Property Transfers

3.42 acres; Baker Homes LLC to Timothy Joseph Boyd, $349,950.

45.491 acres; William G. Ellis Jr. to Don-Mac Moody, $399,950.

5.02 acres; Robert B. Hill to Sonabank, $196,500.

5.26 acres; Jamie L. Hamby to Christina M. Willison, $370,000.

6.4559 acres; Rock River Inc. to Lauren Reynolds, $396,515.

Lot 16, Section 5, The Oaks; NVR Inc. to Luca Atarzada, $286,460.

Lot 162, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Samantha Rafaela Amber Andreana, $326,990.

Lot 986, Woodhaven Shores; Richard T. Nelson to MEA IRA LLC, $227,000.

Lots 1, 26 and 28, Section 5, The Oaks; The Oaks Development LC to NVR Inc., $186,000.

Lots 875 and 876, Woodhaven Shores; Amy C. Hicks to Kelly D. Landry, $168,000.

Lots, Phase 1, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; Kent Farms Holding LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $789,270.

Lots, Section 4, Phase 1B, Greenwood Estates; Avery VII LC to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $367,600.