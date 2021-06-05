Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Amelia, Charles City, Cumberland, and Sussex will be in future editions.
Caroline, Colonial Heights and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
702 N 21st St; Alston Christy M to Nelson Ronald L, $310,000.
1311 N 26th St; Cava Capital Llc to Russo John and Burton Julianne, $398,000.
1313 N 27th St; Better Housing Coalition to Moore Julius, $192,000.
1108 N 32nd St; Byrd Deloris M to Dashzeveg Zolboo, $168,750.
1209 N 35th St; Craft Development Llc to Allder Peter Sr, $374,500.
1012 W 49th St;, Us Bank Na to Boundaryless Living Llc, $231,000.
507 S Allen Ave; Simon Berhane and Mesmer Fedaku to Harrison Jullian, $325,000.
116 S Arthur Ashe Blvd; 116 S Boulevard Llc to Waksmunski Benjamin, $587,000.
6207 Beaufont Hills Ct; Whesu Olufunke M to Dirickson Amanda Robin and Sam, $235,000.
1609 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Cohen Norman Louis Jr, $375,030.
1665 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Basco Hallel Paraluman Maullon, $325,460.
2053 W Broad St; Ct 2053 West Broad Street Llc to Dash Investments Llc, $1,975,000.
1012 Bundy Ave; Integral Properties Llc to Delk Dawson R, $165,000.
3903 Cary Street Road; Timmons James Kenneth Jr Trs to Henderson William H, $519,000.
509 Chantecler Ave; Hoyne Benjamin A to 509 Chantecler Avenue Llc, $344,050.
10 W Clay St; W A G Investments Llc to Piercy Joyce A, $449,500.
3351 Corley Home Dr; Politano Carlos E to Harton Shannon Michael, $515,000.
4019 Crutchfield St; Stalder Grant R to Straus Stephen F, $230,000.
4721 Cutshaw Ave; Reed Patricia A to Ccrii Holdings Llc, $260,000.
5212 Devonshire Road; Abubaker Sarah A to Lamendola Dane Salvatore II, $530,000.
16 Dundee Ave; Top Properties Llc to Bustamante Willy Edwin Rojas, $339,950.
3416 Enslow Ave; Diallo Mamadou to Hammond Riley Katharine, $245,000.
3310 Forest Hill Ave; Foster Steven R and Donna P to Phillips Nicholas E, $255,000.
5014 W Franklin St; Cairns Rachel M to Byrd Steven Daniel, $465,000.
708 E Gladstone Ave; Gladstone 708 Land Trust Susan to Drake Steven, $210,000.
1021 Goddin St; Rva75 19 Llc to Grebenetsky Andrey, $155,000.
4409 W Grace St; Kelly James A to Kelly James Joseph, $400,000.
1604 Greenville Ave; Schoeneman Dorothy S to Conigliaro Samantha J, $286,100.
4524 Grove Ave, U4; Gorla Barbara to Todd4524 Llc, $215,000.
3224 Hanes Ave; Avens Otis A to Msquare Properties Llc, $173,000.
3410 Hanover Ave; Rosendale James A and Monit R to McClellean Arthur Gregory, $450,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U703; Lahet Droney Living Trust to White Harold Naylor, $275,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U902; Matthews William J and Robin L to Westlake Mark H and Margaret, $390,000.
3604 Hermitage Road; Wood David H to Barlow James Scott, $375,000.
3600 Iron Bridge Road; Williams Barbara J to Roberts Dennis J, $168,000.
4501 Kensington Ave; Armstrong Edward E Jr to Dillard Ella G, $253,000.
5612 Langdon Ct; Collier R E Inc to Smith Frank C IV and Paula G, $769,167.
316 W Leigh St; Chan Kam to Oregon Hill Historic Llc, $165,000.
11 W Locke Lane, U5; Skunda Courtney L to Mgpm Llc, $214,000.
3005 M St; Rva Sugar Llc to Temple Kimberly Delane, $415,000.
2508 E Marshall St; Gresham Leticia J B to Middleton Simon, $325,000.
1107 S Meadow St; McDowell Brendan M to Miller Stephanie L, $191,550.
3319 Monument Ave; Muse Living Trust Trustees to Griffith Kathleen Branagh, $1,600,000.
2802 North Ave; Ramallo George to Maka Ogemdi Chigbo, $299,000.
8920 Old Holly Road; Norris Brianne E to Brooks David and Julie, $298,750.
4802 Park Ave; Breeding Sarah D to Golliday Carolyn C, $370,000.
319 S Pine St; Townsend Allen and Susan to Monroe Savanna R, $350,000.
2333 Pineway Dr; Schurman Kim to Taylor Shana, $263,200.
7627 Rockfalls Dr; Lee May Lily to Turner Amira R, $520,000.
1815 Seddon Road; Rivenbark Brenden C and Amanda L to Nawabi Sultan Mahmood, $415,250.
4210 Southaven Road; Harris Stanley C and Gladys B to Rudd Michael T and Lisa K, $460,000.
3011 Stonewall Ave; Town Andrew D to Sattuluri Ravi, $375,000.
4518 Stuart Ave; Glazer Donald Jay to Siegner Scott Andrew, $557,000.
1105 Sunset Ave; Sullivan Terence to Eason James Christopher, $840,000.
2900 Vesper Road; Emerson Justin R and Heather L to Stalder Grant, $250,000.
5093 Warwick Road; White Latisha to Williams Teon, $215,000.
3257 E Weyburn Road; Bassett Stephen M to Armin Mohamed, $345,000.
HENRICO
2063 Airy Cir, Henrico; Dail James T to Paelay Pele B and Kelly Ingham, $188,000.
12400 Amershire Ln, Glen Allen; Carlyle Thomas E Jr and Sharon S to Shehata Yonan Y and Chrestine Shehata, $550,000.
5832 Ascot Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Whiteside Kathleen P Trustee to Garner Ian C and Deborah A, $575,000.
