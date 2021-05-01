Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Amelia, Charles City, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
212 E 16th St; 212 E 16th St Llc to Krapf Georgia R, $265,000.
515 W 22nd St; Gunther Jeffrey H to Keenan William T and Sale David M, $237,000.
306 N 26th St, U212; Zapata Edwar to Godino Adele, $235,000.
1110 N 30th St; Lyell Matthew B and Emiline to Parks Hayley B, $350,000.
902 N 35th St; Varljen Jeffrey L and Dabney T to Treece Erin, $310,000.
1203 N 36th St; Aquired Properties Llc to Honious Heather E, $167,000.
2211 5th Ave; Geoghegan Troy E to McGraw Thomas and Kasey, $250,000.
504 Albany Ave; Stainback Linda S to Chase Robert S, $523,206.
3911 Arklow Road; Schlicher Heidi Lynn to Lavarnway Daniel, $277,000.
1702 Belleville St; 1702 Belleville Llc to Brg Scotts Edge Oz Llc, $1,400,000.
3716 Birdwood Road; Womack Donnell L and Melissa M to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $169,300.
2606 E Broad St; 2606 E Broad Llc to Romeo Llc, $530,000.
4904 Bromley Lane; Bixler Devon and Amy to Scott Peyton and Claiborne, $425,000.
1 Calycanthus Road; Stratford Nancy A Trustee to One Calycanthus Llc, $1,320,000.
7210 Cherokee Road; Maxey Amy R to Segal Richard S, $300,000.
1312 Claremont Ave; Huffman Lauren Karis and to Enright Mary Sellars Trust, $255,000.
1210 W Clay St; Clay Street Investors Llc to Burlee Gibson and Matthew, $266,000.
3714 Crutchfield St; Cava Capital Llc to Johnson Elena Marie, $269,900.
503 S Davis Ave, U4; Rooks Robert B and Cornelia B to Found Jill A, $190,000.
3003 Dill Ave; Connor Patrick A to Maya Va Llc, $280,000.
3811 Dover Road; Smith Michael Aaron and to Perdue Courtney W and Paul W Jr, $1,031,500.
5919 Ellis Woods Way; Pretlow Adrian L to Gaines Rosalind, $175,000.
1803 Fairfax Ave; Southside Community Development to Coffman Garret, $180,000.
9640 Fernleigh Dr; Thakor Dilip and Gulnora Llc to Rupkey Jerome R Jr, $382,515.
3029 Forest Hill Ave; Rva75 19 Llc to Wood Megan, $292,000.
4517 W Franklin St; Vaughn Derek S and Victoria N to Fenn Joel and Sarah, $509,000.
3424 Garland Ave; Djs Investment Llc to Brooks Jamie L and Myer Kevin A, $450,000.
312 Goshen St; Casey Michael and to Vaughn Clovis, $270,000.
3008 W Grace St; Magrill Evan M and Kimberlee N to 402 Properties Llc, $462,000.
3027 Grayland Ave; Holt Stephen R to Marks Sarah and Alan, $333,000.
3218 Grove Ave; Berkowitz Daphne S to Sper Jane Revocable Trust, $843,000.
213 Gun Club Road; Ginn L Holmes IV and Kimberly J to Boyle Scott M Living Trust, $1,070,000.
6518 Hanover Ave; King Taber to Murray Daniel P and Laura F, $290,000.
2904 Hawthorne Ave; Sherrod Allison Marina to Pechin Samuel, $350,000.
213 W Hillcrest Ave; Szumski Alice T and Alfred J to Smith Daniel R, $925,000.
1203 Idlewood Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Brady Kathleen, $201,000.
2507 Kensington Ave; Hebert Stephen to Ward Amanda Faircloth, $815,000.
3804 Kensington Ave; Collins Rusty L Jr and to Morris Kara C, $470,450.
3419 Kensington Ave, Ua; Harter Jennifer N and to Isbrecht Celia E, $240,000.
5501 Kingsbury Road; Gow Stephen D and Rachel W to Blankenship John M, $800,000.
2116 Lakeview Ave; White John T to Kells Bradley Justin, $475,000.
3021 Letcher Ave; Biggs Hunter and Caton Brenna to Franklin Richard and Lisa, $195,000.
3081 Logandale Ave; Lee Mary E and Daniel Archer to Walker Kristina, $169,850.
2517 Mandy Lane; Ross Jerry Jr to Lopez Jose A, $176,000.
2911 E Marshall St; Nadder Joseph S III Trustee to Garrigan Jason, $350,000.
3205 Maury St; Realvestor Group Llc to Morton Tarsha, $180,000.
3039 Montrose Ave; Green Jacob Jr to Msquare Properties Llc, $216,000.
102 N Mulberry St; Daughtrey James R to Kramer Stuart A, $480,000.
4403 New Kent Ave; Wilson Alan D and Michelle C to Young Steven M and Joan M, $362,000.
3109 North Ave; Bendele Ryan P and Sara to Jaza Llc, $215,000.
511 Northside Ave; Yellow Door Llc to James Nay Llc, $200,777.
3104 Old Quarry Road; Ferguson Wilda M to Ratcliffe Katherine M, $220,000.
1825 Park Ave; Krause Paul D and Christina K to Ward Richard C, $919,900.
1618 Park Ave, U2a; Hugo Timothy D and Paula M and to Terpay Andrew J, $230,000.
1828 Park Ave, U3; Faircloth Amanda C to Peters Henry Jackson, $440,000.
6108 Patterson Ave; Lowe Samuel H and Denise K to Klingelhofer Benjamin W, $440,000.
2-1/2 N Plum St; Wydler Ryan to Fairways & Trees Llc, $270,000.
5409 Queensbury Road; Horn Matthew C and Laura A to McDowell Slon Living Trust, $751,000.
1804 Rawlings St; Smith Curtis W and Gregory W to Burke Kwan F and Elisa H, $155,000.
7701 Rockfalls Dr; Heesen Philip T Jr to Rackley William Luther, $515,000.
3307 Rosewood Ave; Altamirano Nancy F to Lansing Bethany Melinda, $418,000.
4530 E Seminary Ave; Sparks Grace S to Doukas Amara S and Nicholas W, $425,000.
2116 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Andrade Ann and Luis, $352,585.
