Property Transfers

RICHMOND
208 W 15th St; Cottom Tressie McMillan to Dalton Benjamin C, $311,000.
1108 N 22nd St; Clinch Nicholas J and Megan J to Bosworth Kai Anthony, $287,500.
1106 N 26th St; Brown Joy D to Painter Kimberly Dianne, $264,000.
511 W 26th St; Waters Scott L to Jennings Bailey Edward, $366,000.
308 W 27th St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Hummel Hannah Rae, $328,000.
2011 2nd Ave; Eagle Properties to Maloff Ariel Nicole, $188,000.
703 N 31st St; Hewlett Holdings Llc to Robertson Catherine C, $245,500.
117 W 34th St; Fortney and Ponce Llc to Vinas Andrea, $366,000.
2201 4th Ave; Gardner Meri Liisa to Joyce Nathan Carey, $360,000.
707 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Ruiz Brenda M to Glass Jonathan Phillip, $380,000.
4308 N Ashlawn Dr; Robertson Theodore A to Mills Gordon Richardson, $445,000.
620 Bancroft Ave; Ponce Properties Llc to Chatman Jason B Jr, $335,000.
304 Beaufont Hills Dr; Baines Septabra C to Argueta Hurtado Maritza E, $205,000.
3406 Blithewood Dr; Dbh17 Llc to Sadid Valerie T, $339,950.
3208 E Broad St; Fisher Michael Todd to Greer Harold Edward III, $850,000.
5100 Campbell Ave, Ua; Cava Capital Llc to Everett Camille Anansa Gladis, $210,000.
1708 W Cary St, U3; De Rocha Liseth Guzman to 1708 W Cary St Unit 3 Llc, $299,000.
2918 Chamberlayne Ave; Burton Caroline and Joel C to Lenjoy Holdings Llc, $218,250.
607 Cheatwood Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Haskins Brit'nee, $255,000.
1017 W Clay St; Singh Amrinderjit and Taranjit to Mulyar Yurity and Andriy, $196,000.
9401 Creek Summit Cir; Vista Middleton Llc to Dumbaugh Della, $425,000.
501 S Davis Ave, U3; Brown Kirk Warren to Cooper Ann Choplin, $203,700.
5504 Dillwyn Road; Vancaster Joseph M and Lyndsey M to McCrickard Gregory A, $675,000.
8114 Duncaster Road; Naoroz David H to Bybee Jeffrey W, $381,500.
3852 Fauquier Ave; Predmore Samantha Ewing to Wood Suzanne E, $351,511.
7032 Forest Hill Ave; Jdj Properties Llc to Othman Khalayfeh, $330,000.
3625 Frontier Dr; Roberts Roscoe C and Angela G to Sha Linsen and Zhang Zhlyuan, $335,000.
2704 E Grace St; Huddle John M and Sarah P to Jeffrey Derek N, $526,500.
202 W Graham Road; Shebaylo Daniel J to Perkins Jennifer, $345,000.
4112 Grantlake Road; Ramirez Alvaro E and Viviana to Rt Construction Llc, $178,500.
2906 Griffin Ave; Lorraine Jaclyn D and Geran J to Toney Carl A and Dorsey Randi L, $305,000.
4712 Grove Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Kennedy Nicole, $436,000.
703 N Hamilton St, Ul; Williamson Kayci M to Luebbers Ashley M, $237,000.
3513 Hanover Ave, Ub; Walsh Lea K to Yarnall Sommer L, $166,200.
2318 Herbert Hamlet Al, U7; Koeze Robert T and Ursula G to Woodburn Donna C, $169,000.
5308 Horne St; Sostag Jainlys to Burfoot Emily Jane, $306,000.
6529 W Junaluska Dr; Hunefeld Stephen W to Nelson Jennifer D, $262,500.
6808 Kensington Ave; Odg Realty Holdings Llc to Shackelford Martha T Revocable, $280,000.
1815 Lakeview Ave; Chandler William B and Brenda E to Maciag Nicholas West, $230,000.
2927 W Leigh St; Salomonsky Erin Silvette to Foster Allison J, $370,000.
1821 E Main St; Campbell Kathleen to Icculus Llc, $435,000.
3515 Maryland Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Nezam Yosuf and Stephens Morgan, $275,000.
1635 Monument Ave; Torbert Jesse and Leslie to Hogan Michael J and Alexandra P, $1,258,000.
114 N Nansemond St; Rogers Judith to Stulgaitis Kipras, $385,000.
930 Oak St; Southern Warehouses Inc to American Towers Llc, $312,200.
815 Orchard Road; Ikeda Jeffrey D to Patterson Jennifer, $410,000.
4307 Park Ave; Bunton Laura Catherine and Amy H to Copeland Daniel John, $399,000.
2922 Parkwood Ave; Fender Arthur D and Linda G to Loughran Whitney Danielle, $485,000.
3020 Patterson Ave, U10; Dance George Hunter III to Shocket S Michael and Rathana, $162,500.
3628 Plainfield Road; Hendrickson Veronika Manuela to Burton Joshua and Stephanie, $185,000.
2631 Q St; Lb Property Holdings Llc to Bertha Thomas T and Raquel, $195,000.
2117 Rosewood Ave; Henry Real Estate Investment to McDowell Andew S, $452,500.
110 Seneca Road; Naarb Llc to Whiteside Elizabeth G, $788,000.
2711 Stacie Road; Jackson Marcus W and Celeste R to Young Cameron P and Christopher, $164,000.
1919 Stuart Ave; Frankfort Stuart Anthony to Westbrook Charles and Anne, $762,500.
1704 Texas Ave; Hutchinson Al V and Unae T to Gracia Reyes Douglas, $170,000.
4220 Uppingham Road; Riddle Judy N Estate to Herring Edward Arnold Jr, $487,000.
4311 Welford Ave; Reagan Kelly A to Hyde Morgan Terry, $175,000.
900 Whitehead Road; Cava Capital Llc to Lee Gaines Jewel, $160,000.
HENRICO
6009 Abington Park Dr, Glen Allen; Mahoney Samantha A to Hoffmeyer Christie R, $450,000.
3913 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Edmond Rose Ann, $297,570.
