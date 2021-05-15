Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline, Colonial Heights and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1801 N 19th St; Hudson Reed Llc to Hunter Wilhite Georgiana, $155,000.
602 N 22nd St; Ruffin Julian M IV to Reid Wendy Murdock, $343,000.
610 W 24th St; Nordheim Neil and Gragnani Joanna to Chrzan Patti Revocable Trust, $362,500.
519 N 27th St; Gifford Guy A and Bagot Susan F to Cregge Michael and Crystal, $278,000.
3113 2nd Ave; Andlar Properties Llc to Scott Shawn I and Tawann C, $318,000.
704 N 33rd St; Smith Gregory W to Xpress Propety Management Llc, $200,100.
1201 W 43rd St; White Kevin A and Meghan E to Salerno Nancy, $544,000.
1903 Albany Ave; Royal Blue Investments Llc to Anderson Hansen E, $164,500.
626 Arnold Ave; Maya Va Llc to Bezenar Kaylinn Marie, $196,000.
2106 Barton Ave; Relyance Venture Llc to Libby Mandi Lynn, $353,700.
1311 Bellevue Ave; Bateman Charles D to Sampson Jason William, $345,700.
1613 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Donovan Eric R and Kathryn R, $331,000.
725 Boroughbridge Road; Durham John to Ruybalid Carolyn D, $235,000.
5100 Bromley Lane; Keeney Andrew T and Kristine E to Dejarnette Emma L, $480,000.
7822 Burrundie Dr; Tgt Properties Llc to Wakilpoor Harris Ahmad, $530,000.
5111 Cary Street Road; McKittrick David J and Jeanette F to Kettering Glen L, $2,800,000.
8359 Charlise Road; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Tyler Alexandria Rochelle, $340,000.
1505 Claremont Ave; Roberts John G II and Martha S to Woerner Rebecca P, $310,000.
1812 Clearfield St; Baim 8 Llc to Rodriguez Sonia A, $166,919.
9426 Creek Summit Cir; Pratt Michael V and Peggy P to Hughes Thomas Paul, $360,000.
4612 Cutshaw Ave; Stuck Kathleen McKay to Vantuyle Linda, $439,000.
5204 Devonshire Road; Olejer Thomas R and Molly S to MacDonald Marc S, $450,000.
3004 Douglasdale Road; Melnick S Wayne to Proost Drucilla, $290,000.
3403 Ellwood Ave; Horne James S to Beale Morgan Elizabeth, $440,000.
2808 Fendall Ave; Quinby Michael B to Sartori Luke A, $237,500.
3719 Floyd Ave; Waksmunski Courtney N to Browning Beth, $349,777.
5001 W Franklin St; Behrens Frances A to Snowberger Wendi, $330,000.
1901 Georgia Ave; Nordrow Investments Llc to Brandl Margaret, $625,000.
321 W Grace St; Thalhimer Franklin Llc to Pinecrest 321 Grace Llc, $2,500,000.
7 W Graham Road; Yeager Charles E and Patricia O to Andrews Karen, $219,995.
2717 Griffin Ave; Ram Rentals Llc to Cardile Michael and Rebecca, $425,000.
4604 H Whiting Cir; Johnston Kyle H to Washington Marvenus Nicole, $210,000.
3122 Hanes Ave; Carr Paul S to Maya Va Llc, $235,000.
2114 Hanover Ave; Metzger John M and Kadee L to Hite James III, $860,000.
4632 Hanover Ave; Holt David Powell Jr to McKown Michael P and Lauren A, $450,000.
3100 Hawthorne Ave; Donan Mary M to Scotchtown Properties Llc, $260,000.
2205 Hildreth St; Lv Property Llc to Battle Doron V, $205,000.
1413 Jacquelin St; Prudencio Jacqueline D to Sulentic Alexis A, $275,000.
6804 Kensington Ave; Ric Properties Llc to Leath Alexander J and Timothy C, $345,000.
1520 W Laburnum Ave; Rock Jason A and Jocelyn C to Franklin Paul E and Ann R, $386,000.
710 S Laurel St; Fertig Wesley R to Peckham Kathryn Carter, $332,500.
4710 Leonard Pkwy; Henley Alexandra D to Reeves Eric George, $430,000.
4908 Lockgreen Cir; Cockrell Carolyn R Steere Trs to Broadway Brian Elliot, $1,330,000.
1205 E Main St, U4-E; Musleve Daniel J and Michelle to Wallace Zara A, $224,000.
3021 E Marshall St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Lyons Alexander D, $525,000.
904 Milton St; Tamburri Joy Marie to Foye Brittany, $280,000.
4714 Monument Ave; Snyder Eric B to Gilliam Frank D and Ellen L, $485,000.
4402 New Kent Ave; Nathanson Jay to Minnich Jeffrey S Revocable, $479,000.
3602 North Ave; Schmoldt Eric to Smith William Phillip, $256,000.
1304 Overbrook Road; Distressed to Diamonds Llc to Leach Dillon Michael, $229,950.
2242 Park Ave; Arrington Lindsay C Revocable to Watt Daniel J and Rogers Sarah, $1,370,000.
4410 Patterson Ave; Gill Deirdre E to Convey Tyler Morgan, $314,500.
206 R3 N Allen Ave; Tischer Mary Lynn Trustee to Allison Timothy D and Kelley Z, $785,000.
3318 Rosewood Ave; Bushman Aaron to Stratton Elizabeth P, $230,000.
3809 Seminary Ave; Hulcher Charles C and Patrica W to White Kevin A and Meghan E, $781,000.
17 N Shields Ave; Xtreme Homes Llc to Piemonte Rachel Elizabeth, $673,750.
4201 Springhill Ave; Smith Stephanie to Paul Marlene Adair, $335,000.
5 Strawberry St; Nelson Joseph C to Higgs Christopher Reichert, $390,000.
4638 Stuart Ave; Dunn Stephen M to Cava Capital Llc, $395,000.
3023 Terminal Ave; Roberts Doris D to Christmas Shaquille Lloyd, $175,000.
4501 Walmsley Blvd; Goldberg Sam S to Clarke Shannon, $187,000.
1350 Westwood Ave, U307; Kay William E III and Robin M to Kenny Brian and Sarah, $345,000.
1736 Wilmington Ave; Ramos Luisa M to Mitchell Tod, $310,000.
HENRICO
10222 Acworth Dr, Glen Allen; Powell Merrily J Trust to Lehr Chad R and Graham J, $307,500.
3904 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brookes Kyle , $305,570.
