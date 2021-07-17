Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline, Colonial Heights and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
3207 1st Ave; Browning Beth Lillian to Butler Godsey Kirby McConkey, $243,000.
1524 N 19th St; Maya Va Llc to Joyce Nathan, $153,000.
209 N 19th St, U21; Bayles Robin Dudley to Weinberger Daniel A, $160,000.
110 N 19th St, U3b; Patel Mukesh P and Falguni M to Sethi Ashish, $499,900.
1524 N 23rd St; Mitchell Rashida to Daniel Construction Of Va Llc, $166,300.
515 N 27th St; Cain Andrew J III to Oristian Thomas M and Alexis R, $180,000.
1305 N 32nd St; 1303/1305 Llc to Drumwright Justin, $420,000.
1804 4th Ave; Rva75 19 Llc to Cava Capital Llc, $165,000.
4211 Apache Ct; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Higby Richard and Diane, $675,000.
168 Belt Blvd; Orifice Orlando S Jr and Lee Ann to 168 E Belt Blvd Llc, $360,000.
1636 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Macko John Brady, $361,990.
1408 Braeside Dr; Home Options Rva Llc to Culbreth Washington Anne, $270,000.
2507 E Broad St; West Jason to Team N and N Llc, $800,000.
3627 Carolina Ave; Ferramosca Paul I to York Timothy Dylan and Zoe E, $302,000.
9519 Channing Lane; Felts Joseph W Jr and Ruth A Y to Martin James B, $195,000.
3112 Cliff Ave; Johnson Carolyn L to Falcon Transportation Group, $180,000.
1317 Columbia St; Spence John Richard to Gebregziabher Awet T, $165,000.
423 N Davis Ave; Dombrovskiy Konstantin A to Cava Capital Llc, $510,000.
5400 Ditchley Road; Powell Brandon to Brookeman Valerie Anne, $820,000.
3521 Edgewood Ave; Thomas Jennifer C to Donnelly Allison Ann, $297,000.
5211 Euclid Ave; Paz Hugo Leonel San Jose to Handshaw Paige Elizabeth, $235,000.
1414 Floyd Ave; Edwards Justin S and Kristin M to Whitman George, $619,000.
905 Forest View Dr; Hatfield Machelle to Pacuilla Gabriel Nicholas, $230,000.
2915 1/2 Garland Ave; Smith Erika A to Smith Ethan O'Dell, $325,000.
1629 W Grace St; Gehrs Jeffrey C and Ellen G to 1629 W Grace Llc, $615,000.
10 W Graham Road; Redlinski Derek K to Duffy Andrew, $382,500.
3228 Griffin Ave; Complete Home Design Llc to Wishon Allison E, $300,000.
2905 Grove Ave; 2905 Grove Ave Llc to Vmfa Real Estate Company Llc, $1,600,000.
3327 Grove Ave, U5; Sanders Mary Hunter to Wood Anne P, $250,000.
2310 Hawthorne Ave; Dziegiel Joshua P to Aracri Elena Victoria, $410,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U406; Browning Michel Llc to 406 Holding Llc, $201,000.
1515 Jacquelin St; Kiser Jonathan S to Cruz Torres Abel, $244,000.
4608 Kensington Ave; Han Hak Beom to Green Jeffrey C and Jennifer E, $413,000.
2120 Lakeview Ave; Gay Michael W and Diane B to Kay William E III and Robin M, $450,000.
515 S Laurel St; Kaplan Ferris D to Patel Harsh, $315,000.
100 Lockgreen Pl; Dickinson V Earl Jr to Lockridge Inc, $1,900,000.
214 W Main St; Queen Anne Row Associates Llc to Flick Steven and Samantha, $485,000.
110 W Marshall St, U34; Mercer John S and Linda Merry to Morris Clifford and Francine, $250,000.
5302 Matoaka Road; Shepardson Thomas J to Hanley Ashley B, $742,000.
2028 Monument Ave; Wachsstock Rand S and Paula K to Lott James Gibbs, $1,850,000.
3026 North Ave; Ouellette Ginette to Distressed to Diamonds Llc, $160,000.
2700 Northumberland Ave; Harris Gayle E to Bradley Johnny R Jr, $223,000.
5092 Old Warwick Road; Holmes Arthur N Jr to Stephens Keeanya Larsha, $190,000.
3112 Parkwood Ave; Lyle Bryce and Jody to Armstrong Timothy Milan, $335,000.
203 Paxton Road; Jennings Joseph A to Guillot Jason Michael, $1,033,000.
1319 1/2 Porter St; Urban Development Assoc Llc to Turner Bridgette Lyna, $350,000.
815 Porter St, U106; Decker Robert E and Alexis to Douthett Jack M, $190,000.
1209 Rennie Ave; Lochlan Llc to Brandmaier Jaclyn, $427,500.
2503 Semmes Ave; Mercadante Austin N to Solari Kevin and Murach Susan, $390,000.
4016 Sharon Ct; Poke Shirley L to Teos Remberto, $175,000.
3004 Stratford Townes Dr; Heath James L to Hall Emily Franklin, $288,000.
4101 Sulgrave Road; Fockler Jack E Jr and Cheryl L to 4101 Sulgrave Road Llc, $1,995,000.
1129 Sumpter St; Garcia David Gustavo to Reed Trenton L and Nicole A, $215,000.
4331 Warwick Road; Hobson Jeanette to Perez Santana, $185,000.
1109 West Ave; Treese David M and Margaret A to Micari Susan, $750,000.
5901 Willow Creek Way; Jones Gladys P to Crum Vincent and Karlyn A, $315,000.
HENRICO
11413 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Marohn Jaime L to Daylor John Francis Jr and Kristen Haley, $249,115.
