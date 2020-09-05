Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1418 N 21st St; Waybright Real Estate to Kelly Brianna, $239,000.
316 N 24th St; Cole Eva A to Russell Ames J and Carrie R, $630,000.
506 N 25th St; Sterling Bilder Llc to Mobley Emma Brown Fraher Trust, $442,500.
307 W 28th St; Eks Realty Investments Llc to Cunningham Kevin, $305,000.
831 W 29th St; Tschida Investments Llc to Hart Keith Jeremy, $355,000.
1300 N 32nd St; Integral Properties Llc to Norman Krysta Anne, $195,000.
1122 N 33rd St; Salomonsky Henry to Brehm Jordan Michael, $278,000.
916 N 36th St; Hart James to Kauszler Justin, $269,000.
3223 3rd Ave; Hillstone Llc to Boyd Earnest S III, $179,000.
1707 4th Ave; El Channun Llc to Joswick Brandon, $188,000.
16 N Allen Ave; Piciche Bernardo to Wade Stephen Douglas, $379,000.
728 Arnold Ave; Dixon Christian to Carney Lewis and Amanda, $180,000.
1500 Bainbridge St; Anderson Terrell to East Marshall Llc, $400,000.
3121 Barton Ave; Bari Real Estate Investments to Ellis Annena and Peterson Alan G, $315,000.
2825 Bicknell Road; Bridgforth Richard L to Kendall Benjamin C, $260,000.
3916 Bridgeton Road; Tdz Properties Llc to Pulliam Amber, $189,900.
4905 Bromley Lane; Bell James Franklin Jr to Andrews Mollie V, $335,000.
4509 Cary Street Road; Kish Richard W Jr to Schwartz Christine M, $775,000.
2302 Chamberlayne Ave; Carver James E Jr to Yasl Llc, $160,000.
1625 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Portillo Samuel Christopher, $161,000.
10 W Clay St; Konrad Peter R to W A G Investments Llc, $300,000.
3214 Condie St; Forman Charles A and Rebekah L to Goodman Jonathan, $339,000.
3220 Delano St; Clayborne Tory James to Francisco Fernandez Jose G, $193,000.
5502 Dillwyn Road; Murdock Alexander B to Meekins Landon C and Rebecca, $635,000.
3109 Edgewood Ave; Smith Angela to 4paw Investments Llc, $160,000.
307 Essex Pl; Soque Kathleen M to North Eric Lawrence, $232,000.
6423 Forest Hill Ave; Sosa Walter M Ipina to Osinkosky Tonya, $250,000.
3224 Garland Ave; Jackson Fitzhugh L and Rosa A to Flippen Philip A and Eve K, $205,000.
4507 W Grace St; Pineapple Development Llc to Richmond Hill Design Build, $392,000.
6742 S Grand Brook Cir; Conner Manchester Properties to Armijos Luis and Laura, $185,000.
3104 Grayland Ave; Olsen Eric and Kelly to Booth Maxwell Harper, $415,000.
3115 Griffin Ave; Porchlight Homes Llc to Devon Bartholomew, $362,500.
47 Hampton Commons Ter; Payne Thomas A to Lewis Garlin Wood, $430,000.
3300 Hanover Ave; Miessler Wendy and Paul to Kuno Ritsu and Helen Lee, $924,000.
6800 Hanover Ave; Johnston Paul M and Maria R to Morris Lindsay, $206,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U912; Skinner Vicki L and Barbara C to Green Ray A and Kathleen S, $325,000.
104 E Hillcrest Ave; Saint Barry Howard and Louise to Lupica Robert A and Ingrid E, $1,202,500.
6007 Howard Road; Lund Robert C and Sue M H to Vosmik Kristin, $530,000.
15 James Falls Dr; Thomas Jeffrey Scott to Ebeling Lisa T, $570,000.
870 Jessamine St; Doucet Anthony P to Archuleta Kyle Ashton, $195,000.
2412 Kensington Ave; Pierceprops Llc to Burnette Robert H, $1,195,000.
4620 Kensington Ave; Jones Christopher K to Lilly Joshua and Lydia, $420,000.
1615 W Laburnum Ave; Welch Karen M to Vandenberg James N, $330,000.
2930 Lauradale Lane; Re Plus Llc to Carter Caren W, $165,000.
4625 Leonard Pkwy; Jones John A II and Arthur Erin M to Hughes Brett Thomas, $532,000.
4809 Leonard Pkwy; Thompson Robert C to Lennon Heather, $425,000.
3010 Maplewood Ave; Eisemann Timothy Jon to Perschbacher Michael R, $440,000.
211 Massie Road; Mullins Maurice F Jr to Mullins Maurice F Jr, $406,250.
3414 Monument Ave, U102; Muzia Heather and Raymond to Seymour Laura A, $280,000.
3904 Moss Side Ave; Kemp Larohn E to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $176,505.
2936 Northumberland Ave; Johnson Sarah E to Bautista Ariston D, $340,000.
1418 Oakwood Ave; Tnt Construction Carolina Llc to Foster Margaret S, $420,480.
300 Overbrook Road; Sutherlin Lavoris to Fuller Robert L, $363,000.
4516 Park Ave; Parikh Rakesh and Madelyn to Tingen Jeffrey M and Sharon R, $476,500.
3105 Patterson Ave, U5; Smith Derek to Mace Anne S Revocable Trust, $235,000.
19 Rio Vista Lane; Davis Mark A H and Michelle S H to Meredith Sara J, $788,000.
1112 Roseneath Road, U12; Mabry Hanson L to Goodrich Dale R and Lauren H, $174,000.
2836 Scarsborough Dr; Planet Home Lending Llc to Hill Laura Victoria, $321,000.
521 N Sheppard St; Toms John B III to Blough Carter, $322,500.
8 N Stafford Ave; Heisler Lawrence K to Halun Jeffrey W, $339,000.
2799 Stratford Road; 8025 Marilea Road Llc to Hill Robert A III and Jennifer S, $435,000.
5118 Sylvan Road; South Richmond Land Trust to Singleton Visotski Corey P, $350,000.
916 Vesper Road; Saddlecreek Properties Ltd to Zawada Vincent D and Stephanie L, $299,950.
626 Westover Hills Blvd; Carrington Mortgage Services to 20201wy 20, $177,840.
49 Willway Ave; Kuffler Stephen J Jr to Linsk Richard, $810,000.
3013 Woodcliff Ave; Dsmt Investment Group Llc to McAfee Mary H, $206,000.
HENRICO
11459 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Rajagopal Arun to Szabo Michael and Meaghan Gallagher, $283,000.
