Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline, Colonial Heights and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1204 N 21st St; Equity Trust Company Cust Fbo to Heitman Brian Harrison, $355,000.
427 N 26th St; Budwell John S to Hosford Kevin, $338,000.
722 N 27th St; Sinnenberg Caron to Friar Eleanor, $305,000.
421 N 33rd St; Peirce Barry W and Florence G to Ccrii Holdings Llc, $425,000.
801 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Suber Maria Michelle to Wiebe Johnson Stephen Michael, $246,500.
4615 Augusta Ave; Chandler John and Company Llc to Al Saadawi Amar S, $789,500.
1632 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Huntoon Hannah Jane, $325,165.
5101 Boscobel Ave; James Nay Llc to Hunnicutt Matthew Jason Duff, $285,000.
3502 E Broad St; Hunter Colin and Margaret to Hake Allison L and Adam M, $818,000.
204 E Brookland Park Blvd; Hayland Properties Llc to Young Luke W, $320,000.
1701 W Cary St; Cannon Mark and Kendall K to Watkins David and Jennifer, $532,000.
8712 Cherokee Road; Wittig Jordan T to Goodness Gracie Llc, $299,000.
1743 Clarkson Road; Tomcliff Development Inc to Key Michael, $198,000.
2512 Coles St; Ortega Alba Rodriguez De to Muhammad Malcolm, $150,000.
9511 Creek Summit Cir; Hoffman Timothy to Guild Craig D and Mollo Denise, $437,500.
3008 Decatur St; Jc Design Homes Llc to Nwokora Leslie Ann, $199,950.
1206 Evergreen Ave; Trimiew Jean H to Yarborough Leona, $172,950.
4606 Fitzhugh Ave; Dilworth Amy K to Darby Brandy Jeanine, $375,000.
3145 Floyd Ave; Kimbrough Ludwell H III to Zullo Nicholas Salvatore, $568,000.
212 E Franklin St, U3; Matney Travis and Jennifer to Kip Kephart Foundation, $207,000.
1642 W Grace St; Thompson Wilbur L III to Brooks William, $592,000.
2100 Greenwood Ave; Cox Caleb Andrew to Moore Kendall E and Henry, $365,000.
1418 Greystone Ave; Rogers Renee to McKethan Jerricha D, $173,000.
3907 Grove Ave; Bon Properties Llc to Gates Diana and Saniga Martin, $357,200.
1605 Grove Ave, U1; Pegoraro Burton to Wray Patricia A, $302,000.
3318 Hanover Ave; Sheppard Whitney C 2012 Trust to Dupuis Benjamin Havens, $490,000.
4002 Hermitage Road; Regal Real Estate Llc to K and L Sales Llc, $436,700.
1301 Irby Dr; Proper Holdings Llc to Schrecker Mary Katherine, $245,000.
3228 Kensington Ave; Hatcher Kensington to Svensson Susan R, $620,000.
2810 Kensington Ave, U5; Brandmaier Chris J to Soffee Debra L, $205,000.
103 S Laurel St; 733 Cary Group Llc to Laurel Holdings Llc, $150,000.
4413 Leonard Pkwy; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Jones Elliott Wiliam, $899,160.
2311 M St; Sutton Andrews F and Meagan O to Clark Lindsay Elizabeth, $325,000.
5404 Matoaka Road; Martin John L Jr and Holly C to Nelson Crawford S, $1,065,000.
2229 Monument Ave; Ballenger Geoffrey F to Martin William V and Blair H, $1,300,000.
617 S Nansemond St; Saunders Christina to Borowski Susan C, $332,000.
2514 Northumberland Ave; Howlette Partners III Llc to Tucker Kyle, $353,500.
710 Oak Park Ave; Polar Strategy Inc to Drumwright Justin Andrew, $226,500.
1414 Park Ave; Monopoly Properties Llc to Kreger James Hunter, $729,950.
5704 Park Ave; McCrickard Gregory A to Belkessam Massinissa and Kelly, $389,500.
1302 Porter St; Burroughs Davis to Payeur Maxwell, $300,000.
3440 Rivanna Dr; Jackson Earl M and Robin S to Vasquez Family Living Trust, $460,000.
209 N Rowland St, Ua; Taylor Logan P to Sells Living Trust Trustee, $320,000.
107 Seneca Road; Broadbent Peter E to French Marshall C, $600,000.
504 St James St; 504 St James Llc to Shelton Felicia Yvette, $299,950.
2022 Stuart Ave; Burke John D and Anne D to Trani Frank J and Chen Eileen M, $715,000.
2400 Susten Lane; Cruz Jose W to Balcarcel Juan A, $210,000.
3328 Walmsley Blvd; Portillo Santos Rafael to Duncan Joshua A, $200,000.
5575 Westower Dr; Secretary Of Housing and Urban to Ramirez Vincent, $260,000.
3304 Woodrow Ave; Cohen Mary C to Tribe Property Solutions Llc, $180,000.
HENRICO
10203 Acworth Dr, Glen Allen; Randolph Sutton Joyce K to Bell Jacqueline A, $315,000.
4024 Alder Grove Ln, Henrico; Lo Fat Tung and Yin F Y Lo to Winston Christopher, $290,000.
4929 Amberwell Pl, Glen Allen; Garabedian Mark C and Carissa A to Djukanovic Vladimir and Marissa S, $653,500.
9614 Asbury Ct, Henrico; Smith Dale L and Sheila A to Mulenga Isaac, $261,000.
10810 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Miller Timothy and Mayara, $313,615.
10605 Atkins Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Szabo Glenn D and Jennifer D to Erickson William M and Christine T, $364,650.
10021 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Warden Sarah and Michelle L to Khaja Farha B and Komail, $239,500.
5306 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Gelineau Kira N, $402,597.
11408 Blendon Ln, Henrico; Norton Eileen Louise to Cleaves Larry G and Elizabeth F, $305,000.
5910 Brandy Ln, Henrico; Smith Robert C to Nordlie Elizabeth A and Ethan A Margulies, $193,000.
8908 Brieryle Rd, Henrico; Morgan Carlisle L Trustee to Chalkley Clyde R Jr and Tracey G, $745,000.
8006 W Broad St, Henrico; Ysj Llc to Currant Llc, $1,780,000.
2100 Buckeye Dr, Henrico; Martinuzzi Kevin L and Ann M to Voulgarakis Peter, $322,500.
1705 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Cleaves Elizabeth F to Flint Rosinete S and Theo S Coelho, $193,000.
