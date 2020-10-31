Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
309 W 14th St; Cheshire Development Llc to Lester Christopher T, $359,900.
1302 N 26th St; Johnson Jenee J to Marshall Jason Michael, $292,500.
1108 N 28th St; Keith Gwendolyn A to Rva Sugar Llc, $157,000.
1109 N 32nd St; Om and Om Management Corp to Lee Daniel A, $218,000.
1120 N 33rd St; Salomonsky Henry to Metry Nicholas James, $281,000.
1213 W 45th St; Hayes George C and Amanda D to Heims James, $370,000.
4330 Amberly Road; Schaefer Kayla L and Kenneth L to Carter Rebecca T, $157,000.
507 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U21; Doucette Michael R and Carter Leland, $205,000.
2006 Barton Ave; Elderhomes Corp T/A Project to Battle Shaniqua, $215,000.
409 N Belmont Ave; Field-Mill Llc to Andrade Luis Guillermo III, $565,000.
3900 E Broad Rock Road; 3900 E Broad Rock Road Series to Hernandez Castro Ana Cecilia, $170,000.
4814 Bromley Lane; Fountaine Michael G to Greenwalt Tanner James, $403,450.
1106 Carlisle Ave; Yeh Mei Hwa and Ee Hwa and Sfreddo Harold D and Gayle G, $175,000.
3311 Chatham Road; Keller Kevin M and Jessica D to Burnham Bronwyn M, $403,000.
610 Circlewood Dr; Luna Edgar to Kozlowski John T and Bree T, $225,000.
201 Cowardin Ave; Progress Development Llc to Yann Boris Kevin Yappi Keulieu, $489,000.
3716 Decatur St; Seans Interior Llc to Woodley Darrell A, $155,000.
1305 Dubois Ave; The Tyrrell Group Llc to Griffin Erick J and Wendy R, $349,950.
3210 Enslow Ave; Carlton Gary L Llc to Carias Victor Augusto, $284,000.
1505 Floyd Ave; Cios Krzysztof J and Anna to Nuvvala Prathima V and Pranay S, $300,000.
2923 Floyd Ave, U1d; Felton Mary D and Barry F to Blankenship Richard L, $163,000.
4813 W Franklin St; Robertson Kathryn Branch and Sisk Charlotte P, $375,000.
1637 German School Road; NVR Inc to Miller Samuel S, $318,094.
2231 W Grace St; Upchurch W Michael and Kaczorowski James P and Anne M, $625,000.
4325 Grantlake Road; Hensley Gwendolyn M Living to Brow Joseph David, $200,000.
835 Greystone Ave; Haskins Audrey L to Hoskin Danny, $150,000.
2506 Grove Ave; Hanrahan Thomas J and Jennifer L to Patel Anish and Samita Sally, $835,000.
501 N Hamilton St, Ud; Womack Fredrik Alexander to Tucker Stanley Holland, $210,000.
2514 Hanover Ave; Sievers William R and Courtney J to Thomas Ian M, $630,000.
3409 Hazelhurst Ave; Hazelhurst Land Trust to Hartz Leslie I, $195,000.
2101 Idlewood Ave; Baptiste Development Llc to May Susan T and Carolyn J, $360,000.
1100 Jefferson Davis Hwy; Keck Charles J to Model Tobacco Development, $8,575,000.
2015 Lakeview Ave; Cc Richmond I Llc to Guilfoyle Karen, $499,950.
4609 Leonard Pkwy; Knierim Hunter S and Kathryn Y to Owen Stephen F and Shelby Ochs, $505,000.
3305 M St; Cheneys Creek Llc to Stoffan Joshua and Casie, $499,500.
3312 McGuire Dr; Overton Shirley R and Janie T to Aguilera Argueta Ernesto N, $155,990.
1825 Monument Ave; 1825 Monument Llc to Mehler Fritz A and Cherie L, $1,870,000.
2917 Noble Ave; Brown Jeremy Clark and Tia Le to Hanky Justin Wallace, $325,000.
115 W Norwood Ave; Saunders Joshua Paria to Henry Riley H, $410,000.
3311 Ottawa Road; Wakefield Thompson Alan to Sheppard Sarah Ann, $310,000.
4404 Park Ave; Oristian Michael F and Weiss Ariella Melody, $494,000.
4001 Patterson Ave; Arora Taranjit K to Willard Jesse Allan II, $430,000.
1529 Porter St; Progress Development Llc to Beres Kevin J, $497,000.
815 Porter St, U408; Schleef Margaret M to Doran Michael Joseph, $208,000.
7700 Rockfalls Dr; Gill Luke E and Mary Forrest to Spangler Robert Bruce, $675,000.
3409 S St; Jlflippedout Llc to Capps Michael D, $189,900.
3328 Sherbrook Road; McLeod Michael G to McDonald James W, $279,000.
1209 Taylor Ave; Maiberger Patrick G and Mary E to Sallade Joanna Osdene, $265,000.
301 Virginia St, U1812; Faubion Maxwell to Stonecraft Homes Llc, $260,000.
2839 Weymouth Dr; Hammon Michael to Anthony Curtis I and Sondra E, $260,000.
HENRICO
8406 Ackley Ave, Henrico; Ball Matthew C Jr and Savannah to Garcia Ricardo Fernandez and Gabriela Anya Wechsler, $315,000.
9913 Alf Ct, Glen Allen; Pilcher Bryan and Jennifer Emsberger to Simmons Nancy and Cameron, $387,000.
9709 Anaconda Dr, Henrico; Proctor Andrew R to Lee Trevor C and Samantha, $205,000.
5113 Arrowbrook Ct, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Prum Sovanthy and Somary, $460,000.
9209 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Webb Michael E to Jones Dustin Lane and Younga, $230,000.
4101 Balmoral Ave, Henrico; Smith Ricky E and Harry W to King Corey and Steven, $238,000.
9321 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Sadler Paul to Patel Niharika D, $297,500.
1516 Bexhill Rd, Henrico; Brown Bernard C Life Int to Bryan Joshua L and Kendal N, $290,000.
1915 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Kelly Michael and Rachel to Mendelsohn Sarah and Christopher Ramey Holland, $380,000.