3920 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Canady Romoun A and Altovise Hester, $299,290.
3107 Aqua Ct, Henrico; Transform Va Llc Trustee to 1423 Hull Llc, $274,950.
2531 Barnesway Ln, Henrico; Healthy Housing Coalition Llc to Wentz Kathy, $211,000.
1450 Battery Hill Dr, Henrico; Rand Mitchell L to Luck Kevin L, $263,825.
5110 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Plaugher Daniel L to Peters Matthew James and Rachel Christine, $195,000.
5 Bisley Ct, Henrico; Key W Wayne Jr and Mary to Clendenin Ken C and Elinor H, $650,000.
4230 Bon Secours Pkwy, Henrico; Bauer Timothy C and Kinsey M Girardi to Bogenschutz Matthew D and Hyojin Im, $369,000.
6024 Bonneau Rd, Henrico; Griffin Timothy Olen and Patricia H to Cuenin Grace E, $245,000.
6108 Bradford Landing Dr, Glen Allen; Butz William F and Lynn M to Williams Raymond John III and Erin Marie, $665,000.
9830 W Broad St, Glen Allen; Lg Rt Glen Allen Va Llc to R and D Joint Venture Llc, $1,900,000.
803 Brook Hill Cir, Henrico; Milford John W and Candiece N Trustees to Campbell Brian D, $231,000.
1522 Burning Tree Rd, Henrico; Smith Lee A and Eula to Price Terry Jr, $150,000.
1906 Cambridge Dr, Henrico; Stephenson Anne O and Thomas Orourke Et Al to Quadrant Properties Llc, $196,000.
2249 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Singh Bachitar and Satwant Kaur, $401,350.
5711 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Degratia Development Llc to Walnut 162 Inc, $750,000.
7100 Club Vista Ln, Henrico; Mason Claiborne Scott to Rockelein Jason Francis and Kaylan K, $976,000.
3702 Cole's Point Way, Glen Allen; Levin Susan K to Wade Charles and Hunter, $339,950.
3821 Cotley Ct, Henrico; Parker James R and Sheryl A to Laramore Ryan Harper and Joanna Smore, $542,500.
4433 Crown Squire Rd, Henrico; Jackson Stephen L to Nizamuddin Kasra Nawid, $175,000.
6453 Dawnfield Ln, Henrico; Tunstall Annette Marie to Middleton Jenine Victoria, $176,000.
8700 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Shevick Esther R Trust to Xactly Wright Two Llc, $222,500.
2501 Drammen Pl, Henrico; Wiley Robert and Laura to Murphy Peter John and Taryn Anne, $520,000.
9115 Dunncroft Dr, Glen Allen; The Oliveri Properties Llc to Pan Changxuan and Shan Di, $193,500.
6102 Ellis Ave, Henrico; 206 Perth Llc to Raihall Margot and Jeffrey Taylor, $203,700.
11084 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Keith Gerald and Pamela C, $680,000.
269 Finial Ave, Henrico; Mignardi Luigi and Nadine V to Pareto Llc, $600,000.
11025 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Kroll Aaron G and Gillian D to Newton John and Michelle Lorraine Froede, $344,000.
12443 Fremont Dr, Glen Allen; Alsikafi Majeed Estate to McGinthy Derek S and Mercedes, $450,000.
400 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Jomphe Mara R to Lalvani Prakash and Raj, $467,000.
6543 Glenshaw Dr, Glen Allen; Allen Michele D to Bradshaw James Wayne, $336,000.
2441 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va, $160,000.
12196 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc, $150,000.
2816 Haley's Hollow Rd, Glen Allen; Beck Ryan H to Dwyer Daniel William and Christina Marie, $240,000.
237 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Moore Andrea, $306,895.
5208 Hart Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Liu Michael Tachiang and Vivian Chao to Sultana Zakia and Shafiqur Rahaman and Mohammed N Amin, $369,950.
9609 Hastings Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Stewart Andrea M to Rais Haris, $250,000.
806 Hepler Rd, Henrico; Oakley Marion D Jr and Frances G and James B to Menges David H and Kimberly O, $380,000.
1505 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Bryant Meredith R to McDuffie Rashida, $186,000.
9630 Hitchin Dr, Henrico; Doran Gregory J and Emily W to Patel Nirmit, $355,500.
2388 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Butler Deborah A to Bleyl Erik Chase and Natalie Hale, $313,000.
5116 Hunter's Meadow Pl, Henrico; Virginia Craft Homes Inc to Keener Sean and Jaye Hughes, $300,000.
1906 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico; Pennington Kendall G to Burgess Dale Peyton Jr and Ryan E Burgess, $255,000.
501 Ironington Rd, Henrico; Nelson Craig A and Charles P Jr to Guzman Ruby A, $259,500.
12101 Jamieson Pl, Glen Allen; Tran Hoa C and Xai Ngo to Fauth Donald Anthony III and Meredith Ward, $465,000.
2150 John Rolfe Pkwy, Henrico; Wilton Companies Llc to Orchard Acres Properties Llc, $1,102,363.
131 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Robbins H F III and Heather C to Christian Jamaal Troy and Larry, $165,000.
2319 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Lancaster Andrea and Trung Le to Rozmus Sara J, $244,000.
5821 Ketterley Row, Glen Allen; Preziosi Francis P and T M to Darrah Todd D and Lori A, $565,000.
6105 Kinglet Ct, Glen Allen; Schmeer Jerold C to Autry Justin A and Jennifer H, $642,000.
1015 La Von Dr, Henrico; Parker Tony Lee to Malone Benjamin S and Lauren E, $230,000.
9207 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Taylor Mildred E to Tignor Michael W and Rosaline V, $247,000.
2901 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Nesbitt Robert D and Paula to Hall Sarah Trustee, $205,000.
3421 Logan Hill Pl, Henrico; Brown Kirsten A to Parker Courtney Liatra, $269,500.
10840 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Funkhouser Andrew and Tiffany A Balbuena, $404,865.
