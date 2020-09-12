Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for King & Queen will be in future editions. Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1811 N 21st St; Five Star Construction Llc to Lyell Emiline F, $223,000.
704 N 24th St; Balas Adam to Lester Robert J III and Kelly, $403,000.
306 N 26th St, U105; Magee Christopher W to Parker Melinda F, $285,950.
606 W 28th St; Banderburg Nicholas Martin to Payne Taryn Zoby, $302,000.
910 W 30th St; Miller Dwane H and Lorna D to Salerno Emma W, $450,000.
108 E 33rd St; Foots Laura C and Roy L to Beavers Timothy John II, $182,500.
1321 N 34th St; Prasad Ravi to Breeden Erin Anne, $295,000.
902 N 38th St; Tan Field Llc to Price Eric, $209,000.
1808 3rd Ave; Clean Livin Llc to Waller Yale L and Meredith A, $199,950.
2705 4th Ave; Husejnovic Mirsad and Sedika to Crom Jessica, $325,000.
501 W 7th St; Trailhead Development Llc to Mignardi Luigi, $849,950.
303 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, U10; Trickey David J and Grivat Sandi to Dunham Dillon Michael, $235,000.
4417 Augusta Ave; Hartley Trevor to Thomas Madison Lynn, $425,000.
4120 Bathgate Road; Tlc Property Llc to Prinzivalli John and Jana, $274,900.
200 S Belmont Ave; Integral Properties Llc to Blackwell Thomas and Elizabeth, $310,000.
2407 Brinkwood Dr; Thornton Brandy Lamont to Cabana Micaela Fernandez, $156,000.
1333 W Broad St U307; Fremichael Helen T to J D A Group Retirement Plan, $203,500.
3521 Cedar Grove Road; Newby David R and Tatiana M to Patel Amir I, $200,000.
2217 Cedar St; Rva Sugar Llc to Jenkins Robert T II, $320,000.
4201 Cheyenne Road; Dolan Janet Marie Voltz to Meador Bryan and Gray Jennifer, $362,000.
5814 Christopher Lane; Butler James T III to Siwel Renovations Llc, $352,500.
4312 Coventry Road; Root Caroline G to Wachsstock Rand S and Paula K, $1,275,000.
3308 Delaware Ave; Watchover Homes to Wisner Abigail L, $289,000.
1511 Drewry St; Glen Wells Llc to Caldwell Amanee Rashada, $165,000.
3115 Edgewood Ave; Barracato Valerie to Bono Brittany and Robert, $388,000.
9640 Fernleigh Dr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Thakor Dilip and Gulnora Llc, $150,000.
3925 W Franklin St; Cannady Matthew E and Jamie Lee to Mullins John J, $459,500.
2021 Gilbert St; Smith Gregory J and Frances P to Garman Patricia, $261,000.
5 W Graham Road; Ckc Holdings Inc to Fisette Andrew, $270,000.
3026 Grayland Ave; Dj Realty Llc to Stein Zachary and Cagney, $575,000.
2015 Greenwood Ave; Cc Richmond II Lp to Smith Brandon A and Juliana V, $281,000.
2103 Halifax Ave; East Coast Realty Investments to Donahue Kaitlyn, $199,000.
1808 Hanover Ave; Mullinix Mark L Sr and Julia R to Mauck Robert H Jr and Tracey S, $875,000.
4703 Hanover Ave; Clarke Forrest J and Jennifer K to Donahue Mark Brian, $735,000.
401 S Harrison St; Saxman John B and Sheryl A to Trant Cameron, $397,000.
3909 Hermitage Road; Garraghty Martha T to Graziano Kimberly J and Alfredo, $492,000.
4203 Hillcrest Road; Riester Peter J Jr and Erin H to Kvien Amy K and Davis Mark D, $386,250.
2914 Idlewood Ave; Idlewood Ave Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $775,000.
2103 Jefferson Davis Hwy; Packaging Corporation Of to A and A Leasing Inc, $160,000.
3036 Kenmore Road; Foley Brian M and Michelle Leigh to Adams Christian C and Andrea M, $350,000.
3104 Kensington Ave; Davis Cody N and Jessica to Raterman Daniel, $455,000.
6707 Kensington Ave; Davis Charles Warner Jr to Bailey Lauren M, $297,500.
102 W Ladies Mile Road; Kc Enterprises Of Va Llc to Soto Joshua M and Chantel J, $425,000.
1740 Leicester Road; Tingler Daniel Lewis to Taylor Ryan Eric, $275,000.
4630 Leonard Pkwy; Cockerill Nancy F Estate to Bryan Jennings Taylor, $451,500.
7337 Longview Dr; Arkin Daniel J and Jamie H to Caras Charles D and Dorothy D, $419,785.
2124 E Marshall St; Stokes Margaret A to Surface John S II, $332,000.
2800 Montrose Ave; Horoschak Christopher to Proctor Tyler and Cross Lula, $540,500.
2805 Monument Ave, U4; Tanzanite Holdings Llc to Garner Richard K, $490,000.
3405 Noble Ave; Crockett William Kelly to Canepa Andrew Italo, $445,000.
1417 Nottoway Ave; Plummer Johanna L to Peterson Joshua M, $282,000.
7011 Old Westham Road; Old Westham Trust to Scott Christopher, $310,000.
3002 P St; Watchtower Homes to Stamm Florian A, $349,950.
4909 Park Ave; Kramer Jeffrey I and Susan A to Hunnings Blakely Anne, $390,000.
702 S Pine St; Chegini Houman and Mojgan S to Joiner Ryan J, $340,000.
8029 Riverside Dr; Truitt Craig D and Annhorner G to Keys David M and Caroline G, $1,375,000.
307 N Rowland St, Rear; Seagraves Cherry Smith Rev to Dumas Irrevocable Trust, $615,000.
4519 E Seminary Ave; Riley Edward L to McKissick Carter and Samantha, $415,000.
2810 Shoreham Dr; White Patrick J and Katherine W to Fazzino Sandra M, $322,000.
1205 Stanhope Ave; Gerhardt Christopher S to Artus Richard J and Karen L, $440,000.
2100 Stratford Road; Taylor-Street Brooke to Armstrong Christopher B, $290,000.
2710 Stuart Ave, U1; Sharpe Pamela L to Pope Meghan, $195,515.
4160 Terminal Ave; Rcs Group Llc to Fowler Layshia T, $198,000.
3144 Walmsley Blvd; Royal Ventures Llc to Coles Harold and Darlene, $206,000.
825 Westover Hills Blvd; Anderson Rachel E to Wilhelm Alex K, $245,000.
108 N Wilton Road; Kerkam William B and Karen E to Burnett William Alexander, $800,000.
2608 Woodberry Lane; Duganne Christopher and Emily to Katulka Robert B, $278,500.
HENRICO
11501 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Jones Elijah W Jr and Shirley A to Bhargava Gaurav and Ruchi, $250,000.