3 Carterham Ct, Henrico; Stone William to Viscarra Alexander Chase and Nora Anne, $730,000.
4700 Cedar Forest Rd, Glen Allen; Bruce Barry L and Kimberly A to Suya Fnu and Yanjun Qian, $391,000.
3120 Chestnut Grove Ct, Henrico; Dellosso Mark and Jeanmarie to Nguyen Phuong N and Jenna Marie, $602,000.
11407 Chickahominy Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Bishop Jeannette C and Susan E Fox to Back Shannon D, $412,000.
8509 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Lassiter Roger L to Mitchell John G Jr, $299,900.
1613 Congressional Ct, Henrico; Zheng Qiduo to Mullins Alison, $190,000.
10612 Correnty Dr, Glen Allen; Costa Antonio N and Helena B to Ramakrishnan Ridesh and Meghan Manamkattil, $360,000.
12529 Cutler Ridge Dr, Henrico; Akins Floyd L III and Caroline S to Julian Justin M, $357,000.
5523 Danley Ln, Henrico; Branner Pilar N to Leduc Paul, $219,000.
13009 Densmore Ct, Henrico; Aquino Kim M to Hinshaw Bradford and Caroline Broadfoot, $360,000.
7901 Dogwood Rd, Henrico; Bannister Mary M to Boyer John Edward Dawson and Corey P, $453,500.
12528 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Desai Vishal and Prachi, $622,981.
2301 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Adams Sean C and Mary T to McShin Foundation, $229,900.
9900 Eildonway Pl, Henrico; Riendeau Patrick D and Victoria F to Thompson Glenn L and Laura D, $725,000.
12524 Evansdale Rd, Henrico; Brubaker Jesse L and Naomi A to Kerper Thomas W Jr and Sarah J, $425,000.
6708 Fernwood St, Henrico; Martin William Curtin to Lucas Taylor Morgan, $236,000.
6208 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Caudill Samuel James and Catherine to Samper Martha, $274,000.
1301 Forest Ave, Henrico; Owen Nancy and David S to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $283,000.
721 Foundry Park Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Patel Dinalkumar and Khushbu D, $693,457.
2715 Fruehauf Rd, Henrico; Spicer Rebecca J to Smith Dylan, $245,000.
2125 Ginter St, Henrico; Blair Dawn M to White Mark Edward, $286,000.
2444 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Margeson Allan E and Norma E Santamaria to Salib Anton Samir, $632,000.
208 Green Hollow Ln, Sandston; Warren Benjamin E and Carleen O to Debro Joe, $280,000.
11409 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Ho Vinh and Lan T Ha to Prajapati Parma and Priyanka Parna, $830,000.
4021 Harcourt Ln, Henrico; Reyes Jose Salvador and Rozita Zamani to Ross Brian and Andrea H, $685,000.
12341 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Jones Keon and Charis, $299,950.
4746 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Mahdavi Kambiz and Monireh Majidi, $509,890.
10228 Heritage Ln, Glen Allen; Craver Randolph to Floyd Timothy J and Catherine P McGraw, $445,000.
4915 Hillery Ct, Henrico; Davenport Loretta T to Hall Cynthia, $184,000.
1523 Honor Dr, Henrico; Short Michelle to Cox Lisa Ann, $169,000.
930 Jamerson Ln, Glen Allen; Mull Denise R to Shah Erica and Seena Desai, $350,000.
9545 Kennedy Station Ter, Henrico; Boisseau Che and Aaron Scott to Blount Tyeasha S and Sheldon D, $267,500.
12016 Kershaw Ct, Glen Allen; Firouzabadian Shahriar and Mary E Thomsen to Matthews Gail M, $355,000.
5008 Kingshurst Ct, Glen Allen; Dangerfield Jarrett M and Audria R Harvey to Tran Phuong Thi Lan and Adam Khov, $327,000.
5800 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Cockrell H C Bonded Wrhs to 5800 Sl 2020 Llc, $8,600,000.
8716 Lakefront Dr, Henrico; Nockengost Sandra S and J H Sherrod Et Al to Lichwiarz James and Wendi W, $160,000.
2306 Lashley Ln, Henrico; Sylvia James E Jr and Joseph F and Diane G Est to Urban Land Solutions Llc, $231,500.
5902 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Girard Caren Rita, $228,250.
5924 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Hardy Candice Sonya, $268,583.
9651 Laurel Heights Ct, Glen Allen; Youngblood Properties Llc to Hughes Philip and Mica Younger, $500,000.
2411 Lehigh Cir, Henrico; Harkess David T and Robert W Et Al to Ggc Associates Llc, $275,000.
2420 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Agnew-Heard Kimberly A to Schultz Kimberly and Mark R, $519,000.
11089 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Salim Khaibar and Amina Bibi, $421,280.
8801 Lottsburg Ct, Glen Allen; Danil Elham Salha and Reda to Singh Harjit and Deepika Saini, $433,000.
10844 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Raqeem Ali Shadab and Ali Baba and Mauladad, $439,575.
12145 Manor Park Dr, Glen Allen; Keeney Bruce B Jr and Sarah M to Rizzo Richard D Jr and Amy B, $556,000.
8202 Mark Lawn Dr, Henrico; Sterns Pattie E to Gawargy Aml and Fawzy Istafanous, $266,000.
5420 Mason Manor Dr, Henrico; Smith Detwon L Sr and Sierra M Johnson to Johnson Rahmah T, $255,500.
210 Melwood Ln, Henrico; Woody Peter V and Kelly H to Cobb Dave H and Claire R, $506,500.
5607 Millwheel Way, Henrico; Rosner Benjamin M and Jessica to Morris Debra A, $226,000.
7606 Montrose Ave, Henrico; Armstrong William Thomas to Sun Fa Xiu, $225,000.
1305 Mormac Rd, Henrico; Jackson Lisa D to Headlands Residential 2019 Rpl1 Owner Trust, $230,000.
2603 Mountainberry Ct, Glen Allen; Moore Paul T Jr and Melanie to Alwassi Maya and Salama A Ali, $206,000.
2918 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Williams Michael A and Michelle to Faizy Mohammad Qais and Arzoo, $375,000.