10820 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes LC to Chen Fei Yun, $331,240.
10836 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes LC to Little Justin, $322,930.
9104 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Jefferson Taylor P and Sarah M to Macdonald Hunter S and Chiaki O, $430,000.
2112 Bambacus Rd, Henrico; Clark Katie J to Fox Kirby J and Linh H Ly, $266,000.
11421 Barrington Bridge Ct, Henrico; Fuson Peter B and Suzanne M to Reyes Jose S and Rozita Z, $887,500.
120 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Adams Jacob L Jr and Edith to Mayhew Mayola M, $193,000.
10650 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Weedon Alexander P and Thais Issa-Weedon to Pakkir Kiran Kumar Reddy and Mamatha Reddy, $452,000.
1212 Bernal Cir, Henrico; Martinez Jonathan to Robinson Donna M, $295,950.
5300 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Rumuly Maynard K and Melissa A Tanner, $446,949.
1403 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Cameron Elizabeth to Stone Katie, $265,000.
418 Bonruth Pl, Henrico; Ohallaron Joseph R and Kimberly J to Strawbridge Amanda T and John D Phipps, $995,000.
8820 W Broad St, Henrico; Var Richmond Ground Llc to Var Richmond Improvements Llc, $5,704,854.
9800 Brooks Hall Pl, Henrico; Miller Burnett III and Nancy H to Keeney Bruce Bennett Jr and Sarah M, $740,000.
2315 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Rich Thaddaeus P and Korey F to Sherrill Franklin Goldwaite III Et Al, $352,500.
1211 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Watlington John F III to Buono Clement Michael and Elizabeth W, $605,000.
7914 Capistrano Dr, Henrico; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Jordan Nicole M and Adam T Brackley, $265,000.
4804 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Atkins Richard D and Laura D to Plack Vernon Chester Jr, $267,000.
9301 Claymont Dr, Henrico; Bearekman Stephen C and Brenda P to Real Estate Options Llc, $165,000.
3225 Conningham Ln, Henrico; Paoli Joseph Owen and Michaele N to Laneave James B and Judith M, $630,000.
5524 Cottage St, Henrico; Best Amy C to Carrico Justin Silas and Claire Ashur, $280,000.
1809 Court St, Henrico; Spradling Jared M and Samantha V to Street Georgina M, $190,000.
505 Dakar Dr, Sandston; Englehart Bruce R and P E B and M E H to Fallin Rachel M, $179,950.
9720 Deborah Ridge Pl, Henrico; Fidler Melanie Ann to Antourakis Stelious and Allison M Gilbert, $772,500.
1720 Devers Rd, Henrico; Hall Danny W to Cole Daniel, $230,000.
4113 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Bryant Christine J D to Carlisle Brittany T, $194,950.
4400 Duncan Park Ln, Glen Allen; Fortune Sherry and Vernon Dozier to Gupta Arti and Gaurav, $326,000.
8304 Eden St, Henrico; Nguyen Minh Quoc to Loutfi Maged and Fady Hanna, $278,000.
3405 Edwardsville Dr, Glen Allen; Netherton Ruth J Trustee to Gifford Guy Alvin and Susan Frances Bagot, $428,000.
11036 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Simonds David B and Sangeeta R Sastry, $794,885.
9205 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Cournow Joyce T Trustee to Elshowaia Salwa H, $270,000.
5817 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Deregibus Daniel I and Kristin L Trustees to Eberline Brianne E and Benjamin S, $535,000.
4800 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Tafreshi Hooman V and Svetlana Verenich to Baker Christopher G and Ellen C, $370,000.
3125 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; McCullough Vickie Lee to Ahmadi Faizullah and Fnu Shekeba, $260,000.
8217 Galway Ln, Henrico; Engott Raymond A and Leslie to Caudill Catherine and Samuel, $272,500.
549 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Face John G and Barbara J Vosmik to Yin Fei and Wanjie Zhang, $373,000.
555 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Cann Revocable Trust to Gorane Kanulal Bhatu and Harshall Kanulal, $409,000.
5204 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II LC to Bice Stuart A and He Wang, $362,820.
414 Greenbrier Ave, Henrico; Five Star Construction Llc to Cox Todd G, $250,950.
12104 Greenwick Ct, Glen Allen; Poole Jay S and Michelle L to Trice Matthew H and Ellen Lorraine, $534,950.
3913 Hallwood Farms Rd, Henrico; McRae Stephanie to Green Jamie Nicole, $246,400.
3303 Harvie Rd, Henrico; Allen Jackie L to Speller Chenell, $255,000.
3312 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Cook James S to Morelock Amy R, $635,000.
4766 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Bethea Michael Jr and Tianna, $507,690.
1652 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Millard Arnold I and Virginia A to Dunbar-Brooks Valerie Lynn, $224,000.
