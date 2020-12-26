Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Sussex will be in future editions.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
516 W 19th St; Johnson Gregory A and Sherri D to Edelen Tyler Joseph and Liu Yi, $329,000.
812 N 23rd St; Nelson Jay to Shewmake Tyler L, $270,000.
1110 N 26th St; Taqui Atiya to Robinson Brittany T, $279,950.
408 W 26th St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Davis Calvin L Jr, $299,950.
1222 N 27th St; Next Call Llc to Rosener Melissa, $250,000.
1315 N 28th St; Hall Steven J to Darst Jessica Catherine, $330,000.
1500 N 30th St; Lewis Bernard C and Patricia S to Faulk Linwood C Jr, $200,000.
721 W 33rd St; Armstrong William B to Franco Robert Lee, $379,000.
2200 4th Ave; Cc Richmond I Llc to Vines Tyler and Oliver J Trenor, $155,000.
8316 Abbey Road; Abbey Road Llc to Schlichtherle Rainer M, $364,000.
742 Arnold Ave; Newman Properties to Bailey Aaron R, $253,500.
517 Bancroft Ave; Craver Randolph to Church Lindsay Kele Malia, $355,000.
5213 Bassett Ave; Lopez Ruben C to Tugwell Julie Elizabeth, $210,000.
3132 Blithewood Dr; Hargraves James Aaron to Sowers William P Jr, $285,000.
2108 E Broad St; Poole John Carroll to Fuentes Roberto A, $410,000.
1202 E Brookland Park Blvd; Marble Debra Jean to Johnson Charles B III, $152,000.
1130 Catherine St; Cinco Kevin Betron to Woogen Brent K, $280,000.
4812 Chamberlayne Ave; Robinson Earnest L to Patterson Michael W Jr, $155,000.
1617 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Smith Brandon V, $177,000.
212 E Clay St, U2d; Rodriguez Robert A to Baehr Matthew C and Laura M, $245,000.
9474 Creek Summit Cir; Legault Homes Llc to McCarthy John Patrick, $376,779.
2602 Deepwater Terminal Road; Dt 2017 Llc to 2602 Deepwater Terminal Llc, $2,138,000.
3812 Dover Road; Butler Jason and Donna K to Dover Spider Llc, $1,650,000.
3603 Edgewood Ave; Motta Home Renovations Llc to Blatnik Amanda J, $219,000.
1901 Fenton St; Intregral Properties Llc to Gore Melissa L, $205,000.
2418 E Franklin St, U108; Chang Chris Kyung to Bae Young Joo, $193,500.
1649 German School Road; NVR Inc to Soulas Alexander James, $364,238.
2306 W Grace St; Cava Capital Llc to George Thomas Paul, $655,000.
307 N Granby St; Pauls Leroy F and Cynthia A to Blue Thomas Wilcox Jr, $680,000.
3114 Grayland Ave; Mwb Investment Trust to L Sutherlin Contracting Llc, $160,000.
3212 Grove Ave; Freeman Storm Trust Trustee to Dowdy David S, $510,000.
303 N Hamilton St, Ui; Neal Thomas D IV to 303 Mountvernon Llc, $177,750.
2502 Hanover Ave; Grant Latonia W to Risendal Erik J, $630,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U214; Beasley William to Scaife Asia Evelyn, $310,000.
813 Hill Top Dr; Motta Home Renovations Llc to Bowell Jonathan Iams, $256,000.
2306 Idlewood Ave; Riley James Llc to Ck Renovations Llc, $240,000.
4313 Kensington Ave; Huthoefer Andreas to Hupp Thomas B, $446,500.
1425 W Laburnum Ave; Bradley Robert III and Staci to Johnson Nicholas Paul, $384,000.
5621 Langdon Ct; Crosson Jean Marie to Serna Jon L and Elizabeth T, $617,500.
514 Libbie Ave, U5; White Loomis L III to Salter Douglas C and Jean J, $997,900.
2014 Maplewood Ave; Petruska Jennie E to Taylor James Van Pelt III, $252,500.
1708 S Meadow St; Huitt Ian H and Cathlyn R to Andrews Scott, $325,000.
3600 Moss Side Ave; Becker Howard Birkett to Satterlund Jeremy Anton, $599,950.
3619 Noble Ave; Xtreme Homes Llc to Henry Paul Robert, $828,500.
1423 Oakwood Ave; Stephen Thomas Corporation to Seth Brent and Thomas Brooke, $324,000.
3216 Park Ave; Landphair Juliette L to Alberti Owen Michael, $410,000.
2212 Parkwood Ave; Lewis Anderson M to Hawthorne William C, $463,000.
6604 Patterson Ave; Chukayne John to Hardison Angela D, $305,000.
3522 Pinebrook Dr; Smith Lauren Casey to Bottom Patricia Paige, $369,500.
901 Porter St, U206; 901 Porter Llc to Johnston Anne Rosborough Trust, $325,930.
14 S Robinson St; Cotter Evan J to Barksdale Andrew, $328,000.
5007 W Seminary Ave; Lavach Kimberly C to Fleming Eric Samuel, $435,000.
805 St Christophers Road; Tu Kim L and Wean Nathaniel L to Elmore Kevin A, $662,100.
106 Strawberry St; Trageser Edward to Quinteros Jorge and Bahros Anya, $725,000.
3907 Teakwood Ave; Robbins William A and Emily B to Dangelo Kimberly Joan, $363,000.
3300 Tuxedo Blvd; Cds Holding Llc to Bryant Tatiana, $153,000.
8519 Waxford Road; Lacy Jeanette B to Gonzalez David T and Asenat, $259,900.
3111 E Weyburn Road; Meaux Blanche to Jones Michael L, $305,000.
HENRICO
8204 Adrian Dr, Henrico; Baker Amber Elizabeth to Clune Donna Kalkman, $220,000.
11321 Anna Way, Henrico; Howard William A Jr and P D to Foley Timothy J Jr and Claire C, $440,000.
10842 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Byrraju Vamsi, $348,990.
8910 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Mullins W F III and Janice to McGehee Eliza Marshall, $264,750.
