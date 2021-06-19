Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline, Colonial Heights and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
110 W 12th St; Manchester Green Llc to Hopkins Lushaun, $500,000.
604 N 25th St; Burgujian Alison E to Tsai Adam Tung Hua, $300,000.
324 N 27th St; Rva Adt Properties Llc to Intihar Properties Llc, $740,000.
1213 N 32nd St; Watchtower Homes to Membreno Clenda, $295,000.
100 S Addison St; Virginia Rentals Llc to Early Donald L, $315,000.
4300 Augusta Ave; Meredith Branch Llc to Yates Susan Frances, $775,000.
2864 Bicknell Road; Freiburger Kristen J to Smith Amanda Richards, $347,100.
1669 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Kucheriavyi Oleksandr, $312,465.
1316 Boulder Creek Road; Josiah Laticia to Emoghene Sinclair Ogaga, $265,000.
3629 E Broad St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Rogers William, $450,000.
3122 Bute Lane; Henderson William H to Nash Thomas, $530,000.
2624 Central Ave; Moore Charles Thomas Jr to Paksoy Cameron, $277,000.
407 S Cherry St, U104; Victory Apartments Llc to King Christopher T, $290,000.
308 W Clay St; Gopinath Mahesh and Lekshmi to Marchal Matthew Walter, $349,500.
20 S Colonial Ave; Lewis Neill A and Allison C to Wooten Joseph, $379,000.
3111 Darnley Dr; Mountcastle Winfree M and Ann W to Trachtenberg Daniel D, $301,500.
5913 Derrymore Ct; Foster Karen A to Easter Tierra A, $186,000.
3111 Falcon Road; Huggins Marlene W to Gaesser Gavin V, $335,000.
4707 Fitzhugh Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Kilpatrick Emily Rae, $338,000.
4607 Forest Hill Ave; 4607 Forest Hill Llc to Sutton Meagan O and Andrews F, $405,000.
3011 Garland Ave; Damak Llc to Smith Duane, $387,000.
3319 W Grace St; Pinkard Julie A to West Grace Trust Co Trustees, $425,000.
4311 Grantlake Road; Hoover Andrew C to Schettler Jennifer D, $315,000.
1424 Greystone Ave; Quintanilla Cristina E Gaitan to Bhojwani Zeshan, $250,000.
2216 Grove Ave; Willis Robert G Jr to Viking Development Rva Llc, $350,000.
2100 Grove Ave, U14; 2100 Grove Ave Llc to Revenga Mario De La Fuente, $219,000.
3227-1/2 Hanes Ave; Zettl Caitlin and Dubuque Susan to Goldberg Derek, $475,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U615; McInteer Connor Lawrence to Haag Dwayne H, $356,000.
8780 W Huguenot Road; Brownson Hayden C Jr Revocable to Brownson Timothy Randolph, $388,000.
3455 Keighly Road; 3455 Keighly Llc to Gillis Gracie L, $175,000.
4319 Kensington Ave; Siwel Renovations Llc to Song Paula, $1,145,000.
2134 W Laburnum Ave; Dar Enterprises Llc to Richmond Va II Sgf Llc, $8,900,000.
512 S Laurel St; Embrey Pamela J to Heimbrock Dylan, $295,000.
343 Lexington Road; Joiner Samuel Douglas to Patton Lindsay Virginia, $570,000.
1603 W Main St; Schreiber Sally M to Greenefish Llc, $225,000.
1102 W Marshall St; Tokarz Thomas A and Elsie B to New Life Homes Rei Llc, $225,000.
23 Maxwell Road; Stroman Nancy E Rev Trust Trs to Gordon Gregory C and Barbara H, $1,010,000.
3414 Monument Ave, U103; Lewis Theodore L to Hubbard Tamara, $215,000.
4501 Newport Dr; Lantz Laura G to Merrill Charles A II, $675,000.
2900 Northumberland Ave; Morgan Drew E and Heather K to Trader Brian, $415,000.
5084 Old Warwick Road; Rcs Group Llc to Forbes Judy Anne and Erik, $195,000.
2010 Park Ave; Brick Properties Llc to Oliver Billie and Elizabeth, $631,795.
5424 Parker St; Rodgers Stephen E to McConnell Zachary and Tori, $168,000.
1301 Porter St, U103; Porter Street Llc to Clary Richard S, $182,500.
1619 Rogers St; Whalen John to Gombe Dominique Meeks, $152,000.
4534 W Seminary Ave; James Revocable Living Trust to Holmes Robert M and Jessica W, $415,000.
6724 Sequoyah Road; Dixon Marc to Geoghegan Kellie Ruth, $276,000.
1229 Stanhope Ave; Tisdale Caroline T to Jones Jacquelyn A, $350,000.
2020 Stuart Ave; Rentz Robert S to Maselli Amy D, $909,000.
3107 Sunset Ave; Fernandez Felipe to Tinsley Thomas J, $849,000.
603 Tuckahoe Blvd; Heyward Duncan C Jr to O'Neill Matthew James, $950,000.
1523 West Ave; Kohler David P Trustee Of to Warthen Charles Clark, $694,900.
1735 Wilmington Ave; Flinchum Stephen Beau to Payne Jason W, $433,000.
4007 Wythe Ave; Keegan Joyce A Revocable Trust to Heitzer Matthew Steven, $635,000.
HENRICO
8618 Ackley Ave, Henrico; Ryan Rebecca to Brantley Amber Nicole and Lorrie, $245,000.
2101 Aeronca Ave, Henrico; Miner Tammy A to Smith Jock, $215,000.
1405 Almondberry Pl, Henrico; Minor Alfonzo W Jr and Angela F to Turner Carolyn, $220,000.
637 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Patel Sureshbhai M and Raginiben S, $606,747.
10800 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Tat Courtney and Deana Nguyen, $357,840.
10814 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Wang Xuechun, $319,580.
10612 Atkins Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Romero Joshua and Kelly to Selimovic Almira D, $300,000.
5123 Bending Branch Dr, Henrico; Healthy Housing Coalition Llc to Lorestil Jean Richkard and Sabrina Scott, $255,000.
5308 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Staples Paul C, $328,919.