11409 Hilbingdon Rd, Henrico; Whitney Edward T and Anne R to Fountaine David C and Susan W, $439,000.
225 S Holly Ave, Henrico; Tebow Llc to Bristow Steven L and Kresha R, $199,950.
8508 Hungary Spring Rd, Henrico; Pair Properties Llc to Ocean Pearl Properties Llc, $215,000.
2904 Huntwick Ct, Henrico; Jones James Duane and Patricia A to Elphick Dennis Joseph and Carissa, $530,000.
5001 Hurop Rd, Sandston; Housing And, Urban Development to Cappiello Kelsey N and Timothy W Hatton, $180,000.
11417 Ivy Home Pl, Henrico; Baxter Stephen P and Susan to Smith Stephen W Trustee, $655,000.
6004 Jenkins Bluff Ln, Sandston; Mecimore Ted B and Donna N to Berry Jamal and Lakeitha L, $355,000.
129 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Harper Angela L to Shiflett Amber and Jason Koning, $160,000.
6240 Kershaw Dr, Glen Allen; Muse Mary Ann T Trust to Roland Donald S and Cheryl G, $352,000.
4204 N Lakefront Dr, Henrico; Sapakota Krishna K and Kamala Tiwari to Pirela Juan J Sayago and Jhanaly K P H, $280,000.
8504 Lansdowne Rd, Henrico; Corson Russell and Wilma to Egbert Kevin S, $277,000.
10813 Leabrook Dr, Glen Allen; Evans Bruce K and Wendy Holt Wurlitzer to Katz Lawrence S and Rosa Billisi, $732,500.
5901 Lewis Rd, Sandston; 5901 Lewis Road Llc to Ir Engraving Llc, $3,000,000.
5508 Linda Rd, Sandston; Cava Capital Llc to Crewe Marc, $196,000.
1500 Lochwood Dr, Henrico; Cox George E and Brenda M to Jones Jamal C and Maria and Becky C Moore, $440,000.
2807 London Ct, Glen Allen; Cartagena Jared F Saez to Rodd William M, $245,000.
12321 Manor Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Matta, Uday Kumar and Shilpa Gaddameedi, $425,244.
12332 Manor Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Vyas Bhavin Harshadkumar and Sweety B, $404,185.
2321 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Coughter Helen E and Christopher C Lillard to Tran Preston Samuel Tin and Chanh T Et Al, $226,000.
1756 Mary St, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Tbt Llc, $220,000.
3210 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Parker Edwin W Jr and Susan R Powell to Wingfield Robert and Theresa, $246,500.
2528 Merle St, Henrico; Cardenas Mariana to Skipper Ryan, $161,500.
705 Midway Rd, Henrico; Stockbridge Companies Llc to Westham Building and Renovation Llc, $160,000.
3054 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Teets Erin E to Pazos Natalie Maria, $222,000.
5701 Monumental Ave, Henrico; Hanley Brendan C to Todd Alexandra L and Stuart F Sheffield, $470,000.
11013 Mountain Spring Dr, Glen Allen; Djukanovic Marissa S and Vladimir to Abbas Marwan Hussein and Mayadah Jalal, $473,000.
11 N New Ave, Henrico; Mason Andrea Pollard to Schuchart Jessikka Hawthorne, $164,900.
2024 E Nine Mile Rd, Sandston; Snow Eugene Lee Jr to Page Chaunice Lavonne, $172,000.
3005 Oakley Pointe Ter, Henrico; Baker Christopher G and Ellen Cupp to Aridi Faissal C and Manal J, $270,000.
5104 Old Main St, Henrico; Romer Gary to Zagorski Michael and Catherine, $749,500.
11061 Old Millrace Ter, Glen Allen; Murphy Andrew S and Sara E to Sathiyanathan Dharun J and Elma Jeyasekar, $627,500.
8505 Pamela Dr, Henrico; Cotzias Joy to Teferi Habtamu Alemu, $290,000.
1408 N Parham Rd, Henrico; J C Penney Properties Llc to 1408 N Parham Road Oz Fund LC, $3,100,000.
10420 Park Tree Pl, Glen Allen; Petersen Seth T and Shannon D to Brossy Caroline W, $350,000.
9 Pickett Ave, Sandston; Howard Sandra L and Richard H Smith to Holley Marybeth and Timothy, $216,000.
2905 Pinehurst Rd, Henrico; Williams Joseph F Jr to Ward Patrick, $160,000.
11208 Prescott Pl, Glen Allen; Enslow Keith W and Terrye R Trustees to Ware Aanay and Shweta, $569,000.
2801 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Messina Mark R and Dwayne G and Tracy to Federal National Mortgage Association, $230,873.
7064 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Day Shanell M and Jermaine, $362,495.
1412 Renee Ln, Henrico; Cotman Arthur and Kristen A to Tyson Ernest III, $176,000.
3616 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; Short Tonishia Ninnia to Sampier Santana Rae and Douglas Ralph Jr, $185,000.
10216 Richmond Rd, Glen Allen; Kelly Brendan S to Minor Barry L Jr and Diamond A Johnson, $300,000.
6001 Rigney Ct, Glen Allen; Chenault Russell J and J M to Scott Alfred Jr, $541,500.
5814 W Rois Rd, Henrico; Mea Ira Llc to Joyce Jennifer, $285,000.
302 Rollingview Dr, Sandston; Fuzy Marcus W and Mary Katherine to Young Sylvia Elizabeth and Joel Stephen, $259,000.
8561 Roundabout Rd, Henrico; Aigner Travis H to Hardy Allen A, $232,000.
11071 Ryall Rd, Glen Allen; Cuba Lisa M to McEwen Michael Scott and Corinne, $399,950.
4824 Saddleridge Ct, Glen Allen; Sun Rui and Zhe Bao to Meredith Tavares M and Rhanelle E Collins, $464,000.
309 Sandalwood Dr, Henrico; Frazier Thomas A and Phyllis E Trustees to Nguyen Teresa T and Obie Quelland, $865,000.
3813 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to James Ronald, $354,185.
