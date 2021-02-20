Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
214 W 12th St; Welch John Dunphy to Gardner Lori, $215,000.
1118 N 26th St; Perry Tiffany P to Ramani Siaprabha, $275,000.
723 N 27th St; Cox Elizabeth B to McConnaughy Holly P and James R, $392,500.
822 N 27th St; Gausby Stephanie A to Farber Sarah Morgan, $291,000.
10 W 30th St; Brown Myrtle H to Quinn Megan, $150,000.
1230 N 31st St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Zea Herbert Alfonso, $291,250.
1115 N 35th St; Hood Shannon N to Jones Mallory, $220,000.
209 N Allen Ave; Simkin David And Rezai Nasrin to American International, $735,000.
2712 4th Ave; Us Bank Trust Na Trs to Msquare Properties Llc, $154,900.
1216 Amherst Ave; O'Donnell Kevin to Lusby Joseph and Barker Melanie, $373,000.
3104 Barton Ave; Carter Lemuel M and Nannie B to Kd Enterprises Of Va Llc, $165,000.
1417 Boroughbridge Road; Nunes Edward A to Lyttle Coleman Stamie, $252,500.
5101 Boscobel Ave; Boardwalk Properties Llc Trs to James Nay Llc, $164,777.
4605 Bromley Lane; Williams John C to Mulugeta Abigya, $466,000.
4614 Bromley Lane; Allen William George And to Louie Raphael and Lanham Michele, $642,800.
6405 Buckhill Road; Skidmore Dwight E and Brenda L to Rennolds Davis Christian, $530,000.
601 Chamberlayne Pkwy; 601 Chamberlayne Llc to Sumpter Aaron J II, $364,000.
8611 Chippenham Road; Reynolds Royal W and Nancy M to West Suzanne, $305,000.
1615 Claremont Ave; Hite Anderson W III And to Hoyne Benjamin Andrew, $409,500.
3007 E Cosby Farm Lane; Paige David L and Linda M to Stumpf Frank J Jr and Catherine M, $585,000.
3418 Cutshaw Ave; Webster Aimee to Singh Jasmeet, $490,900.
5312 Dorchester Road; Stroud Peyton M And to Butler Andrea L, $405,000.
1919 Elmsmere Ave; Conlon Sara Eddleton And to Glisson Emily A, $305,000.
3321 W Franklin St; Bannister Carlisle R Jr And to Cherner Daryn Arie, $715,000.
3909 W Grace St; Pajaczkowski Michael J to Cava Capital Llc, $287,500.
5142 Glenbeigh Dr; Newrez Llc to Utmanzai Kamran, $282,000.
1611 W Grace St; Worsham Gabriel S to Siekhomes Llc, $650,000.
1031 Greystone Ave; 1031 Greystone Ave Series Of to Scott Javona Bea, $200,000.
2721 Griffin Ave; Wright Clarine And to 4c Property Solutions Llc, $170,000.
3029 Grove Ave; Oefelein Melissa A to Moghaddassi Soroush, $555,777.
701 N Hamilton St, Ua; Burton Kelsea J to Segovia Bedoya Angelica, $229,000.
2705 Hanover Ave, U6; Spisak David A And Romi C to Bonino Alejandro C and Carolina O, $200,000.
4206 Hillcrest Road; Hilsman William And to Benway David J, $345,000.
201 Hull St, U51; Cheek Neal Llc to McNutt Eric W and Mary C, $482,500.
3022 Kensington Ave; Noel Kathryn J to Gold Robert L and Diana L, $585,000.
4619 Kensington Ave; 4619 Kensington Llc to Gibson Carrie Patricia Price, $463,000.
316 W Leigh St; Mph Enterprises Llc to Chan Kam, $150,000.
1400 Lorraine Ave; Messersmith Deborah Lynne to Messersmith Cole, $310,000.
401 Malvern Ave; Dranoff Robert E and Heidi E to Swisher Eric D, $900,000.
110 W Marshall St, U38; Schiff Ivan R to Moon Nathan A, $224,000.
3321 Maryland Ave; Waddy Paulette J to The Family Biz Llc, $160,000.
5924 Nestle Ave; Cruz Jose Wilfredo to Chavarria De Velasquez Olga M B, $205,000.
4403 Newport Dr; Smith Carols S and Heather L to Sheehan Nicholas, $485,000.
815 Norton St; Anderson Cindy And to Carver Homes Llc, $200,000.
1517 Nottoway Ave; Redington Rebecca Aylett to Mason Andrew And Anne, $366,500.
333 Oliver Hill Way; Seventeenth Street Lofts Lp to 333 Oliver Hill Llc, $3,200,000.
1814 Park Ave, U2; Geiger John G and Danser Mary Ann to Tischer Mary Lynn, $495,000.
4300 Park Ave; Shocket Hattie T to Siwel Renovations Llc, $310,000.
2430 Pineway Dr; Mullin Mary Teresa to Yox Jennifer Elise, $220,000.
1721 Porter St; Madison Robert T Jr to Solarte James K And Karen A, $165,000.
3109 Rendale Ave; Felitto Stefanie to Lawler Catherine E, $440,000.
5122 Salem St; Salem St 5122 Land Trust to Bernier John Raymond, $234,000.
3113 Stony Point Road, Ub; Witt John A And Karen Y to Chew Barbara A Trust Trustee, $308,500.
1109 Sumpter St; Ohern William S And to Zuffi Carlo A, $222,051.
5114 Sylvan Road; King Jason and Alyssa to Turner Curtis L and Jeannette, $359,500.
2210 Venable St; 2210 Venable St Llc to Tvc Funding IV Llc, $199,000.
301 Virginia St, U902; Shim David Woongsik to Abernathy Warde R Jr, $289,900.
1409 Wentbridge Road; Constans Anne M to Carr Matthew W, $271,000.
2716 Woodrow Ave; Quality Life Of Virginia Llc to Shapiro Joel And Miller Diana, $362,050.
3116 Woodrow Ave; Simmons Stephan to Sporrer Andrew and Lauw Monica, $341,000.
HENRICO
11448 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Leonard Kimbery K to Marquez Alex Navarro and Hawa O Navarro, $252,000.
