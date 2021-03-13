Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
212 1b E Clay St; Rathore Anil Kumar Singh and to Bagby Lamont, $200,000.
507 N 24th St; Glenn Kay S to Hariani Gita And Patel Ajay, $520,000.
202 W 29th St; Ebsary William W to McVicar Margaret, $285,000.
1228 N 31st St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Nguyen Jonathan, $286,800.
1301 N 33rd St; Peirce Barry W And Florence G to Nuckolls George Temple Lacy, $160,000.
2815 3rd Ave; Hungry Finch Land Trust to Larson Dana, $300,000.
2605 4th Ave; Rudd Robert W to Lewis Ashley, $160,000.
4307 S Ashlawn Dr; Saunders T Nelson III Trustee to J T West Llc, $520,000.
501 Bancroft Ave; Maya Va Llc to Sawyers Sara, $230,000.
5508 Bewdley Road; Farmer Robert S And Caroline B to Viverette William J And Karen S, $637,500.
1807 Briarcliff Road; Quinton Thomas K And to Jones Tracey C, $350,000.
3107 E Broad St; Casey Michael And to Cavazos Timothy Charles, $391,750.
2609 Brook Road; Martin Blake W to Thomas Larry J, $575,000.
4917 Bryce Lane; Thornton Demetrius Lee to Rhines Dwayne, $219,990.
4604 Bunn Ave; Fjd2 Llc to Vidra Timothy W, $185,000.
1641 W Cary St, U2; Young Luke to Jones Michael And Jimmette, $165,000.
8359 Charlise Road; Talley Robert V Jr and Joan B to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $250,000.
1401 Claremont Ave; Worcester Adam to Slawinski Patrick, $535,000.
501 S Davis Ave, U2; O'Day Shanley N to Klein Michelle A, $214,500.
5217 Devonshire Road; Robinson Stephanie B to Montoya Nathaniel S, $453,000.
3125 Edgewood Ave; Shapiro Joel And Miller Diana to Lahocki Tracy C, $293,000.
8742 Elm Road; Strickland Mary H to Erickson Michael Carl, $365,400.
3403 Fendall Ave; Mattox Rachel E to Christian Mitchell Llc, $229,000.
3333 W Franklin St; Thompson Southey E And Leroy E to Hatchett Juliet B, $707,000.
700 E Gladstone Ave; Sims Otis L to Wynn Caleb, $164,950.
6743 S Grand Brook Cir; Agape Investments Llc to Matthews Roslyn, $193,000.
1412 Greycourt Ave; Burnell Rickard to Evans Ryan Michael, $415,000.
3514 Griffin Ave; Zuleta Edgar to Nasser Mohamad Shamarul, $272,500.
407 N Hamilton St, Ud; Ivanovski Diana S And to Hardy Lyons, $225,000.
1706 Hanover Ave; Kelly Colin M And Tammy R to Gray Kevin R And Mary E, $935,000.
3618 Hawthorne Ave; 3618 Hawthorne Avenue Richmond to Wenham Flatt Keir Andrew, $405,000.
3706 Hermitage Road; Gray Donald W Trustee to Gray Matthew Scott, $320,000.
2700 Idlewood Ave; 2700 Idlewood Llc to Idlewood Fan Rva Llc, $3,350,000.
2601 Kenmore Road; Jameson Phillip H and Paula R to Capgrow Holdings Jv Sub V Llc, $375,000.
1803 Lakeview Ave; Haskell Matthew W and John W to Sanders Kelly B, $306,500.
6053 Laveta Dr; Ramos Juan Francisco Lemus to Roque Cipriano, $205,000.
45 E Lock Lane, U7; Seay James G III And Alyssa A to Gilligan Mary E And David M, $254,000.
9924 Maplested Lane; Nesmith Samuel E Sr and Brenda W to Smith Erin R, $300,000.
3419 E Marshall St; Perelman Tatyana B and Irena A to Sunshine Housing Llc, $243,000.
1308 S Meadow St; Taylor Walter L and Dorothy to Persephones Peppers Llc, $165,000.
3706 Moss Side Ave; Bennett Mary K to Klein Ryan S And Rebecca M, $425,700.
5621 New Kent Road; Robertson Nathan R And to Ciminelli Ross Wilson, $615,000.
4014 Northrop St; Stillman Philip A and Emma H Tr to Miles Jonathan Christopher, $160,000.
1505 Oakwood Ave; Wilson Pamela A to Hhgrubb Llc, $210,000.
9 Overbrook Road; Data Properties Llc to Grant William, $419,950.
2246 Park Ave; Browning Sharon to Jez Nolan Benedict, $435,000.
2606 Park Ave, U1; Radford Mary Executor to Piazza George S, $210,950.
7531 Piney Branch Road; Putnam William D III to Putnam Allyson M, $270,000.
5532 Riverside Heights Way; Cardon Brett to Coffman Matthew R, $308,000.
6409 Shadybrook Lane; Patton Evelyn M And to Baez Wendy M, $200,000.
101 N Stafford Ave, U6; Thieringer James S and Cynthia K to Mannon Melissa, $265,000.
4312 Stuart Ave; Spain Joshua J And Kristen E to Dombert Lindsey R, $750,000.
3911 Sulgrave Road; Dabney C William and Martha B to Addison James Harold III, $1,175,000.
6614 Three Chopt Road; Knight Nathan R And to Winn Charles S B Jr, $650,000.
2410 Venable St; Nixon James D Jr and Gerry M Trs to Woodside Byron Walter, $270,000.
1233 Warren Ave; Kiser Elizabeth C to Lucado Alexander Cortlandt, $360,100.
6401 Westchester Cir; Rhodes James J And Joan B Joint to Rhodes John Kirk, $300,000.
HENRICO
8210 Adrian Dr, Henrico; Brugh Brandon M and S M E to Huang Henry, $225,000.
3912 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Rimon Shahriar Khan and Sadia Ahmed, $311,500.
