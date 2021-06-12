Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline, Colonial Heights and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
108 W 12th St; Manchester Green Llc to Johnson William, $499,000.
418 N 24th St; Reinikovas Darius to Hirsh Jack, $430,000.
207 N 26th St, Ub; Newland Kathryn T to Farrell Wilson W Jr, $249,900.
518 N 32nd St; Right Luke to Kang David and Jayme, $405,000.
3301 4th Ave; Alamin Umar to Walker Karie Ann, $240,000.
506 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Deodar Llc to O'Neill Daniel III, $735,000.
7556 Beauchamp Ct; Tebault Linda P to Hellman Katelyn M, $205,000.
6149 Binns Ave; White Raquel A to Jimenez De Mena Lidia N, $165,000.
952 Bradley Lane; Graham Jacqueline T to Clark Britni Jordan, $168,000.
4506 Bromley Lane; Luke Roice D and Nedra M to Stroud Morgan Lynne, $655,000.
3523 Carolina Ave; Home Slice Proerties Llc to Roberts William Kyle, $362,900.
9924 Channing Cir; Roszel Stephen Samuel VIII to Gonzalez Shannon M Smith, $350,000.
4243 Cheyenne Road; Myer Ann to Haskin Ross, $364,000.
403 Cleveland St; 403 North Cleveland Llc to 403 N Cleveland Llc, $985,000.
7747 Comanche Dr; Dwyer Vivian to Dwyer James David, $250,000.
3141 Darnley Dr; Fox Edgar R Jr and Sheryl B to Foley Sandra D, $307,555.
5406 Dorchester Road; Kelly Virginia R E to Alexander James Kenneth, $450,000.
3861 Fauquier Ave; Morris Monica Living Trust Trs to Gaughran Gerard William III, $345,000.
4800 Fitzhugh Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Argentieri Angelo Joseph, $410,000.
5824 Forest Hill Ave; Aungst Robert V to Norris Jessica R, $256,000.
1633 German School Road; NVR Inc to Anderson Tracey Lynn, $340,535.
3915 W Grace St; Tlg Re Llc to Higginson James Jr, $510,000.
3322 Grayland Ave; Teago Pamela L and Gary C to Lasek Larson Anne, $401,000.
3003 Griffin Ave; Shethwala Azima A and Azher A to Weiner Cory, $245,000.
2412 Grove Ave; Nathan Richard T to Massey Justin Jeffries, $745,000.
4632 Grove Ave, U3; Marcopulos Marta to Johnson Mary Elise, $154,999.
2518 Hanover Ave; Lott James G and Shane M to Connors Zachary Schecter, $801,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U712; Jack Richard to Washburn David B and Paula P, $230,000.
1805 Ingram Ave; Mww Llc to Head Shamar M, $157,000.
3411 Kenmore Road; Richardson Pamela Enroughty to Moody Shannon L, $389,500.
2814 Kensington Ave, U10; Ryan Julia to Sanfratella Alan J, $215,000.
2422 Lamb Ave; Carter Karen M to Calhoun Kenneth J and Shani A, $399,900.
712 S Laurel St; Nesbitt Dwight A to Tricker Patrick, $480,000.
30 N Lombardy St; Olejer Daniel to Overstreet Andrew W, $367,500.
3608 Margate Dr; Pappas Christopher and Lynn K to Way Andrew J and Mary Louise, $290,000.
101 W Marshall St, U38; Chapman James R and Karen K to Alfaro Melissa, $164,950.
1419 Mechanicsville Tpke; Kb and Associates Enterprises Llc to Blw Solutions Llc, $219,000.
3518 Moss Side Ave; Bear Jean T to Wheeler Leonard, $482,000.
3400 North Ave; Dubose Franklin to Amato Dario, $280,000.
119 W Norwood Ave; Chaulklin David S to Crowe Brian Joseph, $415,000.
5128 Old Warwick Road; Jeffries Antonio L to Williams Dante M, $195,000.
2219 Park Ave; Krajewski Joseph D and Kelly E to Armstrong Nancy J, $605,510.
3129 Parkwood Ave; Johnston Kyle H to Rosner Benjamin Merrick, $571,690.
1301 Porter St, U301; Porter Street Llc to Weintz Isaac Braden, $195,000.
1601 Roseneath Road; 1601 Roseneath Llc to Gs Roseneath Owner Llc, $8,600,000.
2136 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Redmond Charles D and Lois A, $344,490.
5319 Snowden Lane; Tucker John T III and Lynn M to Goodness Gracie Llc, $280,000.
3137 Stony Point Road, Uc; Serban Andra to Medina David and Whitney, $307,000.
4313 Stuart Ave; Hard Maria I to Harney William J, $803,700.
6319 Three Chopt Road; Chalkley Clyde R Jr and Tracey to Jamerson Colin T, $1,300,000.
301 Virginia St, U1812; Stonecraft Homes Llc to Latham Billy R and Lisa K, $216,000.
1350 Westwood Ave, U302; Lyon Peter Alan to Praeger Bernhardt Trust, $315,000.
14 S Wilton Road; Tyson Elizabeth W and William L to Martin John Ingle Jr, $1,400,000.
3110 Yukon Road; Finlayson Ian M to Holsinger Charles E Jr, $249,950.
HENRICO
2807 Abbey Ln, Henrico; Novak Tracy Thomas to Beshara Sobhi and Wafaa Abdelmelek, $375,000.
1917 Airy Cir, Henrico; Nguyen Hong Oanh Thi to Nguyen Hong Oanh Thi, $183,500.
1441 Almondberry Pl, Henrico; Friend Michelle Y to Davis Derwood L, $225,000.
5117 Arrowbrook Ct, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Wright Russell and Sara, $584,657.
10802 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Mock Jeffrey Glenn, $314,605.
2205 Aspen Pl, Henrico; Yancey Carolyn M to Mata Jose A, $250,000.
126 Battery St, Henrico; Turner Estella W to Toledo Isha, $199,000.
12003 Bexley Ct, Henrico; Strickland Barry I to Taylor Paul and Lorraine, $250,000.
5312 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Kennett Kasey L, $329,441.
905 Bonita Rd, Henrico; Pask Wayne and Judith to Doss Victoria, $259,950.
11904 Brandyview Ln, Henrico; Means James E and Patricia L Trustees to Phillips Michele Singer and David Van Dorn, $450,000.
