Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, Cumberland and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
409 N 1st St; Haggins Barksdale W to Jaeger Holdings and Properties, $300,000.
505 N 27th St; Rosebush Properties Llc to Swahlan Jeffrey and Leah, $284,200.
1411 N 30th St; Benhajlarbi Madhher to Dicken Cameron E, $198,000.
1118 N 33rd St; Snp Holdings Llc to Maryniuk Andrew L, $348,000.
2603 3rd Ave; Prodigious Properties Llc to Slaughter Jacob Ryan, $329,000.
347 Albemarle Ave; Coxe Joseph W III and True S to Goodwin Christopher T, $565,000.
511 Arnold Ave; Ponce Properties Llc to St John Thomas, $330,000.
2004 Barton Ave; Clean Livin Llc to Danaher Scott and Maria Prieto, $252,500.
824 Bedrock Lane; Imc Llc to Goeke Alan D and Lynn D, $164,500.
1672 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Vineyard Brice Elendil, $364,590.
1657 W Broad St, U9; Philipkosky Eric J to Hassler Stacy Louise, $215,000.
6700 Buckhill Road; West Stephen N and Brenda H to Lake Matthew B and Julia C, $430,000.
3511 Chamberlayne Ave; Marston Nancy B to Sheehan James J, $465,000.
5801 Christopher Lane; Lyne Wickliffe S and Martha V to Greene Evelyn M, $450,000.
4 N Colonial Ave, U6; Zielazny Beth to James Charles L Jr and Kathryn M, $215,000.
4026 Cutshaw Ave; Mitchell Robert E III to Wamg Llc, $325,000.
3100 Dupont Ave; Showen Kennon H and Sylvia to Griggs David and Heather, $177,310.
3917 Fauquier Ave; Newel Melissa to Svirsky Anna J, $365,000.
2222 Floyd Ave; Dickinson George F III to Zacur Mark and Lynn, $556,500.
3149 Floyd Ave; Chargois Harry A Jr and Forchione Joseph A and Rachel L, $570,000.
2900 Garland Ave; 316 Realty Investments Inc to Facklam Kevin George, $426,900.
1813 E Grace St; MacFarlane Associates Llc to Kramer Alexander, $385,000.
2042 W Grace St, U3; Tribble Steven R and Dody L to Brown Jonathan Wallace, $275,000.
836 Green Ridge Dr; Bautista Julio C to Williams Rochelle J, $160,000.
1601 Grove Ave; Kjerulf Sandra Lee and Heyn V to Poling Ralph Jay, $1,375,000.
4520 Grove Ave, U3; Hurley Michael R to Ogburn Samuel, $201,000.
2826 Hanes Ave; Eads Christopher J to Erickson Amy and Samuel, $325,000.
4638 Hanover Ave; Marcus Michelle R to Boyd Davis Clifton, $440,000.
622 Idlewood Ave; Beres Properties I Llc to Hurley Michael Ryan, $370,000.
1140 Jefferson Davis Hwy; Keck Charles J to Model Tobacco Development, $8,575,000.
2017 Lakeview Ave; Cc Richmond I Llc to Wang Heng Rui, $500,000.
4624 Leonard Pkwy; Salour Mozhdeh to Hearns Jessica Quinby, $519,000.
2118 Maplewood Ave; Whorton Michael and Malat Jennifer R, $395,000.
404 N Meadow St; Edelman Elisabeth M to Toro David Timothy, $512,700.
3904 Moss Side Ave; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Comissiong Williams Katrina, $175,000.
3217 Noble Ave; Yabut Abigail H and Edward E to Bergh Geffrey K and Sarah C, $453,000.
3331 Northridge Road; Hulcher Bruce S to Mangano Alex J and Elizabeth S, $395,000.
1820 Pamworth Lane; Down South Llc to Coreas Sergio M Alfaro, $159,900.
4914-1/2 Park Ave; Capital City Homes Llc to Feitelson Eric Scott and Cali, $770,000.
4515 Patterson Ave; Gray Homes Inc to Pumphrey Sean Thomas O, $519,500.
901 Porter St, U102; 901 Porter Llc to Edelman Nancy, $189,000.
2021 Roane St; Cotman Dana to Roane Street Llc, $150,000.
601 Roseneath Road, U4; Gambill Raimey Kathleen to Colling Kaetlin K, $160,000.
2509 Semmes Ave; Fougnie Charmain to Clapman Alexis and Ryan, $365,000.
505 St Christophers Road; Vansant Meghann Lauren to Litwiller Christian and Melody, $650,000.
301 Virginia St, U1514; Nunn Malcolm L Jr and Paula L to Thomas Jeffrey Burke Jr, $500,000.
3914 W Weyburn Road; Wellford Rebecca Pilcher and Layman Courtney M, $360,000.
9 Yancey St; Bridgeblue Usa Llc to Landon Eugenia E, $399,000.
HENRICO
11424 Alder Glen Way, Glen Allen; Pai Prabhakar A and Ashwini U to Richine Kirill and Kathleen, $330,500.
1613 Almond Creek Ct, Henrico; Lee Carlton to Chase Ricardo Meredith Sr and Kendall, $205,000.
10609 Anna Marie Dr, Glen Allen; Mukherjee Joydeep and Tanusree to Regmi Shisham and Bimala Bhandari, $340,200.
11635 Autumnwood Way, Glen Allen; Pfab Terrance J and Michele to Gupta Ashish Prasad and Priyanka Kumari, $645,000.
4822 Ballyshannon Ct, Henrico; Gresham Catherine J to Nelson Erik T Jr, $186,950.
2105 Bambacus Rd, Henrico; Stump Michael C to Morales Raul, $345,000.
11632 Bent Pine Rd, Glen Allen; Turner Nicholas A to Rossi Careyann J, $205,000.
6951 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Eason Tiffanie S to Marwaha Investments Llc, $187,300.
3 Brad Dr, Sandston; Haynes Meghan L to Hall Kerry William III and Sarah M, $246,000.
8913 Brennan Rd, Henrico; Street Wm H and Margery W to Oristian Michael F and Allsion M, $769,000.
444 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Rivers Kellyann C, $457,163.
2411 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Woltz Rita Robertson to Huber Mathew R and Katherine M Kennedy, $326,000.
9716 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Minks Jessica Elaine to Ellis Dorothy H and Michael Wilson, $189,900.