5100 Ashburg Dr, Glen Allen; Tarnai Robert S and Lisa S Davis to MacKay Anastasia and Scott Charles Allen, $310,000.
2212 Aspen Way, Henrico; Patterson Beverly A to Hayden Ethel M, $220,000.
1903 Bandera Dr, Henrico; Shaw Jason S to Smith Danielle Lynn, $185,588.
121 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Cheyne Marie G to Wilson Jason Lamont and Sarah Charmain, $223,500.
5112 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Silva Carlos H and Allison Reynolds C D S to Lutz Daniel Sean, $213,000.
2225 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Dixon Ernest N and Sharon O to Earle Marilee M, $395,000.
12100 Bowerton Rd, Henrico; Smith Stewart and Alisa to Pilot Michael and Jessie Pavlidis, $375,000.
12316 Bridgehead Pl, Glen Allen; George Barbara to Li Yang and Raymond Hu and An Li, $488,000.
1503 Bronwyn Rd, U103, Henrico; Rossi William J to Rodriguez Meagan and Jeremiah Doublerly, $151,000.
2539 Brookstone Ln, Henrico; Tembe Rita M to Bell Elizabeth P and Ford A Hatfield, $350,000.
5616 Burberry Ct, Glen Allen; Cross Karen S to Trosclair Jon M and Frankie E, $399,000.
1906 Cambridge Dr, Henrico; Quadrant Properties Llc to Koeppel Keree, $285,000.
6001 Carrington Green Pl, Glen Allen; Freeman Rodney A and Kendra C to Reidelbach Eric Jenna and Charles, $680,000.
6302 Cedar Croft St, Henrico; Mitchell Teresa W and Katherine Walton-Rothert to Smiley Mitchell William, $261,950.
2651 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Dixon Dorothy Lynn and Richard Hayden to Goolsby Sandra T, $173,950.
10614 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Bruber John F and Sarah E to Lombardi Richard Alan, $420,000.
8205 Colemant Ter, Henrico; Sherwood Joan R Trustee to Ballard Blair W Jr and Cassandra Caye, $315,000.
10613 Correnty Dr, Glen Allen; Thobani Shanil and Sarwat to Alasi Olutosin, $370,000.
7270 Creekridge Rd, Henrico; Lambert Lori J to Rhodes Charles H Jr and Jennifer, $235,000.
12 S Daisy Ave, Henrico; Bower Ventures Llc to Wilson Asia D, $165,000.
84 Defense Ave, Sandston; Hicks Christopher to Milby Brian Wayne and Angela Rose, $195,000.
9129 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Bonsack Nancy E to Burkett Brigitte, $240,000.
3816 Duckling Walk, Glen Allen; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Moeslein Andrew Richard, $535,000.
3420 Edwardsville Dr, Glen Allen; Hilliard Richard Lee and Margaret A to Carle Gustav Albert and Sandra, $417,500.
11978 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bain R P Inc to Bradford Homes Inc, $212,000.
8012 Falcon Creek Ct, Henrico; Spann Marvin D and Jennifer to Adams Timothy R, $274,900.
614 Fayette Ave, Henrico; 614 Fayette Avenue Series to Greek Justin, $192,000.
13200 Forest Light Ct, Henrico; Faison Myrna L Estate to Basheer Shemeel, $437,000.
4654 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Epp Edmond A III and Theresa D to Phillips Bradley J and Kayla R, $340,000.
12303 Francis Drake Ct, Henrico; Aversa Kenneth and Phyllis to Shuey Mark, $218,000.
5412 Fuller Dr, Glen Allen; Raman Kumar N to Campbell Alice P, $325,000.
1202 Giltspur Rd, Henrico; Stone Giles Russell Jr to Morrisette Ginger and Todd, $307,000.
2401 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.
1033 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Bacon Robert Frederick Jr and Christi D, $205,000.
9743 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Schreiner Nancy Lee and Amber Levy to Mazumder Indranil, $179,000.
101 Hanover Ave, Sandston; Joyner Russell and Maureen to Peck Marcus D, $234,900.
5518 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Grabias Christine M to Angel Corin and Gabriella Angel Teamkin, $177,000.
12372 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Anand Gaurav, $560,120.
7551 Hines Pl, Henrico; Shelmandine Bonnie to Williams Calvin F Jr Et Al, $294,950.
602 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Coleman Thomas M W and Pattie J to Sykes Katherine R and Richard D, $495,000.
3022 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Lewis Korey M and Chloe S to Schulz Ileana, $275,500.
8516 Julian Rd, Henrico; Lewis Jared C to Farnsworth Adam Sherrod and Cole Stuart, $277,000.
1401 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Maclasco Adam, $313,073.
9560 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Lee Bridget to Usha Llc, $195,000.
5740 Lake West Ter, Glen Allen; Kaya Taner and Fatma Zernur Kaya to Jones Heather A and John J M Rothery, $470,500.
2213 Lashley Ln, Henrico; Roberts G Luana to Denney Nicole Jessica, $190,000.
2712 Laurelton Pl, Henrico; Sigel Brennan to Ward Alex C, $220,000.
2010 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Henderson Tania S, $335,742.
11057 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Griffin Patrick Sean and Denae M, $425,950.
1611 Logwood Cir, Henrico; Aspinall Kevin J to Lamb James R and Margaret E, $269,500.
9301 Lyndonway Dr, Henrico; Walton Johnnie H Trustee to Williams Christopher and Melinda, $317,000.
4640 Manor Crossing Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Ramachandran Ramesh and R Rajagopalan, $516,360.
10624 Marions Pl, Glen Allen; Adams Philip W to Dabney Lauren Shatel, $295,000.
10201 Meadbrook Ct, Henrico; Foley Timothy J Jr and Claire C to Gallagher Michelle, $355,000.
1005 Middle Quarter Ct, Henrico; Brooks Aaron L and Tisa P to Winston James Alfred Jr and Candice M, $1,680,000.
1826 Millrun Pl, Henrico; Harrison Patrick to Egbert Christopher D and Danielle E Roman, $232,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U506, Henrico; Pittman Martha H and J H M and C H R H III to Maxwell Ronald Cary, $170,000.
6412 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Bradley Kathleen M to Cwh Hanover Llc, $240,000.
1669 New Haven Pl, Glen Allen; Eastwood Christina R to Kulkarni Rama Manoharrao and Sandhya, $309,000.
1925 Oak Hill Ln, Henrico; Frias Investments Llc to Alavazo Yoshie, $189,000.
2145 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Sterrett Cynthia M to Chau Nguyen and Diana Trinh, $285,000.