10238 Acworth Dr, Glen Allen; Tignor Rex and Rebecca S to Brunner Benjamin and Carrie Connell, $300,000.
4624 Allenbend Rd, Glen Allen; Carr Peter to Patel Nirmal and Arpan, $483,500.
1201 Alsatia Dr, Henrico; Bowles Samuel Charles to Alsatia 1201 Llc, $225,000.
9411 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Kenney William J Jr and Pamela A Trustees to Bocchino Patrick and Riana, $383,000.
204 Bayly Ct, Henrico; Toms Clyde H Sr and Tamara C to Pemberley Properties Llc, $1,410,000.
103 Battery St, Henrico; Durette Henry Clay III to Loftin Eileen L, $175,000.
518 Belle Grove Ln, Henrico; Ponzio Matthew J and Susan E Pidherny to Bixler Devon P and Amy S, $625,000.
1904 Benham Ct, Henrico; Rainey William Tyler and Rebecca Ann to Cornell Alexandra Grace, $275,000.
5313 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Bradley Patrick J, $328,205.
7710 Biscayne Ct, Henrico; Pensco Trust Company Et Al to Cowart Gregory B and Britt J Trustee, $265,000.
1200 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Parsley Joshua M and K L Dick to Cooper Malik and Lily Tran, $250,000.
5805 Bradington Dr, Glen Allen; Saunders Seth P and Jenna L to Harcum Christopher S and Luna L, $435,000.
Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Bhc Townes Llc to Saunders Station Townes Llc, $660,780.
1503 Bronwyn Rd, U104, Henrico; George William M and Bridget B Trustees to Thomas Sarah O, $165,000.
2900 Bywater Dr, Henrico; Wilde Lake Apartments Llc to Richmond Wilde Llc, 35200000.
4918 Castlebar Ct, Henrico; Guzman Abelardo A III and Kimberly E to Brandriff Lydia and Juan Guzman, $221,000.
3616 Cedar Commons Rd, Henrico; Booker Bryan to Johnson Stephanie and Adrienne Brown, $243,500.
5602 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Asmat Properties Llc to Deras Nohemy and Jose A, $537,500.
3912 W Chatham Dr, Henrico; Rakmak Sports Llc to Brazeau Nathan and Melanie Meyers, $210,000.
2611 Coachouse Ln, Henrico; Edwards Allen B and Christian B and Olivia P to Pietro Brazil Granite Llc, $239,950.
8304 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Evans Iris M to Bolling Earnest, $266,480.
1218 Condover Rd, Henrico; Yaeger Bera Lucia to Cohen Adriana, $300,000.
12200 Country Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Ferguson Ronald J and Lori to Finkel Jonathan E and Allison R, $1,060,000.
11520 Country Oaks Way, Glen Allen; Phan Dong G to Mehta Vikas Mehta Premchand and Sunita, $567,500.
2449 Crowncrest Dr, Henrico; Martin Denise K to Dichek Max A, $313,600.
9612 Della Dr, Henrico; Efird Robert I and D Hughes to Fitzsimmons Donald E and David H, $350,000.
413 Dellbrooks Pl, Henrico; Cheely Joseph D and Nancy N to Huggett Richard and Ashleigh Reibach, $745,000.
12519 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Bandisula Rajesh Babu and Ameena Dudekula, $615,000.
5708 Drayton Dr, Glen Allen; Sultana Sabina to Rose Kristin Nichole and William Paul, $390,000.
128 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Wallace Alexandra B to Will Matthew Tyler, $166,500.
9315 Emmett Rd, Glen Allen; Salihovic Ahmedin and Navzeta to Reen Rory, $260,000.
5603 Eunice Dr, Henrico; Padgett Anthony Lynn to Abouzaki Nayef, $181,500.
4900 Finnegan Ct, Henrico; Linnenbringer Michelle L to Boyd Virginia L, $179,000.
10791 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Gorman Seth D and Edina, $647,678.
12936 Fox Meadow Dr, Henrico; Hopkins Richard Thomas to Newcomb Jason Todd and Michelle Phillips, $500,000.
6534 Glenshaw Dr, Glen Allen; Storrs Regina M to Raymond Chris M and Ellen D, $316,000.
2202 Grainmill Ct, Henrico; Adams Edward R and Marjorie Branner to Morehouse Rebecca Schuetz and Chase Mead, $255,000.
1846 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Fatani Yahya Imran and Venus Zar, $871,593.
3900 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to McCreary Micah L and Jacqueline E and Makeda, $259,460.
5176 Hart Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Khimani Armeen to Miller Robbie R and Christian J, $399,000.
5225 Harvest Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Walters Michael C and Caroline M Trustees to Schmitt John R and Allison E, $634,950.
4709 Hearthstone Rd, Glen Allen; Busick Don E and Jbb Trust to Mirzaev Nodirjon, $508,000.
4759 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Swain Jyotirmay and Bishnupriya Nayak, $531,605.
2700 Hidden Oaks Pl, Henrico; Burns Scott R and Shannon I to Storz Cosima Inge and Corey Richard Hall, $364,385.
8801 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Seabourne Danese W to Flenner Joseph D and Anne K Ginder, $270,000.
International Trade Dr, Henrico; Dmg Properties Lllp to Rolling Frito-Lay Sales Lp, $350,000.
3029 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Kittrell Co to Scrivano Patricia Ann, $324,909.
2425 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Taylor Lynn S to Dove Kimberly K, $325,000.
2709 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Jones Christopher G and Lauren A to Booth Evan S N and Elizabeth A E, $288,500.
1417 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jenkins Dale Leon, $301,681.
9579 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Kritner Linda A to Milton Robert Lee and Cheryl Denise, $192,475.
10550 Lambeth Rd, Glen Allen; Golden Thomas M and Crystal G Lett to Breitmeyer Kurt and Lindsey Reid, $309,000.
2616 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Lopes Daniel Da Cruz and Emanuele A Alves, $360,896.
2620 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Arthur H Llc, $274,990.
5908 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Goss Victoria Margaret, $241,106.
5914 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to George Levi M, $278,803.
104 Lee Ave, Henrico; Wine Susannah M to Birch Lindsey E and Josephine F Thompson, $215,000.
1823 Leslie Ln, Henrico; Woodson Lawrence E and Cynthia R to Tabora Josue Gomez, $255,000.
10943 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Lanham Brian James and Nancy Hutcherson, $611,240.