610 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Sunkavalli Chakradhar and G Veeramacheneni, $786,234.
5000 Ashborne Rd, Glen Allen; Beran Robert E to Farley Thomas G III and Ashley D , $297,967.
10832 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Kasaru Venkata Sai Harish and Amulya S, $299,895.
10844 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Pennington Tracey A, $314,810.
7730 Balla Ct, Henrico; Berry Kayla Kristina to Pitts Cristen Leigh and George, $185,000.
3817 Barn Owl Ln, Glen Allen; Josefiak John W and Carol B to O'Brien Mark B and Teresa R, $540,000.
3413 Bartley Pond Pl, Henrico; Smith Mark C to Goji Properties Inc, $290,000.
1837 Bellamy Pl, Glen Allen; Gambill Brent S and Tilly R to Rosales Raul G and Araceli G Pereyra, $387,000.
3600 Benton Ave, Henrico; Stewart Mark L to Bowman Heather A, $158,000.
10151 Berrymeade Pl, Glen Allen; McCoy Winona Estate to Thomas Donita P, $235,000.
5302 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Gibson Will, $325,214.
3804 Bluefield Swamp Dr, Henrico; Waffle Robert and Jennifer to Ruffin Ajani M, $450,000.
2105 Brandonview Ave, Henrico; Jones Matthew R to Moffitt James M and Kasey, $167,950.
9504 Broad Meadows Rd, Glen Allen; Gilbert Gregg H and Bonnie A to Delano Gregory F Jr and Melanie K, $285,000.
703 Brook Hill Rd, Henrico; Johnson Diamond A to Obrimah Oyenike, $190,000.
7726 Brookside Rd, Henrico; Dryden Abigail C and Corbin G to Saunders Kaitlin and Gregory Pierce, $505,000.
4920 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Warren Brittany Jehe to Willis Amanda L, $185,000.
1800 Cambridge Ct, Henrico;, Upegui Johana Escobar to Ferreti Silvia, $206,000.
12204 Chadsworth Ct, Glen Allen; Schmitt Robert J and C K to Vasell Michael Patrick and Kelly Dennison, $487,000.
10707 Charlesfield Ct, Henrico; Reinagel Michele L to Shahanaz Thasin Nishat, $209,000.
6218 Club Rd, Henrico; Walsh Aubrey M and Cindy P to Creps Michael Anthony II and M W Metcalf, $250,000.
3809 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Stephenson William B and Beverly E to Hodges Elisbeth Joy and Leslie Brian, $420,000.
306 Cora Dr, Henrico; Debro Cory Dawayne to Coleman Nikita N, $175,000.
5412 Coxson Rd, Henrico; Welch Randall G to Rios Araceli Lopez, $160,000.
6915 Dan St, Henrico; Hollis Jacquie L to Hollis Whitney, $160,000.
2700 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Butler Shannon C to Swann Wula Kathryn, $275,000.
3100 Dillyn Ct, Henrico; Cherry Timmel to Chen Xue Guo, $220,000.
Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Urso James and Grace, $603,987.
12016 Drumore Way, Glen Allen; Mayfield Robert D Trustee to Kalore Niraj Vijay and Anjali Niraj, $740,000.
2816 Eagle Trace Ter, Henrico; Hill Robert E and Betty J to Ayr Properties Sep Llc, $150,000.
6303 Ellington Woods Ter, Glen Allen; Chalifoux Michael T and Alyssa D to Singh Lal and Richa, $1,005,000.
8313 Erma Ln, Henrico; Boyd Donna R to Garcia Gabriela and Mercedes Tovar, $239,950.
2700 Farrand St, Henrico; Trent Tavonia to Trent Tavonie, $157,500.
10104 Flanders Rd, Henrico; Vitek Stephen J and Frances H to Pradhan Meena and Man B Shrestha, $256,276.
3101 Four Mile Run Dr, Henrico; Marshall Jamel C to Trent Jamarcus Jorad, $305,000.
6304 W Franklin St, Henrico; McDonough Kristen L to Osteen Courtney, $350,110.
7100 Galax Rd, Henrico; Le Tron V and Duoc Ho to Nelson Jonathan L, $253,000.
2605 Gayton Grove Rd, Henrico; Lumpkin William B III and Elizabeth A to Bottomley Group Llc, $310,000.
4905 Gilmour Rd, Sandston; Ferri Cody J to Burton Joey Osborne, $195,000.
5206 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II LC to Patel Purvish and Shailajaben, $362,159.
11405 Greenbrooke Ct, Glen Allen; Mittal Sanjay and S Gupta to Parekh Shashank and Jayashree, $623,000.
1930 Greenwood Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Cook Lawrence C and Lauren Leinhaas-Cook to Capocelli Margaret, $375,000.
11515 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Galipalli Praneeth and Raga Pallavi, $831,605.
4802 Harben Ct, Glen Allen; Surineedi Ranga Rao and Nagayothi Gurram to Devan Shankar N and Sathiya Santhamoorthy, $390,000.
1714 Havenwood Dr, Henrico; Maloney Barbara S to Anthony Richard B Jr and Pamela C, $290,000.
5012 Hearthstone Ct, Glen Allen; Barnewolt Scott A and Catherine A to Kiseeva Janna and Sebastian Spinetto, $580,000.
1554 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Radford Andrea L to Bonomonte Christin R, $199,950.
13213 Herringbone Ct, Henrico; Way Barrett P and Jessica A to Pulsifer Brian H and Casey H, $575,000.
311 Hodder Ln, Henrico; Blakey Edwin L and Lavern R to Herndon Diana, $225,000.
8708 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Windmueller Evelyn S to Mosler Steven S, $275,000.
7231 Hughes Rd, Sandston; Schneck Amanda M and Edward J to Vandersyde Peter N, $258,000.
11427 Hunton Cottage Ct, Glen Allen; Fereshtehnejad Seyedehsan and Saeideh Mogharehabed to Patel Rajatkumar N and Pooja N, $434,900.
5814 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Kahn Susan Trimmer to Shahadat Md and Mita Jabbar, $228,000.