3509 Bartley Pond Ct, Henrico; Birmingham Julie D to Noonan Brian F, $287,500.
5123 Bending Branch Dr, Henrico; Quicken Loans Inc to Healthy Housing Coalition Llc, $155,750.
12104 Blairmont Ct, Glen Allen; Giliberti Anthony J II and Jaclyn L to Huang Jesse and Tsu Yin Chen, $685,000.
11728 Bosworth Dr, Glen Allen; Baghdassarian Aline and Hagop Jatalian to Cano Rojas Alberto, $475,000.
504 Bressingham Dr, Henrico; Lockhart John and Rose Y to Lockhart John and Rose Y, $247,000.
7101 Brook Rd, Henrico; Nmp Associates Inc to Ari-Investments Llc, $355,000.
1801 Buckner St, Henrico; Virginia Development Group Llc to Robinson Dena, $173,000.
9005 Burkhart Dr, Henrico; Sampson Thomas W Jr to May Eric Scott and Margaret Mountjoy, $329,075.
9407 Camrose Rd, Henrico; Byrd Stephen and Cristin to Yacoub Nagy and Fadia Youssef, $258,000.
5144 Carters Pond Ct, Henrico; Leabough Kiara to Lee Shadae, $176,000.
5420 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Williams Nicolette Renee to Leavitt Melanie B, $191,000.
2013 Cleary Rd, Henrico; Price Morris Lee and Shannon to Meredith Maurice Louis and Brittany M, $157,500.
11812 Cobblers Stone Pl, Glen Allen; McClure Michael and Michelle Trustees to Nath Sanjoy K and Sabita R Sarkar, $545,000.
124 Colter Dr, Henrico; Harvey Theresa M to Baugham Briana L, $178,500.
2125 Creekdale Ct, Sandston; Muse Charlene to Hatfield Damia and Marshall R Williamson Jr, $241,000.
7701 Curtisdale Rd, Henrico; Brockman Billie Jean Holder to Sclater Michael, $225,000.
204 De Sota Dr, Henrico; Norman Morton P and Myrna Z Trustee to Allen Michael Lloyd and Lucille Keedwell, $540,000.
9103 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Rice David F and Karen Et Al to Romanello Angelisa and Melissa Ann Stubbs, $199,000.
12401 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Johnson Sewan and Kristle Baylor-Johnson, $555,979.
7502 Edgewood Ave, Henrico; Eco Marble and Granite Inc to Fernandez Antony, $270,000.
9406 Emmett Ct, Glen Allen; Geiken Tim P to Eichinger Steven M and Lisa M, $271,000.
2824 Fairway Homes Way, Glen Allen; Cava Capital Llc to Nichols Ronald Chad, $312,000.
413 Fayette Ave, Henrico; Gust Jacob H and Clarissa A Sherrouse to Garcia Jesus, $182,000.
1600 Forest Glen Rd, Henrico; Cumber Lois C Estate to Cumber Shelli L and Sonia B, $206,000.
1718 Foxcreek Cir, Henrico; Williams Tiffannie A and Lionel F and Karen to Newton Meghann, $225,000.
10911 Foxmoore Ave, Henrico; Jerks Erik Loren and Laura Elizabeth to Valenza James J and Mary W, $327,000.
3231 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Vaikul Shailesh and Pallavi to Repass Joshua M, $270,000.
9335 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Herrington Thomas W Jr and Darlene K to Zhang Fei and Jerome Mo, $152,000.
511 Glendale Dr, Henrico; Syrquin Sally B to Farah and George Properties VI Llc, $330,000.
6507 W Grace St, Henrico; Aschliman Clay C and Kastle L to Rheins Whitney, $271,000.
4724 Greenbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Jones Hubert E Jr and Francis M to Wrighten Andrew J and Jatia Denise, $460,000.
2849 Haley's Hollow Rd, Glen Allen; Clower Michael to Nuckols Steven F, $275,000.
3308 Hawkins Rd, Henrico; Campbell Vincent E to Tu Sam T, $204,000.
12352 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Patel Nirav Chandrakant and Suchiben Nirav, $485,890.
8728 Higginbotham Pl, Henrico; Shah Syed Ammer Wali and Lelia R Gharai to Shah Syed A W and Leila Rezai Gharai, $880,000.
2306 Homeview Dr, Henrico; Eidson Corinne to County Of Henrico, $179,500.
12200 Ivyglen Ct, Henrico; Krongaard Kim M to Delman Daniel J and Hilary K, $475,000.
131 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Carneal Brandon M to Butler David and Marissa, $151,000.
1403 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jackson Elliott G, $287,807.
8033 Kimway Dr, Henrico; 8041 Kimway Llc to Baker Properties Lp, $3,916,000.
6201 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Meadows Chris E to Renew Homes Llc, $170,000.
2626 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Burton James Christopher, $287,479.
5912 Leabrook Way, Glen Allen; Freudenthal Kevin E and Carolyn P to Karmarkar Amol M and Kshitija Kulkarni, $646,000.
2026 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Hardy George Derrick and Kelly Ann Hardy, $443,000.
1609 Littleton Blvd, Henrico; Scott Shohn C to Moore Christina A and John W Kizer, $250,000.
509 Lowell St, Henrico; Carter Yvette to Ware Sharonda Lashay, $175,000.
12320 Manor Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Ghariban Maryam, $479,190.
3441 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Harris Andrew T III and Pamela G to Medved Lynnette K, $435,000.
607 Masonic Ln, Henrico; Prasad Ravi to Schiffres Megan T, $200,000.
201 Melwood Ln, Henrico; Smith Steven J and Chelsea Livingston to Coleman Thomas M W and Patti J, $423,000.
2917 Migration Ct, Henrico; Winfield Kenton L and Shirvon T to Brown Jasmine Deche, $245,000.
4616 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Solodar Properties Llc to Green Allison Ann and Alfred Elliot III, $197,800.
5100 Monument Ave, U914, Henrico; Silverstein Paul R to Noll Christine, $195,000.
1845 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Smith Shannon R to Nguyen Tuyen Thi and P Thanh Pham Et Al, $228,000.
110 New Market Village Pkwy, Henrico; Kim Kyung J and Jah Y to Johnson Terri, $286,000.
5724 Oak Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Sarver Matthew R and Lindsay M to Okeefe Nicole Elizabeth and Cory, $465,000.
