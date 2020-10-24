Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
3319 1st Ave; Krash Revocable Trust Trs to Apgar Eva L, $320,000.
1117 N 21st St; Gary Brandon C to Crider Matthew James, $275,000.
1205 N 26th St; Royal Ventures Llc to King Camille, $369,950.
311 W 27th St; Skillsmith Properties Llc to Senseman Austin, $325,000.
2910 3rd Ave; Page I Construction Inc to Utterback Delanie Nicole, $154,600.
1225 N 32nd St; Cava Capital Llc to Mulroy Casey, $240,000.
113 E 33rd St; Senn Richard Perry to Henke Sarah Rae, $177,000.
301 W 6th St; City View Tower Llc to River South Tower 2, $8,685,000.
3460 Archer Springs Ter; Blunt Warner L III to Dennis Michael P and Patricia S, $475,000.
501 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U9; Major Robert P to Spoon Richard G, $210,000.
6543 Balsam Road; Lionheart Of Virginia Llc to Taylor Latoya, $185,000.
2002 Barton Ave; Clean Livin Llc to Gordon Wyatt, $255,000.
5415 Blue Ridge Ave; Ascencio Investment Company to Beasley Spencer C, $189,950.
1205 Boulder Creek Road; Naarb Llc to Oliver Joel, $247,500.
4500 Bromley Lane; Rockelein Kaylan and Jason to Williams Matthew R and Betsy E, $810,000.
15 E Brookland Park Blvd; Brookland Partners Llc to Edison Company Llc, $240,000.
4500 Cary Street Road; McDuff Donald Patrick to Breton Andrew and Julia, $650,000.
313 Charmian Road; Mayer Henry H III and Sallie D to Skilling Katherine Curie, $575,000.
1608 Claremont Ave; Ball Paris N to Davis Jeremy E and Rachel, $365,000.
4231 Denbigh Dr; Horan William J to Roper Thomas Rutherfoord, $400,000.
3722 Dunston Ave; Chen Niely K to Meeks Zachary, $248,000.
2919 Ellwood Ave; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Sulkowski Jason P, $700,000.
3711 Ellwood Ave; Antonelli Jonathan T and Mere M to Stern Garrett and Liana, $300,000.
4206 Fitzhugh Ave; Hill Robert A III and Jennifer S to Hardiman Hillary, $535,000.
2118 Floyd Ave; Glownia Robert and Jena to Chalmers Calum D and Kathryn J, $569,950.
2302 Floyd Ave; Kennedy William Drake to Elliott Belle A and Eric H, $597,000.
5126 Forest Hill Ave; Rogers Morgan to Neil Andrea G, $209,500.
4817 W Franklin St; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Walton Zachary D, $798,900.
2205 W Grace St; Pollard Ann S to Glienke Matthew, $699,000.
4817 W Grace St; O'Connor Jonathan M to Stallings Thomas McBride, $340,000.
3005 Grayland Ave; Gohlke Daniel A to Miller Alison, $347,500.
2508 Grove Ave; Hardison Angela D to Dmw Mbw Master Llc, $850,000.
2100 Grove Ave, U28; Gupta Angela Satya and Atul to Latina David and Vottero Maria, $216,000.
3001 Hanover Ave; Nexsen Brandon Sheffield to Nexsen William W Jr, $556,800.
107 N Harvie St; Nolte Bruce B and Joanne L to Shaw Brian D and Jayne D, $575,000.
425 Hunt Ave; Acquired Properties Llc to Johnson Christopher C, $186,000.
4707 Kensington Ave; Boyd Allison Rawls to Love Charles Alden Jr, $439,000.
4704 King William Road; Rudd Dorothy C to Lally Construction Real Estate, $242,000.
2400 Lakeview Ave, U12; Whitehurst Nancy M to Jackson Jamille, $205,000.
5620 Langdon Ct; Smith Frank C IV and Paula G to Chopus Kelly E and Start Paul, $549,000.
4600 Leonard Pkwy; Flanagan Chad M to Bryant Taylor C, $444,000.
3112 Lost Lane; Huff Cassandra M to Vaughan Marquetta, $159,000.
3221 Marlboro Ct; Auburn Ruth K Tr and Ruth K Auburn Tr to Woods S Christopher, $531,025.
311 Marston Lane; Chiocca Michelle L to Chiocca Teresa M, $600,000.
207 Minor St; C and G Construction Llc to Chong Tyler Collin and Kimberly, $250,000.
3006 Monument Ave, U2e; Dohnal Alecia F Trustee to Abel Robert and Julie Anne, $327,000.
3016 New Kent Ave; Sheppe Linda G to Trump Mason Jean Renea, $337,000.
904 Norton St; Badstuebner Debra and Roy to Kohler Management Llc, $180,000.
4303 W Oxford Cir; Hyman Haywood B III to Raucci Frank Joseph Jr, $1,410,227.
3213 Parkwood Ave; Stinson William L Jr to Simmons Michael L, $339,000.
3105 Patterson Ave, U3; Troy Andrian Leigh to Bray Kathy L Reovcable Trust, $207,000.
411 Pollock St; Khasia Management Llc to West Travis J, $292,000.
911 Randolph St; Boys Club Of Richmond Va Inc to Youth Excel and Advancement Llc, $550,000.
1545 Rogers St; Mission Va Llc to Gallanosa Mayorico Sanez III, $179,500.
3202 Seminary Ave; Morrissey Joseph D to Smith Travis Rian and Kristin Ann, $922,500.
10231 Sioux Road; Smith Craig R and Laurie A to Owens Christina G, $412,500.
4818 Stuart Ave; Campbell J W Brady and Gwen D to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $450,000.
903 Sumpter St; Jackson Larnecia to Hardie Andrew, $165,000.
4521 Uppingham Road; Gooch Mark A and Theresa P to Updike Elizabeth M, $479,000.
1229 Warren Ave; Moses Aaron Martin to Able and Donw Right Inc, $166,500.
3220 E Weyburn Road; Roark Patton H III to King Victoria B, $341,052.
1729-1/2 Winder St; Henderson Leroy D to 1729, $265,000.
