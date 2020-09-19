Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
RICHMOND
1114 N 23rd St; Brown Tangee S to Hall Phillip N, $236,000.
603 W 24th St; Duong Khanh to Roebuck Dana and Toliver, $339,950.
306 N 26th St, U134; Lacey Brian J to Gssime Stephanie, $252,875.
1314 N 29th St; Bird House Ventures Llc to Basner Ann K, $296,000.
309 N 31st St; Bogenschutz Matthew D to Trotta John Joseph Jr, $389,900.
710 N 33rd St; Hoyte Paul to Heyward Thomas B, $437,500.
8 E 35th St; Quintana Anthony to Barber Dane Marshall, $175,000.
912 N 38th St; Johnston Kyle H to Benenson Esther L, $249,950.
39 E 3rd St, Ub; March Clark to Williamson Dean, $805,000.
3106 4th Ave; Jennings Family Investments Llc to Perez Christina, $231,000.
701 Allison St, U6; Li Li-Ting to Masterson David J, $220,000.
4211 Augusta Ave; Whichello Kevin and Jennifer to Bacigalupo Adam D, $530,000.
942 Barlen Dr; J Coleman Llc to Gales Michael, $153,000.
7550 Beauchamp Ct; Rowe Sonia S to Brink John Harrison II, $182,500.
3406 Blithewood Dr; Johnson Clara Y to Dbh17, $199,000.
713 W Broad St; 711 West Broad Street Llc to Virginia Investments 711, $3,400,000.
3 W Cary St; McGinney Craute Llc to 3wc Llc, $530,000.
2012 Cedar St; McBeth Markie to McCoy Mary Jo, $320,000.
7113 Cherokee Road; Stichka Albert III and Courtney to Steinkoenig Brian L, $325,000.
808 China St; Goodrich Dale R and Lauren H to Feeney Thomas J, $259,000.
3012 Cliff Ave; Thomas Joseph C III and Lisa A to Stephens Kaitlin E and Matthew T, $365,000.
624 W Crieff Road; Hernandez Remy I to Martin Emily Christianna, $212,000.
1019 Derrymore Road; Paige Antoine to Robinson Kelley, $155,000.
5 Dundee Ave; Butler Gregory and Karen to Simmons Madelaine E, $166,000.
1141 Eggleston St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Oliver Shaniqua N, $239,000.
4204 Forest Hill Ave; Hazelton Robert E to Robbins Michael and Jennifer, $395,000.
5009 W Franklin St; Rockafellow Julie Marie to Gergoudis Thea P and Arthur, $385,000.
2328 W Grace St; Davis Melissa to Hard William, $601,353.
6739 S Grand Brook Cir; Bryant Jason W to Seawell Joanne Clarke, $189,900.
3035 Grayland Ave; Viking Development Rva Llc to Lankenau William S, $415,000.
2015-1/2 Greenwood Ave; Cc Richmond II Lp to Ashenburg Matthew James, $285,000.