2118 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Chiappone Michael J and Mary Elise to Woodhouse Mark B and Kathryn J Shedden, $290,000.
2470 Old Hanover Rd, Sandston; McNeer Justin R to Bowling Troy L Jr, $171,200.
2744 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Johnson Lisa E to Zulauf Neal L and Beth M, $228,950.
908 Pale Moon Dr, Glen Allen; Rusz Janet S to Hodge-Gibson Wede, $249,500.
11744 Park Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Hornstra Curtis and Patti to Hornstra Christopher Lee, $300,000.
3801 Patrick Ave, Henrico; Garrido Maireny to Wing Samuel Jay, $173,000.
9616 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hopson Laura Hertz and Nicholas Lamont, $549,290.
10913 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Johar Ritesh, $339,000.
1533 Presidential Dr, Henrico; Harris Stacey A and Robin M to Geiken Tim, $160,000.
7071 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Gentzel Jerry E and Marsha P to Crawford Gregory and Kimberly, $340,000.
1419 Rhode Island Ave, Glen Allen; Lee Stephen to Gaither James K, $174,000.
4616 River Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Wells Fargo Bank Na Trustee to Alam Momotaz, $182,960.
22 Rodes Ave, Sandston; Lavecchia Donald G and Deborah G to Cruz Jose David Zelaya, $170,000.
8725 Ruggles Rd, Henrico; Tucker Mary M Trust to Huffstetler Jason W and Hilary L, $735,000.
4808 Sanburne Pkwy, Sandston; Hassmer David C and Kimberly D to Robinson Jennifer, $160,000.
5204 Scotsglen Dr, Glen Allen; King Alexis to Bloom Amy L, $439,950.
10506 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Selvarathinam Ramkumar and R K Nadar, $376,199.
2705 Shecardee Ln, Henrico; Johnson Timothy K to Hood Dwight R, $229,950.
6845 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Baskerville Bryan Elliott and Jessica, $369,145.
9526 Spring Moss Ter, Glen Allen; Cobb Rachael K to Lapins Maria Cedeno, $305,000.
2669 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to McMillon Chelcie, $268,990.
2108 Stoneheather Rd, Henrico; Fielden Keith and Rebecca A to Miller Jeffrey and Madeline Miller-Celis, $329,950.
3901 Sunburst Rd, Henrico; Engle Sheree N to El Bassri Abdelmajid and Khadija Ouanit, $217,500.
7612 Sweetbriar Rd, Henrico; Anderson Leonard E and Pamela S to Shaw Cameron Scott and Aimee J, $455,000.
9018 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Warren Richard D and Jane G to Chesebro Margaret Brown and Andrew, $600,000.
11237 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Chaudhry Noshad A and Muniza to Roberts Machel S and Jasmine P, $444,000.
10002 Timber Rd, Henrico; Hill Carolyn and Marshal Todd Fischer to Cotman Chelsea M, $265,000.
2667 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Sismanis Aristides and Anna Rozaki to Hassenpflug Cynthia D and David H, $470,000.
9012 Tweed Rd, Henrico; Jillson Mark A to Mostrag Arkadiusz, $275,000.
1609 Varina Station Ct, Henrico; Richardson Maurquis to Holley Jordan L, $245,000.
1200 W Valley Dr, Henrico; Holloway Channing S and Melany K to Jones H Cabell, $359,000.
7520 Wentworth Ave, Henrico; Rifenberrick Carol A to Callahan Colleen R, $200,000.
9921 Westhampton Glen Pl, Henrico; Burnett William Alexander and Kelli Hall to D'onofrio Joseph J Jr, $595,000.
6631 White Oak Ct, Sandston; Heilman Lewis K and Judith to Burnham Martha, $285,000.
4842 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Rollins Andrea L, $305,500.
11460 Willows Green Way, Glen Allen; Sampat Umesh to Bradford Zachary and Jean Catherine, $435,000.
10216 Wolfe Manor Ct, U0209, Henrico; Harris Jacquelyn R and Kenneth to Sewell Harry Lowell Jr, $152,500.
10345 Woodman Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Anselme Joseph and Marie and J M Jean-Pierre to Jethwani Jitendra and Gayathri Sundari, $360,000.
11417 Yeomans Dr, Henrico; Bell Hali Dubois and Thad Allen to Burleson Thomas and Elizabeth Brown, $375,000.
Chesterfield
1705 Abbots Mill Wy; Garnett John R II to Hunter Kimberly A, $249,950.
16312 Aklers Pl; Vericor Homes Llc to Head David K and Amy, $479,622.
15300 Amethyst Dr; Cherry Tree Development L C to Christensen John E and Marianna, $575,000.
6302 Arbor Landing Dr; Saniei Tooraj and Rebecca M to Roman Fior E, $287,000.
1424 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Bryant Nakia J and Reginal L, $822,207.
5919 Autumnleaf Dr; Schwind Martin P Contractor In to Smith Ricky J, $309,500.
7709 Bakers Hill Ln; Valdez Ximena T to Glenn Kathryn, $261,500.
3012 N Battlebridge Dr; Turner Floyd Leon and Wanda D to Lotfabad Mehran Sharifi, $165,000.
6324 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Garfield Timothy T and Angela M, $470,700.
6103 Belgreen Ct; Tchoungang D and Kamgang F to Whittle Brittany R, $189,000.
13851 Berkley Davis Dr; Perkins Kelsey R to Anderson Gwendolyn J, $271,000.
3631 Birchs Bluff Rd; Nagle Christopher J and Maria A to Anderson Necorsha, $280,000.
2216 Bloomsherry Dr; Rose James T III and Rose K J to Hartwig Alex Lewis, $345,000.
4412 Boones Bluff Wy; Powell William F to Thompson W P and Williams V, $209,475.
14748 Boyces Cove Dr; Smith Barbara A Estate to McCormick Tyler J, $216,750.
19107 Braebrook Dr; Monteiro Ana-Maria to Coleman Breanna, $155,000.
14011 Briars Cr; Elkins Lindsay Lee to Vaughan Ronald D and Susan T, $240,000.
11500 Bridlewood Ct; Oakey David N and Carol L to Perkins Larry Todd and Miranda, $750,000.
16612 Broadmoor Rd; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Harris Dameien O and Jennifer E, $436,488.
7911 Brown Rd; Allabod Rafeq A and Alshami S S to Al Fahad Maeen A, $250,000.
13124 Buffalo Springs Ct; NVR Inc to Martin Jason D and Tiffany N, $370,220.
9519 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Newman Keith Equam, $376,165.