11434 Ivy Home Pl, Henrico; Marker Laurie B to Bullard Daniel C and Alexis, $593,662.
6008 Jenkins Bluff Ln, Sandston; Russell Michael and Sally to Musselwhite Sean C, $330,000.
703 Keats Rd, Henrico; Vance Alexander W and Ellen to Kittrell Elizabeth, $550,000.
6805 Kidwelly Ln, Henrico; Hawkins Isaac to Whitaker Terence D, $300,500.
2639 Kleindale Dr, Henrico; Nuttycombe Laura to Tapp Derrick and Amelia, $355,000.
8315 Lansdowne Rd, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc to Steadman Charles B and Ashley N Cohoon, $355,000.
1500 Largo Rd, U203, Henrico; Woodworth Bruce S to Waddey Veronica D, $155,000.
616 Lenten Rose Ln, Henrico; Peoples Lauran to Seaborne Camesha, $214,000.
3925 Liesfeld Pl, Glen Allen; Viscarra Alexander C to Shrader Eva Ellen, $400,000.
3302 Listerbrook Ct, Henrico; Powell Gregory W and Stefanie M to Major Diane L, $325,000.
3413 Logan Hill Pl, Henrico; Fakulujo Adekemi to Rizvi Akbar and Salma, $307,500.
501 Lowell St, Henrico; Harris Nathan J Jr and Dana to Lewis Nicole, $216,000.
6440 Majestic Way, Henrico; Morgan Zara C to Wells Hamilton and Ebony Wright, $359,000.
3110 Manor Dr, Henrico; Hensley Mark H and J B to Demello Tulio, $190,000.
10305 Maremont Dr, Henrico; Templeman Mark R and Carrie to Glosser Jonathan, $395,000.
900 Masters Row, Glen Allen; Wu Isaac Xiaoqian and Yanhan Qu to Crenshaw Dennis and Jane, $159,950.
2400 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Twm & R Llc to 2400 Mechanicsville Llc, $250,000.
7001 Miami Ave, Henrico; Berry Colleen R and Robert Edward Hiller to Hendrix Christopher, $255,000.
2057 Mill Rd, Henrico; Parker Michael S and Anna M to Friel J Donald Jr and Margaret A, $362,000.
5017 Monument Ave, Henrico; Chapman Investments Llc to Barch Gregory and Michele Plouffe-Morena, $320,000.
931 Morattico Cir, Glen Allen; Midgette Paul G and Nancy F to Powers Jeffery Glenn and Patricia C, $451,000.
3836 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Hall Clarence R Jr to Schauer Richard L Jr and Lindy A, $314,500.
3208 Neale St, Henrico; Henrico Co Vo/Tech Ed Foundation Inc to Thaxton Christopher J, $275,000.
1418 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Foster Denise W and L W W and E M W to Yonce Page C and Lisa W and Tracy Kerzanet, $219,000.
526 S Oak Ave, Henrico; Mimbe Justine Sarah to Graham Reckie Anthony, $200,000.
106 Oakridge Ave, Henrico; Otto Ronald T to Kelman Pamela, $201,000.
4940 Old Main St, U403, Henrico; Brenzel Sally to Smith Mark C, $354,500.
4813 Olde Mill Pond Pl, Glen Allen; Essig Jeremy L to Alam Md Chaiful and Momotaz Akter, $409,000.
1414 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Smbc Leasing and Finance Inc to Bridgestone Retail Operations Llc, $2,141,619.
10930 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Copeland Janice M to Waseem Sobia, $370,000.
4609 Penick Rd, Henrico; Perkins Richard Wayne to Harris Jerry Van and Wanda S, $229,900.
6053 Pine St, Henrico; Thornton Yameca to Taylor Brittany Monet, $181,000.
1002 Pinewood Dr, Henrico; Keith Joel D and Frances B to Jrc Home Ventures Llc, $306,100.
3010 Putney Rd, Henrico; Britton Lauren C to Naeher Jonathan Evan, $237,000.
2014 Raintree Dr, Henrico; Schultz Dianne E to Council James McNiel, $347,500.
2211 Rawlings St, Henrico; Russell Michael F and Sally to Nitchmann-Wolf Chelsea Cierra, $223,450.
1402 Rhode Island Ave, Glen Allen; Sherrod Graham B Jr and Deborah F to Maupin Daniel E and Heather M Vassar, $250,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U50, Henrico; Byrd Sarah C and Steven D to Burke John D and Anne D, $430,000.
6505 River Rd, Henrico; Gavin Charles A and Mary H to Witt Alise, $840,500.
210 Rocketts Way, U202, Henrico; Wyndorf Maxwell L to Peoples Lauran, $223,000.
11508 Rolling Leaf Ln, Glen Allen; Prendergast Heather and John to Hazzard Lawrence Stephen and Kristine M, $725,000.
221 Roslyn Hills Dr, Henrico; Corbett Jeffrey David to Pingitore Erica C K and Joseph R Jr, $515,000.
2712 Rudwick Rd, Glen Allen; Diggs Arleeta M to Wanyoro Paul T and Rose G Roberson, $376,000.
10304 Salford Ct, Glen Allen; Stevenson Michael B and Lisa B to Grant Mac Arthur Jr and Tiffany Smith, $355,000.
319 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Williams Kimberly B to Vance Peggy, $175,000.
3909 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Yaeger Jacob and Jasmine Charmane, $264,280.
6900 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Freeman Julius Clarence Jr and Demetria, $344,177.
7712 Shoveler Dr, Henrico; Smith Todd K and Nuthen L Anderson to Glover Diane N, $315,000.
3101 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Wine Byron J and Virginia A Lyle to Crouch David B, $245,000.
4659 Snow Goose Ln, Glen Allen; Gammon Page S to Molly Homes Llc, $225,000.
3821 Spring Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Miller Tammy L and Jon M Bortz to Song Yong Kyu and Ji Youn Choi, $348,000.
2679 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Tanks Ginger Angelic, $364,090.
7 Steam Brewery Ct, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Dream Works Llc Trustee, $1,317,297.
1509 Stonewall Manor Dr, Henrico; Craig Zachary S to Johnson Katelyn Nicole, $221,000.
11805 Sussex Square Dr, Henrico; Parrish Victoria W to Kay William Jackson and Bettilee Belcher, $280,000.
2721 Tanager Rd, Henrico; Taylor Curtis D and Brenda to Eddine Ghassan Zein and Helen Ghassan Zein, $197,000.
13316 Teasdale Ct, Henrico; House C Robert and Angela to Hudak Jeffrey A and Dana S, $475,000.
9406 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Hildebrand Jeannette to Huon Sao and Chantha Chhun, $175,000.