701 N Hamilton St, Uc; Weiss Jessica A to Fitchett Edward P, $215,000.
3134 Hanover Ave; Chargois Adrienne Elizabeth to Kirkbride Jared and Kelly, $450,000.
6507 Hanover Ave; Gray Jennifer to Browning Matthew William, $296,500.
2956 Hathaway Road, U1211; Bricker Revocable Living Trust to Nelson Theodore and Esther, $395,000.
4107 Hermitage Road; Mingis Linwood T and Joy E G to Jackson Jonathan H and Ann W, $535,000.
1212 Hodges Road; Brown Richard A to Ixcajoc Eddy Fernando Munoz, $155,000.
1704 Jacquelin Ct; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Moran Megan, $165,000.
2105 Jefferson Davis Hwy; Packaging Corporation Of to A and A Leasing Inc, $160,000.
2410 Kensington Ave; Pierceprops Llc to Courain Jennifer R, $1,195,000.
4408 Kensington Ave; Yeatts Sherry Ruth to Chestnutt Jason R and Amy E K, $592,200.
2810 Kensington Ave, U17; Neil Andrea G to Kask Katrina B, $179,950.
2112 Lamb Ave; Bronlon Group Llc to Pillow Samuel H, $258,000.
120 W Leigh St; Sharp Deborah D to Moore Naomi L, $250,000.
4800 Leonard Pkwy; Welsh Joseph A Jr and Kristen R to Briggs Elizabeth, $490,000.
3403 Logandale Ave; Martinez Hamilton Y Villatoro to Schmitt Anna and Michelle, $150,000.
1205 E Main St, U3w; Imam M Ashraf and Shamim A to Zeithaml Kevin Conor, $279,500.
2305 Mimosa Creek Cir; Secretary Of Housing and Urban to Ward Rita R, $163,000.
3035 Montrose Ave; Reyes Homes Llc to Capel Kevin and Rachel, $415,000.
4409 Newport Dr; Hopkins Mark W and Donna S to Jacobsen Niell Martin, $425,000.
2409 North Ave; The Starke Company Llc to Albiston Alfred B, $182,000.
1532 Oakwood Ave; Simmons Lashana T and Marcus to Smith Travis, $220,000.
10211 Oldham Road; Hardy William H to Kearney Stephen Patrick Jr, $320,000.
4310 Park Ave; Warner Harry H Jr to Wehunt Mark Philip, $619,000.
3136 Parkwood Ave; Hampton Nash Llc to Cromer William Michael, $240,000.
6319 Ridgeway Road; Armstrong Susan H to Kane Robert G and Emily W, $945,000.
5521 Riverside Heights Way; Dellorso Mathew to Venable Kristen D, $315,000.
5924 Sawston Road; Overton Sylvia J to Fox Denisha L, $168,000.
3012 Seminary Ave; Ernouf Edward and Rebecca S to Coffey Lyman Bruce Jr, $625,000.
605 Spring St, Un; Chughtai Fareeda M to Kundan Rohit and Archana, $313,500.
518 St James St; Wojtowicz John Matthew to Beck Monica, $281,000.
3321 Stuart Ave; Sevinsky Matthew T to Way Peter O and Ann A, $865,000.
6700 Stuart Ave; Aaronson Danielle E to Hopson Ryan, $458,000.
6616 Three Chopt Road; Parsons Sara J Revocable Trust to Craft Stuart and Jennifer, $429,500.
3630 Wakefield Road; Venable Jay and Rachel to Giannone Christopher M, $406,000.
6234 Westower Dr; Crowley Brian J to Barry Kevin, $257,000.
2903 Weymouth Dr; Stuart Alexander C to Farr Stephen A, $230,000.
4608 Wythe Ave; Thornhill Derry D to Weber Alexander J, $426,000.
HENRICO
4807 Adair Ave, Henrico; Phillips Donna F and Michael O and J Craig to Albertson Sarah Jo, $189,500.
3419 Amburg Ln, Glen Allen; Moriarty William K and Barbara A to Williams Betty W, $380,000.
5837 Ascot Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Powers Michael A and Susan to Deluca Paul, $465,000.
2800 Battery Ave, Henrico; Mangus Ashley A to Creasey Nicholaus B, $236,500.
944 Belva Ln, Glen Allen; Belanich William J Trustee to Botens George T, $540,000.
7801 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Kadel Damanta and Arjun to Alam Jahangir and Lalia Ali, $247,500.
1804 Blairs Bluff Ct, Henrico; Saunders Will F and Miranda L to Tartaglia Alexander and Eileen Mcgill, $624,000.
2425 Brandon Forest Ct, Henrico; Arslanian Diran to Burgos Juan C Maya, $240,000.
9365 Brighter Tower Ct, U1409, Glen Allen; Dehart Justin Michael to Amato Linda and Phil Rapp, $150,000.
5915 Brookfield Rd, Henrico; Decker Mark Steven to O'Neal Linda L, $232,000.
3911 Brownstone Blvd, Glen Allen; Keeler Gary H and Debra L to Kroeber Eric and Donna Wolfe, $515,000.
4708 Candlelight Pl, Glen Allen; Moreno Nenita E Trustee to Ruiz Marcial Alfaro, $216,000.
1100 Carolee Dr, Henrico; Holder Leon G to Moore Jermaun M, $213,000.
11471 Chickahominy Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Abella Liliana to Soares Joao Filipe Da Silva and Et Al, $425,500.
1325 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Meyer Jennifer, $303,515.
1917 Colgate Ave, Henrico; Sidner Robert W Jr and Cynthia A to Le Trung T and Andrea L Lancaster, $368,000.
10107 Contessa Ct, Glen Allen; Graves Bobby R and R R to Li Yanxia and Li Mo Cao, $272,000.
12605 Cutler Ridge Dr, Henrico; Myers Marvin L Jr and P M to Ganey Caitlin E and Charles P, $315,000.
7709 Dartmoor Rd, Henrico; Wynne Patricia Somma to Hodge David and Laura, $451,978.
9131 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Mylius William R and Bettie E to Matthews Clarke Anson and J Hartman Et Al, $187,000.
5321 Dickens Glen Ln, Henrico; Heritage Properties Re Llc to Jorgensen Nicole and Robert, $277,500.
2516 Drammen Pl, Henrico; Battle William O to Wild William J and Laura Wilson, $470,000.
8008 Dunsmore Rd, Henrico; Sparks Scott to Hamilton Peter James and Grace Sophia, $485,000.
12741 Ellington Woods Pl, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Singh Balwinder and Santosh Kaur, $830,000.
11051 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Marothi Ranjay Kumar and Smitha Suresh, $740,000.
3940 Eugene Dr, Henrico; Lloyd Linda C and Donald V to Holmes Virginia T, $220,500.
3020 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Woolley Warren H and Janice M Stewart, $543,420.
4682 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Williams Christopher A F and Johana D A to Phan Thinh T and Xery T Huynh, $325,000.
6616 W Franklin St, Henrico; Wilson John R and Wendy L to Marotto Angel Marie, $398,000.
806 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Bruce David C and Skye E to Thien Truong David Thinh, $600,000.
2216 Ginter St, Henrico; Johnson Bristole J to Chandler Sharon E, $190,025.
12448 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Vazquez Joseph R and Leslie to Meyer Todd Alan, $419,000.
2937 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Butcher Joseph D L to Metz Jeffrey D and Sarah Elizabeth Hess, $255,000.
239 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to May Christoper and Kristy, $302,860.
1383 Harmony Ave, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Moss Broderick Djaun and Angela, $271,400.
12368 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Nyachhyon Manjul Gopal and Sweska Basnet, $556,965.
4767 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $186,387.
6 N Holly Ave, Henrico; Reyes Homes Llc to Brown Constance C and Cluny, $203,000.
3905 Holmbank Ct, Henrico; Powell Daniel F and Laura S to Collins Timothy M and Tiffany B, $728,000.
12801 Huntmaster Ln, Henrico; Rogers Mary Stephenson and Alfred Hodge to Williams Wintiko Martin and Marianne G, $619,000.
1209 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Willhite Constance C Trustee to Tucker Mary Madelyn, $725,000.
2400 Islandview Dr, Henrico; Hekman John G and Gail H to Challis Lisa Lynn and Donald Ray Jr, $467,500.
302 Jackson Ave, Sandston; Molly Homes Llc to Johnson Sarah R, $182,000.
10407 Jordan Dr, Glen Allen; Winters Michael H and Kathleen M to Arias Alfredo I, $210,251.
124 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Geer Michael II to Leak Christina, $163,000.
2313 Kent St, Henrico; Aultman Kimberly and Robert B Obedzinski to Nguyen Thomas Tung and Ashley Suong, $276,600.
7658 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Herbert Lindsay C to Velasco Daisy, $243,000.
4708 N Lakefront Dr, Glen Allen; May William Kenneth to Kinneberg Austin Scott, $306,750.
8803 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Wilcox Pat A and Carol R to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $180,000.
11085 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Defrank Bradley and Rachel, $470,595.
3915 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Ames Kelly E to Nguyen Thang V and Phuong Truc Thi Le, $227,500.
2512 Madison Station Ct, Henrico; Youngblood Properties Llc to Hurley Sylvia P, $677,053.
12320 Manor Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Development Company Llc to NVR Inc, $157,000.
2312 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Zacharias Mary P to Lalonde James V and Carri A Puccio, $235,000.
