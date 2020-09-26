Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1613 N 19th St; Blake Property Solutions Llc to Torrico Andrea Nicolle, $200,000.
1310 N 23rd St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Mejia Manfredo Jr and Patricia, $308,000.
1114 N 26th St; Dixon Chanel to Ballard Blake, $227,500.
413 N 27th St; Driscoll Daniel P and Cassandra R to Jackson Peter and Delaney Sarah, $425,000.
1009 N 31st St; Madison Development Co to Magee Christopher W, $333,950.
17 E 34th St; River City Residential to Kersey Joshua, $247,500.
1306 N 35th St; Pearson Legacy Capital Inc to Via Derek R, $189,950.
814 W 44th St; Cannon Sean P to Salerno Nancy, $249,950.
1212 Amherst Ave; Fauver Zachary M and John M to Clay Kelsey, $291,000.
8237 Ammonett Dr; McKnight Emily Deforest to Joyner Andrew B, $360,000.
1201 Bainbridge St; Manchester Green Llc to Little Denny Llc, $489,000.
2902 Barton Ave; Ramlakhan Bhim to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $180,000.
1668 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Rose Lynne, $326,456.
2106 Boston Ave; B Hold Properties Llc to Abdullah Ali, $150,000.
3420 E Broad St; Walker Barbara to Sinnott Debra, $650,000.
5202 Caledonia Road; Hinchcliffe J Michael to Lawson John W and Laura R, $575,000.
1717 W Cary St; Akens Gary M to Scott William Matthew, $490,000.
7426 Cherokee Road; Russell Rebekah and Zachary to McGowan Tammy Helene, $355,000.
7627 Cherokee Road; Mulder Alison W to Whitten James Benson, $319,950.
1411 Confederate Ave; Cohen Samuel Louis to Harris James Roger, $481,000.
4602 Cutshaw Ave; Berry Karen and Zachary S to Love Katherine Lee, $399,000.
5426 Dorchester Road; Fox Richard W to Bestercy Victoria, $410,000.
2911 Ellwood Ave; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Reese James, $820,000.
9601 Evansway Lane; Spaniol William M W to Hardesty James, $220,000.
2319 Fairmount Ave; Eleven Eleven 25th Llc to Blake Ethan, $295,000.
3316 Floyd Ave; Virginia Paint Distributing Co to Torrence Robert B and Jocelyn A, $490,255.
2418 E Franklin St, U114; Ashton Michael C and Emily L to Weston Ashleen M, $179,450.
3102 Garrett St; Brilla Mary E to Devers Susan Marie, $355,000.
2600 E Grace St, U24; Houff Deona Landes to Vaughan Christopher W, $375,950.
1005 Granite Ave; Fox T Bernard and Frances M to Burfeind Madison L, $275,000.
1610 Grove Ave, U2; Rainey John S Jr and Kathy B to Hayes Burnley B, $237,000.
4610 Grove Ave; Miller Andrew R to Petrohovich Andrew J, $397,500.
4506 Hanover Ave; Sprehe Eric A and Victoria D to Bachmann John S, $515,000.
6728 Hanover Ave; Goldstein Zippi C to Ellis Jeffrey M, $219,500.
1101 Haxall Pt, U415; Tolson Kimberly W to Solarte James K and Karen A, $320,000.
10180 W Huguenot Road; Harris Javonte Antonio to Solomon Charles Bruce, $290,000.
1500 Kansas Ave; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Rector Kimberley Dyane, $239,000.
3900 Kenmore Road; Knight Frank S Jr and Payton A to Steegmayer Andrea R, $350,000.
6513 Kensington Ave; Doerr Michael and Elizabeth to Ralston John F, $378,000.
1616 Lakeview Ave; Ballard Aaron A to Ernst Alexandra, $315,000.
215 Lasalle Dr; Chavez Elias to Turner Justin and Alexandra, $192,000.
719 S Laurel St; Amos Jack L Trust Trustee to Klemke Danielle Marie, $599,950.
3310 Loxley Road; Helms Matthew to Crenshaw Jeffrey T, $515,000.
101 W Marshall St, U31; Wortham Joshua Nash to Brentano James A and Thama M, $225,000.
1425 Mechanicsville Tpke; Gulnora Llc to Hall Cody R, $225,000.
4500 Monument Ave; Donaldson David E to Harbrecht Andrew W, $650,000.
3806 Moss Side Ave; Renovatio III Llc to Crumiller Marshall, $489,500.
1906 Newman Road; Lavique Development Llc to Wyatt Madeline, $216,000.
1720 Oakdale Ave; Booth Martha J to Hill James Christopher, $266,000.
1206 Palmyra Ave; Beaton Kathryn to Taylor Peter and Katherine, $600,000.
3318 Park Ave; Diederich William P Jr to Ailes Matthew Ryan Stephen, $475,000.
803 Pepper Ave; St Christophers School to Jones Hamill D III and Susanna B, $272,500.
1527 Porter St; Progress Development Llc to Stanton William W VII, $489,950.
2609 Q St; Browning Jessica N to Nemoytin Brielle, $272,000.
303 N Rowland St; Seagraves Cherry Smith Rev to Dumas Irrevocable Trust, $615,000.
2407 Ruffin Road; Martinez Sigfredo Aguilar to Turner Sarah R, $150,000.
7008 Shawnee Road; Robertson Jeffrey W to Frazier Zachary T, $307,000.
210 N Stafford Ave, U1; Ward Brian S and Claudia D to Hughes Laura Beth, $210,000.
3107 Stonewall Ave; Matsuyama Robin K to Carper Elissa M, $440,000.
3805 Terminal Ave; Jireh Construction Company Inc to Morris Logan and Morrison Amanda, $277,000.
107 N Thompson St; Hanna Jeffrey M and Jenny G to Koch Seth Earl, $369,000.
1236 Warren Ave; Molleston Julie Revocable Trust to Laurence Robin Bruce, $445,000.
1605 Westbrook Ave; Delta Kappa Gamma Society Of to Molly Homes Llc, $274,950.
1828 Winder St; Wiley Timothy Bruce to Tedder Jennifer, $305,000.
5634 Woodburn Road; Dennis Michael P and Patricia S to Williams Kathryn L, $440,000.
HENRICO
11469 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Penn Elissa H and Alan L to Chawla Gaurav, $240,000.
