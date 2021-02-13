Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Cumberland, King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
613 N 22nd St; Hash Ryan M and Michelle A to Sulzbach Carl E and Fusun A, $450,000.
306 N 26th St, U108; Stoffan Joshua M and Casie T to Moya Samantha Abigail, $247,900.
1128 N 28th St; Hhgrubb Llc to O'Neal Stephen Vincent, $350,000.
3210 2nd Ave; Fraser Richard M to Robinson Rashawn, $180,000.
517 N 33rd St; Mitchell Luke W and Claire B to Green Meaghan, $338,000.
520 N 31st St; Gerber Karen S to Lewis Kristen Renee, $457,000.
1311 N 34th St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Mendoza Adrian E and Laura Sofia, $264,000.
309 N Adams St; Quirk II Llc to Af309 Llc, $475,000.
703 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Reeder Jason and Christiane S to Fernandez Eduardo Andres, $380,000.
1405 Bellevue Ave; Brackett Julie to Nuckols Jonathan and Davis Kadi, $315,000.
5503 Bewdley Road; Jones William Russell III to Patel Hamang and Shah Sangeeta, $1,100,000.
3910 Brook Road; Nolan Nadine to Catts James Hale, $285,000.
224 W Brookland Park Blvd; Brookland Partners Llc to Lavender Llc, $170,000.
3424 W Cary St; White Marietta C to 3424 West Cary Llc, $400,000.
8530 Cherokee Road; Kuper Joseph T and Jacqueline M to Edos Llc, $222,569.
3744 Cheverly Road; Crane Matthew M and Marnie C to Tart Robert W and Danijela B, $370,000.
1013 W Clay St; Nicholson Charles R Jr and Tracy to McCorkle Miki and Kendall, $241,000.
3327 Cliff Ave; Sterling Homes Llc to Lockett Litisha, $269,500.
4408 Cutshaw Ave; Nicholas Jeff and Lindsey to Hemmatian Milad, $430,000.
3132 Ellwood Ave; Silber Charles A and Erin R to Byrne Sarah M and Christopher D, $326,700.
4719 Fitzhugh Ave; Crenshaw Stuart L Jr to Henriquez Patricia G, $400,000.
2311 Floyd Ave; Covington Denny D to Lefmann Bryson D, $480,500.
4307 Folsom Road; Shelton Laura J W to Valdez Camilo and Karolin, $165,000.
3409 W Grace St; Taylor Bradley D to Taylor Alexandra P, $431,400.
3108 Grayland Ave; Cooke Pearline to Wilcox Katie and Stoskus Dylan, $395,000.
1003 Greenway Lane; Titmus Jeremy H to Carleton James Andrew Jr, $386,000.
3800 Grove Ave; Dallas Lindsey Llc to 3800 Grove Llc, $352,500.
6539 Hagueman Dr; Pletcher Charles Dean to Patina Property Group Llc, $150,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U508; Lane Mary J to Lanier Jean and Lycurgus, $257,500.
613 Hazelhurst Ave; Ambers Anthony J to Segni Amanda N, $248,000.
3509 Hanover Ave; Hanover Ave Land Trust to J Res Rva 2 Llc, $845,000.
1500 Irby Dr; Meindl Aron J to Carpentier Sebastien Calixie, $247,100.
1506 Kansas Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Furler Ariel Christine, $165,000.
5913 Kensington Ave; Lea Glen A to Cunningham Thomas, $285,000.
909 Kinney St; Ackley Gregg and Andrea to Patel Minalben and Avi Sandip, $265,000.
1932 Lansing Ave; Hunter Timothy M to Moore Katherine, $220,000.
4601 Leonard Pkwy; Damon and Hall Llc to Rider Caroline Gottwald, $566,500.
3423 Lochinvar Dr; Burton Rodney and Nancy to Burton David, $340,000.
2113 E Marshall St; Hartoak Properties Llc to Wallace Tajh Ari, $350,000.
1606 Monteiro St; Huff Cassandra M to Sekander Khalil Ullah, $170,000.
1 N Mulberry St; Gill Gerald J and Patricia R to D'eramo Robert Edward Jr, $353,000.
11 Old Canal Road; Moon John C and Winship Abigail to Robertson Rebecca, $629,000.
49 Old Mill Road; Garrett Lynn Y Trustee to Demars Jonathan M, $774,000.
1511 Palmyra Ave; Moffett Susan B to Foster Ahren and Ryan Alexander, $380,000.
3111 Parkwood Ave; Ritter Erin Marie to Castro Jesus Emanuel, $334,000.
4707 Patterson Ave; Daniels James B to Jennings Lacy Elizabeth, $375,000.
901 Porter St, U302; 901 Porter Llc to Richmond John Jr, $296,190.
901 Porter St, U305; 901 Porter Llc to Brown Leslie and Collins Jack, $310,000.
6016 Seaman Road; Vincent Reginald Page to Ponce Rentals Llc, $165,300.
4522 E Seminary Ave; Bowditch Sherwood H to Ullrich Rebecca Sarah, $510,000.
1809 Southcliff Road; Tdz Properties Llc to Kingery James H, $320,000.
3125 Stony Point Road, Ub; Tyler Harold F and Ann L to Freese Duane D, $320,000.
3248 Stratford Road; Weaver Phyllis J to Rooker Kiera and Adickes Zane, $299,000.
1715 Tyler St; Lucas M Investments Llc to Vargas Luis Saavedra, $261,000.
2019 Venable St; Countywide Property Management to Easton Property Management Llc, $310,000.
2816 Wellington St; Wellington 2816 Land Trust to Bigdeli Vanessa, $200,000.
1118 West Ave; Hebert Bernard J to Long Tyler P and Rachel M, $815,000.
1907 Westover Hills Blvd; Moschella Christopher Charles to Shankles Catherine Ayres, $469,500.
1009 Willow Lawn Dr; Chait Susanna to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $320,000.
2911 Woodcliff Ave; Steiger David and Blair Emma to Pitts Jazmin, $230,000.
HENRICO
2056 Airy Cir, Henrico; Sadtler Barbara A M Trustee to Sedok Carrie Gerardi, $175,000.
3800 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Rouse Shirley W, $382,920.