3317 Andover Hills Pl, Henrico; Easter Sean K and Janet A Trustees to Allegood Jeremy, $419,500.
11313 Anna Way, Henrico; Poston Joseph Kelly and Jessica Anne-Marie to Johnson Robert C and Margaret Lynch, $460,000.
2809 Ashley Glen Dr, Henrico; Camacho Pedro V and Rainie L Darnell to Vorel James Andrew and Laura C McKenzie, $296,100.
3817 Barrington Branch Ct, Henrico; Marcus Kamran and Lisa A to Patel Nipulkumar and Sonalbahen, $700,000.
316 Becklow Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Massey William E Jr, $598,500.
6743 Beulah Rd, Henrico; Haskell Richard H B and Ann Et Al to New Green Living Llc, $200,000.
1617 Birchview Ct, Henrico; Murray Donald J and Kristin A to Nguyen Tin Thai and Xuan Thi Mai, $330,000.
9529 Brant Ln, Glen Allen; Goode Terri Lynn and Devonne M to Ali Tayyab, $331,000.
4824 Breeching Dee Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Shrestha Vicky and Sirapa, $297,960.
6010 W Broad St, Henrico; Hampton Equity Llc to Treliam Llc, $1,100,000.
10138 W Broad St, Glen Allen; 10138 West Broad Llc to Cortex Duo Llc, $460,000.
112 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Legrand Clayton B and Scott P to Fulcher Patricia H, $310,000.
2431 Cedar Cone Dr, Henrico; Subuloye Saburi and Enoho Inweh to Gunther Paul Conrad, $375,000.
4960 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Kahl Edward F to Meeter Steve Anthony and Shannon Renee, $250,000.
4610 Chipoax Ave, Henrico; Gilbert Gardens Llc to Chonay Tecun Jairo A, $220,000.
1314 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Wheeler James E to Roberts John M, $195,000.
2506 Cottage Cove Dr, Henrico; Yardis Mark E and Mary N to Williams Zachary A and Jennifer M, $550,000.
2921 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Mazzucco Joann to Mazzucco Michael A, $250,000.
1719 Devers Rd, Henrico; Evans Susan Taylor and Robin T Fulcher to Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tu-Wean, $190,000.
12480 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Corporation to Boone Homes Inc, $859,710.
200 Doverland Rd, Henrico; Glotzl Jeffrey K and Lesley C to Hailes Roger P Jr and Natalia A, $635,000.
11821 Eastkent Sq, Henrico; McCrerey Patrick W and P Trs to Elliott Julian J Jr and Patricia W, $325,000.
4145 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Van Fossen Raymond M and Jill V F Bilyeu to Puryear Robyn Elizabeth, $325,000.
2888 Fairway Homes Way, Glen Allen; Reckenbeil Arthur J and J L to Bates Matthew David Jr and Amy Rodwell, $349,000.
8506 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Slaven Shaun to Vides Angie M B and Carlos J B Munoz, $315,000.
1413 Fortingale Cir, Henrico; Stroble Latrice M to Shelton Jamaal L, $192,000.
9604 Gaslight Pl, Henrico; Berkshire James B and Andrea R to Ebbesen Aaron Christopher, $845,000.
10506 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Nuhanovic Senad and Selma to Vogler Nikki N, $350,000.
11811 Goodwick Sq, Henrico; Highfill Doris Moore and Kate B Trust to Highfill Bryan Scott, $300,000.
3604 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Jones Gayla Renee, $474,690.
9601 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Bunn Theresa M to Mahey Gurdeep S, $180,500.
2030 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Narang Neeraj D and Anita N Patel, $800,457.
2202 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Harvey Daniel Lee and Tiffany Lea Cormier to Marks Ryan M and Meredith J, $329,950.
4770 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Anselme Charline and John Jean-Pierre, $538,950.
4917 Hillery Ct, Henrico; Nottingham Gloria E to Seaman Lance O and Nicole A Bauer, $175,500.
428 S Holly Ave, Henrico; Price Delbert to Brown Anthonny, $195,950.
1205 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Norton Adrian J and Helen L Starley to Kelley Bruce L Trustee, $850,000.
1813 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Birmingham Marie L G and Adrian E and Amy F to Zambrana Gabriela Franco, $245,000.
4520 Kellbunn Ln, Sandston; Leonard Claudia K to Polfus Robert E and Edward J and Noel L Dell, $350,000.
2205 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Stanley Nancy A to Chewning Winfree W III and Lynne Eisenberg, $265,000.
313 Lake Crest Ct, Henrico; Reuther John P to Doraisamy Nitya Kalyani, $256,000.
5610 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Alviti Craig J to Peyton Jennifer, $350,000.
2412 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Patterson Matthew T to Ruan Huaqiang and Yan Mai, $259,950.
5928 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Castillo Maria Elizabeth, $261,343.
2106 Lennox Rd, Henrico; Reddish Timothy G and Naomi S to Amerine Tyler W and Elizabeth Ann Newsome, $340,000.
5315 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Stettler David W and Lisa Ann Leonetti, $475,000.
11061 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Vasquez Brittany L and Ronald A III, $450,500.
5015 Maben Ct, Glen Allen; Mungi Ankur V to Chenreddy Sridhar Reddy, $509,000.
3108 Manor Dr, Henrico; Farleys Building Contracting Llc to Gross Corey William and Hannah B Feather, $260,000.
2504 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Sperberg Brian to Linda S Weinstein Revocable Living Trust, $216,500.
3200 Matilda Cv, U0407, Henrico; Crooks Bonnie T to Gurkin Jason T, $165,000.
10200 Meadbrook Ct, Henrico; Wellhouse Leo J II and L Z to Gouffon Matthew M and Bobbi L Thibo, $392,000.
1404 Middleberry Dr, Henrico; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Baughan Isaiah, $179,950.
1825 Millrun Pl, Henrico; McClatchey George F to Neo Kai Ling, $229,900.
2315 Mountainbrook Dr, Henrico; Powell Gilbert C and Merrily J Trustees to Balzer Nancy Jones, $355,000.
1411 Myradare Dr, Henrico; Watts Robert W to Kyte Sandy, $220,000.
1106 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Nelson Laura K and Joshua Lee, $279,950.
1803 Nortonia Rd, Henrico; Miller Suzanne M to Vu Ha Thi and Phuong D Nguyen, $265,000.
10716 Oceana Ct, Henrico; Dimmett Rebecca D to Davidson Dallas L, $227,500.
3025 Old Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Raynore Chris to Sadarangani Dominic J, $373,000.
5265 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Oswald Stephen M III and Denise Marchetti, $500,810.
4588 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Starr Leonard E Star III Trust to Wagner Mark O and Kristine G, $350,000.
5337 Olde Milbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Weeks Sarah K to Knapp Patrick Phillip and Samantha Santiago, $360,000.