9377 Man-O-War Ct, U910, Glen Allen; Dimeglio Kendall and Anna M to Grubb Shannon R, $156,000.
8709 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Harmon Robert L Jr and C J to Montecalvo Elizabeth C, $250,000.
225 Melwood Ln, Henrico; Yu Xiaofei and Chen Yang to Blakely Investments Llc, $259,000.
3708 Milbrier Pl, Henrico; Heath John R and Eileen J to Hayes Matthew and Lauren A, $382,000.
3027 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Hadjivelieva Nourdjan to Kotil Diane C, $189,950.
4802 Morrison Rd, Henrico; Woodburn Carroll T and Jeanne B to Hessler Jordan and K Niedzielska-Hessler, $347,500.
3810 Narrowridge Ct, Henrico; Tyree Alexander G Jr to Villa Francisco Mosqueda III, $197,950.
3359 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Thomas Theodora Cynthia, $304,515.
2197 New Market Rd, Henrico; Harlow Stephen G Jr and Jennifer to Jacyshyn Erik Joseph, $212,000.
1000 Normandy Dr, Henrico; Hulse Brian K and Aimee M to Ogden Daniel, $455,000.
2827 Oakland Ave, Henrico; Molly Homes Llc to Remennikova Ruslana, $250,000.
1809 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen; Le Tam and Vincent Vu to Zhu Zhenzhong and Dongmei Hou, $430,000.
5815 Old Richmond Ave, Henrico; Wade Michael R and Anna Pearson to Stover Douglas and Emily, $375,000.
2805 Olde Belo Ct, Glen Allen; Smith James and Karen Reiss to Robinson Nathan M and Sarah R, $300,000.
N Parham Rd, Henrico; 1420 N Parham Road Lc to Hunt Ronald H Etal, $2,740,000.
10936 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Bitzer Scott C and Cara Anne to Suh Yong Sek and Yeong Ae Jenny Jo, $360,000.
1805 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
9624 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
12445 Perrywinkle Rd, Glen Allen; Ferrell Ronald L and Bonnie T to Davis Martin and Eileen, $565,000.
113 Point Hollow Pl, Henrico; Sprouses Corner Llc to Tillman Charles A and Georgia M, $400,000.
100 Raines Ave, Sandston; Bowman David W and Sherry L to Winston Edward Jack Jr, $163,000.
802 Reese Dr, Sandston; Haskins Cecil W and Cecelia Y Walsh to Walker William Carter, $187,600.
516 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Regan Peggy Gibson to Jones Andrew L and Sarah Barr, $541,000.
4932 Riverplace Ct, Glen Allen; Hawks Benjamin D and Karen L to Goldberg David A and Jennifer O, $560,000.
1211 Rosecroft Rd, Henrico; Woodlief Susan to Ruden Tonilee, $255,000.
6633 Scandia Lake Pl, Sandston; Livingston Erik to Larson James C Jr and Sharon, $345,900.
7432 Settlers Ridge Ct, Henrico; Jones Robyn Yvette to Deane Sherry C and Calvin Roots, $272,316.
5200 Singletree Ct, Glen Allen; Reyes Timothy B and Sarah Young to Dow Dylan J and Barbara A, $302,000.
1107 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Strachan Alexa R to Lueders Thomas and Mary Rebecca Rose, $379,000.
8734 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Barlow Betty to Hussain Abraham T and Zahra H Kradi, $250,000.
917 Steppeway Ln, Henrico; Township Properties Llc to Murphy James, $244,000.
2509 Tarry Ln, Henrico; Newton Scott A to McLoone Ryan Thomas and Hannagh Lentz, $275,000.
5228 Timber Hollow Pl, Glen Allen; Griffin Kimberly L to Shaw Joseph F, $275,000.
129 Township Blvd, Henrico; Harris Allie C to Thompson Juwana L, $225,000.
11904 Turnberry Park Ct, Glen Allen; Gan Lu and Hong Xue to Lee Seung Duk and Jeonghwa Han, $576,000.
3410 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Esenwein Paul and Joyanne, $588,995.
132 N Virginia Ave, Henrico; Mso Properties Llc to Boomer Shameake, $166,500.
6321 Walnut Forest Ct, Henrico; Lee Dennis D and M L Woody to Jones Keewauna A, $216,999.
2201 E Wayfare Ct, Henrico; Fletcher Johanna to Masry Michelle, $210,000.
7411 Westfield Rd, Henrico; Ihara Justin J and Elizabeth M to Burns Jonathon D and Grace L, $265,000.
5900 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Deheer Andrew, $234,517.
5906 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Virga Jeffrey J Jr, $223,453.
6720 Whitelake Dr, Henrico; Cherne Donald F and Pamela to Obrien James David and Billie J, $363,000.
3215 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Mitchell's Formal Wear to 3215 Williamsburg Rd Llc and Voz724 Park, $2,200,000.
10411 Windingridge Cir, Henrico; Shekleton Clay N and Audra L to Martin Victoria, $415,000.
8906 Wishart Rd, Henrico; Erk Kristi L and Matthew J Torrenzano to Ong Janice, $555,000.
Chesterfield
2049 Albion Rd; Southall Ginger L Et Als to Thomas Jacinta M, $320,000.
7424 Arabella Dr; Hay David B and June R to Beem Adam and Erica, $505,000.
316 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Muskett John H and Susan B, $418,273.
4005 Ashmeade Pl; Stitzer Adam L to Solorzano Jose M G and Bercian C, $220,000.
5955 Autumnleaf Dr; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Hagans Alfreda R, $314,950.
21024 Baileys Grove Dr; U S Bank Trust Nat'l Assoc Tr to Brown Jontae M, $252,000.
3139 Barnack Rd; Pearce William F and Vaitkus J A to Moreland Benjamin and Danielle E, $320,000.
6337 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Owens Dwayne and Tasha, $510,790.