4819 Altair Rd, Henrico; Daugherty Dorothy to Delgado Steven M, $150,000.
5204 Argus Ln, Henrico; Hemby Jessica and Marcus Crawford to Taylor Harrison B, $245,000.
4111 Balmoral Ave, Henrico; Loya Miriam M to O'Leary Justin, $255,000.
5913 Barnstable Ct, Glen Allen; Kim Jeong Han and Hyeyoung to Segall Brian Paul and Kristi Beymer, $580,000.
10121 Berrymeade Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Parsons Kimberly E and William J Jr to Schmid Katrina Lynn, $259,000.
3013 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Wehunt Mark P and Amelia C to Brickey Susan and Isaac Ruffner, $260,000.
6100 Bradford Landing Dr, Glen Allen; Zou Yue and Jin Pan to Aghazarian Matthew and Krista, $480,000.
2800 Brandon Creek Pl, Henrico; Hudson Darryl W to Darcy Amanda Marie, $248,000.
2817 Broadford Ln, Henrico; Petrie Michael J and Diane to Steverson Joshua Ronald and Holly Nicole, $315,000.
8403 Bronwood Rd, Henrico; Hall Allison J to Johansen Stephen P and Barbara V, $190,000.
2903 Calloway Rd, Henrico; Moore Jerald F Jr to Northrop Kathleen, $255,000.
2809 Cannon Rd, Glen Allen; Good Lillian A to Sunshine Housing Llc, $170,000.
9052 Castle Point Rd, Glen Allen; Harris Lauren Giordano Trustee to Zelaya Kaleb Rivera, $280,000.
1315 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Capaz David Nelson and Abby Lynn, $305,000.
3614 Cole's Point Way, Glen Allen; Bratton Jacqueline J and Robert E to Bassett Steve, $411,000.
2549 Covey Run Dr, Henrico; Taylor Patricia Ann to Burton Lindsay Nicole and Christopher L, $499,000.
5397 Cranemore Rd, Henrico; Stoneman Christine K to Reynolds Donna Sue Kennedy, $215,000.
4925 Daffodil Cir, Glen Allen; Volta Eduardo to Carter Roxanne M, $257,500.
66 Dehaven Dr, Henrico; Reid Donna K to Paulk Amarilis, $165,000.
9601 Della Dr, Henrico; Doane Gordon R to Cybulski Stephen Floyd, $280,000.
8309 Dove Hollow Pl, Glen Allen; Walker Property Management Llc to Hood Laura W and Matthew C Evangelist, $305,000.
10000 Dulaney Ct, Henrico; Gutierrez Juan David and Hannah Marie to Solomon Susan G, $223,000.
7416 Edgewood Ave, Henrico; Garmon Eric C and Amy S to Miao Abel, $228,000.
101 El Dorado Dr, Henrico; Oliver Paul Scott and Lisa C to Stinson John L Jr and Priscilla F, $540,000.
11052 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Owen Stephen C and Vivian, $755,000.
11520 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Hare Kevin A, $586,315.
1803 Fairwind Cir, Henrico; Moncure Estelle C to Harris Robert Dillard and Donna Bridges, $220,000.
10103 Flanders Rd, Henrico; Marshall Leroy E III to Gibbin Timothy E, $157,850.
2203 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Riedel Daniel R and Dawn Michele Trustee to Gandarias Bianca, $269,000.
1102 Foxcroft Rd, Henrico; Davis M Chandler and Melissa to Bell Catherine and Joseph Shane Dickerson, $406,000.
6902 Galaxie Rd, Henrico; Ravia John to Dieter Jordan S and Hailey F, $234,950.
1715 Gately Dr, Henrico; Stewart Louis I IV and Sarah Emily Stosch to Rafiullah Fnu and Shahida Rafi, $278,000.
4902 Glenspring Rd, Henrico; Realvestor Group Llc to Turner Zachary Dixon and Jaime Lynne , $162,500.
2441 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va to Seagraves Cherry Smith Trustee, $637,428.
408 Gunby Dr, Henrico; Hoppe William Scott and Christina to Janney William and Patricia M Watkins, $290,000.
6102 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Goude Ryan A and Karin D to Tam Peter, $265,000.
2400 Hawkesbury Ct, Henrico; Harmon Robbin A and Shere L Macumber to Miller Alexander Paul and Robbie Jones, $365,000.
5617 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Patteson Jonathan B to Jenkins Bailey, $180,000.
8701 Hermitage Trace Cir, Henrico; Zaimat Hassan to Jones Sara M, $169,000.
1512 Honor Dr, Henrico; Decker John E Estate to Franko Jake, $150,000.
7608 Hungary Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Kilburn Joseph T and Amber M to Wootton Jacob Thomas and Autumn McIntyre, $265,000.
5801 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Himes Lisa A to Wheeler Michael and Nawrin Ahmed, $156,000.
1105 Ironington Rd, Henrico; Coleman Properties Llc to Platinum Premier Properties Corporation, $159,000.
116 E Jerald St, Henrico; Hall Sarah Trustee to Brown Diamond Dominique, $159,000.
7302 Kenneth Dr, Henrico; Walker Raymond and Suzanne to Moran James R, $229,000.
9509 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; McFerren Stephanie E to Nuckols Sarah Elizabeth, $193,000.
3051 Kinvan Rd, Henrico; Moore Keith and Kimberle C to Harris Teron and Tiara Allen, $263,000.
1003 La Von Dr, Henrico; Oberholtzer Jeremy Edward to Murphy Kristin Nicole, $184,950.
9701 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Hanky Justin Wallace to Mendoza Cassandra A, $330,000.
2306 Leighton Ct, Henrico; Voltz Bryan H and Jacqueline W to Baca Meagan, $300,000.
5707 Linda Rd, Sandston; Wagoner Charles C Trust to Mack Latoya C , $185,000.
3108 Lupine Rd, Henrico; Kitenko Benjamin F and Christine M to Bolding Michelle , $252,500.
5079 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Anand Durgesh and Roopal Durgesh, $541,735.
4641 Manor Crossing Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Khan Mahamad Sayaf and Sumaya Shabreen, $425,465.
