanne L to Heilman Lewis Karl and Judith Heflin, $440,000.
402 Fayette Ave, Henrico; Alvarado Rene O to McCabe Michael James, $169,900.
7408 First Landing Ct, Henrico; Greene Laverne to Moss Cherrie C and Tarzan, $285,000.
1902 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Boothe Virginia A W and M F D Trustees to Whitlock William B III and Frances P Trustees, $227,000.
9703 Fort King Rd, Henrico; Ashey Anne Todd to Lett Jonathan, $275,000.
4532 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Hurd Craig Robert and Laura Conway to House Emily R and Brandon C, $300,001.
12080 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Bluhm Michael E and Xuan Lan to Lindsey Sarah E and Morgan McCall Jr Et Al, $295,000.
4606 Francistown Rd, Glen Allen; Towd Point Mortgage Trust Securities to Boniface Robert K and Jennifer J, $185,000.
8410 Franconia Rd, Henrico; Gray Family Properties Llc to Crider Sharon K, $170,000.
12601 Garinger Ct, Henrico; McRoberts Scot P and Teresa K to Hyoun Simon and Lane C Edwards, $562,500.
2110 Ginter St, Henrico; Allen S Page Trustee to Vo Hien T, $180,000.
10708 Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Lindsey Robert P Jr and Ann M to Wahedi Mohammad Nazir and Zarmina Faqeer, $330,000.
2401 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Gordon Jeremy and Laura E, $524,430.
1300 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Hollins Lori Ann to Redford William, $249,900.
12001 Grey Oaks Park Rd, Glen Allen; Bain R P Inc to Bradford Homes Inc, $190,000.
3936 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Early Robert C, $248,730.
6913 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jones Simone Alecia and Carlos A, $399,305.
12304 Hardwick Ct, Glen Allen; Stuckey Michael J and K J to Brooks Melissa A and Hartwell H Dillard, $585,000.
12324 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Tran Bryant and Haley Kutner, $389,950.
1605 Hearthglow Ln, Henrico; Coplan Ralph L and R C Trst to McKeown Eugene P and Susan S Werderman, $405,000.
4746 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $181,661.
11741 Herrick Ln, Glen Allen; Ludwig Charles D to Maish Maria Teresa and Gregory Paul Noel, $465,000.
1106 Hill Cir, Henrico; Moses Delores M to Diana Nicole and Edward Curran III Et Al, $411,000.
1208 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Schultheis Sarah Vance to Brown Conner H, $209,000.
9310 Huron Ave, Henrico; Bogin Jerry and K A to Oertly Pamela, $258,000.
12205 Isleworth Ct, Glen Allen; Orrick Reece to Harsha Judith S, $333,000.
6025 Jenkins Bluff Ln, Sandston; Abdelmagid Lisa S and Samia M to Birdsong Delores A, $339,950.
12294 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Puramsetty Ratan and Sravanthi Gondi, $587,550.
4616 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Sahhar Samir I and Estrella T to Keranovic Fahrudin, $245,000.
1405 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Mathis Lafondra Darlene, $301,556.
10920 Kincaid Rd, Glen Allen; Evans Brian and Christy to Ditommaso Guy A, $340,280.
720 Lakewater Dr, Henrico; Laughlin Jeanne M to Williams Thomas and Jennifer, $525,000.
316 Lakewood Dr, Henrico; Bagby Mary Ann Q Trustee to Peters David and Jasmine, $715,000.
2632 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Giordano Roger and Bernadette L G, $270,249.
1129 Lee's Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Fultz Curtis Ray to Quansah Nana Yaa K and C K Promsal, $259,000.
9313 Lester Ln, Henrico; Flint Rosinete S to Illicete Peter, $288,000.
5300 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Stephenson Daniel Graydon III, $450,490.
1603 Lochwood Dr, Henrico; Crooks James A to Diaz Elmer N, $320,000.
5301 Lucas Rd, Henrico; Merritt Marjorie H and J L Harvey Et Al to De La Rosa Jose, $320,000.
12420 Lynwood Dr, Glen Allen; Roberts Andrew J and Jennifer S to Smith Christopher M Et Al, $637,900.
5095 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Alla Sudhakar R and Madhuri Duggempudi, $588,810.
4605 Manor Glen Way, Glen Allen; Decarli Gail to Khan Mubashir Ali, $515,000.
1132 Marney Ct, Henrico; Goldstein Elizabeth L Trustee to MacMillian Kevin D, $925,000.
1806 Marroit Rd, Henrico; McGhee Robert Ryan and Erin Elizabeth Carr to Mgpm Llc, $315,000.
10306 Meadbrook Pl, Henrico; Krebbs Robert L and Erin S to Williams Andrew T and Laura Melissa D, $310,000.
8714 Midway Rd, Henrico; Gorsi Group Inc to Dildar Sebghat, $299,000.
8635 Millstream Dr, Henrico; Wood Bryan E to Carroll Ricky Zane II, $210,000.
3037 Montfort Loop, Henrico; George Jacqueline S Estate to Vivanco Maria E and Richaerd V Sasso, $175,000.
4909 Monument Ave, Henrico; McBee David Edward and Debra Jane Smith to McRoberts Scot Patrick and Teresa Kannan, $361,500.
12321 Morning Creek Rd, Glen Allen; Markley John D and Roshanak R to Ogedegbe Alexander and Mary Lucchesi, $678,000.
4601 Needles Eye Ter, Glen Allen; Minear Jennifer to Russell Brian W, $392,000.
3800 Nightmuse Way, Glen Allen; Bordner Roy J Jr and Laurie to Riviello Timothy Francis and Elizabeth Foster, $570,000.
7608 Noble Ave, Henrico; Grubbs Leigh Ann to Poburka Brandon, $224,540.
12409 Oakhampton Ter, Henrico; Ge Xiuchun and Rui Zhang to Little William B and Samantha M, $285,950.
2304 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Bull Eugene Himie to Talley Rhiannon, $259,000.
4951 Old Main St, Henrico; Wright Jonathan N and IVory B to Porter Torrance James and Jamie Brown, $475,000.
1001 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Belcher Melvin H and Mary V to Evans James and Tonya Waggie, $250,000.
11736 Olde Covington Way, Glen Allen; Brann Milford K and Lin Ye to Farooq Sajid, $700,000.
5016 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Donna Massei Trustee to McMeans Edwin W and Kerryn M, $454,950.
2620 Park Green Way, Glen Allen; Labadie Sean Michael and Amy Elizabeth to Atkinson Carmen M B and Gavin, $350,000.
1540 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Mooney Gracia to Putze Gail M, $224,000.
9621 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
8904 Penguin Rd, Henrico; Wa 517 Plantation Investments Llc to Waheed Abdullah H and Ayat, $252,000.
10930 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Walker Jacques and Shweta Sakrikar, $461,895.
