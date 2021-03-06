Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for King & Queen will be in future editions.
Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
17-1/2 N 17th St; 17-5 Llc to N 17th St Llc, $326,300.
1115 N 23rd St; Rivers Robert B to Wimer Tyler, $322,000.
827 N 27th St; Shankles Brett T to Lewis Rose M, $321,000.
707 N 30th St; Hill Jessie M to Crabtree Kendra, $185,000.
413 N 33rd St; Upside Investments Llc to Granese Jarrod P, $379,500.
1506 N 35th St; Cava Capital Llc to Fair Dominique M, $194,950.
1500 W 41st St; Ritter William And to Shehan Thomas F III, $420,000.
501 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U11; Shore Ronald J And Norma Jo Trs to Flowers Rebecca Fiona, $212,000.
2109 Bainbridge St; Majkovic Adis to Pressley J L, $186,000.
5400 Bewdley Road; Chapman Mary-Kathryn And to Turner Selwyn H IV, $840,000.
1806 Blair St; Talley Hill Betsy R And to Jimenez Anthony, $225,000.
2909 E Broad St; Jackson Ralph E and Lurlene P to A Solodar Properties Llc, $261,000.
5009 Bromley Lane; 1st Fletcher Properties Llc to Harris Jennifer, $399,950.
4916 Bryce Lane; Arreaga Melber Antonio De Leon to Hernandez Mariana, $218,000.
3200 Carolina Ave; Schultz Jancie And to Wrigley Darren A And Annabel, $365,000.
1354 Castleton Road; Sharp Sidney J to Ohern William Scott, $262,500.
407 S Cherry St, U102; Victory Apartments Llc to Ramos Cristian Alberto, $355,000.
3110 Cottingham Road; Deblock Robert J Sr And to Deblock Gregory J, $170,000.
1218 Decatur St; Burke Dane and Leslie to Nordheim Neil, $150,000.
5410 Dorchester Road; Lannon Thomas Wayne And Tina R to Schneider Bernard F, $455,000.
8541 Elm Road; Brown Carl H and Tanisha to Artisan Design Properties Llc, $225,000.
10441 Epsilon Road; Us Bank Trust Na Trs to Patterson Ian Randolph, $245,000.
503 Fourqurean Lane; Morris Quintin to Cross Lacette, $220,000.
1625 German School Road; NVR Inc to Noble Joseph W, $311,636.
220 W Graham Road; Ckc Holdings Inc to Robertson Eric Walker, $310,000.
7703 Granite Hall Ave; Ragland Cynthia M to Sztraicher Jacob, $348,000.
2818 Griffin Ave; Willoughby Kevin R And Nicole L to Wojohn William H, $343,005.
3137 Grove Ave; Martin Burfend Elizabeth And to Robertson Nathan R And Lauren A, $960,000.
509 N Hamilton St, Uj; Gregg William L And Kimberly A to Hasenstab Mary Suzanne, $227,000.
6310 Hanover Ave; McQuiddy Scott N And J Berkeley to Kramer Jennifer M, $555,500.
1101 Haxall Pt, U909; Eight Dragons Llc to Maglin Holly C, $227,000.
3829 Hickory Road; Johnson Mark C And Laura H to Waelti Karin Trust Trustee, $302,000.
1501 Irby Dr; Von Paulhus Bedelia to Fisher Hayley E, $238,000.
3419 Kensington Ave, Ub; Bluestein Brett S to 3419b Kensington Llc, $236,000.
1952 Lansing Ave; Waterland Alfred F IV to Schneider Jared R, $315,000.
1203 Libbie Ave; Carter Clinton S Jr and Suzanne E to Armistead Nathaniel Lemaster IV, $476,000.
7305 Longview Dr; Roberts Michael A And Gabrielle to Chadbourne Everett D II, $435,000.
2414 Maplewood Ave; Shea Brian D And Ashlie J to King Caleb And Holtzman Hannah, $520,000.
3306 Maryland Ave; Nelson Richard to B and G Investment Llc, $155,000.
3300 Monument Ave; Brunckhorst Barbara Trustee to Range Allison L, $860,000.
4208 New Kent Ave; Merritt Melinda to Whmg Llc, $285,000.
6218 Nicolet Road; Klonowski Paula J to Gowda Meghana, $230,000.
1414 Nottoway Ave; Elfner Mary A And to Ciucci Adrian J, $275,500.
825 Old Denny St; Thomas Lorraine H to Tejeda Devonte, $220,000.
3105 P St; Maya Va Llc to Lemire Sebastian, $342,000.
4000 Park Ave; Christmas John C And to Patel Nirav Kirit, $677,525.
802 Pepper Ave; Judkins Lee Anne to Lee Elizabeth Preston, $280,000.
5410 Princess Ella Lane; Dunson Michael T to Morris Derrick, $205,000.
2211 Rosewood Ave; Vromans Leslie to Ellington Elizabeth A, $379,900.
20 N Sheppard St; Ellett Gordon B to Merrick Jaclyn E, $350,000.
913 State St; Ingram Howard B And to Jenkins Carl H, $190,000.
4630 Stuart Ave; Naugle Scott A Trustee And to Davis Jacob And Todaro Danielle, $404,000.
1012 Taylor Ave; Bunch Richard E and Victoria to Kegley Lee Pearson, $380,000.
3852 Traylor Dr; Greenwood Andrea to Odette Kristine E and Jonathan M, $510,000.
1213 Wallace St; Gao Yilan to CcrII Holdings Llc, $189,950.
1512 West Ave; Zaslav Kenneth R And to Schewel Laura B, $1,395,000.
1607 Wilmington Ave; Scagnelli Janet M to Traeger James Sebastian Trust, $710,000.
HENRICO
8621 Ackley Ave, Henrico; Genivest Llc to Milligan Nora, $262,500.
5217 Aldenbrook Way, Glen Allen; Wilson Antywone and Qiyenda Hill to Azimdjanov Doniyor K, $665,000.
2513 Arrington Rd, Henrico; Hickok John Jeffrey to Skinner Nicholas E, $257,000.
2305 Bailey Dr, Henrico; Goldsby Joseph C and Katherine B to Kneebone Todd C and Jane E, $170,000.
4911 Bangor Ct, Henrico; Perkins Sarah K to Phelps Calvin J, $239,950.
1829 Bellamy Pl, Glen Allen; Lin Yue Yun to Lin Xue Shen, $305,000.
5200 Belva Rd, Glen Allen; Tu Kim L to Parsons William and Carol, $540,000.
1003 Bevridge Rd, Henrico; Wallmeyer William S and Mary A to Farrar Andrew S, $370,000.
12132 Blairmont Ct, Glen Allen; Perkins Wesley S to Sharma Deepak and Shalu, $711,000.
2417 Boyle Ave, Henrico; Roberts James J III to Able and Done Right Inc, $165,000.