12200 Loxton Way, Glen Allen; Jackson Lawrence D and B to Cervin Brian Joseph and Faith M, $590,000.
2608 Mallards Crossing, Henrico; Rauchle Victor G and V E to Metz Monica A and Brian Edward, $352,000.
1203 Mapleton Cir, Henrico; Craig Christine Marie to Lee Rachel Jacqueline Haiying, $280,875.
2465 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Bailey Susan L to White Rodney and Sheila, $300,000.
5400 Meadows Run, Henrico; Lane Robert A and Juette Y to Rodriguez Brendy R Coreas, $190,000.
6427 Millhiser Ave, Henrico; Robinson James W and Dale P to Kenney William J Jr Trustee, $295,000.
1916 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Dimick Mason C and Sara E, $305,000.
3040 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Saunders Zachary to Delos-Reyes Ariel, $200,000.
6207 Monument Ave, Henrico; Bakar Homes Llc to Mass Kenneth C and Emily Marie, $470,000.
3351 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Porter Christopher and Kristen, $296,105.
9505 Newhall Rd, Henrico; McDowell Charles C and Louise H to De Bordenave Ernest and Constance, $315,000.
3016 Oakley Pointe Ter, Henrico; Dawes Adam M and Ayers G to Tran Dang Thi Minh and Lee Truong, $281,000.
11729 Olde Covington Way, Glen Allen; Deiorio Matthew N to Kopparthi Ashwin and Suraya Burianek, $730,000.
911 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Campbell Lucas J and Whitney G to Lipp Brian C, $355,000.
800 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Guthrie Linda P to Hartt Pamela Carnes, $339,900.
11720 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Wong Tik Ming to Reilly Keith Michael and Jane Elizabeth, $475,000.
807 Penola Dr, Henrico; Benchmark Homes Of Virginia Lc to Thompson Tyler P and Mary Caitlin Piland, $210,000.
2006 Poplar Bud Ter, Henrico; Manno Nicole C to Eigel Bethany A and Cyril Coefield Jr, $309,000.
10826 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Williams Blake M and Ashley R, $785,000.
7024 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Saunders Bradford Peter, $345,905.
8118 River Rd, Henrico; Lawson T Jackson and Beverly D to Mikula Matthew T and Elizabeth B, $830,000.
112 Robin Ave, Henrico; Robbins Hubert F III and Heather C to Lesane Warren J Jr, $289,000.
1826 Rolfe Way, Henrico; Kahan David and Ashley M Parsons to RbII Fedoua Er and Yassine Fartsi, $410,000.
2925 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Ellis James R Jr and Gail S Trustee and Wce to Ngo Trang, $160,000.
3011 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Parkey Joyce E to Redd Ian Troy and Meaghan Elizabeth Brooks, $205,000.
1521 Selma Ln, Henrico; Heilman Realty Llc to Dark Terri and Ada Taylor, $186,000.
2036 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; Price Howard M and Linda S to Webster Daniel J and Sydney E Clarke, $343,500.
2603 Skeet St, Henrico; Hancock Michael D to Maya Va Llc, $190,000.
701 Southwark Ln, Henrico; Kern Lisa B Trustee to Broome Theodore G and Sandra L, $875,000.
10401 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Hendrick Edward Howard and Elsie Lane to Alguera Luis A Salas and Claudia L R Arias, $217,000.
2500 Starwood Dr, Henrico; Martin H A II and Janine L to Dacosta Luckie Giovanni, $275,500.
5701 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Windsor Family Llc, $260,000.
11801 Sussex Square Dr, Henrico; Williams Ann L Trustee to Gouckenour Robin B Trustee, $295,000.
2939 Thistlebrook Ln, Henrico; Nguyen Bao Tri to Regenhold Tram Le, $220,000.
11689 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Nolte John Michael and Jolena L Rector to Fowler Russell A Jr and Kathleen and Troy, $199,950.
5104 Topping Ln, Glen Allen; Geoghegan Greg L and Margaret R to Wong Henry, $535,000.
8224 Tyndale Rd, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Read Phyllis Sue, $275,000.
3822 Village Views Pl, Glen Allen; Burnett Gail M Trustee to Young Gwendolyn D, $385,500.
27 N Virginia Ave, Henrico; Henrico Property Rentals to Smith Ebony D N, $217,000.
2851 Waterford Way West, Henrico; Quinn Dawn Michelle to Albl Alice A and Zachary S Hunt, $410,000.
8222 Whistler Rd, Henrico; Wallace Helen W Trustee to Wa 517 Plantation Investments Llc, $220,000.
10814 Whitaker Woods Rd, Henrico; Vaughan William Noble and Michelle M to Philp Craig L and Anne W, $475,000.
4404 Willow Run Ter, Glen Allen; Early Kevin A to Raj Fnu Arun and Sayana Sadasivan, $424,250.
4632 Willow Leaf Pl, Henrico; Cardellino Richard W and Laurie A Massery to Fraction Brandon O, $235,000.
8701 Woodlake Dr, Henrico; Eudailey William W and Barbara H to Bd Holdings Llc, $187,000.
504 York Ave, Henrico; Dowell Lawson to Arriaga-Rangel Valentina, $169,950.
Chesterfield
5517 Aberdare Dr; Patterson Taurus L and Shanette to Heath Valerie, $176,000.
14510 Aldengate Rd; Tucker C E III and Sadler Joy T to Copper Row Real Estate Llc, $185,000.
6300 Anise Cr; Grube Michael K and Sara L to Curtis Michael and Toni, $335,000.
6712 Arbor Meadows Dr; Anderson Debra Lee and Coby M to Watson Michael, $354,000.
801 Ashington Pl; Wisdom Dennis B and Karen J to Reid Jack Charles and Judith S, $538,000.
15312 Avada Tr; Gregoire Development Corp to Silva Michael and Ashley Hart, $696,185.
3826 Baldwin Rd; Richardson Michael P and C A to Bouldin Wendy M and Bauer J F IV, $299,950.
9101 Barnwell Cr; Bailey Michael W and Laura A R to Morrison Danitra V, $211,000.
9824 Bayford Dr; Campbell David to Sykes Julie A and Scott B, $395,000.
10530 Beachcrest Ct; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Rhodenizer Brian and Barlow K, $437,000.
501 Bella Wy; Finer Homes Incorporated to Goodrich Martha T, $436,262.
3506 Betz Ct; Martinichio Michelle R to Back Bethany Faye and Aaron K, $201,000.
7805 Bold Forbes Ln; Cone Eric S to Sutherland Austin Eugene, $245,000.
4536 Braden Townes Bl; NVR Inc to Bower Eleena L, $292,115.
10630 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Hicks Calvin A, $246,200.
