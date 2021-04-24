Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Colonial Heights and King & Queen will be in future editions.
Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
221 E 15th St; Martinez Leo to Siverd Joseph David, $225,000.
804 N 22nd St; Multibecks Investment Group I to Rva Holding Group Llc, $425,000.
103 N 26th St; Jenvey Eric and Leigh Anne to Schneden Blake R, $330,000.
1521 N 29th St; Southside Ventures Llc to Robertson Jeffrey Phillip, $187,000.
1311 N 32nd St; Evolve Hld Llc to Hall Spencer, $338,000.
1508 N 35th St; Cava Capital Llc to Ogando Maureen Georgina, $169,950.
999 W 43rd St; Saunders Charles L III to Norvell Dylan M, $216,000.
2400 Afton Ave; Burton Larry S and Pamela L to 2400 Afton Avenue Llc, $347,750.
405 N Allen Ave; Schmitz Ronald D and Melissa to Schooley Jennifer Lee Trustee, $1,225,000.
2811 Barton Ave; Olga K Properties Llc to Mothershead Steven and Megan, $375,000.
1677 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Dahlman George C, $411,490.
10 E Broad St; Marshall Broad Street Llc to Marshall Broad Street II Llc, $1,149,000.
4410 Bromley Lane; Ashby James IV and Sally P to Finney Tyler S and Geho Ellen M, $790,000.
24 W Brookland Park Blvd; Kohler David P to 24 W Brookland Park Blvd Llc, $225,000.
1505 Cedar Lane; Sisk Aaron Powell and to Poffenberger Chelsie and Jordan, $360,000.
1629 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Bloomfield Garry, $177,000.
3418 E Clay St; Relyance Venture Llc to Mount David M and Jessica, $389,950.
4504 Coventry Road; Knowles Elizabeth S and to Kyte Peter K and Elizabeth S, $1,800,000.
2901 Decatur St; Maya Juan Camilo to Bender Rita C, $205,000.
5407 Dorchester Road; Leraas John A and to Walls Matthew and Rachel, $450,000.
8104 Duncaster Road; Papas Robert and Kathleen to Lewis Richard James, $335,000.
2917 Ellwood Ave; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Bethard Benjamin, $724,950.
3104 Fendall Ave; Clarke Nikki M to McCurdy Matthew A, $396,000.
4707 Fitzhugh Ave; Kirby Joann to Cava Capital Llc, $250,000.
5825 Forest Hill Ave; Lugo Mark and Hronowski Alyssa K to Browder Madison, $334,950.
4613 W Franklin St; Cava Capital Llc to Poma Caroline, $440,000.
5365 Germain Road; Dehart Peggy to Ponce Ashley Nicole, $205,000.
2200 E Grace St; The Hardwicke House Llc to Hon Group Llc, $900,000.
7613 Granite Hall Ave; Glaser Tyler Alex and Lauren to Drechsler Robert Michael, $585,000.
3134 Griffin Ave; Hicks John L and Lenora G to Sullivan Joshua, $160,000.
2100 Grove Ave, U23; Schenberg Brian to Bratko Dusan, $217,900.
403 N Hamilton St, Uf; Henderson Colin to Privott Tyler W, $230,000.
310 N Harrison St; Agruso Michael J Trs to Aaravabhoomi Silpa, $480,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U401; Ham Delbert Wayne to Grove Ralph Frederick, $299,000.
610 Holdcroft Dr; Whitely Glenn M to Davis Michael F Sr, $179,900.
1509 Jacquelin St; Obrist Ralph W and Amy I and to Randolph Homes Llc, $170,000.
3000 Kensington Ave; Barron Properties to 3000 Kensington Llc, $800,000.
4503 Kensington Ave; Timberlake James C to Goodstein Mark David, $415,000.
3128 Lake Terrace Ct; Pendergrass Charles A and to Seward Richard H IV, $327,500.
612 W Lancaster Road; Piperbear Holdings Llc to Davis Paul Robert, $282,000.
117 Libbie Ave; Ayscue Robert M to Bryan Hugh McLellan IV, $1,012,500.
3110 M St; 3110 M St Affordable Land Trust to Rumley Aaron, $229,950.
523 Maple Ave; Cc Richmond II Lp to Layfield T Gaylon III, $412,000.
317 W Marshall St; Modarres Amir H to Leventhal Ethan Augustus, $315,000.
612 McDowell Road; Baskerville Group The Llc to Jones Anthony, $158,000.
1825 Monument Ave; Mehler Fritz A and Cherie L to Ludwig James E, $1,619,000.
600 S Nansemond St; Collins Billings M and Erica A to Chatterjea Raj and Briar H, $361,000.
3423 Noble Ave; McLean Margaret Ann to Mazzenga Nicholas J, $800,000.
904 Old Denny St; Wharton Nathaniel D Jr and to Temple Wayne and Brenda D, $212,500.
4301 Oxford Road; Eck Edgar E III and Margaret L to Seven Hills Llc, $1,725,000.
4510 Park Ave; Collins Leslie V to Booth Edward A, $450,000.
5514 Parker St; Komp Catherine J to Talukdar Sarmistha, $277,000.
6533 Patterson Ave; Barden Serena D and to Hogge Nathaniel R, $355,000.
815 Porter St, U316; Borkey Walter F and Kathleen G to Ripley Brett, $299,000.
5725 Regent Cir; Stumpf Frank J Jr to Garcia David Gustavo, $549,950.
2005-1/2 Rose Ave; K C Enterprises Of Va Llc to Obie Brandon and Garza Simon, $382,500.
1404 Sauer Ave; Cabaniss Thomas E to Pardis Sawyer, $580,000.
2128 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Stanek Michael and Maria, $341,140.