3605 Ammons Ave, Henrico; Messitt Garrett and Renee Cook to Perez Berkeley L Jr, $184,000.
10661 Argonne Dr, Glen Allen; Mathur Deepak S to Machado Sergio and Laura M Rosa Fernandes, $400,000.
6117 Ashmont Ln, Glen Allen; Terry Linda K to Lake Jeffrey Scott and Sarah Catherine, $630,000.
831 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Hayes Brian James and Jocelyn Debutts to Blairstone Llc, $190,000.
5604 Barnsley Pl, Glen Allen; Patel Minesh B and Neetramanee D to Cao Jingwen and Haoran Zhang, $630,000.
1341 Berrymeade Ave, Glen Allen; Pitts Brenda C to Gaudet James T II and Courtney Adora-Lyn, $171,000.
10124 Berrymeade Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Joseph Georges V to Finfrock Caitlin L and Michael Turner Jr, $255,000.
12313 Bradford Landing Way, Glen Allen; Hogan Casey and Ashley to Eckert James Brooks and Jennifer, $575,000.
5723 Bradington Ct, Glen Allen; King David A and Suzanne to 5723 Bradington Ct Llc, $255,000.
6912 Brook Rd, Henrico; Werness Walter F to Mmm Realty and Investments Llc, $280,000.
1224 Brushwood Ave, Glen Allen; Dombroski Elizabeth Anna and Christopher to Pleasants Ashley T and Joyce C, $250,000.
10912 Bush Lake Ln, Glen Allen; Ballard K Brent to Hirkic Omer, $238,000.
9757 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Lodolce Anthony to Karimi Sajad and Saleh M, $178,000.
1710 Careybrook Dr, Henrico; Mason Michael James to Tester Kathryn, $285,000.
11209 Cedar Post Pl, Glen Allen; Yuson Paolo Cesar J and Cecilia M to Abell David Andrew and Brittany Tuck, $365,000.
3312 Ceres Rd, Henrico; Miller Molly F and Gregory A Froom to Wallingsford Daniel F Jr and Barbara R, $370,000.
10709 Charlesfield Ct, Henrico; Wilkins Clifford L to Wabwile Anne, $209,000.
5801 Cheswick House Ct, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Anwar Saeed, $299,950.
5009 Coachmans Carriage Ter, Glen Allen; Nunez Heriberto and Elsa M to Pillai Ajai Sukumaran and Anu Balasubramanian, $468,000.
6401 Cookes Farm Dr, Henrico; Davidson Charles T Jr and Jazmin N to Dixon Marion Louise and Harrell, $367,000.
3014 Crossfield Rd, Henrico; Leonard Charles A and Michelle to Edwardes Asia and William, $430,000.
1328 Devers Rd, Henrico; Saunders Thomas Jr and Denise to Horton Mark S and Jennifer N Michels, $318,750.
5311 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Devoll Clyde E to Hall Danny, $242,000.
1001 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; Martin Patrice C and Jermaine A to Walker Lawrence Lorenzo Sr, $213,000.
470 East Richmond Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Whitney Tremaine, $240,600.
11510 Edinburgh Rd, Glen Allen; Leake John A and Edith S Atkins to Beattie Samuel and Michele, $490,000.
7230 Elko Rd, Sandston; Stover Dean B III and Christi B to Johnson Lakesha N and Dominique Bond, $322,450.
11987 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Kelley Sean Ryan and Jennifer Tran, $790,535.
259 Finial Ave, Henrico; Ashe Lisa and Olen Reid Ashe Jr Trust to Watlington John F III, $722,500.
4631 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Patriot Commercial Contractors Inc to Nuckols Ashley Layne Trustee, $236,500.
6519 W Franklin St, Henrico; Abbruzzese Ashley M and David A and C M to Schwegman Katherine J and George Mowbray, $400,000.
2703 Fruehauf Rd, Henrico; Kidd Charles A IV and Megan N Campell to Childress Steven, $212,000.
9635 Gaslight Pl, Henrico; Spurrier Dennis and Terry to Romeo Samuel J and Catherine L, $584,000.
1217 Giltspur Rd, Henrico; Mitchell Hampton A Estate to Webster Kya Dana and Tracey Denise Jones, $365,000.
7803 Granger Rd, Henrico; Basinger Leslie Booth to Abbik Properties Llc, $220,000.
11512 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corporation to Bradford Homes Inc, $232,000.
2410 Gurley Rd, Henrico; England Mary P to Moore Katrina and Casey Pilcher, $315,000.
5637 Hard Rock Pl, Henrico; Perkins Stacey to Dang Chuong Ngoc, $242,000.
1996 Harvest Grove Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Wynder Kendra A, $335,455.
12113 Heatherford Pl, Glen Allen; Jenkins Richard L II and Ja to Nickerson Doug Keith and Amy Rybar Menefee, $645,000.
4763 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Vinjanampati Hari Prasad and Gayathri N, $651,195.
8002 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Rva Surface Pros Llc to Khadka Amrit and Helen Rai, $470,000.
1718 Hounds Way, Henrico; West Otis E Jr and Bridget to Rooks Alyse Rochelle, $237,000.
7215 Hughes Rd, Sandston; Hall James C and Jessica L McGirt to Stargell Matthew D and Brandy F, $228,000.
10106 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico; Lu Juan to Crossman Janine Paige, $319,000.
7736 Jarwin Ln, Henrico; Jw Sullivan Construction Inc to Peterson Kenneth J Jr, $335,700.
12251 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Braswell John E Trustee to Yella Sridhar B, $270,000.
1407 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Pleasant Portland Maria, $318,497.
9621 Kingscroft Dr, Glen Allen; Garnett Amanda Kate to Nguyen Thuy Thi Thanh and Bich Q Vo, $315,000.
1117 Lakeland Cir, Henrico; Ovigian George Estate to Rowland Lori D and Joan G Daniel, $261,000.
302 Lakewood Dr, Henrico; Shealy Luther Graig and Isabel Ramirez to Porter Robert E III and Danielle, $900,000.
5915 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Hughes Robin, $277,938.
2002 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Keil F Jeffrey, $317,718.
11065 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Patton Michael Allan Jr and Katelyn N G, $416,370.
5102 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Pathak Sanjay Kumar B and Vineeta, $503,250.
3044 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Thomas Jeremiah and April A to Wright-Sydnor Kim, $381,000.
