Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

3319 1st Ave; Krash Revocable Trust Trs to Apgar Eva L, $320,000.

1117 N 21st St; Gary Brandon C to Crider Matthew James, $275,000.

1205 N 26th St; Royal Ventures Llc to King Camille, $369,950.

311 W 27th St; Skillsmith Properties Llc to Senseman Austin, $325,000.

2910 3rd Ave; Page I Construction Inc to Utterback Delanie Nicole, $154,600.

1225 N 32nd St; Cava Capital Llc to Mulroy Casey, $240,000.

113 E 33rd St; Senn Richard Perry to Henke Sarah Rae, $177,000.

301 W 6th St; City View Tower Llc to River South Tower 2, $8,685,000.

3460 Archer Springs Ter; Blunt Warner L III to Dennis Michael P and Patricia S, $475,000.

501 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U9; Major Robert P to Spoon Richard G, $210,000.

6543 Balsam Road; Lionheart Of Virginia Llc to Taylor Latoya, $185,000.

2002 Barton Ave; Clean Livin Llc to Gordon Wyatt, $255,000.

5415 Blue Ridge Ave; Ascencio Investment Company to Beasley Spencer C, $189,950.

1205 Boulder Creek Road; Naarb Llc to Oliver Joel, $247,500.

4500 Bromley Lane; Rockelein Kaylan and Jason to Williams Matthew R and Betsy E, $810,000.

15 E Brookland Park Blvd; Brookland Partners Llc to Edison Company Llc, $240,000.

4500 Cary Street Road; McDuff Donald Patrick to Breton Andrew and Julia, $650,000.

313 Charmian Road; Mayer Henry H III and Sallie D to Skilling Katherine Curie, $575,000.

1608 Claremont Ave; Ball Paris N to Davis Jeremy E and Rachel, $365,000.

4231 Denbigh Dr; Horan William J to Roper Thomas Rutherfoord, $400,000.

3722 Dunston Ave; Chen Niely K to Meeks Zachary, $248,000.

2919 Ellwood Ave; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Sulkowski Jason P, $700,000.

3711 Ellwood Ave; Antonelli Jonathan T and Mere M to Stern Garrett and Liana, $300,000.

4206 Fitzhugh Ave; Hill Robert A III and Jennifer S to Hardiman Hillary, $535,000.

2118 Floyd Ave; Glownia Robert and Jena to Chalmers Calum D and Kathryn J, $569,950.

2302 Floyd Ave; Kennedy William Drake to Elliott Belle A and Eric H, $597,000.

5126 Forest Hill Ave; Rogers Morgan to Neil Andrea G, $209,500.

4817 W Franklin St; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Walton Zachary D, $798,900.

2205 W Grace St; Pollard Ann S to Glienke Matthew, $699,000.

4817 W Grace St; O'Connor Jonathan M to Stallings Thomas McBride, $340,000.

3005 Grayland Ave; Gohlke Daniel A to Miller Alison, $347,500.

2508 Grove Ave; Hardison Angela D to Dmw Mbw Master Llc, $850,000.

2100 Grove Ave, U28; Gupta Angela Satya and Atul to Latina David and Vottero Maria, $216,000.

3001 Hanover Ave; Nexsen Brandon Sheffield to Nexsen William W Jr, $556,800.

107 N Harvie St; Nolte Bruce B and Joanne L to Shaw Brian D and Jayne D, $575,000.

425 Hunt Ave; Acquired Properties Llc to Johnson Christopher C, $186,000.

4707 Kensington Ave; Boyd Allison Rawls to Love Charles Alden Jr, $439,000.

4704 King William Road; Rudd Dorothy C to Lally Construction Real Estate, $242,000.

2400 Lakeview Ave, U12; Whitehurst Nancy M to Jackson Jamille, $205,000.

5620 Langdon Ct; Smith Frank C IV and Paula G to Chopus Kelly E and Start Paul, $549,000.

4600 Leonard Pkwy; Flanagan Chad M to Bryant Taylor C, $444,000.

3112 Lost Lane; Huff Cassandra M to Vaughan Marquetta, $159,000.

3221 Marlboro Ct; Auburn Ruth K Tr and Ruth K Auburn Tr to Woods S Christopher, $531,025.

311 Marston Lane; Chiocca Michelle L to Chiocca Teresa M, $600,000.

207 Minor St; C and G Construction Llc to Chong Tyler Collin and Kimberly, $250,000.

3006 Monument Ave, U2e; Dohnal Alecia F Trustee to Abel Robert and Julie Anne, $327,000.

3016 New Kent Ave; Sheppe Linda G to Trump Mason Jean Renea, $337,000.

904 Norton St; Badstuebner Debra and Roy to Kohler Management Llc, $180,000.

4303 W Oxford Cir; Hyman Haywood B III to Raucci Frank Joseph Jr, $1,410,227.

3213 Parkwood Ave; Stinson William L Jr to Simmons Michael L, $339,000.

3105 Patterson Ave, U3; Troy Andrian Leigh to Bray Kathy L Reovcable Trust, $207,000.

411 Pollock St; Khasia Management Llc to West Travis J, $292,000.

911 Randolph St; Boys Club Of Richmond Va Inc to Youth Excel and Advancement Llc, $550,000.

1545 Rogers St; Mission Va Llc to Gallanosa Mayorico Sanez III, $179,500.

3202 Seminary Ave; Morrissey Joseph D to Smith Travis Rian and Kristin Ann, $922,500.

10231 Sioux Road; Smith Craig R and Laurie A to Owens Christina G, $412,500.

4818 Stuart Ave; Campbell J W Brady and Gwen D to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $450,000.

903 Sumpter St; Jackson Larnecia to Hardie Andrew, $165,000.

4521 Uppingham Road; Gooch Mark A and Theresa P to Updike Elizabeth M, $479,000.

1229 Warren Ave; Moses Aaron Martin to Able and Donw Right Inc, $166,500.

3220 E Weyburn Road; Roark Patton H III to King Victoria B, $341,052.

1729-1/2 Winder St; Henderson Leroy D to 1729, $265,000.