3040 Quail Walk Dr, Glen Allen; Vik Lars Anders and Tara R Spector to Palmore Jonathan D, $335,000.
5106 Randall Ave, Henrico; Randall Ave Henrico5106 23231 Land Trust to Clifford Andrew Vincent, $168,000.
4815 Red Coach Way, Sandston; Scheid Jeremy Foster to Pinson Kevin and Lauren Negvesky, $205,000.
Regency Woods Rd, U104, Henrico; James Douglas W and Christopher W Trustees to Bates Peggy W, $199,000.
1003 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Mack Michael H and Megan Davis to Smalley Elizabeth McFadden and Robert III, $483,000.
5203 Robins Rd, Henrico; Narine Angela Nauth to Dayalsingh Neomi Sarah, $150,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U304, Henrico; Guthe Erin M and Dina H Persico to Lindsay Rachel and Nicholas Moreno, $202,990.
3809 Ronnie Ave, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Fraierson Tionne A, $169,900.
4115 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Soltanian Mahshid and F to Blanton Properties San Marco Llc, $235,000.
1099 Santa Rosa Rd, Henrico; Callaway Patrick J to Snead Brooks and Lauren Chesley, $260,000.
3804 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Coleman Nathaniel and Sarah Green-Coleman, $286,050.
1902 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; Blantz Michael S and Pamela to Blantz Nicholas P, $248,000.
2008 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; Sheehan Matthew and Nicole to Gonzales Reginaldo, $346,000.
417 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Williams Matthew to Waddell David, $365,000.
9306 Skyview Dr, Henrico; Tomlinson Marklee and Brenda H Trustees to Dockum James Russell and Rebecca Boyd, $372,500.
9500 Spring Moss Ter, Glen Allen; Gupta Piyush and Preeti to Nallamilli Sudhakar Srinivas Reddy, $305,000.
2665 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Collier Judson W Jr and Jeanette O Navor, $295,696.
2431 Stembridge Ct, Henrico; Putze Gail M to Robinson Erin L and Braton Garrett Shewey, $152,000.
2301 Strangford Ct, Henrico; Ho Vinh D and Lanh T Ha to Emmolo Frank A, $279,000.
7609 Sunny Bank Dr, Henrico; Mason Sylvia Q Estate to Trejo Patino Salvador, $179,950.
5508 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Smith Hasan Y and Kelli L, $479,618.
208 Taraby Dr, Sandston; Wicks Shirley D to Hassmer David and Kimberly, $237,500.
2902 Thistlebrook Ln, Henrico; Lipps Robin N and Norman James to Wharton Curt, $199,050.
7605 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Peery Properties Llc to Dorhoffer Alan Craig and Anne Elizabeth, $570,000.
11679 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Talley Roberta L and S L Rumford Et Al to Haar Jennifer, $215,000.
10314 Tingewood Ter, Henrico; Dunlap James O and Patricia to Evans Kai Peter and Margaret Dalrymple, $360,000.
9415 Treetop Ln, Henrico; Tignor Michael W and R V to Martin Stephanie Greene and Kyle Carson, $390,000.
2113 Turner Mountain Pl, Glen Allen; Grigg Justin S and Christy F to Miah Mohammad A, $278,500.
6602 Van Buren Ave, Henrico; Clarke Nathan and Hanna Zubar to Natale Sarah, $315,000.
1612 Varina Station Ct, Henrico; Baskerville Bryan E and Jessica to Muse Jahrell, $225,000.
3810 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Honeycutt Robert A to Bussard Jonathan Clinton and Linda Annette Shore, $183,000.
581 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Dowell Marshall E to Jackson Melvin S, $341,000.
1529 N Washington St, Henrico; Barden Anita G to Jones Alvin Lee Jr, $268,000.
214 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Hight William C III and Katherine L to Carter Bryce A and Alexandra E, $827,500.
5208 Wheat Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Sharma Pankaj and Mona to Babu Karthikeyan, $478,000.
2509 Whiteclift Dr, Henrico; Bartley Jacquelyn M to Marantz Linda and Betty Christopher, $400,000.
4830 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Gagnon Cynthia A, $307,005.
1601 Willingham Rd, Henrico; Stone Timothy W and Shannon M Petska to Huitt Ian H and Cathyln R, $395,000.
8014 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Vulcanoff James Robert and Robert Louis, $292,000.
8133 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Schwandt Kyle Alan, $261,332.
8527 Woodlake Dr, Henrico; Jungers Scott A to Conaway Dalton J and Dana T, $300,000.
10309 Woodman Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Douglas Paul B and Mary Kay to Joshua Phillip Michael and Jazmyn Wilson, $351,000.
210 Wren Rd, Henrico; Martinez Lucila Avila to Craddock Kevin G, $226,300.
5563 Yates Ln, Henrico; Moreland Christopher K to Knight Joseph C and Lisa L, $235,000.
Chesterfield
1917 Adkins Rd; Speeks Randall W and Speeks P M to Johnson Daniel C and Lesley A, $165,000.
16436 Aklers Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Carson Brian Edward and Mary Kay, $459,220.
12013 Amara Dr; NVR Inc to Williams James and Connie, $526,781.
2218 Apperly Tr; River City Custom Homes Inc to Fischer Nicholas A, $581,000.
6400 Arwen Mw; Moore Jon D and Portia to Davids Nicholas B and Lindsey M, $470,000.
1336 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Stankewicz Adam and Jamie, $680,000.
12907 Ashtree Rd; White Reginald L and Nita S to Taylor Victoria E, $316,000.
211 Avebury Dr; Monroy Ana M and Del Alcazar O to Barefoot Coy S, $387,000.
11630 Bailey Mountain Tl; Richmond Prop Buyers Llc Et Al to Moore Samantha Ann, $222,000.
3202 Barnes Spring Tr; Complete Home Design Llc to Hunter Jacqueline A, $339,000.
13625 Baycraft Tr; Davis Michael to Getchell Andrew Davis, $227,000.
5644 Beacon Hill Dr; Scafidi Kathleen M to Faulkner Debbie, $211,485.
13804 Beechwood Point Cr; Vaughn Leroy and Shirley W to Smith Billy R and Stephanie, $400,000.
5929 Belston Ct; Peyton Michael and Jenee to Cooke Jarell, $185,000.
10819 Bethany Ridge Rd; Leonard Ronald S Jr and Marjorie to Dingess Bryan A and Christine J, $199,000.
5407 Bison Ford Dr; Majcen Darlene and Gusti C to Santos Morales Rony, $277,000.
15824 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Drews Doris A, $351,380.
7207 Bonallack Bn; Homesmith Construction Inc to Thompson Brent and Remy Jones, $726,200.
6169 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Williams Kim T, $258,145.