220 Carlstone Dr, Henrico; Taylor Shana Meosha to Deltoro Josiah, $164,550.
5308 Cedar Haven Rd, Henrico; Jones Catrina and Sherman to Jones Christopher Rashad and Jennine Patrice Jacques, $260,000.
3208 Chesham St, Henrico; Morales Mercedes A Velasquez to Mercado Luis Francisco Sotomayor, $186,500.
111 Chickahominy Bluffs Rd, Henrico; Flannigan Joseph C to Reed Edward, $315,000.
5213 Claytonshire Ct, Glen Allen; Bragg Erin and Donald W and Patsy K to Malini Rohith V and Subamathy K Palanisamy, $395,000.
4724 Coachmans Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Dussault Michael S to Chen Shan Jian and Mei Fang Lin and Yulou Chen, $440,000.
2105 Cool Brook Dr, Henrico; Reiman Susan C and C A Brum and LC Hughes to Koch Austin Lee and Makela, $220,000.
1940 Daffodil Meadow Ln, Henrico; Hinton Michael R and Fetima V Washington to Kirby-Johnson Tyvaughn, $221,000.
3037 Danrett Ln, Henrico; Smith Ronald L Jr and Melissa J to Peet Kiron Nathaniel, $270,000.
1613 Dena Dr, Henrico; Corbett Matthew Conrad to Carpenter Allison, $226,000.
1205 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; M and M Capitol Investment Corp to Eanes Melvin Cody, $357,625.
6744 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Haught Jackie S, $575,130.
11516 Dublin Rd, Glen Allen; Guzman Gilbert and Daniela Zavatti-Guzman to Dutton Stephen and Ellen Miso, $500,000.
6225 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Smith Joshua J and Joshua C Williams to Sowers Cierra and Ryan Anthony Levering, $220,000.
5021 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Nelson Iain Andrew and Brooke Eileen Ross-Nelson, $749,926.
6400 Engel Rd, Henrico; Martin Debra W and LC W Kubis Et Al to Morehead Robert P, $163,000.
1403 Etna Cir, Henrico; Burton Catava M to Aponte Ariel and Shameka, $178,500.
7409 Fendall Ave, Henrico; Top Properties Llc to Pflueger Paul Michael, $229,950.
1621 Forest Glen Rd, Henrico; McDonald Kathryn R to Thomasson Kelli, $239,000.
2132 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Belvin Jesse E Jr to Jassas Mohammed and Zahraa Al Nedawy, $270,000.
8001 Gardenwood Ter, Henrico; Stone Desa C and T E S Jr and Tammy B to Asafu-Adjei Joseph K and S J Asafo-Adjei, $300,000.
8821 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Gonzalez Henry E and Sarah E Lane to Warren Eric M, $275,000.
8715 Gladewater Ct, Henrico; Osborne Hunter R to Roberts Katherine E, $250,000.
8803 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Marek Ann O and Bonnie M Gwathmey to Burger Michael J and Janice J, $248,500.
2018 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Baldwin R Whittier Trustee, $764,855.
1715 Havenwood Dr, Henrico; Frank Kevin S and Emily C to Harms Charles Gustave and Laura Lynn Hufton-Harms, $279,950.
4714 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Bharti Sanjay Kumar and Seema Mehta, $489,515.
6222 Hines Rd, Henrico; Loving Matthew W to Leigh Adam Rex and Melissa Anne, $294,000.
2004 Holly St, Henrico; Stanley Andretti to Jones Doniesha D, $160,000.
1733 Hounds Way, Henrico; McCurty Cecil L and Z-I C to Isler William E Sr and Margaret Edwards, $244,900.
8 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Boswell Maire V C and G E C V and S LC Potter to Wynn William P and Samantha K Rotz, $165,000.
9600 January Ct, Henrico; Rodriguez Lorenna Coromoto to Lavelle John III and Amy, $360,000.
107 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Baughan Isaiah to Scott Carmen Yvette, $162,500.
2619 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Heath Margaret Katherine to Orndorff Derek Joseph, $261,125.
10913 Kincaid Rd, Glen Allen; Hsbc Bank Usa Na to Javia Kishorchandra and Ansuya and Mamta, $229,000.
1120 Korth Pl, Henrico; Taylor Ronald to Coleman Deshae, $184,000.
406 Lakeway Ct, Henrico; Lehmann Eve M and Noah Mendelsohn to Vita John Christopher and Katherine, $599,000.
7418 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Blum Douglas to Fleming Stephanie N, $206,000.
5901 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Linster Camryn Makenna, $248,753.
5907 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Powers Carlie Anne and Sean Powers, $240,294.
5909 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Saxton Renee Nina, $264,437.
2509 Libbie Ave, Henrico; Tucker John T IV and John T III and Lynn M to Dominick Jessica Elizabeth, $268,200.
2538 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Porrata Charlene A to Jacey Tammie, $390,000.
11045 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Schell Brothers Richmond Llc, $216,346.
8602 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Niemeier Kathryn A to Bumstead Jonathan and Chelsie, $250,000.
3100 Lupine Rd, Henrico; Walkup Dorothy C and Mary A Grove Et Al to Arias Alfredo I, $190,251.
3047 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Wells Geoffrey S to Johnson Alan, $274,000.
12324 Manor Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Cofer Jennifer G, $417,595.
920 Masters Row, Glen Allen; Elliott Susan M to Jenkins William David Jr and Paula Cross, $160,000.
4517 Meredith Creek Dr, Glen Allen; Singh Navneet and Jasmine Kaur to Wong Hok-Leung and Vivien K Lee, $295,000.
1205 Middleberry Dr, Henrico; Fresh Start Property Solutions Llc to Mayes Andrew M, $199,500.
10884 Millington Ln, Henrico; Price Kevin C and Anne C to Wiertel Elizabeth and Joseph, $565,000.
6420 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Dean Jr Warren K and Wanda F to Kirkendall Avery, $232,000.
4101 Mountain Spring Ter, Glen Allen; Taylor Michael W and Julie L M to Teng Virany, $589,000.
2422 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Barnes Brandon J and Olivia X to Monroe Lindsey and Andrew T Kirkner, $340,000.
