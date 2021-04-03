Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
112 W 12th St; Manchester Green Llc to Jimenez David and Jacqueline E, $499,900.
1428 N 19th St; Tnt Construction Carolina Llc to Hill Stephany, $245,000.
510 N 24th St; Spruell Emily M to Aprahamian Susan and Matthew, $335,000.
1218 N 27th St; Ford Turner Joyce Marital Trust to Richardson Craig, $178,000.
232 N 32nd St; Sample Delante C to Compass Property Solutions Llc, $320,000.
1216 N 35th St; Callery Shelby M to Downey Emily Collins, $253,000.
2211 3rd Ave; Jrt Virginia Properties Llc to Halloran Robert Daniel Jr, $216,000.
519 N Adams St; Dixon James to 519 N Adams Street Series Of, $153,422.
107 N Allen Ave; Mills Scott M to Wood Thomas W Jr, $494,000.
3300 Ashdown Road; Dupont Alfred R Jr and to Mizell Page T and Foltz Sarah A, $370,000.
1637 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Moseley Brenda Robertson, $317,715.
6318 Bliley Road; Buschman Christopher L and to Kowgios Samantha Perez, $311,000.
4116 Bromley Lane; Quelland Obie and Nguyen Teresa T to Hartmann Eva Morgan and Armin R, $653,250.
4209 Brook Road; Walker Fred to Form & Space Llc, $150,000.
1309 Catherine St; Cheneys Creek Llc to Bab Holdings Llc, $436,500.
407 S Cherry St, U203; Victory Apartments Llc to Mitchell Emma, $295,950.
1555 Clarkson Road; Tomcliff Development Inc to Bennett Delores Ella, $187,000.
123 S Colonial Ave; Weldy Timothy and Mahnaz S and to Durant Corey, $515,000.
4817 Cutshaw Ave; Freeman Fred F and Christina M to Hawkins Dana L, $448,000.
5125 Dorchester Road; Sentner Kevin A and Dianne F to Yates Noah, $261,000.
1232 Dubois Ave; Grey Barbara R to Healy Christopher Thompson, $326,000.
2913 Ellwood Ave; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Jones Samuel, $749,950.
2117 Fairfax Ave; Bronlon Group Llc to White Casey, $201,500.
4015 Fitzhugh Ave; Lee Robert E Council Inc to 1501ww Llc, $1,550,000.
3112 Forest Hill Ave; Szarzynski William E to Rehm Brenton, $425,000.
4609 W Franklin St; Robson Susan S to Rijack Construction Llc, $315,000.
3211 Garrett St; Lucier Antonietta to Swyers Richard H and Naomi W, $295,000.
212 E Grace St; Ciner Sharon A Trust to 212 E Grace Llc, $548,000.
2735 W Grace St, U6; Scott Brett O to McEwen Jason andrew, $218,000.
1520 Greycourt Ave; Waters andrew J and Mary R to Divine Corey J, $475,000.
5009 Grove Ave, Ua; Eleven Seventy Four Llc to Schmitz Ronald D and Melissa H, $575,000.
503 N Hamilton St, Uh; Selden Charles R Jr to Jones Bronwyn, $190,000.
511 S Harrison St, Ua; Kumar Sharad and Sinha Indira to Kindle Sam and Kathryn, $155,000.
405 Henri Road; Widhelm William C and Mary K to Combs Brian C and Russell S, $1,113,000.
6521 Holliday Road; Dutton Joshua to McCurdy Kevin Edward, $180,000.
1608 Kemper St; Heise Danny and Rebecca to Sadeghian Hamidreza, $334,000.
3128 Kensington Ave; Sawyer Brenda E to Oostdyk Scott and Jeanne, $570,000.
4705 Kensington Ave; Oconnor Kristin D Amended to Stagg Elizabeth L, $621,015.
1602 Laburnum Park Blvd; Brooks Christopher and to Rule Charles A and Charlotte B, $550,000.
2401 Lamb Ave; Mansour Real Estate Llc to andrews Santino L, $299,000.
512 Libbie Ave, U3; Goodstein Mark D and Ashley R to El Pamela K and Bey William L, $1,200,000.
1620 W Main St; Pop Pop Pepsi Llc to Ark402 Llc, $735,000.
605 Maple Ave; Rucker Louise M to Ccrii Holdings Llc, $355,000.
1801 W Marshall St; Emsea Holdings Lc to Sauer Greenville Properties Inc, $2,170,000.
212 N Meadow St; Bauer Matthew S to Riccio Nicholas and Agatha, $270,000.
4717 Monument Ave; Williams Matthew Tyler to Norman Carter E, $360,000.
4309 New Kent Ave; Olinger Thomas M and Mary M to Swanson Carter, $430,000.
3816 Noble Ave; Homeward Properties Llc to Goodrich Dale R and Lauren H, $237,000.
2213 Northumberland Ave; Al Ghani Muhammad L Abd to Shultz Erica, $201,000.
900 Orchard Road; White Steven G and Marsha F to Zimmerman David R, $399,000.
4511 Park Ave; Willis Jeffrey M and Stephanie V to Whitford Corporation Of, $575,000.
2914 Parkwood Ave; Lender Mark and Page Penny Booth to Cilley Llc, $511,000.
425 S Pine St; Lewis and Lewis Llc to Lewis Garrett H, $300,000.
1606 Princeton Road; Three Thousand West Clay Llc to Freeman Stephen, $430,000.
1809 Roane St; Raffi's Inc to Roane Atlantic Llc, $1,150,000.
601 Roseneath Road, U7; Holcomb Lauren to Williams Abbey Nicole, $170,000.
2108 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Bogese Lewis Blake, $357,565.
3510 Sherbrook Road; IVey Krysta M and Douglas R to Capgrow Holdings Jv Sub V Llc, $350,000.
3124 N St; Wws Viii Llc to Cox Carey Danielle, $579,000.
6307 Stuart Ave; Anderson Christopher R to Orndorff & Orndorff Llc, $299,000.
4710 Sylvan Road; Rva Homes Llc to Smith Lissa Ellen, $379,950.
1102 Wallace St; 408-410 Dobson Llc to Ward Cabell Llc, $1,200,000.
900 Westover Road; Williams Steven R and Amy M to 900 Westover Road Llc, $2,650,000.
2641 Woodberry Lane; Complete Home Design Llc to Hucks Bryce Franklin, $337,000.
3903 Wythe Ave; McDonald Dennis G and Joanne T to Sanders Mary Hunter, $656,000.
HENRICO
11454 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Culpepper Martha E to Reid Jana L, $263,650.
