Property Transfers
Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

309 W 14th St; Cheshire Development Llc to Lester Christopher T, $359,900.

1302 N 26th St; Johnson Jenee J to Marshall Jason Michael, $292,500.

1108 N 28th St; Keith Gwendolyn A to Rva Sugar Llc, $157,000.

1109 N 32nd St; Om and Om Management Corp to Lee Daniel A, $218,000.

1120 N 33rd St; Salomonsky Henry to Metry Nicholas James, $281,000.

1213 W 45th St; Hayes George C and Amanda D to Heims James, $370,000.

4330 Amberly Road; Schaefer Kayla L and Kenneth L to Carter Rebecca T, $157,000.

507 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U21; Doucette Michael R and Carter Leland, $205,000.

2006 Barton Ave; Elderhomes Corp T/A Project to Battle Shaniqua, $215,000.

409 N Belmont Ave; Field-Mill Llc to Andrade Luis Guillermo III, $565,000.

3900 E Broad Rock Road; 3900 E Broad Rock Road Series to Hernandez Castro Ana Cecilia, $170,000.

4814 Bromley Lane; Fountaine Michael G to Greenwalt Tanner James, $403,450.

1106 Carlisle Ave; Yeh Mei Hwa and Ee Hwa and Sfreddo Harold D and Gayle G, $175,000.

3311 Chatham Road; Keller Kevin M and Jessica D to Burnham Bronwyn M, $403,000.

610 Circlewood Dr; Luna Edgar to Kozlowski John T and Bree T, $225,000.

201 Cowardin Ave; Progress Development Llc to Yann Boris Kevin Yappi Keulieu, $489,000.

3716 Decatur St; Seans Interior Llc to Woodley Darrell A, $155,000.

1305 Dubois Ave; The Tyrrell Group Llc to Griffin Erick J and Wendy R, $349,950.

3210 Enslow Ave; Carlton Gary L Llc to Carias Victor Augusto, $284,000.

1505 Floyd Ave; Cios Krzysztof J and Anna to Nuvvala Prathima V and Pranay S, $300,000.

2923 Floyd Ave, U1d; Felton Mary D and Barry F to Blankenship Richard L, $163,000.

4813 W Franklin St; Robertson Kathryn Branch and Sisk Charlotte P, $375,000.

1637 German School Road; NVR Inc to Miller Samuel S, $318,094.

2231 W Grace St; Upchurch W Michael and Kaczorowski James P and Anne M, $625,000.

4325 Grantlake Road; Hensley Gwendolyn M Living to Brow Joseph David, $200,000.

835 Greystone Ave; Haskins Audrey L to Hoskin Danny, $150,000.

2506 Grove Ave; Hanrahan Thomas J and Jennifer L to Patel Anish and Samita Sally, $835,000.

501 N Hamilton St, Ud; Womack Fredrik Alexander to Tucker Stanley Holland, $210,000.

2514 Hanover Ave; Sievers William R and Courtney J to Thomas Ian M, $630,000.

3409 Hazelhurst Ave; Hazelhurst Land Trust to Hartz Leslie I, $195,000.

2101 Idlewood Ave; Baptiste Development Llc to May Susan T and Carolyn J, $360,000.

1100 Jefferson Davis Hwy; Keck Charles J to Model Tobacco Development, $8,575,000.

2015 Lakeview Ave; Cc Richmond I Llc to Guilfoyle Karen, $499,950.

4609 Leonard Pkwy; Knierim Hunter S and Kathryn Y to Owen Stephen F and Shelby Ochs, $505,000.

3305 M St; Cheneys Creek Llc to Stoffan Joshua and Casie, $499,500.

3312 McGuire Dr; Overton Shirley R and Janie T to Aguilera Argueta Ernesto N, $155,990.

1825 Monument Ave; 1825 Monument Llc to Mehler Fritz A and Cherie L, $1,870,000.

2917 Noble Ave; Brown Jeremy Clark and Tia Le to Hanky Justin Wallace, $325,000.

115 W Norwood Ave; Saunders Joshua Paria to Henry Riley H, $410,000.

3311 Ottawa Road; Wakefield Thompson Alan to Sheppard Sarah Ann, $310,000.

4404 Park Ave; Oristian Michael F and Weiss Ariella Melody, $494,000.

4001 Patterson Ave; Arora Taranjit K to Willard Jesse Allan II, $430,000.

1529 Porter St; Progress Development Llc to Beres Kevin J, $497,000.

815 Porter St, U408; Schleef Margaret M to Doran Michael Joseph, $208,000.

7700 Rockfalls Dr; Gill Luke E and Mary Forrest to Spangler Robert Bruce, $675,000.

3409 S St; Jlflippedout Llc to Capps Michael D, $189,900.

3328 Sherbrook Road; McLeod Michael G to McDonald James W, $279,000.

1209 Taylor Ave; Maiberger Patrick G and Mary E to Sallade Joanna Osdene, $265,000.

301 Virginia St, U1812; Faubion Maxwell to Stonecraft Homes Llc, $260,000.

2839 Weymouth Dr; Hammon Michael to Anthony Curtis I and Sondra E, $260,000.

HENRICO

8406 Ackley Ave, Henrico; Ball Matthew C Jr and Savannah to Garcia Ricardo Fernandez and Gabriela Anya Wechsler, $315,000.

9913 Alf Ct, Glen Allen; Pilcher Bryan and Jennifer Emsberger to Simmons Nancy and Cameron, $387,000.

9709 Anaconda Dr, Henrico; Proctor Andrew R to Lee Trevor C and Samantha, $205,000.

5113 Arrowbrook Ct, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Prum Sovanthy and Somary, $460,000.

9209 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Webb Michael E to Jones Dustin Lane and Younga, $230,000.

4101 Balmoral Ave, Henrico; Smith Ricky E and Harry W to King Corey and Steven, $238,000.

9321 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Sadler Paul to Patel Niharika D, $297,500.

1516 Bexhill Rd, Henrico; Brown Bernard C Life Int to Bryan Joshua L and Kendal N, $290,000.

1915 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Kelly Michael and Rachel to Mendelsohn Sarah and Christopher Ramey Holland, $380,000.

