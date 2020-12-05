Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
111 E 15th St; Maye Tory A and Jannelle D to Nguyen Cuong H, $195,500.
1400 N 22nd St; Nadder John J Jr and Teresa S to Massenburg Kyara Burnette, $205,000.
1301 N 26th St; Brown Angela D and Donnesha T to Kelly Andrew Westervelt, $260,000.
812 N 27th St; Polich Kristin M to Carroll Erin M, $336,275.
404 N 29th St; Antwerpen Hendricus G Van to Abrams Nicholas Morgan, $343,000.
1234 N 31st St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Stewart George W V, $337,500.
1237 N 37th St; Jennings Family Investments Llc to Devan Lindsay and David, $215,000.
6 N 6th St, U5d; O'Neill Egan John F to Wells Michael Earl, $238,000.
4541 Arrowhead Road; Clark Wayne R and Lisa Jane to Gravlin Gregory C and Gloria N, $719,000.
2804 Barry St; Thomas Danielle C to Hagan Sarah Ann, $187,000.
1601 Bellevue Ave; Bolster Kimberly to Bischoff Caroline, $465,000.
1416 Broad Rock Blvd; Gonzalez Victorino to Ines Yolanda, $184,500.
2109 E Broad St; Breazeale Steven D to McCarter Davis Ryan, $345,000.
1214 Brookland Pkwy; Sluiter Todd E and Kristen G to Larson Timothy, $255,000.
4700 Cary Street Road; University Of Richmond to Frankfort Stuart Anthony, $760,000.
4812 Chamberlayne Ave; Robinson Earnest L to Patterson Michael W Jr, $155,000.
6 Cowardin Ave; Wolverine Property Co Tr to Hirschler Arlene K 2002 Trust, $1,980,000.
501 Decatur St; Flat Water Llc to Ink Building Llc, $240,000.
5502 Dorchester Road; Mahan Robert L and Paula G to Mahan Eric R and Shim Jaeyun, $350,000.
1316 Enfield Ave; Rva75 19 Llc to Quezada Melanio Cesar, $155,000.
5118 Forest Hill Ave; Brian Allum Contracting Inc to Welder Austin B and Wendell F, $260,000.
5128 Forest Hill Ave; Sheets Dylan to Spadaccini Gabriel, $238,500.
5238 Germain Road; Trek Properties Llc to Moralez Adrianna C, $167,500.
2035 W Grace St; Everett Marilyln Miller to Shannon Neal, $540,000.
418 Granite Ave; Blue Ventures Llc to Hollis Camille Clare, $375,000.
1905 Greenwood Ave; Elderhomes Corp T/A Project to Perez Maya Robyn, $215,000.
4800 Grove Ave; Burroughs Gwen to Doerr Michael and Elizabeth, $675,000.
3229 Hanes Ave; Poissant John D Jr to Castillo Jacob Andrew, $320,000.
2709 Henrico Dr; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Roundtree Jason Bryant, $159,900.
2531 Hopkins Lane; Popaco Homes Llc to Henderson Cristin Frazier, $189,950.
1507 Irby Dr; Stevens Kyle V to Gavin Mari Kathryn, $230,000.
1509 Kansas Ave; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Williams Phedra M, $236,000.
10 King St; Elderhomes Corp to Jones Breyauna Yvonne, $185,000.
720 S Laurel St; Bader William Marshall to Tabassian Parisa, $475,000.
1416 Lorraine Ave; Crosse Roy W and Rebecca A to Howard Randy L, $372,000.
3611 McGuire Dr; McGuire Apartments Lp to Cao Buildings Llc, $4,800,000.
3410 Monument Ave, U104; Eckert David James to Lamorte Mark A, $280,000.
3010 North Ave; 4c Property Solutions Llc to Rayas Cristina H, $234,900.
3401 Olive Ave; Urias David and Maria to Davis Brittany C, $170,000.
4906 Park Ave; Xtreme Homes Llc to Byrne Richard T II and Ann C, $909,000.
3137 Parkwood Ave; Downer William B IV to Uhler Warren J and Michele L, $685,000.
611-1/2 S Pine St; Woods Dana J to Hughes Christopher K, $199,000.
815 Porter St, U308; Frank John F to Jaworsky Christopher Blake, $169,950.
3805 Queen Charlotte Road; Dupriest Rand M and Melanie D to Kliewer Wendy Leigh, $670,000.
3205 Rueger St; Bouldin Wendy to Blanks Andrew G, $297,500.
4612 Southampton Road; Cherry Jeffrey A to Larrabee Tucker C, $332,000.
6306 Stonybrook Dr; John Dannelly Investments Llc to Hale Wilson B, $180,000.
2720 Terminal Ave; George Brothers Construction to Oldham Michael D, $199,950.
1701 Texas Ave; Calloway Christopher L Sr to Caldwell Phillip and Caitlin, $193,000.
2317 Venable St; Scheetz David B Trs to Mallory Lucas, $200,000.
1400 Westover Gardens Blvd; Davidson Kimberly J to Smith Andrew, $315,000.
4004 Wythe Ave; Clark Caryn N to Bruckmann Peter C and Lauren L, $675,000.
HENRICO
4103 6th St, Henrico; Nichols Amy K Life Int to Pineda Velasquez Juan Daniel, $165,000.
5928 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Wooden Shanell M to Cuffee Terence Derrell Reaves, $205,500.
9009 Arthur Ct, Glen Allen; McGrath Michael B and Courtney Lewis to Asuelo Virgilio V Jr and Clarissa M, $285,000.
10908 Ashmont Ct, Glen Allen; Ballum Jason H and Ryan L to May John David, $470,000.
7821 Balineen Ct, Henrico; Butts Wilhelmina T Estate to Taylor Nicole, $186,000.
8211 Beagle Dr, Henrico; Beau Llc to Spurlock Travis J and Olivia L Aiken, $250,000.
1404 Beverly Dr, Henrico; Wells Spencer R Jr to Derosa Michele, $281,625.
6990 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sims Gabriel Michael and Tiffanie N, $349,205.
6112 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Sullivan Robert E III and Emily to Astruc Rebecca Pilar and Andrew Carlton Rowe III, $360,000.