7804 Black Duck Ct, Henrico; Morris Jimmy and Pennita L to Cosby Terrance and Cameron, $298,000.
7959 Bradbury Rd, Henrico; Hendrick Mark A and Amy Nicole Green to Ziolkowski Christopher D and Deborah A, $260,000.
12319 Bridgehead Pl, Glen Allen; Zhu Zhongguo and Hong Yao to Moe Mamyat, $535,000.
1139 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Berdichevsky Jessica, $450,959.
1210 Brushwood Ave, Glen Allen; Schlarman Anissa R to Hobbs Dawn F, $292,950.
2812 Burrard St, Henrico; Shahin Jutta I Jordan to Godiksen William H III and Catherine C Broyles, $365,000.
1700 Careybrook Dr, Henrico; Miller Christine Gail to Torres William, $250,000.
4911 Cavan Green Ct, Henrico; Kube Lucille V to Behen Holly H, $161,750.
7606 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Cobb Frederick J Trustee to Jeffery Andrew, $189,000.
5818 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Ayers John L Jr and Mary E Payne to Kelly Michael W and Angela W, $150,000.
13000 Chimney Stone Ct, Henrico; Nicholson David and Laurie to Hannegan John Duncan, $325,000.
6809 Cloverdale St, Henrico; Eddleton Margaret A to Agyarko-Appea Nanayaw Anim, $207,000.
3110 Comet Rd, Henrico; Carvajal William to Rouillier Rusty J and Joseph J Nigro IV, $245,500.
12907 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Dismuke Kayce A to Beaudette Rebecca R and Eric A Lopez, $260,000.
111 Countryside Ln, Henrico; Countryside Corp to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $295,000.
1516 Cutshaw Pl, Henrico; McCreary Doris J to Brown David, $297,000.
6429 Dawnfield Ln, Henrico; Allison Chontee R to Spencer Denika Q, $250,000.
13021 Densmore Ct, Henrico; Bobva Llc to Swain Anil Kumar and Smita Sahu, $375,000.
3834 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Spears Luewane L to Bassett Marcus E, $200,500.
204 Doverland Rd, Henrico; Scott Kathryn L to Meyer Nathan Dean and Cynthia L, $660,330.
2606 Duffy Ct, Henrico; Redfern Liliana V Puppi to Milligan Norman O Jr, $255,000.
5045 Eddings Dr, Glen Allen; Hollos Edward J and Sandra to Martey David C and Alfreda R, $314,950.
1107 Essex Ave, U1/2, Henrico; Woosley Ronald J and Jane R to Carriere Michael M and Susanne F Merk, $485,000.
9425 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Georgis John and Carol to Selimovic Asmir, $275,000.
1704 First Colonial Ct, Henrico; Ellis James W to Wilson Ashante, $270,000.
313 Flicker Dr, Henrico; Hatcher Michael G to Saunders Blake Bernadette, $193,000.
9821 Fort King Rd, Henrico; Freeman Janet Lacy and Mack E Freeman Jr to Hylton Paul Michael, $342,500.
918 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Stephen Thomas Corporation to Williams Devon L and Crystal M Ferguson, $313,500.
1411 Gambrel Dr, Sandston; Davis Charnise C and Phillip L Sr to Holder Homes Llc, $170,000.
4801 Gilmour Rd, Sandston; Craddock Melissa N to Bruce Naphtali J, $180,000.
10665 Gracie Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Richardson Cynthia M, $489,690.
908 Grayfox Cir, Henrico; Freeman Rycourt L and Florence to Sally Delsa, $155,000.
5608 Greendale Rd, Henrico; 5608 Greendale Llc to Ksea Llc, $450,000.
7504 Griffin Ave, Henrico; Durham Christi to Sparrow Kirk, $215,000.
12304 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Ladhani Shams S and Laila M, $379,950.
513 Heather Cir, Henrico; Sullivan Joshua to Ahsan Arqam Abdullah, $237,000.
4755 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Khanal Anup and Isha Acharya, $525,140.
5207 Hickory Park Dr, Glen Allen; Hickory Park Properties Llc to Park Place Associates Llc, $1,380,000.
1601 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Watson Vicki Lynn to Reddish Timothy G and Naomi S, $420,000.
936 Hunters Run Dr, Henrico; Gibbs Annie C to Young Lakeshia, $210,000.
2312 Jahodi Pl, Henrico; Daniels Investment Company to Marwaha Investments Llc, $185,273.
4820 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Tyler Sheryl B to Williams Robert E Jr and Jennifer M N Choy, $305,000.
12005 Kershaw Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Marsha G to Flanigan Sherri Marie, $364,000.
2228 Kingsbrook Dr, Henrico; Ughetta Mark to Dibling-Moore Kyrie K, $211,200.
302 Knight Dr, Henrico; Robinson Richard D Jr and Tiffany N to Holloway Lakeisha J, $180,000.
2914 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Davis Beverly S to Hollman Chad R and Jamie D Wilson, $220,000.
13117 Langtree Dr, Henrico; Barley Tyler and Jun to Enke Erik and Julianna, $385,000.
1707 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Lynch William A Jr and Melissa W to Patil Deepak Gopal, $287,750.
5920 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Klenke Robert Louie and Barbara Kelso, $289,903.
5924 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Arnold Ashley Kyle, $263,250.
2905 Layne Ct, Henrico; Barry Alyssa A to Meekins Daniel B and Jaritza Alecon, $371,500.
4740 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $190,000.
2002 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Ridenour Tamara B, $440,000.
8909 Lissie Ct, Glen Allen; Trivedi Rakesh and Avani Raval to Monier Monier M and Merna Naguib Nashed, $386,000.
11328 Long Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Carle Gustav A and Sandra to Fitzpatrick William and Candace, $503,500.
