Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1430 N 19th St; Design and Construction Llc to Gaines Tara A, $209,000.
1312 N 23rd St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Glass Jennifer and Vess Elise, $295,000.
710 W 24th St; Seymour Linwood S to Trivizas Andrew, $211,000.
306 W 28th St; Fuller Jonathan Prioleau to Burks William Lynn, $353,000.
2010 2nd Ave; Lawrence Oliver C Jr and Kim B to Drumwright Justin, $195,000.
1011 N 31st St; Rva Homes Llc to Draper Anthony D, $328,950.
104 E 34th St; Garcia Elizabeth to Lane Christian McVeigh, $242,000.
220 E 36th St; Weeks Nazana M to Khalili Julian A, $190,000.
2401 3rd Ave; Payne William D and Sheila G to Elkins Amber Dawn, $343,000.
1007 W 48th St; Monaco Angela R to Kaiser Joseph, $310,000.
3 N Allen Ave; Haney Matthew K to Csikari Steven and Melissa, $334,000.
1717 Arlington Road; Nb Arlington Llc to Arthur Ashe Blvd Re Llc, $1,950,000.
2017 Bailey Ave; Anderson Katrin L to Burgess Jill K, $185,000.
3102 Barton Ave; Bertha Llc to Maynes Filberto Ryan, $405,000.
209 Berkshire Road; Groome Harold V III and Ashley S to Hyman Haywood B III and Janelle, $1,795,000.
3303 Branch Ave; Cheek Clenford R Jr to Teak Properties Llc, $162,000.
4310 Bromley Lane; Clendenin Ken C and Elinor H to Boxx Charles, $665,000.
2701 W Cary St; The Diradour Llc to Roastology Properties Llc, $1,500,000.
1810 Cedarhurst Dr; Professional Contractor Llc to Grizzard Lindsey N, $257,000.
1605 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Strain Jessica Annette, $177,000.
1515 Claremont Ave; Jones Rachael and Sally to Lestourgeon Kevin, $310,000.
7637 Comanche Dr; Pitts Robert D and Tabitha W to Louthan Kirk and Summer, $346,000.
3718 Crutchfield St; Solodar Andrew to Marson Kyle Alexander, $198,500.
1025 Derrymore Road; Eagle Properties to Malcolm Deon S, $198,700.
3103 Edgewood Ave; Soto Joshua M and J Chantel to Forrest Christopher L, $340,000.
5625 Erich Ct; Yeehah Llc to Shelton Kelvin G Sr and Valarie, $199,900.
5549 Forest Hill Ave; Terrell Jonathan A to Desimone Shirley Kathryn, $157,000.
1420 Garber St; Rva Property Acquistions Llc to Tillett Allison L, $151,000.
6238 Glyndon Lane; Turman Christopher L to Bell Lauren G, $222,500.
1652 W Grace St, U1a; Kite Patricia W to Hudgins Connor, $265,000.
2921 Grayland Ave; Defrank Bradley and Rachel to Grant James Michael, $400,000.
3116 Grayland Ave; 3116 Grayland Llc to L Sutherlin Contracting Llc, $160,000.
227 Gun Club Road; Bailey James T to Peters Michael H and Karen E, $635,000.
2820 Hanes Ave; Chunns Cove Construction Llc to Slagle Patrick, $255,000.
4629 Hanover Ave; Twiss Frances W to Bladergroen Karen Ann, $389,000.
1723 Hanover Ave, U5; Beckwith Richard E to Wright William M Jr, $750,000.
805 Henri Road; Segneri James P and Claudia C to St Christophers School, $177,500.
4122 Hillcrest Road; Laurence Robin Bruce to Duval Joshua, $340,000.
2009 Idlewood Ave; Brown David C to Dance George Hunter III, $382,000.
2101 Jefferson Davis Hwy; Packaging Corporation Of to A and A Leasing Inc, $160,000.
1505 Kemper St; Pitchford Virginia P to Truong Alexander, $230,000.
2615 Kensington Ave; Hart Jon R and Jane M to Sutherland Julia, $930,000.
4319 Kensington Ave; Earle Akemi to Siwel Renovations Llc, $367,500.
2125 S Kinsley Ave; 2125 Kinsley Avenue Series Of to Potts Wells Shaheed A, $157,000.
426 S Laurel St; Lynch Edward to Evola Antonino M, $325,000.
1709 W Leigh St; Corbin Cassandra E to Duke George B and Amanda T, $160,000.
11 W Locke Lane, U7; Rhoads Mark B to Linka Elisabeth B, $217,000.
2309 Maplewood Ave; Lebaron James E III to Greenfield Jesse William, $539,900.
6 Maxwell Road; Schwall Frank G Jr and Margaret W to Lustig Jeroen A and Brooke T, $700,000.
512 N Monroe St; Howell J Andrew to Brasington Andrew J, $285,000.
3711 Moss Side Ave; Campbell Christopher to Ehlen Sarah, $342,000.
2904 Noble Ave; Tuckahoe Funding Llc to Ruckart Bradley L, $440,000.
1611 Nottoway Ave; Platt Robert G and Jacquelin N to West Christopher E, $310,000.
6914 Old Westham Road; Fountain Leigh B to Scotchtown Properties Llc, $187,000.
3203 P St; Pernik Llc to Kelley Shawn Patrick, $325,000.
4512 Park Ave; Watson Thomas and Caroline to Greene Christopher and Patricia, $625,000.
6207 Patterson Ave; Lochlan Llc to Ghosh Shoma and Malloy Paul, $330,000.
3204 Q St; Nemitz Bradley A to Rivero Olivia J, $184,000.
104 E Roanoke St; Robinson Garfield Estate to Ware Louise F, $160,000.
3407 S St; Jlflippedout to Tatum Paige M, $179,000.
2408 Semmes Ave; Mitchell Nathan to Caskey Justin M, $350,000.
5155 Snead Road; Marron Altagracia to Portillo Mauricio Josue, $192,000.
3504 Stockton St; Vip Dream Homes Llc to Romero Roberto Antonio III, $159,950.
1923 Stuart Ave; Purser James S and Stephanie J to Kennedy William D, $760,000.
1701 Summit Ave, U2; Basnight Jay to Iocco Leah, $290,000.
3802 Tomacee Road; Ferguson Robert W and Suzanne to Phillips Cathy S, $866,000.
1524 West Ave, U12; Amrhein James D and Debra B to Starr John W III and Lynda S, $635,000.
3257 E Weyburn Road; Bassett W Randolph and Sandra L to Bassett Stephen M, $294,000.
1804 Winder St; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Teter Andrea D, $265,000.
HENRICO
4305 7th St, Henrico; Framework Homes Inc to Maurer Luiz and Natalia M and Nancy M, $152,000.