4311 Masonic Ln, Henrico; Castleman Shannon L and Alfred P Storey to Mattoon Craig S and Katrin A, $175,000.
9606 Mesquite Rd, Glen Allen; Sears Jordan M and Jody A to Bubphamala Teerrada and Pimthada, $296,000.
4811 Mill Park Dr, Glen Allen; Robowski Dariusz Z and H R to Ahmed Gazi Md Razu and Iffat A Khatun, $270,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U216, Henrico; Lewis Garlin W to Garnett R Jefferson and E Cochran C Et Al, $157,000.
2607 Mountainberry Ct, Glen Allen; Mudaber Safiullah to Wijesinghe Dayanjan and P Wanigasundera, $195,000.
3363 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Mullen Wyshron and Denise Mullen-Doughtie, $304,872.
5804 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Udeh Udeh to Rogers Kashmira, $230,000.
103 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Wilks Lesley Danielle and Daina M Holmes, $223,000.
3832 Oakleys Ln, Henrico; Blunt Susan R and D F R A-F Et Al to Spangler Sarah M and Gabriel A Hayden, $152,772.
9100 Old Mayland Way, Henrico; Morris Christopher B and Heather L to Rawal Akshar, $260,000.
4767 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; O'Donnell Maureen Frances to Morrell Erin Nicole, $185,000.
1713 Palm Grove Ter, Henrico; Peacock Todd J to Muhammad Jason Abdul and Tomeka D Jones, $290,000.
5956 Park Forest Ln, Glen Allen; Zhou Bo and Jiale Cao to Schmeer Alaura W, $290,000.
4564 Paxton Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $210,000.
1813 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
2300 Penniman Ter, Henrico; Jones Brenda Lee to Pascucci Angelo and Carmen J, $302,500.
301 Perth Ln, Sandston; Wells Fargo Bank Na to Brooks Maria M, $165,000.
1518 Professor Ct, Henrico; Morkoc Erol T and Hadis Morkoc to Sims Danielle M, $175,000.
1767 Raintree Commons Dr, Henrico; McAbee Joanna W to Fields Sean E, $200,000.
4914 Regent Rd, Henrico; Fogleman William Scott to Rellick Adam and Megan Vaughan, $193,000.
410 N Ridge Rd, Henrico; Brooks James F and Company Llc to North Ridge Equity Llc, $1,000,000.
6421 River Rd, Henrico; Bland Jack L Jr and D D to Wheeler Bryan P and Jennifer T, $953,700.
637 Robcurn Dr, Henrico; Woolfolk Renee G to Snell Rebecca, $240,000.
1925 Rolfe Way, Henrico; Collins Russell Mark and Victoria Tulloch to Valerie Mattias D and Caroline H Price, $472,500.
13408 Rupert Ct, Henrico; Grandpre Christopher M & SM to Flanagan Chad M and Jennifer, $798,000.
5419 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Crigger-Cox Tristan W to Brim Kathleen D, $211,000.
11800 Shady Wood Ct, Henrico; Shah Mitesh and Heer Shroff to Neikzad Nasir and Mahjamal, $310,000.
12311 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Evans Joel B and Susan L to McMahon Timothy Michael and Anna Marie, $188,000.
12014 Southall Ct, Henrico; Bardon Eric C and Penelope to Hill Regenia Lou and Stanley B Jones, $249,900.
10600 Spurloch Ct, Glen Allen; Leake Laverne D to Gurmu Temesgen Abera, $369,000.
495 St Albans Way, Henrico; Willis Clara G to Honey John K Jr, $424,500.
1501 Thistle Rd, U204, Henrico; Nguyen Tuyen to Lamothe Michael Joseph, $152,899.
10708 Timber Pass, Glen Allen; Drought Joseph and Alyssa Gupp to Seman Lori B, $299,950.
800 Timken Dr, Henrico; Tedeschi Quintin C and Janine Russo to Warekois Benjamin and Robin, $217,000.
3312 Trillium Ct, Glen Allen; Witte Philip D and Patricia to Lawson Phillip and Sandra, $460,000.
12160 Turning Branch Cir, Glen Allen; Jordan James D Jr and Stephanie B to Arenas Cesar M Villa and Alejandra H Villa, $479,950.
506 Upland Dr, Henrico; Molly Homes Llc to Sanford Lily Catherine, $257,000.
9917 Wares Wharf Cir, Glen Allen; McNally Teresa N and Suzanne N Siebold to McPherson Joel and Patsy, $440,000.
10405 Warren Rd, Glen Allen; Gibson Brittany L to Funk Ashly and Karen, $276,000.
11944 Westcott Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Buckakjian Christian and Mary E Edwards to Bolyard Andrew and Allison, $1,060,000.
404 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico; Kelly Sharon Anita to Andrews Dana, $188,500.
5904 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Shepherd Susan Elizabeth, $220,830.
5904 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Gulati Rajesh and Anju Varma, $255,998.
3612 Whitlock Ave, Henrico; Whitlock Avenue Series to Wright Tyler Keith, $155,000.
305 Wilkinson Rd, Henrico; Lay Bo and Ngwa Nyi to Angell Elizabeth A, $228,000.
7602 Winkler Rd, Henrico; Willie William A to Bonacci Annette, $227,935.
2517 Winston Trace Cir, Glen Allen; Anselme Charline M to Butler Deborah, $275,000.
8015 Wood Mill Dr, Henrico; Omer Pete to Winkler Daniel C, $235,000.
6900 Yahley Mill Rd, Henrico; Stafford Builders Inc to Valdivia Yuri Alex, $335,000.
Chesterfield
7201 Andersons Forge Ct; Perdue Pamela P and Perdue P S to Dang Kennedy Et Al, $195,000.
2340 Arcadia Av; Barker Robert K Jr Et Als to Hayes Melissa H, $174,000.
7504 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Hegeman Louis E and Elizabeth A, $349,750.