11930 Shire Walk Path, Henrico; Nero Amy J to Sorkin Vladislav A, $354,000.
2605 N Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Heims James H to Tu Xuong Chan, $160,000.
10837 Smithers Ct, Henrico; Smith William A III and S S West and L P S D to Parish-Cowan Claire and Susan L Parish, $233,000.
8412 Spalding Dr, Henrico; Wehrman Zachary to Glover Matthew C, $260,000.
9642 Springfield Woods Cir, Glen Allen; Martey David and Alfreda to Lin Yu and Yuan Hang, $181,000.
2681 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Randolph Roderick R, $379,756.
5 Steam Brewery Ct, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Dance Allen Cumber Trustee, $1,186,534.
928 Stonemeadow Dr, Glen Allen; Coles Donald M Jr and Kristin L Goforth to Alejandro Edgar O Torres and Mariana C, $260,000.
2403 Sunnybrook Rd, Henrico; Goodrich Stuart Ellen and Remy F Haentjens to Broaddus Alexander C and Shana M Johnson, $255,000.
10514 Swanee Mill Trce, Glen Allen; Fennell Breeze and Derek Charania to Natarajan Jayabal Thanjavur, $381,500.
307 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Miller Frank B III and Loretta H to 1009 Atlantic 5 Llc, $550,000.
8421 Town Hall Ct, Henrico; Neff Andrew W and Teresa W Trustees to Maher Bradley P and Alison K, $310,000.
12144 Turning Branch Cir, Glen Allen; Barrett John E III and Elizabeth Z to Yonce Haden Christian and Adriana Arellano, $505,000.
5921 Upham Dr, Henrico; Crunchtime Properties Llc to Goldsby Mary K and Joseph C, $198,975.
1901 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Mihalcoe James E and Tammy L to Polanco Alfredo J S and Nailin B V, $356,000.
592 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Shefelton Robert T Sr and Judith to Moore Colleen Crone, $310,000.
2301 W Wayfare Ct, Henrico; Hamilton Debra E Trustee to Perry Calease and Myrtle Forbes, $248,000.
6211 West Club Ln, Henrico; Scott Ellen S to Duncombe Michael P and Mary L, $370,000.
1919 Westmoreland St, Henrico; Westmoreland Investors to Scouting Llc, $2,100,000.
3817 Wild Goose Walk, Glen Allen; Aldredge James B III and Patricia to Armstrong Stephen A and Iva E, $551,000.
1914 Willow Cove Cir, Henrico; Speece Marianne C Trustee to Mueller Adrian, $365,000.
7405 Willow Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Calaritis Christos to Steele Connor and Lauren Lyons, $310,000.
7028 Winthrop St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Davis Justin, $239,600.
7812 Wistar Village Dr, Henrico; Grubb Ralph Estate to Mundie Coleman T and David Rook, $258,000.
9025 Wood Sorrel Dr, Henrico; Strickland Cleland H Estate Et Al to Perry David Thomas and Kathleen Mistele, $357,500.
5200 Wythe Ave, Henrico; H90 Investments Llc to Fockler Jack E Jr and Cheryl L, $960,000.
Chesterfield
1101 Alcorn Tr; Collins Lisa Shawn to Boswell Cecilia W, $375,000.
3006 Appleford Dr; Fields Hansen D and Sheila B to Alexander Tamieka, $247,000.
1330 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Mulholland John W and Mary Anne, $600,911.
11320 Avocet Dr; Coryell Donald E III and Jeanne to Schumaker Peter and Emily, $445,000.
11506 Bailey Mountain Tl; Arpino Nikki Madures to Ferris Ricky, $220,000.
9318 Banff Ct; Caban Angel and Cigdem to Lee Angela W and Annorie, $610,000.
6120 Barrister Rd; Tuminello Joseph A to Light Demario J, $235,000.
10524 Beachcrest Ct; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to West Brian R and Meghan B, $424,990.
9212 Beech Hill Ct; NVR Inc to Thomas Jacob and Reena Elsa, $392,595.
5016 Berkley Mill Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Ginn Zachary A and Jordyn A, $278,010.
4807 Black Oak Rd; Sec Of Housing and, Urban Dev to Grace David M and April E, $230,000.
13202 Boggs Cr; Faison Bryan D to Gosline Arthur A and Meghan E, $392,500.
2731 Bosham Ln; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Decker Anne, $317,000.
10667 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Cann Matilda A and Cann K S, $241,330.
9811 Brenspark Rd; Brogden Priscilla C to Melendez Frankie Junior, $213,000.
409 Brighton Dr; Masonic Home Of Virginia to Redfern Dana C and Redfern R R, $258,000.
12132 Brookview Dr; Rock Frances and Kennedy M G to Litaker Hania M, $170,000.
8017 Buford Cm; Shackelford Brenda P to Tarekegne Abebe, $215,000.
16072 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Heiskell Tanica Lafori, $406,690.
