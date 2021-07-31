Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
608 N 23rd St; Luther Family Trust Trustees to Dumont Lewis Clifford, $455,000.
705 N 26th St; Franco Thomas G and Shelia F to Smith Nelson Rhea and Anne W, $275,000.
409 N 27th St; Hancock Thomas F Iv to James Kay L, $440,500.
903 N 28th St; Srw Investments Llc to Biegler Kevin O and Taeb Limah, $315,000.
303 N 30th St; Carozza Antonio T to Danil Assaad and Ossama, $270,000.
212 W 34th St; Thornhill Rhoda M to Thornhill Romontae, $200,000.
1241 N 37th St; 2020wy 19 Llc to Bjorklund Monica Ann, $225,000.
814 W 44th St; Salerno Nancy to Williams Kelsey Michelle, $288,000.
3115 5th Ave; Poole Enterprises Llc to Carroll Sabrina, $255,500.
606 Akron St; Persaud Holdings Llc to Brown Mikaela, $365,000.
1673 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Rosendahl Matthew George, $390,720.
1216 Boroughbridge Road; Miles Christopher to Hunt Ian Samuel, $256,000.
2204 E Broad St; Pearsall William P Jr Trustee to Molner Jospeh, $305,000.
5703 Bromley Lane; Gutowski Lelia Marie Said to Richardson Brian A, $360,000.
3515 Carolina Ave; Nimmo Tresa M and Michael S to Top Properties Llc, $180,000.
5621 Cary Street Road, U309; Jones Harold M Jr to Pacific Premier Trust Custodian, $210,000.
3410 E Clay St; 3410 E Clay Street Land Trust to Barringer Brenna King Mork, $210,682.
3115 Cliff Ave; Blount Amey C to McLeod Kelly Elizabeth, $228,000.
3101 Cottingham Road; Sale Nancy A to Elliott James Benjamin, $299,000.
3014 Decatur St; Silva Marilyn Tepal to Smith Abigail, $210,000.
3807 Dover Road; Clark Kevin D and Amy H to Schneider Vincent James, $841,077.
3130 Ellwood Ave; Ryan Norma A to Goodness Gracie Llc, $295,000.
3506 Enslow Ave; Johnson Jorel to Leek Jayson D and Danielle, $390,000.
3120 Fendall Ave; Edwards Lloyd G to Remias Leland A, $270,000.
2709 Floyd Ave; Ashby M Pierce Jr to Barranger Patrick K, $535,000.
212 W Franklin St, U109; Bnb Baker Llc to Hoyle Mark A and Pamela J, $158,000.
507 Gilmer St; Barker Tamara Anne to Little Cottage Properties Llc, $167,000.
927 W Grace St; Yoffy James S and Kenneth R to Ej Richmond Llc, $1,125,000.
6805 Grand Brook Ct; Parker William H to Parker Justin, $162,500.
2027 Grove Ave; Nestor Jonathan D and Christina L to Guy Louise Anderson, $582,000.
509 N Hamilton St, Ue; Earhart Jessica Morgan to Farley Edward Milton V, $251,600.
4108 Hanover Ave; Aguilar Joshua and Susanne D to Danks Lauren M, $671,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U1107; Darben Revocable Trust Trs to Martin Linda C, $259,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U706; Gregory Richard W to Mulligan Justin A, $225,000.
717 Holly St; Speek Anouk M to Hopkins Kodey L, $360,000.
3226 Jeter Ave; Motta Home Renovations Llc to Eckl Ryan Andrew, $245,000.
3226 Kensington Ave; Castlewood Holdings Llc to Strasser Ryan Joseph, $555,000.
201 E Ladies Mile Road; Baker Matthew R and Gregory S to Johnson Chungguk, $160,000.
610 S Laurel St; Brazil Investments Llc to Brazil Samuel Timothy, $315,000.
3009 M St; Rva Sugar Llc to O'Toole Hannah Gray and Ryan, $414,950.
1827 W Main St; Castlewood Holdings Llc to 1303/1305 Llc, $560,000.
3124 Maplewood Ave; Eisemann Timothy to Wesley James C, $400,000.
3414 Maryland Ave; Hsk Real Estate Llc to Brandt Devon, $252,500.
8 N Meadow St; Son Julian to Kirkbride Andrea and William, $427,500.
3514 Montrose Ave; Tisdale Lina B to Bf2 Llc, $260,000.
3301 Monument Ave; Harris Kevin L and Kimberly B to Stroman Nancy Elizabeth Trs, $1,092,655.
4512 Monument Ave; Kelly Charles and Kristen to Asgharpour Amon, $985,000.
1501 New York Ave; McEwen Adam C to Traveline Hillary Morgan, $165,090.
2607 Northumberland Ave; Shea Emalee A to Clemens Christopher, $371,000.
4513 Park Ave; Roberson Paula to Diaz Duanel, $349,950.
962 Pink St; Eastern Edge Development Llc to Yang Steve C, $439,950.
7513 Potters Ct; Scearce Dorothy G to Welter Mary E, $195,000.
2822 Q St; Drumwright Holdings Llc to Peeler Andrew and Booher Brad, $181,500.
2414 Rosewood Ave; Little Cottage Properties Llc to Kendall Brady, $485,000.
2152 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Langenbucher Gerd and Sandra, $351,620.
2848 Skipton Road; Covey Rebecca L to Donlan Joseph Patrick, $675,000.
3119 Stony Point Road, Ua; Nuckols Dorothy H Trs to Fauber Roy and Roberta, $300,000.
6305 Stuart Ave; Brooks Deborah K to Partlow Sara H and Robert G, $245,000.
1712 Texas Ave; Clem Ronald P and Geraldine M to Riverwatch Properties Llc, $200,000.
2404 Venable St; Savvy By Design Llc to Shapanka Linda Sue, $280,000.
4537 Welford Ave; Jones Robert Vincent to Collins Jordan Michelle, $175,000.
1350 Westwood Ave, U701; Mills Wallace F and Judith W to Long Karen M, $406,000.
HENRICO
104 Adingham Ct, Henrico; Aronson Scott P and Jacquelin U to Berkness Margaret and Alexander Graham Jr, $1,100,000.
10605 Anable Ln, Glen Allen; Wu Xiaoqian and Yanhan Qu to Oliver Michelle Evans, $367,000.
12205 Ascot Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Knisley Peggy to Newnam John and Rosa M, $600,000.
10804 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Fiorio Mara Olivia, $324,655.