8223 Turner Forest Rd, Henrico; Shelton Willie and Andrean to Epps Charmica D, $395,000.
9614 University Blvd, Henrico; Kirwan Susan I and Robert J Ivers to Howard Maria O, $340,000.
2305 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Pham Tam Thi to Felch John K Jr, $255,000.
8303 Wallingford Ln, Henrico; Hicks Samantha A and Charles L and Zandra to Allen Stephanie Z, $329,900.
10824 Weather Vane Rd, Henrico; Reilly William A to Craig Bryan and Myla Goldman, $562,000.
6019 Westbourne Dr, Henrico; Leggett Lauren K to Kiernan Jessica and Scott, $230,000.
5887 White Oak Rd, Sandston; Baker Gerald E to Olgers John P IV, $175,000.
3801 Wild Goose Walk, Glen Allen; Hornstra Curtis L and Patti L to Henderson Randolph B Jr and Marion A, $645,000.
400 Willomett Ave, Henrico; Wallace Patrick L and K K to Conboy Timothy Patrick II, $170,000.
9433 Willow Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Duke Jonathan W to Barry Laura W and Anne W, $325,000.
10220 Winston Blvd, Glen Allen; Ray Leslie Amanda to Mathis Angelene, $244,000.
8016 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Damianeas George, $299,668.
7520 Woodley Rd, Henrico; Collins Thomas Downey II to Stewart Katherine Elizabeth, $250,000.
400 Ziontown Rd, Henrico; Kennedy Katherine T and Jonathan E Jr to Huston Danley Knox Jr and Ashley S, $810,000.
Chesterfield
16431 Aklers Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Powell Patrick and Shavonne, $479,121.
15133 Alderwood Tr; Gray Melvin Sr and Mattie T to Fogt Kevin W and Samantha L, $272,000.
6784 Arbor Meadows Dr; Smith George E and Geraldine M to Duke Clifton A and Martha E, $306,500.
13910 Autumn Woods Rd; Smith Catherine C to Kocev Amy L and Antonio, $243,250.
12402 Avon Lake Cr; Mendoza Rudolph S and Kathleen A to Hurtz Nathan T and Johnstone K R, $435,000.
9213 Bailey Oak Dr; Allen Frances H to Rourke Thomas Michael, $319,000.
8218 Baniff Dr; Carter John J III and Vicky J to Chandler Bruce P and Crystal G, $406,000.
2730 Barrow Pl; Tyler Kathleen Watkins Tr to Stella M E and Stella Q Trustees, $895,000.
6318 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Elliott Michael L and Ashley K, $493,475.
3939 Beethoven Ct; Ray Anthony N to Coleman Kadeja Denae, $194,000.
6110 Belrun Ct; Everette Donald and Sharon to Marte Santana Kelvin A, $172,500.
5020 Berkley Mill Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Pineda Jaider I, $250,865.
9025 Blooming Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Ballinger Debra A, $419,480.
7808 Bold Forbes Ln; Stacey Jordan and Tara to Hollis Jarrod I and Megan, $271,000.
14738 Boyces Cove Dr; Titchner Louise to Martonik James A and Patricia A, $240,000.
10678 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to King Maria A, $247,980.
11414 Briarhurst Rd; Mercer Linda W to Sweet Margherita, $249,950.
4300 Brixton Rd; Reed Thomas E and Robin C to Guillory Kearson, $260,000.
2355 Brookwood Rd; Lawson Robert G and Mary D to Pucci Jonathan A and Jamie R, $431,000.
11866 Buckhorn Rd; Harding Brandon to Lee William L and Kirsten F, $320,000.
3000 Burley Ridge Tr; Torres Ileana to Behrendt Joseph A, $316,000.
16130 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Rowland Benjamin A and Joanna C, $529,210.
13600 Cannonade Ln; Spangler Clinton Shaun to Shah Syed M, $290,000.
9325 Cardiff Loop Rd; Carter Robert S and Teresa J to Defreitas Maury L and Bessie E, $592,500.
6466 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gomez Rios Nestor D, $289,990.