3039 Marlee Farm, Glen Allen; Bullock Angela F to Ritmaha Aphinya, $399,950.
3620 Mayland Ct, Henrico; Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc to Cb Portfolio Owner Llc, $2,571,715.
4315 Meredith Creek Dr, Glen Allen; Kollaja Susan M to Gerloff Frederick D, $299,500.
9415 Michelle Pl, Henrico; Leibowitz Roger F and Kimberly S to Williams Shelley I and Traci A M McKinley, $432,687.
1213 Middleberry Dr, Henrico; Jackson Eleanor R to Harris Donovan Cordelle, $210,000.
12333 Morning Creek Rd, Glen Allen; Lamonica Joseph and Elizabeth A to Pitera Christopher J and Katelynne M, $665,000.
3717 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Heritage Properties Re Llc to Babik Jad J, $370,000.
10915 Newlands Ave, Henrico; Branner Laurene Raquel and Dennes Trustees to Branner Jacqueline S, $285,000.
2304 Norman Ave, Henrico; Fletcher Edward C and Lisa J to Bartasek John E and Erin E Cole, $240,000.
219 O'Brien Rd, Henrico; Lee Melanie to Oyler Brenda M Ruiz, $255,000.
10720 Oceana Ct, Henrico; De Vries Kira-Lynn to Menon Vivek, $215,000.
5905 Old Greenway Dr, Glen Allen; Gouckenour Richard D and Robin B to Walencis Peter John, $536,500.
12709 Parchment Ln, Henrico; Mason Didina S and Mark M to Quigg James and Vickie, $587,000.
2729 Park Green Way, Glen Allen; Baker Andrew C and Alison S to Martinez Carlos E Granadillo and Karina Y M C, $352,000.
9600 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Shealy Luther Craig and Isabel Ramirez, $589,300.
2305 Persimmon Trek, Henrico; Dingess Marie A to Long Ashton G and Matthew Apicella, $445,000.
1521 Presidential Dr, Henrico; Yeager Audrey C to Campbell Thomas B and Jeanette, $151,950.
12359 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Bradley Walter L Jr and Bromby F, $828,494.
621 Reese Dr, Sandston; O'Brien Daniel and Maureen C to Keller Michael Charles and Virginia Lee, $232,500.
12205 Renwick Ct, Glen Allen; Garros Luigi F Lagazzi and Carla Altermatt to Villasana Carlos and Kendra, $775,000.
13020 Ridgemere Ct, Henrico; Glancy Kevin P and Lynn M to Carlton Stephen W and Kathleen D, $395,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U212, Henrico; Spittle David R and Lauren Raye to Hussmann Matthew S and Dalton M Baughn, $245,000.
628 Rosedown Ln, Henrico; Muwafiq Shaima to Clayton Adilah, $227,000.
8394 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Holmes Sade Sherice and India Tyrese, $249,990.
10504 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Arumugam Gunasekaren, $367,759.
222 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Lee Chun Chung and Linda Yuan to Petersen Michael, $358,000.
8903 Sierra Rd, Henrico; Penny John D Sr and Ann T to McQuiddy Scott N and Joan B, $811,781.
5005 Snowmass Ter, Glen Allen; Tuthill Joshua L and Ashley N Damron to Liu Jingsen and Keru Chen, $368,000.
2671 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Gundavaram Krishna and Vujwala Kasarla, $274,722.
1309 St Michaels Ln, Henrico; Select Property Solutions Llc to Crowe Benjamin, $208,000.
5708 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Bradford Homes Inc, $276,000.
8032 Stonemeade Dr, Henrico; Ford Nichele to Stanley James L, $290,000.
9407 Tatton Park Cir, Henrico; Weirich William H Trustee to Hartough Jane A and James B Trustees, $875,000.
1600 Taymat Ct, Henrico; Slone Carl J Trustee to Fischl Frederick Karl and Laura Ann Oneil, $425,000.
10637 Toston Ln, Glen Allen; Dandamudi Krishnarao and Pranathi Nadella to Bies Robert T and Jennifer M, $390,000.
2724 Tricia Pl, Henrico; Bergh Geffrey K and Sarah C to Mulroe Martin J Jr and Jodi Santo, $547,000.
10818 Tutelo Ct, Glen Allen; 10818 Tutelo Ct Llc to White Lindsey and Corey Williams, $365,000.
13 Twin Lake Ln, Henrico; Hartough Jane A and James B Trustees to Ramsey Steven C and Pamela M, $1,010,000.
6924 Vanderbilt Ave, Henrico; Robinson Jeffery Michael to Rossi Anthony Romain, $325,000.
11216 Warren View Rd, Henrico; Gordon Jeremy S to Phillips Mark L and Jennifer M Stisher, $360,000.
1900 West Club Ln, Henrico; Sandy Kenneth I to Sullivan Robert E III, $320,000.
5920 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Muhammed-Sellars Sydney A, $264,386.
12017 Willbrook Ct, Henrico; Zepeda Miguel A and C E R F to Chusing Natthachai, $357,500.
11400 Willows Green Way, Glen Allen; Mahmood Arshad to Amberkar Hemant and Sonali H, $502,000.
8016 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Ocampo Xochitl, $258,647.
3620 Woodlynne Pl, Henrico; Fallacaro Michael and Nadine to Blanchard Matthew S, $455,000.
9303 Wyndhurst Dr, Henrico; Parker Lauren R to Young Alan, $267,500.
Chesterfield
16324 Aklers Pl; Vericor Homes Llc to Davis Michael J and Christina M, $620,000.
1213 Amber Forest Dr; Driskill Kenneth W Jr to Xu Jiali and Wu Jiali, $285,000.
9433 Amberleigh Cr; Amberleigh Llc to Watermeier W J and Radford B D, $529,950.
11206 Arbor Green Dr; Whitt Crowder L Jr to Groves Nathaniel J and Li Pearl, $255,350.
217 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Howell Malcolm L and Debra B, $462,940.
6406 Autumn Mist Wy; Young Cynthia M and Roger to Tejeda Henry M, $270,000.
12012 Avaclaire Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Singleton A M and Singleton A M, $264,220.
6004 Barrister Rd; Miller Daniel L to Nguyen Huyen T, $208,100.
11400 Barrows Ridge Ln; McQuade David Tyler and Angele M to Schwager Sharon Linette, $505,000.
8706 Beaver Bridge Rd; Tolbert Eric B to Holmes Anthony C and Bowen B L, $600,000.
13149 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Stokes Katrina A and Joseph W Sr, $442,480.