3600 Camdale Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Siragy Ahmad, $648,453.
13242 Carters Garden Dr; Bowmer Stephen D to Trevino Luis E and Nelson Tara L, $427,000.
9311 Cattail Rd; Shelton Stephen Lee and Susan C to Collazo Trevor and Janelle, $230,000.
5607 Charter Oak Dr; Carter Randall L to Chulo Edgar M and Cano Maria C, $268,000.
15600 Chesdin Point Dr; Gregoire Adam V and Megan M to P & L 21 Llc, $420,000.
8500 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Deveaux Mary E and Corlette A A, $358,445.
20300 College Park Av; J C Painter Inc to Starzyk Aaron and Emily, $205,000.
7210 Cornus Av; Myers Thomas N and Myers T David to Miller Hal R and Shirley A, $315,900.
6919 Crackerberry Dr; Coppola Vincent A and Cristina M to Carter Randall L and Courtney, $445,000.
13822 Crosstimbers Rd; Greater Richmond Invest Llc Tr to Stout Mindy L and Day Deming, $250,000.
2040 Denton Dr; Cortner Cecilia M to Flint Andrew Paul and Mosca, $212,000.
12220 Diamond Hill Dr; Stiles Shirley Ann to Reed Tiffiny and Bourne W J, $371,000.
15918 Drumone Rd; Townsend Vince and Becky to Vansant Meghann L and Jonathan L, $628,000.
15625 Dusk Light Tr; Helms David A and Julie T to Lemon Matthew B, $417,500.
17311 Elko Rd; Da Silva Rui C and Emily B to Armstrong Earnest M and N C, $226,000.
2324 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Mack Tahir, $304,690.
17006 Ellerby Pl; Main Street Homes to Kaiser Joshua Michael and Kelsie, $420,950.
8613 Emerald Valley Cr; Seifert Marion L to Carbonaro Elizabeth E, $315,000.
13312 Evelyn Dr; Auris Property Investors Llc to Halye Carl Joseph and Aimee A, $235,000.
804 Fahey Cr; Hailey Shelia A to King Jessica D and Lopez C W, $165,500.
13221 Fall Harvest Dr; Hogg Charlie M and Mandy P to Kenimer Bruce A and April T, $309,000.
15400 Featherchase Dr; Garcia Stephen P Jr and Jennifer to Ayres Amanda and Knight Jacob, $291,000.
3124 Fielding Rd; Reid Regina to Kish Emily and Braswell Andrew, $155,000.
5111 Forest Acres Ln; Dubon Raul to Galvez Julio C B and Bautista R, $234,000.
3518 Fox Hurst Dr; Glidewell Edwin A and Lauren N to Nitz Timothy A and Kimberly L, $429,950.
12230 Framar Dr; Chapin Zach A and Elizabeth D to Davis Edward A, $390,000.
14440 Gildenborough Dr; Kuchem K E and Kuchem G M Trs to Harper Ethan M and Dubois A M, $525,000.
13005 Glengate Rd; Esleeck R Calvert Jr and Martha to Beegle Peter J and Stutzman A, $239,950.
3606 Graythorne Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Lee Danny and Becky, $577,000.
8341 Greenock Dr; King John C to King Brian D and Mayer Whitney R, $210,000.
11130 Guilford Rd; Ostler Sean M and Christa M to Kendall Cody A and Loccisano E D, $269,000.
8101 Hampton Glen Dr; Thoesen Corey Guy to Waters John W and Jody Bock, $370,000.
16613 Hannington Dr; Cheatham David S Jr and Morgan M to Norris John and Kristin, $720,000.
8419 Hartridge Dr; Carbaugh Richard M and Cindy L to Carter Brent and Kerri, $424,900.
6209 Heather Glen Rd; Monger Andrew L to Sirker Sean A, $275,000.
6004 Hidden Arbor Pl; Nemetz Martha C Trustee to James Lynda, $265,000.
5202 Highberry Woods Rd; Selvey Julie A to Wall Kathleen E, $325,600.
12801 Hogans Dr; Slaughter Alysia G to Wolfe Jefferson L, $370,000.
12021 Hunters Hawk Ct; Kerr Joseph P and Patricia A to Beck James G III and Brittani A, $340,000.
3940 Huntwood Rd; Harper Patricia C Trustee to Roland Zachary and Jaimie, $217,000.
4307 Jacobs Bend Tr; Parker A J and Daniels R M to Ayala Mauricio A and Almanza M B, $269,000.
1709 Juanoak Dr; McNair Paul D and Priest Sarah E to Hall Sarah Trustee, $150,000.
13713 Kentucky Derby Ct; Carracino Jonathan D and V M to Kestler K L and Kester Rosales F, $238,000.
1719 Kingscross Rd; Terry John M and Rogish Tanya M to Herbermann Justin S and Britton, $386,000.
5525 Koufax Dr; Huddle Bonnie Sue to Pearson Legacy Capital Inc, $180,000.
10118 Lakent Ln; Sullivan Iris Hope to Barker Alisha N, $280,000.
11004 Lansdowne Tr; John Gisela M Trustee to Frazier Todd and Joanne, $526,500.
7530 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Williams Kenneth Lamont Jr, $275,460.
3723 Litton Tr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Carpenter Jason H and Ronel S, $491,976.
5116 Long Shadow Ct; Miller Mark and Sharon Paula to Brown Sophie Dupuis, $202,000.
11807 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Menefee-Potter Y-Vette R, $345,070.
4312 Lower Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Ahmed Niaz and Akther Ragia, $243,665.
1414 Mangrove Bay Ct; Young Steven L and Rebecca M to Hutson Ryan W and April M, $374,000.
613 Marsham Ct; NVR Inc to Gutierrez Myriam R and Pablo E, $377,260.
12411 McAllen Ct; Jacobs Susan D to Rmq House Invesment Llc, $240,000.
5523 W Melbeck Rd; Elwell R S and Tolliver L K to Camacho Marisol, $170,000.
8510 Middle Lp; Thomas Yolanda Lachelle to Brice Earl T and Bland Claudine, $209,000.
3706 Mill Walk Dr; Glenn Jason W to Mathias Jeremy and Francis M, $345,000.
7865 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Robinson Tamika A, $201,235.
