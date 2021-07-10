Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline, Colonial Heights and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1623 N 22nd St; Flip Flop Development Llc to Angot Jonathan C, $226,000.
306 N 26th St, U125; Yauger Robert and Kincaid Cheryl to Butler James T III, $320,000.
904 N 29th St; Eco Marble and Granite Inc to Snead Derrek, $255,000.
503 N 32nd St; Lehfeld James W to White Isabelle, $390,250.
1016 W 46th St; Gottschalk Tess Elizabeth to Johnson Ashley M, $553,525.
10251 Apache Road; Frech Steven and Deborah M to Claar Kathy and Carrico Mickey, $425,000.
1036 Barlen Dr; Gonnella Edward Leroy Jr to Barrios Rodolfo F Pablo, $189,950.
1207 Blakemore Road; Sandberg Nicole to Moravitz Madeline R, $175,000.
3613 E Broad St; Sojo Enterprises Llc to Magalski Andrew and Brittany, $560,000.
733 W Cary St; 733 Cary Group Llc to Cary Laurel Llc, $750,000.
8430 Cherokee Road; Cefalu Michael A and Jaime S to Diskin Elena and Natan, $400,000.
1737 Clarkson Road; Tomcliff Development Inc to Arnt Lisa, $195,950.
3116 Cliff Ave; Misturini William J and Gail to Mladen Samantha, $305,000.
9428 Creek Summit Cir; Keel Victoria A to Gilbride Julie A and David J, $353,500.
6229 Daytona Dr; Capital Acquistions to Aske Investments Llc, $155,000.
3227 Fendall Ave; Istaffing Services Llc to Laussade Denise Living Trust, $445,000.
9601 Fernleigh Dr; Tomaino Michael R to Dji Lisa and Valery, $380,000.
4208 W Franklin St; Trittipoe Lindsay B and Debra C to Cinats David John, $689,000.
2418 E Franklin St, U107; Rawlinson Byron David to Jones Charles B III, $179,950.
1132 W Grace St; Westermann Granville M to Ayers Rachael L and Richard G, $270,000.
2600 E Grace St, U22; Mirmonsef Parastu to Anthony Everett R, $364,500.
3748 Greer Ave; Hampton Padraic D to Nunez Roger A, $225,000.
1302 Grove Ave; Investment Grove Llc to 1847 Housing Group Llc, $835,000.
5605 Grove Ave; Thomas Kim F to S2 5605 Llc, $1,260,000.
403 N Hamilton St, Ua; Soffee Debra L to Dietz Charles Daniel, $239,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U702; Hart Jennifer Ray to Dubois Anne, $435,000.
9622 W Huguenot Road; Saas Llc to Maradiaga Arnoldo and Alejandra, $290,000.
810 Jessamine St; Smith Janice C and Morris Felicia to Drumwright Justin, $172,500.
3000 Kenmore Road; Turner Clinton V and L Aldora to Ferras Michael and Cara McCabe, $345,000.
4220 Kingcrest Pkwy; Gold Yvonne N and Charles L Trs to Smith Horace V and Kathleen P, $845,000.
405 E Ladies Mile Road; Garland Lynden P Jr to Touchette James W, $260,000.
4603 Leonard Pkwy; Riva Brian and Robin to Klotz Christopher L and Julia K, $530,000.
505 Maple Ave; Chapman Roberta Camden to Peyton Kimberly L, $599,950.
3407 E Marshall St; Zullo Nicholas S and Jessica C to Cribbs Catherine Claire Amos, $467,000.
3701 Meadow Bridge Road; Smith Zak to Yousefs Corner Llc, $220,000.
4513 Monument Ave; Hemphill Robin R to McCorey William E Jr, $1,000,000.
3406 Moss Side Ave; Iglehart Elizabeth W to Hassan Sara and Alexander, $540,000.
2904 Noble Ave; Ruckart Bradley L to Vanzura Cameron and Victoria, $529,900.
112 E Norwood Ave; Williams Linda D to Jones Charles, $360,000.
1415 Park Ave; Erickson Jaye L to Site Works Inc, $450,000.
2217 Park Ave; Krajewski Joseph D and Kelly E to Armstrong Nancy J, $605,510.
704 Pepper Ave; Satterfield P Thomas to Caputo Anthony, $290,000.
1801 Rogers St; Altman A Kevin to Lb Legacy Richmond Land Trust, $574,500.
1906 Rosewood Ave; Johnson Alice M to Chaulklin David S, $162,500.
2112 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Hadavand Hamoon, $339,990.
2156 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Tat Judy, $352,465.
7247 South Dr; Alexander James Kenneth to Haymes J Richard III and Julie, $350,000.
3401 Stony Point Road; Larus Robert L T Jr to Bernstein Miller Isaac, $185,000.
413 Stuart Cir, U5-D; Ricdl1 Llc to Liner Steven R and Ondina D, $476,349.
4162 Traylor Dr; Rodriguez Charles D to Wells Alison Dale, $630,000.
301 Virginia St, U1405; Riddle D Rhett III to Byrd Kenneth J, $530,000.
1013 Williamsburg Road; Section3300 Llc to Kitchen Dalton C, $249,950.
1905 Wilmington Ave; Greenbaum Erik S to Ames David Randolph Jr, $229,500.
HENRICO
8216 Adrian Dr, Henrico; Allocca Kevin M and Robert L Roland Jr to Cary Allyson Brooke, $226,000.
3809 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Williams Lauren Ashley and Jamarri S Price, $300,090.
8112 Asheville Ct, Henrico; Moss Barbara B to Frierson James II and Patrice, $315,000.
4206 Aspen Shades Pkwy, Henrico; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Morrill Scott G, $255,500.
10808 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Moistner Charlene M, $324,750.
1 W Beal St, Henrico; Thompson Michelle R to Joyce Kevin, $197,950.
5304 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Drewry Rebecca C, $331,270.
5403 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Short Robert E Jr and Gail C to Sutherland Christopher A, $220,000.
5824 Bradington Dr, Glen Allen; Counts Tina S to Stiebel James P and Kia D Stiebel, $410,000.
5904 Brilland Springs Pl, Glen Allen; Bathula Gangadhar and Ramya to Dzotsi Eric and Aminatu, $310,000.
2408 Bryan Park Ave, Henrico; Bricker Adam D and Lisa M to Voelkel Elizabeth I, $430,000.
1213 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Blankenship John M and Courtney B to Amos Jack L Trustee, $580,000.