6436 Bel Lac Dr; Trevvett Leslie W and Wilson R to Titi Gary J and Joyce E, $385,000.
5303 Bemiss Ct; West Matthew J to Ficken Jackson and Felicia, $211,000.
13800 Biggin Pond Ln; Adams Franklin G Jr and Nancy A to Willis Linda A and Dillon E A, $345,500.
6018 Bluffwood Ct; Fluker Angelo to Land Patience Renee, $195,000.
2846 Bon Oaks Ln; Cullen M G IV and Carpenter A L to Ramsey Chad L, $185,000.
7720 Breaker Point Ct; Truong Oanhoanh to Hoy Thomas Lee Jr and Heather R, $260,000.
3401 Brewton Wy; Brunetti John P and Julie M to Pavell Peter J II and Megan H, $689,900.
9406 Brocket Dr; Ki Kim Family Land Trust (The) to Lane Jackson Southall, $230,000.
12300 Buckingham St; Field Karen M to Post Aaron R and Hayes Amanda, $232,000.
2703 Burlwood Ct; Hogg O Woodland Jr and Hogg E to Pitts Robert Dean and Tabitha W, $276,950.
3613 Caddington Tr; Boone Homes Inc to Neely Ronald B and Donna H, $663,568.
11813 Cedar Landing Tr; Boardwalk Properties Llc Tr to Dudley Tory A, $302,000.
8506 Centerline Dr; Goodwin Sean and Amanda J to Goodwin Monika C, $400,000.
9250 Chatham Grove Ln; Amponsah Prince G and Rush T M to Simpson R H II and Staples L M, $217,500.
15512 Chesdin Green Wy; Lorton Michael D and Michele R to Sandoval Pablo, $725,000.
702 Cheyney Cr; Kestner Lindsay R and Crystal M to Love Marie B, $199,500.
807 Coalbrook Dr; Humphrey Anthony G and Latonya M to Bond Rita A and Jeffrey P, $489,950.
2501 Colton Dr; Wright Hilda P to Ott Emily A, $243,000.
7432 Cotfield Rd; Brooks Curtis D Estate to Brooks Lorrie Ann, $180,000.
10154 Cravensford Tr; D R Horton Inc to Keddy John D and Gina M, $349,990.
316 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Miao Qing and Li Zhongdong, $301,385.
12237 Declaration Av; Green Tony to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $336,200.
19701 Derrick Ln; Price Designs Inc to Webb Krysti N, $158,900.
6418 Doyles Tl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Billings C L Jr and Butler J R, $383,690.
1701 Drifting Cr; Midock Brian and Clare to Dugan Keeley R and Wooldridge T, $247,000.
13204 Echo Ridge Dr; Oliva Enrique and Irma E to Oliva Henry, $262,000.
5650 Elfinwood Rd; Buren Robert E Jr and Faye M to Skora Brian J and Alycia, $292,000.
12736 Ellenbrook Pl; Nichols Detrick S and Kimberly J to Diaz Janira M Cupeles Et Al, $244,950.
2917 Ennismore Ct; Lionheart Of Virginia Llc to Noel Nahkida A, $167,000.
2810 Executive Dr; Mundy Marvin R and Adalee H to Hairston Brandon J, $246,000.
7938 Featherchase Ct; Remnant Real Est Solutions Llc to Bridges R D and Sanderson T C, $267,000.
3309 Fox Chase Ct; Cramer Douglas E and Heidi to O'Nell Kirsten and Haynes Troy, $315,000.
12701 Foxstone Rd; Shepard Scott C and Meredith Cox to McGinniss Andrew T and Alicia H, $401,000.
16103 Gary Av; Wilfong Thomas J and Nadyne M to Brown Corey F, $158,000.
14500 Gildenborough Dr; Hardwick Robert D and Karen Z to Maye Natasha and Odean, $549,000.
12901 Glenshade Dr; Romanchik Michael and Leslie A to Montgomery Michael G and Leslie, $327,950.
1313 Goswick Ridge Rd; Li San and Mei to Thornhill Derry and Kelly H, $455,000.
3402 Green Oaks Ct; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Waller Arlene Y, $229,000.
15206 Greenhart Dr; NVR Inc to Marron Andres R and Franjul G M, $408,715.
9819 Groundhog Dr; Edos Llc to Hopkins Donna S and Mark, $156,000.
12025 Hadden Hall Dr; Parkhurst Stephen J and Amanda K to Gattoline John J Jr and Sandra J, $480,000.
8101 Hampton Valley Dr; Bauer Catherine E and Robert to Sanchez Rogelio E and Cherie M, $403,000.
1419 Hardwood Pl; Revere James H III and Susan S to Pennington Brittany I, $307,500.
15000 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Allen Robert G and Roseleen M, $356,000.
11900 Helmway Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hakim Gabriel Y and Susan L, $415,095.
4220 Heron Pointe Pl; Cruise M R and Cruise L B Trs to Capella Gregory Stephen, $390,000.
5508 Highberry Woods Rd; Paramore John A to Croasdale Paul and Emily, $247,000.
12218 Hollow Oak Ct; Reavis Genevieve Estate to Diversity Properties Llc, $295,000.
8610 Hull Street Rd; Singh Sabha Llc to Singh Gurinder Et Als, $300,000.
4619 Jenkip Ct; Post Oak Investments Llc to Mackall Tyler J and Rebecca L, $567,000.
2740 Kentwood Forest Ct; Beard Wesley L and Evelyn M to Chaney Kelley Anne, $279,500.
3606 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Braia Daniel Jr and Kristen L, $444,775.
4519 Lake Summer Lp; Gregoire Development Corp to Paine Matthew and Olga, $700,000.
4160 Laurel Oak Rd; Meadows Bonnie T Revocable Tr to Navarete Velasquez Miguel A, $167,000.
503 Lawford Ln; Morrison Grant S and Lissa B to Roswick Mark, $268,000.
15537 Little Hill Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Harris Nathan L II and Natasha, $614,590.
2725 Live Oak Ln; McCarthy Robert W Jr and Diane P to Moore Randolph S and Lee W, $552,803.
9725 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Powers Nicholas A and Graham J L to Orellana Evelyn J, $251,000.
16024 Lost Crop Dr; Eastwood Homes to Casado Todd A and Vanessa R, $395,820.
10819 MacAndrew Ln; Schaarsmith Marilyn A to Jourdan Pryor and Casinda, $372,000.
13519 Mahogany Pl; Wash Barrington E and Peggy C to Dinh Hai P and Lauren S, $375,000.
9901 Manordale Rd; Cooke Rebecca M and Grube M K to Blando-Doherty Adriane M, $234,000.
4918 McAllister Dr; Garfinkel Barbara Anne Et Als to Townsend Robert, $205,000.
3913 McTyres Cove Ct; Spinzo Gregorio and Healy P T to Brachet Cota Agustin and Kelsey, $304,500.
11021 Merganser Tr; Unger Karen A to Howlett William J and Madeline S, $697,000.
13104 Middlebrook Rd; Pratt R H Trustee to Sutton D S and Cantrell T L, $247,500.
3601 Mill Meadow Dr; Gaudett Dennis J and Dolores J to Marrugi Jason M and Danielle J, $280,000.
7829 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Scott Sharita Yvette, $223,980.