521 Morelock Dr; Cruz Oscar and Carolina to Jones Alex Lee and Constance M, $265,000.
3010 Mount Hill Dr; Knarr Richard Joe and Diane P to Farmer Robert S and Bird C L, $565,000.
3601 Muirfield Green Tr; Phillips Donovan H to Morgan Aaron L and Jana, $305,000.
3318 New Found Ln; Smith Jordon W to Bates-Hall Shanna Larrisa, $218,000.
108 Northfield Ln; McBride Thomas J and Ursula W to Amacher Erin E and Eric R, $245,000.
7832 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Simmons Chandler, $232,325.
9506 Owl Trace Dr; Hallatt A J and Hallatt A H Trs to Hassl Ebbe and Rose Anna, $515,000.
24100 Pear Orchard Rd; Reeves Richard W and Debra L to Johnson Jessica A, $585,000.
12101 Perdue Springs Lp; Westchester Llc to Winston Destiny Fantasia, $220,000.
12401 Petersburg St; Gugumuck Henry J and Sharon R to Gugumuck Justin H, $200,000.
5407 Pleasant Grove Ln; Feldhauser Brian A and Desirae M to Smith Gregory A and Shannon L, $310,000.
12700 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Brown Dedra Monique, $256,770.
8002 Providence Forest Ct; Shabazz Jameel S to Hernandez Roman T, $225,000.
246 Pumpkin Pl; Stimis Terri Et Als to Rawlings Brenda G H and Donald J, $290,000.
15025 Rankin Dr; Kotait Elias N to Muse Cameron James and Molly E, $540,000.
5819 Reedy Springs Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Minor Perry L and Tawanda N, $337,799.
10619 Ridgerun Rd; Bales-Clark Wendy L to Raymond A X and Clodfelter T R, $245,000.
12821 River Hills Dr; Burton L S and Lindsay S A Trs to Monger Andrew L and Christin, $458,000.
14113 Riverdowns South Dr; Hodges Charles A and Patricia S to Bowman Jeffrey A and Elana, $689,000.
8413 Rockvalley Ln; Giebel E A and Giebel M T Trs to Peloquin Catherine and Charles, $373,000.
5106 Rollingway Rd; Blakely Investments Llc to Elizondo German Carpio, $220,000.
10218 Salem Oaks Dr; Nowlin Alan Keith Sr and Deanne to Aydlotte Julie E and Philip L, $325,000.
4500 Sandy Oak Tr; Litkett L A II and Greene R E to Lewis Troy and Leigh, $265,000.
10772 Savoy Rd; Dixon William E Trustee to Hardesty Amanda M, $215,000.
8719 Scottingham Dr; Realvestor Group Llc to Flores Cesar Onan Blanco, $240,000.
1601 Shadymist Tr; Franz Megan to Crutcher Dylan R and Carla C, $215,000.
11424 Shellharbor Ct; Piazza M J and Piazza C L Trs to Briggs David and Karen, $351,500.
17012 Shoreland Dr; Biringer Builders Inc to Short Zachary R and Jennifer L, $581,400.
13401 Silverdust Ln; Pratt Jerome E and Karen to McDonald Vikki Denise, $380,000.
11900 Smoketree Dr; Shields Robert W and Carolyn S to Meredith Michael P II and C L, $330,000.
619 Spirea Rd; Resnick Colt and Ashley to Wood Bryan E, $265,000.
15110 Spruce Av; Humphries Robert S to Clack Jeffery B, $165,000.
6806 Stafford Park Dr; Babson Anna Danyelle to Brewington Lacey, $405,500.
13914 Sterlings Bridge Rd; Dalton Jacqueline King Et Als to Alkhal Roxana, $280,000.
14301 Stonecobble Ln; Gross Michelle L and Charlie L to Jones Rosemary and Warner M Jr, $374,990.
733 Sturgis Dr; Huynh Diep to Neal John and Shirley, $175,000.
10814 Surry Cr; Stm Design Properties Llc to Tyree Lenwood G Jr and Yates T, $252,000.
8621 Talon Ln; Agudelo Gersain to Sullivan Angela Marie, $169,000.
8201 Thirsk Ln; Toney Charles A and Grace A to Guy Holly and Thomas, $380,000.
8102 Tillers Ridge Tr; Graham Mary K to Lafata Devin R, $260,000.
9901 Trebeck Rd; Bowen Chris W and Kathy N to Hoffman Susan A, $342,500.
4631 Turner Rd; Gap Investments Llc to Sanchez Menjivar Jose F, $215,000.
9540 Tuxford Rd; Worrell Klaus J and Susan M to McMillan J R and Milhoan C M, $250,000.
18231 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Ala Jeffrey Stephen and Kathryn, $475,110.
15907 Twisted Cedar Dr; Tuhey Karl R and Lindsay L to Kingston Kelly J, $283,250.
7106 Velvet Antler Dr; Catherman Andrew C and Sarah E to Haynes Terrence E, $245,000.
5719 Victoria Park Tr; Bwh L.l.c. to Burnette Zenada D'von, $249,950.
13907 War Admiral Dr; Hurt Paul and Rebecca J to Cortes Gustavo and Jimenez M D C, $258,000.
6100 Waterman Pl; Marsalisi Armando and Donna to Itskovich Leonard, $285,000.
3531 Waverton Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Epp Edmond A III and Theresa D, $530,000.
4600 Whale Rock Rd; Reyes Mary Morris to Dunavant Andrew M and Karyn F, $300,000.
16900 Wild Senna Pl; Huggins Michael W Jr and Sarah L to Carter Nick E and Vicki Ann, $509,000.
4960 Winding Branch Rd; Seay Christopher W and Erika W to Smith Charles G and Rachel A, $402,000.
2207 Wing Haven Pl; Nickolas Anthony M and Sheri W to Copeland Dennis and Vanessa, $425,000.
3137 Woodsong Dr; Milby Alan W Jr and Lassiter R J to Argueta Luis A, $240,000.
17405 Wynstone Park Ln; McNeal James D and Lodge Donna L to Schuckert Beverly J, $272,000.
HANOVER
9177 Aaroe Drive, Mechanicsville; Pierce A. Armentrout to Nathaniel R. Howard, $440,000.
9414 Ashking Drive, Mechanicsville; Melodie M. Bobko to Jeffrey Hancock, $270,000.
15471 Beaver Dam Road, Montpelier; Kathleen Hicks to Jacob H. Gust, $290,000.
9179 Belle Farm Terrace, Mechanicsville; Estela T. Smith to Sean M. Labadie, $354,000.
9183 Blakewood Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas B. Jenkins to David Secore, $308,000.
14637 Blunts Bridge Drive, Ashland; Richard J. Bunn to Jason Osborne Dyson, $265,000.
6330 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; Keith L. Perrin to Lisa Dipalma, $400,000.
