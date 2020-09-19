Property Transfers

Lot 4, Section 5, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc., $170,000.

Lot 4, Section 9, Hanover Industrial Air Park; M.L. Bell Properties LLC to Quarter Moon Properties LLC, $670,000.

Lot 43, Block G, Section 2, Pole Green Station; Walker Property Management LLC to Walker Property Investments LLC, $200,000.

Lot 5, Section 1A, Lakeview; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $195,000.

Lot 6, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $195,000.

Lot 8, Section 5, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $170,000.

Lots 1-4, Block I, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $340,000.

Lots 1-4, Block K, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $340,000.

Parcel; Ashland McCarty Land LLC to 11243 Washington Highway LLC, $1,950,000.

Parcel; Currie Inc. to H & M Truck and Fleet Services LLC, $610,000.

Parcel; Hanover Development LLC to Giles Construction LLC, $2,840,000.