3825 Nightmuse Way, Glen Allen; Trinh Quy N to Siddiqui Mohammad Bilal and Mariyam Nauman Shah, $640,000.
2523 Northwind Pl, Henrico; Colver Brandon R and Martha Gray to Harris Andrew Christopher and Ashton J, $507,000.
2153 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Allen Jamie and Kelly M Harris to Abbott Morgan, $290,000.
6077 Old Lafrance Rd, Sandston; Bentley Park Townhouses Llc to Cummings Willam T and Cynthia M, $170,000.
2752 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Lovings Jennifer to Lovings Stephen, $210,000.
4564 Paxton Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Hegberg Jared John and Nicole Jennifer, $573,830.
9821 Pemberton Creek Dr, Henrico; Osgood Kimberly A to Lovings Jennifer A, $272,000.
1105 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Holly Brook Builders Llc to Montague Jacob N, $230,000.
100 N Pine Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Williams Montrell D, $213,640.
9113 Pond Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Bahuleyannair Mahesh to Luu Hai Chi and Meiyi Ouyang, $330,000.
4152 Quincy Maie Dr, Henrico; Hunsucker Dane L to Mangrum Warren, $253,000.
7108 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Barrett Durrell Douglas, $396,640.
2546 Retrievers Ridge Rd, Henrico; Reuss Jennifer A to Amirzai Mohammad E and Salma, $333,625.
114 Riva Ridge Cir, Sandston; Caison Alison V to Hooper Blaine K, $246,000.
8115 Rose Hill Rd, Henrico; Andrews Rein and Heather Elliott to Knierim Hunter S and Kathryn Y, $605,000.
10124 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Faith Baptist Church to Speaking Spirit Ministries Int Inc, $1,100,000.
4741 Sadler Green Pl, Glen Allen; Willette Jeanette to Rip Yevgeniy M and Tatiana A, $470,000.
3800 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Tucker Faye G, $270,000.
12302 Shady Branch Ct, Henrico; Hendren Gary L and Cynthia L Trust to Sanchez Sussett and Charles H Lund, $345,000.
13421 Shelbourne Dr, Henrico; Shafer J Michael to Albrecht Patrick S, $445,500.
9308 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Lincoln Ruth W to Williams Nannette H, $220,000.
5314 Smith Ave, Henrico; Reed Jeremy Andrew to Smith Claire, $165,000.
1786 South Dover Pointe Rd, Henrico; Howell William S and Amy B to Knight Heather Blair and Michael Wilson, $620,000.
9022 Sparrow Dr, Henrico; Lansford Carleen N to Cox Kevin E and Wendy U, $215,000.
10803 St Anton Cir, Glen Allen; McAdam and Son Holdings Llc to Hudson Cynthia Eppes, $450,000.
1214 Starling Dr, Henrico; Yaqoo Tony and Aisha Davis to Peters Jennifer L, $235,000.
7279 Strath Rd, Henrico; Coston Mark to White Jacquelyn Smith, $250,000.
10524 Swanee Mill Trce, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Balasubramanian Naveen and Ashwini Narayana Murthy, $360,500.
4810 Sydclay Dr, Henrico; Acquired Properties Llc to Harris Tarchelle Tamika and Charlette Walker Blackwell, $226,000.
8911 Telegraph Rd, Glen Allen; Bohannon Edwin E and Rosemary S to Stanley Martin Companies Llc, $485,000.
4904 Templemore Ct, Henrico; Patti Timothy and Faith to Westmoreland Nikolai C and Hanna O, $245,000.
11646 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Pugliese Laura to Thurston Juliana and Davis Durrett IV, $223,000.
2113 Turtle Creek Dr, U7, Henrico; Hill Joseph R to Cole Lydia K and Richard S Sr, $168,000.
6009 Upham Dr, Henrico; Seip Carl A and Angela C Hoggan to Landrum Kim M and Abigail R, $220,000.
1910 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Hayward Mark H to McCoy Christopher William and Kara N, $275,000.
3360 Vasko Trl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Mai Tien and Sabrina, $728,360.
3520 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc to Goodman Bobby W and Sherry A, $681,952.
1303 Ware Rd, Henrico; Seredni Christine L to Haynes Meghan, $316,000.
2108 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Halcomb Michael S, $196,000.
702 West Drive Cir, Henrico; Wills Marshall Rhett and Sarah M E to Larkin Todd Whitney and Allison Bridges, $548,750.
3325 White Chimneys Ct, Glen Allen; Carpenter John Mark and Patricia A to King Kevin and Nikki, $425,000.
9920 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Crawford Courtney E to Lassanah Kawsandra Keimah and Viodia Laurine Jallah, $203,000.
2506 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Scheese Daniel James, $209,000.
2105 Willowick Pl, Henrico; Evans Ray A and Phyllis W to Albright Allison Janet and Tabitha Jett, $340,000.
8125 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Pope Laura J, $265,843.
8133 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Souther Wanda Powell, $294,649.
9617 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Gumprich Sherry B and Debra K Clements to Strong Tony Lee, $180,000.
Chesterfield
16401 Aklers Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Callaham Seneca D and Karla S, $467,000.
8531 Amington Ln; Pryor Jason E to Tinney Daniel and Janay, $383,000.
2803 Annakay Xg; Miller Arnette Brown to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $404,661.
3201 Argent Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Crawley Kiara Yren, $245,025.
309 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Einhaus James B and Lynne B, $401,863.
5010 Ashton Creek Rd; McLeod Rebecca F to Lesniak Preston J and Julie M, $547,500.
5949 Autumnleaf Dr; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Shirk David M and Alyssa A, $310,000.
15218 Badestowe Dr; Wingler Daniel P and Brittany H to Aho Mitchel G and Karen S, $377,500.
20937 Baileys Grove Dr; NVR Inc to Branch Celestine, $256,460.
6103 Barrister Rd; Pierotti Starlett M Et Als to Burt Whitney C, $200,000.
12502 Bay Hill Dr; Gilmore Daniel J to Jordan Terrence and Latisha, $335,000.
11711 Beechwood Forest Dr; Roudabush Matthew C and Jennifer to Labriola James P, $339,000.
609 Bellerive Ct; Davoud Cynthia Collier Et Als to Lee Juanita L, $254,500.
14409 Birnam Woods Dr; Jefferson Christopher Trustee to Kong Ye and Geng Jia, $170,000.
7218 Bonallack Bn; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Nickle Robert and Meagan, $917,248.
10556 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Allen Debra Kim, $288,850.