3901 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Pearson Jenee Braxton and Demetrice A, $354,295.
621 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Alden Parke Llc to Legault Homes Llc, $200,000.
3601 Austin Ave, Henrico; Allen Jackie L to Easley Kimberley, $193,000.
14 S Beech Ave, Henrico; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Lester Tanner, $162,000.
402 Berwickshire Dr, Henrico; Tootelian Jack and E D Trs to Norris Anne and Robert M III, $500,000.
4612 Blackberry Patch Rd, Henrico; Hunter Krystal Gail to Taylor Lakeisha, $179,000.
9508 Bonanza St, Henrico; Nguyen Trung and Cindy Huynh to Walsh Derek Christopher and Jessie Olin, $240,000.
2804 Brandon Creek Pl, Henrico; Johnson Jeffrey A and Jacqueline K to Keller Cheryl Lynn, $250,000.
430 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Veeramalla Rohan Gopal, $424,037.
10101 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Virginia Center Common Realty Hlding Llc to Impact Investments Group Llc, $4,100,000.
10420 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Shipstedt John D and Ann M to Petrarca Nicholas Paul and Lauren Sue, $345,000.
7807 Camolin Ct, Henrico; James Michael Wilson to Webb Marvin, $173,000.
5811 Carrick St, Henrico; Carrick Street Llc to Fat Kriss Xanthosoma P, $164,950.
9522 Chatterleigh Dr, Henrico; Hayes Lauren A and Matthew Dylan to Messner Christopher Robert, $291,100.
10648 Cliffmore Dr, Glen Allen; Van Rensburg Jan H to Rodriguez Francisco and Desiree C, $325,000.
8407 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Cook Joseph E and Grace A to Hogg O Woodland Jr and Bradley Boykin, $170,000.
3606 Corrotoman Rd, Glen Allen; Rivers Harriet E to Tomlinson Marklee and Brenda Hawkins, $460,000.
10026 Crystal Lake Ave, Glen Allen; Ocampo Xochitl to Valdez Rossini Magno and Irenia S Magno, $325,000.
3905 Darton Ter, Henrico; Cox Thelma D to Nas 2011 Investments Llc, $160,000.
9109 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Saltz David A to Friend Kevin W, $200,000.
7521 Doran Rd, Henrico; Clemons Robert M and Virgil T Et Al to Nash Michael G, $240,000.
9904 Drouin Dr, Henrico; Christofakis Paul and Peggy Trustees to Vanblaricom Totty Edwards and R Dalton Jr, $750,000.
127 Echo Ave, Henrico; Om and Om Management Corp to Williams Tony L and Josephine, $210,000.
11004 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Jones Benny S F and Melissa E to Bruni Michael Z and Rachel W, $615,000.
12130 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Geiling Raymond III and Miyako Hisamoto, $685,000.
250 Finial Ave, Henrico; Towe Doris W to H90 Investments Llc, $1,535,000.
3002 Forest Cove Dr, Henrico; Rollins Jennifer K to Lowe Cari, $198,000.
7104 W Franklin St, Henrico; Jones Ruth G and Orville H Jr Trustees to Halladay Clark W Jr, $626,000.
12424 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Parker Leigh Ann to Jewkes Nathan John and Danielle W, $350,950.
701 Glendale Dr, Henrico; 11394 to Mauney Jacob, $310,000.
2445 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Martin Dennis S and Hilary S, $606,387.
2445 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.
417 Hampton Ridge Ct, Henrico; Irby Edward Claiborne III and Bevin L to Hovis James B Jr and Cora S, $660,000.
241 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Hidalgo Paulina and Edwin Huertas, $327,170.
5511 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Eades Brandon M to Skinner Arianne, $201,500.
12372 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $186,387.
6103 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Agee James E Jr Trustee to Federal National Mortgage Association, $169,666.
8709 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Willis Rodney W to Condrey Kyle and Douglas B, $218,000.
3912 Houze Ter, Glen Allen; Blizzard Jennifer K and Aubrey O Jr to Mueller Grace K and Evan M Dombrosky, $306,000.
12013 Hunton Crossing Pl, Glen Allen; Rogers Jeanette D to Ganley Kevin and Nancy, $372,500.
2703 Indale Rd, Glen Allen; Kite Thomas Jacob to Kite Thomas Jacob, $180,000.
1805 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; House to Home Renovations Llc to Coffey Lauren, $220,000.
6222 Jeffrey Rd, Henrico; Hecht David M and Hana A to Prupis Sheri Lynn, $380,000.
1702 Joycelyn Ct, Glen Allen; McCormick Melody J and M L Jr to Sharpe Jonathan, $260,000.
9521 Kennedy Station Ter, Glen Allen; Perego Andrew P and Jennifer W to Moore Mario Maurice, $250,000.
1550 Kimbrook Ln, Sandston; Auris Property Investors Llc to Mays Andrew L and Kristin A, $227,950.
9012 Kinsale Cir, Henrico; Hunter Jacqueline R to Schwing Kara E Kennie, $285,000.
2704 Laurelton Pl, Henrico; Paul Herbert L and Annette to Wright William D and Caitlin C, $197,000.
1508 Leewal Ct, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc Trustee to Goude Ryan A and Karin D, $355,000.
4208 Lizzie Anne Ln, Glen Allen; Fauth D Anthony III and Meredith W Trust to Wampler Bennett Cline and Caroline King, $365,000.
