Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City and Sussex will be in future editions.
Caroline, Colonial Heights and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
807 N 21st St; Bischoff Lisa to Ellett Gordon B, $500,000.
1317 N 23rd St; Jhi Land Holdings Llc to Boyle Maura Lyn, $315,000.
303 W 24th St; Hayes Timothy B and Christy M to Handley Stephen Scott, $250,000.
306 N 26th St, U237; Hudson Cynthia E to Ferreiro Larrie D and Mirna J, $301,000.
1317 N 27th St; Better Housing Coalition to Berkley Whitney Shonaye, $195,000.
606 N 33rd St; Seale Ryan Adam to Meals Jennifer Marie, $550,000.
1104 W 42nd St; Burns Christy L to Stephens Briana C L And Kyle J, $339,000.
2112 5th Ave; Belle Properties Llc to Eagle Properties and Investments, $194,000.
610 Arlie St; Olive Properties Llc to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $445,000.
1304 Bainbridge St; Sherwood Matthew G to Rwp 1304b Llc, $212,000.
2211 Barton Ave; Barry David P to Jennings Robert Austin, $310,000.
3549 S Belmont Road; Denton Annie L to Bian Amy R, $239,950.
1645 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Tran Felix And Sophia, $324,610.
5119 Boscobel Ave; Langley Corinne F to McKinley Housing Llc, $165,000.
3605 Brook Road; Poe Thomas R to Batt Ian J And Taylor, $662,800.
1925 Carrington St; 1925 Carrington Street Llc to Pretty Skye Llc, $360,000.
3344 Cedar Grove Road; Zmachinski Michael J to Vall Llobera Daniel, $319,000.
304 Charmian Road; Brydon Jean Wood to Arnold Troy G III, $600,000.
819 Chimborazo Blvd; Beres Kevin J to Dodson Krista L and Gregory A, $295,500.
1791 Clarkson Road; Tomcliff Development Inc to Hype Youth Services Llc, $205,000.
1707 Commonwealth Ave; Shaia Harry Jr and Anthony J to Simon and Associates Llc, $350,000.
9533 Creek Summit Cir; Gerwitz William C and Darlene M to Rice Kenneth A and Candice C, $425,000.
4608 Devonshire Road; Stuller Timothy Paul Jr to Steele Spenser David, $425,000.
5301 Ditchley Road; Combs Brian C and Russell S to Whitley Brady H And Susan H, $750,000.
3600 Edgewood Ave; Reisinger Katherine J to Bower Jonathan Luke, $265,000.
7745 Fellsway Road; Sutherland Christopher A to Pappas Lynn K, $293,125.
1708 Fenton St; Better Days Llc to Nakoneczny Alysha Zoe, $249,000.
2120 Floyd Ave; Lively Gabriella to, Ullman Chelsea, $585,000.
712 Forest View Dr; Shukla Llc to Valva Kenneth A, $197,500.
2908 Garland Ave; Thompson Archie L Sr to Davis Lord Senon Jr, $195,000.
3902 Glenwood Ave; Brickhouse Investors Llc to Chen Danni, $245,000.
3120 W Grace St; Moore Becky C to R E Plus Llc, $325,000.
7630 Granite Hall Ave; Fitz Rebecca to Robertson Stephen T, $305,000.
4306 Grove Ave; Condrey Richard F to Cava Capital Llc, $345,000.
407 N Hamilton St, Uh; De Bordenave Ernest A and Constance W to Lancaster Connie B, $230,000.
1811 Hampton St; Robinson Living Trust to Saha Nilanjan and Jessica Lloyd, $420,000.
1807 Hanover Ave; Tischer Mary Lynn Trustee to Allison Timothy D and Kelley Z, $785,000.
4207 Hanover Ave; Omohundro Jeffrey F and Karen H to Gockel Phillip N, $956,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U901; Mirshahi Shervin to Lantor John G and Terrie C, $335,000.
2306 Idlewood Ave; Ck Renovations Llc to Parrish Max Marquand, $399,950.
4111 Kensington Ave; Cheatham Paulin E to Holley Megan J and Benjamin P, $651,000.
1049 Kingsway Road; Leisure Mark A and Denise D to Hughes Danny and Sharon, $170,000.
1322 W Laburnum Ave; Hite Jo Ann and Anderson W Jr to Randolph William F, $353,000.
2118 Lakeview Ave; Wagner William J to Kane Stephanie A, $482,500.
210 E Leigh St; West End Self Storage Llc to 212 E Leigh Llc, $2,980,000.
36 E Lock Lane, U4; Lewis Suzanne L to Merchant Wilson C III, $240,000.
2218 M St; Palmer Mark L and Anne B to Martin Charles Alexander, $270,000.
3038 Marlboro Dr; Bretz Benjamin D and Douglas H to Simpson Cory B and Jessica S, $351,000.
510 N Meadow St; Drummond Douglas B to Penny Michael W and Kristin C, $740,000.
3610 Montrose Ave; Clark Charles Paul and Katreena to Oneill Conor N and Nikki S, $400,000.
3810 Moss Side Ave; Renovatio III Llc to Serpa Gerson P and Hilda P, $270,000.
1012 Nelson St; Chang Borah to Kim Philip Wonjum, $185,000.
1208 Newell Road; Callahan Helen Williams to Luna and Buds Investments Llc, $165,000.
1015 Oakwood Ave; Drumwright Holdings Llc to Odonohue Michael J, $327,900.
2038 Park Ave; Mystic Investments Llc to Lerner James and Phuc Hanh Thi, $665,000.
5405 Park Ave; Brown Linda T and James Jr to Malone Michael D, $240,000.
5841 Riverside Trl; Warren Charles J and Alexandra to Wheelock Ann F, $339,950.
5205 Salem St; Premier Structures Llc to Ragland Leann, $250,000.
4827 E Seminary Ave; Sauer Elizabeth D to Oleson Kathleen Nanette, $395,000.
2124 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Jones Shawn C T, $354,375.