7102 Branched Antler Tr; Dharamsi Raj to Sansone Robert B Jr and Megan N, $235,000.
9816 Brenspark Rd; Padilla Alexander H and Cheryl W to Biacan Jessica R and Harris C R, $215,000.
4313 Brixton Rd; Breeden Jennifer L to Castro Ligia Martinez, $230,000.
4519 Brookridge Rd; Jones Christy M and Bradley T to Blanks Marcus G, $186,000.
5600 Burnage Ct; Jarrett Marissa E and Michael P to Bailey Michael A Jr and Lauren M, $300,000.
3618 Caddington Tr; Boone Homes Inc to Adams Patricia S and Eugene C Jr, $769,587.
16825 Camfield Dr; Adams Paul T and Florence K to Schmitz Glendon A and Bianca, $425,000.
8930 Cardiff Rd; Cirillo A S and Getzone L S to Stevenson Jeffrey R and Jessica, $365,000.
11801 Carters Creek Dr; Johnson Shawn G to Condrey William B and Rachael, $335,000.
4705 Cedar Cliff Rd; Bradford Robert W and Tracy H to Moriarty Matthew P and Miranda E, $275,000.
1811 Celia Cs; Benton Rebecca E to Charbonneau Tyler, $219,950.
2580 Chartstone Dr; Broussard Jason P and Melissa L to Mills Andrew Michael and Logan E, $439,000.
14218 Chimney House Rd; Upadhyaya Alok K and Elizabeth L to Rezahi Ali D and Romero Eileen M, $403,000.
1231 Clearlake Rd; Vincent A F and Drewery B B to Celiberti Paul J, $218,000.
501 Coalbrook Dr; Jackson Jonathan H Trustee to Ehredt Daniel and Wilson Lauren, $407,500.
8319 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Cortes-Colon J and Colon Marc, $390,000.
14718 Collington Turn; Sumner John R and Kristy L to Eggleston Zavius and Ford N P, $359,900.
2111 Conte Dr; Pace Russell B Jr and Margaret A to Pace Courtney A, $360,000.
4201 Courthouse Rd; Gleason Thomas R to Thompson Ashley N, $230,000.
6419 Creek Stone Ct; Engels Charlotte M Estate to Harrell Jeffrey W, $310,000.
8506 Crossfell Ct; Vericor Homes Llc to Forehand Lisa and Joel, $489,000.
15112 Crump Landing Gr; Finer Homes Inc to Schlabach Richard D and Kimly S, $404,148.
7100 Deer Run Ln; Camire Michael A and Julie M to Oliver Kristen, $233,500.
405 Derbycreek Ln; Wheeler John and Margaret to Rockwell Sarah A, $265,500.
14812 Distaff Rd; Shank Jeremy and Erin Marie to Fetzer Kenneth C and Brenna Rene, $515,000.
12012 Dunnottar Dr; Hesler Lee J and Jane R to Everett Darl E Jr and Lusundra G, $485,000.
9269 Eagle Cove Cr; McQuaig Ernest D and Kathy to Smallfield G B II Et Al Trs, $580,000.
13200 Echo Ridge Dr; Sturm Garland A to Chiddo Domenick A and Hall D G, $216,000.
7200 Elkhardt Rd; Kelley Shawn W to Villa Almonte Yudy R, $190,000.
13303 Ellerton Tr; Bender Douglas K and Barbara D to Beausoleil Bradley and Kamath N, $677,500.
11831 Exbury Tr; Lumpkin Jason R to McWhite Tiana Sharae, $229,900.
4201 Farmhill Ln; Johnson Christine R to Brown Darvell Y, $252,500.
8136 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Scott Brittany and Harris R, $369,940.
8524 Finstown Ln; Sandelli Ernest E and Joann G to Grubbs Kevin W and Newport L N, $498,000.
17707 Foaling Ln; Rowe Sherry H to Valentin Josephine, $310,000.
4200 Fort Sumter Ct; Copper Row Real Estate Llc to Chavez Jesse, $225,000.
15707 Fox Marsh Dr; Bathen Joseph and Heather to Ciscato Glen and Jean, $440,000.
13824 Gallant Fox Dr; Crenshaw James R Jr to Lobb Brendan, $252,500.
14909 Gates Mill Rd; Lewis Donald J to Van Den Berg L A and Dunn J R, $355,000.
10424 Glen Oaks Dr; Peters Christopher E and J L to Blankenship L and Williams J, $272,000.
12060 Goldenbrook Dr; Blackwell Thomas to James R Christopher and Kasey M, $238,750.
5730 Gossamer Ct; D R Horton Inc to Jordan Shanese Lashae, $395,000.
6208 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Johnson Arnulfo D and Rosa I, $361,859.
13431 Greenham Ct; Gryskevicz Mark S and Tamra L to Crowder Daniel Aubrey, $243,000.
1400 Groton Ct; Copley Steven F to Redd Mithico, $210,000.
11149 Guilford Rd; Culver Mark C and Melissa M to Doan Quoc Duy, $235,000.
7830 Hampton Forest Ln; Carlson Tammy to Fraga Rafael Abreu, $350,000.
3711 Harrow Dr; Barker Michael W and Laura B to Castleberry Trey Alexander, $198,500.
12241 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Camp Melissa A and Salvatore G, $267,490.
11908 Hazelnut Branch Ct; Randrianasolo Hajatiana and M to Hokanson Ashley Elizabeth, $315,000.
2431 Hicks Rd; Harris James F and Janette K to Mowery Sally, $235,000.
10012 Hockliffe Cr; Landon James E and Hooper S L to Willis Derek L and Nicole D, $355,000.
2225 Holding Pond Ln; Chambers Barry L and Linda R to Ginn Landon C and Diana H, $335,000.
4901 Hopkins Rd; Davis Greg to Carter Vincent Jr, $270,000.
8906 Huntingcreek Tr; Wells Dewey Edward Jr and Lisa F to Garcia Kelvin R, $175,000.
2845 Iverson Rd; Clifton Ronnie M and Ruby W to Pennington Sallie C, $230,000.
1319 Keaton Chase Ln; Boure Neil L and Tamra M to Benner Deborah A Trustee, $622,000.
2641 Kentford Rd; Wittig Joseph C and Margaret M to Wade Kyle S and Leslie H, $600,000.
12101 King Cotton Ct; Pearce Steve G and Tara H to Barnes Edward, $231,000.
5430 Koufax Dr; Segura Jose L and Consuelo to Leonard Timothy A II Et Al, $240,000.
7512 Lady Blair Ln; Siebold Donna to Robinson Eric Jr and Daytesha, $217,000.
2234 Lancashire Dr; Walliser W G Jr and Lawhorne J M to Campbell William C and Kailyn M, $290,000.
3606 Laroux Av; NVR Inc to Campbell-Drummond S Et Al, $335,625.
7631 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Watro Joseph F Jr and Beth S, $262,165.