1904 Cambridge Cir, Henrico; Apelt Mark and Marcie to Eldanaf Hind S, $297,000.
2317 Carr Ln, Henrico; Hall Wayne K and Nancy M to Americas Dream Llc, $150,000.
2626 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Lee Chun-Chung to Pullen Rebecca, $195,500.
300 Chiappa Rd, Sandston; Martin Joan J Trustee to Nash Rolando and Carmen Chambers-Nash, $265,000.
1735 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Turochy Richard A and Roslyn A to Whitmer Benjamin and Lucy, $390,000.
5001 Colwyck Dr, Henrico; Johnson Jacqueline Y to Maddison Mark A, $175,000.
6905 Cornelia Rd, Henrico; Ballout Ghaleb F to Perez Cristobal A Reyes and Maria D S R N, $281,000.
9717 Country Way Rd, Glen Allen; Pollard Charles A III and Lynne L to Holloway Leslie, $200,000.
5207 Cutshaw Ave, Henrico; Claure Jackeline E and Vitaliy Y Lapidus to Schoenhaut Colin and Mara C George, $330,000.
1116 Darjoy Ln, Henrico; Newkirk Beverly to McMahand Fonta Janea, $210,000.
9612 Dink Ln, Glen Allen; Heilman Realty Llc to Arani Michael, $280,000.
12005 Drumore Way, Glen Allen; Kimble Kristine S and William John III to Copeland Daniel and Janice, $535,000.
11815 Eastkent Sq, Henrico; Howard Mary Beverly to McNeely Grayson C and Stacy Fonville, $278,000.
4112 Elmswell Dr, Henrico; Harris Tanya M to Ellison Kendra Atkinson, $248,000.
3024 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Patel Rameshbhai N and Hansaben, $541,539.
7832 Fitzgerald Ct, Henrico; Pope Christine B and J Barnes and Kathleen to Vanhook Verna L, $178,000.
9502 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Pierce Richard M and Ann L to Franklin Oscar Wayne, $240,000.
6624 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Monument Radiology Pc to Smith Austin and Justin Janke, $196,000.
3117 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Rackley Justin H and Jaclyn K to 528 N Park Llc, $250,000.
9524 Gardenia Dr, Henrico; Albis Christopher D to Flatstick Fire Llc, $158,000.
2323 Ginter St, Henrico; Meadows Crystal A to Schwaner Abbey B, $220,000.
4012 Graham Meadows Ct, Henrico; Kallenbach Ellen to Tsybulin Borys and Leila, $510,000.
118 Greencourt Rd, Henrico; Henley Florence M to Henley Michael and Emily, $225,000.
408 Hampton Ridge Ct, Henrico; Barnett Brooke Powell to McCormick Meredith R and Gordon B, $655,000.
2109 Harvest Grove Ln, Henrico; Laurore Jean Y and Mickelina to Jackson Etosha, $280,500.
3336 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Laneave James B and Judith M to Ercelebi Ahmet and Valerie, $655,000.
4754 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Khartami Khalid, $534,115.
12628 Hidden Oaks Ln, Henrico; Miller Gilbert C and M J Powell Trust to Ge Xuefeng and Xia Ma, $365,000.
2302 Homeview Dr, Henrico; 2302 Homeview Dr Llc to County Of Henrico Virginia, $179,190.
314 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Cohen Elizabeth to Blakey Edwin L and Lavern R, $225,000.
208 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Bowling Tyler Lee to Akers Kenneth James, $159,000.
9802 Kingsbridge Rd, Henrico; Parker Joseph E Jr and Sharon W to Tillman Joshua A L and Amber J, $1,061,000.
8313 Kingsthorpe Ter, Henrico; Howard Maria O to Turner Patrick and Lauren, $720,000.
10800 Kittery Pl, Glen Allen; Quinn John and Joan to Jimena Dailo Mark Paul and Melvin Jake, $335,000.
209 W Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Edmunds Garnett Berkeley to Harlow Karen, $225,000.
1503 Largo Rd, U101, Henrico; Wandel Gary L and Dana M to Strock Christopher and Ruth Scott, $155,000.
2216 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Huggins Dale C and M E to Accord Realty Llc, $251,500.
5922 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jombo Braye, $283,646.
4700 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Shah Jalpan D, $641,195.
4736 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $190,000.
5500 Ligon Run Pl, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Mayo-Saunders Sonya and Howard M Saunders, $435,000.
2811 Lito Rd, Glen Allen; Proctor John and Audria to Hernandez Carlos Eduardo and Diana Quezada, $250,000.
1616 Littleton Blvd, Henrico; Baber Robin L and Eric L to Huennekens Linda K and Fred P, $227,500.
10609 Lumberjack Ct, Glen Allen; Albis Jonathan E and Emily L Hite to Deboard Jacob A, $295,000.
9371 Man-O-War Ct, U1206, Glen Allen; Pace Tarie J to Witcher Carlton Ennis, $162,000.
1121 Marney Ct, Henrico; Rominger Edward J and Cynthia G to Gray Garland II and Ann G, $820,000.
1108 Maryland Ave, Glen Allen; Vanfossen Thomas Miller Jr and Emily to Bagley Kaylee Ann, $220,000.
9029 Merlin Ct, Glen Allen; Rigney Ronald E to So Samy, $330,000.
9000 Minna Dr, Henrico; Davidson Julia H to Daley Paul A and Jillian K Eggers, $280,000.
5217 Monument Ave, Henrico; Connors Zachary Schechter and Yanizy Colon to Osdene Candace, $415,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U313, Henrico; Silverstein Grace to Insley Robin A and Mildred I Schanz, $215,000.
2027 Mountain Gate Ln, Glen Allen; Thompson April to Farrar Jonae Epps, $216,000.
1805 Murdoch Rd, Henrico; Cavanaugh Leslee R to Yates Elizabeth Susan, $335,000.
2305 New Market Rd, Henrico; Smith Curtiss and Karen Washington-Smith to New Market Biome Llc, $165,000.
1418 Northbury Ave, Henrico; Leabough Michael and Thomas to Jones Jovon and Benita M, $220,000.
5235 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Reissner David P and Jack W Blackmon, $466,110.