12808 Axe Handle Ct, Glen Allen; Wei Yunlai and Kate to Carlo-Hickman Alexa M and Patrick G, $740,000.
3422 Bartley Pond Pl, Henrico; Manson Monroe and Mei-Lan to Goji Properties Inc, $291,000.
1705 Bellamy Pl, Glen Allen; Patteson Richard E to Wheeler Miles David and Mikaela Yerkes, $355,000.
3815 Benton Ave, Henrico; Lucas Erin C to Branaman Rachel, $271,000.
3304 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Walker Kimberly S to Wag Investment Llc, $165,000.
5405 Brandon Bluff Way, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Snead Stephen, $240,000.
4826 Breeching Dee Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Ke Chenlu, $314,065.
3320 Britton Rd, Henrico; Fallert June N Estate to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb4, $150,000.
448 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Mekala Mounika and Prajwalreddy Choudary, $457,500.
8221 Buffin Rd, Henrico; M and M Capitol Investment Corp to Myers Katherine Grace, $264,000.
310 Burnwick Rd, Henrico; Dandridge Harry L Jr to Ross Donald Lucien Jr and Annie Jenkins, $370,000.
206 S Cedar Ave, Henrico; Allen Reginald M Jr to Boberick Brian M, $203,000.
8213 Chipplegate Dr, Henrico; Wright Nancy Parker to Costa James Oliver and Harriet Mermes, $255,000.
9809 Colony Bluff Dr, Henrico; Miksch John R and Suzanne B to Meli Robert Andrew II and Megan Clough, $849,000.
2800 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Richmond Alvie E and Ruth VIncto Richmond James A and Jennifer L, $155,000.
1406 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Beau Llc to Bryant Philip Holden and Taylor N C, $327,200.
2568 Dunham Rd, Henrico; Roberts Wallace Jr and G R to Chen Becky, $384,900.
17 Eastlake Dr, Sandston; Fornel Christopher A to Milazzo Michael Andrew and Kaylee Denise, $175,000.
6418 Engel Rd, Henrico; Simmons Don S III to Simo Julia Serra, $270,000.
9700 Esmont Rd, Henrico; Watkins Tyrone O to Rouse Jeanette M, $197,500.
2214 Farrand St, Henrico; Mills Steven Kincaid to Niehouse Michael Jan and Hannah F D, $206,000.
10739 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Aenugu Vivekvardhanreddy and Pooja Pingili, $582,185.
4308 Fox Trotter Dr, Henrico; Mullins Wesley and Wilma to Pendleton Deloria, $355,000.
7906 Galaxie Rd, Henrico; Deusebio Susan K to Bellam Lawrence Chase and Lauren Carroll, $254,000.
10507 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Murdock Andrew S and Wafaa to Murray Irene E and Benjamin R Wood, $289,000.
2115 Ginter St, Henrico; Burkhardt-Dory Johanna to Pittman Amanda J, $185,000.
10524 Glencoe Rd, Glen Allen; Puryear Robyn E to Jacks Bernard P and Sherry K, $251,550.
3620 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Velasquez Irma, $462,560.
8584 Green Peace Ln, Charles City; Martin Carroll L Jr and Jane T Trustees to Montz Charles R and Joanna F Robinson, $435,000.
2033 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Bain R P Inc to Bradford Homes Inc, $227,000.
3948 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Jones Jerel, $253,585.
5100 Hart Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Wambold Sally Hill to Mandhir Fnu, $375,000.
1515 Helmsdale Dr, Henrico; Jones Anne A to Ferrell Leigh H and Edward B, $460,000.
611 Hickory Tree Dr, Henrico; Jones Ronald F to Jones Julian D, $180,000.
8533 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Poore Millard B and Carolyn to Peluso Jonathan Michael and Lisa Marin, $255,000.
9109 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Easter Taylor to Wooten John M and Martha S, $272,000.
10804 Hurley Ct, Glen Allen; Gray John S and Yolanda G to Mull Wilma B and John G, $407,000.
2419 Islandview Dr, Henrico; Camann Zach and Catherine Woodson Quinn to Erenburg Sergey and Serena G, $503,000.
10398 Jordan Dr, Glen Allen; Smtd Properties Llc to Gray Andrew and Shannon Reed, $265,000.
2810 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Pierrakos Adamantios to Brown Lance M, $295,000.
7664 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Gilliam Marvin L Jr and Jennifer T to Sparacia Michael Hunter, $280,000.
1104 Lakeland Cir, Henrico; Eldridge Deborah P to Newman Gwendolyn Kortier, $265,000.
1812 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Gerges Medhat A to Brown Paulies M Jr, $239,251.
2407 Lehigh Cir, Henrico; Mastrandrea Shirley A to Ggc Associates Llc, $300,000.
5403 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Moore Shawn L to Atsalis Kristen Paige, $400,000.
5117 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Baier David J to Hefner Jennifer Joyce, $318,250.
11018 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Minor Peggy L, $564,950.
2411 Lourdes Rd, Henrico; Virginia Renovators Llc to Gill Richard and Patricia, $299,900.
10829 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Bailey Susan Lynn, $411,175.
3417 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Allen Cassandra to Hotchkiss Kenneth and Sally, $445,000.
1603 Mara Dr, Henrico; Wakkuri Gene A and Sherri L to Bangura Abdul and Shaleta Talley-Bangura, $252,300.
3903 Mary Alice Way, Henrico; NVR Inc to Jones Jessica Victoria, $248,520.
9308 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Davis Leah T to Duong Ahn and Thanh Tran and Vy Tran, $275,000.
5004 Meredith Woods Rd, Glen Allen; Rodriguez Kevin to Nguyen Thanh Ngoc and Van Thanh, $260,000.
1004 Middle Quarter Ct, Henrico; Boyd Frazier T III to Ritter Michael F and Pamela C, $1,464,000.
5703 Monumental Ave, Henrico; Thompson Matthew G III and Anne Sims H to Gerczak Gary Robert, $470,000.
5531 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; James Robert III and Terrnisha to Daugherty Raymond B III, $293,000.
1904 Navion St, Henrico; Hulcher Jeanne Marie Life Int to Orbit Auto Sales Llc, $169,400.
5424 Noble Ave, Henrico; Lauretano Daniel II to Christopher Katie A, $300,000.
4800 Oakleys Ln, Henrico; B D Durvin Properties LlcIncto Clem Ronald Paul, $229,950.
5271 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Hunt Brian Justin and Jennifer Domazlski, $499,395.