1419 Austin Rd; Ratliff Henry F and Krista M to Aldridge Donald Wayne, $255,000.
14210 Barberry Ct; Harrell Ollin F and Frances L to Hensley Robert E, $180,000.
3014 N Battlebridge Dr; Galloway Julia R and Pollard C J to Hargrove Sharon F, $165,000.
11109 Beechdale Rd; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Steele Madison Marie, $205,000.
7723 Belmont Stakes Dr; Quinn James E III and Linda L to Koenig Peter Jr and Julie Ann, $279,000.
21736 Beverley St; Wilkerson Stephanie E to Herring Steven K and Cyphert C M, $198,000.
4725 Black Oak Rd; Oree Antoinette to Simmons Diandra, $240,000.
10543 Braden Townes Ct; Kozak Louise A and Michael J to Reyna Humberto and Annie B, $275,000.
9849 Brafferton Rd; Carro Louis to Clites David and Maryann, $340,000.
16814 Broadmoor Rd; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Starsja Joseph Melvin, $374,262.
7624 Broadreach Dr; Allen Tracey D to Mendoza Luis J Ruiz, $222,000.
11302 Bunratty Ct; Will J L and Will K M Trustees to Morris Andrew Kreiger, $385,000.
2100 Burgess Rd; McConnell Michael J and C M to Sherrill Katelynn M and M A II, $327,500.
4607 Cedar Cliff Rd; Luke Alan C and Laurie L to Hensel-Smith Lauren and Keefer, $267,000.
1911 Celia Cs; Jenkins Robert T II to Williams Daniel N, $215,000.
14601 Charters Bluff Tl; Davis Ryan C to Davis Luke Andrew and Laurie May, $427,000.
10700 Checkers Ct; Lmg Properties Llc to Golden Kallie J, $283,000.
11518 Chester Station Dr; Stanfield Ann E Trustee to Dudding Joseph and Jordan, $200,000.
3571 Clintwood Rd; 3571 Clintwood Road Llc to Rodriguez Anthony, $150,000.
15626 Corte Castle Pl; Kenney Dennis Sr to Bishop David M and Jessie C, $260,000.
4278 Cougar Tl; Rudolph Bradley A to Patterson Jahmica K, $260,000.
11011 Crofton Rd; Berkley Dana V to Richardson Lani M, $230,000.
16300 Crossfell Pl; Vericor Homes Llc to Rogers Matthew R and Lisa J, $627,536.
21409 Deodora Dr; Dabney Steven to Wilkins Ashley, $192,000.
14901 Distaff Rd; MacEachern P A and Hubble C B to Weisend Timothy F Sr and Sondra, $514,000.
3318 Dupuy Rd; Peck Isaiah Lee to Morris Kirsten N A and Tyler S, $168,950.
8500 Easton Ridge Pl; Vandenburgh J Et Al Trustees to Grim Joshua M and Phillips R A, $270,000.
5721 Elfinwood Rd; Henriquez M and Martinez Y A to Prater Garry W and Victoria J, $291,500.
2330 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Le Tram and Nguyen Duong T, $322,345.
1302 Enon Av; Nguyen Van to Thurston Joanna E, $162,000.
3901 Evershot Dr; Holmes Stuart E Jr and Bonnie F to Lane Michael B Sr and Terry H, $387,500.
6913 Fox Brush Tl; Shelton William H III and Denise to Callaway Caison T and Emily R, $335,000.
6012 Fox Grove Pl; Grace Michael D and Tiffany A to Melanko Shane E and Tseng A S, $379,000.
16119 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Giudice James and Lisa, $665,946.
10601 Genlou Rd; Bridges Robert D to Greenway Slade, $200,000.
653 Glenpark Ln; Spurlock Rodney L and Deborah A to Locher Andrew C and Melody A, $287,500.
1100 Goswick Ridge Rd; Khan Subhotosh and Eileen V to Carden Terry W, $385,000.
1809 Greenfield Dr; Divittorio Victor M and Mary T to Huynh Diep Ngoc Et Als, $285,000.
6519 Greyhaven Dr; Aguilar Jerrika and Osman to Perry Marcel and Robinette, $375,000.
12018 Hadden Hall Dr; Bell George R III and Juanita Y to Means Preston D Jr and Kishia B, $458,000.
8101 Hampton Crest Cr; Arnold Michelle M to Pathmann Brett, $336,000.
13835 Happy Hill Rd; Franklin Meredith to Klabunde Mary, $210,000.
8237 Hartridge Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gerry Glenn William Jr, $486,560.
13011 Hensley Rd; Martin Kenneth R Jr to Orf Christopher K and Stacey J, $295,000.
4500 Heritage Woods Rg; Carwile Julie J to Picucci Erinn S, $230,000.
11910 Hogans Al; Wingate Sherman S Jr and Helen H to Sapp Alfred G Jr and Sapp M A, $350,000.
12501 Hogans Al; Pavell Peter II and Megan to Ryan Thomas William, $472,000.
4303 Hoof Cr; Rhea Kimberly A to Taylor Ryland V III, $150,000.
20130 Ivan Rd; Richardson Helen J to Johnson George A, $280,000.
11410 Ivywood Rd; Geary John D and Catherine M to Worrell Annette P and Gregory S, $265,000.
12700 Knightcross Rd; Setien Jeffrey A and Ann W to Shepard Scott C and Meredith C, $445,000.
9200 Lady Anne Ln; Cumiskey Thomas M and Jeanine M to Fowlkes Alphonso J and Felicia, $407,250.
3860 Laroux Av; Barbeau Michael and Krista to McKenzie Shelby J and Javonte, $355,000.
1501 Laurel Top Dr; Wallace J S and McKernon H A to Schumann Jonathan D and Gina, $311,000.
6212 Lilting Moon Dr; Perry Kevin N and Kayllen T to Schulz Timothy S and Katherine M, $448,999.
15107 Litton Dr; South River Custom Homes Llc to Miller Robert K Jr and Laura L, $618,958.
8013 Longfellow Pl; Sanchez Jo Ann to Cantrill Shannon, $320,200.
3200 Ludgate Rd; Sutherland Homes Inc to Curtis Jon Mikell and Manuela E, $252,000.
3602 Madras Cr; Williams Carlton L and Shelia to Sharp William P and Lynette Ann, $218,500.
7121 Manning Rd; Hill Barbara C to Haskins D'trel Et Al, $205,000.
4602 Mason Dale Wy; Schreiner Thomas and Renee to Rabren April M and Carrie L, $220,000.
8200 McKibben Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Clement K D and Guerra F M, $501,255.
14229 Michaux View Wy; Marshall David Carlton to Campos Alberto, $292,500.
14331 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Edwards Dallas L Jr and Cierra A, $377,638.