9517 Brant Ln, Glen Allen; Kline Kevin Michael and Alisa Banks to Zakaria Mariam, $264,000.
8607 Broadway Ave, Henrico; Able and Done Right Inc to Bellamy Rashad and Engoh, $325,000.
3904 Brownstone Blvd, Glen Allen; Hendrick Ronald J and Wendy J to Clasbey Kevin Trustee, $405,000.
2604 Caitlin Ct, Henrico; Kendal-Wilson Lynne to Patel Chintankumar and Amit and Niraj I Bhagat, $294,425.
1306 Careybrook Dr, Henrico; Nguyen Tuan Q and Mike Luu to Gokmen Hazal, $318,500.
4700 Cedar Branch Ct, Glen Allen; Eckert James B and Jennifer A to Dilworth Sarah and Jarom, $390,200.
5406 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Whitaker Robert C to Tsai Jason and Carly A Shaia, $225,000.
203 Chiappa Rd, Sandston; Warriner Lee Ann and David G Sutherland to Sanders Aleric, $210,000.
11625 Coachmans Carriage Pl, Glen Allen; Truong Duc M and Gladys A Young to Tran Mai Thanh and Ngoc Thanh, $470,000.
1922 Colgate Ave, Henrico; Dillon Jeffrey P and Kimberly A Brundage to Vu Tien C, $435,000.
4904 Cord Ct, Glen Allen; Wride Jeffrey Lynn and Karen to Alder David L and Michelle W, $220,000.
3523 Corrotoman Rd, Glen Allen; Blackwell Jeffrey M and Duane K to Rosenthal Toby S Trustee, $455,000.
5201 Coxson Rd, Henrico; Booth Kevin K to Abe Prosie, $234,950.
2321 Crowncrest Dr, Henrico; Cioffi Denise M to Mooney Christine and Graham C Driscoll, $300,000.
3067 Danrett Ln, Henrico; Hill Frederick L and Venita to Branch Tracey Yvette, $285,000.
9103 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Davis Stephanie to Jones Ginger, $182,000.
5601 Drayton Dr, Glen Allen; Ambler Patricia M to Lin De and Yuhua Zou, $295,000.
9111 Dunncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Hahn Suzanne M to Arshad Sahrash, $310,500.
132 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Austin Stephen Marty to Norris Chanelle D, $152,688.
9307 Erlwood Rd, Henrico; Caravati Charles Michael to George Justin Patrick and Kathleen Gehring, $796,000.
10229 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Armentrout Betty A Estate to Abse Edward M and Julie, $284,950.
611 Fayette Ave, Henrico; Istoda Properties Llc to Hewlett John, $178,000.
1211 Forest Ave, Henrico; Byle Steven and Jennifer to Sweeney William G Jr and Elisabeth Q, $430,000.
6203 W Franklin St, Henrico; Nygren John A and Rosalind R to Brailsford Daniel Tompkins and Jane Cartwright, $370,000.
10303 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Leake Mark W and Diane C Leake to Vollmer Brenda L, $307,500.
2433 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va, $160,000.
112 E Gray St, Sandston; Hall Sarah to Lee Georgiana Iesha, $180,000.
3938 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Smith Walter L Jr and Theresa Wilkerson, $255,538.
1725 Harvest Grove Lane, Henrico; NVR Inc to Wilson Tondamia, $296,625.
112 Hawk Nest Ct, Henrico; Carter Alvin and Dyani to Goodman Aaron Taylor and Tiffany P Perry, $420,000.
12356 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Ponniah Grace Anusha and Shijulin Suraj, $597,870.
5415 Hickory Ann Dr, Glen Allen; Montague Melissa P to Marshall Casey M, $485,000.
421 Hollybrook Ridge Ln, Henrico; Clayton Lamont R to Bynum Lanice J, $170,000.
2381 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Skiles Brian Keith to Lubash Michael Joseph III and Erin Elizabeth Swails, $320,000.
2112 Ingleside Ave, Henrico; Terry Delores V to Artiglia Jesse Ray Aldo, $175,000.
1105 Ironington Rd, Henrico; Platinum Premier Properties Corporation to Lunsford Caleb B, $259,000.
2600 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Allison Roy M Estate to Watson-Phillips Diana R, $198,000.
1421 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Lee Gary C and Leslie M, $318,107.
1101 Lake Ave, Henrico; Mitchell Charlie and Eileen G to Krumbein Mary N, $427,000.
1402 Landis Dr, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Benavides Maria B Obando, $240,585.
2618 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Arthur H Llc, $274,990.
1720 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Peters Forrest O III and D S to Elder Rosalind, $276,000.
5906 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Holowaychuk Trevor Ryan, $243,480.
4905 Laurie Ln, Henrico; Williams-Tyler Rosalyn G to Bonner Patricia, $185,000.
624 Lenten Rose Pl, Henrico; Smith Ariel T to Fleming Tracie, $224,000.
2510 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Taylor Joleen Rae to Patterson John and Marie, $440,000.
1605 Littleton Blvd, Henrico; Namrata Properties Llc to Roberts Cole P and B N Figueroa, $295,000.
5078 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Gopalakurup Arun and K Mohanachandran, $487,000.
6212 Manaford Cir, Glen Allen; Wiesinger Isle M Estate to Stewart James T and Marta R, $525,000.
2404 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Bushey Bradley G to Goel Aman S, $265,000.
900 Masters Row, Glen Allen; Expert Capital Corporation to Thornton Annette and Elte, $153,000.
5413 McFall Ct, Glen Allen; Liu Hui and Hu Yang to Thomas Joseph Luke, $617,650.
1205 Mill Reef Ct, Sandston; Rodriguez Anthony D and Lisa M to Fortune-Deuber Jacob N and Autumn N Adkins, $210,000.
5508 Millwheel Ln, Henrico; McMahan Brooke W to Young Delvin, $226,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U406, Henrico; Suyes David R Jr Trustee to Rios Lillian Reyes and Miriam Laureano, $178,500.