1601 Mara Dr, Henrico; Richmond Michael Sean and Brandy Lee to Pate James and Sakura , $352,000.
2119 Megan Dr, Glen Allen; Glasser Meggin to Hashimi Mohammad Khalid and Harifa, $240,000.
2530 Merle St, Henrico; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Bonner Keycia, $165,000.
5506 Millwheel Ln, Henrico; Corso Catherine J to Shah Erica Sanjay and Chintan, $203,500.
6402 Monument Ave, Henrico; Lewis Jeromy R and Claire B to McDonald Michelle D, $336,500.
10521 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; Lomax Camarin S to Fowler Marcelle Williams, $209,950.
2704 Muncie Rd, Henrico; Rivera Norma L and Reinaldo A Pacheco to Mejia Jose A Flores, $164,900.
2401 New Harvest Rd, Henrico; Watson Latasha to Smith Akia M, $275,000.
8906 Norwick Rd, Henrico; Visser Autumn R Trustee to Gardner Geoffrey L and Paige B Hackler, $696,500.
200 O'Brien Rd, Henrico; El-Shafie Kiere M and Mary E to Dwyen Evan and Amber Golder, $278,000.
5113 Old Forester Ln, Glen Allen; Brusilovsky Kirill A and Alexander to Ravula Jaya Prakash, $375,000.
10821 Old Prescott Rd, Henrico; Buckman Peter D and Ana R to Gavin Pamela Conner, $529,950.
8361 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Sheppard Douglas R and C R to Lovelace Ralph H and Carol D, $282,500.
2611 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Coleman Properties Llc to Craddock Christina, $179,000.
8108 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Woodard John S Jr to Estes Genevieve, $220,000.
5004 Penick Rd, Henrico; Dukic Dzemal to Wade Megan and Charles F, $218,000.
3840 Pheasant Chase Dr, Henrico; Mccoy Valerie T to Wright Tja T and Terry Jr, $230,000.
6100 Phelps St, Glen Allen; Dah Properties Llc to Werner Mary C, $197,000.
2009 Pruett Ct, Glen Allen; Hamilton David E and Helen L to Elshikh Nader and Shaimaa Fadl, $450,000.
1921 Raintree Dr, Henrico; Phillips Nelson S Jr and Marie H to Housing and Urban Development, $150,675.
1510 Rapunzel Way, Henrico; Cottrell Monica Lashawn to Barrett Shandra, $219,900.
300 N Ridge Rd, U6, Henrico; Tripp Jill N to Maosha Melinda S, $325,000.
2905 Ridgewood Park Ct, Glen Allen; Rego Allison Danielle to Segneri James P and Claudia C, $405,000.
7706 Rock Creek Rd, Henrico; Mclaughlin Wayne K to Snipes Group Llc, $350,000.
1820 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Rustemovic Ramo to Le Tina, $294,900.
1381 School House Rd, Henrico; Howell Thomas L to Johnson Gregory A and Sherri D, $160,000.
8392 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Russ Jesse Earl Jr and Deloris Roberts, $269,990.
5847 Shady Hills Way, Glen Allen; Craft Matthew W and Tiffany N to Leary Candice A , $428,000.
8306 Shannon Hill Rd, Henrico; Wampler Bennett C and Caroline to Maultsby Nathaniel A, $277,500.
9021 Singletree Ln, Glen Allen; Taylor Nelson C and Robyn H to Emsley Patrick and Emily H Jeremiah, $310,000.
12311 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Ravala Yasaswy Rajendraprasad and Amitha Yasaswy Ravala, $527,575.
4130 Sprenkle Ln, Henrico; Time to Change Properties Llc to Sar Ward Properties Llc, $190,000.
3800 Springrock Dr, Henrico; Brown Brian and Diana G to Read Brian and Jill , $490,000.
5100 Stoneleigh Rd, Henrico; Nuckolls Hazel B Estate to Yantis Gerald and Rachel, $286,000.
12001 Sunrise Rd, Henrico; Gordon Martin S and Sharla C to Abd Peter and Jennifer Kerolus, $315,000.
2929 Thistlebrook Ln, Henrico; Sun Stephanie and Eric A Clark to Faucher Derek F and Casey H, $239,140.
13100 Trinity Pl, Henrico; Simkins John A and Susan P to Lewis Jay Dayton and Sara Kistler, $370,000.
7016 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Reynolds Derenda H and J A R R Trust to Francis Zachary and Anne Jacobs, $325,900.
9214 Venetian Way, Henrico; Haines Peter M and Jane I to Blum Allan D and Eva M, $400,000.
4518 Village Run Dr, Glen Allen; Nelson Martha Cary to Smith Paul T and Mary K Trustees, $395,000.
568 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Burgess Donald E and Joyce J to Thompson Robert E and Kathy H, $359,000.
10717 Warren Rd, Glen Allen; Greenhalgh Gregory P and Elizabeth J to Procell Molly R , $376,350.
928 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Kamath Leena and Mikhail to Timsina Sheetal, $256,500.
9701 Wendhurst Dr, Glen Allen; Lucid Investments Llc to Chen Jacinta, $324,950.
966 Wheelwood Way, Henrico; Tillman Charles A and G M to Estrada Fershawna M, $270,000.
5908 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Howard Ryan and Kaylyn, $253,251.
5914 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Curry Terry Eugene, $273,000.
9744 Willow Glen Ln, Henrico; Schandel David M to Underwood Christine and Ryan Johnson, $310,000.
2333 Wistar St, Henrico; Boyer Charles W and Martha to Tetalman Matthew M, $250,000.
2833 Woodmark Ct, Henrico; Evans Dean R and Janice C to Wade Michael R and Anna , $405,000.
Chesterfield
647 Abbey Village Cr; Bowen Carol J to Thomson Michael I and Alexia M, $298,000.
9910 Aldersmead Ct; Persephne's Pepper's Llc to Johnson Christopher R and T M, $325,000.
2610 Amherst Ridge Lp; Williams Cassius Lorenzo to Duncan Melissa A, $221,000.
8312 Amington Ln; Holt Rodney L and Elizabeth B to McClendon Jason and Ashley, $405,000.
1101 Arch Hill Dr; Jones John W and Diane D to Davis Jovon L, $213,000.
2047 Arrow Point Tl; Dyer Matthew E and Tammie F to Stout James E and Paula Wilson, $202,150.
1413 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Gordon Blake E and Jaime S, $767,694.