2929 Broadford Ter, Henrico; Saunders Alicia M to McDaniel Adam and Hannah Chong, $305,000.
1701 Buckner St, Henrico; Sla Inc to Scott Wanda, $161,200.
4132 Bush Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Partin R Lee II to Abraham Siju and Anila, $258,000.
4814 Candlelight Pl, Glen Allen; Kutz Ann Trust to Harsh Nathan and Abby, $250,000.
2802 Caniff Rd, Henrico; Thomas Curtis and Evelyn J to Greene Clementine E, $150,000.
3990 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Riggle Dewey N to Hicks Taylor R, $180,000.
3907 W Chatham Dr, Henrico; Brown Archie W to Matthews Jennifer L, $159,000.
11800 Cobblers Stone Pl, Glen Allen; Ottinger Ben A to Daniels James Brady and Lauren Roberta, $567,000.
1318 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Robinson Derwood B and Lisa R to Anderson Robert J and Lauren D, $260,000.
12024 Courtyard Glen Pl, Henrico; Iwaniw Frank J and Nancy Faith Smith to Wimbush Rosetta, $272,500.
6000 S Crestwood Ave, Henrico; Sutter Vicki Mae to Flaherty Erin Elizabeth, $495,000.
2704 Dancer Rd, Henrico; Forsythe Francis C to Hamiel Terrel Christopher and Tria M Et Al, $240,000.
4501 Delmont St, Henrico; Bryant Stuart J to Weston Tara Elise, $155,000.
9724 Drexel Ln, Henrico; Anderson Robert J to Fazzi Raymond G, $200,000.
2404 Eagles View Pl, Henrico; Earle Matthew I to Van Der Eijk Robert M and Meghan K, $360,000.
12744 Ellington Woods Pl, Glen Allen; Long Frederick H and Susan B to Lu Dawen and Yuan Zhang, $950,000.
202 Evergreen Ave, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Phelps Christina, $175,000.
3715 Favero Rd, Henrico; Stearns Andrew E and Kirsten B to Master Vivak and Punita, $665,000.
10756 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Bhat Manasa and Radhika, $562,630.
4675 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; McCleary Sean Carter and Danielle Holbrook to Smith Quintinn J and Victoria, $325,000.
4631 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Norton David and Debbie to Moore Emily and Lois Kerchner, $205,000.
3802 Francistown Rd, Henrico; Shows Brian S and Kelly A to Feran Joseph, $227,500.
3901 Gaskins Rd, Henrico; Doswell Properties Inc to Gaskins Properties Llc, $650,000.
2705 Glen Point Cir, Henrico; March Joseph E and Grace F Festa to Walek Benjamin T and Guisselle J, $248,000.
12433 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Robinson Linwood G Jr and Sarah T to Hill Lauren and Andres David A Cortez, $383,500.
3934 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brahmbhatt Nikhil, $255,120.
1387 Harmony Ave, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Muhammad Umar A, $262,700.
5328 Heather Brook Ln, Glen Allen; O'Connor Brian J and Suzanne T to Patel Shailen and Pooja, $720,000.
12360 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $187,774.
2272 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Alasi Olutosin to Chawla Gaurav, $198,000.
608 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Smith Craig A and Holly N to Blubaugh Jeremy M and Mai Linh N, $749,000.
6212 Jeffrey Rd, Henrico; Cheatham Martin D III and Cynthia C to Hiles Frances Elizabeth, $380,000.
2414 Jewett Dr, Henrico; Gibson Melinda B to Cook James A III and Kelly J Cummings, $380,000.
12008 Kelston Green Ct, Glen Allen; Dutile Pauline H Trustee to Ziada Tahra M and Mohammed Zyada, $325,000.
9501 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Farrar Ellyn Reynell to Jones Kimberly Diane, $175,000.
9319 Lakeland Ct, Henrico; Hamlin Charlotte J Estate to Wachur Mary M, $312,500.
2628 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Melton Dylan L, $299,825.
5901 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Lynch-Murphy Tonya Shatrice, $277,838.
2000 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Peters Robert B and Peggy A, $495,700.
10915 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Perry Thomas Jonathan and Michelle, $513,460.
3709 Loudon St, Henrico; Haamid Kareem A to Montenegro Jose A and Gladys Fogle, $200,000.
2200 Manlyn Rd, Henrico; Dilworth Jarom T and Sarah E to Wong Hok-Leung and Vivien K Lee, $240,000.
8906 Mapleview Ave, Henrico; Holtz Richard L and Geny V to Kaminski Anthony R, $285,000.
8911 Mapleview Ave, Henrico; Kibler Manton M III and Frances W Trs to Mayer Patrick R and Allison G Baines, $253,000.
1403 Maywood Rd, Henrico; Graham Michael R to Tdz Properties Llc, $152,600.
1016 Micheline Ter, Henrico; Corker James to McCutcheon Albert M and Ellen L, $195,000.
8603 Millstream Dr, Henrico; Quinn Marissa R and William to Valdes Rosa, $208,000.
5010 Monumental St, Henrico; Edwards Donna Johnson to Shell Suzanne Trustee, $360,000.
2910 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Miech Solida and Malyka Keo to Goel Vakul and Shivi, $350,000.
1413 New Haven Ct, Glen Allen; Malhotra Ram and Raksha to Narisepalli Sreenivaskalyan Et Al, $312,000.
10803 North Bank Rd, Henrico; McInnis Jeffrey J and B B to Aldridge David G and Deirdre A, $520,000.
2922 Oakland Ave, Henrico; Beyene Solomon to Sossong Caitlyn Victoria, $199,000.
2408 Old Coach Ln, Henrico; Huntjens Andrea L and Sean A Davis to Doman Lakeisha L, $308,500.
9210 Old Mayland Way, Henrico; Hall Kevin L to Hijaz Samer Salman and Iyad Salman, $273,500.
910 N Parham Rd, Henrico; 1635 West Broad Llc to Short Pump Flooring Llc, $645,000.
2149 Park Ln, Henrico; Tinsley Donna E to Goodrich Cottage Llc, $165,000.
3905 Pegasi Rd, Henrico; Realtyquads Nova Inc to Lattimer Michele L and Damon J, $180,500.
1809 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hinton William Brandon and Kelsey Foster, $587,545.