5436 Afton Overlook, Henrico; Lekhraj Dutam and Danya to Guillaume Nehemie, $192,000.
3908 Arden Rd, Henrico; Southside Community Dev and Housing Corp to Anderson Varneisha, $171,800.
232 Ashbury Hills Dr, Henrico; Pollard Jeff R and Olivia L to Henderson Nannette D, $322,000.
4904 Belmont Park Rd, Glen Allen; Bartel Craig D and Ann M Bartel-Taylor to Sluss Mary R, $399,950.
10148 Berrymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Williams Susan D to Alexander Kevin, $204,000.
3012 Blackthorn Way, Henrico; Whitten Craig L and Joann S to Abbood Mohammed and Rawaa A D Al Ameri, $295,000.
2106 Boxwood Pl, Henrico; Sadler Paul C to Whorley Jeffery S and Deborah K, $430,000.
2115 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Jenkins James D and Ryan S Cagle to Cummins Mary Ellen, $170,000.
12120 W Broad St, Henrico; Clements Anne M Family Lp to Skm Llc, $5,850,000.
5918 Brookfield Rd, Henrico; Dalton Llc to Jankowski Ethan, $255,000.
12301 California Dr, Henrico; Richmond Beatrice H to Dollar Penny and Archie A Passmore, $248,000.
6404 Canesville Ln, Henrico; Fullen Charlene to Seitter Andrew and Meghan G Fedorko, $184,900.
1733 Casey Meadows Ter, Sandston; Jones Mark Steven and Sara Suter to Ross Eric T, $315,000.
421 Chipper Way, Henrico; Crain Danielle H to Payne Taylor, $165,000.
4835 Coachmans Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Sohal Sandeep S and Daljinder to Bejugam Raghavendra and Prashanthi Muriki, $450,000.
2403 Colwyn Rd, Henrico; Sculthorpe Justin W and Sara S to Rae Honey A, $281,000.
12349 Country Creek Way, Glen Allen; Honey John K Jr to Galan Ester Codina and Ferran Traite Soler, $530,000.
5503 Danley Ln, Henrico; Earley Harvie Lee Trustee to Diehl Brett M, $218,027.
516 Delbert Dr, Henrico; Windhausen Jennifer D to Graves Jackie and Matthew E, $218,000.
7113 Dexter Rd, Henrico; Neighborhood Investments Inc to Wolff Joe F, $205,000.
2507 Drammen Pl, Henrico; Martin Dennis S and Hilary to Torrenzano Matthew and Kristi E, $535,000.
6205 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Ross Samuel B and Alexandra C to Booth Ethan Perry, $366,100.
7531 Elko Rd, Sandston; Mellette Francis M IV and Courtney L to Myers Thomas A and Jacquelyn D, $580,000.
11067 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Kabadi Suraj Jay and Susan Elizabeth, $799,472.
3007 Englewood Rd, Glen Allen; Stortz Henry J and Margaret H to Nguyen Baotri and Vannak, $180,000.
5815 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Mitchell Gregory P to Lewis Jeromy R and Claire B, $451,500.
3800 Foxfield Ct, Henrico; Michelson Barbara E to Edafe Benedict and Eguono, $290,000.
2608 Gayton Grove Rd, Henrico; Dharmaraj Benita Suja to Salter Cord R and Amanda R, $344,100.
8504 Gillis St, Henrico; Stephen Thomas Corporation to Reyes Yader Ernesto Gomez and Karla, $310,000.
12196 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Farley James and Charlotte, $1,139,195.
623 Grayson Ave, Henrico; Jackson Ellsworth Jr to Hawkes John Mathew, $185,000.
233 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Hidalgo Paulina and Edwin Huertas, $326,925.
85 Hanover Rd, Sandston; Soul Farms Llc to Tillar Waverly Jr and Rose Brice, $245,000.
8012 Heavenly Valley Dr, Henrico; James Stephanie D and Samora to White Kindal, $278,000.
4763 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $186,387.
7801 Hillview Ave, Henrico; Litwak Donna M to Luginbill Shane Michael, $294,000.
5000 Hunter's Meadow Pl, Henrico; Hunters Knoll Llc to Williams George Jr and Donna Haynesworth, $330,750.
2909 Huntwick Ct, Henrico; Plack Vernon C Jr and Meredyth to Simkins John A and Susan P, $475,000.
11105 Ingallston Rd, Henrico; Rivera Lillian A to Deutsche Bank Nat'l Trst, $273,365.
1808 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; McConnell Jeannine M to Drudge George W III, $177,250.
2408 Jewett Dr, Henrico; Hanks Page E and Janice F to Trent Luke B, $291,000.
458 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Cullingsworth Kim A to Roms Ventures Llc, $160,000.
5824 Ketterley Row, Glen Allen; Prakash Shaleen and Priya to Enters Edward Karl and Katheryn Jarvis, $650,000.
9902 Kingsbridge Rd, Henrico; Beyer Martin W and Joanne E to Boyd Alexander P and Allison R, $760,000.
8100 Larcom Ln, Henrico; Starke Jefferson C and Sarah K to 8100 Larcom Llc, $240,000.
5808 Lee Ave, Henrico; Saul Karen Ann to Croney John Wesley IV and Kimberly G Cox, $345,000.
12327 Liesfeld Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Girimajirao Krishnamurthy, $728,003.
5215 Lochaven Ave, Henrico; Mattlin Properties Inc to Mauch Benjamin and Karyn, $165,000.
10704 Maben Trl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Brahmbhatt Naman Hitendrakumar, $446,145.
9373 Man-O-War Ct, U1110, Glen Allen; Chapoton Theodore and Melanie to Schneider Kelsey, $154,750.
4701 Manor Crossing Pl, Glen Allen; Bacova Development Company Llc to NVR Inc, $157,000.
2005 Marroit Rd, Henrico; McDaniel Paul W and Melanie A Grimes to McCants Lindsey, $270,000.
8322 Michael Rd, Henrico; Morgan Ralph E to Eadie Ashley, $258,950.
8619 Millstream Dr, Henrico; Domalik John F and Charlotte to Stewart Nina N, $199,000.
1916 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Oliveria Michael T and Shawna R to Trek Properties Llc, $217,000.
