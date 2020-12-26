Property Transfers

4210 Treely Rd; Stacy Oliver D Jr to Martinez Roberto Aparicio, $185,000.

16101 Turquoise Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jones Ro-Derick L and Tina L, $438,000.

17531 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Webster Jolan, $337,700.

18261 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to McCabe Robert and Krystle, $452,050.

13605 Vance Dr; Tingen C D Aka Hartman C T to Goode Danielle D and Goode J, $229,000.

7824 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hill Jessica L, $248,365.

14912 Walnut Bend Rd; Walker Justin T and Lyndee M to Hogan Michael F and Silyia G, $375,000.

21408 Warren Av; Finch Scott Sr to Harvey Judith B and Manz M H, $195,000.

14802 Watermill Lake Tl; Gise Keith F to McCue Melody, $256,000.

6728 Welara Rn; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to McSorley Thomas L and Rita, $386,950.

2601 Whispering Oaks Pl; Flynn Dennis D and Patience S to Latham Anne C, $280,000.

4601 Willesden Rd; Freeburger Barron D and Connie E to Bamacaybamaca Julio H, $210,000.