3107 Zion St; Revivable Property Solutions to Jenkins Jonathan, $195,000.
HENRICO
7403 Alycia Ave, Henrico; Valdes Sakura and James W Pate III to Wagner Emily Ann, $163,000.
5106 Argus Ln, Henrico; Ramos Julio and Marvin Mr-H to Hernandez-Lopez Jose I, $220,000.
8632 Ashbury Hills Ter, Henrico; Trebour G Ryan and G G to Larson Benjamin Tc and Daniel M and Catherine Mcn, $350,000.
7720 Balla Ct, Henrico; Puryear Alan and Wayne Blake to Battaile William and Amy, $170,000.
206 Biloxi Rd, Henrico; Johnston Edward C III to Alexander Gladys, $208,000.
9814 Bonanza St, Henrico; Speas Diane L to Raghubir Jason, $190,000.
8715 Brays Fork Dr, Glen Allen; Fergel Melissa M to Kellems Jeremy G and Fred C Warren III, $450,000.
7031 Brinley Meadows Dr, Henrico; Link Ricky W Sr and Susan to Taylor Ronald E and Angela T Isabell, $368,000.
12100 W Broad St, Henrico; Sterling Management Corp to Skm Llc, $250,000.
10926 Bush Lake Ln, Glen Allen; Alizadeh Pedram to Varughese Shibu and Nancy Abraham, $241,000.
2253 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Wong Bryant and Kimberly Anne, $360,380.
5676 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Dowdy Marvin Wayne to Dowdy Merdith Paige and James R Burton, $174,004.
904 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Bacon Robert F and Christi to Tucker Barbara and Geoff, $255,000.
3421 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Harrison Julie R to Feldman Larry H and Sharon D, $375,900.
12409 Courtyard Ln, Henrico; Waller Michael E and Melissa A to 12409 Courtyard Lane Llc, $259,000.
9113 Creekwalk Pl, Glen Allen; O'Neill Robert Shane and Stacy L Trustees to Vu Kim Y and Van K Ta, $530,000.
400 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Holloway Jonathan T and Brenda S to Miller-Smith Janelle K, $199,950.
7701 Dartmoor Rd, Henrico; Borgard John H and Peggy J to Phillips Julie Rebecca, $525,000.
9629 Della Dr, Henrico; Godsey Gene R and Nerissa Leigh to McCowen Christopher Andrew and Amiga, $256,000.
9207 Dolmen Ct, Glen Allen; Baedke Ronald L and Christine Jill Trstees to Sadek Moussa and Sheren Seha, $260,000.
12312 Duncannon Ct, Glen Allen; Tissiere Stephen and Linda S to Hough Patrick and Julie, $565,450.
6206 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Cooper Jeffery O to Blackwell Carter M and Lacey T, $350,000.
6806 Edmonstone Ave, Henrico; Stanley Meredith E to Puccinelli Mark Raphael Jr and Mary K, $450,000.
7616 Elko Rd, Sandston; Crawford Tessa and Katherine Tillson to Tillson Elizabeth P, $195,462.
5400 Elmwood Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Stevens Jacqueline M to O'Boyle Sean and Hillary McClintic, $489,950.
12000 English Ivy Ln, Glen Allen; Keller Robert E and Linda R to McNally Joseph C and Janice G, $503,000.
1227 Fallon Ln, Henrico; Jackson James Willis III to Everest Soleille and Matthew Dawson, $270,000.
5259 Fisher Crest Ln, Henrico; Bowden Sallie H to Smith Ronald L Jr and Melissa Jones, $359,000.
5228 Forest Hollow Dr, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Reddy Purushotham Et Al, $534,011.
1656 Foster Rd, Henrico; Foster Road Land Trust to Harris Jeffrey and Maria, $249,900.
8400 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Woon Simon V and Vickie W to Morris Johnny L and Lelia C, $359,950.
503 Gardiner Rd, Henrico; West Ellis M and Phyllis P to Pearson Cyrus E and Christina M Cuevas, $452,000.
9329 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Rossiter Gilbert J Jr and Patricia A to Ames Bethany Grace, $160,000.
19 Glenbrooke Cir E, Henrico; Reynolds David W and Susan B to Truitt Craig D and Annhorner G, $655,000.
1808 Greenstone Ter, Glen Allen; Sansone Shannon M to Mundine Brandon, $230,000.
5 S Grove Ave, Henrico; Aces High Investments Llc to Green Deborah A, $210,000.
637 Hallwood Farms Ln, Henrico; Johnson Gregory B to Carter Darien K II and Asia M, $211,000.
1997 Harvest Grove Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Clark Diane Edwards, $290,400.
4747 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $187,774.
466 Hollybrook Ridge Ln, Henrico; Peters Darrell R and Tamu A to Jones Tradale, $172,950.
3000 Hunters Trce, Henrico; Williams Renita S to Levites Barry Galen, $225,000.
2912 Huntwick Ct, Henrico; Yoo Yeng J and In Suk to Walsh Ryan P and Monica B, $449,000.
5621 Keelwood Ct, Glen Allen; Ma Peixue and Li Qiao to Reynolds Brittney and Jason Simmons, $357,000.
7809 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Brigham Ronald M to Harris Jasma Monae, $278,000.
5609 Knockadoon Ct, Henrico; McAvinney Julia Kristin to Diaz Santos M and Blanca L Funes Portillo, $238,500.
1106 Lakeland Cir, Henrico; Eldridge Debbie P to Ramey Karen W, $285,000.
13165 Langtree Dr, Henrico; Cowgill Thomas M and Sarilyn A to Hu Jiale and Yiyan Zhou, $388,500.
2628 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Manjili Masoud H and Fariba Azimi, $269,002.
5903 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Billings Jonathan and Travis Jordan Mullins, $239,389.
5907 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Giles Kiana Simone, $262,776.
5913 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to McClinton Matthew W and Carly A Alexander, $259,660.
10405 Lawnmeadow Ct, Henrico; Herndon Kenneth N and Carolyn H to Waldrop Curtis and Kirsten, $325,000.
5308 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Smith Trisha J M and Chelsea M C, $337,442.
11038 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Vonnordeck Royden Eric and Mary T, $488,305.
1504 Lothbury Ln, Henrico; Vaughan Sheila M to Brown Christopher K Jr and Emily S, $293,000.
5215 Maben Branch Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Mishra Jai Prakash and Ankita Ajay Sharma, $570,515.
3011 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Norman Pamela G to Scotchtown Properties Llc, $165,000.
