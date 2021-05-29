Property Transfers

12707 Southwick Pl; Hassmer Matthew E and Lisa C to Onorati Shannon Elizabeth, $220,000.

13440 Spring Run Rd; Harris Michael T to Gabriele Tara Marie, $379,000.

5719 Stephens Point Ct; Gingrich James L and Bernadette to Klobas Ellaina Ann, $285,000.

1719 Stonemill Lake Tr; Arshad Saad B to Bhagi Nitin, $154,000.

6005 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Poignard Ryan D to Canty Lashonda S, $275,000.

3610 Stoney Ridge Tl; Jolles Paul R to Richards Scott and Bruce Melanie, $310,000.

3261 Summerbrooke Dr; Diversified Property Assoc Llc to Hernandez Melina J, $227,000.

8005 Sussex Pl; Dean Alicia L to Ver Mex Construction Llc, $165,000.

1619 Swansbury Dr, Henrico; Tanner Benjamin J and Helen L to Mulholland Quinlan and Amanda, $502,500.

3230 Tadley Dr; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Kamal Maher S and Hana S, $262,000.

19301 Temple Av; Nester Marvin R Jr and Barbara to Curry Telma and Kaloni, $161,000.

16934 Thornapple Rn; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Ackerman Evan Jacob and Taylor N, $295,000.