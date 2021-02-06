Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Cumberland, King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
215 N 19th St, U33; Campbell Johna Renee to Pretorius Francois, $269,950.
306 N 26th St, U235; Glancy Paul and Jafolla C Elaine to Kim Michael Nam Hyun, $305,000.
1331 N 27th St; Stuart Casey Joshua to Nisiobincki Henry and Alyssa, $265,000.
3219 2nd Ave; Zimmer Samuel W and William to Ireland Jon and Heather, $220,000.
607 N 31st St; Sojo Enterprises Llc to Williams Tiffannie A, $459,949.
207 N 3rd St; Randymac II Llc to Vanderbilt Properties Llc, $1,142,226.
3131 5th Ave; 3131 5th Avenue Llc to Thaller Andrew, $206,500.
1905 Albany Ave; Watkins Robert Scott Jr to Patera Travis, $230,000.
1109 Bainbridge St; Manchester Opportunity Zone Llc to 321 N 2nd Llc, $279,000.
1648 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Gleason Laurie A, $316,998.
2705 W Broad St; Chan Investments Llc to Chan Kam, $528,000.
1509 Carter St; River City Grp Llc to McKagen Nika, $242,500.
4915 Chamberlayne Ave; Secretary Of Housing and Urban to Jallow Lamin, $171,000.
302 Chimborazo Blvd; Agp Group Llc to Bensinger Rachel and Leh Marcus, $395,000.
3013 Clarendon Dr; Gambill Jason S to Chukayne John, $290,000.
3411 Corley Home Dr; Rosen Luisa to Leith Caroline, $470,000.
4021 Crutchfield St; Norris Anthony Christopher to Gallant Mark J and Elizabeth H, $220,000.
3408 Ellwood Ave; Dance Kenneth M to Baum Carter, $399,950.
1623 Floyd Ave; Saunders Alan G and Catherine P to Cde Homes Llc, $400,000.
7522 Forest Hill Ave; Brown Tanisha L and Carl H Jr to Fshami Properties Llc, $370,000.
1120 Gordon Ave; Gordon Investments Llc to 1120 Gordon Avenue Llc, $4,000,000.
6743 S Grand Brook Cir; Williams Franklin O Jr to Agape Investments Llc, $166,500.
3124 Grayland Ave; Ferrara J Michael and Sarah C to Wendrof Laura Seville, $455,000.
2009 Grove Ave; Childs Eugene M Jr to Weissberger Michael and Kelly, $700,000.
1600 Grove Ave, U2; Eljaiek Luis F and Elizabeth T to Wright Damon S and Gee Susan, $205,500.
403 N Hamilton St, Uh; Bearse Aris W and Peter Michael to North Vanessa, $215,000.
4105 Hanover Ave; George Justin P and Kathleen G to Nolen Maury and Kimberly, $857,500.
1607 Highpoint Ave; Wall Jeffrey K to 1607 Highpoint Llc, $810,000.
7562 Ingelnook Ct; Land Lavera A to Burkot Emily P and Janice K, $220,000.
2504 Kensington Ave; King Adam to Gibson Neil Robert, $734,950.
4514 Kensington Ave; Jeffrey Maxson G to Jeffrey Derek N, $360,000.
1717 Lakeview Ave; Molla Tesfaye and Rediet T to Abdelwahed Sherif S, $286,000.
611 S Laurel St; Lawson Charles N and Thomas C to Hasan Syed Umer, $334,963.
1208 Lorraine Ave; Rumsey Michael T and Alison M to Mueller Jeffrey N and Sarah M, $378,000.
5322 Marian St; Blanchard Matthew S to Hauter Kaitlyn A, $318,000.
2616 Melbourne Dr; 2616 Melbourne Dr Llc to Moore Jonathan M, $330,000.
3007 Moss Side Ave; Woodland Trading Llc to Justice Brandi, $299,500.
2615 North Ave; C and G Construction Llc to Bridgeblue Usa Llc, $170,000.
805 Old Denny St; Ziegelbaur Paul Johnson to Washington Anthony, $225,000.
1706 Park Ave; McMurtrie Daniel H to Leslie Evan J, $1,195,535.
3709 Patterson Ave; Richardson Adam C to Garcia Lara Maria D, $242,500.
4210 Patterson Ave; 4210 Patterson Avenue Llc to Bazemore Christopher B, $257,500.
6707 Patterson Ave; Berkowitz Daniel and Katharine to Beck John Thomas, $350,000.
1613 Pope Ave; Harden Russell S to Farr David Timothy, $722,500.
4912 Red Oak Lane; At Your Service Of Petersburg to Jimenez Miriam and Martinez Luis, $210,000.
2216 Rosewood Ave; Crowley Tyler L and Michele C to Lurie Matthew Evan, $470,000.
527 N Sheppard St; Rothenberg Nicholas R to Karaminas Anthony, $485,000.
4423 Stonewall Ave; Hopcroft Robert H to Conner Zachary Allen, $327,500.
3121 Stuart Ave; Davis Blakley C and Martha E P to Kepes Sven, $485,000.
4125 Traylor Dr; Ross John B and Toni M to Naumann Judy O, $345,000.
301 Virginia St, U1806; Specter Mark B to Spivak Helayne, $500,000.
2000 Walker St; Silcox Vera J to Lellis Carla M De, $325,000.
1235 Westminster Ave; Salomonsky Louis and Anita to Salomonsky Matthew, $350,000.
1518 Williamsburg Road; D and L Investments Llc to Cuffee Rejae, $186,000.
3016 Woodcliff Ave; Timmons Investment Llc to Sobecke Robert A, $214,950.
3413 Wythe Ave; Fink Lauren L to Andrews Charles W Jr, $530,000.
HENRICO
3220 Ainsworth Ln, Henrico; McCray Joseph A to Eccles Cheryl, $198,000.
3801 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Wilson Jonathon J J and Janae K Wilson, $282,107.