517 Plantation Dr, Henrico; Wa 517 Plantation Investments Llc to Campbell Jarlath William Brady, $270,000.
10915 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Madam Sreehari Kottoor and Resmi Sreehari, $371,995.
1918 Pump Rd, Henrico; Shapovalov Dmytro and T Manelis and F K to Barrios Maribel and Vidal, $410,000.
7425 Red Hill Club Ct, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Mann Bernard A and Dorothy Black, $255,100.
3620 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; Hurt Antonya D and Antrown Termain to Green Anitra D, $180,000.
12201 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Cross Development Cc Henrico Llc to Cim Cl Richmond Va Llc, $5,270,204.
251 Rocketts Way, U114, Henrico; Farruggio James and Diane to Dgy Property Management Llc, $287,500.
3808 Ruslander Ct, Henrico; Guerrini Gian Luca to Guerrini Gian Luca and Benjamin M Lapidus, $180,000.
210 Sanderling Ave, Sandston; Boykin Bradley and O Woodland Hogg Jr to Harris Chemeka C, $195,000.
2608 Seahaven Ct, Henrico; Silvester David J and Julie to Selimovic Ermin and Anne P Lansinger, $530,000.
1909 Sharbel Cir, Glen Allen; Torreao Da Costa Eduardo and Kayte T to Archer Logan C and Betsy C, $415,900.
12303 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Pryor Alan H III and Amy T to Bowles Sharon L, $164,950.
8724 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Hariani Gita and Kapil Bhura Et Al to Freedman Conner J, $245,000.
501 St Albans Way, Henrico; Harrison Margaret Jane to Ogden Darlene S, $561,500.
9710 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; Kemp Daniel W to Malaeb Bassel, $193,000.
3907 Strolling Ln, Glen Allen; Nuara Jeanne Maria to Tang Guiliang and Wendi, $345,000.
1008 Sycamore Crest Dr, Henrico; Burnette Debbie B to Heffelman Joshua Scott and Natalie Elin, $265,000.
1503 Thistle Rd, U301, Henrico; Bridges Robinson III to Delle Fredrick, $162,000.
11421 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Dararti Murali K and Sandhya S Sajja to Ma William and Haolan Cai, $539,000.
10321 Trellis Crossing Ln, Henrico; Benton Nancy H Trustee to Roberts Martha Louise, $362,500.
903 Turnbull Ave, Henrico; McGowan Austin and Lauren Jacobsen to Rogers Thomas F Jr, $317,500.
4668 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Doukas Martha B and Louis G to Davis Bonnie Lavinia and Carole L Edwards, $250,000.
3409 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.
1302 Ware Rd, Henrico; Anthony Jane E Estate to Sb Pratt Investments Llc, $355,000.
10205 Westhampton Glen Ct, Henrico; Hoover John and Marnie to Douglas Paul B and Mary Kay, $555,000.
5920 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Robinson Corey Hayes Et Al, $293,703.
4844 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Deshpande Prashant, $301,035.
4243 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; 4243 Williamsburg Rd Llc to Montas Jean M, $252,000.
8129 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dawson Emily Sheldon, $249,982.
8135 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Rao Krishnasree Kasuganti, $338,129.
9805 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Cawley Sabra D to Heisler Dylan B, $180,000.
4528 Yorkminster Dr, Glen Allen; Grubbs Thomas and Helen B Tawil to Kaya Mesut, $400,000.
Chesterfield
1261 Abingdon Rd; Carr Barbara A to Jenkins Christopher R and A G, $265,000.
5021 Alberta Rd; Ayers Austin K to Mendez Deicy Heredia, $186,000.
14409 Anglewood Ct; Crawford Gregory E and Kimberly to Samuel Dyvonne, $228,000.
1401 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Boucher Gregory and Deana, $730,000.
313 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Lucas Patricia A, $416,492.
12008 Avaclaire Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Franks Kimberley Cassandra, $270,950.
4807 Ball Cypress Rd; Ez Investments Llc to Klatt Duane, $256,000.
12316 Beach Rd; Cricher Jerry R Et Als to Chamberlain Jonathan, $286,000.
11941 Beechwood Forest Dr; Abrisz Bryan E and Lucas Rebekah to Ford Kishana T, $330,000.
3012 Bensley Rd; Brooks Sonia M to Wood Jacob R, $166,000.
3637 Birchs Bluff Rd; Neville Timothy L to Benjamin Janice, $290,000.
2833 Bon Oaks Ln; Ragsdale Sidney and Maribeth to Bowen Alexandra, $283,500.
6149 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Potter Laurie H and Christopher, $251,420.
10550 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Moon Larry, $294,200.
1001 Briars Ct; Semach Louis and Diane to Yeager Gretchen, $285,000.
10931 Brandy Wood Tr; Duncan John D III and Stacey M to Nienhaus Shauna P and Peter D, $390,000.
2910 W Brigstock Rd; Boswell Marvin C Jr and Cecilia to Thompson Alexis and Daniel W Jr, $679,000.
9219 Brocket Dr; Hutter Nickolas to Dewitt Tristan J and Robinson E, $225,000.
13118 Buffalo Springs Ct; NVR Inc to Wildenger Stephanie Denise, $333,205.
2912 Burley Ridge Tr; Jogthong Pailin to Williams David G and Davis E V, $279,000.
4606 Cara Hill Ln; Turner Ricky T and Kristina M to Johnson Deyonta L and Dwanda R, $293,500.
6454 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Greene R E and Randolph J G, $306,800.
1300 Cedar Crossing Tl; Dendtler S W and Hooper R T Jr to Voronin Dmitriy and Morris K, $329,900.
5508 Chanson Rd; McConnell Randall S to Dooley Samuel Lucas, $200,000.
5707 Chester Grove Ct; Buyalos Austin Lynn to Liss Jonathan T, $240,000.
14824 Cobbs Point Dr; Thompson Walter R and Patricia F to Quinones Angel Luis and Tina L, $240,000.
4818 Conestoga Pl; Banks Norma T to Lutz Lorien, $195,000.
16725 Crestwycke Ct; Steinmetz Alec C and Maryjo M to Esworthy Kathryn C and Jack IV, $537,900.
12403 Dannyhill Rd; Broyles William A and Sharon M to Cerchio Andrew R and Samantha S, $357,000.
12272 Declaration Av; Mullany Lawrence D and Stephanie to Johnson Charmane S, $515,000.
7124 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Jones Kenneth D and Paula S, $346,950.