1325 Asbury Rd, Henrico; Andrews Philip E and Alison to Amado Yanet Limon and Claudia Limon, $280,000.
4900 Austin Healey Pl, Glen Allen; Hughes John E and Michele M to Mohammed Jameel and Jayasree Karpurapu, $766,500.
1801 Bandera Dr, Henrico; Barbour Antonio M and Stephanie Venegas-B to Quigley Kevin and Lily Akhtar, $205,000.
7200 Beechwood Dr, Henrico; Hackett Bruce W Jr and Cameron N to Eicher Leigh Trustee, $595,025.
917 Belva Ln, Glen Allen; Tu Yuki D to Coy Corri D and Timothy W, $580,000.
8219 Bevlynn Way, Henrico; McArdle Richard W and Kim T Trustees to Alas Manuel A and Mary E, $1,250,000.
10902 Blackthorn Ln, Henrico; Broyles Kristina D to Delafuente Kathleen A, $304,900.
5717 Bradington Ct, Glen Allen; Davis Benjamin A and Mikal D to Hamzi Ghassan S, $405,550.
11205 Brewer Rd, Henrico; Mersereau Jasper A to Fort Charles R and Kelsey F, $401,000.
1507 Bronwyn Rd, U302, Henrico; Barnes Damian S to Mitchell Sharon P, $160,000.
2314 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Ziegler Mark A and Karl R to Ziegler Mark A and Karl R, $352,500.
3004 Calabria Ct, Glen Allen; Kim Jae H and Katelynn E to Doyle James and Chrystal and Brenda Jean, $320,000.
2809 Cannon Rd, Glen Allen; Sunshine Housing Llc to Miller Bailey M and Jeremy Taguding, $277,000.
4820 Cedar Branch Ct, Glen Allen; Mullan Steve to Thekinieth Nithin John and Sini Nithin, $379,500.
12312 Chadsworth Ct, Glen Allen; Nugent Mary to Zannino Thomas John and Kristen L, $477,000.
104 Chickahominy Bluffs Rd, Henrico; Patterson Scot M and Adena to Conlee James and Jennifer, $349,900.
6805 Clifford Tower Way, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Johnson Shaneka J, $310,986.
8407 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Hogg O Woodland Jr and Bradley Boykin to Dowdy Dylan Trace, $255,000.
909 N Concord Ave, Henrico; Wyatt Philip Y III and Loretta Y to Ascebcio Oscar O Moyo and Sandra Cruz, $224,900.
10808 Correnty Dr, Glen Allen; Baldacci Rudolph Jr and Sharon and David to Varghese Philip and Suji Paul, $375,000.
9730 Country Way Rd, Glen Allen; Renkar Christopher J and Rochelle S to Verdicchio Silvia S, $245,000.
4418 Crown Squire Rd, Henrico; Miller Mary C to Lee Kefawnda, $221,000.
2609 Dancer Rd, Henrico; Wells William Scott to Frank Kevin, $208,000.
110 Defense Ave, Sandston; Meeks Lacey Nicole to Nickerson Jacob K, $168,450.
516 Diane Ln, Henrico; Stephen Thomas Corporation to Long Tiffany M, $299,998.
2620 Duffy Ct, Henrico; Burichin James Thomas to Randazzo Vincent, $301,000.
1407 Eastridge Rd, Henrico; Nichols Brenda Dabney to Orsa Llc, $310,000.
12134 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Abraham Deepthi and Reji, $615,315.
8310 Erma Ln, Henrico; Christian-Conley Mary E and C E Conley to Efendic Semsudin, $195,000.
10119 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Sayers June F to Walsh Lea K, $290,000.
2310 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Sparrow Kirk to McArdle Evan Arthur and Veronica Paulson, $228,000.
8505 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Kidd Charles Augustus IV and Megan Nicole Campbell, $335,000.
904 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Stephen Thomas Corporation to Jones Nathan R, $339,763.
412 Gaslight Ter, Henrico; Parker Samuel L IV and M Jennifer to Papalios Elias A and Joanna C, $720,000.
6613 Glenwood St, Henrico; Johnston Leila Maria to Vee Nora, $210,000.
12424 Grace Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Knuth Brian G and Wanda K to Kim Yeongin and Ji Young Song, $377,000.
4605 Grinding Stone Cir, Glen Allen; Bilgin Murat to Andrews Lori P, $279,000.
9 Hanover Ave, Sandston; Englehart Katelyn K to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $155,000.
1801 Harvest Grove Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Henderson Keyona P, $347,155.
1600 Hearthglow Ln, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Wallmeyer William and Mary, $580,000.
1555 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Marques Andressa P to Anderson Kai R, $190,000.
7807 Hillview Ave, Henrico; Saunders Cora F to Kiefer Christopher Charles and Brittany Corker, $325,600.
10843 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Peterson Joseph M Jr and Elizabeth A, $588,640.
10816 Hurley Ct, Glen Allen; Quigg James R and Vickie C to Kline Kevin M and Alisa B, $355,000.
2116 Ingleside Ave, Henrico; Bergener Earl W Jr to Srw Investments Lc, $152,500.
8611 Julian Rd, Henrico; Barefoot Joshua A and Margaret M to Sledge Branden Michael and Briana Jean, $325,000.
1415 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Paciejewski Matthew Stephen, $294,510.
7716 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Tyler Chanda R to Myrick Jamarr K, $285,000.
2004 Knotty Dr, Glen Allen; Galvin Tara and Anne Nuthall to Allender Matthew K and Mallory J, $260,000.
2401 Landon Rd, Henrico; Poole William S and Darci K to Corbin Jonathan E and April Rene Massie, $275,000.
2616 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Turner Leigh M, $286,304.
9417 Laughing Oak Ct, Henrico; Eqbal Mahram and Salima to Potts Kia, $375,000.
5904 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Sparks Kobby, $266,188.
2308 Lawnmeadow Dr, Henrico; Gravitt James C and C J to Lobsang Chime, $330,000.
649 Lenten Rose Ln, Henrico; Robinson Jacqueline L to Bennett Ashley, $208,999.
2608 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Astin Beth Ann to Goodstein Mark D, $289,500.
12431 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Taylor Jason A to Bordwine Ann E, $255,000.
2609 Mallards Crossing, Henrico; Edwards Rebecca S to White Anthony J and Jessica A Lambert, $390,000.
12336 Manor Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Surpani Venkata Raghuram and Jalaja K G, $468,705.
8323 Mark Lawn Dr, Henrico; Kushlak Helen H to Bittner Yulia and Christopher, $185,000.
2808 Mauldin St, Henrico; Matheny Rodney and Dean to Yearwood Khadysha Cheryl-Ann, $197,000.
9630 Mesquite Rd, Glen Allen; Shanks Jenilee S and Renata S to Sykes Linwood III and Collin, $276,000.
1207 Mill Reef Ct, Sandston; Kapinos Daniel W and Christy M Miller to Clowser David and Ursula, $232,000.
3033 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Garza Simon and Brandon Obie to Jacobs-Thomas Shukura T, $225,000.