11184 Cauthorne Road, Glen Allen; Fresh Start Property Solutions LLC to Jessica N. Mathews, $360,000.
12079 Cheroy Court, Ashland; Terry McGrew to Leah E. Moss, $370,000.
9049 Cottleston Circle, Mechanicsville; Deborah Z. Johnson to Elizabeth J. Clingenpeel, $437,000.
4228 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Timothy Noel Parsley to Teresa P. Crowder, $180,900.
8033 Dominion Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Jose Araujo to Tia Noelle Witiak, $232,000.
10182 Durhams Farm Place, Mechanicsville; Joseph A. Schwerer Jr. to Jessica Moore, $395,000.
4487 Flaherty Drive, Mechanicsville; John B. Leroy Jr. to Benjamin Franz Kitenko, $347,500.
12040 Fox Mill Run Lane, Ashland; Robert E. Weaver to Amy M. Ewing, $390,000.
6198 Gibbsdown Place, Mechanicsville; Irene Seigler to Bryce Leuchtmann, $277,000.
11039 Greenline Court, Mechanicsville; James C. Lafoe to Erik Colley, $335,000.
12066 Haley Farm Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to George Robert Kovar, $666,478.
6066 Havenview Drive, Mechanicsville; Joshua M. Molnar to Joseph W. Crowe, $325,000.
12101 Hermon Farms Lane, Ashland; John McCullen to James Rudisill, $862,500.
9823 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Barry G. Wells, $393,085.
13976 Hungry Jack Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Scott D. Olivo, $393,084.
7285 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Mandy M. Snyder to Emma Carr, $233,950.
17199 Katy Lane, Beaverdam; Stephanie J. O'Neal Reneau to Pamela Spencer, $450,000.
6341 Lake Way Drive, Mechanicsville; Katherine Anne Baird to Joseph A. McKim, $294,000.
211 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robin Y. Destackelberg, trustee, $336,781.
9819 Littlerock Court, Mechanicsville; Andrew Adams to Ramses Vasquez, $364,000.
7207 Marimel Lane, Mechanicsville; Beverly P. Margulies to Joshua Young, $185,000.
10840 McCann Place, Ashland; Carter Neal to Myron Roger Kemp, $385,000.
5211 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; Berb Built Inc. to Brian Benfield, $268,398.
7240 Minie Ball Ave., Mechanicsville; Diangelo S. Brooks to Kiara M. Beasley, $365,000.
9118 New Castle Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph L. Cafarella to Steven Anthony Crider, $345,000.
15247 Old Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Mary Alison Joy to Mark C. Wheeler, $435,000.
7210 Pegway Lane, Mechanicsville; Oakleigh Properties LLC to Emily E. Hutt, $279,950.
9441 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Peter Ruppert, $407,760.
8221 Prism Court, Mechanicsville; Jonathan L. Gray, trustee to Mark James Jr., $246,500.
13585 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Anna C. Mosteller to Travis Keith Grant, $345,000.
14504 Riverside Drive, Ashland; David A. Bradley to Margo Jensen Gasch, $525,000.
6283 Saratoga Drive, Mechanicsville; Lorrie W. Colbert, trustee to Pamela E. Richardson, $485,000.
7409 Shire Parkway, Mechanicsville; Sandra M. Pence to Orlando R. Montoya Alvarez, $250,000.
9422 Sir Michael Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert D. Novak Jr. to Geri Lee Jones, $300,000.
7387 Smoothbore Lane, Mechanicsville; Agustin Fernandez III to Kathleen Hicks, $247,000.
9061 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Donald Wayne Weeks, $310,070.
19365 Sterling Creek Lane, Rockville; Robert E. Draper to John J. Corral Jr., $327,000.
6469 Strawbank Drive, Mechanicsville; James Anthony Moore to Katherine M. Treweeke, $280,000.
10336 Sunny Meadows Lane, Mechanicsville; Luder F. Milton to Alexander E. Makel III, $460,000.
9308 Sweet Meadows Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Robert Michael Abel, $513,648.
9127 Sycamore Hill Place, Mechanicsville; Mark E. Stewart to Ronald Eugene Mack Jr., $360,000.
9504 Thorncrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Jose W. Granado to Amin Janmir Mirzai, $395,000.
7206 Trench Trail, Mechanicsville; Randy C. Anderson to Jennifer W. Gray, $417,000.
8417 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Cliff William Poarch, $355,464.
3327 Westwood Road, Mechanicsville; Terrence L. Johnson to Charles Mathews Jr., $170,000.
Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $372,500.
7242 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Sandra S. Thurston, $336,254.