2030 Airy Cir, Henrico; Nuckols Stephen Troy to Lynch Brendan P, $169,000.
5924 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Holland Troy V to Morris Peter, $212,000.
1207 Archie Ln, Henrico; Newsome Aleen T to Montgomery Rusty M, $255,000.
4009 Aspen View Ct, Henrico; Stemple Catherine R to Kaufman Edward R, $273,000.
3805 Barn Owl Ln, Glen Allen; Smallwood Gary K II to Sigler Marsha L, $500,000.
11517 Bell Tower Ct, Henrico; York Thomas Ambrose and Mary Frances to Kersey William M and Elizabeth Newman, $915,000.
502 Besler Ln, Henrico; Moore Felicia L Plummer to Matlock Dominique and Tenoiya Carter, $216,500.
1600 Birchview Ct, Henrico; Amin Ferdousi to Lin Qi, $287,000.
5307 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Grey Heather Leigh to Webster Eric, $189,900.
12002 Bourne Rd, Glen Allen; Fitzgerald Dennis C and Jean G to Clark Nathan G and Louise M, $305,000.
4328 Bridle Run Ln, Henrico; Rivera George L and Regina W to Sharma Nikita and Chelsea G, $340,000.
4311 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Snavely Jason C to Ghosh Lipika and Swadesh Das, $353,000.
7520 Brook Rd, Henrico; First Of Virginia Llc to Marwaha Commercials Llc, $235,000.
5520 Burberry Ln, Glen Allen; Heflin Lynn M and Anne to Deal Steven C, $480,000.
7821 Camolin Ct, Henrico; Fitzsimmons Donald E and David H to Hooper Thomas R and Barbara S, $196,000.
8304 Caroline Vines Way, Henrico; Wilson Shauna to Beyers Lesleigh Ann and Felicia Chotilal, $300,000.
5140 Carters Pond Ct, Henrico; Lindsey Demetria W to Stewart Devon, $184,600.
12201 Chadsworth Ct, Glen Allen; Micci Lawrence and Donna to Larmon Patrick W and Melissa I, $540,000.
2007 Chartwood Ln, Sandston; Siddiqui Shirin to Williams Kevin L, $245,000.
1311 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Orr Ashley Lorynn and Herman Kinard II, $319,990.
4819 Coachmans Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Burkett Benjamin C and Catherine P to Ramaraj Suresh Chander, $484,500.
6439 Cookes Farm Dr, Henrico; Connelly Jeffrey C and Marlene to Smith Edmund L Jr, $331,000.
4806 Croft Ct, Glen Allen; Mitchell John to Phillips Angela and Zachary, $253,000.
5507 Danley Ln, Henrico; White Kristin to Chin Ken, $200,000.
6384 Dawnfield Ln, Henrico; Hill Amanda Odell to Kisseadoo-Ankrah Hannah and Ransford A, $246,950.
2500 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Barnes William F and Kathleen G to Curling Marlene L, $176,000.
10804 Dover Hunt Ct, Henrico; Zannino John and Kristen to Goslee Mary and Jason, $425,000.
11305 Edgewood Farm Ct, Henrico; Inge Wallace S and kristie H to Swaim Brandon Criss and Kerri Pritchard, $452,000.
4132 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Rowe Pamela H to Rose Peter H Jr, $337,500.
4801 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Sasso Richard V to Garcia Frank Torres and Linet Arias Larios, $258,000.
5229 Fisher Crest Ln, Henrico; Moore David A and Jane M to Conner Mark A and Diane B, $380,000.
9506 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Morris Rebecca H to C Donald Edward, $267,500.
2607 Fruehauf Rd, Henrico; Dyer Kayla M to Pollock Grant Christopher, $215,000.
8402 Gaylord Rd, Henrico; Formica Joseph V and Philomena M to Patterson Michael, $280,000.
4350 Glasgow Rd, Glen Allen; Abouzaki Antar to Ms Richmond Investor Llc, $725,000.
1523 Glenside Dr, Henrico; Paredes Delia G to Garcia Erica and Jonathan Swainson, $200,000.
5208 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Pidathala Chandrika, $378,772.
11115 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Sorrells Leslie G Estate to County Of Henrico, $230,000.
1608 Harborough Rd, Henrico; Herbert Thomas F and C M to Kitchen Christopher Edward and Kelsey, $450,000.
7500 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Chalet Properties III Llc to Gueringer Linda G, $240,500.
12360 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Purser Miyoung Michele and Alan Ray Jr, $559,990.
4917 Hickory Downs Dr, Glen Allen; Hennessey Pamelia P Trustee to Betty Haney Woodward Living Trust, $465,000.
9225 Holbrook Dr, Henrico; Mallory Jacqueline B Trustee to Xia Tao and Yifei Sun, $255,000.
7200 Hughes Rd, Sandston; Lacy Honi Caren Estate to Saar Shai, $356,000.
2808 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Wilson Briana T to Crisinati Bailee and Alexander Richard, $272,000.
308 Jamerson Ct, Glen Allen; McFarland Michael T II to Shanmugam Kumaran and Hemamalini Pandian, $323,000.
9355 Kempton Manor Ct, U1705, Glen Allen; Gordon Dylan S to Hidalgo Paulina and Daniela Guevara, $169,000.
2043 Knotty Dr, Glen Allen; Mannino Piero and Evann E Duranti to Sok Sambo and Sreymao Sok Avila, $260,000.
4207 N Lakefront Dr, Henrico; Thomas James L Jr and Loriann S to Bradshaw Wade and Alexis G Barrios, $275,000.
3413 Lanceor Dr, Glen Allen; Barbour Loretta Starnes to Thorpe Stephen and Alana, $265,777.
2404 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Bradley Matthew Gordon and Karen Lynn to Grosskopf Arthur B, $304,950.