4246 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; White Sherry to Paidimarry Suryanarayana, $350,000.
10101 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; J C Penney Properties Llc to Penney Property Sub Holdings Llc, $1,162,405.
109 Burgoyne Rd, Henrico; Patel Roopesh and Seema to Braswell Peter J and Rebecca J, $715,000.
4600 Candlelight Ct, Glen Allen; Taylor Michael L and Michael Kopec and V E K to Sensibaugh Anna M, $245,000.
9350 Castle York Ct, U2205, Glen Allen; Deyo Shawn R and Julia to Hargrave Ildar Eric, $161,000.
7518 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Hughes Philip M to Mitscherlich Ryan, $285,000.
10 Charnwood Rd, Henrico; Gilliam Frank D and Ellen L to Joiner Samuel D and Elizabeth T Joiner, $726,000.
2978 Chiles Rd, Glen Allen; Parsley Gerald M Jr and Andrew D to Kozlov Yury, $240,000.
4145 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Wheeler Herbert Eugene Trustee to Hare Joseph H and Pamela L, $463,250.
7500 Comet Rd, Henrico; Remington Edward L to Ngo Duc Hong and Phuong Thi Thu Ly Et Al, $217,500.
7610 Cornwall Rd, Henrico; Zerkin Gerald T and Julie E McConnell to Kitami Jennifer, $638,300.
2405 Cranbrook Rd, Henrico; Johnson Jeffrey A to Van Mercer Lene Kristoffersen, $276,000.
4919 Daffodil Cir, Glen Allen; Mahdavi Kambiz and Monireh Majidi to Mati Matiullah Sr and Fahima, $252,000.
2708 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Johnson Kaeli Brooke, $200,000.
8103 Diane Ln, Henrico; Young Joseph R and Gwendolyn D to Whitley Garrett A, $282,500.
12463 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to White Stephen D and Virginia A, $567,360.
5029 Drayton Dr, Glen Allen; Rajagopal Karthigeyan and S N P to Ramesh Shanthosh K and Sandhya S Kumar, $311,000.
9710 Durango Rd, Henrico; Vermillion Bethany L to Stevenson Laurence, $215,000.
2808 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Crosby Austin M to Oliver Khadija, $210,000.
814 Fair Port Cir, Glen Allen; Marsh Edward J and May S to Miller Antonette, $395,000.
4912 Finnegan Ct, Henrico; O'Meara Mary C to Felton Tia Breana, $195,000.
6500 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Urena Gilles E and K A L to Hendelman Caitlin Graves, $232,000.
10760 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builder and Developers Inc to Paul Mukesh and Sitoshna Bhoi, $595,846.
7864 Four Mile Run Pkwy, Henrico; Graves Wayne D and Karra D to Smith Lashawnda and Lakeera Harper, $295,000.
1409 Gambrel Dr, Sandston; TT&T Homes Llc to Johnson Jasmine Marie, $225,000.
9328 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Schultz Clayton D Jr to Berry Renee, $165,000.
12432 Grace Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hoggard Lee and Ashley N to Kumar Sujeet and Jyoti Jha, $390,000.
4 E Gray St, Sandston; Morehead Michael T and Sara to Taylor Don and Tomeka N, $228,000.
2810 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Henley Wilbur Eugene Trustee to Noctor Courtney Kaylyn, $207,000.
7601 Hampshire Rd, Henrico; Mallory Marian F to Mallory Matthew C and Jennifer L, $450,000.
12308 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Coury Rhonda K, $389,950.
1000 Heathsville Ct, Glen Allen; McKnight Margo M to Betz George and Mary Ann, $385,000.
1509 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Kirlow Corporation to Delgado Gabriel M and Caitlynn M Bowles, $189,500.
2709 Hidden Oaks Pl, Henrico; Thompson David L and Nancy to Khalil Zozo and Iman Roman, $391,000.
8121 Holmes Ave, Henrico; Wallace Archibald IV and Wendy R to Barkley Joshua and Blair, $1,000,000.
9920 Independence Park Dr, Henrico; Med Realty Llc to Mmac Richmond Spe Llc, $5,250,000.
8403 Kalb Rd, Henrico; Iverson Ellen Merriweather to Smack Jeffrey, $290,000.
2218 Kent St, Henrico; Bourne Kenneth W and Grace M to Stanek Brian and Valerie Ann Hogan, $242,500.
9905 Kingsbridge Rd, Henrico; Fernandez David and Tara M Trustees to Songer John W II and Mildred B, $1,100,000.
4802 Kinloch Ln, Henrico; Rose Janis M and J K Martin and R M Martin to 4802 Kinloch Lane Llc, $165,000.
2601 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Thompson Robert G and Betty S to McCurdy Charles A, $280,000.
400 Lakeside Blvd, Henrico; Capital Up Investments Llc to Sanzone Elena Giambanco and Vincenzo, $160,000.
1603 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Mann Joseph P and Sarah L to Richmond Property Buyers Llc, $215,000.
5920 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Miles Jack Jr, $250,740.
5926 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Bridges Kelsey Minor, $239,007.
7512 Laurel Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Nguyen Thanh Phuong and Tam A to Nguyen Tricia Tram, $275,000.
2409 Lehigh Cir, Henrico; Featherston Carole W to Ggc Associates Llc, $300,000.
2226 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Foley Nancy Lee to Diaz Leonardo Francisco, $410,000.
11049 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Alidost Roohullah and Benafsha Alizada, $503,880.
3914 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Thomas Joseph N IV to Milwit Jerald D, $242,000.
3048 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Gilpin Corey and Sherina to Couser Hampton Lamont and Jessica Aleta, $326,500.
3337 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Massie Beverley to Branson Paulanne M, $420,000.
1405 Marcuse Ave, Henrico; White Krysta M to Goyne Matthew T, $285,000.
2915 Mary Beth Ln, Glen Allen; Foster Susan R to Anderson Jeffrey, $184,900.
4101 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Reality I Llc to Masha Real Estate Llc, $170,000.
3309 Merritt Ct, Glen Allen; Jamison James D and Brenda C to Vanfossen Thomas M Jr and Emily J, $275,000.
4501 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Phipps Thomas Jr to McHenry Shawnee, $249,749.
6511 Monument Ave, Henrico; Grimes Brenda O and David Leston to Maraghy Katherine Peel, $290,030.
10509 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; Earvin Andre to Henderson Sue Ann, $219,950.