5108 Amberwood Dr, Glen Allen; Carmax Auto Superstores Inc to Mohsinger Craig, $494,000.
1305 Asbury Rd, Henrico; Mustian Nina B Estate to Emery Bonnie Newman, $245,000.
6018 Ashmont Cir, Glen Allen; Hennessee Byrd C and Louise D Ferland to Chaurasia Divy Bhawan and Pragya, $775,011.
5328 Avery Green Dr, Glen Allen; Arapirala Anilkumar and S D to Dangol Subham and Tej, $330,000.
9461 Barrett Pl, Henrico; Kneebush Tracy A and Venus Renee to Smith Olando, $255,000.
5109 Belva Rd, Glen Allen; Motley Bland L and Virginia R to Capro Rex Anthony and Phylis I, $552,000.
414 Beulah Rd, Sandston; Kennedy Charles H Jr and Gary K Nuckols to Capelli Mathew R, $163,300.
3700 Blue Lake Dr, Henrico; O'Donnell Leo J and Kelly R to Sullivan Brett and Corri Pfister, $585,000.
2429 Bridgeview Ln, Henrico; Dickinson Drew M to Molz Laurene Lacy Trustee, $275,000.
427 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Satya Sudhindra, $449,843.
2313 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Abbik Properties Llc to Steenburgh Stuart W and Riley B Kuff, $301,000.
9756 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Hansen Kerry L to Haluska Karen M, $179,900.
4836 Cedar Branch Ct, Glen Allen; Carroll Michael R and Ashley Johnson to Burichin James Thomas, $411,500.
1850 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Benites Chelsea Y and Cody Matthew Dich to Clark Kelly Sasser, $192,000.
1020 Challis Ln, Sandston; Meade Shelva C to Solano Roberto O Hernandez and Laura C D H, $230,000.
5020 Charing Cir, Glen Allen; Mitchell Melinda Y to Rice Karla Stalteri and Jason Anthony, $537,500.
3030 Chiles Rd, Glen Allen; Crotts Thomas F and Robin A to Conroy Stephen A III and Martha Sears, $336,000.
11621 Cobblestone Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Shoulders James E and Monica L Logan to Shabbir Tanseer, $480,000.
10503 Covent Rd, Henrico; Austin Karen F to Hawkins Allen R and Sara O, $265,000.
10023 Crystal Lake Ave, Glen Allen; Fox Lloyd A to Ha Duy Ouoc and Phat Tan and D Nguyen Et Al, $318,000.
12319 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Gills Thomas A and Carol F to Jaros Richard James and Mary Brigid, $657,500.
1315 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Elphick Dennis Joseph to Lamons John M and Charles J, $271,500.
12405 Duncannon Pl, Glen Allen; Shamus Michael S and C K to Nie Ting and Diane Zhang, $679,950.
7612 Edgewood Ave, Henrico; Beasley Dominic to Wilson Antoinay N and Randy L, $219,000.
1319 Elon Rd, Henrico; Harmon Robert L and Carol J to Thawrani Namrata, $265,950.
9719 Esmont Rd, Henrico; Walpole John S and Whitney N Satterfield to Rivas Damaris Arely Posada, $184,000.
9219 Fisk Rd, Henrico; Harris Nargis B to Badohoun Kodzovi and Aku Wozufia, $261,000.
8318 Forge Rd, Henrico; Li Hao and Rachel Le Bailly Hess to Thompson Rachel Shaw and Bryant Joseph, $380,000.
12400 Fremont Dr, Glen Allen; Sim Si Heon and In Soon Han to Horsey Thomas N, $425,000.
10805 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Schroder Gregory L and Melissa C Doss to Baxley Phillip Andrew and Catherine Leigh, $505,000.
414 Glendale Dr, Henrico; McKinley Traci A Matthews to Schaefer Heather Harsh and Benjamin Anesi, $255,000.
9306 Greenford Dr, Henrico; White Anthony to Hoppes Daniel F III and Ramona, $255,000.
8200 Greystone West Cir, Henrico; Crable Charlene K to Rhodes Nancy N, $360,000.
6901 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Morris Yancey and Shantel, $295,247.
2828 Harding's Trace Ln, Henrico; Essent Solutions Llc to Butler James Anthony and Jennifer Beard, $554,900.
4813 Hearthstone Rd, Glen Allen; Splendiani Antonietta Et Al to Chhabra Sweeny and Tushar Bansal, $515,000.
12364 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Pai Ashwini and Prabhakar, $538,565.
4767 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Bondili Pavana Rupa and Radha Krishna Maanam, $598,000.
5029 Hickory Downs Ct, Glen Allen; Aubry Donna E to Rankin Spencer J, $401,000.
3701 Huntmaster Ct, Henrico; Sandford Robert T and Kathreen P to Conrad Lucy T and Stephen R Oshields, $626,000.
5607 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Libraro Philip J and Kathleen S Trust to Libraro Lucas Arthur, $166,000.
2606 Jordan Ct, Glen Allen; Moore Katrina A and Casey J Pilcher to Dodge Heather Virginia, $233,000.
213 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; White Diane to Lobo Lilian W, $160,000.
5524 Kimbermere Ct, Glen Allen; Nickerson Doug K to Ramakrishna Kumar and Manasvi Thangavelu, $340,000.
2032 Knotty Dr, Glen Allen; Belvin Jesse E and Maria C to Zaki Rahmatullah and Behishta, $243,000.
8202 Larcom Ln, Henrico; Strohman Barbara J to Jordan Mitchell A and Katherine L McDonald, $382,000.
8803 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc to Razzaq Omar Abdel and Suhad Quiymah, $356,000.
1814 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Dodge N P Jr Trustee to Osman Safa M, $449,000.
12416 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Eckert Richard J Jr and Michele M to Lewis Brandon Keith, $296,000.
7910 Lycoming Rd, Henrico; Lange Deborah Y to Diaz Rafael A and Catherine M Brannock, $350,000.
1908 Magnolia Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Puttkammer Joseph William to Di Peppe Marsha D and Joseph L II, $369,000.
10615 Marions Pl, Glen Allen; Clark Aaron L and Chante R to Churchill Raymond A and Stephanie D, $304,000.
9304 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Damato Nicholas J III and Nicholas to Jones David Burtner and Alicia, $249,950.
6905 Miami Ave, Henrico; Myracle James R to Haskins Amanda M and Ron Morlock III, $325,000.
6411 Millhiser Ave, Henrico; Gray Dustin T and Caroline H Beazley to Dodd Russell Taylor and Megan Ortiz, $330,000.
12437 Morgan's Glen Cir, Glen Allen; Foster Sharon Barkley to Hite Jo Ann and Anderson W Jr, $341,000.
2406 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Gritsko Daniel J and Caitlin O to Leegan Patrick J and Katherine Carmack, $321,000.