2924 Layne Ct, Henrico; Blanton Catherine Paige to Seabourne Danese, $367,000.
5020 Lewisetta Dr, Glen Allen; Jaffe Marvin A and Kable E to Hard Maria Irene, $477,000.
6815 Linbrook Dr, Henrico; Young Michael A Jr to Bonhotel Oliver, $257,000.
11704 Lockport Ter, Henrico; Schmidt Scott M to Burke Sean William and Katherine M Breese, $610,000.
2214 Manlyn Rd, Henrico; Hodges Leslie B and E J to Perkins Richard K and Traci B, $299,905.
3218 Matilda Cv, U0104, Henrico; Waxelbaum Steven Mark to Kenup Flavio and Alma, $170,000.
3100 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Loyall Mary Lee Trustee to Wingfield Jonathan D and Catherine S Dunn, $410,000.
9602 Meredith Woods Ct, Glen Allen; Curry Jessup Lewis and Summer Rae to Elaridi Jinan J, $285,000.
3508 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Millers Lane Llc to Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia, $360,000.
11121 Mill Place Ct, Glen Allen; Marks Kenneth G and Tiffany M to Brown James Howard III and Valena B, $365,000.
5210 Monument Ave, Henrico; Lakoff andrew S and Lisa G to Wildey Rachel A, $380,000.
10553 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; Robertson Gregory M to Shepard Jennifer, $218,000.
2116 Nelson St, Henrico; Sclater Justin T to Keller Kraig, $235,000.
5207 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Fisher Gerald W and Sherry J to Love and Learn Child Care Llc, $235,000.
2809 Oakland Ave, Henrico; Kelly Cole S and Jordan Walker to Pass Ryan and Elizabeth Harkey, $272,000.
4940 Old Main St, U510, Henrico; Souter Richard Duncan Trustee to Detrick James E and Maureen M, $550,000.
1600 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Drybridge Partnership to Motley Mark T, $435,000.
5124 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Troupe Stacey M to Bui Hainhan T and Dong Trustees, $415,000.
2910 Peabody Ln, Henrico; Property Key Solutions Llc to Taylor Elizabeth Ann and Dejuan Antonio, $208,000.
10920 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Hacku Thomas Daniel and Cameron Love, $411,390.
2401 Pump Rd, Henrico; Bayly Michael and Jessica to Giraldo Maria Isabel Correa Et Al, $365,000.
429 Raines Ave, Sandston; Gorman Corey Deane to Davis Tina J and Steven V, $181,000.
4801 Regina Rd, Sandston; Pendelton Tracy E to Morris Quintin and Chanda Samuels, $225,000.
508 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Piercy Joyce A to Hogg Michael T and Ann Somers W, $780,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U402, Henrico; Maschal Mary B to Brown Kyle Burgwyn, $255,000.
300 Rollingview Dr, Sandston; Gilliam Jesse T to Cava Capital Llc, $155,000.
210 Santa Clara Dr, Henrico; Bellet Ruth K Trustee to Rymers Robert and Suzanne, $655,000.
2704 Schooner Ct, Henrico; Quast Phyllis E to King James David, $199,500.
410 September Dr, Henrico; Dickinson Kenneth L and Ann H to James Ian and Lori Medford, $680,000.
6207 Shadowbrook Dr, Henrico; Robinson Alonzo N to Payne Asha M, $263,000.
411 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Damrath Michael J and Stacy McGuire to Mandapati Sunil Varma and Divya S, $370,000.
58 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Williams Eugene and Margaret A Clarke to Badgett Cherice, $199,900.
11802 South Downs Sq, Henrico; Sherrard Lynn C Trustee to Bailey David S and Patricia P, $352,000.
8400 Spring Ridge Way, Henrico; Berrey Richard and Melissa to Hackett Bruce W and Cameron N, $650,000.
9700 St Julians Ln, Henrico; Ramsey Patricia K Trustee to Nelimark Kimberly Brown and Brian Edward, $1,025,000.
4802 Stockholm Dr, Sandston; Riggs Kristopher E and kelly to Holste Peyton and Gabrielle Dorsey, $274,500.
2608 Stoney Ct, Henrico; Leary Albert T III and Linda H to Blackford Jennifer, $232,550.
2300 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Gresham Rashad L and Patrea A to Kim Jordan Yeonsil, $315,000.
1519 Tree Ridge Rd, Henrico; Reavis Lavorne A to Washington Rachel, $215,500.
11761 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Link Julia A to Ren Xiang and Gao M Yang, $412,000.
117 E. Union St, Sandston; Soukup Barbara G to Millner Shelia T, $150,000.
4300 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Vawter Ave Llc to Hermitage Holdings Llc, $1,500,000.
2508 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Townsend Barbara C Trustee to Barker Martha M, $278,000.
1107 Waterford Dr, Henrico; White Margaret E to Sweeney Kevin Coleman and Kate Tyler, $385,000.
2412 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Kirkpatrick Christine R Estate to Three Thousand West Clay Llc, $206,000.
1401 Westridge Rd, Henrico; Long Steven P to Vargas Michael Johnson and Mark T Damron, $280,000.
4851 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Jutela Darpan Singh, $299,675.
4101 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Sanzone Rosalia to Store Master Funding Xi Llc, $250,000.
6566 Willson Rd, Henrico; Bauer Theodore Voyle to Gedenberg Paul and Linda, $250,000.
8111 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Lumsden Alexia, $279,291.
5405 Woodcock Ct, Henrico; Watson Tamara Lane to Tucker Jamil Rashad, $220,000.
461 Ziontown Rd, Henrico; Smith Parke and Marjorie Perrin to Crawford Stephanie A and Stephen R Holt, $740,000.
Chesterfield
3200 Able Ct; Rowell Willie L to Lightner Reginald Sr, $190,000.
3200 Alderwood Wy; Howard Adrienne N to Greer Chesarae, $280,000.
3206 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Robinson Priscilla, $267,975.
13813 Assault Dr; Davis Glenn M and Ardelia to De La Rosa Lopez G and Lopez J S, $256,000.
12712 Ballater Pl; Rood Richard A and Cindy M to Sanford David L and Hanna M, $510,000.
13805 Barnes Spring Rd; Wooton Ryan H and Mary K to Krause Zachary W and Kathleen F, $270,500.
9613 Beach Rd; Mitchell Kevin T to Green George A Jr, $170,000.
9206 Beech Hill Ct; NVR Inc to White Leon G and Bastian Iman, $400,630.
5731 Belmont Rd; Smith-Hicks Crystal R Et Als to Bailey Arnold, $227,000.
16107 Binley Rd; Hall Charles M to Norell Gustave J and Karlee B, $799,000.
11807 Black Alder Dr; Deleon Kevin M and Lana J to Estep Mary T, $435,000.
8901 Blooming Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Simpson Patricia, $398,687.
4418 Boones Bluff Wy; Branscome Marshall Wayne to Russell Deja Monet, $227,000.
10649 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Warren Christina, $268,630.
