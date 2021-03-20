Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
517 W 21st St; McMillan Andrew A to Barnocky Andrew, $255,000.
9 N 25th St, U19; Waller William Troy to Rodrian Alicia J, $275,000.
2915 2nd Ave; Rva75 19 Llc to Msquare Properties Llc, $157,500.
1324 N 31st St; Nickel B Llc to Jovanovic Emily Rebecca, $160,000.
720 N 35th St; Crutcher Emily And to Perez Osborne Enrique, $390,000.
2908 3rd Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Stevenson Coy, $205,000.
1109 Althea Pkwy; Millstone Construction Llc to Caiello Lizbeth H, $257,000.
4613 Augusta Ave; Chandler John and Company Llc to Hamilton Kathryn, $789,500.
804 Bedrock Lane; Alvarez Alba G to Johnson Natasha Ann, $173,381.
1625 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Villacres Michael Anthony, $327,560.
4303 Britannia Road; Utah Ifeyinwa to Manriquez Joseph And Mallory, $151,000.
301 E Brookland Park Blvd; Cmrt Properties Llc to Harris Tharish R, $250,000.
1320 Brookland Pkwy; Fresh Start Property Solutions to Bates Jinnifer H, $400,000.
3018 Chamberlayne Ave; Cc Richmond II Lp to Carpenter Cary, $309,000.
8662 Cherokee Road; Yancey John Paul to Darkis Gordon T, $449,000.
706 N Davis Ave; Gross Kevin R and Sarah R to Huntington Albery Henry IV, $1,028,128.
5303 Ditchley Road; Holland Eric J And Anne C to Middleton James K and Michelle V, $790,000.
4105 Dover Road; Cava Capital Llc to Hyde Jane B Baird, $1,399,000.
3101 Enslow Ave; Maya Va Llc to Geer Courtney Draper, $255,444.
3231 Fendall Ave; Nasser Mohamad Shamarul And to Cockshott Iain, $307,500.
1009 Garber St; Seminary Capital Management Llc to Rhea Patrick, $210,000.
618 E Gladstone Ave; Capital Up Investments Llc to Zarasura Robert C, $200,500.
1813 W Grace St; Nguyen Dangming And to J and K Associates Of Virginia Llc, $847,900.
900 Greenway Lane; Bowden Thomas L Jr to Guyer Nicholas D, $493,500.
1224 Greystone Ave; Palma Walter Gaitan to Lespier Jose A Rodriguez, $270,000.
5007 Grove Ave, Uc; Berkeley Katherine M to Costas Constance C, $400,000.
2520 Hanover Ave; John Thomas P And Faith M to Gooding John Parker, $700,000.
3 N Harvie St; Holt Clinton J to Abouzski Nael A And Antar N, $500,000.
2228 Hey Road; Hey Rd Llc to Sazo Edwin G, $186,000.
2219 Idlewood Ave; Schermerhorn David J And to Mufti Azeem I, $261,375.
2518 Kensington Ave; McGrath Marlene M Revocable to Vonck Kevin J And Margaret D, $570,000.
813 W Lancaster Road; Ssp Solo 401k Trust to Skirven Timothy and Croft Alison, $275,000.
1504 W Leigh St; Hackett Pearl A And to Leigh Street Realty Llc, $240,000.
6801 Longview Dr; Jec Holding Llc to Evans Samuel W, $276,000.
2220 Maplewood Ave; Perks David B to Hopcroft Robert J And Myra, $465,000.
3320 Marybrooks Lane; Marks Kiewanda to Trueheart Duke, $180,000.
1630 Monument Ave, U4; Shubert Shannon L to Hall Kenneth Jeffrey Brock, $235,000.
2511 Mule Barn Al, Ua; James Maryann to Lenzi Mark J, $300,000.
3204 Noble Ave; Laprade Melvin W Jr to Santoriniblu Llc, $395,025.
1307 Nottoway Ave; Martinez Hector D And Karina L to Joyce Matthew S, $343,500.
501 Oliver Hill Way; Rowva Properties Llc to Oh Hat Llc, $1,295,000.
3903 Park Ave; Fetterman Christopher E And to Zacholski Kyle A, $640,000.
4907 Park Ave; Papalios Elias Alexander And to Vincent Charles Alexander A, $573,000.
1910 Porter St; Christian Shelley L to Lopez Nelson D And Yessica K, $181,632.
5700 Riverside Dr; Huffaker Michael H to Melson Daniel S And Jaclyn R, $394,000.
5824 Shallow Way; Routier Dominique to Putinas Gintautas, $170,000.
1613 Stansbury Ave; Morris Timothy R to Bustillos Erlindo Garcia, $169,170.
4611 Stuart Ave; Craft Lori M to Reece Steven G And Karen G, $379,461.
4714 Sylvan Road; Fisher Jared And Natalie to Fisher Jared And Natalie, $443,000.
104 Tonbridge Road; Tonbridge Road Llc to Sully Adventures Llc, $1,800,000.
4338 Wakefield Road; Via Richard C and Rosemary C to Lillard Helen Elizabeth C, $327,500.
5331 Warwick Road; Thurston Will to Crawford Henderson Monica, $220,000.
3006 Westgate Dr; Williams David L Jr to Parker Kelly K, $289,900.
4501 Wythe Ave; Smith Waller C And Erin C to Lacy Brent M, $792,000.
HENRICO
8212 Adrian Dr, Henrico; Hutson Sean M and Laura K to Bliss John Michael, $231,000.
2401 Apollo Rd, Henrico; Ford Pearl M Estate to Williams Ashley Claudia, $166,450.
249 Ashbury Hills Dr, Henrico; Jeremy D Motsinger to Ederra Manuel Vazquez, $406,000.
1225 Balustrade Blvd, Henrico; Riordan James L Jr and Ann Marie Trustees to Baril Stephen E and Brenda W, $770,000.
11412 Barrington Bridge Ct, Henrico; Corcoran James F T and Debra D to Daedoue Fahd M and Nuha O Elnour, $750,000.
8802 Bellefonte Rd, Henrico; Sachs Roberta Oster to Bains George Everett and Michelle Christine, $635,000.
10241 Berrymeade Ct, Glen Allen; Griffin Patrick S and Denae M Rebmann to Brooks Norman J and Tatyona D Baskerville, $234,000.
5311 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Roberts John G III and Martha Shelhorse, $340,892.