2920 Old Pump Rd, Henrico; Oilville Investments Inc to Rays The Bar Llc, $960,000.
2108 Oregon Ave, Henrico; 2408 Oregon Avenue Series to Avent Henry, $220,000.
900 E Parham Rd, Henrico; 7-Eleven Inc to Gcs Multi Llc, $3,150,000.
4568 Paxton Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Yacoub Fakhri N and Taragy S, $569,602.
1016 Pepper Ave, Henrico; Mack Charles W and Kathy H to Chandler Holdings Llc, $165,000.
10900 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Siegall Hillary and Brandon Cooper, $445,270.
4617 Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen; Coppersouth Properties Llc to Hhh Land Llc, $512,000.
10729 Pruett Ln, Glen Allen; Williams Chareece L to Kaur Bhajan and Chanchal Singh, $352,900.
3002 Putney Rd, Henrico; Anderson Carey Jr and Shaina D to Dunnaville Herbert M III, $265,000.
3513 Ravenscraig Ct, Henrico; Breazeale Sherron M and Jameisha F to Pineda Fernando G Ramos and Lorena E M D R, $315,000.
12310 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Morales Susan Keenan to Cerruti Michael J and Dorothy E C Trustees, $321,000.
209 Riva Ridge Cir, Sandston; Capehart Brandon Scott to Jackson Linda, $225,000.
110 Robin Ave, Henrico; Groome Glenn T to Hyden Hillard, $247,950.
8099 Rocky Branch Ln, Henrico; Liposchak Judy Carole to Real Estate Initiative Llc, $171,500.
4125 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Amin Saaunak S and Rennu S to Kothamasa Sathish and Celina Thadigiri, $244,000.
5401 Scandia Rd, Sandston; Gromovsky Brandon L and Allison C to Logan Kevin W and Bentley R Harrell Jr, $315,000.
3745 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Samuels Kenneth R Sr and Constance W, $324,885.
11801 Shady Wood Ct, Henrico; Freyyerov Valeriy Et Al to Kitnasamy Rajagopal and Sagunthala R, $340,000.
1542 Skirmish Run Dr, Henrico; Pace Dustin to Pabe Rosa, $170,000.
2677 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Alnajjar Reham, $312,938.
8727 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Pontus Vault Portfolio II Llc to Richmond Chase Pooh Llc, $3,175,000.
2414 Stone Post Ter, Henrico; Warner Caitlin A to Barney Anna K, $183,500.
5701 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Windsor Family Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $258,000.
4900 Sydclay Dr, Henrico; Jiv Properties Llc to Brown Damon Lamarr, $183,000.
301 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Oostdyk Scott C and Jeanne A to Morgan Matthew John and Teryn Oglesby, $675,000.
11694 Timberly Ct, Henrico; Forney Harry B Estate to 86trinity Llc, $162,250.
9404 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Albright Claire H to Kida Jeffrey P and John C, $179,000.
10317 Trellis Crossing Ln, Henrico; Cantor Philip S and Arlene P to Cantor Ronald S and Elana, $340,000.
5220 Turning Branch Way, Glen Allen; Jones Nikki A and Hunter W to Wei Zhengxi, $501,700.
3518 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Limberg Chad B and Jamie L, $830,781.
3232 Warm Springs Way, Henrico; Riley April R to Anderson Kwanisha Daniele, $263,000.
2320 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Bobbio Douglas L and W W to Scholla Brian H and Elizabeth H, $347,000.
960 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Dwyer Thomas and Eliana to Byrd Christi Andreana, $238,000.
8206 Whistler Rd, Henrico; Yancey Griffent E and Griffent E Jr to Mayo Mickeitha A and Spencer II, $284,667.
3102 Wilf Ct, Glen Allen; Reynolds Julia P Trustee to Bain Edward Clifton, $355,000.
5513 Willis Ln, Henrico; Wilson Octavio Jose and Christiane to Worland Matthew P, $245,000.
10407 Windingridge Cir, Henrico; Schubert Mitchell and Linda Trust to Lippman Matthew S and Dana J O’Connell, $412,300.
4601 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Winningham Matthew Joseph, $324,233.
8111 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Luipa Constance , $324,387.
7926 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Seo Suk Jin and Kyung Ja to Seo Suk Jin and Kyung Ja , $310,000.
Chesterfield
14700 Acorn Ridge Pl; Monahan Joanna S to Koker Mabinty, $285,000.
3613 Alderwood Wy; Jackson Latoya Banks to Manson Ursula Trina, $257,000.
1707 Anchor Landing Dr; Hoover Jared A and Amanda A to Butters William L and Patience M, $590,000.
6761 Arbor Meadows Dr; Carter Marques B and Carter K L to Smith Antoinette Michelle, $389,000.
13705 Arrowood Ct; Abbott Theodore and Julie Anne G to Andriano Jacqueline Paige, $245,000.
9112 Avocet Ct; Wehinger Joseph C and Leah R to Gerald David Lemanuel, $495,000.
6454 Bareback Tr; Luster Derrick L and Anika R to Moya De Ramos Marina Garcia, $285,000.
6200 Barrister Rd; Yothers Mara L to Serpa Samantha C, $220,000.
3106 S Battlebridge Dr; Campbell Latece R to Cotton Angela D, $195,000.
12201 Beaverwood Dr; Farmer Marie L Estate to Pearce Robert J and Casey L, $253,000.
13831 Berkley Davis Dr; Meunier Donald F and Reida M to Carpenter Harold A and Ann M, $314,900.
4042 Birdbrook Dr; Elliott James B to Gunn Teteh, $291,500.
2600 Blithe Dr; Walters Edward K and Alexis S to Hewlett Cheri, $309,000.
12136 Blossom Point Rd; Beam Mark E and Cheryl J to Muller Nancy J and Weidner C J, $329,000.
14109 Bolling Av; Brooks Nancy Mann Et Als to Cumas Christopher R, $210,000.
6161 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kline Steven Lloyd, $248,410.
5425 Bradenton Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Ellison Cynthia Sherron, $354,819.
13830 Brandycrest Dr; Hughes Andrew Glendon to Pearson Mark, $372,000.
301 Brickland Rd; Heflin Aubrey G and Barbara E to Neal Jennifer L, $271,500.
6718 Bryanbell Dr; Watson Vergena E to Horton Clara M, $252,000.
6134 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Fisher Natasha, $263,505.