3337 Cannington Dr; NVR Inc to Hill David S II and La'Macia D, $313,050.
2121 Carbon Hill Dr; Tuck David C to Fanshaw Steven M and Rachel M, $375,000.
6430 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Owens Richard J III and Aileen M, $299,990.
7631 Centerbrook Ln; Shepka Todd F and Rebecca A to Dandridge Adam Harris, $302,375.
1501 Chaplin Bay Dr; Hall Kim D Trustee to Hodge Dale and Glover Tarsha N, $407,500.
10771 Cherokee Rd; Kauffman A James and Patricia B to Newton Daniel H and Botwinick M, $695,000.
5501 Chestnut Bluff Rd; Lawston Michael W and Crystal L to Martyn Carolyn and Burks J F, $318,800.
2506 Chimney House Ct; Styles Douglas W Jr and Jennifer to Lichacz Shawn and Mary Beth, $400,000.
2911 Clintwood Rd; Dominion Enterprise Llc to Frias Investments Llc, $175,000.
7800 Cogbill Rd; Justus Bradley M to Ryan Brooke Lynne, $230,000.
14324 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Woods Joan Jennifer, $354,975.
10530 Cottonwood Rd; Lockett David S to Sage Thomas J and Jessica G, $310,000.
7012 Crackerberry Dr; Lipes David A and Tiffany S to Prentice Brian J and Lanee J, $429,900.
13832 Crosstimbers Rd; Hill Natalie F to Wooten Ryan and Kelsey, $260,000.
13631 Decidedly Ct; McCormack G and McCormack Kara to Jones Terri Aaron and Lavern J, $263,500.
6442 Doyles Tl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Guy Ladona Nishel D and Daris D, $363,850.
11607 Drayton Landing Dr; Strum David T and Carrie Lynn to Napolitano Robert II, $305,000.
11535 Edenberry Dr; Matthews Carolyn F Trustee to Cheatham Mary E and Paulin E, $450,000.
8301 Elkhardt Rd; Ward Patrick R and Rene B to Dean-Anderson K and Anderson A D, $275,000.
10818 Erin Green Ct; Haas Jefry J and Kay E to Pegram Daniel W and Samantha A, $275,000.
13924 Exhall Dr; Lowman Andre and Deborah A to Moore James C and Battle G M, $315,000.
2301 Farham Ln; Owens Sherita J and Reginald J to Veal Latoya and Walton Jamar, $575,000.
8408 Firethorne Ln; James John R and Pifer Rebecca E to Torres Escobar Sindy Y, $175,000.
2801 Founders Bridge Rd; Cote Robert and Teresa to McDonough James P and Jean M, $750,000.
6135 Fox Haven Tr; Romig David P and Amy B to Thompson Nathan K and Jarman S, $526,000.
12921 Framar Dr; Cerreto Jack M Estate to Donaldson Richard B III and A M, $530,000.
6530 Gills Gate Dr; Dickson Raymond L Jr to Jaw Real Estate Llc, $260,000.
13823 Gorham Ln; Herbert Brian J and Jennifer A to Harris George W and Angela M, $350,000.
17906 Grand Haven Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Sandhaus Marc D and Lisa G, $738,822.
13506 Greyfield Dr; Wilson Leeann P to Rodriguez Luis, $294,500.
5704 Grove Forest Ct; White G Thomas and Hippert M G to Green Stacy-Ann Foster, $312,000.
14513 Hancock Ridge Ct; Jones Michael T and Julie A to Austin Erin M and Robertson G M, $292,000.
4000 Harvette Dr; Yancey Bobby T Jr to George Dustin Glenn, $274,950.
12240 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to McGraw Patricia M, $281,940.
5679 Hereld Green Dr; Brown Tasha Miranda to Shumaker Gregory, $297,000.
9001 Hollow Oak Rd; Patterson John R and Tracey P to Faison Bryan and Katrina, $460,000.
17012 Honeybush Ln; Thornton James M and Ballou F S to Meadows Rashan, $465,000.
7209 Hopkins Rd; Wood-Ovalle Federico A to Ctd Properties Llc, $169,459.
12111 Ivey Mill Rd; Phillips Justin T and Courtney P to Rieve Royce J and Kirsten J, $525,000.
9631 Kendrick Rd; Murfee Ernest L Sr and Peggy D to Swansea Llc, $183,000.
4338 Ketcham Dr; Kontopanos Christopher J and J S to Issa Kasim and Bhatti Adina, $257,000.
2301 Kings Lynn Rd; Morro Rocco A II and Nancy S to Rennolds Leslie C and Gregory W, $471,000.
2900 Laketree Ct; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Johnson April M and Michael J, $287,980.
8424 Leveret Ln; Hawley Toby Scott to Rathert Robert J and Elizabeth R, $231,500.
11701 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Mallory Brandon K, $342,290.