12300 Lullington Dr, Henrico; Anderson Thomas E and Beverly to Nolte John M and Jolena L Rector, $319,000.
9830 Magnolia Pointe Cir, Glen Allen; Bygrave Joyllen to Gundlapudi Ravi, $199,000.
4640 Manor Crossing Pl, Glen Allen; Bacova Development Company Llc to NVR Inc, $157,000.
10302 Maremont Pl, Henrico; Mahone Robert A and P M to Sparks Grant A and Emily G, $384,950.
2506 Merle St, Henrico; Bays Mitchell and Kerry to Spearman Chauntelle N, $155,000.
11904 Mill Cross Ter, Glen Allen; Quarberg Stephen A and Mary C Trustees to Witt Jonathan R and Ashleigh, $699,950.
7602 Montrose Ave, Henrico; Krol Eva to 7602 Montrose Llc, $197,000.
2519 Mountain Ash Cir, Glen Allen; Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Chawla Gaurav, $160,100.
9708 Needles Way, Glen Allen; Smith Quintinn J to Bernabeu Emanuel, $220,000.
12430 New Point Dr, Henrico; Brockstein Sonya Lee to Falcone Deborah L, $236,000.
11237 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Corporation to Impact Investments Group Llc, $3,200,000.
10141 Oakley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Altizer Elizabeth B Estate to Shumar Patrick T, $268,000.
3113 Old Brookewood Way, Henrico; Summer Nathanael R and Sheridan to Rawls Evan and Ana Ivanova, $385,000.
11812 Old School Rd, Glen Allen; Dietz Tom and Susan to O'Keefe Kenan C and Jennifer R, $565,000.
4500 Orion Rd, Henrico; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Glasco Charles E, $194,000.
5099 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Fergusson Kimberly L and Dpf to Cowan Timothy M and Susan L Parish, $442,000.
408 Parview Pl, Glen Allen; Wallace Carolyn H to Daniels Jerome and Deborah Ann, $398,500.
1812 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Doran Gregory and Emily, $562,740.
4505 Penick Rd, Henrico; Christianson Chad and Kimberly A to Dalton Adelheid L, $219,900.
2519 Perch Ln, Glen Allen; Malkman Caryn to Byrd Amanda, $418,000.
2913 Pinehurst Rd, Henrico; Huffman Paul D Jr and A J to Moquin Christian J, $179,900.
1522 Professor Ct, Henrico; Demarest Charles to Kilis David and Yan Lin, $152,500.
7425 Red Hill Club Ct, Henrico; Powers Phyllis O to Housing and Urban Development, $194,714.
10908 Rickey Ct, Glen Allen; Giles Franklin E and Stacie L to Hilemn Douglas E, $343,000.
4224 Riding Place Rd, Henrico; Davis Angela R to Trainor Catherine Anne, $174,000.
2613 Roaringbrook Dr, Henrico; Blair Nicole G and Samuel D to Hart Adam J, $319,000.
5912 W Rois Rd, Henrico; Robinson Ashley N to Schermerhorn Nicole and Stanley J, $190,000.
6708 Saltwood Ct, Sandston; Rinaldi A Bruce and Mary S to Ukman Craig W and Lori K Dietz, $359,000.
205 Scotch Pine Dr, Sandston; Dabney Daryl Lewis to Allen Diana Marie, $230,000.
8403 Shannon Green Ct, Henrico; Galloway Robert and Claudette and E C III to Laprade Kenneth V Jr and Bikterline Lana, $166,000.
9009 Singletree Ln, Glen Allen; Joyce Shannon F to Shaw Shirley and Matthew R, $290,000.
9508 Skyview Dr, Henrico; Owenby Phillip R and Noelle H to Duffy Niall J and Jennie P, $406,000.
2300 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Carter Roland S and Karen W to Paraboschi Michael and Ana Henson, $365,000.
522 St Albans Way, Henrico; Ferrell Dorothy E Trustee to Harrison Margaret J, $629,000.
2324 Strangford Ct, Henrico; Wood Kimberly G to Wood Kelly Morgan, $261,000.
11184 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Candova Magdalena to Ford Michael James, $350,000.
130 Towne Center West Blvd, Henrico; 5909 Broad Llc to Gk Sptc Llc, $4,600,000.
4216 Triscari Ln, Glen Allen; Hare Kevin to Lee Jonathan D and Sun M, $490,000.
1550 United Ct, Henrico; Dobson Ernest R to Fulton Kristin Nicole, $167,000.
1560 Village Field Dr, Henrico; Uberman David M and Elizabeth Ann to Ellini Zahra, $329,500.
2407 Vollmer Rd, Henrico; Huber Catherine C Trustee to Abdulrahman Idris and Tequia, $296,000.
2208 Watts Ln, Henrico; Ile Properties Llc to Waite Alexander, $206,380.
3819 West End Dr, Henrico; Meje Minhajul to Corbett John H and Nancy-Kate R, $250,000.
1415 Westshire Ln, Henrico; Plummer Mark A and Carol A Mathews Et Al to Gerges Dimiana and Adel Ibrahim, $290,000.
5902 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dansbach William F and Emily Ashcraft, $223,880.
5906 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Hinton Jennifer, $264,016.
5910 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dennis Hailey E, $254,817.
4243 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Zahradnick Robert Jason to 4243 Williamsburg Rd Llc, $160,000.
2001 Windbluff Ct, Henrico; Derrick Stewart M and Laura L to Smith Ralston Kemper III and Melissa Joyce, $390,000.
4810 Winterhawk Dr, Glen Allen; Ravala Yasaswy R to Karangula Krishna and Niharika R Devnoori, $390,000.
6906 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Toney Clarence B to Vazquez Gabriela Nicole, $265,000.
Chesterfield
2407 Aberdeen Rd; Joye John Timothy to Cornel Melvin Haroido, $230,000.
6220 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hanna Christian T, $280,000.
13701 Arrowood Ct; Rippy Kevin U and Johnson J L to Casey Rachael M, $235,000.
7506 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Schneider Barbara A and Cella V, $333,420.
5843 Autumnleaf Dr; Clarkson Michael C and Lakeita M to Pfohl Curtis and Kristen, $295,000.
20900 Baileys Grove Dr; NVR Inc to Mercado Jose J and Vilma I, $275,045.
6431 Bareback Tr; Wilson Tiffany H to Steele Lakesha A, $269,950.
6313 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Hurt Erin and Michael, $524,804.
