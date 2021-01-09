Property Transfers

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Sussex will be in future editions.
RICHMOND
3411 1st Ave; Istaffing Services Llc to Rufolo Roger Everette Inglis, $299,000.
1314 N 23rd St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Houghton Alexandra K, $275,000.
315 W 26th St; Siam Investments Llc to Salazar Veronica, $350,000.
306 N 26th St, U217; Redford Robert R M to Waslewski Cynthia Paige, $259,900.
310 W 27th St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Kelly Jeremy K and Azeezat, $329,950.
3314 2nd Ave; Parker Thomas E to Wright Brooke Winters, $245,000.
619 N 33rd St; Laures Briana to Shadowen Hannah M, $286,000.
2700 3rd Ave; Vaughan Jeslyn K to Taylor David Andrew, $327,000.
3114 5th Ave; Real Estate Initiative Llc to Spidalieri Richard, $229,000.
603 N Allen Ave, U1b; McBride Colleen to Knox Catherine and Brian, $152,500.
1519 Avondale Ave; Ewing Amy M to Joyner Megan L, $375,000.
2419 Barton Ave; Cds Properties Llc to Cava Capital Llc, $410,000.
517 N Belmont Ave; Caplit Holdings Llc to 96 Waltham Street Nominee Trust, $690,000.
715 Bowe St, U1; Olsen Adrian to Kozak Properties Llc, $465,000.
4105 Bromley Lane; Bither David E and Shelly R to Perks David and Meredith, $560,000.
3517 Carolina Ave; Jhi Land Holding Llc to Liang Annie, $312,500.
7 E Cary St; Far Nia Llc to Personification Llc, $690,000.
3531 Cedar Grove Road; Hall Luella T to Oxbridge Partners Llc, $195,000.
3700 Chapel Dr; McGuire Apartments Lp to Cao Buildings Llc, $4,800,000.
2815 E Clay St; Leary Matthew B to Syed Imad, $340,000.
4411 Corbin St; P E R Investments Llc to Parker Dennis Carrington, $259,000.
9478 Creek Summit Cir; Legault Homes Llc to Apple Daniel R and Sandra S, $430,507.
4705 Devonshire Road; Chopus Kelly E and Start Paul F to Willis Elliot C and Sarah E, $385,000.
1302 Dubois Ave; Marsh Dwayne S to Winslow Timothy Patrick, $449,000.
10210 Epsilon Road; Sol Christopher and Lilah to Costantino Francesca, $350,000.
3308 Floyd Ave; Ayers Edward L and Abby B to Ayers Nathaniel B and Rachael E, $490,000.
3207 French St; Moore Jasmine M to Hughes Rebekah, $385,000.
3411 Gloucester Road; Reynolds Samuel F to Pearson Brandon L, $407,500.
2600 E Grace St, U11; Kuhn Robert A and Karen A to Fontaine Robert Thomas, $259,000.
7718 Granite Hall Ave; Sturman Palmer and Kelly L to Nelson Gregory D, $361,718.
1903 Greenwood Ave; Elderhomes Corp T/A Project to Webb Alayshea Cheyenne C, $215,000.
4405 Grove Ave; Crenshaw E Hatcher IV to Francis William Walker Nash, $325,000.
505 N Hamilton St, Ui; Canada William L to Parker John C and Kaitlyn P, $238,000.
4416 Hanover Ave; Bryan John E to P 1002 Llc, $512,000.
2318 Herbert Hamlet Al, U13; G & D Investments Llc to Bacic Vesna and Ljubica, $213,000.
203 W Hillcrest Ave; Martin Robert E III and Tracy S to Robertson Brett M and Heidi B, $1,035,000.
2314 Ingram Ave; Marshall Leslie Dallas to Spearman Isaiah U, $170,000.
6722 Kensington Ave; Henley Frances W and Carter R to Harvard Elizabeth L, $370,000.
205 E Ladies Mile Road; Born Again Llc to Rickman Travis and Taryn, $210,000.
1031 Leicester Road; Conner Zachary A to Buck Anne McGuire, $315,000.
20 W Locke Lane; Hupp Charlotte to Haynes Barrett, $350,000.
2407 Maplewood Ave; Tgt Properties Llc to Ngo Alexander, $505,000.
609 Montvale Ave; Urban Land Solutions Llc to Price Joseph David, $247,500.
202 N Mulberry St; Barrett Michael to Methena Lauren K, $470,000.
215 Oak Glen St; Nicholson Andrew to Vasquez Luis A, $165,000.
3128 Old Quarry Road; Finch Nicholas to Hosman Gavin and Lauren, $208,000.
3104 Park Ave; Austin Keith H Jr to Schuster Lyndel, $343,000.
2416 Park Ave, Unit 4; George Thomas P and Pricilla A to Robinson Sarah Rebecca Maier, $435,000.
6515 Patterson Ave; Caruso Tony R and Frances L to Martin Jacob R, $395,000.
100 Penshurst Road; Shugart Bruce J to Barranger Patrick Kyle, $975,000.
815 Porter St, U107; Diggs Yarmilay Minga to McWhorter Roger, $215,000.
610 Rex Ave; 610 Rex Avenue Series Of Rva to Beierl Russell, $230,000.
4826 E Seminary Ave; Jankowski Monika Katarzyna to Nolan Bernard T Living Trust, $446,000.
5 Spicer Road; Smith R Gordon to Boulger Richard V and Irion Mary S, $1,250,000.
1408 Stanhope Ave; Muse Cameron J and Molly E to Burns Stephen M, $443,500.
5026 Sylvan Road; Howard Robert G to Gerecke Glenn Adam, $561,000.
4 S Tow Path Lane; Kim David to Moon John Christian, $730,000.
301 Virginia St, U912; Hunter Debbie L to Sanghvi Anup Palak, $290,000.
2831 E Weyburn Road; 2831 E Weyburn Road Llc to Ferrara Daniel Joseph, $439,950.
HENRICO
1903 Airy Cir, Henrico; Hughes Kendall A and Alicia M to Joyner Kennon David, $180,000.
406 Anneslie Ct, Henrico; Williams J Russell IV and Ann Cabell to Harrison Charles K Jr and Tracy N Sanders, $615,000.
12004 Ashburton Ct, Henrico; Wright Courtney A and Robert L III to Lattanzio Christopher J Et Al, $370,000.
1819 Bandera Dr, Henrico; Derricott Hamilton M to Caine Logan, $200,500.
9004 Bayapple Ct, Henrico; Staton Frances W Estate to Collins Patricia L, $306,875.