16730 Cabrio Ct; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Lobb Jeff and Colleen Marie, $424,563.
12418 Cameron Bridge Pl; Branch Vhondrena D to Murillo Elivia Sarahy Romero, $280,000.
2503 Carriage Creek Ct; Bisbee Ronald A to Turner Carol, $209,000.
11906 Carters Valley Ct; Jackson Stephen W Et Al to Mathes James D III, $427,900.
10700 Cherylann Rd; Condrey Tyler to Greene Deborah Joyce Voelkel, $262,000.
13424 Chesdin Landing Dr; Rhode R E Jr and Rhode C C Trs to Prevost David G and Alexandra E, $535,000.
6205 Chesterfield Meadows Dr; Stolle Graham M and Christie P to Fresh Start Rentals Llc, $285,000.
11803 Christina Ct; Hailey Thomas H and Elaine Croft to Knoff Adam J and Elizabeth H, $270,000.
3310 Clintwood Rd; Clodfelter Stephen D and Susan R to Contomanolis Paul and Darcy B, $260,000.
13325 Corapeake Tr; Hill Robert B and Richardson S K to Bowers Nelson R and Yvette R, $682,000.
1205 Cottage Mill Cr; Jenkins Carl D and Deborah D to Vanbuskirk Jacquelyn J and D J, $320,000.
1519 Crawford Wood Dr; Baudin Jennifer and Cipriano B E to Amr Amer and Amer Salame, $303,000.
10325 Dakins Dr; Gentry Taylor L and Amanda E to Walsh Hannah M and Flores C G, $250,000.
6705 Darcy Ct; Fillman Bruce A and Stephanie M to Skinner Gregory T, $210,000.
3625 Derby Ridge Lp; Newbrough John A III and K C to Bunnell Lawrence B and Courtney, $500,000.
6225 Dorius Dr; Scott Eugene Jr and Zymora A to Hanson Crystal L, $179,000.
11300 Dumaine Dr; Helmkamp Troy and Kelly to Lenon James S and Gloria H, $232,000.
13313 Edmonton Dr; Boone Homes Inc to Marino David and Wendy Mountjoy, $848,000.
2525 Elliham Av; Garrett Brenda Coles to Gomez Maria Estrella Regalado, $189,000.
1312 Enon Church Rd; Babukovic Amanda to Pittard Nathan MacDowell, $165,000.
7880 Etching St; Smith Antoinette M to Irving Robert Lee III, $245,000.
1111 Fairbank Ln; Flippen Lisa L Et Als to Martinez Rossel Omar Perez, $174,000.
9349 Fallow Dr; Plander N A and Hopkins I M Trs to Gomez Amaya Edwin J, $206,300.
15212 Featherchase Dr; Flint Isaac to Kuruasan Osman and Dacheva A, $245,000.
7706 Flag Tail Dr; Breedlove Christopher and R to Moriarty Katie and Zwarycz Eric, $210,000.
14843 Flour Mill Ct; Pham Myha and Nguyen Loc to Becker Alec and Alison, $375,000.
14700 Forest Wood Ln; Sommer David Charles and Vicki L to Lindsey Douglas and Alexandra M, $385,000.
9007 Forge Gate Ln; Lifestyle Home Builders to Arthur Michael S and Nicole A, $604,879.
6111 Fox Haven Tr; Petersen Michael D and Denise G to Sowers Steven F Jr and Rinaca A, $445,000.
6905 Full Rack Ct; Hailey Charles A Trustee to Stansky Garrett and Madisyn, $213,000.
10305 Gention Pl; Taylor Jerry and Celestine to Burns Kimberly R and Michael W, $290,000.
953 Gorham Ct; Kanna Thomas J and Kanna Marya B to Jun Seungsoo and Woori, $360,000.
6512 Greyhaven Dr; Harris Rufus J and Andrea N to Dandridge Mark Q Sr and Lianne N, $388,000.
3231 W Grove Av; Brubaker Luanne H and Howe L H to Cheruiyot Kip K and Margaret C, $240,000.
8526 Hampton Crossing Ct; O'Keefe James and Melissa to Natal Brian and Linsay, $455,000.
5806 Harbour Bluff Tr; Nardacci John F and Cox Margaret to Miles Peggy Lee, $340,000.
14311 Harrowgate Rd; Baricuatro Kenneth R Jr and Amy to Benjamin George M and Iyesha M, $196,000.
11203 Heathstead Rd; Grant Sandra Kay to Grant Joshua M and Megan E, $250,000.
4300 Hickory Rd; Scriver Dorothy Pillow to Walker Jeremy, $170,000.
13913 Howlett Line Dr; Partin John B Sr and Cindy B to Danford Cody E and Smith S R, $370,000.
10800 Isadora Dr; Meyer James D and Cathleen H to Clark Ernest Scott and Brandy, $565,000.
4631 Jennway Lp; Currence Jeffrey M and Yolanda D to Schmidt Mark and Kathleen, $445,000.
1312 Keaton Chase Ln; Homesmith Construction Inc to Rozzelle Sandra J Trustee, $643,332.
5131 King Cotton Ln; 5131 King Cotton Llc to Mundo Jacob and Jasmine, $245,000.
5525 Koufax Dr; Pearson Legacy Capital Inc to Ross Jermaine, $269,000.
4649 Lake Summer Lp; Gregoire Development Corp to Hardman Frankie R and Courtney B, $733,908.
12607 Lancey Ct; Casey Donald J and Amanda to Hanback Chesley W, $349,000.
4204 Laurel Oak Rd; Williams Tiya N to Barrientos Guirola Julia M, $185,000.
6106 Lilting Branch Wy; Sawyer Scott Franklin and Thuy T to Burgess Kristopher David, $604,950.
6407 Little Creek Wy; NVR Inc to Bragaw-Butler Alison, $328,000.
4803 Long Shadow Dr; Hidden Creek Properties Llc to Potter Morgan C, $175,000.
1543 Lundy Tr; Mehri Gholamreza and Khalessi M to Youngblood Gene, $375,000.
6177 Magnolia Cove Ct; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Gilliam Conrad M, $467,157.
2925 Mariners Pl; Petrizzi Sean Michael and Casey to Day Roger Christopher, $330,000.
6710 Mason Dale Pl; Wilson Patrick P and Sarah E to Dubois Tamron Dean, $241,000.
21104 Matoaca Rd; Wynn Crystal Star to Wooden Tina Marie, $167,000.
1803 Meadow Park Cr; Shelton Kimberly to Veliz Alvaro Enrique, $214,950.