11312 Markham Ct, Henrico; Kibler Mark E and Dana J Cullen Trust to Calhoun Brian and Jenna, $469,000.
2817 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Osthimer's Llc to Busfarm Llc, $280,000.
3600 Milbrier Pl, Henrico; Kenny Mark E and Erin O Trustees to Eason David and Amanda Schmitt, $461,000.
10115 Molly Ln, Glen Allen; Powell Guy M and Sandra R to Edland-Butler Susan E S, $218,000.
5515 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gregory Avery and Latoya, $297,650.
10436 Mountain Glen Pkwy, Glen Allen; Devgan Vikram and N R Devgan to Hudson Darryl W and Scott Allen Davis, $359,950.
4805 Mulford Rd, Henrico; Fitzpatricks Home Improvement Inc to Veney Althea S, $222,000.
3391 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Bell Vera, $274,850.
2220 Newman Rd, Henrico; Rice Jenna K to Cacace Forrest, $161,000.
313 O’Brien Rd, Henrico; Watson Dwight E Jr and Miranda K to Derricott Chanel, $225,000.
1111 Oakland Rd, Henrico; Cooper John S Jr and Elizabeth C Anderson to William Sean Thomas and Sydney Page Lester, $215,000.
6602 Park Ave, Henrico; Meska Geoffrey D to Rhodes Carrie, $287,500.
5052 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; McKay Malcolm V and Marilyn to Gatewood Edwin E Jr and Elizabeth Winton, $449,950.
5032 Parkland Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Barry Oumoul Khairi, $639,947.
2016 Pemberton Rd, Henrico; Motley Mark T to Jackson Jarad E and Alisha T, $165,000.
807 Penola Dr, Henrico; Bank Of America Na to Benchmark Homes Of Virginia Lc, $214,225.
8004 Point Hollow Ct, Henrico; Shelton Norman Sr to Shelton Harry L, $342,328.
1318 Portugee Rd, Sandston; Swigert Starr L to Thurston Dawn Nicole, $245,000.
2996 Quail Roost Dr, Glen Allen; Orange Lynn B to Law Diane Smith and Courtney Ryan Flynn, $282,000.
5213 Rachel Lake Ln, Glen Allen; Sturm Kevin A and Jodi L Muzevich to Machia Joshua Thomas and Jessica Petree, $349,500.
3956 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Allocco Steven to Kamalakar Vaibhav and Prajakta Kamalapurkar, $378,000.
8108 Ridge Rd, Henrico; Scott Joan K and Robert A to Cavada Arturo Marcelo and Johnnie G Davis, $232,000.
9877 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Harris Terron I and Delena R to Jeter Jonathan T, $445,000.
633 Robcurn Dr, Henrico; Callaham Seneca D and Karla S Williams to Fordham Charles A Jr, $276,000.
201 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Dabney Marshai, $207,220.
8377 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Falwell Roger Alan Sr and Teresa Faye, $269,990.
3749 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lockhart John and Rose Y, $316,440.
5810 Shady Hills Way, Glen Allen; Yuan Xukun and Jin Deng to Smart Claire W and Alexander L, $450,000.
9214 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Home Transition Specialists Llc to Madden Mary Elizabeth, $220,000.
8417 Sleepy Duck Pl, Henrico; Ennis Dale P and Kimberly M to Nexsen Eleanor P and Brandon S, $705,000.
9709 Snowberry Ct, Glen Allen; Kuttenkuler J P and Tb Trst to Reedy Robert E and Sana Salah, $370,000.
2104 Spider Dr, Henrico; Stokes Andrew M to Stitzer Lylah Bailey and Stacy Cowardin, $258,000.
8702 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Wec 98g-40 Llc to Grd Richmond Llc, $2,350,000.
5409 Stone Ln, Henrico; Barden Barbara K to Deas John A, $238,000.
314 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Short Betsy W to Thalhimer Stanton L and Elizabeth G, $649,000.
9610 Thacker Ln, Henrico; Sangkum Thawatchai and Tieng to Lassiter Victoria G, $202,500.
11674 Timberly Ct, Henrico; Higgs Keadron M to Ernst Emily M, $202,000.
6907 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Taylor Trevor M and Amelia M to Greene William A and Jill A Zackrisson, $325,000.
2117 Turtle Run Dr, U10, Henrico; Crockett Randolph V to Bechtel Landon J and Elizabeth C Coddington, $169,500.
1504 Village Grove Rd, Henrico; Allman William R and Robin to Khamis Mohamad and Mahasen Almasri, $265,000.
10213 Virginia Rd, Glen Allen; Abrahim Ezat to Conyers Meredith B Sr, $169,200.
6016 Waller Mill Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Gilley Jeff Lauer and Jaclyn K F Boehling, $295,763.
2908 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Poston William G Jr and Cheryl Poston to Jones Timothy Court and Diana Michelle Villarreal, $343,000.
5404 Wellington Ridge Rd, Henrico; Waldron Michael and Kimberly Hanson to Foxworth Lenuare and Deshanna L, $369,000.
829 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Bella Maisy Investments Llc to Hinchcliffe J Michael and Elizabeth L, $1,100,000.
5900 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Turner Crystal D, $274,256.
3310 Wilary Rd, Glen Allen; Bradley Suzannah J and Andrew L to Maryman Samuel and Melody, $225,000.
4856 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Vergamini Didier and Lydia, $322,328.
7105 Windsor Castle Way, Henrico; Bowles Phillip L to Henry Aaron T and Lexus, $265,000.
8131 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Donaldson Robert Kip and Elizabeth Lynn, $303,514.
7808 E Yardley Rd, Henrico; Tyus Bonny C and H Augusta Pool to Taylert Matt S and Sheen L McCullough, $260,000.
Chesterfield
7407 Affirmed Dr; Cox William C and Dallas R to Miller John T N and Lauren M, $238,000.
8561 Amington Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gill Nicole Z and Aaron W, $368,990.
3209 Argent Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Goodwin Pamela B, $245,115.
1407 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Bayer Zachary and Jurgita, $658,868.
105 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Gordon Sandra H, $366,242.
