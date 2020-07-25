The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Caroline will be in future editions.

Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1523 N 19th St; Cava Capital Llc to Barrows Compton Caroline, $211,500.

1421 N 22nd St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Bair Tyler H, $273,500.

1601 N 22nd St; Kiwi Development Llc to Short Leah, $268,000.

1209 N 24th St; Ponce Properties Llc to Fitz Justin, $330,000.

619 N 27th St; McClain Jennifer to Brooks David P, $300,000.

3013 2nd Ave; Fghomes Llc to Abdullah Ali and Mujtaba M Ali, $169,250.

515 N 30th St; Scherer Terrie to Oshea Thomas Michael, $421,000.

702 W 32nd St; Feran Joseph T to Haff Michael W and Jillian C, $225,000.

907 N 35th St; Jones Arthur F and Rose S to Jones Arthur, $190,000.

1009 W 43rd St; Havenner Elizabeth to Caddell Jason, $323,000.

900 W 49th St; Franklin Jeremy Brent to Ruybalid Max S, $262,500.

606 Arlie St; Leviner Betty to Pheil Nicholas M and Joanna B, $470,000.

515 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U9; Massey Anne to Boru1va Llc, $203,000.

3209 Barton Ave; Reed Taylor S to Home Solutions Of Va Llc, $150,000.

2715 E Broad St; Werkheiser Gregory Alan to Smith Harrison Luriel I, $560,000.

3209 Carolina Ave; Rambilas Ramnarace to Huggins Anthony M Jr, $246,105.

1323 Castleton Road; Hunter Homes Llc to McLaughlin Kevin M, $257,000.

3727 Cheverly Road; Terry Tammy-Lynn M to Brown Kirk Warren, $320,000.

618 Chimborazo Blvd; Sunclair Properties Llc to Chiarella Ryan Marie, $443,000.

710 China St; Lionheart Of Virginia Llc to Billue Farren A, $239,100.

3751 Collier Hill Road; Nestor John to Canahui Suly P Lopez, $150,000.

618 Chimborazo Blvd; Sunclair Properties Llc to Chiarella Ryan Marie, $443,000.

815 Edgehill Road; Clubhouse Properties Llc to Smith Derek L, $366,100.

2922 Ellwood Ave; Collins Thomas P Jr to Shifflett Joshua, $402,000.

4740 Erin Crescent St; Kizzie Candace N to Goode Jamarl D, $225,000.

2121 Fairmount Ave; Granger Paul T and Rebecca to Hall Shani Tera Kent, $229,000.

9720 Fernleigh Dr; Kane James M and Martha H to Truist Bank, $204,612.

4607 Forest Hill Ave; Rader Brad E to 4607 Forest Hill Llc, $250,000.

4704 Fulton St; Anderson Gregory J and Larissa R to Welfare Sandra R, $305,000.

3812 Garden Road; Bergman Charles to Thompson Edwin Lynn Jr, $295,000.

2610 E Grace St; Melisi Debra to Schwarz Kenneth, $800,000.

3142 Grayland Ave; McLaughlin Homes Llc to Kirby Sarah Michelle, $287,500.

1512 Greenville Ave; Lowndes Jeffrey B to Lewis Milton, $237,000.

1614 Grove Ave, U2; Guarino Victoria Elizabeth to Tabakin Brian, $242,000.

2824 Hanes Ave; Tdz Properties Llc to Brown Samantha Beth, $308,000.

3535 Hanover Ave, Ub; Cure Anna M to Uparimakul Philawan, $166,000.

2322 Herbert Hamlet Al, U8; Harland William Randolph to Cunney Andrew and Miho, $223,750.

919 Hill Top Dr; Field Mary to Moore Michael, $171,683.

6400 Jahnke Road; Wright Catherine B to Westlake 2 Llc, $1,400,000.

4340 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Hill Aaron and Helen Denise, $280,275.

4373 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Connelly Kevin Patrick, $354,150.

2400 Lakeview Ave, U9; Fitz Justin M to Sudol Benjamin P, $230,000.

2411 Lamb Ave; Lambert James to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $151,290.

3006 W Leigh St; Fagan Mark and Elizabeth to Wolpert Michael J and Kathryn A, $200,000.

374 Lexington Road; Russell Ames J and Carrie R to Omohundro Tracie Quinn, $520,000.

1604 Limerick Dr; Carrico Robert J and Caroline K to McNeill Brian Woodrow, $295,000.

2418 Maplewood Ave; Mcclain Michael E to Thomas James S and Angela M, $397,000.

3325 Maryland Ave; Darling Ross P to Atkins Collin Reed, $246,000.

1414 W Marshall St, U309; Seawell Joseph R and Joanne C to Meadows Christopher, $250,000.

2007 Monument Ave, U2; Pierce Props Llc to Moyers K Douglass, $678,080.

2805 Monument Ave, U2; Slone Jeffrey Neil to Satalich Robert and Patricia, $499,950.

601 S Nansemond St; Criswell Billy G to Collins Kevin P, $229,500.

4004 Oakleaf Road; Bonvoy Investments Llc to Aucott Mary Katherine, $337,000.

1306 Overbrook Road; Ferramosca Paul I to Jones Kelly Llc, $150,000.

3942 Patsy Ann Dr; Banus Richard M to Schulze Aaron W, $155,000.

3307 Patterson Ave; Yalung Jered D to Simms Cody Alexander, $318,000.

1606 Princeton Road; Perry Eunice K Life to Three Thousand West Clay Llc, $230,000.

3005 Q St; Jarreau Matthew P Llc to Krouse Joseph Michael, $215,000.

2708 Selden St; Bashir Tauheed Aquil to Snow Robert L Jr, $157,000.

5319 Snowden Lane; Lighty Harold R and Maggie V to Tucker John T III and Lynn M, $165,000.

2110 Stuart Ave; Whitchurch Joseph M to Tooley Sean and Devon, $765,000.

6715 Stuart Ave; Hamilton Karen Ogilby to Long Emily K and Harrison W, $497,500.

301 Virginia St, U711; Gilmore Jeffrey G and Maureen K to Kachuba Michael and Mary Ellen, $199,000.

5418 Wainwright Dr; TT&T Homes Llc to Remocaldo Manuel, $199,950.

1350 Westwood Ave, U602; Haner Stephen D and Pamela P to Ream Daniel Lyons, $390,000.

3100 Yukon Road; Dow Robert M and Aaren to Krolicki John, $255,000.

HENRICO

4302 8th St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Carter Rolanda Patricia, $203,010.