6116 Bradford Landing Dr, Glen Allen; Mandali Venkata H to Ewing Chandler Alan and Ashley Puckett, $500,000.

6004 Brentmoor Dr, Glen Allen; Sisserson Peter C Jr and Terry to Sadeghein Raika and Mostafa Hashemi, $598,980.

446 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to White Haley Dean and Jeffrey Hayden, $440,692.

12113 Browning Ct, Henrico; Plummer Chad G and Jodilyn to Martin Patrick J and Julia L, $418,000.

1710 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Bendall Emily Blair to Brandon Esther L, $190,000.

205 Carlstone Dr, Henrico; Apg Investments Llc to Stephens Monique D, $188,000.

5029 Cedar Fork Ter, Henrico; Clarke Tiara J to Arevalo Elsy L Bonilla and Miqueas Buc Calel, $190,000.

10904 Cherry Hill Dr, Glen Allen; Hoffmann Joseph to Smith Gregory S II and Kelly L Parsons, $482,500.

4305 Chickahominy Ave, Henrico; Davis S Gregory and Deborah D Hinton to Perry Sulochana, $220,000.

5220 Claytonshire Ct, Glen Allen; Rubis Paul J to Komandur Pranthi and Suresh Kurmachalam, $419,950.

6041 Collinstone Dr, Glen Allen; Brown Richard A and Cristina M to Luo Changqing and Juan Tan, $419,950.

1009 County Park Pl, Henrico; Ghebre Tiblets and Nahor Tesfay to Lee Carlton L, $287,500.

1944 Daffodil Meadow Ln, Henrico; Butts Deborah E to Stanfield Kia A, $220,000.

6906 Dartmouth Ave, Henrico; George Tanya J to Bloom Tucker, $335,000.

9303 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Clark Patty Lynn to Gladfelter Eric Lee and Cara Whiting, $310,000.

3800 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Humbles Cara A to Woolfolk Ericka Jacinth, $181,000.

12507 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Spanbauer John P and Valerie M Mathews, $664,290.

7311 Durwood Cres, Henrico; Maloney Anne W to Carver Ashby R III, $447,000.

6800 Edmonstone Ave, Henrico; Thornton Harold E III and Bailey T Marget to Salomonsky Stephen D and David R, $281,000.

11028 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Jacobs David and Jennifer, $747,000.

4169 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Vaughan William W and Robin C Spruill to Mueller Harold A, $290,000.

12522 Evansdale Rd, Henrico; Baskette Jody and Anne to Schobelock Jeffrey Neil and Jessica J, $344,000.

3911 Fenwick St, Henrico; Donohoe Steven R Jr to Ngwa Ah Si, $205,000.

1506 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Herndon Horace L and Mary D to Chamberlain Raymond G, $187,500.

509 N Foxhill Rd, Henrico; Day Rodney to Banks Alisha D, $165,000.

5700 Garron Point Ct, Henrico; Pascale Jason and Sara to Spaeth Zachary William and Elizabeth Michelle, $270,000.

11424 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Ez Investments Llc to Martindale Amanda J and Derek H Et Al, $395,000.

9611 Goneway Dr, Henrico; Forrester Joseph D and Andrea T to Ihara Justin J and Elizabeth M, $325,000.

10948 Greenaire Pl, Henrico; Basil Scott N to Varvel Alexander and Rebecca and Jeannie Quinn, $200,000.

8139 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Biddison Alan M and Lois G to Dillard Elizabeth Marshall, $355,000.

8300 Hawk Nest Dr, Henrico; Lofton Leasing Llc to Smith Jevette M, $419,900.

4758 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Lao Ka Un and Yili Huang, $488,225.

5400 Hillshire Way, Glen Allen; Ho Vinh and Lan Ha to Hardi Umar M and Amina A, $610,000.

7711 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Fargis Joan S to Markland Danna Marie and Andrew Carl Clark, $482,500.

407 Huger Dr, Sandston; Tiller C Thomas and Linda L to Meade Madelyn M, $150,000.

6307 Impala Dr, Henrico; Schoonover Morgan D to Joyce Matthew Holden and Patricia, $250,000.

12000 Ivy Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Marshall Burton M II and D G to Connolly Mark W and Paige Lauren, $484,000.

10904 John Cussons Dr, Glen Allen; Adkins Garland A Jr and Marie B to McGrath Michael B and Courtney M, $359,497.

2428 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Williams Stewart G and Laura B to Barton Jeff W and Kara E, $400,000.

9527 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Jenkins Lisa A to Ernharth Leighann C, $177,000.

9740 Kingscroft Dr, Glen Allen; Smith Rebecca J to Gawargy George G and Nesreen R, $275,000.

5304 Laconia Dr, Henrico; Harris Joshua to Thompson-Flippen Shonette, $172,000.

3001 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Wells Anthony L and Katy J to Trump Garrett, $252,000.

2630 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Bailey John David and Michelle Lee, $344,013.

5905 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Van Lisa, $232,800.

5911 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Miron Barry James, $228,134.

2302 Lawnmeadow Dr, Henrico; Walsh Monica B and Ryan P to Cox Jennifer C and Williams F Carne III, $320,000.

5304 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Green Christopher D and Hui Cheng, $372,453.

4221 Lipes Ct, Henrico; Devaughn Michael J Jr to Carroll Brianna K, $198,000.

12429 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Rip Yevgeniy to Heshmat Jack and Enas, $263,000.

8603 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Cummings Kathleen A to King James E Jr and Dana L Wolinski, $271,000.

5086 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Chandra Amitesh and Nivedita Kumari, $515,665.

6323 Mallory Dr, Henrico; 6323 Mallory Dr Llc to Let It Be Mallory Dr Investment Llc, $260,000.

4504 Mary Jane Ter, Glen Allen; Patel Shailen and Pooja to Riaz Sheraz and Nadia Dilshad, $575,000.

2500 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Crumb Joe W and Jennifer L to Stapel Aaron Michael and Charlotte A Jones, $224,995.