8613 Beyer Rd; Mills Joseph M and Marla Moore to Ebeling Gregory E and Leigh A, $468,800.
4807 Black Oak Rd; Bowman Brett R and Joyce R to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $171,441.
3000 Blithe Dr; Lynch Ronald L and Diana H to Feliciano Neftali, $299,900.
8000 Bole Hat Rd; Hhhunt Homes LC to Moore Jeffrey, $424,865.
12313 Boxford Ln; Veltman Patrick G Jr and E A to Ford Jackie H, $260,000.
4506 Braden Townes Bl; NVR Inc to Stevens Donna L, $274,495.
1111 Briars Ct; Birchak Paul to Toft Kathleen, $239,999.
7743 Broadreach Dr; Revesz Jacob to Young Joline, $215,000.
6507 Brookshire Dr; Rivera Israel and Ana B to Ruiz Elizabeth E Granados, $222,000.
2711 Brookwood Rd; M and M Capital Investment Cor to McCarthy Kyle, $338,000.
9013 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Andress Malcolm V III, $359,990.
16719 Cabrio Ct; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Hunt Tyler Durham and Jordan S, $397,237.
11324 Canterbury Rd; Lancaster Steven A and Dianne F to Linkous Christopher and Susan, $240,000.
14620 Castleford Ct; Thompson Glenn A to Van Dusen Jason and Chrystal, $575,000.
10421 Cattail Rd; Stanford Ryan N and Emily C to Goode Kenneth Todd, $206,000.
10540 Chalkley Rd; Seaman Eric J and Heather R to Lopez Cristian R and Almanzar J, $250,000.
11942 Channelmark Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Harrell Alphonso III and Paula, $626,895.
14612 Charter Walk Ct; Broom Marcus V and Adrienne P to Watson Patricia, $380,000.
14513 Charters Bluff Tl; Pollard Jack J III to Underwood Kelly and Underwood J, $420,000.
9200 Chatham Grove Ln; Longest Phillip J to Watkins Allan, $247,000.
5510 Chestnut Bluff Rd; Frederick Judy to Kurylowski Martin R and Betelhem, $315,500.
2801 Chislet Dr; Johnson Debra Deloris to Khella Gerges M, $335,000.
920 Clearlake Rd; Taylor Cheryl A to Hartman W Scott and Hartman E R, $180,000.
8412 Cobblegrove Ct; NVR Inc to Turner Ashley C and Jayson D, $416,460.
14357 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Juwadi S and Satthiraju J S, $395,000.
137 Courthouse Rd; Patterson Sandra I Et Als to Namkoong Haeja, $360,000.
2610 Cradle Hill Ct; Poli Angela Dawn to Michael Ethan D and Alexandra L, $235,000.
4204 N Cresthill Ct; Moore Roger S Et Al to Revis Jesse J Sr and Valerie J, $315,000.
1418 Darrell Dr; Carter Jamie S and Shannon to Bernhardt Gerard S and Sara F, $398,500.
7133 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Aliceburg Lauren A, $302,115.
7141 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Roupe Barry L and Cheryl H, $304,500.
16013 Drumone Rd; Derusha Jeffrey C to Gutting Arthur and Kade Andrea E, $825,000.
10901 Eades Ct; Nay James J to White Stephanie Ryan, $240,000.
9318 Edington Dr; Berry Quanisha R to Dane Nicholas Lee, $205,000.
2413 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Tyler Evan R, $330,000.
2956 Ellesmere Dr; Kohl Bryan J and Adrianne E to Bogenberger Nancy P, $451,100.
13812 N Enon Church Rd; Vidalakis Ina C to Lopashanski Nicholas and April, $160,000.
3405 Fallbrooke Ct; Hudson T R and Cardounel L H to Bull S and Bull A and Belles L, $225,000.
10117 Family Ln; Gordon Tgay D and Billy W to Smolinski Terry M and Susan M, $301,000.
3603 Firethorne Ct; Baylor Dorothy J Estate to Lopez Elida, $155,000.
8812 Fishers Green Ct; Main Street Homes to Meszaros Michael K and Hengle A, $350,000.
8712 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Perez Jose E and Annerys R, $397,980.
3201 Fox Chase Dr; Mills Janet H and Stanley R to Blazincic Mark and Sarah, $291,000.
3201 Fox Hurst Dr; Williams Ray A Jr and Whitney M to Brown Jerod B and Kellie C, $750,000.
9005 Gallatin Rd; Westover Homes Llc to Nelson John and Sarah W, $324,600.
6607 Gateline Dr; Parker Robert A and Carolyn M to Garrett Nicholas Paul, $265,000.
13917 Gorham Ln; Baldwin Rondue C and Rachel A to Montoro John B and Melinda R, $329,999.
3813 Grayscott Wy; Biringer Builders Inc to Markley John Daniel and Roshanak, $1,088,263.
6549 Greyhaven Dr; D R Horton Inc to Ivy Tashiana N, $339,105.
3810 Grizzard Dr; Gray Robert H and Joanne C to Lucas Mencho Maria L, $165,000.
7506 Hadley Ln; Lowe Jonathan B and Jennifer A to Sheridan Christopher R and D A, $260,000.
7736 Hampton Manor Ct; Rhodenizer Brian M to Mayer Jeffrey J and Wassel K A, $350,000.
12212 Hampton Valley Ct; Barrow James R to Inman Sean, $449,900.
20400 Hickory Branch Dr; White Leah to Anderson Antwoine L and Lakeysha, $205,000.
12331 Hillcreek Turn ; Bryan Stephen and Allison to Fortenberry Tyler K and Kaitlyn, $315,000.
2740 Ionis Ln; Rinehart Donald E and Robin N to Madrid Marco Antonio, $240,000.
6100 Ironstone Dr; Grandison L and Sims-Hamilton S to Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F, $335,000.
504 Kennesaw Ct; Carney Carolyn to Shafer Tyler, $200,000.
4101 Ketcham Dr; Stowers Matthew L and Heather to Jackson Marcus and Celeste, $237,000.
5131 King Cotton Ln; Shaffer T D Jr and Perkins C S to 5131 King Cotton Llc, $173,000.
3707 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Pithawalla Yezdi B and Sharmine, $483,040.