13619 Lucky Debonair Ln; Deer Run Ventures Llc to Taylor Nicklaus and Bennett T, $254,000.
5749 Magnolia Shore Ln; Chaconas Dorothy to Dupont Lorraine W Trustee, $325,000.
2525 Maple Hall Ct; Urso James A and Grace K to Winn Robert, $1,310,000.
4610 Mason Run Ct; Cherry Anthony D to Hernandez Carlos Mario, $179,995.
5808 Meadowview Dr; Mingloski Linda A to Haley-Bucciarelli Rachel N, $189,900.
14624 Michaux View Wy; McBurnie David E and Kathy P to McBurnie Michael S and Love M, $300,000.
12012 Millay Dr; Blough Melanie T to Felvus D L and Connelly K E, $315,000.
12503 Mount Blanco Ct; Gallant Brandon S and Danielle R to Johnson Donald and Jennifer, $337,000.
11 Natural Bridge Ct; Bruner Charles Justin to Trek Properties Llc, $205,000.
15706 New Gale Dr; Solarte James and Karen to Crisafi David, $463,000.
9816 Nott Ln; Russo Heather Holloman to Mayes Albert M III, $156,500.
2300 Oakengate Ln; Pomeroy Benjamin B to Bikowski M Andrew and Jacquelyn, $608,500.
519 Okuma Dr; Michalek Christoper and Sherry M to Feliciano Felicia, $290,000.
6000 Omo Rd; Moore Justin and Ramos Alicia to Pacheco Jose Matos, $180,000.
6004 Partingdale Cr; Penfold Robert R and Buzzee P M to Sasser Joseph N Jr and Porter A, $181,000.
12720 Percival St; West Bay Investments Llc to Johnson Gregg L and Joy Lynn, $301,000.
11801 Pleasanthill Ct; Donaldson Richard III to Williams Shannel, $270,000.
6901 Pointer Ridge Rd; Moore James D to Kruger N A and Kruger D M Trs, $185,000.
11901 Porters Mill Pl; Brooks Stefan R and Tonya A to Bruner Laura L, $242,000.
1830 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Jenkins Joseph III and C C, $377,374.
12137 Quito Rd; Salisbury Suzanne Marie Et Als to Booker Trudy and St Louis B, $260,000.
4602 Red Chestnut Ct; Baez-Murphy Julio C to Duvall Jessica A, $267,500.
11902 Rimswell Tr; Willis Daron T and Ashley D to Turner-Smith Lolita A, $297,000.
14331 River Rd; Harcrow Donald Lance and Christy to Hays Jason W and Daphne C, $600,000.
1029 Robmont Dr; White Barbara to Arguello Jimenez Bolivar Et Al, $220,000.
6725 Sailors Creek Ct; Suiter Craig T and Jacquelyn B to Cortez Jose Luis, $310,000.
10606 Sarata Ln; Jones Lonnie L and Karen M to Maggie Walker Comm Land Tr The, $182,500.
4655 Selwood Rd; Spill Jonah S and Jordan K to Nelson Mark C and Jacquelyn E, $250,000.
5400 Sherman Pl; Connor Charlie A III Et Al to Cuya Owen, $215,000.
13413 Silverdust Ln; McCormick Jouquin C Sr and D L to Rush Rondell and Rotunda, $425,000.
4310 Soundview Ln; Austin Diane Carolyn to Dalton Casey W, $260,000.
2901 Speeks Dr; Griffith Dustin J to Benitez Elias Daniel Quintana, $230,000.
6007 Springbank Rd; Rhoten Nelson L to Lighty Quesha D, $190,000.
3504 Sterling Brook Dr; Pileski Michael and Kayleigh to Dixson Ricki L II and Lakenisha, $265,000.
6261 Strongbow Dr; Hicks Richard C Jr to Childress Robert D and Amy C, $533,000.
11321 Sunfield Dr; Scrobe Daniel V Jr and Elaine L to Prince James Llc, $180,000.
13601 Swale Ln; Watson Alan J III and Joanie D to Howard Patrick S and Houston M M, $260,000.
2906 Talleywood Ln; Fleming Roy A Sr and Kimberly G to Oros Alan Ramirez, $291,000.
3809 Terjo Ln; Rhodes Richard A to Raborg Tanner C and Tiffany A, $229,400.
13701 Thornhill Tr; Shornak Todd J and Susan D to Sobrito Jennifer, $310,000.
10929 Timonium Dr; Kennedy Stacy M to Gates Michael, $180,000.
5010 Tulip Oak Rd; Maldonado H F and Maldonado H F to Rudden Sarah, $258,000.
18275 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Lewis Brian G and Cromwell K A, $493,340.
5000 Vauxhall Ct; Sommerville Betty Lee to Kumkam Nicole Sammy, $200,000.
14405 Walthall Dr; Simard Philip H and Gretchen to Pritchard Samuel D, $345,500.
112 Water Pointe Ct; Coffman Rita C Trustee to Barazarte Daliana Cristina S, $194,800.
12517 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Smith Stephanie Neal, $303,225.
14020 Westfield Rd; Mitchell Elfriede R to Widener Kevin, $265,000.
6701 Whisperwood Dr; Maaroufi Youssef and Seyouri M to Minor Antonio Darell, $350,000.
1531 Winbury Dr; Harrell Timothy S and Heather E to Desantis Andrew and Warwick E, $330,000.
14313 Winter Ridge Ln; Lawson D L and Gautreau G C to McCall Charles, $350,000.
11412 Woodland Pond Py; Lewis Stephanie R to Sosa Ewald and Louise M, $591,589.
8620 Woodward Dr; Bear Oak Properties Llc to Thomas Brandon Lamichael, $264,000.
HANOVER
8027 Anton Trace, Mechanicsville; Dennis R. Manning Jr. to Tyler Ponte, $220,000.
11426 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; Matthew L. Meier to Edward Harrison III, $365,000.
20079 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Aspiring Development LLC to Steven Wayne Roberts, $26,500.
14991 Bethaney Estates Way, Montpelier; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Andrew Jacob Giannini, $562,210.