13137 Middle Ridge Way, Henrico; White Clarke F and Jennifer L to Green Malik Lashaun and Caitlin N Parker, $320,000.

4800 Mill Reef Rd, Sandston; Hopkins Jessica Leslie to Garris Jonathan M and Lilly Z, $195,000.

4 N Mooreland Rd, Henrico; Wiertel Elizabeth Noftsinger to Daub Melissa and Kenneth III, $627,500.

10437 Mountain Glen Pkwy, Glen Allen; Stein R Wesley and Erika M to Schmitt Lea and Alex, $324,900.

3100 Neale St, Henrico; Thurston Emily J to Sampson Theron Cedric, $220,000.

3371 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Taylor Randall R Jr and Ayesha S G, $314,480.

2265 E Nine Mile Rd, Sandston; Ryan Michael Kerin Jr and Lisa G Spalding to Adams Sara Louisa, $160,000.

130 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Martin Frances T Trustee to Cameron Mary J Dawson, $156,950.

2000 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Cubbage Douglas A to Austin Jesse W, $187,250.

13 Old Memorial Dr, Sandston; Taylor Jason D to Albornoz Michael A and Anairy R Linares, $230,000.

1 Panorama Dr, Henrico; Crockett William Davis Trustee to Worrell Robert Andrews Sr and Courtney, $830,000.

10300 Pebblebrook Pl, Henrico; Salinas George A and Rocio to Bouzek Fred John Jr and Tammy L Wayland-Bouzek, $342,500.

8908 Penguin Rd, Henrico; Kambourian Melissa to Miller Jessica B, $289,995.

10741 Peterfield Ln, Glen Allen; Quackenbush Keith and Cherie to Lee Darryl and Carolyn, $375,000.

10905 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Burke Theresa and Jean Michelle Pedini, $339,800.

12260 Porsche Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Kalashetti Sanjayakumar and Muktamba, $774,968.

5402 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Hite James A and Donna H Sauls Et Al to Adams Rose Marie, $170,000.

604 Reese Dr, Sandston; Housing and Urban Development to Edgar Danielle K, $220,000.

10170 Richmond Rd, Glen Allen; Randall Wesley to Williams Troy P, $230,000.

4806 Rodney Rd, Henrico; Ballenger David N and Erin R to Burt Susanna, $415,000.

1210 Rosecroft Rd, Henrico; Evans Matthew R to Netherland Adam, $225,000.

7204 Rumford Rd, Henrico; Atkisson Brandon W III to Thurston Emily and Nicholas Dale Rahn, $275,000.

3014 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Frost Joshua C and Robin Q to Regalado Justo Jr, $200,000.

3816 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Blount Simone Charmaine, $337,265.

6937 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Riley Judy L, $342,000.

8809 Sierra Rd, Henrico; Sharpe Thomas L to Mutnick Stephen Aaron and Rachel Beizer, $550,000.

12330 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Snell Elizabeth B to Gwynn Brett and Shennel, $188,000.

4701 Smith Grove Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Vaddavalli Baswanth and N Bellamkonda, $504,000.

9517 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; Garrett Kimberly H to Donlon Maura A, $355,000.

1303 St Michaels Ln, Henrico; Navarrete Carlos and Reyes E to Navarrete Carla, $214,000.

5705 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Jones Benny Sims Floyd and Melissa Ewing, $1,407,300.

4816 Suecla Dr, Henrico; Sutherland Steve L to Anderson Danea Breya, $178,000.

305 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Jayne David A and Allison M Vanderberg to Foley James and Jenny, $554,000.

9001 Telegraph Rd, Glen Allen; Barnes Brian W to Stanley Martin Companies Llc, $250,000.

1800 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Wood Nancy C to Carl David L and Kirstyn N Carlson, $210,000.

6903 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Van Schaften Erik J and A L to Massey Dustin and Mallory Walsh, $315,000.

2102 Turtle Run Dr, U6, Henrico; Fung Carol and Jeffrey Law to Clanton Kelly K, $179,000.

2301 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Melton Adam S and Hope to Henrico Realty Llc, $275,000.

3368 Vasko Trl, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.

3409 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc to Nasser Shirley A Trustee, $794,711.

512 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Hodges Simon and Beth to Saine Mark and Margaret, $542,000.

3408 Waverly Blvd, Henrico; Allen Jackie L to Bennett Roshauna S, $240,000.

1609 Westcastle Dr, Henrico; Bland Charles Steven and Eileen L to Pessemier Thomas A and Christina A, $358,000.

13401 Whispering Wood Dr, Henrico; Huang Xiaofeng and Yusi Lin to Bradford Gabrielle and Dorothy, $489,950.

4840 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Seymore Kenneth R, $302,330.

3118 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Booth Maxie R to East End Auto Properties Llc, $400,000.

12501 Winchester Green Ct, Henrico; McCarty Dan A and Valerie J to Sabha Mervat, $330,000.

8129 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Spain Amber, $307,079.

5403 Woodcock Ct, Henrico; C and M Properties Holding Llc to Johnson Kevin L, $235,000.

5400 Woolshire Dr, Glen Allen; Jannotte Robert N and Melissa to Fox Jacob C and Danielle C, $585,000.

Chesterfield

6905 Able Rd; Smith Alicia L and Ross Ramon L to Madrid Olman Josue, $190,000.

11707 Amara Dr; NVR Inc to Fitzgerald Christine J and R B, $393,110.

2900 Appleford Dr; Garcia Herman and Nancy to Walker Jacob, $250,000.

3217 Argent Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Shakespeare Sydney and Aaron A, $237,045.

11305 Ashley Landing Ct; Westbay Jamie L to Canas Ivan and Gooding Anna, $277,500.

12016 Avaclaire Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Gyimesi Jacqueline Reis, $280,545.

12401 Bailey Bridge Rd; Jeter G Duane and Charlene J to Daum Benjamin G and Musgrave S E, $309,950.

21104 Baileys Ln; Stone Harbor Llc to Coward Robert and Cherrell, $259,800.

3108 S Battlebridge Dr; Allure Holdings Llc to Rogers Sonsji-Rae, $168,000.

13112 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Bridger Tara K and Cory, $326,700.

13908 Belmont Stakes Pl; 440 Properties Llc to Ruefer Jacob and Moriah, $254,950.

812 Biggin Pond Rd; Snead Donald D and Hazel J to Bowles Paul C and Katheryn L, $392,000.

15506 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to McNamara Hugh S and Jennifer W, $434,173.

10502 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Mulvaney Barry T and Stephanie M, $294,195.