4116 E Parham Rd, Henrico; J R Walker Homes Llc to Asap John Tyler, $877,500.
3925 Pheasant Chase Pl, Henrico; Smith Bart W and Theresa Smith-Vaughan to McAlinden Pamela Jean, $285,000.
7643 Phillips Woods Dr, Henrico; Jones Amanda W to 7643 Phillip Woods Drive Series, $195,000.
4750 Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen; Minor Peggy Lee to Pouncey Tract Rd Llc, $221,100.
10741 Pruett Ln, Glen Allen; Narang Dinesh K and Neeraj to Bouhali Hafid and Fatima Eddaki, $379,000.
3012 Quail Walk Dr, Glen Allen; Howard Benjamin N and Amanda F to Manning Shawna Elise, $271,250.
5105 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Linn Violeta F to Pelletier Jessica, $179,900.
1511 Regency Woods Rd, Henrico; Dubcak Peter and Adnana to Remington Edward L, $160,000.
1 S Ridge Rd, Henrico; Shipkoff Radoslav P and Jill L to Saunders Jason B and Sara A Squire, $2,830,000.
608 Robcurn Dr, Henrico; Cooper Sherneal T to Atkinson Garretha I, $225,000.
4206 Rosedown Pl, Henrico; Williams Solana to Elrafa Abdelrahman and Natalia Bazyluk, $227,000.
322 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Loyall Kenneth and Lawrence and William to Booker Braxton M, $175,950.
268 Scotch Pine Dr, Sandston; Ellis Robert A and Telisha to Faulk Lajuanicia R, $265,000.
936 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Nayak Dinesh and Sujani D, $262,000.
5843 Shady Hills Way, Glen Allen; Troisi Robert C and Cherie R Blazer to Maxwell Robert E II and Carolina, $455,000.
6901 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Wilkerson Fullicedo W and Ariel E, $320,751.
2914 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Slayden Claudette Ajamy to McCormick Samuel C, $205,000.
4704 Squaw Valley Ct, Glen Allen; Lacy Richard T and Tara M to Floyd Benjamin and Jillian, $400,000.
2404 Stone Post Ter, Henrico; Clark Cynthia P to Sellers Joya B, $181,500.
2102 Stonequarter Ct, Henrico; Mahan Mark D and Amy E to Perritt Anna E and Alexander L Scherbing, $360,000.
7701 Sweetbriar Rd, Henrico; Anderson Louise T and M S T M and A T H to Grigg John H and Amy L, $301,000.
3805 Tighe Ct, Henrico; Murray Katrina to Moody Jayshawn, $195,000.
5232 Timber Hollow Pl, Glen Allen; Taylor Dustin and Claudia to Rinker Cindy J and Brian T Hanley, $280,000.
1202 Townley Rd, Henrico; Bowman Norton Mason IV to Hanson Riley Z and Buddy C Stolze, $260,000.
6911 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Cooper Claire A to Greenwood Evan and Shannon, $365,000.
7105 University Dr, Henrico; Meli Robert A II and Megan C to Wills Marshall R and Sarah M E, $995,000.
3924 Village Commons Walk, Glen Allen; Henry Paul Robert and Paige Elizabeth to Green Annie Herbots and Victor Lynn, $530,000.
8300 Warriner Rd, Henrico; Beach Charles E and Lois J to Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc, $206,501.
2601 Wetherburn Ct, Henrico; Miller Gilbert C and Merrily J Powell Trst to Saunders Sandra E and Peyton L, $224,400.
4833 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Costa Antonio Nelson and Helena B L V, $308,000.
5513 Willis Ln, Henrico; Wilson Octavio Jose and Christiane to Worland Matthew P, $245,000.
3105 Winchester St, Henrico; Southard Melanie and Robert V II to Hall Carolyn and Dennis, $177,300.
4601 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Winningham Matthew Joseph, $324,233.
4605 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Bland Fenton L III and Rashelly, $301,233.
7926 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Seo Suk Jin and Kyung Ja to Seo Suk Jin and Kyung Ja, $310,000.
5309 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Baker Jared to Gornto Claire Elizabeth, $362,000.
Chesterfield
3209 Able Pl; Barber Anthony F to Underdawggz Towing and Recovery, $175,000.
3906 Amberleigh Bl; Nix James and Eileen O to Thomson Mary L, $335,000.
7413 Amsden Dr; Johnson Stacy C to Morgan Justin and Jazzmine, $187,000.
1001 Arkay Dr; Sims Conrad L Jr to Proffitt Curtis E, $185,000.
3612 Avocado Dr; Tarr Alissa Valis to Fabian Patricia L, $292,000.
13213 Balta Tr; Bledsoe Jeffery M to Tout Tonya Shannon and Jeffrey A, $337,500.
4003 Barnacle Ct; Son Andrew to Alobaidi Alhasan and Alsaadi R A, $194,000.
13718 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Kouadio Diby and Abrainette, $369,215.
13754 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Patel A V and Patel M and Patel V, $368,907.
12209 Beaverwood Dr; Browning Samuel T and Amy D to Selvidio Jeffrey and Lana, $341,000.
9230 Beech Hill Ct; NVR Inc to Johnson Jared R and Shannon R, $402,465.
13219 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Le Viet, $420,850.
12012 Black Alder Dr; Spatz Frederick A and Marion R to Long Elizabeth B and Charles M, $350,000.
15701 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Teal Larry W Sr and Ester B, $350,149.
10718 Blossomwood Rd; Uhlik William Franklin to Hoover David P Jr and Moody M, $215,000.
6141 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Stroble Reginald, $250,915.
5406 Bradenton Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Sawyer Willard and Nora, $315,267.
10014 Brandywine Av; Laboy Raben and Maria to Hare Tonya and Alternan Junior, $240,000.
9213 Brett Dr; NVR Inc to Browman Andrea Nicole, $442,000.
14201 Brightstone Cr; Grabill Stanley T and Diane E to Currin Joel B and Anna K, $437,000.
6818 Bryanbell Dr; Rogers K and Rogers R A and J L to Vega Jazmin Shantea Copeland, $260,000.
6118 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Beaner Delilah, $246,325.
4833 Burnham Rd; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc to Harris Aarionette N, $245,000.
16700 Cabretta Ct; Hudson Carolyn R to Valadares De Sousa J Et Al, $415,000.
16067 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Smith S and Smith L and Winn M, $495,280.