5619 Benoni Ct, Glen Allen; Kasi Miloni R and Mohan B Nammi to Shah Komil P and Palak Komil, $376,000.
5433 Boar Swamp Rd, Sandston; Bakerside Llc to Johnson Jeffrey E, $200,000.
11732 Bosworth Dr, Glen Allen; Yu Binhu and Yinan Ding to Sherman Benjamin A and Alexanda M, $500,000.
4601 Breithorne Ct, Glen Allen; Zampi-Colon Donna D to Donn Cindy Kay and Roger Harris, $385,000.
8915 Brieryle Rd, Henrico; Geho Franklin Y and Mary F to Geyer Rory and Shelby, $760,000.
9837 Brookemoor Pl, Glen Allen; Kilburn Gregory J and Donna C to White Clarke F and Jennifer L, $387,000.
7207 Bunche St, Henrico; Dukic Dzemal and Jerald Fleming Moore Jr to Seigler Dewey Lee Jr and Melanie Rippon, $284,900.
2628 Caitlin Ct, Henrico; Silverman Jason M to Ren Xiaoxiao, $218,000.
4708 Candlelight Ln, Glen Allen; Williams Adam L and Mary Claire to Hunter Robert Clarke, $250,000.
4920 Castle Point Ct, Glen Allen; Kinton John and Robyn B J to Thompson Andrew and Chantel, $307,500.
5506 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Chippenham Square Llc to Deras Nohemy and Jose A, $250,000.
6800 Clifford Tower Way, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Munoz Tiffany R, $328,166.
4816 Coleman Rd, Henrico; Judy Rosemary Fedorka to Steinbach Matthew S and Kirsten L Bickford, $399,500.
6033 Collinstone Dr, Glen Allen; Gedeon Jonathan P and Stephanie F to Wisniewski Matthew V and Kristina S, $430,000.
2419 Crowncrest Dr, Henrico; Whanger Larry B and Susan B to Word Parke B and Lindsey A MacKnight, $350,000.
4024 Darton Ct, Henrico; Holmes-Johnson Cheryl D and B H E Et Al to Vannor Cameron, $247,500.
6702 Dellwood St, Henrico; Glory 2 Glory Investments Llc to Sheridan John M IV and Molly Anne Mason, $230,000.
9308 Dolmen Rd, Glen Allen; Wyatt Thomas D II and Lois to Ocampo Abraham Isaac, $266,000.
8013 Dunsmore Rd, Henrico; Talley Lillian Jean F Trust to Elliott Stanley and Sarah, $335,000.
130 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Williams and Sons Contracting Llc to Frazier Domonique, $154,950.
6916 Everview Rd, Henrico; Hauser Nancy W and Roy W to Amos Robert Scott, $245,000.
3036 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Lo Yuan-Chyuan and Hsiao-Hsing Sophie, $606,879.
5403 Forest Brook Dr, Henrico; Atkins Leola T Trustee to Helms Lilian and Maxwell Langhorst, $234,000.
4529 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Crews Ronald O and Sheila H to Brown Drew Clayton and Shannon Gibson, $336,000.
12008 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Sams-Such Annis Dale Estate to Sutherland Kyle Archer and Cassidy Rae, $289,000.
4909 Fremont Ct, Glen Allen; Marcus Stephanie W to Kesler Nickolaus, $580,000.
7106 Gibraltar Dr, Henrico; Harvell Bryant K and Lindy to Alfaro Posada Jose M and Jose D, $258,000.
6008 Glen Abbey Dr, Glen Allen; Rike Christopher K to Bowen Rebecca C and Anderson W Hite III, $518,525.
4905 W Grace St, Henrico; Cmf Property and Leasing Llc to Capocelli Jennifer, $517,500.
4910 Green Run Ct, Henrico; Dolganskiy Yevgeniy and Z D to McKay Rochelle D, $242,000.
3518 Gwynn's Pl, Glen Allen; Shook Suzanne E and Carole L Cablk to Sawyer Ruth D and Elizabeth K Dawson Et Al, $397,000.
1704 Harvest Grove Ln, Henrico; Carson Judy to Guevara Gloria E and Wilfredo A Velasco, $235,000.
4774 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $187,774.
1812 Holliman Dr, Glen Allen; Arnold Craig to Turner Tessa N and Kyle Marsh, $330,000.
125 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Childress Kenneth R and Beverly M to Tetterton Samuel Ernst, $185,000.
2105 Ingleside Ave, Henrico; Goff David Byron Jr to Palmo Dakota P and Jordyn Nicole Perdue, $216,000.
10920 John Cussons Dr, Glen Allen; Palmore Thomas and Phyllis to Huber Miles T and Cheryl Lynn Alderson, $340,000.
3016 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Murphy Jenifer K to Owen Laura B, $200,000.
4401 Killiam Ct, Glen Allen; Brunner Benjamin A to Maher Keri Renee, $425,000.
2406 Lake Loreine Ln, Henrico; Blanton Scott G and Jennifer J to Neal Daniel J and Kaleigh Blanton, $410,000.
10598 Lambeth Rd, Glen Allen; Busto Carol J and Pamela J Walker and Judy Howell to Taylor Michael Wayne and Julie Leigh Mills, $520,000.
2632 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Khandai Tarakanta, $336,708.
2000 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Cooper George N Jr and Gloria T, $345,476.
2430 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Graham Alex Lon Jr to Jackson Wayne S and Nancy L, $565,000.
10225 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Weisberger Scot J and Kingkeo to Hertz Douglass S and Jacqueline A, $379,500.
4452 Lumberjack Ln, Glen Allen; Hassanzadoh Hamid and S E to Abebe Tamrat G and Aiyda W Shiferwe, $340,000.
12321 Manor Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Development Company Llc to NVR Inc, $157,000.
2521 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Diebold Michael to Reisinger Jonathan D and Lauren E Hapeman, $247,500.
3218 Matilda Cv, U0105, Henrico; Cedeno Maria to Lowe Joshua Chattan and Victoria Aidala, $155,000.
8901 Meredith's Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Murphy Michael E and Julie K to Shaw Michael W and Nicole E, $403,000.