6116 Bradford Landing Dr, Glen Allen; Mandali Venkata H to Ewing Chandler Alan and Ashley Puckett, $500,000.
6004 Brentmoor Dr, Glen Allen; Sisserson Peter C Jr and Terry to Sadeghein Raika and Mostafa Hashemi, $598,980.
446 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to White Haley Dean and Jeffrey Hayden, $440,692.
12113 Browning Ct, Henrico; Plummer Chad G and Jodilyn to Martin Patrick J and Julia L, $418,000.
1710 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Bendall Emily Blair to Brandon Esther L, $190,000.
205 Carlstone Dr, Henrico; Apg Investments Llc to Stephens Monique D, $188,000.
5029 Cedar Fork Ter, Henrico; Clarke Tiara J to Arevalo Elsy L Bonilla and Miqueas Buc Calel, $190,000.
10904 Cherry Hill Dr, Glen Allen; Hoffmann Joseph to Smith Gregory S II and Kelly L Parsons, $482,500.
4305 Chickahominy Ave, Henrico; Davis S Gregory and Deborah D Hinton to Perry Sulochana, $220,000.
5220 Claytonshire Ct, Glen Allen; Rubis Paul J to Komandur Pranthi and Suresh Kurmachalam, $419,950.
6041 Collinstone Dr, Glen Allen; Brown Richard A and Cristina M to Luo Changqing and Juan Tan, $419,950.
1009 County Park Pl, Henrico; Ghebre Tiblets and Nahor Tesfay to Lee Carlton L, $287,500.
1944 Daffodil Meadow Ln, Henrico; Butts Deborah E to Stanfield Kia A, $220,000.
6906 Dartmouth Ave, Henrico; George Tanya J to Bloom Tucker, $335,000.
9303 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Clark Patty Lynn to Gladfelter Eric Lee and Cara Whiting, $310,000.
3800 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Humbles Cara A to Woolfolk Ericka Jacinth, $181,000.
12507 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Spanbauer John P and Valerie M Mathews, $664,290.
7311 Durwood Cres, Henrico; Maloney Anne W to Carver Ashby R III, $447,000.
6800 Edmonstone Ave, Henrico; Thornton Harold E III and Bailey T Marget to Salomonsky Stephen D and David R, $281,000.
11028 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Jacobs David and Jennifer, $747,000.
4169 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Vaughan William W and Robin C Spruill to Mueller Harold A, $290,000.
12522 Evansdale Rd, Henrico; Baskette Jody and Anne to Schobelock Jeffrey Neil and Jessica J, $344,000.
3911 Fenwick St, Henrico; Donohoe Steven R Jr to Ngwa Ah Si, $205,000.
1506 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Herndon Horace L and Mary D to Chamberlain Raymond G, $187,500.
509 N Foxhill Rd, Henrico; Day Rodney to Banks Alisha D, $165,000.
5700 Garron Point Ct, Henrico; Pascale Jason and Sara to Spaeth Zachary William and Elizabeth Michelle, $270,000.
11424 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Ez Investments Llc to Martindale Amanda J and Derek H Et Al, $395,000.
9611 Goneway Dr, Henrico; Forrester Joseph D and Andrea T to Ihara Justin J and Elizabeth M, $325,000.
10948 Greenaire Pl, Henrico; Basil Scott N to Varvel Alexander and Rebecca and Jeannie Quinn, $200,000.
8139 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Biddison Alan M and Lois G to Dillard Elizabeth Marshall, $355,000.
8300 Hawk Nest Dr, Henrico; Lofton Leasing Llc to Smith Jevette M, $419,900.
4758 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Lao Ka Un and Yili Huang, $488,225.
5400 Hillshire Way, Glen Allen; Ho Vinh and Lan Ha to Hardi Umar M and Amina A, $610,000.
7711 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Fargis Joan S to Markland Danna Marie and Andrew Carl Clark, $482,500.
407 Huger Dr, Sandston; Tiller C Thomas and Linda L to Meade Madelyn M, $150,000.
6307 Impala Dr, Henrico; Schoonover Morgan D to Joyce Matthew Holden and Patricia, $250,000.
12000 Ivy Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Marshall Burton M II and D G to Connolly Mark W and Paige Lauren, $484,000.
10904 John Cussons Dr, Glen Allen; Adkins Garland A Jr and Marie B to McGrath Michael B and Courtney M, $359,497.
2428 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Williams Stewart G and Laura B to Barton Jeff W and Kara E, $400,000.
9527 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Jenkins Lisa A to Ernharth Leighann C, $177,000.
9740 Kingscroft Dr, Glen Allen; Smith Rebecca J to Gawargy George G and Nesreen R, $275,000.
5304 Laconia Dr, Henrico; Harris Joshua to Thompson-Flippen Shonette, $172,000.
3001 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Wells Anthony L and Katy J to Trump Garrett, $252,000.
2630 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Bailey John David and Michelle Lee, $344,013.
5905 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Van Lisa, $232,800.
5911 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Miron Barry James, $228,134.
2302 Lawnmeadow Dr, Henrico; Walsh Monica B and Ryan P to Cox Jennifer C and Williams F Carne III, $320,000.
5304 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Green Christopher D and Hui Cheng, $372,453.
4221 Lipes Ct, Henrico; Devaughn Michael J Jr to Carroll Brianna K, $198,000.
12429 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Rip Yevgeniy to Heshmat Jack and Enas, $263,000.
8603 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Cummings Kathleen A to King James E Jr and Dana L Wolinski, $271,000.
5086 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Chandra Amitesh and Nivedita Kumari, $515,665.
6323 Mallory Dr, Henrico; 6323 Mallory Dr Llc to Let It Be Mallory Dr Investment Llc, $260,000.
4504 Mary Jane Ter, Glen Allen; Patel Shailen and Pooja to Riaz Sheraz and Nadia Dilshad, $575,000.
2500 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Crumb Joe W and Jennifer L to Stapel Aaron Michael and Charlotte A Jones, $224,995.