808 Alden Parke Dr, Glen Allen; Thikkavarapu Ashok and Divyasri Kallipudi to How David B and Alexis Aplasca, $640,000.

407 Anneslie Ct, Henrico; Hoover Michael L and Kathryn L to Shutt Joseph V and Lauren H, $669,000.

3740 Arborgrove Ct, Henrico; A Solodar Properties Llc to Nathaniel and Kay Wharton Living Trust, $170,000.

2215 Bailey Dr, Henrico; House to Home Renovations Llc to Stover Ashley Nicole, $227,500.

4834 Ballyshannon Ct, Henrico; Carney Gwendolyn and A Faush and William to Larson Devin A, $163,800.

7206 Beechwood Dr, Henrico; Pruitt Braxton C to Zalesiak Chad A and Sarah S, $670,000.

5401 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Trinh Samson and Kristin, $434,330.

5407 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Young Robert H and Elaine Quittkat, $359,482.

1411 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Lane Kenneth W Jr and Mary Elizabeth to Morris Megan Elizabeth, $245,000.

6147 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Hpa Us1 Llc to Hpa II Borrower 2020-1 Ml Llcs, $262,700.

2402 Boyle Ave, Henrico; Le Phong Nhat and Hong Thao Thi Nguyen to Ramkey Michael B Jr and Sarah Marie Smith, $217,000.

8904 Brennan Rd, Henrico; Young Joseph C and Michelle O to Amin Mitesh and Neema, $693,000.

4620 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Tomdio Anna N and M K Pickmans, $530,621.

4626 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Engel Susan Heather, $480,337.

109 Burgoyne Rd, Henrico; Fulk Brian J and Deborah to Patel Roopesh and Seema, $475,000.

9712 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Kaplan Robert T to Goel Punit and Mahmud Uzzaman and M Mathur, $179,900.

6439 Canesville Ln, Henrico; Owens Edwin and Grace to Perry Charles Henry III and Nicole, $189,000.

2221 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Rodzewicz David Ian and Rachel Lee, $379,740.

7611 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Nguyen Duy to Shenk Brian Alexander and Jonathan D, $235,859.

3014 Chartwood Dr, Sandston; Wingmen Properties Llc to Scott Taimani, $235,000.

2913 Clifford Tower Dr, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Lee George C and Pamela L, $329,362.

492 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Carter Annetta J to Parsons Sherry and Harold E, $230,000.

12020 Cottage Creek Ct, Henrico; Eugley Brian S and Michele K to Haley Gregory N and Janna L , $365,000.

400 Craig Ave, Henrico; Lease Buy Own Llc to Crawley Samantha E, $178,000.

1462 Crystal Springs Ln, Henrico; Cousins Charles R III and Teresa L to Harlow Stephen G Jr and Jennifer Hart, $230,000.

1953 Daffodil Meadow Ln, Henrico; Wynn Floyd V Jr to Nas 2011 Investments Llc, $174,151.

6000 Dominion Club Dr, Glen Allen; Heritage Golf Dominion Llc to Hgc Dominion Llc, $8,376,492.

11059 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Mehtaji Ruchik H and Meera R and Himanshu, $734,555.

219 S Elm Ave, Henrico; Roark Charlie Thomas to Lasek Stephen II, $220,000.

8001 Falcon Creek Ct, Henrico; Ross Jessica L to Earley Kelly L, $259,950.

7817 Fitzgerald Ct, Henrico; Fowlkes Brian David to Jordan Alison Y, $174,000.

10747 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Mekala Srinivas and Padma, $592,337.

8203 Galway Ln, Henrico; Dickinson Robert E III and Delores S to Pullin Roger L and Mary C, $155,000.

3829 Gaskins Rd, Henrico; Lingerfelt Office Properties Llc to Hop III Gaskins Owner Llc Et Al, $7,750,000.

511 Glendale Dr, Henrico; Broaddus Rueben H Jr to Syrquin Sally B, $302,000.

2517 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.

10946 Greenaire Pl, Henrico; Hogge Susan L to Nassereddine Nader, $188,500.

11523 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Kim Kyle, $753,020.

3412 Gwynn’s Pl, Glen Allen; Cosy Barbara K Estate to Bruner George A Jr, $350,000.

221 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Riley Dawn Marie, $322,560.

3804 Haylor’s Beach Way, Glen Allen; Powell William Thomas to Harrison Julie, $408,000.

4714 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $186,387.

1708 Holliman Dr, Glen Allen; Carnes Andrea R Trustee to Meshcheryakov Amanda Nell, $298,000.

3001 Impala Pl, Henrico; Eklof Va Warehouses Llc to Slovak Ltd Llc, $950,000.

3025 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Iron City Llc to Kittrell Co, $250,000.

7743 Jarwin Ln, Henrico; Sullivan Jerry to Baker Aundrea L, $335,000.

501 S Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Degratia Development Llc to Johnson Marcus B, $181,500.

2412 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Hughes Daniel L Jr and Capricia R to Buys Hazel M and Douglas M Palais, $400,000.

2222 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Arbogast Patrick Ian to Smith Michael Clyde and Lisa Marie, $269,950.

5923 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Makon Joelle A, $214,552.

5410 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Chen Xingxing, $435,000.

5422 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Smith Philip M, $317,000.

11077 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Hhhunt Homes Lc, $769,578.

2315 Lourdes Rd, Henrico; Rock Hills Llc to Kittrell Company, $360,000.

12328 Manor Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Development Company Llc to NVR Inc, $157,000.

20 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Blueflower Properties Llc to Moore Denise, $158,000.

8113 Michael Rd, Henrico; Dickinson William P Jr and Barbara L to Fisher Stanley M and George K Spicer, $327,000.

2001 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Joynes David K to Seay Charles T III, $238,000.

3012 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Costa Ana to Co Xuan Lan Thi, $179,000.