8405 Lynn Ave, Henrico; Tucker Katherine J to Adler Joel and Robert Alan, $200,000.
403 Malpas Cir, Sandston; Jones Tracy O and C O Aveson and H N Oakley to Jones Richard M Jr, $242,500.
8900 Mansfield Woods Dr, Henrico; Altorelli Dwight J and Susan L to Taylor Jalysa, $342,000.
8405 Marroit Rd, Henrico; Harris Jacqueline W Trust to Johnson Justin Marc and Caitlin Castainca, $275,000.
900 Masters Row, Glen Allen; Abraham Reny to Fishel F Stephen and Patrice B, $161,681.
3425 Merkner Dr, Glen Allen; Steinruck Karen J and Richard K Laliberte to Vickhouse Robert, $280,000.
5513 Millwheel Ln, Henrico; Van Camp Allison Meril to McCauley Joel P and Liron Segal, $215,000.
4231 Montclair Rd, Henrico; Patterson Shawn and Jerome F to Holmes Arthur N Jr, $270,000.
5702 Monumental Ave, Henrico; Holley Benjamin P and Megan F Jessee to Hagginbothom Shannon L and Scott B Shay, $444,000.
2031 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Ngo Bao and Trang Nguyen to Nguyen Duc, $362,000.
4813 Mulford Rd, Henrico; Fitzpatricks Home Improvement Inc to Phillips Melvin L Jr, $230,000.
1321 New Haven Ct, Glen Allen; Pandurangaiah U and G U to Ruddarraju Suresh and Supriya, $339,950.
3807 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Callahan Helen W to Rapid Power Llc, $150,000.
11808 Norwich Pl, Glen Allen; Dance Allen Cumber Trustee to Vaidyanathan Rajappa and Hemalatha Shiva, $661,900.
5003 Old Main St, Henrico; Culp Michael R and Dane C Gedney to Weinberg Alan and Sharn M, $490,000.
5241 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Hart Jon R and Jane M, $534,390.
5267 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Alston Christy Michelle and H H Gilbert Jr, $516,310.
5907 Old Richmond Ave, Henrico; Stewart Hallie G to Stone Anthony Brooks, $437,559.
5421 Olde Milbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Shank Bryce Donald and Kristen Leigh to Lodata Ryan Nicholas, $365,000.
6 Paris Ridge Ln, Henrico; Turner Tom F and Joanne SInc to Richter William J and Victoria M, $977,000.
9621 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Quinones Miguel and Karin, $552,475.
2800 Pennington Rd, Henrico; Gundlach Andrea to Smiley David E and Katherine E B S, $275,000.
4604 Pinenoble Ct, Glen Allen; Odg Realty Holdings Llc to Newton Mark and Arla, $307,000.
2705 Poplar Haven Ct, Henrico; Joseph Magali to Lee Marquetta, $265,000.
3017 Quail Walk Dr, Glen Allen; Kelly Nolan Michael to Geddes Michael and Rebecca L Smith, $288,100.
8820 Quioccasin Rd, Henrico; Raasch Robert W and Heather J Trustees to 8820 Quioccasin Rd Llc, $2,000,000.
7104 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bradshaw James Leroy III and Mindy M, $366,530.
3833 Redstone Dr, Henrico; Rai Bhaskar C and Dipesh Raut to Zhang Jinxiu and Dong L Wu, $271,000.
2008 Rhudy St, Henrico; Derricott Roxann A to Wilson Cheryl Mignon, $155,000.
9136 Rigney Ter, Glen Allen; Ebbesen Aaron C and Amanda Langford to Mueller Jason Wayne and Jodi M, $525,000.
9906 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Davies Jennifer and Mary V to Bliley Thomas Jerome IV and Thomas J Jr, $240,000.
4908 Sadler Place Ct, Glen Allen; McKeown Joe W and Gail Yee to Liakhovitser Emilia Tsilya, $511,340.
4500 Sarellen Rd, Henrico; Bush Llc to Je Investments Llc, $6,675,000.
931 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Houston Maria E and Carolyn C, $289,110.
3913 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lee Latrice, $272,985.
10520 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Penke Venkata Suresh, $399,598.
6800 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Webster Darius O and Tonia R Hampton, $317,175.
2918 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Slayden Claudette Ajamy to McCormick Samuel C, $395,000.
3640 Springsberry Pl, Henrico; Stark Diron J and Amanda B to Hoshor Cory Blake and Heidi Jewel, $408,000.
2685 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Lai Henry, $412,202.
12725 Stonebriar Ln, Henrico; Moyers Daniel S to Welch Sean A and Laurie, $330,000.
7608 Sweetbriar Rd, Henrico; Sweetbriar Investments Llc to Fox Charlotte Noel and Richard William, $410,000.
7113 Tanya Ave, Henrico; Crockett Jessica to Ramey Ryan E, $250,000.
7705 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Campfield Carol to Townsend Gregory, $169,500.
801 Timken Dr, Henrico; Brock Clement and Mary Ann M to Middleton Diana Welton and Catherine S, $296,000.
2920 Trio St, Henrico; Heilman Realty Llc to Leslie Nickola, $245,000.
2109 Turtle Creek Dr, U5, Henrico; Agisim Mariam to Dooley John and Wanda, $155,000.
8403 Valley Wood Rd, Henrico; Garner Thomas K and C P to Woody Pete and Kelly H, $625,000.
4001 Virgil Ct, Henrico; National Residential Nominee Svcs Inc to Durante Robert J and Stacey A, $289,900.
9020 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Norfleet Kathleen and Stephen M Jr to Holmes Byron W and Kevin Cox, $215,000.
827 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Walton Wanda L to Jordan Timothy and Courtney T, $696,000.
4831 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Bell Malcolm, $294,940.
201 Wilkinson Rd, Henrico; Spottertail Investments Llc to Wilkinson Autocare Inc, $380,000.
11208 Wimberly Dr, Henrico; Fogleman Steven Thomas and Catherine B to Manila Kristen and Travis Ludden, $320,000.
409 Wishart Ct, Henrico; Hamner Nathan C and Nancy S to Riva Brian V and Robin M, $633,000.
4609 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Swinson-White Pamela M, $279,242.
10505 Wylie Ln, Glen Allen; Jones Matthew Christopher and Hazel Louise to Lonnes William L and Lauren E Holcomb, $335,000.
3616 Yerger Rd, Henrico; Ideal Homes Llc to Benitez Felipe and Kiara Saylor, $174,175.
Chesterfield
811 Abbey Village Cr; Kopecko Lisa L to Leonard Mark, $303,000.
5430 Alberta Rd; Terry Mark B Et Als to Love That Home Llc, $160,000.
9909 Aldersmead Ct; Gardner Michael P and Jossalyn D to Orellana Marlon Aramis M, $304,000.
16706 Amherst Oak Ln; Lal Harmail to Tengey Brenda, $220,000.
912 Arch Hill Dr; Schwartz-Lutz Victoria A to Diaz Veronica, $193,950.
10830 Ashley Oak Tr; Main Street Homes to Rovinski James E and Kathryn B, $450,634.
13441 Bailey Bridge Rd; Williams Ashley to Davis Daniel E III Et Al, $355,000.
13506 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Bsharat Suha and Ahmed, $359,090.