3609 Milbrier Pl, Henrico; Griggs Chase Matthew and Brittany Bennett to Pryor Amy Tremer, $492,000.
7410 Montrose Ave, Henrico; Smith Debra Austin to Talman Paul Everett Jr, $231,500.
202 S Mooreland Rd, Henrico; Ross Stephen T and S B to King Margaret B McGurn and Ralston C, $825,500.
2800 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Jones Heather Amber and John J M Rothery to Fayziev Diyor and Lola A Akhmedova, $369,000.
10904 Newlands Ct, Henrico; Anderson House Llc to Smith Michael L and Elizabeth A Binns, $279,950.
9204 Oak Springs Ct, Henrico; Wroblewski W Jan and Krystyna B Gawlik to Turnbow Christy and Cherish Nash-Turnbow, $256,000.
3040 Oakley Pointe Ter, Henrico; Kontra Ryan to Doppel Bryan Thomas and Molly H Jones, $280,000.
2400 Odendron Ct, Henrico; Bagwell Kathryn Lawson to Hildebrand Daniel Gordon and Haley Morris, $678,000.
5106 Old Main St, Henrico; Vernon Marc T and Tracy M to De Ridder Patrick A and Pamela, $725,000.
8948 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Ollies Av Inc to Yeager Shawni, $189,000.
5056 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Hanckel John M and Karen K to Hennessey Pamelia, $415,000.
10505 Park Tree Pl, Glen Allen; Bruner Mark A and Susan A Trustees to Bruner Carrie S, $261,000.
3308 Pemberton Creek Ct, Henrico; Kibler Jonathan D and Katherine A to Lynch Dillon Frank, $315,000.
9624 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Zepeda Miguel Angel and Claudia Elena Ramirez Freytes, $489,005.
7723 Pomeroy Ct, Henrico; Munson Newton J and Memorie J Trustees to Calcano Yolanda Yvette Ramirez, $169,500.
3004 Radcliffe Ct, Glen Allen; Danneman Trevor Daniel and Rachel Horne to Citino Christina H, $409,000.
11108 Redmond Pl, Glen Allen; Rollins Geoffrey R and Andrea L to Roop Matthew Lenward and Ashley McClellan, $490,000.
2012 Ridge Stone Ct, Henrico; Stewart Marcus Charles to Hosford Breck, $275,000.
625 Robcurn Dr, Henrico; Waters Raymond L Jr to White Devin A Lowery, $230,000.
4666 Rollingwood Ln, Glen Allen; Stisher Jennifer to Habibi Javed, $310,000.
11307 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Schuster Rebecca A to Lee Robert Baldwin, $275,000.
115 Santa Clara Dr, Henrico; Smith Lawrence M and Joyce R to Bannister Carlisle R Jr and Linda S, $632,000.
942 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Murphy Jenifer Katherine, $292,490.
10412 Servo Dr, Glen Allen; Ladelfa Lorenzo and Maria to Turner Brandon Scott and Christine Marie, $419,000.
330 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Sheridan Michael R to Smith Donte Christopher, $320,000.
10830 Smithers Ct, Henrico; Jump Brandon M and Michelle E to Hensley Melissa, $210,000.
2667 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Tran Hoa C and Xai Ngo, $263,926.
9721 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; Gill Shelia P to Cerdas IVan Fernandez, $199,500.
7339 Strath Rd, Henrico; Willis Margaret Strath to Cheatham Andrew L and Alexis Courtney, $190,000.
13600 Swanhollow Dr, Henrico; Cowardin L Taylor and Jodi Beth to Parikh Rakesh and Madelyn, $581,000.
2511 Tarry Ln, Henrico; Wise Patricia A and Donald L Jr to Copeland Goerge G and Amara Redzic, $295,000.
2208 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Subotic Aleksandar and Jelena to Williams Milton D and Michael David Goodrow, $331,000.
1235 Tilbury Ln, Henrico; Armstrong Edward A Jr and Anne L H to Burke Peter Yeager and Ellen Bosserman, $579,950.
1605 Tobak Ct, Henrico; 39 Forever Llc to Tazb Properties Llc, $217,000.
2108 Turner Mountain Pl, Glen Allen; Roman Luis A and Sandra A to Greco Mary Elizabeth, $283,000.
12204 Valleybrook Dr, Henrico; Berger Michael D to Gragnani Reed A and Halley, $550,000.
3906 Village Townes Walk, Glen Allen; Livia Melissa M to Cocca Eric A, $408,000.
10 W Washington St, Henrico; Talley Richard F to Read Lawrence A II, $160,000.
817 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Boylan Marianne to White Loomis Lawrence III and Ann Michelle, $550,000.
959 Wheelwood Way, Henrico; Gaines Wilson Tonya R and Vernell M Wilson to Thomason Glen Jr and Denise, $260,000.
4832 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Morrow Bennett and Andrea, $300,670.
4400 Willow Run Ter, Glen Allen; Dorman Brandon and Emily to Bell Evan W and Carly Rae McAlister, $479,500.
7926 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Rudolph John W and S Holinsworth Trustees to Seo Suk Jin and Kyung Ja, $310,000.
7082 Woodside St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Crawley Richard and Kia Wallace, $233,000.
Chesterfield
9800 Adkins Village Ln; Emerald Homes to Taghizedah Beth A and Contner J, $373,200.
421 Aldersmead Rd; Hunter Homes Llc to Ruckart Bradley L, $280,000.
2609 Annakay Xg; Schafer Dennis E Trustee to Reams B T and Welles J Trustees, $657,000.
8906 Archgrove Ct; Carmichael J A and Buckowsky L M to Gannon Dillon F and Mariah J, $202,000.
228 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Latham Francis W Jr and Camilla, $446,550.
12808 Bailey Hill Ct; McCray Olga and Jamey to Minnard Kenneth R and Constance, $355,000.
3236 Barkham Dr; Fortin Jonathan M and Mari T to Randrianasolo Hajatiana V and M, $449,950.
14407 Beachmere Dr; Davis Curtis C and Honoria W to Olaniran Monilola O and Ayodeji, $429,000.
13154 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Harvey Theresa M and Harvey E E, $397,855.