5261 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Hwang Annette, $503,070.
1714 Old Oakland Rd, Henrico; Bystryk Christopher E Sr to Schoenfeld Abby C and Miriam C Bundy, $251,000.
1314 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Maidens Property Llc to 1420 N Parham Road Lc, $200,000.
5928 Park Forest Ln, Glen Allen; Purtell Nicholas Xavier to Maramba Moises III, $325,000.
1444 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Green Ruth C to Berndt Cindy M, $285,000.
403 Penley Ave, Sandston; Colgin Gordon Ray to Erawha Llc, $160,000.
2309 Poates Dr, Henrico; Smith Glenn and Jordan to Franz Jan P Trustee and Gladys M Progner, $320,000.
11205 Prescott Pl, Glen Allen; McMahon Patrick and Stacey to Weedon Alexander P and Thais Issa-Weedon, $625,000.
2971 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Yma Investments Llc to Gruszczynski Marisa G Da Rold, $215,000.
2706 Reba Ct, Glen Allen; Kosobucki Robert J and Teri C O'Sullivan to Gawargi Baseem, $302,000.
2302 Reed Rd, Henrico; Childrens Hospital Of Richmond At Vcu to Healy Michael and Lisa I, $155,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U1, Henrico; Lankford Nelson D Life Int Et Al to Lankford Nelson D, $303,000.
7715 Rock Creek Rd, Henrico; Nichols John Curtis and Brittany C to Dryden Corbin G and Abigail C, $799,000.
2800 Rudolph Rd, Henrico; Bauer Austin W and Caroline R to Castrogiovanni Michael and Lynn M Et Al, $270,000.
4151 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Lu Leo and Khin Lay to Hirkic Muneeza, $249,000.
4359 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; McLamb Jeffrey and Sarah to Moring Karen, $312,500.
3741 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Clayton Victoria, $379,990.
10516 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Boyapati Phanindra Sai and Leela S Chandra, $377,590.
9206 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Scott Patience E to Blue-Saunders Ajai, $200,000.
910 Southwinds Dr, Glen Allen; Cassilly John P to Wright Robert E and Wanda B, $334,950.
2683 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Wannamaker Akena Shanay, $354,171.
5711 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Westview Investments Llc to 5711 Staples Mill Llc, $1,450,000.
3108 Stone Dale Ct, Henrico; Winston Anna A to Johnson Kia, $265,000.
7802 Tamarind Dr, Henrico; Foster Brenda J and Aubrey S Branch Jr Et Al to Hatcher Michael Gelento, $219,950.
9717 Taylor’s Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Freeman St John Beverly to Earvin Andre and Rajwantie Vikki Allmond, $322,000.
1850 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Clay Andrew R and Paula D Keough to Critzer Linda, $207,000.
104 Township Blvd, Henrico; Turner Carolyn S to Oswald Ashley Ann-Marie, $220,000.
2112 Turtle Creek Dr, U1, Henrico; Meneely Betty to Kay Janet, $156,900.
3931 Village Townes Walk, Glen Allen; Gilbert Amy H to Thomson Thomas Gordon, $450,000.
3516 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Nixon Daniel E and Lisa J, $721,149.
9108 Waterford Rhye Cir, Henrico; Darling Ross P to Ashworth Alan C and Anna G, $255,000.
4905 Westcott Landing Pl, Glen Allen; Reddy Poornima Dodla to Livesay Mark W and Kathryn H, $1,095,000.
1702 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Barch Gregory M to Glave Clark and Monica, $191,000.
4841 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Calaritis Christos, $321,748.
5201 Willane Rd, Glen Allen; Smith Roberta S Trustee to Price Zachary Benjamin and Laura S, $460,000.
4603 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Woody Lamar B, $280,192.
8119 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Mann Alex'a A and Sharif Malik Salaam, $298,387.
5102 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Folmer Hannah P to Munford Charles C, $366,000.
8421 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Harvey Jerry L and Deborah to Endurance Properties I Llc, $315,000.
Chesterfield
10119 W Alberta Ct; Dunlevy Matthew to Ashburn Clifford C, $229,000.
14510 Aldengate Rd; Copper Row Real Estate Llc to Charles Anissa R, $309,950.
9429 Amberleigh Cr; Amberleigh Llc to Lightle Michael E and Susan S, $390,000.
2004 Apple Orchard Ct; McDaniel Shana M to Torres Julio Herrera, $272,500.
11110 Arbor Green Dr; Graham Walter O and Deborah S to Barlow Wilbur M, $299,950.
1419 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Pittelli Louis P and Amanda R, $663,444.
12707 Bailey Hill Cr; Orcutt Joshua and Sara to Galbraith C A and Belcher D M, $340,000.
13600 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Patel Kiranbhai and Patel Rushal, $360,225.
7247 Beach Rd; Bowman Kitty D to Garter Deborah Y, $565,000.
13313 Beachcrest Dr; Hairston Adam T and Michelle D to Velazquez Joseph A and Marian D, $475,000.
9261 Beech Hill Ct; NVR Inc to Barrie Timothy F and Taylor J R, $423,230.
8252 Ben Nevis Dr; Lane Christopher S and Childs M to Keegan Isabelle G, $310,000.
5024 Berkley Mill Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Fleming Stefanie L, $266,995.
3901 Bircham Lp; Main Street Homes to Jackson Aaron A and Nicole N, $664,950.
3043 Black Gum Tr; Winstead Dixie Johnson to Hoskowitz Natalie A and Joseph, $298,000.
14518 Blossom Pl; Walls Richard H to Milner Marty M and Dorothy D, $374,950.
7106 Bonallack Bn; Wyatt Gary M and Jacqueline to Laskowitz Rory Dion, $890,000.
9155 Brett Dr; NVR Inc to Chavis Lisa and De-Rajon, $483,095.
1111 Briars Ct; Vincent Mark and Barbara to Fulgham Jeffrey R and Gail C, $252,000.
4800 Brickell Ln; Farmer Tammy S to Murphy Virginia and Kevin, $210,000.
2324 Brookforest Rd; Turner Abraham to Wiggins John C, $253,000.
2406 Buford Rd; Hadad Florence A D to Buford Polk Llc, $280,000.
11801 Buckhorn Rd; Hall Alfred F Jr and Brenda S to Collins Mark C and Collins B J, $390,000.
6114 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Vanderpuye Majorie A, $249,390.