3525 Chagford Dr; Linville Michael Charles to Baker Zachary Rian, $225,000.
14511 Charlemagne Ct; 14511 Charlemagne Court Llc to Miller James and Amy, $300,000.
14201 Cherry St; Bookman Danielle E to Clendening Robert, $227,800.
5321 Chestnut Bluff Tr; Morrison Ronald G and Deborah G to Hawkins Melissa and Primeau Ryan, $345,000.
4609 Cinderwood Dr; Willis Chris Scott to Gonzalez Bairon O Q and Diaz E Y, $195,000.
10610 Clearpoint Dr; Gustavson Van to Talbert Donald L and Yuan Y, $270,000.
11813 Club Ridge Dr; Camus Robert W and Julie A to Stewart Sidney A III and Syreeta, $370,500.
3509 Colonnade Dr; Oakman Gavan A and Meghan to Yancey Latoya Ezela, $222,000.
7523 Conifer Rd; Pollard Allen and Latonya to Prera-Figueroa Cesar, $226,000.
11400 Courthouse Acres Dr; Proctor Gabrielle F F and J T to Youssee Petronius N, $293,000.
4925 Crispin Ct; Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Wainwright H Jr and Robillard R, $230,000.
11113 Crump Landing Tl; Finer Homes Inc to Moore Dana M and Alvin L, $349,100.
12313 Devette Ct; Fetty Charles D and Nancy L to Snead Timothy S and Amanda B, $342,500.
7413 Drexelbrook Rd; Barker Morgan C to Hooth Christopher S, $228,500.
1512 Dusk Ct; Crown Land Llc to Munoz-Morales Jose M, $291,888.
3713 Edenfield Rd; Gilbert Michele S to Dorsey Jeremy J and Elizabeth C, $525,000.
8800 Elkview Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Sparrow Don C, $319,225.
12351 Escada Dr; Friend Danette to Wilkinson David G and Laura M, $305,000.
15400 Exter Mill Rd; Waggoner Edward S to Zurita Genevieve and Arroyo Yoni, $185,000.
14955 Featherchase Dr; Birchfield Naruko B to Laura David M Jr and Kristine A, $275,000.
17718 Foaling Ln; Rowe Sherry H to Mellard Brian P and Amanda R V, $312,305.
6931 Fox Brush Tl; Childress Amy C and Robert D to Neal Ronnie D Jr and Arainau, $372,000.
5724 Fox Maple Tr; Fink Matthew T to Allen Christopher, $187,690.
619 Fulcher Ln; Snavely K M and Snavely K E Trs to Gresham Jarrett, $235,000.
10411 Genlou Rd; Jefferson Robert Ashby to Beaver Sean M, $215,000.
4219 Gloucestershire St; Newcomb Timothy A and Patricia K to Sukhram Paul, $276,750.
10901 Granada Rd; Xu Yaoying to Zepp Benjamin T and Zepp C R N, $270,000.
12512 Green Garden Pl; Snoddy Andrew L to Debro Cory and Thornton Yameca, $325,000.
9324 Groundhog Dr; Cato Pamelia Lee to Avignone J W and Wright R C, $211,501.
15807 Haggis Dr; Woodman Sean M and Tyus Amanda R to Passaro Nicholas T, $300,000.
9232 Harmad Dr; Kehoe J Conway Jr and Mary E to Chen Kearby Dan and Rachel R, $268,000.
12228 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Cobb Jessica Lenette, $289,895.
8107 Heathbluff Ct; Wilkinson David and Laura to Browning Samuel T and Amy D, $415,000.
4335 Heron Pointe Tr; Cliborne Helen Britt Trustee to Prillaman Walter E and Patricia, $550,000.
4704 Hill Spring Tr; Holguin Danna D and Adrian E to Evans Leron and Tiffany, $299,000.
5412 Holly Pines Dr; Rogers Christina to Kenney Davonte C and Holmes P E, $242,000.
9635 Iredell Rd; Van Auken Thomas V and Nancy O to Rothenberg Nicholas R, $400,000.
3600 Ivyridge Dr; Bass Gary L and Lendi L to Morffi Leah, $253,000.
502 Kennesaw Ct; Dutrow Robin M to Kasdaglis Caroline Rose, $233,000.
14004 Key Deer Dr; Cummins Patricia W to Chavez Frank, $254,000.
3713 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Lameda Granadillo Y J Et Al, $493,000.
11605 Latane Wood Ct; Allen John and Christine S to Gunn Clinton C, $247,000.
6255 Lilting Moon Dr; Wells Joshua and Abigail J to Patel Roshni and Shah Sagar, $375,000.
3600 Lockshire Dr; Smith Cole S to Hill Robert and Patricia, $250,000.
14613 Loren Dr; Frashure Larry K and Alice D to Bobowski Alan and Blanche M, $255,500.
12133 Magnolia Bluff Ct; Allen James E and Frances G to Kaminski Vincent F and Clara M, $330,000.
3710 Malbon Wy; Alley John Stephen to Jongbloedt Callie, $210,352.
6620 Masada Dr; Cantwell James F and Mary S to Nuttall John I and Stacy M, $419,900.
11000 May Apple Tr; Oldham Kathryn Anne to Gayden Molly, $285,000.
11033 Merganser Tr; Hull Patrick M to Keeley Blair and Hannah, $950,000.
7206 Michener Ct; D R Horton Inc to Howard Gregory Maurice, $351,460.
3719 Mineola Dr; Lee William Landon to Wilder Kenneth Wayne, $215,000.
5900 Moseley Rd; Roberts Steven W to Reddington Jeffrey M and J F, $465,000.
11500 Moven Ct; Ashby Linda C and Kenney W B Jr to Murphy Gary and Diane, $336,200.
11643 Nevis Dr; Ramos Nicole Y to Donaldson C D Jr and Reyes K M, $306,000.
5607 North Chase Rd; Abrahamson Scott R and Renee P to Bitner Ashley B and Jeremy A, $369,000.
4608 Oak Hollow Rd; Wilson M B and L A and Somers K J to Dangerfield Andrew S and Amanda, $295,000.
5301 Old Glory Rd; Maxey Kellam and Madison to Ocampo Santiago Pelaez, $301,000.
6342 Omo Rd; Cuellar Orlando R M and Suzanna to Cortez Jairo R, $212,000.
7418 Pennbrook Ct; Miller James to Rich Melody T and Brian K, $206,000.
12548 Petersburg St; Rostas Sandra K to Edner Cassandra, $255,351.
2841 Pine Meadows Cr; Rice Rita V to Dwyer Jennifer and Ayers Jesse, $215,000.
7600 Pocoshock Forest Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Eggleston Teresa Zabala, $334,907.
6113 Pointer Run Dr; Lankford Coretta Kenya to McKinney Michael L and Shijuan L, $495,000.
1718 Porters Mill Rd; Wang James P to Flitcraft Jessica Blake, $275,000.
1832 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Piasecki Guy, $328,533.
9315 Radborne Rd; Branch Willis L Sr and Muriel M to Lynskey Katherine A, $215,000.
9125 Redington Dr; Ringelberg Samuel P Et Als to Call William R and Elizabeth F, $275,000.
13425 River Otter Rd; Johnson Gerard H and Wendi F to Phillips Justin T and Courtney P, $530,000.
406 Rivers Bend Cr; Williamson Scott P and Dawn C to Travis Lauren J and Nathaniel D, $400,000.
4003 Rockridge Ct; Reynolds Daniel D Sr and K T to Morgan Zara, $345,000.
625 Royal Cresent Dr; Fisher Brittney to Hayes Ronnie D and Joy Lynn P, $251,600.
12506 Sandbag Rd; Dulgher Christine M to Wright Joshua D and Rhonda L, $257,500.
12700 Seaford Crossing Ct; NVR Inc to Bogerson Trigg L and Linda M, $613,245.
3418 Seven Oaks Rd; Robillos Sammy L Jr and Erin C to Carter Nancy Diane, $242,500.
1201 Shirlton Rd; Ange David K and Debra C to Miracle Mitchell and Kimberly, $360,000.
14501 Sir Peyton Dr; Pittman Roy A and Barbara K to Love That Home Llc, $160,000.
3403 South (Ettrick) St; Neswin Crv Llc to Nero Craig A Jr, $190,000.
8207 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Jefferson Victoria and Clinton, $412,705.