4683 Melody Rd; S R B Investors Llc to Green Shametra, $295,000.
4913 Michaelwood Rd; Shurm Construction Inc to Routier Dominique, $348,649.
14849 Michaux Valley Cr; Biringer Builders Inc to Mann Kristin B, $996,408.
10023 Mosswood Rd; St Jacques Sonya S to Irby Ryan K and Diaz Veronica N, $240,000.
14220 Netherfield Dr; Witt Wade W Trustee to Weiskopf William III and Slate C, $415,000.
7567 Nicklaus Cr; Burgos Jason W and Rebecca J to Jones James L and Kendall R, $380,000.
16107 Old Castle Rd; De Matas Sweden Sharon to Evans Robert and Carly, $715,000.
1509 Olde Coalmine Rd; Woodard Richard Gordon to Thomas Troy A and Benothmane S, $319,000.
4100 Overridge Dr; Gilani Faiyaz H and Premani M K to Anderson S T and Morgan F L Sr, $367,500.
15566 Parkgate Dr; Harrowgate Meadows Llc to Copeland Chris T, $390,000.
10430 Pembrooke Dock Ct; Puckett Stephen R and Catherine to Snead Cassandra A, $400,000.
14900 Pine Knoll Wy; Legler Michael J and Patrice E D to Cleto Gerardo Morales, $270,000.
16000 Pine Vale Pl; Palmer Christopher A and Aimee to Wallin John and Sydney, $730,000.
10613 Poachers Rn; Daljev Steven and Mary Kate Yost to Schnell Nathan C and Stone B E, $190,000.
7118 Pony Cart Dr; Hobbs Tiara M to Dudley Tim O and Cheryl L, $237,500.
9114 Prince James Mw; Kapusta Benjamin M to Honsinger Connie Jo, $425,000.
1542 Providence Knoll Dr; Gunn Tiffany S to Rogers Clifton, $250,000.
340 Ravenscroft Dr; Gibson Steven A and Anne L to Diaz Juan H and Yepez Dalila H, $263,000.
6318 Red Setter Ln; Rice Kimberly and Edward Brady to Hughes Thomas G, $699,900.
6719 Reinhold Dr; Runyon Edward A to Corbin Jacob Bailey, $200,500.
11337 Ridge Mill Ct; Rolling Ridge Llc to Holloway Latonya C, $313,764.
11918 Rimswell Mw; Herron C J Jr and Underwood T J to Pender Willie M, $305,000.
5340 W Rock Spring Dr; Nissen Mary H to McKay Dennis and Cynthia, $222,500.
600 Rothschild Dr; Kain David J to Schindel Connor and Ann, $305,000.
7313 Rouseaux Pl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Melly Allan Kipkoech, $354,890.
13920 Sagewood Tc; Sahms Jacob H and Joanne E to Hinton Victoria, $200,000.
5718 Sandstone Ridge Tr; Stidham Gabriel L and Kerri to Palmer Larry II and Taylor Amber, $340,000.
10310 Seacliff Ln; Hoynowski Susan Elaine to Varghese Jimmy P and Simon S E, $228,000.
8730 Sheldeb Dr; Wray Robert B Jr and Lee C to Asiamah Lisa Colegrove Et Als, $260,000.
4628 Shoremeade Ct; Gillispie Dorothy Estate to Rada Freddy Jose Garcia, $248,000.
14540 Skybird Rd; Curtiss Rex D to America's Dream Llc, $200,000.
3404 South (Ettrick) St; Toney Albert L Sr and Barbara W to Robinson Michel'le Antionette, $200,000.
3112 Spreading Oak Rd; Kirk Barbara Lee to Boyd-Lotson Dominique D, $225,000.
11837 St Audries Dr; Andrews Kevin R to Cox Melissa and Mark, $313,500.
10706 Sterling Cove Dr; Sais Barney C and Vickie L to Monopoli Francis P and Dorothy N, $470,000.
10806 Stilton Dr; McCormack Travis B to McCormack A R and Wheeler J G, $205,000.
20408 Stonewood Manor Dr; Crawley Alena M and Desmond John to Jackson Danielle Nicole, $190,000.
14201 Summercreek Ct; Marino Michael J to Oates Derrick L Sr and Kathy L, $464,500.
8024 Sykes Rd; Montgomery Judith Anne to Complete Home Design Llc, $205,000.
3006 Tanya Tr; Vaughan Sarah C and Vernon Jr to Herring Shaquan Y, $207,000.
13206 Thornridge Ln; Cookson Robert A Jr and Rachel M to Calvert David W and Marshall C V, $278,000.
11418 Timber Point Dr; Case Brian Lee to Rhodes Christopher R and Mara, $475,000.
10923 Timonium Dr; Jackson Patricia M to Hogg O W Jr and Hogg P M Trs, $165,000.
13511 Trilithon Rd; Maslink William J and Jennifer S to Revere Brian Keith, $499,000.
8100 Turning Ln; Currin Joel B and Anna K to Mejia Christina, $325,000.
1318 Twilight Ln; Ashley Alex P and Jones T Y to Adkins Amanda and Lancaster K R, $235,000.
3407 Veyan Ct; NVR Inc to Spencer Sharonnie and Andrews D, $349,145.
6060 Walking Path Ln; Lennon Kathryn M to Patteson Thomas A and Elizabeth, $290,000.
3006 Water Leaf Cr; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Scott Kennisha Ann, $250,350.
13405 Welby Pl; Allen Paul D Jr and Bowen A D to Bala Rishi and Farin, $737,000.
12516 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Santos Priscilla C and Pacio A, $282,275.
11713 Westbury Bluff Dr; Jordan Jacob R and Rachel M to Wesdock James C, $340,000.
14809 Whitley St; Givens Patrick W to Lamb Daniel L and Easter J L, $184,713.
10879 Willow Hill Ct; Hancock David P and Kelly P to Alfaro Alexander and Ligia C, $380,000.
2300 Wing Haven Pl; Ix Douglas E Jr and Kristin D to Cummings Minyong and George W V, $474,900.
1307 Winterfield Rd; Main Street Homes to Thompson Betty Rush, $465,456.
14000 Woods Edge Rd; Berry Janet Jones and Richard C to Webster Frankie Neal Jr, $205,000.
HANOVER
9033 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jennifer Moore, $492,505.