6400 Blossom View Ln, Henrico; Glasco Gerald to Brown Shantell Nicole, $200,000.
9519 Bonanza St, Henrico; Miller Marvin E Jr Estate to Miller Mary Claire and Jacob Michael Bortz, $220,000.
2908 Briar Ln, Henrico; Wilson Michele R and Howard D to Norman Spencer A, $196,500.
1032 Brookwood Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Cox Christopher E and Addie E to Le Van Hong, $255,000.
10501 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Williams Robert J Jr and Sue Isabelle to Stosch Kelly and Forrest Chaffin, $340,750.
3805 Candlegrove Ct, Henrico; Joseph Cuthbert and Taramattie to Green Alfie, $285,000.
124 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Welch David V and Carol W to Draper Robert Eugene, $313,600.
7515 Century Dr, Henrico; Vera Emily C and Matthew B Fritz to Parr Donald and Carlyn and Anton Schaffner, $301,000.
1518 Chauncey Ln, Henrico; Simmons Family Living Trust to Leatherwood James S and Joyce B, $415,000.
335 Clerke Dr, Glen Allen; Purser Alan R Jr and Michele M to Karri Venkata Ravi Kumar and Varalakshmi Rajarajeswari, $415,000.
8302 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Hall Daniel W to Kneip Daniel Richard and Susan Renee, $235,000.
4201 Columbus Dr, Henrico; Grimmett Janet L to Gizzarelli Michael and Donna, $150,000.
7709 Cornwall Rd, Henrico; Price Ashby to Dyhouse Renata and Earle Wilson Jr, $511,000.
1909 Court St, Henrico; Origin Medical Group Llc to Vanchieri Stacie A, $307,500.
10505 Creston Rd, Glen Allen; Krohn Brenda G to Catic Halida, $238,000.
2 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Time to Change Properties Llc to Jump Raymon Tate and Kacie, $156,000.
2806 Darnell Rd, Henrico; Marshburn Tonda to Eldanaf Ghady N, $288,000.
4915 Di's Way, Sandston; Dowell Scott L to Spence Alan T and Jacqueline M, $329,950.
2317 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Edwards Christopher T to Lackman Francis Xavier Jr and Caroline Louise Blake, $395,000.
461 East Richmond Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Smith Darielle Irene and Dominic Davis, $241,460.
1 Emerson St, Henrico; Carmon Deborah P to Johnson Crystal, $215,000.
19 Emerson St, Henrico; Bullock Nkenge A to Green Taneisha L, $195,475.
10542 Farm Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Broughton Darrel E and Leslyn B to England James S and Chelsea R Patrick-England, $475,000.
2507 Fleet Ave, Henrico; Helft Emily to Haugan Audrey Talley, $232,200.
8312 Forge Rd, Henrico; Mazzucco Robert A Jr to Rowane Ruthanne Elise, $255,000.
8029 Gardenwood Ter, Henrico; McDavis Joe and B J Hawkins to Sprouses Corner Llc, $257,700.
3401 Gayton Meadows Ter, Henrico; Adams Sarah Peyton and Matthew Hill to Vyas Vishal and Fnu Meenakshi, $350,900.
2501 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Bush Jason H and Sarah M Van Coops-Bush to Chandrasekar Sathyaraj D and Uma Murugan, $577,000.
3902 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Morales Carlos Domenech, $247,873.
3407 Gwynn's Pl, Glen Allen; Longest Joyce S to Nguyen Quyen, $319,000.
2303 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Ashey Margaret Estate to Bottomley Group Lle, $248,000.
8332 Hawk Nest Dr, Henrico; Hill Winford Lee II to Lovelace George R Jr and Cletisha T, $508,000.
1600 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Porter Ashleigh R to Touch John and Kameka, $194,000.
617 S Holly Ave, Henrico; Hampton Raun C and Crystal C to Mitchell Minnie L, $200,000.
3313 Horselydown Ct, Henrico; O'Connor Edward J and Diane to Powell Daniel F, $545,000.
10124 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico; Msd Enterprises Llc to Ransone Laura C, $312,500.
2503 Indale Rd, Glen Allen; Minnich Kellsie L and William T Miller III to Wolfel Andrew C and Tanya S, $185,000.
2604 Jordan Ct, Glen Allen; Feather Timothy A and Wendy C to Coalson William R, $222,000.
1419 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Greene Alison B and Robert Knight Et Al, $301,926.
9566 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Breitmeyer Kurt William to Law Rachel R, $193,000.
1203 Lake Ave, Henrico; Greiner Matthew H and Katherine B to Jervis Robin Wade and Susan Smith, $568,890.
1104 Lakeland Cir, Henrico; Beirne Deborah G to Eldridge Deborah P, $165,000.
2618 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dama Pavan and Manjulavani Sompalli Et Al, $314,609.
5900 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Fox William Tyler and Erin Tyler Page, $281,638.
5912 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Newhall Adrianna, $241,032.
4700 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company The, $195,000.
2008 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Forst Michelle D and Cheryl L Russell, $323,944.
10935 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Stein Richard Wesley and Erika, $574,578.
222 Lowell St, Henrico; Richter David Trustee to Duncan-Nickerson Susann Elizabeth, $165,900.
9373 Man-O-War Ct, U1107, Glen Allen; Sikes Emmett R to Miller Carolyn Jenae, $160,000.
10500 Marions Way, Glen Allen; Overmeyer Karen A to Ruj Ramaranjan and Amrita Sahu, $315,000.
2107 McDonald Rd, Henrico; Worthington William Allen to Jones Alexandra Mae, $150,000.
7801 Meherrin Rd, Henrico; Guyre Amanda M to Miller Travis Rex and Bethany Lorraine Silva, $342,000.
1209 Mill Reef Ct, Sandston; Thompson Robert K and Ashley H to Lee Matthew Alan, $215,000.
3014 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Del Solar Laura L Sanchez to Yelverton Quincy J, $200,000.
12432 Morgan's Glen Cir, Glen Allen; Pitts Joyce N to Heppert Judith, $350,000.
1605 New Settlement Dr, Henrico; Mandeville Arthur R and Dorothy S to Mohr Charles R and Lois T, $295,000.
214 O'Brien Rd, Henrico; Robinson Keondra to Pinchinat Rachelle, $260,000.
1516 Oakland Chase Pkwy, Henrico; Lyle Vernon A to Graves Donnell L, $260,000.
4909 Olde Mill Pond Ln, Glen Allen; Montagnino Jason and Jessica A to Shukoor Rehaan and Shaima Khan, $415,000.
916 Pale Moon Dr, Glen Allen; Lloyd Richard Trustee to Jackson Larencia, $240,000.
5725 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Thweatt Debra A to Lynn Victoria Trustee, $350,000.