3107 Zion St; Revivable Property Solutions to Jenkins Jonathan, $195,000.

HENRICO

7403 Alycia Ave, Henrico; Valdes Sakura and James W Pate III to Wagner Emily Ann, $163,000.

5106 Argus Ln, Henrico; Ramos Julio and Marvin Mr-H to Hernandez-Lopez Jose I, $220,000.

8632 Ashbury Hills Ter, Henrico; Trebour G Ryan and G G to Larson Benjamin Tc and Daniel M and Catherine Mcn, $350,000.

7720 Balla Ct, Henrico; Puryear Alan and Wayne Blake to Battaile William and Amy, $170,000.

206 Biloxi Rd, Henrico; Johnston Edward C III to Alexander Gladys, $208,000.

9814 Bonanza St, Henrico; Speas Diane L to Raghubir Jason, $190,000.

8715 Brays Fork Dr, Glen Allen; Fergel Melissa M to Kellems Jeremy G and Fred C Warren III, $450,000.

7031 Brinley Meadows Dr, Henrico; Link Ricky W Sr and Susan to Taylor Ronald E and Angela T Isabell, $368,000.

12100 W Broad St, Henrico; Sterling Management Corp to Skm Llc, $250,000.

10926 Bush Lake Ln, Glen Allen; Alizadeh Pedram to Varughese Shibu and Nancy Abraham, $241,000.

2253 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Wong Bryant and Kimberly Anne, $360,380.

5676 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Dowdy Marvin Wayne to Dowdy Merdith Paige and James R Burton, $174,004.

904 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Bacon Robert F and Christi to Tucker Barbara and Geoff, $255,000.

3421 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Harrison Julie R to Feldman Larry H and Sharon D, $375,900.

12409 Courtyard Ln, Henrico; Waller Michael E and Melissa A to 12409 Courtyard Lane Llc, $259,000.

9113 Creekwalk Pl, Glen Allen; O'Neill Robert Shane and Stacy L Trustees to Vu Kim Y and Van K Ta, $530,000.

400 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Holloway Jonathan T and Brenda S to Miller-Smith Janelle K, $199,950.

7701 Dartmoor Rd, Henrico; Borgard John H and Peggy J to Phillips Julie Rebecca, $525,000.

9629 Della Dr, Henrico; Godsey Gene R and Nerissa Leigh to McCowen Christopher Andrew and Amiga, $256,000.

9207 Dolmen Ct, Glen Allen; Baedke Ronald L and Christine Jill Trstees to Sadek Moussa and Sheren Seha, $260,000.

12312 Duncannon Ct, Glen Allen; Tissiere Stephen and Linda S to Hough Patrick and Julie, $565,450.

6206 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Cooper Jeffery O to Blackwell Carter M and Lacey T, $350,000.

6806 Edmonstone Ave, Henrico; Stanley Meredith E to Puccinelli Mark Raphael Jr and Mary K, $450,000.

7616 Elko Rd, Sandston; Crawford Tessa and Katherine Tillson to Tillson Elizabeth P, $195,462.

5400 Elmwood Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Stevens Jacqueline M to O'Boyle Sean and Hillary McClintic, $489,950.

12000 English Ivy Ln, Glen Allen; Keller Robert E and Linda R to McNally Joseph C and Janice G, $503,000.

1227 Fallon Ln, Henrico; Jackson James Willis III to Everest Soleille and Matthew Dawson, $270,000.

5259 Fisher Crest Ln, Henrico; Bowden Sallie H to Smith Ronald L Jr and Melissa Jones, $359,000.

5228 Forest Hollow Dr, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Reddy Purushotham Et Al, $534,011.

1656 Foster Rd, Henrico; Foster Road Land Trust to Harris Jeffrey and Maria, $249,900.

8400 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Woon Simon V and Vickie W to Morris Johnny L and Lelia C, $359,950.

503 Gardiner Rd, Henrico; West Ellis M and Phyllis P to Pearson Cyrus E and Christina M Cuevas, $452,000.

9329 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Rossiter Gilbert J Jr and Patricia A to Ames Bethany Grace, $160,000.

19 Glenbrooke Cir E, Henrico; Reynolds David W and Susan B to Truitt Craig D and Annhorner G, $655,000.

1808 Greenstone Ter, Glen Allen; Sansone Shannon M to Mundine Brandon, $230,000.

5 S Grove Ave, Henrico; Aces High Investments Llc to Green Deborah A, $210,000.

637 Hallwood Farms Ln, Henrico; Johnson Gregory B to Carter Darien K II and Asia M, $211,000.

1997 Harvest Grove Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Clark Diane Edwards, $290,400.

4747 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $187,774.

466 Hollybrook Ridge Ln, Henrico; Peters Darrell R and Tamu A to Jones Tradale, $172,950.

3000 Hunters Trce, Henrico; Williams Renita S to Levites Barry Galen, $225,000.

2912 Huntwick Ct, Henrico; Yoo Yeng J and In Suk to Walsh Ryan P and Monica B, $449,000.

5621 Keelwood Ct, Glen Allen; Ma Peixue and Li Qiao to Reynolds Brittney and Jason Simmons, $357,000.

7809 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Brigham Ronald M to Harris Jasma Monae, $278,000.

5609 Knockadoon Ct, Henrico; McAvinney Julia Kristin to Diaz Santos M and Blanca L Funes Portillo, $238,500.

1106 Lakeland Cir, Henrico; Eldridge Debbie P to Ramey Karen W, $285,000.

13165 Langtree Dr, Henrico; Cowgill Thomas M and Sarilyn A to Hu Jiale and Yiyan Zhou, $388,500.

2628 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Manjili Masoud H and Fariba Azimi, $269,002.

5903 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Billings Jonathan and Travis Jordan Mullins, $239,389.

5907 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Giles Kiana Simone, $262,776.

5913 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to McClinton Matthew W and Carly A Alexander, $259,660.

10405 Lawnmeadow Ct, Henrico; Herndon Kenneth N and Carolyn H to Waldrop Curtis and Kirsten, $325,000.

5308 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Smith Trisha J M and Chelsea M C, $337,442.

11038 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Vonnordeck Royden Eric and Mary T, $488,305.

1504 Lothbury Ln, Henrico; Vaughan Sheila M to Brown Christopher K Jr and Emily S, $293,000.

5215 Maben Branch Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Mishra Jai Prakash and Ankita Ajay Sharma, $570,515.

3011 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Norman Pamela G to Scotchtown Properties Llc, $165,000.