9706 Brading Ln; Arcuri Karrie A to Cavanaugh Robert J and Mary A, $334,000.
4600 Bruce Rd; Armstrong Robert H to Floyd Laura Crosland, $259,950.
11301 Bunratty Ct; Mackenzie Michael R and B K to Godfrey Matthew E and Molly M, $430,000.
16037 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Cheema Raza Munir, $504,398.
11202 Camshire Pl; Kemp Pamela W to Gray Megan W, $285,000.
2201 Carbon Hill Dr; Mattson Ronald D and Sirois P A to Shea Eleanor A and Lanigan M J, $425,000.
4901 Cedar Cliff Rd; Stelton Properties Llc to Thompkins Eric J and Christina, $226,000.
11912 Channelmark Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Alvarez Manuel N and Brenda M, $703,000.
12707 Chester Grove Dr; Norwood Wanda F Et Als to Remines Catherine, $250,001.
8659 Choctaw Rd; Austin Richard P and Robin C to Hunt Christine, $220,000.
10111 Clearwood Rd; Johnson Sarena M to Hedgepeth Victoria C, $215,000.
3711 Colonnade Dr; Tokarz Thomas A and Elsie B to Valentine Stephanie, $195,000.
11940 Corianna Ln; Moore Daniel W and Gaspard C R to Comer Brandon S and Comer J E, $280,000.
14807 Creekbrook Pl; Mountanos L E and Kneisel M R to Hartsfield Jelani T and Brandi J, $494,900.
14203 Crosshaven Ct; Wall Richard W and Mary Ann to Gray Phillip and Julie Ange, $329,000.
1613 Darrell Dr; Soddu Anthony J and Pamela R to Rich Thad P and Korey, $395,000.
12749 Dell Hill Ct; Jones Alan Kurtis and Misty D to Lotti Jennifer L and Joseph J, $926,000.
3712 Dogwood Av; Macaulay Craig to Cosby Barbara, $210,000.
7731 Drexelbrook Rd; Crum Ryan D to Compton Zachary, $210,000.
8816 Dwayne Ln; Sammon Vladimir and Sammon Iosif to Marano Sharon, $353,000.
6721 Elk Rd; Johnson Jared R to Mejia Hernandez Milton J, $245,000.
13340 Eppes Falls Rd; Knobel Daniel S and Priscilla A to Eckler Chad J and Meaghan S, $579,950.
13307 Evelyn Dr; Gantt Travis R to Drumright Quinton K and Briggs J, $225,000.
2118 Farnborough Dr; Moore J S and Moore D S Trustees to Kagey Brian S and Tara L, $857,000.
8131 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Hailstalk Richard A III and K L, $385,580.
8813 Fishers Green Ct; Main Street Homes to Brown Deborah B, $337,950.
14601 Forest Row Tl; Coats Steven A and Lori S to Snead Brandon N and Sara B, $410,000.
7016 W Fox Green ; Heltman Howard A and Cynthia P to Dixon Danielle, $167,000.
9010 Gallatin Rd; Haber Barbara Jorgia to Werkheiser Michael Damon and K, $315,000.
6614 Gills Gate Dr; Quintanilla Dalila D to Jenkins Veronica, $292,750.
12804 Gloria Ct; Vasa John K and Nirmala to Setnicky Edward and Hawkinson B, $355,000.
1409 Gravity Hill Rd; McComb John P and Kimberly A to Osborne Caitlin R and Nicholas T, $430,000.
9231 Gregory Dr; Reese Richard V Et Als to Reese Joseph W, $210,000.
13613 Grove Pond Dr; Watson Damon Omar and Deanne E to Alimov Fazliddin and Gulonza, $419,000.
15613 Hampton Crest Pl; Lewis D A and D A and Lewis W E to Radtke Ryan E and Elizabeth A, $347,000.
5702 Harbour Ridge Rd; Schechter Michael S and Beverly to Kohman David H and Kimberly, $629,000.
12221 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Elwell John Lawton and Shelby R, $299,640.