6123 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Mangrum Melissa, $249,225.
1406 Camberly Ct; Costello Donna M to Georgis John and Carol, $325,000.
16019 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Gajula Lokesh Kumar, $399,585.
3725 Camdale Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Seale Ryan A and Endina Tatiana, $591,068.
2420 Carriage Creek Rd; Blakely Investments Llc to Jordan Shanna June, $245,000.
2340 Castlebridge Rd; Tuck William P and Emily C to Carter Philip J and Peyton S, $526,000.
7600 Centerbrook Ln; Meade Roston and Joakima to Robinson Shawn and Johnson P, $279,000.
11930 Channelmark Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Estes James Allen and Hyun Sook, $517,000.
13104 S Chester Rd; Pawlick S J and Pawlick C M to Pawlick Kristopher R and Lauren, $275,000.
13006 Chipstead Rd; Williams-Johnson Angela to Mercado Ricardo and Yolanda, $315,000.
1625 Clear Springs Ct; Bradford Derrick to Kelly Mary L and Michael J, $345,900.
1066 Cohen Tl; Lakhani Rajesh and Shivani R to Alaudi Mohamed A and Gamil E H, $399,995.
14325 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Arthur Michael and Karina, $368,040.
13524 Corapeake Pl; Snell Timothy L and Alysia R to Musso Salvatore and Jessica, $590,000.
10906 Corryville Rd; Morton Andrew C and Alicia R to Anderson Alex Dale, $269,950.
18225 Cove Creek Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Porter Christian M and Lauren A, $568,125.
14842 Creekbrook Tr; Wheatley David W Sr Et Al to Summers Steven J and Sallie B, $505,000.
4713 Crosswycke Dr; Valerius Ryan M and Kammie G to Weiderhold Ryan J and Abby L, $515,000.
6703 Darcy Ct; Harowitz Richard Jr to Hanna Laura C, $215,000.
2801 Delfin Rd; Ingram Leslie to Morgan Albert W II and Rebekah T, $180,000.
13365 Diamond Ridge Dr; Johnson Lakesha to Schabert Lindsay D, $255,000.
11830 Eagle Pass Dr; Fincher Joanna W and Gary A to Sumner Kelsey, $355,000.
218 Eastman Rd; Seng Sanoeun and Thavy to Liang Lian, $270,000.
1710 Elmart Ln; Cotton James G and Wandee to Hartzell David P and Jennifer L, $310,000.
11307 Elokomin Av; Rolling Ridge Llc to Simons Alford M Jr, $359,502.
337 Enon Oaks Ln; Tuck Todd M and Deborah L to Kim Sam H and Vandegrift A J, $295,000.
201 Farnham Dr; Martin Joel to Billups Jason A and Erin L, $420,000.
8137 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Daniely Lynda, $522,850.