1912 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Andes Matthew W and Kendall P to Sewell Sean H and Kristina Vornadore, $346,500.

4224 Mountain Grove Rd, Glen Allen; Witt John R Jr and Elizabeth M to Tuck Shannon F and Jason W, $458,900.

2986 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Allen Emmett L Jr Estate to Abernathy Jeffrey and Rhonda, $213,000.

1408 Neblett Ct, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Johnson Trevon Jerel and Kiersten Baylor, $267,500.

3313 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Adams Cynthia, $221,090.

3204 New Heritage Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Thompson Erika and Anthony, $280,540.

2609 Northwind Dr, Henrico; Johnson Christopher R and Susan H Robinson to Raper James Leroy Jr, $542,500.

523 S Oak Ave, Henrico; Remnant Real Estate Solutions Llc to Jackson Timothy Lamonte, $163,000.

2734 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Darden Rodney W to Laughter Robert Bryan, $214,900.

9309 Olde Mill Pond Dr, Glen Allen; Baker Darrin S to Sierra Jennie Helena Dahlen, $425,000.

10927 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Houck Lisa K to Shaver Thomas E and Nancy L, $383,000.

1809 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.

1816 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Burke Furquan N S and Kristin N P M, $473,715.

9628 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Meyer Paul Henry, $439,990.

2609 Pine Grove Dr, Henrico; Duong Vee and Thanh-Tung Huynh to Frank Lorna P Trustee, $270,000.

10903 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Smalls Schanna Macrai, $401,430.

1922 Pump Rd, Henrico; Wells Peter J to Andes Matthew White and Kendall Paige, $429,950.

12342 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc, $1,880,000.

7701 Rachael Corrine Ct, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Sky Rentals Llc, $170,000.

5415 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Jenkins Charles E to Roepke Alison Nicole, $199,950.

602 Reese Dr, Sandston; Gentile Katina M to Hite Michelle R, $210,000.

210 Rocketts Way, U502, Henrico; Santosh Venkataraman and Padmini to Tartaglia Matthew J, $239,500.

251 Rocketts Way, U110, Henrico; Kuykendall Kenneth Lee and Morgan G Butler to Miller Makensie L, $237,500.

8507 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Schneider Dustin L to Turner Robert M and Anne K, $215,000.

152 Sanderling Ave, Sandston; Housing and Urban Development to Fuller Larry Lamont, $181,500.

5408 Seminary Ave, Henrico; McElroy Kimberly A to Willis William Allen and Julia Marie, $225,000.

308 Silver Ridge Ct, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Jones Kandace L and Carla N, $274,600.

1536 Skirmish Run Dr, Henrico; Cadjo Vladimir to Geisler Janet P, $169,000.

9212 Skylark Dr, Henrico; Arevalo Roberto E to Hayles Amoy, $231,000.

9708 Snowberry Ct, Glen Allen; Hayes George B to Sanka Venkata Rvg and Krishnaveni Mukka, $345,650.

4115 Sprenkle Ln, Henrico; Renew Homes Llc to Diane Lane Llc, $200,000.

4921 Stable Hill Ter, Glen Allen; Mitchell Luke A and Stephanie B to Krishnan Manju and Fnu Rahul Raj, $497,500.

5720 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Wilson Antywone, $1,050,000.

10510 Swanee Mill Trce, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Gupta Kapil and Subhadra Poddar, $366,500.

4021 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Hinson James W, $434,992.

9021 Telegraph Rd, Glen Allen; Ferrell Daniel Allen Sr and Michelle Lynn to Stanley Martin Companies Llc, $285,000.

12213 Timbercross Pl, Henrico; Landmark Homes Inc to Matthews Scott E, $332,000.

1800 Timbermead Ct, Henrico; Cheek Matthew E and Molly M to Allen Taylor Kraft and Rachel North, $420,000.

2609 Towngate Ct, Henrico; Winiecki Jessica E to Benton Travis J and Maria Lyn A Hunley, $200,000.

7005 Vanderbilt Ave, Henrico; Meacham John L Jr to Vo Donson Vu and Tuyen Kim and Don N, $245,000.

3510 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc, $405,000.

4590 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Pinnacle Resource Group Llc to Aic Income Fund II Vawter Llc, $5,275,000.

9054 Wallo Rd, Henrico; Harmon Joseph Estate to Perley Kelly E, $187,000.

2415 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Pitt Mary W Estate to Easter Mary Hancock, $295,000.

105 Webster Rd, Sandston; Moffett D Scott and Sheila M to Ford Khadijah, $195,000.

9305 Westmoor Dr, Henrico; Tyson Deidre M to Lynn Christopher J and Donna L, $325,000.

5085 Willows Green Rd, Glen Allen; Patel Natvarlal A to Zheng Longdi and Xue Mei Chen, $431,000.

1213 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Allen Darryl Curtis to Myers Laine J, $275,000.

Winfrey Rd, Glen Allen; Schermerhorn Stanley J and Nicole to County Of Henrico, $850,000.

8028 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Deiorio Matthew N and Mary Alberta G D, $264,546.

10617 Woodshire Way, Glen Allen; Blake Gerald to Cloninger Allyson M, $275,000.

2451 Yarnell Rd, Henrico; Nolan Albert C Jr to Smith Joan P and Mary C S Guard Et Al, $200,000.

Chesterfield

12213 Almer Ln; NVR Inc to O'Connor Shayquan, $436,960.

4014 Anita Av; McLemore Johnnie and Ruth to Key Aga, $186,000.

125 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Day Paul A, $410,918.

6612 Autumn Mist Wy; Lnv Corporation to Nguyen Phong and Thi, $214,900.

1401 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Threatt Robert B and Alba, $324,796.

1413 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Bray Virginia, $334,769.

1412 Baltrey Ln; Raub Alexander W and Shauna to Langston Ashley and Willen K, $610,000.

3204 Barnes Spring Tr; Barger Johnathan W and Nisbet J to Zeigler Nathanael and Lauren E, $271,000.

10106 Bayham Dr; Rudd Victoria B to Lu Zhenjie and Wang Jin, $240,000.

13107 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Hardy Lolita Rena, $405,935.