13137 Middle Ridge Way, Henrico; White Clarke F and Jennifer L to Green Malik Lashaun and Caitlin N Parker, $320,000.
4800 Mill Reef Rd, Sandston; Hopkins Jessica Leslie to Garris Jonathan M and Lilly Z, $195,000.
4 N Mooreland Rd, Henrico; Wiertel Elizabeth Noftsinger to Daub Melissa and Kenneth III, $627,500.
10437 Mountain Glen Pkwy, Glen Allen; Stein R Wesley and Erika M to Schmitt Lea and Alex, $324,900.
3100 Neale St, Henrico; Thurston Emily J to Sampson Theron Cedric, $220,000.
3371 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Taylor Randall R Jr and Ayesha S G, $314,480.
2265 E Nine Mile Rd, Sandston; Ryan Michael Kerin Jr and Lisa G Spalding to Adams Sara Louisa, $160,000.
130 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Martin Frances T Trustee to Cameron Mary J Dawson, $156,950.
2000 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Cubbage Douglas A to Austin Jesse W, $187,250.
13 Old Memorial Dr, Sandston; Taylor Jason D to Albornoz Michael A and Anairy R Linares, $230,000.
1 Panorama Dr, Henrico; Crockett William Davis Trustee to Worrell Robert Andrews Sr and Courtney, $830,000.
10300 Pebblebrook Pl, Henrico; Salinas George A and Rocio to Bouzek Fred John Jr and Tammy L Wayland-Bouzek, $342,500.
8908 Penguin Rd, Henrico; Kambourian Melissa to Miller Jessica B, $289,995.
10741 Peterfield Ln, Glen Allen; Quackenbush Keith and Cherie to Lee Darryl and Carolyn, $375,000.
10905 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Burke Theresa and Jean Michelle Pedini, $339,800.
12260 Porsche Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Kalashetti Sanjayakumar and Muktamba, $774,968.
5402 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Hite James A and Donna H Sauls Et Al to Adams Rose Marie, $170,000.
604 Reese Dr, Sandston; Housing and Urban Development to Edgar Danielle K, $220,000.
10170 Richmond Rd, Glen Allen; Randall Wesley to Williams Troy P, $230,000.
4806 Rodney Rd, Henrico; Ballenger David N and Erin R to Burt Susanna, $415,000.
1210 Rosecroft Rd, Henrico; Evans Matthew R to Netherland Adam, $225,000.
7204 Rumford Rd, Henrico; Atkisson Brandon W III to Thurston Emily and Nicholas Dale Rahn, $275,000.
3014 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Frost Joshua C and Robin Q to Regalado Justo Jr, $200,000.
3816 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Blount Simone Charmaine, $337,265.
6937 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Riley Judy L, $342,000.
8809 Sierra Rd, Henrico; Sharpe Thomas L to Mutnick Stephen Aaron and Rachel Beizer, $550,000.
12330 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Snell Elizabeth B to Gwynn Brett and Shennel, $188,000.
4701 Smith Grove Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Vaddavalli Baswanth and N Bellamkonda, $504,000.
9517 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; Garrett Kimberly H to Donlon Maura A, $355,000.
1303 St Michaels Ln, Henrico; Navarrete Carlos and Reyes E to Navarrete Carla, $214,000.
5705 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Jones Benny Sims Floyd and Melissa Ewing, $1,407,300.
4816 Suecla Dr, Henrico; Sutherland Steve L to Anderson Danea Breya, $178,000.
305 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Jayne David A and Allison M Vanderberg to Foley James and Jenny, $554,000.
9001 Telegraph Rd, Glen Allen; Barnes Brian W to Stanley Martin Companies Llc, $250,000.
1800 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Wood Nancy C to Carl David L and Kirstyn N Carlson, $210,000.
6903 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Van Schaften Erik J and A L to Massey Dustin and Mallory Walsh, $315,000.
2102 Turtle Run Dr, U6, Henrico; Fung Carol and Jeffrey Law to Clanton Kelly K, $179,000.
2301 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Melton Adam S and Hope to Henrico Realty Llc, $275,000.
3368 Vasko Trl, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.
3409 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc to Nasser Shirley A Trustee, $794,711.
512 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Hodges Simon and Beth to Saine Mark and Margaret, $542,000.
3408 Waverly Blvd, Henrico; Allen Jackie L to Bennett Roshauna S, $240,000.
1609 Westcastle Dr, Henrico; Bland Charles Steven and Eileen L to Pessemier Thomas A and Christina A, $358,000.
13401 Whispering Wood Dr, Henrico; Huang Xiaofeng and Yusi Lin to Bradford Gabrielle and Dorothy, $489,950.
4840 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Seymore Kenneth R, $302,330.
3118 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Booth Maxie R to East End Auto Properties Llc, $400,000.
12501 Winchester Green Ct, Henrico; McCarty Dan A and Valerie J to Sabha Mervat, $330,000.
8129 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Spain Amber, $307,079.
5403 Woodcock Ct, Henrico; C and M Properties Holding Llc to Johnson Kevin L, $235,000.
5400 Woolshire Dr, Glen Allen; Jannotte Robert N and Melissa to Fox Jacob C and Danielle C, $585,000.
Chesterfield
6905 Able Rd; Smith Alicia L and Ross Ramon L to Madrid Olman Josue, $190,000.
11707 Amara Dr; NVR Inc to Fitzgerald Christine J and R B, $393,110.
2900 Appleford Dr; Garcia Herman and Nancy to Walker Jacob, $250,000.
3217 Argent Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Shakespeare Sydney and Aaron A, $237,045.
11305 Ashley Landing Ct; Westbay Jamie L to Canas Ivan and Gooding Anna, $277,500.
12016 Avaclaire Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Gyimesi Jacqueline Reis, $280,545.
12401 Bailey Bridge Rd; Jeter G Duane and Charlene J to Daum Benjamin G and Musgrave S E, $309,950.
21104 Baileys Ln; Stone Harbor Llc to Coward Robert and Cherrell, $259,800.
3108 S Battlebridge Dr; Allure Holdings Llc to Rogers Sonsji-Rae, $168,000.
13112 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Bridger Tara K and Cory, $326,700.
13908 Belmont Stakes Pl; 440 Properties Llc to Ruefer Jacob and Moriah, $254,950.
812 Biggin Pond Rd; Snead Donald D and Hazel J to Bowles Paul C and Katheryn L, $392,000.
15506 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to McNamara Hugh S and Jennifer W, $434,173.
10502 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Mulvaney Barry T and Stephanie M, $294,195.
