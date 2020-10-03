Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
527 N 1st St; Tarcza Andrew to Braxton Jay T, $234,900.
1209 N 21st St; Dreamteam Builders Llc to Kirwan Matthew, $315,000.
105 N 28th St; Borum Charla K to Poulos Nicholas George, $415,000.
708 N 33rd St; Integral Properties Llc to Eck Joseph, $350,000.
235 E 36th St; Esquivel Properties Llc to Ryan Thomas Edwin, $224,950.
6 N 6th St, U4b; Andrews Karen L to Prestige Rentals Llc, $240,000.
105 S Arthur Ashe Blvd; Orgill Imani to Edgecombe Brandy Lott, $855,000.
4301 N Ashlawn Dr; Taylor Linda and Cunningham Lisa K to Kallquist McKenzie Anne, $360,000.
505 Bancroft Ave; J and R Rent to Buy Llc to Nay James J and Swanson Eric, $164,000.
5307 Bewdley Road; Fountain Susan M to Roman Matthew A, $600,000.
5217 Bonington Road; Glenn Andrew B and Sharon W to Kiselica Matthew T, $296,000.
7502 Broach Dr; Maffei Robert J III to Bland Maribeth A, $215,000.
5105 Bromley Lane; Ehman Kimberly D to Davis Shane, $470,000.
121 Carnation St; Acquired Properties Llc to McDaniel Sharron T, $171,000.
802 Catherine St; Mallard Marsh Properties Llc to Huggins Luke A, $239,000.
9070 Cherokee Road; Girardi John P and Janet E to Pearce Paul Norton, $750,000.
5202 Clarence St; Waite Laura R and John D to Coleman Emily D, $167,000.
4716 Devonshire Road; Hiser Chad A to Stigall Mason E, $375,000.
10450 Duryea Dr; Colbert Tyler W to Lautzenheiser Kathleen G, $219,900.
2921 Ellwood Ave; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Faruk Tayeeb Ahmad, $750,000.
3910 Ellwood Ave; Guerrant Molly Denison to Thompson Nora L, $315,000.
4217 Fitzhugh Ave; Vaden Scott to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $365,000.
2313 Floyd Ave; Brinson Oscar R III to Daubenspeck Trevor, $551,000.
5204 Forest Hill Ave; Kuhn Kyla J to Safoya Homes Llc, $214,950.
1406 Garber St; Cava Capital Llc to Dain Cole Baird, $175,650.
2627 W Grace St; Murdaugh Joan K to Saneda Christopher Noel, $760,000.
6720 N Grand Brook Cir; Quan Stephanie V to Adams Kelsie M, $174,000.
906 Greenway Lane; Huddle John and Sarah to Pastore Jacob Lionel, $335,000.
4524 Grove Ave, U6; Fischer Ross A to Young Living Trust Trustees, $197,500.
3329 Hanover Ave; Dulaney William P Jr to Waterfield Alex R, $455,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U201; Park Sung Jin to Turner Blake, $245,000.
1700 Jacquelin St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Hinzmann Julie Nicole, $165,000.
6806 Kensington Ave; Quinby Gordon and Brennan to Ward Jonathan, $465,000.
1415 W Laburnum Ave; Moger Joshua A to Roberts William Rodney, $435,000.
3206 Lamb Ave; Zig Properties Llc to Gross Kevin R and Sarah R, $391,000.
2731 Lansdale Road; Costain John G and Barbara M to Hagen Kristina Doggett, $305,000.
331 Lexington Road; Henderson James Joseph to Kenerson John Michael C, $627,000.
806 Louisiana St; Critchfield Daniel R and Emily F to Long Dylan Patrick, $234,950.
3107 E Marshall St; Allen Natalie and Elliott Thomas to Dubois Jacob Maximillian, $327,000.
1530 Mechanicsville Tpke; Power Builders Llc to Cobb Aamir and Amanda, $224,000.
2902 Montrose Ave; Decisive Real Estate to Blum Martin Aaron, $355,500.
4516 Monument Ave; Grove William B to Moorman Anthony J and Beth B, $515,000.
1106 Mt Erin Dr; Atallah Hani and Farrah to Ashbaugh Andrew George, $225,000.
3601 Noble Ave; Grant Tatiana I and Dennis J to Stokowski Anne, $625,000.
1215 Oakwood Ave; Washington Wallace V Jr and Arlissa to Martin Charles A, $156,200.
1814 Park Ave, U6; Falk Barry L to Ketchersid Patrick Emory, $410,000.
3324 Patterson Ave; Johnson Sarah Barr to Stockhausen Alaina T, $449,000.
7547 Piney Branch Road; Cruise Ralph L Jr and Dianne C to Del Muro Liza M and Rall, $315,250.
7502 Potters Ct; Moore Gretchen Elizabeth to Von Moll Lorie A, $196,000.
4802 Riverside Dr; Thomas Wilson A and Anne W to Holland Mark Thomas, $430,000.
2201 Rosewood Ave; McCauley Joseph Francis to McCauley Lora S, $190,000.
4816 W Seminary Ave; Jones Robley S to Raines Jennifer Lynn, $326,000.
605 Spring St, Uq; Daftuar Vishal K to Solarte James and Karen, $295,000.
6805 Stuart Ave; Nichols Ryan S to Miranda Trust Trustee, $325,000.
117 Tuckahoe Blvd; Drechsler Robert Michael Trs to Casey Edward J III and Jessica L, $905,000.
3617 Wainfleet Dr; Bentley Raymond B Jr to Brightstone Investment Group, $203,500.
2412 Wendell Lane; Henderson Carl to Clark Annie Spencer, $150,000.
1313 Williamsburg Road; Porter Christopher D to Gattis Maurice N, $185,000.
1401 Yeardley Dr; Harris Thomas E to Aronovici Amira, $217,000.
HENRICO
9407 Alameda Ave, Henrico; Melton James E to Alam Nur, $190,000.
6928 Alyssalaine Dr, Henrico; Heilman Realty Llc to Singh Prabhpreet and Kawaljeet Kaur Bhui, $315,000.
3309 Armstrong Rd, Henrico; Deans Mark Rhodes to Gallina Fabrizio, $229,950.
9302 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Ross Brian P to Sol Carlos and Patricia, $250,000.