7749 Ladybells Pl; Barton Robert A and Jamie C to Seiden Jennifer, $519,999.
15125 Lavenham Tr; Rodriguez-Negron Juan Et Al to Gwaltney Matthew F and Kaitlyn W, $348,000.
7507 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Garcia Narcisa and Leon Henry, $260,505.
4018 Lazy Stream Ct; Stith Gloria to Grose Richard A Jr and Nancy K, $340,000.
4124 Litchfield Dr; Snead Kimberly L Et Al to Hungerford Christopher P and S L, $255,000.
5707 Long Cove Rd; Nezelek Francis A and Valerie S to Vaughn Brian David, $615,000.
4300 Lower Falls Ln; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Mejia Lopez Elmer E and Gochez D, $278,000.
16207 Mabry Mill Dr; Kohler James A Jr and Margaret A to Natarajan U and Udayakumar A, $730,000.
5206 Mandora Ct; Banks Michael Sr and Scott S L to Turner Tiffany A, $308,000.
2910 Marobrith Dr; Lumley Tommy E and Susan M to Mayton Garnett D Jr and Kristy M, $237,500.
6704 Mason Valley Dr; Palucho Amilcar D and Gomez J to Mansaray Akim S, $181,000.
17480 Memorial Tournament Dr; Herbert Ashley P and Vaughan C E to Wiggin Lane, $279,900.
14433 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Barkley Nina Margrethe, $390,858.
11210 Moravia Rd; Jones Anthony K to Krupp Alexander, $240,500.
13702 Mountcastle Pl; Tamez-Pagel Abeldia to Cardy Thomas J and Jana Paige, $455,000.
4830 Nairn Ln; Skoff Michael A and Sharon M to Wright Eric R and Elaine Carol S, $345,000.
3817 North Light Dr; North Light 3817 Llc to Vargo Mikaela Jordyn, $180,000.
6202 Oakbrook Ln; Wilson Hameed and Areiel to Hernandez William and Melanie S, $275,000.
14407 Old Bond St; Joseph Harley E Trustee to Wilson Lisa P, $320,000.
10749 Old Centralia Rd; Freed Gregory A and Sharon R to Wilson Adrienne Robertson, $232,000.
2421 Olde Queen Tr; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Moses Delores M, $393,000.
8201 Outpost Cr; Mackey Lauren E to Ramos Alfaro Juan A, $197,000.
14543 Parracombe Ln; Dickey Seth A and Melissa L to Braxton Curtis T Jr and Erin A, $365,000.
3500 Patina Ct; NVR Inc to Moore Sarita, $343,590.
6507 Pebblespring Dr; Vaughan Robert E and Onia M to Martinez-Rosales Rosa A Et Al, $239,000.
3024 Perdue Springs Ln; Almonte Juan C to Magazine Marquis J, $218,000.
1930 Point Of Rocks Rd; Lending Tree Llc to Swann Alan J Jr and Shy Ashley N, $219,900.
12324 Point Sunrise Ct; Whatley Peter C and Susan C to Estefanous Hennis and Safaa, $332,000.
801 S Providence Rd; Garner Branson R to Igou David and Rachel, $257,100.
200 Pumpkin Pl; Thomas John H and Maralyn R to Wagner Barbara T and Lynn D, $259,900.
3407 Quail Hill Dr; Simmons Scott A Et Als to Tomlinson Jacob D and Brianna, $251,000.
8725 Rainwater Rd; Loving Christina R to Johnson Keith Alan, $215,000.
1238 Raynor Dr; Pettus Robert to Ledford Veronica J, $200,000.
9600 Redwick Dr; Christian Nina M to Brown Sarah T, $314,950.
11541 Riverpark Wy; Harvey Bertha E Estate to Bradley Donald E Trustee, $320,000.
15806 Roland View Dr; Butler Ryan and Nancy to Gallaher Courtney E, $185,000.
608 Royal Cresent Dr; Lafleur Brian and Reese M K to Jones Leigh Ann, $221,500.
7511 Sambar Rd; McKosky Jack M and Shelia J to Assad Jean, $195,000.
10311 Sauna Dr; Wazeka George and Teresa to Lindsey Ruth A, $236,000.
12904 Scrimshaw Ct; Mason Candy S to Joyner Wesley T and Kristen L, $336,500.
3419 Seven Oaks Rd; Powell Caleb A to Carter Nancy D, $250,000.
3831 Silver Mews Ln; Chavis De-Rajon C and Lisa S to Wheaten Ryan II, $282,500.
10101 Silverleaf Tr; Brown Katrina G to Somoza Leslie, $208,500.
10012 Simplicity St; Barquero Rafael H and Concepcion to Estrada Andrew Cardona, $165,000.
13325 Shore Lake Turn ; Leeper Riggolette A to Bratton Robert and Kimberly, $460,000.
21208 Sparta Dr; Semones Bridget and Powell Tonya to Adame Zavala Maria G, $165,000.
13718 Stallion Wy; Barker Catharine E and C T to Bianco Tyler and Nicholas, $278,500.
8912 Sugar Park Tr; Hill Homes Inc to Nichols Carson A and Easton Kyle, $395,000.
7201 Swanhaven Dr; Potter A and Menefee-Potter Y to Booker Bryan A and Jasmine Scott, $387,000.
5200 Thornington Dr; Brown Wesley C to Campos Jesus Rafael, $237,000.
2000 Threadneedle St; Oppe M Kathryn Et Als to McBride C and Holowaychuk M, $265,000.
9521 Trails End Rd; Biehler Drew E and Robin E to Osorio Samuel A and Carolina E, $280,000.
14600 Tranor Av; Smith Charles C and Julia G to Danielson Garth and Amanda, $276,000.
530 Trickling Creek Rd; Otero Daniel and Alarcon Ingrid to Hodge Gregory, $275,000.
9920 Tuxford Rd; Crook Travis J and Kelly to Sheldon Katherine, $280,000.
18218 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Waykole Pratyush and Bhosale S, $376,430.