14413 Branched Antler Dr; Richards Steve T and Lianne T to Henry Bryson M and Natalie B, $260,000.

3917 Breezy Ct; 2chron2v5 Llc to Claiborne Christeena M, $192,000.

734 Bristol Village Dr; Vann Mouy Kear to Howard Gloria R, $162,800.

2524 Brookforest Rd; West James S and Kristin N to Jones Michael W and Craig M K, $255,000.

6718 Buglers Trail Ln; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Givens Robert and Anne Adkins, $484,467.

5609 Buxton Ct; Jones Jan K to Heimbuch Timothy K and Katherine, $332,000.

6112 Cameron Bridge Dr; Tiki Properties III Llc to Hamilton Jessica, $255,000.

8412 Capernwray Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Capecci Kendall L and Jacqueline, $614,990.

5105 Carryback Dr; Hutchinson Janessa to Karabanova Margarita G, $176,000.

3207 Castlebury Dr; 3207 Castlebury Drive Llc to Florek Sarah, $181,500.

11819 Cedar Landing Tr; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Barnes Gloria Bennetta Gary, $275,000.

11924 Channelmark Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Beville Peter M and Carol A, $504,045.

139 Chessington Rd; Perkey Robert J to Carrera Garrido B Et Al, $215,000.

2001 Christendom Dr; Seely Georgia K to Kidd Jeffery J and Alison P, $600,000.

3740 Cliffwood Rd; Flournoy James T and Beverly K to Patel Chintankumar and Patel P, $205,000.

8324 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Langhorn M H and Williams M J, $375,900.

6625 Commander Rd; Bull Charles R and Clarissa M to Harris Mary L, $175,000.

12700 Coralview Rd; Horgan Erin and Patrick to Coers Kevin L Jr and Lauren L, $337,500.

7042 Crackerberry Dr; Hylton Ryan L and Gary E Jr to Statler Dustin C and Johnetta N, $415,000.

17300 Creekbed Rd; Branthoover Joseph M and Amy B to McCray Jamey M and Olga J, $385,000.

3303 Crossings Wy; Newton Wirt D and Becky Sue B to Roush Markas M and Natalie E, $535,000.

3700 Curtis St; Young William O to Fisher Amy A and Coleman Lane, $285,000.

4329 Deertrail Dr; Arendall J H and Arendall V Trs to Armstrong Jody and Vonda, $215,000.

7128 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Koschmeder Ross and Jaimie P, $355,970.

6436 Doyles Tl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Moriarty Colin, $373,000.

4401 Dunraven Rd; Heimbuch Timothy K and Katherine to Martin Robert M, $356,000.

1733 Early Settlers Rd; Miller Bethany J to Csallner Heidi, $160,000.

11790 Edenberry Dr; French Gerald A and Lavonne K to Soper Ian P and Dana M, $530,000.

2407 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Roberts Andre, $300,090.

2119 Esquire Rd; Blair Gary D and Lori E to Stewart Melinda and King Usa M, $286,000.

800 Fahey Cr; Jacobs Richard H to Ohaegbulem Raymond Nwadiuto, $179,900.

410 Farnham Dr; Fairfax Land and Investment Llc to Wright Kristopher S and Sarah E, $419,950.

14842 Felbridge Wy; McKnight James E and Barbara M to Carpenter Sarah J and Chris E, $629,950.

8418 Firethorne Ln; Barlow Susan and Jason to Alvarenga Castellon M D Et Al, $199,950.

1608 Forest Glenn Cr; Kain Susan A Et Als Trustees to Deliazard Poliakoff and Carol, $249,900.

16109 Founders Bridge Tr; Byrd Thomas R and Daisy H to Moore Jon Daniel and Portia, $909,950.

8107 Galatea Pl; NVR Inc to Rivera Anthony and Nancy, $354,205.

5700 Garden Ridge Ct; Royal Rentals Group Llc to Ross Alicia, $284,000.

10019 S General Bl; Garman Steven Ray to Jones Everette Webster Jr, $156,500.

6007 Glencadam Dr; Blick Donald L and Lesley Jessee to Tomlinson Toria and Belcher R C, $185,000.

921 Gorham Ct; Seo Suk Jin and Kyungja to Hazzard Heather and Michael, $330,000.

14141 Grangewood Rd; Bishcoff P J and Beland J L to Lourinia Katie Marchetti, $574,000.

6329 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Terry Nathaniel and Roberta, $408,421.

9151 Gregory Dr; Ctd Properties Llc to Ekola Matthew and Digrazio M, $265,900.

1404 Groton Ct; Jewsbury Gale Lynn to Olson Gregg, $265,000.

2930 Haddington Ct; Z & A Properties Llc to Figgers Hatteras A, $156,500.

8006 Hampton Glen Mw; Flory Brandon to Uchida Kenjilyn S Et Al, $365,000.

12240 Harrowgate Rd; Levy Virginia B to Fields Diana and Fields E J, $210,000.

12253 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Nayak Sathisha, $278,415.

11966 Helmway Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hall Kevin R and Hillary T, $424,440.

7810 Hickory Rd; Shirey James H and Betty K to Day Andrea B, $169,900.

14637 Holding Pond Ct; Velez Milton and Rhonda to Velez Corey E, $280,000.

4000 Hunters Ridge Dr; Sandlin Thomas H and Denise L to Sandlin Brent W and Kristina V, $350,000.

1300 Idstone Wy; McClure Luke J to Ciampa David M and Jessica E, $675,000.

6407 Ivory Bill Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Hawkins R B and Hawkins D Trs, $401,448.

10703 Kelmont Ct; Bing Andy A and Lisa C to Belote Alexander and Jennifer, $270,000.

337 Kernel Ct; Maher Family Trust to Lee Rochelle, $347,500.

5812 Kings Grove Dr; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Strunk Andrew and Strunk E, $285,500.

7422 Kousa Dr; Elwood Gary L and Linda A to Britton Gary A and Lindsay G, $282,000.

6413 Lake Caroline Ct; Dinger Jason and Stephanie M to Chavarria Manuel Rodolfo, $270,125.

6200 Lansgate Rd; Morris Peter S and Bonny E to Gomez Rebecca, $342,500.

14103 Laurel Trail Pl; Voli Ronald M to Harrison Michael A, $235,000.

7601 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Ferrell Katia and Anthony, $252,065.