1557 Oakland Chase Pkwy, Henrico; Brinsen Tracey T to Smith Joanna T and Earl L B Ross Jr, $314,000.
1604 Olan Ct, Henrico; Harvey Stewart Shandra to Murray Durond, $280,000.
4820 Old Main St, U308, Henrico; Schutte Melissa W to Kennedy Ginger R, $505,000.
11536 Oscar Pl, Glen Allen; McGinthy Jason and Jaime to Addeu Edmund K and Francisca Frimpong, $445,000.
5116 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Shockley Lynne Walters Poulos Trustee to Schutte Melissa W, $390,000.
1908 Parma Rd, Henrico; Brown Geoffrey to Cook Michael Cleve II and Bibiana Marcela, $257,500.
1805 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Camacho Collazo Alfredo Et Al, $515,400.
9003 Penguin Rd, Henrico; Warren Donald A Jr and Heather A to MacDonald Scott F, $235,000.
12307 Poplar Forest Dr, Henrico; Lynch Susan D to Lynch Katherine Bowles and Reid Bradford, $155,000.
1921 Raintree Dr, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Mekhdi-Zade Marat and Liliya, $246,650.
1316 Rhode Island Ave, Glen Allen; Gross James Michael to Hodges David N Jr and Heather N, $286,500.
6415 Rigsby Rd, Henrico; Nguyen Hung Thanh to Phan Hoa Xuan, $207,500.
100 Rocketts Way, Henrico; Staub Linwood A and Mary W to Vernon Marc T and Tracy M, $525,000.
2710 Rudolph Rd, Henrico; Chowdhury Khorshed A and Firoz A and Lutfun to Elsayyad Mohamed A, $189,000.
4133 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Garriques Jennifer R to Al-Saadoon Ali Omar, $245,000.
5441 Scandia Rd, Sandston; Jessie Sarah E to Schindler Todd Michael and Latonia Grant, $386,980.
10502 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Lnu Vivek and Prity Kumari, $378,597.
5834 Shady Hills Way, Glen Allen; Clark Theodore W Jr and S M to Pampana Kiran K and Aruna Kottamsetti, $496,000.
6821 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Carter Kimberly Michelle, $363,650.
7403 Somoa Dr, Henrico; Hultz Barbara Gordon to Thai Phillip, $210,000.
2667 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Abidi Amine, $302,475.
9006 Stonebrook Dr, Glen Allen; Gillett Mary K to Hamilton Larry and Angela Recinos-Hamilton, $266,000.
3800 Strawhill Rd, Henrico; Beasley Victor A and Zina A to Kichta Brian D and Katelyn N, $192,000.
1611 Swansbury Dr, Henrico; Rowland Lori D and Joan G Daniel to Goodrich Peter Jeremy and Kathryn Paige, $492,100.
8952 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Laucella Marie F to Greiner Matthew and Katherine B, $550,000.
2208 Thornbury Dr, Henrico; Knight Michael W and Heather M to Paikar Fahim M and Wazhma Nazeri-Paikar, $305,000.
9509 Timber Pass, Glen Allen; Thompson Dana L to Moore Glenn Leslie, $250,000.
13005 Trinity Ct, Henrico; Reddell Natalie S to Myers John Hunter III and Allison Kerr, $382,000.
8224 Tyndale Rd, Henrico; Parker Christopher L and Scott Edwin to Trek Properties Llc, $173,000.
1612 Varina Station Ct, Henrico; Baskerville Bryan E and Jessica to Muse Jahrell, $225,000.
6217 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Sprouses Corner Llc to Nesheva Yoana, $380,000.
1510 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Huffman William F and Jeanelle C to Lavie Katherine Scott, $385,000.
5508 Westin Estates Ct, Glen Allen; Moses Mark A and Amy B to Green Michael W and Michelle, $695,000.
1400 Whitehurst Way, Henrico; Kc Dhiraj and Elisha Gauchan to Allen Roosevelt and Rosalind and Anna E J S, $305,000.
4846 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Nguyen Thuy-Linh Thi, $303,455.
1702 Winona Blvd, Glen Allen; Rodriguez Matthew Carlos to Watkins Robert and Juanitra, $237,000.
212 Wood Rd, Henrico; Smithdeal William F and Jean B Trustees to Murdock Alexander B and Catherine B G, $815,000.
6927 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Wozniak Blake T to Hacker Jennifer Anne, $243,000.
603 York Ave, Henrico; Pelletier Suzy M to Battle Tracey, $165,500.
Chesterfield
5906 Acorn Ridge Ct; Pratt Abigail to Smosyuk Timofey and Brittany A, $249,000.
9803 Aldersmead Pl; Outman Scott W to Richter John Jr and Courtney, $234,950.
6910 Amstel Bluff Wy; Loving Emily J and Charles E Jr to Finch Scott W Sr, $344,550.
216 S Arch Rd; Davis Andrew S and Davis I H Jr to Griffin Jeffery Jr and Ashley, $215,000.
129 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Hutchison Judy E, $401,781.
5608 Backwater Tr; Tyler Aaron M to Baker Natalie Janel, $216,000.
3101 Barkham Dr; Suarez Neris E M and De Suarez N to Davenport Melissa R, $437,500.
2831 Bayfront Wy; Cushman Stephen P and Denise M to Somoza Jose A and Danielle N, $355,000.
13143 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Van Decker Jayne and Shawn, $347,765.
4307 Bellbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Jafri Muhammad Saeed and Rfia, $279,988.
401 Berwin Ln; NVR Inc to Whitfield Antonio G and Tamara L, $343,520.
4307 Blind Trap Ln; Cox Tyler S and Hicks Taylor to Bergman Dyllan P, $200,000.
7718 Bold Forbes Ln; Freeman Vernise S and Smith W J to Ayers Austin K and Jessica W, $271,000.
2731 Bosham Ln; Wong Maria V to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $250,000.
10532 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Prill Karen Sue, $299,180.
13519 Brandy Oaks Rd; Moss Christopher Vashon to Case Daniel and Amanda, $375,000.
14812 Bridge Spring Dr; Burridge Matthew S to Sprigle Carol, $350,000.
1730 Brightwalton Ct; Biringer Builders Inc to Brightwalton Court Llc, $1,000,000.
7611 Broadreach Dr; Burgess Timothy R to West Brittany M and Koenig D, $245,000.
11701 Buckhorn Rd; Mullins Michael J and Gail K to Hall N A and Hall-Motley C L, $369,000.
9500 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Nguyen Hanh T and Bui Kimem T, $361,795.
