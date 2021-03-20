Property Transfers

3111 Robious Crossing Dr; Shewmake William H and Donna G to Bartley Tadd S and Annamarie E, $531,000.

3504 Robious Forest Wy; Vizcaino Oswaldo and Anna-Marie to Williamson Regena O and Andrew F, $515,000.

6819 Rossville Dr; Brown Adeline R and Pearce D M to Tull Keron C, $295,500.

6612 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Cubbage Leandra, $341,450.

6624 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Scott Pamilla Dionne, $357,560.

15501 Saddlebrook Rd; Chase William A and Eve Marie to Hurst Daimion Michael and Jaimee, $207,000.

10046 Saint Joan Av; Shuparskyy Viktor M and Zhanna M to Beltrami Marco, $264,990.

6002 Sara Kay Dr; Briseno Ricardo and Cortez J to Bagley Marquetta M, $227,000.

3300 Shallowford Tc; Roepke Peter Et Als to Driscoll Emily K Et Als, $280,000.

14848 Shorewood Ct; Le Tulinh to Blankenship-Loker A and Loker R, $381,000.

9601 Simonsville Rd; Main Street Homes to Peters Jeffrey B and Kimberly D, $396,856.

12823 Sloan Dr; Twin Moons Llc to Silvestro Lorna, $239,000.