8394 Brittewood Circle, Mechanicsville; James D. Crafton Jr. to John Tyler Darden, $525,000.
14546 Bud Lane, Glen Allen; John L. Atkinson to Scott A. Rogers, $830,000.
10031 Cedar Springs Lane, Mechanicsville; Arthur W. Underdown to Blake Arthur Underdown, $300,000.
10100 Cool Hive Place, Mechanicsville; Angela H. Lorren to Rukije Hasani Zejnullahu, $295,000.
5080 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Charlotte J. Sumpter, trustee to Daniel T. Evans, $390,000.
7275 Edgeworth Road, Mechanicsville; Alexandra C. Hughes to Andrew Beaulieu, $175,000.
9248 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sally Brooke Sanders, $474,240.
9076 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Matthew Gay, $434,500.
8409 Green Retirement Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert M. Fauteux to Michael W. Housden, $515,000.
6393 Harbour Mist Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael W. Housden to Connor Rae Pratt, $385,000.
9826 Harvest Honey Road, Mechanicsville; Robert P. Mann to John D. McIntosh Jr., $414,000.
205 Howard St., Ashland; William Edward Burnett jr. to Robert B. Ek, $310,000.
10101 Izer Court, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Andrew Barrett Lowry, $663,474.
406 John St., Ashland; R&DMC Inc. to Cheryl A. Enroughty, $164,030.
9415 Kenna Way, Mechanicsville; Stephen Craig Myers to Jacob Christopher Bashore, $370,000.
213 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Elizabeth Baxter, $407,293.
7101 Lighthouse Place, Mechanicsville; Matthew B. Pierce to Todd Nelson Rettig, $325,000.
7378 Luck Ave., Mechanicsville; J. Wayne Munn to Douglas Temple Gray III, $21,990.
7741 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Alan Todd Anderson to Shawn E. Scott, $310,000.
7408 Melissa Paige Circle, Mechanicsville; John A. Walker to Pablo Mosegui, $290,000.
18430 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Michael Cooper to Mark S. Castro, $475,000.
6014 Northfall Creek Pkwy., Mechanicsville; Patricia P. Sullivan, trustee to Matthew S. Talley, $335,000.
10532 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Susan C. Deck, $417,990.
10548 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Paul K. Kelley, $400,615.
16146 W Patrick Henry Road, Montpelier; 414 Roseneath Properties LLC to Michael Joseph Pajaczkowksi, $200,000.
10713 Providence Park Drive, Ashland; Kathryn J. Brackmann to Brandon M. Brugh, $449,950.
8357 Raven Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael C. Latham to Martha L. Kluge, $260,000.
9300 Rudders Point Cove, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Maria Faith Jones, $524,755.
7456 Shire Parkway, Mechanicsville; Charles S. Gittings to John Fellows, $235,000.
7239 Snaffle Drive, Mechanicsville; Tyler S. League to Megann Taylor, $256,500.
Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $924,000.
9029 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Lisa Beiler, $337,380.
6304 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Mary Gayle Brittingham to Bradley Beach, $670,000.
120 Sunny Drive, Ashland; James Cianciolo to Kevin A. Flores, $275,000.
220 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kathleen Lyons Vormack, $481,803.
901 Virginia St., Ashland; John J. Datovech to Andrew Molloy Jr., $325,000.
7415 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin Opland to Stephany N. Becton, $250,000.
17080 Whitehouse Farm Drive, Beaverdam; John Fitzgerald to Michael Richardson, $365,000.
11293 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Nicole T. Reed, $259,300.
19102 Woodson’s Mill Road, Beaverdam; Jordan J. Pinna to Aryn L. R. Gentry, $515,000.
POWHATAN
1.34 acres; Charles M. Bennett to Jonathan A.D. Sparks, $180,000.
10.075 acres, Glenwood Farms; Grey Ridge Builders LLC to Lee M. Singleton, $160,000.
14 acres; Robert W. and Sidney C. Enger Revocable Trust to Thomas N. Moulis, $775,000.
2 acres; David L. Bonds to Rachel Marie Daniels, $300,000.
2.734 acres; Luther A. Carroll Jr. to Ronald E. Blevins, $220,000.
22.98 acres; Ruth R. Call to Darren E. Jones, $162,200.
4 acres; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Michael Joseph Sanson, $399,500.
6.090 acres; James P. Zuraf to Kenneth S. Silverman, $359,000.
Lot 11, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Huguenot Woods LLC to Derek Evans, $275,000.
Lot 3, Macon Village; Brandon S. Bishop to Tyler A. Cepada-LaPorte, $225,000.
Lot 6, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Huguenot Woods LLC to Thomas K. Linton, $307,500.
Lot S7, Red Lane, 1.32 acres; Metro Investment Partnership to Johanna Elizabeth Conner, $210,000.
Parcel; Dupont Homes LLC to Brandy S. Elder, $265,500.
Parcel 7, Glenwood Farms; Grey Ridge Builders LLC to Kellett M. Babb, $170,000.
GOOCHLAND
1.4 acres; William H. Roseberry to Andrea P. Bustos, $205,000.
10.366 acres; Michael Biase, devisee to James C. Hamilton, $240,000.
15.406 acres; CMH Homes Inc. to Jose Luis Cruz Chapparo, $227,500.
3.504 acres; James V. Cottle to Wendall T. Pugh, $369,950.
32.476 acres; Teresa Ann Lucas, trustee to David R. McGeorge, $1,375,000.