16725 Cabrio Ct; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Miller-Reich A M and Kiser N L, $423,289.
13700 Cannonade Ln; Cava Capital Llc to Hogg O Woodland Jr and Hogg E, $187,500.
17337 Casper Ln; Hanna Milad M K and Bishara A to Ouhammou Abdejalil, $324,000.
10412 Centralia Station Rd; Beden Michael S to Love That Home! Llc, $275,000.
17536 Chemin Rd; Worsham Brandon to Argueta Hilario and Martinez J, $189,950.
4407 Chippoke Rd; Staneart Robert A and Cynthia Q to Jones Dominic Jujuan and Erika M, $538,000.
14307 Cobblegrove Dr; NVR Inc to Callejas Edwin A and Garcia S, $356,635.
13901 Comstock Landing Dr; Main Street Homes to Kolesar Spencer and Sydney, $430,000.
6812 Crackerberry Dr; Maggi Robert J and Sheena M to Garawi Mohamed A and Ahmed A M, $425,000.
401 Crofton Village Tr; Kotait Shannon to Crooks Matthew G, $319,000.
14416 Deer Meadow Dr; Calabrese John P and Jamie E to Craven Richele A, $250,000.
6936 Desert Candle Dr; Woodman Shane R and Bowen A D to Haucke Mark, $330,000.
4209 Dodomeade St; Basl Leland E and Farlow Molly A to Jernigan Joseph M, $197,000.
3721 Dunleith Ct; Mott Colin F and Patricia B to Blanco Guy F and Christina, $543,000.
11770 Edenberry Dr; Smigo Emil Jr Trustee to Simes James and Lisa, $397,500.
8807 Elkview Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hierholzer Terri K and Edward C, $338,305.
2337 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Harris Jermaine E and Jamie S, $310,875.
17012 Ellerby Pl; Main Street Homes to Eccleston John J, $492,894.
15060 Endstone Tl; Homesmith Construction Inc to Cooke David J and Lacey E, $547,000.
3512 Evergreen Oak Ct; Hughes Michael N Et Al to Pena Campos Jose A, $210,000.
805 Fahey Cr; Beckes Randy and Katherine to Leach Laura and Dabney Amber N, $182,000.
2913 Falling Creek Av; Navarro Marta N to Rodriguez-Carcamo Juan E, $159,950.
7937 Featherchase Pl; Guy Thomas W and Mayton Holly to Buraliev Dario and Milana A, $229,000.
6825 Fieldwood Rd; Phipps Penny C to Z & A Properties Llc, $262,000.
2621 Forest Lake Rd; Edwards Jessika L to Zapata Hernandez Enil J, $205,000.
14421 Fox Knoll Dr; Mayton James W and Ellen J to Reinacher Ian and Angie, $290,000.
9603 Gadwell Tr; Kump Lee N and Wendy B to Nowlin Alan K Sr and Deanne Rae, $310,000.
6608 Gills Gate Dr; Belkowski Eric S and Audrey B to Smithen Lewis Dwyana R, $270,000.
730 Glenpark Ln; Dangerfield John A and Erin F to Colbert Tyler W and Ashley E, $307,000.
17436 Great Falls Cr; Eichinger Douglas and Lori to Clark Robert W and Kathleen R, $375,000.
8342 Greenock Dr; Fox Rachel Y to Fuqua A T and E and Sobka S, $260,000.
8200 Hadden Hall Ct; Carnemolla Salvatore and M C to Scott Tucker D and Heather D, $505,000.
7712 Hampton Manor Ct; Mantha Paul and Jennifer to Howard Troy R, $353,000.
3930 Harrmeadow Ln; Simmons Kathleen Ann to Henderson Bernard E, $310,000.
1412 Havens Oak Cr; Heilman E Bruce to Valdez Jonathan and Daryl, $290,000.
4522 Heidi Tr; Caymans Holding Co Llc to Jarrelle Robert, $210,000.
6005 Hidden Arbor Pl; Krebs Martha I Trustee to Braswell Henry L III and Gina, $249,000.
8406 Highmarker Ct; Feaster Matthew and Sarah to Miranda Carol and Chandler S, $535,000.
5719 Holden Rd; Call Linda G and Call C T Jr to Colt David J and Cheryl N, $240,000.
4224 Hunters Landing Dr; 3455 Keighly Llc to Rodriguez Zelaya, $230,000.
4421 Inca Dr; Crisp Steven and Manuela G to Jones James H and Ramona, $279,950.
2000 James Overlook Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Belmar Antonio L Sr and Cartesea, $609,595.
4801 Junilla Ln; Carballo Regulo to Squire Sharon D, $230,500.
7411 Kentucky Derby Dr; Hanaalla Maged S and Attaalla M to Pacherres Ruiz Veronica Adela, $226,500.
5510 Kingsland Rd; Jett Kimberleigh M Et Al to Roe Robert and Jenny P, $242,000.
10900 Krossridge Cr; Stokes-Payne Sharlene E to Ferrara C A Jr and Cintorino A T, $257,500.
8037 Lammermoor Ct; Parker William L to Hays Shanw Michael and Angela C, $477,000.
2807 Laughter Ln; Harper Ernest E and Dawn J to Fida Daniel Kyle, $255,100.
7613 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Collins Tierra, $264,455.
13800 Litwack Cove Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Clavon Nathaniel D, $420,000.
15824 Longlands Rd; Biase Dylan Patrick to Stiles David R and Jennifer L, $490,225.
11406 Longtown Tr; D R Horton Inc to Hanaalla Maged and Mary, $333,990.
16116 Lucia Dr; Wilkins James L to Jackson J S and Scoggins C G, $170,000.
13824 Mangrove Bay Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Anderson Kathleen M, $428,300.
619 Marsham Ct; NVR Inc to Martin Lisa and Roger, $378,995.
4238 McHoward Rd; Smith Sidney L to Zaleski Nancy Jean, $180,000.
413 Michaux Creek Pl; Simms James W and Pamela C to Carter Brandon Tyshawn and Erin, $310,635.
4629 Milfax Rd; Turner George L and Shanta L to Jackson Chelsea, $175,000.
2236 Millcrest Tr; Ulshafer John G and Susan A to Ferguson Patrick H and Tracie W, $370,500.
7869 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Williams Tracia Jenea, $230,310.