2600 St Regis Dr; Gabriele Tara Marie to Hernandez Jeffrey and Hannah, $399,000.
3760 Sterling Woods Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Herndon Earvin L and Jackson F A, $360,000.
20315 Stonewood Manor Dr; Smith Travis Scott to Vasquez A G and McNamara M E, $150,500.
11812 Sugar Hill Dr; Hill Homes Inc to Phelps Don H and Linda S, $370,500.
4007 Sunny Creek Dr; Vanromondt Tracy M to Booker K C and Overstreet R T, $223,000.
6807 Swanhaven Dr; Boyd Ian and Kristin to Boone-Ofosu N D and Ofosu B, $407,000.
3136 Talleywood Ln; Hillman Justin T to Belsey Carla L and Pry Danielle, $298,000.
4928 Terrace Arbor Cr; Kelemen Stephen A to Shackelford Brenda P, $290,000.
3100 Three Bridges Rd; McArdle Mary B to Hersman Stephen and Crabtree L, $250,000.
6100 Trail Ride Dr; Eastwood Homes to Miranda Israel Jose and Zinnia, $387,270.
4530 Twelveoaks Rd; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Bull Steven, $190,000.
15707 Twisted Cedar Dr; Hopkins Burleigh W and Cynthia F to Hopkins Lyle W, $245,000.
10120 Venango Ln; Gardner Constance E to Rocha Jason and Grell Lorraine, $280,000.
9948 N Wagstaff Cr; Jones Kyle Clayton and Shannon L to Webb Katy, $237,000.
3908 Walworth Dr; Heflin Aubrey G and Barbara E to Jones Larita D, $255,000.
4901 Waycrest Tr; Wikle Muriel N to Powell Regina, $253,500.
12521 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Miao Qing and Li Zhongdong, $275,590.
1100 Westwood Village Ln; McCullough Michael and J to Steinour Scott W and Jessica A, $244,950.
11019 Whistling Swan Pl; McIlyar R B and McIlyar J M Trs to Tran Tien Viet, $538,750.
7830 Winding Ash Ct; Mattingly Amanda and Timothy M to Hall Thomas and Emily, $245,000.
5637 Winterleaf Dr; Jones Patty to Pope Marquis Lamont, $226,000.
14120 Woodsacre Ln; Sandy Joseph M and Walters K N to Powers Jaclyn D and Andrew J, $228,300.
17601 Wynstone Park Ln; Treich Carole R to Grace Lane Realty Corp, $356,000.
HANOVER
9001 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jacob Baldwin, $414,990.
11233 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Eric James Makowski, $464,231.
18018 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Ricky S. Corker Builder Inc. to Elwell R. Williamson, $256,361.
10071 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Trek Properties LLC to James Howard Jordan, $449,950.
10265 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Bryan C. Henderson to Thomas Garrett Chittum, $446,000.
7206 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Joseph L. Corley Jr. to Vanessa Johnson, $244,950.
11403 Caruthers Way, Glen Allen; William B. Gentry to Alexis Page, $338,500.
11342 Clover Hill Drive, Ashland; Melissa B. Hawkins to James D. Schimpf, $435,000.
9370 Crossover Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel J. Fodor to Kelsey M. Newton, $400,000.
6185 Dijon Drive, Mechanicsville; David M. Nicholls to Anthony C. Perella, $298,900.
9205 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Ryan E. Miller, $452,345.
8236 Fourscore Drive, Mechanicsville; MacKenzie Gagnon to Chelsea A. Toney, $247,500.
6255 Glebe Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to SSNL LLC, $155,000.
8730 Hambleton Way, Mechanicsville; Timothy Stapler to Chad M. Ritenour, $347,000.
7209 Harver Way, Mechanicsville; Jeanne A. Anderson to Jenifer Lauren Johnston, $262,500.
16072 Hopeful Church Road, Bumpass; Roger Hawkins to Daniel De Faria Neves Coutinho, $295,000.
16205 Iron Hill Drive, Montpelier; Hunton Station LLC to Peter Joseph Pensabene, $580,000.
7301 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Joshua E.W. Mines to Michaila J. Latore, $250,000.
16431 Kelli Ashley Court, Montpelier; John R. Vincent to Patrick Fadden, $360,000.
8943 Kings Charter Drive, Mechanicsville; James H. Bullock to Joshua P. Akers, $450,000.
12357 Lees Lane, Ashland; Nest Vestor LLC to Madison A. Rivers, $230,000.
9205 Linneys Court, Mechanicsville; Mark W. Broadus to Russell Ellison Anderson Jr., $300,000.
7535 Madison Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; Scot A. Thornton to Brian K. Faraglia, $516,000.
5404 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Kenneth Eugene Hubbard Jr. to Katharine R. Hendixson, $314,600.
12445 Mount Hermon Road, Ashland; Hayes T. Smith to Douglas W. Dennison, $337,500.
121 North Macon Terrace, Ashland; Gaye Sutphin to Omar Godoy Martinez, $246,000.
10516 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Laurie Rice Brown, $394,515.
10540 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Janet Horrell, $332,523.
8060 Ordinary Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Robert Glenn Schneider to Patricia C. Kelly Jones, $332,000.
6125 Poppy Seed Lane, Mechanicsville; Judith Anderson to Emily L. Fontaine, $258,000.
15127 Quaker Church Road, Montpelier; Patrick William Moore to Douglas Parrish Jr., $425,000.
9363 N Rinker Drive, Mechanicsville; Victor M. Santiago to Alva Conner Waters, $295,000.
7061 Senn Way, Mechanicsville; Christopher E. Smith to Joshua C. Harris, $199,950.
13365 Slayden Circle, Ashland; Gregory Allen Hess to Theodore Winfred Bess II, $430,000.
10242 Snap Drag Road, Mechanicsville; Rino E. Balducci Jr., executor to Alan A. Jiwa, $400,000.
9021 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Patricia Trojanowski, $339,195.
204 Stebbins Street, Ashland; Joseph F. Johnson to Lucas Overstreet, $475,000.
8015 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; John T. Haas, trustee to John E. Slayman, $352,000.
12 Swannee Court, Ashland; David Spain to Andrew Ainsworth, $275,000.
10432 Verdon Road, Doswell; Melissa M. Haley to Ethan Wayne Whitley, $205,000.
10276 Wanchose Way, Mechanicsville; Christopher Aaron Suleske to William K. Slater, $376,000.
17193 Whie Pine Road, Beaverdam; William Lewers to Thomas Russell, $465,000.
11306 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Brianna Grooms, $261,160.
7278 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Judy H. Howell, $365,424.