404 N Shields Ave; Miller Antonette to Sachs Roberta Oster, $596,000.
1306 Spruance Road; Johnson Jeremy C and to Bayliff Sarah Elizabeth, $287,000.
2407 Stuart Ave; Burch William B Revocable to Massie Ella Burwell, $550,000.
2620 Stuart Ave, U1d; El Pamela K to Grossman Howard and Annette, $699,000.
4306 Sulgrave Road;, Ukrop James E and Barbara B to Crudele Daniel E and Wendy E, $1,635,000.
7632 Tanglewood Road; Roach Charles D Jr and to Coss David Lewis, $345,000.
5219 Weatherford Road; Almonte Gloria E and Fatima to Gonzales Escobedo Hermitanio, $150,000.
2921 E Weyburn Road; Rangel Communications Inc to Pelland Christopher, $349,900.
108 Windsor Way; Lambert Michael E Jr and Carol G to Powell Brandon E and Nikki A, $1,352,000.
3009 Woodrow Ave; Cirelli Samuel L to Surratt Robert Marshall, $365,000.
HENRICO
1700 Acton St, Henrico; Ford Janet Sue to Brook Melissa Zelia Hatton, $158,000.
909 Alden Parke Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Choudry, Umaran Hafeez and Arielle, $694,545.
11300 Anna Way, Henrico; Otanez Alejandro J and Mary T to Thompson Perry L, $431,500.
15 Ashinghurst Rd, Henrico; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Schultz Gretchen L, $185,000.
5101 Austin Healey Dr, Glen Allen; Jiwani Kiran and Shiraz S Gillani to Smith Emily Kaitlyn and Michael A Chaves, $749,000.
2555 Barnesway Ln, Henrico; Steinruck Pamela S to Price Delbert J, $165,000.
10030 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Wallace Hal Douglas Jr and E N to Cavalcante Denise Maria Ribas, $228,000.
4820 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Lay Nguon Michael and Khech Meng Sok, $299,950.
7412 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Sage Thomas J to Smith Tucker E and Kaskia N Brown, $300,000.
5508 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Hildebrand Carolyn C to Holder-Irby Inc, $150,000.
2000 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Duffy II Llc and Vibhakar Lc Et Al to Bremo Road Rmp Llc, 12000000.
1609 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Moody Kathy L to Decker Anne, $256,500.
1714 Broadmoor Dr, Henrico; Bies Robert T and Jennifer M to Henderson Colin Charles and Katherine W F, $285,000.
10218 Brookmont Dr, Henrico; Klein Amy K and Karen L Geiger to Bilotta Nicholas J and Marykate, $350,000.
4001 Bush Lake Way, Glen Allen; Mjo Land Trust to Breeden Valerie L, $259,500.
2414 Capehart Rd, Henrico; Washburn Eric R and Sara L to Hernandez Gabrielle Nichole, $232,500.
4017 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Selimovic Nesiba and Husein, $540,823.
174 E Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Walker Annie D to Kirven Raenita, $180,000.
5025 Chappell Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Kannoth Vinod and Sarita to Patel Amitaben N and Nirajkumar I, $444,000.
7920 Chowning Rd, Henrico; Chhetri Tirtha and Yanuka Phuyel to Lopez-Dela Vega Arturo and Noemi B Riveira, $300,000.
6724 Cluck Ln, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Givens Joylynn Dorethea and Herman Eugene, $272,810.
5701 Colwyck Dr, Henrico; Elmes Danielle to Deberry Joyce, $201,500.
12221 Country Creek Way, Glen Allen; Robison Brian S and Cheryl C to Willis Jeffrey M and Stephanie V, $759,950.
1514 Cutshaw Pl, Henrico; Ludgate Shawn to Pope Todd C and Laura J Weiss, $325,000.
3279 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Felle Frank A Jr and Lisa to Goodall Maurice and Xavier, $250,000.
2900 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Harrison Amy Lynn to Qualls Travis O and Larissa Wisniewski, $224,700.
4908 Dominion Blvd, Glen Allen; J and M Nelson Company Llc to Rva Properties Llc, $280,000.
12600 Eagle Ridge Rd, Henrico; Rogers Matthew and Michele G to Brodeur Catherine, $441,500.
7000 Elko Rd, Sandston; Thompson Property Management Llc to Smith James S, $201,000.
3800 Ensley Pl, Henrico; Martindale Edgar Allen IV and Siobhan H to Chinn Dustin Wayne and Liliana, $455,000.
9133 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Munn Jessie A to Brookman Claudia A, $255,000.
9212 Fisk Rd, Henrico; Rocca Ireneo G and Barbara to Said Calixto Joao and Brunna M R A, $254,500.
4809 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Driffill Martin R and andrea J to Stone Mark L and Rosmarie E, $350,000.
5713 Garron Point Ct, Henrico; Walsh Jennifer L and Catrina M Case to Gamez Oscar A, $242,000.
218 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Mega Matthew D to Larsen Mark Andrew and Jeanine Marie, $495,000.
12104 Glastonbury Pl, Henrico; Law James J to Pippert Thomas Adam and Rosalie Dawn, $580,000.
2103 Glenthorne Rd, Henrico; Faulcon Sonya T to James Raymond A, $187,000.
6508 W Grace St, Henrico; Coquila Llc to Laughter Robert Bryan, $235,000.
1916 Greenstone Ct, Glen Allen; Shaffer Cameron M to Rorie John, $253,500.
405 Harben Pl, Glen Allen; Marri Srinivasarao and N C Jammula to Yenuga Prasanth Jeevan Kumar, $386,000.
7305 Hawkshead Rd, Henrico; Evans Lyndon P and Julie W to Terry Harvey Lee and Jeffrey Lee, $220,000.
8204 Heather Ridge Ct, Henrico; Epps Charmica D to Griffin Isoke M, $280,000.
210 Herndon Rd, Henrico; Gray George W Sr Trust to Lambert Michael E Jr and Carol G, $1,345,000.
10804 Hinton Ct, Glen Allen; Short Richard A and Carol R to Anderson Paul and Jerilyn, $395,100.
10839 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Kakani Keerthi and Prasanth Puttamreddy, $496,175.
10122 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico; Daniels Brian D and Kristin R to Cross Bobby D and Anthony Dodeci, $310,000.
301 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Roberson Jason N to Bullock Margaret A, $212,000.
4313 Joseph Dr, Glen Allen; Ashby Molly E to Bawab Osama, $425,000.
9504 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Yung Tsz Yan A and Wendy E Wiger to Reigle Kristin Ashley, $194,000.
5625 Lake Sharon Dr, Glen Allen; Geary Bailey Britt and David Harold to Smith William Mark and Ellen Clark, $289,000.
3202 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Miles Gilbert Lawrence Jr Trustee to M and H Investment Holdings Llc, $225,000.
2612 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Alejos Anne Renee Mendoza, $298,354.
5908 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dozier Corey Quievalve, $262,515.