10356 Ashburn Rd; Barnes Robert A and Barbara M to Haug Brian and Jessica, $213,000.
7502 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Walters Robert L, $390,107.
1517 Austin Rd; Beaver Beverly D to Boydstun Tonja S, $223,000.
1107 Bach Ln; Edwards Cynthia C and Richard G to Kajan Illya and Olivia, $420,000.
14604 Back Bay Ct; Ripley Jennifer A to Robinson Mariah Katie Et Als, $172,500.
15201 Badestowe Dr; Fisher Kevin D and Elizabeth M to Dixon Brian and Krystle, $395,000.
14603 Barkwood Ct; Morris Johnny L to Jones Yvette, $203,000.
3004 N Battlebridge Dr; Johnson Anissa M to Brown Samara Chante, $154,500.
5107 Beachmere Ct; Buffa Salvatore A and Tillary A to Grant Thomas L, $399,000.
11200 Beaver Bridge Rd; Brooks Roger L to Bobosky D J and Yurick M M, $255,000.
707 Bella Wy; Lucas Patricia A to Lara Gustavo J and Romas A, $415,000.
7807 Belmont Stakes Dr; McDaniel Robert J and Lillian M to Woody Cindy C, $280,000.
4020 Belspring Rd; Sturt Custom Builders Inc to Lamb James R and Binford Mary, $342,000.
2504 Bermuda Av; Shephard Charles M and Brandy G to Dixon Brandie, $182,000.
16336 Binley Rd; Wilkinson Catharine L to Peo Jonathan and Kara, $505,000.
8307 Blackrail Pl; Cox Russell C and Karis Crosby to Ruggiero Anthony, $399,900.
8906 Blooming Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Porter Barbara E, $345,393.
14116 Bolling Av; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Allen Brandon Lydell, $192,500.
8305 Bon Air Station Ct; Caudill Wesley M and Mary M to Smith Erin S and Loving J T, $492,000.
8905 Boonesboro Ct; Cashwell Shirley M to Milian Garcia Hector M Et Als, $220,000.
10526 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Fletcher Dianne J, $299,365.
3024 Brentwood Cr; Hall Sarah Trustee to Hernandez J J and Santos Olga M, $185,000.
18805 Brevard Dr; Redd-Walker Brenda J Et Als to Price-Bell Marguerite, $174,000.
2900 W Brigstock Rd; Mauck R Hutcheson Jr and T S to Foley Brian M and Michelle, $590,000.
7950 Brown Rd; Cook Ryan and Chelsey to Whitmore Paxton, $340,000.
13836 Buck Rub Dr; King Jason T and Filomena to Anderson Andrea Kelsey, $225,000.
13211 Bucktail Ct; Luna Edgar A and Lucy Johanna to Weyant Richard M Jr and Shae, $350,000.
4613 Cabretta Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Whalen Thomas A and Suzanne, $426,624.
4112 Caddington Dr; Boone Homes Inc to Jones Alonzo N Sr and Barbara A, $692,499.
16001 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Kalashikam Hima B and Natuva S, $392,500.
13618 Cannonade Ln; Lipes David A and Tiffany C S to Wharton Jeffrey W and Elizabeth, $178,500.
4156 Carafe Dr; Hamlet Richard A Jr and Cynthia to Ortiz Julio Adrian and Hannah G, $287,500.
2261 Cardiff Wy; Bowman Edgar M to Taylor Brooke P and Taylor J R, $415,000.
6424 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Baek Jong, $298,500.
6130 Cedar Springs Rd; Walton Berkeley E Jr Et Als to Ball John W and Emily, $300,000.
14614 Charter Walk Pl; Farooqi Shazia to Ahmed Irfan and Hashimi Syeda R, $407,900.
7018 Chateaugay Ln; Baek Jong D to Faulkenberry Robert L and Kelsie, $235,000.
12501 S Chester Rd; Baumbach Joseph P to Harris William J, $200,000.
11907 Chislet Ct; Carson Brian E and Mary Kay to Shoemaker William D and Kendra S, $315,000.
1625 Clear Springs Ct; Ransom Emile Jr and Mary E to Bradford Derrick, $170,000.
812 Club Crest Bl; Lesiak Brian Anthony and Dana M to Walters Jason and Walters R and T, $315,000.
837 Coalbrook Dr; Laine Mason W to Ward James O III and Karen, $452,000.
2815 Cogbill Rd; Westbrook Douglas M Sr to Fuentes Romero Nancy, $170,000.
2606 Colgrave Rd; Weyant Richard and Shae to Bruce Alan and Anna Lea, $230,000.
4615 Cordova Ln; Turner Roselyne to Kirby Richard L, $200,000.
4213 Country Spring Ln; Eck Larry R and Barnes Mary K to Boland-Manka Tyler Joseph, $272,500.
2813 Cove View Ln; Blalock James B and Leigh M to Johnson Deborah Zera, $515,000.
2301 Cranborne Rd; Moore Randolph S and Lee W to Hepner Justin C and Tamsin, $714,000.
14830 Creekbrook Tr; Lewis Jeremy Shannon to Scott Cameron and Scott Courtney, $439,950.
3519 Crossings Wy; Jones Denny D and Dorothy C to Robertson Jeffrey W, $476,000.
903 Dannyhill Ct; Mullins Paul E and Courtney D to Stiefel Nicholas I Et Als, $360,000.
13636 Decidedly Ct; Wootton Percy to Orellana Hector D and Suarez R M, $225,000.
4501 Deertrail Dr; Collins Jerry W and Call E M to Vaughan Robert E and Onia M, $197,000.
7117 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Smith Randi Megan, $315,260.