14012 Camouflage Ct; Carlton Janet V and Conner A E to Blackwell Terence, $236,000.
115 Carbe Ct; Belete Elias to Hallback Erikka B, $269,950.
11518 Channel View Dr; Mayton Eric S and Jennifer L to Hhhunt Homes L C, $695,495.
12001 Chesmount Dr; Browne Matthew G and Robyn M to Elias Therese M, $245,000.
9312 Chesswood Cr; Tollison Kathryn J to Ayala C Y and Ayala Ayala G M, $199,950.
11900 Chislet Ct; Schwantes Christian and Hollins to Poole Kirsten Nicole, $237,000.
5221 Claridge Dr; Carlino Albert A Jr to Alfonso Emilio and Erika Fuentes, $190,000.
14300 Clemons Dr; Collins Joel E and Sierra to Helfert John D and Jessica C, $465,000.
14337 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Lee Bertina, $374,470.
2007 Corner Rock Rd; Gendron Rebecca Rose to Newcomb Kimberly and R A II, $573,400.
1825 Creek Bottom Wy; Serene Properties Llc to Seier Jessica L, $250,600.
16500 Crossfell Dr; Main Street Homes to Busa Joseph Mario and Lauren, $480,685.
3720 Darby Dr; Bookman Ramon E to Laly David J and Leigh A, $429,000.
8340 Debbs Ln; Gerner John L to Harris Shalita Ann, $165,000.
2407 Den Bark Cr; Luck Travis M to Smith Emmett T Jr and Barbara P, $226,950.
15909 Dockside Ct; Re Plus Llc to Homestead Rental Prop Llc, $179,900.
6236 Dorius Dr; Harrison Amber Ann to Banks Kiona, $179,900.
916 Elaine Av; Hufford F David and Karen Et Als to Home Sweet Home Rva Llc, $213,900.
11821 N Enon Church Rd; NVR Inc to Wong Ricky, $460,000.
7873 Etching St; May Vicki M to Tillman Dontay Napier, $235,000.
13201 Fall Harvest Dr; Casella Michael H and Christy H to Ballard Jerri C and Johnson R L, $330,000.
7824 Falling Hill Tr; Le Dat T and Thanh Xuan T to Dinh Ngoc Phuong, $250,000.
8167 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Almonte Juan C and Lisa M, $373,710.
4808 Fordham Rd; Youssef Petronius N to Sanderson Lisa Christine, $230,000.
9776 Fordwych Dr; A and J Investment Llc to Ampuero Jean P and Neuner Eva, $299,900.
8837 Forge Gate Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Adonis Rena Amanda and Kevon, $557,485.
2306 Founders Bridge Rd; Serfass Nicholas P and Emily D to Faris James E III, $700,000.
12037 Gardengate Rd; Rivas-Campino Jose W Et Als to Maldonado Aguina Rene, $200,000.
13202 Gate Post Ct; Jacobson Renee G and Gerald R to Jacobson Jeremy, $197,000.
17900 Grand Haven Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Reibsamen Daniel, $684,599.
17460 Great Falls Cr; Ervolino Michael and Kade M to Harris Joseph E Sr and Ui Cha, $386,000.
3300 W Grove Av; Crumpler David G and Deborah J to Ware Patricia H and Michael D, $375,000.
5804 Gunsight Ct; Wiant S E and Wiant J R Trustees to Koroma Isatu, $220,000.
14430 Happy Hill Rd; Wilson Steven Lloyd Et Als to Vargas Pedro J Jr, $270,000.
5705 Harbour Bluff Tr; Hettler Robert F and Saide K to Mintun Stephen Michael, $435,000.
15124 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Morris Rosemary Galloway, $339,990.