9304 Ledbury Rd, Henrico; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Pascual Caroline Parker, $395,000.
3909 Liesfeld Pl, Glen Allen; Dongieux Michael J to Crowley Robert F, $430,000.
11082 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Summers Rebecca Lynn, $466,030.
6400 Mallory Dr, Henrico; Stonee Contracting Llc to Key Enterprise Llc, $375,000.
2438 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Cullen Hitomi to Ramagiri Jeevan and Lakshmi, $275,000.
1211 Maywood Rd, Henrico; Brenner William E and Carol N to Stokes Dalton P and Casey M, $410,000.
24 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Martinez Lucila Avila to Yung Tsz Yan Ambermarie, $230,000.
3502 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Millers Lane Llc to Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia, $360,000.
6360 N Midview Rd, Henrico;, U S Bank Trust Na Trustee to Fountain Tamanda, $235,000.
9403 Minna Dr, Henrico; Guill Angela S to Vonbechmann Jacques F III and Dawn M, $275,000.
5928 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Cox Dawna, Urso to Conner James R III, $240,000.
577 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; Givens James A Jr to Santiago Rosa D, $245,000.
3355 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Suthar Sandhyaben R and Rasheshkumar M, $296,680.
201 O’Brien Rd, Henrico; Hineman Tracy Trustee to Baldridge Nicholas Warren and Molly J, $204,000.
1100 Ocala Rd, Henrico; Powell Mildred Moore to Moore Realty Investments Llc, $185,000.
9110 Old Mayland Way, Henrico; Carter Maurice S to Smith Gary Austin Jr, $250,000.
934 Pale Moon Dr, Glen Allen; Pierson Eric R and Priscila C Florentz to Crandle Samuel, $256,000.
6800 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Webb Leslie S Jr to Wimabi Press Llc, $460,000.
2118 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Kish-Guillaume Patricia E to Debnath Nabin, $360,000.
12309 Poplar Forest Dr, Henrico; Jennings Jared R to Dolecki Karen L, $290,000.
12337 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Elkin Paul S and Carla P, $852,657.
1781 Raintree Commons Dr, Henrico; McGrath Thomas G and Carolyn J to Sung Yong I, $239,000.
8202 Rexford Rd, Henrico; Brodeur Catherine to Reeve Laura Chow and Ace Marin Canessa, $275,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U97, Henrico; Marchetti Katie P to Squire Peter Weaver Jr and Meredith W, $375,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U418, Henrico; Massey Ivor Jr Trustee to Baxter Stephen P and Susan J, $579,000.
2319 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Broglio Morgan J and Lawrence A and Yoli B to Perelman Tatyana and Boris Pearlman, $230,700.
2408 Salua Dr, Henrico; Km Realty Llc to Villalobos Efrain, $220,600.
7502 Schaaf Dr, Henrico; Jones Benjamin T and Rachel to Berkowitz Stanley Frank, $284,950.
1613 Selma Pl, Henrico; Edwards Kiyoumi and Tramayne Baldwin to Dunning William J Jr, $298,000.
7513 Settlers Ridge Ct, Henrico; Dougherty Lisa to Leonard Claudia K, $275,225.
413 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Shirodkar Anup and Karishma to Narayanan Krishnakumar and Hemalatha K, $365,000.
1204 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Rowe William Lee S Jr to Norman Emily T, $345,000.
523 South St, Henrico; Crigger Donna Eads to Wilson Pamela, $170,000.
9623 Springfield Woods Cir, Glen Allen; Costa Emily and Molly and Benjamin to Saravane Laxanh Prathom and Isaac, $176,500.
11476 Stanford Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Suarez Ivan D G and Maria A Lizarzabal to Whitaker Carolyn Lewis and Christopher, $549,900.
1002 Stilwell Rd, Henrico; Hatch Properties Llc to Nesmith Andrew, $280,000.
4902 Taos Ln, Glen Allen; Wells Fargo Bank Na Trustee to Medina German Aguilar and Jose Aguilar, $181,000.
9513 Tenbury Ct; Main Street Homes to Stack Ronald K and Elyse M, $542,570.
4525 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; J R Walker Homes Llc to Wagner Matthew D and Kensington A Hatcher, $620,000.
10316 Trellis Crossing Ln, Henrico; Deborah L Thexton to Torres Nayda, $385,000.
3617 Tyverton Ct, Henrico; Scott Andrew P and m Gibrall to Weiss David T, $589,000.
3368 Vasko Trl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Goebel Lisa K, $617,085.
914 Ward Rd, Glen Allen; Barraclough Laura A to Freeman-St John Beverly, $360,000.
12 Watson Ln, Henrico; Feher Richard A to Glenn Kay S, $180,900.
11226 Wellesley Terrace Ct, Henrico; Duval Carol C to Gilliam Beverly, $404,500.
4845 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Carreno Esteban Duenas and Jerry Barcenas, $298,085.
316 N Wilkinson Rd, Henrico; Foster Anissa P to Holder Homes Llc, $244,000.
335 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; McGeorge Kelli L and Antoinette M to Edling Linda M and Silas W Davis, $270,000.
8119 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Beazer Tariq George and Kerina C Ellis, $261,379.
5600 Yates Ln, Henrico; Carter Arthur Craig and Samantha Burton to Agbotui-Nyarho Raymond, $267,000.
Chesterfield
1011 Adkins Rd; Ford Richard C and Cheri L to Mapel Drake T, $256,000.
501 Aldersmead Rd; Tate William F and Linda G to Dobson Anne M and Baird T S, $229,000.
2005 Apple Orchard Ct; Hartwig David L and Laura E to Kennedy Kate N, $280,000.
10711 Arsenal Dr; Renn Leona and Renn Herbert M to Chalet Properties IV Llc, $362,000.
12000 Avaclaire Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Scarboro Alethea, $280,000.
3501 Banana Ln; Matteis Marjorie to Milstead Colton C and Soles K C, $255,500.
13724 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Jackson Jerome Adrian Jr, $333,315.