14413 Branched Antler Dr; Richards Steve T and Lianne T to Henry Bryson M and Natalie B, $260,000.
3917 Breezy Ct; 2chron2v5 Llc to Claiborne Christeena M, $192,000.
734 Bristol Village Dr; Vann Mouy Kear to Howard Gloria R, $162,800.
2524 Brookforest Rd; West James S and Kristin N to Jones Michael W and Craig M K, $255,000.
6718 Buglers Trail Ln; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Givens Robert and Anne Adkins, $484,467.
5609 Buxton Ct; Jones Jan K to Heimbuch Timothy K and Katherine, $332,000.
6112 Cameron Bridge Dr; Tiki Properties III Llc to Hamilton Jessica, $255,000.
8412 Capernwray Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Capecci Kendall L and Jacqueline, $614,990.
5105 Carryback Dr; Hutchinson Janessa to Karabanova Margarita G, $176,000.
3207 Castlebury Dr; 3207 Castlebury Drive Llc to Florek Sarah, $181,500.
11819 Cedar Landing Tr; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Barnes Gloria Bennetta Gary, $275,000.
11924 Channelmark Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Beville Peter M and Carol A, $504,045.
139 Chessington Rd; Perkey Robert J to Carrera Garrido B Et Al, $215,000.
2001 Christendom Dr; Seely Georgia K to Kidd Jeffery J and Alison P, $600,000.
3740 Cliffwood Rd; Flournoy James T and Beverly K to Patel Chintankumar and Patel P, $205,000.
8324 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Langhorn M H and Williams M J, $375,900.
6625 Commander Rd; Bull Charles R and Clarissa M to Harris Mary L, $175,000.
12700 Coralview Rd; Horgan Erin and Patrick to Coers Kevin L Jr and Lauren L, $337,500.
7042 Crackerberry Dr; Hylton Ryan L and Gary E Jr to Statler Dustin C and Johnetta N, $415,000.
17300 Creekbed Rd; Branthoover Joseph M and Amy B to McCray Jamey M and Olga J, $385,000.
3303 Crossings Wy; Newton Wirt D and Becky Sue B to Roush Markas M and Natalie E, $535,000.
3700 Curtis St; Young William O to Fisher Amy A and Coleman Lane, $285,000.
4329 Deertrail Dr; Arendall J H and Arendall V Trs to Armstrong Jody and Vonda, $215,000.
7128 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Koschmeder Ross and Jaimie P, $355,970.
6436 Doyles Tl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Moriarty Colin, $373,000.
4401 Dunraven Rd; Heimbuch Timothy K and Katherine to Martin Robert M, $356,000.
1733 Early Settlers Rd; Miller Bethany J to Csallner Heidi, $160,000.
11790 Edenberry Dr; French Gerald A and Lavonne K to Soper Ian P and Dana M, $530,000.
2407 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Roberts Andre, $300,090.
2119 Esquire Rd; Blair Gary D and Lori E to Stewart Melinda and King Usa M, $286,000.
800 Fahey Cr; Jacobs Richard H to Ohaegbulem Raymond Nwadiuto, $179,900.
410 Farnham Dr; Fairfax Land and Investment Llc to Wright Kristopher S and Sarah E, $419,950.
14842 Felbridge Wy; McKnight James E and Barbara M to Carpenter Sarah J and Chris E, $629,950.
8418 Firethorne Ln; Barlow Susan and Jason to Alvarenga Castellon M D Et Al, $199,950.
1608 Forest Glenn Cr; Kain Susan A Et Als Trustees to Deliazard Poliakoff and Carol, $249,900.
16109 Founders Bridge Tr; Byrd Thomas R and Daisy H to Moore Jon Daniel and Portia, $909,950.
8107 Galatea Pl; NVR Inc to Rivera Anthony and Nancy, $354,205.
5700 Garden Ridge Ct; Royal Rentals Group Llc to Ross Alicia, $284,000.
10019 S General Bl; Garman Steven Ray to Jones Everette Webster Jr, $156,500.
6007 Glencadam Dr; Blick Donald L and Lesley Jessee to Tomlinson Toria and Belcher R C, $185,000.
921 Gorham Ct; Seo Suk Jin and Kyungja to Hazzard Heather and Michael, $330,000.
14141 Grangewood Rd; Bishcoff P J and Beland J L to Lourinia Katie Marchetti, $574,000.
6329 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Terry Nathaniel and Roberta, $408,421.
9151 Gregory Dr; Ctd Properties Llc to Ekola Matthew and Digrazio M, $265,900.
1404 Groton Ct; Jewsbury Gale Lynn to Olson Gregg, $265,000.
2930 Haddington Ct; Z & A Properties Llc to Figgers Hatteras A, $156,500.
8006 Hampton Glen Mw; Flory Brandon to Uchida Kenjilyn S Et Al, $365,000.
12240 Harrowgate Rd; Levy Virginia B to Fields Diana and Fields E J, $210,000.
12253 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Nayak Sathisha, $278,415.
11966 Helmway Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hall Kevin R and Hillary T, $424,440.
7810 Hickory Rd; Shirey James H and Betty K to Day Andrea B, $169,900.
14637 Holding Pond Ct; Velez Milton and Rhonda to Velez Corey E, $280,000.
4000 Hunters Ridge Dr; Sandlin Thomas H and Denise L to Sandlin Brent W and Kristina V, $350,000.
1300 Idstone Wy; McClure Luke J to Ciampa David M and Jessica E, $675,000.
6407 Ivory Bill Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Hawkins R B and Hawkins D Trs, $401,448.
10703 Kelmont Ct; Bing Andy A and Lisa C to Belote Alexander and Jennifer, $270,000.
337 Kernel Ct; Maher Family Trust to Lee Rochelle, $347,500.
5812 Kings Grove Dr; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Strunk Andrew and Strunk E, $285,500.
7422 Kousa Dr; Elwood Gary L and Linda A to Britton Gary A and Lindsay G, $282,000.
6413 Lake Caroline Ct; Dinger Jason and Stephanie M to Chavarria Manuel Rodolfo, $270,125.
6200 Lansgate Rd; Morris Peter S and Bonny E to Gomez Rebecca, $342,500.
14103 Laurel Trail Pl; Voli Ronald M to Harrison Michael A, $235,000.
7601 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Ferrell Katia and Anthony, $252,065.