8130 Braidstone Tr; Bunch Gretchen M Rev Trust to Narron Alan Scott and Janie C, $422,000.
5912 Brailen Dr; D R Horton Inc to McLean Troy L M and Lauren N, $389,990.
2821 E Brigstock Rd; Schafer Dennis P and Predd B K to Eller Wade and Lois, $540,000.
13130 Buffalo Springs Ct; NVR Inc to German Christopher Jr and Laura, $360,820.
4713 Cabretta Dr; Main Street Homes to Jenkins Steven and Lauren, $397,950.
12800 Caddington Ct; Dane Judith A to Berkowitz Daphne and Oakey D, $630,000.
9340 Cardiff Loop Rd; Chum Enterprises Llc to Pitts Hillary and Miller A B, $450,000.
13340 Carters Way Rd; Carling James P Jr and Laura L to Senises Maximo, $324,000.
5523 Catterick Rd; Reppert Christopher E and Megan to Garcia Fernando Garcia, $263,500.
2600 Cedarville Mw; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Shamblin Shane, $454,900.
14624 Charter Walk Ct; Daily Gerald G and Alisia M to Wolf Mark and Sarah Katherine, $439,950.
8524 Chester Forest Ln; Wilby Louis A and Anne E to Pridemore Linda Carleen, $215,000.
2501 Chimney House Pl; Justice Roger N and Claudia F to Fletcher Brian Taylor and Rachel, $265,000.
4925 Claybon Ln; McCuin John M to Meunier Donald F and Reida M, $392,000.
14423 Clipper Cove Ct; Zackon Steve L and Janice F to Medaries Matthew A and Kathleen, $652,325.
712 Colony Forest Dr; Li Jian and Han Yanhong to Marshall Janelle K and Kerry, $415,000.
14353 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Harrison Brittany and Teel A, $366,465.
2301 Corner Rock Rd; Stadler Alan P Jr to Hinshaw Helen S, $300,000.
17424 Creekbed Rd; Waldron Kevin G and Jennifer B to Jenifer Paul M and Juanita P, $350,000.
12901 Deerpark Dr; Henry Brenda H to Hicks Christopher, $260,000.
7129 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Mowchan Neal P and Jeanne C, $299,520.
10231 Dorel Cr; Marchese Deborah W Et Als to Pakdel Ali and Moradi Zahra, $228,000.
12306 Duck River Rd; Barnes Michael to Batres Dahlia, $165,000.
6004 Eagles Crest Dr; Fiske Lauren to McRae Brandon, $235,000.
14931 Eastborne Wy; Johnson Carol T to Peters Edward W and Kelli J, $425,000.
13420 Ellerton Tr; Beachy Mark J and Andrea L to Nelson Kirk Lee and Virginia S, $919,000.
2554 Exhall Ct; Falconi Thomas D to Hudson Timothy R and Lauren C, $245,000.
2130 Farnborough Dr; Mason Jonathan T and Hilary D to Dodson Christopher S and Mary T, $715,000.
7903 Featherchase Ct; Perkins Lauren Michele to Lathrop Paul Edward, $245,000.
16200 Fleetwood Rd; Perkinson Homes Inc to Deverna Charles J and Lindsey R, $1,219,698.
9941 Friend Av; Byrnes Darcy to Ariza Perez Luvia E, $187,000.
2743 Gainford Cr; Ortiz Karen Flores to Canada Marcus Jerome, $232,000.
10511 Glen Oaks Dr; Wash Karen A and Wash Arnold H to Singh Raghbir, $215,000.
6612 Glen Ridge Ct; Dodson Gregory P and Andrea M to Wassef Alaa, $310,000.
924 Gorham Ct; Broyles W N and Broyles M C Trs to Eks Llc, $270,000.
12612 Green Garden Wy; Seider Justin C and Sanja to Ciurash Michael S, $341,700.
12607 Greenside Dr; Terrangi Marrino C and Shelda K to Patel Amitkumar V and Patel N A, $320,000.
20016 Halloway Av; Ogunlana Sola Y and Omowumi A to Medley Paul, $180,000.
901 Hartford Ln; Jefferson M J and Treger K M to Jefferson M J and Treger K M, $215,000.
12349 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Davis Michael C and Davis K B, $303,000.
4502 Heidi Turn; Fructuoso Anthony Et Al to Wilmington Trust Nat'l Assoc, $280,000.
9410 Highgate Rd; Kamal Anam to Kelly Ryan M and Peery Stacey W, $258,000.
7000 Holridge Ct; Scott Joyce Ann to Tolliver Corey, $166,000.
16419 Inchcape Rd; Underwood Matthew S to Bruno Jonas D and St Clair J L, $354,500.
13313 Janeka Dr; Netto John to Garcia Roman D C and Del Cid J R, $332,950.
16813 Jaydee Pl; Arcand Chad R and Kerrie L to Sherman Bran M, $406,000.
1354 Keaton Chase Ln; Webb John Randall and Renee Lynn to Derusha Jeffrey Charles, $640,000.
3900 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Kaur Sumanpreet, $350,810.