8298 Bama Road, Mechanicsville; Gilbert J. Rossiter Jr. to Joshua F. Pagac, $381,000.
4600 Battleline Drive, Mechanicsville; Gray Homes Inc. to Beth P. Bartlett, $518,500.
19058 Bent Oak Lane, Montpelier; Lofton Leasing LLC to Madelin Gonzalez Guzman, $550,000.
7362 Brandy Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Verna T. Boyd to Spencer William Alexander, $175,000.
6374 Camille Drive, Mechanicsville; Nicholas Bates Morgan to Leslie Reed, $249,950.
8077 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Maria Teresa R. Brewer, $483,000.
7750 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Sue Solomon Baker, $448,273.
6493 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Spring Branch Associates LLC to Caleb E. Keiter, $265,000.
5009 Crown Hil Road, Mechanicsville; Liesel Marie Nash to Joshua Phillips, $270,000.
8329 Devils Den Lane, Mechanicsville; Ternon Galloway Lee to Kathleen Gloria Dibendetto, $248,000.
1423 Dressage Way, Mechanicsville; Warren Junior Morris Jr. to Jason M. Wasylyk, $565,000.
10955 Emerald Rock Lane, Mechanicsville; Betty R. Snyder to Rebecca Dee Dimmett Watts, $435,000.
17284 Foxcroft Lane, Beaverdam; Paul Baldwin to E. Lynn Watkins, $353,000.
6197 Gibbsdown Place, Mechanicsville; John Benjamin Chick Sr. to George S. Williams Jr., $388,000.
8349 Golden Oak Lane, Mechanicsville; Barbara Jones England to Amy E. England, $268,500.
6369 Greystone Road, Mechanicsville; Sydney A. Durvin to Jesse W. Burnley, $302,500.
9318 Guenevere PLace, Mechanicsville; David S. Fries to Daniel Harmaty Morton, $289,950.
11456 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Brian C. Luitjohan to Bouchaib Hilal, $362,000.
14193 Hickory Oaks Lane, Ashland; Suzanne Una Zeta to Andrew B. Scott, $460,000.
6015 Homehills Road, Mechanicsville; John E. Plummer Jr. to Teresa Lynn Taylor, $339,500.
8330 Ironclad Drive, Mechanicsville; Robinson Street Properties LLC to Jeffrey James Hall, $255,000.
9226 Ivy Banks Drive, Mechanicsville; Douglas W. Crosby to Christopher M. Robinson, $390,000.
8170 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Goerge Smith II, $383,825.
8002 Kenmore Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Moore to Virginia Moorefield, $243,000.
6308 Lakeway Drive, Mechanicsville; Scott F. Gilbert to Patrick Eugene O'Brien Jr., $370,000.
7465 Lexington Drive, Mechanicsville; Joyce Nadine Braswell Seay, executor to William Troy Harrison Jr., $246,000.
9058 Little Joselyn Drive, Mechanicsville; Henry E. Waldon Jr., trustee to Meghan Sheriff, $295,000.
11199 Lucas Road, Doswell; RCI Builders LLC to Brittany Sherice Lewis, $435,000.
9389 Marlbourne Way, Mechanicsville; Mansoor Jaffer to Sean Michael Petrizzi, $394,000.
7142 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; Daniel E. Cook to Carmen E. Frayser, $273,000.
7093 Mill Valley Court, Mechanicsville; Nathan S. Carroll to Brittany A. Okuda, $280,000.
8166 Newman Drive, Mechanicsville; Julie W. Bosher to Bya Wann, $280,000.
10524 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Bonnie Lassise, $345,387.
10533 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Pamela Ellis Murphy, $327,775.
10556 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Gail Letts, $347,529.
8004 Overlook Drive, Mechanicsville; William Schnurman to Abdoulaye M. Diallo, $250,000.
7327 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael W. Powell to Vivek Jain, $260,000.
5200 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Kelly Lynn Carroll to James Garnett Carroll Jr., $292,800.
10096 Poplar Hall Court, Mechanicsville; Marianne V. Veitch to Allison R. Collier, $335,000.
7283 Princess Anne Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary L. Rowe to Barbara Peace, $279,950.
10057 N Rinker Court, Mechanicsville; Kirsten L. Zickefoose to Daisy L. Coates, $240,000.
9301 Rudders Point Cover, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Amit Patel, $491,955.
10210 Slidingrock Road, Mechanicsville; Michael D. Flack to Spencer R. Parrish, $355,000.
4153 Spring Run Road, Mechanicsville; Robert Leonard Heath to Gary Charles Martin, $210,000.
13907 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Kathleen Alexander Cabe, $482,482.
7398 Stuart Drive, Mechanicsville; Paul W. Pasowicz to Teresa Kathleen Wade, $246,000.
7060 Sunset Drive, Mechanicsville; 7060 Sunset Rental LLC to Calvin Boyd Headley, $245,000.
17137 N Telegraph Road, Doswell; Deborah Lee Carneal Taylor to Nathan Campbell Steele, $215,000.
9503 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Benjamin Earl Warren Jr. to Fahryka Elliott, $472,000.
19291 Turkey Road, Rockville; Rodney A. Cole, trustee to Eric P. Brown, $193,000.
8000 Vaughan Drive, Mechanicsville; Nicholas R. Pasker to Amanda Danielle Brazer, $249,000.
412 Wesley St., Ashland; Christian Hopkins to Jeffery Scott Carr, $239,950.
8432 Wheeling Road, Mechanicsville; Alex M. Perretz to Andrew Corbin, $310,000.
7996 Willow Ave., Mechanicsville; Childrey Properties II LLC to Malanee Bekele Erenna, $305,000.
11261 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Melvin Barksdale Jr., $278,915.
11269 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Michael Smith, $275,105.
15568 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Pair Properties LLC to Dennis C. Wong, $258,500.
12255 Yowell Road, Ashland; Rochella Hester Adair to Mark Douglas McCreary, $291,000.
POWHATAN
527 Bel Crest Terrace, Midlothian; Christine M. Gove to Joseph G. Carmadella, $672,500.
2376 Bel Crest Circle, Midlothian; Greg Fender to Kathleen Watkins Tyler, $815,000.
5304 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Roxanne K. Swope to Kathleen R. Porter, $295,000.