9305 Bandock Rd, Henrico; Zizzo Nicholas P and Brady L to Armstrong Andrew Ray, $370,000.
8703 Bedell Rd, Henrico; Martin Adam R and Jessica K to Matzanias Despina Y, $253,000.
2409 Birchwood Rd, Henrico; Meem Harry C III Trustee to May Jonathan and Catherine, $215,000.
6023 Bonneau Rd, Henrico; McGinnis Suzanne R to Dudley Catherine M, $255,000.
442 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Lee Kaitlin and Chang Hun Lee, $475,382.
10085 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; North Park Peripheral Asc to Nms Glen Allen Llc, $350,000.
2402 Byron St, Henrico; Coleman Jill C to Campbell Michael R and Ariana L, $166,600.
186 E Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Bledsoe Helen A to Kersey Tangela E and William Lee Jr, $167,500.
12923 Church Ct, Henrico; Kouri Donna Y to Harlin Daniel and Fabiana Ojeda, $280,000.
1327 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Becker Zachary Thomas, $286,990.
1419 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Free Herbert E to Jm Gara Llc, $160,000.
2408 Cranbrook Rd, Henrico; Thomas Claudia B to Stewart Samantha, $269,900.
12402 Cutler Ridge Dr, Henrico; Hesch Roger Keith and Joel Amado to Lantz David and Meghan, $278,000.
3616 Danewood Dr, Henrico; Lansinger Anne Paige to Johnstone Melanie T, $310,000.
6316 Dawnfield Ln, Henrico; Scott Brittany to Keel Dominic M, $219,950.
9109 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Jeter William S and Valerie V to Wisnieski Christine A, $205,000.
9901 Drouin Dr, Henrico; Brickley George to Dumas Robert M and Stacey L Sharp, $950,000.
7714 Durvin Dr, Henrico; Papa Evelyn C Life Int to Howard William Owen and Rizza Rizalla R, $210,000.
11819 Eastkent Sq, Henrico; MacKenzie Ross and Flora M to Kendall David Alden and Lois Ann Thompson-Kendall, $279,950.
204 El Dorado Dr, Henrico; Stokes James A and Caroline D to Ralston Edward E Jr and Melissa C, $555,000.
5009 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Nopo-Olazabal Cesar A and Daria K Adamenko, $626,475.
1219 Emily Ln, Henrico; Peters Gary O and Jennifer L to Klein Nicholas L and Kristen I, $344,000.
5037 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Nahaj Michael Jr and Kelly to Nichols Peyton E, $262,500.
1 S Fern Ave, Henrico; Andtina Investments Llc to Perpignan Shequazer A and Jessica J Long, $192,500.
2401 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Frazier Robert Michael and J N to Julius Demetrios and Janice, $270,000.
4501 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Flight Debra M to Guerrant Molly D and David D, $334,500.
907 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Lathrop Robert and Jane Ollice to Garner Paul Martin II and Lisa Jennifer, $228,500.
3108 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Balderson Mark D and Megan to Ramagiri Jeevan K and Lakshmi, $265,000.
8408 Gaylord Rd, Henrico; Mills Nathan and Rebekkah to Patterson Michael, $265,000.
3208 Glastonbury Dr, Henrico; Ansell Richard F and Elizabeth S to Poston Cheryl A and William G Poston Jr, $499,950.
6414 W Grace St, Henrico; Olejer Thomas R to Jensen Kurt and Emma Williams, $195,000.
2404 Grey Forge Pl, Henrico; Hoyt Amanda C to Roberts Debra K, $175,500.
3512 Gwynn’s Pl, Glen Allen; Patterson Gwendolyn to Lewis Steven C and Claire J, $330,000.
411 Harben Pl, Glen Allen; Nemani Lingeshwar and Daxinadevi Oruganti to Chevuru Vijayabhaskara Reedy and Swapna, $380,000.
5301 Heather Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Leffel Greg and Claritza D to Huddle John and Sarah, $563,500.
12212 Hillshire Ct, Glen Allen; Bails Sharon Marie to Pitt Robert U and Suzanne M, $695,000.
3840 Houndstooth Ct, Henrico; Tartaglia A F and E C M to Martin Christopher Scott and Meredith Soberick, $525,000.
3029 Hunton Cottage Ln, Glen Allen; Munirathnam Ashwini and V K Velapakam to Shah Gavendra and Spurthi R Alugubelli, $398,000.
6237 Isleworth Dr, Glen Allen; Tauer Pamela W to Leszczyszyn David J and Harmeet K Chiang, $430,000.
2417 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Lee Phillip B and Susanna L Ward to Kuklick Cory R and Mary C Horan, $291,000.
10901 Kincaid Rd, Glen Allen; Thompson Debra L and Grant W to Gonzalez Steven and Rebecca Dodd, $395,000.
9915 Kingsbridge Rd, Henrico; Oakey Stedman and Lauren to Toms Clyde H and Tamara C, $525,000.
4612 N Lakefront Dr, Glen Allen; King Kevin C and Nikki Charles to Jones Cameron M and Michael L, $285,000.
1402 Landis Dr, Henrico; Utley Sandra W and W M Houston and A R G to Housing and Urban Development, $154,840.
9310 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Holtzclaw Llc to Sidiqui Masoud and Hasiba and M A Saboori, $231,000.
2024 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Yake Stephen L and Harriet H, $448,000.
10982 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Jean-Noel Natacha, $506,153.
10 Longstreet Ave, Henrico; Simmons Thomas J and Vernessa M to Shelton Kyle J, $233,000.
5211 Maben Branch Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Mohammed Abdul Khalid, $545,320.
2819 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Gri Holdings Llc Trustee to Allmon Heather E, $230,000.