8436 Leno Pl; Do Giang to Diversity Real Estate Llc, $295,000.
5110 Little Creek Ln; Simmons Dortha Lenora Estate to Short Martin T and Sonya T, $299,000.
1437 Lockett Ridge Rd; Leach Jennifer P to Rash Tyler S and Coates Brooke M, $224,000.
8218 Longlands Ct; Astle Brian S to Cobb Benjamin and Adia, $484,000.
11413 Longtown Tr; D R Horton Inc to Rhodes Christopher J N and Amber, $335,990.
11212 Lost Parrish Dr; Hill Homes Inc to Lunsford Carl R Jr and Kathryn M, $400,000.
1407 Lundy Tr; Krempl Jason R and Tracey S to Bajan Gregory and Tracy L, $426,700.
21713 Magnolia Av; Boyce Kerry J and Brenda B to Dias Kevin Scott and Nichole J, $169,900.
16207 Maple Hall Dr; Essex Michael L and Laura J to Dickerson Amanda and Kish B A, $1,200,000.
17621 Marymere Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Lonnstrom Nancy A, $331,725.
17633 Marymere Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Anderson Kevin D and Angela H, $336,730.
1802 Meadow Farm Dr; Gregory Diehdre J to Turner Dearndra D, $175,000.
17601 Memorial Tournament Dr; McNeill Malcolm C IV and Mary A to Salgado Merlos Arnold J, $281,500.
14434 Michaux Springs Dr; Main Street Homes to Peyton K L and King C L Jr, $566,291.
15831 W Millington Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to St Hilaire Lisa S and C M, $595,045.
12107 Mountain Laurel Dr; Caras C David and Dorothy D to Terrier Dale A and Samantha, $265,000.
13419 Naylors Blue Dr; Burrell Courtenay L and Kimmie L to Kane Brittany R, $304,900.
14206 Nicolay Wy; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Kilby C W Jr and O'Neill B W, $370,000.
3018 Nottington Ct; Harris R E Sr and Parham C L to Newsome Alfred Jr, $294,000.
10003 Old Bon Air Pl; Anderson Kevin and Samira to Smith Corinne Dennis and Jacob D, $299,000.
7824 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Curlee David, $240,285.
11601 Olde Coach Dr; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Bautista Leah, $239,950.
4130 Oxbridge Rd; Clarke E C and Clarke M B Trs to Nettesheim Dennis Paul, $290,000.
5106 Parrish Creek Tr; Degennaro Richard J and Kimberly to Midland Trust Company Trustee, $289,950.
13824 Parsons Bay Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Montgomery Kyle C Sr and Ladonna, $481,265.
4609 Peppercorn Pl; Beals Kiera Jean to Montague Shannon M, $260,000.
6106 Perthwood Ln; Turek John E and Tammy L to Leone Joseph Patrick, $152,500.
14600 Pinery Wy; Fisher Michael D to Cangelosi Lance and Hillary B, $403,000.
1302 Port Elissa Ld; 1302 Port Elissa Lnding Series to Schleinkofer Tyler M Et Al, $362,000.
12624 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Hollar Tyrone D and Maureen S, $241,656.
1253 Providence Knoll Dr; Wu Ivan M to Vann Raina Chrystine, $269,500.
3507 Quail Hill Dr; Hunt Charles B and Florence E to Davis Clyde B Jr and Beth N, $254,000.
9311 Rainwood Rd; Nava Jorge Luis Orduna to Verdone M J III and Smith K T, $201,000.
3971 Reeds Landing Cr; Woltz Robert W Jr and Pamela P to Lyons Denver J and Rosemary J, $650,000.
5900 River Rd; Marks Properties Llc to Toone R G Jr and Vaughan J B, $253,000.
11701 Riverpark Wy; McClaugherty Virginia A and P C to Camire Michael and Julie, $289,950.
7703 Rock Cress Pl; Leitch David Douglas and Susan L to Albert Reginald J and Eileen R, $600,000.
5605 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Clancy Dillon John, $379,000.
2118 Rose Family Dr; McGlynn Colin M and McKenzie E to Rembert Nathan Andrews, $370,000.
1630 Rotunda Ct; Dimarino Douglas Brian to Black Forrest L and Renae M, $443,000.
13940 Sagebrook Rd; Orr F Michael and Deborah to Ivey Phillip J and Sherri R, $297,000.
2706 Savage View Dr; Vieira Johnny and Rosemary to Nunlist Shirley A Et Als, $399,900.
3648 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Borzelleca Matthew P and K M, $556,040.
3312 Seven Oaks Rd; Mau Annette C to Kefayati A and Bashiri B, $239,000.
4020 Sheringham Rd; Couch William I and Shirley L to Pringle Robert S IV and Sink L E, $255,000.
17718 Silver Farm Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Young M Walter and Christie E, $531,601.
4549 Snowflake Dr; Jones Travis S to Edie Margaret Adair and Brion, $305,000.
7813 Southford Mw; Seltzer Katie Ann to Amoah Lisa and Kusi Williams O, $258,000.
10200 Spring Run Rd; Newton Heather to Sandhovel Scott, $205,900.
9440 Stanmore Pl; Garner Rachel E to Koch Nathaniel C and Rousis M E, $225,000.
3604 Stevens Wood Ct; Fairman Gordon D P II to Smalls Lygeia, $186,000.
3256 Stone Manor Cr; Tanner Shirley D to Weaver Patsy E, $235,000.
4606 Summer Lake Mw; Vance James F Jr and Redden A D to Wooley Natalie and Matthew, $395,000.
2220 Swamp Fox Rd; Mell Leroy D and Brenda J to Lohr Kenneth N II and Jesse, $364,000.
3219 Tadley Dr; Keeven Scott M and Tara Michelle to Baclagon Victor M Jr and Amanda, $325,000.
5204 Terrace Arbor Cr; Poloma Hauwa M to Nickum Tasoula and Guy, $279,900.
3830 Timber Ridge Rd; Arias Alfredo and Sandra to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $348,000.
6007 Trail Ride Dr; Stewart Catherine M to Round Clarence III and A Y, $479,990.
14306 Trophy Buck Ct; A & J Investments Llc to Thomas Richard B and Pitt C D, $267,550.
13906 Turtle Hill Rd; Jenkins Robert W and Theresa M to McDade Kevin D and Emily E, $275,000.
12304 Twelveoaks Ct; Waller Shekinah to Duvall Drennan, $191,500.
18107 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Plummer Kevin and Deborah L, $410,130.