10007 Bayham Dr; Devault Andrew W to Young Alyson Cawley, $255,000.
14512 Beachmere Dr; Pankey Patricia A Et Als to Sears Donna and Hess Frederick M, $375,000.
9254 Beech Hill Ct; NVR Inc to Krause Glenn R and Marcie L, $376,670.
5312 Beechwood Point Ct; Sheldon Jason A to Wheeler Deandre L and Brown S R, $595,000.
8122 Bendemeer Rd; Smith Paul A and Hart S L to McIntosh Peter and Garvey Erin A, $370,000.
6680 S Beulah Rd; M and Y Investments Llc to Burriesci Donald, $188,000.
4712 Black Oak Rd; Collier Erica N to Aldana Abigail N and Jonathan M, $204,000.
13301 Blue Heron Lp; Noble Ali Bey Trustee to Paramount Investments Llc, $440,500.
8237 Boones Trail Rd; Dickerson Tarsha to Gutierrez Eder J, $200,000.
5913 Brailen Dr; D R Horton Inc to Howell Jeffrey Wade and Karen, $379,995.
14000 Briars Cr; Christensen Joseph E and Rose M to Land Lavera A, $237,577.
4519 Bridgewood Rd; Shroyer Miranda Kelli to Stroud Kathryn, $157,000.
2330 Brookforest Rd; Holley Elaine K to De La Rosa Pedro Gonzalez, $235,000.
13136 Buffalo Springs Ct; NVR Inc to Mendez S M and Mojica Alas R S, $383,405.
6110 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Dunson Michael T and Hines C J, $260,960.
6135 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Bowles Brea and Scruggs Dyshan, $267,205.
16625 Cabrio Pl; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Trent A M and Booker L and Lopez A, $398,557.
15930 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Thomas Laura and Charles, $398,855.
16100 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Silber Virginia, $547,891.
5609 Canasta Dr; Brown Mark O and Tanya A to Chhay Yom, $165,000.
5103 Carryback Dr; Ariza Samuel to Estrada Jose Salvador, $200,000.
9807 Cattail Rd; Poulston Jennifer to Hale James M Sr and Donna L, $167,000.
11554 Charles Towne Rd; Burgess Kristopher D to Garland Lynden P Jr and G, $299,950.
17900 Chestnut Ridge Rd; Littell Lawrence H and Robin R to Clarke Joseph Bryan, $208,000.
3005 Cicero Py; Lloyd Jennifer Slayton to New Life Capital Inv Llc, $155,000.
920 Clearlake Rd; Hartman W Scott and Hartman E R to Spring Gabrielle, $276,000.
8413 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Daniels Christen E and F N III, $396,510.
14329 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Johnson Briana, $372,205.