8315 Mark Lawn Dr, Henrico; Cobb Robert Thomas to Valenza Vincent, $193,000.
1501 McClary Dr, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Perry Sarah, $170,100.
3608 Milbranch Pl, Henrico; Delman Daniel J to Berry Zachary S, $435,000.
5511 Millstream Ln, Henrico; Okurume Godwin E and Victoria A to Hinkle Jessica L, $200,000.
4813 Morrison Rd, Henrico; Equity Trust Company Custodian Trustee to Waskin Matthew Kyle and Levi Zack, $395,000.
2505 Mountain Ash Cir, Glen Allen; Nicely Carol T to Smalley Brittany, $188,000.
2707 Mt Zion Ct, Henrico; Scott Vincent D to Shelton-Holland Keisha D, $163,500.
1906 Navion St, Glen Allen; Tdz Properties Llc to Garcia Rocky A Calderon, $242,250.
9517 Newhall Rd, Henrico; Sisk Rebecca Trust to Custis Spencer M and Lauren E, $255,000.
9021 Norwick Rd, Henrico; Canzanella Anthony and Jennifer to Bui An Hong and Melissa Park, $1,185,000.
2105 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Mansfield Melissa L to Attia Ezzat E and Magda L Barsoum, $225,000.
1 Old Sellers Way, Henrico; Achanta Mani K and Annapurna to Barnes Reginald and Terri, $320,000.
10405 Park Tree Pl, Glen Allen; Draper Michael and Amber R Roos to Kovacs Matthew and Kashea, $329,950.
2537 Patricia Rd, Henrico; Reynolds Joseph B Sr Estate to Goldsmith James Martin, $195,000.
9600 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
101 Pickett Ave, Sandston; Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trustee to Brown Chad and Jamie and Monte C, $152,721.
10919 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Coley Donnell and Felicia, $398,565.
1907 Pump Rd, Henrico; Martin Allen R and Louise M Preiss to Otoole Charles D and Samantha B, $329,000.
2830 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Nguyen Hoa T to Singh Sandeep Kumar and Smriti Verma, $195,000.
702 Rasmussen Dr, Sandston; Ladd Jeffery S and Christie A to Zitta Joseph and Taylor Nicole Reed, $205,000.
3704 Relic Dr, Sandston; Collins John E and Sheilla to Mathis Jerry and Meiko, $239,900.
907 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Seal Cynthia J to Rijack Construction Llc, $412,000.
3413 Ridgemere Dr, Henrico; Ferriman Benjamin J and Kathryn M to Mitchell Kelly Lynn, $400,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U412, Henrico; Stern Jeffrey M to Amg Milton Llc and Gloria Post, $234,000.
10413 Scenic Pl, Glen Allen; Brown Paulies M Jr to Watson Dwight E Jr and Miranda K, $342,950.
8400 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Stewart Catherine M, $205,000.
1400 Selma Ln, Henrico; Bagley Leroi III and Katrina to Coleman Erik, $285,000.
551 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Dillon Donald B and Katie J to Thompson Debra L, $332,000.
9414 Sir Barry Ct, Henrico; Beisch William D and Tricia D to Anderson Apryl N and Goutham Peddi, $330,000.
12319 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Chowdhry Vijay and Priya Gill, $530,790.
1010 Southwinds Dr, Glen Allen; Clemons Kim A and David L to Williams Christopher L, $358,000.
1708 Spruce View Ter, Henrico; Ranson William to Bowman Russell G, $284,950.
10785 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Willis Jean L and Dennis Long Et Al to Staples Mill Investments Llc, $480,000.
4713 Tameo Ct, Glen Allen; Selahi Navid Mark and Katherine G Dixon to Rivera Brandalin, $276,000.
5104 Taz Ct, Sandston; Realty Operations Llc to Takahashi Tom P III, $259,900.
1900 Thornbury Ct, Henrico; Gunter Michael E and Tambra V to Christman Douglas and Sara, $300,300.
3105 Trail Dr, Henrico; Cole Joseph G to Thompson Grant W, $215,000.
2104 Turtle Run Dr, U2, Henrico; Saeed Muazzam S and Rubina to McAbee Joanna W, $164,000.
3418 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.
3524 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc to Katsaros James D and Nikki P, $714,731.
4904 Wall Ave, Henrico; Sims Gabriel M and Tiffanie N to Robinson Lemarcus R, $210,000.
10004 Walsham Ct, Henrico; O'Brien Lawrence R Jr to Terrell Stephen R and Kate S Ragsdale, $285,000.
2402 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Collins Jennifer and Matthew Waller to Carnahan Anna Marie and Bryan James, $417,500.
7414 Wentworth Ave, Henrico; Kellems Jeremy G and Fred C Warren III to Tarman Jean-Paul G and Kirsten R, $284,000.
8204 Whistler Rd, Henrico; Hiott Paulette G to Bretches Deborah J, $245,000.
5912 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jadav Keval and Keshma Rathod, $250,507.
4852 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Ahmed Syed Sagheer and Wardha, $300,590.
9402 Wishart Rd, Henrico; Dalton Robert P to Toohers Patrick and Elizabeth Reifsnider, $412,000.
Chesterfield
629 Abbey Village Cr; Comstock George J to Parker Angela K, $297,000.
16001 Alsdell Rd; Plasha Amy L and William M to Dreier Matthew and Tamara, $610,000.
3106 Appleford Dr; Kester Kenneth W to Martinez Rosario Guzman, $255,000.
3221 Argent Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Taylor Shaterria and Brannan D, $253,835.
1418 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Bruner Joshua A and Stoops S L, $667,500.
321 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Kerr J B and Kerr S J Trustees, $468,739.
1424 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Brown Carl Lee and Laura Ann, $341,130.
11736 Bailey Woods Dr; Bishop Jeffrey and Angela to Ticlavilca Kathie K, $185,000.
10207 Battenburg Pl; Reyes Felipe M and Lugo Ma G Q to Mears Jessica Nicole, $182,500.
10101 Beaver Bridge Rd; Foldesi Wayne L Trustee to Mahoney Patrick B and Teresa Ann, $325,000.
5529 Belle Pond Dr; Smith Lilly A and Larry G to Thomas Quintin, $184,500.
5307 Bemiss Ct; Nest-Vestor Llc to Catalan Luis, $210,000.
501 Biggin Pond Rd; Bond Jeffrey P and Ritaben A to Pavalonis Gary L C and Hall L A, $360,000.
15200 Blackrail Rd; Forstner Jennifer and William Jr to Kees Glenda H, $357,500.
11224 Bondurant Dr; Milliron Barbara O to Noel David and Kelly, $345,000.
10514 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Rutherford Vancenia D, $281,045.