8815 Belmont Rd; Barker Herman L and Lorene S to Puerta Elmer M and Monroy J, $164,950.
10724 Bethany Ridge Rd; Estes Bradner S to Mazzucco Ashley N, $160,000.
2910 Blithe Dr; Green Charles H and Cheryl D to Stanfield Ann E Trustee, $350,000.
2901 Bon Oaks Ln; Whiteway Philip J III Et Als to Bailey Mason M and Fulton H N, $250,000.
17812 Boston Creek Tl; Poole John Michael and Rhiannon to Driskill Kenneth W Jr and C L, $496,000.
10538 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Fincher Cleita E, $268,170.
11624 E Briar Patch Dr; Hounsel Elizabeth R to Campbell Barbara J, $154,900.
14011 Bridgetown Cr; Morris Gary N and Leslie J to Kranz Shawna L, $285,000.
10201 Brittonwood Dr; Gaines Ronnie D and Carol A to Rva Real Estate Group Llc, $170,000.
9101 Broadstone Rd; Coleman Lee R and Hazel J to Britt Timothy E Sr and Julie Ann, $391,215.
12400 Buckingham St; 4 M's Llc to Clay John and Rebecca, $267,450.
9512 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Jiries Samir I and Hanan George, $361,980.
15812 Cambria Cove Bl; Virginia Model Home Inv Co Llc to Dodson Gregory P and Andrea M, $439,900.
9333 Carbe Rd; Ashy Fadi F to Mejia Ramos Denis M, $175,000.
6418 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Siebert Melissa Marie, $294,000.
2518 Channelmark Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Taylor Ralph T and Daphne P, $642,367.
14210 Chepstow Rd; Nickele Kathleen J to Infiniti Marketing and Inv Llc, $297,500.
11103 Churchill Ct; Persing Christopher B and Carrie to Hill Kendall and Tiffany, $261,400.
1055 Cohen Tl; Aguilera Cristina Zamudio to Franks Andrew T and Adrienne S, $397,500.
4813 Conestoga Pl; Gross Naomi to McWhite Rita Winn, $190,000.
6813 Crackerberry Dr; Drum Richard B and Rebecca K to Rowe Danielle L and William, $457,000.
10425 Crooked Branch Tr; Allen Michelle R to Bozeman Carl, $352,000.
7401 Dell Dr; Stephens Alfreda B to Palmer Ashley R, $225,500.
7101 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Foley Deborah Susan, $296,950.
13031 Drakewood Rd; Elms Suzanne to Geilman Daniel, $465,000.
3908 Dunraven Rd; Wiebel R A III and Hammack M K to Webb Michael E and Bailey C, $344,500.
12701 Edenfield Ct; McNeer Reagan M and Jessica L to Mason Michael A, $525,000.
2300 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Garcia Daniel and Cortez M A, $327,025.
12718 Ellenbrook Pl; Oberly Jeffrey A and Laura M to Resto Joseph and Marks Sabrina, $265,000.
13302 Ellerton Tr; Steffens Neil to Caruso Tony R and Frances L, $705,000.
3707 Enmore Pl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Balch Daniel Patrick and Katie B, $483,753.
1319 Exbury Dr; Harman Kara Charise to Jordan Malcolm M and Amy N, $305,000.
2802 Fairgate Rd; Gudis Charles L and Mary E to Banks N L III and Pierce L E, $312,000.
14207 Farcet Dr; Powell Christopher and Brooke E to Smith Carlos and Heather, $480,000.
11610 Featherstone Ct; Parker Robert E to Lindsay Harrison Crisler, $217,000.
12712 Finningham Mw; NVR Inc to Mills Thomas C and Karen K, $552,955.
2625 Forest Lake Rd; Bryant Kevin P to Kwiek Christopher E, $186,000.
15725 Fox Marsh Dr; Malone Jamie Lee and Kristin D to Oefelein Matthew A and Melissa A, $385,000.
13830 Gallant Fox Dr; Hall Bobby G and Linda H to Marwaha Investments Llc, $199,000.
1214 Gladstone Glen Pl; Seibert James T and Melissa H to Seitz Eugene and Jodi, $214,000.
834 Glenpark Ln; Young Brandon and Brittani to Hart Donald, $325,000.
11500 Great Willow Dr; Fell Kyle to Davis Preston A and Stephanie D, $406,000.
6536 Greyhaven Dr; D R Horton Inc to Daily Gerald G and Daily M A, $330,190.
15606 Haggis Dr; Snead Brandon N and Sara B to Sawyer Charles D, $260,950.
13115 Hampton Meadows Tr; Smith Matthew R and June H to Yake Christine G and Richard D, $374,900.
14005 Harrowgate Rd; Melvin Kenneth M and Brenda W to Gonzalez Orlando Sr and Gloria J, $250,000.
12208 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Ha Julius and Ha Kyung Sook, $285,165.
11918 Helmway Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Jackson Anthony Sr, $466,357.
4019 Hiddenwell Ln; A2zproperty Llc to Trusty Jonathan M and Kimber B, $345,000.
8467 Highmarker Ct; Farrar Willie Thomas to Jett Florence and Bruce, $415,000.
8919 Hollow Oak Dr; Ballas Nathan W and Jessica V to Ott Matthew and Jessica, $345,000.
6300 Huntingcreek Dr; Jackson Ka-Dedtra to Ferguson Cameron James, $160,000.
1659 Inspiration Dr; Martin Sara I to Meissner Karin and Armstrong K, $225,175.
16936 Jennway Tr; Chapman Samuel L and Wendy L to Wheeler Edward A IV and S, $480,000.
9706 Kendrick Rd; Lon Lekhena and Veasna Suthar to Altamirano Juan E, $215,000.
4103 Ketcham Dr; Castanien Mary Causey to Keyt Chelsea E, $225,000.
3612 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Rood Tyler E and Schielke A L, $405,000.
3910 Lake Hills Rd; Armstrong Constance O'Bannon to Ballard Vicki L and Byron S, $275,000.
10920 Lansdowne Ct; Davis Edward A to Chapin Zach A and Elizabeth D, $740,000.
555 Lawford Ln; Kilby Claude W Jr to Barry Elizabeth J, $259,000.
6623 Liege Hl; Martin Anthony and Alicia Eileen to Nguyen Tuan The and Le Huyen B, $400,000.
2716 London Park Dr; Cooper Angela and Johnson M to Murillo Jorge L and Marsakova A, $425,000.
11613 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Beatty Melonie Antonette, $358,990.