1730 Kingscross Rd; Pugh Tracy to Ells Nicholas M and Kelli Lynn, $355,500.
1401 Knollwood Dr; Frazier Leslie Yvonne to Reese David C and Candy N, $208,000.
7749 Ladybells Pl; Barton Robert A and Jamie C to Seiden Jennifer, $519,999.
5171 Lavelle Rd; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Hernandez Victor Manuel B, $230,000.
12606 Lerwick Pl; Grandy Tony B and Nancy J to Tamez Robert G and Alessandra A, $595,000.
8430 Leveret Ln; Martin Darcy P to Murtha Karen, $245,000.
12549 Lively St; Burgess Tony L and Nancy H to Mortgage Equity Conv Asset Tr, $392,911.
8231 Macandrew Pl; Davis Brian K and Jean M to Terrangi Marvino and Shelda, $410,000.
6606 Manor Gate Dr; Stahl Benjamin T and Heather E to Locas Jake, $310,000.
701 Marbleridge Rd; Foraker Sharon L Estate to Acuner Bahadir, $202,000.
4211 McHoward Rd; Sheffer Rachel A to Ramos Ruben Antonio Lemus, $188,000.
5908 Meadwood Cr; McLean Michael Allen to Hernandez Maria M and Carcomo K, $170,000.
10332 Melissa Mill Rd; Biase Corporation to James Rosalyn L, $282,000.
207 Michaux Crossing Ln; Nelson Karen K to Hooker Randal W and Miller L S, $419,900.
12813 Middlebrook Rd; Martinez Jose G to Ramos Victor Eduardo, $290,000.
2655 Mistwood Forest Dr; Wheeler Natalie H to Mervine Kimberly Ann, $224,500.
1615 Mountain Pine Tr; Emerson Mark and Laura to Crellin Sean M, $205,000.
14506 Needham Market Rd; Read Daniel Ross and Elisabeth to Hodges Sandra J and Watring M R, $305,500.
4604 Oak Hollow Rd; Peloquin Charles and Peloquin C to Kidd Alondra and Terrence, $297,500.
19901 Oakland Av; Cooper Gail W Trustee to Wellim Properties Llc, $170,000.
11512 Old Carrollton Ct; Lucas Liza Trustee to Dougherty Bridget A and Town M D, $310,000.
16612 Otterdale Pointe Dr; Marshall Adam S and Laura H to Pierce Melissa Frances, $344,950.
7113 Patina Wy; NVR Inc to Huynh Dina, $293,495.
17901 Pine Canyon Tl; Harring Construction Co to Drake Mack and Andrea, $712,000.
12533 Placid Av; Freeburger Connie E and Barron D to Hutton Erich T and Alison E, $320,000.
11804 Pleasanthill Ct; Carpe Bacon Llc to Petty Garrett M R and Burnett E, $200,000.
3184 Poplar View Pl; Lasky Richard Drew II to Lasky Richard D Sr, $249,500.
13313 Prince James Dr; Williamson Stuart A and Christy to Bentley Ruth Y, $400,000.
2642 Quisenberry St; Downing Timothy M to Kirk Donna M, $243,000.
6324 Red Setter Ln; Deriso Thomas A and Emily M to Olds Kevin D Sr and Kelley Y, $545,000.
13413 River Otter Rd; Mooney Jessica R and David W to Benton James and Jennifer, $469,000.
8616 River Rd; Carper Nell Strickler to Nix Tyler and Evans Ashlee, $195,525.
5633 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Flynn Brian P and Deborah J, $390,000.
12400 Rotunda Ln; Goode Patrese and Christopher to Cooper Andrea L and Griffin J, $394,000.
7506 Rouseaux Cr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Luhn Thomas Virgil and Karen I, $405,595.
7324 Rouseaux Pl; Hhhunt Homes LC to McCatty Darrell Smith, $369,710.
9920 Salem Church Rd; Garrett Edward Curtis III to Garrett Myra Carr, $233,800.
505 Scotter Hills Ln; Gatto Alex R to Stanfield William E and Byers E, $255,000.
5605 Silver Birch Ln; Ver Mex Construction Llc to Slayton T M and Lara-Slaton C J, $375,000.
14305 Sonnenburg Dr; Piper Angel T to McWoh Properties Llc, $185,000.
20536 Southlawn Av; Edgewater Property Llc to McMiller Yomara, $285,000.
14301 Spring Gate Ct; Schein David D to Beaulier Patrick and Papps S, $362,950.
6531 St Cecelia Dr; Chang Tony D and Chang Thomas D to Ton Nu Nhu Y, $295,000.
1116 Starlight Ln; Collier Jean M to Collier David G, $163,300.
4713 Sterlingheath Dr; Baldwin Clarence D and Shirley M to Vehouc Alex Joseph, $189,950.
4506 Summer Camp Ct; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Meins Joshua David and Erika B, $670,000.
12216 Sylvan Ridge Ct; Doliber William E and Kathryn Z to Jones Anthony K and Elizabeth J, $408,000.
8620 Talon Ln; Overholser Melissa to Poppell Caitlin E, $223,000.
13205 Thornridge Ln; Furman Thomas H and Angela H to Roy Joseph A and Boots Ashley D, $240,500.
6036 Trail Ride Dr; Eastwood Homes to Brown Marquita R and C D Sr, $534,375.
2307 Turtle Hill Ct; Wooton Larry L and Pamela R to Taylor Donnie and Nicole, $200,000.
4018 Tweedsmuir Rd; Starcher Dan S and Susanne L to Kropka Jason and Amy, $365,000.
6901 Velvet Antler Dr; Seisan Sina to Miranda Rosa Y, $220,000.
20808 Vernetta Ln; Walker Sandra S Trustee to Pope Joe S Sr and Marylene, $230,000.
2401 Walhala Dr; Scher Arnold L and Cheryl L S to Courntey C R and Garlock S M, $315,000.
3012 Water Leaf Cr; Henshaw Richard L Inc to Head Monique S, $283,000.
6605 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Witt Tony R and Nancy S, $388,629.
17018 Westington Rd; Klyee Daniel W and Eun Jung Kim to Kylce Daniel W and Eun Jung Kim, $454,575.
6631 Whisperwood Dr; D R Horton Inc to Jenkins Justin and Jessica, $326,990.
4713 Willesden Rd; Gonzalez-Robles Ana M to Moreno Jose A and Mejia R E, $165,000.
7849 Winding Ash Tr; Potter Jared to Thagard Gregory W, $251,000.
3411 Winterfield Rd; McGregor Gary and Danielle to Gatto Alex R and Daniela N, $438,000.
20107 Woodpecker Rd; Brown Kimberly M to Summersett Michael Sherron, $235,000.
13637 Yoko Ct; Green David V and Deborah K to Baker Sheronda E, $272,000.
HANOVER
1 acre; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to U.S. Bank, $195,000.
1.003 acres; Kepley Broscious & Biggs PLC, substitute trustee to Green Door Properties LLC, $187,000.
1.35 acres; Plantation Property LLC to Kent Holdings LLC, $300,000.
1.608 acres; Jamestown Light LLC to Branches of Learning Inc., $3,500,000.