2416 Mountainbrook Dr, Henrico; Melton Andrew K and Whitney D to Fleming John S and Rachel U, $392,230.
1401 New Haven Ct, Glen Allen; Palakuri Govindraju to Kavuri Vamsi Krishna and Harshita Edara, $315,000.
2306 N Newton Cir, Henrico; Moseley Aja A and Jenell to Setzer Jonathan and Holly, $205,000.
234 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Jennings Donna Jones to Lightfoot Steven C Sr, $196,000.
5231 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Davis Daniel Ray, $476,720.
5243 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to McDaniel Sean Christopher and Sherry, $507,390.
4940 Old Main St, U410, Henrico; Drennan Kevin D and Sharon A to Rooks Robert and Cornelia, $460,000.
10828 Old Washington Hwy, Glen Allen; Lienemann Jeffery M and Jessica S to Allen Tyler J and Sarah E Adams, $350,000.
4907 Packard Rd, Glen Allen; Fernandez Lourdes O to Omari Marina and Muhammad Ibrahim Elsewar, $284,000.
1025 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Peters Henry Jackson to Asgedom Girmay and Meklit Mitiku Zeleke, $344,950.
4009 Penick Rd, Henrico; Delaney Peter J and Mary Bridget to Cowan Erika B, $240,000.
20 N Pine Ave, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Holmes Dawnamaria, $189,900.
5807 Pollard Dr, Henrico; Nottingham Robert B and Alice T to Young Margaret H and Keith R Jr, $340,000.
10808 Pruett Ln, Glen Allen; Thompson Timothy V and Natalie R to Manos Phillip D, $408,500.
4213 Quincy Maie Dr, Henrico; Patterson Jeffrey S and Laura S to Price William B, $329,950.
7072 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Perry Elizabeth Manzanares, $320,870.
4775 Red Coach Ln, Sandston; Park Street Consultants Llc to Trusty Rosa, $235,000.
1417 Rhode Island Ave, Glen Allen; Williams James D and Ramona M to Hanna Abdelmaseeh and Nermin Shokr, $232,000.
6205 Rivenmore Cir, Henrico; Lee Chong Y to Wright Holly Elizabeth, $241,000.
7107 Rumford Rd, Henrico; Thomas Jeffrey R to McCallister Jeffrey, $215,000.
2916 Sandy Grove Ct, Henrico; White Rosanne B Trust to Reid Scott Jr, $198,000.
4215 Saunders Tavern Trl, Henrico; Morris Tracey and Jesse to Sarraf Vikash and Manisha Rai, $313,500.
941 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Nayak Dinesh and Sujani D, $258,000.
10518 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Thumma Lourdhu Reddy and Vasantha Reddy, $374,357.
8304 Shannon Hill Rd, Henrico; Poston Michael M and Cathi C Trustees to Pittman Justin and Sommer and J Davis Et Al, $160,000.
6917 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Suders Randall D and Christine, $335,515.
3616 Springsberry Pl, Henrico; Hofferbert Craig M and Elizabeth J to Stark Diron J and Amanda B, $467,000.
2685 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Sanghadia Pauravi, $299,053.
2912 Stone Meadow Ct, Henrico; Marcinkiewicz Matthew T to Dasgupta Abhishek and Sumedha Arora, $199,000.
2300 Strangford Ct, Henrico; Suntrust Bank to Stacy Jeremy David and Linda Della Ripa, $317,000.
20 Taylor Rd, Henrico; Powers Johnnie L to Walters Claudia Delrosa, $240,000.
9006 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Gilman Donald L Jr and Constance and Laura to Harris Vincent B, $286,000.
7305 Townes Rd, Henrico; Knapp Patrick Phillip to Coster Alexander T and Sydney E Lake, $278,500.
7004 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Sweeney Stephanie L to Spiker Karl Steven, $299,000.
4686 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Musselman Stephanie N. R. to Tipton Laurel, $249,950.
8090 Villa Park Dr, Henrico; Swag Partners Llc to Heart Of Virginia Council Inc, $2,880,000.
217 N Virginia Ave, Henrico; Miller Robert H and Robyn M to Berkeley Xavier Duvelle and Victoria, $261,000.
4007 West End Dr, Henrico; Pleasants Benjamin D and Kelly E Conron to Harrison Leandra Tonise, $280,000.
3413 White Tower Way, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Wood Chontee Renne, $358,990.
4839 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Naputi Manuel C and Lissa Formanes, $298,900.
620 Willomett Ave, Henrico; Coley Mildred S Estate to Lee Tiffany B, $200,000.
1804 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Davis James D and Becky P to Isom Paul J and Kristen L, $449,950.
4611 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Ellis James E and Karol S Harshaw-Ellis, $287,393.
7406 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Holsapple Daniel N II and David L to Miller Matthew S and Leaanna H, $275,000.
7703 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Davis James A to Bryan Thomas D and Caroline L, $275,000.
Chesterfield
803 Abbey Village Cr; Panebianco Kimberly L to Wilson Stephanie B, $315,000.
2050 Albion Rd; Corley Grant P and Madeline P to Hemme Elizabeth M and Samuel E, $707,000.
15919 Alsdell Rd; Perkinson Homes Inc to Wyatt Gari and Jacqueline, $1,100,000.
4050 Anita Av; Izadjoo Mina J and Parviz to Caudill Shelly G, $193,900.
301 S Arch Rd; Valenzuela S V and Valenzuela E to Nagle Terrence Jr and Andrea, $209,898.
1432 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Coe Deborah A, $304,628.
21124 Baileys Grove Dr; Stone Harbor Llc to Matoke Cleophas Mogoko, $268,000.
13736 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Lee Vernon S II and Chantelle R, $444,120.
5208 Bayview Dr; Martin Michael R to Bembry Marilyn, $245,000.
12318 Beaver Point Dr; Smith Stephanie Neal to Klonis Toni Leigh, $235,000.
13155 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Valle Ramos Gilberto and Valle A, $361,100.