134 New Market Village Pkwy, Henrico; Claxton Woodrow and Bridget L to Robinson Patrick and Tisha Porcher, $295,000.
11709 Norwich Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Patrick M and Terisa K to Lewe Brandon and Anne, $795,000.
7523 Oakmont Dr, Henrico; Pitts Dianne D to Quigley Michael Anthony Jr, $255,000.
5237 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Chang Warren, $474,440.
5263 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Alam Zohaib and Michael Lewis, $504,130.
2732 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Cothran Gregg W to Lang Frederick W Jr and Jennifer H, $245,000.
1420 Olde Sage Ct, Glen Allen; Headley Deborah J to Padal Pramod and Chitti Mengji, $329,950.
4536 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Bommireddy Naresh and Swetha Guddam, $429,760.
7605 Parkline Dr, Henrico; Morris Garrett T and Melissa A Carter to McGriff Aisha Kamilah, $230,000.
4603 Penick Rd, Henrico; Merone Patrick and R Despinasse-Merone to Wei Brenda and Benton G Woods, $250,000.
4307 Pine Top Ct, Henrico; Td Homes Llc Trustee to Facundo Marco Zuniga and Adilene Zuniga, $266,000.
1812 Poplar Green, Henrico; Manson Mary Virginia to Horton Judy A B, $192,000.
401 Pulaski Ave, Henrico; Motta Home Renovations Llc to Cross Joshua Wayne, $224,950.
9611 Rainbrook Dr, Henrico; Smith Allan to Martin William Curtin and Maria F Bishop, $297,000.
2701 Reba Ct, Glen Allen; Bowler James W to Bliley Theresa Michele, $273,500.
805 Reese Dr, Sandston; Burnett John C and Jennifer A to Libby Matthew, $362,500.
300 N Ridge Rd, U42, Henrico; Johannessen Elizabeth S to Northen Read M Jr and Ellen T, $425,000.
8602 Rockwell Rd, Henrico; Hall Sarah Trustee to Doggett Janet E, $340,000.
4809 Russell St, Henrico; Hoffer Bobby L Estate to Machuca Blanca Delmire Cruz, $150,000.
1303 Santa Anna Rd, Henrico; Saunders Kristi S and Elizabeth P Alltop to Fralin Elizabeth Scott, $313,000.
5495 Scandia Rd, Sandston; Myers Thomas A and J D to Horn Corey James and Victoria S Talotta, $360,000.
10512 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Bagchi Samrat and Nandita Tandon, $396,345.
10505 Servo Dr, Glen Allen; Upreti Khina and Ishori and Tika to Upreti Ram C III and Tila Rupa, $275,000.
6909 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Kemp Timothy, $334,970.
529 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Brownstein Andrew S and Melissa S to Hull David A and Emily H, $800,000.
2681 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Hawkins Tonya L, $277,043.
9 Steam Brewery Ct, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Romer Gary and Lauren R, $1,108,384.
2008 Stonehollow Rd, Henrico; Haubrock Ryan and Schyler to MacMillan Erin K S and Benjamin M, $353,500.
7929 Tamarind Pl, Henrico; Porter William E and Sharon B to Ford Beth Tubbs, $231,000.
2308 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Bowles Mary D to Hamidullah Fnu and Fnu Rahmatullah, $361,000.
11653 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Alexander Brian S to Weingart Kelly Elizabeth, $199,900.
12009 Turnberry Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hernandez David S and Gilda to Seth Atul and Meenakshi, $556,950.
2105 Turtle Creek Dr, U8, Henrico; Homayoun Jian Ming and Mani to Riley Randy L and Kristine, $150,000.
7124 Village Field Pl, Henrico; Adeyola Dawoud A and Sherry D Pittman to Aade Rml Llc, $290,000.
4001 Virgil Ct, Henrico; Ramirez Michelle Elvira to National Residential Nominee Svcs Inc, $289,000.
6002 Westbourne Dr, Henrico; Pine Cone Investments Xi Llc to Majekodunmi Olayinka O, $256,000.
9930 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Jordan Raymond W Jr and John W to Stauffer Trevor, $192,500.
4837 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Cullen John R and Mary V, $310,003.
103 W Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Holley David L and Charlotte Y to Smith Ronald D, $270,000.
5310 Windingbrook Rd, Henrico; Trebour David A Jr Trustee to Trebour Ian S, $236,000.
4613 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Szabo Jennifer D, $291,574.
3332 Wood Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Parks James A III and Cooley M to Sharp John M and Alexis F, $249,000.
8404 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Kronk Benjamin Douglass to Moye Jaryd K, $243,800.
Chesterfield
10621 Academy Dr; Guardino Barbara J to Ragsdale Crystal, $269,000.
8101 Aldera Ln; Rollins Allen and Theresa to Moreno Roberto and Lisa Marie, $530,000.
9350 Amberleigh Cr; S H Collier Of Virginia Llc to Dillard Wayne and Ann, $381,950.
2015 Apple Orchard Ct; Morris Orlando L Estate to A and J Investment Llc, $220,000.
225 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Meyer Nancy, $384,142.
15119 Badestowe Dr; O'Neill Geoffrey R and Amanda J to Thakur Vikram M and Sarika, $390,000.
9101 Barrows Hill Tr; Payne Jason T and Susan L to Erickson Eric and Xinia La, $509,750.
2625 Bayfront Wy; Brown Kathy to Haley Charles J, $340,950.
3219 Beatrice Ln; Adams John William Sr to Hicks Stephen and Carrie, $258,000.
13101 Beech Hill Dr; Simmons Jody Franklin to Lugar Krystle M and Tye G, $399,950.
13807 Beechwood Point Rd; Masek Edward V Jr and Gray J L to Brown Michael P and Alyssa D, $375,000.
2509 Bermuda Av; Butters William L and Patience M to Marner Loren B and Ryan L, $267,000.
4019 Bircham Lp; McClure W V Inc to Rahman Faiz U and Khan Rumsha A, $482,182.
15848 Blooming Rd; Ringewald Barbara A to Schwan Lapreil A, $388,000.
7201 Bonallack Bn; Gregoire Development Corp to Robinson Drew A and Sara H, $750,000.
13821 Bradley Bridge Rd; Elliot Llc to Bauers C J Jr and Mitchell J P, $299,000.
1111 Briars Ct; Stansberry Robert and Susan to Cook Tammie L, $249,995.
14824 Bridge Creek Dr; Yu Patrick Ding-Cheung to Okunoye Okakunle and Moradeke O, $363,000.
8802 Brucewood Dr; Raich Cathy and Gadow D L Trs to Maxwell Tavis B and Victoria P, $174,000.
6819 Buglers Trail Ln; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Walker Justin T and Lyndee M, $567,513.
6115 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to White Ethel M, $246,145.