3407 Brewton Wy; Miller Martin J and Kimberly H to Zavrel Scott D and Kathryn D, $535,000.
724 Bristol Village Dr; Litwack Stel F to Swendenborg Caston, $164,500.
10412 Brynmore Dr; Gillespie Elizabeth A to Davis Charles T, $347,950.
3607 Caddington Tr; Boone Homes Inc to Evans Charles G Jr and Mary R, $776,587.
1100 Cameron Av; Dority William A and Sylvia to Bandy Alic R and Brittany N, $245,500.
8400 Capernwray Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Motley George W IV and Ellen M, $706,544.
6442 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sayers Kimberly M and Brian S, $301,990.
14301 Charter Walk Ln; Richter Ryan and Lauren to Witthoefft Timothy and Sarah, $399,000.
12716 S Chester Rd; Burgess Charles W III to Moore Justin Lee, $195,500.
14412 Clearcreek Pl; Carter Robert H and Delores W to Schabener Richard H and Randie J, $449,900.
843 Club Crest Bl; Knickerbocker Sterling and Kathy to Shultz Steven T and Phyllis C, $340,000.
1616 Colehollow Dr; Rose Jason M and Rose Abigale M to Block Thomas C and Bethany V, $264,900.
13449 Corapeake Tr; Lather Robert Keith and Tracy L to Waldron Kevin G and Jennifer B, $724,950.
544 Courthouse Rd; Barden Nicholas to Clavin Darlene Gibson, $257,000.
3172 Cove View Ln; Batchelor Floyd A Jr and C F to Feight William P and Joyce K, $344,950.
324 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Chambliss Erica Nadine, $327,215.
2125 Deauville Rd; Stevens Richard Scott to Stevens Travis Scott and Laura, $230,000.
4324 Deertrail Dr; Russ William C Jr and Cynthia L to Burchett Jason R, $245,000.
7121 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Spain Sara, $321,330.
6306 Dorius Dr; Newby Regina D to Fung Ka Kim, $169,950.
7807 Drexelbrook Rd; Epperson James M Et Als to Dogtown Inc, $160,000.
20213 Eagle Cove Ct; Ratliff Christopher L and M to Northington Harold O and Tricia, $395,000.
2318 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Wells Clinton C and Perno C H, $319,160.
17007 Ellerby Pl; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Hayes Christopher W D and K B, $566,078.
9954 Ethens Castle Dr; Malcum Akino D and Kiesha T to Mejia Harry R, $270,000.
632 Farnham Cr; King Kristi Dawn to Nash Patrick J and Blemker L C, $565,000.
8154 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Gray Mellisa and Michael, $405,720.
5754 Fire Light Tr; French Kerstin D and Stoval D R to Barbre Nicholas D and Jennifer C, $440,000.
6207 Fox Branch Ct; Reekes Ronald H and Dawn N to Martin Adam and Jessica, $410,000.
3024 Freedom Ln; Scott Dean A and J D and Scott S C to Malakor Saimon S and Rahel, $179,900.
5512 Gatebridge Rd; Gill Aaron W Et Als to Tirado Carmen L, $220,000.
630 Glenpark Ln; Debaugh Amy E to Moore Joseph and Derboghossian K, $340,000.
11337 Great Branch Dr; Prime Renovation Llc to White Kristie Reames, $205,500.
6324 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Woody Keith C and Catherine H, $383,109.
12800 Greenside Dr; Lackey Jennifer L to Navroski Michael J and Miranda J, $255,000.
7805 Halyard Tr; Lumpkin Ryan L to Kone Fanta, $239,000.
7706 Hampton Manor Ct; Hughes Darrell J to Ward Casey A and Amanda L, $369,950.
14009 Harbour Pointe Rd; Adkins Michael S and Vicki L to Rice Gregory T and Rosemarie, $402,600.
901 Hartford Ln; Gibson Lee and Nguyen Diana Tien to Jefferson M J and Treger K M, $209,500.
12333 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Dubina Kevin and Katelyn Marie, $250,965.
11931 Helmway Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Pitt Napoleon Jr and Destiny M, $511,690.
5406 Highberry Woods Rd; Challis Katherine M to Rodman Katherine Kendrick, $302,000.
12306 Hollow Oak Tr; O'Neil Richard M Jr Trustee to Wilcox Matthew T and Melissa O, $370,000.
14019 Howlett Line Dr; Sarvay William R Jr to Robinson Zack W, $285,000.
10137 Huntersdell Ln; Dixon Kenneth M and Dixon E M to Andriano Jeannine A, $250,000.
1501 Hybla Rd; Schwind Martin P Contractor In to Clark Andrew and Lauren, $312,500.
16822 Jaydee Tr; Unger Troy A and Chana B to Chilton Eric Thomas and Allison, $415,000.
2201 Keith Ln; Bloxsom Joseph J and Martin M C to Vinson Emily Marie, $360,000.
2714 Kentwood Forest Pl; Lorusso William M and Karen J to Cherian Daniel A and Daniel L, $275,000.
5731 Kingsland Rd; Driggs Marie W to Whitehurst C E and Worsley J L, $205,000.
1625 Knollwood Dr; Schuler Wanda L to Cordle S Sterling and Susan T, $174,000.
7725 Ladybells Pl; Kral John and Mary A to Thomas Marvin Jr and Suzanne C, $419,900.
531 Lancey Dr; Bailey James W II to Warrick John, $335,000.
3412 Laroux Av; NVR Inc to Delossantos Maria R and Joseph L, $358,670.
13809 Lawing Dr; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Chipman Paul Raymond II, $233,730.
3800 Lenox Forest Dr; Grotewiel Michael S to Haggerty Christopher B and Abbi, $431,000.
4013 Litchfield Dr; Crite Deloris E to Pham Nghiem and Pahoua X, $257,000.
4916 Long Shadow Tr; Hill John to Hayes Susan M, $180,000.
6424 Lookout Point Cr; Newman Kenneth M and Ixa I to Lagomarsino John and Cynthia M, $255,000.
16219 Mabry Mill Dr; Hulick Peter R and Mary to Mulherin Timothy L and Kelly L, $699,000.
9112 Mahogany Dr; Howard S L and Cunningham R D to Movement Mortgage Llc, $299,700.
10601 March Hare Dr; Graupner Scott Keith and Kayce to Sentz Jacob I and Margaret O, $250,500.
6701 Mason Dale Pl; Greene Joseph C and Suretta to Farrar Patrick Z and Octavia T, $200,000.
3024 McManaway Dr; Molly Homes Llc to King Colin, $236,000.
10401 Melissa Mill Rd; O'Donnell R C III and Nguyen M H to Padgett Adam Chase, $289,950.
14343 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Chhagan Jason Vijay, $320,931.