8125 Millvale Rd; Phillips William H and Elsie A to 1425 West Leigh Llc, $157,000.
3501 Mineola Dr; Pinkleton Hayley to Rivera Luis A Negron, $220,000.
4603 Morning Hill Ct; Tgt Properties Llc to Dunlap Taylor R and Straka A J, $275,000.
13113 Morning Hill Ln; Kay Eli Alexander to Dempsey A C and Neblett A M, $261,000.
15613 New Gale Dr; NVR Inc to Sien Bunthorn, $364,260.
8412 Newbys Mill Dr; Sanders Phillip W Jr and M A to Amponsah Prince G and Tashika M, $315,000.
7707 Northern Dancer Ct; Mitchell Donna G to Barton Taylor Y and Aaron D, $211,000.
9223 W Oak River Dr; Townsend Cassandra L to Scott Angela M, $255,000.
1333 Old Bon Air Rd; Mohamed Mohamed K to Iroler Clay Emmanuel, $214,000.
13423 Old Stage Rd; Heath Valerie to Nguyen Cahn Van and Thantham Thi, $189,950.
1521 Otterdale Rd; Weir Gladys L Et Als Trustees to Fand Travis B, $277,000.
3525 Pierson Dr; Salama Nashaat and Mona to Ortiz Wilmer Joel Paredes, $195,000.
711 Pocono Dr; Nichols Patricia A Trustee to Odell Brenda E, $251,500.
8907 Providence Ridge Tr; Norrell Ruth S to Anderson Thomas E and Beverly A, $283,500.
1815 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Eck Larry R and Mary Kathryne, $295,884.
2835 Rams Xg; Riebe Michael J to Hargroder Lane and Tiffany, $330,000.
7624 Ratling Dr; Keener Kelly R to Sullivan Brian, $275,000.
6908 River Rd; Clayton Deborah S to Bridgers Jennifer R, $233,500.
13901 Rockhaven Dr; Coleman Christy N and Daniel L to Hegner Garrett L and Ashley L, $285,000.
3911 Round Hill Ct; Voegelin Christopher E and Renee to Tilman Jason D and Kendrick J M, $245,000.
9005 Royal Birkdale Dr; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Gergious Romany, $325,450.
8850 Salem Church Rd; Tran That Kim and Sok Sokhom to Rosales Jose O, $180,000.
6601 Sandrock Dr; Oliver Willie H Jr and Mildred J to Hernandez Alarcon Douglas E, $248,000.
2456 Sandy Brook Ln; Bingham Glenn S Jr and Alisa R to McCoy Philip and Elizabeth M, $290,000.
10224 Sandy Ridge Dr; Gibson Ginger G and Gibson Mary to Chandler Stacy B and Danielle B, $369,900.
9208 Scotts Bluff Ct; Tracy Dewvaul III and Cherice to Gularte Juarez Jose A, $289,950.
723 Shadowhill Ct; Mounsey Richard A to Sloan Christopher L and K E, $310,000.
4706 Shepherds Mill Dr; Erwin Gary to Smico Usa Llc, $200,640.
17206 Silver Maple Tr; American Int'l Relo Sol Llc to Whitescarver Roger D II and J C, $441,000.
17430 Simmons Branch Tr; Rodriguez Nelson and Elena to Hpa Us1 Llc, $335,000.
11910 Southern Points Dr; Redell Michael E and Patsy P to Kipp Brian J and Laura B, $340,000.
6501 Spring Arbor Ct; Rosevear Janice K to Phinney Aaron S, $276,150.
15025 St Ives Dr; Main Street Homes to Bunnell Daniel K and Michelle R, $486,950.
2710 Stemwell Bl; Kukreja Rakesh C and Suman L to Bavaro John A and Koepke Stanley, $393,000.
3730 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Enowtaku Andre G E and Tchouke C, $332,455.
4620 Stoney Creek Py; Popovich Ned E and Linda J to Sellers Eric L and Jamarri, $305,000.
1133 Sunkist Av; Rivera Yarina G to Maynard Kathleen Louise, $265,500.
8700 Sunset Knoll Rd; Minnicino Michael A Trustee to Coates Kriste L and Howard K C, $198,000.
1424 Sycamore Mews Cr; Rolin Aileen E Estate to Armistead Kristina Lauren, $185,000.
3112 Tammaway Dr; Ouch Touch and Vanna to Pavey Jason Patrick, $235,000.
11907 Tideline Cr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Wallace Dwight L and Tina R, $445,990.
16001 Tipton Cr; White Christina M to Jackson Cynthia T, $190,000.
2604 Torquay Lp; Royer Thomas E and Susan M to McNerney Sean M and Sara K M, $309,900.
4500 Tosh Ln; Sowders Christopher L to Johnson Andre, $306,000.
17601 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Phillips Edward E, $414,480.
17607 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Warner Christopher D and Paula F, $358,950.
2212 Water Horse Ct; Martin Oscar L Jr to Sawyer Deborah A, $334,950.
2264 Waters Mill Cr; Hagan Betty S Trustee to Vaughan Joan S, $302,000.
6710 Welara Rn; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Seeds David L and Kathryn M, $420,035.
6712 Welara Rn; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Perkinson William E and Mary P, $424,650.
7124 West Rd; Sloan Jason Mark and Jennine V to Lalonde Jeremy R and Stacey L, $270,000.
6707 Whisperwood Dr; Potts Mark A and Ranitha to Williams Charles and Jasmine, $340,000.
5343 White Pickett Ln; De Leon-Arreaga Melber Antonio to Lopez Mario, $233,000.
15219 Winding Ash Dr; Taormina Melissa to Carter Amanda Marie, $251,500.
12309 Windsor Rd; Locke Courtney and Irving Mark to Moore Kylie M and Ryan A, $310,000.
14806 Wooferton Dr; Gilbert Tory L and Corinne M to Dabney Darien J and Parks A B, $410,000.
2712 Wyndham Dr; Sikon R R and D D and Sikon G C to Arquiette K E and Burks T G, $270,000.
HANOVER
0.779 acres; Rameshchanda M. Patel to Raj and Sidhu LLC, $450,000.
1 acre; Jamie E. Pleasants, executor to Teresa J. Hessa, $255,000.
1.86 acres; Benjamin Luther Sherron, trustee to Clemons Properties II LLC, $325,000.
10.5 acres; Very Fine Motels Inc. to Pender East Credit 1 REIT LLC, $3,000,000.
20.17 acres; Jennifer Bristow Black to HRT of Hanover LLC, $270,000.