4230 Bellbrook Dr; Fulghum K A and Summers M A to Lumsden Marianne, $332,000.

5237 Berryridge Tr; Reid Tiffany M to Whitaker Ashley D, $191,500.

3900 Birdbrook Dr; Collins William G and Nicola C to Harris Donald Bruce Jr, $225,000.

12024 Black Alder Dr; Benfer Samuel B to Corridori Graciela C, $350,000.

7731 Blue Cedar Dr; Mitchell Lauren N to Gjc Llc, $226,000.

4901 Brickhaven Dr; Short Robert E Jr and Gail C to Martinez Rebecca and Meyers K, $200,000.

5907 Brillhart Station Dr; Batchu Praveen K and Gorecha D to Coulter Brianda and Malcolm, $249,950.

16804 Broadmoor Rd; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Lee Joshua Adam, $417,021.

3801 Caddington Dr; Boone Homes Inc to Abbott Carol M, $771,353.

5312 Calavetti Lp; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Rodriguez Jenny M, $186,760.

4217 Carafe Dr; Anifrani Kossi E and Nataly M to Kimber Kevin L, $259,500.

6436 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to McCue August C and Elizabeth F, $295,985.

14616 Central Av; Fuller Geoffrey H and Ashley D to Shaw Valerie P, $200,000.

11901 Channelmark Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson William E Jr and E S, $535,653.

21012 Chesterfield Av; Mullins Christopher D Et Als to Hughes Latonay, $169,500.

11719 Clear Ridge Dr; Hayward S B and Burrows Diane to Latham Sherry C and Vanessa P, $244,000.

2506 Colgrave Rd; Whitlock Rebecca A to Isa Nawal, $210,000.

14001 Cooperton Cr; Altman Cynthia W to Lingo Gabriel and Christy L, $322,500.

10442 Crooked Branch Tr; Robinson Janis H to Renew Properties Llc, $239,000.

1613 Denby Wy; Weeks Gilbert T Trustee to Sharoubim Wagih I, $370,000.

14930 Dogwood Ridge Ct; Wells Fargo Bank NA to Marwaha Investments Llc, $188,499.

9721 Dry Creek Rd; Pomfrey Henry H Estate to Buchman Sebastian Et Al, $274,500.

448 Dunlin Ct; Held Thomas E and Barbara L A to Person Valerie S Trustee, $358,000.

5101 Edgemere Bl; Lumpkin Harry C West and J L to Guzman Edgar and Delgado Anabel, $249,000.

1621 Enon Church Rd; Emmel Karen N to Nelson Robert A and Andrea D, $255,000.

6506 Falls Creek Tl; NVR Inc to Tanner-Thompson Windsor Et Al, $384,485.

15737 Fishers Green Dr; Main Street Homes to Fleming Kenneth E and Deborah J, $385,626.

4120 Fordham Rd; Cmh Homes Inc to Yeater Karl Anthony, $191,500.

11213 Gadwell Landing Ct; Lee Wallace S Jr and Shaundria K to Donnelly Thomas P Jr, $265,000.

15715 Gary Av; McDaniel Nancy M to Keppler G W and McDaniel N M, $180,000.

4542 Glen Tara Dr; Rivera Eddy Rodolfo to Henley Taylor M, $165,000.

25 Goodward Rd; Ellis Paul K Jr and Kari B to Royle Trustin E, $250,000.

6301 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Moulson Allen and Wanda K, $373,037.

10533 Greglynn Rd; Sam Keo to Sam Racin, $188,000.

9427 Groundhog Dr; Rogers Laurie F to Kirby Preston Randolph, $200,000.

8237 Hampton Arbor Cr; May Joseph and Bernadette M to Castro Justin L and Leigh Ann, $366,000.

7863 Hampton Green Dr; Gautney Andrew S Et Als to Pham Sa Linh Thi and Dinh Hung P, $320,000.

619 Hazeltine Ct; Agee Corneilus H III Et Als to Oberschmidt Brian M, $255,000.

11949 Helmway Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Anderson Andre L and Alisha L, $484,560.

5104 Highberry Woods Rd; Edmonds William A and C P to Marwaha Investments Llc, $185,500.

7025 Holly Bark Dr; Carter Christopher Charles to Slagle Lauren M and Olivia V, $215,000.

12111 Iron Forge Dr; Carden Terry Wayne to Williams C J III and Walters K F, $940,000.

6412 Ivory Bill Ct; Lexicon Government Serv Llc to Hawkins David L II and Jennifer, $330,000.

11907 James Overlook Ct; Anderson Andre L and Alisha L to Grant Kenneth R and Emily B, $400,000.

5648 Jessup Meadows Dr; Harris Crystal T Et Als to Cabrera Iris I, $235,000.

13102 Kanbaugh Ct; Neblett John C and Gerber S K to Stocco Federica and Davis H L, $305,000.

7400 Key Deer Cr; Anderson Theresa C to Foster Klay D, $227,000.

2833 Kingsdale Rd; Jones L and Saunders-Jones D J to Vernon Christopher, $241,500.

3511 Lansdowne Rd; Hughes John L Jr and Eleanor A to Kriedel Joseph K and Melissa P, $585,000.

8419 Leno Pl; Wille J B and Wille Maryanne Trs to Vassilas Jennifer L Trustee, $349,900.

4719 Lippingham Dr; Wilbur Dale A and Erin M to Moore Ajanet, $320,000.

20704 Little Rd; Oakleigh Properties Llc to Miller Torry J, $150,000.

1406 Lockett Ridge Rd; Self-Help Federal Credit Union to Jdj Properties Llc, $150,000.

16013 Longlands Rd; Claud Michael and Valerie to Lambert Sean and Loranne N, $564,000.

5001 Lost Forest Ct; Vaughan 1 Llc to Chalmers Jesse Jr, $171,000.

5932 Magnolia Cove Cr; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Higgins Paul R and Carolyn D, $538,573.

6108 Magnolia Cove Ct; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Bell Sarah J, $403,642.

1520 Mansfield Ld; Mason Jermaine L to Balciulis Tomas, $190,000.

4610 Mason Dale Tr; Kelley David A to Torres Autumn R, $200,000.

6608 Meadow Park Tr; Branch Thomas L to Portillo Lourdes Del Carmen O, $150,000.

17700 Memorial Tournament Dr; Jones Kelley J and Denise Erin to Fernandez Cathleen V, $292,500.

8905 Milbrae Ct; Rainbow Homes Llc to Walsh Michael and Catherine, $275,000.

1531 Miners Trail Rd; D R Horton Inc to Hughes Octavia H and Hughes C G, $364,000.

5913 Moss Creek Rd; Williams Betty W to Bryner Michael and Thelma, $338,000.

4506 Nambe Cr; Meredith Gregory Wynn to Shelton Laura J and Lawson M III, $244,900.

14100 Norwood Pond Ln; Gumbs Leon V and Susan L to Reyes Joseph, $210,000.

626 Okuma Dr; Possumato Roberto N and Tina M to Nakitto Joyce, $284,900.

15824 Old Castle Rd; Conigliaro Vito Trustee to Conigliaro Jessica C, $667,000.

7880 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Parra Raquel Elizabeth, $225,760.