7806 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Allen William K Jr to Wilkinson Emily Katlyn and Shane D, $295,000.
3801 Nightmuse Way, Glen Allen; Marshall Jeffrey and Kristy Trustees to Patel Hemantkumar and Jagruti, $650,000.
109 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Jude Tandika J, $218,914.
4953 Old Main St, Henrico; Silva Michael R and Ashley N Hart to Heiberg Eric L and Jonnie Stone, $465,000.
4940 Old Main St, U508, Henrico; Stallings Charles Edwin to Wilson Thomas Guy and Rebecca Layne, $743,000.
8209 Overbury Rd, Henrico; Jones Amy P to Becton Mark D and Loree A, $359,950.
4118 E Parham Rd, Henrico; Mhh Builders Inc to Asa Real Estate Holdings Llc, $840,000.
11750 Patch Rd, Glen Allen; Groover Gordon E to Lyons Kenneth M, $175,000.
1817 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Murphy Timothy and Akthleen, $612,010.
12417 Pleasant Run Ter, Henrico; Davidson Timothy M Jr and Melissa N to Hoffmann Megan C and Gary A Shepherd, $320,000.
10799 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Williams Jeffrey and Kelly, $599,999.
2826 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Kuriakose Chandy and Praisy to Marzouk Carolin and Karam Graise and Eva Graise, $217,000.
3945 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Long Christopher S and Robin S to Hoad Angela, $420,000.
3905 River Bluffs Pl, Henrico; Mitchell Teresa Dell to Clark Latisha, $225,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U407, Henrico; Omeara Michael T and Alissa A to O'Donnell Kevin B and Lauren C Campbell, $224,000.
8713 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Sokolowski Mark and Whitney Green to McFarley Vincent Jr, $252,000.
4604 Sadler Grove Way, Glen Allen; Lu Dawen and Yuan Zhang to Cohn Daniel and Lara, $519,950.
5220 Scotsglen Dr, Glen Allen; Schmitt John R and Allison to Tuthill Josh and Ashley Damron, $470,880.
321 Seabury Ave, Sandston; Doub Tina J and S C Johnson and M Lee to Neal Stuart and Kimberly, $190,000.
7424 Settlers Ridge Ct, Henrico; Sarvay William R and Doris B to Tapscott Marion, $265,000.
317 Silver Ridge Ct, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Taylor Shana M, $245,690.
10825 Smithers Ct, Henrico; Vlasic Alfonso F Jr and Janet and Ryan A to Deringer Deborah and Earl Keith Edwards, $220,000.
2202 Spider Dr, Henrico; Dail Robin Nanette to Quach Susan and Justin Tyler Mann, $280,000.
2120 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; 2120 Staples Mill Llc to Staples Mill Partners Llc, $1,100,000.
501 Stone Dale Dr, Henrico; Lovelace George R Jr and C T to Hollis William Joseph, $265,000.
3101 Stoneman Ct, Henrico; Gardner Caryn L to Pierce Christopher, $232,000.
801 Sunderland Rd, Henrico; Rhodes Russell E and Nancy to Tuck Marshall R and Michelle L, $425,000.
2267 Thornbury Dr, Henrico; Witt Rebekah L to Gruszecki Richard J and Kerry K, $280,000.
8900 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Roblissco Llc to Siek Homes Llc, $870,000.
2659 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Southard Jeffrey C and Laura L to Whittet Linda W Trustee, $495,000.
3609 Tyverton Ct, Henrico; Sheets Mark L to Shiomichi Audrey N, $575,000.
3418 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Owusu-Akyaw Kwadwo Adu and Noelle Kelly, $540,570.
2416 Vollmer Rd, Henrico; Brewer Derrick T to Linnenbringer Michelle L, $300,000.
9110 Waterford Rhye Cir, Henrico; Dean Teresa D to Brady Bradford J and Pamela J, $299,950.
1654 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Wiliford Rebecca to Seay James G III and Lisa A Friday, $252,000.
6728 Wilber Cir, Henrico; Nugent Amanda R and John B Roberts to Atkins Ebonie Roschell, $239,000.
4853 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Gomez Emir and Dubraska Gamboa, $289,310.
2514 Williams St, Henrico; Cornell Alexandra G to Scott Elizabeth A and Timothy C, $177,500.
2125 Willowick Ln, Henrico; Chaffee Christie B and James W S Edens to Rock Jason Alec and Jocelyn Charlene, $371,500.
8010 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Hsu Li-Ping, $314,668.
113 Wootton Rd, Sandston; Crosby Daniel R Jr and Alyssa C Luebbert to Green-Ferguson Willie R, $175,500.
511 Young Dr, Sandston; Valentine Sara Elizabeth and Roquel Lee to Mitchell Alison L and Angela D Decatur, $260,000.
Chesterfield
815 Abbey Village Cr; Yeary Heather B to Smith Michael A, $295,000.
9801 Adkins Village Ln; Emerald Custom Homes Llc to Switzer Kristina K and C L, $329,665.
15106 Alderwood Lp; Melvin Theresa D to Goode Christopher Lee Sr, $285,000.
8554 Amington Ln; Mena Janie and Amado Jr to Kungu Felix and Maryanne, $414,000.
2803 Annakay Xg; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Miller Randolph S and Lona T R, $530,101.
11231 Arbor Landing Ct; Dixon Joyce Elizabeth Trustee to Steck Andrew and Eileen, $305,000.
14031 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes Mt Llc to Rudd Kit Landon and Sharon Marie, $435,475.
8318 Badestowe Ct; Patel Shivang D and Hitesha S to Trivette Michael K and Melissa C, $449,950.
1936 Bantry Dr; Bunn Joseph R and Jill A to Grafton School Incorporated, $346,500.
6121 Barrister Rd; Jenkins William H and Eileen N to Shepperson Kennecia L, $219,000.
8431 Bayfield Dr; Papps Stefanie R and Beaulier P to Mytsyk Lauren M and Mikhail H, $255,000.
8316 Beaver Bridge Rd; Manning S Elizabeth to Williamson Elizabeth Ann, $289,000.
4709 Belfield Tr; Mosley Shante S to Edmonds Shawn K and Thelma, $290,000.
10912 Bellshire Rg; Finer Homes Incorporated to Thomas Christopher R and K, $466,500.
400 Berwin Ln; NVR Inc to Herrera Alfred J and Danielle F, $353,610.
7601 Blue Cedar Dr; Etter Ronnie D to Thomsen Glenn F and Peggy P, $258,000.
2401 Bon Air Station Ln; Greene James W Jr and Kelly M to Walsh Mark Edward, $415,000.
6184 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Reid Ingrid Claire, $239,990.