13349 Diamond Ridge Dr; Chen Kai and Chang Fen S to Porter Bailey Girard, $239,950.
2609 Dovershire Rd; Vanblaricom Totty E to Scureman John A and Tucker E C, $425,000.
15712 Draycot Dr; Bgrs Llc to Dougherty Kevin, $664,000.
7331 Drexelbrook Rd; Sena Wesli Montero to McFarland Bianca S, $190,000.
3103 Duck River Ct; Redinbuagh Keith H to Martinez Bennie, $189,000.
19701 Eanes Rd; Prendergast Patrick A and Lori to 19701 Eanes Rd S G Llc Et Al, $500,000.
12907 Edgetree Tr; Galdamez Eduardo to Tailor Vimal B, $280,000.
1802 Edmiston Wy; Brooke Jeffrey C and Alissa D to Bess Christopher Robert, $235,000.
4601 Ellerby Dr; Main Street Homes to Dave Barry Clifton and Shana L, $510,000.
7230 Emerald Point Vs; Demestre Lynne to Tripken Patricia M, $372,500.
15137 Enmore Dr; South River Custom Homes Llc to Filippone Gerald and Eleni D, $650,910.
11837 Exbury Tr; May Virgil R IV and Amanda L to Hipp Douglas and Reid Megan, $262,000.
3541 Falstone Rd; Thomas Ernest E to Patel Akshay G and Patel K G, $227,000.
14406 Farcet Dr; Siddiqui Maliha A and Jhumra K M to Burton Frederick O III and R A, $432,950.
8142 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Fenelus Samuel and Woodly C, $353,135.
3140 Fielding Rd; Reid James Louis to Moreno Joaquin A and Michelle, $211,000.
8619 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Cruzvelez Pedro G and Cruz A, $391,265.
4535 Forrestal Rd; Neely Ronald B and Donna H to Heesen Angela M and Philip T III, $315,000.
13611 Fox Chase Tr; Conrad Charles R and Kathryn P to Crouse David L Jr and Pauline N, $253,000.
12311 Framar Dr; Hoffman Suzanne Moncure to Duganne Christopher and Emily, $395,000.
4313 Ganymede Dr; NVR Inc to Wiggins Geron K and Tessieneil, $351,170.
18500 Genito Rd; Luechauer Jevon and Chesney N to Morgan Jeffrey D and April A, $899,000.
5638 Gilling Rd; Almonte Juan C and Lisa M to Rawlings Mary Kakonge, $270,000.
17007 Glensford Dr; Ciampa David M and Jessica E to Wolanin Michael C and Karleen F, $439,900.
2823 Goyne Tr; Safiedeen Abess K to Avent Reginald D and Sherry, $170,000.
7807 Grampian Ct; Owens Patricia Y and Cashwell N to Lamb Frederick Jr and Jeanette F, $429,500.
6216 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Ellis Gerald F Et Als, $365,704.
6321 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Sonnenberg William C and Donna M, $392,526.
611 Greencastle Rd; Hicks W L II and Gundelfinger J to Clements James C, $237,950.
3125 Gregwood Rd; Blankenship Nicole B to Licciardi B E and Holshouser C L, $236,000.
9328 Groundhog Dr; Davis John W Jr to Bucholtz Cole Tomas, $180,000.
12601 Hampton Crossing Dr; Ellis Daniel P and Sharon A to Pruitt Gordon K and Leigh Ann, $416,000.
8312 Hartridge Dr; Brownlee John M and Laura R to Jacot Jason and Melanie, $378,000.
12337 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Childress Robert and Keren R, $262,165.
4425 Heidi Ct; Staton Russell D II and L S to Denton Heather M, $279,900.
14803 Highberry Woods Dr; Hodges Hugh B and Williams K R A to Graham Torrance and Long B M, $299,950.
4225 Hunters Landing Dr; Short Robert E Jr and Gail C to Hodge Chaise James and Alcineia, $223,500.
12707 Kelham Mw; Perkinson Homes Inc to Felts Charles K and Vickie C, $1,021,356.
1607 Kirkgate Ln; Balch Daniel P and Bonnes K E to Edwards Samuel C and Caitlyn, $275,000.
3724 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Mahmood Hassan and Qayyum Hina, $381,035.
3650 Lansdowne Rd; Cauthen H R and Cauthen M Co-Trs to Kaczmar Crystal R L and Kyle A, $685,000.
6733 Liege Hl; Adkins Earskin E and Mary P to Wiberg Carole D and John H, $370,000.
9549 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Griffin Jeffrey E Sr to Branch Sakitra N, $205,000.
9643 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Rodriguez Lucy to Douglas Chelsea, $261,400.
4116 Lynchester Dr; Hammack Mary Kernich to Beardsley Cory and Bristow A, $157,000.
15011 Manor Gate Ct; Hobson James C to Neidigh Joseph Scott, $292,000.
8324 McKibben Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Heller Mitchell Aaron and Lisa M, $633,194.
13309 Meredith Pointe Wy; Kern Kelsey J to Winslow Michael J, $320,000.
14339 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Emerson Kali Anne, $335,203.
4012 Mill Manor Dr; Andrews Karen L and Herring D C to Nettemeyer Kalyn T and C A, $340,000.
7837 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Sledge Laneka Vernell, $209,580.
1418 Montcroft Wy; Luther Dean P and Kimberly A to Monahan Daniel M and Elke K, $554,000.
921 Nailor Wy; Maynes Edward J Jr and Beth R to Bley Bedi Joel P, $330,000.
20028 Oak River Ct; Hubbard P A and Hubbard G N Trs to Knudsen Alex P and Kristen L, $274,900.
7860 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Wallace Stephen A, $225,000.
3000 Old Gun Rd West; Veatch Harold D and Sharon R to Wall C T III and Lequick K L, $515,000.
11231 Parrish Creek Ln; Burgess Austin G to Fouad Shaker R and Ghaly Amil A, $275,000.
13843 Parsons Bay Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Vaghela Rajendrasinh, $440,200.
14012 Planters Walk Dr; Nicolaides Christos A and Janet to Mitchell Thomas J and Marjorie S, $493,000.
11501 Poplar Ridge Rd; Gary John W Jr and Amber A to Kalvaitis Nathan Et Al, $320,000.
12705 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Depot John B III, $273,390.
2437 Providence Creek Rd; Bloom Kyla R to Conyers Devin R, $233,000.
1816 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Wright Cecil L and Mona W, $307,787.
15631 Pypers Pointe Dr; Smigal Jared to Fisher Leo Jr IV and Michelle M, $249,000.
13543 River Otter Ct; Howlett Madeline S and William J to Roane Gerald A, $460,000.
1601 Rotunda Ct; Finger Sean C and Shannon T to Szuba Carl J and Anna R, $423,000.
18000 Sagamore Dr; NVR Inc to Greene Donald K Jr and Evelyn L, $475,630.
3636 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Cook Ryan and Chelsey, $524,840.