13100 Morning Hill Ln; Perkins Terry S to Zaki Makary and Mankabady Baher, $215,000.
2000 Mountain Pine Bl; Snyder Judy A to Allen Deja M, $195,000.
12001 Murray Hill Dr; Light Mark R to Oakes Donald E and Sophaly Sor, $372,000.
15636 New Gale Dr; NVR Inc to Brumburgh Scott, $386,040.
117 Northfield Ln; Johnson Leif E and Meghan R to Burkett Jason and Petroziello K, $290,000.
7836 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Rodriguez Karen and Bueno S D, $217,705.
10043 Paddock Wood Tr; Payne J M and Payne C K Trustees to Cue Juan R and Cue Greene A R, $427,000.
3913 Pebble Creek Rd; Hunt Alexander C and Karis M to Jett Edward W and Annan J C, $286,500.
12125 Perdue Springs Lp; Westchester Llc to Powell Richard A, $211,540.
8819 Phildavid Ct; Monjaras A L and Garrett J G to Coleman Casper C Jr, $274,000.
12600 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Milby Stephen Roy and Emily B, $271,143.
9112 Prince James Turn; Patterson Charles A and Rebecca to McCauley Darek M Et Als, $330,000.
1810 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Westmoreland Thomas, $305,410.
3255 Queens Grant Dr; Johnson Cornell D to Davis Jeremy and Teresa, $560,000.
9301 Redington Dr; Baker Michael J to Hylton David M and Christina L, $260,000.
5918 Retriever Rd; Brandon Michael K to Stuhldreher Victoria, $170,000.
11814 Rimswell Turn; Builder Funding Llc to Anrade Derek R and Christina M, $307,950.
8708 River Rd; Maker Brian C and April T to Bermudez Pier, $245,000.
3442 Riverton Ct; Wiley John N Estate to Cox Jarus Daniel and Lauren H, $400,000.
5640 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Eguia Melecio J F and Maria L, $450,000.
2737 Royal Crest Dr; Porter Keith A and Debby L to Templeton Scot and Melanie, $868,500.
2600 Salisbury Rd; Reese William G and Sharon A to Smith Matthew Joseph, $360,000.
2500 Savage View Dr; Teferi Sofia to Davis Stanley A and Michelle M, $349,990.
8919 Sawgrass Pl; Roberson Eric M and Cynthia G to Toney Christopher Earl, $295,000.
3512 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to D'Arezzo Michael C and Jennifer, $545,550.
14409 Shale Ct; Silva Marilyn Tepal to Dixon Christian E, $225,000.
6513 Ships Watch Ln; Thalmann Mandred L and Agnes M to Wood Michael K and Miranda W, $273,000.
15501 Signal Lamp Rd; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Beltran Gabriel Sr and Maria, $419,990.
9130 Sir Britton Dr; Crocker Brian T and Jaime L to Diaz Abella Miriam P, $385,000.
2502 South Ridge Dr; Harris Linda to Piedra Eric A and Amy R, $155,000.
1136 Spirea Rd; Kelley Karen Marie to Doores Jaqueline and Fowler K, $279,000.
11600 St Audries Dr; Wencil William and Angela to Kigeri Fiston Ndenzao, $274,000.
11155 Sterling Cove Dr; Scisciani Anthony R Jr and L L to Kluball Emily J and Llewellyn K, $410,000.
4019 Stigall Dr; Jones Kyle Zane to Williby Kevin W and Michelle A, $150,000.
4313 Stoney Creek Py; Hines Benjamin Lee and Cathleen to Allen Carlos J, $330,000.
15555 Sultree Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kramer Jeffrey Isaac and Susan A, $519,950.
2431 Swanhurst Dr; McCabe Jeffrey M and Mary E to Sawyer Matthew and Patch Lauren, $435,000.
1458 Tannery Cr; Sprigle Daniel M and Carol M to Mathers David R, $281,000.
5317 Thornington Dr; Crowder Laura C and Price G F to Walker Lisa Michelle, $197,500.
1413 Tomahawk Creek Rd; Yang Szu-Sung and Huei-Ching to Calabrese John and Jamie, $455,000.
4210 Treely Rd; Stacy Oliver D Jr to Martinez Roberto Aparicio, $185,000.
16101 Turquoise Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jones Ro-Derick L and Tina L, $438,000.
17531 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Webster Jolan, $337,700.
18261 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to McCabe Robert and Krystle, $452,050.
13605 Vance Dr; Tingen C D Aka Hartman C T to Goode Danielle D and Goode J, $229,000.
7824 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hill Jessica L, $248,365.
14912 Walnut Bend Rd; Walker Justin T and Lyndee M to Hogan Michael F and Silyia G, $375,000.
21408 Warren Av; Finch Scott Sr to Harvey Judith B and Manz M H, $195,000.
14802 Watermill Lake Tl; Gise Keith F to McCue Melody, $256,000.
6728 Welara Rn; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to McSorley Thomas L and Rita, $386,950.
2601 Whispering Oaks Pl; Flynn Dennis D and Patience S to Latham Anne C, $280,000.
4601 Willesden Rd; Freeburger Barron D and Connie E to Bamacaybamaca Julio H, $210,000.
7125 Windy Creek Cr; Salmeron Juan C and Evelyn T to Adejobi Michael and Olukemi, $252,000.
13706 Winterberry Tr; Hickey Beverly to Kerns Craig and Sarah, $365,000.
15006 Wooferton Dr; Wind Paul L and Patricia J to Ridge Ryan and Lani, $358,000.
5707 Yellowleaf Dr; Wolford Tim R to Saunders Bridget Shalanda, $205,000.
HANOVER
5108 Arrowhead Road, Hanover; Bruce Kimberlin to John R. Kissel, $470,000.
8253 Beatties Mill Road, Mechanicsville; William E. Johnson Jr. to Aaron Nathaniel Baker, $327,050.
10037 Bee Apple Place, Mechanicsville; Cara L. Batholomew to Thomas Green III, $495,000.
7008 Birchbark Lane, Mechanicsville; Linda F. Payne to Casey J. Wozniak, $275,000.
9365 Braxton Way, Mechanicsville; Peter B. Holleran to Daniel Thomas Angelidis, $445,000.
11115 Bugle Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas Hampton to Megan Gasser, $270,000.
15586 S Cedar Creek Lane, Montpelier; Ervin H. Mueller III, trustee to Bruce W. Strong Jr., $436,111.
10477 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Ross Gilson, $549,831.