4113 Hidden Valley Rd; Ruffa Christopher Et Al to Stephens Christopher and Brittni, $274,000.
6706 Hopkins Rd; Tapscott Ted Vernon to Abel Nicholas, $202,525.
14612 Houghton St; Farooqi Fouad to Brooks Christopher Francis, $324,950.
8001 Jahnke Rd; Moss Rebecca H and Dominguez N to Cotner C L and Lindblad K M, $445,000.
5706 W Jamson Rd; Juliano Maria C and Blaise L to Mejia Delgado Jose Antonio, $280,000.
3609 Julep Dr; Mendez Investments Llc to Faitak Diane M and Mark A, $190,000.
11912 Kilrenny Rd; Finley Sidney W II and Jean B to McCoy Megan and McCoy William J, $267,000.
6405 Knotgrass Al; Dickerson Nicole to Armentrout Jason A, $285,000.
7742 Ladybells Pl; Laskowitz Rory D to Holmes Cameron A, $490,000.
10921 Lansdowne Ct; Hackett Gail to Wehrman Zachary John, $499,000.
11006 Lantern Wy; Siggla Sidney A to Skontra Marija, $235,500.
16706 Laurel Park Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Webb Derek, $360,652.
4601 Little Creek Ct; NVR Inc to Pettus Freddie Jr and Karen F, $300,565.
10925 Live Oak Ct; Kalore Niraj Vijay and Anjali N to Armes Pamela H and William M, $667,500.
11236 Lost Parrish Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Pryor Anthony J and Reva R, $446,011.
12207 Manders Knoll Tr; Nevin John M and Erin L to Chatman Anthony Lamonte, $242,000.
7024 Maple Summit Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Santangelo Patrick G and Jessica, $639,048.
230 Mason Orchard Dr; NVR Inc to Forrest Jean, $323,545.
4711 Mason Rest Ct; Lowman Jonathan E and T C to George Jerome J, $175,000.
10417 Medina Rd; Weber Christine M to Wooldridge James W III and C S, $377,500.
17508 Memorial Tournament Dr; Green Jonathan L to Strickland M A and Strickland K, $275,000.
4925 Michaelwood Rd; Shurm Construction Inc to Douglas Racheen D and Simone S, $326,088.
12001 Middlewood Cr; Cleary Erin K and Cooper S C to Heintzelman Brooks and Finc A, $440,000.
2910 Mount Hill Dr; Burnett Edward L Jr and Blair B to Sevinsky Matthew and Amanda, $465,000.
7801 Nathan Ln; Robinson Dennis B and Sheri B to Duncan Arielle N, $285,000.
6102 Newington Dr; Portyrata Zachary J to Brewer Robert L Sr, $195,500.
4502 Oak Hollow Rd; Neeley Robert J and Kelly V to Anderson Jovan E and Tarsha J, $330,000.
5012 Oakforest Dr; Alley Lewis E Jr and Valerie K to Celeste Properties Llc, $216,350.
11860 Old Buckingham Rd; McGinnis Kevin and Laura Page to Pelaez Josue A Guevara, $285,000.
11789 Olde Coach Dr; Albert William C and Joan B to Conrad Justin, $250,150.
2119 Otterdale Rd; Evans Richard L II to Sandlin Cory and Hannah, $260,000.
9800 Pampas Dr; Tomassini Lee Frances to Ewell William A and Debbra E, $239,000.
6205 Perthwood Ln; Warren Candace M to Ziegenfuss John E, $210,000.
8634 Pleasant Ridge Rd; Brown Jordan to Brewster Corey R, $223,704.
9501 Plum Cr; Bivans Jacob R to Ensinger Peggy I, 195000.
5604 Powell Grove Tr; Taggart Kenneth S and Macie E F to Diamond Keith Philip and Lindsay, $369,900.
12716 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Diradour Kelsey, $249,135.
8119 Provincetown Dr; Beall Joan L to Debutts Barbara L, $160,000.
2227 Providence Tr; Brooking Nancy B to Cornett James B and Barbara A, $257,350.
9928 Qualla Rd; Jones Glenn S Estate to Bodman Amy Coyle and David Earl, $315,000.
13707 Ramblewood Dr; Miller April A to Miller Adam M, $285,500.
12505 Reed Grass Ln; Blackwell Robert S and Erin M to Stanton Julia D, $210,000.
2101 Ridge Mill Wy; Rolling Ridge Llc to Miller Godfry W, $318,559.
14601 Ridge Point Dr; Dittrich Joseph G and Stvartak D to Rothrock David, $290,000.
5117 Rock Harbour Rd; Kryfka Anthony John and Karen to Thompson Michael, $350,000.
12900 Rockridge Rd; Cooper Heather M and Thomas R Jr to Lee Mudumango and Wyatt B T, $403,000.
6618 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Robinson Keondra and Brown K D, $387,995.
1021 Ryder Rd; Dillon Jacob and Dana to Markowitz Lara N and Feddag S C, $340,000.
6013 Sailors Creek Dr; Liberty Rentals Group Llc to Mason Tevin, $274,000.
14902 Sandstone Ridge Ct; Murphy James R Jr and Hope E to Salem Ramsey Mustafa, $339,900.
16755 Sayler Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Mancini Nicholas S and Jennifer, $495,910.
4709 Selwood Rd; Payne Lee W III and Ellen G to Samuels David Jr and Shirley W, $273,200.
3313 Seven Oaks Rd; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Cattie Eugene Gerard, $250,000.
9106 Sharpe Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Jennings William S III and C M, $427,492.
7407 Simeon Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to McCormack Travis Bryant, $355,370.
9512 Simonsville Rd; Main Street Homes to Ferguson Levert M and Roslyn, $442,957.
8231 Spiral Dr; Perry Thomas David and Charlotte to Grace Lane Realty Corp, $396,000.
7249 Stafford Park Dr; McCaulay Ryan Fraser to Holubar Philip and Jamie, $388,626.
5823 Stanbrook Dr; Loving Glenn D and Rebecca J to Blair Dawn M and Preston N, $327,500.
3204 Sterling Brook Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Hinkley Christopher A, $246,895.
4706 Stirrup Cr; Wass Aaron and Katie to Putney Joshua H and Amanda C, $216,000.
3418 Summerbrooke Dr; 4 Johns Investments Llc to Hilton Megan and Hilton Douglas, $194,000.
9805 Summerford Dr; Hines Shaun P and Altynay to Lochmann Richard and Kathleen, $440,300.
1323 Sweet Willow Dr; Wiernas Frank J and Nancy Wrye to Townsend Alexzander and Roberta, $299,000.
7701 Telbury St; Rjjl Properties Llc to Callahan James Matthew, $220,000.
16930 Thornapple Rn; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gonzalez Kerri-Anne, $300,000.
3815 Timber Ridge Rd; 67893815 Family Land Trust to Jones Courtney E and Neal Boyd A, $330,000.
10700 Trailwood Dr; Beasley Shannon L and Beasley M to Akers Aaron Dean and Lauren M, $260,000.
401 Trickling Creek Rd; Moralde Cora M to Lee Cecelia and Herbert, $250,000.
4617 Twelveoaks Rd; Arif Zakaria and Nabi Saima Iram to Tista Hengelberth D Sis, $190,000.
4728 Twila Ln; Equity Real Estate Group Llc to Allende Pinzon Sergio, $236,000.
7876 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Eldridge Thelma D, $244,810.
4425 Village Garden Cr; Shiber E J and Shiber P A Trs to Allen James E and Frances G, $369,900.
14500 Walthall Crest Ln; Weidman Thomas D and Patricia L to Graves Autorn A and Campbell F A, $451,000.
8903 Watchhaven Ln; Thames Donald G Jr to Sydnor Amy K, $172,000.
6606 Welara Rn; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Sheehan Barbara M, $410,000.
12421 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Burke Joseph D and Carroll J, $295,490.
12501 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Matney Karen, $291,545.
1300 Westwood Village Ln; Holmes Cameron A to Whitlock Jean G, $294,500.
7607 Whirlaway Dr; Helms James R Jr and Mallory M to Walls Michael W and Carrie R, $269,000.
6312 Willow Glen Rd; Doyle Edward J and Rachel H to Regis Catarina and Galvao Joao, $430,000.
7204 Winding Creek Ln; Parrish Milton M and Barbara J to Bustamente Carlos, $307,000.
3800 Windy Creek Dr; Thomas Sonya M to Roberts Doris, $287,000.
3249 Wood Dale Rd; Firebaugh John G and Lynn B to Lara Jose Humberto Et Als, $315,000.
9809 Woodpecker Rd; Guthrie Brian F and Ellen K to McClellan Stanley A and Rebecca, $335,000.
12825 Yatesbury Ln; Wagner Edward D to Marshall George Early Jr, $650,000.
HANOVER
0.972 acres; S. Durlak LLC to MVille Property 2 LLC, $175,000.