6809 South Dr; Payne Andrew W to Deconti Anthony Marcus, $478,000.
1207 Stanhope Ave; Lovelace Sara to Taliaferro Sarah Brinkley, $316,000.
4409 Stuart Ave; Kostecki Kenneth M and Kelly B to Copenhaver John H, $749,900.
1701 Summit Ave, U4; Baughman Brad A and Rebecca K to Galindo Brandon Kyle, $295,000.
5904 Three Chopt Road; Hunton Eppa and Mary P to Quae Teneamus Perdimus Llc, $1,575,000.
3363 Warner Road; Bernstein Karen to Kam Investment Llc, $180,000.
1407 Williamsburg Road; Batley Patricia to Laskey Lauramarie Katherine, $203,000.
1500 Winder St; Brosmer Lawrence R and Donna C to Coyne Christopher James, $186,000.
HENRICO
11700 Alder Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Moosaie Kavita N and R J Heathcock and Marc A to Chandra Niharendu and Ruchi Anuragi, $523,000.
5005 Arapaho Trl, Glen Allen; Baird Robert A and Martha S to Easter Latasha, $430,000.
5844 Ascot Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Garner Ian C and Dag Trust to Elliott Christopher H and Alyssa A, $610,000.
10824 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes LC to Perez Christian and Keithy and Jamie Stroia, $333,495.
10838 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes LC to Moore Linda Sue, $331,305.
7815 Balineen Ct, Henrico; Lopez Miguel A to Henderson Casey P and Olivia Rae Hile, $193,000.
2110 Barclay Rd, Henrico; Griffin Kelly V to Wilson Mary Caitlin, $280,000.
1920 Barribee Ln, Henrico; Miller David J and Christine R to Rather Edward Harris III and Alexandrea L, $315,000.
1911 Bayleaf Ct, Henrico; Dexter Gregory S to Curry Lara and Liam, $399,950.
11606 Bent Pine Rd, Glen Allen; Harris William R and Jean W to Manev Milen D, $381,000.
10133 Berrymeade Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Newton Jason C and Kelsey M to Lineberry Don V and Emily P Gembarowicz, $266,000.
5301 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Phillips Piper E, $450,793.
1410 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Wells William I and Kate T to Dambacher Cynthia, $278,000.
5723 Bradington Ct, Glen Allen; 5723 Bradington Ct Llc to Lawrence Laura A and Jeremy S, $390,000.
1923 Bridgewater Dr, Henrico; Smith John G and Debra A to Valverde Manuel E Blanco, $261,000.
9309 Broad Meadows Rd, Glen Allen; Adams Charles C Jr to Mudaber Safiullah, $209,500.
8820 W Broad St, Henrico; Lanter 2018 Llc to Var Richmond Ground Llc, $800,000.
502 Brookside Blvd, Henrico; Brooks Ronald E to Hudgins Robert and Christine, $210,000.
2414 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Pugh Holly L to Munton Michael Eugene, $331,291.
1215 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Hedberg Anne E to Gardner V McCormick Trust 1997, $600,000.
109 S Cedar Ave, Henrico; Stowers Dawn K and Lucille B Freeman to Bryant Sherry J, $185,000.
5801 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Wright William to Cox Edwyn P and Katherine M, $202,000.
6801 Clifford Tower Way, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Crouch Alexander S, $335,000.
5209 Cobblers Stone Ct, Glen Allen; Wright Susan H to, Uppalapati Venu Gopal and Sri Lakshmi, $541,450.
1402 Cole Blvd, Glen Allen; Rci Builders Llc to Tuc Jose L Tura, $300,000.
12906 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Mason John C to Bauserman Lindsay Taylor and Nicklas Bakov, $315,000.
2196 Craven Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Abiskhiroon Maged and Amira, $401,985.
231 Defense Ave, Sandston; Gillenwater Isaac Scott to Waser Thomas, $189,950.
4916 Di’s Way, Sandston; Dowell Lawson to Pangan Waldemar Piox and Christine E Piox, $289,950.
6748 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Schaffranek Troy B and Marsha Coward, $601,871.
5120 Dorin Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Levit Mikhail R and Natalia V Trustees to Sathamarshan Harinandan and L Harinandan, $460,000.
10001 Drouin Dr, Henrico; Tidey George F Trustee to Tanner Benjamin J and Helen L, $765,000.
1104 W Durwood Cres, Henrico; Darden John T III and Billie J to Holt Christine K and David Powell Jr, $610,000.
5029 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Golden Michael P and Grace T, $765,068.
5417 Falmouth St, Henrico; Nguyen Thang Van to Hoke Brandon Lee, $240,000.
4913 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Hardy Edward I Jr A and Ellen to 4913 Fitzhugh Llc, $615,000.
2407 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Zanin Martin and Tanja to Blair Jeffrey P and Suanne B, $297,500.
12044 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Subhash Swar and Geetika Garg to Segall Jean, $292,500.
5306 W Franklin St, Henrico; Williams Christopher M to Williams Christopher S and Jeremy S, $307,068.
8001 Frostick Ct, Henrico; Royal Frank S Jr to Royal Natasha, $355,000.
603 S Gaskins Rd, Henrico; Avery Emmett M III Trustee to Avery Lewis Larus, $925,000.
2508 Grenoble Rd, Henrico; Jobe and Company Inc to Smj Enterprises Llc, $180,000.
5402 Glenside Dr, Henrico; Alexander Realty Associates Llc to Grace James Llc, $305,000.
2220 Grainmill Ct, Henrico; Paczkoski Robert M Jr to Crespo Jose T and William G Creel, $251,500.
1041 Greenview Dr, Henrico; Hines Jake and Crystal L to Stevenson Vivian D, $210,500.
10726 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Nguyen Binh K and Tinh T to Melendez Joel Estrada and Beronica Serrato, $225,000.
6271 Habersham Dr, Henrico; Yeehah Llc to Shiloh Enterprise Properties Llc, $190,000.
12601 Harding’s Trace Ct, Henrico; Ashjian Charles A to Crook Christopher and Aylin, $680,000.
12318 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Naini Rohit and Mahati Reddy, $780,000.
4751 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Macon Tony D Sr, $589,625.
7904 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Gray Kelsey M to Taylor Brent, $214,000.
1216 Hillside Ave, Henrico; Collawn Larry D II and Sarah R to Hunt Sidney O and Maria A Mladenoff, $352,000.
622 S Holly Ave, Henrico; Vilchez-Diaz Mirianger P and Juan D D R O to Dabney Tommy, $202,000.
5548 Holman Dr, Glen Allen; Belic John E to Santhapoor Rajashekar and Kavya Shabnavees, $520,000.
6912 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Weatherford Vival S and Jennifer S to Farag Mirna A and Joseph, $325,000.