POWHATAN
2700 Birdson Lane, Powhatan; Jeffrey D. Haigh to Robert Kyle Clark, $283,000.
440 Clayville Road, Powhatan; Stuart T. Rolfe Marital Trust to VAMPTA LLC, $775,000.
1579 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; REO Service LLC to Raul A. Funes, $325,000.
2130 Eastwood Pine Court, Moseley; Richard M. Morgan Jr. to Alan D. Wilson, $370,000.
4055 Fine Creek Path, Powhatan; John Cecil Rogers to Sidney R. Scott, $313,200.
2130 Flint Hill Road, Powhatan; Ryan A. Boggs to Kathy Blackwell, $530,000.
1605 Hollow Log Drive, Powhatan; William B. Daniel to Solomon C. Albert, $305,000.
2120 Lakeview Drive, Powhatan; Holden A. Ramsey to Madison Lee Blaska, $250,000.
2837 Madison Place Drive, Powhatan; Whitney G. Heefner to Joshua Shore Weaver, $265,000.
4523 Mattox Crossing, Powhatan; Brian S. Trevillian to Landen A. Mason, $335,000.
1730 Norwood Creek Way, Powhatan; Barbara Nielsen to Beau Baker, $344,000.
3914 Peterfield Lane, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to David Richard Dietz, $487,820.
3285 Sparrows Place, Powhatan; Jeffrey E. Batchelor to Amy B. Gaunt, $499,950.
3589 Walkers Branch, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Gregory Alan Parker, $512,006.
GOOCHLAND
4845 Ashgrove Lane, Goochland; Daves Construction LLC to Cody J. Bollinger, $282,000.
7474 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Douglas Lee, $483,358.
1644 Carterville Road, Goochland; Dale Jarrett Rider, attorney to Cara Moisan, $243,000.
5318 Chimney Springs Drive, Goochland; Joseph Haden Jr. to Donald Stewart, $302,500.
1174 Goosewing Road, Manakin Sabot; F. Roland Millican Jr. to Jose Luis Sanchez Mandujano, $240,000.
2300 Hobby Hill Drive, Goochland; Jessica A. Bennett to Monica N. McCormack, $269,700.
844 Lachlan Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Gordon Thomas, $843,400.
11531 Mill Road, Glen Allen; Marshall Talmadge Harris, executor to Marshall Talmadge Harris, $200,800.
15756 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to David J. Drydale, $446,423.
14007 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Elizabeth L. Lumpkin, $365,490.
7445 Park Village Blvd., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Lawrence J. Huber, $488,062.
307 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Wiliam Philip Bruening, $604,469.
3019 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; Vertical Builders LLC to Katreena Clark, $459,950.
2321 Temple Lane, Rockville; Nathan A. Mayers to Sarah Collawn, $420,000.
717 Woodson Place, Manakin Sabot; Dennis Archer Pryor to Joseph R. O'Hallaron, $1,050,000.
Petersburg
1881 Anchor Drive; MC and MC to Resnick Property Solutions LLC, $150,000.
1725 Fairfax St.; Jason R. Haase to Timothy J. Defibaugh, $220,000.
215 Jefferson St.; Danny D. Seymour to Conway G. Boyce, $295,000.
1929 S Westchester Drive; Third Corner Properties LLC to Amber Paige Tingen, $245,000.
DINWIDDIE
14550 Brick Road, Carson; Michael D. Tuck to Audrey K. Britt, $193,550.
7900 Coleman Lake Road, Church Road; Jeffrey Blair to Christina Kinslow, $170,000.
11450 Cutbank Road, McKenney; Tyler W. Gross to Larry Webb, $192,000.
3907 Shoreview Drive, Sutherland; Timothy M. Orr to Logan Andrew Bishop, $150,950.
9703 Squirrel Level Road, North Dinwiddie; Joshua W. Cornett to Codey Allen Daul, $151,000.
8490 Vaughan Road, North Dinwiddie; H. Keith & Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Joshua Wyrick, $279,900.
4603 Woodstream Drive, North Dinwiddie; Shannon B. McDowell to Tanisha D. Brown, $203,000.
HOPEWELL
229 S 11th Ave.; Michael S. Moxley to Robert L. De Ruiter II, $154,650.
524 E Cawson St.; Avon L. Miles Sr. to Kevin Spencer Miles, $190,000.
3801 Eagle Drive; Belinda Sue Aguiar to Rhonda L. Brown, $170,000.
410 Pleasant Drive; Karen W. Sanford to Barry Louis Allen, $181,000.
609 Yellowstone Drive; Marc A. Night to Laquayle E. Agurs, $200,000.
NEW KENT
3680 Bailey Road, Providence Forge; CMH Homes Inc. to Sarah Elaine Tilelli, $278,406.
12017 Cattail Road, New Kent; Michael A. Rowe to James T. Marshall, $269,950.
9021 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Hayden Crossen, $450,000.
10329 Gadwell Lane, Providence Forge; David F. Wyatt to Brandon Guyton Smith, $425,000.
7864 James Field Manor, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Cody Robert Sowder, $256,080.
11360 McLaughlin Lane, New Kent; John D. Hollis to Travis Scott Johnston, $220,000.
11501 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Gregory E. White to Robert Simms Jr., $279,000.
9540 Patterdale Lane, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Jason M. Engel, $395,684.
6771 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure to Noel Edwards Wells, $382,268.
15600 River Bend Trail, Lanexa; Michael C. Turner to David Wayne McKenney Sr., $765,000.
5561 Scotsview Drive, Providence Forge; Steve J. Miller to Joseph E. Tenne Jr., $427,000.
9269 Stingray Point Court, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Taylor McCune, $331,200.
5500 Villa Green Drive, Providence Forge; Billy Ray Palmire to Judith O'Hare, $350,000.
2549 Waterside Drive, Lanexa; Grayson R. Speas to Mitchell Ward, $249,950.
9660 Windamere Drive, New Kent; Jeffery B. Bedwell to Scott William Hicks, $330,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4300 Branchester Pkwy., Prince George; Lezanne Harrison to James S. Cooley Jr., $224,000.
6714 Bul Hill Road, Prince George; Kyle D. Odom to Ivonda Moore, $234,900.
4301 Cypress Drive, Prince George; Joseph B. Hedrick Jr. to Deanna Nicole Jones, $294,500.
5601 Jefferson Park Road, Prince George; Kevin J. Nilsen to Roger C. Tutton, $185,000.
7580 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; Mar-Mal Home Builders Inc. to George Rowland, $275,000.