10636 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Barr Electa and Elliot, $248,130.
13821 Bradley Bridge Rd; Barnett Michael D and Kristi L to Elliot Llc, $195,000.
11606 E Briar Patch Dr; Brecht Constance Webster to Cupp Mark and McCloud Laura A, $155,000.
12410 Brimfield Ln; Davis Zachary B and Davis Sara R to Hysell Amy K, $250,000.
13630 Buck Rub Dr; Vaughan Matthew Aaron to Wolford Tim R, $203,500.
12109 Bundle Rd; Sizemore Michael A Et Als to Carrillo Aramburo Adrian, $225,000.
10606 Burkwood Ct; Koval George A and Joan C to Neeley Robert J and Kelly V, $457,000.
12519 Capernwray Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Reynolds Hasahnn M and Shannon L, $700,411.
6991 Carden Park Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Long Victoria Sharon, $593,000.
1606 Carty Bay Dr; Crocker Lisa to Keener Michael R and Wingen C M, $342,500.
1731 Celia Cs; Sirota Christine E to Elliott Tamie Gail, $225,500.
11907 Channelmark Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Wright Michael and Jewel Woodson, $532,245.
15631 Chesdin Manor Dr; Hagood Mark W and Hagood M M Trs to Threatt Charita and Donte, $531,000.
5262 Chicora Dr; Wood Patrick B and Jennifer M B to Haggins Marcus, $232,000.
1517 Clear Springs Ln; Obusan Daniel B and Alda Ong A to Priest Derrick L, $289,000.
865 Club Ridge Tr; Harvey Keith L and Rae P to Herndon Larry P III and Tanya M, $380,000.
9806 Cole Mill Rd; Myers Scotty D and Karen H to Adkins Clarissa Charlotte, $257,000.
14349 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Rodriguez Jennifer M, $374,000.
10800 Corryville Rd; Robar Christopher J and Lisa A to Bediako Antoine S and Alexandra, $280,000.
4266 Cougar Tl; Hernandez Jose T and Leyda to Ramirez Chirino Juan Pablo, $309,000.
15513 Crowden Rd; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Sorley Jonathon M and Elizabeth, $460,000.
11521 Danforth Rd; Betton Matthew and Brooke to Kuzma Max Hall, $286,000.
12741 Donegal Dr; Ross Luke R and Kelly J to Tsui Alexandra, $315,000.
10913 Drayton Rd; Berrios Investments Llc to Jps Properties Llc, $160,000.
11725 Duxbury Ct; Gill Michael B and Paige Guedri to Carlson Bridget Holly, $320,000.
3831 Echoway Rd; Mulugeta Tewodros Fikry to Mercaldo Isaac, $211,000.
2331 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Hagen Lewis J III and Tiffany M, $344,195.
13512 Enon Oaks Pl; NVR Inc to Belakhdar K and Belakhdar M, $321,535.
14201 Fantail Ct; Tedder Edna L to Jaboory Adam and Alicia, $216,000.
11621 Featherstone Ct; MacDougall David G to Diveglio Amanda L, $262,500.
1701 Florence Av; Sisk Dustin R to Clark Alexandra, $198,600.
4505 Forrestal Rd; 440 Properties Llc to Townsend Jordan Edward Et Als, $259,950.
15812 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Arramreddy S and Vallem M M R, $652,000.
6711 Gills Gate Dr; Hines Eric and Darlene to Moreno Lynette, $270,000.
13030 Glenshade Dr; Soforenko Jennifer M to Stafford Karen, $315,000.
5718 Gossamer Ct; D R Horton Inc to Kelley Llc, $399,990.
11342 Great Branch Dr; Fideli Martin P and Natasha S to Mayes Jamaal R, $205,000.
1200 Greyledge Bl; Scales April to Tyler Hannah Aery, $282,500.
13841 Hailsham Cr; Turner John M and Bonnie B to Flournoy Ronald B and Kristin Y, $530,000.
7806 Hampton Summit Tr; Simms Kenneth D and Cheryl G to Adams Sarah P and Hill Matthew R, $354,000.
8113 Hartridge Dr; Smith Brandon G and Tori to Coen Kyle and Kimberly, $495,000.
1118 Hawkins Wood Cr; Wilkes Gavin P and Melissa J to Winston Thomas S IV and Teresa D, $390,500.
15718 Henningford Rd; Main Street Homes to Kent Alphonso H III and Julia B, $396,046.
11608 Hickory Landing Pl; Watson Janet McKee to Lancaster George B III and N A, $333,000.
5600 Houndmaster Rd; Barnes William J and Maureen P to Rawson Timothy and Samantha, $365,000.
3925 Huntwood Rd; Strathy Raymond L Sr to Graner P R and Alonsagay I D, $235,000.
2221 Ives Ln; Dupree Gaine W and Shirley K to Wiggins Roy, $199,950.
11921 James Overlook Cr; Murphy Tia R to Terzic Muharem and Faith C, $412,500.
7707 Jubra Dr; Dico Group Llc to Cog and Jub Holdings Llc, $180,000.
7625 Kentucky Derby Dr; Cain Jonathan D and Kimberly R to Burke Nathaniel D and Broman J M, $250,000.
5907 Kings Grove Dr; Dyson Stanley to Turnage J C Jr and Turnage J Sr, $295,000.
3830 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Lee Melita La'vette and Dennis D, $372,560.