4013 Liberty Point Dr; Alouf Scott R and Lesley S to Awad Nabil Z and Ghbryal M F, $311,000.

15530 Little Hill Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kim So R and Song Angela H, $435,000.

4905 Logswood Rd; Tdz Properties Llc to Liddy Kelsey J and Walters M L, $255,000.

8213 Longlands Ct; Mills Geoffrey A and Andrea to Buck Sara L and Eric, $463,000.

11407 Longtown Tr; D R Horton Inc to Hagen Nancy, $329,990.

7600 Lower Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Brown Margaret N, $251,575.

4116 Lynchester Dr; Love That Home! Llc to Beardsley Cory and Bristow A, $245,000.

21632 Magnolia Av; Lemley Betsy P to Lesher Paul Douglas Et Als, $176,000.

7379 Mangrum Dr; Kelley Bethanie C to Grubbs Deborah K Et Als, $339,500.

612 Marsham Ct; NVR Inc to Rondeau Samantha and Marcus, $396,540.

6907 Mason Run Dr; Lacy Shannon P to Rivas Manuel De Jesus, $168,000.

6319 Meadowburm Dr; Chiep Chinda and La Touch Vendy to Rodriguez Luciano E, $150,000.

12501 Merry Dr; McHugh Jack A Trust to Lynch Ronald L and Diana H, $235,000.

2737 Mill Flume Dr; O'Connell Megan E and Degrava V to Delk Sara Whitley, $394,500.

7853 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Shackleferd Angela, $223,275.

14031 Mountshire Ln; Branch J Kevin and Traci to Riley Christopher J and Amanda L, $288,000.

3010 Newquay Ln; Ivatury Rao R to Brown Jerry W, $395,000.

4210 Northwich Rd; Phelps Richard R to Stultz Erika, $256,000.

10437 Oakside Dr; Whetzel Ronald and Lea to Comrie Keeli Nicole and Joshua G, $217,000.

16412 Old Castle Rd; Hayslette D T and Mayberry S M to Hamilton Joseph A and Janette A, $810,000.

13153 Old Happy Hill Rd; Marshall Allen S to Heineman Steven J and Rhonda L, $238,000.

2416 Osborne Rd; 2416 Osborne Road Series to Portillo Henry D Caceres, $250,000.

5207 Parrish Creek Dr; Dasch Nicholas C to Bernard Carl S, $245,000.

3951 Paulhill Rd; Capel Richard C Et Als to Ware Katherine L and Donald W, $270,000.

3136 Perdue Springs Ln; Kohlhafer Nancy J to McMains Grant and Christa, $212,000.

8908 Piels Rd; Davis Hope M to A and J Investment Llc, $180,000.

14406 Pleasant Grove Ct; Cousins Samuel A and Sandra P to Bivins Dustin Harrison, $252,500.

10101 Post Horn Dr; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Clark Devin, $210,000.

2430 Providence Creek Rd; Verret Kristina to Armstrong Kara M and Tate R K, $208,000.

1823 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Abed Jameel J and Saba A, $324,829.

13411 Queensgate Rd; Hineline James H and Doris A to Brooks Frank L Sr and Ekaterina, $354,000.

5703 Rainwater Ct; Lopez Lis Samayoa and Flores L D to Isinger William R Trust “A”, $190,000.

1949 Regiment Tr; Wight Douglas L and Cynthia B to Spear Rylan H and Curle Kelly A, $430,000.

14924 River Rd; Kagels Brenda B Et Als to Wight Douglas Lee and Cynthia B, $420,000.

3406 Robious Forest Wy; Berghuis John J and Mary L to Taranto John David and Sarah E, $565,000.

13800 Rockhaven Dr; Trevino Luis E to Buford Tiffany, $290,000.

4306 Rose Glen Pl; Hanes Fenny to Swartfager T L and Wilson M L, $325,000.

12325 Rotunda Ln; Piper William J and Felisa to Pretlow Revardo C, $375,000.

1403 Saint Joan Ct; Daniel Michael A to Johnson Aubren N, $190,000.

5403 Sarata Ct; Nay James J and Swanson Eric to Hooghkirk Miranda M, $194,000.

3813 Seamist Rd; Gorrell David J to Johnson Darrell L and Latoya P, $230,000.

9013 Sharpe Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Wind Paul Luther and Patricia J, $420,533.

4435 Shillcutt Rd; Herb Smith Inc to Le Quoc and Lyle Lieng Ngoc, $165,000.

3404 Silliman Ct; Huff Cassandra to Oak Grove Real Est Holding Llc, $170,000.

5401 Solaris Dr; Powers Robert to Scott M L and Pate T A, $209,000.

15301 Spiral Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Fournier Deena Marie, $388,145.

15208 Spruce Av; Sullivan Walter to Boothe Kiara, $179,000.

4508 Stanbrook Dr; Vector Homes Llc to Murphy Josh L and Kasey N, $161,500.

13904 Sterlings Bridge Rd; Young James H Jr and Deborah V to Wertz Joseph and Alexis, $278,000.

6109 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Owens Anthony T to Johnson Lyndsey M, $249,000.

3343 Summerbrooke Dr; Nguyen Nhat A to Edwards S L and Valentin T A, $219,000.

8601 Sunview Ln; Cooper Gloria J to Allcott Natalie and Emmett C, $274,000.

7213 Swanhaven Dr; Campbell Rothstein Jr and Lisa to Gibbs Gerrard and Quinones C M, $416,000.

9820 Taylor Rd; Zentgraf Ralph F and Rochelle B to Miranda Celio C and Rita M, $539,900.

5130 Timbercreek Dr; Heath Valerie A to Majors Keeya, $240,000.

1320 Tower Light Rd; Bass M L and Bass W T Jr to Township Properties Llc, $207,000.

8727 Trevillian Rd; Allen Cynthia Yates to Goldstein Alexis C and Braune M, $347,000.

5218 Turner Rd; Stackhouse Sue Ellen to Salas Christian M and Roque V M, $232,000.

1325 Twilight Ln; Ortiz Herbert E Et Al to Platero Cruz Mirian E, $210,000.

18260 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Abdelfattah Rehab Rabiea, $367,959.

7808 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Grosch Peter F, $244,420.