3323 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Spillman Montana G and Estelle, $221,085.
5505 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Srb Investors Llc to Bomkamp Christopher Wiliam and Susan W, $179,000.
327 O'Brien Rd, Henrico; Trapp Christopher P and Lucy C Parker to Mitchell Erica, $267,000.
2205 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Hatcher Stephen Wayne to Schumacher Allison N, $239,950.
2746 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Peix Rafael A and Lilia M to Vaughan Elizabeth Reaves, $225,000.
4878 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Biggerstaff Thomas W and Barbara B to Roth Bryan T, $250,000.
3833 Parchment Cir, Henrico; Curry Raymond S and Anne T to Munoz Carlos B and Claudia B Thomas, $625,000.
5004 Parkcrest Ct, Glen Allen; Fornaro Mary Jean Kozma to High Kimberly D Trustee, $455,000.
2915 Peabody Ln, Henrico; McAllister Lillie M Estate to White Zy Quis, $198,900.
9605 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ding Yinan and Binhu Yu, $562,320.
5104 Penick Rd, Henrico; Johnson John M Sr to Barlow Betty, $255,000.
940 Pleasant St, Henrico; Lee George C and Pamela L to Miles Malcolm and Kristie M, $198,500.
9720 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Hart Michael D to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $160,000.
3909 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Owen Joan M Trustee to Lane Kenneth William Jr, $379,950.
1413 Renee Ln, Henrico; Lassiter Cynthia to Langford Dale R, $150,000.
7 River Court Ln, Henrico; Peterson Shirley J and Byron D Sr Trs to Torbert Jesse T and Leslie A, $949,000.
11438 River Run Dr, Glen Allen; Mallory Susan C and Christopher A McCain to Murphy James and Nedra Bellows, $457,000.
2022 Rocky Creek Ln, Henrico; Silva Joseph A and Kara Cobbs and Norma Iris to Gustavsson Nancy L, $234,500.
9937 Rosier Creek Way, Glen Allen; Patton Gerald T to Baird Wanda Branch and Alfred E Jr, $405,000.
4107 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Lawrence Art W Trustee to Ward Marie Markow Trustee, $249,950.
12302 Sentury Meadow Dr, Henrico; Zirkle Michael C to Evans Annie M and Kyler S Hedrick, $455,000.
122 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Cofer Jennifer and C L Klosenberg to Moore Scott T and Sherry A, $358,000.
12335 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Casey Laura C to Oliveria Shawna Rae, $182,000.
313 Southern Ct, Henrico; Scott Tara C to Jones Akeem Leonard, $185,000.
10708 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Coss Eric to John Shiju Aleyamma and Jebsy Shiju, $395,650.
2421 Sterlingwood Trce, Henrico; Lester Paige to Calkins Melissa Kathleen and Andrew Joseph, $599,000.
9716 Taylor's Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Driskell Geoff to Morris Stuart A and Stephanie M, $274,999.
4903 Thornhurst St, Henrico; Boston Calvin M and Kelly Peay to Young Mark A and Anetta M, $249,999.
1201 Townley Rd, Henrico; Hilgenhold Charles Mark to Collins Raburn and Sherry R, $207,000.
551 Turka Dr, Sandston; Birkoski Cody and Laura to Nottingham Danielle Whitley, $226,500.
5922 Upham Dr, Henrico; Richardson Robert and F H to Stankov Tsvetan V, $225,000.
1314 Virginia Ave, Glen Allen; Ridge Homes Llc to Ausley Brittany Renee, $237,500.
10321 Waltham Dr, Henrico; Coyner Sascha A and Ellen to Worley Nicholas and Lauren Parker, $361,500.
2321 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Imburg Hal I and H W and M J W to Cron Matt and Emily, $320,000.
11820 Westcott Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Bolyard Andrew C and Allison C to Bell Peter C, $794,950.
12029 Wheat Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Laramore Ryan H and Joanna S to Lafont Olivia Aronson and Matthew W, $505,000.
5902 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Crump Micah, $265,973.
5908 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Simpson Taylor L, $228,455.
5910 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Menefee William Garrett, $232,463.
9725 Willow Glen Ln, Henrico; Keagy Jonathan E to Clune Meghan M and Devin Jefferson, $297,500.
11444 Willows Green Way, Glen Allen; Masson Vikram and Savitha to Tanaka Ken Yoshio, $455,000.
5424 Wintercreek Dr, Glen Allen; Bruni Michael Z III and Rachel P Westcott to Knapp Justin Maguire and Emily Dee, $373,000.
704 Woodberry Rd, Henrico; Stephens Robert E and Leslie T to McGuire Robert Trent and Anna Carew, $680,000.
Chesterfield
9329 Amberleigh Cr; Bolger John and Patricia F to Coleman Lee R and Hazel J, $370,000.
6700 Arbor Meadows Dr; Means Kishia Batts to Myavagh Pejman Hadi, $325,000.
7500 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Graves Ramona M Trustee, $350,580.
9749 Ashworth Dr; Stacy Margaret R Estate to Murphy Shelby and Keri, $289,000.
12004 Avaclaire Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Minor Brenda E, $280,345.
21157 Baileys Ln; Laberzac Enterprises Inc to Foderingham Gloricia, $224,000.
3202 Barnes Spring Tr; Colwell Rose and Foderingham G to Complete Home Design Llc, $252,000.
6343 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Lemire James and Rachel, $601,250.