1555 New Market Rd, Henrico; New Market 1555 Llc to Castillo Manuel, $172,000.
11713 Norwich Ct, Glen Allen; Duong Dave and Hanh T Duong to Sodhi Rana and Harjinder Singh Mattu, $760,000.
10404 Oak Bay Ct, Henrico; Milligan David R to Aljic Adel and Melisa, $416,000.
2806 Old Pump Rd, Henrico; Trafco Llc to Nester Properties Llc, $1,000,000.
4913 Packard Rd, Glen Allen; Flaherty Joseph A and Jessica R to Best Jorge T, $260,000.
10947 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Richmond James A and Jennifer L to Patel Nimisha, $370,000.
11481 Peavey St, Glen Allen; Ambekar Shailesh and Sharwaree Shailesh to Diaz Robert Vo and Bichdan Nguyen Dinh, $672,500.
3404 Pine Dell Ave, Henrico; Minor Judy C Estate to Moriarty Benjamin J and Erin M, $250,000.
12276 Porsche Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Tsui Christopher Chih-Chao and Amirah P, $717,424.
10140 Purcell Rd, Henrico; McCune Daniel J and Rebecca A Trustees to Wilson Amber Nicole, $154,000.
1606 Renmark Rd, Henrico; Breckenridge William C and David L to Richardson Dellno and Litha B, $227,000.
9006 Rio Grande Rd, Henrico; Nott Bradley D and Darwin H to Wadc Llc, $625,000.
11200 Riverchase Dr, Henrico; Gavin Pamela C to Owenby Noelle H, $435,500.
10120 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Craver Randolph to Perry Stacey, $275,000.
5308 Scandia Rd, Sandston; Judy Roger A and Nancy C to Moore Michael N and Cynthia G, $285,000.
6912 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Beechaum Jenell Lynn and Darius, $378,255.
8434 Shannon Green Ct, Henrico; Ellison Pamela L to Jones Carla L, $188,000.
11041 Slenderleaf Dr, Glen Allen; Riviello Timothy and E to Shukoor Ruqsaar and Sameer Ali, $455,000.
1415 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Shurm James M III and Janet Reeves to Brice William Sr and Gwendolyn, $180,000.
8703 Standish Ln, Henrico; Mack Frances B Estate to Nelson David Charles and Monica Maria Ekman, $525,000.
7002 Staunton Ave, Henrico; Philp Anne Winston and Craig Lawrence to Boyd Garrett T and Jenna, $365,000.
8033 Stonemeade Dr, Henrico; Elwell Jonathan M and Laurie to McCoy Berthel Goode, $265,000.
10500 Swanee Mill Trce, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Anwar Saeed and Uzma Saeed, $375,000.
13324 Teasdale Ct, Henrico; Omohundro James R and Jennifer M to Nielsen Jarad Obrien and Amanda Dorothy, $480,000.
11152 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Moore Elizabeth Gay Neale to Jayakumar Shailaja and Bharath Manickam Rengasamy and Suresh Kanna Venkateswara Ramaling, $325,000.
10803 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Gomez Alirio A Sanchez and Diana Botero to Chalifoux James H and Carrie S, $270,000.
4721 Trail Wynd Ct, Glen Allen; Kroner Susan G to Dandamudi Krishnarao and Pranathi Nadella, $615,000.
8804 Trolley Ln, Glen Allen; Majkovic Adis to Lumzel Dennis Wayne, $265,000.
9702 University Blvd, Henrico; Kranz Garry W and Debbi J to Brennan Thomas David II and Alexandra, $355,000.
7821 Villa Pl, Glen Allen; Dawson David T to Norris Charles H and Kathy Emerson, $204,000.
961 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Nye Susan C to Stout Seth A and Megan P Abbott, $229,000.
700 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Magarity John P to Carrington Matthew Joseph and Mason White, $970,000.
4836 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Lai Henry, $315,525.
1519 Willingham Rd, Henrico; Edwards Clifford W and Jocelyne M to Hoffman Richard H, $387,000.
8014 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Hoyt Amanda C, $259,990.
8018 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Graham Keith and Chene Johnson, $311,157.
8322 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Johnson A Byron Jr and Nancy to Stead Christopher and Joanna, $285,000.
Chesterfield
812 Agee Tr; Kipp Matthew and Cupini Cierra to Kotait Elias N and Shannon M, $410,000.
12042 Amber Meadows Ln; Bridgetown Properties Llc to Odum Michael Loyd, $278,000.
2237 Apperly Tr; Marfeli General Contractor Llc to Jackson Andre A, $623,000.
221 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Howells Bruce E and Sandra L, $434,120.