2300 Shadow Ridge Ct; Hubbell Sue S to Dill Kevin and Samantha, $306,000.
17206 Silver Maple Tr; Clark Chad Anthony and Sarah M to Whitescarver Roger D II and J C, $441,000.
4003 Somer Lane Cr; Saylor Victoria R to Vongphakdy Shawn D, $220,000.
6060 Springbank Rd; C Allen Construction Inc to Bennett Estriana C, $185,000.
3719 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Brown Tasha-Gaye, $290,665.
4619 Summer Lake Mw; Chadwick Gary and Carol to Adkins Earskin and Mary P, $435,000.
32 Swanage Rd; Manwaring Meredith L to Minisi Karen Margaret, $225,000.
200 Thornhill Dr; Bass Eric C and Lorene T to Whorley Chelsea M, $250,000.
5210 Timbercreek Dr; Bunch Cortney A and Tiffanie L B to Duenas Gloria Y, $198,500.
4918 Tokay Ct; Bridgers Jennifer Rose to Johnston Ryan M, $198,000.
16118 Turquoise Dr; Main Street Homes to Pyle David C and Cynthia A, $512,808.
18224 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Cole William and Lindsay, $379,000.
8903 W Wadsworth Pl; Kinney Joshua T and Michelle P to Lester D E and Robinson P E, $244,950.
6621 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Reese Margaret Ann, $359,231.
11337 Willowcrest Ct; Pham Marcus A and Valerie G to Cox William C Jr and Dallas R, $300,000.
7867 Winding Ash Tr; Cooke Christopher M and Holly M to Abuasi Samer Nael, $250,000.
8207 Wolfboro Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Benton Mark and Jody, $442,070.
9820 Woodpecker Rd; Hearring John P Estate to Allen John and Christine, $230,000.
HANOVER
9464 Andrew Wickham Lane, Ashland; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to William Gregory Coleman, $600,000.
8143 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; OM & OM Management Corp. to Scott W. Evans, $247,500.
2015 Babbling Brooke Lane, Mechanicsville; Shawn E. Dover to Joshua L. Barrett, $435,000.
20065 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; J.G. Staal to David M. Wenzlaff, $719,000.
15148 Bourne Road, Montpelier; Stephen G. Mattice to James B. Collins, $235,000.
8365 Buckard Drive, Mechanicsville; Sandra W. James to Dyan Grace Stanley, $350,000.
7118 Cactus Court, Mechanicsville; Philllip Uzzell Sr. to Walter Louis Sharpe Jr., $235,500.
8099 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Robert Betters, $349,778.
10396 Charleston Road, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Yvonne Renee Wright, $296,783.
10461 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Barton Phelps Mercer, $580,697.
10152 Cool Hive Place, Mechanicsville; John D. Hinkle Jr. to John D. Hinkle III, $266,000.
8028 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Nicole L. Roupe to Paul A. Zamecnik, $200,000.
9156 Cudlipp Ave., Mechanicsville; Ronald M. Gartska to Rachel Striblen, $307,500.
9231 Dentons Tavern Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jessie Meredith Atkinson, $424,920.
6315 Draperfield Road, Mechanicsville; Joshua E. Hollingsworth to Brian David Nixon, $222,000.
8031 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey D. Watts to William D. Bush, $274,950.
8047 Fast Lane, Mechanicsville; Allen P. Duling to Samuel Abraham Moore, $339,500.
7115 Foxbernie Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael A. Pulley to Eric Melton, $195,000.
11198 Garland Park Lane, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to Mark Lewis, $568,234.
6989 Giddings Court, Mechanicsville; Casey E. Claytor to Brian L. Bullock, $299,000.
8389 Green Retirement Lane, Mechanicsville; Vance M. Dann to Gary A. Brookman, $380,000.
18579 Hollowing Creek Road, Beaverdam; William L. Perry to David Michael Buckwalter, $355,000.
6073 Homehills Road, Mechanicsville; Brian C. Alexander to Matthew T. Roe, $339,950.
9107 Hunters Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Charles Michael Fisher, $457,925.
15462 Journey Lane, Glen Allen; Kevin D. Church to Martha C. Triana, $340,000.
10281 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Zeus Will to Sharonda M. Sykes, $227,500.
9492 Laurel Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Raymond B. Wells to Justin Kendall, $510,000.
6446 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher S. Hockman to Darrell W. Bohatec, $345,000.
8393 Mary Mundie Lane, Mechanicsville; Michele A. Matthews, trustee to Joshua E. Hollingsworth, $289,000.
8123 Mimosa Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Gloria Richardson Bailey to Suzanne J. Alexander, $175,000.
12434 New Market Mill Road, Beaverdam; Peter H. Rose to Eric T. Rocchiccioli, $650,000.
8031 Ordinary Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Christine A. Chappell to Steven W. Csoke, $315,750.
11307 Pennyroyal Court, Mechanicsville; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to Ronald Lavold, $659,584.
9936 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Grant Bonistalli, $400,000.
7401 River Holly Drive, Mechanicsville; Briane Rene Juarez to Megan Davis, $222,000.
8754 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; Albert Michael Ciarochi III to Jeremy W. Walters, $451,000.
16131 Saint Peters Church Road, Montpelier; Pearl Gaynelle Gaines to Sarah B. Mullen, $195,000.
6046 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; Christopher James Adler, trustee to Julia Poreda, $225,000.
9058 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Dipanjan Sen, $305,300.
13896 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to James Gordon O'Quinn, $476,500.
10055 Studley Farms Drive, Mechanicsville; Roberto Aliberti to Kiere Magdi El Shafie, $342,000.
9294 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Johnathan Travis Loving to Thomas Hunter Napier, $236,500.
Unit K, Bell Creek Office Condominium; Walnut 162 Inc. to Degratia Development LLC, $750,000.
12320 Wephaven Drive, Rockville; Timothy D. Yoder to Sean P. Magee, $575,000.
9357 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Andrew John Parker, $421,335.
9409 Windsor Shade Drive, Mechanicsville; Melvin D. Strane to Alexander Peter Clementi, $310,000.
8331 Wonderland Lane, Mechanicsville; Brenda Joyce Wade to Bo Lay, $265,000.
7216 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Larry Gale Meador, $323,156.
7231 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Glenis C. Fortin, trustee, $403,338.