11750 Hazleton Dr; Touchstone Steven E and Meredith to Remige Kevin E and Meghan D, $382,000.
4249 Heron Pointe Ct; Williams John M and Nora S to Soddu Anthony J and Pamela R, $540,000.
4025 Hilltop Farms Tr; Citigroup Mtg Loan Tr 2018-B to Kowalewski Emilee and Cov J, $235,000.
9913 Husting Tr; Abadia Marla to Bautista Erik Alexander, $216,275.
12423 Ivyridge Tr; Estes Derek S and Kathy S to Rusinovich Steven E, $292,000.
12605 Jolly Pl; andre Daniel and Elizabeth Y to Vidana Angel, $320,000.
9467 Kerwin Rd; Turley Tony L to De Soto Nadia B Badell, $192,500.
9607 Kinnerton Dr; Main Street Homes to Hammel Michael G G and Taylor M, $384,871.
13610 Knobhill Ct; Powell Colin J and Karen to Powell Kelley Wood, $340,000.
12323 La Prade St; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Sharp Timothy W Jr and Kayle, $232,900.
4417 Lake Hills Ct; Sparks Brek J and O'Neal A L to Salazar Manuel Jr, $300,000.
10906 Lamberts Creek Ln; Hopkins Laura Crawford to Hair James R Sr and Brenda D, $375,000.
16818 Laurel Park Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Wright Jeremiah and Angel-Marie, $326,298.
6710 Liege Hl; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Widdicombe Charles R Jr and K H, $422,015.
4208 Lind Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Muniganti Sreedevi Et Als, $257,000.
15937 Longlands Rd; Stokes Jacob to Rouhani Alireza, $385,000.
7618 Lower Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Warren Jamillia Beverly, $247,660.
6418 Manassas Tr; Tran Tien V and Lan-Chi T to Nguyen Huy Duc, $312,000.
14205 Martinet Xg; McKinney Chadwick G to Corral Edgar I and Lalaj Aviola, $300,000.
17620 Marymere Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Grubbs Jacob L, $355,000.
12414 McAllen Ct; Eastman Kevin Scott to Jenkins Daniel F and Rochelle, $255,000.
17731 Memorial Tournament Dr; Henderson Joseph R and Barbara C to Marshall Brian S and Jessica W, $278,000.
3412 Midhurst Dr; Perry Elizabeth Manzanares to Cruz Kenny A and Lopez Francisca, $330,000.
12729 Mill Shed Dr; Anderson Christopher to Silber Charles A and Erin R, $301,000.
9901 Millers Run Rd; Jones Ronnie C Jr and Heather S to Pompili Mauro and Odiela M, $305,000.
10011 Mosswood Rd; McGeever Thomas to Dudding Richard A, $200,000.
2751 S Netherfield Dr; McIntrye Kenneth P and Barbara M to Miller Blake H, $429,000.
7502 Northford Mw; Brockenbrough James A Jr and Tia to Ragland Roger II, $253,000.
13408 Oak Ln; Butler Dorothy W to Butler S E and Butler C Co-Trs, $235,000.
4459 Old Fox Tl; Sec Of Housing and, Urban Dev to Combs Brett Alan, $210,000.
1631 Onora Ln; Ajala Olusola Z and Ayodeji O to Allen Reginald, $375,000.
500 Paddington Dr; Coates David G II and Stacie P to Ludgate Shawn T, $357,250.
7001 Patina Wy; NVR Inc to McMahon Louis and Sylvia, $353,270.
12241 Percival St; Ruffin Louis A III and Mary N to Zimba Paul V, $265,000.
12400 Petersburg St; Franklin Wilbur R and Deborah B to Miller Glenn E and Melinda O, $260,000.
5513 Pineland Rd; Middleton Eugenia R Estate to Middleton Stasil Elspeth W, $172,000.
14312 Post Mill Dr; Delboy Frederick D and Lydia C to Thomas Matthew and Toni, $525,000.
10602 Quarterstaff Ct; Paxton Sarah Henley Et Als to McGuire Sean and Chelsey, $285,000.
14106 Ramsey Ct; Gaughan Erica to Kirton-Smith R and Wallace T, $356,000.
3970 Reeds Landing Cr; Bridges Matthew A and Ann G to Snyder Eric and Natalie, $720,000.
14711 Ridge Point Dr; Arnay Linda P to Beckett Ethan P and Allison, $300,000.
13917 Riverbirch Trace Rd; Lloyd Larry E and Kay Colbert to Lessard Bernard O and Melanie M, $697,500.
4101 Rockridge Pl; Studer Matthew S and Michelle to Narron Kyle A and Edwards C T, $420,000.
10216 Ronaldton Rd; Adams Russell O and Cynthia A to Kearns Annette, $194,000.
6630 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Banks Ray S Jr and Banks Taray N, $389,995.
18013 Sagamore Dr; NVR Inc to Elliott Tiannakedece, $425,860.
3212 Sailview Dr; Gates Thomas M and Gates Lisa H to McCarroll John and Mary Clare, $527,000.
8306 Scottingham Dr; Graves Paulette Jean to Corchado Amanda T, $210,000.
14106 Senlac Ct; Prosser Helga S Trustee to Harvie K F and Harvie J C Co-Trs, $432,500.
11807 Shallow Cove Dr; Floyd Roslyn M to Haskins Rickey L and Ramona Y, $553,000.
13228 Sherri Dr; Mason Horace O and Norell G to Lively Susan Jean, $275,000.
17401 Simmons Branch Tr; Gray Adrian C Jr and Doreen Ann to Taggart Diane and Charles D, $339,000.
6911 Slate Rd; Lee Kishon James and Kristen E to Hackworth Adam, $200,250.
12103 Southernbelle Ct; Winter Eric M to Cone Megan Chewning, $170,000.
13509 Split Creek Dr; Bell Gary D and Belcher Beth A to Henderson Tara M, $406,555.
9048 Spyglass Hill Turn ; Rice Brian D to Parker David A and Vicky P, $344,000.
1412 St Thomas Dr; Richardson Lorine to Yonta Anthony John, $255,000.
3005 Sterlings Bridge Pl; Taylor C Richard and Jeannette Y to Ringewald Barbara, $276,000.
5712 Stockport Tr; Walker C E and Newcomb A M to Morales Victor Hugo, $313,500.
6213 Strongbow Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Fritch Mari Brooke and Michael, $545,000.
11331 Sunfield Dr; Haddix M J and Bacon-Haddix K M to Matthews Crystalanne S, $250,000.
13002 Tall Hickory Ct; Mayo Dennis D III and Miller K L to Hoffman Justin D and Vacca M M, $273,000.
6649 Temie Lee Py; Herdt Joshua E and Michelle R to Sawyer Justin and Tara Stephan, $369,900.
14200 Thrushwood Turn ; Buskey David J and Chaplin C to Jones Steven and Howard C A, $234,999.
15212 Tomahawk Ridge Dr; Ranabothu Narsimha and Chaitanya to McAllister Brad J and Lara, $360,000.
354 Tralee Dr; Thomas Jamila to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $292,000.
6606 Turngate Rd; Perkins Robert G and Jennifer C to Holmes Keshia Diane, $280,000.
1643 Upperbury Dr; Spillman Earl R III and Debra W to Perryman Jeffrey O and Kathryn M, $325,000.
7860 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Johnson Keith, $234,515.
6531 Watchspring Ct; Pryor Laron to Perez Donis Garcia, $220,000.
2360 Waters Mill Cr; Baron Michael R and Kathleen K to Hammer J andrew, $275,000.
502 Wellshire Pl; Hess Lisa Ann and April Nicole to Hayes Nicholas R and Carley W, $372,500.
9101 Whistling Swan Rd; Clapman Barry T and Muriel C to Lucas Valerie Ann, $445,000.
15107 Willow Hill Ln; Ribascavalcante Denise Maria to Alas Ana Luis and Soto Carlos M, $373,000.
17025 Windon Ct; Marcucci P M and Nino M D P to Ross Luke R and Kelly J, $407,000.
12011 Winterpock Rd; McNally Octavio A and Michelle W to Rodriquez-Sanchez C Et Al, $414,990.
7619 Woodpecker Rd; Lewis Larry W to Foster Caleb Daniel Et Als, $342,500.
4612 Wraywood Av; Ashley Robert A and Sheila S to Ashley Nicholas H and Tracie L, $225,000.
13636 Yoko Ct; Carter Robert M and Brenda W to Miller Gary S and Deborah M, $267,800.
HANOVER
10322 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Heritage Properties RE LLC to Catherine Irene Brockwell, $317,000.