4701 Old Westridge Pl; Main Street Homes to Dent Gwendolyn P, $409,235.

12700 Penny Ln; Kimball Matthew T and Joy A to Villarreal Evie Ann and David H, $295,000.

4016 Peregrine Rd; Moriarty Matthew P and Miranda E to Jorgenson Gail, $165,000.

10900 Pintail Pl; Shelton Edward C to Boerner Michael W and Agnes, $525,000.

2000 Point Of Rocks Rd; Hope Teri R Et Als to Smith Jesse E, $208,000.

12632 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Parrish Kevin and Sharon L, $250,580.

10310 Princess Margaret Pl; Fallin Catherine A Trustee to Hpa Us1 Llc, $260,000.

8836 Providence Knoll Mw; Steiner Brian R to Darden Rodney W, $265,000.

4406 Rabbit Foot Pl; Bey Cleveland T II and Ychelle S to Smith Sherilyn and Patterson N, $208,000.

9310 Redbridge Rd; O'Donnell Thomas F and Rosemary L to Gregory Michael D and Malia R, $259,900.

9918 Remora Dr; Nay James J to Parnell Carrie Michelle, $195,000.

10941 River Rd; Hawkins David L II and Jennifer to Libby Danell, $240,000.

10430 Robbie Rd; Terrell Philip R II and Ashli to Cunningham Janice, $300,000.

2721 Robys Wy; Doerken Edward W Jr and Hall D E to Matthews Marianne, $580,000.

5649 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Edwards Ryan and Oulton Alexis, $379,000.

4246 Round Hill Dr; Hunter Homes Llc to Heitzman Sarah Brooke, $247,900.

6307 Sagamore Wy; NVR Inc to Dunford Afsoun and Edward Taylor, $537,055.

14303 Santell Dr; Benavides Nelson R to Still Taylor C, $208,600.

5924 Scarlet Coat Pl; Main Street Homes to Yarusinsky Robert and Michele L, $484,761.

9209 Scotts Bluff Ct; Landry Paul Stephen and Joanne to Smith Kathy Grace and Douglas A, $318,000.

13818 Seattle Slew Ln; Conyers Regina to Navy Federal Credit Union, $217,455.

7710 Secretariat Ct; Wann Joshua Wade and Rebeca to Cabo Carmina, $260,000.

7525 Secretariat Dr; Edwards Veronica K to Rainey Leonard, $215,000.

17725 Silver Farm Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Goodwin Matthew Frank and Cana M, $575,431.

17707 Silverthread Tr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Goumenis Christopher C and A S, $665,333.

2701 South Ridge Dr; Huband Jeffrey E to Harte Brian J, $199,000.

6602 Southwalk Ht; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Slingerland Julie M Trustee, $394,950.

603 Spirea Ct; Blumenthal Megan M Et Al to Roberts Jacob W, $250,000.

12006 Stamford Rd; Maragh Chandu and Winer Robin to Maragh Sushila, $213,600.

700 Starview Ln; Branch Jessie James and Carrie R to Sb Hotel Llc, $325,000.

3748 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Davis Cervantes E Jr and Brenda, $356,570.

15113 Stone Church Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Donovan David and Christine Y S, $396,392.

10202 Stonecrest Rd; Hamlett Willie L and Hattie H to Hoppe Benjamin Karl, $257,000.

4709 Stoney Creek Py; Farthing C A and Phillips J B to Deresse Yonas M and Yigletu K, $265,000.

11906 Sugar Hill Dr; Hill Homes Inc to Gainey-Young K T and Pheiff J A, $365,500.

10814 Surry Cr; Pnc Bank National Association to Stm Design Properties Llc, $162,500.

2911 Swineford Rd; Robinson Vernita A to Hill Danielle Renee, $157,000.

8040 Sykes Rd; Hogg Elizabeth and Hogg O W Jr to Keithly Edward G and Wright E H, $349,950.

1215 Tannery Cr; Powers Paul E and June E to Hansen Robert W and Diane B, $273,000.

13621 Thorngate Rd; Kennedy Homes Inc to Jones Liam Dwyer and Amber E, $400,000.

4936 Tooley Dr; Conley William C and Eileen M to Anderson Anthony and Yvette, $319,000.

1103 Traywick Ct; Lewis Diane P to Valentin Jose M and Nieves O R, $230,000.

16000 Turquoise Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pugh Jared K and Takeesha B, $480,000.

4219 Tweedsmuir Rd; Lavalle Stanley L and Lee Ann to Lavalle Robert and Regina, $330,000.

4705 Twelveoaks Rd; Long Pierce David Patrick to Silva Eliezer D Rivera, $178,000.

17501 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Meek Tara Hicks, $371,260.