938 Cedar Green Drive, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc. to Jennifer Bent Walle, $536,660.
1670 King William Woods Road, Midlothian; Claiborne Carroll Sr. to Kelley Epperson Parks, $735,000.
983 Manakin Road, Midlothian; Adam W. Sadler to Jason A. Kohring, $400,000.
1511 Morewood Drive, Powhatan; Doss Jackson Milton Jr. to Ryan Seawell, $470,000.
1475 Oakbridge Court, Powhatan; Robert E. Latham to J. Mark Sowers, $1,036,400.
4737 Powhatan Lake Road, Powhatan; Skinwater Properties Ltd. to Edward Plucinski, $343,300.
2080 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Frank P. Frisone Jr. to Donald G. Thames Jr., $200,000.
2824 Spencerwood Drive, Powhatan; Raymond J. Ancone to Seth R. Petrich, $280,000.
4305 Steger Creek Drive, Powhatan; Margaret A. Ranieri-Wencel to Brendan J. Hedges, $490,000.
1517 Swiftwood Drive, Powhatan; Beverly P. Carneal to Kyle Carline, $330,000.
3619 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Mark Chandler Davis, $469,138.
2120 Walnut Tree Terrace, Powhatan; Hayley Denise Odegard to Donald S. Tomblin, $325,000.
3465 Woods Way, Powhatan; Jonathan D. Hurley to Jesse R. Birkitt, $240,500.
GOOCHLAND
7414 Aldeby St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Brian S. Robison, $586,336.
4841 Ashgrove Lane, Goochland; Daves Construction LLC to Annette Butler Jones, $302,750.
1299 Autumn Breeze Drive, Oilville; Hunton Station LLC to Larry L. Henshaw II, $475,000.
12301 Bienvenue Road, Rockville; Sarina Elizabeth Lewis to Marigrace Anderson, $210,000.
5461 Broad Street Road, Louisa; Benjamin W. Beatley to Michael Scott Dunlavey, $250,000.
1640 Cartersville Road, Goochland; Allen W. Martin to Anthony G. Cilona, $195,000.
1520 Forrest Meadow Lane, Manakin Sabot; Daniel Perrone to Jose R. Cedillo, $1,830,000.
174 Grayash, Richmond; Gwendolyn K. Newman to David S. Wagner, $240,000.
148 Honey Locust, Richmond; Rose T. Tharp, trustee to Donald M. Pallais, $890,000.
906 Kinloch Point Lane, Manakin Sabot; Kinloch Development Corp. to Richard A. Combs, $575,000.
3817 Leabough Road, Goochland; Michael D. Harris to Rodney Fitzgerald, $245,000.
14004 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Paula W. Mahaffey, $420,950.
14006 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Karen Ashley Albright, $384,675.
3645 Pryor Road, Goochland; Cleopatra Carter to Robin Corliss McCarter, $259,800.
2030 Shallow Well Road, Manakin Sabot; Brian J. Lohr to Abel Gonzalez, $270,000.
367 Swinburne Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Robert A. Warwick, $626,583.
Petersburg
667 Flank Road; Deborah Hughes to Makeda Williams, $190,000.
3324 Johnson Road; Joseph Hudson to Joseph O. Graves, $170,000.
406 N Market St.; Kevin K. Mullis to William Vance Thomas, $187,000.
1706 Mount Vernon St.; Brenda G. Morrison to Anthony N. Forte, $245,000.
230 Sycamore St.; 230 N. Sycamore St. LLC to Marwaha Sarup Singh LLC, $2,850,000.
DINWIDDIE
3904 W Autumn Drive, North Dinwiddie; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to Sarah M. Tann, $239,000.
7750 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Lisa D. Hall, $364,900.
4503 Brickwood Drive, North Dinwiddie; William E. Benz to Kathy M. Hunter, $215,000.
4112 Chestnut Drive, North Dinwiddie; Landpark 2 Properties LLC to Stephanie L. Jenkins, $200,000.
9910 Coleman’s Lake Road, Ford; Arthur E. Lands to Christopher S. Jones, $385,000.
20213 Cox Road, Sutherland; Marcella Williamson to David Decamp, $273,000.
10007 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; L.F. Harrison Jr. to Jakeria C. Perry, $194,900.
4037 Moss Drive, North Dinwiddie; Donald Henshaw Inc. to Corey Edward King, $235,000.
26108 Reams Drive, North Dinwiddie; Nathan C. Berg to Allen Martin, $259,000.
18908 Waterford Circle, Sutherland; Andrew B. Porter Jr., trustee to Claire B. Goad, $550,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
105 Huntington Road; Rita M. Giovanelli revocable trust to GSM Properties LLC, $186,000.
100 E Perthshire Court; Kenneth Henshaw to Alexandra M. Buford, $295,000.
5107 Salem Court; Douglas A. Baty to Deena Alexa Duchatelier, $187,000.
1715 Wakefield Ave.; Sara A. Little to David Willis, $155,000.
HOPEWELL
1523 Autumn Drive; Joseph J. Fjeldheim to Brittany Appalonia Wyche, $159,000.
1802 Dublin St.; Jon & Megas Enterprises LLC to Christopher Lorenzo Watkins, $197,500.
607 Johnson St.; Starbuck Brigman Brigman to Jack Welch, $157,250.
914 Mansion Drive; Janice Barnett to Devin D. Clinevell, $235,500.
107 N Radford Drive; James L. Williams to Edward D. Walker, $268,000.
3202 Saint Charles St.; Carol P. McQuage to Danielle Bauer, $162,000.
407 Stone Hearth Court; Cathy S. Bowman to Francis C. Weaver Jr., trustee, $175,000.
3100 Western St.; Robert G. Sawyer to James Daniel Williams, $190,000.
NEW KENT
11301 Brickshire Court, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure, Inc. to Wesley J. Mitchem, trustee, $412,282.
4925 College Green Lane, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Brock S. Lockhart, $521,898.
14256 Doctors Creek Road, Lanexa; Travis B. Davis to Matthew Deweese, $575,000.
5676 Hogan Bridge Drive, Providence Forge; Jeffrey T. Townsend to Ernest Walker Jr., $290,000.
7150 Marecage Court, Quinton; D.R. Horton Inc. to Niketa Lesha Bailey, $378,325.
16601 New Kent Highway, Lanexa; Karin Kirmes to Covie Lewis, $284,000.
6760 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure, Inc. to Panagiotis Tsigaridas, $415,040.