801 N Sheppard St; 801 Investments Llc to Sheppard One Llc, $775,000.
5118 Snead Road; Braxton Wanda Y to Reyes Clemente Garcia, $177,000.
101 N Stafford Ave, U10; Hoven Leah A to Murphy Steven and Spalt Holly, $270,000.
4114 Stuart Ave; Casey William and to Konvicka Timothy Burton, $470,000.
4644 Stuart Ave; Pascual Perry M to Hart Philip and Remy, $548,000.
413 Stuart Cir, U2-E; Ricdl1 Llc to Saunders Catherine P, $405,172.
5121 Sylvan Road; Font David and Maria to Dohnal Alecia F Living Trust, $435,138.
5201 Sylvan Road; Chittum Thomas G and Sarah E to Drewry Robert, $405,000.
301 Virginia St, U810; Maniscalco Andrew J and to Cunningham Kelsey Dawn, $304,500.
2700 Wellington St; Wellington Street Land Trust to Hidalgo Brittney, $170,000.
1127 West Ave; Schooley Jennifer Lee Trs to Schecter Elizabeth Alice, $825,000.
110 Westmoreland St; Ligon William G II and Ashlee K to Brown Gregory Bruce, $452,000.
3814 W Weyburn Road; Dail Christopher C and Lauren D to Maddeford Aaron Francis, $336,640.
5725 Woodburn Road; Dennis Peter A and to Brookshire Beverly H, $301,500.
2713 Woodrow Ave; Formosa Dominic J to Jones Jennifer A, $270,000.
HENRICO
1900 Airy Cir, Henrico; Damron Don A to Villalobos Arali Alexandra and Alexy A, $215,000.
6108 Almond Creek Ln, Henrico; Cedar Homes Investments Llc to Wright Asha, $236,500.
1337 Arbor Ridge Ln, Henrico; Goodman Chandra D and R E T to anderson Antoine and Celisa, $300,000.
2820 Ashley Glen Dr, Henrico; Counterpart Properties Llc to Derival Jackson and Betty Paul, $249,000.
1212 Balustrade Blvd, Henrico; Bartling Philip J and Clara M Spatafore to Tyson William L and Elizabeth M, $660,000.
201 E Beal St, Henrico; Tartakovsky Steven to Oliver Investments Fund Llc, $205,000.
12201 Benning Oaks Ct, Glen Allen; Wilvert James W and Cynthia E to Halstead Leslie, $591,750.
5303 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Aljic Idriz, $345,151.
10706 Blackthorn Ln, Henrico; Lee David K to Talley Katie, $282,070.
5517 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Duncan Barrett C and Rachel A Pierson to Ragland Ian and Brittney L Beazley Et Al, $250,000.
6010 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Brown John P to Waksmunski Paul M and Jocelyne T, $257,500.
9367 Brighter Tower Ct, U1309, Glen Allen; Hall Elaine M to Thompson Shannan A, $151,000.
11401 Brockton Pl, Glen Allen; Lowenstein Eric J and Kenneth J to Liu Qian and Fa Zhang, $344,000.
2305 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Welch Robert F and K G L to Brown Ruth C, $345,000.
1317 Byron St, Henrico; Porter John W II to A Solodar Properties Llc, $151,674.
1707 Careybrook Dr, Henrico; Dunham Daniel L and Holly S to Ford Peter and Kathleen E Trustees, $320,500.
6005 Carrington Green Pl, Glen Allen; Otero Adam Douglas and Mary Elizabeth to Nicolas Don, $550,000.
4933 Cavan Green Ct, Henrico; Doolittle Tetyana S to Whisnant Matthew, $180,000.
2671 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Gyamfi Gregory M to Collodetti Bruno N and Cristina, $215,000.
2018 Chartwood Ln, Sandston; Epps Brenda L to Stukes Richard James Jr, $260,000.
6009 Clover Ln, Henrico; Baughan Linda C to Van Aswegen Christiaan and Rachel, $170,000.
8218 Cobbler Ct, Henrico; Burns Barbara Allen to Scott Alexander J, $325,000.
5410 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Munno Joseph I to Paul James A III, $426,000.
3708 Creighton Rd, Henrico; Jones Teresa T and Robert M to McClan Sheila, $280,000.
411 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Wood Germall and Latanya to Thomas Rodney Dexter, $210,000.
5016 Darre Hall Ct, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Cocke John and Beverly, $588,948.
12314 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Moslow Lisa H to Stevens Tayana and Philip, $734,000.
4016 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Patterson Craig and Sarah C Davis to Clase-Howell Catherine I and Devin S H, $205,000.
109 Early Ave, Sandston; Piox Christine E and Waldemar Piox Pangan to Celentano Crystal Gail Et Al, $192,500.
17 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Matthews Lakeisha M and Cynthia D, $237,600.
9723 Esmont Rd, Henrico; Ford Carolyn Mae to Hill Allen J and Nicole K, $196,500.
9401 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Taylor Robert E and Loretta K to Savage Philip, $280,000.
3473 Fitchetts Ln, Glen Allen; Housing and Urban Development to Silver Street 2202 Llc, $312,010.
1761 Foxfire Cir, Henrico; Loh Kuan Hua to Townsend Troy, $214,950.
5807 Gate House Dr, Glen Allen; Mason Phillip Charles to Goel Nitin and Neetika, $340,151.
6205 Ginda Ter, Glen Allen; Teixeira Claudio and Sandra V Oliveira to Mutailifu Shayiti and Mireguli Ainiwaer, $461,000.
8706 Gladewater Ct, Henrico; Russell Gene Patrick and Nastassya to Clarke Jessica Marie and Cheryl, $284,950.
11109 Glen Hollow Ct, Henrico; Simpson Kenneth S and Carol B Trustees to Abdelmalak Eshak and Refka Shakhloul, $450,000.
5200 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Wilson Paul T and Hye Seung Lee, $373,724.
12228 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc to Baker James R and Edith M Stackhouse, $742,000.
9541 Hagan Rd, Glen Allen; Oliveira Joao and Maria to De Oliveira Pamela and Tayfun Akbasli, $340,000.
1724 Harvest Grove Lane, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brown Crystal A and Carol E Smith, $343,685.
3300 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Naughton Eugene P Jr and Greenlee B to Villar Bernardo D and Emmy-Maria E Joseph, $689,900.
7005 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Sunderland Melissa A to Murphy Amanda, $240,000.