3418 Veyan Ct; NVR Inc to Stanberry Tamu Nichole, $365,885.

4341 Village Creek Dr; Freeburger Barron David to Harper Ernest and Dawn, $348,900.

19500 Walker Av; Irvine Robert to Powers Henry L, $185,000.

212 Water Pointe Ct; Lesher Paul D to Babbitt Richard C and Kathleen H, $180,000.

2150 Waters Mill Pt; Howren Joseph Michael to Sidle Margaret and Douglas, $188,000.

910 Westwood Village Wy; Powell Horace R III to Vincent Albert and Drewery Beth, $230,000.

1807 White Mountain Dr; Aponte Natanael Jr to Perry Lauren, $390,000.

7849 Willow Walk Dr; Dencause Bernardo M Et Al to Daniels John Joseph IV, $255,000.

17042 Windon Ct; Worthington Brian T and Stacey E to Bluestein Thomas M and Cole K, $399,000.

5519 Winterleaf Dr; Bridgetown Properties Llc to Ayala Sindy M, $168,500.

14407 Woods Walk Ct; Luna Elman and Turcios Waldemar to Armentrout Michael T, $286,000.

HANOVER

10338 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Heritage Properties RE LLC to Jason A. Casstevens, $309,950.

4230 Armstrong Drive, Mechanicsville; G. Edgar Kirk to Michelle R. Smith, $315,000.

7967 Baneberry Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary June Dawson Cameron to Christopher D. Keneagy, $239,900.

8123 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Fox and Hound Properties LLC to Erika Ventura Holson, $275,000.

8390 Bink Place, Mechanicsville; Allan E. Rudolph to Rodney A. McDaniel, $381,000.

8188 Brook Drive, Mechanicsville; Lisa Dalton Bishop to Haven L. Headley, $265,000.

12289 Cedar Lane, Ashland; David Cunningham to James L. White, $465,000.

8236 Christian Edge Drive, Mechanicsville; US Bank NA to Jeremy Wojcio, $409,000.

8173 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Michelle R. Smith to Allison Long, $236,000.

14401 Deelde Creek Drive, Montpelier; Erick J. Griffin to William Smith Sr., $378,000.

8001 Dominion Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Tori Bishop to Lauren C. Hummel, $249,500.

13365 Farrington Road, Ashland; Wayne S. Ambler to Trent A. Conwell, $510,000.

9338 Gerljean Drive, Mechanicsville; Jacob Simmons to Jennifer Dayle Young, $300,000.

13337 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen; Barbara G. Goodwin to William W. Hedgepath, $550,000.

6488 Hanna Drive, Mechanicsville; Raffael A. Toskes to Hannah C. Burruss, $229,500.

9077 Haversack Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael Jon Fritzsche to Jack A. Snyder III, $365,000.

8704 Hollyhedge Lane, Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Burns Jr. to Matthew Flynn, $349,950.

9873 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Hector Manuel Belliard, $289,950.

9103 Hunters Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Charles Cihon, $461,510.

7489 John Henry Lane, Mechanicsville; Evan Ragland Chesterman III, executor to Hector M. Cruz, $184,550.

908 Kilby Station Road, Ashland; Priscilla Uhline to Jeremy Lee Killian, $295,000.

7030 Lantana Lane, Mechanicsville; David L. Stewart to Della Wright, $295,000.

10124 Lindsay Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; James M. Sullivan to Chris Gee, $755,000.

7095 Marie Lane, Mechanicsville; Susan M. Varner to Dustin W. Evans, $242,900.

8222 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin S. Wright to Randy Charles Anderson, $298,000.

10828 McCann Place, Ashland; Philip W. Adams to Muhammad Tahir, $440,000.

7990 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph Henry Gormus Jr. to Brandon L. Richards, $234,950.

10137 Merrittcroft Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Logan Hunter Shumaker, $453,250.

8175 Newman Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin S. Harrison to Rolf D. Kleinfield, $262,001.

10045 Pamunkey Road, Mechanicsville; Jennifer M. Shelton to Dennis J. Bozuhoski, $208,000.

12088 Pinhook Road, Rockville; Jennifer Cosby to David A. McDowell, $241,000.

7059 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; JHG2000 LLC to Mackenzie C. Finchum, $205,000.

10332 Rapidan Court, Ashland; Justin Peters to Nathan Reynolds, $262,000.

6340 Rolling Lawn Court, Mechanicsville; Brian K. Palmore to Scott Hennarty, $315,000.

3701 Section 2, Garrison Manor; Meridian Garrison Manor LLC to NVR Inc., $269,650.

7435 Seven Springs Road, Mechanicsville; Betty J. Taylor to Paula J. Reynolds, $236,500.

7226 Shelton Place, Mechanicsville; Vito Taormina to John C. Muntean, $620,000.

7376 Smoothbore Lane, Mechanicsville; Yvonne Fawcett to Jonathan Edgar Vanderveer, $239,995.

9010 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Srinivas Ramani, $307,920.

9077 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Anita W. Wilkenson, $301,280.

8503 Steeplebush Place, Mechanicsville; Donna M. Fleming to Blane Orlan Cox, $364,000.

8377 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; David A. Abell to James D. Wreden, $258,000.

9315 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Maria M. Lacy to Mark Thomas Janowski, $213,950.

9154 Teddington Lane, Mechanicsville; Sean M. Hackney to Kevin J. Coppersmith, $615,000.

5471 Turkey Hill Trail, Mechanicsville; Elwin W. Brooks Jr. to Cameron Russell Smith, $365,000.

515 Wesley St., Ashland; Sean T. Gilbert to Ariel I. Koenig, $220,250.

9309 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Donald D. Booth, $422,820.

5432 Winsmith Drive, Mechanicsville; Arik Hayot to William M. Ellen, $683,000.

POWHATAN

2217 Autumn Oaks Lane, Powhatan; Michael Scholz to Sallyann Walheim, $282,000.

3304 Colston Court, Powhatan; David J. Cooke to Jeremy Shank, $620,000.

3932 Fighting Creek Drive, Powhatan; Keith C. St. Laurent to Rebekah Dawn Moore, $320,000.

999 Genito West Blvd., Moseley; C. Norwood Ashworth to Tyrel Vaughn, $345,000.

4411 Lockin Road, Powhatan; Daniel Durreck to Chelsea Lynn Ferguson, $190,000.

3043 Moyer Road, Powhatan; Christopher R. Pulley to E & S Land Holdings L.C., $221,000.

234 Petersburg Road, Powhatan; Bonvoy Investments LLC to Gerald R. Mann, $320,000.

3395 Rolling Trail, Powhatan; Dennis O. Shepherd Jr. to Green Evan, $303,499.

4294 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Margaret Kivikko to Eleanor Neale Robertson, $219,950.