4543 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $595,000.
5209 Penick Rd, Henrico; Gabrual Katie A to Sutton Jeremy, $252,500.
2307 Poates Dr, Henrico; Brockmeier Robert W and Gilda M to Illsley Nathanael T V and Colleen M, $220,000.
12345 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc to Bistline Jon Leland and Kathryn Ann, $908,561.
2930 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Vaughan John W Jr and Jennifer Elder to Landrum William Patrick and Sharon Swink, $199,950.
10215 Richmond Rd, Glen Allen; Chandler Christopher K to Valle Carolina B Sibrian and Medardo A Palacios Urias, $303,000.
12321 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Wahib Basem and Heba to Matzke Leigh Anne and Amber Hatfield-Matzke, $262,000.
2210 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Milanovic Sinisa and Dijana to Smith Blake Anthony, $215,000.
205 Ruggles Pl, Henrico; Whittet Robert M III and Linda W Trust to Hamner Nancy S and Nathan C Trustees, $975,000.
323 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Housing And Urban Development to Villaran Jason, $165,000.
8131 Sawmill Rd, Henrico; Middleton James Keith and Michelle V to Harding Susan T W and Patrick J, $700,000.
8375 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Nayak Sathisha, $249,990.
12530 Serenity Ct, Glen Allen; Edelman Steven L and Carol Cotton to Newman Joseph E and Linda, $451,000.
1729 Shewalt Cir, Henrico; Delaware Joseph L to Vohra Ramizbhai A and Shamaben H Vahora, $267,860.
1575 Skirmish Run Dr, Henrico; Us Bank Trust Na to Bonhomme Stacey, $160,000.
1913 Sorrento Pl, Henrico; Heiberg Eric L to Nicoll Alexander M and Katie L Caprara, $330,000.
10800 St Anton Cir, Glen Allen; Tillack Robert H Jr to Mettu Raja Sekhar Reddy, $390,000.
4702 Stockholm Dr, Sandston; Phelps James B and Kathy M to Kelly Megan Cathleen, $328,500.
2109 Stonehollow Rd, Henrico; Baxley Philip A and Catherine L Farmer to Almeida Tawany, $340,000.
1313 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Welty David K and Lori L to Chalet Properties IV Llc, $273,500.
1509 Thistle Rd, U201, Henrico; Morrissey Michael P and Antonette to Herbert Thomas F and Carol M, $170,000.
1702 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Carroll Brittany C to Cookmeyer Jessica Amber, $200,000.
12305 Tournament Ln, Henrico; Joyner Courtney C to Chamberlain Kaysie, $276,000.
7015 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Jessee Timothy Cameron to Donaldson Kristina, $250,000.
5913 Upham Dr, Henrico; Carpenter Paige K and P R Keran and J N Davis to Maya Va Llc, $181,500.
7207 Vernon Rd, Henrico; Scott Russell L Estate to Tetterton Karen C and Jake Poff, $166,380.
313 Washington Ct, Henrico; Reid Zachary and Jennifer J Trustee to Reid Moses and Omri Morris, $194,000.
1406 E Washington St, Henrico; R F Properties Llc to Green Deondra Renae and Kennard D Johnson, $184,000.
1006 Westbriar Dr, Henrico; Rosenthal Seth and Deborah W to Muangala William Tshilengi and Rosalie, $257,500.
439 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico; Bynum Palestine to Walker Jessica A and Sherrita L Bryant, $194,000.
3119 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Richmond Property Holdings Llc to 405 Group Llc, $500,000.
8125 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Boatman Brian E and Marcela Ruminot, $309,990.
8018 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Robinson Jacqueline L, $250,248.
12637 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Knight James David Jr and Tammy Lynn to Trivedi Rakesh and Avani Raval, $699,000.
7042 Yahley Mill Rd, Henrico; Nolte Jerry W Jr and Michael D Sr Et Al to Southers David Andrew Jr, $255,000.
Chesterfield
14718 Acorn Ridge Pl; Curtis Michael N and Curtis T K to Garrett Robert G IV and Katelyn, $265,000.
2558 Alcott Rd; Cooper Kierra Latresa to Milliner Eric, $220,000.
11841 Ambergate Dr; Vandeweghe R Michael and K K to Heath James L and Kammer Sarah E, $425,000.
6312 Anise Cr; McDonough Hayley to Ramirez Malinka Maria, $315,000.
11106 Arbor Green Dr; Richardson Charleita M to Stafford Nicholas W and Sarah A, $295,000.
14621 Ashlake Manor Dr; Reed Bradley R Et Als to Scott Roger A and Barbara H, $365,000.
5961 Autumnleaf Dr; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Brown Danielle M and Tawiah D, $318,000.
5801 Baileys Path Rd; Stone Harbor Llc to Fleming William L IV and Patrice, $262,500.
5925 Baron Dr; Coffin Ellen M C and Currie N A to Rich Reid B and Miller Jill M, $150,000.
18013 Bay Point Wy; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Dou Hauting and Wang Ling, $598,233.
5623 Beacon Hill Dr; Cole Mason D III and Kimberly M to Kocev Amy L and Antonio, $200,950.
13200 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Gallagher Kathleen and Cole K B, $419,565.
5401 Bellmeadows Rd; Carr James T and Mabel B to Malvern Construction Corp, $160,000.
6809 Berkley Davis Tr; Albert Derril J and Menneke M to King Steven A, $310,000.
12130 Blossom Point Rd; Parrish Steven T Et Als to Wichman Todd A and Kelly G, $280,000.
7708 Bluespruce Dr; Nester Paul E and Ruth B to Malay William K and Judith A, $235,000.
6157 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Thornburg Jessica Marie, $234,480.