6320 Belmont Rd; Anderson Michael and Barbara J P to Zarazua Dario A and Veronica E, $160,000.
7807 Belmont Stakes Dr; Moody Cindy C to Woody Cindy C, $280,000.
16100 Binley Rd; Wiggins Brock to Cheatham David S and Morgan M, $999,000.
10709 Blossomwood Rd; Barden Jeffrey F Et Als to Barden Wyatt, $181,000.
8830 S Boones Trail Rd; Brown Richard W to Dix Leigh-Anne, $230,000.
6306 Brambleton Rd; Daniels Jamarr and Shakeema to Wallace Michael A and Oates A L, $213,000.
3030 E Brigstock Rd; McLaughlin Matthew K and Laura B to Gumaer James J, $499,000.
2418 Brookforest Rd; Turner Joseph L III to Johnson Dustin and Amanda, $232,000.
9406 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Moore Linda S and Dewayne A, $353,940.
8611 Buttermint Dr; Sargeant Daniel T to Oliyide Tawakalitu B, $185,000.
4140 Carafe Dr; Obando Monica Orozco to Aiesi Paul, $320,000.
2605 Cedarville Mw; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Barnor Mary and Japhet, $469,900.
14301 Charter Landing Dr; Royall Brandon A and Candice B to Stumph Timothy Roy and Carolyn F, $520,000.
14607 Chatmoss Ct; Bonair A M and Bonair W A Trs to Hurley Craig A and Nicole L, $247,300.
8530 Chester Forest Ln; Jones Brittany to Tatti Garrett and Sadler S, $210,000.
812 Clayborne Ln; Venuti Paul W and Iris to Millette Roger G and Karen W, $420,000.
13912 Cobble Glen Ct; Storm Steven L and Karen Alice to Losoya Michael and Bucholtz V, $315,000.
1907 Colwyn Bay Dr; Stephens Frederick C III and L L to Ernest Ryan Andrew and Allison D, $534,000.
7419 Count Fleet Dr; Wells Jacob W and Deangela Grant to Seckman Craig S and Shermaine B, $271,000.
11503 Creek Bottom Pl; Farthing J N and Farthing V S to Coleman Dionca N, $223,202.
10010 Cutter Dr; Gumaer James J to Everett Virginia A, $235,000.
7510 Dell Dr; Owens David M and Alexandra K to McCulley Michael C and Rebekka M, $314,950.
14955 Dogwood Ridge Ct; Gattis Jeanett Lau Estate to Jenkins Hundley E and Colleen, $270,000.
6437 Doyles Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Shelton William H III and Denise, $461,325.
11313 Eastcliff Dr; Jayne Steven B and Eduviges C to Lint David W and Campbell R P, $289,500.
10206 Edgecliff Ln; Long Floyd Dale to Creative Home Renovations, $152,000.
7154 Elkhardt Rd; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Thompson Letetia and W E Jr, $252,062.
1219 Elmart Ln; Citigroup Mtg Loan Tr 2018-Rp2 to Faith Investments Llc, $153,500.
12935 Erlene Dr; Dnj Inc to Webb Jamie A, $240,000.
15207 Fairen Ln; Marr Kenneth J III and Lysandra to Bagley Clayton R, $297,900.
8719 Forton Ct; Main Street Homes to Mersiowsky Jonathan S and J C, $382,215.
15585 Fox Cove Cr; Murray Raymond J and Christine A to Grace Michael D and Tiffany, $475,000.
9405 Gadwell Tr; Fowler Caleb L and Lynne to Dugan Colin and Suzanne, $389,900.
6737 Gateline Dr; Moody Joel E Sr and Jennette C to Bueno Alfredo Santos and Maira, $262,800.
8707 Glen Royal Dr; Brown Kevin Wayne and Dawn M to Dawson Michael A and Kelly C, $467,500.
12319 Goldengate Pl; Price Brenda to Hollandsworth C M and Ngundji B, $319,000.
11419 Great Branch Dr; Skora Brian J to Ali Justin H Et Al, $187,250.
600 Greencastle Rd; Davis Luke A to Johnsen Mariah Susan, $220,000.
6525 Greyhaven Dr; D R Horton Inc to Greene Annie, $337,230.
11155 Guilford Rd; Richardson Vance G Et Als to Front Porch Properties Inc, $170,000.
7824 Halyard Tr; Cujas Joseph W to Frank Dylan R and Sarah V, $217,000.
12203 Hampton Valley Turn; Kelsey Philander to Kelsey Phillip R, $399,500.
15913 Harrowgate Rd; Richardson Carol Ann to Morgan Gregory, $170,000.
7037 Heartleaf Ln; Webber David S and A and Webber P to Wells Jacob W and Deangela G, $402,000.
3640 Hemlock Rd; Miller Edward P and Julia D to Page Stephen A and Amanda J, $248,000.
4117 Hidden Valley Rd; Jernigan Joseph M to Johnson K Eugene and Amanda E, $225,000.
7401 Hilmar Dr; Gordon Tawanna and Brown Taquin to Capers Lena M, $162,000.
6115 Hood St; Maciejewska Marta M to Phipps P M Jr and Amadeo E A, $167,000.
4241 Inca Dr; Gaskins Ellsworth G Jr and M A to Kite Patricia W, $255,000.
10522 Keithwood Py; Dukes Lisa M to Taylor Joshua and Morgan, $193,000.
6609 Kipling Ct; Butler Janice Bates to Villanueva R A and Villanueva A, $164,900.
2742 Knobbly Ct; Dunn Elitha A to Johnson R M and Lawhorne G S, $209,000.
2025 Lancashire Dr; Paolella Bruce to Jablow Daniel I and Ashley, $305,000.
1411 Laurel Top Dr; Villanueva Stephen and Heidi F to McGann John O and Drake C D, $345,000.
6730 Liege Hl; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Porter J E and Porter I C Trs, $399,650.
3112 Littlebury Dr; Valentin Arcadio to Helton Jason W and Heather E, $235,000.
2531 Lochness Rd; Jarmy Michael T and Candas C to Saxton-Ruiz Benjamin J, $315,000.
1430 Lockett Ridge Rd; Lacy Donna L to Stettler Caleb M and Lindsey R, $192,000.
11101 Lucks Ln; Hansen Robert A Sr and Deborah A to Gutierrez Laura A, $199,000.
8424 MacAndrew Tr; Carrillo Heder and Reed Jessie to Nichols Detrick S and Kimberly J, $375,950.
601 Marblethorpe Rd; Gaitan-Palma Jose E to Sellars Fernando T and Shemik D, $329,000.