4013 Liberty Point Dr; Alouf Scott R and Lesley S to Awad Nabil Z and Ghbryal M F, $311,000.
15530 Little Hill Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kim So R and Song Angela H, $435,000.
4905 Logswood Rd; Tdz Properties Llc to Liddy Kelsey J and Walters M L, $255,000.
8213 Longlands Ct; Mills Geoffrey A and Andrea to Buck Sara L and Eric, $463,000.
11407 Longtown Tr; D R Horton Inc to Hagen Nancy, $329,990.
7600 Lower Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Brown Margaret N, $251,575.
4116 Lynchester Dr; Love That Home! Llc to Beardsley Cory and Bristow A, $245,000.
21632 Magnolia Av; Lemley Betsy P to Lesher Paul Douglas Et Als, $176,000.
7379 Mangrum Dr; Kelley Bethanie C to Grubbs Deborah K Et Als, $339,500.
612 Marsham Ct; NVR Inc to Rondeau Samantha and Marcus, $396,540.
6907 Mason Run Dr; Lacy Shannon P to Rivas Manuel De Jesus, $168,000.
6319 Meadowburm Dr; Chiep Chinda and La Touch Vendy to Rodriguez Luciano E, $150,000.
12501 Merry Dr; McHugh Jack A Trust to Lynch Ronald L and Diana H, $235,000.
2737 Mill Flume Dr; O'Connell Megan E and Degrava V to Delk Sara Whitley, $394,500.
7853 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Shackleferd Angela, $223,275.
14031 Mountshire Ln; Branch J Kevin and Traci to Riley Christopher J and Amanda L, $288,000.
3010 Newquay Ln; Ivatury Rao R to Brown Jerry W, $395,000.
4210 Northwich Rd; Phelps Richard R to Stultz Erika, $256,000.
10437 Oakside Dr; Whetzel Ronald and Lea to Comrie Keeli Nicole and Joshua G, $217,000.
16412 Old Castle Rd; Hayslette D T and Mayberry S M to Hamilton Joseph A and Janette A, $810,000.
13153 Old Happy Hill Rd; Marshall Allen S to Heineman Steven J and Rhonda L, $238,000.
2416 Osborne Rd; 2416 Osborne Road Series to Portillo Henry D Caceres, $250,000.
5207 Parrish Creek Dr; Dasch Nicholas C to Bernard Carl S, $245,000.
3951 Paulhill Rd; Capel Richard C Et Als to Ware Katherine L and Donald W, $270,000.
3136 Perdue Springs Ln; Kohlhafer Nancy J to McMains Grant and Christa, $212,000.
8908 Piels Rd; Davis Hope M to A and J Investment Llc, $180,000.
14406 Pleasant Grove Ct; Cousins Samuel A and Sandra P to Bivins Dustin Harrison, $252,500.
10101 Post Horn Dr; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Clark Devin, $210,000.
2430 Providence Creek Rd; Verret Kristina to Armstrong Kara M and Tate R K, $208,000.
1823 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Abed Jameel J and Saba A, $324,829.
13411 Queensgate Rd; Hineline James H and Doris A to Brooks Frank L Sr and Ekaterina, $354,000.
5703 Rainwater Ct; Lopez Lis Samayoa and Flores L D to Isinger William R Trust “A”, $190,000.
1949 Regiment Tr; Wight Douglas L and Cynthia B to Spear Rylan H and Curle Kelly A, $430,000.
14924 River Rd; Kagels Brenda B Et Als to Wight Douglas Lee and Cynthia B, $420,000.
3406 Robious Forest Wy; Berghuis John J and Mary L to Taranto John David and Sarah E, $565,000.
13800 Rockhaven Dr; Trevino Luis E to Buford Tiffany, $290,000.
4306 Rose Glen Pl; Hanes Fenny to Swartfager T L and Wilson M L, $325,000.
12325 Rotunda Ln; Piper William J and Felisa to Pretlow Revardo C, $375,000.
1403 Saint Joan Ct; Daniel Michael A to Johnson Aubren N, $190,000.
5403 Sarata Ct; Nay James J and Swanson Eric to Hooghkirk Miranda M, $194,000.
3813 Seamist Rd; Gorrell David J to Johnson Darrell L and Latoya P, $230,000.
9013 Sharpe Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Wind Paul Luther and Patricia J, $420,533.
4435 Shillcutt Rd; Herb Smith Inc to Le Quoc and Lyle Lieng Ngoc, $165,000.
3404 Silliman Ct; Huff Cassandra to Oak Grove Real Est Holding Llc, $170,000.
5401 Solaris Dr; Powers Robert to Scott M L and Pate T A, $209,000.
15301 Spiral Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Fournier Deena Marie, $388,145.
15208 Spruce Av; Sullivan Walter to Boothe Kiara, $179,000.
4508 Stanbrook Dr; Vector Homes Llc to Murphy Josh L and Kasey N, $161,500.
13904 Sterlings Bridge Rd; Young James H Jr and Deborah V to Wertz Joseph and Alexis, $278,000.
6109 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Owens Anthony T to Johnson Lyndsey M, $249,000.
3343 Summerbrooke Dr; Nguyen Nhat A to Edwards S L and Valentin T A, $219,000.
8601 Sunview Ln; Cooper Gloria J to Allcott Natalie and Emmett C, $274,000.
7213 Swanhaven Dr; Campbell Rothstein Jr and Lisa to Gibbs Gerrard and Quinones C M, $416,000.
9820 Taylor Rd; Zentgraf Ralph F and Rochelle B to Miranda Celio C and Rita M, $539,900.
5130 Timbercreek Dr; Heath Valerie A to Majors Keeya, $240,000.
1320 Tower Light Rd; Bass M L and Bass W T Jr to Township Properties Llc, $207,000.
8727 Trevillian Rd; Allen Cynthia Yates to Goldstein Alexis C and Braune M, $347,000.
5218 Turner Rd; Stackhouse Sue Ellen to Salas Christian M and Roque V M, $232,000.
1325 Twilight Ln; Ortiz Herbert E Et Al to Platero Cruz Mirian E, $210,000.
18260 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Abdelfattah Rehab Rabiea, $367,959.