9412 Hungary Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Hoag Erika M to Radmanish Tamana and Samsoor Alkozai, $320,000.
19 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Maggie Walker Community Land Trust to Gail Diamond Makena, $155,000.
6225 Jeffrey Rd, Henrico; Davenport Byrd W III to Farmer Julie M and John E Jr, $379,950.
12149 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Woodson Reginia P to Bacova Sp Llc, $315,000.
2906 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; McEwen Michael Scott and Corinne P to Drew Stephen M, $270,000.
4906 Kinloch Ln, Henrico; Storey Kenneth W to Hood Fayth and Douglas Hood, $164,950.
2619 Kleindale Dr, Henrico; Fountaine David C and Susan W to Johnson Ryan Kent and Lara Ghering, $380,000.
5820 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Gunzburg Avi to Douma Jarrett Gray, $182,500.
1507 Largo Rd, U202, Henrico; Robinson Candice E to Rooney Benjamin and Brian P and Annette, $150,000.
2912 Leffingwell Pl, Henrico; Shaw Cynthia J to Hofferbert Craig and Elizabeth, $545,000.
2104 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Dotter James F and Cathleen E to Tudor Mark B, $390,000.
5606 Linda Rd, Sandston; Hicks Scott W to Doggett Christopher T, $182,000.
1703 Locust Hill Rd, Henrico; Wood Sue C to O'Brien Ryan T and Whitney H, $483,000.
8700 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Tiller Kristen E and Robert L III to Freeman Laura A, $238,500.
10837 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes LC to Bussu Bhargavi, $427,720.
1615 Main Blvd, Glen Allen; Blackhawk Capital Llc to Cox Michael D and Jo-El Marie, $325,000.
8710 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; French Sandra W to Brown Wyatt G, $250,000.
10306 Maremont Pl, Henrico; Gilliam Beverly B to Harman Kelsey A and Christopher R Diachok, $484,500.
1745 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Theisen Richard Ryan to Mabry John, $160,000.
9508 Meredith Creek Ln, Glen Allen; Capocelli Margaret to Feng Qing Edlyn, $295,000.
7016 Miami Ave, Henrico; Asher David P and Whitney Cavin to Atkinson Katherine, $256,000.
1405 W Monmouth Ct, Henrico; Hamilton John P Sr to Janus Charles E, $470,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U401, Henrico; 5100 Monument Llc to Schroder Gregory L Trustee, $152,000.
6407 Morningside Dr, Henrico; McClintic Madison P and Norma P to White Thomas Bailey, $245,000.
5605 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Cain Daryl Scott and Teresa Lyn to Lahet-Droney Living Trust, $300,000.
7401 Narrowridge Rd, Henrico; Herycyk Katherine J and Joseph J Jr Et Al to Mazariegos Trancito and Tricia, $190,500.
2134 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Major Diane to Chambers Alice W, $290,000.
11529 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen; Va Press Services Inc to Richmond Nuckols Group Llc, $2,325,000.
7504 Oakmont Dr, Henrico; Jones Evelyn K to Rogers Victor, $260,000.
5207 Old Main St, Henrico; Raines Lisa A to Cannon Kendall K and Mark A, $540,000.
5712 Olde Hartley Way, Glen Allen; Shelby Joseph W and Laurie to Bailey Kevin S and Amy S, $632,000.
4231 Park Place Ct, Glen Allen; Hptmi III Properties Trust to Twc Glen Allen Llc, $3,386,459.
1908 Parlow Dr, Henrico; Lahocki Tracy C to Packett Selah Dorothy, $194,500.
2303 Pathfinder Ct, Henrico; Miller Jeanette D and James W Dove to Hettrick Kelley L, $300,000.
9204 Philmont Dr, Henrico; Bishop Jonathan and Mary A to Phung Nguyen-Hao and Scott D Au, $231,000.
9405 Pinebluff Dr, Henrico; Esposito Frederick Sr to Cahoon Tara and Thomas Et Al, $365,000.
12341 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Pape Audrey L, $923,106.
3813 Quinn Abbey Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Christian Robert F and Tiara Blair, $367,720.
2308 Rawlings Ct, Henrico; Nakoneczny Alysha Z to Dogu Evrim and Reiko Teresa, $220,000.
9412 Rhonda Dr, Henrico; Williams Jackie G Trustee to Complete Home Design Llc, $363,000.
4200 Riding Place Rd, Henrico; Neal Ronnie D Jr and Arainau to Henry Erica, $213,000.
1747 Robins Nest Ct, Henrico; Neuman Kathleen Denise to Schneider Alyssa Marie, $215,000.
11805 Rochampton Sq, Henrico; Dayton Marilyn M to Parker Edwin W Jr and Susan R Powell, $231,400.
251 Rocketts Way, U414, Henrico; Romeo Rochelle to Jenkins Wilbur, $207,000.
101 Rose Hill Rd, Henrico; Michael Byrd Llc to Ashby James IV and Sally P, $1,215,000.
3000 Rudolph Rd, Henrico; Davis Jeremy I and Samantha H to Leonard Dean Michael and Emily, $300,000.
4130 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Hughes Michael Scott and Mary Katherine to Albaz Mohammad J and Hanan G Kanout, $250,000.
1205 Santa Anna Rd, Henrico; Shaffer Linda M B to Yurchak Zachary J, $252,000.
2890 Seven Hills Blvd, Henrico; English Building Group LC to Carter Lumber Of Virginia Inc, $4,520,000.
2901 Seven Kings Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Smith Ericka, $326,152.
410 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Couldrey Stephanie A and Michael G Sidarous to Kalagi Shiraram N and Seema S, $330,000.
12323 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Mescan Lawrence R to Marco Edward Charles, $165,000.
12021 Southall Ct, Henrico; Barnes Debra P to Joyner Kenneth Mark Jr and Liberty K Trust, $254,000.
2677 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Garriques Jennifer Read, $388,813.
5420 Stone Ln, Henrico; Tucker Marcus to Cotman Arthur L and Kristen, $270,000.
7700 Strath Rd, Henrico; Johanson Sherry A Trustee Et Al to Rogers-Chenault Inc, $445,000.
206 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Murphy Timothy S and K C to Garner Thomas K and Christy P, $710,000.