905 Morattico Cir, Glen Allen; Moyer Joseph L and Mary K to McKnight Margo, $402,000.
2206 Nelson St, Henrico; Adcurrin Llc to C and C Investors Llc, $195,000.
401 North Rd, Henrico; Olsen Robert Bruce to Olsen Adrian J, $190,000.
7404 Oak Ridge St, Henrico; Li Gui Yue to Islam Monammad M and Mohammad M Islam, $260,000.
4940 Old Main St, U203, Henrico; Payne Sharon M to Knowles Jason, $539,000.
912 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Kelly Meghan F to Hoogland Matthew and Mariah Asbell, $370,000.
1701 E Parham Rd, Henrico; B and T Rental Llc to Bailey Investment Holdings Llc, $3,200,000.
11605 Patch Rd, Glen Allen; Barker David F II to Furtado Stella, $160,000.
2003 Pemberton Rd, Henrico; Blazar Andrew G to Osimani Daniel G and Erica W, $340,000.
2608 Piney Ridge Dr, Henrico; Barnett Marfel and Sharita C to Yousufi Mohammad A and Mohammad I and Atiya I, $299,000.
404 Poplar Hill Ct, Henrico; Howell David H and Amy M to Mazza Charles A and Elizabeth M Avery, $561,500.
417 Queen Emily Pl, Henrico; Bruce Maimuna R to Jones Guy Kevin, $310,000.
802 Rasmussen Dr, Sandston; Ortega John C III to Saunders James III, $195,000.
7102 River Rd, Henrico; Bodner Marion R to CcrII Holdings Llc, $350,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U207, Henrico; Harcum Les C and Kennah M Trustees to Beltz Simon J and Tammy M N, $210,000.
8510 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Madison C Properties Llc to Myers Jeffrey R and Anissa E Wackerman, $277,000.
8721 Ruggles Rd, Henrico; Dunnington Gansevoort and Judith S to Yes Rei Llc, $1,205,000.
1100 Santa Rosa Rd, Henrico; Glass Anne E and Brian J Collins to Stencil Ann H, $230,000.
930 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson Lovely G, $287,990.
10500 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Banerjee Rajdeep and Tama Paul, $380,000.
108 Seven Pines Ave, Sandston; Wells Leslie Jr to Gordon Richard and Pamela, $205,000.
2156 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Meredith Charles R Sr to De Souza Samuel Gouveia, $218,000.
6416 Somerton Pl, Sandston; Mitchell Siegfried W and Kim F to Lancaster Aaron M and Lindsey M, $300,000.
2665 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dail Robin, $340,954.
6013 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; 1ne Property Llc to 6013 and 6015 Staples Mill Road Llc, $767,000.
2110 Stoneheather Rd, Henrico; Levy Howard A and Julie D to Arroniz Inigo and Wendy, $355,000.
1200 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Nash Trevor and Angela to Harrison Kathleen, $275,000.
846 Tavern Green Rd, Glen Allen; Wilkinson Troy and Corrine to Wilson Naomi and Andy Paik, $251,500.
4533 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; J R Walker Homes Llc to Hanckel Brooke, $150,000.
11614 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Williams Andrew T and Laura M Deusebio to Rahaman Atiqur and Sohina B Biswas, $239,000.
10325 Trellis Crossing Ln, Henrico; Carson Dianne H Trustee to Grinnell John Franklik and Jane E, $374,000.
2121 Turtle Run Dr, U5, Henrico; Cullen Matthew A IV to Marker Daryl Wade and Kellye Foster, $153,950.
2205 Valentine Rd, Henrico; Haney David S and Adriann L to Avala Jose Zaragoza, $249,500.
3900 Village Townes Walk, Glen Allen; Wark Michael J to White Steven G and Marsha F, $415,000.
3106 Wallaby Trce, U0610, Henrico; Hambright Sue G to Calaf Alec M and Hannah A Newton, $160,000.
357 Waxwing Dr, Henrico; Pine Hill Real Estate Llc to Green Sheila, $250,000.
1658 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Hoppen Alan M to Tu-Wean Kim L, $203,000.
4834 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Williams Richard and Kendra, $294,870.
9505 Willow Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Nguyen Thao N and T H T Vu to Nguyen Le and Suong and Bich, $315,000.
7460 Wilton Rd, Henrico; Salomonsky H Louis and Anita B to Miller Richard Andrew and Richard G, $313,312.
5508 Woolshire Pl, Glen Allen; Alam Parveen and Rasheed to Anumolu Rama and Ravali Koganti, $735,000.
5303 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Debordenave Eve A to MacFarland Iva, $285,000.
Chesterfield
14113 Abrahams Ln; Woodrum Guy Thomas to Mason David H and Middleton T O, $420,000.
16325 Aklers Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Potter William Y and Jill Ann, $469,725.
14901 Alvecote Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Aboulhosn Bassam Z and Bouchra Z, $650,000.
1901 Anchor Landing Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Lail Jennifer A and Jeffrey B, $590,321.
3330 Appleford Dr; Dean Matthew M to Parham Adria L, $229,000.
10380 Ashburn Rd; Cash Justin T and Lauren C to Grochowski Stanley N Jr, $360,000.
1306 Astley Tr; Andersen Brady and Lindsay to Crocco Nathan and Bernadette, $500,000.
21167 Baileys Grove Dr; Deveney Jeffrey and Christine to Casey Andre L and Johnson Lynn C, $280,000.
7212 Barkbridge Rd; Petersen James J and Kimberly G to Sipp James Paul Sr and Teresa A, $265,000.
13701 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Hallums Jermaine and Sabine, $383,120.
7230 Beach Rd; Wilson C Wade and Michelle to Dragon Jennifer, $350,000.
6349 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Amir Nissan, $518,245.