9385 Ashking Drive, Mechanicsville; Brock E. Carter to Jill S. Storment, $268,000.
12001 Autumn Knoll Drive, Mechanicsville; Austin Hamlin Homes INc. to Norman Dean Combs III, $669,875.
8033 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; William Scott Crawford to Stephen Geevarghese, $298,500.
3119 Black Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Larry K. Watkins to M.K. Watson Jr., $300,000.
6353 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; Miles Pierce to Anthony Francis Vicario, $410,000.
7218 Cactus Road, Mechanicsville; Ray N. Smith Jr. to Paula H. Sprouse, $260,000.
9149 Chartwell Court, Mechanicsville; Brian E. Hall to Rommel M. Penaranda, $455,000.
10457 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to William C. Spracher, $573,220.
14357 Country Club Drive, Ashland; Paul C. Carey to Japrince L. Carter, $386,000.
6193 Dijon Drive, Mechanicsville; Catherine C. Motley, trustee to Benjamin Patrick Gomes, $287,000.
13217 Eagles Landing Court, Glen Allen; J3G Partners LLC to Matthew A. DeRose, $210,000.
8052 Elm Drive, Unit L, Mechanicsville; Kain Properties LLC to Murray Properties LLC, $210,000.
13082 Fairway Lane, Ashland; Marjorie Carlton Goode, trustee to Matthew Foster Petrie, $360,000.
10152 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; P. Wade Cole to Sylar Loy, $310,000.
15402 Goshen Road, Montpelier; Edward E. Price to Susan Miles, $370,000.
11236 Gwathmey Church Road, Ashland; J. Ross Luck to Jacob Gessel, $445,000.
12243 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Daniel Carrington, $730,000.
16283 Hennessy Way, Montpelier; Michael B. anderson to Hazen William Dunfee, $364,950.
9951 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Tiffany Arnold, $401,285.
13979 Hungryjack Court, Ashland; Charles B. Altman to Tiffin P. Zimmerman, $405,000.
8326 Ironclad Drive, Mechanicsville; Amanda R. Sayre to Troy B. Anthony, $252,000.
9375 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Kimberly R. Glass, $498,640.
8291 La Gorce Place, Mechanicsville; Scott T. Mazza to Amanda G. Hasenfuss, $359,950.
6388 Lark Way, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Alsop Jr. to Jennifer Alfano, $314,950.
7230 Lone Cedar Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael W. Sprouse Jr. to Jamie Alcacio, $299,950.
6577 Magnolia Green Lane, Mechanicsville; Peggy Jean Clark Revocable Living Trust to Gerald J. Gill, $305,000.
4293 Mechanicsville Pike, Mechanicsville; Carolyn Leimberger to Kristen David, $325,000.
7141 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Erin Nicole Frye to Ashleigh R. Schwimer, $233,000.
9094 Minglewood Lane, Mechanicsville; Travis N. Snead to Joshua Mack Jenkins, $405,259.
108 New St., Ashland; Per Carl Person to Grant Levi Azdell, $335,000.
8464 Old Cavalry Drive, Mechanicsville; Brandon Montgomery to Magali Villarroel, $273,500.
10512 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to James W. Dillman, $385,717.
9306 E Patrick Henry Road, Ashland; Old Church Homes Inc. to Melissa Chandler Donovan, $219,000.
2450 Piping Tree Ferry Road, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Raymond E. Duff, $624,330.
13617 Providence Trail Circle, Ashland; Elam Lee Tanner IV to Brian Flynn, $359,950.
7488 Quiet Caper Court, Mechanicsville; James B. Williams to Shirley A. Karcher, $349,950.
7037 River Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Angela A. Ray to Temesgen Tafere Jore, $253,000.
8058 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Kacie L. Painter to Jessica Wingle, $285,000.
8861 Seaycroft Drive, Mechanicsville; Tiffany Lynch to Bryan Christopher Ilg, $385,000.
8422 Shire Court, Mechanicsville; Ra Thach to Ksaan Alexander Brown, $295,000.
10341 Sliding Drive, Mechanicsville; Gary R. Crosby to William Bransford Daniel, $382,500.
8993 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Tiffany M. Cottrell, $292,710.
9045 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Damean O. Barfield, $321,830.
11076 Sugarloaf Drive, Mechanicsville; Jason Jacobs to Nathan J. Neuman, $351,000.
7152 Sydnor Lane, Mechanicsville; Judy Work to Patricia O. Lafratta, $389,950.
9561 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel G. Pruitt to William Benck Steel, $396,900.
6827 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael C. Branzelle to James Lee Abrams Jr., $337,000.
714 Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Ronald M. Garstka, $400,562.
7400 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Edward Reeves Marrin III to Ronald Stephen Knakal, $259,950.
9313 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Bradley Darrell Shubargo, $452,835.
5507 Winsmith Drive, Mechanicsville; Harry H. Gilbert Jr. to Judson Stutts, $585,000.
4760 Wormleys Lane, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey Lee Kilgore to Neal R. Most, $650,000.
POWHATAN
1.01 acres; Carrie Ann Emerson to William Griffin North, $172,000.
10 acres; Brenda C. Hambright to Roy C. Hernandez, $325,000.
21 acres; Rose S. Borkey to LAL LLC, $500,000.
4 acres; Sharon Williams Lewis to Patrick Neil McAllister, $210,000.
5 acres; Jesse V. Crews to Heather Cooper, $200,000.
Lot 12, Cedar Green; Catherine Jeanette Smith to James Michael Biringer III, $180,000.
Lot 12, Section C, Pine Creek Bluffs; Roman H. Sprouse to andee V. Henderson, $385,000.
Lot 12, Section E, Chestnut Oaks; Nicholas Kurt Swanson to Stephen L. Francisco, $150,000.
Lot 19, Section 2, Watkins Mill Road; Capital City Development LLC to Joel M. Hirsch, $172,000.
Lot 3, Section A, Block A, Chestnut Oaks; Gary J. Bolanowski to RAS Trustee Services LLC, $189,925.
Lot 3, Timber Mill; Shannon Trinity O'Neil to Skinquarter Properties Ltd., $192,900.
Lot 8, Cedar Green; Catherine Jeanette Smith to W.V. McClure Inc., $160,000.