1621 Forestdale Dr; Wright James E Jr to Eco Marble and Granite Inc, $161,500.
14401 Fountain View Dr; Grossman Bill J to Legacy Land Trust (The), $219,000.
7002 W Fox Green; Brock Christopher A to Tinsley Arsenior Denise T, $157,000.
6117 Fox Haven Tr; Royals D C and Caporelli A C to Swanson John and Rebecca, $460,500.
13802 Gallant Fox Pl; Jackson William H and China M to Kingston Shakola O and Rodway D, $301,000.
7625 Genuine Risk Ln; Knepshield Eos Elizabeth to Fuentes Estela M and Mena J D V, $239,950.
12203 Glen Tara Ct; Radtke Derek to Lief Nathan, $215,000.
10549 Greglynn Rd; Ams Properties Greglynn Llc to Ralsten Jennifer, $237,000.
10431 Hamlin Dr; White Brian R and Donna F to Mercenario Arnulfo Flores, $265,000.
12300 Hampton Valley Pl; Braswell Peter J and Rebecca to Grace Lane Realty Corp, $386,000.
10940 Haverford Ln; Seaton William D and Austine B to Celiberti Paul John, $188,500.
4502 Heidi Turn; Wilmington Trust Nat'l Assoc to Moody Lolita and Christopher, $290,000.
4600 Helena Cr; Copeland Chris T to Trejo Salvador Urrutia, $185,000.
4604 Hero Ct; Whitehurst Wendell D and Joyce H to Cohen Cody Allen, $195,000.
10416 Hollyberry Dr; Rice Ryan O and Estelle B to Cuellar Maynor L, $286,500.
8149 Indian Springs Rd; Perkins L Todd and Miranda G to Garcia Jorge M Marroquin, $279,000.
6100 Ironstone Dr; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Hawkins Venice Michelle, $355,000.
4501 Jaydee Dr; Khounpraseuth Chengaly and C to Miller Zachary A and Jennifer H, $490,000.
4209 Kempwood Ct; Arce Eugenio Ucieda to Devane Adam G, $205,000.
8815 Killarney Ct; Muth Glenda M D and Richard to Brooks Boydton S Jr, $449,000.
5018 King Cotton Ln; Jahna William Donald to Balderson Carol Ann, $182,950.
2742 Knobbly Ct; Johnson R M and Lawhorne G S to Aseron Odysseus and Katarina, $237,950.
4655 Lake Summer Lp; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Stewart Joseph and Margaret, $565,500.
4913 Land Grant Dr; Kerrigan Kyle to Lopez Alma, $265,000.
5130 Laurel Park Ct; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Fetta Patricia Ann, $336,250.
4000 Litchfield Dr; Omaha Property Manager Llc to Rahman Sibbir and Khan Mawmita, $215,000.
13324 Little Horn Rg; Phelps Sylvia to Miller John Z and Guckert S J, $229,950.
1300 Logan Trace Ct; Ala Matthew and Willard Erin to Gorny Andrew D and Perdue Payton, $271,575.
12113 Longtown Dr; Hill Homes Inc to Blais Paul E and Karri K, $376,200.
4802 Lynbrook Ln; Harris David M Jr to Devore Greg N and Sarah, $215,000.
6422 Manassas Ct; Nealy Demonica L to Yamsi Cyprien Njanjo Femini, $305,000.
16201 Maple Hall Dr; Tuminelli Joseph and Groh Kelly to Kusnierz William J and Ilona L, $975,000.
14512 Maynooth Ct; Hernandez Rafael Jr and Andrea to Morgan Myra, $390,000.
12413 McAllen Ct; Middough Franklin and Hattie G to Marvin-McMillan Harriette A, $264,000.
15330 Merton Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Culver Mark R and Melissa, $449,475.
14513 Michaux Springs Pl; Main Street Homes to Shearer Jacob M, $355,110.
14704 Midship Woods Ct; Key Curtis L to Toelkes Adam F, $279,950.
4312 Morehouse Tr; Marcussen Jeanna K to Cooke Allen B Jr and Buchholz A, $335,000.
3700 Morgan Trail Dr; Snider Henry I Jr and Brenda T to Plouffe Justin, $271,000.
813 Mountshire Tr; Jackson Allison Arnold to Ware Nicole A and Batey N B, $375,000.
11539 New Forest Tl; Buchholz Amanda M to Powell Ciara Danielle, $205,000.
5500 Nordic Ln; Bowen Mark D Jr and Sanford S A to Irwin Michael G and Koenen M A, $240,000.
7364 Norwood Pond Pl; Turkovich Dorothy M Trustee to McCann Pamela P, $279,000.
2131 Oakengate Ln; Brady D R and Brady W J Trustees to Brown Roger S and Marshall B C, $1,000,000.
404 Old Country Tr; Weiss Steven H and Ellen R to Eaheart Christopher L, $335,210.
10301 Old Wrexham Rd; Chang In Su to Marion Gregory and Carol M, $400,000.
6537 Old Zion Hill Rd; O'Brien Patsy J to Gochez De Pacas Maria E, $205,000.
1024 Otterdale Rd; Smith Carrie L to Wood Michael Page and Mary E, $288,000.
13600 Parsons Bay Dr; Myers Jerome and Jametta to Rabi Rafat and Eman A, $451,500.
642 N Pinetta Dr; Moore Morgan M to Dzienny Nicholas F and Musngi C, $270,000.
1418 Porters Mill Tr; Jacobs Michael G P and Jennifer to Kollmer Andrew J and Christine M, $212,000.
2218 Providence Creek Rd; Galdamez Nelson E to Bongiorno G and Delacuesta T, $217,000.
8847 Providence Knoll Mw; Ernst Tara Jean to Parrish Barbara J, $264,500.
210 Pumpkin Pl; Hurd Stephen C and Hall Kathleen to McManus Joel D and Dorothy F, $350,000.
2911 Queenswood Rd; Salib Emil and Amy to Olejer Thomas and Molly, $530,000.
13703 Ramblewood Dr; Bishop B Dale and Bishop Janet L to Mayfield Gary L, $320,000.
5018 Red Fern Ct; Thacker Angela L to Fodor Daniel J, $412,000.
10706 Red Lion Pl; Taylor T R and Bittner A K to Heavenrich Kari, $215,000.
8200 Reedy Springs Ct; Finer Homes Inc to Mosley Corey A and Sameika S, $340,368.
5813 Reedy Springs Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Jones Travis S and Brittany C, $375,375.
2417 Rio Vista St; Wood Debra D to Duncan Justin M, $185,000.
13324 Rossington Pl; Bilodeau Olivier and Lapierre B to Brown Grayson L, $309,950.
7303 Rouseaux Pl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Harrison Sarena M and R M Jr, $434,250.
18131 Sagamore Dr; NVR Inc to Romero Oscar and Montenegro Z J, $515,825.
6103 Salem Oaks Tr; Baines Gerard J and Carrie Ann to Venable James A and Sandra A, $337,500.
7437 Sandlewood Dr; Doyle Amy E to Marshall Allen and Robin, $298,000.
2425 Sandy Brook Ln; Schueler Madeline E Estate to Johnson Shirley, $300,000.
10221 Sauna Dr; 10221 Sauna Drive Llc to Doughtie Schuyler Martin, $235,000.
8402 Scottingham Ct; Gaeta Shannon Et Als to Castaldi Jose A, $166,500.
4815 Scouters Cr; Ferguson Robin to Cabana Properties IV Llc, $174,270.
14006 Seven Oaks Ct; Complete Home Design Llc to Patterson Matthew and Priscila, $341,500.
2937 Shiloh Church Rd; Gough Libby A to Addington Jack D, $180,000.
7406 Silver Mist Av; Girmay Solomon G to Moore Michael and Felicia, $319,900.
11524 Smoketree Dr; Boardwalk Properties Llc Tr to Wilmot-Doxey Stephen and S, $335,000.
4720 Southmoor Rd; Kubu Marilyn A Estate to Nicolaus Robin, $211,568.
813 Spirea Rd; Jones Charles E and Kimberly C to Hassan Nadia F and Manley T T, $276,000.
6030 Springbank Rd; Bear Brion K and Kimberly A to Allen Brandon L and Ruslander M, $235,000.
14514 Standing Oak Ct; Becker Andrew J and Tomlinson L to Jarvis William C and Morgan M M, $290,000.
5713 Stockport Pl; Taylor Larry W and Karen H to Wedlock Z and Wedlock E and King K, $316,000.
6156 Strathmore Rd; Van Cleve Laurie to Comayagua Odir and Marlene, $152,000.
11103 Surry Rd; McCarney William Christopher to Wells Michael Calvin, $211,500.
3201 Sylvania Ct; Fell Ann L to Lachney Debra June, $165,000.
8512 Tallion Wy; Hwilka J S and Hwilka K E Trs to Bilbrey Timothy J and Laura E, $435,000.
10303 Teelin Ct; Toney Craig A and Amanda M to Emerson Paul C and Carrie J, $312,000.
19212 Temple Av; Adams Sydney Leigh to Vincent Russell, $206,000.
5114 Timbercreek Dr; Diocedo Anthony D and Stephanie to Fowler Brandon, $230,000.
10525 Tokay Rd; Fantozzi Anthony J to Rector Dean D and Kathy D, $245,000.
1711 Tremelo Tl; Josephson Erik Kristian to Latta Natisha S and Ford Brandis, $260,000.
1724 Tulip Hill Dr; Ward Jeffrey B and Lisa Z to Timmel Eric and Ashley, $950,000.
16113 Turquoise Dr; Werbacher George and Blake A to Sabouri Kenneth S and Kristen L, $467,000.
18273 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Adams Kevin Levelle and Diesha R, $427,700.