12317 Boxford Ln; Franklin Pamela Andrea M to King Christopher J and Melissa L, $234,500.
10544 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Hartje Steven J Sr and Charmaine, $277,270.
11811 S Briar Patch Dr; Tdz Properties Llc to Hodges Lacy, $175,000.
11500 Bridlewood Ct; Oakey David N and Carol L to Perkins Larry Todd and Miranda, $750,000.
4325 Brixton Rd; Powell Gerry L to Gonzalez Jennifer P, $210,000.
7707 Broadreach Dr; Knobel Jacki N to Nyarko Ekow and Owusu Rashida D, $240,000.
12041 Bromwich Dr; Lynch Joan B to Regan Francis B and Daly Shannon, $518,000.
13100 Buffalo Springs Ct; NVR Inc to Nguyen Ha Thu and Huyna Tri T, $355,885.
9518 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Davis Marc N and Rainey Ashley N, $394,975.
8044 Buford Cm; Roop Holly to Herbst Suzanne M, $175,000.
15925 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Shamrock Jennifer L, $405,775.
2220 Cardiff Wy; Rappley Marsha D to Bowen Timothy M and Brittany D, $645,000.
6472 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pryor James Lee, $303,000.
13372 Castlewellan Dr; Nguyen Thanh Van and Hoa Thi to Nguyen D and Tran T B and Nguyen V, $260,000.
2508 Channelmark Pl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Madison Larry W Jr and Lisamarie, $577,870.
2515 Channelmark Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Patel Rinkal, $550,645.
14211 Chepstow Rd; Nelson Joseph W and Ann H to Harvey Jeffrey Lee, $460,000.
12613 Chesdin Landing Dr; Vadella Anthony J and Sally J to 12613 Chesdin Llc, $1,284,800.
1024 Clayborne Ln; Culpin K L and Batten W J to Batten Kathryn L and Culpin K L, $183,300.
419 Coalbrook Dr; Turkaly Ronald J and Lydia M to Greer Phillip A A and Ava C, $450,000.
12709 Colby Cove Ct; Ganoe Dan C and Brenda M to O'Neill Stephen P and Sarah D, $359,950.
2210 Corner Rock Rd; White William D and Sharon S to Carlson Alicia and Adam Nelson L, $410,000.
15612 Corte Castle Ct; Reese Melissa to Rosen Jacob C and Katelyn A, $252,000.
6861 Crackerberry Dr; Phelps Eric Alan Jr and Lauren P to Sudbury Thomas Z and Adrienne W, $412,500.
10442 Crooked Branch Tr; Renew Properties Llc to Walker Gregory and Jones Deborah, $357,000.
633 Dauphin Dr; Taranto John David and Sarah E to Johnson Un Hui, $270,500.
2400 S Den Bark Ct; Somoza Jose to Thornhill Emily and Byerley Eric, $230,000.
7201 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kerr Joseph P and Patricia, $326,105.
2332 Dolfield Dr; Crossan Edward J and Patricia to Winsky Gerald P and Christine L, $278,000.
11029 Drayton Rd; Daul Lawrence C and Linda J to Carter Julilus E and Janet A, $245,000.
11771 Durrington Dr; Chambers Bradley C and Brooke S to Garnett John R II and Betty R, $375,000.
5908 Eastbluff Ct; Miller J C and Miller J L to Tinsley Pamela A and John R, $360,599.
10305 Edgebrook Ct; Easingwood Laura J to Fowler Chadwick M, $229,000.
2306 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Daniels Jamarr K and Shakeema, $314,870.
17107 Ellerby Ct; Main Street Homes to Yost Susan C, $493,694.
6601 Elvas Ln; Lipezker Christian to Tysinger David and Kimberly A, $435,000.
1509 Enon Church Rd; Slate Nancy T Et Al to Chavarria Sara Giron, $154,500.
10806 Erin Green Ct; Connock Stuart W Jr and Sally Jo to Foster Daniel and Ondrea, $283,000.
1417 Exbury Dr; Folliard Patrick H to Winterland Jason M and Ellyn D, $256,000.
6413 Fairpines Rd; Weger William C and Brandi D to Martinez Alexis David Lemus, $255,000.
1918 Farnborough Dr; Ramsey Michael A and Renee L to Salti Mayssa and Almawaldi Ilaf, $750,000.
7902 Featherchase Ct; Tugwell William Steven to Crawley Jerrod, $242,000.
7607 Fern Hollow Dr; Denshuick Richard and Mary to Keim David Andrew, $265,950.
5707 Fire Light Tr; Burnette Kristopher I and K A to Phelps Ryan Lee and Caitlan, $415,000.
4107 Forest Vine Pl; Gardner Shirmere N to Champion Tyler, $217,500.
14424 Fountain View Dr; Hengle David M and Jodenise O to Light Mark R, $461,000.
8107 Foxcatcher Ct; Taghizadeh Farshad and Beth A to Szlachcic Kyle, $235,000.
8113 Galatea Pl; NVR Inc to Hamann Ingo and Barbara S, $432,105.
18311 Genito Rd; Ahern Linda F to Estes Bradner S, $350,000.
11802 Glendevon Tr; Murphy Morris L and Karla B A to Hahn Randall T and Karen E, $395,000.
5242 Goldburn Dr; Fannin Tina L and Michael Ray to Dandridge Brian E and Norrissa T, $347,950.
11636 Gordon School Rd; Abell Steven G and Beth A to Oakley Marie S, $235,000.
3412 Green Oaks Ct; Douglas Melanie M to Hernandez Nelson Stanley, $215,000.
13824 Greyledge Ct; Orr Nathon K and Amber S to Edwards Jessika L, $270,000.
1409 Groton Ct; Marsala Diana L to Pardel Scott A and Paula S, $235,000.
7306 Hamner Tr; Smoot Marcus to Heckstall Alita, $350,000.
8048 Hancock Farm Ln; Washington Russell M II to Youssef Baddar L and Shehata L B, $295,000.
8741 Hartford Ct; Young Douglas Lynwood to Bedwell Emily C, $231,000.
12200 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Barbaro Tyler E and Otto L N V, $286,790.
12212 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Tripp Vittoria Leigh, $285,115.