610 Montour Dr; Watson William N and Carlson L J to Mitchell Colin Mark and Bailey G, $275,000.
3112 Mount Hill Dr; Snidow C T III and Jordan W to Hulcher Matthew C and Chandra J, $513,100.
14601 Nash Rd; Dogtown Inc to Saul Douglas L Jr and Jesse, $368,000.
11101 Norman Garden Cr; G2g Investments Llc to Peters Jerome N and Ruth S, $442,800.
14102 Norwood Pond Ln; Drake Betty B Trustee to Biggerstaff Thomas W and B B, $285,000.
2001 Oakengate Ln; Riverton Associates Llc to Tannery Joseph J and Melissa R, $650,000.
15800 Old Castle Rd; Piscitelli Thomas A and Rosa M to Stinson Christopher L Et Al, $510,000.
12830 Olde King Ln; Miller Melinda J and Hubbard M L to Brown Issac A, $460,000.
3832 Otterdale Rd; Leslie Orin R Jr and Brenda G to Edwards Debra Lynn, $272,950.
8618 Peach Grove Rd; Butler Maryanne S to Williams Keri L and Coe G W, $189,000.
5518 Pineland Rd; Bennett Thomas E and Muriel R to Poulston Jesse L, $210,000.
1816 Pocoshock Bl; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Brown Nicole, $205,500.
14225 Post Mill Dr; Trentham Alan D and Kimberly H to Kiefer Christopher M and R D, $590,000.
1819 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Snidow Conley T III and Jordan W, $299,238.
3217 Quail Hill Dr; Negley James A and Heather J D to Cornett Jerald C and King J E, $222,000.
16324 Ravenchase Wy; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Serrano Garnica Omar A and Nadya, $580,000.
4336 River Rd; Acuna Gerard A and Mercedes A to Wall Latorie L and John D, $235,000.
14119 Rockyrun Rd; Glebe Point Estates Llc to Smith Eric R and Karen M, $397,290.
12407 Rotunda Ln; Fortune Victoria and Benverren H to Coleman Daniel and Christy, $388,000.
11921 Rubystone Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Stokes Amber Camille, $271,675.
1400 Saint Joan Ct; The Other Side Llc to Valdez Reynaldo J and Nicole R, $249,300.
15940 Sandwave Rd; Joswick Brandon T to Aloi Jonathan C and Hannan R, $173,000.
13904 Sandy Oak Ct; Brown Molly B to Lugo Miguel Enrique and Yadhira, $299,900.
2316 Scarsborough Dr; Schmitt D S and Schmitt D A Trs to Barnes Cory and Brook, $346,193.
3319 Seven Oaks Tr; Raterink Bruce A and Carole A to Bandy Joshua and Shannon, $283,500.
6204 Shelter Cove Cr; Bryner Michael and Wheeler T to Hart Lynne Forbes, $269,000.
17618 Signature Tl; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Larussa Brian Edward and Jean, $590,406.
13 Silverleaf Ct; Groth Brooke C to Derose Christopher M Et Al, $245,000.
11801 Smoketree Dr; Hollingsworth Matthew A to Zizzamia Daniel F and E A, $316,000.
19 Spinnaker Cove Dr; Gruber G P and Gruber A P Trs to Pasquantino Dennis J Jr Et Als, $235,000.
624 Spring Valley Rd; Langlois Theresa G to Verdone Benjamin J and Ennas J M, $188,500.
3709 Stardown Ct; S and C Properties Of Va Llc to Hpa Us1 Llc, $240,000.
3308 Sterling Brook Dr; NVR Inc to Keel Phyllis D, $225,775.
7715 Stonetree Dr; Brittingham Louis U Jr to Mandalia Jitendra V Et Al Trs, $215,160.
9030 Sugar Hill Pl; Berger Construction Co to Castro-Dwiggins Daniel and Amy L, $374,950.
11017 Sunset Hills Dr; Dunn David A to Colon Sarah M and Diehl Adam T, $220,000.
14307 Swallow Rd; Saul Douglas L Jr and Jesse to Martinez Leopoldo, $216,000.
3230 Tadley Dr; Nelson Tammy to Pennymac Loan Services Llc, $277,847.
16620 Thornapple Rn; Doty Scott A and Carol Ann to De La Cruz Diana Rose, $283,750.
2901 Timbercrest Ct; Ellett David Et Als to Estes Kevin M and Ariana, $229,900.
4800 Tooley Dr; Smith Romeo A and Cheryl L to Gray Stevie R, $390,000.
1713 Tulip Hill Dr; Case Donna P to Short Christopher J and Lesley A, $830,000.
1460 Twilight Ln; Crown Land Llc to Williams Brandon Jamaal Ernest, $269,950.
13700 Village View Dr; Umana Osmin Y and Claudia I to Gidarisingh Brittany and V R, $234,950.
14413 Walthall Dr; Buffo Sherrie J to Fischer-Osborne Joan Marie, $253,000.
6619 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Krepp Carol Ann and Joseph W P, $391,965.
6708 Welara Rn; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Gillis Richard and Judy C, $415,625.
6930 Wentworth St; A & J Investments Llc to Lemus E and Castillo Turcios B C, $180,000.
8518 Whirlaway Dr; Hicks A F II and Kimberly E H to Bradley David A and Kayla N, $270,000.
6303 Willow Glen Rd; Mason W Aaron and Michele R to Haubert Wendy Ellen, $284,000.
7836 Winding Ash Ct; George Anne F to Youssef Michael S, $217,000.
13704 Winterberry Rg; Mastriani Joseph C and Loretta A to Wells Emily P and McGrath T J, $505,000.
8661 Woodward Dr; Debois Gary A to Tran Chi Minh and Larkin Scott C, $226,000.
14712 Yarcombe Rd; Filippone Gerald R and Eleni D to Millikan Ross G and Ann Peyton H, $465,000.
HANOVER
15994 Academy Farm Lane, Doswell; Misty Carneal to Justin Isaacs, $289,900.
12131 S Anna Drive, Rockville; William B. Moon to Benjamin J. Fowler, $265,000.
10192 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville; Tracy L. Keck to Peter L. Malott, $338,000.