7557 Belmont Rd; Farrow Joseph A and Lamb A M to Sagastume Noe Gustavo Lopez, $230,000.
9541 Bent Wood Ln; Lawhorne Gayle S and Johnson R M to Castellon Luis R Alvarenga, $165,000.
4603 Black Oak Rd; Reed Michael and Leah to Elliott Victoria Britton, $229,000.
7707 Bold Forbes Ln; Torres Jaime and Christine to O'Connell Justin and Nichole, $232,000.
4113 Boonesboro Dr; Titi Gary J and Joyce E to Durvin John David, $245,000.
3401 Breezewood Ct; Taylor Brian P and Victoria E to Bither David E and Shelly R, $465,000.
11949 W Briar Patch Dr; Kelo Llc to Goodwyn Michael B and Jennie L, $173,400.
7901 Brown Rd; Brehony M C and Bredimus K M to Ramos Renee B, $360,000.
8834 Buffalo Nickel Turn; Marth Kristina L and Brian D to Diversity Real Est Holding Llc, $322,000.
5618 Buxton Ct; Krepp Joseph W and Carol A to Cochran Julius L, $335,000.
14201 Candlewick Ct; Taghavi Abbasali and Shamsi to Salha Sarah and Salha Randa, $287,000.
1800 Celia Cs; Shields Dan V Et Als to Harris Linda and Douglas, $222,000.
11937 Channelmark Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Johnson Jo Ann and Melvin, $569,290.
5618 Chatmoss Rd; Hausleben Edward W and Lois G to Laux Joshua B and Patricia S, $199,500.
15600 Chesdin Point Dr; Mann Patsy Denny to Gregoire Adam V and Megan M, $450,000.
5007 Clear Ridge Ct; Whitby Glenda to Ben-Meir Tahli, $275,000.
8419 Cobblegrove Ct; NVR Inc to Snyder Gerald B and Donna S, $334,170.
7323 Cornus Av; Monk Robert A and Ethel M to Poling Ralph J and M Louise, $280,000.
5921 Crabtree Rd; Turner Jayson D to Ramirez Egberto and Melendez B M, $204,000.
6524 Creekrun Dr; Mena Romilio A to Lopez Abisai Matias, $210,000.
10510 Dakins Dr; Tyler's Comm Bldrs and Dev Llc to Meroth Zakkary R and Moss Lily M, $238,450.
8619 Den Bark Dr; Larson David J Et Als to Sykes Samantha A, $180,000.
722 Dove Path Ln; Burns Jeanette Byrum Trustee to Rouland Sabrina, $296,500.
10910 Drayton Rd; Clement Kristopher to Mierek Matthew and Anja, $265,000.
470 Eastman Rd; Archer T and B and McAden J W to Bailey Anthony J, $254,900.
5001 Edgemere Bl; Taylor Barry Dean to Polio Amparo D C and Torrico R R, $237,500.
8806 Elkview Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Elie Brenda A and Elie Daniel C, $308,655.
15137 Endstone Tl; River City Custom Homes Inc to Miller C B and Miller R E Trs, $858,417.
13424 Evelyn Dr; Fisher Michelle M and Leo J IV to Belaski Sarah Maria, $212,000.
606 Fairway Woods Dr; Lee Sam Misung and Chiu Grace H to Boyd Christopher H and Lauren C, $335,000.
3218 Fortunes Ridge Rd; Foltz Investments Llc to Le Trung-Anh Nguyen, $305,000.
15527 Fox Gate Ct; Wilson Phillip and Linda to Glass Ronnie D and Meredith W, $344,000.
5707 Garden Ridge Ct; Allshouse Allie E to Watkins David Joshua and Terria, $295,500.
5905 Gates Mill Pl; Capel Kevin J and Rachel K to Leary Richard T and Barbara B, $305,000.
4725 Glen Tara Dr; Chesson Anthony A Sr to Pulliam John C and Elizabeth M, $160,000.
904 Gorham Ct; Mso Properties Llc to Conant Matthew C, $299,000.
6300 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Landing Ronald J and Vickie A, $412,670.
1625 Greenfield Dr; Bednar Mark C to Evans Jonathan B and Caroline F, $217,000.
4707 Greywater Dr; Taylor Ralph T and Daphne P to Inge Russell J and Julie M, $268,000.
12006 Hadden Hall Dr; Zaunick E M and Zaunick S L Trs to Willis William S and Mary A, $447,500.
15701 Haggis Dr; L Investments Inc to Canard Joshua L and Logan L, $250,000.
8507 Hann Rd; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Gillett Christine Ann, $182,500.
12915 Harrowgate Rd; Hager Properties Llc to Peace Curtis and Ambre, $227,900.
8113 Heathbluff Ct; Artus Richard J and Karen L to Smit Mark Brett and Wendy, $454,000.
2106 Helmway Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cassiday Frederick C and Karen S, $409,990.
13711 Hickory Nut Pt; Simes James F and Lisa to Adams Paul T and Florence K D, $470,000.
4036 Hilltop Farms Tr; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Sutton Herbert D Sr and Nadine M, $200,000.
6003 Holly Trace Dr; Payne Jacki F and Brenda S to Miles Anthony, $216,000.
14106 Huntgate Woods Rd; Carney Mark A and Sarah K to Henderson Carman H and Zachary K, $335,000.
3711 Julep Dr; Pollard Christopher Darrell to Bolling Chelsea Simone, $165,000.
4763 Kingsland Rd; Cox Walter B and Kay F to Vargas Nunez Porfirio A, $161,000.
3643 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Patel Mittalbhai and Hiralben, $468,820.