9717 Ashworth Dr; Norwood Dennis W Jr and Monica E to McChargue John L and Barbara A, $315,000.
14603 Back Bay Ct; Bussa Frank Et Als to Schwartz Kathleen N, $167,000.
1310 Barnard Dr, Henrico; Rowland Benjamin Allen and Joanna Claire to Khaja Haji Mohammad, $239,000.
501 Bastian Pl; NVR Inc to Bailey Sarah Jean and Ford M D, $380,380.
6306 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Short Justin R and Rachel N, $534,120.
10823 Belvoir Rd; Edmonds Bethany C to Berris Zetino Josue M, $237,500.
21704 Beverley St; Wilson Gabriel W to Elkins Melissa Gabrielle, $178,000.
5543 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Bennett Jonathan and Chelsi, $295,438.
11025 Bondurant Dr; Kelley Joseph P and Peggy E to Sutphin Shawn and Lauren, $381,000.
1841 Bracken Rd; Vs Properties Inc to Board Heather, $360,000.
10508 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Joyce Joanne Finley, $298,885.
9804 Brenspark Rd; Palumbo Charles J III to Sapp Kevin S and Gwendolyn M, $190,000.
724 Bristol Village Dr; Rodriguez Angelica to Lemay Michael A and Margaret M, $169,950.
8811 Brucewood Dr; Robison Jeffrey B to Saunders Michael S and Candyce A, $266,000.
11930 Bundle Rd; Smith Kevin W to Williams Gale, $245,000.
15913 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Kercher Diana M and Harrigan S M, $424,956.
9006 Canvasback Cr; Englert Paul B and Andrea K to Young B J and Young B K Trustees, $550,000.
13424 Carters Creek Ct; Hwilka John S to Pfendler Chase D and Kristie L, $325,000.
13904 Cedar Cliff Ct; Farrell Douglas H Jr and M to Spero-Hoy Eric and Rachel Ann, $269,000.
13500 Chesdin Landing Dr; Gravatt Anthony Campbell to Shaffer Kenneth L Jr and M M, $493,000.
806 Clivendon Ct; Britton David A and Katherine P to Stearly Thomas W Jr and Kawaiya, $220,000.
8330 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Hawkes Natasha and Walker A, $379,660.
13812 Comstock Landing Dr; Glebe Point Estates Llc to Gillespie Elizabeth C A, $508,091.
5506 Country Manor Ln; Profesional Homes Llc to Gaetani Sean David, $328,000.
8111 Courthouse Rd; Hyun Suk Woon and Hak N to Villazon Teresa, $235,000.
312 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Goode Deborah, $316,610.
11124 Crump Landing Tl; Finer Homes Inc to Cortese Angelo and Synthia D, $384,134.
7108 Deer Run Ln; Schatzle Jerome I and Ann F to Oard Kaytlyn Lane, $180,000.
7109 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Havens Barbara Ann, $289,340.
12201 Diamond Hill Dr; Das Amanda Currie and Rishiraj to Salgado Steven P and Brenna M, $455,000.
10906 Drayton Rd; Robertson Stewart Scott to Tomlin Desere Elizabeth, $185,000.
3908 Dunraven Rd; Love That Home! Llc to Webb Michael E and Bailey C, $320,000.
13201 Echo Ridge Dr; Booyah Llc to Lopez Arline M and Cary Johanan, $214,950.
2342 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Do Giang and Nguyen Thuy, $326,590.
2400 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Zeb Mohammad S and Ibrar Saira, $339,950.
14936 Endstone Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hall Steven C, $481,915.
15100 Fairen Ln; Campbell Meghan and Christopher to Siddiqi Jamil and Bolton Melissa, $265,000.
8107 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Tuck Alexa M and Sean M, $516,160.
8113 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Turner Ashlee B and James E Jr, $434,875.
15212 Fern Hollow Ct; Guarino Lucas and Mary to Diesel Kara A, $244,000.
2507 Follensbee Dr; Russell Douglas M and Anne M to Wiggins Brock, $550,000.
919 Francill Dr; Dudding Richard A Jr to Doyle Bryce William, $229,950.
13825 Garrison Place Dr; Heide Donya and Scott Walter to Wise Amy Y, $270,000.
4630 Glen Tara Dr; Remnant Real Est Solutions Llc to Duke Debra Lee, $190,000.
968 Gorham Ct; Lowe James Ryan to Harvey Ian C and Lauren A, $318,000.
6200 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Treece June F Trustee, $491,935.
6309 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Coleman Mattie Yvonne, $353,923.
4408 Greenbriar Dr; Wiegert Cheryl Anne to Pensco Trust Company Llc, $195,000.
3119 Gregwood Rd; Miller David C and Amanda N to Pajda Melanie, $196,500.
15713 Hampton Crest Turn; Diffenderfer Heather R and Bryce to Ponder Daniel Wade Jr, $350,000.
13139 Hampton Meadows Tr; Armstrong Thomas W and Constance to Baker Gary Francis Sr and Lorena, $350,000.
9233 Harmad Dr; Smith Erin Stacy to Anderson Alexa Palmer, $250,000.
4005 Hawkbill Cr; Simms Bernard M Jr to Cooper Kimberly M, $187,000.
12249 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Pellot-Rosa Laseeta M, $260,000.
11212 Hazelbury Ct; D R Horton Inc to Harris David J, $348,890.
5801 Hereld Green Dr; Igloo Series IV Trust to Bunch Tiffanie L B and Bunch C, $295,000.
14330 Hockliffe Ln; Kennedy Clarence J and Susan E to Smith Jordan W and Heather N D, $319,000.
3849 Homeward Rd; Brown Walter G to Hernandez J P D and Mejia Y D C, $218,000.
16262 Hunters Ridge Ln; Ortega R E Sr and Ortega P A Trs to Ortega Roger E Jr and Aura L, $420,000.
9910 Husting Tr; Huynh Hang Thuy to Lewis Patricia Faye, $193,000.
3501 Ivyridge Dr; Kircher Lawrence L and Cheryl M to Walker-Weste Adriene Y, $253,000.
9941 Jean Dr; Acc Homes Llc to Graber Annette L, $259,950.
2611 Kentford Rd; Huffman Victor T Jr and Deborah to Barber Gayle McKenzie, $560,000.
6530 Kings Grove Ct; White Audra L to Williams Margo, $255,000.
3607 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Spence Walter W III and Debra M, $438,548.