7880 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Hamilton Tomeka and Hamilton L, $254,295.
7301 Veyan Wy; NVR Inc to Russell Denise Y and Charles R, $378,105.
12401 Villas Dr; Abbott Courtney M and Abbott T to Williamson Scott P, $340,000.
1560 Wagonwheel Rd; Richardson Lewie J and Sandra M to Lane George D and Rosaura, $356,000.
1220 Warminster Dr; Hogan Ryan M and Meyer Brant to Damak Llc, $185,000.
15132 Watermill Lake Tl; Wells Michael C to Goldberg Dayle S, $302,000.
12701 Wensley Ln; Patel Suresh M and Ragini S to Blapooh Emmett and Moore Cheche, $308,000.
12505 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Vardell Angela Lusk, $305,885.
901 Westcreek Dr; Adlich Gregory D and Seleta C to Kling Stefan and Lara Gates, $284,000.
13113 Wheatley Ct; Main Street Homes to Beyer Patricia Ryan, $591,010.
6607 Whisperwood Dr; D R Horton Inc to Taylor John R Jr and Susan M, $330,990.
9000 Widgeon Wy; Kohman David H and Kimberly M to Babcock Kevin Lee, $417,000.
17312 Wild Bird Ct; Gregoire Development Corp to Daniele David and Samantha, $672,244.
15407 Winding Ash Dr; Booth Landon B to Herbst Johanna Mary, $261,000.
11518 Winterpock Rd; Doyle Steven P and Brooke S to Messick Jody M, $595,000.
15607 Wolfboro Rd; Hhhunt Homes LC to Thompson Susan and Tramaine, $398,640.
2032 Woodmont Dr; Klos Stephen J and Linda M to Reams James N III and Long A L, $269,900.
11000 Wooferton Ct; Le Tu Thuong to Hampton Roderick and Modupeola, $437,500.
17616 Wynstone Park Ln; Sabouri Kenneth S and Lacoe K N to Ramey Madalyn Alayne Nash, $365,000.
908 Yucca Ln; Kmmaloney Llc to Pollard Jordan C and Zakiya R S, $302,000.
HANOVER
7175 Aquarius Drive, Mechanicsville; Leslie A. Courtney III, successor trustee to Kyle D. Chewning, $240,000.
127 Arlington Square, Ashland; William Scott Frye to Sandra Davis Sizemore, trustee, $160,000.
9073 Barbette Court, Mechanicsville; Jeremy T. Sauer to Tilden Brent Gladding, $380,000.
9201 Beech Forest Lane, Mechanicsville; Roland L. Pitts, trustee to Anthony Hammond, $349,950.
8115 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Gary M. Brubaker to Joanna Irene French, $315,000.
137 Beverly Road, Ashland; Carol Anne Thompson Dailey to Floyd Moore, $302,250.
9006 Brevet Lane, Mechanicsville; Sherry Compton to Tiffany Lynn Previs, $416,000.
8244 Cadys Mill Road, Hanover; Donald Craig Loving, executor to Donald Craig Loving, $225,000.
6460 Cardinal Way, Mechanicsville; James B. Wilson to Andrew C. Broitman, $265,000.
10472 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Barbara S. Peddicord, $481,008.
10481 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to David Michael Macera, $550,320.
10156 Cool Hive Place, Mechanicsville; Andrew Molloy Jr. to Ropon P. Bateman, $299,900.
13534 Craigs View Court, Ashland; Richard D. Hall Jr., trustee to Adam Scott Cordero, $490,000.
9132 Cudlipp AVe., Mechanicsville; Harry L. Holly, trustee to Joel Nicholas Nowak, $340,000.
8332 Drakes Landing Court, Mechanicsville; Michael Wesley to Brian L. Isringhausen, $450,000.
7113 Edgewood Road, Mechanicsville; Justin M. Palanchi to Kaylee Amber Babble, $247,000.
10968 Founders Place, Mechanicsville; Bette Joyce Levy to Charles E. Luck Jr., $429,950.
8020 Gold Pebble Way, Mechanicsville; Richard A. Newcomb to Jarvis Baxter Woody III, $341,000.
7215 Grant Drive, Mechanicsville; Ivy Hill to Randy Carter, $245,000.
19263 Hartley Road, Beaverdam; Milton G. McConkey Jr. to Justin Webber, $310,000.
9211 Haska Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Brooke Sutherland, $526,025.
6951 Henrietta Court, Mechanicsville; Pamela M. Hogg, successor trustee to Adam M. Ellis, $320,000.
14191 Hickory Oaks Lane, Ashland; Alan M. Hyams to Cindy Wei Tin Hii, $342,000.
13983 Hungryjack Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Robert McGrane, $400,227.
9182 Ivy Springs Place, Mechanicsville; J. Steven Sheppard III to John P. O'Kane, $480,000.
9333 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to David Wayne Orr, $420,475.
108 Lee Ave., Ashland; Robert P. Hart to John D. Longest, $335,000.
17029 Little River Drive, Beaverdam; Tommy W. Manis to Cornelius Leon Varone, $448,000.
9389 Magnolia Blossom Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Nathan Caskey, $625,525.
7685 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Shawn E. Scott to Shanna Y. Smith, $252,000.
10980 Milestone Drive, Mechanicsville; Sarah B. Watson to Gail Lee Warren, $490,000.
9296 North Star Drive, Mechanicsville; Ann K. Spain to Taylor Carroll, $255,000.
2141 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Robert W. Blake to William D. Reynolds Jr., $499,950.
10297 Old Keeton Road, Ashland; ACKJJ Investments Inc. to Osmin Antonio Rosales Alvarado, $200,000.
10513 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Nancy H. Bruce, $398,073.
10584 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Evans K. Dowdy, $416,617.
9050 Pine Hill Road, Mechanicsville; William R. Layne to Chadwick Gray Cannon, $375,000.
9544 Plateau Place, Mechanicsville; Ahmet Ercelebi to Ryan M. Martin, $485,000.
10809 Providence Woods Lane, Ashland; William C. Jennings to Judith O'Brien, $415,000.
9304 Rudders Point Cove, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Stephanie Couldrey, $527,940.
9441 Seay Field Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael B. Carson to Mohammadnazir Siddiqee, $370,000.
11285 Silverstone Drive, Mechanicsville; Paul A. Hendricks to Elizabeth C. Ellinger, $385,000.
9005 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Pavel Lizhnyak, $325,795.