1608 Lancashire Dr; Widdicombe Lisa S to Harms Larry G, $260,000.
1414 Laurel Top Ct; Poland Gregory C to Lyttle Rebecca A, $315,000.
2010 Leovey Ln; Kiefer Christopher M and Roxann to Collins Megan and Christopher, $380,000.
13606 Littlebury Ct; The Money Source Inc to Snead Stephen Michael, $195,000.
3919 Llewellyn Ln; Boyd Christopher H to Urban Karen L, $241,500.
2723 London Park Dr; Palumbo Vince P and Charlie M to Corso Catherine Joanne, $355,000.
20313 Loyal Av; Fleming Jacqueline C Et Al to Green Ernest Jr, $150,000.
13212 Madison Pointe Wy; Kolleda Luanne Sue to Caldwell Adam B and Remmers C E, $355,000.
1425 Mangrove Bay Ct; Sarbaugh Anthony S and Sarah J to Bach Trieu Fd Et Als, $342,000.
3532 Marquette Rd; Foxworth Brian J and Phillips S to Rochford Daniel D, $277,500.
2206 McKesson Dr; Shrader Joshua D to Armstrong Matthew Ryan, $207,000.
4650 Melody Ct; Waterworth Thomas A and Sarah H to Anderson Rachel Elizabeth, $250,000.
14428 Michaux Springs Dr; Main Street Homes to Schick Robert F and Martha A, $546,876.
2730 Mill Flume Dr; Chan Kam Fai to Oliver John D and Marina A B, $350,000.
3300 Mill Race Rd; Ivey S A and Mejia Molina S D to Orellana G C and Morales M E, $200,000.
15107 Monks Pl; Pruitt Gordon K and Leigh Ann to Beason Anthony and Brittany, $368,750.
119 Moorwood Ridge Dr; Shukla Llc to Kemp Glendon Dale Jr, $264,500.
608 Muirfield Ct; Bebaugh Jan W to Foddrell G D and Foddrell G E, $261,500.
15218 Nevin Tr; Akers Corey L and Kimberly S to Emerson Casey and Austin, $335,000.
3400 North St; Hill Greg to Baird Christie D, $173,500.
9912 Nott Ln; Mangray Predhume T and Sumattee to Reyes Keyli Morales, $197,500.
10525 Oakside Dr; Dugan Colin Brett and Suzanne R to Saunders Dorletha L, $260,000.
7852 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Pavelick Rachel, $242,095.
3335 Osborne Rd; Adams Holding Llc to Englert Andrea K, $285,000.
12645 Parker Ln; Turner James F Jr and Ashlee B to Vaughan Robert E Jr and Tatia M, $285,000.
2701 Perdido Dr; Bennett Scott V and Lynn F to Diversity Real Est Holding Llc, $234,000.
7217 Pineleaf Dr; Dixon Brian L and Krystle S to Mendoza Gonzalez A O Et Als, $222,500.
13403 Poplar Grove Pl; Webster Ryan G and Delena M to Ogden Daniel M and Huber H P, $325,000.
13231 Powderham Ln; Ravussin J and Schneider E E to Parrott Benjamin J and Merdith L, $480,000.
14140 Puritan Rd; Price Jarrett S and Ma Luisa G to Jordan Cody Austin and Amanda G, $300,000.
5600 Qualla Farms Pl; Hylton Jackson M Jr and H W to Green Mutiso T and McNair P L, $289,950.
2429 Rio Vista St; Mso Properties Llc to Martinez Abraham M, $165,500.
1908 Robindale Rd; Pasumarthi V M and Yazovskaya O to Kelly Rachel, $215,000.
12811 Rossmere Ct; Millikan Ross G and Ann Peyton to Almoney Bryant and Olive Nicole, $326,000.
6100 Round Rock Rd; Showcase Builders Inc to Shaffer Spencer R Et Al, $349,500.
3034 Rushton Rd; Rodwell Mary to Phelps Matthew Allan, $200,000.
14441 W Salisbury Rd; Parker David A and Britten B to Wallace Jeffrey S and Hannah M, $496,625.
16020 Sandwave Rd; Smith Betty J to Lamego Daniel Santos, $199,900.
6006 Satinwood Dr; Draucker Albert D to Sloan Mary Ann, $250,000.
12713 Seaford Crossing Ct; NVR Inc to Fuschetti Kyle and Jean, $535,795.
4548 Shanto Ct; Oliver Robert H Jr and Nellie A to Harris Michael T, $249,000.
10454 Shumark Dr; Affalter Robert F and Cindy L to Pucci Gary S, $254,950.
5927 Silver Oak Ln; Gw Burton Inv Grp Llc Trustee to Gamez Maria F Giron Et Al, $200,000.
12810 Sir Scott Tr; Syma Matthew A and Jennifer to Corcoran Thomas J, $305,000.
21337 Sparta Dr; B R A D Llc to Knight Juanita, $182,000.
7106 Spring Trace Ct; Karlson Melissa Jean Et Als to Rios Pamela R, $236,000.
2929 Stanwix Ln; Smith Linwood Keith and Barbara to The Meade Group Llc, $175,000.
3304 Sterling Brook Dr; NVR Inc to Marc Lencia Kathy, $203,025.
5300 Steven Hill Dr; Inge Russell and Julie to Powers Griffin Et Al, $210,000.
2502 Stuts Ln; Ols R T and Ols M E A Trustees to Svenningsen Edward N, $315,000.
13711 Sunrise Bluff Rd; Haskins Reps M and Joan D to Roth Eric Howard and Lauren A, $465,000.
13704 Sutters Mill Cr; Complete Home Design Llc to Wall Kimberly R, $265,000.
14410 Sylvan Ridge Rd; Broad Street Bros Llc to Dalrymple Marion O and Sophia, $397,000.
11580 Teterling Rd; Williams Charles C and Kathi C to Aylor James W P and Shatoya P, $312,000.
12119 Timber Trail Dr; Griffith Don W and Jane E to Empowering Prop Llc Et Al, $153,500.
10901 Trents Bridge Rd; Knickerbocker Matthew W to Frisbee Jason R, $215,000.
4525 Twelveoaks Rd; Emerson Mark and Laura to Washington Jonathan J, $191,000.
618 Village Gate Dr; Kushimov Ziyadulla to Lesniewicz M D and Brenner A V, $238,000.
508 Wallingham Dr; Bremer Sherry L to Lyles Jason Thomas and Lisa Ann, $305,000.
4826 Wedgemere Rd; Winfree Troy M to Miller Paul S and Sarah E, $220,000.
6625 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Henley Donald Lee and Cynthia W, $462,867.
10905 Wellington Cross Wy; Elswick Anthony W and Lois S to Talley Robert Dale and Lynn S, $377,250.
7336 Whirlaway Dr; Kitson Phyllis L to Campion David W and Jenna R, $265,000.
2521 Wildercroft Rd; Thompson Jeffrey R and Paula S to Spencer Arthur R and Melissa S, $415,000.
11625 Wilton Dr; Fausz Elliott G to Scharling Christopher and Jill, $250,000.
13608 Winterberry Rg; Kerry Philip and Leah S to Harrison E M and Harrison S C, $330,000.
6101 Woodpecker Rd; Forrest J Gregory and Deborah T to Dabney Steven W and Parham C L, $715,000.
3201 Wyntrebrooke Dr; Childs Paul and Vasquez Roxanna to Winterbottom Serena, $232,500.
HANOVER
10334 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Heritage Properties RE LLC to Christopher S. Bogan, $299,950.