2125 Burgess Rd; Dobogai Mike E to Griffin Caleb, $250,000.
4100 Caddington Dr; Strauss Mark and Linda to Clark Joan, $630,000.
16024 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Greene Ryan and Greene Justin, $422,965.
6013 Cameron Bridge Dr; Young Michael D and Kathleen N to Bosta Taylor L and Kirk W T, $290,000.
12419 Carnoustie Ln; Airington R W and Et Al Trustees to Paris Michael and Kimberly, $325,000.
13213 Castlewellan Dr; Wilson Christopher D and D to Crowder Marquita D, $305,000.
2404 Charing Cross Lp; Newell James R to Conti Kevin M, $500,000.
4310 Chester Village Ln; Nelson James C and Carol R to Baricuatro Kenneth R Jr and A E, $259,000.
3008 Cicero Py; Connor Timothy III and Tawanda M to Gomez-Vega E and Gomez Jose, $249,900.
10163 Clearwood Rd; Cotman Darryl E to Brinkley Timothy Michael, $180,000.
4356 Collingswood Dr; Mull Ryder G to Wade Justin G and Silvia L, $276,300.
14333 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Reynolds Candace M, $392,110.
8713 Corcoran Pl; Seamster Michael E and Laura L to Wells Troy Winfrey and Angela M, $210,000.
14314 Cove Ridge Pl; Village Properties Llc to Eaton Christopher Lee, $298,000.
9337 Croft Crossing Ct; Davis Corey to Gates Shawn Wilson, $265,000.
6636 Cyrus St; Bachman Peter E and Vicki L to Gutierrez Mota E and Vargas S, $210,000.
11501 Davelayne Rd; Lockhart Deborah K to Seng Saray, $230,000.
13261 Derryveach Dr; Terrell Roy M and Patricia E to Montiel Naomi, $195,500.
9601 Dry Creek Rd; Collins Donald L to Devera Sarah R and Lyndell, $300,000.
2270 Early Settlers Rd; Yeatman Tyler H and Courtney H to Vigil Hannah, $250,000.
13610 Elmstead Rd; Teague Carter M and Helen A to Wood John David, $735,000.
2830 Ennismore Ct; Pollock Lavon C to Torrez Danielis Andrea Dos S, $168,000.
2501 Falkirk Dr; Hopkins Greg A and Terri to Baxter Rachel N, $267,500.
9648 Farr Ln; Paxton Matthew B and Sarah H to Moore Allison H and Smith Dakota, $496,075.
621 Fern Meadow Lp; Smith Leah C to Adams Bv II Llc, $155,000.
8706 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Griffin Shawntell and Patrick, $481,320.