9300 Brading Ln; Huzi Richard M and Capri to Radcliff Dawn M, $345,550.
9631 Brading Ln; Dallas David R and Pamela D to Beasley Jason and Molly, $342,000.
10937 Brandy Wood Tr; Hames-Frazier Vincent L and A R to Gsell Christopher M and Margaret, $393,000.
4924 Brickhaven Dr; Minnix Paul D to Trejo Steve and Perez Stephanie, $243,000.
424 Bridge Creek Ct; Bates Kerry A to Parsons Robert Theodore, $343,000.
13113 Buffalo Springs Ct; NVR Inc to Brown Mark II, $412,515.
2107 Burgess Rd; Wilkerson James E and Irmgard to Johnson Kelly N Et Als, $175,000.
4118 Caddington Dr; Boone Homes Inc to Strauss Mark and Linda, $731,516.
8425 Capernwray Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Barker Michael W and Laura B, $782,439.
7109 Carriage Pines Dr; Grogan Sean R and Shari K to Jackson James and Meagan E, $225,000.
2341 Castle Hill Rd; Bartley Tadd to Johnson Mark C and Laura H, $410,000.
9822 Chanelka Ln; Widener Mark A and Laurie J to Buleza R M III and Anderson L N, $267,000.
1412 Chaplin Bay Dr; Oatman Eugene M and Memori to Merritt Orlando L and Monica A, $427,000.
8729 Chester Forest Ln; Bagent William and Chong H to Bailey Michael and Laura Rogers, $275,000.
1932 Chevelle Dr; Martin Varaporn T to Jones David R III, $235,000.
14305 Chimney House Rd; Violante William J Et Als to Jessee Timothy C and Patricia L, $405,000.
10611 Clearpoint Dr; Fletcher Brian T and Rachael S to Fishell Nathaniel N and Megan H, $273,000.
1042 Cohen Tl; Shirsat Vinod O and Jadhav N to Hicks Wyatt B and Proserpio R G, $405,000.
10807 Collington Dr; Panagopoulos Dennis A and Janie to Mackey Damien and Krystle, $445,000.
16307 Copper Still Tr; Reid Trevor B and Andrea E to Vilante Michael and Rebecca, $429,500.
5300 Copperpenny Rd; Ashe Bertram D and Valerie E B to Morales Lorimi Almodovar, $365,000.
7400 Crathes Tr; Gracik Ron and Gina R to Izadi Ashian M, $452,500.
15024 Creek Edge Pl; Narron Alan Scott and Janie C to Kurth C and Owen-Kurth M A, $280,000.
7036 Desert Candle Dr; Spruill William E Jr and M P to Yates Michael K and Trupti P, $339,000.
6419 Doyles Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Zheng Steven Q and Chen Xiumin, $403,500.
12043 Dunnottar Dr; Hagenbuch Troy and Ann M to Blackwell Robert E and Georgia L, $410,000.
2301 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Crum Ryan D and Ford Felicia L, $333,605.
15912 Exter Mill Rd; Morrison David Lee Jr to Rodriguez-Negron Juan, $359,900.
7837 Falling Hill Tr; Gomez Samuel and Gomez H R Trs to Vandermark Anthony C, $260,000.
9402 Fenestra Cr; Carroll H Kenneth and Joyce F to Stallings James Jeffrey, $210,000.
7949 Flag Tail Dr; Brickley Matthew S and S to Kammermeier Steven, $260,000.
8718 Forton Ct; Main Street Homes to Holmes Stuart E Jr and Bonnie F, $381,400.
9813 Garden Grove Ct; Jimoh Kabir Y and Oluwatoyin A to Khodeir A M and Abdelrahman H M, $264,000.
6738 Gills Gate Ct; Wb Acquisitions Llc to Austin-Moore Sonia, $255,000.
614 Glenmeadow Rd; Peterson P F and Peterson D Trs to Furman Angela H and Thomas H, $312,000.
4825 Glenmorgan Ct; Barnes Lamont K and Jacklyn D to Hawkes Chanette, $431,000.
65 Goodward Rd; Craig John M Jr and Hise L S to Criner Seth A and Tabitha D, $280,000.
5139 Gravelbrook Dr; Jackson Gordon and Cynthia to Jokerst Timothy S and Michaella, $200,000.
4613 Greywater Dr; Coleman Ryan to Cole Thomas Henry, $279,000.
1118 Goswick Ridge Rd; Robertson T B Jr and Slaveva V I to Scheer Jason C and Michelle D, $434,900.
11148 Guilford Rd; Crenshaw Alton J and Felicia D to Clare-Mackey Amy Elizabeth, $235,000.
8116 Hampton Meadows Cr; Frank Jason P to Abbott Blake Anthony and Toni J, $430,000.
14500 Hancock Ridge Ct; Lowery Robert C and Gayle I to McBurnie David and Kathy, $290,000.
5119 Hartsdale Rd; Bailey Daryl F and Julie V to Drummond Anissa, $221,995.
6216 Heather Glen Rd; Sinnott Michael Andrew to Lopez Rudy Samuel Hernandez, $270,000.
13801 Hentland Ct; Main Street Homes to Snow Gregory A and Susan, $452,344.
10405 Hickory Rd; Lawson Jared C to Payne John David Jr, $185,000.
6417 Holborn Rd; Branch Tracey Y to Gillespie Deanna, $205,000.
16412 Inchcape Rd; Powers Brandon Seth and Becky E to Wilson Leslie, $349,950.
3443 Ivyridge Dr; Lambert Michael and Ebony S to Howell Nova L and Ryan L, $297,300.
10357 Jason Rd; Harvey William D and Mary A to Cowles Kirk, $213,000.
14312 Jeffries Pl; Lee Seunghwan and Son Bongsoon to Yakupov Yakov S and Alekseeva I, $345,000.
19509 Julep Cr; Prince James Llc to Robertson Latricia Nichelle, $195,000.
3707 Julep Dr; Mingloski Robert A and Glenda A to Jones Sydney, $202,000.
13806 Kentucky Derby Pl; Inge Royal Lacy III and Kimberly to Pineda Juan C A and Gomez Ilse Y, $260,000.
7302 Key Deer Ct; Farrell Sean J and Jana L to Chou Riththy M, $264,500.
9512 Kinnerton Dr; Main Street Homes to Smith Alonzo and Felicia M, $429,589.
3624 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Glenn Jeanette M, $398,673.