8071 Beattie Mill Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard Dean Young to Christopher S. Hockman, $410,000.
8167 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Rachel Bonistalli to Andrew W. Gravatt, $264,950.
8123 Braxton Court, Mechanicsville; Donald P. Staples to Gillian D. Kroll, $450,000.
8375 Buckard Drive, Mechanicsville; Marianne G. Williams to Shawn Thomas Powell, $374,950.
8078 Cadys Woods Drive, Hanover; Neal C. Enevoldsen to Craig Charles Enevoldsen, $290,000.
11171 Cauthorne Road, Glen Allen; Peggy J. Kruspe, trustee to Darrin S. Martin, $230,000.
10411 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Stephen A. Quaberg, $592,751.
7089 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas Barnes Hughes III to Caroline Paige Crowder, $210,000.
16325 Coppertree Drive, Montpelier; Corlon D. Ford to Nicole Ponce, $245,000.
8047 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Charles W. Winnagle to Arlene Gonzalez, $229,000.
5411 Deer Beagle Lane, Hanover; Scott W. Evans to Marcus Simpson, $430,000.
7245 Dogwood Place, Mechanicsville; John W. Talley, trustee to Shannon N. Allison, $199,950.
6319 Draperfield Road, Mechanicsville; Kimberly A. Pegram to Jerry D. Williams, $219,900.
8039 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Frank Benton Block IV to Jay P. Lapointe, $270,000.
13352 Folly Ridge Trail Place, Ashland; Amanda Rose Simpson to Steven Michael Boughton, $365,000.
14524 Foxford Lane, Glen Allen; Timothy Michael Collins to Thomas M. Heaton, $900,000.
9064 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Ty Kolb, $429,145.
12393 Glen Carrie Road, Ashland; Jonathan R. Witt to Joshua Montagnino, $424,000.
5913 Greenway Drive, Glen Allen; Accu Associates LLC to Komo LLC, $596,180.
19079 Hollowing Creek Road, Beaverdam; CMH Homes Inc. to Christopher Morris, $308,000.
9935 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Daniel R. Mitchell, $443,150.
9022 Hopkins Branch Way, Mechanicsville; John P. Greco to Maurice E. Clifton III, $418,000.
507 N James St., Ashland; Cynthia Swanson Fallie to Vincent D. Dennis, $210,000.
7948 Kenmore Drive, Mechanicsville; Verna P. Durvin to Megan E. Randall, $230,000.
3497 Lake View Road, Mechanicsville; Watchtower Homes and Construction LLC to Bradford Lee Ashley, $873,500.
9067 Little Joselyn Drive, Mechanicsville; Nancy K. O'Reilly to Brian William Boeh, $337,500.
18239 Mabelton Road, Montpelier; Logan H. Davidson to Andrew Snead, $240,000.
10132 Merrittcroft Court, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Andrew D. Bradley, $576,755.
14660 Mountain Road, Glen Allen; RCI Builders LLC to Joshua David Mills, $449,371.
3488 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Christine C. Wright to Lucy Flannery Gilbert, $250,500.
12599 W Patrick Henry Road, Ashland; David T. Leahy to Richard L. Knight Jr., $375,000.
13537 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Richard L. Knights Jr. to Robert James Johnston, $380,000.
9373 N Rinker Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher Lee Thomas to Samuel Abbey, $263,500.
14383 Riverside Drive, Ashland; Daniel G. Kelly to Gary D. Vinette II, $447,500.
7608 Royal Crown Court, Mechanicsville; Bishop's Park LLC to Jade S. Burrus, $421,950.
11026 Seward Way, Mechanicsville; Daniel R. Herrman to Andrew P. Perego, $353,000.
7381 Smoothbore Lane, Mechanicsville; Gail Nystrom to Lisa Marie Bonarirgo, $245,000.
9082 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sara Powell Clark, $315,295.
8104 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey L. Hall to Margaret M. Jones, $235,000.
8470 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Bridget Todd to Timothy Edward Bajkiewicz, $324,500.
Unit K, Bell Creek Office Condominium; Florence S. and Robert W. Cabaniss Foundation to Walnut 162 Inc., $750,000.
11518 Welshland Court, Glen Allen; Scott A. Vota to Jimmy Nguyen, $406,000.
9329 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Timothy Paredes, $413,840.
8307 Windsor Drive, Mechanicsville; Melodie Matthews Bobko to William M. Milburn, $205,000.
9254 Witheridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Joshua Thiel to Laura B. Boykin, $217,000.
9212 Wyattwood Road, Mechanicsville; Mark A. Bletsh to Phillip J. Baxter, $410,000.
7227 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Mark Allan Bletsh, $388,069.
POWHATAN
725 Appomattox Trace Road, Powhatan; Edward T. Martin to Matthew S. Franklin, $362,000.
2077 Bienvenue Place, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Steven Carroll Bennett, $394,511.
2051 Cedar Cross Court, Powhatan; Jeffrey L. Miller to Andrew E. Stearns, $572,500.
1840 Fairpine Drive, Powhatan; Robert C. Coffey to William K. May, $325,000.
2399 Founders Creek Court, Midlothian; James Earl Wills Living Trust to Ian B. Patrick, $566,500.
3386 Holywell Circle, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to James Allen Kimmel, $527,293.
2945 Johnsonway Terrace, Powhatan; Brian B. Rhodes to Joshua Donald Freed, $485,000.
3593 Lyons Run, Powhatan; McClure Family Realty LLC to Cory W. McIntosh, $392,159.
2885 Mill Mount Parkway, Powhatan; Wells Fargo Bank to Shannon Carter Samuel, $252,500.
2401 Ocala Drive, Powhatan; Major Three LLC to Travis L. Keith, $187,000.
1389 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Wesley Nelson to Martin A. Chavez, $402,500.