10734 High Mountain Ct, Glen Allen; Casey Robert A II and Cheryl J Emory to Daniels Tracie A and Wilbur Lewis Jr, $442,800.
10712 Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Hill Janice L to Aziz Youssef Y and Nadia G, $290,000.
4417 Hungary Glen Ter, Henrico; Sours Joseph and Chanra Nou to Cowart Gregory B and Britt J Trustees, $273,000.
3033 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Kittrell Co to Martinez Andrew M and Tameka T, $328,779.
5121 Jenkins Forest Ln, Sandston; Sansbury Jacob A R and Kaile Nommerga to White Demetrius T and Stephanie E, $375,000.
211 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Moisan Cara N to McCarthy Mitchell R and Kristen Carbaugh, $175,000.
8320 Kingsthorpe Ter, Henrico; Swain Leslie J Jr and Kelley P to Casey William H and Christian A Tiller, $1,060,000.
5728 Lake West Ter, Glen Allen; Taylor Garland to Harbas Amir and Sefika, $409,000.
3301 Lanceor Dr, Glen Allen; Mitchell Henry D and Barbara S to Velarde Guadalupe, $243,000.
1709 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Ferguson M A and C Gilbert to Green Christopher and Catherine, $235,167.
2913 Laurel Woods Ln, Henrico; Ntumy Maxson L and Evelyn to Raghunapu Yuvaraj and Mahathi Yamuzala, $512,990.
1901 Le-Suer Rd, Henrico; Jenkins James R III to Tu Yuki Dao, $268,000.
1811 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Vasikarla Mohan V K and Sushma to Janabajal Jenelle Douze, $469,950.
11750 Lincolnshire Ct, Glen Allen; Sutton Lindsey and Gyaltsen Topgyal to Alexander Bradley James and Sharon C, $552,000.
3316 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Heilman Realty Llc to Johnson Shawn A and Charlene Layne-Johnson, $337,000.
1320 Maple Ave, Henrico; Judkins William B and Lee Anne to Patteson Dudley M and Peggy R, $308,900.
2401 Marroit Rd, Henrico; Alic Munib to Alic Muriza, $170,000.
1920 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Managed Property Enterprises Llc to Lee Amanda, $344,000.
2101 Megan Dr, Glen Allen; Oliver Steven to Young Don J and Bernadette C Pedro, $230,000.
3506 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Millers Lane Llc to Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia, $360,000.
703 Midway Rd, Henrico; Stockbridge Companies Llc to Westham Building and Renovation Llc, $160,000.
4604 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Moody Charlyne Fox to Baker Gerald E Sr, $163,500.
7803 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Jarrell Timothy D and Lucien G Cherel to 2nd and Clay Llc, $159,000.
8421 Mundy Dr, Henrico; Winn B Meredith Jr and Marilyn L to Moloi Matseliso, $355,500.
3359 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Thomas Theodora Cynthia to Thomas Theodora Cynthia, $304,515.
217 O’Brien Rd, Henrico; Ball Monica L to Price John Eric, $270,000.
2316 Old Coach Ct, Henrico; Dolecki Karen L to Williams Stephanie L and Graham A, $338,000.
10717 Old Prescott Rd, Henrico; Sheehan Michael D and Tracey L Trustee to Hu Bin and Yu Xiao, $550,000.
1007 Orchard Rd, Henrico; France Amanda R and Wade B to Climb Via Renovations Llc, $245,000.
2600 E Parham Rd, Henrico; Hazzard Inv Llc and Millmar Hldgs Llc to Etc Holdings Llc, $800,000.
12249 Paxton Glen Ter, Glen Allen; Royal Dominion Homes Inc to Nagulagari Ravinder R and Sandhya, $779,942.
3800 Pheasant Hollow Dr, Henrico; Harrison David W to Nichols Courtney and Shane McAfee, $276,000.
6903 Princess Rd, Henrico; Winn Jesse R to Crane Cassandra Michelle, $224,000.
2943 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Pigsley Andrew C and Kippi B to Torres Nilda, $241,000.
615 Reese Dr, Sandston; Glory to Glory Investments Llc to Lauritzen Benjamin, $210,000.
2304 Reynolds Ct, Henrico; Burgess Shenequa to Tolson Shauton, $209,000.
4616 River Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Alam Momotaz to Cruz German Mesa, $269,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U604, Henrico; Reiss Steven Trustee to Moose James David Trustee, $204,000.
203 Ruggles Pl, Henrico; Ryland Walter H and M A to Berrey Richard Eugene and Melissa B, $722,500.
1303 Santa Rosa Rd, Henrico; Mazza Charlie and Morgan Avery to Nelson Jocelyn H and Jon T Hulsizer Et Al, $313,000.
934 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Stribbling Alexis and Bernard, $269,990.
411 September Dr, Henrico; Lehmann Eve M and Noah Mendelsohn to McHugh John T and Angela F, $210,000.
3900 Shae Pl, Glen Allen; Burns Janet V and Hillary A to Davenport Joseph L Jr and Lisa A, $475,000.
407 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Drysdale David and Stephanie to Rama Murthy K and Gowri Karri, $369,000.
47 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Perry Nancy to Turner Sonya D, $200,000.
6401 Somerton Pl, Sandston; Hurowitz Randy G and Melissa Jarvis to Colgin Brad E and Kara N, $300,000.
9749 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; Seabrook Alexander and Martha to Nguyen Tam Anh and Quan Hue Thai, $395,000.
10704 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Levin Eric Craig and Kimberly to Holtkamp Richard C and Jeanne A, $460,000.
2431 Stembridge Ct, Henrico; Pitts George and Cristen Jordan to Snellen Donna Marie, $160,000.
7414 Stoneman Rd, Henrico; Jewell Robert L Jr and Meredith H Et Al to Kitchen Matthew A and Jena Key, $185,000.
6020 Stonewick Ct, Glen Allen; Brockenbrough John H and Sherry C to Hong Susan, $710,000.
2288 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Sanyasi Indra and Radhika to Yu Patrick and Qiang Zhang, $345,000.
9403 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Wood Bonnie G to Morgan Jessica Lynn, $175,000.