5947 Belmont Rd; Benson William C and Elsa S to Valencia Danilo Romero, $194,000.
5111 Berryridge Tr; Castro Ovidio to Hawkins Deborah and Jacobs K M, $210,000.
1611 Black Heath Rd; Powers J M and Powers M A S Trs to Gilbert Michele S, $436,000.
14513 Blossom Pl; Lindsay John M and Ann K to Kissinger Roy H and Lori Ann, $362,000.
5819 Brailen Dr; D R Horton Inc to Taylor Charles Dennis, $403,565.
14011 Briars Cr; Priest Rodney and Elisa M G to Ackerman Kelly J, $230,000.
4317 Bridgewood Rd; Rosebush Prop Llc and Tebow Llc to Serrano Joan Torres, $230,000.
2630 Brookwood Rd; Minnick Debra A to Perry Marilyn J and Perry P E, $361,000.
13137 Buffalo Springs Ct; NVR Inc to Singletary Mark and Pamela, $469,085.
6111 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Desai Ripal and Shah Neha, $246,050.
6127 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Kelleher Christopher Phillip, $255,880.
16724 Cabretta Ct; Smith Amanda Richards to Gephart Andrew D and Jennifer I, $485,000.
16006 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Kenney Anam Kamal and Jason S, $441,535.
16107 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Reichert Elisa Rodriguez, $372,970.
4906 Cane Mill Ln; Hoover Bruce Allen and Page Neal to Fedoruk Nadezhda, $293,000.
12930 Carters Garden Dr; Ford Alonzo C Jr and Patricia O to Martinez Kevin A and Odill R, $424,500.
16800 Chalet Ct; Main Street Homes to Tillett John C and Elizabeth R, $440,375.
20018 Chesdin Harbor Dr; Mueller Catherine T and K H Jr to Zanzi Jennylle T and Hugo R, $775,000.
14214 Chimney House Rd; Orcutt Garland E and Geraldine B to Bowen Mark D Jr and Sophie A, $355,000.
8506 Claypool Rd; Hayes Zachary E to Sympson Christopher J and Ysabel, $249,500.
846 Club Ridge Tr; Vansant April N to Ward David J and Alicia A, $467,000.
14321 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Miller Christopher, $391,210.
511 Comstock Dr; Bellamy Jacob Bryan to Norris John K and Molly K, $239,950.
7324 Cornus Av; Siroky Geraldine Trustee to Thomas Suzanna Kiyoko, $335,000.
14316 Cove Ridge Tr; Brossfield Ryan K and Traci to Mommsen Robert W and Jeanne L, $446,200.
2603 S Cropper Ct; Lowery Tammie T to Poston Zackary L, $190,000.
3713 Dalhart Ct; Martin Kenneth H to Bland Rochelle, $243,000.
13106 Dawnwood Tr; Beaumont Bette L to Snyder James, $340,000.
5106 Dermotte Ln; Quillian Asbury W IV and Martha to Quillian Jeffery K, $175,000.
15024 Dordon Ln; Gregoire Development Corp to Raisig Michael R and Rebecca D, $776,874.
2831 Earlswood Rd; Salo Ann W Trustee to Comer Consulting Llc, $300,000.
1219 Elmart Ln; Faith Investments Llc to Abdullah Suhaiyla, $279,950.
15113 Enmore Dr; South River Custom Homes Llc to Chenault Cynthia and Gregory A, $629,521.
801 Fahey Ct; Carollo Giuseppe to Mancilla Fernando Maldonado, $258,000.
13801 Farmstead Wy; Howsmon John T and Angela V to Yancey Charlie R Jr, $331,500.
20325 Ferintosh Ct; Faison Melvin E Jr to Schuster Dylan, $200,000.
8625 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Williams Piclola and Sudlow M, $400,395.