11201 Beaver Bridge Rd; Brooks Ann Carden to Whitt Crowder L, $355,250.
6115 Belgreen Ct; Taylor Jessica and Barrie T to Miller Angela, $189,500.
7749 Belmont Rd; Query Mary E and William A to Ward Amanda Frances, $225,000.
12912 Bircham Tr; Puryear James A and Malda C to Bagby Susan L, $545,000.
13601 Blue Heron Cr; Elswick Stephen A and Jasna S to Boston Antonio and Toni D, $650,450.
2832 Bon Oaks Ln; Davis P Gale Trustee to Sawyer Edward H and Whitney P, $195,000.
14706 Boyces Cove Dr; Taylor Rodney A and Dana S to Meyer C James and Laurel P, $347,000.
10648 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Bailey Minor Rhonda Renee, $231,490.
14206 Branched Antler Pl; Switzer Christopher L and K K to De Smith Berna B Rodas Bedoya, $250,000.
1001 Briars Ct; Hockaday Kendall S and Stephanie to Holmes Esther G and Sennewald S, $285,000.
724 Bristol Village Dr; Santiago Jorge Andres Et Als to Beauchamp Kenneth W and Cynthia, $175,000.
12401 Buffalo Nickel Dr; Iles Gilbert W and Brenda Lee to Painter Seth D and Sarah E, $300,000.
4906 Bur Oak Ct; Spain Ronald S and Meadows A J to Jackson Renee, $205,000.
8801 Buttermint Dr; Prince Katie Jo F to Michael Hannah Marie, $189,000.
9811 Candlelamp Ln; Hall Ralph G to Wells Jonathan F, $233,000.
6930 Carden Park Dr; Vincenzes Anthony D and Janna G to Bowers Lori and Bowers George, $527,500.
13020 Carters Way Rd; Robinson Lester S to Green Roy A Jr and Berrios V M, $341,960.
1118 Castle Hollow Rd; Ferguson Martin G Jr to Pezzaro Preston E and Catherine, $361,500.
11900 Channelmark Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Vansant April N and Holt J D, $660,220.
7113 Chateaugay Ln; Layne Susan G to Tuckwiller B R and James K Y, $239,500.
2418 Cheverton Ln; Johnson John A and Donna E to Battaglia Dax, $925,000.
11509 Claimont Mill Dr; Ruiz Jessica L and Ruiz Sonia P to Jasper Devangela, $225,000.
10149 Clearwood Rd; Kimpel Walter R Jr Revoc Tr to Pereira Juan D, $185,000.
14201 Cobblegrove Dr; NVR Inc to Arango Carolina and Cruz Oscar, $347,261.
14345 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Scott Mark M and Therese M, $397,455.