6114 Treyburn Way, Glen Allen; Kennedy Mary P and R C Trst to Watkins Randal J and Sandra M Gray Et Al, $550,000.
1615 Tunbridge Dr, Henrico; Betts James E and Sue H to Butterworth Matthew and Sophia, $455,000.
9800 Union Jack Pl, Henrico; Wa 517 Plantation Investments Llc to Martinez Carlos A, $187,950.
9420 Varina Rd, Henrico; Brown Kenneth W Estate to Wallace Larry D and Lawanda C Johnson, $285,000.
3106 Wallaby Trce, U0601, Henrico; Minen George and Cynthia to Sliwinski Anthony and Jamie, $165,500.
10314 Warren Rd, Glen Allen; Smith Robert E and Vicki O to Cullen Hitomi, $306,000.
1274 Warwick Park Rd, Henrico; Wilson Pamela T Trustee to Clements David W and Caroline B, $241,000.
10809 Weather Vane Rd, Henrico; Abbate Arielle R and Nicholas W to Meckler Marc and Leslie, $580,000.
5422 Westbourne Dr, Henrico; Jones Cindy to Arrieta Waldo Pedreanez and Hernan Gamez, $273,500.
6748 Wilber Cir, Henrico; Morrison Nakia to Desteph Jennifer L, $227,000.
102 Wilkinson Rd, Henrico; Gross Clement F III to Whitney Terry L and Margie W, $259,950.
]11400 Willow Gate Dr, Glen Allen; Sodhi Rana to Louzgani Sakina and Adil El Kasri, $545,000.
12408 Willscott Pl, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Gupta Satish Kumar and Purnima, $299,950.
4901 Windy Hollow Way, Glen Allen; Hepner Richard P and P V to Dongieux Ariadne H and Michael J, $500,000.
8121 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Mallory Cleveland Rayfield Jr, $277,992.
8718 Wytheland Rd, Henrico; McCumiskey James F II to Gerber Grace E, $238,000.
Chesterfield
7412 Arabella Dr; Maurer Jason H and Nicole to Walek Barbara C, $685,000.
12006 Ashleywilkes Ln; Hastings George C and Lisa M to Jones S and Fryzlewicz T III, $204,000.
11420 Avocet Dr; Blehm Michael R and Huei Mei to Hawkins Lori D and Brandon T, $520,000.
4601 Barkbridge Ct; Dodson Douglas Barry Et Als to Mills Robert and Charles, $250,000.
13807 Barnes Spring Rd; Stevens William K II and Mary M to Dubon Raul, $195,000.
6325 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Winfrey Charles Ray, $622,130.
6318 Bel Lac Dr; Estep Mary T to Conway Song S, $385,000.
10801 Belvoir Rd; Vickers Vanessa L to Patterson Shanette, $238,000.
4001 Birdbrook Dr; Douglas Lilitia to Estrada Jonathan M, $247,500.
4606 Black Oak Rd; Brown Brenda P to Restrepo Humberto, $160,000.
15707 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Skaar Vivian I, $355,206.
11609 Boyd Rd; Evans Jeanne R to Tibbs Jody Abbott, $262,000.
10661 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Baldwin Debra, $237,780.
13430 Branders Bridge Rd; Earasi Reddy to Lopez Elias Burgos, $200,000.
16706 Broadmoor Rd; Main Street Homes to Cobb Emmanuel Tyro, $417,449.
7303 Buck Rub Ln; Cottrell Robert D and Woyansky R to Paugh Morgan Edward, $247,500.
13112 Buffalo Springs Ct; NVR Inc to Tyree Jason and Lashona, $384,475.
16031 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Pokala Chiranjeevi, $429,071.
13700 Cannonade Ln; Hogg O Woodland Jr and Hogg E to Scullion Kyle X and Erica M, $272,950.
9020 Cardiff Rd; Phan Dung Anh and Tamhao T to Davis Sarah B and Oliver J L III, $390,000.
4915 Cedar Cliff Rd; Phillips Christopher J and K N to Kiser J S and Gobble D K Jr, $295,000.
2411 Chancellor Rd; Holt J Scott and Alyson to Millen John Peter and Deirdre A, $378,000.
4406 Chatwell Rd; Kelly Patrick J and Barbara S to Delancey William D and Caroline, $670,000.
4936 Claybon Ln; Kleiber Neil L Et Al to Lee Jimmy D Jr, $410,000.
9701 Coalboro Rd; Kelley-Bishop Treasa L Et Al to Lainez Edwin, $243,000.
14348 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Roberts Fabian O III and Susan N, $358,760.
523 Coralberry Dr; Haney Stephen P and Christine B to Brown William A and Kelsey E, $285,000.
1825 Creek Bottom Wy; Taylor Shawn G to Serene Properties Llc, $176,000.
11125 Crooker Dr; Lester Christopher T to Corpuz Juan Paulo and Jessica L, $335,500.
3706 Dalhart Ct; Sharp Thomas F to Herring David C, $235,000.
12312 Deerhurst Dr; Lucas Anne L Trustee to Macbeth Family Trust, $229,950.
7137 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Dickens Frederick L Sr Et Als, $299,515.
6425 Doyles Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Dodd Nathan Christopher and Ami, $422,810.
7818 Duntrune Dr; Cavey William E and Stacy B to Wehinger Joseph Carl and Leah R, $605,000.
3610 Egan Rd; Baldwin Debra to Patterson Laurie, $165,000.
2419 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Shahid Murad and Shahid Tanwir A, $345,755.