8854 Forge Gate Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Austin Scott Edward and Janet S, $510,785.
6120 Fox Haven Pl; Winter Donald C II and Nicole C to Belden George E and Crystal B, $545,000.
8148 Galatea Pl; NVR Inc to Fleckner Steven and Patrice, $461,915.
2537 Gayland Av; Tirfe Michael M to Haymon Natasha Chimere, $220,000.
16612 Gossamer Dr; Anderson Brian and Stephanie to Grace Lane Realty Corp, $365,000.
9190 Gregory Dr; Wilson Isaac B Et Als to Greer Richard H and Tracy P, $295,000.
2914 Haddington Ct; Suh Yoo S and Lee Min J to Carpenter Lynette, $180,000.
13100 Handley Ct; Grunkemeyer Kevin M to Morley Windley B and W E III, $815,000.
8219 Hartridge Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Galloza Rivera Suhein D, $454,545.
4107 Heathstead Ct; Thomas Ramona Y to Kaufman Ralph C Jr and Cara M, $295,000.
14010 W Hensley Rd; Paul Stephanie S and George F IV to Spangler Clinton Shaun, $320,000.
11810 Hogans Al; Stryck Katherine S to Graves Wayne D and Karra-Lynne D, $415,000.
10308 Huntersdell Ln; Stockdreher Patricia A to River House Huntersdell Llc, $165,000.
12610 Ivey Mill Rd; Brantner Edward L and Tracee S to Covington Michael S and Michele, $281,500.
1600 James Overlook Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Ricketts Roaline F and Jeffrey G, $503,450.
8301 Kalliope Ct; Buffa Salvatore A and Tillary A to Ferguson Kathleen M and Casey B, $482,500.
8046 Kentucky Derby Dr; U S Bank Trust N A Trustee to Seay Timothy S Jr and Jordan M K, $275,000.
3324 Kingsdale Rd; Dunsmore Christopher and S to Steele Robert B, $268,000.
671 Krim Point Lp; O'Neil William A Trustee to O'Donal Terrance P and Jiang C L, $330,000.
12718 Lakestone Dr; White Helen C to Park Mary-Margaret, $319,000.
3905 Lanyard Ct; Konza Kristin L to Winter Rachel U, $191,000.
4032 Laurelwood Rd; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Wright D W and Wright F M Trs, $168,000.
4525 Litchfield Dr; Sargent J W Jr and Sargent D Trs to Black Alexander P, $350,000.
9947 Loch Banif Rd; Hernandez Jeffrey A and Hannah to Kosten Joseph M and Deleon E, $330,000.
11218 Longtown Dr; Irving Joseph C and Moore A E to Kang Paul and Gerry, $469,000.
11155 Lyndenwood Dr; Owen Janet B to Branch James L and Peggy J, $450,000.
13831 Mangrove Bay Dr; Swaby Lloyd E and Glenor Andrea to Anderson Paul Lee and Sandra L, $395,000.
10640 March Hare Dr; Heisey Daniel A R and Lupino K to Mixon Laura C and Rush Bretton T, $270,000.
21301 Matoaca Rd; McPeters Brandon R to Smith Charlie Jr and Angelene C, $280,000.
3817 Meadowdale Bl; Price William E to Brown Winter Renea, $216,500.
14505 Michaux Springs Pl; Main Street Homes to Pirrello Christopher Maritan, $338,511.
5904 Middlefield Ln; Jackson Dannel A and Peggy A to Mosley Monee S, $240,000.
2806 Mistwood Forest Dr; Richardson Kathryn and Bull R R to Wright Dexter A and Chantea R, $258,000.
800 Mountain Laurel Ct; Wilson John M and Olivia B to Foster Eric, $264,000.
110 Natural Bridge Ct; Woods Robin to Welch John L and Hamilton A M, $232,500.
7642 Nicklaus Cr; Murray Kenneth and Kristin to Gist Justin and Jasmine, $377,000.
3017 Nottington Ct; Yesbeck Robert G and Brienna M to Poke Horace B and Jacqueline E, $265,000.
9230 W Oak River Dr; Jones Harvey Jr and Parham A M to Girard Joseph W and Garner K M, $295,000.
14325 Old Bond St; Marr J D and Marr Kim R Trustees to Parson Johanna Marr and Alvin D, $250,000.
5424 Old Warson Dr; Hunt Rose L to Glover Robert A, $225,000.
5600 Oregon Oak Pl; Lavani Arvind and Vasant A to Merritt Indira, $319,000.
4800 Overlea Dr; Tompkins Alex J and Holly to Bess Steven A and Holly S, $265,000.
3619 Pheasant Run Dr; Gentry Randall D and Gentry M N to Hogan Susanna Jo, $230,000.
4113 Poplar Grove Rd; Complete Home Design Llc to Soto Joseph, $373,000.
15211 Powell Grove Rd; Love Donald W and Cynthia S to Salters Susie Mandy, $349,500.
2325 Providence Creek Rd; Sullivan Troy D and Raines K L to Nero Anika Tanaya, $210,000.
8112 Provincetown Dr; Burden B S and Pockington A M to Holtschneider Sara, $160,000.
5607 Qualla Farms Pl; Nguyen Nam H and Nguyen Hai H to Lee Jennifer, $325,000.
12013 Quito Rd; Sherrod Roland B Jr and Leeann M to Dudding Richard Jr and Cynthia, $159,000.
4232 Randolph Rd; Clayton Brandon S and Elizabeth to Gaines Annie, $245,000.
10700 Red Lion Pl; Taylor Timothy and Bittner Anna to Kocher Jessica M and Fisher D J, $299,900.
5606 Reedy Springs Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Braswell Patrick S Sr and N L, $342,486.
14118 Ridge Creek Rd; Lewis Clifford M and Robin D to Parra Maria Lourdes Lozada, $200,000.
6909 River Rd; Reo Services Llc to Robinson Jasmine and Noel Caleb, $184,000.
5212 Rollingway Rd; Swann Eric C and Brittany M to Allsbrook Morgan K, $190,000.
220 Ruffin Mill Rd; Noyes Margarita J to Noyes Carlos, $348,000.
13900 Sagewood Tc; Brickley P and Brickley S Q Trs to Svoboda Douglas J and Nancy J, $255,000.
14500 W Salisbury Rd; Mroczkowski M D Et Al Trs to Richard Hope Theresa, $525,000.
5715 Sandstone Ridge Rd; Coleman James E and Lauretta A to Mahone Jeffrey Neil and Teresa C, $326,000.
16401 Saville Chase Rd; Whaley Donald Victor and Joyce B to Geiersbach Rachel E, $655,000.
1419 Schloss Rd; Lewis Brandon S and Lewis Joshua to Emanuel Sheila Francine, $215,000.
12401 Second Branch Rd; Chumney Candace Megan to Moon Casey Aaron, $190,000.
11725 Shallow Cove Dr; Douglas Christopher P to Shelton Rodney C and Amanda J, $560,000.
6506 Ships Watch Ln; Ragland Jesteane and Ragland E to Chow Peterson and Heather, $300,000.
3531 Silver Oak Ct; McElroy Linda M to Pettigrew Steven A Sr and M M, $246,000.
3000 South Ridge Dr; Cole Georgia L to Jacobs Matthew S, $170,000.
29 Spinnaker Cove Dr; Rauppius Brenda Patrick Tr to Magyar Vincent J and Patricia R, $298,000.
9014 Spyglass Hill Mw; Taylor Clyde S II and Everett S to Allen Scott, $325,000.
3117 Sterling Brook Dr; NVR Inc to Poarch Tori and Peterson De'von, $298,820.
1800 Stonecrest Ct; National Res Nominee Serv Inc to Wein Marc J and Natali J, $340,000.
14104 Summercreek Pl; Poole Linda B to Kallenbach Ellen, $540,000.
9720 Swansea Rd; Henderson Jason E and Lauri W to Elkhichini Mohamed, $255,000.
11106 Sydelle Dr; Maiden Vincent A and Ludna to Toft Jayang and Justin, $307,000.
1434 Tannery Cr; Reid Linda T and Tremper Charles to Morgan George and Ruth, $280,000.
4904 Terrace Arbor Cr; Aboelmatty Wendy P and Wood B T to Nevins Marjorie L, $285,000.
13600 Timberlake Ct; Fernandez Jose I to Booth Landon and Evelyn, $380,000.
8700 Torrey Pines Dr; Braithwaite Daniel P and Kristin to Nix Eileen O, $330,000.
8811 Trent Rd; Bryan Anita D and Dodl Rodney A to Ovalle Luis Gamez, $283,000.
7801 Turnmill Ct; Moriconi T M and Watson E D to Norton Kristi, $301,000.
4930 Twelveoaks Rd; B K and Associates Llc to Waller Shekinah, $187,000.
7872 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Robinson Tabitha N, $258,800.
11701 Village Garden Ct; Hardee Carolyn Fae to Orcutt Garland E and Geraldine B, $324,000.
3507 Walkers Ferry Ct; Verburg Brian A to Sakowicz Lukasz and Pralle V, $332,000.
3012 Warfield Estates Tr; Moore Wade A and Lisa W to Sibley Joshua C, $290,000.
2147 Waters Mill Pt; Jones Carolyn W to Cormier Tiffany Lea, $193,000.
12719 Wensley Ln; Pitt Rashaad and Wyatt Brandie T to Jones Woodrow V III and Kelly L, $279,950.
12512 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Chen Nan Sheng and Lin Xiu Qin, $274,100.