2230 Conte Dr; Homiller William G and Lucy P to Hansen Francis Whitney Rile, $398,000.
15668 Corte Castle Tr; Schwind Martin P Contractor In to Robinson Anthony, $338,500.
900 Cowan Rd; Trusner Timothy S to Silva Laura Suzanne, $337,831.
15524 Crowden Rd; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Ramirez Carlos, $405,070.
2850 Delfin Rd; Hurley D L Sr and Hurley M M Trs to Brickell Steve Wayne, $210,000.
8821 Dorsey Rd; 8821 Dorsey Rd Llc to Broyles Susan M, $200,000.
3106 Duck River Ct; Erhart Sandra A to Chisolm Donna, $150,000.
8506 Dwayne Ln; Cothran Nancy C to Leonard Thomas A and Patricia L, $266,000.
4918 Ecoff Av; Marshall Arthur R Estate to Giron Alysia Mercedes, $187,000.
4624 Ellerby Dr; Main Street Homes to Love Robert M and Megan, $478,950.
13518 Enon Oaks Pl; NVR Inc to Grietzer Amanda and Charles, $373,315.
3212 Farcet Tr; Yates Michael K and Trupti P to Green Michael and Emily W Jones, $469,900.
4606 Five Springs Rd; Branyon Jeffrey Richard Et Als to Huda Yakub M, $307,400.
4911 Fordham Rd; Staples Vince L to Rourk Yvette M and Rourk T M, $250,000.
3214 Fox Chase Dr; Peers Graham and Jennifer to Glasco Kristopher T and Anne N, $318,000.
10600 Genlou Rd; Kern Jay R and Debra E to Harman Nathan P and McDonald K N, $220,350.
1701 Glamorgan Ln; Tavenner James A and Andrea N to Baldini Kelly and Tommaso, $565,000.
14712 Goddingham Ct; Kim Arthur G and Kristin B to Madison Matthew C and Potter K N, $750,000.
17531 Graffis Tr; Sanford David and Hanna to Parker Cherry D, $358,000.
6542 Greyhaven Dr; D R Horton Inc to Koech Benard Kiprotich, $326,990.
7812 Halyard Tr; Singh Carolyn S to Baker Morgan T, $223,000.
16306 Hancocks Quarter Ln; Harris Robert E II Et Al to Khan Aamir and Mehraj Farhanaz, $644,000.
9601 Haveridge Ct; Doernberg Michael J and Debra S to Pierce William C Jr, $324,900.
3516 Hemlock Rd; Duffey Josh Dana to Jenkins William D and Eileen N, $219,000.
4121 Hickory Rd; Levy K J and Crossland J M to Berinyuy Kpuudzeka Y, $201,500.
15419 Houndmaster Tr; Atkins Henry III and Rosa S to Goff Carlton Anthony and Lynn D, $370,000.
6024 Ironstone Dr; Johnson Cazondra M to Nwuba Jessy A, $345,000.
4413 Jacobs Bend Tr; Bennett Jessika M to Taylor Robert K Sr and Charlene, $278,950.
1709 Juanoak Dr; Hall Sarah Trustee to Bircham Betty Farmer, $299,000.
940 Kennerly Rd; Pullen Jeffery A and Lisa M to Sullivan Drew A and Linscott A S, $354,000.
12855 Killycrom Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Marlin Jeffrey and Linda, $806,684.
4824 Kipper Dr; Seagraves Kimberly M to Yauger Ryan Thomas and Laura S, $417,500.
1004 Lady Jean Ct; Johnson Timothy S and Lynn M to Harrell Timothy S and Heather, $432,000.
10931 Lansdowne Ct; Ferguson Susan T Trustee to Katz Benjamin and Kayla, $472,000.
8407 Leno Pl; Yin Jazmin Lia to Ray Zachary and Alona, $289,950.
4224 Lind Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Zhang Shi K and Kim Lee L, $261,885.
9024 Locksley Ln; Sorley Jonathon and Lepiane E K to Robinson Kendrick S and Tiffany, $285,000.
11401 Longtown Tr; D R Horton Inc to Gilliam-El Miasha, $369,990.
11717 Malibu St; Thomas Daniel M and Angela P to Taylor Patrick D and Peggy Q, $245,000.
5801 Martin Glen Pl; Jones Natalie M to Derouen James Michael, $370,000.
6709 Mason Valley Dr; Montenegro Zuleyca Jubela to Diaz Karla Barrios, $230,000.
4013 McTyres Cove Rd; Tomsic J and Tomsic P Trustees to Marshall Thomas Leslie, $355,000.
5701 Meadowood Ln; Metzger C R III and Popescu A to Robinson Maurice, $250,000.
17739 Memorial Tournament Dr; Pugh Steven M and Rosemary to Darsi Ravikumar V N Et Als, $275,000.
10713 Michmar Dr; Main Street Homes to Hua Wen, $466,950.
15707 W Millington Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Amato Grace and Domenico Savio, $479,950.
5542 Mossy Oak Rd; Amato Domenico and Grace to Patterson Larry and Michele R, $540,000.
13331 Mulligan Ct; Choe Jin Sook to Mason Kenneth A, $299,000.
3313 New Found Ln; Coffey Alexander and Woodhouse S to Terry Tierra A, $224,500.
8200 Noltland Ct; Mialaret Gerard J and Christie to Owen Daniel T, $415,000.
13712 Nile Rd; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Lucas Steven, $258,000.
6208 Oakbrook Ln; Lauranzon Jennifer M to Shands Pierre and Mason Keyera, $270,000.
3905 Old Cheshire Dr; Stanfield Ann E Trustee to Tucker Barbara A, $255,100.
4463 Old Fox Ct; Wyly Lynda Ann Dodds Et Als to Dehaven Kathryn S, $335,000.
7007 Patina Wy; NVR Inc to Redman Robert T, $327,320.
8904 Piels Rd; Edinger Jason E to Thg Investments Llc, $180,000.
5519 Pineland Rd; Jones Dennis H and Juanita D to Jones D H Jr and Guerrero Diaz Y, $210,000.
12212 Point Placid Dr; Schutte Jan Albert to Patterson Jacob T and Laura B, $346,500.
3413 Post Mill Pl; Fryer Mark W and Shari D to Proakis Steven A and Burch L B, $624,500.
8900 Proctors Run Ct; Goodwin Gwendolyn D to Ewing Malcolm Orlando, $300,000.
9712 Qualla Farms Tr; Violante Michael J to Brubacher Irvin S Jr and Tanja, $305,000.
4108 Ralph Rd; Barbour Patrick H and Virginia F to Webber Erika and Anthony, $180,000.
6106 Red Setter Ln; Pritchard Amy S to Nassar Joseph F and Brennan M B, $539,000.
5705 Ridge Point Ct; Blakely Investments Llc to Kistner Lori, $277,000.
1218 River Shore Pl; Pietri Jose A to Angrisanio Anthony and Melissa, $263,000.
955 Roll Dr; Mansilla Olivia A K to Clarke Winfrey S, $495,000.
17407 Round Rock Ct; Showcase Builders Inc to Yun Maria Angelica and Seong Bin, $322,000.
6613 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Hulsizer David W and Gayle A, $404,185.
7318 Rouseaux Pl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Flagg Angela Louise, $343,455.
2516 Sailboat Pl; Gentius Paula to Kumar Durga, $331,000.
21511 Sappony Rd; Victory Tabernacle Ch God Trs to Newcomb Nicholas, $195,000.
2333 Schenley Dr; Sibold Patricia L Estate to Wine Byron J and Lyle Virginia A, $344,950.
9113 Sharpe Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Seyfried Philip J and Jacqueline, $422,529.
7012 Silverthread Dr; Camps Ryan J and Jennifer A to Gordon Reece T and Colleen, $645,000.
9612 Simonsville Rd; Main Street Homes to Lam Ngoc Hong and Nguyen P D, $400,000.
3030 South St; McAleese Matthew L to Stephenson Reannen L, $160,000.
8205 Spring Meadow Rd; Hartman Andrew S and Amy A to Slayton Patrick D and Emily L, $425,000.
7537 Springbok Rd; Alvis Kimberly A Et Als to Flynn Garret T, $242,000.
14007 St Regina Ct; Holt Jeremy A to Baicy Zachary J, $325,000.
11007 Sterling Cove Dr; Kiefer Michael T to Fontana Carmine J, $461,400.
3206 Stone Manor Cr; Rowland Pamela K to Pratt Karen Guyther, $232,500.
15473 Sultree Dr; Wells Jason D and Beth S to Rasnic David L and Freund A E, $539,900.
16148 Swallowtail Pl; Hobbs Shawn H and Bienevida V to Hartman Andrew and Amy, $700,000.
3410 Sylvania Rd; Shackleford Shawn W to Miranda Arles and Tammy, $255,000.
6223 Thierry Ct; Houchens Karen Smith to Paulino Rafael Nunez, $220,000.
14412 Tooley Ct; Boston Antonio and Toni D to Rushin Sean, $495,000.
5906 Trail Ride Dr; Reardon Michael S and Sarah D to Jones Natalie M, $440,000.
4077 Trisha Tl; Eckler Chad and Coleman Meaghan to Brown Madison T, $196,000.
1806 S Twilight Ln; King Tucker and Danielle M to Brewer Matthew and Schnittka A C, $302,500.
18277 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Reilley Michael S and Amanda K, $527,490.