5 acres; Nathan Stephens to Sopheak Heng, $169,000.
3 acres; Suzanne Ennis Chesso to Dustin A. Ennis, $235,000.
3.066 acres; Stephen D. Kirschner to Joseph Cye Minnenok, $262,000.
Block BB, Section 3, Cherry Grove Residential Townhomes; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $288,000.
Block 1, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $340,000.
Lot 1, Section 1, Alexander, 10 acres; Kathleen A. Cabe, executor to Christopher S. Harper, $294,000.
Lot 13, Section 1A, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $155,000.
Lot 14, Block A, Section A, Brandy Creek Estates; Atlee Property Management LLC to Joel Anthony Miles, $192,000.
Lot 14, Section 6B, Pebble Creek; James A. Bowen Jr. to Healthy Housing Coalition LLC, $200,000.
Lot 15, Block H, Section 5, Totopotomoy; William Henry Acors to ERAWHA LLC, $188,500.
Lot 2, Ernest Moore Estate; Larry P. Coleman to Melissa N. Jaroneski, $490,000.
Lot 2, Section 2, Haley Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $150,000.
Lot 21, Villages of Beaverdam Park; Edward N. Barnette to Christopher D. Barnette, $180,000.
Lot 29, Block J, Section 1, High Point Farms; Brandon Ross Tanner Jr. to Chandler Hudson, $180,000.
Lot 3, Winding Brook Townhomes; NVR Inc. to Michael Hoszowski, $262,090.
Lot 4, Block A, Section A, High Point Farms; Fairmount Christian Church to MPowerhouse LLC, $184,800.
Lot 4, Section 2, Haley Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $200,000.
Lot 4, Section 2, Summer Duck; RCI Builders LLC to Paulette A. Thompson, $410,000.
Lot 4, Section 5, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc., $170,000.
Lot 4, Section 9, Hanover Industrial Air Park; M.L. Bell Properties LLC to Quarter Moon Properties LLC, $670,000.
Lot 43, Block G, Section 2, Pole Green Station; Walker Property Management LLC to Walker Property Investments LLC, $200,000.
Lot 5, Section 1A, Lakeview; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $195,000.
Lot 6, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $195,000.
Lot 8, Section 5, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $170,000.
Lots 1-4, Block I, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $340,000.
Lots 1-4, Block K, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $340,000.
Parcel; Ashland McCarty Land LLC to 11243 Washington Highway LLC, $1,950,000.
Parcel; Currie Inc. to H & M Truck and Fleet Services LLC, $610,000.
Parcel; Hanover Development LLC to Giles Construction LLC, $2,840,000.
Parcel; Orance C. Holstein, trustee to CCRC Properties LLC, $250,000.
Parcel; Dorothy Catherine Price Pugh, trustee to Quikrete Companies LLC, $680,000.
Parcel; M.W. Sclater to Charen LLC, $360,000.
Parcel; Walter H. Dabney to Shop Creek LLC, $771,000.
Parcel; Harriette Bolton Horn, successor trustee to G.L. Howard Inc., $360,000.
Parcel; Virginia Reel Winston to McKey Winston Berkman, $600,000.
Parcel; Virginia Reel Winston to Riverland Farm LLC, $550,000.
Section 1, Bishop's Park; Bishop's Park LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $228,000.
Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $360,000.
Section 2, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $281,000.
Section 2, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $1,042,000.
Section 2B, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development LLC to NVR Inc., $245,000.
Section 5, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $333,600.
Section 5, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $250,200.
Section 5, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $336,600.
Section 5, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $333,600.
POWHATAN
10 acres; Michael B. Goodwyn, trustee to Sallie Ann Goodwyn Jett, $164,292.
142.9 acres; Milhaus Corp. to Windswept Development LLC, $800,000.
Lot 23, Section 5, Weslake at Mill Mount; Three Bridge Investments LLC to Clay Street Builders LLC, $191,000.
Lot S8, Red Lane; Andrew J. Gilbert to Andrew Ransom Pitt, $165,000.
Lots 6 and 7, Block G, Section B, Holly Hills; Candy J. Daniels to Colby Long, $225,000.
11.76 acres; Gary J. Goerss to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $155,000.
13.792 acres; Deborah Ann Williams to William D. Sheppard, trustee, $505,000.
26.69 acres; Frank W. Barber to Bradley Brown, $158,469.
35.88 acres; Matthew L. Buikema to John R. Phillips, $950,000.
4.003 acres; Cheryl Esposito to Blake Denny, $195,000.
Lot S11, Red Lane; Melissa E. Hutchinson to Teresa King Stratton, $189,000.
GOOCHLAND
0.56 acres; Patrick M. Brown to David Clarke Sr., $160,000.
1.261 acres; Terra LLC to Maruthi LLC, $225,000.
2 acres; Roland P. Clement III to Jason Caldwell, $208,000.
3 acres; A. Austin Wallace IV, trustee to Paul Collins Jr., $300,000.
3 parcels; Robert Edwin Kent to Woodland Resources LLC, $270,000.
8 lots, Section 2, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $1,000,000.
9 parcels, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $1,125,000.
Lot 13, Forest; Otway B. Wallace to Loretta Williams Tabb, trustee, $895,000.
Lot 14, Section 2, Readers Branch; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Frances Smith Shreve, $640,715.
Lot 42, Block F, Section 3, Holland Hills; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., $391,400.
Lot 56, Section 2, Readers Branch; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Ernest William Brach, $584,005.
Lot 8, Block A, Kingsbridge; Stedman Oakey to Clyde H. Toms, $525,000.
Lots, Section 4, Parkside Village; ME PV4 LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $875,000.
Petersburg
1689 S Crater Road; Edward F. Brocks Jr. to Jack D. Hinsey III, $317,000.
215 N Market St.; Bandy and Bandy LLC to Kristopher A. Russell, $175,500.
3332 Seaten Road; Benjamin Lee Rosier Jr. to Charles D. Moss, $210,000.
DINWIDDIE
4409 Alyssa Lane, North Dinwiddie; H, Keith & Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Shante M. Raines, $189,900.