7808 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Grosch Peter F, $244,420.
3418 Veyan Ct; NVR Inc to Stanberry Tamu Nichole, $365,885.
4341 Village Creek Dr; Freeburger Barron David to Harper Ernest and Dawn, $348,900.
19500 Walker Av; Irvine Robert to Powers Henry L, $185,000.
212 Water Pointe Ct; Lesher Paul D to Babbitt Richard C and Kathleen H, $180,000.
2150 Waters Mill Pt; Howren Joseph Michael to Sidle Margaret and Douglas, $188,000.
910 Westwood Village Wy; Powell Horace R III to Vincent Albert and Drewery Beth, $230,000.
1807 White Mountain Dr; Aponte Natanael Jr to Perry Lauren, $390,000.
7849 Willow Walk Dr; Dencause Bernardo M Et Al to Daniels John Joseph IV, $255,000.
17042 Windon Ct; Worthington Brian T and Stacey E to Bluestein Thomas M and Cole K, $399,000.
5519 Winterleaf Dr; Bridgetown Properties Llc to Ayala Sindy M, $168,500.
14407 Woods Walk Ct; Luna Elman and Turcios Waldemar to Armentrout Michael T, $286,000.
HANOVER
10338 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Heritage Properties RE LLC to Jason A. Casstevens, $309,950.
4230 Armstrong Drive, Mechanicsville; G. Edgar Kirk to Michelle R. Smith, $315,000.
7967 Baneberry Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary June Dawson Cameron to Christopher D. Keneagy, $239,900.
8123 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Fox and Hound Properties LLC to Erika Ventura Holson, $275,000.
8390 Bink Place, Mechanicsville; Allan E. Rudolph to Rodney A. McDaniel, $381,000.
8188 Brook Drive, Mechanicsville; Lisa Dalton Bishop to Haven L. Headley, $265,000.
12289 Cedar Lane, Ashland; David Cunningham to James L. White, $465,000.
8236 Christian Edge Drive, Mechanicsville; US Bank NA to Jeremy Wojcio, $409,000.
8173 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Michelle R. Smith to Allison Long, $236,000.
14401 Deelde Creek Drive, Montpelier; Erick J. Griffin to William Smith Sr., $378,000.
8001 Dominion Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Tori Bishop to Lauren C. Hummel, $249,500.
13365 Farrington Road, Ashland; Wayne S. Ambler to Trent A. Conwell, $510,000.
9338 Gerljean Drive, Mechanicsville; Jacob Simmons to Jennifer Dayle Young, $300,000.
13337 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen; Barbara G. Goodwin to William W. Hedgepath, $550,000.
6488 Hanna Drive, Mechanicsville; Raffael A. Toskes to Hannah C. Burruss, $229,500.
9077 Haversack Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael Jon Fritzsche to Jack A. Snyder III, $365,000.
8704 Hollyhedge Lane, Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Burns Jr. to Matthew Flynn, $349,950.
9873 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Hector Manuel Belliard, $289,950.
9103 Hunters Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Charles Cihon, $461,510.
7489 John Henry Lane, Mechanicsville; Evan Ragland Chesterman III, executor to Hector M. Cruz, $184,550.
908 Kilby Station Road, Ashland; Priscilla Uhline to Jeremy Lee Killian, $295,000.
7030 Lantana Lane, Mechanicsville; David L. Stewart to Della Wright, $295,000.
10124 Lindsay Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; James M. Sullivan to Chris Gee, $755,000.
7095 Marie Lane, Mechanicsville; Susan M. Varner to Dustin W. Evans, $242,900.
8222 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin S. Wright to Randy Charles Anderson, $298,000.
10828 McCann Place, Ashland; Philip W. Adams to Muhammad Tahir, $440,000.
7990 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph Henry Gormus Jr. to Brandon L. Richards, $234,950.
10137 Merrittcroft Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Logan Hunter Shumaker, $453,250.
8175 Newman Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin S. Harrison to Rolf D. Kleinfield, $262,001.
10045 Pamunkey Road, Mechanicsville; Jennifer M. Shelton to Dennis J. Bozuhoski, $208,000.
12088 Pinhook Road, Rockville; Jennifer Cosby to David A. McDowell, $241,000.
7059 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; JHG2000 LLC to Mackenzie C. Finchum, $205,000.
10332 Rapidan Court, Ashland; Justin Peters to Nathan Reynolds, $262,000.
6340 Rolling Lawn Court, Mechanicsville; Brian K. Palmore to Scott Hennarty, $315,000.
3701 Section 2, Garrison Manor; Meridian Garrison Manor LLC to NVR Inc., $269,650.
7435 Seven Springs Road, Mechanicsville; Betty J. Taylor to Paula J. Reynolds, $236,500.
7226 Shelton Place, Mechanicsville; Vito Taormina to John C. Muntean, $620,000.
7376 Smoothbore Lane, Mechanicsville; Yvonne Fawcett to Jonathan Edgar Vanderveer, $239,995.
9010 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Srinivas Ramani, $307,920.
9077 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Anita W. Wilkenson, $301,280.
8503 Steeplebush Place, Mechanicsville; Donna M. Fleming to Blane Orlan Cox, $364,000.
8377 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; David A. Abell to James D. Wreden, $258,000.
9315 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Maria M. Lacy to Mark Thomas Janowski, $213,950.
9154 Teddington Lane, Mechanicsville; Sean M. Hackney to Kevin J. Coppersmith, $615,000.
5471 Turkey Hill Trail, Mechanicsville; Elwin W. Brooks Jr. to Cameron Russell Smith, $365,000.
515 Wesley St., Ashland; Sean T. Gilbert to Ariel I. Koenig, $220,250.
9309 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Donald D. Booth, $422,820.