3213 S Battlebridge Dr; Wilson Makiyyah S to Sherrod Deron and Sherrod C D, $165,000.
5231 Beachmere Tr; Warthan Rebekah to Sherrill Tracy and Ron, $417,500.
3925 Beethoven Ct; Williams Shannel D to Applin Janiah M, $191,500.
4208 Belrun Rd; Ayala Jose A and Sanchez A L M to Escobar Recinos Bessy C, $189,000.
5919 Belston Ct; Pegram Willnette Deatrice to anderson Jahkima N, $190,000.
10911 Berrand Rd; James Nay Llc to Walczak Jessica and Fuentes Jose, $237,000.
11719 Black Alder Dr; Walker Robert M and Brenda K to Avent Jacquelyn F, $389,000.
15607 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Dyer Leisha A Trustee, $343,633.
4607 Bootsy Ct; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Stokes Jacob Calvin, $620,000.
10655 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Kim Lee Fang and Chok Amanda, $248,155.
17806 Bradford Pear Ln; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Hebert Stephen, $1,000,000.
19201 Brevard Dr; Fowler Christopher P and Marie A to Lee Shemika, $260,000.
8166 Brown Rd; Jones Russell S and anderson S E to Poehlmann Kevin C and Michelle A, $283,000.
5710 Burnett Dr; Little G C and Little J M to Patterson Douglas H, $260,000.
16048 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Koch Arthur A III and Butler L K, $427,240.
16118 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Solomon-Minarchi Timothy R, $449,936.
12448 Cameron Bridge Pl; Hudson Glenn P to Smith Michael Antoine, $268,000.
2111 Carbon Hill Dr; Badgley Leroy T and Anna J to Palmer Lauren F, $339,500.
1407 Cauthan Ct; Russell Iren to Echavarria J and Ballesteros D M, $199,950.
11918 Channelmark Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Crooks Lameisha M, $659,800.
9456 Chester Rd; 414 Roseneath Properties Llc to Montoya Jose and Pena Maria G R, $175,000.
5509 Chestnut Bluff Rd; Crisman R and Crisman S Trustees to Tsoleas Deborah B, $325,000.
2307 China Cat Tr; Hausman Heather L to Hubbard Damian, $237,500.
11507 Clear Ridge Dr; Rowe Patrick W to Roberts-Muse Clarice, $230,000.
14719 Collington Turn; Reid Robert J and Jana L to Fecek George J and Olena O, $455,000.
10919 Corryville Rd; Young Matthew C to Kroez Thomas F and Nicole Renae, $246,000.
4905 Creekwood Ct;, Uwanaka Mercy M and Josiah K to Rawlings James O II, $176,000.
16318 Crossfell Pl; Main Street Homes to Cleck Brian and Amber, $477,195.
10700 Darby Cr; Farleigh F R and Farleigh J Trs to, U S Bank Nat'l Assoc Trustee, $563,040.
9513 Deering Ct; Collington East Llc to Wong Patrick Chi-Man and Karen B, $434,627.
10201 Donegal Pl; Hair James R Sr and Brenda D to Dyson Stanley D and Ross S A, $415,000.
5931 Dunnshire Rd; Freeman Karen T to Ramos Hernandez Miguel, $240,000.
11925 Dunvegan Ct; Drumwright Justin to Gibbs Amy, $337,000.
12600 Easy St; Karger Manfred G and Sandra A to Harrison Carla D, $267,000.
17721 Elko Rd; Tarnaski John S and Laura F to Huffman Robert W and Elliott E J, $470,100.
14809 Esther Ln; Fields Jamie M and Mary M to Primeau Evan M C and Janelle L, $256,500.
4715 Falling Creek Cr; Mortimer Eric J and Jeannette W to Aleman Victor R Jr, $163,000.
6519 Faulkner Ct; D R Horton Inc to Mason Xavier Michael, $348,370.
703 Ferrylanding Dr; Gray Kevin and Deborah to Wilson John M and Olivia B, $310,000.
7505 Flag Tail Dr; Taylor Jess P and Terrie L to Rahman S and Rahma M Trustees, $220,000.
15312 Fox Briar Ln; Halvorsen Lars R and Julia R to Thomas Derrick M and Brittany B, $390,000.
3207 Fox Hurst Dr; Hawkins Maude Rae to Beachy Andrea L and Mark J, $468,500.
13406 Genuine Risk Ct; MacDonald David A and Rita Z to Haddon Derryk W, $255,000.
3651 Ghent Dr; Page Jerry L Sr and Shonika M to Tejada Manuel Antonio, $175,000.
8830 Glen Royal Dr; Davis Shannon D N and Aaron E to Goode Marina and Harold, $490,000.
14607 Grand Forest Tr; Williams Houston L and Sheila D to Ruiz Luis A, $350,000.
2001 Greenfield Dr; Toibin-Hamilton, U M Et Al Trs to Hetrick Robert Anthony, $280,000.
5805 Gunsight Tr; Gibson Amber R to Hughes Corrine M, $178,086.
8107 Hampton Crest Cr; Manheim Lee N and Stephanie P to Sidberry Gregory and Dorla, $372,000.
3924 Harrmeadow Ln; Schwartz Alvin J and Suzanne to Guerrant John L and Teresa A, $248,000.
12225 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Ahmed Shoaib and Mujeebuddin R, $267,065.
5667 Hereld Green Dr; Davis Preston A and Stephanie D to Santana Zaidaliz Zapata, $292,000.
4504 Heritage Woods Rg; Minnich Liza Christina to Wood Matthew, $235,000.
15630 Hidden Falls Dr; Fowler Robert H Jr and Dana L to Hinson Ronald J and Sarah E R A, $647,500.
14648 Holding Pond Ct; Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc to Kuhn John, $304,900.
1652 Inspiration Dr; Pearman Maylon S and Stacy K to Mayfield Thomas F and Ann C, $185,000.
5813 W Jamson Rd; Hartsfield Jelani and Brandi to Dico Group Llc, $255,000.
4202 Kempwood Ct; Brown-Lachowski Debra L Et Al to Hey Rd Llc, $161,000.
14112 Key Deer Dr; Griffith Roy D and Diana N to Trevillian John P and Monika R, $230,000.
3810 Kingstream Ln; Brady Shawn and Brady-Rivera D to Ross Joslyn E, $257,000.
5511 Koufax Dr; Browne Edrick O to Wilmington Sav Fund Society, $199,577.
3441 Lady Marian Ct; Schwartz C G and Schwartz C Trs to Pulley W Ryan and Niki G, $745,900.
13506 Laketree Dr; Ramos Thomas E Mejia to Ross Jerry Jr, $275,000.
4235 Laurel Oak Rd; Mallory Samantha D to Aldana Edgar B, $209,000.
600 Lemoine Ln; Graff Sabrina M and William J to Johnson Brittany Charmaine, $255,000.
6712 Liege Hl; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Wolfe Christina Jean, $373,995.
4200 Lind Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Pathak Shruti, $299,525.
9661 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Thomas Cornelius O Jr and S R to Smith Palae, $243,500.