4001 Twisted Oak Dr; Peterson Malcolm G and Zena B to Dingus Sable A and Hamilton D O, $210,000.

13673 Village Gate Pl; Dixon Maurice V and Howe Joan L to Kuzemchak Kyle C and Ellen A, $262,500.

8904 Wadsworth Wy; Potter Tammy D and Nguyen M T to Huffines-Keener Margeaux A, $220,000.

14900 Walthall Dr; Williams Andre to Vanderburg Nicholas and Deborah, $210,000.

7925 Waterman Ln; Schulz Robin M to Schulz Charles O and Carolyn K, $245,000.

9112 Welhaven Dr; Bowles Matthew and Tina Marie to Olsen Nicholas and Traylor Tessa, $270,000.

7101 Whistlers Cove Dr; Tdz Properties Llc to Wilson Stephen, $263,900.

1700 White Cedar Ln; Slater Roy D Jr and Brandy W to Cappiello Dawn James and Chris, $155,000.

21300 Winfree Av; Wright Nolan Paul to Hardy Daniel Ray, $162,000.

11821 Winterpock Rd; Main Street Homes to Howard Justin K and Bailey W M, $442,603.

6810 Woodpecker Rd; Yeatts Fred T and Mary D to Fletcher Christopher L, $180,000.

HANOVER

10181 Ashcake Road, Ashland; James R. Southerland Jr. to Waldemar Miranda Marroquin, $229,950.

7386 Barnette Ave., Mechanicsville; Monica M. Blount to Nicole Rae Closs, $250,000.

7365 Beechbark Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Trudie H. Knight Revocable Trust, $485,969.

10047 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Joyce Ann Tudor, $417,504.

9285 Blagodn Drive, Mechanicsville; Gregg B. Barr to Anthony Wayne Miller, $3,250,000.

8079 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Joyce M. Loan, $345,500.

10464 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder lLC to Clifford E. Hammer Jr., $457,286.

10172 Cool Hive Place, Mechanicsville; Ronald Harris to Isabel Yeside Opayemi, $284,990.

9149 Craney Island Road, Mechanicsville; Sandra W. Hott to Jennifer W. Howell, $233,000.

9209 Cremins Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Lateisha Lindsay Schmidt, $395,000.

8253 Crown Colony Parkway, Mechanicsville; Lekram Investment LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $170,000.

9227 Denton’s Tavern Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sarah Holland Krajisnik, $443,895.

11051 Dixie Lane, Mechanicsville; Timothy C. Bishop to Douglas C. Welsh, $1,000,000.

9520 Fawn Park Lane, Mechanicsville; Jason S. Drake to Brett David Kimball, $300,000.

9050 Fayemont Drive, Mechanicsville; Fred C. Burns Sr. to Wayne G. Salmon Jr., $259,000.

6337 Foxrock Lane, Mechanicsville; Cecil L. Walker to Frelin D. Perree, $232,000.

Giles Farm; Giles Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $245,000.

16761 Hanover Junction Lane, Doswell; Daniel Bucker to Brian Thompson, $495,000.

7315 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Chad Matthews to Khoa Dang Nguyen, $242,000.

7187 Higgins Lane, Mechanicsville; 7187 Higgins Lane Series to David E. Hamilton, $450,000.

7292 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Dari N. Swift to Michael S. McCoy, $226,500.

6486 Lakevista Drive, Mechanicsville; Velma Lee Robinette to Tyler Gunter, $213,500.

9602 Leighfield Way, Mechanicsville; Cheryl D. Boykin to Joshua Thiel, $190,000.

Maple Street; RCI Builders LLC to RAC Rentals LLC, $622,780.

12132 Melton Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to John Tarsisius Bush II, $460,537.

7063 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jeffrey Cox, $167,700.

11185 Open Meadows Lane, Mechanicsville; Ronald Lee Buchanan Jr. to Michael A. Daugherty, $300,000.

7443 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Roberto J. Rochet to Garth Evans, $233,950.

9413 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Grace L. Harrison, $451,860.

13541 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Ashwwini Kumar Reddy Yalala to Benjamin Clair Smith, $320,000.

15215 Quaker Church Road, Montpelier; Mapledale LLC to Garrett Robert Christ, $385,500.

6330 Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael K. Depuy to Brian Weatherford, $249,950.

8309 Shane Edmonds Lane, Mechanicsville; Russell E. Pitts Jr. to Rosalyn M. Shevzov, $290,000.

10271 Slidingrock Drive, Mechanicsville; David L. Bahen to Charles Daniel Thomas, $360,000.

7118 Spicewood Drive, Mechanicsville; A2Z Property LLC to James H. Melton, $353,000.

7434 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; Joseph P. Noone to John Fellows, $215,000.

7529 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Hunter C. Goode to Mitchell C. Billeter, $236,000.

8103 Sussex Road, Mechanicsville; Joseph R. Bidwell to Stuart Hargrave Aldridge, $292,000.

8188 Tavern Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Virginia Estate & Trust Law PLC, successor trustee to Bruce C. Walthall Jr., $336,950.

8413 Treasure Court, Mechanicsville; Kari J. Lege to Jessica Lipford, $339,000.

17145 Tulip Poplar Road, Beaverdam; David L. Wooton to Lauren M. Denoia Downes, $417,900.

15190 Whitehall Hollow Court, Doswell; Deerfield Homes LLC to Vann Carroll Gordon, $534,000.

9337 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to David Burgess, $414,330.

9569 Winnepeg Court, Mechanicsville; Jason Matthew Bridges to Kevin Shaw, $394,000.

10012 Wintercrest Drive, Ashland; Paula L. Peaden, trustee to Allan Edward Rudolph, $475,000.

8118 Woodbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Christopher L. Tingen to Henry Winston Stearns, $525,000.

7209 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Jamie W. Stefan, $320,876.

POWHATAN

3782 Donovan Mill Court, Powhatan; Michael E. White Living Trust to James F. Diggins, $350,000.

3175 Elwood Farm Lane, Powhatan; Heather R. Goad to Theodore Ernest Travis Jr., $435,000.

3950 S Fair Way Drive, Powhatan; David W. Robinson to Jo Ann Dees, $289,000.

2214 Hollow Log Path, Powhatan; Ridout Construction LLC to Philip C. Cornell, $625,120.

1697 Indian Pipe Court, Powhatan; Robert O. Rigdon to Emily E. Barber, $385,000.

3510 Kool Lane, Powhatan; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Cynthia L. Glynn, 339950-.

3048 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Larry R. Dickerson to Tyler Sean Marshall, $211,500.

2801 Maple Grove Lane, Powhatan; Erich J. Yost to Denise Lashall Cunningham, $422,000.

1526 Mill Quarter Road, Powhatan; Melvin J. Pronto Jr. to Nancy W. Quinn, $450,000.

5263 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; William E. Schaefer to James M. Hamby, $257,500.