4205 Heron Pointe Tr; Spencer R D and Spencer D S Trs to Morgan Stuart K and Jean B, $475,000.
14810 Highberry Woods Dr; Duke Homes Va Inc to King Jason K and Alyssa R, $339,950.
8607 Hillcreek Dr; Tallent Robert W and Kendall C to Scott K and West-Nelson D, $309,000.
10601 Hollytree Tr; Real Estate Options Llc to Cahoon Ryan and Melissa, $216,000.
21212 Hull Street Rd; Hawkins Richard K and Janet G to Cabrera Salina Nazira Z, $360,000.
14413 Huntgate Woods Rd; Connell Chris Thomas and Diane L to Royalty Andrew and Christianna M, $385,000.
14705 Inlet Ct; Quicke Dawn E to Seipp Deborah B and Ricky Lee, $250,000.
16907 Jennway Tr; Pardel Scott and Paula to Hudson Raymond C and Mercy D, $465,000.
3713 Julep Dr; Harlow Timothy P and Colleen D to Cairns Winter I, $175,000.
9714 Kathleen Dr; Beck James G III to Dwyer Daniel D, $196,000.
13800 Kentucky Derby Pl; Sowers Lindsay M to Porcella G and De La Cacadena A, $257,900.
8336 Kintail Dr; Burke Peter Y and Ellen B to Atwood Cary and Rew David Bryan, $588,500.
1507 Knollwood Dr; Haskins Timothy E and Tina E to Barden Gretchen R and Ogden T R, $232,325.
7731 Ladybells Pl; Gallihugh Michael P and Shannon to Shingleton Jon E and Cottrill A, $484,000.
2200 Lancers Bl; Dolan Barbara L and Robert F to De La Hoz Megan Parker, $168,500.
8925 Laureate Ln; Morrell Stuart B and Emiko H to Baker Penney, $254,000.
3601 Lenox Forest Dr; Honaker Jody Lee and Logan A E to Rayfield Stanley and Kindle, $459,000.
13102 Liberty Point Ct; Hernandez Olivia D Et Als to Egerdahl John J Jr and Ashley, $280,000.
1315 Lomond Dr; Moore Sandra P to Harman Kara C and Barrios A O P, $355,000.
15107 Longtown Ct; Finer Homes Inc to Stewart Lucretia Ann and Yuri K, $448,462.
14708 Loren Dr; Dickerson Deanna S and Mark R to Schilling Summer M, $225,950.
14800 Loren Ct; Martin Melissa to Langston Rachel M and Thomas A, $195,000.
11519 Lylwood Ln; Hicks Anthony D and Elizabeth N to Clemmer Jerry P and Deleker R, $341,000.
6125 Manuel Ct; Hollingsworth Susan M to Ramirez Concepcion H, $170,000.
2954 Maplevale Rd; Kestler K L and Rosales F E Ik to Stanford Jordan and Tyler Justin, $205,000.
5807 Martin Glen Pl; Scott Robert D and Barbara A to Hodge Megan and Desiree, $333,000.
4003 McTyres Cove Rd; Reed Matthew C and Jennifer D L to Scheer Jon L and Calvo Ariana, $335,000.
2601 Michaux Valley Wy; Biringer Builders Inc to Thompson Daniel M and Mary K, $831,000.
1354 Michaux Park Ln; King Carl L Jr to Wright Sandra S and David Bryan, $379,900.
2713 Mill Flume Dr; Hudson Sean K and Ratih D to Gates Michael J and Jamie A, $425,000.
1900 Millsap Ln; Bourn Roderick T to McDearmon Jonathan R, $245,000.
2907 Mistwood Forest Dr; Bucholtz Virginia to Perry Timothy Michael, $237,500.
15507 Morocco Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Testa Edward R and Hubany K A, $402,990.
12118 Mountain Laurel Dr; Reams Real Estate Llc to Grizzard Jason K and Ashleigh, $281,500.
1742 Mountain Pine Tr; Dissinger Ginger Gail to Hulings Stanley K and Fox K L, $205,000.
13708 Nashua Ct; Little Wendy P to Dean Erica, $234,000.
3019 Newquay Ln; Duffey John P and Merry L to Moore Andrew P, $422,200.
10918 Oak Arbor Tr; Tucker Judieth and Otis L Jr to Foltz Investments Llc, $206,000.
5712 Oak Knoll Rd; Hutchison Douglas K and Lisa T to Richardson Andrew W and Autumn B, $345,000.
7848 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Fitzgerald Jada and Johnson Chad, $239,485.
16925 Old Westridge Dr; Mackall Tyler J and Rebecca L to Goodpaster Dustin and Christina, $480,000.
11406 Park Branch Ln; Lewis Jeffrey and Deborahlee to Barnes W C II and Giles B D, $499,950.
7006 Patina Wy; NVR Inc to Bailey Charles H and Pratts Y M, $336,320.
12549 Percival St; Blanks Michael T and Blanks K S to Ginsberg Denice Lynn-Strickler, $236,000.
12143 Perdue Springs Lp; Westchester Llc to King Jocelyn and Ready Cynthia, $205,000.
6102 Perthwood Ln; Phelps Jeremy D and Lindsey R to Benton Ashley E, $200,000.
6312 Phobus Dr; Bibbs Dionna R to Howard Thaniel, $160,000.
12301 Point Landing Ct; Hardman Courtney B and Frankie R to Birchfield Joseph D and Kilby H, $384,000.
7130 Port Side Dr; Owens Dwane T to Coles Quiandra D, $204,000.
3931 Pretty Ln; Cunningham Jimmy R to Dajeau Louis C and Brandi C, $221,500.
1222 Providence Knoll Dr; Franjie Serge to Castanien Mary Causey, $269,000.
3502 Quail Meadows Ct; Rademaker William J and Analie J to Hamilton Troye F and David M, $255,000.
10600 Quarterstaff Ct; Long Yolande Alice to Oley Michael Christopher, $260,000.
9111 Redbridge Rd; Whitman Stephen J to Clinch Nicholas J and Megan J, $245,000.
6319 Regal Grove Ln; Hammond Erik and Ayinwaa F to Lehmann Dominic and Kristen, $282,000.
5524 Retriever Rd; Rice Jennifer M to Lyon Lucas S, $190,000.
11933 Rimswell Tr; Jarman Johnnie C Jr and Taya M to Botros Nassan T and Aboud S H, $324,900.
2709 River Oaks Dr; Frick Donald Ray Jr and Kristy T to Moring Thomas P and Chelsea, $515,000.
605 Rivers Bend Cr; Keen C M III and Keen E W Trs to Willingham Dana and Danielle, $325,000.
5617 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Shirden William L and Theresa, $369,990.