12712 Coralview Rd; Fox Michael S and Diane H to Mills Johnathan and Sherika, $327,000.
11619 Corte Castle Rd; Sanchez David A and Melek to Amadee David, $231,000.
1412 Crawford Wood Pl; Scarberry H Wayne and Mary Ellin to Williams Sinidu W and Antonio L, $334,900.
3511 Crossings Wy; McCracken T M and Jo Ann R Trs to Waters Charles D and Hallie G S, $430,000.
4260 Daniels St; Smith Troy R and Cindy O to Slaven Sean Joseph and Kristy N, $345,000.
2106 Deauville Rd; Hall Shaun Jeffrey and Alaina J to Huffer Kelsey A and Gregory D, $268,000.
400 Derbycreek Ln; Heretick Ashley Louise to Medley Paul, $282,500.
6413 Doyles Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hebert Ashley P and Christina E, $433,904.
2600 Eagle Rock Ct; Antosh Stefanie L to Hale Christopher and Grace, $235,000.
6638 Elkhardt Rd; Ham Christian Leah to Hood Audrey S and Wilson Simon J, $225,000.
15001 Endstone Tl; Neal Richard E and Eva-Lena to Martin P A and Martin I D Trs, $511,500.
11906 Exbury Tr; Thompson Doris Gayle to Busch Sean, $288,000.
7884 Falling Hill Tr; Revelo Escobar Jhony A to Tucker Arthur L Sr and Lisa V, $296,000.
7950 Featherchase Ct; Tuck Christopher O and Michelle to Woodard Jhamal M and Latayvia, $286,000.
8824 Fishers Green Ct; Main Street Homes to Farrar Willie T, $341,472.
8748 Forge Gate Ln; Main Street Homes to Romero Amanda P, $504,799.
15404 Fox Crest Ln; Smigal John S and Joyce L to Stormer Donavon J and Macaulay M, $435,000.
15430 Foxvale Wy; Swanson John and Rebecca to Scianna Melissa D and Keyser J M, $378,000.
12020 Gardengate Rd; Fitzgerald Rodney E to Ford James Lewis Jr, $220,000.
6709 Gills Gate Ct; Hubbard Reginald Scott to Brescia Gonzalo J A and Aida F G, $280,900.
4307 Grantshire Rd; Salgado John L to Menjivar Saul U and Sanchez D J, $201,500.
1419 Groton Ct; Burns Shelley C to Tebault Linda, $219,000.
7807 Halyard Tr; Heath Kevin and Spradlin C L to Boster Jessica, $228,000.
16501 Hannington Dr; Stahl Michael B and Melissa A to Stanley Christopher and Leslie S, $735,000.
8318 Hartridge Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Irving Joseph C and Amanda E, $539,200.
3701 Hazelnut Branch Rd; Addington Jack D and Dana L to Frye Robert Anthony, $320,500.
15730 Henningford Rd; Main Street Homes to Morris Gary Newsome and Leslie J, $381,372.
12312 Hillcreek Tr; Everflow Thomas B and Jeanine to Young Nicholas T and Ward C R, $400,000.
14503 Houghton St; Casey Kathleen F to Luck Travis M and Ashley D, $375,000.
8326 Indian Springs Rd; Arnold Sharon A and Arnold C D to Briggs Natasha, $300,000.
8903 Jacobs Glenn Ct; Wiker Jeffrey A to Browne Matthew and Robyn, $295,000.
3503 Julep Dr; Bugg Michael A and Katherine A to Young Helen J, $196,500.
4304 Kempwood Pl; Wilmot-Doxey Stephen T to Oropeza-Pahua Idalia, $200,000.
3208 Kim Dr; Deese Gregory N and Jewell W to Washington Romeia, $183,000.
9601 Kinnerton Dr; Collington East Llc to Etter Ronnie D, $405,690.
4330 Lafon St; Ramos Rafael Cardona to Glenn Pamela, $185,000.
16401 Lambourne Rd; Ungerer Scott A and Sheila H to Severs Casey M and Sarah S, $585,000.
8715 Laumic Dr; Heyl C Allen Estate to Heyl Samantha K, $210,000.
13825 Lawing Dr; Graves Autorn A to Perry Richard G Jr, $255,000.
12519 Little Pond Ln; Norris Brenda C to Coglio Edward A and Leonard A R, $294,950.
9824 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Thomas Sony and Kanamkombil B A to Luna Anabella Garcia, $272,000.
11919 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Crews Earnest C and Gladys M, $361,150.