3607 Mill Meadow Dr; King Donovan A and Edwards C M to Mikhael Aziz M, $320,000.
7833 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Gillespie Tamara, $207,690.
4001 Monza Dr; Post Properties Llc to Forrest Anthony J and Cox B L, $263,900.
7718 Mount Holly Ln; Smith William Elton Et Als to Kostadinova Ivelina N and Todor, $257,000.
13728 Nairn Pl; Seaton Leslie J and Jennifer M to Billie Letitia N, $335,000.
14170 Netherfield Dr; Rodgers Jan D and Donald E to Miller Drew W and Harrell Tess M, $436,000.
10108 Northland Dr; Ackerman Kelly J to Roe James L Jr and Goon Gabriela, $271,000.
10900 Oak Arbor Tr; Claudio Neribel and Edgard to Ravenhorst Harvey R, $385,000.
16125 Old Castle Rd; Homesmith Construction Inc to Hardt Kenneth B and Kristin O, $749,821.
2100 Old Indian Rd; Dameron Susan H to Parker Lucas Wayne and Jenny, $205,000.
14912 Orchard Grove Dr; Brennan Thomas D and Alison to Bennett Heather K, $275,000.
8305 Oxer Rd; Fiedler Michael F and Berry J H to Shifflett Houston Tyler, $213,000.
8713 Peach Grove Rd; Cordero Melissa Butcher to Chenault Janet and Chenault S, $210,000.
13212 Penhurst Rd; Keller Frank L and Rhonda L to White William D and Sharon S, $534,900.
8908 Playground Dr; Manning Louis M to Evans Tammy R, $174,500.
4023 Poplar Grove Rd; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Kisner Jeremy W, $250,000.
1718 Porters Mill Ln; Hlava E M and Ranallo Natalie to Cartagena Jose L and Diana C, $191,000.
13300 Prince James Dr; Mahadeo Rawle to Kalczynski Jonathan and Amanda, $325,000.
2800 Providence Creek Rd; Barrow Carol Ann to Williams Trina J and Kevin M, $260,000.
1817 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Franzak Frank, $296,849.
13507 Pungo Ct; Hedrick Robert T and Deborah B to Sultan Patricia L, $490,000.
6012 Red Setter Ln; Worst Richard A and Shannon M to Boycourt Steven E and Laura E, $449,000.
6418 Richwood Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Williams Sean M and Kathryn S, $416,430.
1619 Robindale Rd; Hamrick Robert L and Katelyn R to Worcester Katherine Rhodes, $312,000.
5613 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Bowman Ryan C and Karen B, $365,000.
900 Rosegill Rd; Select Property Solutions Llc to Gutierrez German C and Lara V B, $219,950.
13930 Sagebrook Rd; Moore Steven R and Michele V to Pachter Josh and Laurie L, $305,000.
1318 Saville Chase Pl; Biringer Builders Inc to Fragale Anthony F and Georgia P, $858,156.
4335 School St; Daniels James Hunter to Steves Leslie and Christopher, $237,500.
3413 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Osterhout Brett and Kathryn, $488,830.
8306 Shady Banks Dr; Mimi Nails Spa Investment Llc to Bronson Kimberly S, $302,000.
1301 Shirlton Rd; Winter Jay A and Cheryl A to Wilkinson Catharine Lazard, $349,900.
13406 Sir Britton Ct; Killion F M Jr and Johnson L A to Little Marty and Charletta, $428,950.
13600 Solstice Close; Holland Richard J Jr to Baust Lauren and Jesse J, $587,500.
613 Spring Valley Rd; Lamb Victoria H to Hess Wayne A B and Olivia S, $205,000.
12520 St Croix Pl; Diaz Abel F and Rachel R S to Williams Andrew B and Maslanka A, $269,900.
3718 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Prevost Jefferson L, $301,000.
3260 Stone Manor Cr; Fairchild Eva C Trustee to Smiley Sandra M, $235,500.
8542 Sunningdale Tr; Batitto Robert R and Batitto S A to Allen Scott, $365,000.
8512 Tallion Wy; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hwilka J S and Hwilka K E Trs, $401,810.
9921 Third Branch Dr; Quigley Thomas L to Archer Cynthia C and Bruce M, $315,000.
5206 Timbercreek Dr; Bacon Kevin Joseph to Serrano Domingo Jr and Cruz M I, $200,000.
5507 Townsbury Rd; Foster Margaret S to Hernandez R I and Rodriquez P A, $301,000.
2512 Trefoil Wy; Murphy Joseph M and Valerie A to Louis-Charles Hans, $268,000.
14002 Twin Cedars Tr; Enders Jack T and Kris Anne M to Austin Robin Lynn, $306,000.
1812 Valerie Dr; Winegar Nathaniel T and Jessica to Thorp Gregory K and Michelle C, $326,500.
419 Villas Ct; Moore Daniel Jr and Sandra A to Mumma Morton C III and Barbara J, $349,000.
6311 Walnut Bend Dr; Thalhimer Charles G III to Forbes John and Weinstein Alyssa, $352,000.
21100 Warrior Dr; Cristobal Devona J to Morgan K D Jr and Williams A M, $166,000.
11406 N Wedgemont Dr; Pless Lynn A and Robin S to Ledin Jason M and Andrzejewski B, $325,000.
11781 Wexwood Dr; Gaston Cleo H Jr and Joyce Q to Hinesley Eric S and Jennifer L, $379,500.
1924 White Mountain Dr; Carl Erin R to Morrissey Joseph D, $367,500.
11921 Wiesinger Ln; Kaulfers Alfred Jr and Jeannette to Love Robert Cason and Heather A, $310,000.
4807 Wind Grove Ct; Medlin John S and Frances H to Franzen Joel A, $245,000.
12316 Windsor Rd; Masri Linda Honn Et Als to Crabtree J M and Holbrook K S, $240,100.
3620 Winterhaven Rd; Gordon Howard J Jr and Sandra H to Whalen William R and Scott K A, $275,000.
12601 W Wood Sage; Puff Kerry L and Granger E G to Buenaga Barbara Ann, $215,000.
17404 Wynstone Park Ln; Colwell Stephen M to Reichert Robert Anthony, $293,000.
HANOVER
8981 Abatis Court, Mechanicsville; Donald R. Gallier to Anthony R. Woodson, $369,950.
8420 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; RPM Enterprises LLC to Joshua R. Ostrander, $219,950.