9213 Upshur Dr; Morales Hector J and Ashley N to Sailey Joshua and Sheri, $315,000.
11743 Village Garden Ct; Whittington Carl B Trustee to Gugel Donald Neil and Annette C, $305,000.
407 Villas Ct; Lawrence Beryl M and Tucker D M to Tineo Jasmary, $325,000.
6632 Walmsley Bl; Torres Jose to Rosario Perez Wilson A, $230,000.
3946 Wannee Wy; Winder Mary D to Fuentes Perez Jacqueline Y, $165,000.
336 Water Pointe Ln; Murphy Neil B Trustee to Humphrey Michael G, $195,000.
5200 Watercrest Rd; Carlisle Janis J Trustee to Chou Yi-Nan and Chou W F Trs, $924,900.
1300 Westwood Village Ln; Branham G J and Postich P J to Fatigati Ellen, $237,000.
4300 Wilcot Dr; Osterhout Brett and Kathryn P to Shah Dipesh K and Lisa, $690,000.
15619 Willowmore Dr; Klein Jeffrey S and Jacqueline to Defilippo Joseph and Seema, $535,000.
12830 Winfree St; McCann Charlotte M to Bolanos Sandra, $248,500.
8112 Wolfboro Pl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Ball Rita Ann, $439,880.
2962 Woodbridge Crossing Dr; Hunt Barbara T and J Randy to Cook Brook Paulette, $165,000.
13708 Woodbridge Crossing Wy; Browman Andrea N to Henderson Joseph R and Barbara C, $272,500.
2318 Wrens Nest Rd; Villazon Teresa M to Clouser Richard W and Amber Kay, $258,000.
HANOVER
2455 Angela Grace Court, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey W. Adams to Lech Choroszucha, $494,900.
8489 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Royal Rentals Group LLC to Timothy Owen Williams, $277,000.
7156 Autumn Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; William C. Thompson to Baharudin Saidi, $310,000.
8398 Bink Place, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Bookheimer Sr. to Shawn Greenwood, $405,000.
8015 Blythe Terrace, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Michael John Pratt II, $425,265.
6301 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; David R. McMaster to Karen Gerber, $405,000.
14541 Cedar Creek Farm Lane, Montpelier; Robert H. Stratman to Nicholas Lee Newsome, $660,000.
728 Chapman St., Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kenneth C. Sehlhorst, $332,909.
7717 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Travis J. Gibson, $471,984.
7 Courtside Lane, Ashland; Tonya Diehl Witherow to John Henry Dabney Jr., $239,950.
11296 Crutchfields Court, Glen Allen; BGRS LLC to Gregory Anthony McGhee, $395,000.
5297 Deer Beagle Lane, Hanover; Cyril F. Coombs to Robert A. Scott, $550,000.
7007 Evergreen Lane, Mechanicsville; LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Rodney Mitchell Taylor, $267,000.
6407 Garden Acre Court, Ashland; Balducci Buillders Inc. to Locksley P. Hening, $349,950.
9108 Giles Spring Terrace, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Katherine Driskell, $416,495.
11359 Hanover Ave., Ashland; Kenneth C. Futch, conservator to Carl J. Congelosi, $390,000.
7268 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Glenda M. Sink to Long Nguyen, $240,000.
7387 Hill View Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew Patin to Patrick O'Donnell Long, $265,000.
15274 Hopeful Church Road, Montpelier; Phyllis H. Grigg to Brandon Kelley, $460,000.
9214 Hunters Chase Drive, Mechanicsville; Roy Neal Wilcox to Andrea J. Geiger, $325,000.
9279 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Timothy A. Short, $541,656.
14772 Kelleys Ford Lane, Glen Allen; RCI Builders LLC to David J. Johnston, $678,999.
206 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Anne B. Andrews, $385,880.
9422 Lewisdale Place, Mechanicsville; Middleton Randy Houston to Mohasin Azeezkhan, $377,000.
9088 Lunette Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael L. Varner to Elizabeth Fodor, $391,500.
8970 Mann Drive, Mechanicsville; Spencer L. Hall to Salin Mao, $383,000.
7828 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert A. Jones to Clyde G. McNamee, $263,000.
7493 Meadow Haven Circle, Mechanicsville; Dorothy T. Petree to Linwood R. Adams, $402,500.
9114 Minglewood Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael A. Evans to Cory M. Cole, $342,950.
7467 Nuck Trace, Mechanicsville; Bryan Amos to Alan L. Zachrias, $237,000.
17337 Parsons Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Robert J. Griffin to Galen Towns, $435,000.
6101 Perryville Terrace, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Jason Armstrong, $330,000.
7348 Princess Anne Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary Alice Goode to Donald R. Lucido, $360,000.
10613 Providence Green Drive, Ashland; Thomas J. Deegan to Christopher R. Lynch, $357,000.
10337 Rapidan Court, Ashland; Jason B. Wynne to Charmain Fougnie, $274,950.
8055 Redvine Lane, Mechanicsville; Lee Ann Ashby to Alexander Larue Tubbs, $337,500.
8044 Rose Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Freddie L. Wilt to Carol G. Smith, $305,500.
8003 Saint Pauls Church Road, Hanover; Anne Nelson King, executor to Lindsay P. King, $300,000.
6371 Sleeds Lake Road, Mechanicsville; Susan M. McNamee to Debra M. Willis, $251,000.
8988 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Gregory Keith Gentry, $287,377.
209 Stebbins St., Ashland; Beverly P.L. Vaughan, trustee to Charles D. Muncy, $400,000.
9374 Summer Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; John C. Thomas to Kris Williams Jones, $369,950.
7807 Sweetbay Lane, Mechanicsville; Randall N. Gunn to Heather Hammill Rowe, $310,000.
14349 Three Oaks Lane, Montpelier; Steven A. Jost to Jon C. Whidby, $590,000.
9037 Triple Trail, Mechanicsville; Christopher T. Bland to Shawn Paul Martin, $470,000.
13163 Waltons Tavern Road, Montpelier; Matthew Ethan Tomes to Katherine McGregor, $375,000.
7731 Willow Dance Road, Mechanicsville; John W. Beazley to Michael Kenneth Laba, $329,250.
9155 Wrenwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Rebecca S. Mahanes to Mark A. McCauley, $320,000.
POWHATAN
4672 Bell Road, Powhatan; Nicholas R. Woodard to James Fisher, $345,000.
838 Clayton Road, Powhatan; Douglas W. Toler to Jennifer D. Leonard, $344,500.
2143 Haleford Court, Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Jason D. Price, $384,255.
2912 Janet Lane, Powhatan; John T. Nichols to Jonathan Dotson, $244,950.
3412 Lake Randolph Court, Powhatan; Jason C. Butler to David C. Williams, $545,000.
3471 Mill Mount Trail, Powhatan; Baldwin Creek Custom Homes Inc. to Steven F. Vestigo, $599,000.
4609 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Dale C. Clodfelter to Thomas B. Treseler, $212,500.