POWHATAN
468 Bel Bridge Circle, Midlothian; Daniel J. Lawrence to Gregory Scott Hatch, $545,000.
4817 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Brandon C. Carter to Ronald C. Mitchell, $265,000.
2993 Deercreek Trail, Powhatan; James E. Pavlish to David G. Dziekonski, $291,950.
2130 Flint Hill Road, Powhatan; Gerald R. Neidigh Jr. to Ryan A. Boggs, $158,500.
2131 Highland Drive, Powhatan; Wrayhall LLC to Joselyn Rose Kofroth, $210,000.
3141 Huguenot Pointe Drive, Powhatan; David H. Wren to Paul Geoffrey Childs, $359,950.
2489 Liberty Hill Road, Powhatan; Kelly B. Bonds to Kevin Freundenthal, $720,000.
2995 Maple Lake Road, Powhatan; Mikkon Construction Co. Inc. to John A. Maruca, $630,000.
1849 Nichols Road, Powhatan; Ryan W. Brown to Jacquelyn D. Schuler, $241,950.
2211 Overlook Road, Powhatan; Jean H. Richardson to Susan D. McCarthy, $215,000.
1437 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Alan W. Ford to Tammy Hagen, $430,000.
3465 Richards Run, Powhatan; David Nelson Ellinghausen to Brett Conner, $293,000.
3511 Sherwood Bluff Place, Powhatan; Joseph R. Sims Jr. to Patrick E. Riehl, $305,000.
2237 Three Bridges Road, Powhatan; Rachel G. Kelly to Ryan I. Bradbrook, $305,000.
2105 Wood Flower Road, Powhatan; Jason Winall to Wade Lovell McMillion, $293,000.
GOOCHLAND
1.51 acres; Jesse R. Todd to Michael L. Melton, $171,000.
10 acres; Carolyn B. Johnson to Edgar J. Nino, $600,000.
2.05 acres; Gorman Properties LLC to BCF Piping Inc., $1,150,000.
21.737 acres; Thomas R. Evans to Donald C. Parks, $170,000.
4.6 acres; Marsha G. White, trustee to Michael G. Felix, $380,000.
Lot 1, Little Tuckahoe; Nancy Reiber Kapuschansky to Dale Preston Ennis, $600,000.
Lot 4, Section 11, Oilville Business Park; APC Midatlantic Group Inc. to 2561 Turkey Creek LLC, $525,000.
Lot 5, Block H, Bellview Gardens; Thomas A. Mills Jr., trustee to Mills Capital LLC, $210,000.
Lots 6 and 7, Section 1, Lower Tuckahoe; Mark A. Sweeney, trustee to WHWH LLC, $841,000.
Lots, Section 2, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $1,000,000.
Parcels; James River Mitigation Landbank LC to Sabot Island LLC, $448,000.
Petersburg
Parcel; David Brown to Kurt T. Irgens, $217,500.
Parcel; Joseph B. Miller III to Dale W. Pittman, $360,000.
Parcel; Blair Underwood to Kenrick Small, $210,000.
DINWIDDIE
5.3131 acres; Pennymac Loan Services to John Edward Baker, $220,000.
10 acres; Collin Olie to Stephanie D. Meloy, $187,500.
12 acres; John Barrett Chappell Jr. to Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, $164,000.
67.808 acres; James R. Williams Jr. to Rian J. Williams, $175,000.
Lot 75, Section 5, Phase 4, Waterford; Harold J. Tyler to Samantha L. Tyler, $225,000.
Lots 5-7, Block D, Edgehill Park; Richard A. Grenoble to Calvin Carter, $153,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Lots 34 and 35, Block 4, Riverside Park and Riverside Park Annex; Christopher B. Ackerman to Steven Bulifant, $152,000.
Lots 1-3, Block B, Prospect Heights; Anne K. Johnson to S & C Property LLC, $225,000.
Lots 13-16, Oblock 3, Chesterfield Place; Edgar F. Herrera to Amanda L. Burbee, $220,000.
Lots 14-16, Block C, Holly Grove; Naveen K. Singh to Valencia Alexandra Hicks-Graham, $180,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 36, Camerons Landing; Godfrey S. Swan to Stella Lucas, $248,000.
Lots 1-3, Block 15, Washington Heights; James T. Traylor Jr. to Stacey Lynn Wilson, $150,000.
Lots 15-17 and part of Lots 14 and 18, Block 8, Appomattox Heights; Albert L. Pearson to Rachel C. Keim, $193,000.
Lots 9-12, Block 6, Dupont Annex; Burt Hunter to Cameron Walker, $185,000.
NEW KENT
13.116 acres; John P. Boyle III to Louis W. Baltz, $230,000.
2 acres; James K. Temple, executor to Mitchell Ray Jacobs Jr., $170,000.
23.806 acres; Robert L. Bell to Megan Noelle Badner, $465,000.
4.15 acres; Katherine A. Linkenhoker to Eastern Virginia Bank, $312,200.
5 acres; William L. Spangler to John P. Boyle III, $170,000.
Lot, Phase 3, Section 1, Patriots Landing; Newrez LLC to 33 Akers LLC, $330,600.
Lots 11-16, Block B, Fields at Pine Fork; Pine Fork LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $450,000.
Lots 160, 161 and 162, Woodhaven Shores; Anissa Ames to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $179,056.
Lots 23 and 24, Section L, Brickshire; Mickey L. West to Joyce Marie Newman, $389,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
7209 Birchett Drive, Prince George; John A. Woodard to Ronald R. Heffernan, $259,000.
200 Cottonwood Lane, Prince George; Earnest R. Thomas to Terrill Jones, $237,000.
15895 Loving Union Road, Disputanta; Sue A. Gravel to Oliver J. Bolin, $200,500.
15960 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; Chappell Construction LLC to Hunter G. Johnson, $249,000.
1835 Spain Drive, South Prince George; Cathy J. Dale to Luke G. Demers, $210,000.
Charles city
9400 Adkins Road, Charles City; Ron M. Tettelbach to Richard Tettelbach, $270,000.
6022 Old Union Road, Charles City; Christopher Carroll to Natalie G. Bendle, $185,000.
AMELIA
12600 Church St., Amelia Court House; Mary E. Terrel to Amy M. Terrel, $195,000.
14200 Grub Hill Church Road, Amelia Court House; James Atkins to Scott William Grabham, $510,000.
6100 Soap Stone Road, Jetersville; Juan E. Yoder to Jason R. Hinebaugh, $235,000.
12190 Timber Trail, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to Jesse Thomas Cox Jr., $552,008.
CAROLINE
Lot 169, Brookwood; LGI Homes Virginia LLC to Charles Racine, $284,900.