7731 Lake Shore Dr; Purcell Susan C to Hein Stephen A Jr, $220,000.
2919 Laketree Ct; Benton Benjamin F to Madyun Marquita Denise, $274,000.
14511 Leafield Dr; Neilsen Edward Allen and Marie E to Ivey Jason and Nisha, $594,950.
11425 Leonards Run Dr; Barnes Shawn Q and Traylor W T to Gates Barbara J and Stewart J, $445,000.
3102 Liberty Oaks Rd; Manning Janet C to Barnes Michael A, $225,000.
5133 Lippingham Ln; Higgs William A Jr and Fredricka to Milligan Joshua D and Fleming S, $325,000.
2900 London Park Dr; Falled Hayden J and Fillerup J to Wenger Brandon L and Beckler L E, $400,000.
11706 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Ashton Joshua D and Ashlie Marie, $345,648.
2112 Magnolia Grove Wy; Terrien Donald to Gallagher Terry J, $309,000.
1507 Mangrove Bay Tr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to McAllister Dalron and Annamaria, $391,490.
17624 Marymere Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Locklear Matthew T and Shank K L, $304,310.
19112 Maurer Ln; Moore Keith D and Teri J to Kleinhaus Mark A and Richart B, $252,000.
3800 McTyres Cove Rd; Thomas Susan S to Horsington John P and Bette J, $350,000.
5601 Meadowood Ln; Melton Michael P and April N to Shelton Sharon Y, $263,589.
17608 Memorial Tournament Dr; Woodman Shane R to Walker Ronda L, $250,000.
15312 Merton Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Heller Dean Kay and Karen L, $398,980.
7813 Mill River Ln; Gates Spencer to Menyimana P and Bucibaruta C, $267,000.
5904 Mill Spring Rd; Waterland A F III Et Al Trs to Francis Joshua C and Francis L G, $218,000.
15619 Morocco Ln; McCarthy Lauren C and Busa J M to Nelson Dorothy and Wu Hanchang F, $417,000.
12112 Mountain Laurel Dr; Bernhard Rand and Susan B to Allen Elizabeth C, $290,500.
2514 Myron Av; Martinez Lilian Carmen to Pelaez Paz Ingrid N, $220,000.
36 Natural Bridge Ct; Lawson Kenneth B to McCullagh Ryan J and Turner J L, $224,500.
20131 Oak River Ct; Bultje June T to Cash Justin T and Lauren C, $670,000.
20029 Oak River Dr; Wright Robert C and Cheryl D to Fable V E and Griffin J A Trs, $395,000.
10414 Old Camp Rd; Anderson R R III and Metallo J L to Stanton Mark and Henao Naida, $320,000.
1523 Oldbury Rd; Stowell Charles III to Stowell Charles U Jr and D A, $155,000.
14903 Orchard Grove Ct; Coffman Clifton and Laurie to Sams Mark, $350,000.
3142 Perdue Springs Ln; Zhang Qiu Ru and Chen Hao to Haque Mahmudul and Akter Farhana, $216,000.
17906 Pine Canyon Tl; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Lapping Michael J and Jessica L, $711,618.
5422 Pleasant Grove Ln; Spangler Michael J and Jennifer to Shiflett Nancy J and Sparkman P, $260,000.
3506 Pond Chase Dr; Sheppard Doris Ann Rev Trust to Peterson Paul F and Deborah K, $539,000.
7319 Port Side Dr; McAlpin Michael R to Nunez Anthony, $287,500.
5401 S Prestonwood Av; George Brothers Const Co Inc to Hill Keith L and Betsy R Talley, $277,000.
3112 Quail Hill Dr; Phelps Ryan and Caitlan to Erdmann Gunner J and Jennifer M, $270,000.
1301 Quiet Forest Ln; Lee Judy K to Barnett Marfel L and Sharita C, $440,000.
621 Rebel Ridge Rd; Esch Roxanne A and Cortland M to Bailey Bryan Hal, $284,000.
40 Reykin Dr; Zeleke Tegegnework H to Jimenez John F and Espinoza J V, $260,000.
2911 River Hills Ln; Grissom Robert F and Cynthia U to Blazar Andrew and Kelsey, $466,000.
3111 Robious Crossing Dr; Shewmake William H and Donna G to Bartley Tadd S and Annamarie E, $531,000.
3504 Robious Forest Wy; Vizcaino Oswaldo and Anna-Marie to Williamson Regena O and Andrew F, $515,000.
6819 Rossville Dr; Brown Adeline R and Pearce D M to Tull Keron C, $295,500.
6612 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Cubbage Leandra, $341,450.
6624 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Scott Pamilla Dionne, $357,560.