1960 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Clyde O. Childress Jr. to Richard James Hayden Jr., $1,075,000.
3912 Peterfield Lane, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Theodore R. Fortune Jr., $376,995.
754 Riverstone Road, Midlothian; Robert H. Anderson III to Eugene Emerson, $620,000.
2887 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Shir-Lene Tyree-Bailey, $265,000.
GOOCHLAND
3741 Boundary Run Road, Gum Spring; Vertical Builders LLC to Alessandro R. Gildner, $323,000.
12202 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Stacy Keller Puckett, $650,422.
761 Double Oak Lane, Manakin Sabot; Theodore L. Chandler Jr., trustee to Jeffrey F. Omohundro, $1,595,000.
2453 Fairground Road, Maidens; Linda W. Snead to William J. Clements, $295,000.
570 Hill Grove Road, Manakin Sabot; William D. Gravitt, trustee to Peter J. Placko, $590,000.
13270 Kellington Lane, Henrico; Sandra E. Osborne to Lewis T. Cowardin, $800,000.
303 Libby Hill Court, Goochland; Richard A. Wiegmann to Henry S. Winston IV, $435,000.
4 Lower Tuckahoe Road West, Richmond; Jason W. Huffstetler to Ryan S. Thorsteinson, $775,000.
670 Pleasant Green Lane, Crozier; Denis Dawson Miller, trustee to Paul B. Johnson, $614,160.
506 Red Cedar Drive, Manakin Sabot; Patricia B. Pitts to Zachary Reese, $314,000.
1489 Stage Coach Road, Manakin Sabot; Kevin Dougherty to Michael Travis Gwaltney, $370,000.
2780 Turner Road, Goochland; Nancy A. Arnold to Jacob Tyler Nash Atkins, $169,000.
Petersburg
714 High St.; Canterbury High Street LLC to SCDHC-High Street LLC, $760,000.
3316 Seaton Road; Freddy L. Thomas to Joseph Auala, $192,000.
DINWIDDIE
22251 Butterwood Road, North Dinwiddie; L. Scott Wray to Lisa Phillips, $192,000.
16002 Cavalry Drive, Church Road; Perry W. Mink to Amy Carolyn Salazar, $353,500.
24300 Gloria Drive, North Dinwiddie; H. Keith and Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Shaniece Evans, $211,000.
8819 Lake Jordan Circle, North Dinwiddie; Kenneth R. James III to Marisela C. Butler, $319,000.
5406 Midway Drive, Sutherland; Kevin T. Goldsmith to Patrick Lloyd, $370,000.
9313 Southwood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Aaron Davis to Matthew Wayne Thomas, $201,000.
25611 Walkers Landing Court, North Dinwiddie; Sheila Miller to William C. Warriner, $210,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1248 Briarcliffe Drive; James F. Pfost Jr. to Laura Lee Humes, $210,000.
137 Carroll Ave.; Thomas J. Riegel to Andre A. Azcarraga, $185,000.
127 Hampton Drive; Richard L. Petery to Hannah Renee Evans, $203,000.
107 W Highland Court; Richard Atkins to Christopher E. Harding, $210,000.
1255 Riveroaks Drive; Djavad Djavadi to Billy Strouth Jr., $260,000.
111 Sherwood Drive; Edwin R. Castro to Melissa M. Eickemeyer, $199,000.
HOPEWELL
3100 W Grant St.; Mark A. Dalton to William C. Mitchell, $189,000.
103 S Marion Ave.; Betty Garner Sampey to Ulysses A. Jones Jr., $155,000.
3501 Portsmouth St.; Lawrence F. Mitchell to Brock Chittum, $225,000.
3928 Shenandoah Circle; Donita Y. Williams to Sonja Y. Carter, $205,000.
3214 St. Charles St.; Matthew R. Lane II to Mateo David Salas Aguilar, $155,000.
NEW KENT
6011 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; Anthony R. Baker to Andrew Cullen Jenkins, $450,000.
4970 College Green Lane, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Michael T. McElhinney, $376,605.
7920 Eddie Lane, Quinton; Deborah M. Nash to Steven M. Warley, $260,000.
7706 N Franklins Way, Quinton; Kenneth Howard to Christopher M. Estes, $289,950.
5310 Hopewell Road, New Kent; Donald R. Green to Walter Thomas Stanford, $235,000.
7259 Longview Drive, Quinton; Trong T. Nguen to Teresa N. Bland, $269,200.
10141 Old Quarter Lane, New Kent; Jacob N. Harris to Charles T. Oliver, $257,500.
7530 Olivet Church Road, New Kent; Sweet Homes Inc. to Matthew T. Cash, $348,000.
5501 Pine Needles Terrace, Providence Forge; Brian E. Moore to Donna L. Chenault, $353,000.
4176 Quinton Road, Quinton; George Alton Williams to Brian F. Martin, $318,000.
6754 Sassafras Drive, Quinton; Michael S. Myers to Stephen R. Jackson, $290,000.
7580 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Graig Leslie Whitten, $329,495.
10541 Villa Green Terrace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kathleen M. Hendricks, $354,950.
3500 N Woodland Circle, Quinton; Charles R. Edwards to Adam Conley, $278,500.
PRINCE GEORGE
10964 Bland Ridge Drive, South Prince George; Maureen F. McClure to Samuel P. Johnson III, $230,000.
16365 S Crater Road, South Prince George; James Scott Deadmon to Karl K. Frazier, $345,000.
5701 Haley Lane, Prince George; Michael Lee Boone to Cherlina A. King, $185,000.
3906 London Road, Hopewell; Jerome Eischen to Douglas E. Nottingham Jr., $160,000.
9872 Millstone Drive, North Prince George; Terry L. Coleman to Dustin M. Coleman, $284,500.
16690 Shands Road, South Prince George; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Crysta M. Bowne, $190,000.
7443 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Zachariah Anton Eubanks, $196,000.