11312 Markham Ct, Henrico; Kibler Mark E and Dana J Cullen Trust to Calhoun Brian and Jenna, $469,000.

2817 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Osthimer's Llc to Busfarm Llc, $280,000.

3600 Milbrier Pl, Henrico; Kenny Mark E and Erin O Trustees to Eason David and Amanda Schmitt, $461,000.

10115 Molly Ln, Glen Allen; Powell Guy M and Sandra R to Edland-Butler Susan E S, $218,000.

5515 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gregory Avery and Latoya, $297,650.

10436 Mountain Glen Pkwy, Glen Allen; Devgan Vikram and N R Devgan to Hudson Darryl W and Scott Allen Davis, $359,950.

4805 Mulford Rd, Henrico; Fitzpatricks Home Improvement Inc to Veney Althea S, $222,000.

3391 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Bell Vera, $274,850.

2220 Newman Rd, Henrico; Rice Jenna K to Cacace Forrest, $161,000.

313 O’Brien Rd, Henrico; Watson Dwight E Jr and Miranda K to Derricott Chanel, $225,000.

1111 Oakland Rd, Henrico; Cooper John S Jr and Elizabeth C Anderson to William Sean Thomas and Sydney Page Lester, $215,000.

6602 Park Ave, Henrico; Meska Geoffrey D to Rhodes Carrie, $287,500.

5052 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; McKay Malcolm V and Marilyn to Gatewood Edwin E Jr and Elizabeth Winton, $449,950.

5032 Parkland Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Barry Oumoul Khairi, $639,947.

2016 Pemberton Rd, Henrico; Motley Mark T to Jackson Jarad E and Alisha T, $165,000.

807 Penola Dr, Henrico; Bank Of America Na to Benchmark Homes Of Virginia Lc, $214,225.

8004 Point Hollow Ct, Henrico; Shelton Norman Sr to Shelton Harry L, $342,328.

1318 Portugee Rd, Sandston; Swigert Starr L to Thurston Dawn Nicole, $245,000.

2996 Quail Roost Dr, Glen Allen; Orange Lynn B to Law Diane Smith and Courtney Ryan Flynn, $282,000.

5213 Rachel Lake Ln, Glen Allen; Sturm Kevin A and Jodi L Muzevich to Machia Joshua Thomas and Jessica Petree, $349,500.

3956 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Allocco Steven to Kamalakar Vaibhav and Prajakta Kamalapurkar, $378,000.

8108 Ridge Rd, Henrico; Scott Joan K and Robert A to Cavada Arturo Marcelo and Johnnie G Davis, $232,000.

9877 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Harris Terron I and Delena R to Jeter Jonathan T, $445,000.

633 Robcurn Dr, Henrico; Callaham Seneca D and Karla S Williams to Fordham Charles A Jr, $276,000.

201 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Dabney Marshai, $207,220.

8377 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Falwell Roger Alan Sr and Teresa Faye, $269,990.

3749 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lockhart John and Rose Y, $316,440.

5810 Shady Hills Way, Glen Allen; Yuan Xukun and Jin Deng to Smart Claire W and Alexander L, $450,000.

9214 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Home Transition Specialists Llc to Madden Mary Elizabeth, $220,000.

8417 Sleepy Duck Pl, Henrico; Ennis Dale P and Kimberly M to Nexsen Eleanor P and Brandon S, $705,000.

9709 Snowberry Ct, Glen Allen; Kuttenkuler J P and Tb Trst to Reedy Robert E and Sana Salah, $370,000.

2104 Spider Dr, Henrico; Stokes Andrew M to Stitzer Lylah Bailey and Stacy Cowardin, $258,000.

8702 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Wec 98g-40 Llc to Grd Richmond Llc, $2,350,000.

5409 Stone Ln, Henrico; Barden Barbara K to Deas John A, $238,000.

314 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Short Betsy W to Thalhimer Stanton L and Elizabeth G, $649,000.

9610 Thacker Ln, Henrico; Sangkum Thawatchai and Tieng to Lassiter Victoria G, $202,500.

11674 Timberly Ct, Henrico; Higgs Keadron M to Ernst Emily M, $202,000.

6907 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Taylor Trevor M and Amelia M to Greene William A and Jill A Zackrisson, $325,000.

2117 Turtle Run Dr, U10, Henrico; Crockett Randolph V to Bechtel Landon J and Elizabeth C Coddington, $169,500.

1504 Village Grove Rd, Henrico; Allman William R and Robin to Khamis Mohamad and Mahasen Almasri, $265,000.

10213 Virginia Rd, Glen Allen; Abrahim Ezat to Conyers Meredith B Sr, $169,200.

6016 Waller Mill Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Gilley Jeff Lauer and Jaclyn K F Boehling, $295,763.

2908 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Poston William G Jr and Cheryl Poston to Jones Timothy Court and Diana Michelle Villarreal, $343,000.

5404 Wellington Ridge Rd, Henrico; Waldron Michael and Kimberly Hanson to Foxworth Lenuare and Deshanna L, $369,000.

829 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Bella Maisy Investments Llc to Hinchcliffe J Michael and Elizabeth L, $1,100,000.

5900 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Turner Crystal D, $274,256.

3310 Wilary Rd, Glen Allen; Bradley Suzannah J and Andrew L to Maryman Samuel and Melody, $225,000.

4856 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Vergamini Didier and Lydia, $322,328.

7105 Windsor Castle Way, Henrico; Bowles Phillip L to Henry Aaron T and Lexus, $265,000.

8131 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Donaldson Robert Kip and Elizabeth Lynn, $303,514.

7808 E Yardley Rd, Henrico; Tyus Bonny C and H Augusta Pool to Taylert Matt S and Sheen L McCullough, $260,000.

Chesterfield

7407 Affirmed Dr; Cox William C and Dallas R to Miller John T N and Lauren M, $238,000.

8561 Amington Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gill Nicole Z and Aaron W, $368,990.

3209 Argent Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Goodwin Pamela B, $245,115.

1407 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Bayer Zachary and Jurgita, $658,868.

105 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Gordon Sandra H, $366,242.

9717 Ashworth Dr; Norwood Dennis W Jr and Monica E to McChargue John L and Barbara A, $315,000.

14603 Back Bay Ct; Bussa Frank Et Als to Schwartz Kathleen N, $167,000.

1310 Barnard Dr, Henrico; Rowland Benjamin Allen and Joanna Claire to Khaja Haji Mohammad, $239,000.

501 Bastian Pl; NVR Inc to Bailey Sarah Jean and Ford M D, $380,380.

6306 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Short Justin R and Rachel N, $534,120.