1000 Westwood Village Wy; Skontra Marija to Gray Rubirosa V, $210,000.
11302 Whistlewood Ct; Karhatsu P V and Karhatsu K Trs to Williams John M and Nora S, $525,000.
6214 Willow Glen Rd; McKee Gregory T and Kimberly F to Fecentese A and Neiman N D, $385,000.
12230 Winbolt Dr; Hill Lucas M and Stacie O to Butler Ashlie Rykeia, $410,000.
8106 Wolfboro Pl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Skelton Jeffrey and Samantha, $453,800.
11706 Woodland Pond Py; Baake C H and Baake P R Trs to Smith Brian A and Sharon R, $540,000.
10124 Woodvale Ct; Reibsamen Teresa B to Castro Leonardo and Andrene, $325,000.
12312 Wynnstay Ln; Feldkamp Edward and Amy to Hamilton John C and Pamela U, $585,000.
HANOVER
0.73 acres; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Eco Marble and Granite Inc., $201,451.
0.927 acres; Tory D. Hendleman to Richard K. Vailati, $279,000.
0.94 acres; Ryan S. Ballance to Matthew Kerns, $205,000.
1 acre; Ronald Wayne Sexton to Abbik Properties LLC, $245,000.
1.485 acres; Emma Lee M. Davenport to Gutierrez Brothers Investments LLC, $250,000.
10.0118 acres; Selina S. Gathercole to Allen M. Strong, $268,900.
110.9 acres; Matthew C. Ball to Burnley Farms LLC, $625,000.
12.25 acres; ERAWHA LLC to David Franklin Swift, $399,950.
12.453 acres; F.T. Evans to Thao Nguyen Dalton, $585,000.
2.5073 acres; William M. Watson to April Keister, $365,000.
2.711 acres; TCS Real Estate Virginia LP to 11482 Fox Creek Road LLC, $1,120,000.
2.75 acres; A.C. White Revocable Trust to Michael J. Tillem, $265,000.
3.318 acres; Barbara C. Henderson to Michael D. Flinn, $429,950.
3.34 acres; Antoinette Gordon Davis to Carolyn D. Gordon, $195,000.
4.09 acres; Robert E. Carpenter III to Dennis Fogler Jr., $525,000.
4.36 acres; Frederick J. Cobb, trustee to Rogers Chenault Inc., $400,000.
4.36 acres; Jerry W. Martin to Angelica Newham, $473,000.
45 acres; Joanne Davis Clift, trustee to Malcolm Shealy, $270,000.
5 acres; Ryan M. Hatfield to Robert Austin Slayton, $200,000.
6.56 acres; Jordan Rudacille to Trevor Stoveken, $150,000.
6.885 acres; William R. Layne to William R. Layne, $175,000.
7.02 acres; Cochrane Design and Development Corp. to James M. Flemming, $150,000.
Lot 10, Section 2, Lankford’s Crossing; Lankford Crossing LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $520,000.
Lot 11, Tarwood Estates; Wayne P. Klotz to Christopher L Klotz, $150,000.
Lot 14, Section 5, Hickory Hill; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc., $160,000.
Lot 15, Section 1, Oak Grove; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $200,000.
Lot 17, Block B, Section 9, Lereve Manor; Eric Richard Donovan to Thomas John Strel Jr., $259,000.
Lot 17, Block E, Section 1, Blue Star Estates; Angela C. Crouse to Charles Skalka, $192,720.
Lot 19, Section 2, Lankford’s Crossing; Lankford Crossing LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia, $390,000.
Lot 2, Block A, Section 1, Woods Commercial Center; Hanover Courthouse Business Center LC to 13224 Hanover Courthouse LLC, $825,000.
Lot 2, Block A, Stonewall Estates; Charles J. Balderson to Irvin Davidson, $263,650.
Lot 2, Block D, Section 8, Spring Meadows; William W. Lawrence to H&G Enterprises LLC, $232,000.
Lot 2, Section 1, Oak Grove; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $225,000.
Lot 2, Section A, County Line Acres; Anwer Ahmad to William Clayton Jennings, $463,500.
Lot 2, Walnut Bluff, 10 acres; Albert Wessbecher to Svetlana Kahle, $700,000.
Lot 21, Section 5, Hickory Hill; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc., $170,000.
Lot 3, Block Y, Section 3, Cherry Grove Residential Townhomes; RCI Builders LLC to Vera H. Underwood, $340,023.
Lot 37, Block B, Section 3, Spring Meadows; William Hudson Enroughty, executor to ERAWHA LLC, $176,000.
Lot 4, Block Q, Section B4, Meadowgreen at Battlefield Green; Davis W. Glover to Sharon Jane Eno, $260,000.
Lot 5, Block A, Hill Meadows; Joseph H. St. John to Michael T. Delvecchio, trustee, $530,000.
Lot 5, Block B, Section 2, Ville at Pebble Lake; Rhonda Minter to Sandeep Kancharlavenkatanarayana, $238,000.
Lot 51, Section 5, Mountain Run; J3G Partners LLC to James Eric Hayes, $180,000.
Lot 6, Block B, Creekside Village; Delbert W. Colley to Constance Marie Fetters, trustee, $227,000.
Lot 6, Hanover Industrial Air Park; ACCU Associates LLC to Cebelle Holdings Corp., $3,150,000.
Lot 64, Section 5, Mountain Run; J3G Partners LLC to James C. Chastain III, $210,000.
Lot 69, Section 5, Mountain Run; J3G Partners LLC to Chad J. Kiester, $210,000.
Lot 7, Section 2, Lankford’s Crossing; Lankford Crossing LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $520,000.
Lot 9, Section 1, South Anna Estates; Benjamin J. Fowler to Sean David McGarry, $296,000.
Lots 30-34, Section 7, Honey Meadows; Honey Meadows LLC to Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC, $690,000.
Parcel; Jenny Francis to Matthew Aprahamian, $250,000.
Parcel; Joseph T. Jones to Kyle T. Mills, $571,000.