15358 Beechmont Road, Doswell; RCI Builders LLC to Gregory W. Six, $451,872.
11200 Blunts Bluff Court, Ashland; Zachary A. Loyd to Kevin Wiggins II, $323,000.
7431 Bucket Drive, Mechanicsville; Lauren A. Bradley to Jeffrey C. Sherman, $462,500.
407 Caroline St., Ashland; Nancy M. Edelman to Linda Jean Weldon, $275,000.
6423 Cherrygrove Lane, Mechanicsville; Matthew R. Adams to Justin Wayne Brooks, $235,000.
10465 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Michael Perry, $565,206.
9123 Colonnade Circle, Ashland; 9123 Colonnade Circle Series to Andrew Lee Brust, $374,900.
8064 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Courtney Hines to Jill Spencer Blom, $235,000.
13061 Deer Hollow Lane, Ashland; Jocelyn Mahone to Mark R. Stallard Jr., $178,500.
7327 Dress Blue Circle, Mechanicsville; Edward C. Weil to Joseph C. Flannigan III, $298,500.
8018 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Pamela A. Moe to Mercedes Sawn, $300,000.
118 Five Oaks Lane, Ashland; Frederick Wayne Davis to Erin Leigh Throckmorton, $162,500.
8723 Franklin Lane, Mechanicsville; Keith Breslin to David T. Dawson, $285,000.
5467 Green Top Court, Mechanicsville; Jack D. Meriwether to Matthew Stewart, $222,500.
9172 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Keith P. Quackenbush, $500,805.
7104 Harbor Light Way, Mechanicsville; Helen Gardner to Cameron Andrew Hajeck, $235,000.
9214 Haska Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to James Darrell Williams, $456,860.
9932 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Christopher S. Lee Jr., $454,732.
12181 Howards Mill Road, Rockville; William E. Mustian to James E. Melton, $295,000.
13396 Karas Way, Ashland; James C. King to Dewitt C. Baldwin III, $512,000.
6492 Lark Way, Mechanicsville; Grace D. Shortt to James E. Hines III, $250,000.
8230 Lucille Road, Mechanicsville; Derin D. Blom to Justin D. Deleo, $350,000.
10262 Matthews Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Roger G. Humberson to Sarah V. Rose, $360,000.
7758 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Joshua D. Evans, $469,074.
16487 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Larry D. Felbush to Michael Dowd, $249,900.
15440 Old Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Christopher J. Kothe to Robert W. Casey, $439,999.
16167 W Patrick Henry Blvd., Montpelier; Mechanicsville Holdings LLC to Coty W. Smart, $308,200.
6851 Pimlico Drive, Mechanicsville; Bruce Jon Klapper to William J. Parsons Jr., $367,000.
2139 Piping Tree Ferry Road, Mechanicsville; Gary Martin to Brandon Thomas Sulser, $415,000.
7501 Pond Edge Court, Mechanicsville; David L. Stanley to Jennifer Denise Glover, $378,000.
9996 Puddle Duck Lane, Glen Allen; RCI Builders LLC to Eric Prescott, $500,123.
8341 Reeds Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Steven M. Campbell to Geoffrey Allen Howe, $385,000.
8758 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; Peter L. Lanzo to Joseph Ryan Boggs, $470,000.
6168 Rosemary Drive, Mechanicsville; Mark R. Hall to Tyler Gagnon, $239,000.
8034 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher S. Lee Jr. to Joseph M. Roman, $275,000.
10325 Scots Landing Road, Mechanicsville; Gregory M. Cohen to Clayton Lee Whitaker, $705,000.
8302 Shady Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Bradley K. Norwood to Richard G. Hill IV, $332,200.
10384 Slidingrock Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert C. Grizzard to Jason W. Stanislawski, $345,000.
9034 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Brittney Michelle Feeney, $313,725.
9085 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Tina M. Prestipino, $337,880.
6472 Strawbank Drive, Mechanicsville; Nathan A. Pollock to Jessica M. Ritchie, $249,909.
8298 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Erik Lane Ruiz to Pamela Mae James, $235,000.
9094 Sutlers Lane, Mechanicsville; George Robert Kovar Jr. to Matthew Ethan Tomes, $427,500.
15195 Taylor Road, Beaverdam; Joshua R. Ostrander to Michael Aloyious Copertino Jr., $336,000.
9212 Trumpet Court, Mechanicsville; Charles M. Hickman to Emily R. Degennaro, $300,000.
7777 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Tonya Witherow to Kunthea Phuong Kim, $210,000.
11337 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Quishondra Yita Jones, $262,080.
16215 Wolf Creek Road, Ashland; Amy L. Gaskin to Joshua Joseph Gee, $575,000.
POWHATAN
2620 Ashtonwood Road, Powhatan; Paul A. Procopio to Laura McGrath, $635,000.
2427 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; Patricia A. Meadows to Michael Ryan Meadows, $156,000.
801 Clayville Road, Powhatan; Amie Lynn Dellone to Tanner Cochran, $155,000.
2900 Cove Ridge Trace, Midlothian; Martha T. Leynes-Selbert to Walter W. Cutts, $185,300.
3383 Duke Road, Powhatan; Robert D. Gibbs Jr. to Nathan Andrew Furry, $317,000.
2545 Federal Hill Farms Road, Powhatan; Claiborne Hammon to David J. Maloney, $480,000.
6373 Haleford Drive, Powhatan; Shannon Carter Samuel to Michael Lee Shelton, $295,000.
2051 Lone Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Derek Lamar Jackson to Jeffrey A. Elliott, $285,000.
2366 Mosby Lane, Powhatan; Millbrook Construction LLC to Christiane M. Dennis, $225,000.
3234 Sparrows Court, Powhatan; Dean T. Patrick to James Williams Garner III, $410,000.
4401 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Ronald C. Mitchell to Daleen D. Crews, $235,000.