2422 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential 31 LLC to Lynn K. Robertson, $231,530.
11420 Regal Terrace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Donald W. Vandemar, $523,545.
8828 Sawara Way, New Kent; Sarah E. Locke to Andrew R. Parsley, $301,000.
7480 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Shaun Foster Slaven, $317,055.
5336 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Matthew Seldat, $513,685.
20200 Tabernacle Road, Barhamsville; Seth Howard Betler to Nathaniel P. Bise, $182,000.
10801 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; Edward Darnell Horsey to Erich R. Von Hitritz, $232,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
1701 Birdsong Road, Petersburg; Christa L. Matthews to Ronda E. Ransom, $182,000.
2109 Chemin Road, South Prince George; LBKBL Properties LLC to Sharonda C. Martin, $170,000.
20667 Horseshoe Road, Carson; Julio Baquerizo to David J.A. Smith, $369,900.
4433 Martinson Lane, Prince George; Charles W. Henry III to Mark S. King, $265,000.
3708 Pfost Ave., Prince George; Melvin A. Manning to Matthew R. Walton, $270,000.
5481 Snow Creek Court, Prince George; Robert H. Staley to Paul M. Powell, $305,000.
10725 Webb Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to John Mason Jr., $279,940.
AMELIA
15 acre; Dennis W. Tatum to Tiffany Faye Stillings, $214,000.
22 acres; Walter B. Johnson to Robert Bruce Austin, $600,000.
166.88 acres; MJ Sheffield LLC to Ray B. Sickal, $525,000.
Lot 2, Deatonville Farms; Modular Homes LLC to Christopher B. Davis Jr., $210,000.
Parcel; Equity Trustees LLC to Ajax 2019-G REO Corp., $179,900.
CUMBERLAND
2.06 acres; Andrew M. Haas to Kristopher James Tomeldan, $200,000.
Lot 2, Countryside; Clark Properties Inc. to Joseph Phillip Patterson, $170,000.
Parcel; Millbrook Construction LLC to Antonio Hernandez, $249,950.
KING AND QUEEN
2.703 acres; Mildred G. Hogge to Brenda H. Grizzard, $150,000.
9.3 acres; Michael L. Vest to Joshua Leigh Johnson, $265,000.
Lot 23, The Old Mill Trail; David F. Denny to Christopher C. Garone Sr., $240,400.
Parcel; Joshua Michael Rittenhouse to Garrett William Thomas Lynch, $156,000.
KING WILLIAM
62 Brooking Court, Aylett; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Shelly M. Fields, $268,955.
2209 Forest Court, Aylett; Amy Kelley Walton to Dalton Gignac, $186,000.
661 Millwood Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to McKayla Grace Barlow, $285,000.
208 Pleasant View Drive, Aylett; Cedar Crest LLC to Kendall Alexander Hughes, $271,750.
1336 Union Hope Road, King William; Wallace E. Townsend to Leann Belton, $199,900.
Sussex
0.620 acres in Wakefield; Wakefield Properties Inc. to Mahant Wakefield LLC, $585,000.
5.979 acres; Danny Albert Felts Jr. to Justin Wayne Matthews, $330,000.
87.92 acres; Lucille O. Darden to Shawn A. Deyerle, $225,000.
Lot 4, Section 1, Evergreen Acres; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Michelle Lynn Pollard, $190,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 1B, Bradford Tract; Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to American Battlefield Trust, $1,400,000.
Lot 13, Rollo subdivision; Antonios Sarantakos to Anthony J. Gibson, $490,760.
Lot 28, Counselors Close; Denise L. Berthiaume to Steven C. Snyder, $540,000.
Parcel; TFP Partners LLLP to Cook Out Williamsburg Inc., $1,155,000.
JAMES CITY
3308 Ash View, Williamsburg; Kenneth M. Goldsmith to Benjamin Eric Knight, $555,000.
9419 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Robert Wayne Saxton, $269,680.
13 Autumn East, Williamsburg; Grace E. Kenyon to Gary W. Jackson, $188,000.
164 Bush Springs Road, Toano; PW Development Inc. to Randall Eugene Lemons, $328,100.
4104 Cooper Nace, Williamsburg; Garna May Wenger to Karen Anne Simon, trustee, $409,000.
3308 Evesham Court, Williamsburg; Christopher A. Freiman to Meghan I. Harding, $345,000.
124 Four Mile Tree, Williamsburg; Louis F. Vosteen, trustee to Taylor McMurdo, $658,875.
2023 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Maria Eugenia Alvarado Garcia, $184,500.
1337 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Wayne D. Young Jr. to Hayley J. Rae, $375,000.
125 John Browning, Williamsburg; Lois W. Joseph, trustee to Rebecca Susan Dubois, $940,000.
1007 Kings Land Court, Williamsburg; David Crago Jr. to Alonza Maureen Mace, $244,000.
2665 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Marc Gallegos to Jeremiah J. Gieseman, $320,000.
4301 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Joan C. Maloney to Richard M. Smith, $421,000.
250 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Andrew Poulsen, $272,910.
New Parcel 3, Hicks Island, Stonehouse; Stephen W. Caudill, trustee to Chris Adickes, $575,000.
9023 Planters Crossing, Toano; Joseph Iglesias to Austin T. Griffin, $337,000.
1210 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Michelle Ann Krewinghaus to Nancy Joy Davidson, $157,000.
3097 N Riverside, Lanexa; James M. Holt to Lora Neal, $255,000.
114 Rosemount, Williamsburg; Kenneth C. Underwood to James E. Collins Jr., $600,000.
102 N Stocker Court, Williamsburg; Jerry W. Richards, trustee to Michael D. Formica, $499,000.
202 The Maine, Williamsburg; Garland Gray II to Michael R. Jacobs, $1,015,000.
835 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; James M. Baker to Jason A. Ginder, $242,900.
3836 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Tracy Johnson Hall to Robert C. Smith, $179,900.
4716 Williamsburg Glade, Williamsburg; Patrick J. Johnston to Alan E. Arruda, $369,000.
3 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Michael A. Keesee to Christopher J. Munson, $300,900.