POWHATAN
2396 Bel Crest Circle, Powhatan; Robert E. Wetzel Jr., trustee to William J. Pannell, $615,000.
1912 Capeway Road, Powhatan; Michael D. Howard Sr. to Zachary Scrivner, $174,000.
2370 Founders Creek Court, Midlothian; Daniel M. Thompson to Robert E. Perrin Jr., $543,000.
1616 Holly Hills Road, Powhatan; Charles Dallas Green Jr. to George Milburn Stephens IV, $235,000.
3504 Jonwarn Court, Powhatan; Donald Wayne Ware to Maya Smith, $275,000.
2831 Lone Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Jason Andrew Burkett to Douglas L. Campbell, $275,500.
2290 Mill Road, Powhatan; Jessica Johnson to Daniel R. Frantz, $469,000.
3694 Palmore Court, Powhatan; Christopher J. Bernard to L. Stanley Edwards, $615,000.
3625 Sherwood Ridge Way, Powhatan; Derek E. Shiflett to Chelsea Wendt, $342,000.
6325 Walnut Tree Drive, Powhatan; Jason D. Villanueva to Randall S. McConnell, $302,300.
GOOCHLAND
103 Birch Circle, Manakin Sabot; Timothy Wyatt Wood to Brandon Lowry, $348,000.
2408 Bridle Ridge, Goochland; George D. Hardy to Philip Arthur Hamilton II, $425,000.
1667 Cartersville Road, Goochland; Travis K. Grant to Clayton B. Jennings, $242,950.
12288 N Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Scott C. Bitzer, $441,884.
4973 Double Eagle Drive, Louisa; Paul T. Kachurak to Jonathan Peter Gedeon, $550,000.
1895 Greenbriar Branch Drive, Maidens; Georgia Rae Roberts, trustee to Christine L. Seredni, $329,000.
2450 Hillstream Drive, Rockville; Anthony W. Markel to Nicole G. Blair, $335,000.
887 Kempston Lane, Goochland; Boone Homes Inc. to Kimberly Hughes Gillespie, $836,219.
15786 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Cynthia R. Ziegler, trustee, $503,701.
414 Shadow Creek Lane, Manakin Sabot; Lorette B. Winfree to Peter H. Luxhoj, revocable trust agreement, $750,000.
3421 Three Chopt Road, Gum Spring; Vertical Builders LLC to Jennifer L. Redmond, $249,950.
2409 Wheatlands Drive, Manakin Sabot; Douglas J. Mooney to Nathan D. Schneider, $490,000.
Petersburg
1835 Berkley Ave.; Donald E. Butler II to Yvonne Alicia Schultes, $155,000.
130 Marshall St.; Tijenega Investments LLC to Katelyn Stargardt, $225,000.
1733 W Princeton Road; Andrew Nicholas Gold to English Covenants, $205,000.
DINWIDDIE
3717 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; Chadwick E. Deines to Clifford Arend, $295,000.
20120 Eugene Drive, Sutherland; George W. Wills to Maria I. Lapaz, $198,950.
27013 Fort Emory Road, North Dinwiddie; H.L. Henshaw Construction Inc. to Markis D. Winfield, $262,000.
18730 Hawkins Church Road, Dinwiddie; Johnathon Scott Wilson to Tamar R. Cruciotti, $216,000.
9500 Katie Lane, Ford; Robert T. Hawkes to James Ronald Hamilton, $220,000.
18951 Lundys Road, Dinwiddie; Alicia T. Henshaw to Robert Tench, $242,000.
204 Rustic Drive, Carson; Charlotte B. Taylor to Donald R. Blake, $259,000.
6297 Trinity Church Road, Church Road; Mark D. Roberts to Allen S. Marshall, $339,950.
18116 Whipponock Way, Sutherland; Charles G. Hudack to Harold J. Tyler, $765,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
509 Colonial Ave.; Drake R. Beasley to Ronald Ray Sells II, $175,000.
1208 Elmwood; Malvi L. Lanier to Kenneth Leverett, $219,950.
415 Moorman Ave.; Suraj Comack to Shawna M. Kierson, $220,000.
160 Watercress Court; Kenneth Henshaw to Rachael Nicole Paul, $297,000.
HOPEWELL
3011 W Broadway; Ronald L. Caricofe Jr., trustee to Shirley E. Walden, $225,000.
118 S Marion Ave.; Marshall Wayne Fouts to Carlos Eduardo Lopez Rodriguez, $170,000.
3926 Shenandoah Circle; William Heath to Tawana Brown, $193,000.
NEW KENT
3914 Bailey Road, Providence Forge; Leonilla Muslin to William Moss, trustee, $545,000.
5595 Buckhunt Lane, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Cheryl Green, $225,000.
3551 Davis Glade Court, Quinton; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Patrick L. Missal, $308,000.
6105 Fawnlake Court, New Kent; Justin White to Larry D. Akrie III, $425,000.
8001 Iden Place, Quinton; Shelly Ann Ernest to Mark J. Notheis, $775,000.
7406 Longview Drive, Quinton; Todd Lawrence McMelon to Tracy Robbins Testerman, $250,000.
11546 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jeanne M. Nistler, $432,711.
1220 Quaker Road, Quinton; Carey R. Oakley to Charles H. Roberson Jr., $290,000.
9022 Rock Cedar Drive, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Paul C. Willaford II, $246,000.
3099 Sassafras Woods Court, Quinton; James G. Jacobs to Andrew Marshall, $337,000.
8425 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction to Megan Brittany Ellis, $331,836.
5511 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Marcia J. Payton, $481,556.
5383 Villa Green Court, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kevin A. Pettit-Pokora, $334,950.
PRINCE GEORGE
3712 Amber Lane, Hopewell; Dorothy C. Elliott to Thomas J. Galderise, $214,500.
8485 Country View Lane, Hopewell; Patricia A. Terry to Kevin Michael Clear, $280,000.
13104 Gravelbrook Road, Prince George; Roy Buford Pugh IV to Dustin E. Lowery, $190,000.
308 Lighthouse Pointe, North Prince George; Tommie L. Mortimer to Troy Sterk, $292,000.
6647 W Quaker Road, Disputanta; Judy W Brockwell, executor to Betsy H. Puryear, $280,000.
4933 Stewart Lane, Disputanta; James W. Sasser to Marshall W. Fouts, $415,000.
Charles city
4231 Old Union Road, Charles City; Erik Lopez to Brandon Michael Ratcliff, $215,000.
4830 Roxbury Road, Charles City; Colonial Home Builders Inc. to Trent Ernst, $312,500.
AMELIA
10770 Christopher Lane, Amelia Court House; Preston O. Vaughan to Matthew Patton Gleason, $497,000.
13240 Fowlkes Bridge Road, Amelia Court House; Steven A. Cifers to Crystal M. Banes, $242,500.
13550 Little Patrick Road, Amelia Court House; Jacob L. Higgins to Amy Tennefoss, $238,200.
11465 Springhouse Way, Jetersville; Raiford Tucker Wilson to Elizabeth Featherston, $386,950.
CAROLINE
Parcel; Daniel Attkission to Donna Allison Gates, $225,000.
Parcel; Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Kathleen W. Foster, $324,503.
Parcel; Eric Hathaway to Thomas Wiser, $307,000.
Parcel; Jonathan S. Southworth to Brianna Jeonghyun Franklin, $380,000.