7324 Vicenzo Dr; Daugherty Tom P to Marwitz Lauren Bittenbender, $359,900.
19510 Walker Av; Edwards Garland W to Howard Robin C, $200,000.
13103 Walton Bluff Pl; Anderson Kevin C and Kathryne S to Sabatini A J and Parynik K J, $328,500.
10601 Waterfowl Pl; Martinson Robert R II and E T to Gull Brittany C and Adam E, $425,000.
14800 Waverton Turn; Biringer Builders Inc to Rand Andrew Francis and Lyndsay, $651,218.
6302 West Branch Rd; Corbett Gabriel J and Natalie R to Fortin Jonathan M and Mari T, $480,000.
1040 Westwood Village Wy; Sharman Robert Michael and Karen to Phillips Kurt W and Tammy P, $230,000.
8111 Whittington Dr; Howell Megan to Dennis Reid and Gautreaux Linda, $331,500.
503 Winamack Ct; Jordan Andrew O to Spiesberger William E and K C, $325,000.
4504 Winterbourne Dr; Sky Holdings Richmond Llc to Alexander Tenikia, $202,963.
6824 Winters Prey Tl; Jones Brian H and Burnett A L to Reid Trevor B and Andrea E, $607,000.
9404 Woodpecker Rd; Jo-Finn Properties Llc to Paradis David W and Gale A, $369,000.
HANOVER
9476 Andrew Wickham Lane, Ashland; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to John Edward Hughes, $649,350.
7212 Ann Cabell Lane, Mechanicsville; Patrick T. Atkins to Donna G. Childress, $215,000.
4317 Armstrong Drive, Mechanicsville; Keith E. Lane to William Dunn, $425,950.
9461 Assembly Way, Mechanicsville; Neal R. Most to Trey Daniel Hayden, $429,950.
13134 Auburn Mill Lane, Glen Allen; John Gusti to Atalie Taylor Hornsmith, $420,000.
20499 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Allen D. Jarrell, trustee to Barry L. Homberg, $325,000.
7240 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to 8110 Signal Road LLC, $299,195.
10000 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Allen D. Bareford, trustee to Donald W. Fender, $470,000.
Block P, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $340,000.
8019 Blythe Terrace, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Steve Randolph Blackwell, $431,065.
10303 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Jamil A. Shaikh to Tracey Hudson, $382,500.
11167 Bugle Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher Starrett to Jorge Emilio Bergareche Ferrer, $307,250.
9348 Charter Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Homeplaces Ltd. to Thomas Reed Kellam, $350,000.
9208 Chotank Trail, Ashland; Jacob Bashore to Christopher Rowell, $289,900.
7418 Cindy Court, Mechanicsville; Steven M. Maines to Abdul Wahid Ahmadi, $287,500.
7277 Creigton Road, Mechanicsville; Jennifer L. Johnston to Robyn A. Burns, $225,000.
2015 Cricket Creek Court, Mechanicsville; Scott R. Allison, trustee to Case Chapman, $426,000.
8098 Cypresstree Lane, Mechanicsville; Philip S. Sprouse to Bryce Whitmore Griffith, $307,000.
8324 Drakes Landing Court, Mechanicsville; Kenneth E. Clisso to Mark H. Montgomery, $515,000.
8040 Elliott Drive, Mechanicsville; Henry L. Childress to Kathleen Erin Ryan, $272,000.
13424 Farrington Road, Ashland; Kevin K. Nye II to Jennifer L. Cook, $394,950.
10088 Forrest Patch Drive, Mechanicsville; Debra Ruppert to Maurice F. Herndon, $439,000.
7438 Generals Drive, Mechanicsville; Patrick R. Solis to Matthew Eskew, $307,000.
6320 Grey Stone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Jason T. McClenny to Matthew C. Wells, $310,000.
8739 Hambleton Way, Mechanicsville; Kamal Ahmed to Kelvin Agyare, $346,000.
15018 Haven Way Lane, Ashland; Sandra S. Walder to William D. Jones, $690,000.
19146 Highlands Lane, Bumpass; Connie T. Jones to Christopher Aaron Suleske, $585,900.
6020 Homehills Road, Mechanicsville; Christopher P. Barnett to Willie A. Godwin Jr., $329,900.
9804 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jeffrey L. Vanzile, $366,025.
9920 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Bettina McQuilkin, $393,005.
9071 Hopkins Branch Way, Mechanicsville; Thomas M. Flemer to Joshua A. Wharton, $410,000.
7468 Jennifer Lane, Mechanicsville; James K. Pauley to Sonya Marie Kibler, $225,000.
8162 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Kenneth Scott Jenkins, $451,051.
11411 Karen Drive, Ashland; Sara Anne Hawley to Sharon Street, $200,000.
9368 Kenna Way, Mechanicsville; Maurice F. Herndon to Mary S. Krieger, $400,000.
230 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Donna K. Fox, $354,945.
202 Linden St., Ashland; Jonathan L. Bonghi to Amy Karol Muir, $305,000.
11275 Mandy Lane, Hanover; Jeffrey Hall to James Albert Allen Jr., $365,000.
7853 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Jennifer L. Jordan to Carol Nash Payne, $295,000.
12091 Meriturn Place, Ashland; Kevin L. Parris to Cody Raine Duckworth, $557,500.
9019 Morella Place, Mechanicsville; Gayle H. Williams to Chelsea Scheetz, $343,000.
16301 Mountain Road, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Charles Michael King, $396,665.
9164 Odey Drive, Mechanicsville; Terrence M. Carlson to Andy L. Harvey, $343,000.
8327 Orchard Lane, Mechanicsville; Raymond Z. Tribble Jr. to AJ & EH Inc., $242,500.
11039 Palmwood Crescent, Mechanicsville; Catherine Teegarden Burnley to Lindsey R. Wead, $250,000.
14966 Patrick Meadows Way, Montpelier; Four Fifty Five LLC to David Hernandez Angeles, $800,000.
6714 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Dale F. Tench Jr. to Nate Williams, $520,000.
13544 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Robert Gillespie to Justin Heinrich, $399,000.
210 Randolph Circle, Ashland; Elizabeth Shannon O'Connor to William Paul Cozens, $268,000.
8272 Raven Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Donald A. Bowden to Justin Matthew Atkins, $220,000.
4010 River Road, Mechanicsville; William K. Lewis, substitute trustee to Charles C. Broaddus, $202,200.
11424 Rosemont Drive, Rockville; Allan Bishop to Christopher Hunter Brooks, $455,000.
9417 Rutlandshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Sharon Mueller to Sarah Billups, $415,000.
9216 Sentry Station Road, Mechanicsville; E. Steven Gentry to Mary Gayle Brittingham, $400,000.
6069 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; Lori A. Ligon to Pamela Breitung, $230,000.
9516 Simpson Bay Drive, Mechanicsville; George Smith to Robert Donald Moss Jr., $407,000.
7037 Snowshed Lane, Mechanicsville; David Giambo to Pierce Stanford Turner, $280,000.
8996 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Nichole Vanzile, $293,175.