1.4 acres; Brendell I. Anderson to GGL LLC, $275,000.
13.71 acres; George Clifton Brannan to Albert L. Lutton III, $180,000.
24.2474 acres; RCI Builders LLC to Kenneth David Barefoot Jr., $599,807.
3.48 acres; Ashland Lumber Co. Inc. to Realc LLC, $470,000.
3.9 acres; Richard W. Paul to Jason Evans, $155,000.
4.526 acres; Clyde M. Draper Jr. to Quicken Loans LLC, $273,341.
4.526 acres; Quicken Loans LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $273,341.
Lot 1, Block 1, Section 1, Oak Hill Estates; David J. Gendron to Dion Dozier, $250,000.
Lot 1, Block D, Village at Pebble Lake; Phillip Gary Parker to Abhas Jain, $260,000.
Lot 1, Block Q, Section 1; Willa Mand to Stephen Mand, $152,000.
Lot 1, Section B, Summer Ridge; Stephen W. Chiles to Joel E. Collins, $655,000.
Lot 12, Section G, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates to Shurm Construction Inc., $160,000.
Lot 14, Section 1, Pebble Creek; Jeremiah M. Grundy to Carol F. Howarth, $360,000.
Lot 17, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates to Shurm Construction Inc., $155,000.
Lot 21, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates to Shurm Construction Inc., $155,000.
Lot 23, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates to Shurm Construction Inc., $155,000.
Lot 24, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates to Shurm Construction Inc., $155,000.
Lot 27, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates to Shurm Construction Inc., $155,000.
Lot 3, Block A, Section A, Windy Hills; Diana K. Edmunds to Anna Boyd Kirby, $195,000.
Lot 3, Section 5, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc., $340,000.
Lot 42, Section 2, Providence; Thomas W. Nance Jr. to Barbara Lownes, $351,000.
Lot 53, Hanover Hills Small Farms; Anita G. Green to H&G Enterprises LLC, $215,000.
Lot 53, Section 8, Courtyards at Pebble Creek; Robert Roza to Sam Settimo, $270,000.
Lot 6, Block B, Milton Woods at High Point Farms; David Wesley Atkinson to Carlton Alexander Byrd, $260,000.
Lot 60, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia, $270,000.
Lot 60, Section 5, Mountain Run; J3G Partners LLC to Rebecca Cassilly, $190,000.
Lot 8, Section 8, Hanover Industrial Air Park; Goodwin Rawls LLC to Terra Firma Real Estate Holdings LLC, $650,000.
Lot 8, Wintercrest; Everette Scott Merriman to Mark A. Bruner, trustee, $735,000.
Lot 90, Section 2, Mountain Run; Stephen R. Pelham, trustee to Gordon Lawrence Fox Jr., $1,200,000.
Lots 24-27, Carter Heights; Louise Ann Clinton to Vecca Construction LLC, $150,000.
Parcel; Martin Deane Cheatham III to 704 Maple St. LLC, $299,653.
Parcel; Linda Gayle Crigger to Theresa Ann Brown, $250,000.
Parcel; Forest Pro Inc. to DFA LLC, $3,000,000.
Parcel; Hanover Plaza Associates to Hanover Plaza II LLC, $2,500,000.
Parcel; Carol H. Lee to Danielle Grieshaber Floyd, $154,000.
Parcel; Pouncey Tract Partners LLC to Tropical Treehouse Corp., $550,000.
Parcel; Sheltering Arms Hospital to Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center LLC, 14,000,000.
Parcel; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Oakleigh Properties, $156,600.
Parcel; Julia A. Wooldridge to Rogers Chenault Inc., $490,000.
Parcel; 8006 Mechanicsville Turnpike LC to Harjas LLC, $500,000.
Parcel; Carter Oaks LLC to W.L. Stinson Inc., $1,422,000.
Parcel; Francis Marcellus Harris, administrator to American Battlefield Trust, $201,000.
Parcel; Patricia M. Lacy to Lucas M Investments LLC, $275,000.
Parcel; John Miller to Jace & Chase LLC, $285,000.
Parcel; Mary C. Schandelmeier to Mayne Growers LLC, $329,500.
Section 1, Harbor Ridge; Hanky LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $765,000.
Section 2B, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $372,900.
Section 3, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Farmstead Villas LLC, $1,314,000.
Section 7, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $280,000.
Section 8, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $248,600.
POWHATAN
10.003 acres; R. Michael Vandeweghe Jr. to Thomas S. Harcum, $168,600.
11.005 acres; Sharon Rita Courtwright, sole heir to Nathan C. Miller, $387,000.
11.5 acres; Eric J. Watson to Jay-Michael Forehand, $301,500.
15.185 acres, Parcel 5, Glenwood Farms; Grey Ridge Builders LLC to William Lane, $150,000.
19.72 acres; Patricia J. Todd to John Gregory Strickler, $207,000.
2.452 acres; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Glen S. Wiley, $257,000.
2.61 acres; Ray E. Hay Jr. to Kuldeep Kaur, $525,000.
20 acres; David Allen Clakr to Andrew Michael Haas, $289,000.
6.618 acres; William Babcock Sr. to Powhatan County Department of Social Services, $185,000.
Lot 1, Section F, Quarter Mill Lane; Hamill D. Jones Jr. to Fetko Properties LLC, $418,000.
Lot 11, Cedar Green; Catherine Jeanette Smith to Robert W. Royall, $184,400.
Lot 3, Timber Mill; Skinquarter Properties Ltd to Michelle C. Golden, $291,500.
Lot 47, Section 1, Aston; Samuel M. Hull to Holly L. Shropshire, $715,000.
Lot 8, Block G, Section 2, Tilman’s Farm; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Loancare LLC, $472,800.
Parcel; Nathan C. Miller to Jacob M. Florence, $262,000.
GOOCHLAND
10 acres; Gus John Cametas, trustee to Antionqiue Chamelle Addison, $158,000.
2.386 acres; Michael K. Fields to Creekmore LLC, $325,000.
3.569 acres; Alexander Eroshenko to Alexa Glazunov, $180,000.
4.03 acres; Virginia RV Storage LLC to Binnion Inc., $320,000.