8016 Creekside Village, Mechanicsville; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Tracey F. Lloyd, $192,000.
6339 Dahlia Court, Mechanicsville; Juan Jose Mosegul to Justin T. Burke, $242,950.
7993 Dominon Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Adam Abresch to Kelsey Parshall, $255,000.
8064 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Lindsay P. King to Jennifer L. Gray, $285,000.
13356 Folly Trail Place, Ashland; Thomas E. Green III, trustee to Hyo J. Lee, $357,000.
14536 Foxford Lane, Glen Allen; Roy E. Lee to John L. Atkinson, $990,000.
9195 Grace Manor Court, Mechanicsville; Joann L. Anderson to Justin Paraiso, $317,000.
13221 Greenwood Church Road, Ashland; Eric J. Pair to Brett Connor Kody, $750,000.
7052 Hanna Drive, Mechanicsville; ERAWHA LLC to Erin M. Matthews, $268,500.
10258 Henderson Hall Road, Mechanicsville; Michael H. Rydel to Raymond John Walker, $424,950.
18298 Hewlett Road, Beaverdam; Andrew S. Baker to Daniel M. McDonald, $510,000.
9840 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Kenley D. Conley, $279,950.
9197 Hunters Chase Drive, Mechanicsville; Allen D. Bareford Jr. to Darlene Denise Baker, $327,000.
9236 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Rebecca Lynn McNicol, $486,155.
9069 Kings Charter Drive, Mechanicsville; Steven C. Butler, trustee to Brian Reid, $412,000.
6463 Lakevista Circle, Mechanicsville; Emily A. Post to David P. McGhee, $247,500.
233 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Daniel D. McKee, $400,715.
13161 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Harry Buck Frasier Jr., $559,838.
9373 Marne Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Scott A. Newton, $346,957.
6044 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Vince A. Orlandi to Theresa N. Broom, $399,950.
5223 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Neuman to James S. Harper, $245,000.
9452 Morrisdale Way, Mechanicsville; Alexander E. Makel III to Kraig T. Marvin, $370,000.
11497 New Town Court, Glen Allen; Brandon Brakstad to Neal Wagner, $335,000.
9946 Orchard Meadow Road, Mechanicsville; Scott Elliott to Michael J. Darcy, $435,000.
12624 Pin Oaks Estates Drive, Glen Allen; Dante A. Diorio to Jeremy Swift, $630,000.
4426 Pleasant Oaks Lane, Mechanicsville; James W. Atkins Jr. to Erik Michael Urm, $297,000.
13809 Providence Grace Lane, Ashland; Artan Cami to Marion Williams, $378,000.
7475 Quiet Caper Court, Mechanicsville; Hanover Holdings LLC to Robert Cunningham, $353,800.
6000 Saber Court, Mechanicsville; Maeike Elger Zoet to Derek Alan Moyer, $230,000.
7315 Shannondale Road, Mechanicsville; Richard J.Bonistalli to Shannon Marie Bajer, $507,000.
7866 Silktree Place, Mechanicsville; Myron R. Kemp to Nathan D. Adams, $309,950.
5495 Smithy Court, Mechanicsville; Arlene Gonzalez to Jennifer Lee Ball, $295,000.
9053 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Stephen Holloway, $328,860.
13938 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Randall J. Bischoff to Justin Gilman, $339,950.
10262 Stratford Hall Court, Mechanicsville; Daniel L. Bratcher to John Taylor Stevens Jr., $370,250.
125 Sunny Drive, Ashland; Roberta K. Warren to Dawn M. Walker, $228,000.
6020 Swans Lane, Mechanicsville; Stephen D. D'Adamo Jr. to David Paul Demascole, $739,950.
9300 Sweetmeadow Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to William Randal Newberry, $435,670.
7489 Thebrix Court, Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Atkinson to Jessica L. Norman, $370,000.
7950 Toms Drive, Mechanicsville; Ellis Realty LLC to MAAC Realty LLC, $2,802,800.
7994 Walking Stick Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael G. Fonseca to Lorolyn A. Strauss, $385,000.
8405 Wenton Circle, Mechanicsville; John D. Savage Jr. to Lawrence Pope Jr., $565,000.
11321 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Kenneth Payton, $279,990.
7232 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Amelia M. Croswell, $324,371.
7246 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Karen M. Hosford, $374,487.
POWHATAN
2065 Bienvenue Place, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Christopher J. Bernard, $455,350.
2051 Eastwood Ridge Drive, Moseley; Donald Lush Moore III to David Ray Brown, $354,000.
3122 French Hill Drive, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Garland D. Jeter, $825,000.
3397 Hughes Creek Road, Powhatan; Robert B. Hawkes to Carlos Alexis Membreno, $270,000.
1624 Indian Pipe Court, Powhatan; Donald J. Rawlings to Wendy Louise Bales-Clark, $425,000.
1767 Kisra Lane, Powhatan; Manage This LLC to Bradley R. Beard, $300,000.
4394 Lynnecross Court, Powhatan; Christopher T. Gravely to Jennifer V. Covais, $328,000.
3845 Mill Mount Drive, Powhatan; L. Benton Mize III to Richard R. Riddell, $425,000.
4248 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Matthew R. Kenney to Richard E. Mathews, $235,000.
4173 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Christopher James Hughes to Justin T. Wingate, $227,000.
1888 Rock Point Drive, Powhatan; Elizabeth F. Morris to Gary Best, $337,000.
2038 Valley Springs Court, Powhatan; Warner Randall Burgess Sr. to James Ray, $494,000.
2022 Walnut Tree Place, Powhatan; William F. Lane to Brian Campbell, $303,000.
GOOCHLAND
1312 Autumn Breeze Drive, Oilville; Mark Haynes to Bland L. Motley, $551,500.
12252 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Randy Lee Thompson, $645,687.
