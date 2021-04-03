Property Transfers

502 Wellshire Pl; Hess Lisa Ann and April Nicole to Hayes Nicholas R and Carley W, $372,500.

9101 Whistling Swan Rd; Clapman Barry T and Muriel C to Lucas Valerie Ann, $445,000.

15107 Willow Hill Ln; Ribascavalcante Denise Maria to Alas Ana Luis and Soto Carlos M, $373,000.

17025 Windon Ct; Marcucci P M and Nino M D P to Ross Luke R and Kelly J, $407,000.

12011 Winterpock Rd; McNally Octavio A and Michelle W to Rodriquez-Sanchez C Et Al, $414,990.

7619 Woodpecker Rd; Lewis Larry W to Foster Caleb Daniel Et Als, $342,500.

4612 Wraywood Av; Ashley Robert A and Sheila S to Ashley Nicholas H and Tracie L, $225,000.

13636 Yoko Ct; Carter Robert M and Brenda W to Miller Gary S and Deborah M, $267,800.

HANOVER

10322 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Heritage Properties RE LLC to Catherine Irene Brockwell, $317,000.

9385 Ashking Drive, Mechanicsville; Brock E. Carter to Jill S. Storment, $268,000.

12001 Autumn Knoll Drive, Mechanicsville; Austin Hamlin Homes INc. to Norman Dean Combs III, $669,875.