1.613 acres; Village Bank to JAKS4 LLC, $525,000.
10.338 acres; Commonwealth Lands LLC to Honey Meadows LLC, $3,040,000.
12.5 acres; Kraig M. Barker to Gregory T. Glidewell, $175,000.
14.055 acres; Continental Ashland Associates LLC to Valley Proteins Inc., $737,887.
17 acres; Barbara C. Henderson to Jason Colburn Henderson, $500,000.
17.517 acres; Charles J. Blair IV to Lankford Crossing LLC, $1,100,000.
2.43 acres; Jeffry T. Bohn to Farrington LLC, $190,000.
2.907 acres; Herbert Brett Ramsey to Jarrett Haas, $593,000.
3 acres; Mitchport Builders Inc. to Chelsea George, $269,500.
3.469 acres; Mark L. Szymanski to William F. Huffman, $475,000.
5 acres; Joseph Wayne Marshall to Heather Arauza, $296,000.
5.498 acres; Irma P. Baxley, administrator to American Battlefield Trust, $327,000.
Lot 1, Block T, Section 5, Bluffs at Bell Creek; Janet L. Meyer to Andrew W. Swenson, $246,000.
Lot 1, Section 5, Giles Farm; NVR Inc. to Jayson Stevens, $335,175.
Lot 1, Section 8, West Hanover Hills; Equity Trustees LLC to Nationstar REO Sub 1B LLC, $528,000.
Lot 10, Section 1, Stag's Leap; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $170,000.
Lot 108, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $235,000.
Lot 11, Section G, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to Shurm Construction Inc., $150,000.
Lot 12, Section 1, Stag's Leap; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $170,000.
Lot 2, Block A, Village at Pebble Creek; Lyrae Patton Layne to Deborah J. Magnasco, trustee, $253,000.
Lot 2, Block D, Section A, Beaverdam Park; Franklin O. Shockley Jr. to Real Estate Acquisitions and Investments LLC, $180,000.
Lot 2, Foxcroft; Maria Michele Elliot to Leonard John Massei, $150,000.
Lot 2, Issac Quarles, 0.847 acres; Brothers Realty LLC to Joycekin LLC, $1,250,000.
Lot 20, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to Shurm Construction Inc., $150,000.
Lot 25, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to Shurm Construction Inc., $150,000.
Lot 2B, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $246,800.
Lot 3, Block C, Ashland Park Commercial Development; Frank T. Evans to Chavis Resources LLC, $402,800.
Lot 3, Block C, Section 3, Greene Station; Diane M. Hanzlik to Eric M. Lawson, $260,000.
Lot 3, Block E, Creekside Village; Adam N. Barnette to Deborah J. Magnasco, trustee, $223,000.
Lot 4, Farrington Place; R. Lee Downing II, trustee to Steven Kenneth Long, $155,000.
Lot 5, Section 6, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Gregoire Development Corp., $170,000.
Lot 6, Heatherwood; Brenda Bremner, executor to Historic Polegreen Church Foundation Inc., $250,000.
Lot 52, Section 5, Mountain Run; J3G Partners LLC to Michael Phillip Jackson, $192,000.
Lot 54, Section 5, Mountain Run; J3G Partners LLC to William Robert Agee Jr., $197,000.
Lot 6, Block G, Section 1, Honey Meadows; Sean Weir to Goji Properties Inc., $289,000.
Lot 6, Section 1, Oak Grove; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $200,000.
Lot 6, Section 2, Haley Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $190,000.
Lot 64, Section A, Patrick Henry Heights; Harold Andrew Baldwin Jr., executor to Harold Andrew Baldwin Jr., $175,365.
Lot 71, Block E, Section 3, Slash Cottage; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Gemstone VA LLC, $200,000.
Lot 8, Section 1A, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $195,000.
Lot 8, Section 2, Haley Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $170,000.
Lots 1 and 2, Quail Run Estates; Eugene T. Combs, trustee to RCI Builders LLC, $270,000.
Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block AA, Section 3, Cherry Grove Residential Townhomes; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $393,000.
Parcel; John Thornton Glazebrook Jr. to Erica Myers, $255,000.
Parcel; HHHunt Storage I LLC to Hayden Enterprises LLC, $1,450,000.
Parcel; Hannah Barnette Pope to Malone Investments LLC, $215,000.
Parcel; James Cofer Winters to Stephen Graham Winters, $164,000.
Section 2, Garrison Manor; Meridian Garrison Manor LLC to NVR Inc., $240,000.
Section 1, Oak Grove; Oak Grove Farm LLC to Rogers Chenault Inc., $3,126,720.
Section 4, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $226,300.
Section 5, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $333,600.
Section 5, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Lifestyle Builders & Developers Inc., $340,000.
POWHATAN
1.5 acres; C & M to S & N Holdings LLC, $550,000.
10 acres; Ryan C. Lee to Braxton Jay McCraw, $364,000.
10.09 acres; Capitol City Development LLC to Joshua E. Ledford, $170,000.
120 acres; Colleen D. Palmore Revocable Trust to David E. Palmore, $545,000.
13.774 acres; Russell M. Evans II to Bradley A. Dunning, $399,000.
2.01 acres; Thomas Linwood Baugh to William Z. Howie, $167,000.
2.8 acres; Emily M. Hayzlett to Gary L. Thompson, $272,000.
28.535 acres; Sean Stanley to William Christopher Willersdorf, $180,000.
37.034 acres; Davis Wade Palmore to Timothy Windsor, $180,000.
46.01 acres; David J. Sowers to Cherry Grove Developments LLC, $391,100.
61.9 acres; Angela Christine Adkins to Stacey Wilbourne, $180,000.
8.737 acres; OW Powhatan LLC to Timbercreek Building and Design LLC, $190,000.
Lot 1, Block A, Three Bridge Farms; Cheryl Rae Boyd to Andrew L. Hofford, $254,000.
Lot 11, Section B, Old Mill Farm, 10 acres; Steve D. Yates to Matthew Roudabush, $475,000.
Lot 5, Section 5, Westlake at Mill Mount; Three Bridge Investments LLC to Jason Butler, $175,000.
Lot 8, Section 5, Westlake at Mill Mount; Three Bridge Investments LLC to Janette C. Harris, $185,000.