9608 N Verlinda Ct; Sullivan Walter F Most Rev to Walker James M, $222,500.
3412 Veyan Ct; NVR Inc to Moore Andre, $319,305.
7412 Vicenzo Dr; Rand Andrew F and Lyndsay S to Kuhlman William E and Danielle M, $329,000.
14312 Walthall Dr; Sanger David O and Joan E to Sanger Stephen E and Patricia M, $220,000.
3013 Water Leaf Cr; Benton Benjamin F to Curry A M and S H and Curry D L, $280,000.
2117 Waters Mill Pt; Vaughan Joan S Trustee to Thompson Margaret Frederick, $206,000.
17024 Westington Rd; Main Street Homes to Benson Amy K and Michael E, $417,950.
11711 Wiesinger Ln; Brecht Charles R and Constance W to McClanan Ryan and Charlene, $359,000.
7854 Willow Walk Dr; Vaccarella Kevin M and Jenness L to Miner Daniel Carl and Hannah, $277,000.
7806 Winding Ash Tr; Strunk Andrew and E C Et Als to Fairman Gordon D II, $259,000.
1331 Winterfield Rd; Main Street Homes to Jennings Stephen Christopher, $528,833.
12300 Wynnstay Ln; Thomas Ronald B to Miller Robert T and Anissa B, $496,500.
HANOVER
7168 Aquarius Drive, Mechanicsville; Melissa A. Loftin to Jessica Michelle Sylla, $224,950.
7201 Battalion Drive, Mechanicsville; Lynn G. Tauchen to Dwayne J. Harris, $397,950.
10324 Berkeley Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Rhonda F. Doody to Ryan C. Middleton, $325,000.
6472 Cardinal Way, Mechanicsville; Nathan James Ogden to Misty Humphrey, $239,000.
7227 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to William K. Trimble, $385,000.
16700 Connie Hall Road, Montpelier; Steven M. Potochniak to Warner L. Blunt III, $344,000.
7058 Daffodil Road, Mechanicsville; Michelle S. Talman to Nicole Miller, $383,000.
9282 Drawbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Scott R Strobel to Bryan Neil Marshall, $323,000.
10232 Finlandia Lane, Mechanicsville; Tandy Jonske to Daniel Braxton Faggert, $245,500.
16385 Green Acres Lane, Mechanicsville; Irby S. Williams, trustee to Stevie Marie Bander, $400,000.
10500 Greyhawk Court, Mechanicsville; James F. Jastram to Robert M. Stirling, $385,000.
10343 Hepburn Court, Mechanicsville; Travis A. Rice to Danielle D. Wallace, $417,500.
7335 Hidden Lake Estates, Mechanicsville; David L. Viers to Steven Darrell Morris, $353,500.
12263 Howards Mill Road, Rockville; Dana S. Bruce to Melissia A. Eck, $335,000.
9296 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Andrew Lucchetti, $491,550.
10245 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Lyndsey M. Johnson to Tammy Peeler Keeler, $2,250,000.
13277 Lera Drive, Montpelier; Henry Alton Thackstone to Steven Wayne Roberts, $575,000.
111 N Macon Terrace, Ashland; Marianne P. Roman to Brian W. Thomas, $297,500.
7873 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Stephen G. Dawson, trustee to James D. Berg, $256,000.
8117 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Judith L. Williams, trustee to John Andrew Estep, $309,950.
12290 Melton Road, Ashland; Michael D. Craighead to Donald M. Boor, $180,000.
16204 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Clifford B. Hixson to Yulisa J. Berrios, $260,000.
6164 Peace Road, Mechanicsville; Henry Toole Clarke III to Seth Harrison, $270,000.
6574 Pohite Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael Pratt II to Salley M. Hawash, $287,000.
10282 Radford Hill Terrace, Mechanicsville; William Carl Hooper to Tara Nicole Baker, $319,648.
6167 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Wynn, trustee to Jane S. Whitmore, $193,000.
9450 Selborne Circle, Mechanicsville; Charles Russell Maney, trustee to Matthew S. Fogel, $339,950.
8176 N Shall Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael L. Collius to William J. Adams, $395,000.
106 Slash Drive, Ashland; Alison Bass Broaddus to Candace Broaddus, $220,000.
9006 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Korey Lomax, $285,060.
8391 Spring Set Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles R. Boney to John P. Puccinelli Jr., $320,000.
4444 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Lampkin Jr. to Michael Forrest Irvin, $632,100.
7512 Tangle Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Denise M. Wysong to Benjamin M. Gastrock, $285,000.
10334 Tarleton Drive, Mechanicsville; Paul D. Jay to Alicia R Myers, $299,950.
7491 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Toby C. McNew to Jamaluddin Akbari, $228,000.
7260 Whisper Lane, Mechanicsville; Dolores S. Hilliard to Shannon Leigh Marsh, $235,000.
7205 Yellowwood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to David Lee Viers, $313,300.
POWHATAN
1152 Avatar Court, Powhatan; Christine M. Johnston to Brock Edward Geiman, $229,950.
975 Clayton Road, Powhatan; William R. Cook to Waverly Johnson Carr III, $329,500.
1639 Fallen Timber Trail, Powhatan; Frederick J. Windbiel to Jack J. Pollard, $618,000.
2112 French Hill Court, Powhatan; Lowayne H. Bockelmann to Carroll W. Dudley, $560,000.
1667 Indian Pipe Court, Powhatan; Elman L. Robinson to James O. Childress, $360,000.
2090 Lone Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Alok Kumar to Cleotilde F. Williams, $254,950.
2053 Moseley Road, Powhatan; Salvatore Lombardo to Carlos Arturo Moya-Erazo, $300,000.
5694 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; John T. Kidwell to Amber Sherman, $258,000.