15654 Fox Cove Cr; Turvey B A and Baker-Turvey M L to Borton Christopher J and K T, $475,000.
4600 Foxwood Rd; Richard Lorraine M and Barry S to Sandy Joseph and Nicole, $320,000.
15908 Gary Av; Auyeung Joshua David to Ruby Veronica, $180,000.
3742 Gleaming Dr; Duckworth William J to Rufus Charles C Jr and Willie D, $339,000.
13400 Green Orchard Ct; Slate Charles E and Stephanie L to Thomas Shawn W and Katie M, $280,000.
3610 Grovewood Rd; Valencia Saul M to Patel Anishkimar J and Giraben A, $225,000.
15801 Hampton Forest Dr; Moore Rodrick D and Lashawanda to Goode Terrilynn W and Devonne Jr, $380,000.
4013 Harrow Dr; Dickerson James L III to Johnson Asia, $322,700.
4501 Haymarket Ln; Adams R L and Williams-Adams M J to Lemus Wilmer B and Lemus O Y, $270,000.
5701 Hereld Green Dr; Howard Gloria R to Harcourt Robert Martin III, $262,000.
12302 Hillcreek Cr; Monroe Michael P and Lauren S to Hicklen Broderick, $334,000.
8420 Hunton Cr; Olds Kenneth L Jr and Corinne L to Amaya D G and Ardon Bonilla V A, $245,000.
12406 Ivytree Tr; Bodenhamer Donald B to Cardonaramos R and Cardona J, $328,000.
16815 Jaydee Ct; Hughes Paul B and Diane S to Anderson Philip N and Kathryn L, $479,900.
9613 Kathleen Dr; Young Benjamin J to King Brad T and Hayes Madison N, $210,000.
4109 Ketcham Dr; Moore John William Jr Trustee to Holland Crystal M and Blair R, $250,000.
5530 Kingsland Rd; Cochran William E and J Gwyn to Lyon Samuel D, $287,000.
10809 Kriserin Cr; Ronn Michael D and Davina E to Sabillon L P and Duran Galvan R, $345,000.
13701 Laketree Dr; Hartnett Robert E Et Al to Washington Jacqueline, $308,500.
9119 Laureate Ln; Seaborn Clarance Lee Jr to Conner Monet and Kevin, $275,000.
12309 Leesburg Cr; Nguyen Kimxuan-Thi to Cochran Jeffrey and Crawford J, $225,000.
19331 Little Rd; Wolfrey Donald W to Ross David L and Aubrey A, $190,000.
4910 Long Shadow Tr; Sauerbrey Paige T to Kern Joseph W II and Deborah L, $205,000.
11555 Longtown Tl; D R Horton Inc to Bolanos Mejia Y C and Castro O, $351,339.
1300 Manders Knoll Ct; Pearson Julie to Way Megan Ashley, $215,000.
10221 Mantua Ln; Whelan Raymond E III to Morales L and Giron De Vicente E, $212,500.
13508 Mason Orchard Ln; NVR Inc to Pape Jason M, $331,175.
2812 McManaway Dr; Nilles Jacquline Burton to Morrow Theresa A, $251,000.
1312 Michaux Park Ln; Fulgham Jeffrey R and Gail C to Harcrow Donald L and Christy L, $360,000.
414 Michaux View Ct; Erwin Lisa S to Pyers Christopher D and Sara J, $310,000.
16109 Mistora Rd; Funes Manuel to Johnson Marzell L, $200,000.
10005 Mosswood Rd; Ryder Jamison and Matko Lindsey to Somogyi Evan M, $213,000.
7417 Native Dancer Dr; Wells Arthur J and Katelin M to Gorman Christopher M, $259,950.
5310 Newbys Wood Tl; Parker Barleen to Baines Gerard J and Carrie A, $315,000.
5502 Nordic Ln; Fernandez Francisco M Et Als to Vidal Dalila V, $215,000.
10912 Oak Arbor Tr; Smith William T and Kisha C to Phillips Matthew W and Crystal, $359,950.
5059 Oakforest Dr; Waw Properties Llc to Barry Lawrence E, $188,000.
1302 Old Log Tl; Matthews Tucker N and Kelley A to Shepard N L and Outzen I M, $315,000.
9001 Omaha St; Gooding Richard and Brandi to Zavala A A and De Acosta M R C, $257,500.
9308 Owl Trace Ct; Dragani Richard C and Leslie J to Beaver Douglas R and Elaine A, $520,000.
6212 Philbrook Rd; Property Helpers 2 Llc to Rodriguez Erick, $215,000.
1632 Porters Mill Ln; Pasierb Scott R to Thomas Kelli G, $250,000.
4007 Pretty Ln; Hayes Robert S and Hayes Ethel J to Perry Tamihyah, $226,000.
1525 Providence Knoll Dr; George Emil to Newsome Karen Morris, $257,000.
421 Pullbrooke Dr; Stovall Charles R and Janice Y to Morales Hurtado Mariela A, $271,500.
7500 Qualla Rd; Gleason Joan W to Toney Craig A and Amanda M, $375,000.
4624 Rabbit Foot Ln; Vines Helen V to Hernandez Abel Lopez, $218,000.
10517 Reams Rd; Dimitris Charles Thomas to Franck James W, $208,900.
6307 Red Setter Ln; Springer Nicholas A and Shannon to Taylor Patrick and Emma M K, $630,000.
3205 Regatta Pointe Ct; Baum Kris A to Watson Nathan Alan, $340,000.
11830 Rimswell Pl; Genau Anthony J and Rodriguez V to Taylor Wesley E, $321,000.
5629 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Poenisch Philip Carl and Cheryl, $356,990.
9109 Royal Birkdale Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Grubbs Andrew and Amsler Taylor, $448,088.
6315 Sagamore Ct; NVR Inc to Love Donald and Cynthia, $484,630.
10236 Salem Oaks Dr; Chen Herbert K and Chen A Y Trs to Crowder Emily T and Dugan Judith, $310,000.
11806 Sanbury Ln; Chenault Gregory A to Emson Robin M, $324,000.
13828 Sandy Oak Rd; Lebron Lyann M and Frye E P III to Laws Zion G, $305,000.
2508 Scarsborough Dr; Holder Homes Llc to McCreary Thomas and Doris, $415,000.
8601 Seabrook Cr; Wood Tara N to Hawk Ellen Gay and Hill Bonnie J, $303,300.
11612 Shallow Cove Dr; Thornton F D and Vample R C to Khandat Amaresh and Saswati, $563,000.
13212 Sherri Dr; Vinesett Bruce A to Goulet Ryan T and Natalie, $188,000.
3511 Silver Oak Ct; Lee Pamela Janet to Dowling Kayla M, $235,000.
3814 Solebury Pl; Webb Sean Grayson and Karen E to Springer Nicholas A and Shannon, $840,000.
11820 Spikehorn Ln; Tighe Steven to Wilson Brandon E and Fowler S V, $270,000.
15207 Spruce Av; Sweet Retreats Llc to Stainback Clifton Price, $226,000.
4416 Stanley Dr; Levia Santos De Jesus to Bonsted Casey C and McNeely M T, $210,000.
1800 Stonecrest Ct; Kibe Scott A and Jennifer S to Wein Marc J and Natali J, $340,000.
9303 Summerlook Pl; Sutton Lewis H IV and Cutlip T T to McLaury William and McLaury M, $425,000.
2913 Sweet Berry Ct; Brown Jenine E to Cunningham Cheterie, $249,950.
15724 Talland Dr; Snead Marilyn and Perez Luis to Meir David Roger and Heather Ann, $486,000.
11336 Taylor Landing Wy; Ridout Rodney C and Leslie J to Alli Asim Ansari and S Sabrina, $610,000.
16924 Thornapple Rn; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Winter Nicole Corrine, $308,000.
5131 Toronette Wy; Thomas Suzanna K to Stephen Suelan K, $274,000.
354 Tralee Dr; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Allen Tajuana, $300,000.
4600 Turner Rd; Bold Property Solutions Llc to Mosley Terry Oscar, $155,000.
4635 Twelveoaks Rd; Schiltz Enterprises Llc to Nieto Claudia, $195,000.
4906 Ventura Rd; Hensley David W II to Schwartz Elizabeth Carrington, $247,000.
4333 Village Creek Dr; Muzzy Jason B to McRae Stephanie, $313,000.
3414 Walkers Ferry Rd; Harris R N Jr and Harris A H Trs to Needham Matthew M and Kelly M J, $329,950.
13800 War Admiral Dr; Carr Kevin Dwane to Lafferty Josh and Leslie Hunter, $210,000.
4006 Waterswatch Dr; Roemhildt Thomas J and Evelyn T to Vandemark Chelsea R and Jarred L, $520,814.
12443 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Lee Seok H and Nam H, $313,655.