10823 Belvoir Rd; Edmonds Bethany C to Berris Zetino Josue M, $237,500.

21704 Beverley St; Wilson Gabriel W to Elkins Melissa Gabrielle, $178,000.

5543 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Bennett Jonathan and Chelsi, $295,438.

11025 Bondurant Dr; Kelley Joseph P and Peggy E to Sutphin Shawn and Lauren, $381,000.

1841 Bracken Rd; Vs Properties Inc to Board Heather, $360,000.

10508 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Joyce Joanne Finley, $298,885.

9804 Brenspark Rd; Palumbo Charles J III to Sapp Kevin S and Gwendolyn M, $190,000.

724 Bristol Village Dr; Rodriguez Angelica to Lemay Michael A and Margaret M, $169,950.

8811 Brucewood Dr; Robison Jeffrey B to Saunders Michael S and Candyce A, $266,000.

11930 Bundle Rd; Smith Kevin W to Williams Gale, $245,000.

15913 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Kercher Diana M and Harrigan S M, $424,956.

9006 Canvasback Cr; Englert Paul B and Andrea K to Young B J and Young B K Trustees, $550,000.

13424 Carters Creek Ct; Hwilka John S to Pfendler Chase D and Kristie L, $325,000.

13904 Cedar Cliff Ct; Farrell Douglas H Jr and M to Spero-Hoy Eric and Rachel Ann, $269,000.

13500 Chesdin Landing Dr; Gravatt Anthony Campbell to Shaffer Kenneth L Jr and M M, $493,000.

806 Clivendon Ct; Britton David A and Katherine P to Stearly Thomas W Jr and Kawaiya, $220,000.

8330 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Hawkes Natasha and Walker A, $379,660.

13812 Comstock Landing Dr; Glebe Point Estates Llc to Gillespie Elizabeth C A, $508,091.

5506 Country Manor Ln; Profesional Homes Llc to Gaetani Sean David, $328,000.

8111 Courthouse Rd; Hyun Suk Woon and Hak N to Villazon Teresa, $235,000.

312 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Goode Deborah, $316,610.

11124 Crump Landing Tl; Finer Homes Inc to Cortese Angelo and Synthia D, $384,134.

7108 Deer Run Ln; Schatzle Jerome I and Ann F to Oard Kaytlyn Lane, $180,000.

7109 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Havens Barbara Ann, $289,340.

12201 Diamond Hill Dr; Das Amanda Currie and Rishiraj to Salgado Steven P and Brenna M, $455,000.

10906 Drayton Rd; Robertson Stewart Scott to Tomlin Desere Elizabeth, $185,000.

3908 Dunraven Rd; Love That Home! Llc to Webb Michael E and Bailey C, $320,000.

13201 Echo Ridge Dr; Booyah Llc to Lopez Arline M and Cary Johanan, $214,950.

2342 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Do Giang and Nguyen Thuy, $326,590.

2400 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Zeb Mohammad S and Ibrar Saira, $339,950.

14936 Endstone Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hall Steven C, $481,915.

15100 Fairen Ln; Campbell Meghan and Christopher to Siddiqi Jamil and Bolton Melissa, $265,000.

8107 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Tuck Alexa M and Sean M, $516,160.

8113 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Turner Ashlee B and James E Jr, $434,875.

15212 Fern Hollow Ct; Guarino Lucas and Mary to Diesel Kara A, $244,000.

2507 Follensbee Dr; Russell Douglas M and Anne M to Wiggins Brock, $550,000.

919 Francill Dr; Dudding Richard A Jr to Doyle Bryce William, $229,950.

13825 Garrison Place Dr; Heide Donya and Scott Walter to Wise Amy Y, $270,000.

4630 Glen Tara Dr; Remnant Real Est Solutions Llc to Duke Debra Lee, $190,000.

968 Gorham Ct; Lowe James Ryan to Harvey Ian C and Lauren A, $318,000.

6200 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Treece June F Trustee, $491,935.

6309 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Coleman Mattie Yvonne, $353,923.

4408 Greenbriar Dr; Wiegert Cheryl Anne to Pensco Trust Company Llc, $195,000.

3119 Gregwood Rd; Miller David C and Amanda N to Pajda Melanie, $196,500.

15713 Hampton Crest Turn; Diffenderfer Heather R and Bryce to Ponder Daniel Wade Jr, $350,000.

13139 Hampton Meadows Tr; Armstrong Thomas W and Constance to Baker Gary Francis Sr and Lorena, $350,000.

9233 Harmad Dr; Smith Erin Stacy to Anderson Alexa Palmer, $250,000.

4005 Hawkbill Cr; Simms Bernard M Jr to Cooper Kimberly M, $187,000.

12249 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Pellot-Rosa Laseeta M, $260,000.

11212 Hazelbury Ct; D R Horton Inc to Harris David J, $348,890.

5801 Hereld Green Dr; Igloo Series IV Trust to Bunch Tiffanie L B and Bunch C, $295,000.

14330 Hockliffe Ln; Kennedy Clarence J and Susan E to Smith Jordan W and Heather N D, $319,000.

3849 Homeward Rd; Brown Walter G to Hernandez J P D and Mejia Y D C, $218,000.

16262 Hunters Ridge Ln; Ortega R E Sr and Ortega P A Trs to Ortega Roger E Jr and Aura L, $420,000.

9910 Husting Tr; Huynh Hang Thuy to Lewis Patricia Faye, $193,000.

3501 Ivyridge Dr; Kircher Lawrence L and Cheryl M to Walker-Weste Adriene Y, $253,000.

9941 Jean Dr; Acc Homes Llc to Graber Annette L, $259,950.

2611 Kentford Rd; Huffman Victor T Jr and Deborah to Barber Gayle McKenzie, $560,000.

6530 Kings Grove Ct; White Audra L to Williams Margo, $255,000.

3607 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Spence Walter W III and Debra M, $438,548.