3604 Madras Cr; Coleman Susan T to Aldana Marta I Et Als, $215,000.
1043 Mansfield Crossing Rd; Taylor Curtis A and Charity L to Tedeschi Kevin A, $275,000.
17605 Marymere Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Maldonado Carlos M and Christine, $334,000.
13509 Mason Orchard Ln; NVR Inc to Talarovich J III and Valdhuis S, $356,245.
17485 Memorial Tournament Dr; Quick Amanda Christine to Pollard Jack J III, $280,000.
14520 Michaux Springs Pl; Main Street Homes to Fox Christina, $388,975.
4613 Milfax Rd; Kirgizov Djamshid to Heiderman Barbara J, $180,500.
5800 Mill Spring Rd; Chewning Megan to Spencer David S, $270,000.
3810 Monza Dr; Putnam W I III and Putnam R Trs to Mangus Jennifer L, $325,000.
932 Nailor Wy; Link Jennifer Amy to Taylor Dwayne A and Iacopelli L, $349,900.
13730 Nashua Turn; Dawson Steven L to Richlynn Properties Llc, $267,000.
1928 Neptune Dr; Brownson Timothy R to Dutton Joshua and Gardner Mary, $267,500.
2901 Newquay Ln; Givens Amy L and Melin Mark D to Bivens Amy L and Melin Mark D, $660,000.
10918 Oak Arbor Tr; Foltz Investments Llc to Richardson David, $280,000.
715 Okuma Dr; Coon Gerald R Estate to Cimburke Christopher, $245,000.
3503 Oregon Oak Dr; Hodnett Dwayne R to Mouzone Chaffon, $220,000.
11512 Park Branch Ln; Bailey Charles E and Kathy C to Saddler Bryan P and Paula C, $540,000.
5200 Parrish Creek Dr; West Brian R and Meghan B to Campagnolo Gregory and Rachel, $280,000.
3712 Pennyweight Ct; Rose William P and Kristin N to Bonsu Gifty O, $315,000.
2908 Perdue Av; Denno Christina and Lamar to Hightower Sabrina N, $259,900.
12308 Petersburg St; Barlow Florria E to Pettigrew Alan, $260,000.
609 Pocono Dr; Forster Stephen L to Crouch Jacob Rooke and Lauren F, $365,000.
14042 Princess Mary Rd; Fullilove M H and Porterfield G to Giovine D'arcy and Gary M Jr, $375,000.
8925 Providence Ridge Tr; Whitley Everette H and Sallie G to Johnson James L, $277,000.
4405 Rabbit Foot Ct; Easton Edward G III to Pan Changxuan and Di Shan, $230,000.
10400 Redbridge Rd; Hendrickson Brandon and Kathryn to Wright Kayla Marlaine, $225,000.
11848 Rimswell Pl; Wasulko andrea F to Courtright Brandon, $300,000.
21508 Robertson Av; Hobbs Judith to Austin Edward Alderson II, $169,000.
11207 Rockledge Rd; Medaries Matthew and Kathleen to Edwards Kyle W and Coughlan K M, $295,000.
18505 Rollingside Dr; Turner Charlie Jr and Karola D to Reid Boaz and Amaya, $225,000.
6606 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Doumbia Adama, $366,125.
13903 Sagewood Tc; Mangiaracina Michael L and K C to Potter James, Uriah and Sarah H C, $222,500.
14471 W Salisbury Rd; Garnett B Blair and Alice A to Tait Benjamin and June, $525,000.
521 Scotter Hills Ln; Crostic Allen W Jr to Mullins Amanda C, $259,950.
12131 Second Branch Rd; Sivak Brian to Gaughan Erica, $515,000.
14037 Shady Pointe Ct; Hoffman Carol B to Borna Rental Llc, $274,900.
15400 Signal Lamp Rd; Yanick David J Jr and Heather M to Ortiz Michael and Ajanet H, $512,500.
9519 Simonsville Rd; Main Street Homes to Moye Keith and Christmas A P, $427,950.
4601 Singing Bird Dr; Clay Street Builders Llc to Touchstone Steven E and Meredith, $529,000.
11636 Smoketree Dr; Shelton Isaac and Amber to Diocedo Stephanie L and Anthony, $312,000.
5041 Southmoor Rd; Nelson Kirk L and Virginia S to Koehler William and Carol Rev Tr, $335,000.
14306 Spotted Coat Ct; Galan Benjamin B and Donna M to Parsons Ronald D and Parsons R V, $250,000.
12532 St Croix Pl; Dealy Richard J Jr Trustee to Spaulding Lori Ann, $277,000.
4518 Stanbrook Dr; Mayan, Usa Maria to Martiz Yamil R and Rosado M R, $200,000.
5000 Steven Hill Dr; Garrido Juan Carlos Catalan to Arevalo Walter D, $250,000.
10314 Stonecrest Rd; Mitchell Mark F and Sherry J to Poindexter Sean M and Jennifer L, $275,000.
6224 Strongbow Dr; Kopfle Patrick J and Marissa L to Schiavone John A and Sempek S C, $419,900.
13817 Sutters Mill Rd; Biller Steven to Banda Garcia Virginia Aimee, $250,000.
3005 Tanya Tr; Pendergrass Paul D and Kimberly to Pegram Kyle, $191,000.
4921 Terrace Arbor Cr; Degennaro Edward L and Barbara J to Buttner Bradford G Et Als Trs, $342,950.
5101 Timbercreek Dr; Valencia Julio C and De Lao C M to Saphrey Ethel, $210,000.
4324 Tracker Dr; Collins Jacob D and Tiffany B to Estrada Nuria and Estrada E P, $237,000.
1725 Tulip Hill Dr; Brown Frederick and Shick K to Savage Craig A and Charlotte B, $905,000.
13601 Twin Team Ln; Pierce Reid N and Pierce Barry M to Mizrahi Avraham and Loraine, $425,000.
7856 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Kittrell Terrell and Courtney, $251,415.