12813 McKibben Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Spears Anthony J and Suzanne H, $755,816.
3901 Meadowdale Bl; Taylor Annette E to De Elias Y M C and De Rivera C, $205,000.
13901 Michaux View Wy; Singh Krisan and Mary W to Terrell Jonathan A and Iryna T, $325,600.
12205 Middlecoff Dr; Conway Song Suk to McMahon Amanda D and M E Jr, $410,000.
7808 Millcreek Dr; Lighty Conrad and Tanya to Palangi David and Heath Erin, $292,000.
9101 Mission Hills Ln; Owens Dwanye O and Tasha to Amponsah W G Jr and Bentil R B, $285,800.
507 Morelock Dr; Brown Lesli A to Turman Christopher L and Denna C, $275,000.
1907 Mountain Pine Bl; Andrzejewski B N and Ledin J M to Brann Josiah and Katelynn, $225,000.
11601 New Forest Tl; Pinney Terry L and Linda S to Love Anna J, $222,000.
5605 North Chase Ct; Weber Dawn M to Payne Burton R and Dana L, $359,900.
14403 Oak Knoll Cr; Spence Walter W III to Catter Allyson N, $296,000.
5006 Oakforest Dr; Edwards John Allen III to Alloway David Eugene Sr, $195,500.
7856 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Harrison Cheryl Et Al, $222,175.
3201 Osborne Rd; Glass Ronnie D Jr and Meredith W to Gibson John William, $305,000.
5201 Parkerstown Rd; Smith Dustin Cody and Deshonna N to Haggard Alan C II and Marybeth J, $219,500.
12711 Percival St; Barnett Jason C to Florence John M, $205,000.
7411 Pineleaf Dr; Dahmen Jamie S to Escobar Pena Yanci M, $225,000.
1900 Pocoshock Bl; Swanson C W and Maitland J C to Corte Sandra B I and Monge S A, $235,000.
2350 Providence Creek Rd; Acda Ryan N and Teena G to Ka'ai Alden K and Teresa J, $230,000.
259 Pumpkin Pl; Meredith Koos Family Ltd Ptnsh to Eller Virginia Hollandsworth, $265,000.
2901 Quisenberry St; Hipp Douglas W to Mathews John P and Tougas R E, $216,000.
703 Redington Ct; McDaniel Brannon D and Chantal L to Montgomery Alaina Rose, $261,000.
17700 River Rd; Canada David M and Judith H to Adams Jeffery and Kang Kyu, $254,000.
5031 Rollingway Rd; Vest Jessica M to Ghorley Elijah L and Meagan A, $190,000.
4214 Round Hill Dr; Kelly Blane C and Alison to Harper Brittany Larue, $263,000.
1340 Ruffin Mill Rd; Weise John F to Reese Ty Jason, $225,000.
14300 W Salisbury Rd; Tannery Joseph J and Melissa R to Welsh Joseph A Jr and Kristen R, $615,000.
15948 Sandwave Rd; Shaffer Matthew W to Weirup-Washington Brittany, $175,000.
9300 Sara Kay Ct; Dodson Kevin A to Watkins Ryan J and Ground Mary C, $165,000.
16402 Scottwood Rd; Kerwin Opportunity Prop Llc to Kerwin John Kevin, $185,000.
3216 Shallowford Landing Tr; Dorothy Llc to D'Amico Anthony J and Judith F, $529,950.
4416 Shoremeade Rd; Pound James B to Taylor Tenescia, $279,000.
3843 Silver Mews Ln; Driscoll Jason M to Thiam Codou and Diagne Madicke, $315,000.
13424 Sir Britton Ct; Twine Jacqueline T to Parrish John E and Christina H, $329,950.
14111 Southshore Rd; Barr David M to Cruise Ralph L Jr Trustee, $380,000.
8307 Spring Meadow Rd; Malone Michael J and Jo Ann to Hancock Adam and Juarez Briane, $386,000.
1303 Staffordshire Ct; Phillips Jennifer N and Smith K to Friedman Jacob M, $196,000.
3300 Sterling Brook Dr; NVR Inc to Jones Celeste Marie, $228,950.
3742 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Jackson Robert III and Olga, $323,225.
2340 Stuts Ln; Alonso Cathy C Trustee to Norwood Dennis and Monica, $410,000.
8230 Sunnys Halo Ct; Proulx Joseph E and Joanne S to Street Rahsaan D and Morgan T, $279,950.
11409 Surry Rd; Miller Gary Don and Carol Ann to Hudson Herman W III and Jeanna M, $255,000.
225 Sycamore Village Tr; Tait Kelly I to Jones Taylor E and Ulmer Kendall, $240,000.
14431 Tanager Wood Tl; Enroughty J S and Cunningham C S to Brocato Ronald S and Madeline M, $347,500.
3905 Timber Ridge Pl; McClendon Jason and Ashley to Trammell Megan, $255,500.
16106 Tipton Ct; Wood Jacob to Eggleston Sarah, $165,000.
10710 Trailwood Dr; Crowder Thomas L and Laura to Killion Fred M Jr and Leslie J, $265,000.
10806 Tuscola Dr; Mason Malcolm Lewis to Smith Morton L Jr and Unique P, $269,950.
18043 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hodges Hugh Brandon, $360,000.
9823 S Wagstaff Cr; Blankenship Frank W and Barbara S to Maqshar Diane E and Mostafa Ayed, $223,000.
2304 Waters Mill Cr; Gregory Jennifer M to Pohl Stephen L, $273,000.
6623 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Kelly Diane R and Christopher E, $430,374.
6735 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Liverpool-Kitson Phyllis, $419,126.
900 Westwood Village Wy; Nunez Sara and Nunez Javier to Grubb Betty Jo, $235,000.
10424 White Rabbit Rd; O'Brien James D and Billie J to Smith Brandon C and Elizabeth I, $232,000.
1512 Wilson Wood Rd; Blanton Henry A and April D to Price Brenda, $259,000.
12300 Winfree St; Laboissiere Sue C to Almonte Juan A, $225,000.
3801 Wood Dale Rd; Restrepo Pareja Jose F to Zehrung Eric J, $166,250.
17432 Wynstone Park Ln; Bowen Paul E and Lisa D to Miller Jeffrey L and Kelley J, $355,000.
HANOVER
10311 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Alan J. Isabelle to Michael S. Fenster, $444,000.