2335 Ridge Road, Powhatan; Susan Layne to Cleveland Garland Humphrey IV, $205,000.
3296 Sherwood Ridge Way, Powhatan; Deborah B. Hairfield to Cynthia Anne Kolokowsky, $315,000.
3592 Timberview Road, Powhatan; John W. Duval to Christopher Bryan Wilburn, $250,500.
GOOCHLAND
2 acres; Johnson Home and Property Solutions LLC to John R. Millsjohn Jr., $185,000.
2.43 acres; Mildred T. Taylor to Shirley Rae Crenshaw, $152,500.
3 acres; Catherine A. Hubbard to Mary E. Fricano, $190,900.
4.796 acres; Ellie Owens LLC to William B. Francisco, $265,000.
10.45 acres; Denney R. Van Dyke to Anthony D. Wade Sr., $186,000.
8 Lots, Section 4, Parkside Village; ME PV4 LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $1,000,000.
Lot 1, Block B, Section A, Bellview Gardens; Sean O. Pumphrey to Robert S. Tarnai, $527,500.
Lot 10, Willoughbys Bend; Chen Ming Lin to William L. Hicks Jr., $175,000.
Lot 12, Block A, Section 3, Kinloch; Ari Hirsch to James C. Fagan, $189,500.
Lot 14, Block B, Section 1, Rivergate; Nico G. Verlinden to Stephen Wright Douglas, $445,000.
Lot 14, Block C, Section 1, James River Estates; Allan Wiles Barnes to Emily K. Bowles, $557,000.
Lot 6, Block A, Section 3, Kinloch; Robert E. Wadkins, trustee to TF LP, $1,500,000.
Lots 39 and 49, Section 1, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $230,000.
Lots 4 and 5, Section 2, Preston Park; Earl Thompson Inc. to Emerald Custom Homes LLC, $180,000.
Parcel; Christopher L. Whittaker to Logan Alexander Cogle, $160,000.
Petersburg
1764 Fairfax St.; Martha T. Shackleford to Bernard L. Colgin, $237,000.
1920 Oakland St.; Smart Solutions Enterprise LLC to Dean A. Scott Jr., $175,000.
DINWIDDIE
24007 Bryans Circle, North Dinwiddie; Taiwo Onadipe to Cheyenne Elizabeth Jones, $177,000.
16190 Glebe Road, Dewitt; Christopher L. Gupton to Jason Alan Shields, $228,000.
22600 Old Vaughan Road, Dinwiddie; Jewell N. West to Thomas W. Hoyle, $255,000.
24305 River Road, North Dinwiddie; DLDGH LLC to Christopher Stephen Thompson, $200,000.
21124 Walkers Mill Road, Stony Creek; Glenn T. Barricks to Tammy G. Taylor, $197,000.
14250 Wilkinson Road, Dewitt; David B. Smith to Lekisha C. Streat, $195,900.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1112 Covington Road; James Michael Haase to Stephen C. Haase, $150,000.
200 Moore Ave.; Tony Holding LLC to Matthew Lepski, $183,000.
1330 Riveroaks Drive; Judy L. Taylor to Leroy Dennis Avent Sr., $283,000.
307 Windmere Drive; Jakob Pribil to Elaine F. Thompson, $250,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 54, Section 1, Parkview; Starr A. Branch to Tyneisha McBee, $184,000.
Lots 21-26, Block 19, Hopewell Terrace; E & B Realty LLC to Russell Keim, $202,500.
Lots 4-7, Block 10, Woodlawn; Deborah Ripchick to Jason Alan Price, $188,000.
NEW KENT
5920 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; Brian T. Dibble to Anna E. Hartman, $349,000.
10103 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; Terry W. Coulter to Stephen Winn, $325,000.
8600 Klamath Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Matthew G. Chaulklin, $376,317.
3401 Mt. Pleasant Road, Providence Forge; Robert S. Day to Cynthia Lynn Remington, $275,000.
8503 Old Pond Road, Quinton; Henry L. Dail to Calvin Lowell, $370,000.
10434 Pine Warbler Drive, Providence Forge; Jo Ann Verheaghie to Robert S. Day, $349,950.
2900 Quaker Road, Quinton; Marion M. Shackford to April Christine Saltarelli, $315,000.
7521 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian Shane Crawley, $319,990.
8505 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Brittany Amber Palmen, $292,133.
9317 Stingray Point Blvd., New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Willie Lewis Jr., $329,145.
10568 Villa Green Terrace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to James Anthony Gulli Jr., $339,544.
4336 Wigeon Court, Providence Forge; Steven H. Luyk to Anne D. Toth, $338,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
44426 Branchester Parkway, Prince George; Julius C. Freeman to Thomas J. Lupoli, $295,950.
1114 Collingwood Drive, Hopewell; Sharon L. Boothe to James C. Butler, $243,250.
6010 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Joyce S. Allin to Bridget M. Taylor, $282,500.
20525 Horseshoe Road, Carson; Pamela Simmons-Wilcox to Christopher Steckel, $225,000.
2518 Juniper Road, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Sandra Lynn Hunter, $274,500.
16840 Loving Union Road, Disputanta; Lloyd C. Salmon Jr., trustee to Jonathan R. Bess, $360,000.
14950 Pleasant Grove Drive, Disputanta; National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Ebony P. Ernest, $435,000.
6000 Surrywood Drive, Prince George; Delmarie A. Carson to Clifford Kurten, $290,000.
19864 Turkey Ridge Road, Carson; Richard G. Lafferty to James Daniel Ashton, $355,000.
11213 Willow Lane, Disputanta; Eddie A. Sluka to Casey Payne, $214,950.
AMELIA
1.55 acres; Brian M. Giella to Nibbs Creek Properties, $170,000.
10 acres; Robert E. Lee Jr. to Hunter Locke, $199,950.
48.553 acres; Craig L. Cook to Stephen B. Eisenhart, $719,104.
2 parcels; Fred Steven Davis III to Stephen J. Byrd, $234,188.