7614 Ashlake Cm; Lewis Susan G and Albert L to Lake Louis W and Shirley A, $339,200.
11406 Bailey Woods Dr; Jordan Malcolm M and Amy N to Gonzalez Gustavo A, $220,000.
12207 Balta Rd; Kessler Robert N Jr and Brenda M to Compton Nicholas B and Angela A, $355,000.
512 Bastian Pl; NVR Inc to McFarlin Clifton M and Cameo J, $420,740.
13319 Beachcrest Dr; Fairlamb George R and Karen L to Taylor Robert W and Pareja C M, $425,000.
9204 Benchmark Ct; Huckins Sandi O to Noseck Tiffany and Hoskins K R, $275,000.
2202 Birnam Woods Ct; Hanley Teresa B and Hanley M A to Ibrahimovic H and Keranovic H, $280,000.
13525 Blue Heron Cr; Schmidt K F and Schmidt S E Trs to Alexander Tajie L and Aaron S, $530,000.
11820 Bondurant Dr; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Taylor Graham S, $460,000.
4524 Braden Townes Bl; NVR Inc to Mason Brenda, $282,000.
3412 Brewton Wy; Washo Andrew and Steffanie to Rosenthal Matthew R and Courtney, $592,500.
641 Brighton Dr; Wood Jonathan W and Woloski R M to Gregory Lin Chin and James Lance, $285,000.
13209 Broncroft Ct; Higgins Judith S Trustee to Montes Eric J and Padial C D, $529,950.
14007 Buck Rub Dr; Sunclair Properties Llc to Franco Mark Anthony, $260,000.
8038 Buford Cm; El Shabassi H and Saleh L Trs to Harris Michael A, $179,950.
14204 Candlewick Ct; Hill Bryan D and Meridith A to Curtis Micah and Taylor Anne, $289,000.
11923 Carters Valley Turn ; McCamey Steven L and Maureen S to Crocker Brian Todd and Jaime L, $425,000.
3519 Chagford Dr; Yerby Phillip C V and Miranda K to Bennett Jaime N and Dates W C, $228,000.
11943 Channelmark Dr; Coyner Construction Llc to Evans Leroy D Jr and Kimberly L, $549,200.
14609 Charter Walk Pl; Bryant Reginal L and Nakia J to Einhorn John R and Zhou Yujie, $398,500.
5603 Chatmoss Rd; Fleming Nicole L and Griffiths H to Pardel Scott Anthony, $252,000.
13212 Chesdin Landing Dr; Koch Duwayne A Trustee to Stith Darwish J and Shanice J, $499,999.
15542 Chesdin Landing Ct; Farmer David L and Crystal Marie to Wingold Stephen K and Candice D, $434,950.
2325 Cheverton Ln; 2325 Midlo Llc to Park Sang Ho, $1,100,000.
11908 Chislet Mw; Builder Funding Llc to Cooke Danny Howard Jr, $309,950.
9810 Coalboro Rd; McReynolds Michael Kevin to Wilby James and Roberts Holly M, $300,000.
14812 Cobbs Point Dr; Vajda Miklos S to Brown Terence, $265,000.
13204 Court Ridge Rd; Wilburn Michael D and Susan E to Elswick Jasna and Stephen, $212,000.
2903 Cove Ridge Cr; Soroosh M and Bakhtisoroosh M to Dawson Warran L and McAfee Amy J, $252,000.
4241 Daniels St; Smith Stuart M Sr to Keophila Susan and Sengkeo Peter, $249,900.
12307 Declaration Av; Finley Jeffrey T II and Brooklyn to Harris Kevin, $410,000.
6968 Desert Candle Dr; Kirby Lauren A and Ryan K to Burlock Jaime, $295,000.
15048 Dordon Ln; South River Custom Homes Llc to Zyglocke Brian and Kasey, $610,022.
15912 Drumone Rd; Jones Homes Inc to Stagney David B and Samantha A, $747,475.
9247 Eagle Cove Cr; Gunnin Lance E and Hennrich K W to Coates Wesley A Sr and Christine, $289,900.
5100 Edgemere Bl; McNair Cecil and Phyllis to Whitaker Doris A, $250,000.
3224 Ellenbrook Dr; Sheppard Roderick and Quiana to Vannoy Bryan and Jenny, $302,000.
13627 N Enon Church Rd; Close Jeffery T and Shannon B to Solano F and Cortez Cruz K F, $233,000.
13830 Exhall Dr; Larkin Susan Elizabeth to Walker Darren E, $242,900.
721 Farnham Dr; Ward Jeramey B and Jennifer L to Crook Travis J and Kelly L, $394,500.
7918 Featherchase Pl; Abuphilipous G and Hanna Marie to Gorham Elaine Denise, $255,000.
14600 Forest Row Tl; Hurst Green Julie K Trustee to Chao Hung-Lo, $375,000.
15030 Fox Branch Ln; Smith Christopher S and Suzanne to Rodgers Angelina and Carl Jr, $382,500.
3103 Fox Chase Dr; Babb Jacob and Meyerhoeffer S L to Wajciechowski Ian, $268,000.
6114 Fox Haven Pl; Brod Steven M and Mary F to Gilley Matthew and Allison, $515,000.
4018 Frederick Farms Dr; Collins Jason L and Godwin B A to Paul Lauren and Drake James A, $250,000.
8161 Galatea Pl; NVR Inc to Carter Eric and Latrice, $484,375.
15008 Gates Mill Rd; Peters Edward W Jr and Kelli J to Macatula Shannon N and Romico A, $329,950.
562 Glenmeadow Rd; Blackwood Adam D and Sarah J A to Velasco Maria Andrea, $319,900.
11201 Great Branch Dr; Athanasatos Lee Ann D to Bates Amara J, $215,000.
15418 Greenley Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Wright Robert and Kari U, $420,000.
9745 Groundhog Dr; Anstey Mark A to Yarbrough Hollie Moore, $162,000.
7906 Hampton Glen Tr; Arthur Michael S to Adams Franklin G and Rachel W, $360,000.
13703 Harbour Bluff Ct; Smith Allan R and Karen N to Jackson Amber Sones and Robert A, $375,000.
3813 Hazelnut Branch Rd; Akrie Roy A IV to Hendrickson Allek A Jr, $310,000.
11608 Hillside Rd; Stamey William W and Wanda M to Reina Christopher S, $316,000.
1112 Huntersdell Tr; Gibson E H Sr and King-Gibson C to Taylor Nathan and Natalia, $285,000.
4412 Jacobs Bend Tr; Samson Charles L and Kellie to Taylor Desiree, $281,100.
1007 Jeffries Wy; Franklin Michael D and M P to Williams Jane D, $315,000.
5224 Kimmeridge Ct; Clawson Taylor W III and Lisa S to Church Daniel D II and Brittany, $470,000.
4646 Kingsland Rd; Yancey Earl L Sr and Camelia C to Cooper Christopher A, $255,000.
3807 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to May VirgilIV and Amanda, $518,325.
9512 Ladue Rd; Fimple J N and Fimple L and Owen M to Harris Larry J and Pacita P, $222,500.
9006 Lavenham Pl; Spencer Ryan C and Samantha L to Goins Carrington L, $439,000.
7612 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Smith Dustin C and Deshonna N, $288,455.
8400 Leveret Ln; Montreal Llc to Phanelson Charmessia S, $220,000.
15524 Little Hill Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Clifton John and Bonita, $520,980.
9501 Lost Forest Dr; Estrada Mayra to Vivas Jose M and Garcia Alexa A, $235,000.
15031 Majestic Creek Dr; Harris Allen E and Tonya G to Levine Jordan R and Amber H, $270,000.
1409 Mangrove Bay Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Wheeler Margaret E and John P, $397,500.
607 Marsham Ct; NVR Inc to Bivans Valerie Annette, $353,255.
8313 McKibben Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Stock Donald and Kimberly, $719,710.
14301 Michaux Springs Dr; Burnette Walter L and Rhodes C W to Krumwiede Kip R and Lana M, $355,000.
14437 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to McDole Sara R, $354,704.