4807 Krenmore Ct; McCaul Edward B Jr and Sherri J to Grieco R J and Grieco D D Rev Tr, $463,000.

12726 Lakestone Dr; Barbre Nicholas D and Jennifer C to Furfari Frank T Jr and Brittany, $360,000.

14324 Lander Rd; Richie Jason and Joanna to Glahn Timothy J and Jennifer R, $640,000.

12013 Lavender Ct; Bowie Ray MacFarlane and Cathy L to Klaiber Nicholas A and Lavina L, $423,950.

7518 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Goad Matthew A, $251,465.

7625 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Sweatman Roy James Jr, $259,775.

8618 Level Gauge Ln; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Phillip Candice Hubbard, $418,419.

9430 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Graham Brett Alan and Amani to Stokes Travis L and Russell M, $259,000.

11625 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Joyner Tracy Staten, $359,990.

4306 Lower Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Monge Jorge E and Elizabeth R, $258,780.

7613 Lower Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Tucker Marques L, $252,860.

6301 MacBeth Ct; Cooper Investing Llc to Mbaitsi Monalisa A, $220,000.

1402 Manders Knoll Ct; Cornfield Emily to Evans Stacy M, $225,000.

4755 Marty Bl; Cannon Raymond A to Woodson Jasmine D, $176,000.

17629 Marymere Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Webster Mark, $346,775.

8503 McAden Pl; Harrison Jullian W to Rusk Courtney S, $217,500.

906 Meadowcreek Dr; Hogan Karen Z to O'Melia Charles M IV and Sarah F, $319,000.

436 Michaux View Tr; Mulvaney Barry T and Stephanie M to Swanzy Jesse D and Sara L, $332,000.

14351 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Klaman Matthew N and Madeline M, $375,774.

7807 Mill River Ln; Jones Cory D and Shuwona D to Dunlevy Zachary S and Johnson A, $275,000.

2425 Mistwood Forest Dr; Kelley Michael P and Katherine E to Moody Tyler, $195,000.

5912 Moss Creek Rd; French Robert E Jr to Darling Joseph Allen and Julia A, $350,000.

27 Muirfield Green Ln; Raftery Edward M and Elaine M to Bonds Patrick N and Bradley S, $220,000.

8113 Nashua Dr; Johnson Tracy A to Shanks Jared, $235,000.

3124 Newington Ct; McRoss Llc to Dumes G G Jr and Hargrove A, $165,000.

13610 Northwich Dr; Shelor Frederick M and Forrest J to Jacobs Richard H and Debra K, $277,500.

13300 Old Barn Ct; B & M Capital Llc to Andrews Karen L, $257,500.

3421 Old Creek Rd; Coles Samantha to Burt Hannah Leigh-Anne and Jared, $226,500.

7840 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Davis Morgann and Charles, $239,930.

6501 Old Zion Hill Rd; Ekola Matthew to Hinton Kyle D and Casandra L, $184,000.

1721 Otterdale Rd; River City Custom Homes Inc to Sowers Daniel L and Aspen, $314,166.

13908 Pagehurst Tr; Fitzpatrick James Christopher to Carroll Vance M and Lianne E, $350,000.

10901 Pegwell Dr; Parker Matthew E and Parker C to Vanscooter Matthew E and Day A, $426,000.

7036 Pine Orchard Ct; Kulesz Sharon G and Gravatt T A to Dickerson Shana Tyree, $185,000.

7107 Pointer Ridge Rd; Wingo Gwendolyn to Benny Aaron and Walker Deborah A, $250,000.

13513 Poplardell Ct; Goodwin Robert W and Karleen K to Goodwin Christopher, $325,000.

12628 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Harrison Robert M Jr and D C, $272,770.

12709 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Bernson Jonathan S and Tawnia P, $260,820.

2230 Providence Creek Rd; Watts Kevin R and Alicia P to Diegelmann S J and Kameros K R, $235,000.

1812 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Harling Gary Anthony and Brenda, $306,477.

1821 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Lovasic Ralph C, $298,587.

2700 Puckett Ct; Revels Angelica and Baldwin A R to Farleys' Bldg Contracting Llc, $160,000.

15031 Rankin Dr; Couldrey Jonathan and Sarah to Thomas Jefferson E and Christina, $549,000.

11907 Reeds Bluff Ln; Broitman Jeffrey M and Uzel C A to Bertram William R and Nigro L C, $699,900.

13537 Ridgemoor Dr; Kim Una to Peifer Daniel and Samantha, $229,000.

11825 Rimswell Pl; Builder Funding Llc to Moran Kevin M and Luminita Alina, $305,000.

3010 Robious Crossing Dr; Rennie Alexa K Et Als to MacGregor Matthew and Murrill S, $479,900.

14031 Rockyrun Rd; Glebe Point Estates Llc to Jones Cory D and Shuwona D, $515,988.

2031 Rose Family Dr; Choi Robert Yong and Jennifer S to Plumery Daniel J and Ana S, $330,000.

1753 Rose Mill Cr; Fiebelkorn Jeff D to Brown Brian Louis and Lauren, $250,000.

3034 Rushton Rd; Gregoire Development Corp to Phelps Matthew Allan, $177,000.

13915 Sagewood Tc; Kerr Theodore and Patricia M to Huntoon Ian C and Chaple Megan M, $253,911.

2931 Scherer Dr; Taylor Michael E to Smydra Erin Michelle, $325,000.

8801 Scotford Rd; Dvorak W E Jr and Dvorak P B Trs to Samson Rory Thomas, $282,000.

3642 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Mays Rachel and Devin, $559,860.

9007 Sharpe Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Rikkola Allan A Jr Et Al Trs, $482,589.

8424 Sheldon Dr; Capps Thomas B and Brittany to McHugh Matthew J and Mary E H, $410,000.

14317 Shelter Cove Rd; Martin Daniel F and Mary K to Coover D R and Coover A T Trs, $550,000.

17712 Silver Farm Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Gulling Mark V and Kathryn Anne, $549,836.

5407 Solaris Dr; Keough Glenn P and Samantha L to Benson Sean D and Leah, $177,500.

8225 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Calamanan Rodora O and Marciano, $330,295.