12445 Ashland Vineyard Lane, Ashland; Wendy A. Wadsworth to Jeanine M. Davis, $279,950.
16206 Avalon Woods Drive, Montpelier; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Kim E. Mauro, $710,000.
18348 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Pamela A. Adams, $340,000.
139 Beverly Road, Ashland; Margaret H. Jones to John M. Southall Jr., $245,500.
9007 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Bryen E. Belcher to Sean Hamilton Dolan, $339,900.
7430 Bucket Drive, Mechanicsville; Andrew D. Bradley to Bradley Wagner, $377,000.
8253 Candleberry Drive, Mechanicsville; Rachel E. Pena to Carol C. Haupt, $288,000.
707 Chapman St., Ashland; Robert E. Thompson to Kevin Cetin, $390,000.
10412 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Frank Saunders Jr., $487,368.
10343 Colony Bee Place, Mechanicsville; Kevin J. Kennedy Sr. to Jose E.M. Caldas, $305,000.
7047 Cornfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Lauren Nolte to Dylan Seibert, $274,950.
6771 Crump Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael L. Burrus to Frances L. Parra, $299,950.
7493 Delkin Circle, Mechanicsville; Pine Hill Real Estate LLC to Tyler Lewis, $269,950.
13320 Dove Tree Lane, Rockville; Robert W. Burnham Jr. to Geoffrey J. Lewis, $601,000.
7142 Edgewood Road, Mechanicsville; Molly Homes LLC to Keith Hescock Jr., $219,900.
12351 Farrington Road, Ashland; David L. Tate to Steven S. Lewis Sr., $208,000.
11535 Fox Cross Road, Ashland; Gregory P. Stoneman to William R. Watts, $430,000.
9985 Gadwald Court, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to David J. MacGill, $441,754.
9136 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Nida Munir, $539,870.
9068 Gold Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Raymond D. Baldacci Jr. to Rhonda S. Clements, $453,000.
9202 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Ryan C. Davis, $512,620.
6009 Homehills Road, Mechanicsville; Nicole Byrnes to Gregory Brown, $306,839.
9860 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Joaquim Manuel Gil, $349,555.
9129 Hunters Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Eboni Brown, $461,630.
9157 Jump Circle, Mechanicsville; Charles Galderise IV to John Mark W. Hendrick, $310,000.
10297 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Matthew J. Rohrer to Stephen K. Boakye, $236,000.
9054 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Vincenzo Sanzone, $542,425.
9335 Locust Lane, Mechanicsville; Joseph W. Brightwell Jr. to Stephanie Ann Schneider, $297,000.
8157 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Edward N. Barnette to William Gathright Sr., $298,750.
6152 Morning Breeze Drive, Mechanicsville; Parker Davis to Timothy Lee Zahn, $259,999.
81564 Newman Drive, Mechanicsville; Rebecca Crawford to Jennifer Goncalves Dewitt, $265,000.
10817 Parmele Place, Ashland; Daniel J. Miller to Christopher Paul Trapp, $415,000.
10154 S Peridot Court, Mechanicsville; Nicolas A. Lavin to Joshua D. McCauley, $259,950.
6307 Queens Lace Road, Mechanicsville; Charles Lynn Mathews to Adam A. Gonzalez, $310,000.
14276 Riverside Drive, Ashland; Wesley J. North to Sarah White, $318,000.
7024 Rotherham Drive, Mechanicsville; Joel M. McPherson to Charles Carmen Galderise IV, $437,000.
9449 Seayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Andy Shunlai Tang to Matthew Travis Crown, $358,000.
11293 Silverstone Drive, Mechanicsville; Patricia D. Downs to Christopher Daniel Hammond, $410,000.
9064 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Kishore Kumar Grandhe, $284,375.
7272 Stonewall Drive, Mechanicsville; Truist Bank to Matthew Dunlevy, $185,000.
8273 Sugar Wood Drive, Mechanicsville; Jerome E. Comer to Andrew Nelson Bryant, $320,000.
7214 Trench Trail, Mechanicsville; Michael Wright to Richard Dean Young, $415,000.
9050 Waldelock Place, Mechanicsville; Phillip E. French to Jeffrey Carlson Beck Jr., $455,000.
17268 White Pine Road, Beaverdam; John E. Sleeman to Karen E. Lambey, $373,000.
11349 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Michael D. Ellis, $278,990.
11300 Winfrey Road, Glen Allen; Old Ridge Properties LLC to Stanley J. Schermerhorn, $204,000.
9060 Woodlawn Drive, Mechanicsville; Brian E. Carson to Gerald Lee Meanly Jr., $150,000.
7224 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Richard L. Linthicum Jr., $349,341.
POWHATAN
3720 Aston Trail, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Martha Jane Booth, $584,615.
1590 Brooks Edge Court, Powhatan; Judy E. Hutchison to Dennis Shepherd, $369,900.
832 Clayton Road, Powhatan; Jason D. Price to Terry L. Gallimore, $675,000.
1755 Finney's Mill Terrace, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc. to Jonathan Seth Murray, $384,686.
1515 Greenberry Road, Powhatan; Thomas H. Leahey to Matthew Laschalt, $166,779.
3388 Holywell Circle, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to David L. Schulenburg, trustee, $464,672.
3404 Lake Randolph Court, Powhatan; Stephen Waters to Farris R. Gartrell II, $427,500.
2989 Maple Lake Road, Powhatan; Vertical Builders LLC to Fred Landon Jr., $530,000.
2344 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Halimah R. Chambers to Jacob Benjamin Pitt, $165,000.
5245 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Adam S. Maguire, $465,000.
1429 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Thomas G. Brunelli to Sean A. Sawyer, $304,000.
2118 Pine Oak Court, Moseley; Emily Callaway to Brandon Charles Carter, $329,900.
3337 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; Wilson Creek Development Co. LLC to James E. Pavlish, $448,000.