5911 Rosebay Forest Pl; Bechtel D K and Bechtel B H Trs to Johnson Samuel A and Bird A H, $335,000.
7324 Rosemead Ln; Beers Monte Dwayne and Janet L to Daniels William D and Dianne, $490,000.
1401 Salisbury Dr; Daner Lisa Andrea Estate to Maddux James E, $290,000.
10221 Sarah St; Crawford Anessia M to Moore Terrence J, $200,000.
11106 Savoy Rd; Shreve Amanda to Reyes Gabriel and Moran Morgan, $257,000.
612 Scotter Hills Ct; Griggs Edward Nicholas III to Moore Ann S, $269,500.
12712 Seaford Crossing Ct; NVR Inc to Sharo Douglas G and Melissa L, $629,885.
20815 Shaker Dr; Gerner Bret L and Kimberly N to Sale Karen Faye, $165,000.
14318 Shelter Cove Rd; Demery Laura L and Murphy Karla to Slavin Sandra, $385,000.
8130 Sidlaw Hills Tr; 458 Realty Group Llc to Faber Darrel S Sr and Wanda W, $461,000.
302 Silverdust Ct; Hall Micah to Woods Austin and Pulver Caitlyn, $307,500.
11507 Sinker Creek Dr; Tewey M E and Fairbanks K A to Knorr Luralene C and David O, $674,500.
1110 Somerville Grove Tr; Croxton Darvon B and Latoya H to Selby Victoria and Jessica, $315,000.
7012 Spring Trace Tr; Batten Ashley to Johnson Ryan C, $236,500.
819 Spirea Rd; Lauper Brian William Et Al to Cimino David J and Rebekah N, $271,000.
7106 St Annas Ct; Darden Jimmie M and Megan W to Maldonado H A F and Shockley M A, $175,000.
10960 Stepney Rd; Clanton Willard O III Et Als to Booker Jacqueline F, $213,000.
8230 Sterling Cove Tr; Montgomery Mark H and Christine to Condrey Michael W, $380,000.
5700 Sterlingworth Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Stuart Samuel H and Brittany L, $521,760.
13502 Stoney Creek Ct; Covington Cynthia B to Barlow Jason M and Susan Renee, $325,000.
11900 Sugar Hill Dr; Wolfrey Charles W and Kelly O to Fernandez Juan J Jr and Janicka, $344,000.
11433 Surry Rd; Dosher James E and Sherri L to Waltersdorff-Rich Jill S, $268,700.
1452 Tannery Cr; Ralcewich Thomas Estate to Leonhirth Lori and McManaway A C, $220,500.
6637 Temie Lee Py; Johnson Kyle L and Laura M to Cornelisse Kimberly and A J Sr, $449,900.
16805 Thornapple Rn; Heller Susan A to Young Brandon A and Brittani, $385,000.
3900 Timber Ridge Rd; O'Donnell Martha Lancaster Tr to Wade Adam, $397,400.
5901 Trail Ride Dr; Herrera Santiago E and Jolanta A to Gilliland Stanley III and Ruth, $435,000.
9614 Tree Line Tr; Santerre Kathryn to Beach Lane E, $156,000.
5224 Turner Rd; Carter Corey and Niaomi to Finn Ralfe M Sr, $218,000.
1900 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to Atsou Richard Sename, $309,985.
17407 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Cone Wendy S, $371,420.
18242 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Simpson Vicky H, $357,385.
1712 Upperbury Dr; Peachy Bathurst D and Christy C to Nailor Chris, $300,000.
5330 Verlinda Dr; Adana Investments Llc to Lange Paul Michael and Mindy A, $267,900.
7848 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes L C to Davis Jessica Monae, $257,200.
412 Wadsworth Dr; Crosson Leonard Jr and Kelsey E to Patton Shelby, $240,000.
12712 Walton Ridge Ln; Kuo Cheng Chueh and Shanghuei to Stalker C N and Piotrowski A T, $356,000.
3018 Warfield Estates Tr; Griscom Eric C and Karen M to Nious Andre L and Dyson D D, $290,000.
316 Water Pointe Ln; Hunter Kimberly A to Meyer Christine E and Bilski L C, $165,000.
2121 Waters Mill Pt; Butler Marie C to Taylor Cameron James, $202,000.
12601 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Blazek Daniel S, $307,815.
3401 Wicklow Ln; Finer Homes Inc to Davidson Joan, $485,591.
5023 Wilconna Rd; Sanford Holding Company Llc to Hughes Grayson and Mikayla, $226,000.
15125 Winding Ash Dr; Holloway Tiajuana L to Core 3 Llc, $225,000.
12836 Winfree St; Johnson Allan F and Patricia L to Gibson Linda J and Dwayne J, $255,500.
12609 W Wood Sage; Shamrock Jennifer L to Harrill Mary-M and Wells Logan J, $220,000.
14100 Worchester Ct; Darrah C D and Hatch G S to Knaupp Danessa and Brabrand J, $570,000.
5818 Zion Ridge Dr; Alsberry Morgan to Spears Jalisa N and Spears R N, $225,000.
HANOVER
5500 Old Gainesmill Lane, Mechanicsville; Ann J. Parrish, successor trustee to John B. Leroy Jr., $488,000.
7447 Pebble Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Cy J. Gilbreth to Rachel Lerman, $244,000.
2016 Piping Tree Ferry Road, Mechanicsville; Larry Covington to Michael J. Pulliam, $293,000.
6148 Poppy Seed Lane, Mechanicsville; Mark J. Williams to Ziad Haboush, $252,500.
13553 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Brandon Hoffman to Daniel M. Wilson, $407,000.
8963 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Laurie Troup to Carrie L. Terbush, $269,950.
301 Robinson St., Unit 7, Ashland; L & A Ventures LLC to Allen C. All, $179,950.
7346 Sedgemoor Circle, Mechanicsville; William T. Davenport to Betsy P. Lemley, $276,000.
12378 Shop Creek Drive, Rockville; Samuel Patrick Norris, executor to Matthew R. May, $506,000.
8210 Skirmish Lane, Mechanicsville; Kristen Bullock to Michael Ulrey, $212,000.
204 N Snead St., Ashland; Margie R. Gausby to Stephen K. Pudner, $325,000.
9065 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Kyle Smith, $323,425.
6165 Stockade Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Peraino to David A. Stowers Jr., $214,000.
17266 Summer Meadow Road, Beaverdam; Eric B. Tignor to Vicki L. Williams, $335,000.
7368 Sunshine Court, Mechanicsville; Joseph G. Battiata to Matthew D. Messenger, $360,000.
908 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Darek R. Mitchell to Margaret Ann Miller, $184,950.
9252 Tadcater Circle, Mechanicsville; Susan S. Wawrzyniak, executor to Jacob Morrison, $314,450.
8397 Timberlake Green Drive, Mechanicsville; Forrest R. Leach to Christopher Nester, $350,000.
7994 Vaughan Drive, Mechanicsville; Pamela W. Jordan to Dustin W. Abele, $230,000.
10282 Walnut Hill Drive, Rockville; Melody P. Watson to Henry A. Nickel, $275,000.
9345 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Taylor Herrman, $414,800.
4748 Wormley's Lane, Mechanicsville; Randy S. Hale to Keven W. Moran, $542,500.
7243 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Margaret T. Hoover, $327,258.