CAROLINE
Parcel; Jennifer L. Rollins to Ana Lilian Molina de Ayala, $220,000.
Parcel; Pendleton Land Development LLC to Richmond American Homes of Virginia, $340,000.
Parcel; Kevin M. Rickens to CFA Holdings LLC, $172,900.
Parcel; Marisol C. Lopez to Sandra Phipps, $256,000.
Parcel; Joshua Tibbs to Amberly B. Muta, $315,000.
Parcel; Brooke M. Fleming to Trevor K. Ristau, $265,000.
Parcel; Timothy J. Wirtala to Andrew J. Tyree, $206,000.
Parcel; Garry L. Gray to Michael Vincent Young, $329,950.
Parcel; Christopher McNair to James Tyler Stockwell, $242,500.
Parcel; Ricardo Z. Waugh to Laura Draudt, $210,000.
Parcel; Land Asset Management LLC to 16345 Paige Road LLC, $294,200.
Parcel; Melissa D. Simpson to James L. Osterman, $360,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1.29 acres; Lower King and Queen County Volunteer Fire Department to King and Queen County Board of Supervisors, $309,500.
4.83 acres; Michael P. Carr to Angus Holland Schober, $156,000.
KING WILLIAM
153 Custis Millpond Road, West Point; Daryl Powell Sr. to Jennifer L. Collins, $305,000.
2202 Forest Court, Aylett; Charles Joseph Dinenna to Monica H. Harris, $169,900.
214 W Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Chad William Myers, $221,750.
91 Newman Drive, Aylett; Natalie Ann Harris to Savannah Renee Liverman, $253,000.
625 Rivergate Terrace, West Point; Ronald Galloway to Noah Lee Coultrip, $298,000.
300 Thompson Ave., West Point; Chase T. Evans to Leasha Donath, $242,500.
WILLIAMSBURG
1107 Jamestown Road; Joshua P. Stephens to Jason Wyrick, $303,000.
210 Longhill Road; Brice Jenne to Marin Janot Lefevre, $249,999.
213 Shaindel Drive; James O. Marks, trustee to Jeanne M. Daughtery Jameson, $349,000.
Unit 6-603, Bristol Commons; Sharon M. D'Agostino, trustee to Charles Bernard Taylor, $164,500.
504 Westgate Circle; Catherine M. Fisher to Kendall Webb, $179,900.
213 Woodmere Drive, Unit B; William D. Reinhardt to John S. Mullen, $225,000.
JAMES CITY
8346 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Fred W. Webster Jr. to Kelly A. Amsdell, $350,000.
9471 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Gregory Kirk Koon, $329,990.
4327 Audrey Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Kenneth A. Fones Wolf, $369,900.
4302 Ballata Road, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Jacquelyn G. Price Brown, $325,217.
4257 Birdella Drive, Williamsburg; Rodney Bienfang to Grayson Jones, $260,000.
4204 Brigstock Court, Williamsburg; John Lopes to Charles Thomas Race, $445,000.
114 Canterbury Place, Williamsburg; Cary S. Peet, trustee to Jose Daniel Aguilar, $285,000.
5215 Center St., Apt. 208, Williamsburg; Melissa Sue Rackley to David C. Chaulkin, $225,000.
101 Concord, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Bryon D. Goodell, $439,039.
4 Croaker Circle, Williamsburg; John G. Frantz to Kimberly L. Driscoll, $365,000.
1203 Eaglescliffe, Williamsburg; Darilyn J. Abbott to Larry Eugen Van Doren, $435,000.
3037 S Freeman Road, Williamsburg; Jeffrey A. Scott to Angel F. Mogrovejo Fajardo, $685,000.
103 Gleneagles, Williamsburg; Joseph H. Hughes III to Joyce J. Moore, $450,000.
4364 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Daniel Carl Smith, $399,990.
3519 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Whitney L. King to Sudhir Kafle, $339,500.
134 Indigo Dam Road, Williamsburg; Merrimac Place LLC to Matthew S. Carpenter, $220,000.
123 Jackson St., Williamsburg; Roman O. Brown to Dillon Lyons, $215,000.
2905 John Proctor, Williamsburg; A Few Screws Loose LLC to Gordon Ryan Sammis, $272,000.
128 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Ronald D. Smith Jr. to Samuel Venable, $232,000.
4333 Landfall Drive, Williamsburg; James B. Mingo to Susan E. Barth, $530,000.
277 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; LCG Investment Group LLC to Raymon Michael Slingerman, $300,000.
3432 Mallard Creek Run, Williamsburg; David H. Stone to Riana Abarca, $327,000.
3645 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Andrea Nichole Smith, $424,095.
4020 Mill Dam Court, Williamsburg; Devin L. Powell to Michael C. Eckstrom, $286,900.
3301 Newland Court, Toano; William D. Powell to Samuel L. Rucker Jr., $430,000.
156 Old Field Road, Williamsburg; Barbara S. Gustafson to Anthony Cross, $319,500.
219 Portstream, Williamsburg; Taylor Christian Powell to Eric Linwood Everton, $735,000.
1402 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to John R. Howerton, $248,900.
4724 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Kevin Bruce Laubenheimer to Quenten E. Lehrschall, $324,900.
4858 Riverview Road, Williamsburg; Lee W. Underwood to David Dalson, $530,000.
1101 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Herman A. Henderson to Stephen R. Cunningham, $265,000.
104 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; Carol Celestine Map to Thomas J. McClease, $225,000.
5409 Skalak Drive, Williamsburg; Hobart G. McMahan to Barry Hessefort, $166,500.
3591 Splitwood Road, Toano; Clinton W. Brooks to Stevan P. Flury, $379,900.
3200 Stoney Creek Drive West, Williamsburg; Adina M. Slyter, trustee to Peter E. Kasarskis, $353,000.
3013 E Tiverton, Williamsburg; Thomas S. Vitaletti to Terri Geisler, $362,500.
154 Waterton, Williamsburg; Robert B. Newsome to Ryan Timothy Wagner, $699,000.
127 Westward Ho, Williamsburg; Paula D. Lumsden to Michael Vago, $428,000.
139 Winston Drive, Williamsburg; Carl W. Harler to Patricia Gail Farinholt, $151,000.
28 Yeardleys Grant, Williamsburg; Jack Alfred Garrow, trustee to William P. Heath Jr., $440,000.