Parcel; NHT Northlake LLC to MD FL Richmond Northlake 95 LLC, 22,199,012.
Section 2, Garrison Manor; Meridian Garrison Manor LLC to NVR Inc., $245,000.
Section 2, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $568,000.
Section 2, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $287,000.
Section 4, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $226,300.
Section 5, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc., $340,000.
Section 6, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $1,000,000.
POWHATAN
463 Bel Bridge Circle, Midlothian; H. Konrad and Kimberly Spicer Revocable Trust to Jon Mark Redick, $642,000.
1730 Dorset Ridge Loop, Powhatan; Justin J. Harris to Hunter K. Tatum, $350,000.
4313 Gaddes Creek Court, Powhatan; Timothy M. Mishico to Richard T. Diehl, $396,000.
2983 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan; Angela Y. Cabell to Chadham Y. Taylor, $300,000.
1720 Macon Orchard Drive, Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Kyle Christopher Baumgardner, $409,950.
2844 Maple Lake Circle, Powhatan; Vertical Builders LLC to Michael J. Barron, $557,000.
2294 Mill Road, Powhatan; Brian M. Jones to Christopher Sterling, $255,500.
2905 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; John C. Wood to Margaret B. Barbaby, $221,000.
2048 Valley Springs Court, Powhatan; Michael D. Proctor to Samuel M. Hull, $630,000.
2701 Winterbrook Court, Powhatan; Blasia N. Miller to James W. Estep, $285,000.
GOOCHLAND
7410 Aldeby St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Melissa P. Montague, $648,820.
4839 Ashgrove Lane, Goochland; Daves Construction LLC to John Thomas Poff, $260,000.
12302 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Matthew William Craft, $606,763.
12335 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Lee Sansom, $552,347.
7466 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Paul Anderson, $460,315.
2455 Cheney Creek Road, Goochland; Tyler R. Wilkerson to Melissa Sue Justice, $527,000.
1534 Cumberley Drive, Manakin Sabot; Cynthia M. Richardson to Xiezhang Li, $540,000.
104 Fox Gate Lane, Richmond; David J. McKittrick to Joseph A. Jennings III, $1,325,000.
2181 Gum Drive, Manakin Sabot; Solodar Properties LLC to Anderson Deoliveira Gonzaga, $285,000.
2910 Lowry Road, Columbia; JCM III LLC to Ryan Michael Hatfield, $267,000.
15758 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Barbara Nielsen, $447,500.
15788 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Zack K. Kovanes, $501,306.
14014 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHuntHomes LC to Debra A. Thweatt, $466,390.
14022 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Edward L. Lewis II, $422,510.
7455 Park Village Blvd., Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Stephanie Marcus, $553,505.
2216 Parkers Hill Drive, Maidens; Craig S. Ramsbottom to Ervin Thomas Murphy, $599,950.
4852 River Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Rico Decorius Morris, $322,200.
445 Rivergate Drive, Richmond; Rupika Tak to Tennille Boyer, $2,100,000.
1680 Sheppard Town Road, Crozier; Brent E. Lawson to Patrick W. Hickman, $470,000.
2944 Summerchase Lane, Goochland; Michael P. Wood to Dustin Taylor, $480,000.
5144 Topping Lane, Glen Allen; Frederick L. Shumaker to Boulevard Enterprises Inc., $225,000.
5323 Woodstone Court, Louisa; Bernard L. Kassner to Mark Erik Wilson, $449,950.
Petersburg
1811 and 1841 Anchor Ave.; MC and MC to Blackwolf Properties LLC, $225,300.
1939 Burks St.; Martin Borisov to Asia M. Jenkins, $197,000.
1701 Flank Road; Kimberly C. Phillingane to James Scott Reiter, $217,000.
22 Marshall St.; Ralston L. Mims to Melissa Renee Robinson, $285,000.
1717 S Sycamore St.; Phoenix 6 Properties LLC to Tiffany Yvette Smith, $260,000.
1855 Westover Ave.; Donald D. Basl to David L. Woodman, $217,000.
DINWIDDIE
4401 Canvasback Court, North Dinwiddie; Donald Roy Bordeaux Jr. to Michael A. Johnson, $225,000.
6304 Trinity Church Road, Church Road; Robert T. Hawkes to Zachary A. Holben, $400,000.
5714 Whisper Drive, Sutherland; Eugene D. Shuart Sr. to Elizabeth C. McMeens, $241,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 13, Block 21, Day; OM & OM Management Corp. to Megan McRae, $175,000.
Lots 13-16, Block 21, Hopewell Terrace; Israel Rivera to Jacqueline Barton, $185,000.
Lots 8 and 9, Block A, West Hopewell; Surety Trustees LLC to CMG Mortgage Inc., $152,150.
Miscellaneous acreage; Jason R. Dancy to Kelsie S. Cotman, $210,601.
6 parcels; Douglas M. Edwards to James R. Jones, $291,500.
NEW KENT
0.56 acres; William Janulis to Jason S. Overton, $277,500.
0.73 acres; Fairfax West LLC to Moran Properties LLC, $300,000.
1.5 acres; Woodrow C. Hockaday Jr. to Jonathan R. Back, $270,000.
3.42 acres; Baker Homes LLC to Timothy Joseph Boyd, $349,950.
45.491 acres; William G. Ellis Jr. to Don-Mac Moody, $399,950.
5.02 acres; Robert B. Hill to Sonabank, $196,500.
5.26 acres; Jamie L. Hamby to Christina M. Willison, $370,000.
6.4559 acres; Rock River Inc. to Lauren Reynolds, $396,515.
Lot 16, Section 5, The Oaks; NVR Inc. to Luca Atarzada, $286,460.
Lot 162, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Samantha Rafaela Amber Andreana, $326,990.
Lot 986, Woodhaven Shores; Richard T. Nelson to MEA IRA LLC, $227,000.
Lots 1, 26 and 28, Section 5, The Oaks; The Oaks Development LC to NVR Inc., $186,000.
Lots 875 and 876, Woodhaven Shores; Amy C. Hicks to Kelly D. Landry, $168,000.
Lots, Phase 1, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; Kent Farms Holding LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $789,270.
Lots, Section 4, Phase 1B, Greenwood Estates; Avery VII LC to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $367,600.
Lots, The Paddock at Brickshire; Brickshire Land Investor Partners LLC to Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC, $225,000.