4807 Krenmore Ct; McCaul Edward B Jr and Sherri J to Grieco R J and Grieco D D Rev Tr, $463,000.
12726 Lakestone Dr; Barbre Nicholas D and Jennifer C to Furfari Frank T Jr and Brittany, $360,000.
14324 Lander Rd; Richie Jason and Joanna to Glahn Timothy J and Jennifer R, $640,000.
12013 Lavender Ct; Bowie Ray MacFarlane and Cathy L to Klaiber Nicholas A and Lavina L, $423,950.
7518 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Goad Matthew A, $251,465.
7625 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Sweatman Roy James Jr, $259,775.
8618 Level Gauge Ln; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Phillip Candice Hubbard, $418,419.
9430 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Graham Brett Alan and Amani to Stokes Travis L and Russell M, $259,000.
11625 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Joyner Tracy Staten, $359,990.
4306 Lower Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Monge Jorge E and Elizabeth R, $258,780.
7613 Lower Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Tucker Marques L, $252,860.
6301 MacBeth Ct; Cooper Investing Llc to Mbaitsi Monalisa A, $220,000.
1402 Manders Knoll Ct; Cornfield Emily to Evans Stacy M, $225,000.
4755 Marty Bl; Cannon Raymond A to Woodson Jasmine D, $176,000.
17629 Marymere Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Webster Mark, $346,775.
8503 McAden Pl; Harrison Jullian W to Rusk Courtney S, $217,500.
906 Meadowcreek Dr; Hogan Karen Z to O'Melia Charles M IV and Sarah F, $319,000.
436 Michaux View Tr; Mulvaney Barry T and Stephanie M to Swanzy Jesse D and Sara L, $332,000.
14351 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Klaman Matthew N and Madeline M, $375,774.
7807 Mill River Ln; Jones Cory D and Shuwona D to Dunlevy Zachary S and Johnson A, $275,000.
2425 Mistwood Forest Dr; Kelley Michael P and Katherine E to Moody Tyler, $195,000.
5912 Moss Creek Rd; French Robert E Jr to Darling Joseph Allen and Julia A, $350,000.
27 Muirfield Green Ln; Raftery Edward M and Elaine M to Bonds Patrick N and Bradley S, $220,000.
8113 Nashua Dr; Johnson Tracy A to Shanks Jared, $235,000.
3124 Newington Ct; McRoss Llc to Dumes G G Jr and Hargrove A, $165,000.
13610 Northwich Dr; Shelor Frederick M and Forrest J to Jacobs Richard H and Debra K, $277,500.
13300 Old Barn Ct; B & M Capital Llc to Andrews Karen L, $257,500.
3421 Old Creek Rd; Coles Samantha to Burt Hannah Leigh-Anne and Jared, $226,500.
7840 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Davis Morgann and Charles, $239,930.
6501 Old Zion Hill Rd; Ekola Matthew to Hinton Kyle D and Casandra L, $184,000.
1721 Otterdale Rd; River City Custom Homes Inc to Sowers Daniel L and Aspen, $314,166.
13908 Pagehurst Tr; Fitzpatrick James Christopher to Carroll Vance M and Lianne E, $350,000.
10901 Pegwell Dr; Parker Matthew E and Parker C to Vanscooter Matthew E and Day A, $426,000.
7036 Pine Orchard Ct; Kulesz Sharon G and Gravatt T A to Dickerson Shana Tyree, $185,000.
7107 Pointer Ridge Rd; Wingo Gwendolyn to Benny Aaron and Walker Deborah A, $250,000.
13513 Poplardell Ct; Goodwin Robert W and Karleen K to Goodwin Christopher, $325,000.
12628 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Harrison Robert M Jr and D C, $272,770.
12709 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Bernson Jonathan S and Tawnia P, $260,820.
2230 Providence Creek Rd; Watts Kevin R and Alicia P to Diegelmann S J and Kameros K R, $235,000.
1812 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Harling Gary Anthony and Brenda, $306,477.
1821 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Lovasic Ralph C, $298,587.
2700 Puckett Ct; Revels Angelica and Baldwin A R to Farleys' Bldg Contracting Llc, $160,000.
15031 Rankin Dr; Couldrey Jonathan and Sarah to Thomas Jefferson E and Christina, $549,000.
11907 Reeds Bluff Ln; Broitman Jeffrey M and Uzel C A to Bertram William R and Nigro L C, $699,900.
13537 Ridgemoor Dr; Kim Una to Peifer Daniel and Samantha, $229,000.
11825 Rimswell Pl; Builder Funding Llc to Moran Kevin M and Luminita Alina, $305,000.
3010 Robious Crossing Dr; Rennie Alexa K Et Als to MacGregor Matthew and Murrill S, $479,900.
14031 Rockyrun Rd; Glebe Point Estates Llc to Jones Cory D and Shuwona D, $515,988.
2031 Rose Family Dr; Choi Robert Yong and Jennifer S to Plumery Daniel J and Ana S, $330,000.
1753 Rose Mill Cr; Fiebelkorn Jeff D to Brown Brian Louis and Lauren, $250,000.
3034 Rushton Rd; Gregoire Development Corp to Phelps Matthew Allan, $177,000.
13915 Sagewood Tc; Kerr Theodore and Patricia M to Huntoon Ian C and Chaple Megan M, $253,911.
2931 Scherer Dr; Taylor Michael E to Smydra Erin Michelle, $325,000.
8801 Scotford Rd; Dvorak W E Jr and Dvorak P B Trs to Samson Rory Thomas, $282,000.
3642 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Mays Rachel and Devin, $559,860.
9007 Sharpe Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Rikkola Allan A Jr Et Al Trs, $482,589.
8424 Sheldon Dr; Capps Thomas B and Brittany to McHugh Matthew J and Mary E H, $410,000.
14317 Shelter Cove Rd; Martin Daniel F and Mary K to Coover D R and Coover A T Trs, $550,000.
17712 Silver Farm Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Gulling Mark V and Kathryn Anne, $549,836.
5407 Solaris Dr; Keough Glenn P and Samantha L to Benson Sean D and Leah, $177,500.
8225 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Calamanan Rodora O and Marciano, $330,295.