3401 Spring Run Road, Mechanicsville; James A. Revercomb Jr. to Linda Alice Mahowald, $282,500.
9108 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph F. Sperlazza to Charleen Wyman, $565,000.
10278 Still Spring Court, Mechanicsville; Ryan M. Martin to Erin Gill, $446,000.
10197 Suzanne Drive, Mechanicsville; Hunter Gordon to Zachary Oster, $330,000.
9309 Sweetmeadow Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Jessica K. Adams, $475,948.
7950 Toms Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert M. Llewellyn to Mark Allen Ellis, $250,000.
10208 Wenden Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Reagen Alexis Thalacker, $271,790.
9075 Westone Road, Mechanicsville; Joseph B. McGhee IV to Richard John Bonistalli, $245,000.
6474 White Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; Phil D. Gilliland, executor to Charlotte Sumpter, $495,000.
11273 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Johnathan Y. McKenney, $268,620.
Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $372,500.
8015 Woodbridge Road, Mechanicsville; William E. Tanner Jr. to Kevin Williams, $299,950.
7269 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Michael Jon Fritzsche, trustee, $433,839.
POWHATAN
1 acre; Plainview Park LLC to TDK Properties LLC, $710,000.
1.747 acres; Glenn T. Miller to James R. Doan, $348,000.
2 acres; James E. Hudgins Jr. to Kirk Andrew Warriner, $325,000.
3.4 acres; Dolly H. Danner to Robert Augustine Urbine, $265,000.
57.5 acres; George Swift Williams Jr. Revocable Trust to Belmead on the James Inc, $380,000.
84.93 acres; Grey Ridge Builders LLC to BKHO Properties LLC, $175,000.
Lot 1R, Section 3, Oakbridge Industrial Park; Oakbridge Corp. to Lilrink2 LLC, $450,000.
Lot 20, Section G, Chestnut Oaks; Carroll P. Zoeckler to Roberta J. Nelson, $235,000.
Lot 5, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Huguenot Woods LLC to Seth Dorotich, $310,000.
Lot 8, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Wyatt Amaral to Narinder Sethi, $335,000.
Lots 6 and 7, Block A, Section B, Swiftwood; Margaret Alison Buchanana to Matthew Davis Buchanan, $152,200.
Parcels 3A, 3C and 3D, Hideaway Lakes Estates; Kevin M. Harden to Steven Foster, $225,000.
GOOCHLAND
1.945 acres; Trevor B. Reid to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $336,000.
2 parcels; Lisa L. Lingerfelt to Windswept Development LLC, $412,500.
2 parcels, Section 8, Kinloch; Allen B. King, trustee to Thomas Capps, $1,647,000.
3.199 acres; Habitat for Humanity of Goochland County to Tiffany Sims, $170,000.
49.45 acres; Maryanne E. Welch, trustee to Michael Dan, $349,000.
54.72 acres; Jerry L. Hunter, trustee to Michael G. Clark, trustee, $415,000.
6 lots, Midpoint Industrial Park; Hadensville Industrial Holdings LLC to George R. Woodward, $425,000.
Lot 1, Block B, Section 3, Dover Branch; Dover Branch LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $200,000.
Lot 12, Block B, Section 2, Pagebrooks; Deborah M. Davis to Matthew K. Bales, $225,000.
Lot 4, Courthouse Creek; Larry E. George to Charles Aaron, $500,000.
Lot 6, Section 2B, Randolph Square; George Kevin Bruce to Ryan M. Andrew, $612,000.
Lots; 12594 Patterson Ave. LLC to PWC Properties LLC, $1,000,000.
Parcel; Richard A. Carchman to William B. Whitlock III, trustee, $300,000.
Petersburg
1807 Bogese Drive; Patricia A. Hill to Dionne Mande, $215,000.
225 Greenwood Drive; Wilbert Bland Jr. to Tanekia Owens, $199,950.
635 Hoke Drive; Newanna O. Anderson to Norma H. Francis, $155,000.
1840 Walker Ave.; Laverne L. Turner to Albert Thomas, $230,000.
DINWIDDIE
22203 Butterwood Road, North Dinwiddie; Ashabby Enterprises Inc. to Henry Davis, $230,310.
10017 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Evan R. Bishop to Steve Leslie, $210,000.
16310 Hamilton Arms Road, Dewitt; Samantha F. Nodler to Jose Campos Jr., $185,000.
22091 Lake Jordan Landing, North Dinwiddie; Derek L. Perry to Youssef Sabrou, $310,000.
19404 Lundys Road, Dinwiddie; Maxwell J. Tibbert to Ashley Edenstrom, $205,000.
3811 Susie Drive, North Dinwiddie; Christopher M. Hardy to Michael A. Bish, $170,000.
3536 Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; James H. McGee Contractor LLC to Pedro Antonio Santiago, $293,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 11-14, Block 7, Belmont; THG Investments LLC to Tiffanie Andrea Barbour, $162,000.
Lots 13-15, Block 19, Woodlawn; Bettie Moore Nickerson to Tony's Holding Co., $190,000.
Lots 26 and 27, Block 36, Day; First Capital LLC to S&R Investment Group LLC, $150,000.
Lots 8-11, Block 24, Hopewell Terrace; William Bernard Bradshaw to Travon Franklin Griffin, $173,950.
NEW KENT
6040 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Jacob Tunstall Whitlow, $365,400.
8812 Dispatch Station Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Brittany Long, $308,114.
7671 Flowering Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Gregory Taylor to Amy P. Crump, $375,000.
7580 Jack Pine Court, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jacob Schmidt, $391,851.
3803 Minitree Glen Drive, Providence Forge; Stone Property LLC to Michael Anthony Sigmon, $374,950.
9610 Old Forge Road, Providence Forge; Robert K. Thomas, trustee to Stavros Dokopoulos, $415,000.
5980 Quinton Estates Drive, Quinton; John Canaday to David W. Kahl, $293,450.
7567 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Craig J. Johnson, $310,105.
7680 Shortleaf Pine Court, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Shenna Marie Kuahine, $407,294.
5730 Tyshire Pkwy., Providence Forge; IRP REO LLC to Shelby Rollins, $385,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
8511 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Gary J. Mank to Ollie James Johnson Jr., $245,000.