2534 Thicket Greene, Henrico; Straus Brandy Baker to Ellis Robin, $216,500.
1601 Treboy Ave, Henrico; Mason David R and Smm and Llm to Barthelmess Diane R, $320,000.
103 Trowbridge Rd, Henrico; Coccagna John and Gina to Gow Stephen D and Rachel W, $1,555,000.
9231 Tweed Pl, Glen Allen; Dupree Jeanette to Gonzalez Annalibe Ruiz, $262,000.
3409 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Diggs Arleeta and Frank Brown, $608,490.
2584 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Kyte Sandy to Parrish Victoria W and Brian, $328,900.
8803 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Nuttycombe Kassie L and John to 4708 Jeff Davis Llc, $250,000.
1620 Westcastle Dr, Henrico; Donley Kyle B to Whitlock Kathryn Anne, $380,150.
5897 White Oak Rd, Sandston; Baker Gerald E to Lindsey John H and Alyssa D, $205,000.
407 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to McPhatter Edward, $237,100.
9866 Willow Glen Ct, Henrico; Tamang Mandhoj and Madhu to Pradhan Arjun, $275,000.
5176 Windsor Rd, Sandston; Cullingsworth Carrie F to Saunders Bradley E, $235,000.
8117 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Vaughn Talisa L, $262,082.
8700 Woodman Rd, Henrico; McNeice John J Jr and Laurie A to Gonzales Jordan Christian, $305,000.
Chesterfield
2301 Albion Rd; Burdette Robert K Jr and Carolyn to Ross Matthew P and Lauren R, $440,000.
8307 Amington Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hines Eric and Loperl-Hines D, $402,985.
13037 Ardara Ln; Dorsey Philip V II and Stacey H to Blanchard Jocelyn W, $293,000.
3509 Avocado Dr; Simms Gavi to Clay Tracey, $275,000.
11449 Bailey Mountain Tl; Nickens Jessica to Wollard Brenda G, $220,000.
6512 W Banes Ct; Davis Daryl to Camp Twaneka, $200,000.
3019 Barnack Rd; Melville Theresa L to Wilson William T Jr and Donna M, $345,000.
14740 Beach Rd; Hancock Builders Inc to Porter Roger W Jr and Kimberly H, $418,000.
6336 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Posey Teresa L and Jason K, $456,962.
6850 Belmont Rd; Dyche Allison Bennett to Martinez Ignacio Rojas, $260,000.
7701 Belmont Stakes Dr; Hall Kenneth W and Tammy A to Jefferson Robert Ashby, $285,000.
9500 Benbow Rd; Knott Michael A and Marilyn M to Richardson Sean P, $329,500.
4630 Black Oak Rd; Lawson Sarah A to Bell Donald Jr and Alexa, $200,000.
2504 N Blue Tick Ct; Mlw Housing Llc to Rose Robert Michael, $225,050.
8937 S Boones Trail Rd; Allen Aaron J and Hillary A to Noble Richard A and Ayesha Q, $256,000.
10666 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Holliman Jewel Daniela, $264,260.
10690 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Saleh Kadim, $267,470.
419 Bridge Creek Ct; Zhang Mike to Charania Breeze J and Derek I, $354,500.
9512 Brocket Dr; Jones Kendall A to Laurie Adam M and Adrienne Cobb, $235,000.
8803 Brucewood Dr; Moore Aaron Michael and Kaitlyn to Richards Joanne H, $276,000.
13513 Buck Rub Dr; Lombardo Ronald J and Rebecca A to Heinrich Emma and Schechter M, $250,000.
8005 Buford Cm; Hendin Robert K to Sculthorpe Anna G, $189,000.
15919 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Iruku Venkata M and Mantha P S A, $398,890.