GOOCHLAND

2100 Alldever Drive, Maidens; Christopher T. Caudill to Gilbert Guzman Jr., $345,000.

12225 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to E. Richard Hines, $666,470.

12249 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Ronald C. Tkacz, $595,751.

1980 Covington Road, Crozier; South River Custom Homes LLC to Daniel M. Radack, $1,015,491.

2622 Dogtown Road, Goochland; Bruno Roy to Derek M. Funn, $325,000.

1725 Fox Downs Lane, Oilville; Ruth K. Denham to F. Christopher Evans, $253,344.

2414 Hanway Drive, Maidens; Florin A. Veja to Scott Carter, $385,000.

12894 Holly Lane, Manakin Sabot; William K. Van Huss to Deneise M. Estock, $261,000.

901 Kinloch Point Lane, Manakin Sabot; Frank A. Pearson to G. Don Faison Jr., $650,000.

5278 Long Lane, Louisa; Alex D. Prats to Robert M. Maclay, $297,000.

1670 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Michael C. Leabough to Mayor Cutzal Cali, $220,000.

2403 Rock Castle Road, Goochland; Dina M. May to Joseph C. Condrey, $262,000.

2101 Strawberry Run, Crozier; Thomas H. Redfern to Charles Howard, $650,000.

216 Westbrook Run Drive, Richmond; Janice Carver Butler, trustee to Charles Sherman Shanahan IV, $429,200.

729 Woodson Place, Manakin Sabot; Isaac Koziol to Jeffrey L. Everhart, $975,000.

Petersburg

1671 Berkley Ave.; Gloria J. Leake to Maimoona Habeeba Shorter, $180,000.

517 High St.; Mitchell P. Pradia to Craig Roland Smith, $315,890.

DINWIDDIE

10008 Boisseau Road, Sutherland; Robert Berger to Kevin Edward Daniels, $262,000.

3704 Ferndale Circle, North Dinwiddie; Richard A. Grenoble to Jesse E. Miller, $165,000.

24408 Lake Drive, North Dinwiddie; Sonya Henshaw to Allison M. Shye, $231,500.

3808 Plantation Court, North Dinwiddie; Shelby J. Meade to Latoya Jackson, $211,000.

19609 Turkey Run Place, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Sean M. Fitzsimmons, $329,900.

20900 Westover Drive, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Shelby Lind Rowland, $235,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

205 Biltmore Drive; Viviana Negron to William E. Rick, $231,500.

3115 Farris Ave.; Warren Christopher Ritchie to Connie L. Clark, $197,500.

204 Norwood Drive; Megan N. McGreevy to Anastasia Hester-Cerreto, $215,000.

122 Sherwood Drive; Andrew C. Sobrito to Adam R. Hassick, $200,000.

HOPEWELL

717 Cabin Creek Drive; B & K Rental Property IV LLC to Jose D. Millan Huertas, $184,000.

3202 Clay St.; Roger Wallace to Lloyd A. Haskins Jr., $189,000.

4208 Eagle Drive; Kyung C. Yeon to Angela Legrande, $229,000.

NEW KENT

8022 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Valerie L. Breeden to Glenna Y. Redd, $291,000.

9506 Deer Lake, New Kent; Zachary Aaron Haga to Kimberly D. Elam, $250,000.

6403 Maple Road, Quinton; Four Fifty-Five Five LLC to Austin Lee Stowers, $205,000.

4110 Old Nothingham Road, Quinton; Richard W. Moore to Joseph Horst, $382,500.

4107 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton; Charles D. Dameron to Little Arkansas LLC, $950,000.

7511 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Herman Jose Groombridge, $306,990.

8540 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Megan Sylvia, $370,812.

10540 Villa Green Terrace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Richard W. Arnett, $324,852.

3600 S Woodland Circle, Quinton; Jason T. Cathcart to Jeffrey J. Hobbs, $255,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

4701 Barrell Point Road, Prince George; Sheronda N. Rose to Jorge Trujillo, $198,500.

12490 Chester Drive, Disputanta; Brandermill Run LLC to Candice Harden, $210,000.

8619 Hines Road, Disputanta; Belinda Lynn Gains to Vincent Wilson, $280,000.

10657 Johnson Road, South Prince George; Joseph T. Mason III to Ann C. Morriss, $246,000.

5725 Middle Road, Prince George; Charles B. Stoveken to Ali M. Sultan, $280,000.

3505 Spring Meadow Place, North Prince George; John E. Labriola to Jennifer Bailey, $279,900.

8973 Williams Lane, Spring Grove; Patrick Albiges to Vincent O. Giles, $299,900.

Charles city

16.34 acres; Robert A. Smith to Jester M. Kigis, $365,000.

Lot 1, Cedar Hill; Wayne L. Price to Adam M. Montelo, $272,900.

AMELIA

17170 Amelia Estates Blvd., Amelia Court House; Timothy Lee Poore Jr. to Timothy P. Leonard, $255,000.

12301 Chula Road, Amelia Court House; C.P. Weddington Inc. to Preston Lee Aldridge IV, $317,000.

16221 Poor House Road, Amelia Court House; Charles B. Goodman Jr. to Jay F. Calhoun, $435,000.

CAROLINE

Parcel; Joshua Servais to Terry Lynn Thacker, $165,000.

Parcel; Renee Storke Baughan to Sheldon Louis Simonovich, $249,000.

Parcel; Keith L. Gray to Paul Kenneth Dillman, $332,000.

Parcel; Haley Properties LC to Fred Allen Thompson, $186,500.

Parcel; Jamey L. Tarrh to BGRS Relocation Inc., $445,000.

Parcel; Christopher R. Graves to Cole T. Gallamore, $230,000.