14523 Augusta Lane, Ashland; Michael W. Young, trustee to Tana Kaefer, $615,000.
8318 Bama Road, Mechanicsville; Gary Alan Brookman to Joseph Mancuso, $297,500.
9197 Beaverdam Trail, Mechanicsville; Ethan L. Blake to Clyde Devoll, $230,000.
9263 Braden Place, Mechanicsville; David A. Kadas to Richard Alan Uber, $417,500.
11111 Brookhollow Drive, Glen Allen; Cathleen F. Sale to Mikel Tookes, $420,000.
8314 Burnside Drive, Mechanicsville; Rebecca Ann Chickering, executor to Christopher Bradshaw, $298,000.
9620 Cavalin Court, Mechanicsville; Robert W. Brockmeier to Jay Dee Venable, $420,000.
10436 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to John P. Greco, $571,444.
7722 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Chad G. James, $445,417.
10155 Cool Hive Place, Mechanicsville; Wayne L. Fuller to Amanda Thomas, $285,000.
8430 Dell Ray Drive, Mechanicsville; Brian K. Loving to Jennifer G. Heidemann, $195,000.
16182 Diligence Court, Beaverdam; Pamela C. Walker to Robert B. Laine, $339,950.
6034 N Fall Creek Parkway, Mechanicsville; John O. McKeon to Robert Kyle Halphen, $345,000.
8209 Ferrill Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Christie Bidwell, $489,932.
11239 Garland Park Lane, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to Nathan Ryan Kain, $449,000.
117 Giddy Up Lane, Ashland; Marcella Webb to Pamela G. Bishop, $400,000.
8755 Hambleton Way, Mechanicsville; Neil Brian Biller to Mark G. Anderson, $380,000.
11537 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover; Lloyd C. Huckstep to Wirt W. Cross, $150,000.
14073 Hickory Oaks Lane, Ashland; Donna Quillian to Russ Johnson, $280,000.
9836 Honeybee Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jamie T. Creamer, $338,000.
13984 Hungry Jack Court, Ashland; Charles J. Prim to Misty N. Carneal, $386,000.
9201 Hunters Club Court, Mechanicsville; Donald D. Ruby Jr. to Kathleen K. Templeton, $278,950.
9158 Jump Circle, Mechanicsville; Melissa Louise Soellner to David Joynes, $289,900.
9196 Kings Charter Drive, Mechanicsville; Steven W. Csoke to Nathaniel C. Moore, $380,000.
9082 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Robert William McQuain, $579,925.
6591 Magnolia Green Lane, Mechanicsville; Jacqueline Gowen to Katrina L. Whitehead, $265,000.
8187 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Carolyn Lee McDorman to Robert J. Shope Jr., $235,100.
Michael Heather Court, Mechanicsville; Prince E. Rich III to Jessica D. Adams, $245,000.
11374 Old Scotland Road, Glen Allen; Jonathan Scott to Cody Fitchpatrick, $325,000.
10226 Penholloway Drive, Mechanicsville; April M.A. Bittner to Jason Bruce Clary, $317,000.
11381 Poplar Gate Drive, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Paul J. Junod, $489,950.
8470 Rainey Drive, Mechanicsville; Nathan Ryan Kain to Kimberly Jenkins Cooke, $340,000.
8237 Raven Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Anthony E. Haas to Joshua Fitzgerald, $249,000.
9101 Rouzie Court, Mechanicsville; Jamie O. Ward to William E. Trice, $365,000.
9128 Sandy Creek Lane, Mechanicsville; Berry J. Muller to Nicholas Michael Delapo, $495,000.
8172 Sawyer Lane, Mechanicsville; Kenneth S. Jenkins to Brian Scott Strader, $285,000.
8155 Signal Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Ruth Hancock to Janet L. Pennington, $260,000.
9089 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jeffrey L. Hall, $307,800.
9093 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to David W. Elliott, $308,860.
9074 Sutlers Lane, Mechanicsville; MIcheal X. Camp to Lisa A. O’Donnell, $313,500.
8268 Trudi Place, Mechanicsville; Steven L. Atkins to Ryan Gardner, $357,000.
10310 Turnout Court, Mechanicsville; Phillip A. Sorrentino, trustee to Simone Rockey, $360,000.
8342 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Frederic C. Glisson to Lisa A. Glisson, $166,500.
7891 Willow Ave., Mechanicsville; 7981 Willow Avenue Series to Jonathan Davis, $240,000.
10008 Wintercrest Drive, Ashland; Drusilla Ann Myers to Salvatore Gallina, $340,000.
7219 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Ellen T. Cacciatore, $359,298.
7228 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Eva D. Voglewede, trustee, $319,957.
POWHATAN
3592 Archers Hill, Powhatan; Tony M. Howell to Robert D. Jacoby Jr., $485,000.
3575 Calvins Trail, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Abraham D. Taylor, $485,461.
2458 W Deerpath Drive, Powhatan; Martin A. Chavez to Shawna Hurn, $233,000.
876 Dogwood Dell Lane, Midlothian; Emily Schott Nash, successor trustee to Stephen W. Clark, $540,000.
1326 Gills Road, Powhatan; Brett Conner to Michael Patrick, $220,000.
2905 Johnsonway Terrace, Powhatan; David Kwiatkowski to Rahul Ahuja, $406,000.
1652 Huntington Woods Trail, Powhatan; Dumont Homes LLC to Kanyon R. Keeney, $875,000.
2858 Maple Lake Circle, Powhatan; Ridout Construction LLC to Krista N. Yancey, $535,000.
2307 Mary Goodwyn Road, Powhatan; Douglas C. Spitz to Gregory Zilberfarb, $489,000.
1629 Olde Links Drive, Powhatan; George L. Pullium to Chad Christianson, $346,500.
1550 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Kendall Hicks Morgan to Allen D. Hite, $305,000.
721 Petersburg Road, Powhatan; Carolyn W. Harris to Candice T. Crockett, $325,000.
1041 Springside Court, Powhatan; William F. Lane to Tilden Shields, $222,000.
2711 Valley Springs Road, 1545 Stavemill Road, Powhatan; Lillian G. Adams, trustee to Franklin Grey Adams, $200,000.
Powhatan; Matthew Scott Monroe, truste to Sarah E.L. Gonzalez, $366,000.