POWHATAN
4778 Bell Road, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to Thomas Ralph Woody, $383,450.
6390 Blenheim Road, Powhatan; Barbara M. Cashion to Joshua Murray, $279,950.
1371 Dorset Road, Powhatan; Taylor C. Goodman to Brandon Keith Nutter, $399,950.
2627 Glenridge Terrace, Powhatan; Debra L. Moran to William G. Axley, $289,000.
2139 Flint Hill Road, Powhatan; Bank of New York Mellon to James E. Longstreth, $310,000.
2205 Highland Drive, Powhatan; Rachel Marvin to Ryen B. Stahl, $300,000.
2170 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan; Cathy C. Padgett to David Naoroz, $450,000.
3690 John Latane Lane, Powhatan; South River Custom Homes LLC to Joseph Cory Wittig, $530,000.
15421 King William Woods Road, Midlothian; Jason A. Miller to Carol T. Johnson, $315,900.
2895 Lower Hill Road, Powhatan; Big Investments LLC to Evergreen Community Church, $300,000.
2855 Manahoc Trail, Powhatan; Ruth Purcel Williams to Coonwill LLC, $340,000.
3620 Michaux Mill Drive, Powhatan; C. Thomas Bass Revocable Trust to John Paul Kozlowski, $650,000.
2982 Moyer Road, Powhatan; Sharon O. Younce to Callum David Chesney, $310,000.
4628 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; James A. Moore III to Jeffrey T. Williams, $246,000.
3153 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; David Gay to Gregg L. Adler, $385,000.
3359 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; Steven J. Patterson to David James Gay, $530,000.
3023 Soblett Circle, Powhatan; Kenneth W. Bailey to E. Stevenson Cocke, $602,000.
6360 Springside Drive, Powhatan; Joseph G. Sikes Sr. to Teno B. Bratton, $215,000.
2630 Steger Way, Powhatan; Gregg Tobey to George William Barnes, $240,000.
2983 Trenholm Woods Court, Powhatan; Daniel P. Gustke to Sterling Hubbard, $257,000.
3591 Walkers Branch, Powhatan; McClure Family Realty LLC to Rodrigo N. Alcazar, $643,140.
3633 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Julie Marie Rockafellow, $541,926.
GOOCHLAND
12243 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Maryann Q. Bagby, trustee, $430,000.
624 Broad Street Road, Manakin Sabot; Paul Collier Jr. to Ronald E. Dameron II, $325,000.
1532 Camberly Drive, Manakin Sabot; Thomas J. Fedoryk to David W. Norton, $540,000.
3570 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Tyler A. Allen, $309,000.
2429 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; Edward A. Harwood to Paul D. Hale Jr., $264,000.
7 Deer Run Road, Manakin Sabot; Richard A. Combs to Peter B. Fuson, $820,000.
4752 Fleming Road, Louisa; Adam C. Roberts to Cody M. Noel, $268,950.
302 Glenmeade Circle, Manakin Sabot; Joseph C. Phillips, trustee to Michael J. Shamus III, $848,000.
1854 Hawk Town Road, Maidens; James Buchanan to Amanda Rayner Buchanan, $400,000.
2303 Horseshoe Bend, Goochland; David W. Merrell to Lester James Austin, $421,500.
4082 Lake Killarney, Gum Spring; Mark H. Shulman to Joshua Mikael Molnar, $365,000.
639 Lee Road, Crozier; John B. Gorman to Jeffery M. Sparrow, $825,000.
3844 River Road, Goochland; James D. Creasy to Elisha N. Heise, $270,000.
1860 Roundfield Lane, Manakin Sabot; William M. Noftsinger Jr. to Steven Woodall, $618,701.
3020 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; Legacy Homes LLC to James E. Dameron Jr., $482,500.
4752 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; James M. Cullinan III to Jessie Hale, $460,000.
4255 Watson Road, Sandy Hook; Alexa Stegner to Kaelan Ann Lohr, $205,000.
111 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Whitney G. Jones to Mark Lacy, $329,900.
Petersburg
1854 Brandon Ave.; Blake Property Solutions LLC to Michael Herring, $215,000.
332 Greenwood Drive; A.E. Burnett LLC to Paula Steward, $195,000.
29-31 Jefferson St.; P & S Associates LLC to Maces Places LLC, $185,000.
1620 Mount Vernon St.; Manuel Abreu Jr. to Audrey Mabe, $154,900.
1935 Powhatan Ave.; Endurance Capital Management LLC to Diana Gordon Williams, $150,000.
9122 Ramblewood Road; Andrew Nicholas Gold to Jordan B. Whitehead, $214,950.
1522 Westover Ave.; Audrey L. Clark to Kimberly P. Boyd, $315,000.
DINWIDDIE
5863 Brook Run Lane, Church Road; Stephen K. Wingold to Jacob Holden, $365,000.
24806 Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; Ruth E. Marzigliano to Felicia Baldwin, $240,000.
25417 Ferndale Road, North Dinwiddie; Committed Real Estate Group LLC to Chad H. Robinson, $208,000.
5006 Glendale Ave., North Dinwiddie; Tiffany Buckner to Mark Lerod Buckner, $150,000.
17306 Halligan Park Road, Carson; Donald R. Blake III to Danielle Williams, $179,900.
20226 Hunnicut Road, Dinwiddie; Alston W. Winn to Claeton W. Hallett, $185,000.
24512 Lake Drive, Petersburg; Sergio A. Burgara to Ladele J. Taylor, $200,000.
4008 McIlwaine Drive, Dinwiddie; Catherine Amanda Conway to Shanon Hayes, $178,000.
14908 Namozine Road, Church Road; Jake Travis Sears to Drake R. Hundley, $198,000.
24911 Sterling Road, North Dinwiddie; Dianne H. Jones to Sergio Burgara, $385,000.
19619 Turkey Run Place, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Timothy Hanslits, $269,900.
12601 Twin Oaks Place, Ford; John A. Langley to L. Kevin Thomason, $310,000.
15471 Wilkinson Road, Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Evan J. Holton, $320,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1301 Covington Road; Patrick J. Henry to Bonnie L. Mitchell, $275,000.
3418 Longhorn Drive; Louise T. May to Christopher B. Williamson, $223,000.
407 Marvin Ave.; Five Star Construction LLC to Dante F. Gaskins, $199,000.
114 Salisbury Road; Allan G. Moore Jr. to Leon V. Buie III, $190,000.
313 Walnut Ave.; Emily G. Irish to Isaiah S. Credle, $185,000.
HOPEWELL
3202 Jackson Farm Road; Mohammd Y. Mabri to Roosevelt Kelley, $175,000.
3300 N Marion Ave.; John Regis Ferraro to Brian Edward Mills, $279,500.
434 Riverside Ave.; Traylor G. Eastham to Samuel L. Crickenberger, $247,500.
3923 Shenandoah Circle; Sara K. Justus to Lynnette J. Atkins, $205,000.
NEW KENT
5601 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Gregory E. White, $493,546.