2745 Pilkington Road, Powhatan; Jason P. Reid to Gregg A. Tobey, $383,500.
3466 Richards Run, Powhatan; Michael Todd Morgan to Betty H. Jones, $289,000.
3274 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; W. Joseph Owen III to Carol Taylor Nicely, $290,000.
1152 Timber Trace Road, Powhatan; Randall E. Howard, trustee to Daniel F. Burchett, $285,000.
GOOCHLAND
12213 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Debra Lee Bachman, $634,931.
12223 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Roger W. Simak, $639,892.
12237 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Steven R. Allen, $559,936.
1491 Camberly Drive, Manakin Sabot; Joseph R. McKee to Nathan A. Shor, $565,000.
2913 Fieldcourt Lane, Goochland; Allan F. Simmons to Richard D. Galster III, $675,000.
2323 Horseshoe Bend, Goochland; Dwayne S. McGraw to Jeffrey S. Green, $424,000.
2315 Lanes End Place, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jessica Sorensen, $512,085.
3104 Mill Trace Lane, Sandy Hook; Mark Varilla to Christine Lamb, $455,000.
2816 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Leigh-Ann Parker, $385,545.
4378 River Road West, Goochland; Amelia Daves to Dean L. Collings, $250,000.
135 W Square Court, Richmond; Margaret Elizabeth Pace, trustee to Leslie Kent Cooper, $728,000.
1861 Wicker Woods Drive, Maidens; Mark E. Troy to Susan A. Massengill, $337,400.
Petersburg
1706 Brandon Ave.; Mary Stewart Ruhnke to April D. Mason, $210,000.
3341 Denise Road; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Monique Y. Johnson, $195,000.
2055 Overbrook Road; Daniel Raymor III to Mattia Pekanyande, $209,000.
DINWIDDIE
8616 Baltimore Road, Ford; Virginia Housing Development Authority to Stuart A. Wheelhouse, $200,000.
22508 Carson Road, Dinwiddie; Nora Gail Ainsley to Scott Herman, $490,000.
25021 Creek Lane, North Dinwiddie; R. Allen Henshaw to Robert Trotter, $224,000.
4014 Moss Point, North Dinwiddie; Donald Henshaw Inc. to Jose A. Carmona-Diaz, $229,900.
19208 Turkey Egg Road, Dinwiddie; CMH Homes Inc. to Jhaniel Quintana-Lopez, $304,900.
16308 Wilkinson Road, Dinwiddie; Samuel E. Bishop III to Timothy D. Ogburn, $250,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
306 Biltmore Drive; Donald D. Dunn to Evan Knode, $260,000.
3806 Conduit Road; Richard L. Henshaw Jr. to Pamela Platoni, $215,000.
1212 Oakwood Drive; Donna K. Anderson to Cameron J. Murray, $189,900.
902 Park Ave.; Olga H. Eckman to Lakim S. Francis, $239,500.
104 Tudor Road; Paul R. Higgins to Tiffany A. Hollin Wright, $260,000.
HOPEWELL
4206 Cameron Road; Travis Chachere to Joge Larios Diaz, $255,000.
901 Perrymont Road; Linda D. Fisher to Daisy Odeth Pinto Sagastume, $170,000.
1105 Smithfield Ave.; DTS Flatbed Services LLC to Tchalla R. Luter, $160,000.
NEW KENT
8128 Brown Ave., West Point; PW Development Inc. to Catherine Sue Smith, $270,750.
156 Catpoint Manor Lane, Lanexa; Stone Property LLC to Andrew Fry, $232,000.
11250 Cosby Mill Road, Quinton; Daniel C. Massey to Stephen W. Gallmeyer Jr., $180,000.
9225 Deer Run Road, Mechanicsville; Timothy Tillman to Dennis W. Tillman, $295,000.
7248 Greenway Circle, Quinton; Betty C. Curling to Steven C. Matthews, $240,000.
5003 Kings Pond Court, Providence Forge; Terry L. Kramer to John Joseth Huber, $430,000.
7505 Old Camp Road, Lanexa; Windmill Realtors LLC to William D. Woodfin Sr., $389,950.
7935 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Dennis Jason Brockwell to Elizabeth C. Miller, $355,900.
2409 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Brandon Ward to Jacqueline K. Lafoon, $210,000.
7833 Robert Dinwiddie Terrace, Providence Forge; Lee F. Alton to Nancy M. Nolan, $308,000.
3411 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Suzanne Jensen Uzzell, $315,000.
6765 Sassafras Drive, Quinton; Craig A. Lafoille to Charles L. Martin Jr., $267,000.
6608 Washington Road, Quinton; Robert M. Ellis to Aryn Coursey, $159,950.
4397 Wigeon Drive, Providence Forge; Sean H. Wainwright to Dean R. Evans, $320,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4901 Aqua Lane, Prince George; Steven L. Wilson to Joseph Alexander Skinner, $240,000.
2304 Chemin Road, South Prince George; Dennis C. Hill to Sean T. Etheridge, $190,100.
5930 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Diana L. Hughes, $271,505.
1775 Moody Fox Lane, Carson; James River Partnership LLC to Christina B. Noblin, $254,176.
3215 Rives Road, South Prince George; Jason P. Seward to Christopher R. Ballard, $186,000.
Charles city
10 acres; Erik R Bleyl to David Troy Buroughs, $750,000.
4.911 acres; MDT Investments LLC to Karnskeep LLC, $900,000.
AMELIA
17120 Appaloosa Court, Amelia Court House; Steven N. Oliver Jr. to Kendall Howard Flippin, $233,500.
13411 Little Patrick Road, Amelia Court House; Kamal Vahist to Kyle Patrick Dingus, $245,000.
8548 Woodland Road, Amelia Court House; Charles E. Miller Jr. to Steven Lester Chumley, $241,000.
CAROLINE
18406 Congressional Circle, Ruther Glen; Eunice N. Underwood to Jamison Thomas Smith, $322,900.
520 Freedom Drive, Ruther Glen; MWR Inc. to Valerie Welch, $277,500.
217 Hollyside Drive, Ruther Glen; Clyde A. Moore, trustee to April Renee Collins, $199,900.
13373 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen; Walt's Construction Inc. to Hugo Enrique Resendez, $295,000.
41 Lake Caroline, Ruther Glen; Hardwood Properties LLC to Krystle Dawn Rogers, $235,000.
286 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Timothy J. Colwell to Mark Dana Smith, $326,250.