6000 Springwood Rd; Smith Wendy L and Witt Kenneth W to O'Garro John H, $310,000.
7291 Stafford Park Dr; Short Justin R and Rachel N to Madison Mark A and Heather H, $437,500.
13804 Sterlings Bridge Rd; Swyers Richard H and Naomi W to Ward Matthew and Spencer Chloe, $283,000.
11526 Stillbrook Rd; Coleman Thomas J and Mary F A to Gomez Adrian W, $271,950.
12772 Summerhouse Ln; Hardy Andrew J and Jennifer M to Mims Alyssa and Ellett Rikki, $255,000.
2231 Swamp Fox Rd; Haines Craig S and Kathleen P to Russell Zachary and Rebekah, $468,000.
2908 Sweetspire Rg; Howell M L and Howell D B Trs to McKnight James E and Barbara M, $570,000.
6642 Temie Lee Py; Houchin Chad A and Audrey L to Linde Chase Andrew, $363,000.
3822 Timber Ridge Rd; Caldwell Sharon M Trustee to Cutlip W E and Cutlip-Niles J, $355,000.
3028 Timbercrest Ct; White Paul R and Judith L to Bunn Holly R and McGrath Megan, $205,000.
9950 Trebeck Rd; Yacoub Ishaq K to Sweitzer Brett and Rowley K, $315,000.
9450 Tuxford Rd; Beasley John R and Pemberton A R to Menjivar D and Portillo Reina B, $259,000.
17713 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Ross Lorenzo Donnell and Carla M, $381,815.
18213 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Schiess Brian P and Shelby Rae, $406,175.
7816 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes L C to Darden Chad E and Chelsea A, $241,970.
7349 Vicenzo Dr; Yake R D and Ferguson C G to Hylton Gary Edward, $355,000.
4413 Village Creek Dr; Petty James W and Sherry A to Clarkson Lakeita F and Michael C, $335,900.
407 Wadsworth Dr; Adams Christina and Eric to McFadden Kendall and Kashonda, $230,000.
12113 Warfield Estates Dr; Bishop Coleman to Gibson William G and Park Chan J, $239,000.
9851 Waterfowl Flyway; Michael Rickey H Jr and J S to Rosario J R G and Gonzalez K A, $425,000.
7113 West Rd; Samayoa Josman to Hernandez Sonia C, $285,000.
6625 Whisperwood Dr; D R Horton Inc to Trice Carlton L Sr and Shanelle, $330,070.
2521 Whitecastle Dr; Williams Susanne to Nott Bradley D and Darwin H, $542,000.
7812 Willow Walk Dr; Claudy Carl J and Kevena to Reid Monica Evadney, $260,000.
7410 Winding Creek Ln; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Maharaj Ryan, $313,000.
5801 Willowbranch Dr; Alvarado Roberto to Alvarez Maribel, $170,000.
5019 Windwood Ln; Whittle Karen H to Evans Yolanda Rochelle, $184,500.
13513 Winning Colors Ln; Mahoney Patrick B and Teresa A to Lowe Ryan, $214,000.
15536 Wolfboro Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to Williamson Christy, $455,915.
9600 Woodpecker Rd; Chang Yan P to Gregoire Adam and Megan, $655,000.
2230 Wrens Nest Rd; D'Arezzo Michael C and Jennifer to Riley Philip M and Nicole E, $267,500.
HANOVER
9436 Assembly Way, Mechanicsville; Bernard T. Dlugokeski to Joseph Dowling, $308,000.
8196 Bald Cypress Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Michael Linwood Robinson, $410,000.
7028 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Amanda Gibson Long to Michelle Marie Giri, $224,950.
6558 Camille Drive, Mechanicsville; Andrew E. Carson to Sydney Cathleen Smith, $273,500.
9372 Cedar Lane, Mechanicsville; John W. Dawson to Cristeen M. Adams, $244,950.
10456 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Bernard W. Goodwin, $449,717.
9245 Colesbury Drive, Mechanicsville; Susanne E. B. Acosta to Cecil Reid Attaway II, $365,000.
8247 Creekside Bluffs Lane, Mechanicsville; Rosa B. West to, $219,900.
14064 Deer Creek Road, Ashland; Roy F. Satterwhite to Casey Flanagan, $433,000.
16271 Derby Ridge Road, Montpelier; Evans Kelley Dowdy to Christopher J. Zaldivar, $316,500.
10190 Durhams Ferry Place, Mechanicsville; Claudia McGlothlin to Alex Brown, $350,000.
9195 Fetlock Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas M. Gaskins to Eric C. Garmon, $300,000.
8316 Franklin Lane, Mechanicsville; Martha F. Atkinson to Kevin A. Hollins, $185,000.
10460 Gould Hill Road, Hanover; Morita C. Guild to John R. Lyon, $369,950.
9349 Guenevere Place, Mechanicsville; David W. Elliott to Frank C. Gobble, $295,000.
4995 Hanover Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; Todd A. Anderson to Tatiana V. Stump, $288,500.
7027 Hartford Oaks Court, Mechanicsville; Craig Nelson to Ross Gemmill, $483,000.
9928 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Robert M. Frazier, $419,950.
12127 Howards Mill Road, Glen Allen; David M. Gelletly to Billie Anderson, $319,000.
9162 Jump Circle, Mechanicsville; Christopher L. Williams to Jeffrey Paul Quint Jr., $319,900.
13105 La Reine Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Karman Keith Lejeune, $535,500.
8162 Little Florida Road, Mechanicsville; Jason E. Porterfield to David L. Kittel, $480,000.
8180 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Jerry L. Black to Henry W. Booker, $315,000.
10129 Merrittcroft Court, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Peter L. Lanzo, $597,315.
14650 Mountain Road, Glen Allen; RCI Builders LLC to Kimberly M. Nester, $469,643.
304 New St., Ashland; Janet A. Thorn to Kyle Ripley, $278,000.
8233 Patrick Henry Blvd., Mechanicsville; Reggie Hart to Derin David Blom, $283,000.
6079 Perryville Terrace, Mechanicsville; Tommy Ray Matherly to Curtis Evan Matherly, $187,000.
12992 Pinewood Lane, Ashland; Steven L. Woodson to South Blanton LLC, $385,000.
9429 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Cyprien Tchatchou, $395,810.
10772 Providence Woods Lane, Ashland; Danny L. Toliver to Joshua M. Carter, $395,000.
7298 Red Cloud Court, Mechanicsville; Michael C. Wolanin to Debra J. Mayfield, $310,000.
14469 Riverside Drive, Ashland; Martin P. Davis to Raymond S. Curry, $587,500.
10353 Rose Garden Path, Mechanicsville; Jeremy W. Walters to George B. Walkey IV, $318,000.
8018 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Linda Lewis to Thomas Zachary Monday, $275,000.