2744 Red Lane, Powhatan; Brian Raiford to Daniel Ciprus, $390,000.

3469 Richards Run, Powhatan; Federica Stocco to Adam Stitzer, $345,000.

3914 St. John’s Village Way, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Thomas Patterson, $318,500.

2055 Stemcreek Trail, Powhatan; Luke A. Haas to Jeremy Robert Maxey, $177,000.

3384 Upper Tillman Way, Powhatan; Joshua D. Forkey to James NIce, $270,000.

2510 Watkins Mill Road, Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc. to Joseph Linwood Turner III, $504,524.

GOOCHLAND

1860 Bent Oak Drive, Goochland; Sarah Rana to Michael Parrish, $241,000.

1909 Broad Stree Road, Maidens; Mary C. Parker to John Davis, $218,000.

1739 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Le-Minh Ho, $537,733.

2036 Haskins Road, Goochland; Laura Meadows to Kristy N. Fogg, $205,000.

2321 Lanes End Place, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Justin A. Zaharris, $629,894.

1832 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Robert B. Ramsey to Thomas M. Hussey, $246,900.

4846 Old Fredericksburg Road, Mineral; Kelly M. Burton to Sarah Dominick Reyes, $240,000.

1020 Preserve Drive, Maidens; Dennis R. Hall to Jason Myles Wittler, $525,000.

2805 Springfaire Drive, Goochland; Craig Laird McGruder to Theodore Robertson, $419,950.

1318 Swift Creek Lane, Manakin Sabot; Carole L. Frey to Susan Schaffer Whiteman, $600,000.

5008 Tori Lane, Goochland; Eric T. Evans to Anne Carey McClure, $365,000.

Petersburg

3120 Field Road; Wheatley Management Property LLC to Benjamin Ryan Pryor, $175,000.

936 Gustavo Lane; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Linda A. Fife, $262,000.

771 King Ave.; C & E Builders Inc. to Kyndra D. Atherton, $179,500.

1652 Mount Vernon St.; Martha D. Blocker to Niles Brock Hopper, $155,000.

1124 Overbrook Road; Julie B. Grossman to Gary L. Sinatro, $240,000.

DINWIDDIE

23712 Addison St., North Dinwiddie; George W. Keppler to Nancy McDaniel, $204,950.

6224 Courthouse Road, Church Road; Claire P. Goad to Cathy H. Branch, $155,000.

20210 Cox Road, Sutherland; Thomas Wallace Prince, executor to Katja S. Hesse, $187,000.

24318 Gloria Drive, North Dinwiddie; H. Keith and Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Joyce D. Jenkins, $195,000.

8760 Lake Jordan Lane, North Dinwiddie; Daniel Anthony to Keshia Daniel Cotton, $336,900.

12442 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie; Amayzing Homes LLC to Christopher Michael Crotts, $239,900.

25800 Tanglewood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Patrick N. Clark to Jesse Peterson, $150,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

224 Comstock Drive; Allen G. Moore Jr. to Roberto Ramos, $312,000.

714 Lafayette Ave.; Lundie Properties LLC to Ashley Bowman, $156,000.

218 Maple Lane; Tammy M. Schane to Sherri D. Stargardt, $169,950.

402 Windmere Drive; Laverne Pulliam to Jeremy J. Johnson, $225,000.

HOPEWELL

Camerons Landing; Camerons Landing LLC to James River Partnership LLC, $300,000.

3810 Kippax Drive; Christina A. Nickerson to Anne M. Depina, $152,900.

NEW KENT

3576 Cosby Mill Acres Court, Quinton; Mark H. Marable to Austin Ray Lewis, $255,000.

8802 Dispatch Station Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Thomas R. Lunsford, $374,726.

7551 English Boxwood Lane, Quinton; Gregory Robinson to Renaud J. Taylor, $370,000.

8635 Klamath Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Joseph C. Beck, $288,102.

11340 McLaughlin Lane, New Kent; Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to Lashawn Roberts, $190,000.

7820 North Courthouse Road, New Kent; John Thomas Slosjarik to Sondra A. Sponseller, $265,000.

3009 Ponderosa Pines, Quinton; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Keith Michael Curran, $399,000.

3500 Rock Creek Villas Drive, Quinton; Cunningham Homes LLC to Patrick Campbell Buchannan Jr., $321,572.

7516 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Berry D. Williamson, $360,500.

10271 Talleysville Road, New Kent; Baker Homes LLC to Marcie A. Priddy, $224,800.

PRINCE GEORGE

4705 Brandon Court, Prince George; Norman Lockhart to John W. Landis Jr., $243,000.

1018 Collingwood Drive, North Prince George; Steven Maury Garrett to Edgar Alejandro Alvarez Garcia, $200,000.

4356 Cypress Drive, Prince George; Mary S. Rogers to Marisa Berestecky, $204,000.

5108 Fox Den Court, Prince George; Wanda Bland to Kevin A. Bland, $173,600.

6400 Hail Road, Disputanta; Mark Britton Hughes to Jerome L. Thornton Jr., $169,950.

15601 Hills Lane, Disputanta; Christopher P. Hatcher to Justin A. Bulifant, $166,000.

4303 Mount Sinai Road, Prince George; Brian K. Fuller to Bryan G. Lape, $167,500.

14212 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Lofton Leasing LLC to James West Bryant, $250,000.

5842 Thweatt Drive, Disputanta; Linda V. Conner to Hoover A. Archer Jr., $225,000.

1600 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Juliana E. Thompson to Christina C. Brown, $226,450.

Charles city

5201 Adkins Road, Providence Forge; Marcel Buijs to Jordan Coleman Martin, $249,000.

19079 Cypress Springs Court, Charles City; Blakley K. Weddington to Hildanies Colon, $235,000.

7360 Trevors Road, Charles City; Allan S. Partis to Frederick Jackson, $300,000.

AMELIA

17125 Amelia Ave., Amelia Court House; Mark Taylor to Heather Deshelter, $182,000.

8300 Daybreak Drive, Amelia Court House; Scott R. McMillian to Bret Randolph, $240,000.

11251 Hills Lane, Amelia Court House; William J. Martz III to Jerry Litchfield, $199,000.

7411 Richmond Road, Amelia Court House; Raymond R. Holmes III to Shannon Marie Creger, $220,000.

CUMBERLAND

1612 Blakely Road, Crozier; Clarence E. Keefer III to Terry Joe Fowler, $162,500.

642 Cooks Road, Farmville; J.P. Duncan to Mochael Scott Wenrich, $180,000.

335 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Robert L. Brown to Nora S. Hamlet, $210,000.