15501 Saddlebrook Rd; Chase William A and Eve Marie to Hurst Daimion Michael and Jaimee, $207,000.
10046 Saint Joan Av; Shuparskyy Viktor M and Zhanna M to Beltrami Marco, $264,990.
6002 Sara Kay Dr; Briseno Ricardo and Cortez J to Bagley Marquetta M, $227,000.
3300 Shallowford Tc; Roepke Peter Et Als to Driscoll Emily K Et Als, $280,000.
14848 Shorewood Ct; Le Tulinh to Blankenship-Loker A and Loker R, $381,000.
9601 Simonsville Rd; Main Street Homes to Peters Jeffrey B and Kimberly D, $396,856.
12823 Sloan Dr; Twin Moons Llc to Silvestro Lorna, $239,000.
3101 South Ridge Dr; Robinson Erica Richelle to Oughton Daniel J and Pacek M N, $221,000.
14107 Southshore Ct; Thurber William D Jr to Silverman Adam K and Stephanie M, $347,500.
10500 Spring Run Rd; Grant Tyler J and Alexandra N to Berry Brandi Nicole, $292,000.
9106 Spyglass Hill Tr; Henley Donald L and Cynthia W to Bettis Kevin N, $372,000.
7236 Stafford Park Dr; Placilla Kelly Kathleen to Ramsey Cory and Young E M, $372,000.
17606 Stafford Park Pt; Valdez Ellery R to Martelli James Richard and Julie, $465,000.
3601 Stoney Ridge Rd; Chupka Michael J and Lela D to Mason Anne Louise, $330,000.
4607 Summer Lake Turn; Johnson David T and Shirley A to Austin Antione, $425,000.
2920 Summerhurst Dr; Watkins Randal J to Levay N J Jr and Reinagel M L, $535,000.
2502 Tanglebrook Rd; Raisig Michael Ryan and Rebecca to Clark Daniel A and Meghan A, $318,000.
8306 Tatterton Tl; Pannell Teresa Blowe to Booker Dalenisha and Ortaz, $310,000.
8812 Thornton Heath Dr; Harper Christine M to Puryear Elizabeth Marie, $335,000.
8843 Torrey Pines Dr; Arwady George Edward Trustee to Chewning Larry and Joanna Lynne, $332,500.
9501 Trails End Rd; Eads W T Jr and Eads D B to Herget Jeffrey S, $285,000.
8838 Trevillian Rd; Miller John Richardson III to Patton Meredith P, $195,000.
1407 Twilight Ln; Cardinal Point Llc to Burks Debre Renee, $307,730.
4507 Twin Cedars Rd; Elliott Terrell to Basl Molly A and Leland E, $270,000.
7318 Veyan Wy; NVR Inc to Osungbaro Abioye O and Mojisola, $325,980.
2311 Victoria Crossing Ln; Lowe M Kathleen Living Trust to Poliquin John R and Deborah A, $410,000.
1604 Walthall Creek Dr; Moxley Jeff E and Laura R to Black Stanley E Jr and Jazmine R, $340,000.
1322 Walton Bluff Tr; Dow Glenn E to Long Arthur E and Shimko A R, $330,000.
14737 Waters Shore Dr; Willis Kevin M and Jennifer D to Moreno Anisley, $390,000.
13705 Watkins Glen Rd; Kilbourne Mark S to Goodpaster Christina and Dustin, $225,000.
4255 Wells Ridge Ct; Marte Osvaldo A and Anita I to Fajardo Nery L and Valencia Y R, $305,000.
17018 Westington Rd; Main Street Homes to Kylce Daniel W and Eun Jung Kim, $454,575.
1020 Westwood Village Wy; Greenfield Scott and Sheree to Bass Gary L and Lendi L, $250,000.
15512 Willowmore Dr; Thomas Christopher R and K E to Wells Jason Dale and Beth S, $550,000.
2800 Wilton Ct; Garrett Wayne A to Rios Angel M, $268,500.
11916 Winterpock Rd; Bloom Lawrence Jay Estate to Wirt Melissa A and Eric Brooks, $1,482,500.
1521 Winters Hill Cr; Kreibich N W and Haszel T L to Brancato John and Lyne, $226,500.
3401 Woodsong Dr; Shears Christina Lee to Silveira Michael W and Ashley, $190,000.
17425 Wynstone Park Ln; Hannaford Michael J and Nicole A to Strachan Lauren B, $287,000.
HANOVER
6103 Angling Way, Mechanicsville; New Harbor Homes Inc. to James Hughes, $520,000.
10102 Ashley Manor Lane, Mechanicsville; Steven J. Denunzio to Leon Grigoryev, $454,000.
9456 Assembly Way, Mechanicsville; Christopher J. Wiltshire to Graham D. Bowers, $290,000.
16385 Beaver Dam Road, Montpelier; Sherry M. Burke, trustee to Vincent D. Cammarata, $915,000.
15444 Beaver Den Lane, Beaverdam; William N. Hetterscheidt to Christopher Simpson, $485,000.
8041 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Charles B. Pavie to Kevin Patterson, $320,000.
9432 Berry Patch Lane, Mechanicsville; Dorothy Louise Hinkle to Cynthia Chenault Overton, $458,000.
8011 Blythe Terrace, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Cody William Studer, $477,505.
7130 Bonniefield Drive, Mechanicsville; Wanda Mountcastle, executor to James C. Waters IV, $209,950.
10370 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Joshua D. Kelly to Samuel Ringelber, $425,000.
6341 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; David J. Distad to Robert Cannon, $399,950.
6422 Chenault Way, Mechanicsville; Kevin A. Plumb to Samuel D. Bedinger, $214,000.
9221 Clearstream Terrace, Mechanicsville; Patricia Ann Greene to Faye M. Corman, $385,000.
6412 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Melito Lopez Guevara to Pat Reilly, $289,000.
15156 Cripple Creek Lane, Doswell; Bonnie Marie Morris Jordan, successor trustee to Lewis L. Pollard Jr., $383,000.
6354 Dahlia Court, Mechanicsville; Keara Chambers to Christopher W. Dogoli, $279,950.
8021 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Kaitlin M. Kibler to Quan T. Kirk, $300,000.
210 England St., Ashland; Triplet Holdings LLC to Integris Capital Partners LLC, $226,000.
9088 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Tia R. Murphy, $510,565.
11034 Gould Hill Road, Hanover; Jimmy Thorne to Jimmy E. Thorne Jr., $335,000.
17045 Goshen Road, Montpelier; Mary E. Hacker, successor trustee to Jennifer Marie Parks, $436,619.
9325 Guenevere Place, Mechanicsville; Jason W. Sampson to Matthew Thomas Kennedy, $274,950.
11351 Hillcrest Road, Hanover; Cecily L. Garka to Jeffrey L. Kilgore, $721,000.
10120 Hollythorne Lane, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to William E. Hendricks, $604,630.
10132 Ivy Banks Place, Mechanicsville; Donald W. Thompson to David C. Luck Jr., $430,000.
8174 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Bobbi Tucker Dawson, $427,150.
9340 Kellog Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Vivian E. Avalos, $394,520.
240 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James R. Parker, $436,397.
11270 Linderwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Dot E LLC to Matthew A. Morgan, $387,000.
8166 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Wanda Lynn Evans to Joseph L. Moyer, $314,950.
7399 Melissa Page Circle, Mechanicsville; Christopher Allen Hertsch to Lyly Bui Nguyen, $245,000.
7802 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Leland Morrisey, $459,885.
302 New Street, Ashland; James Daniel Burnette to Brandon C. Griggs, $230,000.
8318 Orchard Lane, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Jerome A. Saunders Jr., $321,504.
11508 Palmwood Circle, Mechanicsville; Daniel J. Richardson to Joseph Ryan Myers, $342,000.
6141 Parsley Court, Mechanicsville; Matthew C. Wells to Donielle Carmouche Allen, $235,000.
6134 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville; Albert L. Lutton III to Bridget Bier, $308,500.
9981 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Allen D. Bareford, trustee, $474,910.
8922 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; David W. Kelly, trustee to Lynda M. Pascoe, $280,000.
9245 Royal Grant Drive, Mechanicsville; Donald W. Fender to Todd Nelson Sweet, $587,500.
15532 Scotchtown Road, Montpelier; Connie Suzanne Norwood to Gary D. Stewart, $370,000.
10273 Shawns Grove Place, Mechanicsville; Thomas Stark IV to Joshua Daniel Kelly, $475,000.
8977 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sylvia Louise Jones, $310,685.