1646 Wildwood Shores Drive, Powhatan; Jesse Thomas Cox Jr. to Page K. Waters, $340,000.
GOOCHLAND
712 Big Woods Place, Manakin Sabot; Ralph Jay Poling to Richard Wayne Kish Jr., $1,100,000.
12217 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Julie A. Dalzell, $501,678.
12235 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Michael A. Spagnolo, $556,783.
2458 Cheney Creek Road, Goochland; Delta Deck Co. LLC to Robert B. Joyner, $354,950.
1747 Fox Downs Lane, Oilville; John D. Joyce Jr. to Andrew Johnson, $545,500.
1332 Hounslow Drive, Manakin Sabot; Robert B. Becker to Indumathy Varadarajan, $530,000.
120 Manakin Parke Drive, Manakin Sabot; George V. Moncure Jr., trustee to John D. Shipstedt, $435,000.
10 Partridge Hill Road, Richmond; Melinda S. Maosha to Christopher A. Groome, $1,050,000.
2715 Ravenwood Road, Columbia; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Eric Jessee, $183,500.
4844 River Road West, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Christian S. Redfern, $228,000.
2300 Stanwood Drive, Goochland; Stanley J. Sidor to Nathaniel Scott Owens, $325,000.
321 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Kayla B. Bumgarner to John Leroy Meacham Jr., $540,000.
Petersburg
327 Beauregard Ave.; Katheryn Dorr Steen to Pamela Shands, $188,000.
1233 Flank Road; Flank Road Properties LLC to Michael A. Reiter, $195,000.
1848 Pender Ave.; James River Partnership LLC to James Daniel Weathers II, $212,000.
DINWIDDIE
1 acre; TEM Investments LLC to Hayden Bell, $179,000.
2.698 acres; Norman Pierce Jr. to Wallace Wells LLC, $190,000.
4.141 acres; Daniel W. Murchison to Charles H. Buckles III, $185,000.
41.421 acres; Sharon L. Cox-Ponder to Dagmar Speta, $545,000.
Lot 2, Section 2, Sysonby Ridge; Patricia Ann Wells to Brooks Johnson, $220,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
505 Battery Place; Chadwin Underhill to Claire M. Copeland, $165,500.
103 Camden Road; David Charles Slaybaugh to Mamie P. Frazier Living Trust, $198,500.
913 Dogwood Drive; Sandra E. Jarratt to Ginger Clore, $199,000.
611 Old Town Drive; M. Lynn Goodall, trustee to Raymond A. Young, $155,000.
424 Roslyn Ave.; John T. Belcher Jr. to Denita S. Ramirez, $155,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 15, Section C, Anchor Point; James A. Broadie to Danielle L. Lindsay, $160,000.
Lots 12-14 and part of Lot 11, Block 7, Woodlawn; Kathryn E. Ridder to Traci Haskins, $199,000.
Lots 15-19, Block 19, Appomattox Heights; Mark A. Eckman to Corey A. Bradley, $253,000.
NEW KENT
5611 Baylor Grove Court, Providence Forge; Steven M. Bushey to Eddie Wayne Walls, $399,950.
5940 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Michael David Loving, $341,785.
10331 Criss Cross Road, New Kent; Robert Edward Franklin III to John Michael Thompson, $346,000.
3531 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Robert J. Jeremiah to David M. Graf Jr., $485,000.
4231 Hopewell Road, New Kent; Rock River Inc. to Herman A. Hoffman, $614,295.
4100 Liberty Hall Place, Quinton; Everett Hugh Ragland to Nathan B. Kelley, $375,000.
3140 Ponderosa Pine Lane, Quinton; Michael A. Fowler to Kenneth E. Sparks, $420,000.
5606 Quinton Estates Drive, Quinton; Michael D. Loving to Kurt E. Dickerson, $219,590.
9144 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Jennifer A. Simminger, $263,000.
7436 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Stephen A. Holliday to Douglas H. Milby, $335,000.
5805 Stingray Point Blvd., New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to John E. Gray, $352,275.
3792 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; James M. Lull to James A. Kurtz, $369,900.
PRINCE GEORGE
10820 Afton Drive, North Prince George; Edith A. Inzaina to Robert S. Hoagland, $307,500.
4465 Branchester Parkway, Prince George; Frank H. Penn to Michael Brandon Allen, $219,950.
5348 Copperfield Drive, Prince George; Mary Ellen Hamilton to William Miller, $337,000.
2605 Douglas Lane, Hopewell; Elliot B. Kirk to Angela H. Corrigan, $184,900.
6200 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Michael S. Avery Contractor LLC to John McMillan, $285,000.
17149 Loving Union Road, Disputanta; Daniel Broom to Paul Arthur Wehl, $247,900.
12507 Pumphouse Road, Disputanta; Ibrahim Jabri to Teresa Williams, $160,000.
7203 Springlake Drive, Prince George; Antonio Pruden to Connor G. Stevenson, $157,000.
1571 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; C & L Construction LLC to Laura Anne Pate, $345,672.
4205 Wildwood Drive, Disputanta; Federal National Mortgage Association to Mark Barham Jr., $195,000.
Charles city
1 acre; Steve C. Maurice to Joseph N. Barton III, $289,900.
56.31 acres, Collins Run Estates; Carol M. Warthan, trustee to Laura Curtis, $500,500.
AMELIA
10531 Amelia Springs Road, Jetersville; RLP Investments LC to Gary Kleinman, $232,000.
8960 Deep Creek Place, Amelia Court House; Jonathan S. Mersiowsky to Robert Louis Fridy Jr., $365,000.
8630 Virginia St., Amelia Court House; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Pamela Jo Stuart, $249,900.
CAROLINE
112.19 acres; J and J Timberlands LLC to John Balasa, $250,000.
19.9965 acres; Katherine Marie Wilson to Eladio E. Martinez Jr., $215,000.
2.5261 acres; Glenn E. Hayden to Derek Jones, $189,500.
5 acres; O. Woodland Hogg Jr. to Kevin D. Kent, $190,000.
63.7 acres; Llewellyn H. Hedgbeth to William Meed, $152,250.
94 acres; R.B. Chenault Jr. to Sparta East LLC, $340,000.
Lot 157, Ladysmith Village; Gina M. Beberdick to Derrick L. Weller, $247,000.