4626 Brickwood Terrace, North Dinwiddie; Casey Emerson to Dylan Robert Trent, $209,000.
12464 Cox Road, Church Road; Ashabby Enterprises Inc. to William A. Yates, $281,500.
24912 Elmwood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Cynthia B. Marek to Shanna Tyler, $250,000.
3921 Shoreview Drive, Sutherland; Blake C. Denny to Hugo S. Sanchez, $166,000.
2831 Waterford Terrace, Sutherland; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to Mark W. McCoy, $357,750.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Lot 6, Section 2, C.B. Bishop Property; Cody Reese Robinette to Rachel A. Butor, $180,000.
Lots 35 and 36, Block 7, Chesterfield Place; C & C One LLC to Manuel D. Cruz, $172,000.
Lot 104, Section 2, Sherwood Hills; Jason Scott Thomas to Stacey Lynn Gilgannon, $216,700.
Lot 27, Block E, Section 4, Conjurer's Neck; Brandon R. Tanner Jr. to Atul Gupta, $285,000.
Lot 56, Highland Court; Howard Jason Grubb to Chelsea Somer Wilkins, $216,500.
HOPEWELL
101 N Colonial Drive; Billy W. Horne Jr. to Christina M. Browder, $159,000.
3806 Jackson Farm Road; B.W. Jackson Farm LLC to Sharmanay Lameice Boswell, $185,000.
3039 Westmoreland Court; Crystal Lou Monroe to Jimmie Lee McNeil, $155,000.
NEW KENT
5951 Bushnell Court, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Alina Wiggins, $373,025.
621 Colony Trail, Lanexa; Kathleen M. Russell, trustee to Cheryl A. Batten, $397,000.
8530 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to William B. McTheny, $243,840.
14216 Doctors Creek Road, Lanexa; Hawkins L. Bowman Sr to Kevin Quinn, $354,900.
6471 Holly Fork, Barhamsville; John R. Barkle to John M. Hoke, $300,000.
6457 Mihalcoe Lane, Providence Forge; Sarah Williams Mihalcoe to Christopher Long, $290,000.
9910 Old Quarter Lane, New Kent; Sidney F. Stanley to James A. White Jr., $229,950.
5801 Pilmour Drive, Providence Forge; Matthew Sartin to Ira Sale, $259,950.
4101 Quinton Road, Quinton; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Dustin S. McNeece, $188,000.
8690 Rock Cedar, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Carl Ashby Jr., $279,900.
4420 Rock Wren Drive, Providence Forge; Robert O. Pullen to Wayne Forrest, $454,000.
7412 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Mila McKelvey to Kelly Bell, $274,900.
5901 Wensleydale Drive, New Kent; Gerald F. Hice, trustee to John W. Lowry, $254,000.
7520 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Sarah E. Jessie, $399,950.
PRINCE GEORGE
15.334 acres; Jack Luther Brock III to Kenneth W. Cargill, $360,000.
23.263 acres; Armand Paul Masters to Edlita F. Patrick, $159,950.
32.213 acres; Par 3 Ventures LLC to Golf Course Drive LLC, $350,000.
36.62 acres; Arnold J. Wiggins Jr. to Douglas K. Milam, $167,100.
4.72 acres; Kathleen Anne Smith to Brian Hunter Griffin, $165,000.
5 acres; William L. Broaddus Jr. to Catharine Meriwether Broaddus, trustee, $206,900.
5.2 acres; Gladys V. Blowe to Margarget Colohan, $265,000.
50 acres; David E. Eagle to Charles Sutton, $290,100.
7 acres; Lawrence Lee Coleman Jr. to Courtney Locke, $424,500.
Lot 1, Section 1, Eagle Preserve at Jordan on the James; Kenneth Almarode to Arthur Brown, $299,500.
Lot 10, Block L, Section 5A, Stratford Woods; Master Pro Investments Co. to Jasmine M. Jones, $152,000.
Lot 2, Section 1, Moncol; Margaret N. Brown to Wanda Bland, $219,950.
Lot 4, Section 1, Meadows; Gloria D. Rodriguez to Kimberly Watson, $211,000.
Lot 9, Section 2, Whitehall Tract; Puddledock Partners MOB2 LLC to Flagship VPFW Prince George LLC, $6,250,000.
Parcel; MMAC 150 Ortho VA III LLC to Six Sigma Realty Inc., $3,850,000.
Parcel; Surety Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $195,836.
Parcel 5, Prince George Commons; Charles M. Chappell to Vinson Properties LLC, $250,000.
Section 4, Meadows; Land South LLC to Mar-Mal Home Builders LLC, $150,000.
Charles city
146.8 acres; Riley B. Lowe, trustee to Saw Kitty LLC, $1,884,750.
Lot 12, Roxbury Industrial Center; WB Assets LLC to Craftag LLC, $650,000.
AMELIA
1.86 acres; George L. Steele to Haint Blue LLC, $230,000.
158.82 acres, Amelia Court House; Billy Wayne Barton jr. to Jason A. Clay, $320,000.
26.8 acres; Humberto Reyna to Richard Willson Denison, $315,500.
3.81 acres; David L. Moore to Rikki Ann Coon, $156,500.
550 acres; Long Branch Investment Co. LP to Scott Timberland Co. LP, $1,600,000.
Lot 22, Maplewood Forest; Hancock Builders Inc. to Steven N. Oliver Jr., $290,253.
CAROLINE
Parcel; Francis S. Bialecki to Aaron Thomas, $237,000.
Parcel; Jessica Vanthof to Mary Beth M. Doss, $150,000.
Parcel; Joshua Tiller to Ryan Almond, $218,500.
Parcel; Marsha A. Wilkins to Matthew L. McDonald, $229,900.
Parcel; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Christopher Robert Koenig, $189,900.
Parcel; Norma Dawn Jeffer to Jeffrey S. Seeley, $210,000.
Parcel; Benjamin N. Doucet to Taylor M. Depew, $189,900.
Parcel; Tyler Christopher Creel to Nicole Leigh Elliott, $250,000.
Parcel; Matthew Longobardi Paradiso to Scott E. Walton, $215,000.
Parcel; George L. Farmer to Joseph N. Pack, $465,000.
Parcel; Samantha Long to James Alton Long, $215,000.
Parcel; Carlton Lewis to Tyler James Pressley, $279,900.
Parcel; Kenneth B. Locke to Kayarnia Yrivonne Barnes, $239,900.
CUMBERLAND
14.56 acres; James P. Shank to Jason L. King, $230,000.