1835 Stonehenge Farm Road, Midlothian; Waddy G. Bland to Ryan Lee Lumpkin, $550,000.
6190 Walnut Tree Drive, Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Ryan Whitfield Brown, $323,460.
GOOCHLAND
12214 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Matthew Lodato, trustee, $553,981.
12229 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert B. Parkerson, $598,649.
12239 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard C. Derosier, $423,343.
2551 Dogtown Road, Goochland; Bachia Development LLC to Stephen G. Mattice, $260,000.
4720 Greenbrooke Drive, Glen Allen; Vivian Reed to Robert Jason Stewart, $155,000.
501 Hunt Field Road, Manakin Sabot; J. Wesley Hall to Paul C. Smith, trustee, $820,000.
2120 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Debra L. Bachman to Michael Quinn, $757,500.
2721 Preston Park Lane, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Christopher Pierce Colley, $362,270.
12162 Readers Pointe Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Karen Smalley Mitchem, $555,000.
338 Running Cedar Trail, Manakin Sabot; S. Todd Weinberg, trustee to William C. Hungerford Jr., $545,000.
2012 Steeple Chase Parkway, Goochland; David S. Dowdy to Dirk P. Weibel, $520,000.
Petersburg
2017 County Lane Court; Antonio D. Owens to Paul Hale, $177,000.
3241 Holland Drive; Janeil L. Pierre to James Roy Chambliss, $200,000.
20 Old St.; Appomattox Iron Works #1 LLC to Sycamore Street Properties LLC, $875,000.
1961 Walker Ave.; John O. Burnett to Demetria R. Ward, $169,000.
DINWIDDIE
4618 Brickwood Meadow Terrace, North Dinwiddie; Aaron Clay to Gary Marcellous Briggs Jr., $172,000.
15902 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Robert P. Shannon Sr. to Donald Lee Riggs Jr., $229,900.
23028 Dabney Mill Road, North Dinwiddie; John A. Eubank to Carl V. Shell Sr., $235,000.
22909 Pheasant Court, Dinwiddie; William A. Yeatts to Roger McDaniel III, $212,000.
10871 Vaughan Road, North Dinwiddie; Slade & Sons Construction LLC to Stephen Andrew Berry, $215,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
2631 Bent Oaks Crive; Kathleen A. Ingram, executor to Brian Carpenter, $154,000.
1305 Canterbury Lane; Montreal LLC to Chadwin Rogers Underhill, $200,000.
206 Lafayette Ave.; RVA Real Property LLC to Lenica Jasmine Lomeli, $169,000.
101 Old Brickhouse Lane; Joshua C. Reese to Jamie C. Anderson, $290,000.
105 Princeton Road; J & K All Day Properties LLC to Michael Sorenson, $164,000.
HOPEWELL
433 Cobblestone Drive; Randolph G. Williams to Patricia A. Bonds, $164,000.
3806 Galena Ave.; John H. Brooks Jr. to Zamard T. Martin, $190,000.
609 Sidney St.; Ernesto Caraballo Sepulveda to Tyjuan Collins, $200,000.
NEW KENT
3523 Cary Road, Quinton; Vickie S. Arrington to Michael T. Northway, $315,000.
3591 Cosby Mill Road, Quinton; Sweet Homes Inc. to Steven R. Pompei, $283,000.
6440 Crump Acres Trail, Providence Forge; Stone Property LLC to Bruce D. Futch, $235,000.
7610 Flowering Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Phillip L. Thomas to Francis M. Mellette IV, $440,000.
11974 Hopewell Acres Lane, New Kent; Christopher Long to Casey Schult, $379,950.
13290 New Kent Highway, Lanexa; Sidney F. Stanley to Joseph Ried, $282,500.
6420 Orchard Road, New Kent; Kendrick A. Hall to Sherry Calkin-Mays, $321,000.
17701 Polish Town Road, Barhamsville; Danielle Renae Davis to Anatolio Fernandez Plancarte, $450,000.
5518 Regola Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Francis Joseph Adams Jr., $473,825.
8810 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Brandon Ward, $267,000.
5255 Saint Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Andrew Shaffer, $428,310.
11750 Twin Brooks Way, Providence Forge; Kenneth R. Tillman to Shea V. Clancy, $215,000.
10784 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; John F. Palladino to Ricky Allen Bartram, $307,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
9720 Bent Tree Lane, Disputanta; Stephen J. Skinner to Eric C. Bass, $365,000.
4232 Cedar Creek Lane, Prince George; Emeverto T. Soque to Ashley Dominique Washington, $290,000.
4806 Gar eld St., Prince George; Kenneth Henshaw to Andrea Harrison, $204,999.
7211 Jessica Lane, Prince George; Jo David Phillips to Janeil L. Pierre, $267,000.
2946 Lakeside Drive, Prince George; Earldean P. Robinson to Wendy Teresa Riley, $207,000.
5332 Oak Leaf Lane, Prince George; Christine W. Murrey to Linda M. Threatt, $190,000.
15950 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; Chappell Construction LLC to Zachary X. Purcell, $224,900.
5505 Silver Fox Circle, Prince George; Vernon McDonald to Cierra Mason, $230,000.
Charles city
182.8 acres, Laurel Hill; Babbs Farm LLC to Chimney Hill Hunt Club LLC, $402,000.
Lot 1, Fuqua Farms North; Sarah A. Bryant to Samuel H. Pugh, $210,000.
AMELIA
13048 Clementown Road, Amelia Court House; Cathy D. Butler to Russell J. Terpenny, $255,000.
8160 Pembelton Drive, Amelia Court House; Sean's Interior and Exterior LLC to W. Aaron Mason, $444,900.
CAROLINE
2 acres; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to James O. Smith, $168,000.
Parcel; Brian Mundie to Tanya Tunstall, $175,000.
Parcel; John D. Grimm to Adam Gustafson, $160,000.
Parcel; Robin L. Bibb to Shaneekwa Renee Christopher, $255,000.
Parcel; Michelle M. Gibbons to Shanequa Ashley Hamill, $185,000.
Parcel; Cheryl G. Watkins to Jason S. Heil, $265,000.
Parcel; Johnny M. Chandler to George R. Kelly, $337,500.
Parcel; Stephen Hannaman to James D. Newman, $235,000.
Parcel; Wayne A. Cosby to Jose E. Lopez Sanchez, $274,900.