1261 Cardwell Road, Crozier; Christina R. Marmarou to Brandon Eckel Mackey, $392,500.
272 Creekmore Place, Goochland; Legault Homes LLC to Susan M. Bradley, $389,520.
1892 Fairground Road, Maidens; Wade H. Martin Jr. to Jeffrey M. Corbin, $560,000.
3933 Fouree Farms Lane, Columbia; Christopher Lee Hornstra to Emanuel Alexander Jarrell, $250,000.
569 Hill Grove Road, Manakin Sabot; David O'Leary to Robert Edwin Wadkins, $665,000.
881 Kempston Lane, Goochland; Boone Homes Inc. to Susan Cox, $743,384.
691 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Christopher M. McCarthy, trustee to Jorge O. Mendoza, $385,000.
1555 Rock Castle Road, Goochland; Annette B. Jones to Johnny Dean Taylor, $540,000.
528 Three Chopt Road, Manakin Sabot; Forouhar Javidi Sharifi to Jose G. Gomez Escalera, $350,000.
6093 Venable Road, Kents Store; William T. Norman to Norman Funeral Chapel Inc., $300,000.
708 Woodson Place, Manakin Sabot; John Ragone to James Edward Crawley, $466,000.
Petersburg
108 E Fillmore St.; Tristan Lueking to Camilla Calloway, $224,500.
1909 Powhatan Ave.; Sedechap Inc. to Consuela M. Miley, $151,000.
1938 Windsor Road; Yvonne Shenike Perry to Jessica Kay Teagle, $198,000.
DINWIDDIE
14917 Cox Road, Church Road; Michael R. Davis Jr. to George Wade Wills, $225,000.
27007 Fort Emory Road, Petersburg; H.L. Henshaw Construction Inc. to Dustin Nase, $272,000.
14777 Halifax Road, Carson; Jerome A. Pribbenow to Michael J. Babukovic, $175,000.
7323 Karissa Farm Drive, Church Road; Gary E. Houts to Stuart Roland Dobb III, $310,000.
3914 Lee Blvd., Dinwiddie; Grant C. Gleason to Richard T. Lay, $195,375.
6607 Squirrel Level Road, Petersburg; Levy R. McGee Jr. to Dwight F. Drew, $219,950.
19600 Turkey Run Place, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to John Judson Ochtyun, $299,900.
11900 White Oak Road, Ford; David V. Monto to Nick D. Ellett, $430,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
300 Comstock Drive; Steven P. Kolev to Jyothi Shanbhag, $348,000.
904 E Ellerslie Ave.; Richard E. Blake to Derek G. Taylor, $228,000.
212 Mooreman Ave.; Amanda Alexandra Kapp to Samantha N. Blansfield, $180,000.
508 Walnut Ave.; Robert I. Schwarz IV to Emily Clarke, $219,000.
HOPEWELL
514 Gravatt Ave.; National Glass LLC to Alison M. Ford, $187,350.
3405 N. Radford Drive; John P. McComber to Sterling T. Clifton, $217,400.
620 Yellowstone Drive; Brenda Louise Ange to Demetrice Wilkins, $220,000.
NEW KENT
8816 Black Creek Road, Quinton; Hanti Atallah to Sarah Cooper, $442,500.
11400 Brickshire Lane, Providence Forge; Charles A. Fleming Jr. to Brian P. Walter, $395,950.
13823 Cypress Drive, Lanexa; Deborah J. Rae to Arville W. Ashe, $199,200.
1444 Dispatch Station Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction to Kyle Loving, $335,000.
6240 Hickory Road, Quinton; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David B. Nutt, $159,000.
5203 Linkshire Lane, Providence Forge; Brian L. Hudnall to Christopher E. Myers, $425,000.
4107 Old Nottingham Road, Quinton; Derek Anthony Gresko to Kevin D. Kornegay, $335,000.
7945 Quinton Court, Quinton; James L. Bennett to Chrystal G. Hamby, $246,000.
9086 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Benjamin Shawn Morrison, $240,463.
9715 Sherwood Drive, Quinton; Asby Wayne Hill to John E. Washington, $370,000.
3443 Vaidens Pond Road, Lanexa; Richard C. Wertel to Kirsten Michele Krawczyk, $319,900.
1410 Yakima Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction to Casey Elaine Claytor, $455,418.
PRINCE GEORGE
6900 Birchett Drive, Prince George; Loretta W. Faulknier to Jennifer M. Faulknier, $220,000.
3700 Danbury Drive, Hopewell; Brenda J. Kirk to Andrew Coghill, $150,000.
1601 Johns Road, Carson; Ernest E. Dillard to Stewart T. Krimm, $258,000.
3343 Old Wood Road, South Prince George; Richard A. Monk to Cher Chisholm, $193,000.
7594 Rolling Hill Road, Hopewell; Mar-Mal Renters LLC to Luz N. Rivera, $244,400.
Charles city
50.91 acres; Adkins Road Properties LLC to Leonardo Reyes, $155,000.
Parcel; Charles R. Tench Jr. to Jose IVan Fernandez, $250,000.
AMELIA
15901 Dunn St., Amelia Court House; Dunn Street LLC to Aubyn H. Jones, $200,000.
16630 Jefferson St., Amelia Court House; Robert A. Acampora to Michael J. Acampora, $240,000.
10550 Redfield Drive, Amelia Court House; Brett G. Arey to Joseph Matla, $275,000.
CAROLINE
7138 Azalea Drive, Ruther Glen; Jeffrey Price to Kayla Marie Richardson, $190,000.
7150 Azalea Drive, Ruther Glen; Rubert Glenn Parrish to Joshua S. Kaopua, $199,000.
17138 Camellia Drive, Ruther Glen; Bryon W. Campbell to Jeffrey K. Gibson, $309,900.
14384 Crystal Court, Woodford; Margaret E. Mills to Wayne Surles, $273,434.
18335 Democracy Ave., Ruther Glen; James M. Lily to Nicholas Re, $222,500.
20047 Herring Creek Road, Ruther Glen; Infiiniti Marketing & Invetment LL to Anthony Percell Gibbs, $397,000.
7126 Quarters Road, Woodford; Walt's Construction Inc. to Osman Adonay Escobar, $239,900.
6640 Sacagawea St., Ruther Glen; Brandon Michael White to Tawaan L. Brown, $300,000.
26097 Townfield Drive, Port Royal; Anna Snoddy, devisee to David A. Kinnan, $159,900.
148 Yorktown Drive, Ruther Glen; Zachary David Dieck to James Russo Clayton III, $247,500
CUMBERLAND
11 acres; Gail S. Love to William Duane Cecil, $200,000.