7612 Drexelbrook Rd; Szarynski Brent J to Blair Chantice, $225,000.
11831 Duxbury Pl; McCue Melody A to Campisciano-Call J C Trustee, $300,000.
6637 Elkhardt Rd; Elkhardt North Chfld Land Tr to Robinson Jenelle Tonya, $211,000.
3312 Ellenbrook Dr; Zulauf Neal L and Beth M to Kelley Jennifer, $230,900.
1270 Elmart Ln; Gold Jodi Ann to Diversified Property Assoc Llc, $192,000.
3618 Ethens Point Ln; Griesbach Allan R and Renee L to Henneman Ian M and Louthan H M, $295,000.
4610 Exton Ln; Bechtold Clayton M and Natalia L to Smith Belinda, $256,000.
9400 Fallow Dr; Villarreal David H and Evie to Rumsey Cody and Jacquelyn, $278,000.
13203 Farm Brook Ct; Butler Clifton L Jr and Donna H to McDonald Michael E, $220,000.
14836 Felbridge Wy; Knaupp D C and Brabrand J A to Hennessy Kevin R and Elizabeth G, $715,000.
17706 Foaling Ln; Rowe Sherry H to Zafarino Anna, $270,000.
14200 Fox Hurst Ct; Blemker Lisa C to Fries Eric R and Julie G, $510,000.
2931 Gaffney Rd; Caruso Heather A to Morton Rentals Llc, $150,000.
8813 Glen Royal Dr; Main Street Homes to Childers John David, $439,950.
4152 Goldfinch Dr; Sramek Shane F to Mealy Theressa, $169,950.
936 Gorham Ct; Mills Thomas C and Kramolowsky K to Johnson David R Jr and Chelsea L, $319,950.
8506 Greenhart Pl; Childers John D and Kristy L to Valdez Ximena T, $350,000.
6717 Hagerty Ln; Bookout Daniel S and Peggy J to Prince Katie J and Falge Julie E, $251,000.
7636 Hancock Farm Ln; Pulley James and Jennet to Walker Stephen L and Murielle, $290,000.
8025 Hartridge Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Daugherty Joshua Michael, $426,540.
11909 Hazelnut Branch Ct; Harper Ethan M to Corbitt Regina A and Michael J, $302,000.
15630 Henningford Rd; Main Street Homes to Perry Thomas E, $364,874.
4017 Hidden Valley Rd; Young Pamela Reams to Schultz John G and Sally S, $315,000.
8137 Hillcreek Dr; Jones Adam and Barfield Rachel to Peyton Melvin and Lakia, $343,000.
15000 Horseshoe Bend Dr; Taylor Elizabeth Lee to Sramek Kristen and Shane, $225,000.
13608 Hunts Bridge Rd; Clemmer Jerry P and Deleker R to Davis Mark Q Jr and Milam J M, $254,250.
1401 Jeffries Wy; Miller Greg S and Blais Brenda J to Jewett James W and Diana M, $370,000.
9324 Kendrick Rd; Williams Steven T and Lakeshia to Barrow Melonie M, $195,000.
7425 Key Deer Cr; Kmetz Joseph and Hooghkirk R L to Leiva Luis G C and Corado S M M, $260,000.
3825 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Carvajal Rei Alejandro Et Als, $503,280.
4030 Lamplighter Dr; Ordonez Karla M and Estrada E I to Membreno E and Amador Blandon T, $195,000.
20210 Laurel Rd; Olaniran Monilola and Ayodeji S to Buckingham B L and Stone B A, $185,000.
10306 Lifford Ln; Greene Jodie to Lucie Stephanie, $230,000.
14209 Long Hill Rd; Benkert Sean M and Tiffany C to Ely Hanson E and Carly, $308,000.
11412 Longtown Tr; D R Horton Inc to Middleton Sue Ella, $363,990.
14224 Lyndhurst Dr; Whitfield Antonio G to Buckingham Daniel L and Cheryl D, $270,000.
11103 Lynport Ct; Carlton Stanley Lynport Rental to Duarte Rachael Slaughter, $202,500.
3501 Marquette Rd; Marshall Bernard E Trustee to Antiqua Ibrahin Friol, $310,000.
16613 Massey Hope St; Calderon Manuel to Downer William Benton, $860,000.
4631 Melody Ct; Rabi Rafat Sharif to Finney Rudolph Desmond, $330,000.
7800 Mill River Ln; Harris Charita S to Gary Kenisha, $255,000.
1300 Miners Trail Rd; Nieters Kenneth G and Valerie A to Jones Marty and Mary S, $425,000.
3801 Monza Dr; Bey Cleveland T II to Rodgers Laura, $295,000.
124 Mosswood Ct; Fmjm Rwl IV Reo Llc to Dickey Seth Et Als, $161,100.
11910 Nash Rd; Eastwood Frank B and Linda L to Riley Michael D, $345,000.
7301 Nicklaus Cr; Bowman Steven and Alison to Morgan Joshua S and Rachel L, $334,900.
13749 Nile Rd; M and F Of Richmond Inc to Hargrove Starr N, $230,000.
4212 October Rd; Hemmer-Beaumont John Et Al to Parry Courtney J and Headley J Z, $300,000.
2110 Olympic Ct; Garza Kenneth J Jr and Lidia I to Renaud S B and Valenti F E IV, $285,000.
12106 Penny Bridge Dr; Willingham Dana and Danielle to Dugger Carlton, $340,000.
12148 Perdue Springs Lp; Scarboro Alethea to Beckwith Kodi A and Sara E, $201,000.
14718 Pleasant Creek Dr; Cree Jeffrey R and Pamela D to Cates Jason S and Jennifer, $312,700.
1513 Point Of Rocks Rd; Dudley Joseph Vincent to Coakieanos Vickee, $169,000.
12612 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Hernandez Daniel Garcia, $265,030.