1221 Westwood Village Ln; Blanchard Jocelyn to Santos Christopher A, $287,500.
2600 Whispering Oaks Pl; Bodman Amy C to Hendricks Stuart and Bridget, $319,000.
9002 Widgeon Wy; Marquez Philip J and Angela L to Luttrell William D Jr and Bonnie, $448,000.
13537 Willowcrest Ln; Johnson Bill and Renita to Aboulhosn Walid Z, $359,000.
12706 Winfree St; Davis Kevin R to Taylor Nikki, $285,000.
2834 Woodbridge Crossing Ct; Jordan Shanna J to Camara R and Orrego-Cardona N, $155,000.
11200 Woodthrush Ct; Funes Raul and Justina L to Pate Kenneth Ray, $225,000.
2025 Wrens Nest Rd; Barnes Kimberly L to Harris Meisha N, $289,000.
HANOVER
10279 Anyhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Thomas P. Bertoni to Emily C. Olyha, trustee, $282,000.
11497 Ashcake Road, Ashland; Cory L. Jackson to Douglas Compton, $300,000.
4640 Battleline Drive, Mechanicsville; Commonwealth Lanes LLC to Darwin K. Noble II, $515,000.
7185 Bellspring Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeremy Dale Conrad to Kathleen Murray, $245,000.
10075 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Trek Properties LLC to Timothy P. Souder, $444,500.
8000 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Jody F. Simmons, $463,634.
7128 Brook Way, Mechanicsville; Steven D. Brooks Jr. to Jacob A. Chilcote, $215,000.
7181 Cactus Road, Mechanicsville; Chase D. Isringhausen to Evan Adkins, $300,000.
14460 Cedar Creek Farm Lane, Montpelier; Briana L. Condrey to NIcholas Hoben, $589,000.
10443 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Nancy P. Alley, $656,677.
7418 Cindy Court, Mechanicsville; Abdul Wahid Ahmadi to Tin Htut Myint, $300,000.
7495 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Virginia A. Lipscombe, trustee to Matthew Eugene Ouzounis, $259,950.
8304 Creekside Meadow Way, Mechanicsville; Joseph A. Stradley to Alhamuddin Mirzayi, $225,000.
7447 Darva Glen, Mechanicsville; Robert Parker Keesee to Mawut Ayuel Mawut, $267,000.
7352 Dress Blue Circle, Mechanicsville; Selma Kaplan, trustee to Carroll L. Martin Jr., trustee, $299,900.
14854 Elliot Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Shawn C. Boyer to Clayton Gits, $2,500,000.
9020 Forest Haze Court, Mechanicsville; Thomas E. Hunter to Bradley Austin Campbell, $387,700.
11460 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; Virginia Tracey Schools to Ronald L. Dillon, $269,500.
11087 Great Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; Lewis Bartholomew Rice to Richard R. Johnson, trustee, $315,000.
9265 Guenevere Place, Mechanicsville; Judson J. Stutts to Kimberly McKee, $305,000.
7028 Hawks Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Matthew L. Hoole to Michael Robert Hoy, $310,000.
15388 Henry Forest Way, Montpelier; Laura L. Ellis to Michael Wiggins, $550,000.
19222 Holly Court Lane, Rockville; Trenton Daniel Worrell to William Caleb Berryhill, $316,000.
9187 Ivy Banks Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Andriliunas to Robert Thomas Smith, $415,000.
617 N James St., Ashland; Kristina J. Wilhite, successor trustee to David R. Benz, $187,000.
9301 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to William Paul Comer, $396,825.
6365 Lakeway Drive, Mechanicsville; Susan Carter Young to Matthew L. Hoole, $340,000.
9063 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Edward A. Pesicka, $522,890.
8068 Lynmar Lane, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey A. Duling, trustee to Destiny N. Hairfield, $214,950.
8086 Manton Court, Mechanicsville; Randall Suders to Meghan C. Cox, $270,400.
7130 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; Travis G. Sams to Brandon Evans Shell, $255,000.
7798 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishop's Park LLC to Dylan J. Waggoner, $473,422.
1590 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Kenneth M. Blanchard, trustee to Wayne L. Deyette Jr., $550,000.
9159 Old Lafayette Road, Mechanicsville; Suzanne Trevvett to Brian J. Nevetral, $380,000.
10517 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Vernon N. Simmons III, $387,515.
6140 Parsley Court, Mechanicsville; Patrick J. McCarthy to William Vonderlehr King, $247,000.
7392 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Anthony C. Perella to Ryan Kearney Moore, $253,950.
6176 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville; Vickie L. Marvin to Tina M. Michie, $350,000.
10704 Providence Park Drive, Ashland; Charles F. Brooks to Emily O. Rivera, $449,950.
16177 Pug Swamp Lane, Beaverdam; Mark Karelin to Richard Van Watkins, $520,000.
9370 Ruffin Ridge Road, Mechanicsville; William R. Mitchell, trustee to William W. Snead, $235,000.
7300 Shannondale Road, Mechanicsville; Dominic Shawndale Peters to Christopher G. James, $470,000.
11248 Silverstone Drive, Mechanicsville; John C. Kegel to Matiullah Mohammed, $435,000.
9009 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Salman Sadruddin, $298,520.
10192 Spring Ivy Lane, Mechanicsville; Richard M. Heldman to Miranda L. Clayton, $325,000.
14474 St. Andrews Lane, Ashland; Kathie Lee McGrane to Sean T. Gilbert, $350,000.
19385 Sterling Creek Lane, Rockville; Rod E. Edwards to Theodore Lee Ortwine, $385,000.
8039 Sussex Road, Mechanicsville; Darwin K. Noble II to James M. Nicholason, $345,000.
103 Swannee Drive, Ashland; James Edward Poates to Joshua S. Dixon, $262,000.
6153 Thickest Run Way, Mechanicsville; Danita Kaye Poprik to Kiamesha Shiona Otey, $203,500.
23 Trotter Mill Close, Ashland; Donald Mason Kneedler to Bonnie Shova, $170,100.
7475 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Colleen A. Smith to Joshua Poole, $237,000.
10220 Wenden Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Luis Grados, $285,050.
17140 White Pine Road, Beaverdam; Terry Lee Germon to Matthew B. Kennedy, $525,000.
11281 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Jaspreet Singh, $249,990.
9148 Wrenwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Brooks Stanley to Davis W. Glover, $373,700.
7270 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Ronald Wayne Sexton, $358,193.