46.3 acres; Garland L. Gills to Matthew T. Gutkaiss, $256,120.
KING AND QUEEN
374 Shepards Warehouse Road, Mattaponi; Joe Tazewell Jr., executor to George Alvin Belfield, $390,000.
298 Simpson Creek Road, Mattaponi; Julia S. Trevillian to Christopher P. Hendrix, $415,000.
KING WILLIAM
28.2 acres; Mark A. Engels, trustee to Michael C. McConnell Jr., $500,000.
46 acres; Joan Barefoot Carter to John S. Beazley, $450,000.
60.9 acres; Arthur Wayne Worsham to Paula Dwyer-Capp, $760,000.
Parcel; Elizabeth Denison to Dominick Gesmondi, $214,000.
11 acres; Elvin L. Spurlock Jr. to Devonte Temple, $18,000.
Lot 43, Beach Property; Cecelia R. Johnson to James Batterson, $600,000.
Lots 2, 5 and 18, Block E, Section 2A, Central Crossing; Central Crossing LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $180,000.
Lots 723 and 724; half of old Lot 724; Town of West Point; William J. Pillsbury to Patton Howell Roark III, $334,500.
Parcel; Stuart L. Daniel to Jay A. Bullington, $235,000.
Sussex
141.7 acres; Herbert A. Phillingane to Michael H. Upton Sr., $196,000.
149.84 acres; J.C. Land Ventures LLC to Christopher S. Philips, $375,000.
5.85 acres; Medical Facilities of America LP to Waverly VA Propdo LLC, $3,915,300.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 188, Skipwith Farms; George P. Smith Jr. to Paul Dumont, $260,000.
Lot 24, Pinecrest; Sally Christine Roever to William J. Hovanic, $174,000.
Parcel; Raymond M. O'Leary to Joan G. Brobst, $260,000.
JAMES CITY
4201 Ballata Road, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to John E. Breuer, $242,950.
106 Berrow, Williamsburg; Keith A. Devincentis, co-trustee to James L. Mullins, trustee, $150,000.
506 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Robert M. Sedor Jr. to Kathy O. Johnson, $267,000.
200 Bulwell Forest, Williamsburg; Bulwell Holdings LLC to Earl Lee Berkley, $555,000.
109 Claremont, Williamsburg; Snow Wood LLC to Katherine A. Bailey, $575,000.
8950 Croaker Road, Williamsburg; Edward A. Owens to Christopher R. Ketron, $292,000.
128 Druid Drive, Williamsburg; Gregory M. Henderson to Travis C. Dalton, $283,000.
105 Edward Wyatt Drive, Williamsburg; David E. Schobel to Eric White, $449,000.
8088 Fairmont Ridge, Williamsburg; Randall Schimpf to Michael A. Romero, $474,900.
6221 Glenwilton Lane, Williamsburg; Laurie R. Smithdeal, successor trustee to Laila A. Hassan, $280,000.
104 Greenway Circle, Williamsburg; Joseph A. McFaden, trustee to Brian J. Newill, $369,900.
4332 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Thomas Donald Bjers, $425,000.
155 Hartwell Perry Way, Williamsburg; Linwood Bruce Owens to Christopher G. Allocco, $422,500.
3359 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Bernard R. Sheetz to Lyndel A. Miller, $359,000.
104 Huntercombe, Williamsburg; Jason J. Ketchel to Gerald A. Henderson Jr., $420,000.
125 Jordan's Journey, Williamsburg; Overflow LLC to Rodney Slyter, $699,900.
2920 Kitchums Pond Road, Williamsburg; Robert D. Wilkes, trustee to Alexander Murry IV, $660,000.
3601 Lavendar Lane, Toano; Alvin Watkins to Jerell E. Singleton, $400,000.
223 Lewis Burwell, Williamsburg; Plantation Group LLC to Nicholas V. Duvall, $234,900.
3408 Liberty Ridge Parkway, Williamsburg; Wayne Harbin Builder Inc. to Jonathan Michael Grimes, $805,000.
3452 Mallard Creek Run, Williamsburg; Elizabeth A. Moniz to Jason S. Ludwick, $344,000.
3915 Matthew Circle, Williamsburg; Shannon A. Mott to Ryan R. Thompson, $333,199.
1908 Miln House Road, Williamsburg; Allan A. Rikkola Jr., co-trustee to Enrique Oltra Esplugues, $635,000.
3523 Mott Lane, Williamsburg; Edward G. Compton to Jacob Winston Miller, $550,000.
3001 Old Grove Lane, Toano; Thomas Allen Rehkamp, trustee to Robert A. Carlton, $352,900.
4776 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; James A. Shaw, successor trustee to Brian J. Smith, $340,000.
4068 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; Joyce Ann Wood to Renee Louise Zimmermann Hughes, $367,000.
206 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Rebecca A. Erlich, $243,000.
405 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Mary E. Fletcher, $231,685.
210 Red Oak Landing, Williamsburg; Sondra M. Bennett, successor trustee to Clinton W. Morgeson, $357,500.
153 Ridings Cove, Williamsburg; Roy Thomas Smith to Thomas Matthew Lueker, trustee, $385,000.
3505 Robins Way, Williamsburg; Melton Gerardi Spruill Jr. to Ryan Emery Calvert, $515,000.
4225 Rosewood Court, Williamsburg; Rene M. Thomas to Daniel J. Wise, $259,000.
142 Seaton Hill, Williamsburg; Lawrence A. Shoberg, trustee to Michael Engelstein, co-trustee, $349,900.
6105 Shresbury Square, Williamsburg; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to James A. Haas, $285,000.
2228 Sir Hatchett Court, Williamsburg; David Hick to Patricia A. Valek, $466,000.
6005 Tabiatha Lane, Lanexa; Ryan B. Gardner to Eric Paul Adolph, $384,000.
224 Tutters Neck, Williamsburg; Ronald L. Bellows to Jason Tyler Smith, $455,000.
7572 Vincent Drive, Toano; Steven L. Jones to Terrence L. Riggins Jr., $320,000.
6587 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Gary Alan Corso, $588,990.
245 William Barksdale, Williamsburg; Timothy E. McHale to Brian C. Brooks, $427,000.
114 Worksop, Williamsburg; Davis S. Harman to Rebecca E. Andrews, successor trustee, $505,000.