8225 Stockade Circle, Mechanicsville; Christopher Byham to Errol Taylor Brown, $240,000.
11410 Sutton Park Court, Glen Allen; Michael Brandon Hanks to John William Demarzo, $400,000.
9118 Sycamore Hill Place, Mechanicsville; Andrew J. Gallatin to Erin Carr McGhee, $398,500.
18445 Taylors Creek Road, Montpelier; John J. Kauffmann to Cheryl Bertolini, $260,000.
204 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Alfred R. Anderson, $440,784.
9244 Totopotomoy Trail, Ashland; Filippo Amato to Ubirajara Coutinho Junior, $272,500.
10257 Twigg Lane, Mechanicsville; Richard R. Ridge to Ashley Marie Peay Vazquez, $590,000.
8319 Waldron Way, Mechanicsville; Dan Neylon to Christopher A. Hertsch, $325,000.
15186 Whitetail Hollow Court, Doswell; Deerfield Homes LLC to Dwayne Anthony Hawkins, $550,000.
11289 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to April Marie Jones, $280,265.
11305 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Bryan Roethel, $264,035.
9185 Wyattwood Road, Mechanicsville; John Franklin Ogletree to Joel Aliff, $400,000.
7235 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Betty Rosenbaum Snyder, $446,483.
7255 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Catharine Cowan Motley, trustee, $336,643.
POWHATAN
3776 Archies Way, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc to Angela K. Borum, $434,750.
3328 Copeland Way, Powhatan; Joseph M. Marlowe to Christopher S. Long, $691,000.
2799 Huguenot Springs Road, Powhatan; Eric L. Jones to Shivang Patel, $750,000.
3509 Jonwarn Court, Powhatan; Janice C. Goldstein to Tonia Rex Williamson, $270,000.
3553 Lyons Run, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Reed Garrett, $454,892.
2524 Mill Road, Powhatan; Virginia First Properties LLC to Becky R. Broyles, $440,000.
4372 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Russell G. Jones to Jacqueline Combs, $215,000.
2755 Pilkington Road, Powhatan; Patricia V. Reid to Paul D. Jones, $490,000.
4215 Steger Creek Drive, Powhatan; Jayne Alexander to Brent Honaker, $286,500.
GOOCHLAND
7468 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Russell L. Holladay Sr., $593,849.
7471 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John R. Fisher III, $429,193.
3578 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Gregory D. Comstock, $272,000.
4964 Double Eagle Drive, Louisa; Shawn Lawther to Samie G. Bazuzi, $445,000.
613 Fairstead Road, Manakin Sabot; Lois E. Broocker to Kimberly Dowgielewicz, $640,000.
1200 Hawkwell Drive, Goochland; Harold B. Alvis Jr. to James M. Denk, $600,000.
5250 Island Court, Goochland; Old Time Builder Inc. to Todd K. Ward, $342,268.
74 Manakin Park Drive, Manakin Sabot; James David Marple, trustee to William C. Wise Jr., $450,000.
12278 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kevin M. Lucey, $469,743.
418 Pagebrook Drive, Richmond; Beth L. Rodgers to Michal L. Spence, $475,000.
403 Powhatan Hill Place, Manakin Sabot; Charles H. Farrow to Nicole C. Manno, $455,000.
2817 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Sarah Kristin Perkins-Smith, $364,670.
2351 Rock Castle Road, Goochland; Virginia M. Stirnweis to Natalie Danielle Foster, $320,000.
4622 Slippery Rock Lane, Columbia; Dorothy L. Hollis to Kevin A. Ardrey, $206,000.
1457 Windsor Way, Manakin Sabot; Gary M. Sullivan to Lindsey S. Rheaume, $975,000.
Petersburg
132 E Fillmore St.; Randy Don Neagle to Michael E. Dehart, $299,000.
2041 Midway Ave.; Walter K. Johnson Jr. to CTC FL LLC, $199,950.
38 Spring Court; Waldance LLC to Necole Green-Towler, $175,000.
DINWIDDIE
1542 Flank Road, North Dinwiddie; Heather D. Pritchett to Laura F. Meloy, $320,000.
22130 Lake Jordan Landing, Petersburg; Wayne R. Vanderpool to Twandra Lomax-Brown, $334,900.
4700 Stone Glen Drive, Church Road; Sara Diane Abernathy to Caitlyn Ann Edwards, $190,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
899 Conduit Road; Ascencio Investments Co. to Shaun Patric Mooney, $222,500.
1201 Pandola Lane; Jared Edward Schultz to James P. Hammond, $257,500.
114 Tudor Road; Brian W. Hebner to Lenville F. Hall, $350,000.
HOPEWELL
201 N 3rd Ave.; Victor Salomon Martinez to Juan Zecena Castillo, $160,000.
103 N 4th Ave.; Jorge A. Escobar to Taylor Cutright, $150,000.
301 Beacon Ridge, Unit 801; Chris Coleman to Melody D. Hackney, $355,000.
303 Cobblestone Drive; Joseph M. Wright to Nancy C. Simpson, $162,900.
3803 Devenwood Ave.; James D. Georgeff to Scott D. Yustas, $177,000.
3407 Forest Ave.; Jerry F. Hayes to Michael Allen Dickey, $259,000.
1009 Heretick Ave.; Katherine E. Pollock to Eljay Robinson, $210,000.
3818 Libby Ave.; Mark E. McPherson Sr. to Marcus Kline, $225,000.
3839 River Road; Floyd O. Powers to R.K. Hamill, $215,000.
NEW KENT
6135 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Gordon Peter Martin, $429,585.