KING AND QUEEN

3044 Bruington Road, Bruington; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Brandon J. Johnson, $237,000.

26947 The Trail, Mattaponi; Thomas B. French to Janice Farris, $186,000.

KING WILLIAM

68 Dogwood Court, Aylett; Edward D. Ghee to Donna L. Fluornoy, $151,000.

113 Indian Fields Drive, King William; Kenneth W. Wood to Matthew L. Reed, $289,900.

33152 King William Road, West Poit; Jonathan B. Milby to Leslie E. Green, $183,000.

1315 Mill Road, Aylett; Matthew Mundis to Dylan A. Longest, $228,000.

223 Newman Drive, Aylett; Richard H. McMath to Parker Smith and William Jackson, $242,000.

1030 Seatons Lane, West Point; Baker Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. to Alyssa Nicole Smith, $246,800.

707 W Spring Forest Road, King William; Steve Adams Inc. to Dustin R. Cosby, $220,000.

1379 Upshaw Road, Aylett; Dennis W. Harris to William Douglas Knight, $215,000.

4709 West River Road, Aylett; M. Porch Construction LLC to Robert G. Hayward, $355,000.

Sussex

200 acres; Michael Harrison Upton to David J. Sowers, $556,900.

Parcel; Worrell Enterprises of Wakefield to Old Properties-Wakefield LLC, $240,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

223 Claiborne Drive; Alice Byers to Natalya V. Brana, $182,000.

3931 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to James Gary Lynch, $359,765.

229 Thomas Nelson Lane; Charles Wyatt Alston to Benjamin T. Deck, $264,000.

JAMES CITY

6277 Adams Hunt Drive, Williamsburg; Antoinette Merlino to Teresa A. Tyler, $239,400.

3207 Arran Thistle, Williamsburg; Byron Matthew Hand to Tiffany A. Clarke, $174,000.

9480 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Theodore Joseph Barry Sr., $318,025.

4502 Ballata Road, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Brett W. Whitsitt, $313,105.

105 Berrow, Williamsburg; Douglas E. Meredith to William C. Emmitt Jr., $545,000.

1102 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Brentin V. Evitt to Reginald Stott, $254,000.

106 Branscome Blvd., Williamsburg; Brenda L. Lewis to Linwood Leon Otey, $260,000.

4912 Carlisle Mews, Williamsburg; Erin N. Nowell to Bryan D. Flynn, $227,000.

4104 Cooper Nace, Williamsburg; Diane Cerra Gross, trustee to Garna Wenger, $401,000.

112 Crownpoint Road, Williamsburg; Lwarence C. Henry to John J. Douglas, $425,000.

3977 Driftwood Way, Williamsburg; James A. Emery to Joseph S. Fanning, $249,000.

8843 Fenwick Hills Parkway, Toano; Joshua R. Crawford to Dustin W. Jeffcoat, $309,999.

1613 Founders Hill North, Williamsburg; Jeffrey Michael Bartman, trustee to T. Douglas Cowart, co-trustee, $675,000.

4009 Galverneck, Williamsburg; John L. Smith to Glenn R. Slayton, $500,000.

9531 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jeffrey S. Dalander, $396,490.

5844 Hawthorne Lane, Williamsburg; Norris Edward Merkle to Eddie J. Nunez, $269,000.

27 James Square, Williamsburg; Hua Ma to John O'Connor Lord IV, $154,000.

127 Kingdom of Fife, Williamsburg; Randall W. Kippert, trustee to Johannes W. Hendricks, $517,500.

104 Lincolnshire, Williamsburg; Rodney N. Bencks to Edmund M. Hayes, $633,000.

3408 Lindsey Lane, Toano; Kyu J. Lee to Hilario Frando, $316,000.

7551 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Ashley Renee Acosta, $270,030.

4505 Misty Court, Williamsburg; Adam A. Korskey to Gregory A. Rott, $280,000.

206 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Walter P. Rybak, trustee to Benjamin X. Westbrock, $257,600.

4604 Noland Blvd., Williamsburg; Michael T. Ryczak to Allison H. Norfolk, $239,900.

5719 Peter Van Wirt Way, Williamsburg; Jack A. Pescatore to Andrew Goldstein, $287,500.

104 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Riccardo Rodriguez, $211,985.

203 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to James M. Collins, $227,135.

410 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Dora Sharps to Joe Taylor, $215,000.

2401 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Jessica Walton to Evelyne B. Buck, $250,000.

6523 Revere St., Williamsburg; Gaige M. Jacobs to Mursal Azim, $278,000.

105 Richars Road, Williamsburg; Nina Mae Carter to William D. Monday III, $285,000.

5596 Riverview Road, Williamsburg; David A. Harmon to Hannah Marie Wagner, $228,860.

100 Royal Sydney, Williamsburg; James G. Lynch to Michael J. McConville, $575,000.

6244 Sommerset Lane, Williamsburg; Tanya Lawson to Alek H. Peters, $314,000.

419 Stonehouse Road, Williamsburg; Susan M. Francis, trustee to Wilson J. Garrish, $957,000.

110 The Green; Margaret B. Caplan to Nolan M. Forness, $420,000.

195 The Maine, Williamsburg; Edward A. Mearns III to Daniel Lee Reitz, $434,000.

Unit 704, Promenade at John Tyler; Michelle L. Chamberlain, heirs to Rivendell Realty LLC, $205,000.

232 William Barksdale, Williamsburg; Craig D. Baller to Daniel T. Thibodeau, $460,000.

3 Whitaker Court, Williamsburg; William R. Roemer to , $485,000.

2536 William Tankard Drive, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Daniel L. Carlile, trustee, $499,000.

952 Wood Duck Commons, Williamsburg; Helen L. Hamilton, trustee to Mehmet Arslan, $200,000.