10618 Ethens Point Ct; Cullins Carl and Shyra to Tyler Pamela, $365,000.
2710 Executive Dr; Gerner Rita A to Mims Doretha, $243,000.
6500 Faulkner Ct; D R Horton Inc to Morgan Kelly and Patel Ketan, $337,115.
1836 Featherstone Dr; Kelley David I to Caraballo Regulo, $170,000.
8801 Fishers Green Ct; Main Street Homes to Woods Lakisha N, $389,950.
14554 Forest Row Tl; Snodgrass Sean L and Diana to Opp Liesl and Opp Eloise, $350,000.
6903 E Fox Green; Bullock Courtney G to Hogan Brendan L, $155,000.
4300 Frederick Farms Dr; Toro-Colon Jomarixa to Arabe Arlan Soliman and Deborah, $250,000.
13209 Gate Post Ct; Ascencio Investment Co to Barnett Michelle, $255,000.
3705 Global Ct; Thomas Tina C to Hodge-Mcdonald Tasha L, $195,100.
11121 Golden Leaf Rd; Barbour C P Sr and Lawson J L to White Brian K and Donna F, $425,000.
641 Green Orchard Dr; Rodriguez Gilberto and Bertha M to Pam Sarath and Ashley, $285,000.
1403 Groton Ct; Crowley Jaclyn A to Berube Sandra Ann, $217,000.
6617 Hagerty Ln; Long Anita R to Camblos J T Jr and Camblos C S, $238,500.
15800 Hampton Forest Dr; Kearse Charles D and Shreve C O to Hill John Thomas and Adrianna C, $379,900.
12239 Hampton Valley Tr; Loughrey Geoffrey S and Casey C to Azab Beshoy and Eskandar D G, $412,000.
13818 Hawkins Park Rd; Huddleston Richard D and Karen B to Goodman Jeremy D and Ann, $349,900.
8529 Hazen St; Anderson Thomas C and Nancy K to Warren Charles J and Alexandra D, $504,000.
4238 Heron Pointe Pl; Adams Francis J and Diane R to De Gennaro Edward L and Barbara, $489,000.
6537 Hill Rd; Benton Adam Lawrence to Barner Marshall Lee, $220,000.
4212 Hunters Landing Dr; Morgan Alycia Dale Et Als to Gomez Maria D C and Mendoza J, $213,000.
7107 Irongate Dr; Jenkins Edward and Suzanne to Chambliss-Brooks Telicia Y, $260,000.
1913 James Overlook Dr; Gilhool Timothy M and Smith S A to Brockenbrough James A Jr and Tia, $430,000.
7601 Kentucky Derby Dr; Lloyd Samuel J to Mueller Alex and Cardounel K, $265,000.
2311 Kings Lynn Rd; Teta Anthony D and Stephanie L P to O'Keeffe Jamie K and Andrew P, $645,000.
3836 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Chee Justin and Robyn, $406,880.
14013 Krim Point Ct; Daniel Betty F to Kaur Karamjit, $369,000.
13911 Ladybank Ct; Dixon Frederick L and Sharon L to Schaefer-Mcknight Carol M Tr, $625,000.
7927 Lake Shore Dr; Nussman S L IV and Briner L K to Harrison Amy L, $260,000.
10900 Lantern Wy; Thompson Gail S to Hatten Renee, $235,000.
5112 Laurel Park Ct; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Friedberg Marc A and Sharon A, $387,885.
2121 Leovey Ln; Franks Martha R to Caridi Joseph P and Sarah E, $369,000.
15531 Little Hill Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Santho Kyle S, $601,055.
11901 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Ketner Nicholas A and D'elia M N, $336,655.