5007 Cane Mill Ln; Burt Aaron B and Hagins A T to Rousseau Edward, $257,000.
8406 Capernwray Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Word Timothy W and Jennifer L, $479,000.
7201 Carriage Pines Dr; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Walton Sterling M and Gatling S, $243,350.
1408 Cedar Crossing Tl; Dowdy Keith T and Tracey J to Pendleton Bradley A and Kristin, $410,000.
1406 Chaplin Bay Dr; Daniel Shirlenia D to Samsoodeen Shamire and Ghizlane, $385,000.
10690 Cherokee Rd; Londrey William G and Page C to Ellen Andrew D, $1,475,000.
5713 Chester Grove Ct; Melton Jacquelyn E to Clanton Monique L, $240,000.
4812 Chippoke Rd; Yorke James H and Deborah A to Roddenberry R H Jr Et Al Trs, $495,000.
5406 Claypoint Rd; Anderson Bruce W and Christle D to Brown Ronnie E Jr, $248,000.
710 Clearlake Ct; Bon Air Enterprises Llc to Hill Amanda Odell, $329,000.
7925 Clovertree Ct; Ctd Properties Llc to Eads Steven P, $185,000.
20312 College Park Av; Hanif Muhammad to Fleming Charles, $250,000.
4812 Conestoga Pl; Bobowski Alan and Blanche M to Morgan Brandon D and Ayran J C, $220,000.
4219 Cougar Tl; Witt Edward O to Keach Karl F and Jamie L, $330,000.
6547 Creekrun Dr; Trent Joyce B to Howard Schron, $224,950.
15519 Crowden Rd; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Russ Tanner Dillon and Alicia R, $441,539.
7112 Deer Run Ln; Taylor Roy and Deborah to Pope Marcus, $185,000.
9913 Dulverton Cr; Aultman Adam R and Melony A to Cuthbertson Curtis Ray, $185,000.
1501 Dusk Ct; Crown Land Llc to Perez Francisco Matamoros, $288,786.
6021 Eagles Crest Dr; Andress Brenda J to Meeks Jessica and Meeks G L, $244,000.
7300 Elkhardt Rd; Hernandez Juana to Hernandez Gloria Maria, $165,000.
4911 Enchanted Ln; Seay James W and Joanne E to Windsor Colby M, $205,000.
3917 Evershot Dr; McLane Dennis J and Kimberly C to Debratto Colleen and Andrew, $475,000.
3950 Falstone Rd; Epps Stanley L and Sandra K to Garnett Marlene E, $285,000.
3011 Fincastle Ct; Thompson Jennifer L to Woodfin Casie B Et Als, $429,000.
3200 Fortunes Ridge Rd; Ayres Nancy M Et Als to James Nay Llc, $250,000.
3214 Fox Chase Rd; Price Gary to Beirne Diane M, $315,000.
12230 Framar Dr; Davis Edward A to Fitz Marino R N and Marino Z E, $380,000.
15341 Gamecock Rd; Kidd Larry W and Melanie H to Gamecock Road Property LLC, $895,900.
9600 Garden Ridge Tc; Dunn Tarnishar N to Bedoya Pedro A, $300,000.
319 Glenpark Ln; Jones Claud D III and Linda Lee to Obrecht Seth C and Michaux Anne, $295,000.
16621 Gossamer Dr; Crisafi David M to Throckmorton A N and Spath S A, $294,000.
3607 Graythorne Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Driffill Martin F and Andrea J, $611,554.
9310 Groundhog Dr; Neilson Christopher C and C B to Wiggins Donald M, $210,000.
2904 Haddington Ct; Bell Wilbert R Jr to Woodard Robert A, $179,000.
7100 Harbourside Ct; Brennan Gary W to Uddin Nezam, $301,500.
7028 Hawser Ln; Stewart Catherine M to Rodrigues Jenevive I and Richard, $260,000.
11200 Hazelbury Ct; D R Horton Inc to Parisi Ryan Michael and Krystal, $371,714.
4501 Heritage Woods Ln; Pettigrew Alan W to McCloskey Aiden, $240,013.
6553 Hill Rd; East Coast Marketing Inc Tr to Perez Vargas Elida Yolanda, $233,000.
4601 Hill Spring Tr; Macey Sean and Emily to Stephens Kathryn and William, $286,950.
6900 Holly Bark Dr; McManama C A and McManama A J to Moreno Carlos and Velasquez H, $235,000.
5831 Ironhorse Rd; Fields Neal K to Christiana Trust Trustee, $210,000.
10621 Keithwood Py; Dixon Caleb C and Abigail M to Berry Clarissa J, $227,000.
4313 Ketcham Dr; Medlin Jodi M to Juarez-Perez Chelston Julio, $215,000.
4000 Kings Gate Rd; Tol Rebecka R to Simmons Don S III and Kline B, $310,000.
5505 Lakemere Dr; Taylor Richard S to Leathers Susan T and Larry L, $255,000.
6409 Ledgestone Ln; Cooke Rosemary to Wynn-Jones Stephanie, $327,400.
3000 Littlebury Dr; Brown Darrell A and Julia A to Harvey Theresa L, $290,000.
1406 Lockett Ridge Ct; Poling John L III and Katie R to Rosen Abby Elizabeth, $243,000.
15113 Longtown Ct; Finer Homes Inc to Goodwin Robert W and Karleen K, $445,352.
7625 Lower Falls Ct; NVR Inc to McMillan Darrell A and Cathy Y, $261,165.
9112 Mahogany Dr; Movement Mortgage Llc to Cadjo Ljubisa, $308,500.
8231 Marwood Dr; Chandler Bruce P and Crystal G to Buzzee-Penfold Patrick Et Al, $306,247.
6937 Mason Run Dr; Sabet Carol R to Llewellyn Billy L and Lynn, $185,000.
17553 Memorial Tournament Dr; Carrieri Kimberly M to Sodamann Gretchen M, $294,000.
14318 Michaux Village Dr; Herron Michael T to Thompson Remy Biase, $355,000.
4332 Milsmith Rd; Hofmann Larry E Trustee to Summerson George E Jr and Carol, $165,000.
711 Morelock Dr; Cardona Gerson and Gonzalez A to Armengolt Riano Heriberto, $240,000.
9660 Morley Rd; Beverly Delphine A to Lara Kiara S, $280,000.
12505 Mount Blanco Ct; Chavis Klaus D and Carola to Patel Shantilal R Et Als, $309,900.
4313 Nevil Bend Ln; Rash Robert S and Stephanie S to Lamont Caleb D and Heather L, $449,999.
7418 Nicklaus Cr; Asbury Judith to Marohn Jaime Leigh, $359,500.
6407 Oak Arbor Dr; Degroat Kathleen L and Robert C to Ginn Allen Jr and Fortune Tzeira, $359,900.
11701 Olde Coach Dr; Desormeaux Jacques G and Sharon to Pedraza Gloria, $235,000.
12520 Parker Ln; Oliver Susan F and Jason W to Muwakil Rafiq and Teresita, $305,000.
9112 Penny Bridge Pl; Gallagher Kathleen to Overstreet Larry E and Grace H, $340,000.
19903 Piedmont Av; Covington Walter B to Brown Patricia Ann, $173,500.
6212 Philbrook Rd; Whittingham Renee V to Property Helpers 2 Llc, $168,000.
12007 Player Ct; Morriss Ann C Trustee to Recta Rederico and Virginia F, $403,000.
12300 Point Sunrise Ct; Meyerhoffer Neal S and K J to Wrend Michael and Kelsi, $340,000.
1813 Porters Mill Ln; Cundiff A W and Contner A T to Saul Samantha V, $237,500.
11518 W Providence Rd; Holubar Philip M and Jerabek J L to Rudderow Stephanie J and Kevin R, $300,000.
10010 Qualla Rd; Myers Stephen W Jr to Adams Michael S and Aimee, $530,000.
9201 Rainwood Rd; Jenkins Jessenia and Marlena H to Atkins Stepfone, $202,000.
16321 N Rhodes Ln; Jr Property Investors Llc to Davis Geoffrey Kyle and Taisha Y, $250,000.
6825 River Rd; Mears Thomas W and Susan S to Kight Kris S and Mears Michelle, $158,000.
12620 Robious Rd; Waters Deborah C to Akers Charles and Evelyn, $462,500.
10500 Rollingway Ct; Bishop Jeffrey L and Angela M to Zayas Victor J, $200,000.
713 Rosegill Rd; Henry Gordon Sr and Drudge P L to Aponick Erica L and Henry T A, $255,000.
14701 Sailboat Cr; Stormer Donavon J to Desta Tirsit, $330,000.
5706 Sara Kay Dr; Perryman Jeffrey O to Wood Barbara Fitch, $189,950.
12630 Second Branch Rd; Stay Ryan N and Frank W to Storm Jamie A and Rebecca M, $296,500.
14300 Shale Pl; Ingle Bryan R and Thelma L to Smart Shelly S, $200,000.
3830 Silver Mews Ln; Raines Delvin L to Strand Danielle L, $305,000.
14530 Skybird Rd; Hawkins David L IV and Brianne to Moran Bairon E B and Tabique N P, $385,000.
12707 Southwick Pl; Hassmer Matthew E and Lisa C to Onorati Shannon Elizabeth, $220,000.
13440 Spring Run Rd; Harris Michael T to Gabriele Tara Marie, $379,000.
5719 Stephens Point Ct; Gingrich James L and Bernadette to Klobas Ellaina Ann, $285,000.
1719 Stonemill Lake Tr; Arshad Saad B to Bhagi Nitin, $154,000.
6005 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Poignard Ryan D to Canty Lashonda S, $275,000.