5432 Winsmith Drive, Mechanicsville; Arik Hayot to William M. Ellen, $683,000.
POWHATAN
2217 Autumn Oaks Lane, Powhatan; Michael Scholz to Sallyann Walheim, $282,000.
3304 Colston Court, Powhatan; David J. Cooke to Jeremy Shank, $620,000.
3932 Fighting Creek Drive, Powhatan; Keith C. St. Laurent to Rebekah Dawn Moore, $320,000.
999 Genito West Blvd., Moseley; C. Norwood Ashworth to Tyrel Vaughn, $345,000.
4411 Lockin Road, Powhatan; Daniel Durreck to Chelsea Lynn Ferguson, $190,000.
3043 Moyer Road, Powhatan; Christopher R. Pulley to E & S Land Holdings L.C., $221,000.
234 Petersburg Road, Powhatan; Bonvoy Investments LLC to Gerald R. Mann, $320,000.
3395 Rolling Trail, Powhatan; Dennis O. Shepherd Jr. to Green Evan, $303,499.
4294 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Margaret Kivikko to Eleanor Neale Robertson, $219,950.
GOOCHLAND
2100 Alldever Drive, Maidens; Christopher T. Caudill to Gilbert Guzman Jr., $345,000.
12225 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to E. Richard Hines, $666,470.
12249 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Ronald C. Tkacz, $595,751.
1980 Covington Road, Crozier; South River Custom Homes LLC to Daniel M. Radack, $1,015,491.
2622 Dogtown Road, Goochland; Bruno Roy to Derek M. Funn, $325,000.
1725 Fox Downs Lane, Oilville; Ruth K. Denham to F. Christopher Evans, $253,344.
2414 Hanway Drive, Maidens; Florin A. Veja to Scott Carter, $385,000.
12894 Holly Lane, Manakin Sabot; William K. Van Huss to Deneise M. Estock, $261,000.
901 Kinloch Point Lane, Manakin Sabot; Frank A. Pearson to G. Don Faison Jr., $650,000.
5278 Long Lane, Louisa; Alex D. Prats to Robert M. Maclay, $297,000.
1670 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Michael C. Leabough to Mayor Cutzal Cali, $220,000.
2403 Rock Castle Road, Goochland; Dina M. May to Joseph C. Condrey, $262,000.
2101 Strawberry Run, Crozier; Thomas H. Redfern to Charles Howard, $650,000.
216 Westbrook Run Drive, Richmond; Janice Carver Butler, trustee to Charles Sherman Shanahan IV, $429,200.
729 Woodson Place, Manakin Sabot; Isaac Koziol to Jeffrey L. Everhart, $975,000.
Petersburg
1671 Berkley Ave.; Gloria J. Leake to Maimoona Habeeba Shorter, $180,000.
517 High St.; Mitchell P. Pradia to Craig Roland Smith, $315,890.
DINWIDDIE
10008 Boisseau Road, Sutherland; Robert Berger to Kevin Edward Daniels, $262,000.
3704 Ferndale Circle, North Dinwiddie; Richard A. Grenoble to Jesse E. Miller, $165,000.
24408 Lake Drive, North Dinwiddie; Sonya Henshaw to Allison M. Shye, $231,500.
3808 Plantation Court, North Dinwiddie; Shelby J. Meade to Latoya Jackson, $211,000.
19609 Turkey Run Place, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Sean M. Fitzsimmons, $329,900.
20900 Westover Drive, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Shelby Lind Rowland, $235,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
205 Biltmore Drive; Viviana Negron to William E. Rick, $231,500.
3115 Farris Ave.; Warren Christopher Ritchie to Connie L. Clark, $197,500.
204 Norwood Drive; Megan N. McGreevy to Anastasia Hester-Cerreto, $215,000.
122 Sherwood Drive; Andrew C. Sobrito to Adam R. Hassick, $200,000.
HOPEWELL
717 Cabin Creek Drive; B & K Rental Property IV LLC to Jose D. Millan Huertas, $184,000.
3202 Clay St.; Roger Wallace to Lloyd A. Haskins Jr., $189,000.
4208 Eagle Drive; Kyung C. Yeon to Angela Legrande, $229,000.
NEW KENT
8022 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Valerie L. Breeden to Glenna Y. Redd, $291,000.
9506 Deer Lake, New Kent; Zachary Aaron Haga to Kimberly D. Elam, $250,000.
6403 Maple Road, Quinton; Four Fifty-Five Five LLC to Austin Lee Stowers, $205,000.
4110 Old Nothingham Road, Quinton; Richard W. Moore to Joseph Horst, $382,500.
4107 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton; Charles D. Dameron to Little Arkansas LLC, $950,000.
7511 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Herman Jose Groombridge, $306,990.
8540 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Megan Sylvia, $370,812.
10540 Villa Green Terrace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Richard W. Arnett, $324,852.
3600 S Woodland Circle, Quinton; Jason T. Cathcart to Jeffrey J. Hobbs, $255,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4701 Barrell Point Road, Prince George; Sheronda N. Rose to Jorge Trujillo, $198,500.
12490 Chester Drive, Disputanta; Brandermill Run LLC to Candice Harden, $210,000.
8619 Hines Road, Disputanta; Belinda Lynn Gains to Vincent Wilson, $280,000.
10657 Johnson Road, South Prince George; Joseph T. Mason III to Ann C. Morriss, $246,000.
5725 Middle Road, Prince George; Charles B. Stoveken to Ali M. Sultan, $280,000.
3505 Spring Meadow Place, North Prince George; John E. Labriola to Jennifer Bailey, $279,900.
8973 Williams Lane, Spring Grove; Patrick Albiges to Vincent O. Giles, $299,900.
Charles city
16.34 acres; Robert A. Smith to Jester M. Kigis, $365,000.
Lot 1, Cedar Hill; Wayne L. Price to Adam M. Montelo, $272,900.
AMELIA
17170 Amelia Estates Blvd., Amelia Court House; Timothy Lee Poore Jr. to Timothy P. Leonard, $255,000.
12301 Chula Road, Amelia Court House; C.P. Weddington Inc. to Preston Lee Aldridge IV, $317,000.
16221 Poor House Road, Amelia Court House; Charles B. Goodman Jr. to Jay F. Calhoun, $435,000.
CAROLINE
Parcel; Joshua Servais to Terry Lynn Thacker, $165,000.
Parcel; Renee Storke Baughan to Sheldon Louis Simonovich, $249,000.
Parcel; Keith L. Gray to Paul Kenneth Dillman, $332,000.
Parcel; Haley Properties LC to Fred Allen Thompson, $186,500.
Parcel; Jamey L. Tarrh to BGRS Relocation Inc., $445,000.
Parcel; Christopher R. Graves to Cole T. Gallamore, $230,000.