45.259 acres; John S. Thornton Jr. to E. Carter Duke Jr., $400,000.
59.6 acres; Dick Purcell Land Cattle & Timber Corp. to Matthew C. Gilman, $235,000.
Lot 1, Block A, Section 3, Dover Branch; Dover Branch LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $169,950.
Lot 19, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Rajendra M. Patel, $294,850.
Lot 6, Block C, Section 2, BreezeHill; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Stuart Carl Norton, $175,000.
Lot 27, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Harold A. Bernstein, $274,950.
Lot 67, Section 3, Sysonby Ridge; Frederick F. Fernette to Jeremy Munns, $176,900.
Lots 16, 24, 41 and 52, Section 3, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $500,000.
3 lots; Lara Warne to Farvue LLC, $1,250,000.
Parcel; Creekmore Group LLC to Creekmore LLC, $650,000.
2 parcels; Mildred T. Taylor to Bird Dog Development LLC, $180,000.
Petersburg
2731 Crater Raod; NWSK Enterprise LLC to Sayyar Petersburg Property LLC, $195,000.
2223 Dakar Drive; George W. Friday to Danita S. Hardin, $170,000.
20 Liberty St.; Fred W. Baker III to Amos M. Barnes, $170,000.
1700 Midway Ave.; 1711 Midway LLC to Funk LLC, $250,000.
36 Perry St.; Perry Manor LLC to Omar Stanley, $170,950.
1590 S Sycamore St.; Kathleen M. Werkheiser to Vickie McNeill, $275,000.
1767 Westover Ave.; Xiao Hong Jin to Sharonda Thierry, $315,000.
DINWIDDIE
2.25 acres; Josephine H. Crews to U.S. Bank NA, $152,622.
2.31 acres; William H. Henn to Kristine A. Tamblingson, $460,000.
21.5 acres; Alice C. Bonner to David Scott Harvard, $195,000.
676.25 acres; Mapledale LLC to Lee Branch LLC, $232,500.
Lot 12, Section 2, Appomattox Manor; Dyllan N. Hall to Bogese Realty and Construction Inc., $171,900.
Lot 67, Section 3, Sysonby Ridge; Frederick F. Fernette to Jeremy Munns, $176,900.
Lots 112, 119 and 131, Waterford; Chesdin Ltd. to A-may-zing Homes LLC, $180,000.
HOPEWELL
4 parcels; Commonwealth Industrial Services Inc. to Advansix Resins and Chemicals LLC, $465,000.
Lot D, Block 18, B Village; VIP Dream Homes LLC to Karina Ochoa, $200,000.
Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 25, Battleground; Bill Lewis Odum Jr. to Tekisha Berry, $185,000.
Lots 3 and 4, Block E, Forest Lawn; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Hayley M. Landrum, $150,000.
Part of Lots 10-11, Block B, Forest Hill; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Kaci D. Anderson, $153,000.
NEW KENT
11321 Brickshire Court, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Richard Ciochon, $374,458.
8545 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Travis Allen Newton, $282,580.
221 Four Islands Trail, Lanexa; Eric D. Homan to Robert S. Borden, $700,000.
7123 Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Gary L. Nofsker to Derrell J. Landry, $215,000.
8605 Klamath Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Brittany Morris, $315,199.
2849 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; John E. Karaffa to Richard R. Denicola, $312,000.
6681 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Thomas Chadwick Zanow, $376,671.
7463 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to India Riley, $304,580.
3412 South Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Lana E. Klein, trustee to Eric Flynn, $295,000.
5272 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Valarie Hans, $489,970.
7560 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; Dwayne Gary to John Louis Ford, $400,500.
4601 Windy Lane, Barhamsville; Barry W. Allen to Jason L. Walther, $385,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
0.35 acres; John P. Blankenship to Nancy B. Briggs Trust, $160,000.
1 acre; Steven Matthew Hall to Ronald E. Meeker, $165,000.
14.58 acres; Linda M. Tomlin, special commissioner to Cornell L. Prince, $430,000.
2.1 acres; Jack Keith Cox Jr. to Christine Gerhart Newman, $174,700.
4.05 acres; Christopher D. Lampman to Sweet Retreats LLC, $157,000.
5.378 acres; Jordan Point Yacht Haven Inc. to Coast to Coast Ventures LLC, $1,350,000.
83.5 acres; Arbol Tree LLC to Teressa Grubb Clary, $535,000.
Lot 1, Baxter Pines; James F. Linzey to Vincent M. Branch Jr., $242,000.
Lot 14, Ruffin Ridge Farms; Faron S. Courtney to Grayson T. Nicol, $270,000.
Lot 4, Block A, Bland Ridge; William S. Grizzard to Robert Garland Fletcher, $395,000.
Lot 4, Block B, Bland Ridge; Richard S. Curry Jr. to Donnell Clark, $409,700.
Lot 4, Block D, Section 2, Birchett Estates; Joseph Elliott Arnold, trustee to America's Dream LLC, $240,000.
Parcel; Paul S. Bliley Jr., trustee to Rental Investments One LLC, $712,345.
Parcel; Buckingham Realty LLC to Hatsul LLC, $208,000.
Charles city
10 acres; Evelyton Farms Inc. to Indian Fields Properties LLC, $750,000.
100 acres; Beverly A. Washington Sr. to Jonathan C. Kinney, trustee, $370,000.
14.19 acres; Samuel I. White, PC, trustee to West View Properties LLC, $411,000.
AMELIA
12.29 acres; F&P Enterprises Inc. to Southern Land Co. LLC, $325,000.
101.14 acres; Billy W. Barton Jr. to Andrew O. Jordan, $170,300.
3 parcels; Charles Boucher to Jeremiah Winters, $251,500.
CUMBERLAND
42.976 acres; John Heilmeier Jr. to Bek & Bayat Motors LLC, $325,000.
530.19 acres; Monticello Forest LLC to Virginia Timberland Partners LLC, $1,010,000.
KING AND QUEEN
3.1 acres; John R. Nein JR. to Richard Anthony Opett, $485,000.
Lot 5, Parcel A, Belle View Farm; Gary Mitchell Anderson to Guy Living Trust, $175,000.
Portion of Lots 633 and 634, Town of West Point; Olsson Realty LLC to 913 Main St. LLC, $175,000.
