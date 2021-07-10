Property Transfers

7301 Veyan Wy; NVR Inc to Russell Denise Y and Charles R, $378,105.

12401 Villas Dr; Abbott Courtney M and Abbott T to Williamson Scott P, $340,000.

1560 Wagonwheel Rd; Richardson Lewie J and Sandra M to Lane George D and Rosaura, $356,000.

1220 Warminster Dr; Hogan Ryan M and Meyer Brant to Damak Llc, $185,000.

15132 Watermill Lake Tl; Wells Michael C to Goldberg Dayle S, $302,000.

12701 Wensley Ln; Patel Suresh M and Ragini S to Blapooh Emmett and Moore Cheche, $308,000.

12505 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Vardell Angela Lusk, $305,885.

901 Westcreek Dr; Adlich Gregory D and Seleta C to Kling Stefan and Lara Gates, $284,000.

13113 Wheatley Ct; Main Street Homes to Beyer Patricia Ryan, $591,010.

6607 Whisperwood Dr; D R Horton Inc to Taylor John R Jr and Susan M, $330,990.

9000 Widgeon Wy; Kohman David H and Kimberly M to Babcock Kevin Lee, $417,000.

17312 Wild Bird Ct; Gregoire Development Corp to Daniele David and Samantha, $672,244.