Lot 2, Section 35, Pendleton; Pendleton Land Development to Richmond American Homes of Virginia, $416,000.
Lot 254, Section 5A, Belmont at Carmel Church; Jin White to Torey Group Inc., $151,000.
Lot 40, Section 2, Pendleton; Pendleton Land Development to Richmond American Homes of Virginia, $204,000.
Parcel; Ryan Nicholas Bradshaw to Lois Podwils, $200,000.
Parcel; Edith M. Soler to David Ramirez, $226,500.
Parcel; Quiana Frye to Jason M. Weldon, $255,000.
Parcel; James L. Allen to Rosie M. King, $219,999.
Parcel; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Larry R. Holmes, $183,250.
Parcel; Regal Holdings LLC to Wayne R. Champagne, $229,900.
Parcel; Joshua Brewer to Kristina Marth, $405,000.
Parcel; Carol Dianne Webb to Daniel C. Webb, $200,000.
Parcel; Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to MTGLQ Investors LP, $191,400.
Parcel; Ryan J. Sayers to Patrick Alan Robertson, $189,900.
Parcel; Shelby D. Roles to Michele Alleen Markham, $200,000.
Parcel; Spear Builders of Virginia Inc. to Zachary Grey Riggins, $304,195.
Parcel; Mary M. Garber to Carlos J. Pagan Carrasquillo, $195,000.
Parcel; Kristofer A. Knight to Bruce N. Laughinghouse, $299,000.
Parcel; Carl S. Heflin to Tyler Lee Couples, $216,000.
Parcel; Jessica Wolke to Ashleigh Renee Berry, $175,000.
Parcel; Lake Caroline RVA LLC to Thomas John Garrity, $475,000.
Parcel; Frank Coleman to Nicholle K. Banks-McManus, $207,000.
CUMBERLAND
2 acres; Bella Creek LLC to Jacob Lee Wray, $183,000.
8 acres and easement; Duncan Associates LLC to Barbara Moorhouse, $185,000.
KING AND QUEEN
2 acres; Robert R. Burton to Mark A. Romagna Jr., $175,000.
Lot 10, Dragon Farms, 5.6 acres; Sheila S. Cox to Luis G. Jamaica Rosillo, $235,500.
KING WILLIAM
2835 Chelsea Road, West Point; Ronald Wayne Hatcher to Daniel C. Gibbs, $269,000.
2247 Forge Road, Toano; Pete W. Womack to David M. Powell, $503,750.
2964 King William Road, Aylett; Keith M. Barlow to Megan C. Oberhand, $370,000.
1108 Moncuin Court, Manquin; Liberty Homes Inc to Donetta M. Williams, $223,270.
233 Mt. Rose Road, King William; Robert L. Powell Jr. to Robert L. Powell III, $187,000.
357 Nottoway Lane, King William; Matthew Eldridge Stewart to Chad W. Reamer, $216,500.
44 E Saint John's Church Way, West Point; Braxton C. Riha to Karen R. McDowell, $207,500.
565 Walnut Lane, King William; Leonard W. Whitley III to James M. Donnelly, $319,500.
Sussex
102.72 acres; Arbol Tree LLC to Vermland J. Robinett, trustee, $230,000.
4.163 acres; Frederick J. Helfrich III to Direct Auto Source LLC, $200,000.
Lot 14, Rowanty Acres, 2.94 acres; Herbert T. Johnson to Jose Perez Puentes, $203,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
112 Curls Neck Court; Robert N. Emory to Pamela Capriotti Martin, $615,000.
410 S Henry St.; Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to Henry C. Wolf, $306,000.
3915 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Valeri Efremov, $300,000.
209A Woodmere Drive; Glenn I. Schuster to Hung Pho, $211,000.
JAMES CITY
109 Alexander Place, Williamsburg; Zhong Liu to Trevor M. Topping, $344,000.
9476 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Michael Keith Hinchy, $288,036.
8206 Bridlington Way, Williamsburg; Andrew Shaffer to William A. Rossano, $410,000.
4261 Birdella Drive, Williamsburg; Ryan V. Walker to Jonathan O. Nuzzi, $248,000.
117 Colonels Way, Williamsburg; Suzanne S. Brown, trustee to Susan R. Smith, trustee, $410,000.
517 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; William C. Emmitt Jr. to Thomas W. Smith, $375,000.
106 Edward Wyatt, Williamsburg; Thomas J. Adler, trustee to Bryan L. Beers, $625,000.
3476 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Richard K. Bennett to Wesley P. Brown, $459,000.
3488 Frederick Drive, Toano; Antwan L. Bradley to Travis W. Jackson, $299,000.
4385 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Oseas Antonio Mata, $310,000.
135 Indigo Dame, Williamsburg; Louise Carol Mezzetti to Keith J. Fox, $210,900.
135 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; Donna D. Smith, trustee to Albert R. Phillips, $345,000.
4372 Landfall Drive, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Jeffrey L. Green, $239,925.
105 Leon Drive, Williamsburg; Charles Edwin Lewis to Harold A. Parrish, $325,000.
44 Mile Course, Williamsburg; Robert L. Lamberson, trustee to Kenneth B. Murov, $555,000.
3009 Mossy Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Susan E. Nordholm, trustee to Adam A. Kroskey, $334,900.
218 Par Drive, Williamsburg; Mary Eason Fletcher to Walter John Kennedy III, $269,000.
949 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Helen S. Smith to Robert M. Jankovic, $183,000.
1504 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Janine Felsman, $247,000.
113 Raintree Way, Williamsburg; Glenn D. Canter to Geyo Magahis, $216,500.
100 Rosemont, Williamsburg; Jeffrey A. Hartgen, trustee to Dee Zarnowski, $479,000.
200 Royal Portrush, Williamsburg; Donald C. Roberto, trustee to Roseann Hundley, $550,000.
526 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; Stephen G. Martin to Donald W. Rudnickas, $236,000.
6001 Tabiatha Lane, Lanexa; Robin R. Sandusky to James P. Bland, $300,000.
3419 Westport, Williamsburg; Lawrence B. Palmer to Jad Howell, $895,000.
203 Woodbine Drive, Williamsburg; Mary K. Arnold to DAvid A. Bracken, $322,000.
6543 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Gary R. Parriott, $445,000.