Lot W27, New Hope; Angela Renee Simmons to andrew David Ridgway, $250,000.
Lots 4-7, Block L, Hide-a-way Estates; Stephanie Vaughn to Ronald Wampler, $2,150,000.
GOOCHLAND
12309 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Laura L. Montrose, $569,584.
7463 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Thomas J. Banholzer, $446,179.
12205 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Timothy D. Yoder, $662,492.
1700 Bridgewater Court, Maidens; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Christopher M. Coiner, $490,000.
2514 Crest Hollow Court, Goochland; Terri Ann Esposito to Stanley Shapiro Jr., $428,000.
1 Dover Place, Richmond; Armin R. Hartmann to Christopher Michael Humes, $712,000.
12667 Fawn Lane, Richmond; Hung V. Nguyen to andre Bahia Dos Santos, $569,000.
909 Hocket Road, Manakin Sabot; Kelley W. Powell to Alan R. Williamson, $371,000.
64 Manakin Parke Drive, Manakin Sabot; G. Edward Stover Jr. to Stephan A. Bryant, $451,000.
14020 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Howard A. Levy, $374,915.
7443 Park Village Blvd., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John M. Nelson, $565,180.
840 Prestburg Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Jeffrey A. Strack, $1,003,501.
12356 S Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Joann Johnson, $501,821.
2975 Shaunahs Knoll Road, Sandy Hook; Wayman Kennedy Dalton to Connie L. Jensen, $461,000.
3120 Three Chopt Road, Gum Spring; Austin H. Goyne to Colton L. Sullivan, $265,000.
Petersburg
1646 Avon Way; Stacey Ingram-Zmachinski to Amory L. Capers, $150,900.
2141 Crater Road; RA Petersburg LLC to Franklin Development Funds XII LLC, $675,000.
2925 Homestead Drive; Phyllis C. Daniels to Olivia G. Hendrickson, $152,675.
2961 Rollingwood Road; Robert E. House to Marika Peterson, $170,000.
416-22 West St.; Petersburg Revival Trust to Spre Group LLC, $291,100.
DINWIDDIE
22259 Butterwood Road, North Dinwiddie; James H. McGee Jr. to Melissa A. Gettings, $284,800.
20118 Cox Road, Sutherland; Charles R. Westmoreland Jr. to Debra Ann Moody, $205,000.
4523 Fairway Road, North Dinwiddie; Georgia A. Edwards to Brenda Marie Chapman, $217,000.
8761 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; W.V. McClure Inc. to Donald Scott Jr., $345,466.
4108 Lee Drive, North Dinwiddie; Rhonda L. Crafton to James Pfost, $250,000.
4010 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Donald Henshaw Inc. to Sharonda J. Winfield, $232,000.
22319 Oakley Drive, Petersburg; Chesarae Greer to Wendy Dale Poe, $195,900.
21510 Runaround Lane, Sutherland; Donald L. Williams Jr. to Donald W. Gulick, $350,000.
3714 Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; Mitchell L. Evans to Leslie Davis, $210,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
4801 Conduit Road; Munjalbhai J. Mehta to Joshua D. Williams, $250,000.
1237 Riveroaks Drive; Rebecca S. Day to Darrell Lacey, $285,000.
HOPEWELL
301 Beacon Ridge Drive, Unit 606; Lethia M. Vaden to Susan Gavin Dane, $184,300.
500 Cobblestone Drive; Carline B. Knott to Melton Young Jr., $279,500.
801 Kenwood Ave.; Timothy A. Dodd Jr. to Samuel Fleshman, $179,000.
2701 Poplar St.; Joseph A. Walton to Melissa Carrie Elizabeth Atkinson, $175,000.
200 Westin Circle; Hayley Green to Keith West, $269,000.
803 Yellowstone Drive; Rebecca A. Petersen to Stephen L. Tynes, $235,500.
NEW KENT
0.9 acres; Matthew Edmond Minor to Amanda Lyn Brown, $312,500.
10.043 acres; Brenda R. Collins to Kyle S. Robb, $332,000.
17.848 acres; Paul A. Hitchcock to Cole Hitchcock, $175,000.
5.107 acres; Bernard M. Williams to Eduardo Macotto, $256,400.
5.68 acres; Eugene E. Clayton II to Stephen Marcus Williams, $181,000.
6.3536 acres; Thomas M. Mainor to Jaime Duran, $375,000.
Lot 18, Phase 3, Oakmont Villas; Keith M. Grant II to Joshua R. Brown, $267,000.
Lot 6, Baylor Grove; Cedar Creek Homes Inc. to Dawn G. Barber, $406,000.
Lots 3 and 4, Hadley Hill; Double J Investments LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $305,000.
Lots 53, Block A, Sections D and E, Phase 1, Brickshire; Southeaster Property Acquisitions LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, $348,000.
Lots, Five Lakes; Michael R. Coutu to Jason M. Carnohan, $345,000.
Parcel; John T. Gentry to Sherry G. Mills, $182,000.
Parcels; E.F. Mountcastle Family LP to PC LLC, $1,300,000.
Parcels; Debra K. Gingras to Windmill Realtors LLC, $338,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
741 S Bacon’s Chase, North Prince George; Eustice Mitchell to Cecil A. Parker Jr., $332,000.
4209 Baxter Ridge Drive, Prince George; Donald W. Gulick to Corey Vincent Batts, $235,000.
11470 County Drive, Prince George; Worod K. Hamill to Michael Shawn McFall, $289,000.
10400 Eagle Court, North Prince George; Stanley Blanco to Tercel Tyree Tweedy, $350,000.
5900 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Michael S. Avery Contractor LLC to Charles D. Ellerson, $275,000.
16701 Jolly Road, Disputanta; Mohammd Jabri to Christopher Preston Hatcher, $325,000.
1321 Lemonwood Drive, North Prince George; Larry Robertson to Delna R. Pope, $260,000.
11601 Mark Twain Drive, Prince George; 11601 Mark Twain Drive Series to Jeffrey Liu, $232,000.
3519 Ontario Drive, Prince George; Karen M. Flemming to Leslie A. Goodwin, $220,000.
4149 Running Creek Lane, Prince George; Harold E. Hodges to Armando Velasquez, $320,000.
6314 Thweatt Drive, Disputanta; Vibha Singh to Sheila D. Evans, $374,000.
7439 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Matthew D. Compton to Christopher Allan Zipp, $239,000.