3610 Stoney Ridge Tl; Jolles Paul R to Richards Scott and Bruce Melanie, $310,000.
3261 Summerbrooke Dr; Diversified Property Assoc Llc to Hernandez Melina J, $227,000.
8005 Sussex Pl; Dean Alicia L to Ver Mex Construction Llc, $165,000.
1619 Swansbury Dr, Henrico; Tanner Benjamin J and Helen L to Mulholland Quinlan and Amanda, $502,500.
3230 Tadley Dr; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Kamal Maher S and Hana S, $262,000.
19301 Temple Av; Nester Marvin R Jr and Barbara to Curry Telma and Kaloni, $161,000.
16934 Thornapple Rn; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Ackerman Evan Jacob and Taylor N, $295,000.
3814 Timber Ridge Rd; Hart James L and Patricia A to Davis Amanda B, $380,000.
4050 Trisha Tl; Conder Travis and Amy to Oyediran Iyabo E, $203,000.
17707 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Morgan Erma L, $362,435.
1912 Valerie Dr; Lamont Caleb D and Heather L to Sayar Narges and Shadab Abdul K, $337,000.
613 Village Gate Dr; Sennewald Susan H to Robinson Rachel T, $245,000.
1551 Wagonwheel Rd; Flinn Claiborne R and Milagritos to Priddy Raleigh W and Dayana C, $286,000.
1401 Walthall Creek Dr; Schmidt Stephan and Michelle L to Wilson-Williams Lasandra, $365,000.
718 Watch Hill Rd; Ross Matthew P and Lauren R to Abercrombie Ashley B, $320,000.
1431 Wesanne Ln; Holdsworth John W and Gerry L to Leonard Mark Gregory and Rebecca, $395,000.
12529 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Buchholz Nanette M and David M, $315,495.
7614 Whirlaway Dr; Ragland Donna Lee to Martin David Dunbar and Ilka S, $287,000.
2 Wicker Dr, Henrico; Napier Gregory W and K S to Dowdy Lois Joanne, $160,000.
12312 Winbolt Dr; Tucker Sawaner to Hanif Muhammad, $360,000.
13624 Winning Colors Ln; Ingram Steven C to Swanson Ryleigh E and Gilley J, $280,900.
4006 Woodfield Rd; Robinson Vita Hunt to Soriano Saravia Yancy N, $194,000.
8610 Woodward Dr; Jones Wiley S Jr and Lucinda L to Lunna Froilan and Irene, $228,850.
HANOVER
8403 Apricot Lane, Mechanicsville; Clifford Leigh Rowland to Brian Keith Rowland, $212,000.
7193 Autumn Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Marc H. Opper to Bowman J. Benson, $275,000.
23068 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Thomas B. Huff to Kristen Nicole Harrison, $288,000.
9328 Blacksmith Drive, Mechanicsville; Kelley Benton Fleenor to Christopher J. Wiltshire, $340,000.
7103 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Karen F. Warren to Cody H. Halbleib, $258,900.
7282 Cactus Road, Mechanicsville; Micah A. Ness to Philip Andrew Chavis, $290,000.
704 Chapman St., Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Henry Carter Lowry Jr., $567,495.
9096 Craney Island Road, Mechanicsville; Shaun Rogers to David Michael Dorsey, $295,500.
6316 Dahlia Road, Mechanicsville; Jason C. Inge to Danae Dobler, $275,000.
123 Evington Lane, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John Krause, $462,618.
7243 Fairview Drive, Mechanicsville; John S. Sheridan III to Joseph Tuminello, $250,000.
10168 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; Liberty Homes VA Inc. to Stacy Cottrell, $357,000.
6305 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Ammy J. Coppedge to Tyler Hueston, $263,000.
7315 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Curt J. Heimbach, trustee to TL & LL Investment Inc., $235,000.
10108 Hollythorne Lane, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to David Marshall Bowen, $510,086.
13448 Independence Road, Ashland; Rogers Chenault Inc. to Raymond A. Walker, $170,000.
10105 Izer Court, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Arthur Hullett IV, $613,628.
2530 Jordan Woods Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonathan M. Delvecchio to Jon A. Asay, $495,000.
7315 Kentford Circle, Mechanicsville; John Reid Ashworth to Caitlin Grace Flanagan, $300,000.
215 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Patricia Anne Sherman, $373,246.
9098 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jose Granado, $525,625.
7527 Madison Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; Shelly R. Covington to Kelley Benton Fleenor, $509,000.
6359 Mattawan Trail, Mechanicsville; Bruce F. Kemp Jr. to Patrick A. Tripp Jr., $565,000.
7806 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Matthew E. Lloyd, $476,155.
12364 New Market Mill Road, Beaverdam; Scott A. Rogers to Raymond Deering, $630,000.
5313 Olde Milbrooke Drive, Glen Allen; J3G Partners LLC to John Scott Chapman, $205,000.
10536 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Margie Gausby, $326,426.
10560 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Melinda Mitchell, $410,081.
8215 Perryville Court, Mechanicsville; Frederick J. Henretty Jr. to Cody H. Crook, $288,000.
13516 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Erin Wilson to Nicole Ivana Newville, $349,950.
17648 Rider Drive, Beaverdam; Kevin A. Reed to Rina Rajesh Shah, $425,000.
10330 Scots Landing Road, Mechanicsville; Mark A. Sells to Kimberly N. Medlin, $657,500.
7486 Shire Pkwy., Mechanicsville; Brannan M. White to Georgina Appiah, $240,000.
7236 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville; Daniel T. Owens to Carly Eizabeth Strawsburg, $235,000.
10203 Spawn Run Lane, Mechanicsville; D. Troy Boroughs to Karl M. Wotjkun, $705,000.
9033 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Kimberly K. Leonard, $342,910.
7539 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Steven Bryant Lewis, $509,950.