9122 Sandy Creek Lane, Mechanicsville; Joel G. Clarke to Melodie M. Bobko, $485,000.
7361 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Justin H. Lassiter to Linda L. Pallett, $224,950.
7873 Silktree Place, Mechanicsville; DA Rentals LLC to Brian M. Rutherford, $250,000.
12947 South Anna Drive, Rockville; Sala Properties LLC to Bryan Kodsi, $267,000.
9060 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Malathi Vakkalanka, $282,455.
9422 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard W. Reutti to Mark T. McIntosh, $445,000.
7526 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Donald W. Howard to Courtney Harrison Bailey, $285,000.
9273 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Elmo H. Brooks Sr. to Zachary A. Loyd, $252,000.
7254 Taunrae Court, Mechanicsville; Lataunda Lane to Mion J. Tucker, $229,000.
8155 Travelers Rest Drive, Mechanicsville; Karen Zahn to Thomas M. Gaskins, $339,000.
8323 Waldron Way, Mechanicsville; William Kirby to Anthony Sgro, $349,950.
19393 Whistling Drive, Rockville; Margaret H. Fahed to John E. Reynolds Jr., $370,000.
7410 Wistrom Way, Mechanicsville; Linda K. Gruenhagen to Carl J. Ericson Jr., $334,650.
POWHATAN
1970 Autumn Oaks Lane, Powhatan; Donna B. Huffman to Bruno Alfredo Sanchez Escalante, $270,000.
6677 Clark Road, Powhatan; Jason C. Young to Elizabeth A. Pruett, $180,000.
1888 Cook Road, Powhatan; James T. McLennan to James T. Skeens, $230,000.
2695 Dorset Ridge Terrace, Powhatan; Tim Dooley to Paul P. Mills Jr., $300,000.
2717 Fariss Road, Powhatan; John T. Nichols Inc. to Victor T. Huffman Jr., $379,995.
2580 Glenridge Court, Powhatan; Camille C. Kolster to Camille C. Kolster, $150,000.
1841 Jeter Road, Powhatan; Jennifer Skeens to Preston Chase Shelton-Sturgill, $180,000.
3701 Mill Mount Terrace, Powhatan; Clay Street Builders LLC to John R. Kilbaine, $499,000.
3290 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Grace C. Ganiard to Kendall White, $300,000.
2977 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Robert Pennington to Phuongtrang Nguyen Le, $242,000.
3643 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Joshua M. Bartlett, $461,519.
GOOCHLAND
12227 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Amye Vickhouse Brunette, $639,061.
3586 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Melissa Mann, $260,000.
3775 County Line Road, Kents Store; Kenneth W. Dobbertin to Mark Deans, $346,000.
837 Elmslie Lane, Manakin Sabot; Clifton C. Hickman to Samuel M. Hopkins, $1,170,000.
307 Goosepoint Court, Manakin Sabot; Paul C. Smith, trustee to Matthew L. Buikema, $1,075,000.
361 Holly Lake Drive, Manakin Sabot; Walter L. Lawrence III to Julia A. Link, $1,165,000.
12274 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John Rouse, $465,394.
2809 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Hunter Trey Ritter, $387,955.
7214 Shenfield Ave., Glen Allen; Craig T. Callahan to Peter D. Buckman, $492,000.
860 Swinburne Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Katherine C. Cabell, $580,000.
2696 Valley View Lane, Goochland; Lucy G. Rasnake to Whitney Lawrence Williams, $250,000.
5318 Woodstone Court, Louisa; Alexander J. Bowman to Ronald L. Hunnings, $343,000.
Petersburg
Parcel; Dennis Harrup to Virginia Common Rentals LLC, $235,000.
Parcel; United Property Solutions LLC to Cherrelle Ruffin, $167,300.
DINWIDDIE
8926 Dabney Drive, Sutherland; Brian S. Huber to Rachel Weeks, $215,000.
19021 Hawkins Church Road, Dinwiddie; Marsha L. Hudson to Bradley Dalton, $210,000.
15825 Keelers Mill Road, Dewitt; Larry W. Russell Jr. to Michael A. Johnson, $310,000.
11400 Shannon Drive, Dewitt; Thomas Bantan Jr. to Michael W. Dawson, $233,000.
3801 West Drive, Petersburg; Leann S. Harrison to Nestor Levi Gomez-Jovel, $190,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1109 Covington Road; Cheryl Howerton to Karen A. Whitlock, $210,000.
3209 Glenview Ave.; Kristin Wood to Henry G. Walker III, $157,000.
320 Lyons Drive; Carrell V. Hines Jr. to Kathleen R. Strubel, $169,950.
HOPEWELL
Lot 3R, Block 5, Dupont Gardens; Barber Construction to Barbara Cayruth, $165,000.
Lots 30 and 31, Block 3, Crescent Hills; Leonard Michael Vess to Logan Moneymaker, $152,000.
NEW KENT
46.33 acres; FSB Credit Services Inc. to Espinoza Group Inc., $165,000.
Lot 21, Landbay 1, Phase 1, Farms of New Kent; Perrincrest Custom Homes LLC to Mark Edward Hagerman, $751,984.
Lot 64, The Paddock at Brickshire; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Catherine M. Stewart, $235,000.
Lots; Zoran Iust to Susan M. Sparks, $295,000.
Lots 888-890, Woodhaven Shores; Mary R. MacDonald to Paul M. Berard, $166,000.
Parcels; Nancy M. Harris, trustee to Criss Cross Properties LLC, $861,800.
PRINCE GEORGE
7000 Birchett Drive, Prince George; Alfred D. Criswell to Heather L. Payne, $215,750.
11301 Fireside Drive, Disputanta; Larry B. Gibbs to Ronald H. Fregeolle II, $303,689.
10811 Pines Road, Disputanta; Raymond Paul Rayner Jr., trustee to Adam Jeremy Good, $255,000.
13575 Taylor Drive, Disputanta; Federal National Mortgage Association to Arturo Lopez, $239,515.
7990 Wood Drive, Disputanta; Jacob John McQueen to Christopher R. Pulley, $285,000.
Charles city
5931 Old Union Road, Charles City; Scott Mountcastle to Robert Christopher Glasser, $235,000.
7301 Trevors Road, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to Troy D. Bembry, $327,000.
AMELIA
10721 Grub Hill Church Road, Amelia Court House; Abraham J. Redman to Ciara Lynne Hale, $215,000.
16190 Stephanie Drive, Amelia Court House; George L. Mahler to Chrystal D. Wilkinson, $345,000.
CAROLINE
252 Hampshire Drive, Ruther Glen; Stephen K. Christenson PC, substitute trustee to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $199,057.