1241 Providence Knoll Dr; White Lee and Carol to Luster Raymond Carter and Yvonne, $283,400.
404 Queensway Rd; Omotunde Joel O and Ruth A to Happeny Kevin and Sara, $177,000.
8201 Reedy Springs Ct; Finer Homes Inc to Murphy Theodore E Jr and Jewell, $397,759.
10209 Ridgerun Rd; Conner Stephen H Et Al to Maldonado Victor M Et Als, $207,500.
4332 River Rd; Allen Charles W Jr and Venita P to Allen Ronald R Sr and Ernestine, $259,050.
10221 Robbie Rd; Brucker R L Jr and Brucker E W to L Investments Inc, $200,000.
14760 Rolling Spring Dr; Fischer Steven E and Amy Jo to Lucas Sean M and Simmons Toya C, $437,500.
15625 Saddlebrook Rd; Horton Cathy L and Roger T to Picardat James P and Brandy E, $177,000.
2903 Sagecreek Cr; Mutoti G and Mandisodza G V to Matos Melvin E A and Acosta L R, $299,500.
10524 Sarata Ln; Ward Nicholas L to Lainez Villanueva Erick U, $210,500.
15906 Scarlet Coat Dr; Main Street Homes to Wilson Darryl, $509,863.
6108 Sedgefield Tr; Montrose Laura L to Hoctor Daniel and Jennifer, $375,000.
9025 Sharpe Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Creasy Martha Kay, $418,549.
3101 Shorewood Pl; Flores Raul E to Szarzynski Brent J and Emily D, $375,000.
9125 Sir Britton Dr; Mitchell Robert S and Marjorie J to Kochanski James W and Susan, $387,000.
7921 Southford Tr; Arsenault Ashley N to Mooney Gracia R, $250,000.
713 Spring Valley Rd; Ritenour Jeffrey L and Tamala R to Skalet Robert J, $269,000.
3200 St Stephens Wy; Dean Kerry R and Rebecca A to Archer Timothy J and Britney G, $599,900.
10238 Starmont Rd; Gill Mary A to Wojtysiak Gina, $262,000.
5806 Sterlingworth Dr; Eastwood Homes to Jarman Johnnie Jr and Taya M, $517,790.
4500 Stoney Creek Py; Ricci Kenneth J and Patricia A to Smith Sidney, $285,000.
8525 Sunningdale Tr; Everly Avis Joy and Timothy B to Cornillie Jeffrey, $355,000.
3219 Tammaway Dr; Perez Julio C S and Silva E S to Geraghty James J and Lorraine L, $227,625.
14112 Thorney Ct; Kohli Anil and Chhaya K to Buniva Brian L and Cochrane B, $469,000.
6024 Trail Ride Dr; Eastwood Homes to Croxton Latoya H and Darvon B, $467,500.
12400 Trumpington Ct; Prime Arthur L and Donna H to First-Citizens Bank and Trust Co, $246,306.
1527 Tudor Ln; Crofford Sean G and Anna C to Howren Joseph M and Lauren A, $342,000.
1454 Twilight Ln; Crown Land Llc to Steppe Kenita N and Monique S, $259,088.
18243 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Stephens Willard E III and C M, $410,525.
4117 Vauxhall Rd; Cerveny Jeanne A Et Als to Gutierrez Maria De La Paz R, $170,000.
7207 Veyan Wy; NVR Inc to Hamilton Nicole E and Larry, $328,375.
537 Walton Park Rd; Harris Michael E to Neider Donna, $300,000.
9831 Waterfowl Flyway; Sloan Forrest E and Wayne J S to Simpson Everett L and Sarah W, $402,000.
1112 S Wedgemont Dr; Covais Jennifer to Totaro Derek J and Pollock M B, $299,950.
12020 Wexwood Dr; Nash Patrick J and Amelia to Bailey William J and Austin, $435,000.
13402 Whistlers Cove Ct; Collazo Trevor J to Jones Carrie, $195,000.
7812 Winding Ash Ct; Snyder Gerald B and Donna S to Woehrle Justin T, $339,950.
21200 Winfree Av; Fresh Start Property Sol Llc to Santamaria A and Garcia J S, $187,000.
2218 Wing Haven Pl; Wiest Ronald B and Kimberly C to Boone Latoya D, $345,000.
12618 W Wood Sage; Hassan Nadia F to Boucher Nathaniel J and Hayley S, $225,500.
5636 Yellowleaf Dr; Futrell-Johnson Harriet Et Al to Johnson Justine A, $197,000.
HANOVER
9205 Abingdon Manor Court, Mechanicsville; Bryan D. Mueller to Houston Brantner Smith, $385,000.
10356 Aspen Grove Terrace, Mechanicsville; Lisa C. Schiermeier Wood to Tyler J. Kellerman, $310,000.
15412 Beaver Den Lane, Beaverdam; William M. Roark Sr. to Judith Rocchicioli, $439,000.
19123 Blackberry Lane, Rockville; Jay Davis to Wilmer L. Arita Leon, $295,000.
6238 Boundary Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Pamela H. Rigsby to Erika Lynn Steed, $383,500.
7095 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Eric Vowell to Jared R. Hottle, $246,000.
706 Chapman St., Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Michael R. Merholz, $354,963.
8271 Christopher Paul Drive, Mechanicsville; Jennifer Anne Ferguson to Michael B. Duncan, $310,000.
9390 Colvincrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael C. Cecil to Alexis W. Rice, $399,950.
9153 Cudlipp Ave., Mechanicsville; Heric Rodriguez Aguirre to John Ruel Reeves III, $335,000.
16116 Derby Ridge Road, Mechanicsville; Mitchell B. Latimer to Ralph C. Joynes, $365,000.
9116 Dove Creek Place, Mechanicsville; Jane McGuire Durrette to David B. Guion, $312,000.
8136 Falling Leaf Court, Mechanicsville; Mark A. Connerly to Brian John Kluever, $305,000.
7339 Ford Ave., Mechanicsville; Fordson Properties LLC to Jacob Forkey, $299,000.
11132 Fox Hound Court, Mechanicsville; Marissa M. Walters to Nicholas Taylor Valentine, $311,500.
9100 Giles Spring Terrace, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Raphael Seifert, $460,545.
6383 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Samantha J. Ford to Michael T. Wright Jr., $255,000.