3430 Lady Marian Ct; Suntrust Bank to Chen Zhang and Lin Meiya, $492,480.
6208 Lansgate Rd; Kropka Jason M and Amy E to Gower Blayne II and Anettra, $345,000.
6417 Ledgestone Ln; Nixon Ryan B and Jennifer L to Wagoner R Sr and Wagoner R Jr Tr, $369,000.
4216 Lind Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Lam Frank and Yang Andrew Lam, $250,690.
4542 Little Ridge Ln; Kent Alphonso H and Julia B to Willoughby Nicole L and Kevin R, $285,000.
15706 Longlands Rd; Grant Stanley C and Angela D to Rowe Patrick and Alexis, $505,000.
9507 Lost Forest Dr; Nines Sandra O to Gonzalez Silvia and Solorzano J, $233,000.
13607 Mangrove Bay Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Greene D D II and Vaughan M B, $441,500.
7118 Maple Summit Ln; Lifestyle Home Builders to Capps Thomas and Brittany, $647,219.
313 Mason Orchard Dr; NVR Inc to Edwards William R and Ruth G, $332,620.
3032 McManaway Dr; Molly Homes Llc to Stansbery-Mapp C M and Mapp K D, $255,000.
6212 Meadowburm Dr; Quezada Edgar Jose to Valiente Gamero Marcos E, $239,950.
4683 Melody Rd; Wright Donald J and Erika R to S R B Investors Llc, $195,000.
8701 Merseyside Ln; Holshouser Carrie A to Smith Brandon G and Victoria, $354,000.
12901 Mill Meadow Ct; Paz Renderos Carlos I to Minnix Paul D and Jessica R, $315,000.
12501 Misty Lake Ct; Williams C James III and E F to Johnson Emily Turner, $390,000.
9913 Mosswood Rd; Kurth Christopher and Mykael A to Adams Annelise E and Jared S, $260,000.
622 Muirfield Ct; Guinter Teresa L and Robert A to Gilmore Karen F and Roger A, $280,000.
4824 Nairn Ln; Zeh Van W and Constance C to Crawley Andre R, $365,000.
13712 Nile Rd; Sweeting David L Jr and Michelle to Lucas Steven, $268,000.
7390 Norwood Pond Pl; Gregory Jimmy M and May Sylvia G to Steinmetz John C III, $240,000.
10418 Oakshire Tr; Smith Paul D and Thelma C to McLean Michael Allen, $264,000.
9718 Old Cannon Rd; Alley Mark L and Theresa H to Hindman Timothy S and Erica N, $280,000.
1410 Old Log Tl; Dragon Jennifer E to Ogura Nano and Guerin-Williams T, $288,000.
3300 Overcreek Ln; Traditional Mtg Accept Corp to Stm Design Properties Llc, $167,000.
4004 Peregrine Rd; Price Mary C to Brown Rhyson, $230,000.
7024 Pine Orchard Ct; Edwards Patricia A to Henderson April D, $205,000.
5425 Pleasant Grove Ln; Treat Andrew K and Harding K M to Pujol Raul G and Armesto Paula M, $325,000.
14200 Pond Chase Pl; Hesser Douglas G and Marilyn E to Beauchamp Adam J and Lydia H, $615,000.
15913 Primrose Tarry Dr; McCombs Jason B and Katherine G to Watson-Peterkin Dinah, $540,000.
1831 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Rowland Pamela, $324,129.
13218 Railey Hill Dr; Larsen M A and Larsen J M Trs to Jones Graham and Casey, $565,000.
8904 Rams Crossing Ct; Clark Thomas M and Cathleen S to Garner Karen H, $395,000.
9010 Reigate Rd; Nguyen Maria Trustee to Torres Victor M and Carmen F, $490,000.
1806 Riggers Station Dr; Barbre Diane L to Walston Joseph K and Anderson R, $270,000.
13413 Riverbelle Wy; Fiore Steven M to Rollins Paul R and Molly O, $511,575.
7619 Rock Cress Dr; East Matthew and Julie to Green Randy Tada and Susan P, $640,000.
3500 Rossington Bl; Powell Leslie M Jr Et Al to Ragland Sharonda, $270,000.
6500 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to White Vanessa C, $431,650.
6707 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Magat Shaina L and Martin J B, $359,990.
3304 Rufford Ct; Wood Jeffrey S and Ashman Kate E to Crews Shaun Michael, $165,000.
9821 Salem Church Rd; Wells Wesley B and Jacqueline B to Mancinelli Rick and Tammy M, $350,000.
5855 Sara Kay Dr; Reid Sean J to Brown Michelle A, $231,000.
3503 Seven Oaks Rd; Dicocco Jacqueline M Trustee to Bowen Properties Llc, $177,400.
6205 Shelter Cove Pt; Shashaty Gloria J to Carr Karen F and Jerome D E, $380,000.
7018 Silverthread Dr; Delaney Daniel John and Nicole A to Wash William M Jr and Maralina L, $625,000.
9224 Sir Britton Dr; McNair Kevin A and Hart Alyssa to Hopson Kristin Annmarie, $389,950.
3413 South St; Weaver Donald Lee to Key Willie, $176,000.
8219 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Bass Nicole D and Garnet E Jr, $354,305.