11218 Lost Parrish Dr; Hill Homes Inc to Moore Richard D and Margarete, $355,000.
2229 Magnolia Grove Wy; Reams B Thomas M D Trustee to Harriman Charles T and Patricia, $315,000.
806 Marblethorpe Rd; Johnson Family Trust to Xavier Zachariah and Ashley F, $225,000.
5803 Martin Glen Rd; Riiber Robert W and Tibisay to Gospodinova Zheni, $345,000.
5311 Meadow Chase Rd; Posey Jason K and Teresa L to Poutier Allan M and Amanda Sue, $371,000.
402 Michaux View Ct; Hartsky Mark A to Mace Nicholas and Alyzza Gianny, $325,000.
14708 Mill Spring Dr; Kaur Sumanpreet to Gonzalez J R and Gonzalez G A, $238,500.
7857 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Osei-Akoto Linda, $216,210.
3616 Monza Dr; Atkins Brenda J to Maguire Matthew D and Jennifer C, $275,000.
4000 Moseley Rd; Timberlake Richard L and Dixie H to Timberlake Daniel, $250,000.
824 Mountshire Tr; Faughnan David P and Stephanie M to Hernandez Oscar, $285,000.
1967 Neptune Dr; Moore Richard D and Bonnie M to Barton Stephen, $255,000.
12806 Norlanya Dr; Perkinson William E and Mary P to Netsan Pattarawadee, $288,000.
5664 Obisque Dr; Heaberlin Richard A Et Al to Rich Timothy M and Linda J, $250,000.
3820 Old Gun Rd East; Ceperich Colin N and Sherry R D to Reynolds Ryan N and Ashley N, $603,000.
11407 Park Branch Ln; Morgan Loren and Barbara to White Reginald L and Nita S, $559,000.
2904 Perdue Av; Gravitte Richard E to Hughes Ryan T and Jessica, $280,000.
12149 Perdue Springs Lp; Westchester Llc to Cannon Dianna, $215,365.
317 N Pinetta Dr; Reamey Lee A to Sutphin Sean Paul and Susan C, $312,000.
12604 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Young Brittany N, $243,410.
9112 Prince James Turn; McCauley Darryl M and Kimberly F to McCauley Darek M Et Als, $330,000.
1825 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Branum Kenneth S and Elizabeth P, $330,219.
13515 Raftersridge Ct; Deatley John Wayne to Goddess-Taney J and Taney C R, $400,000.
9309 Redington Dr; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Nunnally Christopher A and Carla, $179,000.
11700 Rexmoor Dr; Allen Anne K Trustee to Wiebel Reuel A III and Mary K, $300,000.
11821 Rimswell Turn; Campisciano-Call J C Trustee to Long Michael and Krista, $317,500.
10001 River Rd; Danrich Construction Co Inc to Motley Kenneth L Sr and Wanda F, $272,000.
15801 Robynsmere Wy; Rapp Chris and Karen to Tulli Daniel and Christen, $439,500.
906 Roll Dr; Calkins Andrew J and Melissa K to Adiga Sudeep and Sharma Prativa, $365,000.
2737 Royal Crest Dr; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Templeton Scot and Melanie, $780,000.
1407 Sandbag Tr; Hansen Steven D and Kellie Ann to Knight Roby S and Vanessa J, $250,250.
2707 Savage View Dr; Snyder Christopher L and Suzanne to Walker Darrius D and Nekeisha J, $365,000.
16806 Sconley Ct; Farina Mark and Dawn to Pozza Mark A and Amy D, $490,000.
7722 Secretariat Ct; Ely Hanson E and Fisher Carly J to Dunleavey Joseph M and Huber S, $260,000.
9512 Shamrock Dr; Johnson Chastity R to Lindemuth P N and Quinn C R, $225,000.
11407 Shorecrest Ct; Van Vlack Steven C and Susan S to Schwawrtz Peter J and Marie J, $549,000.
6906 Sika Ln; Ball Eugenia F and Noah C to Phillips Andy, $215,000.
5005 Sir Lionel Ct; Holt Joanne Mac to Berman G E and Otchere C N Y F, $257,500.
7921 Southford Tr; Mooney Garcia R to Mooney Gracia R, $250,000.
14210 Spring Gate Tr; Vaughan Ronald D and Susan T to McCullough T P III Et Al, $310,000.
14013 St Cecelia Ct; Williams Kien Olan and Mina to Carteris Kelly, $335,000.
11200 Sterling Cove Dr; Terpenny Russell J Jr and Lucy D to Tyler Aaron M, $399,500.
11036 Stilton Dr; Carter Courtney R to Kameda Colleen E, $215,000.
4908 Stoney Creek Py; Schabener Richard H and Randie J to Plaxco Steven L Jr and Brande J, $283,500.
7830 Sunday Silence Ln; Armstrong Steven M to Uzcategui Torres Harry Enrique, $260,000.
1301 Sweet Willow Dr; McCloy Bruce E and Kathlene F to Parsons Aaron W and Carleen R, $325,000.
9336 Telstar Dr; Shelton Perry to Kemp Christine, $197,000.
17431 Thornwood Ln; Seal Raymond Alan Et Als to McGregory Terry Anthony Jr, $232,000.
6041 Trail Ride Dr; Eastwood Homes to Nathan Waldo A II and Ivy L, $386,205.
8751 Trent Rd; Sweet Stephanie to Wall Jerry Lee III, $300,000.
8701 Turquoise Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Towns Travis S and Yolanda, $467,990.
17619 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Lawton Marian E Trustee, $361,015.
18269 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Jarrett Michael and Marissa, $389,990.
5014 Vayo Av; Hernandez N G and Hernandez R M to Castro Venancio Milian, $155,000.
7828 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Burden Charita Michelle, $234,032.