7012 Sunnyhill Drive, Mechanicsville; James L. Lewis to William P. Lahocki, $269,000.
710 Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James Madison Pollard IV, $346,783.
7298 Walnut Grove Court, Mechanicsville; Karen Clayton Motley to John Marshall Lawson Jr., $246,000.
6387 Wedgewood Road, Mechanicsville; William M. Yauger Jr. to Joshua Chamberlain Kegel, $245,500.
18560 Willoughby Heights Lane, Rockville; Joann Marie Narkon to Bridget Charles, $499,000.
11310 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Kandace Kibler, $263,309.
7266 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Ronald L. Keener, $382,000.
POWHATAN
1 acre; Solodar Properties LLC to Emily Rinaldo, $199,950.
10 acres; Robert Kenneth Wylie to Jeffrey Dean Carson, $336,000.
10.325 acres; Murray Stevens Harris to Daniel Wayne Joyce, $250,000.
175.23 acres; Jason Moore to Ryan Warinner, $425,000.
2.15 acres; Kyle A. Knoeller to Robert Mitchell, $235,000.
20 acres; NN Reams Jr. LLC to Samuel Long Jr., $474,900.
4 acres; Anthony P. Polubinski, devisee and executor to Ty West Builders LLC, $165,000.
44.76 acres; Deanna A. Coffey to Charles R.V. Smith, $280,000.
722.5 acres; Milhaus Corp. to Windswept Development LLC, $500,000.
8 acres; Reps C. Williamson to Lance D. Shields, $370,000.
Lot 19, French Hill, Michaux Section; Scott A. Coomer to Henry E. Frick, $550,000.
Lot 5, Block D, Section B, Kimberly Farms; Wanda Marie Tabor to Alexandre Patrick Herbez, $198,000.
Lot 6, Section B, Manakintown Meadows; Kenneth P. Young to Ian M. Smith, $569,000.
Lot T3B, Section T, Red Lane; Betty A. Weaver to Kelly Ann Saba, $285,000.
Parcel; Matthew Moore to Steven F. Brotherton, $160,000.
GOOCHLAND
74712 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Howard M. Price, $446,018.
1679 Centerville Parke Lane, Manakin Sabot; Esther S. Beattie to Rogel Venson, $490,000.
3446 Forest Grove Road, Sandy Hook; Lucas S. Reams to Joshua R. Bennett, $460,000.
1406 Grand Drive, Manakin Sabot; Daniel E. Wilson to Alejandro J. Otanez, $929,000.
2401 Incline Court, Goochland; Johnny D. Taylor to John Nuttycombe III, $450,000.
2105 Jockey Ridge Road, Maidens; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Terry R. Nicholas, $989,288.
2 Lower Tuckahoe Road, Richmond; James M. Hong to Robert W. Ferguson, $65,000.
15752 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Waltraud M. Long, $435,057.
14005 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Gregory B. Vida, $421,795.
404 Pagebrook Drive, Richmond; David W. Wright to Shelley Richardson, $284,950.
3085 Rock Cress Lane, Sandy Hook; Brennan S. Collier to Bernard Leonard Kassner, $644,000.
2025 Sycamore Creek Drive, Manakin Sabot; Merrily J. Powell, trustee to Deshawn Chapman, $847,000.
2152 Thoroughbred Pkwy., Goochland; Robert C. Lawrence to Jerry Michael McMillen, $450,000.
1467 Windsor Way, Manakin Sabot; Brian E. Broadway to Michael P. Flanagan, $775,000.
Petersburg
1953 Coggin St.; Dolores M. Westbrooke to Timothy L. Robinson, $189,900.
1758 Fairfax St.; Fabulous Homes LLC to Cassandra Calin, $213,000.
3200 Holland Drive; Jeremy B. Grant to Angelika Jansen, $225,000.
2557 Stedman Drive; Larry L. Henshaw to PB Petersburg Owner LLC, $395,000.
1747 Westover Ave.; Jeanne H. Eastwood, trustee to Samira Squires, $225,000.
DINWIDDIE
27074 Britt Lane, North Dinwiddie; Jason W. Howell to Chad T. Freeman, $338,000.
13607 Courthouse Drive, Dinwiddie; Joshua D. Salazar to Ryan Alexander Fultz, $253,500.
4118 McIlwaine Drive, North Dinwiddie; Maria E. Haramboure to Orrin A. Gilchrist, $159,900.
24711 River Road, North Dinwiddie; Glenn Hannuksela Jr. to David L. Cabaniss III, $205,000.
25765 Smith Grove Road, North Dinwiddie; Amayzing Homes LLC to Brandon P. Webb, $219,000.
4107 Tower Court, Petersburg; Andrew D. Clement to Bryan Johnson, $203,999.
11391 Vaughan Road, North Dinwiddie; William G. Smith Jr. to Daniel W. Bridgeman, $235,600.
18825 Waterford Drive, Sutherland; Jo Anne Milgliore to Allen E. Harris, $339,900.
9318 Woody Court, North Dinwiddie; Brian L. Bishop to Jonathan M. Henshaw, $185,000.
HOPEWELL
110 S 3rd Ave.; Nadia Estrada to Austin Cooke, $159,000.
107 S Colonial Drive; Mark A. Jimison to Dennis L. Duran, $218,000.
3014 Davison Ave.; George Fetko to Zachary M. Shephard, $191,000.
4009 Jamestown Drive; Yousef Abu-alia to Whitney V. Bosworth, $230,000.
203 N Radford Drive; Sierra L. Blakely to David L. Hintz Sr., $164,000.
NEW KENT
7833 Arbor Ponds Court, New Kent; Ethan Rhodenizer to Lacy M. Conner, $320,000.
11855 Cattail Road, New Kent; David Morr to Jennings Davis, $209,300.
9902 Crumps Mill Road, Quinton; Michael D. Pauli to Carrie A. Thompson, $295,000.
7608 N Franklins Way, Quinton; Narcisa Garcia to David M. Nicholls, $330,000.
5940 Hingham Drive, New Kent; David Hanson to Samantha Lynne Lasky, $345,000.
8824 Klamath Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Aaron H. Wills, $318,596.
11479 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Thomas J. Guthrie to Patricia A. Odell, $285,000.
9295 Ordinary Lane, New Kent; Craig M. Giggleman to Christopher Rappoldt, $339,950.
6500 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure to Spencer Lee Davis, $359,296.