3622 Walker Creek, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Amy Lynn Rodriguez, $480,750.
GOOCHLAND
2130 Alldever Court, Maidens; Robin H. Ellis to Laurie B. Paciocco, $434,000.
12114 Branch Overlook Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Martin G. Tracy, $569,282.
12215 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Stephen Hughes, $523,210.
12233 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Stephen Spiers, $568,853.
12248 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Myrna L. Keplinger, $586,085.
6169 Community House Road, Columbia; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Corey Donnelly Carpenter, $279,950.
429 Elm Creek Drive, Manakin Sabot; H. Gregory Reid to Derek R. Nielsen, $405,000.
1746 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; Steve Thompson Builder LLC to Laura Pugliese, $944,594.
720 Hermitage Road, Manakin Sabot; Mickey C. Carrico to Suzanne M. Hoffman, $529,999.
4872 Kimber Lane, Gum Spring; Old Time Builder Inc. to Scott H. Williams, $393,027.
806 Merchant Lee Court, Manakin Sabot; R. Douglas Wills to Kathryn Lawson Bagwell, $1,400,000.
12270 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Ernest N. Dixon, $468,282.
2805 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Michael L. Jewell, $405,125.
2998 W River Road, Goochland; Edos LLC to Antone Michael Servais, $295,000.
1629 Sara Parke Court, Manakin Sabot; George F. Taylor to Cherri Heart, $580,000.
4809 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; Linda B. Mealy to Janis M. Hupp, $200,000.
703 Taylors Hill Court, Manakin Sabot; Carole M. Boxley to Joan S. Fargis, $480,000.
Petersburg
3100 Denise Road; Frederick Hull to Lisa Renee Webster, $221,000.
1816 Pender Ave.; Randolph E. Green to Hugh E. Torres, $220,000.
1901 Westover Ave; Rafat Sharif Rabi to Belinda Rivers, $296,000.
DINWIDDIE
12.31 acres; Eastern Woodlands Corp. to Richard Valen Carlyle, $295,000.
24.433 acres; Brandon J. Kindall to Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, $374,000.
24.643 acres; Daniel R. Lemon to Angela Meadows, $395,000.
72.928 acres; Roslyn Farm Corp. to Jeffrey L. Grieco, $525,000.
76.2 acres; William H. Gammon to Daniel Livengood, $250,000.
Lot 27, Block D, Section 5, River Road Farms, Sutherland; Cynthia Diane Barnett to James L. Triplett, $156,000.
Lot 5, Celebrity Estates; Charles Farmer to Christopher L. Hosey, $225,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1207 Burlington Drive; Farrish Properties LLC to Jeffrey D. Wilkerson, $190,000.
1255 Dana Lane; Elizabeth R. Baker to Michael Joseph Lozano, $179,900.
107 Heron Run Drive; Johnny R. Simpson to Darnell Fanning, $267,900.
110 Wilkshire Court; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Laura R. Dacey, $212,114.
HOPEWELL
Lot 2, Block E, Section 1 Kippax Farms; Carla G. Gamble to Helen Jones Gamble, $158,000.
Lot B, Block 33, West City Point Annex; Jeffrey L. Bishop to Tiffany Jane Bunner, $169,000.
NEW KENT
7806 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Malcolm V. Staton Jr. to David M. Hogge, $305,000.
8585 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Morgan E. Claytor, $280,000.
7614 N Franklin Way, Quinton; Christopher G. Foxworth to Guo Qiang Lin, $297,000.
4541 Hopewell Road, New Kent; Casey William Schult to Heidi Lynn West, $209,000.
6038 Lakeside Drive, Quinton; John D. Yeary to Dorothy M. Bryant, $152,900.
11820 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; Carolyn O. Moore to James C. Baker Jr., $374,000.
1759 Quaker Road, Quinton; Bank of America to Michael J. Stark, $329,105.
8718 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Jacob Aaron Bartlett, $245,000.
11861 Steel Trap Road, New Kent; Teresa D. Foley to Michael V. Watson, $381,000.
5724 Villa Green Drive, Providence Forge; Kevin M. Brew to Alyssa Virgili, $275,000.
4415 Wigeon Drive, Providence Forge; Trevin A. Briscoe to Matthew Belisle, $345,000.
1464 Yakima Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Jason L. Hodges, $322,057.
PRINCE GEORGE
724 S Bacons Chase, North Prince George; Elizabeth A. Irving to Olivia Inge Carden, $385,000.
6024 Chinquapin Circle, Prince George; Kevin J. Kehoe to Omar Jaime, $257,990.
4307 Fox Hill Place, Prince George; Tony C. Cribb to Jose C. Henderson, $395,000.
9840 Hollywood Drive, Disputanta; Jack Keith Cox Jr. to David Edward Eagle, $350,000.
9021 Pleasant Grove Terrace, Disputanta; Kenneth Bittner to Kenneth J. Kraus, $380,000.
2351 Thweatt Drive, Disputanta; Chappell Construction LLC to Robert C. Hartsell, $260,000.
4524 Wood Lane, Prince George; James M. Clark to Phillip Wayne Sanders Jr., $260,000.
Charles city
5741 Monguy Road, Charles City; Fred Salmons Jr. to Daniel Salmons, $160,000.
4841 Roxbury Road, Charles City; Darry M. Race to Abigail Sweeney, $172,500.
AMELIA
1 acre; Gamal H. Ahmed to Jatin Shah, $430,000.
4.993 acres; Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Caleb S. Crowder, $166,000.
5.46 acres; John W. Bruce Sr. to William T. Schnurman, $169,000.
3 parcels; Debra G. Tyson to Kevin Helm, $242,495.
Lot 12, Deep Creek Estates II; Rock River Inc. to Royal Lacy Inge III, $342,000.
CAROLINE
Lot 40, Bowling Green Meadows; Clarence K. Reams to Sean M. Panning, $255,000.
Parcel; Jeremy D. Donaldson to DShawn Rodriquez, $155,000.
Parcel; John R. Newton to Martin W. Hudgins, $210,000.