11400 Lost Parrish Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Wilson Coryn Marie, $408,526.
9042 Mahogany Dr; Chapman Deshawn L and Madeline E to Gotera Michael A D and Arlene, $399,000.
3724 Marquette Rd; Keating Sheila Jones Et Als to Paolucci Joseph A and Denise M, $250,000.
17609 Marymere Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to, Unger Chana B and Troy A, $337,165.
401 Mason Orchard Dr; NVR Inc to Nugent-Pullen Chandelle, $309,485.
5417 Meadow Chase Rd; Smith D D and Smith D F Co-Trs to Guice Justin L and Passow C N, $375,000.
1312 Michaux Park Ln; Paul Sheldon M and Courtney R to Fulgham Jeffrey R and Gail C, $350,000.
4707 Milfax Rd; Ariza Josue to Galdamez Nelson E, $180,000.
14714 Mill Spring Dr; Shaw Steven and Brooklyn to Ashby Casey Arnold, $255,000.
9601 Millhouse Dr; Holtz Jason S and Lester N E to Walker Christopher and Newcomb A, $247,500.
5406 Mossy Oak Rd; Main Street Homes to Kertis John M and Megan W, $476,950.
13606 Mountcastle Rd; Davis Scott R to Roach Gary R II and Krakowiak T, $359,000.
11801 New Forest Ct; Wilburn David L Rev Living Tr to Watson Stacey and Kendrick, $220,000.
7208 Norwood Pond Ct; Stone Robert A and Stone Anna to Allan Douglas G Jr, $265,000.
20101 Oak River Ct; Johns Lisa A and Michael A to Kunkel Jason L, $499,950.
5442 Old Warson Dr; Teune Jeffrey G and Irma L to Hayes Darryl J, $215,000.
4506 Old Well Tr; Howard Peter E to anderson Kimberly K, $217,000.
5810 Otterdale Rd; Pederson Gerald E and Pamela L to Crisman Susan B and Raymond M, $375,000.
5205 Parkerstown Rd; Lionheart Of Virginia Llc to Turczeniuk Malanka, $199,950.
24331 Pear Orchard Rd; Pulley Joyce to Goggin Ryan D, $260,000.
13304 Pharlap Turn; Dixon Kelsey Joy to Gibson Amber R, $265,000.
17907 Pine Canyon Tl; Jones Homes Inc to Makatura Christina C and L S Jr, $748,400.
1305 Port Elissa Ld; Ferree Stephen D and Gina E to Eget Lawrence W and Lisa L, $470,000.
1513 Providence Knoll Dr; King Peggy H Trustee to Wright Gary L and Sarah B, $275,000.
2633 Quisenberry St; Morales Victor H to Crowder Jerome M and Melisha J, $230,000.
9964 Reams Rd; Aliff Mary Elizabeth to Shepherd King Solomon S, $250,000.
11402 Reflections Pt; Goodman Jeremy to Anderson Wafee and Spencer Tanya, $283,500.
5400 River Rd; Newsome Nancy Staples to Price Mary K, $185,000.
12921 Robious Rd; Morrissette Michael D and C I to Vellani Gina and Ellis Daniel, $490,000.
13104 Rockridge Rd; Hawkins Brandon T and Lori D to Lester Ronald L and Teressa F, $330,000.
16513 Rosebrier Tr; Dobinson Mark W and Sarah S to Robertson M and Robertson R Trs, $500,000.
7319 Rouseaux Pl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Geisel Michael and Camila, $366,600.
2201 Saffron Ln; Mueller Mark to Angrisanio Hyacinth P, $269,900.
6712 Sailors Creek Ct; Mendoza Miguel to Ortiz Karen Flores, $280,000.
13809 Sandy Oak Rd; Clark Sampson L to Queen Dwayne A and Gail R, $269,950.
8606 Seabrook Cr; Borthwick Norman D and Jean M to Gaddy Pamela J and James H, $280,000.
14006 Seven Oaks Ct; Herrman Kathleen B to Complete Home Design Llc, $225,000.
14106 Shawhan Pl; Landon Fred K to Paul Sheldon M and Courtney R, $450,000.
1004 Silver Creek Ct; Ward Benjamin G and Amber M to Winter Eric M and Pamela H, $290,500.
8430 Sir Lionel Pl; Teo Edgar Geovany Palma to Revera Sabino, $250,000.
2531 South Ridge Dr; Hinkley James L II to Lifsey Jason W and Wolz Deirdre, $225,000.
14314 Southwell Tr; Prillaman Walter E and Patricia to Bolen Charlie R and Lauren, $650,000.
13731 Spyglass Hill Cr; Thomas Douglas S to Moyers John C and Karen A, $395,000.
14900 St Ives Dr; Main Street Homes to Virani Altaf and Tehmina A, $484,000.
9602 Stemwell Cr; Folkertsma Jeffrey and Carolina to Hicks Eddie Jr and Constance J, $393,000.
4023 Stigall Dr; Mundie Coleman T and Rook D W to Carey Kennedy, $245,000.
11319 Stonecrop Pl; Hendrich Beau and Beverly to Tyktor Jonathan D and Taylor H S, $270,000.
3356 Summerbrooke Dr; Barrios Rodolfo Pablo to Di Shan and Pan Changxuan, $182,650.
8511 Sunview Ln; Coovadia S and F Et Als to Whitted Mary Broadhurst, $345,050.
1442 Tannery Cr; Moller Adolph Estate to Sarsfield M and Aronson M T, $262,000.
3230 Terrybluff Dr; Starrette Ennis R and Ann B to Sauls Michelle E, $170,000.
8201 Timberstone Dr; Pinkston Kevin D and Crystall W to Girmay Solomon G and Samrawit A, $400,000.
14124 Trailtop Tr; Moody Robert M and Debra A to Hock Jackson D Sr and Joan M, $237,950.
450 Trickling Creek Rd; Christiansen Ruth E to Murdock Charles, $286,250.
1437 Twilight Ln; Crown Land Llc to Jones Monique C, $283,215.
6800 Velvet Antler Ct; Bishop Jeffrey L and Angela to Deangelo James and Nicole, $250,000.
7868 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Trostler Michael and Christine, $260,490.
4007 Water Overlook Bl; Hawkins Scott Taylor and Dana L to Robinson David B and Gail R, $600,120.
6614 Welara Rn; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Maccarone Mario and Rankin Jill, $431,545.
1300 Westwood Village Ln; Quarles Julie to Bolz Susan Carol, $245,000.
5207 White Pickett Ln; Jenkins Veronica to Cobb Stephen Antonio, $223,000.
11306 Wiltstaff Dr; Sams Susan Stephens Et Als to Pak Song, $242,000.
1304 Winfree Creek Ln; Fritch Mari B and Michael C to Zambito Charles P and Will A P, $328,000.
14418 Wood Duck Ln; Englert Michael D and Linda E to Bosley Eric L, $312,000.
7661 Woodpecker Rd; Spafford Keith to Lane Justin and Harris Jacquelyn, $285,000.
4709 Wraywood Av; Delanoche Dennelle to Taylor Herbert McKinley III, $185,000.
7700 Yorkdale Dr; Hanes Stephen A and Erin E to Raney Holly and John S, $296,000.
HANOVER
9382 Ashking Drive, Mechanicsville; Terri Cofer Beirne, successor trustee to Thomas H. Cofer, $249,000.
9464 Assembly Way, Mechanicsville; Bruce Strong to Jonathan Robbins, $350,000.
18117 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Claudia Arnold Brookman to Melissa Kopano Maforah, $242,000.
9429 Blakeridge Ave., Mechanicsville; Joan Gentry Rucker to Christopher James Moore, $415,000.
10297 Buckwood Lane, Mechanicsville; Ryan C. Medlin to Scott T. Mazza, $650,000.
17536 Carrington Glen Lane, Rockville; Jessica L. Maute to Glenn A. Marad, $645,000.
10403 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Philip Keith Hogue, $539,784.
14347 Country Club Drive, Ashland; Kelly Hoffman to Ashley Hertzog, $565,000.
9305 Drawbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Arthur L. Kinsey to Benjamin Thomas Watkins, $315,000.
8311 Elizabeth Ann Drive, Mechanicsville; James C. Horne Jr. to Brittany L. Sprouse, $400,000.
9192 Epps Road, Mechanicsville; Berb Built Inc. to Wesley Carroll Miles, $312,000.
6773 Gardenbrook Way, Mechanicsville; Christopher A. Clark to Dean A. Schneider, $334,400.
8039 Goodlife Court, Mechanicsville; Christopher J. Corey to William Castelvecchi, $360,000.
307 Haley Court, Ashland; Sarah Booth to Thomas Slaven, $315,000.
9806 Harvest Honey Road, Mechanicsville; Lora N. Hayes to Fred Hawkridge, $270,000.
8158 Hillis Way, Mechanicsville; J3G Partners LLC to Christopher A. Belcastro, $205,000.
9240 Howard Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael David Giles, executor to Chris Ann Matteo, $345,000.
6277 Indian Trails Court, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Hosford to Jason Lee Haugen, $310,000.
8275 J. David Lane, Mechanicsville; David E. Sleezer to Courtney G. Smith, $252,000.
13483 Lakeview Farm Place, Ashland; Gordon F. Singhas to Arielle R. Abbate, $785,000.
6516 Legacy Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary Louise Koch, trustee to Ann Kizer Spain, trustee, $295,000.
6490 Luther Bosher Lane, Mechanicsville; Kristin J. Shumaker to Trent M. Hopkins, $220,000.
4455 Market Road, Mechanicsville; Patricia T. Kelley to Thomas M. Tiller, $345,000.
7171 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Joseph B. Campbell to Shanetta M. Hannah, $250,000.
10365 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; Daniel Anthony to Peter Justin George, $439,875.
8622 Oakham Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to William David Staley, $384,803.
1328 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Joseph A. Sabatini II, successor trustee to Eric Noel Hysong, $550,000.