12134 Magnolia Bluff Ct; Brown David A and Brown P J Trs to Creggar Glenn R, $334,900.
7320 Mangrum Dr; Amir Nissan to Santoro Patrick, $375,900.
15819 Maritime Ct; Papelino Kyle M to Epps Sabrena D, $261,250.
4701 Mason Way Ct; Baur Anna to Lewis Raissa D, $210,000.
5316 Meadoway Rd; Branch Lueretta C to Waddey Justin and Hampton M, $240,000.
14501 Michaux Springs Pl; Main Street Homes to Vele Barbara, $394,037.
14521 Michaux Springs Pl; Main Street Homes to Keel Victoria, $384,634.
9225 Mission Hills Ln; Ammons Ronda K and Ammons E D to Thompson Wilbur L III, $349,900.
124 Mosswood Ct; Dickey Seth Et Als to Strout Cody and Moore Victoria, $255,000.
13348 Mulligan Ct; Seguin Linda C to Conway Susan M and Thomas A, $301,000.
11500 New Forest Tl; Hardison Corey and Janette M to Collins Ieha Nicole, $230,000.
12501 Nightingale Dr; Richbourg Thomas A and K M to Brown Oliver H and Thornton D A, $475,000.
13800 Nuttree Woods Ln; Becker Alec and Zook Alison to Hunt Carin Ritter and Gregory, $300,000.
4508 Oak Hollow Rd; Stevens John T to Jackson Nathan and Shauna L, $327,000.
10013 Old Bon Air Pl; Cruz Oscar S and Lidia R to Goodness Gracie Llc, $305,000.
3700 Old Gun Rd East; Anderson S T and Anderson J Trs to Weight Virginia Evans Trustee, $679,000.
5405 Orchard Grove Ln; Matheson William M and Marcel B to Reasons Preston Allen and Faina, $327,000.
4613 Otterdale Rd; Pitrelli Victoria and Ted to Duns John and Spiteri Sandra M, $325,000.
12224 Percival St; Guzman Madelin Gonzalez to Jenkins Jessenia and Marlena H, $255,000.
649 N Pinetta Dr; Tumlin G H and Brown C T Co-Trs to Jimenez Shuberth L, $196,000.
4607 Post Land Dr; Hall James T and Laura H to Collie Brandon S and Amend M J, $203,000.
12212 Prince Philip Ln; Smith Brian A and Sharon to Szafranski David S and Kristie M, $413,900.
1030 S Providence Rd; Lee Kyu Sik to Mendez Saul, $307,000.
1731 Pulliam St; Sandy Doris J to Walker Catherine Susan, $328,000.
2224 Quarterstaff Rd; West Joshua A and Norsworthy M L to East Seth W and Stevenson M A, $279,000.
4405 Rabbit Foot Pl; Kisiel Kaitlin M to Meadows Crystal A, $273,000.
9811 Reams Rd; Marshall Mark J and Kimberly S to Kelsey Darel, $167,000.
6207 Red Setter Ln; Hester McKesia D to O'Keefe Joseph S and Tracy Maria, $489,900.
6025 Regal Crest Dr; Gonzalez Ricardo J and Hurd C D to Long Samuel and Andrea, $335,000.
10452 Ridgerun Rd; Sylejmani Bekim and Eldina to Lopez Hernandez Blanca L, $212,000.
7750 Robinwood Dr; Haley Brad W and MacKenzie N K to Graham Ronnie Jr, $242,950.
1700 Rose Mill Cr; Bigam Barry T and Ruse Micaela B to Carpenter Michael T Jr, $269,937.
2711 Royenwood Rd; Wilkes Howard P and Marigrace B to Csmc 2018-Sp3 Trust, $581,083.
13902 Sagebrook Rd; Shifflett Jamie M to Hana John, $300,000.
10213 Salem Oaks Pl; Self George and Sherry to Avila Rafael Diaz, $319,950.
14903 Sandstone Ridge Ct; Gonzalez Jose E Jr and Pliego K to Schaaff Michael and Wynter, $425,000.
14218 Santell Dr; Stephens Christopher M to Brock Larry W, $169,000.
15842 Scarlet Coat Dr; Main Street Homes to Adams James Wiley and Radka M, $470,456.
12900 Scrimshaw Cr; Saya Properties Llc to Jackson Donald F and Karen Q, $440,000.
13809 Shadow Ridge Rd; Diaz Leonardo F to McCullough C E III and Reed T L, $361,000.
3012 Sherbourne Rd; Diaz Francisco Joel to Gonzalez Aldana Isis M, $172,000.
7501 Silver Maple Dr; Jarman Sarah K to Becker Andrew J and Laura E, $450,000.
9300 Sir Britton Dr; Klink Ryan and Harrison Amber to Renderos Carlos Paz, $465,000.
6530 Southshore Dr; Carroll Michael to Rabens Mark David Jr, $384,200.
12720 Spring Run Rd; Southard Richard W and Janice F to Chrisman Parker Et Als, $403,000.
7284 Stafford Park Dr; Hatfield Steven K and Jessica D to Urban Timothy R and Raquel M, $470,000.
3121 Sterling Brook Dr; NVR Inc to Carter Marilyn, $276,935.
5947 E Stonepath Garden Dr; Bondurant Bruce F and Cottie L to Hopkins John R Sr and Arlene L, $265,000.
3031 Summerhurst Dr; Morley William E and Windley B to Ramirez Rafael L and Emily A, $539,950.
6700 Swanhaven Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Mason Tamara Ronetta, $386,990.
13819 Sycamore Village Dr; Gregory J Marvin and Carolyn D to Daddala Satish Babu, $265,000.
14430 Tanager Wood Tl; Bailey Joyce A to Von Ruffer R Kristin, $375,000.
9507 Tenbury Ct; Collington East Llc to Nichols Joshua and Jessica, $472,166.
8807 Thornton Heath Dr; Sohn Robert E to Henson Paul L and Anna M, $374,900.
4618 Tooley Dr; Hinton Mark T to McDaniel S M and Lewis C E III, $452,000.
4041 Treely Rd; Lukowsky Jennifer Kristen to Bui Thinh C and Nguyen Tracy T, $199,950.
4503 Turner Rd; Palmer Larry to Granados Cesar A and Lemus W B, $160,000.
5715 Tuskwillow Dr; Webb Laura to Woods Alice Akers, $245,000.
7573 Valencia Rd; Kang Paul H and Gerry T to Byrd-Fobbs Alex, $275,000.
7884 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Williams Rajeeyah Y, $232,180.
12313 Villas Dr; Mughal Amjad to Howsmon John T Sr and Angela V, $339,000.
5919 Walking Path Ln; Bilbrey Timothy J and Laura E to Skinner Melody N and Lewis R E, $305,200.
2900 Warfield Ridge Tr; Jones Bryant D and Crystal W to Miller Corie Jeanne, $290,000.
3501 Waverton Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Henderson Kenneth R Jr and A P, $554,850.
12439 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Sowers Lindsay M, $342,865.
12520 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Miao Qing and Li Zhongdong, $274,595.
1300 Westwood Village Ln; Underwood Laura L to Gunter Jimmie Olin Jr and Sylvia, $258,000.
2810 Wicklow Ln; Sahni Kanwalcharan S and R R to Brown Taneisha, $725,000.
17319 Wild Bird Ct; Gregoire Development Corp to Hege Donald F and Glenda A, $529,250.
17849 Willowynde Rd; Hollowell Karen to Donado Vazquez E and Donado N E, $280,000.
13619 Winning Colors Ln; Contomanolis Darcy B to MacCary Christopher R and Katie, $235,000.
1312 Woodhugh Pl; Mutz Richard L to Duffus Erin Thomas and Iain, $410,000.
14117 Woodsacre Ln; Walker Adam L to Long Travis and Brandi Rana, $246,000.
4701 Wraywood Av; Melnyk Michael Jr and Judith K to Carpenter Ronald D and Terra D, $270,000.
HANOVER
10326 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Heritage Properties RE LLC to Matthew H. Rose, $330,000.
10296 Bealeton Court, Mechanicsville; Adam Hinckle to Christopher Woody, $360,000.
Block D, Bell Creek Park, 4.281 acres; Henry A. Shield II, trustee to Right Flank Medical LLC, $1,100,000.
6082 Campaign Trail, Mechanicsville; Tiffany L. Previs to Matthew W. Little, $265,000.
11489 Chiltern Hills Court, Glen Allen; David C. Zieg to Andrew C. Williamson, $316,000.
9272 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Carolyn Hill, $444,550.
5938 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; Paul A. Rzasa to Zachary A. Mitchell, $316,000.
10534 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; John G. Hughes Jr. to Kwan K. Choi, $610,000.
11360 Hanover Ave., Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Andrew Lucas Green, $298,070.
7396 Hill View Drive, Mechanicsville; James M. Kennedy to James E. Barden Jr., $330,000.
9252 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Marc Seim, $519,005.
209 Lee Ave., Ashland; Catherine K. Robertson to Kevin S. Yeager, $324,000.
11118 Manor View Drive, Mechanicsville; John W. Bowen to Nancy U. Lekberg, $457,000.
9368 North Rinker Drive, Mechanicsville; Connie Lee Miller to Jesse D. Martin, $260,000.
10505 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Doreen Gardner, $328,169.
10572 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Robert M. Neil, $400,109.
16165 Pleasant Hill Road, Montpelier; Nicholas Killen to Cynthia Kay Hess, $380,000.
7441 River Road, Hanover; Todd C. Flax to Karen D. Rosen Brooks, $415,000.
8116 Signal Hill Road, Mechanicsville; David W. Coats to Anthony Velez, $265,000.
13503 Spring Road, Montpelier; Clyde Robertson to Lory H. Shifflett, $632,500.
8231 Stumpy Road, Hanover; Timothy Austin Ennis to Gary Valenti Jr., $250,000.
5301 Talley Pond Road, Mechanicsville; Carrie J. Kramer to Samantha D. Perkins, $215,000.
10204 Wenden Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Voncier L. Holmes, $272,475.
11465 Whitetail Drive, Doswell; David A. Sword to James Donald Blankenship, $294,900.
12137 Winns Church Road, Glen Allen; William P. Ju to Drew H. Womelsdorf, $465,000.
7273 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Robert Leach, $370,495.
POWHATAN
3510 Aston Trail, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Brian D. Gilbert, $633,950.
1910 Boyer Way, Powhatan; B. Dean Golson II, executor to Robert Evan Stynes, $670,000.
6000 Derwent Road, Powhatan; Kenneth A. Cox to Sherill L. Toole, $900,000.
899 Genito West Blvd., Moseley; Robert Murray to Joseph C. Mahaffey, $453,000.
2007 Highland Drive, Powhatan; Ronald K. Despain to Raymond Patrick Severin Sr., $250,000.
2987 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan; Angela Y. Cabell to Chadham Y. Taylor, $1,100,000.
1615 King William Woods Road, Midlothian; Randall T. Francis to Byron Chu, $365,000.
4205 Lockin Circle, Powhatan; Wolcott Homes LLC to Alexandrea Nicole Wolcott, $438,250.
1420 E Overlook Drive, Powhatan; Barry Jamison to David C. Tuck, $589,000.
2947 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Matthew G. Partridge to Jacob B. Bellamy, $272,000.