8240 Curle Drive, West Point; Gerald F. Simpson to Robert Snowdon, $270,000.
7567 Flowering Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Ronald Riggsby to Steve M. Huff, $375,000.
8844 Greenwood Blvd., New Kent; Thomas Tiller to Joseph Dennis Dotson, $265,000.
6260 Lakeside Drive, Quinton; William E. Cunningham Sr. to Jordan A. Hill, $250,000.
4405 Rock Wren Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Gary A. Ardrey, trustee, $453,179.
3775 Skivers Lane, Quinton; Stephanie Lynn Stark to Kelley Marie Madison, $319,900.
8050 Vineyards Parkway, New Kent; Trustees of Providence to Melvin H. Belcher, $170,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
15511 Arwood Road, Disputanta; Troy Bembry to Peter Harris, $300,000.
4309 Cypress Drive, Prince George; Keith S. Hayes to Alethea Tamara Gilliam, $242,000.
7617 Hunters Ridge Court, Prince George; Larry A. Brown to Michael J. Burger, $390,000.
11230 Lamore Drive, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Efrem A. Noel, $295,000.
4109 Nicholas Place, Prince George; Fetko Properties LLC to Kevin Gimenez, $250,000.
3721 Rives Road, South Prince George; Mark W. Kvasnick to William R. Starks, $224,000.
3572 Spring Meadow Place, North Prince George; Michael Burger to Samuel A. Hahn, $325,000.
AMELIA
12071 Bridgeforth Mill Drive, Amelia Court House; Philip J. Seyfried Jr. to Albert P. McGarrity, $442,500.
12721 Horseshoe Loop, Amelia Court House; Barney W. Jones to Millicent S. Barnard, $249,950.
3701 Richmond Road, Amelia Court House; Benjamin S. Sydnor to Stephanie Gail Maybee, $250,000.
CUMBERLAND
2.109 acres; R & J Investment LC to Rachael Kierstein, $199,000.
6 lots; Otay Mesa LLC to Robert Lee Smiley, $159,000.
Parcel; Lee R. Baumgardner Jr. to Laura C. Bunton, $272,500.
KING WILLIAM
7381 Dabney's Mill Road, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Phillip G. Christopher, $266,000.
3638 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; Kim Ladendorf to Christopher Hugh Hubbard, $200,000.
362 Locust Hill Road, Aylett; Edward I. Barnes to Edward A. Thomas, $340,000.
221 Pointers Drive, West Point; PW Development Inc. to Corey Vance Braxton, $277,662.
5223 Smokey Road, Aylett; Kellum Homes LLC to Christopher S. Smith Jr., $235,000.
5889 West River Road, Aylett; M. Porch Construction LLC to Kristofer S. Thornton, $210,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
232 Christopher Wren Road; Lisa J. Laney, trustee to Matthew D. Sanderson, $285,000.
4048 Prospect St.; Kelley R. Giannotti to James J. Van Coney, $349,900.
2003 Westgate Circle; Brien D. Hodge to Bradley J. Ball, $175,100.
JAMES CITY
303 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Salvatore Trifiletti to James Dramby, $316,000.
9438 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Edward Elvin Brown, $260,990.
101 Barlows Run, Williamsburg; Jennifer M. Culhane, trustee to Claudia Hill, $340,000.
2812 Bennetts Pond Road, Williamsburg; Pacific Premier Trust to Renee K. Ferreri, $530,000.
104 Bogey, Williamsburg; Kenneth H. Ilgenfritz, trustee to John C. Hawkins, $665,500.
168 Bush Springs Road, Toano; PW Development Inc. to Donald James Kubik, $339,000.
3017 Chelsford Way, Williamsburg; Steven L. Mannewitz to Elizabeth M. Cavallari, $324,000.
222 Colony Point Road, Williamsburg; Casey W. Gasway to Lauren F. Jordan, $295,000.
100 Crownpoint Road, Williamsburg; George C. Fairbanks IV to Richard A. Panzera, $362,000.
3012 East Tiverton, Williamsburg; John F. Boschen to Brian M. Sorrell, $357,000.
7 Fenwyck Court, Williamsburg; Frances Anne Kelly to Jamie N. Onizuk, $355,000.
209 Frances Thacker, Williamsburg; William W. Hoover to Ruth Plagenhoef, $535,000.
4316 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to David Anthony Keehan, $425,000.
2604 Hutchinson Place, Williamsburg; Lawrence B. Palmer to Shannon E. Simon, $360,000.
4028 Kings Oak Lane, Williamsburg; Stephen H. Montgomery, trustee to Constance Lee Bland, trustee, $365,000.
4712 Levingston Lane, Williamsburg; Marvin C. Wingate, trustee to Timothy T. Kloth, $410,000.
7509 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Casey Marie Parker, $254,100.
4427 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Trevor A. Seiling to Kelly McElroy, $350,000.
5105 Melanies Way, Williamsburg; Xiao Liu to Michelle Daikos, $189,500.
5888 Montepelier Drive, Williamsburg; David P. Deblass to Michael Bulluss, $350,000.
3776 Mulberry Lane, Williamsburg; Leland Kennedy Currier to Warnia Daigle Jr., $368,000.
1351 Oak Drive, Williamsburg; Napakarn P. Colson to William B. Heuser, $193,000.
7233 Otey Drive, Lanexa; Cory Ryan Smith to Jacob Landes Sheets, $230,000.
108 Plains View Road, Williamsburg; Ian A. Clayton to William J. Mann Jr., $340,000.
4902 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Andrew Christian Buchholz, $324,282.
2904 Richard Grove South, Williamsburg; Leigh Anne Matzke to Dillon S. Tulip, $260,000.
3109 Ridge Drive, Toano; Scot M. Wiegner to Brian Bruce Robertson, $517,500.
230 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; Torrey A. Deas to Stephen W. Slusser, $395,000.
105 Samoset, Williamsburg; Thomas M. Treese Jr., trustee to George Kevin Thompson, trustee, $472,000.
3873 Shenandoah Drive, Williamsburg; Alene L. Arnott to Ronald Hastings II, $317,000.
31 Spring East, Williamsburg; Sarah M. Puckett to Alyson Collins, $157,500.
5515 Staunton Court, Williamsburg; Richard E. Swink Jr. to Lemuel Carpenter, $313,000.
4304 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Linda L. Walker, trustee to Christopher E. Znosko, $305,000.
140 Tutters Neck, Williamsburg; Janet A. Conrath to Daniele A. Longo, $381,000.
Unit 8-1010 La Fontaine Condominium; Susan Brown Eyster to Joseph M. Hazelaar, $155,000.
121 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; Michael R. Powell, trustee to Steven T. Karnes, $535,000.
164 West Landing, Williamsburg; Nancy Ann Moss, successor trustee to Gerard J. Morelli, $872,165.
10 Whitaker Court, Williamsburg; Matthew H. Connolly to Anthony Charles Funkhouser, $699,000.
220 William Barksdale, Williamsburg; Robert S. Roberson, trustee to Jennifer Anne Malana Castro, $485,000.
3508 Winslow Court, Toano; Michelle Midnight to Thomas Jackson Stanley III, $289,000.