14600 Mill Spring Cr; Rowden Dayna E to Murphy James R Jr and Hope E, $192,000.
2998 Mountclair Rd; Mueller David Burl and Patricia to Perkins Josiah T and Kristen N, $168,000.
11724 New Forest Tl; Amsler Taylor K to Savage Torrance U and Lloyd D R, $225,000.
7347 Norwood Pond Pl; Giannillo Frank J and Barbara to Wooton Pamela R and Larry L, $275,900.
347 Oakcliff Av; Taboada Dustin E and Wilson L L to Carr Matthew J and Bell B T, $242,000.
8614 Old Brompton Rd; Johnson Jon B and Monica A to Mullane John Et Als, $410,000.
4431 Old Fox Tl; Cho Kwang Ho and Kyu Sook to Schoop Ronald A and Vicki Sue W, $358,000.
13518 Orchard Wood Ct; Newton D W and Newton C L Trs to Lyndaker Gregory P and Tanya, $274,500.
9829 Pampas Dr; Vance Benjamin N Jr and Hope to Nunez-Garcia Stephanie, $255,000.
3940 Paulhill Rd; Batica Lucian G and Monica M to Schultz Andrew and Kamerer L, $284,000.
13605 Pebble Creek Tr; Bacon Michele Goode and Jesse D to Rinker Jeremy Bayne and Danielle, $269,000.
8806 Pepperidge Rd; Picolinos Renovation Llc to Dillon Michael A, $269,500.
2700 Perdue Av; Lyndaker Gregory P and Tanya M E to Valentin Diego R and Rarick C R, $230,000.
6625 Philbrook Rd; Lewis Eddie L and Marselena J to Royal Brianna and Anderson F II, $215,000.
12401 Point Landing Ct; Schwager Sharon L to Whatley Peter C and Susan C, $332,000.
4116 Poplar Grove Rd; Whalen Charles E and Rebecca B to Barrick Brian and Kandice, $277,000.
13613 Prince William Dr; Cataldi George A to Brooks Stefan Ross and Tonya A, $328,500.
2000 W Providence Mw; Bishop Joseph M to Raymond Schermaly and Theressa, $225,000.
3106 Quail Hill Dr; Roll David J and Sandra M to Roll Brian D and Kathleen J, $246,200.
2933 Quisenberry St; Paradocs Properties Llc to Keithly B J and Benedict M C, $255,100.
9352 Reams Rd; Duncan William L and Valeria D to Mendoza Ana S C and Mendoza A C, $210,000.
537 Ridgemoor Pl; Turner Natalie F to Laine Mason Wilburn, $240,000.
14301 Rivermont Rd; Phlippeau Monica J to Allen Alexis and William H, $260,000.
5637 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Johnson Christopher L and C M, $417,000.
15014 Rosebay Forest Dr; Mangus Michael and Valerie P to Ewell Jonathan M and Laurie S, $350,000.
10912 Rufford Rd; Jaimes Edgar and Vega Edilma A to Woodson Lastarr, $255,500.
13907 Sandrock Ridge Dr; Robinson James E and Venecia H to Piekanski Charles J and Rebecca, $398,000.
2508 Scarsborough Dr; Boyce E Laurence and Danis W to Holder Homes Llc, $225,000.
6819 Shasta Daisy Tl; Hurt Michael T and Tatum Erin N to Otero Daniel and Alarcon Ingrid, $400,000.
7109 Silver Farm Pl; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Bisceglia Leonard P and Michelle, $597,706.
9513 Simonsville Rd; Main Street Homes to Chapman Alan J and Esther B, $437,706.
9712 Snowhill Rd; Marrero Raul O and Diana C to Robinson Wilford, $245,000.
13812 Spyglass Hill Cr; Pecquex James and Madeline to Gill David J and Cynthia R, $335,000.
14018 St Cecelia Ct; Croft David A and Croft J Trs to Diaz Sonia and Diaz Jose Ramon, $320,000.
12636 Staffordshire St; Tadlock Lance and Tadlock Don E to Ayers Jessica N, $200,000.
200 Stanmore Rd; George Eileen K and George P M to Jones Edward Christian and Sara, $242,000.
3749 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Monteiro Talitha I and Smith S L, $401,320.
2708 Sugarberry Ln; Mark Cecelia C Trustee to Mark Cecelia C Tr and Mark J W, $313,332.
1401 Sycamore Ridge Ct; Easton Kyle P and Nichols C A to Blystone D J and Cowardin G, $267,000.
10400 Tamworth Rd; Wells Joann W to Gates Cassandra Lynn, $231,500.
2606 Thurloe Dr; Einhaus James B and Lynne B to Costas Nicholas, $310,000.
5106 Timsbury Pointe Dr; Brown Morris A Jr and Dione J to Berry Brencent T and Charquise D, $338,000.
4155 Tosh Ln; Daniels Custom Builders Inc to Collins William G and Nicola, $346,085.
12800 Trenadier Cr; Melton Lisa A to Vaughan Benjamin T and Katherine, $470,000.
1719 Tulip Hill Dr; Crowder Jared L and Valerie J to Shaffer-Strathman W E Et Al, $849,900.
18030 Twin Falls Ln; Benson Brian Thomas and Katelyn to King Madison R and Arango Juan M, $450,000.
4312 Twisted Oak Dr; Ladd Christopher M to Lee Demetri Lance and Mica, $287,000.
7832 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Charbonneau Dawn Marie, $242,045.
13730 Village View Dr; Martin Brenda D to Dunnigan John P and Kristin L, $247,500.
14010 Walnut Creek Rd; Short Frank O and Debbie W to Paul Andrew H and Linda E, $292,000.
13400 Warwick Longbay Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Newman Kirk and Tashalee Spence, $385,000.
4042 Waterswatch Dr; Prawdzik Jennifer L to Roberts Nathan T and Cassandra, $462,500.
910 Westwood Village Wy; Wagner L D and Wagner B T Trs to Houp Robert L Jr and Brenda M, $235,000.
6613 Whisperwood Dr; D R Horton Inc to Grant Gregory and Eve, $339,990.
5013 Wilconna Rd; Simpson Everett Lee and Sarah W to Ostorga Juan C, $226,000.
16907 Wild Senna Pl; Burton Michael and Kelly to Dawkins Shanquith J, $460,000.
1328 Winfree Creek Ln; Proakis Steven A to Asbell Stephanie D, $335,000.
10000 Winterpock Rd; Butler Robert D and Margaret U to Marron Carlos and Altagracia, $410,000.
2990 Woodbridge Crossing Dr; Crawford Courtney P to Thomas Dean E and Webb C L, $152,000.
2324 Worchester Rd; Grogan David and Susan to Zanders Carrol E, $625,000.
HANOVER
10350 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Heritage Properties RE LLC to Roy W. Coates, $320,000.