7018 W Quaker Road, Disputanta; Thomas E. Williams, trustee to Jacob L. Lowery Sr., $350,000.
3802 Spring Road, North Prince George; Jason D. Slater to Ervin Curtis Gurley III, $169,000.
4407 Wildwood Drive, Disputanta; Roy Stephen Brockwell to Pablo A. Martinez, $189,750.
Charles city
1.73 acres; Broscious Kepley to David Allen Howard, $385,000.
Parcel; Timothy W. Cotman Sr. to John B. Womeldorf, $165,000.
AMELIA
13395 Bent Creek Road, Amelia Court House; Ryan Wayne Farmer to Robert Preston Harper, $255,000.
9981 Loblolly Terrace, Amelia Court House; Luke B. Glanzman to Micah Ness, $470,000.
CUMBERLAND
2993 Cumberland Road, Cumberland; Ashley N. Long to Roch Anthony Dufrain, $195,000.
53 Oertel Drive, Farmville; Harry Carrion to Matthew Dana Fletcher, $354,900.
KING AND QUEEN
1640 Byrds Mill Road, Newtown; Matthew Bricker to Zackery J. Horter, $218,000.
322 Chinquapin Lane, Millers Tavern; BGRS Relocation Inc. to Christopher John Eckenfels, $519,950.
KING WILLIAM
102 Carlton Court, Aylett; Federal National Mortgage Association to Christine M. Dulgher, $308,000.
800 Cressfield Drive, West Point; Amanda J. Fuccella to Christopher S. Propst, $250,000.
4511 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; Jason Norris to Winston Johnson, $320,000.
128 McRee Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Elam Lee Tanner IV, $376,551.
353 Nottoway Lane, King William; Sara L. Luck to Marcus W. Fuzy, $277,000.
212 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Dale G. Sparks, $263,509.
6177 W River Road, Aylett; Jonathan Blake Lahr to Richard Theisen, $150,000.
791 Westwood Court, West Point; Anthony D. Lea to Jamie L. Yingling, $225,000.
Sussex
23373 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Kyle T. Krupp to Donald T. Murphy, $235,000.
8404 Pine Acres Lane, Carson; Harold E. Allin IV to Zachary Alexander Johnson, $167,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
314 Burns Lane; Jean Shivel, trustee to William M. Kelso, $375,000.
212 Lewis Burwell Place; Burton J. Foley to Amanda B. Goodman, $337,000.
501 Suri Drive; Richard C. Martin to Garland H. Lee Jr., $325,000.
JAMES CITY
310 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Ronald W. Scheil to Ronald J. Casella, $335,000.
9452 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kareem H. Ahmed, $280,931.
1205 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Nathan J. Venable to John W. Moose, $269,000.
122 Brook Haven Drive, Williamsburg; Thomas E. Faulls to Matthew J. Twitty, $255,000.
3741 Cherry Walk, Williamsburg; Craig L. Hardison, trustee to Michael J. Monfreda, $327,000.
4330 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Michelle M. Sparks to Chun Li, $330,000.
4020 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; James Butler to Michael Francis Pafunda, $422,500.
4217 Falcon Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Sandra C. McLaughlin to Michael Hargraves, $265,000.
1745 Founders Hill South, Williamsburg; Thomas H. Gillespie to William Harrison Leach, $567,000.
5350 Gardner Court, Williamsburg; Melanie G. Weast to Jenna, Uong, $180,000.
107 Halstead Lane, Williamsburg; Thomas C. Payne Jr., trustee to Jason B. Swartz, $370,500.
4400 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Cynthia Machtinger, $400,000.
5848 Hawthorne Lane, Williamsburg; Kathleen E. Kreutzer to Joseph Noto, $350,000.
3300 Hillcrest Trail, Toano; Douglas R. Meyer, trustee to Stephen J. Murray, $570,000.
122 James Bray, Williamsburg; Holly L. Prystash to Arthur Daniel Chambers II, $449,000.
114 Kempe Drive, Williamsburg; Matthew T. Claus to John C. Bivona Jr., $542,000.
2725 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Raymond W. McCoy to Gregory K. Bandish Jr., $397,000.
5513 S Mallard Run, Williamsburg; Heidi A. Lally to Mykesha A. Hamic, $385,000.
136 Meadowbrook, Williamsburg; Brent V. Hamm to John C. Mollison Jr., $559,000.
412 Moody’s Run, Williamsburg; Andrew D. Zinn to Joan E. Dickinson, $525,000.
150 Old Field Road, Williamsburg; Rick J. Avera to Jeanne S. Hamm, $410,000.
221 Oxford Road, Williamsburg; Jack R. Bennink to Kay A. Lynn, $365,000.
101 Port Royal, Williamsburg; Tracey Ann Nicolai to Lorraine L. Eiermann, $455,000.
705 Prosperity Court,, Unit 39, Williamsburg; Frederick Z. Morrison to Heather Kerr, $269,000.
120 Queen Mary Court, Williamsburg; Raymond E. Gauthier to Samuel F. Elkins, $264,000.
179 Racefield Drive, Toano; Elizabeth A. Broxton to Terry W Waller Jr., $178,000.
4106 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; T&B Homes LLC to Kristin A. Salcedo, $342,500.
4510 Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg; Everett Tyler Johnston to Everett Rhodes Johnston, $266,300.
5166 Rollison Drive, Williamsburg; Clayton E. Parker to James G. Gallagher, $625,000.
3115 Sapling Drive, Toano; Jean O. McCue, trustee to John A. Cummings, $465,000.
4260 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg;, U.S. Home Corp. to Marvin Harley, $306,000.
112 Stowe, Williamsburg; Judith K. Spinnanger, trustee to Matthew M. Ellis, $495,000.
223 The Maine, Williamsburg; Ronald B. Fetner, trustee to Jay Glenn Rada, $559,900.
Unit 216, Padgetts Ordinary; Paul S. Nelson to Michael P. Day, $215,000.
26 Wallace Road, Williamsburg; Jamee L. Kuehner Dever to Chancellor Frankson, $157,900.
136 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; Keith A. Kramer to Daniel Michael Walczyk, $535,000.
3032 Whittaker Island Road, Williamsburg; Kenneth M. Krakaur to Robert C. Simpson, $649,000.