4509 Wildwood Drive, Disputanta; David B. Jarvis to John Rinehart, $237,500.
Charles city
4.31 acres; Schrader Homes LLC to Faitha M. Schrader, $154,000.
Lot 3, Forest Acres; Trevor B. Reid, foreclosure commissioner to Secretary of Housing and, Urban Development, $288,000.
AMELIA
9080 Buttonwood Lane, Amelia Court House; William J. Bright to Cole Stuart Smith, $465,000.
8040 Military Road, Amelia Court House; Jennifer Mayhew to Angelina Donski, $255,000.
CUMBERLAND
225.9 acres; Monticello Forest LLC to William R. Ranson, $400,000.
2 lots; Phillip Madison III,executor to Marshall W. Hawks, $205,000.
KING AND QUEEN
0.9143 acres; Tobi Lynn Saxton to Dallas C. Bateman, $176,500.
6.9 acres; Larry J. Giannasi to Donald W. Goodman, $242,500.
2 parcels; Timber Resources LLC to Abernathy Construction Corp., $330,000.
KING WILLIAM
3820 Camellia Drive, West Point; Sandra G. Ambrose to Jason A. Byrd, $288,000.
62 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Joshua Cobb, $242,520.
1972 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Stacey Carol Perkins, $189,425.
2162 Lee St., West Point; Larry R. Brizendine to Richard Senegal II, $224,995.
359 Nottoway Lane, King William; Raven Custalow to Conner Dragoo, $225,000.
564 Pine Lane, King William; Noel Haile to Kevin Patrick Kiley, $249,350.
223 Pointers Drive, West Point; PW Development Inc. to Aja Christine Ferguson, $269,204.
42 Sherwood Court, Manquin; Liberty Homes Inc. to Ryan Anthony Mitchem, $227,950.
Sussex
2.992 acres; Alexandria Faith Johnson to Tyler M. Irvin, $179,900.
247 acres; David Dobie Prince Jr. to Strickler LLC, $655,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
42 Claiborne Drive; Joseph E. Moore to Stephanie J. Barber, $207,500.
Unit 16-162, Claiborne Condominium; Marjorie L. Griffin to Sandy M. Garner, trustee, $182,000.
213 Woodmere Court; James R. Gorham to Clare Martina Conner, $205,000.
JAMES CITY
6049 Alleghany Road, Williamsburg; Julie A. Rimel to Curtis B. Nordeman, $275,000.
319 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Michael W. Smith Jr. to George M. Willson, $301,275.
9443 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kerry Polantz, $258,370.
3605 Ayrshire Reach, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Anne Grandinetti to Nazli Brown, $176,000.
3005 Camden Circle, Williamsburg; William B. Williams to Mark J. Brush, $326,000.
6640 Chapel Crossing, Williamsburg; Donald Joseph Laruffa, trustee to Carole H. Green, $390,000.
7 Clarendon Court, Williamsburg; Gregory R. Davis, trustee to Thomas Ferrell Jordan, $275,000.
154 Cooley Road, Williamsburg; Jacob D. Sims to James C. Seal, $315,000.
3282 Deerfield Court, Williamsburg; Matthew W. Smith to Georgia Ann Schelberger, $506,000.
104 Eaglescliffe, Williamsburg; Adam W. Ray to Brian T. Smith, $640,000.
3932 Ethan Lane, Williamsburg; Life Estate of Kim R. Batcheller to Herve Henri Oullette, $365,000.
513 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Douglas P. Hotard to Rocco J. Colafrancesco Jr., $171,500.
3499 Frederick Drive, Toano; Alvin F. Good to Erica Richard Thacher, $271,100.
104 Glenwood Drive, Williamsburg; Chase P. Hearn to Michael C. Imboden, $274,900.
1588 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; George W. Smith, trustee to Richard J. Flynn, $1,475,000.
128 Holdsworth Road, Williamsburg; Kristine Ann Magnusson, co-trustee to George A. Dekerlegand Jr., $480,000.
137 Jefferson Hundred, Williamsburg; Brent A. Knowles, trustee to Mark A. Funka, $695,000.
2849 Jonas, Williamsburg; Michael A. Hyman to Robert G. Gray Jr., $371,400.
4392 Landfall Drive, Williamsburg; Kenneth W. Bowen to Jonathan W. Liebler, $1,050,000.
7501 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Kaitlin Tyler Fields, $212,215.
7531 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Natalye Michelle Keister, $295,990.
92 Meadowcrest Trail, Williamsburg; Theodoros Kazas to Lisa Ann Richards, $255,500.
214 Moody’s Run, Williamsburg; William H. Wagner, successor trustee to James E. Conaway Jr. trustee, $475,000.
168 Old Field Road, Williamsburg; Jonathan M. Carroll to Alan Frederic Albert, co-trustee, $279,000.
9408 Ottoway Court, Toano; Rebecca A. Birtcher to Gregory S. Bean, $519,500.
4101 Poggio Field, Williamsburg; Thomas D. Bjers to Michael R. Hall, $440,000.
802 Prosperity Curt, Williamsburg; Travis N. McNitt to Amanda Marie Davis, $247,000.
1408 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Pamela X. Sych to Vickie D. Herzog, $159,000.
120 Samuel Sharpe, Williamsburg; Glenna B. Dobie to Allen J. Fraley, $495,000.
4807 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Thomas Frazier, $380,000.
4120 Silverwood Drive, Williamsburg; Richard Gordon Brown Jr. to Linda M. Randulfe, $316,000.
110 Swinley Forest, Williamsburg; Steven J. Frank to Thomas Reahl, $625,000.
6277 Tewkesbury Way, Williamsburg; Bruce J. Sackrison to Robert Maryman, $340,000.
Unit 316, Padgett’s Ordinary; Guardian Health Advisors LLC to Gayle Gartley, $210,000.
3122 Weathers Blvd., Unit 3D, Toano; Virginia J. Scrafano to Williams Michael Gordon, $200,000.
2512 W Whittaker Close, Williamsburg; Bill W. Franks to John R. Curran Jr., $649,000.
116 William Barksdale, Williamsburg; andrew J. Stellato III, successor trustee to Charles E. Broadwater, $525,000.
105 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Heidi M. Hawkins, trustee to Marcia Lou Miller, $285,000.