6000 Springwood Rd; Smith Wendy L and Witt Kenneth W to O'Garro John H, $310,000.

7291 Stafford Park Dr; Short Justin R and Rachel N to Madison Mark A and Heather H, $437,500.

13804 Sterlings Bridge Rd; Swyers Richard H and Naomi W to Ward Matthew and Spencer Chloe, $283,000.

11526 Stillbrook Rd; Coleman Thomas J and Mary F A to Gomez Adrian W, $271,950.

12772 Summerhouse Ln; Hardy Andrew J and Jennifer M to Mims Alyssa and Ellett Rikki, $255,000.

2231 Swamp Fox Rd; Haines Craig S and Kathleen P to Russell Zachary and Rebekah, $468,000.

2908 Sweetspire Rg; Howell M L and Howell D B Trs to McKnight James E and Barbara M, $570,000.

6642 Temie Lee Py; Houchin Chad A and Audrey L to Linde Chase Andrew, $363,000.

3822 Timber Ridge Rd; Caldwell Sharon M Trustee to Cutlip W E and Cutlip-Niles J, $355,000.

3028 Timbercrest Ct; White Paul R and Judith L to Bunn Holly R and McGrath Megan, $205,000.

9950 Trebeck Rd; Yacoub Ishaq K to Sweitzer Brett and Rowley K, $315,000.

9450 Tuxford Rd; Beasley John R and Pemberton A R to Menjivar D and Portillo Reina B, $259,000.

17713 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Ross Lorenzo Donnell and Carla M, $381,815.

18213 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Schiess Brian P and Shelby Rae, $406,175.

7816 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes L C to Darden Chad E and Chelsea A, $241,970.

7349 Vicenzo Dr; Yake R D and Ferguson C G to Hylton Gary Edward, $355,000.

4413 Village Creek Dr; Petty James W and Sherry A to Clarkson Lakeita F and Michael C, $335,900.

407 Wadsworth Dr; Adams Christina and Eric to McFadden Kendall and Kashonda, $230,000.

12113 Warfield Estates Dr; Bishop Coleman to Gibson William G and Park Chan J, $239,000.

9851 Waterfowl Flyway; Michael Rickey H Jr and J S to Rosario J R G and Gonzalez K A, $425,000.

7113 West Rd; Samayoa Josman to Hernandez Sonia C, $285,000.

6625 Whisperwood Dr; D R Horton Inc to Trice Carlton L Sr and Shanelle, $330,070.

2521 Whitecastle Dr; Williams Susanne to Nott Bradley D and Darwin H, $542,000.

7812 Willow Walk Dr; Claudy Carl J and Kevena to Reid Monica Evadney, $260,000.

7410 Winding Creek Ln; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Maharaj Ryan, $313,000.

5801 Willowbranch Dr; Alvarado Roberto to Alvarez Maribel, $170,000.

5019 Windwood Ln; Whittle Karen H to Evans Yolanda Rochelle, $184,500.

13513 Winning Colors Ln; Mahoney Patrick B and Teresa A to Lowe Ryan, $214,000.

15536 Wolfboro Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to Williamson Christy, $455,915.

9600 Woodpecker Rd; Chang Yan P to Gregoire Adam and Megan, $655,000.

2230 Wrens Nest Rd; D'Arezzo Michael C and Jennifer to Riley Philip M and Nicole E, $267,500.

HANOVER

9436 Assembly Way, Mechanicsville; Bernard T. Dlugokeski to Joseph Dowling, $308,000.

8196 Bald Cypress Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Michael Linwood Robinson, $410,000.

7028 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Amanda Gibson Long to Michelle Marie Giri, $224,950.

6558 Camille Drive, Mechanicsville; Andrew E. Carson to Sydney Cathleen Smith, $273,500.

9372 Cedar Lane, Mechanicsville; John W. Dawson to Cristeen M. Adams, $244,950.

10456 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Bernard W. Goodwin, $449,717.

9245 Colesbury Drive, Mechanicsville; Susanne E. B. Acosta to Cecil Reid Attaway II, $365,000.

8247 Creekside Bluffs Lane, Mechanicsville; Rosa B. West to, $219,900.

14064 Deer Creek Road, Ashland; Roy F. Satterwhite to Casey Flanagan, $433,000.

16271 Derby Ridge Road, Montpelier; Evans Kelley Dowdy to Christopher J. Zaldivar, $316,500.

10190 Durhams Ferry Place, Mechanicsville; Claudia McGlothlin to Alex Brown, $350,000.

9195 Fetlock Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas M. Gaskins to Eric C. Garmon, $300,000.

8316 Franklin Lane, Mechanicsville; Martha F. Atkinson to Kevin A. Hollins, $185,000.

10460 Gould Hill Road, Hanover; Morita C. Guild to John R. Lyon, $369,950.

9349 Guenevere Place, Mechanicsville; David W. Elliott to Frank C. Gobble, $295,000.

4995 Hanover Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; Todd A. Anderson to Tatiana V. Stump, $288,500.

7027 Hartford Oaks Court, Mechanicsville; Craig Nelson to Ross Gemmill, $483,000.

9928 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Robert M. Frazier, $419,950.

12127 Howards Mill Road, Glen Allen; David M. Gelletly to Billie Anderson, $319,000.

9162 Jump Circle, Mechanicsville; Christopher L. Williams to Jeffrey Paul Quint Jr., $319,900.

13105 La Reine Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Karman Keith Lejeune, $535,500.

8162 Little Florida Road, Mechanicsville; Jason E. Porterfield to David L. Kittel, $480,000.

8180 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Jerry L. Black to Henry W. Booker, $315,000.

10129 Merrittcroft Court, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Peter L. Lanzo, $597,315.

14650 Mountain Road, Glen Allen; RCI Builders LLC to Kimberly M. Nester, $469,643.

304 New St., Ashland; Janet A. Thorn to Kyle Ripley, $278,000.

8233 Patrick Henry Blvd., Mechanicsville; Reggie Hart to Derin David Blom, $283,000.

6079 Perryville Terrace, Mechanicsville; Tommy Ray Matherly to Curtis Evan Matherly, $187,000.

12992 Pinewood Lane, Ashland; Steven L. Woodson to South Blanton LLC, $385,000.

9429 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Cyprien Tchatchou, $395,810.

10772 Providence Woods Lane, Ashland; Danny L. Toliver to Joshua M. Carter, $395,000.

7298 Red Cloud Court, Mechanicsville; Michael C. Wolanin to Debra J. Mayfield, $310,000.

14469 Riverside Drive, Ashland; Martin P. Davis to Raymond S. Curry, $587,500.

10353 Rose Garden Path, Mechanicsville; Jeremy W. Walters to George B. Walkey IV, $318,000.

8018 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Linda Lewis to Thomas Zachary Monday, $275,000.