13725 Spyglass Hill Cr; Olsen Melissa to Ritz Kenneth R and Tollison K J, $378,000.
17407 Stafford Park Ct; McDonald Timothy and Haney S L to Snider Kendyl Lane and Brandon C, $450,000.
17618 Stafford Park Pt; Connelly Charles B Jr and C A to Council Cooper B and Ashley U, $470,000.
1400 Stone River Rd; Marinio Joan M to Doum Matthew C and Melissa S, $254,950.
14437 Sulphur Springs Tr; Langford Price Douglas to Fideli Natasha S and Martin P, $281,000.
7410 Summerleaf Ct; White Walter T Jr and Carolyn A to Castro Francisco Ruano, $200,000.
11000 Sydelle Dr; Shomaker John F III and Rosemary to Duke Gabriel J and Rachel, $325,000.
9841 Taylor Rd; Schaberg Gary W and Ann P to Brickley Matthew and Stephanie, $448,000.
13324 Thornridge Ln; Anthony Emma to Charlwood Jacob and Scarlet, $278,000.
4413 Tosh Ln; Taylor Connie to Bronson Floyd, $350,000.
6001 Tranquil Ln; Aery Hannah Carolyn-Margaret to Vasquez Ortiz Orlando A, $205,000.
5749 Tuskwillow Dr; Davadi Homes Inc to Lyn Teshia, $292,000.
4700 Twin Cedars Rd; Trail Brandon M and Elizabeth S to Crump Freddie Jr and Tina C, $305,000.
7206 Velvet Antler Dr; Bass Garnett Jr and Hayes N D to Harshaw Christina Marie, $234,000.
3060 Vistapoint Rd; Holder James Eric to Schoop Justin A and Stephanie L, $440,000.
11219 Walkmill Reach Tl; Taylor Patrick D and Peggy Q to Sobataka Jason Scott and Jessica, $395,000.
9330 Wareham Pl; Gunn Tyler Kevin to Martinez Adrian R and Veronica M, $225,000.
14903 Watermill Lake Tl; Powell Andrew W to Turner Juan, $255,000.
4851 Wedgemere Rd; Bellamy-Arvin Yvonne Coleman to Liles Leigh M, $235,500.
3904 West Cr; Record Carmella to Cebula Joseph G and Allison, $247,500.
12507 Whispering Wy; Brumfield Kevin E to Lawson Jared and Lilah Solo, $252,400.
3500 Wicklow Ln; Brown Jerry W and Elizabeth B to Sapini Patrick and Hogan F T, $427,000.
4913 Winding Branch Rd; Ligatti Matthew R Et Als to Hebron Michael L Jr and Dennise, $505,000.
2311 Winterfield Rd; Anderson Kimberly Karole to Luth Christopher and Brittany, $425,000.
2928 Woodbridge Crossing Dr; Strickland Paul E Sr to Neptune Sonia A, $150,000.
12437 Wynnstay Ln; Harper Sherry L to Zaremba Randi L and Melanie G, $640,000.
HANOVER
10340 Agecroft Manor Court, Mechanicsville; Maureen Keys to Gerald E. Gee Jr., $318,000.
7307 Ann Cabell Lane, Mechanicsville; Mae H. Debruin to Christopher Dalton Smith, $275,000.
8009 Arnoka Road, Mechanicsville; Gail B. Ellis to William L. Flannagan, $220,000.
10184 Atlee Ridge Road, Mechanicsville; Noah J. Johnson to Alexander N. Houff, $275,000.
6291 Banshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Anthony Dewayne Luck to Sharyn M. Escobar, $265,000.
9236 Beaverdam Trail, Mechanicsville; Jacob Joseph Lang to Talia K. Frye, $265,000.
8073 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Samuel M. Lewis to Kamal Ahmed, $283,500.
3201 Black Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Lewis Patrick Shobe, trustee to Michael Thomas Leber, $285,000.
9397 Blakeridge Ave., Mechanicsville; Brenda Trimmer Savage, trustee to William Scott Crawford, $322,500.
8028 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Phillip Lee Swett, $518,670.
9077 Brevet Lane, Mechanicsville; Elena Giambanco to Stephen Taylor Jones, $420,000.
6309 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; William A. Latham to Hunter C. Renick, $399,900.
506 Chapman St., Ashland; Gene R. Carter to Audrey Germane, $335,900.
16329 Chiswell Lane, Beaverdam; Jeffrey L. Scribner Jr. to Jeff A. Hutchinson, $219,000.
15150 Clazemont Road, Montpelier; David M. Moore Jr. to David Patrick Asher, $381,000.
8243 Creekside Bluffs Lane, Mechanicsville; William A. Penny to Jessica R. Garcia, $219,900.
4340 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; William H. Gathright Sr. to Irene Theresa Sedillo, $264,000.
Dominion Court Office Condominium; James Harrison Moncure to Stafford Real Estate LLC, $250,000.
8056 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Anora J. Suber to Jessica M. Nunnally, $281,250.
13072 Farrington Road, Ashland; William C. Morgan to Stephanie Agee, $650,000.
6354 Foxrock Lane, Mechanicsville; Janet K. Lewis, trustee to Steven D. Gruber, $275,000.
122 Giddy Up Lane, Ashland; Lisa Cook to Sara V. Magee, $380,000.
6387 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Stephanie R. Purcell to Christine W. Mitchell, $250,000.
7324 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Case S. Chapman to Parth Bipinbhai Patel, $377,000.
12113 Hermon Farms Lane, Ashland; Philip H. Hebner II to Paula Ann Wood, $805,000.
10121 Hollythorne Lane, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Stephen F. Selden, $603,635.
9800 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Megan Nadine Vrolyk, $387,425.
9924 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Jinal Dadhania, trustee, $456,274.
9125 Isabella Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Joseph Curtis Lafollette, $412,125.
9420 John Wickham Way, Ashland; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Jason T. Blount, $850,000.
8166 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Katie Elizabeth Kirby, $426,150.
9304 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sean Gibberd Thompson, $445,320.
6353 Lakeway Drive, Mechanicsville; Douglas R. Patterson to Dustin A. Anthony, $315,000.
9451 Laurel Lane, Mechanicsville; Jason T. Blount to Kathleen K. Rigney, $500,000.
13472 Lower Lakes Place, Ashland; Randolph B. Henderson Jr. to Clyde Scott Ball, $550,000.
6317 Mattawan Trail, Mechanicsville; Allen C. All to Rachel Marie Proudman, $335,000.
7013 Meredith Farms Drive, Mechanicsville; Frederick A. Chappell III, trustee to Christopher A. Drozdowicz, $227,000.
9444 Morrisdale Way, Mechanicsville; Zachary M. Spruill to Eric Asare Budu, $389,000.
16664 Mountain Road, Montpelier; KDG Contracting Co. Inc. to Joseph Gressett, $464,900.
15444 Old Ridge Road, Beaverdam; James D. Bone to Bruce Finney, $339,000.
8019 Ordinary Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Mildred L. Brezinski to Rose H. Arnold, $339,500.
8239 Patrick Henry Blvd., Mechanicsville; Haley E. Brazier to Matthew Hale, $225,000.
6088 Perryville Drive, Mechanicsville; Sharon Lee Smith to John Everett Martin, $319,000.
9058 Prolonge Lane, Mechanicsville; Agustin R. Fernandez to Kevin A. Plumb, $400,000.
4801 Queen Carolyn Lane, Mechanicsville; Duane S. Freshnock to John D. Fulton, $580,000.
8332 Ridgerun Place, Mechanicsville; Evan A. Sharrow to Danielle Floyd, $265,000.
8775 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; Shawn Shreffler to Zachary M. Spruill, $449,950.
9251 Royal Grant Drive, Mechanicsville; Cynthia C. Overton to Aaron Hazelgrove, $638,850.
14474 Saint Andrews Lane, Ashland; Hill C. Mallory III to William Eugene Boston Jr., $499,000.
18211 Shiloh Church Road, Beaverdam; Janine M. Smith to Connor G. Babcock, $277,500.
7817 Silktree Place, Mechanicsville; William E. Spiesberger to Megan Louise O'Brien, $272,000.
8256 Spicewood Circle, Mechanicsville; James E. Coppage to Jason Wayne Styles, $329,000.
8392 Spring Set Lane, Mechanicsville; William L. Flannagan III to Brandon C. Dye, $340,000.
7115 Sugar Oak Court, Mechanicsville; Janet Newcomb to Jacob Lewis, $339,950.
861 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Quinton Sean McDougald to Ashley T. White, $189,950.