267 Land’or Drive, Ruther Glen; Phillip G. Braam to Cassady L. Sipple, $220,000.
283 Meadow Lane, Bowling Green; Darnell T. Crouch to Sergio Enrique Latorre, $260,000.
13378 Mason St., Woodford; Andrew C. Boone to Emily Dove Dobson, $215,000.
26424 Sunshine Road, Ruther Glen; Michael Kelley to Jermiah Damion Hoskin, $299,000.
CUMBERLAND
1203 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Daves Construction LLC to Barbara Lillie Dolan, $229,950.
127 Old Buckingham Road, Cumberland; Steven W. Griffin to Rodney James Thomas, $320,000.
680 Trents Mill Road, Cumberland; David T. Clark to Thomas J. McKay, $180,000.
KING AND QUEEN
4482 Buena Vista Road, Saluda; Derek L. Smoot to John R. Loyd, $187,000.
992 Eastern View Road, St. Stephens; CMH Homes Inc. to Danny C. Pollard, $233,057.
210 Post Office Lane, Walkerton; Robert W. Coleman, trustee to Herbert H. Brown Jr., $258,000.
KING WILLIAM
3580 Chelsea Road, West Point; Charles Neering to James Dawson, $189,900.
144 Hazelwood Road, Aylett; Gerald W. Cousins Sr. to Jeffrey A. Howe, $235,000.
846 E Magnolia Ave., West Point; Rebekah H. Blythe to Corey M. Schlie, $232,000.
265 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Eugene T. Combs to Matthew T. Watson, $270,000.
335 Sapling Lane, Aylett; Cory S. Morgan to Victor R. Purchase Jr., $220,000.
250 Sweet Air Lane, King William; Brian W. Ankney to Julie Anna Ankney, $172,000.
307 Wendenberg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to George T. Mann, $279,619.
Sussex
244.4 acres; R.M Clarke Farm Tennessee LLC to Kassem Khreis, $349,900.
3.13 acres; Paige H. Grammar to Brent W. McGhee, $346,000.
6 parcels; Eric D. Olson to James William Jackson, $199,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
4943 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Jana G. Cardoza, $370,035.
293 Raven Terrace; Kathleen Wotring to Alicyn Y. Glass, $210,000.
1503 Westgate Circle; James M. Pietrangelo to Amy Soucek, $167,000.
JAMES CITY
8420 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Charles H. Brittman Sr. to Purnell M. Brown, $347,500.
701 Autumn Trace, Williamsburg; Sheri Vonne Weinberg to Judy W. Sperry, $188,000.
9 Buford Road, Williamsburg; Ylber Zelli to Christin M. Tran, $332,000.
4334 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Maxwell P. Hensley, $346,600.
6235 Chelsea Crescent, Williamsburg; Rita A. Smith to Brian Allen Gregaitis, $280,000.
507 Collington Court, Williamsburg; Steven William Kirtley to Kevin A. Stoneking, $449,000.
126 Country Club Drive, Williamsburg; Martin L. Prather to Theresa Ann Gray, $325,000.
2 Drammen Court, Williamsburg; Jessica N. Martin to Latroy A. Scott, $260,000.
4705 Eskerhills, Williamsburg; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to MPH Group LLC, $189,000.
1736 Founders Hill South, Williamsburg; Arne S. Swindland to William G. Robertson, $625,000.
9545 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Tia Edy, $455,714.
106 Great Glen, Williamsburg; Truist Bank to Cynthia L. Murdoch, $330,000.
144 Heritage Point, Williamsburg; David S. Burns to Laszlo Schaffer, $490,000.
6109 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel C. Hedtler to San T. Lam, $290,000.
207 Lakewood Drive, Williamsburg; Judith W. McLeod to Evariso D. Parras, $485,000.
319 Leven Links, Williamsburg; Thomas J. Bishop to Gerald Eugene Strock, $599,900.
7533 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Candace Rose Pace, $251,985.
120 Lynette Drive, Williamsburg; Robert E. Sheldon Jr. to Thomas P. Lafergola, $580,000.
3324 New Castle Drive, Williamsburg; Nancy J. Bayne to Kay E. Hines, $289,900.
128 North Quarter, Williamsburg; John T. Good, trustee to David J. O'Donnell, $639,000.
932 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Cristina Stancioiu, $154,125.
109 Pinehurst, Williamsburg; Ally Bank to Ronald Salyer, $300,000.
1803 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Susanne M. Harris to Ruth Faulk, $267,000.
125 Randolph’s Green, Williamsburg; Gerald W. Harris to Susan Jackson Hewitt, $539,000.
3032 Ridge Drive, Toano; James W. Romesburg to James Raulerson, $380,000.
5296 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Michael A. Furman to Anh Ngoc Dinh, $275,000.
3901 Shenandoah Court, Williamsburg; John Kennerson to Gregory R. Porter, $315,000.
3021 Southwold Court, Williamsburg; Scott K. Sagman to James N. Moore, $315,000.
516 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; JLT Properties LLC to Helene Lotto, $191,385.
5516 Swan Road, Williamsburg; Mark A. Winfield to Peter James Johns, $361,000.
513 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Mark R. Gero to Salvatore Trifiletti, $600,000.
6901 Vernon Hall, Williamsburg; Ernest M. Wauhop to Linda Bower, trustee, $191,300.
6248 Weatherfield Way, Williamsburg; Danielle A. Raine to Christopher David Schroeder, $249,800.
5307 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Steven F. Kropf to Gregory G. Lee, $435,000.
109 William Claiborne, Williamsburg; Mark E. Gottfried to Kyle Brandon Williams, $559,500.
4120 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; James R. McNally, trustee to Gloria Burns, $307,500.
4672 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Evan John Endsley to Erik Solberg, $315,000.