1312 Walton Bluff Tr; Flournoy Ronald B and Kristin Y to Babb Mills and Collins Mary C, $309,000.
222 Water Pointe Ct; Smith Mary Sheffield to Goodrich Brennon William, $170,000.
12609 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Dowell Benjamin and Arianna, $298,065.
16924 White Daisy Lp; Mercadante Andrew C and Ruth to Sottile Dominic M and Jennifer L, $495,000.
7836 Willow Walk Dr; Willoughby Angela D to Meseha Ehab S, $285,000.
5519 Windy Ridge Dr; Boykin Todd Reese and Christina to Horton Steven and Stewart A C, $332,500.
9208 Winters Hill Ct; Burnette Leslie A to Ellett Stephen M and Kathy G, $228,200.
15031 Wooferton Dr; Poole Wiley E and Nancy V to Johnson David T and Shirley A, $432,000.
17605 Wynstone Park Ln; Pugh Joseph W Jr to Jackson Michael G and Lisa M, $292,000.
HANOVER
9115 Aaroe Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Sturdevant to Joseph E. Hall, $355,000.
11317 Annie Laura Lane, Rockville; Daniel Hodge to Mason Fox, $510,000.
13141 Ashleys Boreen Lane, Glen Allen; Michael B. Guthrie to Garland Taylor, $700,000.
8083 Beattiemill Drive, Mechanicsville; John D. Fulton to Daniel Richardson, $355,000.
12554 Bienvenue Road, Rockville; Robert W. Hoffman to Duane Lee Trent, $257,500.
10314 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Ricardo J. DiBagno to Daniel R. Dickey Jr., $352,500.
8443 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; Donald David Pahl to Joseph Edward Dembowski III, $445,000.
6464 Camille Drive, Mechanicsville; AMC Property Solutions LLC to Christy L. Haire, $268,000.
8087 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Kevin L. Batten, $431,601.
7300 Clark Circle, Mechanicsville; Elmo G. Cross Jr., executor to Trudy Jo Brown, $264,000.
16484 W Crescent Lane, Montpelier; Alfred Woodward to George Kraut, $870,000.
8337 Devils Den Lane, Mechanicsville; Linda L. Walton to Melissa R. Koch, $220,000.
17122 Dunns Chapel Road, Montpelier; James E. Clarke to Christine Snyder, $240,000.
8028 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Victoria G. Kleb to Michelle G. Childress, $315,000.
2197 Ettington Lane, Mechanicsville; Jarvis B. Woody III to Glenda Lee Nester, $312,500.
7405 Fullview Ave., Mechanicsville; Ellett Seay to Nancy P. Ambert, $238,000.
8343 Golden Oak Lane, Mechanicsville; Gail Thurston, co-executor to Michael Collius, $275,000.
16050 Gun Barrell Road, Montpelier; A. Blake Gayle to Britton Cocke, $330,000.
11493 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Stephanie Caldwell to Dinos Agelopoulos, $340,000.
9031 Haversack Lane, Mechanicsville; Justin C. Welsh to Brandon L. Montgomery, $388,950.
123 Henry Clay Road, Ashland; Betty S. Chui to Richard S. Morrison, $498,500.
7459 Hoofprint Lane, Mechanicsville; Warren A. Cersley to Eric Wayne Moore, $449,750.
10298 Ibis Drive, Ashland; Stanley N. Grochowski Jr. to Loan Tran, $251,000.
9144 Ivy Springs Place, Mechanicsville; James R. Nettles to Gavin Michael Veitch, $429,950.
8759 Kaitlin Court, Mechanicsville; James P. McLaughlin to Joseph Morales, $420,000.
926 Kitty Hamilton Circle, Ashland; Lisa M. Kazelskis to Lynne Michele Norris, $197,000.
202 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Patrick Folliard, $407,136.
9327 Locust Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert E. Gilley to Matthew S. Marcus, $280,000.
109 N Macon Terrace, Ashland; Carol Carley to Garrett Whitlow, $317,000.
10184 Markside Drive, Ashland; Daniel C. Brown to Anthony Dewayne Luck, $460,000.
6185 Midnight Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert E. Friend III to Alexis Duran Vivas, $265,000.
7790 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Jonathan R. Haley, $484,381.
9424 Morrisdale Way, Mechanicsville; Cole Reichenbacker to Kacie Painter, $370,000.
9141 Odey Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert E. Seller to James T. Hosack Jr., $230,000.
1063 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; White Plains LLC to Hunter J. Young, $850,000.
8077 Ordinary Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Mary Ann Norwood to Charles Edward Simpson, $325,000.
8200 Patrick Henry Blvd., Mechanicsville; James Ryan West to Samuel C. Schrier, $264,900.
8091 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; William K. Sahnow Jr. to Michael Good, $415,000.
6049 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Charla M. Evans to FAI Construction LLC, $206,000.
6326 Queens Lace Road, Mechanicsville; Andrea R. Shimko to Matthew A. Poissant, $236,400.
1937 Retreat Drive, Mechanicsville; David A. Morgan to Catherine P. Lee, $460,000.
9010 Rutland Road, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to James P. McLaughlin, $421,645.
9044 Salient Lane, Mechanicsville; John A. Emmanouil to Peiro Mannino, $374,900.
8863 Seaycroft Drive, Mechanicsville; Darius E. McMillan to Beenish Meghani, $374,500.
7834 Silktree Place, Mechanicsville; Jene M. Collier Wood to Ryan Rettberg, $265,000.
6340 Sledds Lake Road, Mechanicsville; Jessica Wingle to Brandon J. Faust, $235,900.
8989 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Janet L. Gould, $313,655.
9037 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Rebecca J. Morris, $344,135.
9117 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; Par Real Estate Investments LLC to Robyn Lynn Burdette, $350,000.
105 Swannee Drive, Ashland; Stephen Salvato to David L. White, $282,500.
406 Thompson St., Ashland; Henry C. Lowry Jr. to Annette Stone Couch, $365,000.
8850 Thornetop Court, Mechanicsville; Larry Allen Alvis Jr. to Brian Joseph Green, $439,950.
16362 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; Kathleen A. Cabe to Thomas Nelson Bryant, $335,000.
113 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; J.C. Stanley Inc. to Joseph Travis Peyton, $329,500.