10175 Sword Court, Mechanicsville; Sandra A. Young to Tiffany M. Cook, $289,000.
15124 Taylor Road, Beaverdam; Jeremy V. Clark to Kristie Howle Inge, $505,000.
9112 Thorton Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Erin Zatelli, $421,595.
12 Trotter Mill Close, Ashand; Cynthia Michelle Gladden, executor to Thomas E. West Sr., $165,000.
7067 Wesbeam Drive, Mechanicsville; Bonnie Elrod to Bryan P. Elrod, $300,000.
11429 Willow Gate Drive, Glen Allen; Michelle M. Beaudin to Gregory W. Williams, $261,500.
11309 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Rhakisha D. Williams, $262,385.
9208 Wyattwood Road, Mechanicsville; Karlis Graubics to Daniel T. Mauk, $410,000.
7231 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Thomas W. O'Brien, trustee, $381,631.
POWHATAN
3002 Appomattox Trace Lane, Powhatan; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Daniel Joel Dehart, $405,100.
601 Butterwood Court, Powhatan; Chadwick N. St. John to Charles Nathaniel Decker, $329,500.
2374 Founders Creek Court, Midlothian; John S. Harvie III to Jose M Cabral, $485,000.
4020 Jefferson Woods Drive, Powhatan; Jonathan L. Martin to Lenox Title Trustees LLC, $184,000.
3416 Lake Randolph Court, Powhatan; Michelle Rene Dodd Revocable Living Trust to Ryan Osborne, $388,500.
3700 Mill Mount Terrace, Powhatan; Clay Street Builders LLC to Lisa T. Hutchison, $519,000.
1847 Nichols Road, Powhatan; A. Norman Development LLC to Dale C. Clodfelter, $308,950.
264 Petersburg Road, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Kimberly Briesmeister, $319,950.
3364 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; Thomas Shawn Adair to Jose J. Longoria, $589,000.
2785 Windy Hill Lane, Powhatan; Robert W. Simms Jr. to Matthew R. Ligatti, $479,950.
GOOCHLAND
7467 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard A. Short Sr., $484,293.
7469 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Carolyn F. Matthews, trustee, $470,809.
12250 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Dennis Spurrier, $543,319.
616 Cross Ridge Lane, Manakin Sabot; Jerry R. Barnhill to Duane Kersey Blackwell, $605,000.
650 Fairhurst Court, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Southey E. Thompson, $778,500.
168 Grayash, Richmond; Gary Lyle Odegaard to David Charles Benton, $790,000.
1221 Hawkwell Drive, Maidens; Michael J. Dipaola to Kelly Jon Wilbar, $550,000.
4863 Kimber Lane, Gum Spring; Swain Priest to Jami Lynn Perkins, $330,000.
1410 W Monmouth Court, Richmond; McAdoo W. Pleasant to Urban Land Solutions LLC, $236,000.
1537 Old Oaks Lane, Crozier; Mitchell F. Haddon to Renee McCurry, $306,000.
309 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to James David Knight Jr., $630,000.
12711 River Road, Richmond; Tony Gray to Colleen Sprouse, $639,900.
139 West Square Court, Henrico; George C. Stuckey, trustee to Douglas D. Garson, $750,000.
Petersburg
1953 Dodson Road; Jane P. Franz to Keisha Cooper, $275,000.
607 High St.; 607 High Street LLC to SC-Maplewood Ave. LLC, $225,000.
224 Southwood Drive; Jonathan Marsh to Margaret Robinson, $180,000.
DINWIDDIE
5402 Chesdin Road, Dinwiddie; Aaron J. Whitworth to Trevor Gray, $198,000.
24412 Gaydell Drive, North Dinwiddie; Mayor Real Estate Services LLC to Samantha F. Pyle, $195,000.
2604 Oxford Drive, Sutherland; Cynthia A. Woltz to Laurie J. Widener, $837,000.
3615 Wetbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; Carlos M. Jordan to Marvin N. Randolph, $226,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
303 Bradsher Ave.; Terrance O. James to Pacilli Rosal, $200,000.
325 Mallard Drive; Milton L. Emory to Surburban Village Inc., $172,500.
310 Royal Oak Ave.; Jose L. Mancha to Phillip J. Croyle, $230,000.
HOPEWELL
3406 Cobblestone Court; Mary P. Bonner to Eddie Jerome Douglas, $315,000.
3802 Eagle Drive; Shawn Anthony Kramer to Kerri Leszewski, $160,000.
3903 Grovewood Road; Bonnie Lee Dobbins Perry to Richard A. Giacalone Jr., $192,000.
104 N Main St.; James P. Webb to 104 N Main Street LLC, $325,000.
3401 Vinton St.; Alice H. Baggett to Brenda J. Gilliam, $269,900.
NEW KENT
5108 Brandon Pines Drive, Providence Forge; C. Robert Delagarza Jr., trustee to Brad L. Fitzpatrick, $590,000.
11850 Cattail Road, New Kent; Patrick J. Hirsch to Samantha D. Brumfield, $240,000.
9890 Essex Hills Road, New Kent; Kyle S. Robb to Sarah J. Ballard, $292,500.
423 Four Island Trail, Lanexa; J. Mills Richards to Weyland Talafuse, $425,000.
5120 Hemlock Road, Quinton; James L. Moody, trustee to Brandon Wayne Johnson, $218,500.
7790 W Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Bradley Merle to Roy Christensen, $303,000.
3334 Rock Creek Villas, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Michael D. Pauli, $279,900.
5434 Saint Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Marquise Terell James, $512,185.
3130 Sunset Pasture Lane, Quinton; Marty E. Champion to Holly Michelle Longest Alexander, $428,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
11645 Chatham Road, North Prince George; PMT Investments LLC to Robert B. Muller Sr., $274,900.
110 Holly Berry Lane, Prince George; Joshua J. Buckley to Samuel E. Miller, $196,000.
1130 Johns Road, Carson; Jesus X. Roach to Sandra B. Underhill, $380,000.
18456 Loving Union Road, Disputanta; Blake Edward Von Bargen to Stephen K. Selfe, $290,000.
8221 Powell Lane, Disputanta; Rodolfo H. Lauranzon Jr. to Kelsey Winfield, $225,000.
5683 Rosemaries Way, Disputanta; Peter Tsend to Walter J. Helm, $330,000.
13620 Taylor Drive, Disputanta; Kenneth E. Ruhf III to Charles H. Aucoin, $345,000.
Charles city
21580 Old Neck Road, Charles City; James Russell Talbert to Travis P. Clack, $225,000.
4741 Sturgeon Point Road, Providence Forge; David P. Fauver, administrator of the estate of David A. Cross to Zachary C. Russell, $203,000.