9458 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin D. MacNair to Janani Ramachandran, $430,000.
10191 Suzanne Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel R. Dickey Jr. to Lucas Daniel Hoffman, $267,500.
14832 Tates Way, Glen Allen; Cynthia M. Degain to Ronghua Zhou, $600,000.
16397 Triple Creek Lane, Beaverdam; David S. Bailey to Michael B. Wright, $394,000.
9049 Westone Road, Mechanicsville; Donna D. Berkeley to Brenna Randolph, $244,000.
8029 Willow Ave., Mechanicsville; Deborah I. Panebianco, trustee to Nicholas Jordan Krebser, $190,000.
Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $596,000.
9208 Wyattwood Road, Mechanicsville; Karlis Graubics to Daniel T. Mauk, $410,000.
7250 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Marie C. Finch, $383,106.
POWHATAN
1233 Avatar Drive, Powhatan; Jonathan Blake Hauser to Ryan C. Barton, $242,000.
1506 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; Lisa Kaye Francis to Joseph M. Wright, $238,500.
1650 Dorset Meadow Lane, Powhatan; Brian Merritt to Bryan H. Legum, $395,000.
1715 Hillenwood Drive, Powhatan; Robert James Washburn to Gordon R. Henry Sr., $350,000.
3070 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Braxton Jay McCraw to Emily Michelle Hayzlett, $387,000.
3880 Little Fighting Creek Road, Powhatan; John Joseph Hennessey to Shawn Shackleford, $258,300.
3814 Mill Mount Drive, Powhatan; Alyssa M. Winters to David K. Glenn, $589,000.
2801 Moyer Road, Powhatan; Anita C. Bennett to Edith M. Gonzalez, $249,000.
1985 Olde Still Circle, Powhatan; Kevin Stroud Jr. to Robert Allen Prewitt, $362,500.
930 Preservation Road, Midlothian; Christopher Construction Inc. to Brendan D. Utsch, $775,000.
855 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Dwight A. Wood to Franklin J. Jenkins, $290,000.
2879 Trenhdam Road, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Kendall Dawn Bangley, $265,000.
GOOCHLAND
10 acres; Benjamin R. Hebner to Richard Ivan Hebner, $182,000.
2 acres; Brian J. Goodman to Joanne M. Williams, trustee, $327,900.
2 parcels; Karl W. Werwath to Christopher G. Pearson, $1,750,000.
2.35 acres; CMH Homes Inc. to Sally Thomas, $198,400.
25.488 acres; Brenda Ellis Wiley, trustee to Windswept Development LLC, $1,465,000.
257.77 acres; Robert L. Powell to James Sterling Jones, $220,000.
3 lots; Virginia Estate and Trust Law PLC, trustee to Springdale Manor LLC, $825,000.
30.213 acres; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Andrew Marlon Bayliss, $310,000.
4 lots, Section 1, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $520,000.
5.58 acres; Christopher M. McCarthy, trustee to Richard A. Hanes, $190,000.
7.8 acres; CMH Homes Inc. to James M. Ziegler, $310,000.
71.13 acres; Mark L. Smith to Jesse B. Harris, $485,000.
Lot 3, Fields at Shannon Hill; Richard A. Shaeffer to Evelyne Nkere, $250,000.
Lots 1 and 2, Block B, Section E, Manakin Farms; Karen M. Clemons to Glynn Whitten, $248,000.
Two parcels; Virginia Estate and Trust Law PLC, trustee to Santa Fee House LLC, $575,000.
Petersburg
2619 Forest Hills Road; 2619 Forest Hills Road Series to Tanisha Hanks, $177,000.
219 High St.; Maurice F. Finnegan Jr. to Denise M. Knight, $289,000.
2935 Rollingwood Road; The Other Side LLC to Jason Brown, $190,000.
115 Sycamore St.; 115 N. Sycamore Street LLC to Michael L. Harris, $315.000.
DINWIDDIE
2.5 acres; Kenneth J. Noonan to Dylan W. Matthews, $194,000.
22.75 acres; James B. Porter to Marina Rafferty, $325,000.
3.441 acres; R & J Investment LC to Sara Amy Martinson, $209,000.
Lot 12, Section 2, Waterford Landing; Jeffrey L. Hamilton to William F. Moore, $275,000.
Parcel; Millbrook Construction LLC to David E. Gordon, $229,950.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
3 lots; Ana I. Hairston to Jared M. Freeman, 189,900.
Lot 71, Section 3, Breezy Hill; W. Timothy Meade to Robert S. Meade, $200,000.
Lots 9-11, Block B, A.B. Cook Farm; Michael P. Langston to Everado Isabel Catalan Sr., $218,750.
Parcel; Committed Real Estate Group LLC to Jeffrey S. Harris, $204,950.
Parcel; Susan J. Redford to Raymond A. Cannon, $200,000.
Part of Lot 9, Hotz Tract; Edward E. Montgomery to Nagib Kaid Musleh, $300,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 14, Section 2, Parkview Pointe; Michael Shayne Kellam to Ambria Stringfield, $241,300.
Lot 23, Section 3, Cobblestone; Kimberly Ann Rideout to Matthew T. Lanzer, $157,000.
Lots 3-10, Section 2, Dupont Annex SE; SRG Investments LLC to John J. Hawkes Jr., $159,000.
Parcel; Tae J. Lee to Hopewell Fifteen LLC, $165,000.
NEW KENT
2800 Brook Blvd., Quinton; Windmill Realtors LLC to Charles Kyl Bauserman, $279,950.
11473 Creeks Edge Road, New Kent; Thomas Lester Mills to Adam Kent Gregory, $445,000.
8920 Firethorn Lane, Quinton; Robert King Jr. to Allen Morgan, $278,000.
5514 Gentry Drive, New Kent; Michael W. Kenfield to Mark Christopher Spain, $310,000.
4661 Hidden Lane, Lanexa; Stnaley J. Adamcyzk to Kevin J. Catlin, $204,700.
11521 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Robert Fiegl, $337,116.
2392 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential 31 LLC to Kethryn L. LaFountain, $232,220.