9313 S Courhouse Road, Providence Forge; Christina M. Kendall to Charles David Wells Jr., $265,000.
8805 Dispatch Station Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction to John W. Evans, $319,060.
3312 S Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Kenneth R. Pair to Scott J. Carnell, $339,950.
6880 Liberty Hall Road, Glen Allen; Linda Patt to Lisa A. Stewart, $260,000.
9400 Old Forge Road, Providence Forge; Marlow Dack Davis to Amanda Mae Kaufman, $375,000.
6540 Pinestraw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Avonta S. Canaday, $499,641.
3930 Quinton Road, Quinton; Chester A. Alvis to Oscar A. Sosa, $308,000.
8920 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge; Nancy M. Harris to BMR Investments I LLC, $275,000.
4400 Rock Wren Drive, Providence Forge; John R. Van Horn to Michelle M. Georges, $459,000.
7475 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Scott Mallett, $377,990.
14770 Stage Road, Lanexa; Susan Mills Galvin to Kimberly Anne Kapalka, $295,000.
7544 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Shenetta Mildred Monyette Weathersbee, $383,565.
5731 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; Michael D. Garrow Jr. to Stephen Edward Campbell, $348,000.
5697 Villa Green Drive, Providence Forge; Janet M. Eimes to Albert C. Rios, $230,000.
7630 Williams Grove Trail, Quinton; Matthew T. Cash to Travis C. McLaughlin, $235,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
5200 Berkshire Drive, North Prince George; Juan A. Gonzalez to Stephen P. Perkins Jr., $184,000.
6501 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Troy S. Davies, $160,000.
15700 Chieftain Road, Disputanta; Keith A. Sheppard to Zachary Orlando, $199,950.
306 Cottonwood Lane, Prince George; Jenny L. Krimm to Ashley Bess, $169,950.
1094 Drayton Court, South Prince George; Philip C. Spencer to Randell Roberts, $320,000.
13810 Fairwood Road, Prince George; Michael D. Riley to Antonio Rodriguez, $200,000.
16419 Lanier Road, South Prince George; Anthony D. Stendardo to Jose B. Copeland, $449,940.
11252 Lawyers Road, Prince George; CMH Homes Inc. to Anthoni Bobeau, $256,549.
7780 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; Antonio Calderon-Quinones to BGRS Relocation Inc., $290,000.
Pfost Ave., Prince George; George W. Brooks Jr. to Clarence Jones Jr., $220,000.
4329 Prince George Drive, Prince George; Rogelio Gonzalez Cortez to Michael P. Petras, $280,000.
7552 Rolling Road, North Prince George; Matthew S. Marshall to Evander L. Lloyd, $275,000.
655 Sawmill Road, Prince George; C & L Construction LLC to Jacquelynn Horne, $234,900.
AMELIA
13200 Fowlkes Bridge Road, Amelia Court House; Steven A. Cifers to Wesley Rainey, $245,000.
11490 Meade Road, Amelia Court House; Courtney S. Barrett to Dennis P. Hernan, $230,000.
5890 West Creek Road, Amelia Court House; Marsha B. Busic to Nichole Henderson, $200,000.
CAROLINE
Parcel; Hardwood Properties LLC to Nathaniel Duane Tennis, $285,000.
Parcel; Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Allye N. Reynolds, $322,100.
Parcel; Ashley Bruffey to Mujgan Walker, $205,000.
Parcel; Kristi L. Scruggs to Dustin W. Coleman, $269,999.
Parcel; Mary Louise Tremblay to Stephen W. Smith, $290,000.
Parcel; Jacob T. Krizmanich to Ramon Hernan Concepcion Jr., $304,000.
Parcel; Scott A. Jackson to Randell Todd, $326,000.
Parcel; Jennings Adam Lester to Daniel W. Singleton, $280,500.
Parcel; Russell E. Parnell Jr. to Patrick Ryan Couch, $238,400.
Parcel; Javier Aponte Cotto to Harold C. Thompson Jr., $236,000.
Parcel; Joseph A. Scott to Erica Santos, $201,000.
Parcel; Wayne M. Sisco to William Bish, $342,000.
Parcel; Donald H. Andrews III to John Gomiller, $299,900.
CUMBERLAND
5 acres; Bryn G. Brown to Tracy John Leahy, $228,000.
6.48 acres; Benjamin Lapp to Pine View Holdings LLC, $380,000.
8.876 acres; Elmer J. Heis to Kevin P. Hardy, $191,000.
KING & QUEEN
2004 Clancie Road, Shacklefords; Lucinda B. Kessler to Fabio G. Buffa, $160,000.
417 Mill Run Ave., Walkerton; Adam M. Ellis to Mellissa McCole, $177,600.
943 Turkey Run Road, Shacklefords; Charlie Franklin Carter Jr., trustee to Carey Anne Chappell, $275,000.
KING WILLIAM
320 Brooking Terrace, Aylett; April M. McCoid to Erik Wyatt, $244,900.
2103 Cornwall Court, Aylett; Virginia Craft Homes Inc. to Joshua Parker Williams, $162,000.
330 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Donovan Faloney to Kenneth H. McKnight, $241,950.
207 Forest Cove, Aylett; Cedar Crest LLC to Francisco L. Mendez, $245,000.
110 Hideaway Lane, Aylett; Lionsgate Property Solutions LLC to Francis Brenden O'Hara, $250,000.
226 Littlepage Lane, King William; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Phillip H. Owens, $160,000.
92 McCauley Court, Aylett; Fred W. Pearson to Massimo Volo, $450,000.
12079 Mount Olive Cohoke Road, West Point; Eric Perry-Schultz to David K. Clark, $320,000.
3060 Odi Street, West Point; Kimberly S. Williams, trustee to James W. Potts, $184,950.
122 Pine Haven Road, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to William R.H. McEwen IV, $225,250.
222 Pine Ridge Road, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Richard Anthony Hurson Jr., $253,775.
12157 W River Road, Aylett; Kellum Homes LLC to Danny Lee Marcum, $350,000.
101 Shire Lane, Aylett; Susan Lee Edwards to Jay W. Siddons, $259,950.
78 Valley Forest Road, Manquin; Erin M. Matthews to Courtney Jean Gosslin, $215,000.
SUSSEX
139.24 acres; Wayne Randolph Croshaw Jr. to Gary M. Williams, $300,000.
Several parcels; Harrell's Mill Properties Inc. to The Nature Conservancy, $1,160,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
634 Counselors Way; George D. Greenia to Dianna Woolley, $468,000.
136 Exmoor Court; Matthew Christopher Rivera to Marcus Sharps, $355,000.
226 Longhill Road; Grzegorz Glinka to Michael B. Davis, $190,000.
3967 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Yamile A. Jana, $367,285.