282 Liberty Tree Lane, Hanover; Elizabeth Denison to Dominick Gesmondi, $214,000.
17330 Mary Adams Ave., Bowling Green; LGI Homes Virginia LLC to Margaret Mills, $284,900.
15399 Paige Road, Woodford; Jamison Thomas Smith to Richard Fred Pickens III, $283,000.
229 Stafford Drive, Ruther Glen; Truist Bank to Elwood Lewis, $170,250.
CUMBERLAND
35 Blanton Farm Road, Farmville; David G. Moss to Clifford C. Wolf, $235,000.
522 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Rochelle M. Traupman to George E. Nitsch, $245,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1496 Elsom Mascot Road, Mattaponi; Arthur Debernardo to Shyanna Helen Sexton, $285,000.
449 Guthries Green, Shacklefords; Franklin A. Massey Jr. to Mickey Carlene Carrico, $255,000.
KING WILLIAM
418 19th St., West Point; Ashley M. Ashberry to Richard B. Cofield Jr., $206,000.
122 Dover Lane, Aylett; Charles Devin Sawyer to Devon L. Hughes, $249,950.
1994 Kennington Park, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Carolyn Wade Atkinson, $178,000.
20797 King William Road, King William; Done Deal Investments LLC to Heather Willinger, $156,000.
402 Midway Lane, Aylett; Mark Allen Stone to Steven Lee Crain, $259,500.
1009 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Angela C. Ciejek to Shawn W. Roberts, $176,000.
1566 Upshaw Road, Aylett; Berb-Built Inc. to Jessica Anne Gamble, $189,950.
442 Woodruff Drive, Aylett; Donald E. Thurston to Paul M. Baldwin, $307,000.
Sussex
22307 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Delane F. Dunaway to Robert J. Norton, $237,336.
310 Jasper Lane, Waverly; Reyna D. Nikolaus to Micah Justice, $165,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
111 Cutspring Arch; George E. Vonderheide, trustee to Rebecca J. Ferguson, $224,900.
3937 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Brian P. Silk, $354,945.
205 Pearl St.; Samuel J. Rivera to Michael R. Sonnek, $215,000.
304 Suri Drive; Paul R. Spofford, trustee to Jason Paul Betzner, $360,000.
Unit 7, Village Green Condominiums; Catherine H. Grosfils, trustee to Cornelius C. Wood, $150,000.
JAMES CITY
9474 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Michael William Dalessandro, $263,990.
4202 Ballata Road, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Margaret A. Freeman, $343,257.
3912 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Laila A. Hassan to Quincy Abercrombie, $380,000.
31 Bray Wood Road, Williamsburg; Grace T. Colwell, trustee to Robert A. Sanford, $375,000.
4261 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; George G. Acampora to Adam M. Law, $309,000.
4089 Coronation, Williamsburg; David E. Johnson, trustee to Gail T. Garber, trustee, $390,000.
433 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; Stephen Edward Potopa to Carol Lee Holm, $317,500.
4445 Eaglebrook Drive, Williamsburg; Wilmot H. Phillips to Caterina Vono, $293,000.
120 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; James Michael Baker to Paul M. Thompson, $485,000.
3864 Fox Run, Williamsburg; Gary W. Brisbane to Jesse Jantz, $246,000.
3210 Francis Court, Toano; James Brian Owens to Lindsey Cole Campbell, $190,000.
9523 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Leandro Crespo, $407,010.
1568 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; Clifton L. Brigham, trustee to Robert Clay Thompson, trustee, $565,000.
112 Harrops Glen, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Ann Gray to Erin P. Farrow, $275,000.
201 Heritage Pointe, Williamsburg; Freda T. Atkins to Douglas Memery, $425,000.
209 N Howell St., Williamsburg; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Matthew John Queripel, $395,000.
706 Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Derry A. Machuca to Austin T. McCaffrey, $230,000.
303 Kinde Circle, Williamsburg; Michael J. Kislingbury to Francena H. Richardson, $189,000.
113 Lansdown, Williamsburg; David Stadulis, co-trustee to Gerald J. Mulvey, $455,000.
2948 Leatherlead Drive, Toano; Thomas A. Fiskus to Lawrence B. Palmer, $485,000.
247 Loch Haven Drive, Williamsburg; Virginia Housing Development Authority to Briana Sutton, $196,000.
9309 Marrin Court, Toano; Allyn B. Janes, trustee to Jay Michael Davis, $445,000.
5109 Melanies Way, Williamsburg; Cynthia J. Monk to Jack Zimmerman, $197,000.
4723 Minutemen Way, Williamsburg; Christopher T. Wright to Jessica L. Smiley, $234,000.
8 Newman Court, Williamsburg; Robert J. Vasily, trustee to Stephen Edward Potopa, $405,000.
110 Par Drive, Williamsburg; Gregory Wayne Van Wormer, trustee to Charles L. Ricketts III, $264,500.
3909 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; William J. Carr to Troy S. O'Connor, $397,000.
3218 Pristine View, Williamsburg; Paul Kristiansen to Fred A. Rothermel, $339,000.
403 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Joy L. Morgan to Linda L. Pond, $225,000.
132 Red Berkshire, Williamsburg; Frederick William Alf III to Alex Patrick App, $430,000.
228 Richard Brewster, Williamsburg; Mark Joseph McLaughlin to Russell L. Rote, $410,000.
1604 River Ridge, Williamsburg; Wayne E. Garber, trustee to Colin C. Osborn, trustee, $685,000.
109 Sabre Drive, Williamsburg; Stephen C. Carlton to Gregory E. Cooper, $297,000.
6023 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Richard T. Loda, $622,925.
4223 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Peter Bert Lodewick, $347,740.
2685 Sir Thomas Way, Williamsburg; Grubstake LLC to John Lemuel Lopez Vallejo, $296,000.
4084 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Jamie Asciolla to Rita Lynn Mansfield, $439,500.
Unit 1902, Village at Norge condo; Derek J. Osborn to Kenneth Peace Giedd, co-trustee, $225,150.
6527 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Anna Blair Hart, $388,990.
28 Whittakers Mill, Williamsburg; Ryan Lee Oakson Mowery, successor trustee to Thomas R. Niles III, $460,000.
3860 Woodruff Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Frederick W. Kunzinger, $455,000.