11341 Royal Lane, Providence Forge; Justin Pfeifer to Christopher Paul Senger, $322,250.
16830 Stage Road, Lanexa; Matthew L. Wayman to Diana L. Marsala, $220,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
11.277 acres; 5851 Quality Way LLC to Igo Properties LLC, $2,350,000.
211.74 acres; Bear Island Forest LLC to Chappell Construction LLC, $420,000.
5 acres; Randy W. Keyton to Monte Roy Bullard, $150,000.
Lot 3, Oak Ridge Estates; Karen Haddock to Andrew Croyle, $185,000.
Lot 8, Block F, Section 2, Birchett Estates; Robert R. Mendez to Andrew J. Eckenrode, $179,800.
Parcel; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Newrez LLC, $169,781.
AMELIA
1.02 acres; John Schlough to Joe W. Beard, $181,500.
1.35 acres; Billy Ray Capps Jr. to John Patrick Smuda, $170,000.
5.669 acres; Sandra L. See to Susan E. Rudloff, $255,000.
2 parcels; Tomahawk Properties LLC to 1635 West Broad LLC, $975,000.
3 parcels; SD Nest Generation LLC to Covenant Enterprises LLC, $650,000.
CUMBERLAND
76.66 acres; Donald Lawrence Maiden, trustee to Joseph A. Hazlegrove, $302,883.
Lots 9 and 10, Block B, Kimberly Hills; Timothy R. Adams to James D. Epperley, $309,000.
KING WILLIAM
1067 Epworth Road, Aylett; Stuart V. Page to John J. Ancelloti, $465,000.
650 Jacks Creek Road, King William; Kristy G. Raper to Joseph T. Nash, $256,000.
1233 Moncuin Court, Manquin; Peyton Jester to Rachel C. Waldron, $223,500.
1949 Powhatan Trail, King William; Michael Watkins to Katherine Branscomb, $375,000.
4170 Tanager Court, West Point; Charles Elis Olsson, trustee to Charles Elis Olsson, $350,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
308 Page St.; Matthew J. Hand to David Kurt Koch, $359,000.
204 Sir Thomas Lunsford Drive; Daniel A. Murphy Jr. to Gerald L. White, $659,000.
209 Suri Drive; John W. Wailes to Jerrold A. Browne II, $400,000.
308 Yorkshire Drive; Wayne A. Durboraw to Matthew N. Schmidt, $677,000.
JAMES CITY
6904 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; William R. McConnell to Barbara Parry Fox, $460,000.
100 Ballycastle, Williamsburg; MacLane F. Gibson Jr. to Laura L. Buscher, $539,000.
223 Beestone Fields, Williamsburg; Michael B. McKenna to Joseph A. Celia, $590,000.
123 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Kimberlyn W. Griswold, trustee to Robert F. Charles, $434,000.
27 Bray Wood Road, Williamsburg; Steven T. Karnes to Roberta Ruse, $525,000.
4271 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Brian M. Mackrides to Dvesh Shah, $299,500.
7315 Church Lane, Toano; Stuart J. Short to Cory R. Smith, $333,000.
3916 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Patricia H. Bevan to William Edward Dietz, $215,000.
4429 Eaglebrook Drive, Williamsburg; James G. Cobb to Rachel Nicole Barts, $282,500.
120 Ewell Place, Williamsburg; Don L. Lampley to Donald Chase, $361,829.
8051 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher A. Motsenbocker to Alexander V. Simmons, $489,500.
1 Fords Colony Drive, Williamsburg; Redus VA Housing LLC to Brian F. Ford, trustee, $550,000.
3364 Geddy Terrace, Toano; Joseph P. Spivey to Michael Kimball, $350,000.
4336 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Ray McKean Smith III, $426,000.
105 James Longstreet, Williamsburg; John Joseph Ancellotti to Marcia M. Bowlds, $444,000.
2273 Lake Powell Road, Williamsburg; Gerard J. Morelli to Adriana R. Davis, $865,000.
237 Loch Haven Drive, Williamsburg; David H. Sanders to Emma Thea Jones, $280,000.
7515 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Brian Christopher Pezzana, $269,215.
3445 Mallard Creek Run, Williamsburg; Lynne J. Haynes to Troy L. Hart, $183,000.
3516 Merestep Way, Toano; Lance Philip Jackson to Madison Kapp, $330,000.
5809 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Ernest W. Parrish to Theresa Malapati Showraiya, $310,000.
4708 Newport Forest, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Kathy Bloxom, $290,000.
3031 Old Grove Lane, Toano; Norman Lee Bryan to Allan B. Harvie, $324,900.
109 Pasbehegh Drive, Williamsburg; John B. Shostak, successor trustee to Christopher T. Margiano, $321,000.
8737 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg; Darren F. Russell to Robert J. Dickinson, $257,000.
3955 W Providence Road, Williamsburg; Kathryn D. Skube to Paul D. Brady, $540,000.
3013 Ridge Drive, Toano; Kenneth Lee Poindexter Sr. to Marcus T. Moss, $435,000.
317 Rivers Edge, Williamsburg; Jane Dillon McKinney, trustee to Brent A. Knowles, $1,100,000.
5203 Rollison Drive, Williamsburg; Brian J. Urban to Marion Y. Murphy, $595,000.
5201 Scenic Court, Williamsburg; Claude A. Rich, trustee to Desirea Whitney, $437,300.
145 Shinnecock, Williamsburg; Brian R. Sellers to Kevin M. Bruno II, $675,000.
2661 Sir Thomas Way, Williamsburg; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Marcus L. Daughtry, $239,000.
6 Staples Road, Williamsburg; Gregory S. Miller to Reid Ole Danielson, $431,000.
53 Summer East, Williamsburg; Federal National Mortgage Association to Craig M. Spears, trustee, $161,000.
85 Teal Way, Williamsburg; Steven Price to Mark Stiles, $335,000.
Unit 14-1406, Condominium of La Fontaine; Harold L. Price Jr. to Arora Properties LLC, $155,000.
4110 Votive, Williamsburg; Paula Rodosovich to Logan H. Brooks, $217,900.
3105 Weathers Blvd., Toano; Nicholas J. Kleczewski to Milan Hunter Marshall, $176,950.
6572 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Lynn I. Barker, $435,890.
7505 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Evan Kowalski to Barry Patrick Dodge, $335,000.
256 William Spencer, Williamsburg; Trevor D. Anderson, executor to Robert A. Horn, $1,200,000.