Charles city
9500 Kimages Road, Charles City; CMH Homes Inc. to Douglas R. Green, $262,695.
16951 Sandy Point, Charles City; Paula C. Murph to Lesley C. Hamer, $445,000.
AMELIA
5 acres; Nikki C. Bryant to Matthew S. McMillian, $180,000.
40.958 acres; A&E Realty LLC to Janet Clair Wiglesworth, $157,000.
7.73 acres; Scott Timberland Co. LP to M. Clay Scott, $200,000.
2 parcels; Glen R. Shaffer to Stephens and Group LLC, $200,000.
Lot 5, Evergreen Estates; George W. Gray III, substitute trustee to Charles P. Liesfeld Jr., $222,056.
KING WILLIAM
3161 Dorrell Road, Aylett; Violet Truman Lamb to Hunter Williams, $266,500.
346 Etna Mills Road, Manquin; Angela D. Miller to Anne R. James, $190,000.
1974 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to David Kovacs, $188,115.
3070 King William Ave., West Point; Willis Real Estate LLC to Brittany Dolan, $193,000.
182 Mitchells Mill Road, Aylett; Michael C. Payne to Andrew Daniel Humphrey, $215,000.
12541 Mount Olive Cohoke Road, West Point; Donald L. West III to Kayla G. Jones, $215,000.
245 Pleasant View Drive, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Colin Gibson Hudgins, $294,800.
218 Pointers Drive, West Point; PW Development Inc. to Tiffany Ann Blassingill, $264,000.
320 Thompson Ave., West Point; Liggan Homes Inc. to Donald Lee West III, $249,500.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 16, Crispus Attucks; Melainie Katherine Mansfield to MGB Living LLC, $325,000.
Lots 115-118, Village Green North Townhomes at Quarterpath; Quarterpath Williamsburg LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $322,500.
Lots 53-57 and 119-121, Village Green North Townhomes; Quarterpath Williamsburg LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $553,875.
JAMES CITY
9481 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Gail Charmaine Gilbreath, $279,835.
5308 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; Stephanie M. Miller to Michael Bailey Pollack, $359,000.
2668 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; Geranameo V. Bullock to Anthony M. Youell, $550,000.
6519 Campaign St., Williamsburg; Brian W. Perry to Gwen S. Green, $222,000.
6623 Chapel Crossing, Williamsburg; Robert P. Hudson, trustee to Thomas J. Farneti, $515,900.
123 Cooley Road, Williamsburg; Thomas J. Burns to Katherine M. Nolan, $309,000.
2907 Craig End, Williamsburg; Michael Clark Champion to Abbey L. Terry, $189,900.
120 Cypress Creek, Williamsburg; Richard W. Budd to Christopher Hanes, $496,800.
116 Dover Road, Williamsburg; John Noell Moore to Carl Suart, $315,000.
511 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Sara K. Lindner to James E. Wilson, $174,000.
8629 Fielding Circle, Toano; Ryan C. Lowe to Joseph A. Brown II, $253,000.
3823 Fox Hollow, Williamsburg; Shaun Belote to Kelly Partlow, $269,000.
2026 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Jonathan Estey, $193,900.
2080 Harpers Mill, Williamsburg; Digby A. Solomon to Garrett P. Hamilton, $599,900.
2071 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Michael D. Picardi, trustee to Catherine P. Byrd, trustee, $505,000.
3509 Hunters Ridge, Williamsburg; Judith C. Fuss to Ronald Anderson Carter, $355,000.
6048 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Samuel R. Rhodes to Johnny R. Mallory II, $435,000.
100 Landsdown, Williamsburg; James T. Martin to David W. Parkes, $525,000.
3500 Longwood Drive, Toano; Richard Mason, trustee to Jeffrey W. Lister, $534,900.
4407 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher R. Smurthwaite to Michael Curtis McCarney, $206,000.
4600 Massena Drive, Williamsburg; Eric D. Tillson to Jose A. Espinosa Ramirez, $279,000.
8740 Merry Oaks Lane, Toano; Jeffrey H. Fisher, trustee to Alonzo Leon Brown, $520,000.
2913 Nathaniels Run, Williamsburg; Christopher L. Spells Sr. to Christopher Culp, $736,000.
117 Old Meadows Road, Williamsburg; Mark J. Brush to Tiffany Tayman, $339,000.
917 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Seminole LLC to Ethan S. Barton, $188,000.
5309 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; Jean E. Collins to Veronica Gour, $345,000.
4792 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Bruce J. Sckrison to Marie L. Luma, $346,500.
3325 Ridgedale Ave., Toano; Gungaajargal Turek to Kaitlin Michelle Vitantonio, $221,000.
105 Roffingham Way, Williamsburg; Robert F. Hipple, trustee to Kimberly C. Gilbert, $685,000.
5210 Rollison Drive, Williamsburg; Charles W. Painter, trustee to Jeffrey A. Deel, trustee, $675,000.
8309 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Kristina M. Bennett to Mary Rebecca Anderton, $430,000.
27 Spring East, Williamsburg; Truist Bank to Angela Sherelle Greenhow, $165,000.
4013 Stettinius Trail, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to John Hogge, $447,500.
9935 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; James Bryan, trustee to Robyn Amanda Silver, $228,500.
130 Theodore Allen Road, Williamsburg; Honeybee Properties LLC to Preston David Marshall, $183,000.
5125 Thomas Court, Williamsburg; Stephanie Jean Barber to William R. Watts, $329,900.
Unit 11, Building 11, The Promenade at John Tyler; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Carl M. Kumpf Jr., $229,480.
4812 Village Walk, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Matthew Nemero, $387,910.
178 Wellington Circle, Williamsburg; Joseph W. Lee to Daniel Cordon Corbett, $370,000.
3201 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Aaron J. Kota to Nichol E. Meneley, $408,000.
103 White Court, Williamsburg; Rebecca E. Andrews, successor trustee to Brian K. Ward, $620,000.
66 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Antonia G. Gordon to Nancy H. McKenzie, $287,500.