7479 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Gregory Brooking to Eric Cobb Jr., $235,000.
11298 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Sarah Ashley, $276,025.
13709 Winston Trail Circle, Ashland; Mark Foutz to Jeremy Donald Falletta, $389,900.
POWHATAN
1179 Bradbury Road, Moseley; Robert J. Ylimaki to Shane A. Mullins, $374,077.
1649 Dorset Meadows Lane, Powhatan; Anna R. Wilson to Stanley T. Stone, $370,000.
2116 Flint Hill Road, Powhatan; Juan Estrada to Adam Brock Baldwin, $420,000.
2636 Glenridge Terrace, Powhatan; John W. Boyles to Christine Simon, $300,000.
3630 John Latane Lane, Powhatan; Erin Hill Development Co. LLC to Richard W. Turner, $573,821.
1632 Mattox Mill Court, Powhatan; Dominic M. Sottile to Jason E. Holtz, $350,000.
5860 Old Buckingham, Powhatan; Julia Robbins Orban to Wesley Lee Donivan, $325,000.
1411 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Julie C. Schmigel to Justin Charles Welsh, $490,000.
2621 Setting Sun Drive, Powhatan; Raymond Morris to David G. Coates II, $344,000.
2121 Tower Hill Road, Powhatan; Aaron A. Johnson to Dillon B. Fields, $223,000.
1601 Walkers Ridge Road, Powhatan; Larry W. Estep Jr. to Jose O. Gonzalez-Bedoya, $332,000.
GOOCHLAND
0.679 acres; Jane M. Apicella to Ginger Rucker, $170,000.
1 acre; Ashley D. Phillips to Benjamin R. anderson, $190,000.
10.126 acres; James T. Gottwald to Amin Rayess, $390,000.
2 acres; Richard D. Rowe Jr. to David Reynolds Derian, $266,200.
2.338 acres; Melissa Y. Spencer to Son Kyu Kim, $277,000.
27.106 acres; Jessica Clise to Swift Creek Enterprises LLC, $700,000.
3.02 acres; David T. Jinnett, trustee to Farrah Ann Henley, $216,000.
3.59 acres; David A. Pyle Jr. to Leonard Lee Taylor Jr., $269,950.
4.5 acres; Hadensville Properties LLC to Tanner Eugene Lamb, $190,000.
Lot; WJL Properties LLC to Crunchtime Properties LLC, $190,000.
Lot 11, Centerville Business Plaza; Joseph T. Lacy Jr. to Fariba Inc., $220,000.
Lot 15, Rockville Commerce Center Industrial Park; Robert C. Brugh, trustee to McConnell Properties LLC, $220,000.
Lot 36, Block C, Section 1, Randolph Square; Charles Randolph Fralin to Richard M. Nelms Revocable Trust, $810,000.
Parcel; Larry H. Proffitt Sr. to 12662 Broad LLC, $625,000.
Petersburg
1662 Blair Road; David William Ervin to Christian James Albert, $204,000.
1919 Dodson Road; Jonathan T. McIvor to Harvey Toombs, $155,000.
1737 Johnson Road; Marilyn D. Pease to Nina Simone Smith, $162,000.
1668 S Sycamore St.; Ronald Short, trustee to Greater Works Christian Fellowship, $150,000.
1738 Westover Ave.; Fabulous Homes LLC to Paul Brandon Johnson, $305,000.
DINWIDDIE
1.54 acres; Dana S. Vikojan to Cody Williams, $170,000.
10.45 acres; Rebehak Rives Winn to Claire Rives Brill, $159,400.
15.045 acres; Pamela L. Stroop to MCWOH Properties LLC, $185,050.
2 parcels; L.F. Harrison Jr. to Calvin W. Adkins Jr., $150,000.
26 acres; Sharyn L. Saylor to Destiny M. anderson, $240,000.
Lot 1, Block 8, Maitland Village; James H. Kilpatrick to Pearre Revish, $150,000.
Lot 2, Birch Acres; Allan C. Story Jr. to Gabriele G. Gibbs, $173,000.
Lot 26, Block A, Section 3, Brickwood; Emilio Santiago to Shawn P. Spence, $232,000.
HOPEWELL
3402 Cobblestone Court; Richard A. Bernard to Dempsey Riddick Jr., $259,950.
3905 Gloucester Drive; Oakleigh Properties LLC to Brianna G. Gardner, $170,000.
200 Sherwood Drive; Eyre Frances Oliver to Karen Helmling, $269,500.
501 Woodland Road; Korry L. Antol to Brenner A. Tobe, $258,000.
NEW KENT
4813 Banistry Court, Providence Forge; Matthew E. Rudd to Nathaniel Ray Wiggins, $345,000.
6100 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Karen Atkins, $450,582.
7535 English Boxwood Lane, Quinton; Jacqueline K. Lafoon to Lisa E. Keel, $400,000.
7525 Jack Pine Court, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Daniel J. Roberts, $394,008.
8829 Klamath Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Kathy McGinnis, $326,107.
9321 Minnetree Hill Road, Providence Forge; Windmill Realtors LLC to Jeremy Alba, $249,950.
9520 Patterdale Lane, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Dan S. Starcher, $451,775.
2390 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Thirty-One LLC to Terry Sweeney, $232,050.
8967 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Mark Alan Lapke, $294,750.
7614 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton to Jose Gabriel Dasilva, $323,788.
5599 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Ryan Douglas Basile, $429,950.
5471 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to William Thomas Lovegreen, $470,579.
10835 White Dogwood Drive, Quinton; Jeffrey Vinson to Joshua D. Cranor, $290,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4069 Bassword Road, Disputanta; Roger L. McKay Jr. to Darryl O. Drayton Sr., $250,000.
8015 Cloverhill Lane, Prince George; Thomas N. Dennis to Christopher Michael Brown, $199,900.
13100 Gravelbrook Road, Petersburg; Virginia J. Wharton to Lauren Kelly, $192,000.
12455 Johnson Road, South Prince George; Full Draw Properties LLC to Thomas Edward Nowak, $249,000.
19924 Log Road, Carson; Travis Jon Karr to David L. Creath, $260,000.
5425 Mulberry Drive, North Prince George; Rodney Cedrick Shelton to Kiewanda Samone Marks Boone, $260,000.
11207 Tar Bay Road, North Prince George; Brian Cassort, devisee to Gerald Dean Myers IV, $230,000.
7427 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Darrell Lacey to Scott Cannon, $203,000.