17300 Parsons Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Brian K. Rupp to Seth A. Brown, $625,000.
8447 Peaks Road, Hanover; Robert A. Ardrey to David Locks, $299,500.
10713 Providence Park Drive, Ashland; Ryan N. Modi to Kathryn Joanna Brackmann, $289,950.
10262 Radford Mill Terrace, Mechanicsville; Brian Jacque to Katarina Lee Mayo, $321,500.
9396 Roseland Court, Mechanicsville; Jerry Guthrie to Brock E. Carter, $449,000.
8031 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Morgan Elizabeth Rogers, $349,635.
7441 Seven Springs Road, Mechanicsville; Stacey R. Rettig to Eudene L. Payne, $239,950.
6333 Sledds Lake Road, Mechanicsville; Don Roy George Jr. to Sarah Hassell Webster, $230,000.
Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $223,300.
9041 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Cathie S. Thomas, $310,825.
14060 Stanley Park, Ashland; Christine Wickham to Elizabeth A. Duncan, $350,000.
10173 Sword Court, Mechanicsville; Hazen W. Dunfee to Barry S. Dabney Jr., $290,000.
9548 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Brian J. Green to Erik Flottman, $359,000.
7486 Troub Lane, Mechanicsville; Stephen G. Hopkins to Rosemary Therese Gilhooly, $420,000.
704 Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Melanie Nicole Roberson, $372,117.
15390 Waldrop Lane, Montpelier; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Theron Douglas Bonovitch Jr., $376,523.
10208 Waxcomb Place, Mechanicsville; William W. Dotson to Robert R. Sturdevant, $395,000.
9428 Windsor Shade Drive, Mechanicsville; Aniko Levai to Timothy R. Faerber, $355,000.
8288 Wonderland Lane, Mechanicsville; Laura Dunker Mills to Jordan Mills, $200,000.
POWHATAN
931 Clement Town Road, Powhatan; Sheckel Properties LLC to Taniesha Bolden, $250,000.
3280 Duke Road, Powhatan; Wayne L. Wright to Samuel Gomez, $585,000.
2246 Founders View Lane, Powhatan; William Matthew Palmer, co-executor to Marshall D. and Judith M. Earle Family Trust, $465,000.
2041 Hearthstone Lane, Powhatan; Terry L. Powers to John T. Drummond, $285,000.
1520 Lake Randolph Road, Powhatan; Thomas Maisch to Amy Venable, $820,000.
3862 Mill Mount Court, Powhatan; William C. Ghiatis to John Newbrough, $496,500.
4813 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Deborah B. Henshaw to Cecilia Graham, $225,000.
1925 Pine Creek Bluff Road, Powhatan; Cristi Jones to Richard S. Ginn, trustee, $255,000.
3259 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Charles M. Leiner to James T. James, $322,000.
4211 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Sean M. Davis to Joseph P. Phillips, $281,000.
1591 Walkers Ridge Road, Powhatan; Carly Rash Dolan to Kassandra J. Lowe, $283,700.
GOOCHLAND
7461 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jeffery A. Pullen, $572,832.
7473 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Donald J. Mathews, $566,039.
12238 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Pooran Tayebati, $695,908.
2567 Covey Run Court, Manakin Sabot; Dennis P Santini, trustee to Peter G. Nolan, $565,000.
2457 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Jennifer Hoehl Shelton, $255,500.
1101 Elizabeth Lane, Maidens; Gary N. Guthrie to Jeffrey J. Carson, $545,000.
1510 Forrest Meadow Lane, Goochland; Alexander N. Hawkins to Thomas York, $872,500.
501 Jefferson Hill Way, Manakin Sabot; Eser Tufekci to Nancy L. Foley, $489,900.
655 Monacan Drive, Richmond; Todd F. Swortzel to Kenneth L. Dickinson, $717,000.
14018 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Frances M. Jones, $391,860.
4640 Old Fredericksburg Road, Mineral; Suchu L. Byrne to Gene P. Russell, $449,000.
2260 Pleasant Hill Lane, Maidens; Gabriel S. Stewart to John David Cowart, $282,000.
2825 Preston Parkway, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Stephen Palmore Andrews, $407,000.
6165 River Road West, Columbia; Debra A. Stoneman, trustee to Elizabeth Paige Baber, $450,000.
437 Shadow Creek Lane, Manakin Sabot; Robert A. Aubry III, trustee to Ryan Gale, $648,000.
169 W Square Place, Henrico; C. Lee Wilkinson Jr. to EKWN Investments LLC, $755,000.
2134 Withers Lane, Maidens; Hunton Station LLC to Kevin S. Flanigan, trustee, $709,000.
Petersburg
1847 Boydton Plank Road; TRC Boydton Plank LLC to NS Retail Holdings LLC, $1,753,946.
830 Hampton Road; Claiborne T. Turner to Katherine E. Springman, $166,000.
3344 Oakwood Circle; Edna Swann Stewart to Francine Christian, $230,000.
29 Tabb St.; Ingram Holding Co. LLC to Keara Chambers, $155,000.
1936 Westover Ave.; Tonya Holding Co. to Lashaun Williams, $289,000.
DINWIDDIE
3503 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; Deborah F. Belcher to Kristin L. Konza, $260,000.
25001 Creek Lane, Petersburg; Chad A. Owen to Dana Michelle Robinson, $210,000.
16999 Fox Branch Road, Carson; Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Jody Harrington, $460,000.
8790 Lake Jordan Lane, North Dinwiddie; W.V. McClure Inc. to Douglas K. Reed, $328,950.
2323 Mikes Lane, Church Road; Dana Joyce Lewis to Samantha Mallory, $223,000.
4018 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Charles E.P. Kramb III to Glenn D. Wilson Jr., $251,000.
26725 Ridge Lane, McKenney; Glenn D. Wilson Jr. to Brandon Spiers, $200,000.
2640 Waterford Terrace, Sutherland; Nathaniel M. Collier III to Susan M. Sheets, $460,000.
20951 Westover Drive, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Britanny Belliveau, $229,000.
HOPEWELL
3204 Carlisle Ave.; William T. Hixon to Daniel R. McKay, $180,000.
508 Park Ave.; Richmond Holdings Co. INc. to Warren L. Williford, $214,900.
2611 Perry St. ; Skycass Marketing LLC to Dana D. Wilson, $206,699.
615 Yellowstone Drive; Gabriel V. Cintron to Valeria Rodriguez Davila, $210,000.
NEW KENT
5970 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; Mary Delight Soussens to Charles Petran, $373,000.