4102 Walters Dr; Murphy Timothy P and Gitte R to Kapp Amanda Alexandra, $260,000.
21513 Warren Av; Matthews Patricia L Et Als to Cox Tanya, $173,000.
15132 Watermill Lake Tl; Borawski Paul J to Wells Michael C, $210,000.
4525 Wellington Farms Dr; Prillaman Robert A Jr to Haynes Horace Jr and Felicia D, $469,000.
2924 Whitehouse Rd; Ruano S H and Alcolea A L to Young Gary II and Kimberly Dawn, $235,000.
20411 Williams St; Toppin Antoinette L and Bent A T to Williams Latana, $224,000.
5516 Windy Ridge Tr; Nunn Tony Shawn Page and Lynda N to Blair Michael T and Pennino C A, $325,000.
8218 Wolfboro Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Adsit Phillip and Alexandra, $492,625.
4411 Wraywood Av; Binford Mary Lois to Williams Bryce and Waverly Ann, $250,000.
HANOVER
8170 Angela Nicole Lane, Mechanicsville; Russelll A. Parsley to Norman Lee Reyburn, $271,000.
12025 Autumn Knoll Drive, Mechanicsville; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Spencer M. Cox, $559,500.
15404 Beaver Den Lane, Beaverdam; Julie A. Durando to Hope S. Westfall, $390,000.
10280 Berkeley Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel P. Frasca to Maureen Buechner, $449,950.
6620 Boundary Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Lynda Benton to Skyler A. Baldwin, $363,500.
8966 Brigadier Road, Unit C, Mechanicsville; Amy Chalmers to Scott Allen Jaeger, $299,000.
7341 Cactus Road, Mechanicsville; Jay Hanky Construction Services Inc. to Michael A. Smith, $415,000.
9419 Charter Gate Drive, Mechanicsville; Ruaridh McNicol to Carl J. Lindemann Jr., $327,500.
8354 Colmar Drive, Mechanicsville; Kelley S. Denton to Sarah Dow Lamontagne, $290,000.
6261 Crocus Court, Mechanicsville; Frances K. McClaren to Randolph W. Harding, $261,000.
9423 Dogwood Garth Lane, Mechanicsville; Molly Homes LLC to Andra Serban, $341,000.
8066 Dunwood Road, Mechanicsville; Turnkey Living Solutions LLC to Deborah J. Magnasco, trustee, $260,000.
10222 Finlandia Drive, Mechanicsville; Byron D. Burns to William Hunt Moore, $270,000.
8234 Fourscore Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher R. Greene to Todd Seifert, $290,000.
6359 Gemstone Place, Mechanicsville; Bruce M. Crytzer to Jonathan Ray Ciferno, $365,000.
9358 Graywood Drive, Mechanicsville; Gilbert Parra to Tommy Facison, $380,000.
2319 Habeas Court, Mechanicsville; Theodore H. McConnell to Karen F. Smith, $319,950.
7214 Harbour Hill Drive, Mechanicsville; William W. Wagoner, successor trustee to Jeffrey M. Blough, $212,000.
16290 Hennessy Way, Montpeleir; Donald Edward Hanback to Matthew W. Deveau, $424,000.
9819 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Elizabeth Rose Vivelo, $346,265.
9936 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Trinnie Dang, $441,405.
9283 Ivy Banks Drive, Mechanicsville; Cathie S. Thomas to Timothy A. Lively, $328,000.
9040 Jeans Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Dori Bana to Kory L. Painter, $310,000.
911 Kitty Hamilton Circle, Unit 78, Ashland; Steven S. Dills to Chantell F. Williams, $188,000.
204 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Noland R. Deas Jr., $398,580.
7370 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Gilda Brockmeier to Andrew Ness, $279,000.
4718 Mantlo Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Michael G. Fonseca, $583,702.
8126 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Delton Fontaine Carter to Michael A. Simon, $320,000.
7971 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; George R. Blue to Kayla M. Pinkham, $244,500.
7794 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Richard Wesley Bryant, $550,851.
16733 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Roy Bent to Jessica Elaine Minks, $235,000.
5500 Old Gainesmill Lane, Mechanicsville; Ann J. Parrish, successor trustee to John B. Leroy Jr., $488,000.
7447 Pebble Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Cy J. Gilbreth to Rachel Lerman, $244,000.
2016 Piping Tree Ferry Road, Mechanicsville; Larry Covington to Michael J. Pulliam, $293,000.
6148 Poppy Seed Lane, Mechanicsville; Mark J. Williams to Ziad Haboush, $252,500.
13553 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Brandon Hoffman to Daniel M. Wilson, $407,000.
8963 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Laurie Troup to Carrie L. Terbush, $269,950.
301 Robinson St., Unit 7, Ashland; L & A Ventures LLC to Allen C. All, $179,950.
7346 Sedgemoor Circle, Mechanicsville; William T. Davenport to Betsy P. Lemley, $276,000.
12378 Shop Creek Drive, Rockville; Samuel Patrick Norris, executor to Matthew R. May, $506,000.
8210 Skirmish Lane, Mechanicsville; Kristen Bullock to Michael Ulrey, $212,000.
204 N Snead St., Ashland; Margie R. Gausby to Stephen K. Pudner, $325,000.
9065 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Kyle Smith, $323,425.
6165 Stockade Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Peraino to David A. Stowers Jr., $214,000.
17266 Summer Meadow Road, Beaverdam; Eric B. Tignor to Vicki L. Williams, $335,000.
7368 Sunshine Court, Mechanicsville; Joseph G. Battiata to Matthew D. Messenger, $360,000.
908 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Darek R. Mitchell to Margaret Ann Miller, $184,950.
9252 Tadcater Circle, Mechanicsville; Susan S. Wawrzyniak, executor to Jacob Morrison, $314,450.
8397 Timberlake Green Drive, Mechanicsville; Forrest R. Leach to Christopher Nester, $350,000.
7994 Vaughan Drive, Mechanicsville; Pamela W. Jordan to Dustin W. Abele, $230,000.
10282 Walnut Hill Drive, Rockville; Melody P. Watson to Henry A. Nickel, $275,000.
9345 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Taylor Herrman, $414,800.
4748 Wormley's Lane, Mechanicsville; Randy S. Hale to Keven W. Moran, $542,500.
7243 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Margaret T. Hoover, $327,258.
POWHATAN
4778 Bell Road, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to Thomas Ralph Woody, $383,450.
1371 Dorset Road, Powhatan; Taylor C. Goodman to Brandon Keith Nutter, $399,950.
2139 Flint Hill Road, Powhatan; Bank of New York Mellon to James E. Longstreth, $310,000.
2205 Highland Drive, Powhatan; Rachel Marvin to Ryen B. Stahl, $300,000.
2170 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan; Cathy C. Padgett to David Naoroz, $450,000.