9122 Sandy Creek Lane, Mechanicsville; Joel G. Clarke to Melodie M. Bobko, $485,000.

7361 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Justin H. Lassiter to Linda L. Pallett, $224,950.

7873 Silktree Place, Mechanicsville; DA Rentals LLC to Brian M. Rutherford, $250,000.

12947 South Anna Drive, Rockville; Sala Properties LLC to Bryan Kodsi, $267,000.

9060 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Malathi Vakkalanka, $282,455.

9422 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard W. Reutti to Mark T. McIntosh, $445,000.

7526 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Donald W. Howard to Courtney Harrison Bailey, $285,000.

9273 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Elmo H. Brooks Sr. to Zachary A. Loyd, $252,000.

7254 Taunrae Court, Mechanicsville; Lataunda Lane to Mion J. Tucker, $229,000.

8155 Travelers Rest Drive, Mechanicsville; Karen Zahn to Thomas M. Gaskins, $339,000.

8323 Waldron Way, Mechanicsville; William Kirby to Anthony Sgro, $349,950.

19393 Whistling Drive, Rockville; Margaret H. Fahed to John E. Reynolds Jr., $370,000.

7410 Wistrom Way, Mechanicsville; Linda K. Gruenhagen to Carl J. Ericson Jr., $334,650.

POWHATAN

1970 Autumn Oaks Lane, Powhatan; Donna B. Huffman to Bruno Alfredo Sanchez Escalante, $270,000.

6677 Clark Road, Powhatan; Jason C. Young to Elizabeth A. Pruett, $180,000.

1888 Cook Road, Powhatan; James T. McLennan to James T. Skeens, $230,000.

2695 Dorset Ridge Terrace, Powhatan; Tim Dooley to Paul P. Mills Jr., $300,000.

2717 Fariss Road, Powhatan; John T. Nichols Inc. to Victor T. Huffman Jr., $379,995.

2580 Glenridge Court, Powhatan; Camille C. Kolster to Camille C. Kolster, $150,000.

1841 Jeter Road, Powhatan; Jennifer Skeens to Preston Chase Shelton-Sturgill, $180,000.

3701 Mill Mount Terrace, Powhatan; Clay Street Builders LLC to John R. Kilbaine, $499,000.

3290 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Grace C. Ganiard to Kendall White, $300,000.

2977 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Robert Pennington to Phuongtrang Nguyen Le, $242,000.

3643 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Joshua M. Bartlett, $461,519.

GOOCHLAND

12227 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Amye Vickhouse Brunette, $639,061.

3586 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Melissa Mann, $260,000.

3775 County Line Road, Kents Store; Kenneth W. Dobbertin to Mark Deans, $346,000.

837 Elmslie Lane, Manakin Sabot; Clifton C. Hickman to Samuel M. Hopkins, $1,170,000.

307 Goosepoint Court, Manakin Sabot; Paul C. Smith, trustee to Matthew L. Buikema, $1,075,000.

361 Holly Lake Drive, Manakin Sabot; Walter L. Lawrence III to Julia A. Link, $1,165,000.

12274 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John Rouse, $465,394.

2809 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Hunter Trey Ritter, $387,955.

7214 Shenfield Ave., Glen Allen; Craig T. Callahan to Peter D. Buckman, $492,000.

860 Swinburne Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Katherine C. Cabell, $580,000.

2696 Valley View Lane, Goochland; Lucy G. Rasnake to Whitney Lawrence Williams, $250,000.

5318 Woodstone Court, Louisa; Alexander J. Bowman to Ronald L. Hunnings, $343,000.

Petersburg

Parcel; Dennis Harrup to Virginia Common Rentals LLC, $235,000.

Parcel; United Property Solutions LLC to Cherrelle Ruffin, $167,300.

DINWIDDIE

8926 Dabney Drive, Sutherland; Brian S. Huber to Rachel Weeks, $215,000.

19021 Hawkins Church Road, Dinwiddie; Marsha L. Hudson to Bradley Dalton, $210,000.

15825 Keelers Mill Road, Dewitt; Larry W. Russell Jr. to Michael A. Johnson, $310,000.

11400 Shannon Drive, Dewitt; Thomas Bantan Jr. to Michael W. Dawson, $233,000.

3801 West Drive, Petersburg; Leann S. Harrison to Nestor Levi Gomez-Jovel, $190,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

1109 Covington Road; Cheryl Howerton to Karen A. Whitlock, $210,000.

3209 Glenview Ave.; Kristin Wood to Henry G. Walker III, $157,000.

320 Lyons Drive; Carrell V. Hines Jr. to Kathleen R. Strubel, $169,950.

HOPEWELL

Lot 3R, Block 5, Dupont Gardens; Barber Construction to Barbara Cayruth, $165,000.

Lots 30 and 31, Block 3, Crescent Hills; Leonard Michael Vess to Logan Moneymaker, $152,000.

NEW KENT

46.33 acres; FSB Credit Services Inc. to Espinoza Group Inc., $165,000.

Lot 21, Landbay 1, Phase 1, Farms of New Kent; Perrincrest Custom Homes LLC to Mark Edward Hagerman, $751,984.

Lot 64, The Paddock at Brickshire; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Catherine M. Stewart, $235,000.

Lots; Zoran Iust to Susan M. Sparks, $295,000.

Lots 888-890, Woodhaven Shores; Mary R. MacDonald to Paul M. Berard, $166,000.

Parcels; Nancy M. Harris, trustee to Criss Cross Properties LLC, $861,800.

PRINCE GEORGE

7000 Birchett Drive, Prince George; Alfred D. Criswell to Heather L. Payne, $215,750.

11301 Fireside Drive, Disputanta; Larry B. Gibbs to Ronald H. Fregeolle II, $303,689.

10811 Pines Road, Disputanta; Raymond Paul Rayner Jr., trustee to Adam Jeremy Good, $255,000.

13575 Taylor Drive, Disputanta; Federal National Mortgage Association to Arturo Lopez, $239,515.

7990 Wood Drive, Disputanta; Jacob John McQueen to Christopher R. Pulley, $285,000.

Charles city

5931 Old Union Road, Charles City; Scott Mountcastle to Robert Christopher Glasser, $235,000.

7301 Trevors Road, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to Troy D. Bembry, $327,000.

AMELIA

10721 Grub Hill Church Road, Amelia Court House; Abraham J. Redman to Ciara Lynne Hale, $215,000.

16190 Stephanie Drive, Amelia Court House; George L. Mahler to Chrystal D. Wilkinson, $345,000.

CAROLINE

252 Hampshire Drive, Ruther Glen; Stephen K. Christenson PC, substitute trustee to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $199,057.