700 Colony Trail, Lanexa; Edward S. Ellis to Gilbert J. Rossiter Jr., $368,000.
7523 S Franklin Way, Quinton; Patricia Miles to Edward D. Yehile, $318,800.
7578 Jack Pine Court, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to David Albert Marcum, $334,069.
10984 Laurel Road, New Kent; Jason Carnohan to Charles M. Hutchinson Jr., $263,900.
3400 Mt. Pleasant Road, Providence Forge; Daryl P. Douglas to Zachary Robert Seaton, $293,750.
6630 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Robert E. Friend III, $360,202.
2398 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Thirty-One LLC to Jerry Wayne Snowa, $234,840.
3924 Ropers Church Road, Lanexa; Melvin H. Fox to Joshua Lee Everhart, $225,000.
7547 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton to Christopher B. Gaulding, $338,990.
5246 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to William Duane Morris, $515,645.
7807 Timber Drive, Quinton; Jordan T. Bristow to Sana Hamid, $232,000.
5656 Villa Green Drive, Providence Forge; Kim T. Allen to Susan T. Ferguson, $329,000.
10825 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; Nathan Bowman to Michael Thomas Dobrowolski, $315,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4109 Baxter Ridge Drive, Prince George; Richard B. Busch to Maria Feliciano, $270,000.
4064 Doe Run Road, Hopewell; Angela Johnson-Corbin to Melinda M. Sexton, $171,000.
19824 Halifax Road, Carson; Dana S. Vikojan to Cody Williams, $170,000.
10100 Lawyers Road, Prince George; Paul E. Hartsell Jr. to Donavan Scott, $300,000.
4001 London Road, Prince George; Frederick E. Collins to Jordan S. Myers, $175,000.
13422 Queen St., Disputanta; Maria E. Feliciano to Jonathan Dominguez, $164,900.
3251 Tavern Road, South Prince George; Thomas R. Brown Jr. to Carl Boerner, $330,000.
19461 Tyler Court, South Prince George; Rotesha Colbert to Kory Allen Fuller, $320,000.
KING WILLIAM
151 Chelsea Road, West Point; Ross C. Lacy to Robert Lee Morgan, $215,900.
2158 Kennington Parkway, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Christine O'Connor, $285,955.
2980 Odi St., West Point; James S. Dufief to Anh Thu Nguyen, $250,000.
55 E Saint Johns Church Road, West Point; George E. Pennington to Bryan A. Herndon, $325,000.
94 Wilt Way, Aylett; Victoria Elaine Stiles to Austin T. Brown, $295,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 1A, Brafford Tract; Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to Williamsburg Area Transit Authority, $2,100,000.
Parcel; Cheryl L. Jones to Autumn Whitaker, $185,000.
JAMES CITY
242 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; George Craig Peck, trustee to Julia R. Milewski, $250,000.
9451 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Harold Gregory Reid, $276,650.
4808 Beaver Run East, Williamsburg; Marion A. Church to Christopher T. Johnson, $382,000.
4267 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Joseph V. McKeoun to Adam August Liebler, $307,000.
3167 Chickahominy Road, Toano; Fairtrade Real Estate Property #1 LLC to Sean M. Fitzgerald, $293,900.
4020 Colonial Crescent, Williamsburg; Tom Rubanyi to Mark Nelson, $582,500.
116 Cypress Creek, Williamsburg; Edmund M. Hayes to Bruce D. D'Amora, $550,000.
4012 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; HSBC Bank, trustee to Ioan R. Ban, $236,000.
123 Edward Wakefield, Williamsburg; Robert W. Gray Builder Inc. to Janet Strandberg, $420,000.
336 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Rachel E. Gustave to Katherine L. Cuming, trustee, $177,500.
3401 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Roger Sams to David R. Stinson, $645,000.
5308 Gardner Court, Williamsburg; Kathleen M. Eichfeld to Alexander C. Peck, $156,500.
1528 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; Robert A. Marchetti to Amar Darira, $1,750,000.
1020 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Matthew Schlabach, $475,900.
101 Indian Circle, Williamsburg; Brandon K. Whitaker to Adam R. Griemsmann, $254,900.
2692 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg; Sutherland Properties Virginia LLC to Simon R. Davies, $460,000.
108 Leeds, Williamsburg; Louis G. Allen, trustee to George R. Pocock, $465,000.
7505 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Vickie Michelle Royster, $195,780.
3644 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR INc. to Michael Edward McLeane Jr., $384,280.
134 Mathew Scrivener, Williamsburg; Janice M. Feld, trustee to William G. Hughes Jr., trustee, $405,000.
5932 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Amy Y. Parker to Sean K. Meenan, $326,000.
3057 Old Grove Lane, Toano; Gregory S. Bean to Ryan S. Hissey, $329,000.
9384 Ottoway Court, Toano; Douglas Higgons to Angel Giron, $560,000.
4716 President’s Court, Williamsburg; John F. Schaffer Jr. to Patricia A. Walsh, $277,000.
3995 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Mark Stephen Agee to Kristopher Andrew, Ulbrich, $385,000.
128 Randolph’s Green, Williamsburg; Robert Allan Bolender, trustee to Kurt F. Kosco, $509,000.
100 Riviera, Williamsburg; Carolyn M. Dunfee, surviving trustee to Gordon H. MacCleery, $480,000.
5624 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Sharon Angela Seaborne Bunn to Joseph E. Cavanagh, $342,500.
4949 Settlers Market, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Lloyd G. Dienert, $453,535.
4109 Silverwood Drive, Williamsburg; Sharon L. Richardson, trustee to John Michael Rzepkowski, $289,700.
3823 South Orchard, Williamsburg; Thelma P. Shumaker to Raymond T. Cingale, trustee, $400,000.
7528 Tealight, Williamsburg; Dehaviland Bardwell to Peter Alan Ball, $224,000.
2916 Thomas Smith Lane, Williamsburg; John J. Chandler, trustee to Jon E. Olson, $590,000.
Unit 25-296, Fairways Villages at Greensprings; Jessica M. Bolt to Kelly W. Green, $167,900.
125 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; James M. Detmer to Robert E. Feely Jr., $575,000.