15421 King William Woods Road, Midlothian; Jason A. Miller to Carol T. Johnson, $315,900.
2895 Lower Hill Road, Powhatan; Big Investments LLC to Evergreen Community Church, $300,000.
3620 Michaux Mill Drive, Powhatan; C. Thomas Bass Revocable Trust to John Paul Kozlowski, $650,000.
2982 Moyer Road, Powhatan; Sharon O. Younce to Callum David Chesney, $310,000.
3153 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; David Gay to Gregg L. Adler, $385,000.
3359 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; Steven J. Patterson to David James Gay, $530,000.
6360 Springside Drive, Powhatan; Joseph G. Sikes Sr. to Teno B. Bratton, $215,000.
2630 Steger Way, Powhatan; Gregg Tobey to George William Barnes, $240,000.
3591 Walkers Branch, Powhatan; McClure Family Realty LLC to Rodrigo N. Alcazar, $643,140.
3633 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Julie Marie Rockafellow, $541,926.
GOOCHLAND
12243 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Maryann Q. Bagby, trustee, $430,000.
1532 Camberly Drive, Manakin Sabot; Thomas J. Fedoryk to David W. Norton, $540,000.
3570 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Tyler A. Allen, $309,000.
7 Deer Run Road, Manakin Sabot; Richard A. Combs to Peter B. Fuson, $820,000.
302 Glenmeade Circle, Manakin Sabot; Joseph C. Phillips, trustee to Michael J. Shamus III, $848,000.
1854 Hawk Town Road, Maidens; James Buchanan to Amanda Rayner Buchanan, $400,000.
4082 Lake Killarney, Gum Spring; Mark H. Shulman to Joshua Mikael Molnar, $365,000.
639 Lee Road, Crozier; John B. Gorman to Jeffery M. Sparrow, $825,000.
1860 Roundfield Lane, Manakin Sabot; William M. Noftsinger Jr. to Steven Woodall, $618,701.
3020 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; Legacy Homes LLC to James E. Dameron Jr., $482,500.
4255 Watson Road, Sandy Hook; Alexa Stegner to Kaelan Ann Lohr, $205,000.
111 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Whitney G. Jones to Mark Lacy, $329,900.
Petersburg
332 Greenwood Drive; A.E. Burnett LLC to Paula Steward, $195,000.
1935 Powhatan Ave.; Endurance Capital Management LLC to Diana Gordon Williams, $150,000.
DINWIDDIE
5863 Brook Run Lane, Church Road; Stephen K. Wingold to Jacob Holden, $365,000.
24806 Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; Ruth E. Marzigliano to Felicia Baldwin, $240,000.
5006 Glendale Ave., North Dinwiddie; Tiffany Buckner to Mark Lerod Buckner, $150,000.
17306 Halligan Park Road, Carson; Donald R. Blake III to Danielle Williams, $179,900.
24512 Lake Drive, Petersburg; Sergio A. Burgara to Ladele J. Taylor, $200,000.
4008 McIlwaine Drive, Dinwiddie; Catherine Amanda Conway to Shanon Hayes, $178,000.
24911 Sterling Road, North Dinwiddie; Dianne H. Jones to Sergio Burgara, $385,000.
19619 Turkey Run Place, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Timothy Hanslits, $269,900.
15471 Wilkinson Road, Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Evan J. Holton, $320,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1301 Covington Road; Patrick J. Henry to Bonnie L. Mitchell, $275,000.
407 Marvin Ave.; Five Star Construction LLC to Dante F. Gaskins, $199,000.
313 Walnut Ave.; Emily G. Irish to Isaiah S. Credle, $185,000.
HOPEWELL
3202 Jackson Farm Road; Mohammd Y. Mabri to Roosevelt Kelley, $175,000.
434 Riverside Ave.; Traylor G. Eastham to Samuel L. Crickenberger, $247,500.
NEW KENT
5601 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Gregory E. White, $493,546.
9313 S Courhouse Road, Providence Forge; Christina M. Kendall to Charles David Wells Jr., $265,000.
8805 Dispatch Station Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction to John W. Evans, $319,060.
3312 S Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Kenneth R. Pair to Scott J. Carnell, $339,950.
6880 Liberty Hall Road, Glen Allen; Linda Patt to Lisa A. Stewart, $260,000.
9400 Old Forge Road, Providence Forge; Marlow Dack Davis to Amanda Mae Kaufman, $375,000.
6540 Pinestraw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Avonta S. Canaday, $499,641.
3930 Quinton Road, Quinton; Chester A. Alvis to Oscar A. Sosa, $308,000.
4400 Rock Wren Drive, Providence Forge; John R. Van Horn to Michelle M. Georges, $459,000.
7475 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Scott Mallett, $377,990.
5731 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; Michael D. Garrow Jr. to Stephen Edward Campbell, $348,000.
5697 Villa Green Drive, Providence Forge; Janet M. Eimes to Albert C. Rios, $230,000.
7630 Williams Grove Trail, Quinton; Matthew T. Cash to Travis C. McLaughlin, $235,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
6501 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Troy S. Davies, $160,000.
1094 Drayton Court, South Prince George; Philip C. Spencer to Randell Roberts, $320,000.
16419 Lanier Road, South Prince George; Anthony D. Stendardo to Jose B. Copeland, $449,940.
3896 Pfost Ave., Prince George; George W. Brooks Jr. to Clarence Jones Jr., $220,000.
7552 Rolling Road, North Prince George; Matthew S. Marshall to Evander L. Lloyd, $275,000.
AMELIA
13200 Fowlkes Bridge Road, Amelia Court House; Steven A. Cifers to Wesley Rainey, $245,000.
11490 Meade Road, Amelia Court House; Courtney S. Barrett to Dennis P. Hernan, $230,000.
5890 West Creek Road, Amelia Court House; Marsha B. Busic to Nichole Henderson, $200,000.
CAROLINE
Parcel; Hardwood Properties LLC to Nathaniel Duane Tennis, $285,000.
Parcel; Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Allye N. Reynolds, $322,100.
Parcel; Ashley Bruffey to Mujgan Walker, $205,000.
Parcel; Kristi L. Scruggs to Dustin W. Coleman, $269,999.
Parcel; Mary Louise Tremblay to Stephen W. Smith, $290,000.
Parcel; Jacob T. Krizmanich to Ramon Hernan Concepcion Jr., $304,000.
Parcel; Scott A. Jackson to Randell Todd, $326,000.