Lot 13, Block A, Shawnee Estates; Robert Prewitt to Holder Homes LLC, $150,000.
GOOCHLAND
7464 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Andrew T. Harris III, $449,428.
12245 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Phyllis H. Grigg, $451,233.
610 Canoe Run Place, Manakin Sabot; David Allen Perkins to William Richard Kay Jr., $440,000.
845 Elmslie Lane, Manakin Sabot; Timothy H. Mullins to Peter B. Crane, $225,000.
3300 Forest Grove Road, Sandy Hook; David L. Jones II to Mark T. Weaver Jr., $240,000.
2730 Hadensville Fife Road, Goochland; Sylvester C. Bryce Sr. to Crista F. Marrington, $259,950.
815 Kline Court, Goochland; Robert C. Hagaman to Jessica Flaherty, $385,000.
10 Lower Tuckahoe Road West, Henrico; WHWH LLC to Daniel D. Frink, $830,000.
14015 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Lynne B. Demestre, $409,650.
12282 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Patrick Collins, $555,652.
2800 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Jarrett S. Talley, $408,920.
2462 Shady Oaks Trail, Maidens; Frank Daniel Glick to Alexander M. Brito, $475,000.
3006 Swann's Inn Crescent, Goochland; England Homes Inc. to Justin T. Thurston, $460,000.
23598 Wheatlands Drive, Manakin Sabot; Brett Havens to Jonathan Blake Leist, $529,950.
Petersburg
1662 Brandon Ave.; 1662 Brandon Avenue LLC to Tyshaun Sims, $182,395.
426 Hoke Drive; Gary Allen Hale to Sandra Elaine Paxton, $225,000.
431 Parkwood Court; Miley C. Peppers Jr. to Donald A. Boykins, $210,000.
1952-58 Sycamore St.; Mishpachah LLC to Abedulfattah Eshmail Mohammed, $450,000.
DINWIDDIE
7815 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Morgan V. Markins, $329,500.
3416 Cox Road, Wilsons; Deborah S. Barnes to Kaitlyn N. Coleman, $209,900.
4902 Glendale Ave., North Dinwiddie; Glynn Allen Brockwell to Chase Matthew San Sebastian, $172,900.
5907 Lewis Road, Dinwiddie; Parker H. Campbell to Denzel R. Owens, $174,750.
19410 Oxford Lane, Sutherland; Wilbur N. Mease Jr. to Charles P. Swan II, $564,000.
20514 Woodland Road, Sutherland; Michael R. Keener to David A. Toombs, $251,200.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
201 Breezy Hill Drive; Shelly A. Eckerman to Sean Lamar Eichert, $390,500.
3105 Greenwood Ave.; William L. Fox to Tamela Webb, $230,000.
214 Nottingham Drive; Raymond J. Biron to Brandi Thompson Newman, $255,000.
313 Pickett Ave.; Amos Lovell Sims to Victoria Paige Lewis, $230,000.
606 Whitestone Court; Angela McCartney to Cornelius B. Brown, $310,000.
HOPEWELL
707 N 10th Ave.; C & C One LLC to Otis E. West Jr., $165,000.
701 Cabin Creek Drive; Daniel R. Allen to Jose F. Franco, $170,000.
3630 Gilbert St.; Aaron W. Gatrell to Benita Wigfall, $232,000.
802 Perrymont Road; Susan Dubuque to Jalisa L. Williams, $170,000.
NEW KENT
5225 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Gerald Wayne Buchanan II, $330,700.
11300 Brickshire Court, Providence Forge; Carl Murray to Jeffrey Townsend, $403,100.
1699 Dispatch Road, Quinton; Kingsland Construction Co. Inc. to Christopher Thomas Sullard, $326,800.
8826 Dispatch Station Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Wyatt Dwayne Wills, $277,533.
10595 Golden Bell Circle, Providence Forge; Tammi Hastings to Douglas Wade Mixon, $247,000.
5441 Hopewell Drive, New Kent; Matthew S. Talley to Davis Talmage Goodwin, $200,000.
8014 W Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; William Duane Morris to Douglas M. Owen, $348,000.
11275 New Town Road, New Kent; George C. Duncan to Shannon M. Edwards, $200,100.
5460 Pine Needles Terrace, Providence Forge; Melinda Tinsley to Ruben Valle II, $462,000.
11121 Royal Lane, Providence Forge; Janis L. Whitlock to Deanna D. Pomeroy, $380,000.
11281 Royal Lane, Providence Forge; Donald P. Mayo to Darryl Gerard Smith, $435,000.
3201 Vaidens Pond Road, Lanexa; David M. Lester to Arthur N. Smith, $350,000.
5645 Villa Green Drive, Providence Forge; James A. Fortin to James F. Reilly, $380,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
7108 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Benjamin Clair Smith to Donald W. Suiter Jr., $307,000.
9701 Cedar Lane, Disputanta; Benda B. Schraner, trustee to William Westerman, $350,000.
19190 Indian Road, South Prince George; Michael Pruett to Julio Servera, $299,950.
10512 Jordan Parkway, North Prince George; John D. Sinnett to Jacquelyn M. Bartley, $364,500.
4408 Morning Hill Drive, Disputanta; Bryant Investment Co. LLC to Jessica Lee Clements, $161,500.
11493 Quaker Road, Disputanta; Kristopher L. Anderson to Todd E. Miller, $355,000.
15980 Springfield Drive, Disputanta; Luis Latorre to Martha T. Barlow, $350,000.
3201 Tavern Road, South Prince George; Manuel Olguin Jr. to Corey Montgomery, $257,000.
Charles city
Lot 4, Hunt Woods Place; William G. Martin to Charles Percell Burks, $334,000.
Parcel; James H. Strotmeyer Jr., trustee to Swope Properties LLC, $650,000.
Parcel; Walter Timothy Edwrds to Noel Felix Nero, $265,000.
AMELIA
1.893 acres; Mark A. Daigle to Evelisse M. Torres, $199,900.
20.951 acres; U.S. Bank and Trust to Nicole Fogel, $315,000.
Lot 12, Redfield South; Rock River Inc. to Edward Bryan Trivisonno Jr., $448,426.
3 parcels; Grand Summit LLC to Thomas E. Winfree Sr., $175,000.
CUMBERLAND
2 acres; Scott H. Partridge Sr. to Jason Alan Hall, $175,000.