14050 Hanover Quarter Road, Hanover; Jerry M. Champion to Lucas Chronister, $415,000.
17194 Hanover West Drive, Montpelier; Tonya Lynn Hawkins to Jeffrey Harcum, $270,000.
16347 Hennessy Way, Montpelier; Phillip Rodney Blevins to Steven E. Garnett, $355,000.
6043 Homehills Road, Mechanicsville; David E. Guthman to Gregory J. Kilburn, $336,000.
9828 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Erin McVicker D'Adamo, $373,000.
9211 Huntington Woods Drive, Mechanicsville; Gary W. Samuels to Lowell Alan Harrison, $375,000.
9289 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Nathan Allen, $586,265.
17391 Jericho Drive, Beaverdam; Roy O. Hill to John Hanson, $1,125,000.
13108 La Reine Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Mary Branzelle, $501,047.
19351 Landora Bridge Road, Ruther Glen; Roger A. Keim to Stephanie H. Eckhoff, $549,950.
232 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Karen S. Cross, $370,823.
7063 Lynk Lane, Mechanicsville; John P. Newcomer to Ashley Brooke Leber, $217,000.
10487 Marlboro Road, Mechanicsville; Laurie Diane Falk to Emily Burger, $280,000.
8208 N Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Donald W. Bray to Herbert Allen Bennett Jr., $280,000.
10296 Mead Hall Court, Mechanicsville; James E. Borden III to Michael A. Wilken, $328,500.
4241 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; Travise S. Billups to Fox and Hound Properties LLC, $375,000.
10369 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; Francis G. Guinan to Daniel J. Gritsko, $415,000.
1065 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Howard Garner to Joseph C. Batkins, $450,000.
14408 Old Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Amber Fletcher, $194,900.
9300 E Patrick Henry Road, Ashland; Old Church Homes Inc. to Richard L. Barnes, $265,000.
9543 Plateau Place, Mechanicsville; Edward Goff Childers to John A. Maghamez, $465,000.
7031 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher M. Malone, executor to David Alan Pollock, $200,000.
9065 Prolonge Lane, Mechanicsville; Derrick P. Mertl to Robert F. Freidel Jr., $375,000.
10256 Radford Mill Terrace, Mechanicsville; Eric Stephen Moore to James M. Konecny, $289,000.
9309 Rudders Point Cove, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Theresa L. Arrighi, $602,075.
8061 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Alicia R. Myers to Andrew Scott Faggert, $259,950.
18134 Shiloh Church Road, Beaverdam; Douglas B. Crawford to Marcus A. Petrella, $715,000.
12460 Side Saddle Lane, Ashland; Gregory P. Stoneman to BNIC RTL LLC, $1,200,000.
13334 Slayden Circle, Ashland; Amy Rybar Menefee to Charlotte L. Casey, $469,000.
13456 Spring Branch Lane, Ashland; John Nord to Wendy Melissa Hackman, $805,350.
9073 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jeffrey L. Green, $319,045.
9236 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; John R. Reeves III to Tara Davis, $366,000.
10996 Sugar Loaf Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard Kincheloe to Thomas Edward Hauck III, $330,000.
9354 Summer Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; CHC WEG LLC to Thomas E. Walsh, $210,000.
9251 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Equity Trust Co., custodian to Sherryl T. Jackson, $210,000.
9301 Sweetmeadow Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Donald R. Gallier, $539,063.
13533 Thomaswoods Lane, Ashland; Kurt C. Dieringer to James Francis McCumiskey, $420,000.
14111 Trails End Drive, Montpelier; Scott P. Kaefer to Catherine J. Latier, $477,000.
6892 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Wendi Marie Bousfield to Roy N. Wilcox, $426,000.
10248 Wanzer Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Carolyn M. Collier, successor trustee to Christina Diebold, $423,000.
11325 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Prasanthreddy Arikatla, $268,990.
11329 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Jason J. Ludwig, $266,390.
7239 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Curtis M. Rustin Jr., $359,305.
POWHATAN
0.844 acres; Kapadia Properties LLC to TNA Ventures LLC, $734,000.
1.59 acres; Larry G Sweeny to Adel Yassa, $160,000.
11.85 acres; Warren Sherman Lipscomb, executor to 1467 Schroeder Road LLC, $265,000.
12.804 acres; Kimberly W. Crane to Ronnie Jones, $600,000.
2.377 acres; Robert Schumacher to Franklin R. Lafoon II, $184,000.
24.076 acres; Josephine Ruslander Trust to Michele Laaksonen, $400,000.
4.29 acres; Nathan C. Kidd to Robin Zetts, $198,900.
46.173 acres; Judy D. King to Harry A. King Jr., $160,056.
7.784 acres; CMH Homes to Coty Wayne Webb, $176,923.
Lot 1, Dalmore; Thanh Nguyen to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $175,000.
Lots 13 and 14, Section 5, Aston; McClure Family Realty LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $205,000.
Lot 4, Section 3, and Lots 9 and 16, Section 5, Aston; McClure Family Realty LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $290,000.
2 parcels; Gail S. Love to William Duane Cecil, $200,000.
Parcel; Ronald G. Smith to Manage This LLC, $252,500.
GOOCHLAND
0.568 acres; Linda N. Walton to Sheridan Properties LLC, $210,000.
3.144 acres; Gregory J. Spicer to Austin Hamlin Homes Inc., $208,000.
3.77 acres; Emory Williams to Alexander Johnston Bowman, $325,000.
22.29 acres; Michael David Normansell to Shakedown Street LLC, $270,000.
6 lots, Section 1, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $569,000.
7 Lots, Section 4, Parkside Village; ME PV4 LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $875,000.
Lot 1, Centerville Business Plaza; Valentine & Pickels Partnership to Taylor & Parrish Inc., $210,000.
Lot 10, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to 918 Kinloch Point Lane LLC, $695,000.
Lot 36, Tuckhoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $208,738.
Lots 38 and 41, Section 1, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $230,000.
2 parcels; Belham LLC to Tamarosa LLC, $1,040,800.
2 parcels; Virginia Estate and Law Trust PLC, trustee to West Farm Estates, $1,147,000.