POWHATAN
2262 Barley Farms Lane, Powhatan; Stephen A. Hatchett to Timothy A. Newcomb, $604,000.
2248 Branch Forest Way, Powhatan; Lewis A. Harding III to Patrick Allen Leach, $473,000.
2017 Fairlane Drive, Powhatan; Johnathan M. Whichard to Larry Wayne Taylor, $355,000.
6380 Haleford Drive, Powhatan; Joseph A. Dunn to Raymond E. Hay Jr., $377,400.
1710 Hillenwood Drive, Powhatan; Carrie M. McNamara to Ashley Smith, $399,000.
1655 Huntington Woods Trail, Powhatan; Dumont Homes LLC to Wayne Wright, $738,820.
3575 Kool Lane, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to William Lee Forstner Jr., $582,000.
3052 Maple Lake Road, Powhatan; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Mark Douglas Smith, $180,000.
4360 Pierce Road, Powhatan; Anthony John Dulio to Jeffrey Dietrich Haigh, $354,181.
2847 Pleasantwood Road, Powhatan; Virginia Endowment Group Trust to Jeffrey Alan Doudiken, $310,000.
1200 Skipper Creek Road, Powhatan; Josee Sadler to Gary Allen Debois, $270,000.
4000 Three Bridges Road, Powhatan; Deborah C. Oliver to Robert E. Webb, $460,000.
2781 Windy Hill Lane, Powhatan; William J. Ricci to Edward B. Rice Jr., $659,000.
GOOCHLAND
7422 Aldeby St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Diane J. Sieracki, $441,956.
4951 Austin Lane, Gum Spring; Vertical Builders LLC to John Staley, $336,550.
12304 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Veeva Jean Wiedrick, $570,000.
1862 Bent Oak Drive, Goochland; Jessica L. Dyson to Coulton Watson, $244,060.
310 Broadfield Lane, Goochland; W. B. Garrett Inc. to Joe W. McKeown, $980,000.
1708 Devon Way, Manakin Sabot; Louis R. Martin to Christopher Wyatt Sr., $500,000.
304 Goose Point Court, Manakin Sabot; Mark Lewis Wood to Keith E. Evans, $720,000.
3809 Leabough Road, Goochland; Gilles Roy to Katherine G. Rosenbloom, $309,950.
15760 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Vickie L. McCullough, $461,637.
14003 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHuntHomes LC to Arnold I. Roseberg, $459,922.
906 Newsome Court, Goochland; Jason C. Emigh to George Jeffry Branch, $356,500.
2963 Pitts Drive, Goochland; Gwendolyn R. Parrish to Mark Edward Taylor, $420,000.
4836 River Road West, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Jorge Osorio, $319,500.
2058 Shade Hunter Lane, Maidens; Christopher T. Bennett to Elizabeth Temple Roach, $255,000.
12373 South Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert James Williams Jr., $486,771.
3023 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Lisa Strauss, $549,950.
3015 Tranbycroft Way, Sandy Hook; Temple L. Burton to Robert Clarke Hagaman, $450,000.
Petersburg
25 Bank St.; Studebaker B. Street LLC to Marwaha Satwant Kaur LLC, $1,575,000.
2532 Bogese Drive; Eric M. Wright to Antoine Robinson, $219,000.
1605 Ferndale Ave.; Sedechap Inc. to Corrine Montreal Johnson, $177,000.
3021 Homestead Drive; Security Holdings LLC to Lockridge Inc., $180,400.
2640 Squirrel Level Road; Fabulous Homes LLC to Scott A. Pratt, $275,000.
1594 Westover Ave.; Samuel P. Johnson III to Alexander W. Brebner III, $343,500.
DINWIDDIE
8117 Baltimore Road, Ford; Daniel L. Boney to Brian C. Maker, $310,000.
11899 Coach Drive, Dinwiddie; Jeremiah Tomlin to Charles Steven Barnes, $255,000.
15001 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Amayzing Homes LLC to Justin L. Cook, $219,000.
7904 Johnson Road, North Dinwiddie; Edward G. Collier to Ann Cabell Baskerville, $269,900.
1900 Laurel Brook Drive, Sutherland; Christopher Brian Spain to John W. McKenney, $455,000.
23008 River Road, North Dinwiddie; Paul J. Hunt to Jamie L. Morrison, $155,000.
8715 Turkey Run Drive, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Michael Louis Munford, $355,587.
HOPEWELL
3405 Cobblestone Court; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Tammy Jones, $262,500.
1901 Davis Lane; E&B Realty LLC to Robert Sarvak, $330,000.
101 Queen Anne Drive; Deborah E. Barber, trustee to Terry R. Driskill, $385,000.
3916 Shenandoah Circle; Ryan Thomas Spector to Lafawndra S. Stith-Russell, $210,000.
NEW KENT
3125 Brook Blvd., Quinton; Sylvia W. Godsey to Angela Marie Dickinson, $231,000.
6101 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Robert Jenkins, $416,430.
8800 Crumps Mill Road, Quinton; Arrowhead Venture LLC to Stone K. Roberts, $238,500.
5863 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Carol Ann Kaye-Garcia to Terri Ann Goyne, $226,000.
5446 Hogan Bridge Drive, Providence Forge; Wallace W. Possich to Joseph F. Stanton, $280,000.
11070 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Alicia M. Thomas, $374,155.
8408 Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Pi-huan Wang, trustee to Lana Eisbacher Klein, $347,500.
11391 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; Karyn W. Victory to Edward B. Pearch, $630,000.
2406 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Terry Peterson Residential Thirty-One LLC to Paul T. Moore, $233,140.
3328 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Richard M. Heldman, $285,000.
7575 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Justin M. Laanchi, $318,905.
8460 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Hunter C. Jensen, $333,934.