12200 Ashcake Road, Ashland; Barbara D. Lacoss to Cynthia Carson Downing, $218,500.
13116 Auburn Mill Lane, Glen Allen; Kenneth C. Wermuth to Daniel J. Mancini, $350,000.
17186 Beaverdam Road, Beaverdam; Thomas James Ballos III to Tammy Lowry, $225,000.
12129 Birchleaf Circle, Rockville; Robert C. Wilburn to Karyn Melville Keuther, $296,000.
6492 Boatswain Lane, Mechanicsville; Locksley P. Hening to Connor Robert Reid, $269,950.
7426 Bucket Drive, Mechanicsville; Aaron Scott Hazelgrove to Travis Perkins Six, $425,000.
12290 Cedar Keep Lane, Ashland; Bradley R. Johnson to Katherine Ann Cox, $225,000.
10050 Cheroy Woods Lane, Ashland; Michael J. Baier to Jason Jacobs, $470,000.
16468 Coatesville Road, Beaverdam; Jeffrey Wayne Cooper to Braxton L. Morgan, $240,950.
8230 Creekside Bluffs Lane, Mechanicsville; Mary Seitzinger to Mary E. Ludeke, $215,000.
11296 Crutchfields Court, Glen Allen; Derek P. Jones to BGRS LLC, $395,000.
9398 Dogwood Garth Lane, Mechanicsville; Carl J. Congelosi to Reyanou Aboubakar, $332,000.
12629 Farrington Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Kevin Patrick Bamford, $627,746.
11220 Garland Park Lane, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to Charles William Hawkins, $396,030.
6316 Glebe Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Scott Malcolm Davis Sr., $463,788.
11412 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover; Laural Adams to Hannah Zold Story, $365,000.
9842 Harvest Honey Road, Mechanicsville; Joshua Klein to Samuel G. Orr, $500,000.
315 Hillsway Drive, Ashland; Nicholas L. Newsome to Jonathan Bonghi, $470,000.
9322 Howard Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher James Moore to Judy L. Frost, $274,950.
7353 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; David W. Morath to Priscilla Hicks, $229,750.
9408 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Robert A. Aubrey III, $935,000.
9144 Kings Charter Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael F. McClure to Erik Lowery, $405,000.
242 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert W. Carson, $403,492.
9078 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sharon A. Mueller, $515,860.
7112 Lynnshire Court, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Alsop Jr. to Bradley Robert Johnson, $365,000.
6492 Marie Lane, Mechanicsville; Nikki Lynne Martin to Tyler Stocks, $258,000.
8385 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Jennifer G. McLenny to Cynthia J. Rosier, $259,950.
4094 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; Summer Duck Co. LLC to Eugene Jones Jr., $465,000.
12889 Mount Hermon Road, Ashland; James C. Williams to Christopher P. Barnett, $485,000.
9109 Officer Lane, Ashland; David F. Hill to Bary Michael Dalton, $519,900.
7358 Pebble Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Brianna Wade Saltarelli to Steven A. Valenti, $245,000.
9405 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Lucille Yurchak, $414,350.
8220 Prism Court, Mechanicsville; Hope Westfall to Shirley A. Mifsud, $245,000.
9980 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Derek Ratliff, $417,990.
9349 Ravensworth Court, Mechanicsville; Timothy S. Sanders to Jarod Michael Slemmer, $315,000.
8908 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Walied A. Sanie to Kristin Dahl Irwin, $275,000.
9105 Rouzie Court, Mechanicsville; Ashok H. Solansky to Stephen M. Graley, $311,000.
16427 Saint Peters Church Road, Montpelier; Roger P. Burcham, executor to F.T. Evans, $450,000.
7036 Snowshed Lane, Mechanicsville; Rebecca Ann Lloyd Johnson to Laurence F. Altizer, $296,950.
8992 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Steven Patrick Langston, $298,530.
9190 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael A. Lamb to Christopher Byron Mohr, $324,500.
7103 Sunset Drive, Mechanicsville; William P. Clark to Jadie W. Robinson, $259,000.
9166 Sycamore Hill Place, Mechanicsville; Shaun N. Sandlin to Christine M. Ford, $455,000.
9296 Totopotomy Trail, Ashland; Amanda M. Jones to Michael Vaughan Goff, $264,950.
Unit 2, Blair Manor Condominium; Ustica LLC to Edis Hodzic, $170,000.
9427 Wickham Way, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Thomas A. Gills, $779,000.
13701 Winston Trail Circle, Ashland; Jonathan D. Lighty to Korey Martez Lewis, $414,000.
7259 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Betsy Ellis Bowles, $418,624.
POWHATAN
2373 Bel Crest Circle, Midlothian; Geraldine N. Seeber to Page Kalbaugh Booth, $565,000.
1113 Bradbury Road, Moseley; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Michael T. Zuehlke, $275,000.
871 Dogwood Dell Lane, Midlothian; Jacquelyn P. Hogge, trustee to Ralph E. Small Revocable Trust, $825,000.
6360 Haleford Drive, Powhatan; Joseph L. Gilford to Derrick Wolf, $309,000.
3512 Jonwarn Court, Powhatan; Galen Hartless to Stuart W. Connock Jr., $270,000.
2587 Loch Gate Lane, Powhatan; Derek A. Speight to Joshua Allgood, $330,000.
3518 Mill Mount Trail, Powhatan; Baldwin Creek Custom Homes Inc. to Thomas Walker, $568,000.
6010 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; David E. Palmore to Rodney L. Parsons, trustee, $420,000.