8756 Country View Lane, North Prince George; Jessica B. Mauger to Joshua David Wiley, $290,000.
6864 Hearthside Drive, Prince George; Daniel Wade Hopkins to Crystal Kemple, $224,500.
4311 Mount Sinai Road, Prince George; Michael J. Salyer to Brett L. Bowers, $181,000.
9470 Robin Road, Disputanta; James H. Venable III to Richard A. Pizzullo, $246,000.
5604 Silver Fox Lane, Prince George; Youssef Sabrou to Christopher W. Watson, $255,000.
Charles city
6.1 acres; Jessica Christian to Carlyse M. Ford, $190,000.
Parcels; Ryan Thomas to Jeffrey A. Keeton Jr., $249,950.
AMELIA
1.4 acres; Frederick D. White Jr. to Marcus Allen Ruffin, $190,000.
33.5797 acres; Alton Ray Hill to Michael Romero Hernandez, $200,000.
35.77 acres; E. Roger Smith to Jeffrey A. Crow, $180,000.
CUMBERLAND
40 acres; Carl L. May to Jerry W. Toney, $165,000.
Parcel; Lawrence Wade Simpson Jr. to Michael Hunter Ritt, $155,000.
KING AND QUEEN
3 acres; Gail F. Epstein to Jessica Ann Cavalcante, $160,000.
Parcels; Margaret E. Guy to G. Hopkins Guy III, trustee, $183,314.
KING WILLIAM
626 Commins Drive, Aylett; Vera Hawkins Underwood to Robert Leslie Seay Jr., $329,900.
65 Hill Drive, Manquin; Troy C. Szalay to Michael Leon Gramlisch, $227,000.
2156 Kennington Parkway North, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to David Lagerveld, $285,090.
211 Pine Road, Aylett; Anne Ryland Nigro to Matthew T. Countryman, $228,500.
1613 Riverview Farm Road, West Point; Stephen L. Ordung to Ryan Carlton, $302,500.
Sussex
676.25 acres; Mapledale LLC to Lees Branch LLC, $232,500.
Several parcels; Millard Dalls Magee, trustee to Cedar View Farms LLC, $944,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
410 Lewis Burwell Place; Cinque Security LLC to Howard Staik, $385,000.
4025 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Kimberlyn W. Griswold, trustee, $384,925.
508 Settlement Drive; Adelene M. Dazley to Laura W. Donnellan, $180,000.
208 Woodmere Drive, Unit A; Lynwood Pollard to Carolee Clark Lerner, $225,000.
JAMES CITY
9446 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Sean R. Walker Sr., $243,790.
3520 Barretts Ferry Drive, Williamsburg; Leonard G. Miller, trustee to Vasudev G. Ananthram, $1,350,000.
110 Birmingham, Williamsburg; Susan Reynolds Baime, trustee to Mark A.V. Rackham, $490,000.
4004 Bradshaw Drive, Williamsburg; Willa Mae Norwood to Alexander R. Willetts, $239,000.
4338 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Danielle Di Salvo, $351,000.
3724 Cherry Walk, Williamsburg; Ann Marie Oakley to Rattana Phimmasing, $333,000.
4021 Coronation Way, Williamsburg; Norma T. Graytock, trustee to Ted A. Hoover, trustee, $590,000.
9927 East Cork Road, Williamsburg; Surin LLC to Angel Raul Mori, $399,900.
6 Efford Court, Williamsburg; Adam K. Steely to Lawrence L. Smith, $411,000.
2815 Forge Road, Toano; Timothy M. Porter, trustee to Marshall C. Brainard, $318,000.
2037 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Kisha J. Young, $175,000.
105 George Sandys, Williamsburg; Rodney J. Shuck to Richard Carr, $925,000.
4320 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to Priscilla Joyce Coley, $420,000.
112 Hollinwell, Williamsburg; Gauyle Justice, trustee to Garry J. Brown, $547,000.
7 Huntington Drive, Williamsburg; Tyler R. Ording to Paul H. Ladouceur, $425,000.
144 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Patricia F. Bonner to Christina Lee Wassenaar, $224,000.
4724 Levington Lane, Williamsburg; Richard W. Cooper to Joseph D. Trollingher Jr., $469,000.
3408 Liberty Ridge Parkway, Williamsburg; JCC LLC to Johnathan M. Grimes, $215,000.
3028 Maura Court, Toano; Oscar Valenzueladiaz to Stephen Kyle Holmes, $290,000.
2201 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; QHOC Peleg's Point LLC to Judy B. Turman, trustee, $548,210.
171 Norman Davis Drive, Toano; Sherry D. Heath to Adam Priestley, $210,000.
111 North Berwick, Williamsburg; Justin Truong Faria to James E. McKenzie II, $415,023.
4347 Pond St., Williamsburg; Lawrence W. Barker, trustee to Aleksandar Bijelic, $395,000.
3102 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Christopher Malkin Hunt, $316,825.
4643 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Amy E. Storey to Joanna Jane Pearson, $235,500.
3341 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; John M. Seiner Jr. to Louis J. Wright, $285,000.
9568 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Robert Lewis Goodson Jr., $444,445.
5162 Rollison Drive, Williamsburg; Alice M. Mountjoy, trustee to Lawrence A. Salzman, $675,000.
1502 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Kathryn A. Langbehn to Godfrey Logan, $229,950.
4309 Sconce, Williamsburg; Paula Ann Soukup to Joseph Glem, $267,000.
100 Spring Branch, Williamsburg; Carol Lee Ferro to John W. Wailes, trustee, $425,000.
9310 Stonehouse Glen, Toano; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jason A. Brown, $385,000.
7521 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; Amanda Foos to Jarred D. Adams, $263,000.
102 Trolls Path, Williamsburg; David Lee Sharpe to Evan H. Rickerson, $237,000.
319 Walker Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Shukri Abdallah, $295,980.
7 Waterford Court, Williamsburg; Thomas F. Jordan, trustee to Frederick Hayman, $445,000.
3434 Westham Lane, Toano; Anne Emison to Johna L. Russell, $220,000.
2709 Winfield Lake, Williamsburg; Lynn A. Dievendorf Sr. to Charles G. Spoelstra, $600,000.
75 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Todd J. Dickinson to Faith S. Croker, trustee, $299,000.