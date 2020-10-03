Property Transfers

419 Villas Ct; Moore Daniel Jr and Sandra A to Mumma Morton C III and Barbara J, $349,000.

6311 Walnut Bend Dr; Thalhimer Charles G III to Forbes John and Weinstein Alyssa, $352,000.

21100 Warrior Dr; Cristobal Devona J to Morgan K D Jr and Williams A M, $166,000.

11406 N Wedgemont Dr; Pless Lynn A and Robin S to Ledin Jason M and Andrzejewski B, $325,000.

11781 Wexwood Dr; Gaston Cleo H Jr and Joyce Q to Hinesley Eric S and Jennifer L, $379,500.

1924 White Mountain Dr; Carl Erin R to Morrissey Joseph D, $367,500.

11921 Wiesinger Ln; Kaulfers Alfred Jr and Jeannette to Love Robert Cason and Heather A, $310,000.

4807 Wind Grove Ct; Medlin John S and Frances H to Franzen Joel A, $245,000.

12316 Windsor Rd; Masri Linda Honn Et Als to Crabtree J M and Holbrook K S, $240,100.

3620 Winterhaven Rd; Gordon Howard J Jr and Sandra H to Whalen William R and Scott K A, $275,000.

12601 W Wood Sage; Puff Kerry L and Granger E G to Buenaga Barbara Ann, $215,000.

17404 Wynstone Park Ln; Colwell Stephen M to Reichert Robert Anthony, $293,000.