Parcel; Abid Mehmood to Jacob Allan Spoone, $246,500.
Parcel; James Maniscalco, conservator to Frank Keel, $150,000.
Parcel; Garry L. Shaw to Jonathan S. Southworth, $372,500.
Parcel; DF Santos Construction Inc. to Aneliz C. Briley, $240,000.
Parcel; Eric E. Leff to Marcus Crawford, $215,000.
Parcel; Hamlet Homes Corp. to Charisse Chandler, $247,625.
CUMBERLAND
2419 Cumberland Road, Farmville; William Arturo Viera to Thornton Allen Horn III, $200,000.
42 Fletcher Drive, Farmville; David Stoltzfus to Julienne M. Boone, $239,000.
191 White Road, Columbia; Anna S. Bryant to Joseph Andrew Bowles, $187,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1002 Line House Road, Mattaponi; Delia Esther Acuna to Thomas E. Rowe, $440,000.
796 Salvia Road, Newtown; CMH Homes Inc. to Hollie Omohundro, $195,996.
KING WILLIAM
427 8th St., West Point; Louis S. Getman, co-trustee to Gerard Kelly, $220,000.
372 Courtney Lane, Aylett; Joseph C. Clodfelter to Sparkle Haynes, $253,000.
650 W Euclid Blvd., West Point; Mark M. Neale to Beth Ann Guethe, $480,000.
1976 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Tracie Fowler, $186,665.
112 Loomis Road, Aylett; Joseph D. Childress to Reese Wachicopa Fortune, $220,000.
12938 Mt. Olive-Cohoke Road, West Point; Waters Edge Farm LLC to Thomas A. Parker, $343,400.
4107 Old Nottingham Road, Quinton; Clyde B. Estis to Jessica Lynn Gresko, $369,200.
206 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Steven E. Rahmel, $264,700.
638 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Tonya McDaris to Abigail Steger, $195,000.
700 York St., West Point; Matthew C. Mitchell to Erin Nicole Nowell, $232,000.
Sussex
37474 Byrd Drive, Wakefield; Clara Elizabeth Gay to Darius C. Eley, $179,900.
8376 Pine Acres, Carson; Brett R. Banton to Bryson McDaniel, $180,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
44 Claiborne Drive; Sergiu V. Lazar to Luigi Lisandro Figaroa, $195,000.
407 Lewis Burwell Place; Devon A. Fischer to Andrew R. Barnett, $225,500.
103 Woodmere Drive; Gaynelle Walker Richardson, trustee to Ian D. Pfaff, $535,000.
JAMES CITY
6240 Adams Hunt Drive, Williamsburg; Richard J. Esterline to Melissa Mae Fergel, $262,000.
114 Arena St., Williamsburg; Travis D. Brust to Melanie McKinney, $260,000.
4312 Audrey Lane, Williamsburg; David A. Green to Lori Buckius, $282,500.
4209 Braffeton Road, Williamsburg; Gary A. Davis to John Richard Maculley Sr., $299,000.
109 Broomfield Circle, Williamsburg; Nanette D. Schoeder, successor trustee to Steven James Hall, $460,000.
3776 Captain Wynne Drive, Williamsburg; Edward Breuer to Ryan Alexander Wright, $330,000.
1720 Centennial Drive, Toano; Daniel L. Haskell Jr. to David Todd Smith, $520,000.
2857 Chickahominy Road, Toano; Louis Booysen to Joshua Finney, $233,900.
6420 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Dennis G. Buchanan to Bruce A. Miller, trustee, $429,900.
4008 Dewitt Drive, Williamsburg; Sheila Ann Wortman to Robert P. Rhinehart, $365,000.
4319 Eleanors Way, Williamsburg; Asa Holden Knight to John W. Ryan, $181,000.
8619 Fielding Circle, Toano; Raquel L. Proctor to John D. Sumpter, $260,000.
2011 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Monquisha Brown, $184,500.
4401 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Ralph Edmund Di Giacomo Jr., $300,000.
5320 Hillside Way, Williamsburg; Dale S. Mang to Kenneth Wayne Hahn, $405,000.
30 James Square, Williamsburg; Newton J. Munson, trustee to David P. Faith, $153,500.
3215 Kenton Court, Toano; Sean D. Bush to James C. Sanders Jr., $195,000.
3263 Leighton Blvd., Toano; James A. Kimmel to Kathryn Christine Fitterer, $390,000.
3932 Longhill Station Road, Williamsburg; Keystone Homes Corp. to Robert Eugene Funt Jr., $319,900.
7604 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Whitney Stark to Christopher D. Wallace, $213,000.
3613 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Cesar Torres, $389,335.
108 Mill View Circle, Williamsburg; William G. Kinsman, trustee to Christopher D. Barnes, $495,000.
1108 Monarch Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Matthew L. Curtis, $242,099.
3486 News Road, Williamsburg; Scott D. Stewart to Louis Booysen, $415,000.
4205 Old Lock Road, Williamsburg; Keith S. Kramer to W. Michael Reed, $460,000.
119 Pelhams Ordinary, Williamsburg; John J. Versaggi to Donald J. Matthewson, $202,500.
4420 Powhatan Crossing, Williamsburg; Martha Lee Karam, trustee to Sean M. Naef, $346,500.
4707 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Jacob D. Watson to Nicholas L. Adams, $248,500.
140 Roger Smith, Williamsburg; Douglas A. Eklof, trustee to Ricardo M. Filipponi, trustee, $695,000.
137 Seton Hill Road, Williamsburg; Matthew E. Newton to Brendan K. McCoy, $340,000.
4227 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Ronnie Hartwell Lamb, $369,690.
148 Southport, Williamsburg; David C. Bay, trustee to Timothy C. Wipprecht, $750,000.
5509 Staunton Court, Williamsburg; Douglas E. Eberhardt to Seth Darulla, $334,900.
7524 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; Jaysen C. Deramus to William Shayne Lafllin, $260,600.
9815 Turning Leaf Drive, Toano; Billie Joe Keller to Nirav Patel, $509,000.
4102 Votive, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Daniel G. Gode, $215,000.
127 Wellington Circle, Williamsburg; Darren Curtis to Michael Richardson, $317,500.
134 Wickre St., Williamsburg; Bay Front Development LLC to Steven Stockstill, $199,000.
4190 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Michael James Manaco, trustee to John F. Scott, $365,000.