1910 Rock Point Drive, Powhatan; Laura Cronk Peters to Matthew Ryan Harris, $393,000.
4328 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Terise L. Anderson to Randy Bare, $550,000.
2006 Uleta Road, Powhatan; Sterling C. Jackson to Victoria E. Francisco, $210,000.
2789 Windy Hill Lane, Powhatan; Erin E. Crenshaw to Lee MacArthur Singleton, $255,000.
GOOCHLAND
7420 Aldeby St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Nelson C. Johnston, $532,289.
7432 Aldeby St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Marianne D. White, trustee, $503,018.
1860 Autumn Breeze Place, Oilville; Brandon K. Davis to Jarrett Dangerfield, $515,000.
12306 Beech Hill Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert L. Wiley Jr., $664,959.
2519 Bucknell Lane, Maidens; Paul Harden to Matthew D. Stewart, $445,000.
1101 Dover Road, Manakin Sabot; Sydna R. Street to Molly Weston Bance, $825,000.
3255 Hazel Lane, Goochland; Melaine Lynn Kliewer to Kristi E. Pettis, $320,000.
12 Lower Tuckahoe West Road, Goochland; WHWH LLC to James L. Ferrara, $450,000.
15772 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Peter B. Miller, $481,855.
14012 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHuntHomes LC to Donna M. Kurtze, $391,940.
7447 Park Village Blvd., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Ching-Yi Chen, $468,629.
3759 Riddles Bridge Road, Goochland; Morrison 3 Family Land Trust to Ryan T. Sapp, $240,000.
3009 Royal Virginia Parkway, Louisa; Patrick W. Hickman to Marian Crawford, $355,000.
12350 South Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Stephen B. Brant, $632,254.
364 Swinburne Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to William C. Wood Jr., $642,215.
3551 Whitehall Road, Sandy Hook; Delta Deck Co. LLC to Richard Cain, $349,000.
Petersburg
1859 Arch St.; Central Virginia Home Improvement LLC to Dionne Mason, $156,500.
1767 Chuckatuck Ave.; Elisabeth M. Biondi to Sharniece Lachae Bradshaw-Williams, $170,000.
16 Goodrich Ave.; Thomas Lynn Adams to Taekkyun La, $150,000.
1645 Mount Vernon St.; W.P. Randolph Jr to Brian Skillen, $160,000.
1974 Versonder Road; Remedia-Pro LLC to Demond W. Jordan, $225,000.
1136 Woodland Road; Antonio T. Geter to Diondra Lee-Cutler, $199,000.
DINWIDDIE
20200 Ann Road, Sutherland; Galen W. Potter, trustee to James David Sizemore, $282,000.
8510 Claiborne Road, Sutherland; Lang Swanson to Tyler Smith, $250,000.
12300 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; William C. Knott to Shan Lewis, $259,000.
3725 Iris Court, North Dinwiddie; Derrik J. Greer to Kim D. Preuss, $185,000.
22090 Lake Jordan Road, Dinwiddie; Manuel S. Azcarraga to Wilbert M. Bland Jr., $315,000.
2494 Miry Run Road, Sutherland; Vicki Williamson Harrison, executor to Marlin J. Mulder, $160,000.
4106 Tower Court, North Dinwiddie; Rebecca McBride to Hannah Leigh Burch, $220,000.
20902 Westover Drive, McKenney; James L. Fitts to Andrew Allen Ponton, $230,000.
HOPEWELL
1907 Camerons Landing Lane; Rena A. Adonis to Shereece Bryan-Byrd, $298,000.
111 S Colonial Drive; Jeffrey D. Comer to Towanda J. Mahone, $175,000.
606 Mansion Drive; Mark T. Braswell to Asia Williams, $235,000.
363 Rod Oak Drive; Gregory K. Miller to Bobbie Johnston, $170,000.
315 Vull Run Drive; Ryan M. Stech to Rachelle Julease Roland, $160,000.
NEW KENT
5901 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; William J. Leary Jr., trustee to Stephen A. Gabri, $375,000.
400 Colony Trail, Lanexa; William M. Harrison, trustee to William Jason Hill, $550,000.
9070 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Jeff McLamb, $449,680.
5085 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Michael A. Sigmon to Dean Horton, $330,000.
7550 Jack Pine Court, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Marian S. Alberts, $417,100.
8777 Klamath Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Trudy E. Ellis, $320,334.
7930 Neighborly Lane, Quinton; Brian D. Deprofio to Clig A. Wharton, $303,000.
11551 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jenneh C. Noel, $331,040.
2412 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Terry Peterson Residential Thirty-One LLC to Amy C. Hicks, $235,110.
7464 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D. R. Horton Inc. to Sean J. Reid, $310,635.
74600 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D. R. Horton Inc. to Kyle Randolph Hall, $325,245.
19701 Tabernacle Road, Barhamsville; Eva Marie Harper to Katie Wilson, $300,000.
4351 Wigeon Court, Providence Forge; David O. Knorr to Shenequwa Dayshon Greene, $375,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
3541 Bainbridge Drive, North Prince George; John Elden Trussler, executor to Shelby Pappadakis, $265,000.
11797 Continental Forest Drive, Disputanta; C. Andrews Ramstetter Jr. to Jessica V. Bailey, $440,000.
5960 Hair Road, Disputanta; John P. Short to James Speier Jr., $240,000.
9801 Kingston Drive, Prince George; Michael R. Steele to Laura J. Howington, $245,000.
15276 Lindberg Drive, Disputanta; Jeannie L. Hersh to Joshua Painter, $354,000.
9601 Robin Road, Disputanta; Mike Christopher Contractors Inc. to Donald H. Jacks Sr., $368,000.
7472 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Jerome R. Martin Jr. to Brion K. Bear, $260,000.
Charles city
4408 Cool Hill Road, Providence Forge; Evan R. Adkins to Austin Holmes, $250,000.
Pig S Point; Sue Hanna Gerdelman to John E. Hofmeyer Sr., $1,520,000.