Parcel; Kathleen C. Hildreth to Rock Castle Farms LLC, $2,300,000.
Petersburg
1875 Arch St.; JR Property Investors LLC to George Arthur Fernandez, $174,900.
839 Montibello St.; Aaron H. Barbour to Charles Brantley Tyndall III, $240,000.
2036 Westover Ave.; Richardo Alexis to Lucille Edwards Peterson, $195,000.
DINWIDDIE
6.914 acres; Kimberly N. Perry to Roy M. Sinnott, $230,850.
9.417 acres; Floyd W. Baird Jr. to American Battlefield Trust, $325,000.
2 parcels, Maitland Village; Allen Neil Corum to Tangada K. Rao, $192,500.
Parcels A and B, Liesfeld Tract; Lisa B. Sedjat to Richard A. Russo, $165,000.
Lot 6, Block B, Clay Estates; Howard W. Thomas to Courtney E. Ortiz, $168,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1306 Canterbury Lane; Stephen K. Selfe to Jason C. Young, $261,000.
116 Homestead Drive; Katherine Lynn Thios Batten to Adenike O. Okegbenro, $165,000.
1223 W Roslyn Road; Allan G. Moore Jr. to Donald Hulse, $190,000.
HOPEWELL
4118 Cameron Road; Psalm O. Odedere to Brenton A. Jones, $253,200.
3005 Oak Lane; Charles H. Rhode Jr. to Keeyetta Lonnett Brown, $172,000.
321 Warsaw Ave.; Danny Worley to James F. Williamson, $193,000.
NEW KENT
5871 Big Buck Court, New Kent; Lisa Marie Anderson to Jerry Lee Cropper, $269,000.
7895 Churchland Farm Road, Lanexa; Rock River Inc. to Christopher Alvin Winkler, $599,441.
1210 Colony Trail, Lanexa; Jon T. Peterson to Sally E. Halasz, $270,000.
8832 Dispatch Station Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction to Clarissa Kornreich, $260,467.
7623 Layland Cypress Lane, Quinton; Jeffrey B. Phillips to Lori Coonfield, $425,000.
7488 Market Place, Quinton; Julius W. Richardson to Kristi Ann Kerrigan, $329,950.
7599 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Jeffrey A. Vandesand to Kazi Moore, $520,000.
6060 Pine Fork Road, Quinton; Kimberly A. Caldwell to Robert J. King, $249,950.
7909 Quinton Court, Quinton; Scott J. Carnell to Andrew C. Yates, $217,000.
4485 Rock Wren Drive, Providence Forge; David N. Hodges Jr. to Nathaneal John Hart Jr., $475,000.
8245 Rumleys Lane, Providence Forge; Michael A. Murray to Rockey N. Cowles, $205,000.
5353 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Jerry A. Harris, $459,990.
5855 Stingray Point Blvd., New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Salvatore Lombardo, $334,065.
7530 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Eastwood Homes, $437,570.
10578 Villa Green Terrace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kent Bradshaw, $300,491.
10837 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Stacey Allen Robinson Jr., $222,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
701 S Bacon's Chase, Hopewell; Thomas C. Owens to James Curtis Jr., $415,000.
512 Briarwood Circle, South Prince George; Angel Quinones to Jacqueline Denise Garland, $162,000.
2320 Butler Branch Road, Petersburg; Jonathan R. Bess to Timothy Lee Foster, $208,000.
310 Cottonwood Lane, Prince George; Martha L. Alsup to Jordan Tyler Howell, $229,000.
2606 Douglas Lane, North Prince George; Harold Sherves to Krystin N. Pinchefsky, $210,000.
15200 Graham Lane, Prince George; Donald Wayne Wells to Lucky D. Burruss Sr., $349,950.
6030 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprise Inc. to Bradford M. Bethea II, $314,400.
9501 Hollywood Drive, Disputanta; Tammy L. Drevitch to Daniel E. Cook, $295,000.
7204 John Elizabeth Place, Prince George; Mark A. Gambill to Amanda Meksouphy, $222,000.
11022 Lawyers Road, Prince George; Chase Huffman to Charles F. Gartman Jr., $230,000.
1202 Moody Road, North Prince George; Tia Sanchez to Donald C. Dentremont, $191,500.
4925 Old Logging Circle, Prince George; James P. Labriola to Morris Lawson, $194,000.
14900 Pleasant Grove Drive, Disputanta; Anthony Moegling to Michael Goodwin, $399,900.
2200 River Road, Prince George; Johnna Elaine Moore, administrator to Skycass Marketing LLC, $170,000.
440 Sandhurst Drive, South Prince George; Cheryl Darlene Hearns to Mark A. Phillingane, $310,000.
11039 Sweetgum Lane, Disputanta; Dustin D. Nase to Owen M. Hash, $154,300.
3601 Tavern Road, South Prince George; Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Bryson C. Hayes, $174,900.
Charles city
87.63 acres; K & V Property Holdings LLC to Shirley A. Breeding, $200,000.
Lot 13, Section A, Piney Woods; Andrew Mark Coghill to Jose Bautista, $175,000.
AMELIA
5 acres; John Ochtyun to Mark H. Wilson Jr., $210,000.
16.07 acres; Modular Homes LLC to James W. Flinn, $178,000.
452.5 acres; Pattie W. Sparks to Thomas R. Robinson, $560,000.
CAROLINE
Lot 48, Section 2, Pendleton; Pendleton Land Development LLC to Richmond American Homes of Virginia, $272,000.
Lot 67, Section 1, Lake Land'or Resort Development; Tawaan L. Brown to Nicolas Re, $196,757.
Parcel; Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Robert Lane III, $349,872.
Parcel; Nicholas Paul Baker to Scott Gradwell, $351,250.
Parcel; Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., $197,869.
Parcel; Samuel Joseph Brewer to Markeisha Samaria Pierce-Willis, $231,250.
Parcel; Richard D. Hylton Trust to BCDG LLC, $150,000.
Parcel; Robert Lee Yeager to Gary Taylor, $285,000.
Parcel; John C. Bordeaux to Steven W. Limox, $330,000.
Parcel; Lisa Marie Jones to Paige E. Mucciarone, $192,000.
Parcel; Ian P. Vibbert to Nash Thomas Kridler, $229,000.