Parcel; Kenneth L. McClelland to Wayne Green, $254,000.
Parcel; Christopher P. Stacy to Kristi Lynn Dickinson, $280,000.
Parcel; Andrew R. Rowland to Steven F. Martin, $225,000.
Parcel; Rodney D. Davis to Jillian Leigh Gallatin, $190,000.
Parcel; Cindy Dambro to Michael K. Beaven, $218,500.
Parcel; US Bank to Desiree H.P. Sedwick Duvall, $194,900.
Parcel; Robert D. Sprouse to Courtney Ann Carter, $329,000.
Parcel; Pierre Jean Baptiste to Brennan Harris, $200,000.
CUMBERLAND
1676 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; William Douglas McClung III to D. Marc Illman, trustee, $234,992.
26 Woodland Drive, Farmville; Stephen Boles to William R. Sutton III, $490,000.
KING WILLIAM
314 Commins Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Casey E. Barnes, $328,700.
34 Edge Hill Farms Drive, Aylett; Colin Hudgins to Christian Keith Worley, $197,500.
1996 Kennington Park, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Bruce M. Tavares, $177,500.
150 Laurel Drive, Aylett; Joseph W. Dodson Jr. to Aaron T. Phillips, $320,000.
189 Patten Road, King William; David Lee Hale to Daniel James Serrano, $233,000.
751 E Spring Forest Road, King William; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Jesse Cole Walpole, $297,000.
2027 Venter Road, Aylett; Sarah A. Hayes to Kimberly A. Lynch, $181,000.
Sussex
17230 Cabin Point Road, Carson; Richard L. Henshaw Inc. to Anthony Price Sr., $192,950.
412 Forest Lane, Waverly; Wallace W. Brittle Jr. to Michael A. Fessler, $198,900.
336 Jasper Lane, Waverly; William F. Umphlett to Jacob A. Bodmer, $189,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
2133 S Henry St.; Das A. Manninen to Daniel B. Fryer, $190,000.
106 Patrick Henry Drive; Jessica H. Williams to Matthew Daniel Dilorenzo, $290,000.
3913 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Andrew Scott Lambley, $305,610.
711 Tanyard St.; Marc E. McMullen to Richard C. Benjamin, $300,000.
301 Watson St.; Wesley P. Brown to Julie Diana May, $250,000.
JAMES CITY
8409 Attleborough Way, Williamsburg; Tristan S. Aiken to Michael P. Monaco, $355,000.
200 Bergen Circle, Williamsburg; Gary R. Costanzo to Yvonne M. Anderson, $197,000.
4212 Boxwood Lane, Williamsburg; Trevor McKnight Rees to Joel Aaron Delossantos, $289,000.
108 Brook Haven Drive, Williamsburg; CSMC 2018 RP18 Trust to Mark J. Mullen, $181,000.
107 Castle Lane, Williamsburg; Kerry L. Shackelford to Clayton M. Holbrook III, $380,000.
1832 Cypress Isle, Williamsburg; Janet C. Menig to William S. Berno, trustee, $465,000.
4068 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Joseph J. Buchite to Robert Magolski, trustee, $364,900.
304 Elmwood Lane, Williamsburg; Quality Virginia Homes LLC to Charles C. Genton, $352,000.
6025 Fox Den, Williamsburg; Helena S. Mock, successor trustee to Alice Marie Crandall, $300,000.
4037 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Louise B. Lominac to George T. Armbruster Jr., $459,000.
9519 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Regina Frances Kuniewicz, $412,760.
3872 Fox Run, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Robert E. Hover III, $220,000.
9577 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Brian Paul Schmitt, $447,000.
1600 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; Stuart R. Morris Hipkins to Vance M. Carroll, $1,195,000.
4219 Haymarket Lane, Williamsburg; Michael K. Humsi to Michael D. Gianoukos, $582,000.
124 Hollinwell, Williamsburg; Dysart R. Cleeton to Kelly R. Travis, $463,000.
3401 Hunters Ridge, Williamsburg; Rodney R. Coronel, executor to Thomas G. Bunn, $155,000.
108 Kersten, Williamsburg; Gerald John Mulvey to Donald S. Buck, $700,000.
2236 Lake Powell Road, Williamsburg; William R. Harcum to William N. Moberg, $375,000.
101 Lawnes Circle, Williamsburg; John David Vedder to Jeffrey S. Berry, $306,000.
7535 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Annita B. Mitchell, $253,030.
3901 Matthew Circle, Williamsburg; Katina D. Johnston to Stephen Wise, $357,000.
9971 Mill Pond Road, Toano; John Joseph Johnson III, trustee to Raymond Edward Jackson, $455,000.
3327 Morning Mist Lane, Toano; Charles Wallace Sale III to Winston T. Rowe, $465,000.
3393 North Chase, Williamsburg; Mark E. Herbert to Richard Bennett, $325,000.
203 Par Drive, Williamsburg; William C. Jarrett to Angeliki K. Howe, $410,000.
4112 Poggio Field, Williamsburg; Charles R. Ivey to Ronald Walter Citkowski, $379,000.
209 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Joshua L. Nantz, $236,205.
802 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; John Singleton, executor to Constance J. Courrier, $195,000.
144 Reflection Drive, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Gaige M. Jacobs, $339,000.
3036 River Reach, Williamsburg; Geoffrey L. Pope to Arjun K. Sobti, $1,785,000.
168 School Lane, Toano; Marco J. Netzer to Joseph Cook, $210,000.
209 Sheffield Road, Williamsburg; David Louis Bushman to Robert J. Wilding, $416,500.
4239 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Patricia Ann Wessel, $318,990.
3928 St. Eric's Turn, Williamsburg; Angeliki K. Howe to Japhet P. Woolston, $400,000.
3016 Travis Pond, Williamsburg; Wallace J. Robertson, trustee to John A. Hendrickson, $730,000.
109 Ware Road, Williamsburg; Richard J. Roffinoli to Stephen Hare Flanary, $227,500.
3039 Whittake Island Road, Williamsburg; Lewis Nelson Miller III to Brian B. Yu, $570,000.
2713 Wingfield Close, Williamsburg; James H. Dillard, trustee to Joshua Steven Vogel, $430,000.
6540 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Francis Joseph Lapierre Jr., $438,000.