AMELIA
10525 Amelia Spring, Jetersville; RLP Investments LC to Jessica Royal, $250,000.
20651 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; John T. Enterprises LLC to Jonathan Sumpter, trustee, $308,000.
14540 Mills Court, Amelia Court House; Shelly H. Epperson to Taylor B. Ellke, $170,000.
CUMBERLAND
786 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland; Sandra Steele to Leslie E. Clodfelter, $192,000.
349 Sunnyside Road, Cumberland; Susan G. Carden, trustee to Jeffrey D. Martin, $314,000.
KING AND QUEEN
319 Benvenue Farms Road, Little Plymouth; William E. Jones, trustee to Jaime Bohl, $729,000.
140 Bradley Farm Road, Newtown; Tyrone Lorenzo Montague II to Michael David Wilkins, $200,000.
364 Roanes Lane, Shacklefords; Richard Lee Roane to Cynthia W. Norman, trustee, $329,000.
KING WILLIAM
500 Bridgeway Court, West Point; Chuong Phan to Dinh Quan, $210,000.
111 Epworth Court, Aylett; John G. Mitchell Jr. to Michael Lynn Russell, $360,000.
354 Flowering Tree Court, Aylett; Hoyt Wheelan to Rogelio Diaz, $380,000.
125 McRee Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Tracy Marie Gibson, $292,000.
205 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Rebecca Lynn Bullock, $273,300.
319 Sandy Point Road, West Point; Tonja R. O'Campo to Dale R. Harris, $215,000.
Sussex
218.13 acres; Nancy Gaskins Mattox to Matthew B. Covington, $426,464.
Lot 1, Section 1, Evergreen; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Brittany L. Crockett, $165,000.
Several lots; R. Stephen Brockwell to One Way Holdings LLC, $168,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
264 Claiborne Drive; Dana Derosier Huchthausen, co-trustee to Steven M. Riddle, $224,900.
4001 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Linda L. Usoz, $381,850.
4037 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to David Lee Power, $378,935.
104 Sir Thomas Lunsford Drive; Scott B. Hornsby, trustee to James T. McCarthy, $655,000.
JAMES CITY
8415 Addison Terrace, Toano; Michael G. Sproston II to Ashley Faulkner Iglesias, $340,000.
4402 Ballata Road, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Gary Mays, $280,585.
6001 Beachtree Lane, Williamsburg; Overflow LLC to Vicki O. Jackson, $480,000.
136 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Kyle K. Never to Brandon Caracciolo, $460,000.
3742 Brick Bat Road, Williamsburg; Jeremy L. Willis to Jeremy Shultz, $285,000.
4342 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Kevin T. Gonter, trustee, $356,300.
8984 Cocos Path, Toano; Carl Dorsey to Tyler M. Deeds, $263,405.
116 Crescent Drive, Williamsburg; John H. Liechti to Darryl S. Leichti, $430,000.
102 Eagle, Williamsburg; Affordale American Dream LLC to Peter George Omar Chin, $608,000.
129 Ewell Place, Williamsburg; Ralph J. Simmons, trustee to Jamie A. Shannon, $374,900.
914 Foley Drive, Williamsburg; James T. Bowen Jr. to Cynthia M. Babin, $200,000.
2021 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Ryan J. Monteer, $175,000.
116 George Sandys, Williamsburg; Tracy A. Foster to James C. Kyriakedes, $865,000.
4392 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to James Henry Yorke Jr., $393,240.
5312 Highgate Green, Williamsburg; Brian P. Gelineau to Walter J. Kozlowski, $284,000.
6405 Isabella Drive, Williamsburg; Loren A. Wingler to Mark Heinlein, $384,900.
106 Kestrel Court, Williamsburg; Brian C. Plumley Sr. to Robert Alan Eshleman, $354,000.
3908 Leicester North, Williamsburg; Michael F. Ross to David Jessie Cederholm Jr., $361,500.
2764 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Benjamin E. Knight to Margerie Dubois, $349,000.
105 Maple Lane, Williamsburg; June S. Hathaway to Jason Hathaway Burke, $410,000.
5001 Merchants Court, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Jessica L. Moran, $422,248.
117 Moray Firth, Williamsburg; Richard L. Reeves to Susan K. Rittenhouse, $470,000.
4210 New Town Avenue, Williamsburg; Kathryn F. Lowe to Amy V. Sy, $325,000.
234 Padgetts Ordinary, Williamsburg; Edwin R. Keller, trustee to Tsion F. Sebhat, $200,000.
115 Plantation Road, Williamsburg; East Lake Builders LLC to Shannon Cahill Lewis, $271,000.
3212 Pristine View, Williamsburg; Virginia A. Richmond to David F. Hamilton, $333,900.
3401 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Peter L. Bass, $271,075.
213 Richard Burbydge, Williamsburg; Danielle B. Herion, successor co-trustee to Jeremy Martini, $394,900.
4908 Riverview Road, Williamsburg; Alan S. Sewell to Howard Aldon Murray III, $410,000.
9632 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Markeith Donnale Thompson, $459,910.
107 Royal North Devon, Williamsburg; Patrick McLain, administrator to Justin D. Reynolds, $285,000.
105 Sagamore, Williamsburg; Edward Scott Pultz Sr. to Robert D. Stoothoff, $675,000.
4623 Sir Gilbert Loop, Williamsburg; Kil Hyon Daup to Michael P. Herrington, $389,000.
3944 St. Erics Turn, Williamsburg; Paramount Investments LLC to Robert J. Locke, $344,900.
827 Tahoe Trail, Williamsburg; Michael L. Williams to James P. Leveille, $245,000.
3080 Torrington Trail, Williamsburg; Margaret Dzu Huang, trustee to Eleanor A. Hunter, trustee, $290,000.
7516 Uncles Neck Road, Toano; Wayne Harbin Builder Inc. to Frank Leach III, $1,137,670.
4512 Village Park Drive, Williamsburg; John F. Payen, trustee to Patrick Reynolds, $298,900.
119 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; Rosemary G. Marrero, trustee to Gerald J. Bernacki, $540,000.
6509 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Lorraine Garcia, $425,000.
4909 Whitby Mews, Williamsburg; Gregory P. Maloof to Wallace W. Possich, $278,000.
3205 Woods Walk Court, Williamsburg; Ioan R. Ban to Oleh Khoptii, $300,000.