Lot 13, Fairview Farms; Corinne Thompson to Theresa W. Adcock, $174,000.
KING AND QUEEN
2 parcels; Benjamin D. Scott to Andrew B. Andrews, $374,000.
Parcel; John Page Ball et als to John Page Ball, $333,333.33.
KING WILLIAM
203 Blake Lane, Aylett; Jacob W. Lewis to James Lemaster Jr., $243,000.
36 Devonshire Drive, Aylett; Lucas J. Herndon to Brandy Thayer, $310,000.
2205 Forest Court, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Stephanie Nagel, $188,950.
16331 King William Road, King William; Joshua D. Kelly, executor to Dylan Hatch, $185,000.
226 Manquin Drive, Aylett; John H. Amos to Chancelor Vangorder, $239,950.
721 Oak Springs Drive, Aylett; Kelly T. Clifton to James W. Melton III, $215,000.
72 Pamunkey Road, King William; M. Porch Construction LLC to Annmarie Durr, $230,000.
4767 W River Road, Aylett; M. Porch Construction LLC to Mark A. Connerly, $362,000.
2214 Silver St., Aylett; Nino Panzarella to Rudolph W. Paige, $265,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
91 Desmonde Lane; M.J. Freeman to Constance E. Willoughby, $200,000.
210 Indian Springs Road; John K. Martins to Sterling N. Ranson Jr. trustee, $419,000.
110 Patrick Henry Drive; Gary Michael Thompson to Joyce J. Elmore, $255,000.
Unit 2, Building 20 Wyndham Plantation Condominium; Beverly Bretana Austin to Geoffrey C. Lambert, trustee, $260,500.
JAMES CITY
5801 Allegheny Court, Williamsburg; Nicholas A. Schmidt to Michael Christopher Canning, $315,000.
9483 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to David D. Gomez, $257,775.
9250 Barnes Road, Toano; W. Scott Cowles to Jonathan Hoof, $449,999.
103 Branscome Blvd., Williamsburg; Jay H. Everson to Kaden Robert Cline, $359,000.
5580 Brixton, Williamsburg; Gregory A. Addington to Monique A. Addington, $388,000.
3465 Captain Wynne Drive, Williamsburg; St. Joseph Construction LLC to Quentin Patrick Ray, $423,500.
139 Carriage Road, Williamsburg; Emma M. Rigau to Randy Houska, $225,000.
6319 Chancery Lane, Williamsburg; Sally A. Taylor to David E. Thiel, $355,000.
113 Clarendon Court, Williamsburg; JRJ Real Estate Ventures LLC to NT Investments LLC, $657,000.
4080 Coronation, Williamsburg; Patrick Raymond to Patricia R. Van Zandt, trustee, $350,000.
109 Crescent Circle, Williamsburg; Jason Sweatman to Alfred P. Canepa, $346,900.
501 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; Patricia Kiley Killiany, trustee to Richard C. Mayfield, $285,000.
400 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; Daniel R. Quarles to Mark E. Butcher, $460,000.
313 Frances Thacker, Williamsburg; Robert W. Ohly Jr. to Thomas M. Shriver, $725,000.
127 Great Glen, Williamsburg; Christopher G. Smitte to Emeterio Herce, $367,500.
106 Harrops Glen, Williamsburg; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Gary William Kite, $265,000.
169 Heritage Point, Williamsburg; Joseph S. Capurso to Jennifer Filter, $499,900.
128 Indigo Dam Road, Williamsburg; Lee B. McLeod to Kyle Frederick Itterly, $260,000.
2852 Jonas Profit Trail, Williamsburg; Michael L. Spearman to Martin Eric Juco Concepcion, $369,000.
4524 Kingston Court, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Laura Lynn Costello, $515,000.
3303 Leighton Blvd., Toano; Edward M. Gibson III to Bryan S. Velez, $387,000.
3963 Lord Dunmore Drive, Williamsburg; Francis Hefner to George C. Tally Jr., $370,000.
7529 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Heather Martin Cline, $249,005.
3600 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Greggory Scott Vick, $383,355.
3632 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Michael Spoloric, $330,160.
1107 Monarch, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to John M. Manuli Jr., $242,530.
2223 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; Richard L. Baur Jr. to Gwendolyn J. Bamford, $560,000.
109 Nice Drive, Williamsburg; Gerald E. Lewis to Joshua Allen, $299,900.
3225 Oak Branch, Toano; Richard E. Hibbett to Leisha A. Hibbett, $547,000.
3308 Oxmor Court, Williamsburg; Kristen V. Griffith to Carrie Rook, $278,000.
3916 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; James M. Robertson to Dillon Carroll Temples, $550,000.
204 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Meghan H. Berard, $210,030.
4763 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Zaremba Center for Estate Planning and Elder Law PLLC, successory trustee to Corey B. Hayes, $349,900.
226 Robertson St., Williamsburg; John A. Perez Jr. to Steven Glazer, $325,000.
108 Royal Sydney, Williamsburg; Stephanie L. Fisher, trustee to Railton M. Anderson, $615,000.
4951 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Matthew S. Bittner, $433,998.
2816 Skewer Court, Williamsburg; Esther H. Trask to Koffi N. Assila, $325,000.
535 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; Lysa Lynne Schwartz Byham to Ashley R. Walker, $203,000.
6215 St. John's Wood, Williamsburg; Bruce W. Morrell to Andrew C. Edwards, $322,000.
813 Tahoe Trail, Williamsburg; Edna C. Parnell to Janet Claire Brantley, $192,000.
107 The Maine, Williamsburg; Martin Erwin to David Chin, $397,000.
Unit 20-2002, Braemar Creek at Greensprings Plantation; Craig A. Marshall to John E. Hall, $173,575.
4405 Wadsworth St., Williamsburg; John D. Tobias to Susan L. Mason, $329,500.
6563 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Robert John Saccaro, $399,590.
3472 Westham Lane, Toano; Kyle Stephen Loving to Allison Jane Fonner, $215,000.
67 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Frederick S. Nicoll to Catherine M.D. Chapman, $295,000.
6560 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to William Chester Luther, $430,000.