Charles city
5.85 acres; Michael L. Holmes to Michael P. Holmes, $200,000.
Lot 3, Lapetite Terrace; Phillip A. Reed to Charles R. Brown III, $219,950.
AMELIA
13451 Bent Creek Road, Amelia Court House; Anne Varner to Michael S. Green Jr., $310,000.
14941 Evergreen Court, Amelia Court House; Latane T. Jenkins to Steven A. Epperson, $318,000.
CUMBERLAND
3.13 acres; David R. Myzie, trustee to Deborah H. Wiglesworth, $155,000.
3.27 acres; Ashley M. DeSilva to Kasey Jo Jordan, $207,000.
Parcel; Rodney D. Cook to Matthew Bullough, $314,500.
KING WILLIAM
309 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Michael L. Hollingsworth to Karen L. Ryan, $242,000.
201 Garlick Road, King William; Baker Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. to Kevin W. Overstreet Jr., $206,000.
2160 Kennington Parkway North, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Thomas Curtis Schools Jr., $217,810.
31 Mayfair Trace, Aylett; James N. Glenn to Harold Ross III, $289,000.
398 Old Newcastle Road, Manquin; James M. Alexander Jr. to Stacy Reaves, $390,000.
224 Pine Ridge Road, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Christina Wright, $274,415.
200 Saint Johnson Church Way, West Point; Michael A. Miller to Ryan M. Barlow, $215,000.
3326 Smokey Road, Aylett; Revia I. Kramer to Rose Marie Robeson, $285,000.
Sussex
141.37 acres; Phyllis A. Joyner to Gornto Farms LLC, $275,000.
6.1 acres; Vonda K. Mayfield to Ashley R. Norman, $295,000.
Parcels in Sussex and Prince George Counties; Blackwater Associates LLC to Cary J. Logan Jr., $169,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
1.2227 acres; Bayrock Ringling LLC to Agile Investment Solutions of Virginia LLC, $3,490,000.
Lot 35, Holly Hills; Kyle Koehler to Ryan Thomas Prince, $613,800.
JAMES CITY
153 Allyson Drive, Williamsburg; Charles M. Tucker to Whitney Jackson, $220,000.
103 Arena St., Williamsburg; Michael N. Drestsch to Timothy W. Hefner, $275,000.
4319 Audley Green Terrace, Williamsburg; Joan Nancoz, trustee to Diane F. Cannistraci, $217,000.
4220 Brafferton Road, Williamsburg; James H. Aker Jr. to Joan B. Keary, $299,000.
5109 Center St., Williamsburg; Nancy, Uram to Linda Judith McKeoun, $200,000.
205 Chorley, Williamsburg; Charlotte R. Kline to James M. Webster, $535,000.
6409 Conservancy, Williamsburg; F. Roger Thaler to Michael Thomas Atkins, $1,120,000.
108 Deer Spring Road, Williamsburg; Michael W. O'Neal to Phillip A. Shields, $330,000.
2837 Durfey’s Mill Road, Williamsburg; Black Tip Associates LLC to Philip Adrian Brousseau, $756,325.
4001 Elizabeth Killebrew, Williamsburg; Michael J. Hornby to Shane E. Moses, $520,000.
455 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Melissa Joanne White to Jill B. Bennett, $225,000.
3444 Frederick Drive, Toano; Roger A. Langwell to Stephanie R. Wolf, $340,000.
2904 Gold Knight Court, Williamsburg; Lena P. Stone to Mary Ann Littell, $315,000.
1572 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; Michael W. Pierson, trustee to John F. Jones, $960,000.
1028 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Blaine O'Reilly, $440,000.
137 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; TCV Trust and Wealth Management to James S. Smith, trustee, $257,500.
3021 Kitchums Close, Williamsburg; James R. Kaplan, co-trustee to D. Scott Cleckley, $2,000,000.
3609 Lavendar Lane, Toano; Jamie K. Accoo to Christina Michelle Thomas, $365,000.
7503 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Farzan Ahmad Rashidi, $194,375.
3644 Mallory Place, Williamsburg; Kevin Downey to Elmo J. Robison III, $670,000.
4719 Minutemen Way, Williamsburg; Sharon L. Richardson, trustee to Juan D. Navia Mejia, $234,000.
3504 Neal Court, Williamsburg; William M. Napolitano Jr. to Michael J. Konetsky, $515,000.
4235 Old Lock Road, Williamsburg; David H. Lenderking, trustee to Delbert Benjamin Stout, $499,900.
201 Panmure, Williamsburg; Richard A. Bjorklund, trustee to Silas R. Kennedy, $585,000.
6122 Pricket Road, Williamsburg; Robert Frain to Milan Dimic, $339,000.
5315 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; Jason T. Smith to William J. Salerno, $354,500.
3041 Ridge Drive, Toano; Michael I. Watkins Jr. to Aaron D. Freeman, $430,000.
9640 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to James L. Weaver, $416,245.
3104 Sapling Drive, Toano; James E. Sage Jr. to Hazel Laverne Pritchett, $547,000.
109 Sheffield Road, Williamsburg; William T. O'Neill Jr., co-trustee to Jonathan M. Carroll, $358,000.
2216 Sir Hatchett Court, Williamsburg; Zachary Tan to Denise Fields, $638,000.
3 Spring West, Williamsburg; Carrol Bailey, trustee to Lashawnda S. Ruttley, $165,000.
7621 Tealight, Williamsburg; Robert Luke Swift to Tina E. Deaver, $217,000.
3017 E Tiverton, Williamsburg; Simon Robert Davies to William J. Fredericks, $374,000.
Unit 3410, Braemar Creek, Greensprings; Sharon P. Lubbe to Larry T. Darden, $180,000.
6224 Weathersfield Way, Williamsburg; Jeffery Hobrath to Robert A. Melzer, $315,000.
3299 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Carol Ann Brooks to Jason Christopher Santos, $385,000.
109 William Allen, Williamsburg; Nancy R. Thompson to Antonina Pritchard, $325,000.
3105 Windy Branch Drive, Toano; Arnold V. Cooper to Adam M. Campbell, $565,000.
4636 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Mark Tomlinson to Windell T. Pough, $375,000.