3194 Quaker Woods Drive, Quinton; David A. Despar to Harrison T. Samaniego, $785,000.
9121 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Anthony Pellecchia, $294,900.
8580 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Andrew Sweeney, $374,930.
7848 Timber Drive, Quinton; Dennis Edward Keane to Kristin J. Shulmaker, $299,950.
4291 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; Michelle Fritts to William T. Thompson, $400,000.
7836 Woodbrook Road, Quinton; John Thomas Martin to Justin Boswell, $263,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
7204 Brandon Lane, Prince George; John B. McDowell IV to Carla C. McDowell, $257,000.
7119 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Lewis C. Washington to Edgar Patino Ortega, $195,000.
3749 Elk Court, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Jon E. Kelly, $451,355.
15124 James River Drive, Disputanta; Emily A. Moran to Kimberly Casimiro Batista, $259,000.
1450 Lansing Road, South Prince George; Robert Major Wilkinson Jr. to Robert L. Grubbs, $299,000.
12619 Moody Road, Prince George; Patricia Mia Jacobs, devisee to Christian Martos, $265,500.
4129 Running Creek Lane, Prince George; David L. Roberts to Shailesh S. Gavathe, $289,900.
11300 Willow Lane, Disputanta; Virginia L. Taylor to Thomas Michael Coxsey, $212,500.
AMELIA
17.995 acres; Judith M. Lee to F. Paul Whelan, $520,000.
18.428 acres; Earl Dalton to Ashleigh M. Fisher, $199,950.
2 parcels; Rebecca A Morris to Frederick R. Klein, $183,000.
CUMBERLAND
2.28 acres; Clark Properties Inc. to Paul P. Seal, $165,000.
20.64 acres; Scott Reese to Adam Michael J. Butler, $228,900.
KING AND QUEEN
1671 Cherry Rowe Lane, Shacklefords; Katie, Utley to Suzanne J. Hopkins, $280,000.
1567 Smithfield Road, Saint Stephens Church; Edward Allan Whitefield to Eliana Elliott, $249,500.
KING WILLIAM
2970 Chelsea Road, West Point; William S. Yeary to Stephen L. Gray, $299,500.
319 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Brent L. Dail to Cynthia Lynn Schramm, $243,000.
2162 Kennington Parkway North, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to David Keith Reid, $255,000.
1185 Mill Road, King William; Matthew R. Gallahan to Samuel Lacy, $335,000.
2450 Oak Lane, West Point; Joe C. Meador Jr. to David B. Radwani, $239,950.
219 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Thomas Wilson, $287,883.
3113 Taylor Ave., West Point; Mallory Murray to Tobi Lynn Saxton, $168,000.
10279 West River Road, Aylett; Kellum Homes LLC to Matthew D. Jester, $433,780.
WILLIAMSBURG
120 Exmoor Court; Waldemar Kochan to Pembroke Reed Hoffmier, trustee, $370,000.
4049 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Fawn Trisha Robar, $371,695.
6 The Palisades; Stephen D. Harris, trustee to David Wellington Rudd Ross, trustee, $640,000.
JAMES CITY
9448 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Alexia Dylane Elliott, $278,150.
4277 Boxwood Lane, Williamsburg; Freda M. Donald to Joshua E. Carpentier, $354,900.
4769 Captain John Smith, Williamsburg; Lincoln E. McRae III to Robert Tweed, $430,000.
4209 Cliffside Drive, Williamsburg; Thomas D. Jennings to Douglas J. Miller, $399,000.
4012 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Ioan Ban, $181,200.
8104 Fairmont, Williamsburg; Brady E. Hassell to James J. Hassell, $475,000.
3216 Fowlers Lake Road, Williamsburg; Gary F. Rast to Kenneth M. Krakaur, $725,000.
3805 George Mason, Williamsburg; David L. Wilson Jr. to Lynn M. Ritger, $510,000.
4234 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Brian Keith Blackwell to Robert J. Rayca, $459,900.
33000 Heather Court, Williamsburg; Mary Estelle Kennelly, successor co-trustee to John F. Williams, $387,500.
169 Highland, Williamsburg; Raymond E. Babineau to Mark O. Bedont Jr., $490,000.
3432 Indian Path, Williamsburg; Robert A. Crocker to John D. Brill, $314,000.
4398 King James, Williamsburg; Conrad A. Johnson to Jayne D. Davison, $449,000.
7472 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Wayne L. Crist to Robert Franklin Petree, $485,000.
3617 Marlbrook Drive, Toano; Winfrey Y. Johnson to Eric Steven Baker, $275,000.
5891 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Kevin L. Bauer to Thomas H. McEvoy, $367,500.
3 Newman Court, Williamsburg; Roger W. Brothers, trustee to Keith F. Parkansky, $519,000.
3149 Parkside Lane, Williamsburg; Kevin V. Cottingham to John S. MacLean Jr., $938,500.
4635 Price Trevor Drive, Williamsburg; James A. Zolinski to Mason Patrick McCane, $340,000.
3908 W Providence Road, Williamsburg; Donald R. Parker to Laura Grasty Jennings, $425,000.
904 Queens Way, Williamsburg; John F. Cox, trustee to Gary P. Drumheller, $150,250.
6604 Rexford Lane, Williamsburg; Kevin C. Carter to Daniel John Monahan, $410,000.
215 Robertson St., Williamsburg; Dan A. Tuck III to Frank E. Gemmiti Jr., $290,000.
9654 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Johnathan Lee Butler, $437,150.
604 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; David N. Tabakin to Trey Heinrich, $192,000.
97 Shellbank Drive, Williamsburg; 1st Advantage Federal Credit, Union to James E. Fast, $625,000.
136 Southern Hills, Williamsburg; Steven M. Thady, successor co-trustee to Barbara J. Wetters, $425,000.
8401 Taverns Lane, Toano; William A. Bertholf to Justin Dawson Frost, $285,000.
Unit 211, Padgetts Ordinary Condominium; Heiko Gerken to Martin Ross Taplett, $195,000.
4584 Village Park Drive East, Williamsburg; Michael J. Wolfe to Tammala A. Watkins, $357,000.
7005 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Beverly Criswell Hart, $435,000.
5000 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; William Alan Graham to Kara Collmeyer O'Grady, $537,000.
255 William Spencer, Williamsburg; Jeffrey A. Vandesand to Richard Allen Weier, trustee, $1,550,000.