Parcel; Ted Z. Dzierzek to Northrun Holdings LLC, $180,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
2.006 acres; Joshua D. Wiley to Hawanda W. Steadman, $180,000.
20.474 acres; SI Virginia II LLC to Summit Properties Partnership, $5,245,491.
3.355 acres; Tudor Knoll Properties LLC to Sarah L. Austin, $180,000.
5.21 acres; Webster V. Rogers IV to Dwayne Ervin Williamson, $292,250.
Lot 13, Section 2, Fountain Ridge; William T. Nicholas to Brittany K. Ellis, $283,000.
Lot 33, Section 2, Huckleberry Hills; Roy B. Glickman to Kenan Griffin, $215,000.
Lot 58, Section 3, Jordan on the James; Stephen A. Gabri to Keith Anthony Davies, $327,500.
Lot 6, McBrides; Stephen E. McBride to Andrea S. Taylor, $235,000.
Charles city
23.9 acres; James D. Stamper to Sarah Nicole Martin, $379,000.
Parcel; Richard L. McCluney Jr. to Paul P. Wallace III, $550,000.
AMELIA
0.343 acres; RMR Properties LLC to Bales Properties LLC, $165,000.
2 parcels; Anita A. Palmore, trustee to Joseph M.Yourkovich, $210,000.
Lot 22, Section 2, Winterham Place; Robert Defazio to Al Troy Newton Jr., $159,000.
CUMBERLAND
78.77 acres; Shannon Hill Road LLC to Kevin L. Ritchie, $275,000.
Parcel; Monticello Forest LLC to Palos Verdes LLC, $550,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1.676 acres; Dennis E. Christlieb to Collin Reid Koob, $225,000.
311.66 acres; Kay Properties LLC to Jonathan C. Kinney, $625,000.
KING WILLIAM
1.07 acres; Joseph A. Darden to Virginia K. Blaska, $612,500.
5 acres; Courtney Harrison Bailey to Gregory B. Cobb, $160,000.
61.437 acres; Deborah C. Goodson to Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, $494,450.
93.13 acres; Dorothy T. Ashley Trust to Anthony Wayne Fudela, $328,000.
Lot 1, North Oakland Estates; Robert E. Cannon to Michael T. Hamm, $157,500.
Lot 40, Block B, Section 3, Parkwood Estates; Jack H. Bailey, trustee to Whitney Swindelis, $246,000.
Lots 16, 19, 41, 45, 46 and 60, McCauley Park; McCauley Park LLC to Balducci Builders Inc., $390,000.
Parcel; Joseph T. Keller to Brian W. Zobel, $235,000.
Sussex
1.19 acres; Charles W. Wells to Richard Eric Atkins, $175,000.
83.5 acres; Arbol Tree LLC to Gordon C. Williams Jr., $190,000.
Parcels, Town of Waverly; Troilen G. Seward to Nicholas M. Kinsley, $282,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 183, Skipwith Farms; Equity Trustees LLC to Paramount Investments LLC, $210,000.
Lot 38 West Williamsburg Heights; Innovative Homes of Virginia LLC to Powell Street Investments LLC, $250,000.
Lots 1-2, Wyndham Plantation West; Boca Land Investors II LLC to Dandy Land LLC, $1,273,056.
Parcel; Sarah Ford Bland, trustee to Charles City Timber and Materials Inc., $190,000.
JAMES CITY
Lot 1, River Bluffs; Kevin Kilkenny to Just A.W. Taft, $640,000.
Lot 1, Vernon Ross; Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Joel Fortune, $211,000.
Lot 16, Brownings Grant; Matthew W. Appel to Casey A. Wojceichwski, $280,000.
Lot 109, Skiffes Creek Terrace; Joseph L. Gossett to Maison De Confort LLC, $156,000.
Lot 125, Chanco’s Grant; Joel R. Fortune to Thomas C. Payne Jr., trustee, $255,000.
Lot 192, Villages at Powhatan; Nancy F. Deskins, co-trustee to Paul L. Irwin, $230,000.
Lot 2, Colonial Heritage; Newrez LLC to Walter Dziuba Revocable Trust, $264,900.
Lot 2, Fieldcrest; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Paramount Investments LLC, $444,000.
Lot 20, Steers Tract; Jaime R. Reid to Cameron Elizabeth Green, $365,000.
Lot 227, Ford’s Colony; Equity Trustees LLC to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018 RP3, $957,495.
Lot 22A, Burwells Bluff; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to John P. Vandersluis, trustee, $1,497,000.
Lot 23, New Town; Equity Trustees LLC to Paramount Investments LLC, $270,000.
Lot 25, Burwell’s Bluff; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to John Douglas Coath Jr., trustee, $1,275,000.
Lot 25, Norvalia; Bruce E. Kerr, trustee to Kasey Charles Howe, $185,000.
Lot 29, Middle Plantation; Werten F.W. Bellamy Jr., trustee to Lawrence F. Cohen, $1,275,000.
Lot 32, Tutters Neck; Robert A. Day to Judy Carter, $435,000.
Lot 4, Ford’s Colony; Thomas W. Mahle Jr. to Robert S. Leary, $176,000.
Lot 4, The Enclave, Kingsmill; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Robert Lee Hines, trustee, $865,000.
Lot 5, Chickahominy Haven; Michael W. Caviston to Daniel Weed, $350,000.
Lot 62, Ford’s Colony; Robert J. Brannan to Ernest W. Fergusson Jr., $705,000.
Lot 70, Colonial Heritage; Dalene G. Bailey to Jeanne D. Jones, $319,900.
Lot 71, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $438,000.
Lot 78, Village Walk at New Town; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to New Town Condo/Townhouse LLC, $195,333.
Lot 88, Colonial Heritage; Colonial Heritage LLC to Donna S. Comstock, $379,900.
Lots 1, 3, 4, 5 and 14, Mason Park; Mason Park Development to HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC, $550,000.
Lots 15, 21, 22 and 23, Forest Glen; FG Associates LLC to NVR Inc., $380,000.
Lots 28, 29, 30 and 34, Forest Glen; FG Associates LLC to NVR Inc., $310,000.
Lots 72-77, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $438,000.
Parcel; 5215 Monticello Ave. LLC to Flagship Monticello Williamsburg LLC, $7,700,000.
Parcel; Robert J. Locke to Emily E Varboncoeur, $225,000.