Parcel; Richard Moore to Andrew U. Stanley, $297,500.

Parcel; James E. Buel to Jamie Leeann Stewart, $222,500.

Parcel; CMH Homes Inc. to Shamar L. Griffin, $228,200.

Parcel; Regal Holdings LLC to Estefanie Tamar Mercado Aviles, $243,000.

Parcel; Erin Dinovi to Jesus E. Martinez, $282,000.

Parcel; Matthew D. Holicky to Robert G. Swift, $189,900.

Parcel; Deepa Kappadath to Jeffrey Allen Furnia, $218,000.

Parcel; Thomas J. Schadtler to Brandon Ozawa, $188,500.

Parcel; Regal Holdings LLC to Vincent Burton, $269,900.

Parcel; Walter R. Williams to William Londeree PE, $269,900.

Parcel; Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Jamie L. Williams, $329,258.

CUMBERLAND

1269 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Daves Construction LLC to Vargus O. Pride, $200,000.

240 Trices Lake Road, Columbia; David R. Myzie, trustee to Robert A. Yergey, $295,000.

KING AND QUEEN

492 Chinquapin Lane, Millers Tavern; Houston Brant Smith to Raymond T. Holmes III, $325,000.

362 Pea Ridge Road, Bruington; Kellum Homes LLC to Richard S. Williamson, $288,500.

1864 Tastine Road, Mattaponi; Calvin J. Foster to Jay Burkard, $165,000.

KING WILLIAM

4203 Acquinton Church Road, King William; Darrell Hixenbaugh to Paul A. Salley, $240,000.

332 Dylan Drive, Aylett; S & C Building Co. Inc. to Jennifer T. Devaughn, $257,000.

1980 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Kimberly Ann Pegram, $190,000.

1533 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Robert L. Nestor to Jonathon Myers, $196,500.

220 Pine Lane, King William; George Rusek to Ronald W. Etter, $213,000.

111 Rosewood Court, Aylett; Kyle L. Schools to Whitney Y. Medlin, $188,950.

1231 Upshaw Road, Aylett; Tyrone L. Vessels to Lori Y. Vessels, $165,000.

Sussex

3 acres; Low Ground Timber Co. LLC to Sandra G. Ricks, $185,000.

63.59 acres; Southside Farms LLC to Dew Timberlands LLC, $500,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

404 Cherrywood Court; Kevin R. Jones, trustee to Gus Gibson Jr., $450,000.

1005 Settlement Drive; Robert W. Gray Builder Inc. to David Czerwinski, $176,500.

JAMES CITY

6205 Adams Hunt, Williamsburg; RFK Property Solutions LLC to Christopher A. Donnell, $221,000.

9428 Ashlock Court, Toano; John H. Whalen Jr. to Valerie Lee Helms, $479,999.

9475 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to George B. Siecko, $322,000.

4331 Audrey Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Jared P. McCully, $374,750.

2124 Benomi Drive, Williamsburg; Charles A. Robinson to Robert A. Smith Sr., $395,000.

110 Branscome Blvd., Williamsburg; John D. Boag Jr. to Andrew Shields Beauchamp, $323,000.

36 Bromley Drive, Williamsburg; Charlotte E. Dellostritto, trustee to Edward J. Mooney, $165,000.

403 Carriage Road, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Renzo Rodriguez, $174,910.

104 Clara Croker, Williamsburg; David Paul Wandrey to Michael Sterling, $475,000.

9932 E Cork, Toano; KS Builder LLC to Christopher Key Roberts, $424,950.

3845 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Shenandoah Sky Arnette to David W. Lewes, $224,000.

2104 Eaglescliffe, Williamsburg; Alfred Gray Collins Jr. to Darla R. Garvey, $412,000.

101 Francis Jessup, Williamsburg; Bryan D. Bailey to Claude T. Dallas, $367,500.

9527 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Christopher Smith Connelly, $381,735.

3956 Guildford Lane, Williamsburg; Marvin Nash Russell to Josiah R. Hoover, $437,900.

113 Heron Court, Williamsburg; Tammy H. Ledford to Angel R. Figueroa, $295,000.

2087 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Thomas B. Sebrell IV to David F. Macghee Jr., $749,000.

6140 Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Dawn R. O'Mara to Regis J. Joly, $439,900.

160 John Browning, Williamsburg; George R. Lewis to Shaun Michael Reddy, $825,000.

225 W Kilbride, Williamsburg; William Gregory Fidyk, trustee to Christopher H. Collins, $810,000.

104 Lake Drive, Williamsburg; James J. Oliver, trustee to William Pierce, $474,000.

8472 Lantana Court, Toano; Brian M. Pavlik to Joshua L. Reimers, $350,000.

338 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Michael Wayne Hodson, executor to Larry Douglas Ellis, $295,000.

3636 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Charles Nunley, $367,355.

6232 N Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; Frank E. Folly, trustee to Devin L. Powell, $355,000.

115 Molesey Hurst, Williamsburg; Jeffrey D. Christensen to Christopher W. Kirby, $498,000.

4648 Noland Blvd., Williamsburg; James C. Gullo to Kevin B. Elliott, $236,300.

8205 Old Mill Lane, Williamsburg; John Maleta II to Nathan Luzwick, $375,000.

4421 Powhatan Crossing, Williamsburg; Clara E. Morrow to Delinda Gucwa, $295,000.

1501 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Kathyrn P. Rhodes, $263,877.

224 Reflection Drive, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Charles H. Sillery Sr., $269,900.

223 Robertson St., Williamsburg; Sean M. Smith to Alexander Joseph Trimarchi, $286,500.

801 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Rachel Wray Miller to Shubham Khajanchi, $239,900.

6031 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Richard Barnett, $584,930.

5417 Skalak Drive, Williamsburg; Michael L. Gasink to Jonathan A. Teich, $169,000.

6235 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; Iris Ramsey to James D. Carter IV, $323,000.

4301 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Buforvine LLC to Brianna Nicole Taylor, $282,000.

Unit 110, Toano Business Center; JSRS Associates LLC to CDN Holdings LLC, $176,722.

7009 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Kevin Charles Crain, $399,940.

3501 Winslow Court, Toano; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to April Heather Benecki, $219,900.

6532 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Robert Buchanan, $430,000.

