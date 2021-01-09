Property Transfers

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

RICHMOND

3411 1st Ave; Istaffing Services Llc to Rufolo Roger Everette Inglis, $299,000.

1314 N 23rd St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Houghton Alexandra K, $275,000.

315 W 26th St; Siam Investments Llc to Salazar Veronica, $350,000.

306 N 26th St, U217; Redford Robert R M to Waslewski Cynthia Paige, $259,900.

310 W 27th St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Kelly Jeremy K and Azeezat, $329,950.