Parcel; Richard Moore to Andrew U. Stanley, $297,500.
Parcel; James E. Buel to Jamie Leeann Stewart, $222,500.
Parcel; CMH Homes Inc. to Shamar L. Griffin, $228,200.
Parcel; Regal Holdings LLC to Estefanie Tamar Mercado Aviles, $243,000.
Parcel; Erin Dinovi to Jesus E. Martinez, $282,000.
Parcel; Matthew D. Holicky to Robert G. Swift, $189,900.
Parcel; Deepa Kappadath to Jeffrey Allen Furnia, $218,000.
Parcel; Thomas J. Schadtler to Brandon Ozawa, $188,500.
Parcel; Regal Holdings LLC to Vincent Burton, $269,900.
Parcel; Walter R. Williams to William Londeree PE, $269,900.
Parcel; Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Jamie L. Williams, $329,258.
CUMBERLAND
1269 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Daves Construction LLC to Vargus O. Pride, $200,000.
240 Trices Lake Road, Columbia; David R. Myzie, trustee to Robert A. Yergey, $295,000.
KING AND QUEEN
492 Chinquapin Lane, Millers Tavern; Houston Brant Smith to Raymond T. Holmes III, $325,000.
362 Pea Ridge Road, Bruington; Kellum Homes LLC to Richard S. Williamson, $288,500.
1864 Tastine Road, Mattaponi; Calvin J. Foster to Jay Burkard, $165,000.
KING WILLIAM
4203 Acquinton Church Road, King William; Darrell Hixenbaugh to Paul A. Salley, $240,000.
332 Dylan Drive, Aylett; S & C Building Co. Inc. to Jennifer T. Devaughn, $257,000.
1980 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Kimberly Ann Pegram, $190,000.
1533 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Robert L. Nestor to Jonathon Myers, $196,500.
220 Pine Lane, King William; George Rusek to Ronald W. Etter, $213,000.
111 Rosewood Court, Aylett; Kyle L. Schools to Whitney Y. Medlin, $188,950.
1231 Upshaw Road, Aylett; Tyrone L. Vessels to Lori Y. Vessels, $165,000.
Sussex
3 acres; Low Ground Timber Co. LLC to Sandra G. Ricks, $185,000.
63.59 acres; Southside Farms LLC to Dew Timberlands LLC, $500,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
404 Cherrywood Court; Kevin R. Jones, trustee to Gus Gibson Jr., $450,000.
1005 Settlement Drive; Robert W. Gray Builder Inc. to David Czerwinski, $176,500.
JAMES CITY
6205 Adams Hunt, Williamsburg; RFK Property Solutions LLC to Christopher A. Donnell, $221,000.
9428 Ashlock Court, Toano; John H. Whalen Jr. to Valerie Lee Helms, $479,999.
9475 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to George B. Siecko, $322,000.
4331 Audrey Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Jared P. McCully, $374,750.
2124 Benomi Drive, Williamsburg; Charles A. Robinson to Robert A. Smith Sr., $395,000.
110 Branscome Blvd., Williamsburg; John D. Boag Jr. to Andrew Shields Beauchamp, $323,000.
36 Bromley Drive, Williamsburg; Charlotte E. Dellostritto, trustee to Edward J. Mooney, $165,000.
403 Carriage Road, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Renzo Rodriguez, $174,910.
104 Clara Croker, Williamsburg; David Paul Wandrey to Michael Sterling, $475,000.
9932 E Cork, Toano; KS Builder LLC to Christopher Key Roberts, $424,950.
3845 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Shenandoah Sky Arnette to David W. Lewes, $224,000.
2104 Eaglescliffe, Williamsburg; Alfred Gray Collins Jr. to Darla R. Garvey, $412,000.
101 Francis Jessup, Williamsburg; Bryan D. Bailey to Claude T. Dallas, $367,500.
9527 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Christopher Smith Connelly, $381,735.
3956 Guildford Lane, Williamsburg; Marvin Nash Russell to Josiah R. Hoover, $437,900.
113 Heron Court, Williamsburg; Tammy H. Ledford to Angel R. Figueroa, $295,000.
2087 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Thomas B. Sebrell IV to David F. Macghee Jr., $749,000.
6140 Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Dawn R. O'Mara to Regis J. Joly, $439,900.
160 John Browning, Williamsburg; George R. Lewis to Shaun Michael Reddy, $825,000.
225 W Kilbride, Williamsburg; William Gregory Fidyk, trustee to Christopher H. Collins, $810,000.
104 Lake Drive, Williamsburg; James J. Oliver, trustee to William Pierce, $474,000.
8472 Lantana Court, Toano; Brian M. Pavlik to Joshua L. Reimers, $350,000.
338 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Michael Wayne Hodson, executor to Larry Douglas Ellis, $295,000.
3636 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Charles Nunley, $367,355.
6232 N Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; Frank E. Folly, trustee to Devin L. Powell, $355,000.
115 Molesey Hurst, Williamsburg; Jeffrey D. Christensen to Christopher W. Kirby, $498,000.
4648 Noland Blvd., Williamsburg; James C. Gullo to Kevin B. Elliott, $236,300.
8205 Old Mill Lane, Williamsburg; John Maleta II to Nathan Luzwick, $375,000.
4421 Powhatan Crossing, Williamsburg; Clara E. Morrow to Delinda Gucwa, $295,000.
1501 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Kathyrn P. Rhodes, $263,877.
224 Reflection Drive, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Charles H. Sillery Sr., $269,900.
223 Robertson St., Williamsburg; Sean M. Smith to Alexander Joseph Trimarchi, $286,500.
801 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Rachel Wray Miller to Shubham Khajanchi, $239,900.
6031 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Richard Barnett, $584,930.
5417 Skalak Drive, Williamsburg; Michael L. Gasink to Jonathan A. Teich, $169,000.
6235 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; Iris Ramsey to James D. Carter IV, $323,000.
4301 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Buforvine LLC to Brianna Nicole Taylor, $282,000.
Unit 110, Toano Business Center; JSRS Associates LLC to CDN Holdings LLC, $176,722.
7009 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Kevin Charles Crain, $399,940.
3501 Winslow Court, Toano; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to April Heather Benecki, $219,900.
6532 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Robert Buchanan, $430,000.