5762 Villa Green Drive; Dirk O. Burmeister to Larry Alwood Feguson, trustee, $329,990.
1421 Yakima Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Heather C. Johnson, $314,873.
PRINCE GEORGE
7104 Birchett Drive, Prince George; Amanda J. Foster, conservator to Steven F. Morman Sr., $198,450.
1009 Collingwood Drive, North Prince George; William S. Winstead to Joshua David Wade, $180,806.
8879 First Court, Disputanta; Gregory D. Ramsey to Shawn C. Dillow, $464,000.
17428 James River Road, Disputanta; Jeffrey R. Yocum to Timothy A. Dodd Jr., $425,000.
13995 Lebanon Road, Disputanta; Patsy T. Cogill to Jerome R. Martin Jr., $325,000.
8201 Quail Hill Road, Prince George; Jae Hwang Song to Octavia K. Nicholas, $270,000.
9900 Sandy Ridge, Hopewell; Michelle R. Parr, trustee to Barton E. Clark, $289,000.
4200 Woodstock Road, Disputanta; Michelle S. Petet to Deborah M. Waguespack, $199,950.
Charles city
21210 Old Neck Road, Charles City; Christiane Pedersen to Gregory Sparks Dexter, $400,000.
12694 Tylers Ridge Court, Providence Forge; Therese E. Steele to Russell K. Steele, $235,000.
AMELIA
16741 Arabian Drive, Amelia Court House; Benjamin Matthew Palmer to Paul Graham Bodie Jr., $280,000.
13101 Grub Hill Church Road, Amelia Court House; Amelia County to Fork Field Farm LLC, $644,640.
13651 Smacks Drive, Amelia Court House; Travis S. Noel to Lelia Michele Thurston, $300,000.
CUMBERLAND
411 Sugarfork Road, Cumberland; Rhoda M. Peachey to Michelle Fisher, $182,500.
149 Walnut Ridge, Cumberland; Robert T. Scott to Nicholas Anthony Rorro Sr., $172,500.
KING AND QUEEN
1.61 acres; W. John Butler to Nicholas Freeman, $166,000.
36 acres; Robin V. Kurdziolek, trustee to David Mitchell Hayden, $389,000.
KING WILLIAM
113 Central Parkway, Aylett; Jason Todd Spicer to Nicole Lee Kettenacker, $215,300.
4034 Dorrell Road, Aylett; Daniel E. Gillis to Stephen Rodgers, $260,500.
73 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Robert Shaw Stanford IV, $274,255.
293 Lamae Circle, Aylett; David Lee Sutton to Devin Taylor Loflin, $216,000.
116 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Ashley N. Peterson to Matthew Gordon, $226,000.
217 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Michael Todd Records, $249,700.
1679 West Rose Garden Road, West Point; THT Land Resources LLC to Nicholas S. Smith, $223,800.
Sussex
27.97 acres; Elizabeth Zimba to Elysian Grove Farms LLC, $170,000.
53.52 acres; Specter Properties LLC to Land 501 LLC, $280,000.
Quarter interest in parcel, Town of Wakefield; Bailey & Owen to Eastern Property Holdings LLC, $975,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
648 Counselors Way; Ralph J. White Jr., trustee to Margarita S. Riofrio, $515,000.
4007 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Keisha M. Atwood, $373,755.
4130 Prospect St.; Gregory M. Oetting to Anh T. Ninh, $365,000.
Unit 5-509, Bristol Commons; Craig J. Schuck to Kanals Group, $175,000.
JAMES CITY
4012 Ambassador Circle, Williamsburg; Hofmeyer Limited Partnership to Jeffrey A. Vandesand, $575,000.
9272 Barnes Road, Toano; Kenny Wilbourne Realty and Construction Co. to Kyle M. Wilbourne, $350,000.
5403 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; Diana D. Gray to David Brashear, $390,000.
5 Bonyman Court, Williamsburg; Nicholas E. Bogue to Keith J. Nitka, $385,000.
4340 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Stephen R. Casella, trustee, $339,400.
3424 Colony Mill Road, Toano; Shawn D. Seamans Jr. to Willie James Argeyo, $330,000.
206 Crescent Drive, Williamsburg; Timothy W. Morris, trustee to Thomas Hayes, $390,000.
136 Eastbury, Williamsburg; Michael S. Boyer, trustee to James J. Gravatt, $640,000.
476 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Stephen M. Perron to Nathan E. Florence, $160,000.
2003 Genevieve, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Cynthia M. Babin, $164,000.
3972 Guildford Lane, Williamsburg; FFC Properties LLC to Rachel M. Tighe, $395,000.
101 Harrops Glen, Williamsburg; Raymond F. Nugent to Richard B. Cowles, $200,000.
118 Holly Road, Williamsburg; Dean T. Dunbar, trustee to Jessie L. Reid, $490,000.
3021 John Vaughan Road, Williamsburg; D. Scott Cleckley to John H. Ficaro, $716,200.
198 Lakewood Drive, Williamsburg; Michael J. Kelley to Barbara A. Burnside, $565,000.
123 Links of Leith, Williamsburg; Kevin P. Galvin to Michael W. Smith, $527,500.
124 Mathews Grant, Williamsburg; Henry H. Hortenstine III to Angus J. Henderson, $615,500.
5880 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Tyler K. Price to Guadalupe Arreola, $335,100.
3516 Neal Court, Williamsburg; Christopher A. Stahl to Benjamin M. Brichetti, $575,000.
208 Old Cart Road, Williamsburg; Frederick Dale Robertson to Jamin Riley, $405,000.
112 Pleasant Point, Williamsburg; Stephen H. Paul to Jason L. Hoffman, $260,000.
601 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Bryan J. McCable to Carlos R. Rivera, $276,000.
909 Queens Way, Williamsburg; Cecile M. Hanna, trustee to Jung Ae Owen, $158,000.
4800 Riverview Road, Williamsburg; Darryl S. Liechti to Eric Jason Matthies, $400,000.
9624 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Cathryn M. Mitchell, $375,720.
119 Royal Worlington, Williamsburg; Raymond J. Watrous, trustee to Mona Key Schmidt, $554,000.
115 School Lane, Toano; William N. Moberg to Myles T. Brinkley, $270,000.
3013 South Chase, Williamsburg; Christopher Ardo to Steven Andrew Schumaker, $380,001.
9943 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Chauncey D. Stevens III to William Stevens, $300,000.
6359 Thomas Paine Drive, Williamsburg; Linda Louise Walker to Martha E. Hamed, $570,000.
Unit 223, Padgetts Ordinary; Shelia Kay Gleason to Matthew W. Smith, $184,000.
4122 Votive, Williamsburg; Stephanie R. Wolf to Amy Gaynard, $255,000.
207 Waterton, Williamsburg; Paul E. Whybrow to Jasper L. Hawkins Jr., $750,000.
5519 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; CC&F Construction LLC to Thomas J. Dugan, $500,000.