KING WILLIAM
5.159 acres; Marjorie S. Becus to Richard Anthony Long II, $289,000.
59.04 acres; Longest Realty LLC to Darrell Kellum Inc., $230,000.
9.73 acres; Berb Built Inc. to Joseph William Beiter Jr., $196,450.
Lot 1, Smokey Vista; A.S. Lankford Appraisals Inc. to Joseph T. Keller, $225,000.
Lot 15, Section 3, McCauley Park; Bridgette A. Alan to Victor C. Eilenfield, trustee, $274,950.
Lot 351, Euclid Heights; Ffoemit LLC to Spencer Adkins, $154,500.
Lot 36, Section D, Oak Springs; Nicholas Williams to Adam Clay Daniels, $214,900.
Parcel; Timbervest Partners III Virginia LLC to Churchville LLC, $645,000.
Sussex
15651 Concord Sappony Road, Stony Creek; Clifton M. Brockwell to Cody Jude Istre, $185,000.
8492 Pine Acres Lane, Carson; Richard L. Henshaw Inc. to Carter R. Davis, $203,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
410 Beechwood Drive; Frank J. Carnivale, trustee to Matthew P. Edwards, $415,000.
410 S Henry St.; Henry C. Wolf to Walter B. Parrish, $312,000.
4013 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Jean T. Wilson, $383,895.
418 Pocahontas St.; Whitman Development Group LLC to Yogendra C. Patil, $259,900.
Unit 2, Campus Court Condominium; Donald R. Grosse, trustee to Jon H. Huddleston, $231,000.
7 Wildwood; Donald E. Watson to Sharon J. Combs Brown, trustee, $575,000.
JAMES CITY
421 Anderson’s Ordinary, Williamsburg; Jack Behrens to Timothy C. Lambert, $185,000.
9421 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Timothy Gerard Sullivan, $284,650.
3405 Avery Circle, Williamsburg; Patricia A. Jakubowski, trustee to John J. Chandler, trustee, $420,000.
9905 Black Twig Court, Toano; Kent T. Critchlow to Anneliese Marie Rose, $440,000.
2712 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; Penstar Realty Corp. to Dioger O. Rodriguez, $168,000.
100 Canham Road, Williamsburg; Joann Hackney to Stuart Hughes III, $285,000.
4032 Colonial Crescent, Williamsburg; Dale W. Keener to Jonathan Causey, $530,000.
6331 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; William Larry Perdue to John J. Focht, $344,900.
430 Crooked Stick, Williamsburg; Shwake A. Soueidan to Kathryn Campbell, $159,900.
136 Enclave Court, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Elizabeth Farley Clark, $889,900.
8040 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Jean E. Duncan to Jay F. Dewan, $510,000.
124 Formby, Williamsburg; Constance D. Robbins, trustee to Pamela Elizabeth Sliz, $705,000.
3433 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Louise A. Carlson, trustee to Mayo Jack Elliott Jr., trustee, $662,000.
100 Grove Heights Ave., Williamsburg; Matthew Tommaso to John H. Liechti, $255,000.
16 Hampton Key, Williamsburg; John W. Foss Jr., successor trustee to Sheila Nicholas Smith, $500,000.
161 Heritage Pointe, Williamsburg; Campbell M. Motley, trustee to Bo K. Park, $525,000.
2721 Holly Ridge Lane, Williamsburg; Stanley J. Babischkin to David Davis II, $413,000.
215 John Ratcliffe, Williamsburg; Karen D. Meister, trustee to Tom A. Jouvanis, $405,000.
4815 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Derrick O. Wright, $400,000.
118 W Kingswood Drive, Williamsburg; Kyle P. Conaghan to Timothy Allen Case, $461,000.
114 Lakepoint Court, Williamsburg; Joseph F. Stanton to Christopher F. Polidora, $380,000.
414 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Pamela D. Catts, trustee to Annette Van Geertruyden, $335,000.
7502 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Colin Broadney to Jessica Steele, $239,900.
102 Meadowcrest Trail, Williamsburg; James C. Sanders Jr. to Emmett Padway, $325,000.
251 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Treva Michelle Dement, $244,980.
2231 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; Jamie A. Shannon to Charles L. Samuels, $453,000.
3108 Nathaniel’s Green, Williamsburg; Cinda Wall Ball, successor co-trustee to Michael B. Giancola, trustee, $929,000.
210 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Ernest L. Franken to Jesse R. Perrone, $250,000.
102 Pemberton Lane, Williamsburg; Kathryn Genthon to Michael I. Hughes, $24,500.
3945 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg; Douglas J. Callery to John Forrest James, $450,000.
205 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Richard R. Willsey to Ariel C. Dunsmoor, $270,000.
908 Queens Way, Williamsburg; Oleh Khoptii to Janet Hope Meredith, $161,000.
3009 River Oaks Road, Williamsburg; MTGLQ Investors LP to John Preston Wall, $710,000.
125 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; Hertzler Brothers Inc. to Nathan Kyle Albers, $448,500.
9620 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Michael Shawn Myers, $410,176.
1104 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Peter J. Ragone to Heather Ann Ziegler, $192,500.
4805 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Aaron J. Czaska, $429,910.
8428 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Gregory A. Ferguson to Joseph E. Iglesias, $337,900.
6247 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; Teodosio Feliciano to Reinald Cofresi, $335,000.
9343 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Sherman Piggott to Adam Faris Alsanabani, $150,000.
3080 Torrington Trail, Williamsburg; Rickard A. Zakour, trustee to Eleanor A. Hunter, trustee, $262,500.
Unit 246, Padgett’s Ordinary Condo; William E. Barrineau Jr., trustee to Florian Stamm, $215,000.
Unit 409, Conference Center Condominium; Leon C. Woiciechowski to Scott R. Mogle, $275,000.
6944 Vernon Hall, Williamsburg; Calvin M. Patterson, trustee to James McGilvray, $412,900.
105 Wentworth, Williamsburg; Larry K. Wilson to Gale E. Treiber, $560,000.
129 West Links, Williamsburg; John H. Kniest Jr. to Joseph A. Scordo, trustee, $550,000.
4924 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; Edwin L. Hall Jr., trustee to James D. Edblom Jr., $416,500.
3120 Windy Branch Drive, Williamsburg; Surin LLC to Jeffrey Scaggs, $565,000.