129 Sir Thomas Lunsford; George A. Wolters to Michael J. Sanders, $609,000.
620 York St.; Mary Trautman O'Donnell to Quarterpath Associates LP, $270,000.
JAMES CITY
221 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Liborio L. D'Angelo to Scott K. Sagman, $255,000.
6831 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Albert Kotz to Donald J. Comins, $374,900.
9487 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Marcia Anastacia Epps, $252,055.
108 Barrett Place, Williamsburg; Johnson C. Francum to John Ryan Worthington, $462,500.
3920 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Joel T. Martinson to Robert Chiu Cheung, $387,500.
9312 Briarhill Way, Toano; Andrew J. Dovi to Denni Nephi Manning, $446,000.
11 Buford, Williamsburg; Ann S. Meyer to David B. Hill, $380,000.
278 Bunker Arch, Williamsburg; Jane F. Meadows Edwards to Deborah Krems, $195,000.
3777 Captain Wynne Drive, Williamsburg; Neils Willard Brooks Sr., trustee to William H. Huff IV, $435,000.
216 Castlerock, Williamsburg; Christopher Collins to Janet Johnson, $530,000.
5431 Center St., Williamsburg; Susan B. Harmon, trustee to Robert J. Jeremiah, $364,900.
2618 Chickahominy Road, Toano; RVA Development LLC to Joseph Atkins, $230,000.
3027 Clinton Court, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Phyllis S. Morris, $396,926.
3404 Colony Mill Road, Toano; Franklin D. Driscoll to Matthew W. Weston, $313,500.
4327 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Marjorie G. Nelson, trustee to Marlyn L. Rea, trustee, $326,000.
124 Discovery Lane, Williamsburg; Thad L. Hecht to Shawn Michael Sweaney, $385,000.
423 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; David D. Fletcher, trustee to Dennis L. Dion, $265,000.
107 Eltham, Williamsburg; Jesse Fitterer to Jeffry T. Koontz, $389,000.
661 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; E. Mapp Maynard Jr., trustee to James L. Ferguson, $502,500.
1737 Founders Hill South, Williamsburg; Kimberly Wilkins Ackerman to Edward Arctingi, $413,600.
3468 Frederick Drive, Toano; Jessica N. Evers to Heather L. Hankins, $277,000.
106 Halstead Lane, Williamsburg; Samuel J. Sprenkle to Lindsey Alethia Mair, $327,500.
101 Harbourside, Williamsburg; Paul Margon Longnecker, trustee to Wallace William Tienken, $579,000.
127 Hartwell Perry Way, Williamsburg; Steven D. Seiler to Chadwick D. Compton, $476,000.
2059 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Jeanette M. Besio to Aubrey Lynn Royals, $490,000.
2064 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Joy Ann Higbie, trustee to David W.W. Van Hise, co-trustee, $524,000.
154 Jesters Lane, Williamsburg; Frederick George Bergmann, co-trustee to Taylor K. Rock, $185,000.
121 Jordan's Journey, Williamsburg; Tienda Inc. to Charles W. Keane, $442,500.
164 Killarney, Williamsburg; Mary P. Barbera to Bruce W. Zaccagnino, $755,000.
4544 Kingston Court, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Motamed Living Trust, $602,040.
414 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Thomas C. Folsom to Pamela D. Catts, trustee, $315,000.
242 Loch Haven, Williamsburg; Justin A. Worth to Thomas J. Cooper, $310,000.
7525 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Corbin Smith, $259,850.
4305 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; John Wright III, trustee to Craig Cashwell, $341,000.
3005 Margaret Jones Lane, Williamsburg; Robert Thomas Numbers to Donald Paul Ingols, $730,000.
3628 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Tyler Steven Tetreault, $370,945.
4817 Milden Road, Williamsburg; Karen Solderitch to Kathryn R. O'Donoghue, $305,000.
1921 Miln House Road, Williamsburg; Melinda A. Murphy, trustee to Brady Stewart, $1,189,000.
1101 Monarch Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Florinda C. Buonfigli, $229,425.
118 Muirfield, Williamsburg; Jane H. Hersey, trustee to Harold Stanley Kimble Jr., $447,000.
1916 Nathaniel's Green, Williamsburg; Amratlal R. Patel to Suraj Barodia, $363,789.
124 Nottinghamshire, Williamsburg; George Victor Guyan, trustee to James R. Seeley, $515,000.
122 Old Stage Road, Toano; Joseph G. Sheve to Paris D. Howard, $215,000.
110 Overlook Drive, Williamsburg; James M. Roberts to Jim Gravaard, $445,000.
5528 Pennington Place, Williamsburg; Wilson C. Blythe Jr. to Jerimiah Wood, $412,500.
5727 Peter Van Wirt Way, Williamsburg; David Dalson to Andrew Ejma, $335,000.
102 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Richard H. Newsome, trustee, $199,990.
205 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to John E. Siegner, $227,840.
6623 Rexford Lane, Williamsburg; Karen W. Bourdon to Roger P. White, $445,000.
208 Richard Brewster, Williamsburg; Karen P. Witham, trustee to Scott Scnick, $540,000.
110 Rondane Place, Williamsburg; Kevin P. Schrack to Amer Marie Siegfeldt, $230,000.
140 Sand Hill Road, Williamsburg; Ryan A. Chadwick to Tiana R. Miller, $267,650.
4941 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Melanie B. Diantonio to Charles Wittges, $409,500.
115 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Judith W. McLeod to Kenneth W. McLeod, $209,000.
1641 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; John T. Agee to Beau Deseo, $155,000.
3616 South Square, Williamsburg; Richard W. Besnier, trustee to Robert E. Hart, $402,500.
4308 Sprucemont, Williamsburg; David H. Trickett to William Daisley, $255,000.
852 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Robert M. Murdough to Kiara D. Daye, $223,500.
7 Sumner Court, Toano; David A. Dick to Ezra D. Hite, $270,000.
101 Sunningdale, Williamsburg; John G. Griffin, trustee to Matthew J. Waters, $535,000.
146 The Green, Williamsburg; Anne Ten Bensel to Susan Eyster, $449,181.
568 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Annette B. Van Geertruyden to Cary D. Ellis, $575,000.
218 Tyler Brooks Drive, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Sharon H. Baker, $237,120.
Unit 31-3109, Building 31, Braemar Creek at Greenspring; Mark Egner to Rivendell Realty LLC, $185,000.
3824 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Ashley H. Burcroff to Sean M. Gillespie, $209,000.
117 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; Dorothy Jean Van Tol, trustee to Charles D. Shires, $454,000.
116 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; Bhagyesh P. Vora to Giniaro C. Ortiz, $570,000.
4996 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; William G. Ouzts Jr. to Aaron Michael Harris, $382,824.