4300 Wayside Road, Charles City; Joshua Cobb to Angela M. Prince, $167,500.
AMELIA
6550 Bridgeforth Lane, Amelia Court House; Jeffery Scott Hovermale to Stephen A. Aigner, $357,000.
11341 Hickory Nut Court, Amelia Court House; Matthew C. Hayes to Tyler A. Craver, $285,000.
12060 Morgan Lane, Amelia Court House; Russell J. Barnard to Eric Swann, $299,950.
CUMBERLAND
48 Forest Acres Lane, Cumberland; Glen David Marble to Elizabeth Gasca, $150,000.
219 Jennings Road, Cartersville; Larry Smith to Jennifer D. Snyder, $349,500.
28 Pinegrove Road, Cumberland; Donald K. Czeizinger to Leslie Fraizer, $230,000.
55 Sports Lake Road, Cumberland; Thomas Martin Noehren to Samuel Lewis McCasland, $226,950.
KING WILLIAM
2104 Cornwell Court, Aylett; Allison Paige Barbour to Amanda C. Larsen, $178,900.
539 Flotbeck Road, King William; Wayne R. Thilkey to Philip J. Henley, $229,000.
1970 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Dylan Perry Simon, $192,903.
124 Pamunkey Ridge Road, King William; M. Porch Construction LLC to Shalani Wilson, $236,000.
47 Red Oak Lane, Aylett; Kevin J. Martin to Maki B. Coleman, $205,000.
791 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Randy L. Eddy Jr. to Jonathan Emamali Khan, $227,000.
Sussex
569 acres; E. Wincell Brooks Sr. to Richard J. Short III, $800,000.
Parcel; Landco Inc. to The Nature Conservancy, $756,414.
WILLIAMSBURG
246 N Boundary St.; Ralph J. White Jr., trustee to Dale W. Keener, $633,500.
228 Patricks Crossing; Jeremy B. Johnson to James Gesswein, $380,000.
110 Walnut Hills Drive; Daniel L. Remler, co-trustee to Kelly Coleman, $350,000.
JAMES CITY
6884 Arthur HIlls Drive, Williamsburg; William J. Riffer to Joanne McRae, $373,900.
9440 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to David A. Doran, $278,335.
112 Barrett Place, Williamsburg; Melinda Pilcher to Emma Burch, $429,000.
5408 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; Mark W. Young to Ralph F. Mains, trustee, $360,000.
1406 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Carol S. Keys, trustee to Lavonne R. Watts, $190,000.
6505 Campaign St., Williamsburg; Sharon L. Richardson, trustee to Demetra Demetriou, $227,000.
3740 Cherry Walk, Williamsburg; Christopher T. Kucera to Kimberly Brush, $305,000.
4055 Coronation, Williamsburg; Natalie W. Hopson, trustee to Thomas M. Larson, $370,000.
111 Druid Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Sara M. Smith to Roberta Valentine, $226,000.
4705 Eskerhills, Williamsburg; Douglas W. Hogue to Brittany L. Wagner, $1,199,000.
4908 Falkirk Mews, Williamsburg; William Baker Drake Jr. to Mary Oberlies, $197,000.
3828 Fox Run, Williamsburg; Mark A. Brandon to Wynikki N. Johnson, $260,000.
107 Gullane, Williamsburg; Brian P. Erwin to Brian Thomas Laurence, $527,000.
3343 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Robert F. Mooney to Charles Thomas Turbeville III, $365,000.
160 Killarney, Williamsburg; Jean B. Clayton, trustee to David D. Fletcher, trustee, $915,000.
119 Lakewood Drive, Williamsburg; David H. Sanford Jr., trustee to Peyton K. Humphries, $505,000.
3980 Longhill Station Road, Williamsburg; Nicholas V. Maurer to Harold M. Hornyak II, $282,000.
7519 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Michael Lewis Chandler, $247,350.
4628 Massena Drive, Williamsburg; Kimberly J. Preston to Richard R. Miles, $255,000.
1110 Monarch Arch, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Cora Gabriela Uram Tuculescu, $204,990.
3760 Mulberry Lane, Williamsburg; Mark E. Blanchard to Patrick Thomas Church, $361,000.
113 North Trace, Williamsburg; Brian MacLauchlan to Amanda R. Kokx, $225,000.
8409 Oldham Court, Williamsburg; Michael W. Speer to Harry L. Duplain Jr., $450,000.
3909 Philip Ludwell, Williamsburg; Walter G. Palmer to Kevin P. Hudson, $547,000.
4802 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Erik Morgan, $288,990.
709 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Adam W. Hollowell to Amisha Pandya, $155,400.
3036 Ridge Drive, Toano; Madonna J. Harvie to Michelle Midnight, $390,000.
3100 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Carolyn P. Kerby to Siegfried W. Mitchell, $680,000.
4232 Rosewood Court, Williamsburg; James C. Sharkey to Jonathan A. Howard, $29,500.
122 Seton Hill Road, Williamsburg; Michael S. Henderson to William Velardi Jr., $320,000.
295 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; John J. Hunt, trustee to William Earl Hull Jr., $230,000.
3223 St. James Park, Williamsburg; John Flynn to Kelley R. Giannotti, $565,000.
6016 Tabiatha Lane, Lanexa; Donna G. Fowler to Joshua Alan Glass, $350,000.
149 Thomas Dale, Williamsburg; Trent M. Doyle to Hope Fleming Marsh, $769,000.
Unit 232, Padgett's Ordinary Condominium; Edwin R. Keller, trustee to Mark L. Schneider, $210,000.
9932 Walnut Creek, Toano; Glenn Wurdemann to Robert F. Mooney, $555,000.
8415 Wescott Drive, Toano; Mary E. Woodard to Susan D. Howard, $335,000.
4698 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Laurie Branch Mason, trustee to Dennis Schafer, $475,000.
120 William Claiborne, Williamsburg; John T. Kenney Family Trust to Michael Champion, $397,000.