Parcel; Jennings Adam Lester to Daniel W. Singleton, $280,500.
Parcel; Russell E. Parnell Jr. to Patrick Ryan Couch, $238,400.
Parcel; Javier Aponte Cotto to Harold C. Thompson Jr., $236,000.
Parcel; Joseph A. Scott to Erica Santos, $201,000.
Parcel; Wayne M. Sisco to William Bish, $342,000.
Parcel; Donald H. Andrews III to John Gomiller, $299,900.
CUMBERLAND
5 acres; Bryn G. Brown to Tracy John Leahy, $228,000.
6.48 acres; Benjamin Lapp to Pine View Holdings LLC, $380,000.
8.876 acres; Elmer J. Heis to Kevin P. Hardy, $191,000.
KING WILLIAM
320 Brooking Terrace, Aylett; April M. McCoid to Erik Wyatt, $244,900.
330 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Donovan Faloney to Kenneth H. McKnight, $241,950.
207 Forest Cove, Aylett; Cedar Crest LLC to Francisco L. Mendez, $245,000.
226 Littlepage Lane, King William; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Phillip H. Owens, $160,000.
92 McCauley Court, Aylett; Fred W. Pearson to Massimo Volo, $450,000.
3060 Odi Street, West Point; Kimberly S. Williams, trustee to James W. Potts, $184,950.
122 Pine Haven Road, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to William R.H. McEwen IV, $225,250.
12157 W River Road, Aylett; Kellum Homes LLC to Danny Lee Marcum, $350,000.
101 Shire Lane, Aylett; Susan Lee Edwards to Jay W. Siddons, $259,950.
WILLIAMSBURG
136 Exmoor Court; Matthew Christopher Rivera to Marcus Sharps, $355,000.
226 Longhill Road; Grzegorz Glinka to Michael B. Davis, $190,000.
129 Sir Thomas Lunsford; George A. Wolters to Michael J. Sanders, $609,000.
620 York St.; Mary Trautman O'Donnell to Quarterpath Associates LP, $270,000.
JAMES CITY
221 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Liborio L. D'Angelo to Scott K. Sagman, $255,000.
9487 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Marcia Anastacia Epps, $252,055.
108 Barrett Place, Williamsburg; Johnson C. Francum to John Ryan Worthington, $462,500.
9312 Briarhill Way, Toano; Andrew J. Dovi to Denni Nephi Manning, $446,000.
11 Buford, Williamsburg; Ann S. Meyer to David B. Hill, $380,000.
3777 Captain Wynne Drive, Williamsburg; Neils Willard Brooks Sr., trustee to William H. Huff IV, $435,000.
216 Castlerock, Williamsburg; Christopher Collins to Janet Johnson, $530,000.
2618 Chickahominy Road, Toano; RVA Development LLC to Joseph Atkins, $230,000.
3027 Clinton Court, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Phyllis S. Morris, $396,926.
4327 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Marjorie G. Nelson, trustee to Marlyn L. Rea, trustee, $326,000.
124 Discovery Lane, Williamsburg; Thad L. Hecht to Shawn Michael Sweaney, $385,000.
107 Eltham, Williamsburg; Jesse Fitterer to Jeffry T. Koontz, $389,000.
661 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; E. Mapp Maynard Jr., trustee to James L. Ferguson, $502,500.
3468 Frederick Drive, Toano; Jessica N. Evers to Heather L. Hankins, $277,000.
106 Halstead Lane, Williamsburg; Samuel J. Sprenkle to Lindsey Alethia Mair, $327,500.
127 Hartwell Perry Way, Williamsburg; Steven D. Seiler to Chadwick D. Compton, $476,000.
2059 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Jeanette M. Besio to Aubrey Lynn Royals, $490,000.
154 Jesters Lane, Williamsburg; Frederick George Bergmann, co-trustee to Taylor K. Rock, $185,000.
121 Jordan's Journey, Williamsburg; Tienda Inc. to Charles W. Keane, $442,500.
4544 Kingston Court, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Motamed Living Trust, $602,040.
414 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Thomas C. Folsom to Pamela D. Catts, trustee, $315,000.
7525 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Corbin Smith, $259,850.
4305 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; John Wright III, trustee to Craig Cashwell, $341,000.
3628 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Tyler Steven Tetreault, $370,945.
4817 Milden Road, Williamsburg; Karen Solderitch to Kathryn R. O'Donoghue, $305,000.
1101 Monarch Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Florinda C. Buonfigli, $229,425.
118 Muirfield, Williamsburg; Jane H. Hersey, trustee to Harold Stanley Kimble Jr., $447,000.
124 Nottinghamshire, Williamsburg; George Victor Guyan, trustee to James R. Seeley, $515,000.
122 Old Stage Road, Toano; Joseph G. Sheve to Paris D. Howard, $215,000.
5528 Pennington Place, Williamsburg; Wilson C. Blythe Jr. to Jerimiah Wood, $412,500.
5727 Peter Van Wirt Way, Williamsburg; David Dalson to Andrew Ejma, $335,000.
205 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to John E. Siegner, $227,840.
6623 Rexford Lane, Williamsburg; Karen W. Bourdon to Roger P. White, $445,000.
110 Rondane Place, Williamsburg; Kevin P. Schrack to Amer Marie Siegfeldt, $230,000.
140 Sand Hill Road, Williamsburg; Ryan A. Chadwick to Tiana R. Miller, $267,650.
115 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Judith W. McLeod to Kenneth W. McLeod, $209,000.
1641 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; John T. Agee to Beau Deseo, $155,000.
4308 Sprucemont, Williamsburg; David H. Trickett to William Daisley, $255,000.
852 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Robert M. Murdough to Kiara D. Daye, $223,500.
146 The Green, Williamsburg; Anne Ten Bensel to Susan Eyster, $449,181.
568 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Annette B. Van Geertruyden to Cary D. Ellis, $575,000.
Unit 31-3109, Building 31, Braemar Creek at Greenspring; Mark Egner to Rivendell Realty LLC, $185,000.
3824 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Ashley H. Burcroff to Sean M. Gillespie, $209,000.
116 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; Bhagyesh P. Vora to Giniaro C. Ortiz, $570,000.
4996 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; William G. Ouzts Jr. to Aaron Michael Harris, $382,824.
146 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Amanda Kaufman to Matthew R. Shuford, $246,500.