3949 Olde Links Court, Powhatan; Cynthia L. Bradley to Stephen Barry Dolan Jr., $410,000.
2100 Pine Oak Court, Moseley; Ronald J. Rosinski Jr. to Christopher J. Raines, $204,000.
4210 Steger Creek Drive, Powhatan; Raymond A. Norvell to James R. Crenshaw Jr., $336,000.
3428 Woods Way, Powhatan; Craig T. Ultsch to Eric Joseph Saucier Jr., $235,500.
GOOCHLAND
717 Big Woods Place, Manakin Sabot; Ross M. Webster, trustee to Winfred Smith, $1,205,000.
12251 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Thomas A. Pinder, $423,269.
3549 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; Philip A. Granillo to Jasmine V. Holdren, $265,000.
4757 Fleming Road, Louisa; John P. Boyer to Tyler Holbrook, $310,000.
1272 Hammock Circle, Manakin Sabot; ARH Models LLC to Stephen L. Zimmerman, $1,275,000.
4867 Kimber Lane, Gum Spring; Vertical Builders LLC to Christopher W. Corcoran, $367,721.
1987 Lands End Drive, Maidens; James McClanahan to Jeffrey Nicholas, $575,000.
14013 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Elizabeth Lee Oliver, $406,465.
12279 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jeffrey P. Kapinos, $666,618.
3090 Rock Cress Lane, Sandy Hook; Dale E. Ruffner to Michael J. Baier, $599,950.
3580 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; Michael J. Chenail to Abigail Morris, $224,000.
2151 Thoroughbred Parkway, Goochland; Freedom Mortgage Corp. to David Rook, $514,500.
2995 Willow Trace Lane, Sandy Hook; U.S. Bank to Ljubisa Cadjo, $381,000.
Petersburg
207 Greenwood Drive; Bobbie C. Tate to Bilal Abdulhaqq, $210,000.
1809 Pender Ave.; Karl David Lightenberger to Terrell Nicholas Sykes, $234,000.
320 St. Andrew St.; Kim Potts to Aaron Meaner, $182,500.
DINWIDDIE
7775 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Eric C. Griscom, $317,310.
11225 Colemans Lake Road, Ford; Sandra M. Fox to Daniel C. Dormady, $475,000.
13522 Glebe Road, Dewitt; Jennifer A. Miller to Kenneth Thompson Sr., $280,000.
22101 Lake Jordan Road, Petersburg; Stephen E. Glass to Christal Jordan, $309,900.
23819 McKenney Highway, Stony Creek; Mineral Springs Properties LLC to Cliff Facemire, $205,000.
18623 Stonewall Drive, Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Benjamin N. Vance, $352,660.
11904 Wooded Lane, Dewitt; Richard D. Butler Sr. to Christopher Primm, $192,900.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
112 Bluffs Drive; Robert W. Eubank to Kerry-Ann Campbell, $249,500.
515 Colonial Ave.; Ascencio Investments Co. to Flora Edith Getter, $217,000.
224 Hamilton Ave.; Lindsey W. Boisseau to Glissette S. Trinidad-Lawson, $194,000.
202 Nottingham Drive; Ralph J. Greico to Harold M. Townsend, $228,975.
210 Prince Albert Ave.; Sharon M. Lynn to Heather S. Zupo, $171,000.
130 W Westover Ave.; Michael K. Jarratt to Terry R. Sandford Jr., $155,089.
HOPEWELL
3931 Eagle Drive; Lynnette V. Diaz-Miller to Ramonda Allen Bailey, $160,000.
106 S Marion Ave.; William W. Absher III to Steven Reincke, $152,000.
2221 Richmond St.; Johanna C. Ordonez to Rachel Coltes, $159,500.
1905 Sunnyside Ave.; Alphonso Edward Johnson to Chantel Baucum, $175,000.
NEW KENT
5700 Baylor Grove, Providence Forge; Cedar Creek Homes Inc. to Sharri B. Lappe, $429,950.
7031 Chestnut Drive, Quinton; Frank F. Rider Jr. to Evan Stawn, $295,000.
1005 Diascund Point, Lanexa; John Scott Rudiger to William Alexander Crawford, $525,000.
7553 Flowering Magnolia, Quinton; Susan Lenora Shaver to Abeldia E. Tamez-Pagel, $384,900.
4700 Hidden Lane, Lanexa; George D. Peyton Jr. to Nicholas M. Vollmer, $379,900.
11106 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; Suzanne J. Hopkins to Milton L. Wilson, $401,995.
8008 W Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Joyce M. Newman to William E. Dismore, $350,000.
7630 Old Roxbury Road, Quinton; Virginia D. Baldwin to Michael D. Good, $225,000.
11965 Pergola Court, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Ferenc Petho, $626,107.
8950 S Quaker Road, Quinton; Charles Oliver to Brittany Chisenahall, $195,000.
835 W Riverside Drive, Lanexa; William T. McMichael III to Matthew John Fox, $232,500.
7514 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Nathan Charles Oyler, $303,280.
9601 Sherwood Drive, Quinton; Matthew W. Hylton to Susan Vogel, $249,950.
4468 Wigeon Drive, Providence Forge; Daniele A. Longo to John James Runac, $345,000.
5836 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Barry McMurtry to Laurie Angela Massery, $265,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
7304 Birchett Drive, Prince George; Maria Cruz Calvo Ward to Dorian Hussein, $207,500.
5375 Courthouse Road, Prince George; CMH Homes Inc. to Archie L. Nance Jr., $218,317.
2696 Forbes Drive, Prince George; Mark E. Rogers to Damien E. Savedge, $249,900.
1320 Lemonwood Drive, North Prince George; Tara McCabe to William K. Wilkins II, $185,000.
11604 Mark Twain Drive, South Prince George; Andre L. Holcomb to Christopher B. Riddle, $205,000.
4025 Royster Place, Prince George; Kingdom Property Innovations LLC to Jason L. Davis, $209,000.
10118 Southampton Road, Disputanta; Chappell Construction LLC to William W. Absher III, $284,000.
4516 Wood Lane, Prince George; David Michael Tomko to Bryan Evan Estes, $275,500.
Charles city
3035 Eastbury Lane, Charles City; Harrison Tyler Samaniego to Michael David Englert, $590,000.
4531 Old Union Road, Charles City; Antwan L. Brown to Matthew Dean Parker, $282,500.
AMELIA
8931 Green St., Amelia Court House; Jonathan M. Bowman to Michelle L. Keller, $208,000.
16110 Janet Drive, Amelia Court House; Julie Anne Hawkins to Cheryl M. Harlan, $369,000.
10115 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House; Shaun P. Spradlin to David Wayne Muckel, $250,000.