5.01 acres; Jesse C. Owens to Clayton Marshall, $400,000.
Parcel; Steven C. Bookout to Justin Robert Woodruff, $192,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1 acre; James Parker to Joseph Wylie Crowe, $170,707.
177.75 acres; H.R. Ashe to 173.75 LLC, $400,000.
Tract 14, Birds Mill; Heather Oliver to Walter McLaughlin, $152,500.
KING WILLIAM
127 Central Crossing Terrace, Aylett; Stephen Aigner to Diondra Finney, $255,000.
1931 Globe Road, Aylett; Deborah Childress to Frankie Thomas Minter, $239,500.
1503 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; Cody Alan Spain to Ashley E. Page, $224,950.
33368 King William Road, West Point; Ernest E. Mack Jr. to Virginia D. Baldwin, $236,000.
1465 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Thomas M. Mondy to Bayleigh Elizabeth Souther, $219,950.
120 Pine Haven Road, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Robert C. Martin, $273,500.
897 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Brandon Custalow to Christina Loving, $315,000.
2208 Silver St., Aylett; Christopher W. Quann to Darin Quagliaro, $283,000.
15296 West River Road, King William; Kellum Homes LLC to Jeffrey K. Leffell, $307,250.
Sussex
416 Cowling St., Waverly; Josh H. Haitel to Darryl Haskett, $224,000.
30553 Petersburg Road, Waverly; Jeffrey E. Fitzsimmons to Jeffrey Sustarsic, $330,000.
8537 Pine Acres Lane, Carson; Richard Henshaw Inc. to Danielle Urquhart, $195,500.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 44B, The Oaks; Jenna N. Luddeke to Roberta A. Kellam, $200,500.
Parcel; Leigh Ann Kades to Jeffrey Paul Kushan, $460,000.
JAMES CITY
4212 Ambassador Circle, Williamsburg; Jeffrey Michael Capelli to Carrie S. Allen, $499,900.
9430 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jean Marie Harnisch, $279,735.
2710 Ayrshire Reach, Williamsburg; Lavonne R. Watts to Allison Nicole Walls, $189,795.
103 Berrow, Williamsburg; Arthur G. Seeger to Robert Joseph Seidel Jr., $546,900.
5404 Bliss Armstead Court, Williamsburg; Donald M. Gray Jr. to John B. Dillow, $354,900.
2637 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; Valerie Jean Cushman to Rebecca Ann Tenney Young, $483,000.
120 Castle Pines, Williamsburg; Leland L. Blanding IV to Donnell A. Britt, $1,200,000.
7120 Church Lane, Toano; David J. Lewis to Ralph B. Dozier, $337,000.
4804 Cotswold Court, Williamsburg; Daniel O. Redgate to Bret A. Magee, $337,000.
100 Dancy Place, Williamsburg; Adrien L. Surina, trustee to Paul T. Wilcox, $280,000.
213 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; Gerardus Johnnes Hageman, co-trustee to Eleanor J. Frevola, $335,000.
546 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Glenna M. Hughner to William Katz, $199,900.
107 Falling Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Thomas J. Lenoir to Bruce Green, $225,000.
2907 Francis Chapman West, Williamsburg; Brianna N. Turbeville to Justin A. Moore, $240,000.
4308 Garden View, Williamsburg; Lowell D. Foster to Brenda Ann Cathryn Sheridan, $299,000.
4384 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Judith Austin, $365,000.
100 Holdsworth Road, Williamsburg; Joseph J. Deehan to Thomas L. McAtee, $500,000.
100 Ivy Hill Road, Toano; Joel R. Fortune to Amber Lynn Clark, $162,000.
117 Lakeview Drive, Toano; Walter L. Cross to Laura A. Christian, $426,880.
3627 Lavender Lane, Toano; Nathan A. Gunter to Kristen Lee Crean, $345,000.
7511 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Frances Baylease Payton Champ, $261,400.
128 Macaulay Road, Williamsburg; Thomas Patrick McAtee to Alfred E. Betts III, $642,000.
3008 Maura Court, Toano; Paul M. Kardasz to Nicholas Kepa, $217,750.
224 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Loren P. Schriner to Ford E. Robertson, $525,000.
5924 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Matthew J. Badley to Andrew Seth Fleischman, $355,000.
220 Old Carriage Way, Williamsburg; Eric G. Helm to Katherine A. Dabney, $380,000.
106 Par Drive, Williamsburg; Kerry J. Ford, co-trustee to Digby A. Solomon, $420,000.
108 Pinehurst, Williamsburg; Patrick I. Noble, trustee to Maclane F. Gibson Jr., trustee, $649,000.
5285 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; John A. Hannay co-trustee to Dan M. Radoescu, $332,000.
3101 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Elizabeth A. Rubenstein, $243,000.
3025 River Oaks, Williamsburg; Mark McGarvie to Sheri A. Minnick, $785,000.
4625 Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg; Donald L. Bush Jr. to Nicholas K. Zanca, $350,000.
2872 Sandy Bay Road, Williamsburg; Dennis P. Jagoda to Dustin Colt Jastrebsky, $299,000.
2805 Sassafras Court, Williamsburg; Michael J. Stites Sr. to Joshua Rudy, $410,000.
1656 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Kimberly Foushee to Michael R. Ritter, $155,000.
508 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; Karen Gail Conner, trustee to David B. Brakebill, $227,000.
57 Summer East, Williamsburg; Aysim Bastemur to John McCarthy, $167,000.
802 Tahoe Trail, Williamsburg; Alexander Gene Supalla to Joseph Ziarko, $206,000.
113 Thomas Dale, Williamsburg; John C. Tinsley, trustee to George H. Ebbs, $467,450.
7596 Uncles Neck, Toano; Lisa Burcham to Crossroad Properties LLC, $200,000.
122 Ware Road, Williamsburg; Jack Bradley Alldredge to David A Turner, $460,000.
142 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; Allen Williams Ayres to Antonia G. Gordon, trustee, $645,000.
187 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; Joshua Forrest Stephenson to Eleanor T. Loiacono, $725,000.
9115 Whispering Drive, Toano; Janet G. Rinehimer to Lucas C. Marino, $605,000.
3301 Windsor Ridge South, Williamsburg; Timothy D. Crowder to Kimberly D. Cannaliato, $552,000.