267 Land’or Drive, Ruther Glen; Phillip G. Braam to Cassady L. Sipple, $220,000.

283 Meadow Lane, Bowling Green; Darnell T. Crouch to Sergio Enrique Latorre, $260,000.

13378 Mason St., Woodford; Andrew C. Boone to Emily Dove Dobson, $215,000.

26424 Sunshine Road, Ruther Glen; Michael Kelley to Jermiah Damion Hoskin, $299,000.

CUMBERLAND

1203 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Daves Construction LLC to Barbara Lillie Dolan, $229,950.

127 Old Buckingham Road, Cumberland; Steven W. Griffin to Rodney James Thomas, $320,000.

680 Trents Mill Road, Cumberland; David T. Clark to Thomas J. McKay, $180,000.

KING AND QUEEN

4482 Buena Vista Road, Saluda; Derek L. Smoot to John R. Loyd, $187,000.

992 Eastern View Road, St. Stephens; CMH Homes Inc. to Danny C. Pollard, $233,057.

210 Post Office Lane, Walkerton; Robert W. Coleman, trustee to Herbert H. Brown Jr., $258,000.

KING WILLIAM

3580 Chelsea Road, West Point; Charles Neering to James Dawson, $189,900.

144 Hazelwood Road, Aylett; Gerald W. Cousins Sr. to Jeffrey A. Howe, $235,000.

846 E Magnolia Ave., West Point; Rebekah H. Blythe to Corey M. Schlie, $232,000.

265 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Eugene T. Combs to Matthew T. Watson, $270,000.

335 Sapling Lane, Aylett; Cory S. Morgan to Victor R. Purchase Jr., $220,000.

250 Sweet Air Lane, King William; Brian W. Ankney to Julie Anna Ankney, $172,000.

307 Wendenberg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to George T. Mann, $279,619.

Sussex

244.4 acres; R.M Clarke Farm Tennessee LLC to Kassem Khreis, $349,900.

3.13 acres; Paige H. Grammar to Brent W. McGhee, $346,000.

6 parcels; Eric D. Olson to James William Jackson, $199,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

4943 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Jana G. Cardoza, $370,035.

293 Raven Terrace; Kathleen Wotring to Alicyn Y. Glass, $210,000.

1503 Westgate Circle; James M. Pietrangelo to Amy Soucek, $167,000.

JAMES CITY

8420 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Charles H. Brittman Sr. to Purnell M. Brown, $347,500.

701 Autumn Trace, Williamsburg; Sheri Vonne Weinberg to Judy W. Sperry, $188,000.

9 Buford Road, Williamsburg; Ylber Zelli to Christin M. Tran, $332,000.

4334 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Maxwell P. Hensley, $346,600.

6235 Chelsea Crescent, Williamsburg; Rita A. Smith to Brian Allen Gregaitis, $280,000.

507 Collington Court, Williamsburg; Steven William Kirtley to Kevin A. Stoneking, $449,000.

126 Country Club Drive, Williamsburg; Martin L. Prather to Theresa Ann Gray, $325,000.

2 Drammen Court, Williamsburg; Jessica N. Martin to Latroy A. Scott, $260,000.

4705 Eskerhills, Williamsburg; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to MPH Group LLC, $189,000.

1736 Founders Hill South, Williamsburg; Arne S. Swindland to William G. Robertson, $625,000.

9545 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Tia Edy, $455,714.

106 Great Glen, Williamsburg; Truist Bank to Cynthia L. Murdoch, $330,000.

144 Heritage Point, Williamsburg; David S. Burns to Laszlo Schaffer, $490,000.

6109 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel C. Hedtler to San T. Lam, $290,000.

207 Lakewood Drive, Williamsburg; Judith W. McLeod to Evariso D. Parras, $485,000.

319 Leven Links, Williamsburg; Thomas J. Bishop to Gerald Eugene Strock, $599,900.

7533 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Candace Rose Pace, $251,985.

120 Lynette Drive, Williamsburg; Robert E. Sheldon Jr. to Thomas P. Lafergola, $580,000.

3324 New Castle Drive, Williamsburg; Nancy J. Bayne to Kay E. Hines, $289,900.

128 North Quarter, Williamsburg; John T. Good, trustee to David J. O'Donnell, $639,000.

932 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Cristina Stancioiu, $154,125.

109 Pinehurst, Williamsburg; Ally Bank to Ronald Salyer, $300,000.

1803 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Susanne M. Harris to Ruth Faulk, $267,000.

125 Randolph’s Green, Williamsburg; Gerald W. Harris to Susan Jackson Hewitt, $539,000.

3032 Ridge Drive, Toano; James W. Romesburg to James Raulerson, $380,000.

5296 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Michael A. Furman to Anh Ngoc Dinh, $275,000.

3901 Shenandoah Court, Williamsburg; John Kennerson to Gregory R. Porter, $315,000.

3021 Southwold Court, Williamsburg; Scott K. Sagman to James N. Moore, $315,000.

516 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; JLT Properties LLC to Helene Lotto, $191,385.

5516 Swan Road, Williamsburg; Mark A. Winfield to Peter James Johns, $361,000.

513 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Mark R. Gero to Salvatore Trifiletti, $600,000.

6901 Vernon Hall, Williamsburg; Ernest M. Wauhop to Linda Bower, trustee, $191,300.

6248 Weatherfield Way, Williamsburg; Danielle A. Raine to Christopher David Schroeder, $249,800.

5307 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Steven F. Kropf to Gregory G. Lee, $435,000.

109 William Claiborne, Williamsburg; Mark E. Gottfried to Kyle Brandon Williams, $559,500.

4120 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; James R. McNally, trustee to Gloria Burns, $307,500.

4672 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Evan John Endsley to Erik Solberg, $315,000.