13691 Smack Drive, Amelia Court House; Joseph Stvartak to Edith H. Onorato, $305,000.
8650 Virginia St., Amelia Court House; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Madelyn Katzman, $247,000.
KING WILLIAM
2855 Chelsea Road, West Point; Brandon D. Casey to Peter G. May and Tracey Hudson May Revocable Living Trust, $240,000.
2212 Forest Court, Aylett; Emily Borneisen to Leslie William Horton, $170,000.
137 Hickory Knoll Court, King William; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Jeff Autizzer Agee III, $312,000.
13198 King William Road, King William; Carolyn D. Wilkerson to Andrew Joshua Daugherty, $221,000.
624 E Magnolia Ave., Wet Point; Cory V. Braxton to Rebecca L. Carter, $205,000.
130 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Brian E. Bigelow to Glenn Stacey Mitchell, $265,000.
109 Pleasant Grove Court, Aylett; Aaron Christopher Evans to Hannah Cook, $244,950.
1675 W Rose Garden Road, West Point; TNT Land Resources LLC to Michael Kodra III, $280,000.
970 Rosebud Run, King William; Brian M. McAlister to Logan Lynn Ayers, $195,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
232 Claiborne Drive; Xel Sant Anna to Michael H. Goldner, $220,000.
406 Idlewood Lane; Mary Cabell Clay to David V. Sherwood, $550,000.
3973 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Gregory T. Mathias, $360,640.
4 Priorslee Lane; Burton J. Foley to Richard C. Ashcroft, $182,000.
1108 Settlement Drive; Robert W. Gray Builder Inc. to Diane D'Alessio, $197,000.
Unit 11-1101, Bristol Commons; Mark Edward Danylko to Allen B. Pickels Jr., $193,000.
1502 Westgate Circle; Erwin Schurz to Angela C. Colucci, $169,900.
JAMES CITY
317 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Patricia G. Shaw, trustee to Linda Rae Eaton, $355,000.
105 Astrid Lane, Williamsburg; Karl E. Koenigsmann IV to Andrew T. Barker, $230,000.
146 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Karen E. Slebodnick Wright to Robert J. Thomas, $548,000.
5427 Burlington Court, Williamsburg; Virginia Estate and Trust Law PLC, successor trustee to Regina Clay, $440,000.
101 Cascades, Williamsburg; Cason Custom Homes Retirement Plan to Brian S. Sibley, $639,900.
111 Clydeside, Williamsburg; Kevin V. Hodgson to John Panaswich, $502,000.
6330 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Donald Rae Duffy to Robert W. Baker, $342,000.
4303 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Ashlie C. Parker Slepicka to Glen D. Coats, $314,500.
301 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; Ronald R. Sims to Paul A. Armknecht Jr., $381,000.
6753 Evensong Lane, Williamsburg; Maureen Rose Baio to James E. Hruz, trustee, $381,000.
3505 Fieldcrest Court, Williamsburg; Warren C. Jones to Phillip Valdes, $344,500.
1629 Founders Hill North, Williamsburg; Allen Miller to Ruggero Caterini, $692,500.
3095 Friendship Drive, Toano; Felisha E. Colon to Gregory M. Millslagle, $284,000.
103 Gullane, Williamsburg; Lynne M. Taylor, executor to Timothy L. Myers, $405,000.
152 Hartwell Perry Way, Williamsburg; Steven D. Kingsborough, administrator to Jean Paul Cole, $395,000.
107 Hoylake, Williamsburg; Edith R. Haecker to Richard J. Kane Jr., trustee, $575,000.
1352 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Franklin Julian Jenkins to Eugene Robert Desaulniers, $220,000.
140 Kingspoint Drive, Williamsburg; Bruce H. Knowles to Sandra Jordan Allaun, $759,000.
2939 Leatherleaf Drive, Toano; Samuel R. Rehm to Edward Raynes Eaton Jr., $420,000.
4004 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher Leftwich to Zakaria Ouahmane, $239,900.
3640 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Pamela Nadine Harris, $407,560.
101 Meadowcrest Trail, Williamsburg; Cole E. Joyner to Lindsay Goyne, $250,000.
1104 Monarch Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Martha Mae Grzesiak, $205,020.
3316 New Castle Drive, Williamsburg; Judith E. Buehler, trustee to Ryan C. Lowe, $423,000.
4036 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; Terrence J. Fanning to Julia L. O'Rourke, $453,750.
2102 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Frank Leach III to Christina Virginia Barth, $335,000.
3201 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Patricia N. Wilson, $243,000.
104 Richard Burbydge, Williamsburg; Kevin P. Hudson to Jan M. Brown, $351,250.
9600 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to John Peter Scalici, $381,765.
5576 Rolling Woods Drive, Williamsburg; Eleanor M. Hile to Anne R. Meiers, $272,000.
5604 Scotts Pond Drive, Williamsburg; Tara M. Donato to Patrick Alan Oliver, $307,000.
505 Sir George Percy, Williamsburg; Brett K. Smith, trustee to John M. Lombardo, trustee, $1,535,000.
3231 St. James Park, Williamsburg; Eric J. Enslen to Joseph R. Pollard, $627,000.
4108 Stonewood Lane, Williamsburg; Michell M. Georges to Matthew G. Montgomery, $313,500.
605 E Tazewells Way, Williamsburg; Jason Silverman to Vivian Daira Huntoon, $359,000.
129 Thoma Dale, Williamsburg; Pamela I. Egan to Americo Aguilar, $497,000.
Unit 1, Building 1, Quarterland Commons; MSES Properties LLC to Williamsburg Periodontics LLC, $260,000.
837 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; Jonathan Miano to Alec C. Marshall, $233,000.
3126 Weathers Blvd., Toano; Wendy R. Bennett to Steven J. Lucca, $175,000.
3515 Westham, Toano; David E. Bush, successor trustee to Brandon Thanh Pho, $265,000.
8 Whitaker Court, Williamsburg; Milica Decker, trustee to Jesu M. William, $455,000.
3128 Windy Branch Drive, Toano; Dennis C. Metzfield to Jami D. Blanchard, $565,000.
45 Yeardley's Grant, Williamsburg; Donna M. Williams Camp to Melinda Lee Gibson, $325,000.