Parcel; Richmond American Homes of Virginia to James Sanchez, $296,595.
Parcel; Tyler S. Wright to Joseph McCann, $457,000.
Parcel; Dennis D. Ostrow to Adam M. Goulart, $255,000.
Parcel; Thomas Glenn Meadows to Charles E. Lankert, $225,000.
Parcel; Matthew Meyer to Nicholas Broughan, $187,000.
Parcel; Justin C. Brooks to James Cornell, $271,000.
Parcel; CMH Homes Inc. to Monty L. Kenney, $260,000.
Parcel; Samuel D. Frye to Kelly Ann Barill, $254,900.
Parcel; Terry R. Singleton to Christian Edward Lemont Bond, $240,000.
Parcel; Thomas Edward Tillman to Carlton J. Russell, $263,000.
CUMBERLAND
2.88 acres; JCM III LLC to Lindsey Mullins, $150,000.
36.6 acres; Charles Wayne Owen to Stephen Morgeson Jr., $239,900.
Parcel; Millbrook Construction LLC to Christiane M. Dennis, $225,000.
KING AND QUEEN
2.5 acres; William Kemp to Robert James Eveland, $205,000.
2.998 acres; Charles T. Watson to Daniel Jones, $240,000.
3.059 acres; Bryce W. Matthews to Karen Barnett, $160,000.
KING WILLIAM
4040 Azalea Crescent, West Point; Patrick R. Angel to Dustin Selig, $299,000.
610 Cressfield Drive, West Point; Kenneth W. Tate to Johnny Erin Sweetin, $244,950.
1978 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Kendra Allenette Wood, $178,750.
105 McCauley Parkway, Aylett; Christina Alesin Irwin to Jack D. Meriwether, $265,200.
107 Pine Haven Road, Aylett; Mark A. McCauley to Katherine T. Walter, $200,000.
1220 Smokey Road, Aylett; Thomas L. Eubank to Kristi Mayhew, $265,000.
490 Thompson Ave., West Point; Victoria L. Breschel to Brent M. Hart Jr., $205,000.
309 Wendenberg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Gladys Delores Bowers, $239,010.
Sussex
37445 Byrd Drive, Wakefield; Brandi Gray Rowland to Anthony Alonzo Jackson III, $164,900.
12279 Main St., Stony Creek; William A. Ambrose to Brian Graham, $160,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
3949 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Patrick H. McFarland, $375,475.
248 Patricks Crossing; Glen M. Genove to Adam C. Terns, $370,000.
503 Tyler St.; Algonquin Investments LLC to Brad Z. Berger, trustee, $513,000.
JAMES CITY
5809 Allegheny Court, Williamsburg; Gregory J. Hjelle to Stephen M. Drakes, $305,000.
9484 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Leslie A. Salvo, $286,805.
101 Blassingham, Williamsburg; Stavroula K. Gailey Living Trust to Raul Claudio, $336,000.
105 Buford Road, Williamsburg; Kenneth R. Woods, trustee to Kenneth W. Sanders, $285,000.
4336 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Jon Matthew Washko, $344,115.
5295 Chisel Run, Williamsburg; Marc Sharp to Joshua Lee Shipman, $259,000.
6413 Conservancy, Williamsburg; Robert E. Schultz to Mark A. Velleca, $1,100,000.
8892 Croaker Road, Williamsburg; Alvin L. Morgan Jr to Angela Forbes, $252,000.
4075 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Barbara Kelley, trustee to Christopher Conner, $415,000.
118 Evergreen Way, Williamsburg; Susan E. Calpodas to Edwin R. Cintron, $415,000.
1749 Founders Hill South, Williamsburg; John W. Deaner Jr., trustee to James R. Gregory, $660,000.
9581 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Derrick Major, $482,345.
103 Harlech, Williamsburg; Jeanne K. Luzzi, executrix to Joseph Boyd Ash Jr., $324,000.
5319 Hillside Way, Williamsburg; Rodney L. Slyter to Thomas Wisman, $460,000.
124 Kingspoint Drive, Williamsburg; Amy Beatty Gauntt to David Blaine Parrish, $435,000.
103 Lands End Drive, Williamsburg; Timothy P. Cleary to James T. Inman, $525,000.
219 Loch Haven Drive, Williamsburg; Charles H. Sillery Sr. to Jerome Rhodes, $295,900.
7537 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Chelsey Traney Walls, $262,980.
3121 Maplewood Place, Williamsburg; Evaristo Parras to Maxim Timofeev, $284,900.
4313 New Town Ave., Williamsburg; Donald S. Vanderwall to Overflow LLC, $383,500.
199 Nottinghamshire, Williamsburg; James F. Voegler to Thomas Bishop, $729,000.
5200 Pierside Reach, Williamsburg; Ada Fox Whitby to Randell M. Sisk, $472,000.
4479 Pleasant View Drive, Williamsburg; Eric Smith to Laurence A. Ferguson, $257,000.
105 Queen Mary Court, Williamsburg; Eleanor J. Taylor to Molly A. Peet, $190,000.
4744 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Anthony J. Switzer to Steven D. Farmer, $345,000.
3400 Rilee Circle, Toano; Liticia C. Howard to David Restrepo, $312,000.
5190 Rollison Drive, Williamsburg; James Robert Wise II to Nicholas J. Licastro, $605,000.
3894 Shenandoah Drive, Williamsburg; Phillip McNamara to James H. Dingledein, $279,000.
3567 Splitwood Road, Toano; James J. Izzo to Paul W. Hardesty, $340,000.
6315 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; Matthew A. Oshier to Michael W. Fulson, $325,000.
2508 Swikens Bridge, Williamsburg; Marianthi Gianulis Johns to Oh Kyung Kowun, $185,900.
4515 Timber Lane, Williamsburg; Gloria H. Burns to Justin Thomas Murff, $382,500.
3852 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Linda Lee Hrovatic to Hamida A. Pencola, $228,000.
6580 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Joanne R. Grubb, $453,890.
124 Whistle Walk, Williamsburg; David W. Lewes to Michael J. Klein, $325,000.
4015 Windsor Ridge, Williamsburg; Gary D. Hutchko to James L. Winkelhake, $413,700.
6556 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Deborah Lynne Parham, $445,000.