Parcel; Powell Construction Services LLC to Aimee Marie Rocheleau, $525,500.
Parcel; David A. Lohrey to Kaitlin G. Van Winkler, $237,000.
Parcel; Adam S. Woolridge to Stephen M. Dix, $350,000.
Parcel; Lisa M. Boetta to Garrett Wade Cook, $200,000.
Parcel; James Cecil to Michael Arthur De Los Santos, $235,000.
Parcel; Glenn C. Bell to Jennifer D. Windhausen, $280,000.
Parcel; Thomas W. Bennett to Gabrielle C. DiPaola, $154,000.
Parcel; James Villa to Matthew L. Newton, $344,998.
Parcel; Tracey Ann A. Savage to Brandon D. Walker, $189,275.
Parcel; Courtney Ann Carter to Thomas E. Wright, $196,400.
Parcel; Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Sidney Peterson, $291,331.
Parcel; Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Jannett Lopez, $296,571.
Parcel; Lee R. Adler to Charles W. Burgess, $293,000.
Parcel; Robert L. Wilson to Timothy Compton, $280,000.
Parcel; Caroline 35 LLC to Rod M. Hendrickson, $309,900.
CUMBERLAND
145 Ampthill Road, Cartersville; US Bank to Shawn Mechling, $163,800.
159 Jamestown Road, Farmville; Tony C. Ingram II to Tammy Van Buren, $199,900.
KING AND QUEEN
2.1987 acres; SRS Builders LLC to Austin Lee Broadway, $175,000.
19.31 acres; Scott Bruce to James Edward Hall III, $200,000.
KING WILLIAM
235 Devonshire Drive, Aylett; Charles Casick III to Robert Ray Staley Jr., $189,950.
71 Garlick Road, King William; Jesse Walpole to Caleb Elias, $170,000.
3317 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Carl Michael Over Sr. to Crystal H. Marston, $231,000.
132 W Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; Crystal H. Marston to Kody L. Smith, $230,000.
102 Pollard Place, Aylett; Lee M. Siegelman to Joseph W. Dodson, $220,000.
1043 Union Hope Road, King William; Richard A. Witherow to Ryan Jordan Grainger, $249,950.
305 Wendenberg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Gary A. Gaunt, $271,009.
4783 West River Road, Aylett; M. Porch Construction LLC to Joshua Levy, $383,713.
Sussex
0.457 acres; Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $160,500.
3 parcels; Walter T. Gay Jr. to Benjamin Ridenhour, $157,500.
WILLIAMSBURG
412 Ashwood Drive; Edward V. Woodward Jr., trustee to Marie A. Lakatosh, $350,000.
225 Holly Hills Drive, Prince George; Neal E. Knemeyer to Robert B. Taylor, $26,000.
3927 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Brian P. Silk, $308,505.
508 Settlement Drive; Wendy D. Majask, trustee to Adelene M. Dazley, $171,000.
JAMES CITY
11.07 acres; Heritage Mobile Home Village Inc. to Heritage Community LLC, $5,062,000.
7.845 acres; Gibson Mobile Home Estates Inc. to Gibson Community LLC, $3,242,000.
Lot B, Block 33, West City Point Annex; Jeffrey L. Bishop to Tiffany Jane Bunner, $169,000.
Lot 12, Orchard Hill; Carol H. Hill to Theresa A. McKenna, $329,950.
Lot 16, Fox Ridge; Pamela M. Schafer to Zoran Iust, $200,000.
Lot 16, Mirror Lake Estates; Richard H. Todd to Joel R. Fortune, $208,600.
Lot 105, Wellington; Wayne Harbin Builder Inc. to Thaddeus Bouchard, $390,000.
Lot 162, Springhill; Michael P. Monaco to Buforvine Holding LLC, $220,500.
Lot 2, Block E, Section 1 Kippax Farms; Carla G. Gamble to Helen Jones Gamble, $158,000.
Lot 25, Colonial Park; Cody M. Rauscher to Fabio Leotta, $158,000.
Lot 3, Norvalia; Dianna G. Burton, executor to Elizabeth Gray, $152,500.
Lot 3R, Block 5, Dupont Gardens; Barber Construction to Barbara Cayruth, $165,000.
Lot 37, Colonial Heritage; Katherine A. Gray, successor trustee to David T. Kormis, $368,500.
Lot 37, Ford's Colony at Williamsburg; Anselmo Berardi to James G. Labarre, $400,000.
Lot 4, Hankins Industrial Park; Joyce Ann Britt, trustee to DCJ Enterprises LLC, $950,000.
Lot 53, Tract 3, Stonehouse; Surety Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $334,519.
Lot 63, Block 8, Newtown; Catherine A. Blue to Segal G. Patel, $300,000.
Lot 71, Fords Colony at Williamsburg; Thomas M. Brown to Charles W. Shewbridge III, co-trusteee, $679,000.
Lot 40, Chancos Grant; Gregory B. Hager to A Few Screws Loose LLC, $160,000.
Lot 75, Williamsburg Farms Inc.; Thomas Matthew Lueker, trustee to ETALOSI LLC, trustee, $1,100,000.
Lots 125-129, New Town; NT Development LP to HHJV LLC, $287,500.
Lots 28 and 82, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $183,000.
Lots 29 and 31, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $183,000.
Lots 30 and 31, Block 3, Crescent Hills; Leonard Michael Vess to Logan Moneymaker, $152,000.
Lots 35-38, Forest Glen; FG Associates LLC to NVR Inc., $380,000.
Lots 66 and 71, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $183,000.
Lots 70, 74 and 75, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $274,500.
Lots 82-85, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $266,400.
Lots 92-97, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $438,000.
Parcel; University Square Associates to Franciscus at Promenade LLC, $200,000.
Parcel; Victoria L. Nilsen to Thomas Hoopes, $274,000.
Portion of Lot 9, Norvalia; Clinton R. Kelley, executor to Crossroad Properties LLC, $160,000.