Parcel; Dwight T. Fields to Hunter Halvorsen, $235,000.
Parcel; Christy L. Durso to John Shurley, $195,000.
Parcel; Craig W. Dauphinee to Christopher Katz, $215,000.
Parcel; Maureen C. Green to Ashley M. Anderson, $275,000.
Parcel; Catherine Montanya to Danielle Marie Smith, $225,000.
Parcel; Justin Albert Taylor to Adam Hunter Ferguson, $275,000.
Parcel; Gregory R. Romanchok to Samuel Marshall, $318,000.
Parcel; Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Quiana C. Frye, $377,317.
Parcel; Regal Holdings LLC to Kevin S. Malloy, $424,900.
Parcel; Lorraine Resch Trent to Perry Patrick Bocson, $268,000.
Parcel; C. Edward Bush to Finis Lee Burton, $305,000.
CUMBERLAND
0.49 acres; Mary S. Wiecking to Benjamin S. Beverly, $286,500.
10 acres; Joanne D. Gills to Garland L. Gills II, $175,000.
60.3 acres; Sha Weatherford Dunagan to Wilmer K. Mast, $150,000.
KING AND QUEEN
0.963 acres; David B. Bennett to Pointers C Stores LLC, $167,000.
5.3 acres; Rosemary V. Young to Clifton Dennis Hood, $187,000.
KING WILLIAM
0.58 acres; Randall M. Mathis to Verdell Allen White II, $270,000.
8.98 acres; Donna L. Chenault to Darrell Kellum Inc., $275,000.
30.3 acres; Marion K. Doyle to Keith C. St. Laurent, $515,000.
5.61 acres; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Hill 1771 LLC, $500,000.
Lot 1, Block N, Section 3A, Kennington; Kennington Place LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $247,500.
Lot 1, Minglewood; Eugene T. Combs to Matthew B. Jones, trustee, $410,000.
Parcel; David S. Mitchell to Andrew Thomas Satterwhite, $323,325.
Parcel; Tonya Witherow to Charles E. McCartney, $164,950.
Sussex
10283 Birch Island Road, Wakefield; Federal National Mortgage Association to Katheryn L. Cook, $178,000.
349 E Main St., Waverly; Ambegauri Corp. to MITUBH LLC, $185,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
130 Berkeley Lane; Douglas W. Fredericks to Clara Mae Kuykendall, $570,000.
224 Lewis Burwell Place; Paul Flanigen to Daniel Pechacek, $228,500.
246 Thomas Nelson Lane; Charlene C. Mollenhauer to John F. Rockwell, $207,000.
JAMES CITY
1901 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Lesley K. Reading to Jonah W. Thoreson, $165,000.
9124 Ashlock Court, Toano; William R. Leonard to David M. Harms, $474,300.
4280 Beamers Ridge, Williamsburg; James Patrick McMahon, trustee to Eric J. Ganser, $519,000.
220 Brickhampton, Williamsburg; Leeb Custom Homes LLC to George B. Chagalis, trustee, $679,000.
101 Camp Road, Toano; Federal National Mortgage Association to Neil Bogenschneider, $150,500.
4295 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Steven W. Stafford to Michael R. Sweeney, $289,900.
3729 Cherry Walk, Williamsburg; Virginia Hollandsworth Eller to Miguel Capellan, $303,000.
3439 Colony Mill Road, Toano; Jeffrey W. Lister to Thomas G. Kranis, $310,000.
205 Curry Drive, Williamsburg; Wayne Harbin Builder Inc. to Leo Sangalang, $267,000.
4307 Eleanors Way, Williamsburg; Victor R. Lopez to Kyle A. Langerhans, $200,000.
4909 Falkirk Mews, Williamsburg; William Jordan Jr. to Pamela M. Smith, $220,000.
9557 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Christian Reider, $333,900.
105 Harrops Glen, Williamsburg; Karen Hawkridge Logan to Linda A. Cardamone, $230,000.
3017 Holly Brook Drive, Williamsburg; Arthur W. Bornschein Sr., trustee to Patrick D. McCormick, $305,000.
5994 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Thomas Lattanzio to Andrea Kamila Rojas Mogollon, $439,700.
2808 King Rook Court, Williamsburg; Giniaro C. Ortiz to Lawana C. Allegro, $345,000.
2736 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Rickey P. Shutt to Milton David Waller, $335,000.
7527 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Thomas D. Johnson, $248,990.
3468 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Victor Morris Richardson, $424,985.
8735 Merry Oaks Lane, Toano; Federal National Mortgage Association to William Turley, $194,900.
1102 Monarch Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Kathryn L. Alberti, $199,990.
3099 Nathaniels Green, Williamsburg; Deborah P. Corkey Corber, trustee to Kenneth William Bailey, $712,000.
4024 Oakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Robert J. Dudeck to Meaghan Elizabeth Nelson, $289,900.
116 Pebble Beach, Williamsburg; Neshka Roshe Rivera Micheo to Mary Lois Seiner, $400,000.
9403 Planters Crossing, Toano; Jessica Badlam to Adam Meyer, $345,000.
5177 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; Legacy Fiduciary Services PLC, successor trustee to Logan T. Everett, $299,900.
4013 Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg; Octavia A. Braxton to Roland G. Gresham, $196,900.
3116 Sapling Drive, Toano; Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to James R. Wynn, $470,000.
4215 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Bernard Anthony Bennick II, $365,640.
3527 Splitwood, Toano; Mary M. Hatch to Morton D. Nachlas II, $330,000.
3797 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg; Gesouza LLC to Victor R. Lopez, $265,000.
7544 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; Alek Major to Marvin L. Hawkins, $210,000.
257 Tyler Brooks Drive, Williamsburg; Kyle P. Soler to Thomas Jan Barrineau, $290,000.
9905 Walnut Creek, Toano; Michael Setliff to Michael S. Badlam Jr., $490,000.
6704 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to William D. Murphy, trustee, $410,000.
104 Winged Foot, Williamsburg; Joyce Mae Forman, successor trustee to George E. Hansen, $415,500.
6419 Zachariah Drive, Williamsburg; Michele T. Zatorski, trustee to Thomas A. McCarthy, $462,000.