44.444 acres; Ruth K. Denham to Kenneth R. Devault, $620,000.
62.35 acres; James A. Zimmerman to Charles J. Ferrell, $490,000.
Lot 5, Reva Ridge; William Edwin Miller III to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $157,000.
Lot 7, Block A, Section A, Bellview Gardens; Joyce K. Beck to Joseph Triolo, Upton, $375,000.
Lots 16 and 19, Section B, Rockville Commerce Center Industrial Park; Rockville Commerce Center LLC to 2350 Greystone LLC, $802,440.
Lots, Section 4A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $2,154,845.
Petersburg
3201 Denise Road; Nicolas A. Warren to Cynthia D. Potts, $255,000.
473 Forest Lane; Eric A. Simmons to Rodney Robinson, $183,000.
1106 Normandale Ave.; Manu N. Bhagat to Elijah Estaphan Golden, $163,000.
1802 Varina Ave.; Ayman Karam-Calda to Richard West, $201,500.
1637 Wilton Road; Citizens and Farmers Bank to Willie Earl Wells III, $159,900.
DINWIDDIE
29 acres; Lees Branch LLC to Juan Leonel Carrera, $240,000.
33.8 acres; Jerry L. Kennon Jr. to Jerry L. Kennon Jr., attorney in fact, $429,000.
65.8 acres; Jerry Haywald to Edwin Grube, $163,400.
95.34 acres; Frank J. Stech Sr. to Madison A. Martin, $196,400.
10 lots; H. Keith & Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Billy C. Ross, $252,900.
Lot 114, Section 4, River Run; Manuel N. Alvarez to Matthew W. McDonald, $260,000.
3 parcels; Renee T. Cockrell to George T. Elder Jr., $350,000.
HOPEWELL
3706 Brandywine Drive; Chad E. Ransom to Kyle Scott, $194,000.
102 Colonial Drive North; Kevin Hamel to Stephen Leander McClease, $215,000.
3600 Galena Ave.; Christopher C. Brown to Haron Izhour, $175,000.
2209 Pickett St.; Shawn Grant to Leanna Henderson, $153,500.
3404 Sussex Drive; Jacklyn D. Hackley to Kosema Nicole Worthy, $164,000.
NEW KENT
8227 Brown Ave., West Point; Lacey M. Conner to Jamie Nichole Harmon, $285,000.
1199 Cosby Mill Road, New Kent; Thomas Robinson to Justin Adkins, $240,000.
7730 Flowering Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Gregory W. Perronie to Kenneth D. Holley, $365,000.
4215 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Joshua L. Hilsendager to Patrick B. McNally, $418,560.
11745 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; M.V. McClure Inc. to Jennifer L. Bell, $566,791.
11181 New Town Road, New Kent; Jona Franklin Goins to Michael A. Reed Jr., $219,000.
8217 Old Roxbury Road, Quinton; Victoria L. Campbell to Chelsea F. Whitcomb, $275,000.
6483 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure to Grayson R. Speas, $409,950.
2404 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential 31 LLC to Clarice L. Meredith, $238,030.
8872 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Deja Jones, $265,000.
7691 Shortleaf Pine, Quinton; M.V. McClure Inc. to Sonya R. Brown, $473,236.
6614 Tetotum Trail, Providence Forge; Terry L. McKinney to Michael A. Rowe, $415,000.
4155 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; Michael D. Broz to Edward Godfrey Jenkins, $406,000.
10863 White Dog Drive, Providence Forge; Luralene C. Knorr to Tariq Bennani, $266,500.
10777 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; Brian M. Fothe to Robert Eugene Beran Sr., $258,400.
1431 Yakima Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Gayle Humphrey Williams, $351,807.
PRINCE GEORGE
7516 Brookshire Drive, Prince George; Roderick M. Compton to Alton Leon Mickle Jr., $280,000.
1918 Chemin Road, South Prince George; Panayiotis Jabri to Martina Santana Boyd, $207,000.
2574 Fountain Ridge Road, North Prince George; Kevin B. Stidham to Jennifer Cooper, $345,950.
10481 Jordan Parkway, North Prince George; Thomas O. Wilson to Richard T. Grainger, $525,000.
4317 Mica Drive, Prince George; Warren L. Johnson, trustee to Philip J. Polihrom, $312,300.
7216 W Quaker Road, Disputanta; Brian D. Ellwood to Vanessa L. Vickers, $300,000.
3607 Stonemill Drive, Hopewell; RJ Ross Inc. to Floyd O. Powers, $235,000.
5517 Takach Road, Prince George; Adian Olkonen to Derreck Darden, $265,000.
7809 Wind Rock Lane, North Prince George; Monique S. Head to Johnny F. Ramirez, 279900.
KING AND QUEEN
1.765 acres; Joseph A. Farmer to Benjamin S. Rennolds, $350,000.
4.73 acres; Paul J. Powell to Brandon Scott Dease, $249,900.
KING WILLIAM
45 E Chinquapin Road, King William; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Leslie E. Wells Jr., $299,785.
69 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Joshua David Murley, $260,675.
35 La Mae Circle, Aylett; William F. Johnson Jr. to Michael Barrett, $239,950.
3076 Nelson’s Bridge Road, Hanover; Thomas G. Dicken to Meaghan Alexandra Neale, $194,000.
362 Oxford Lane, King William; Christopher Rappoldt to Jonathan R. Hague, $240,000.
6728 E River Road, King William; William R. Brizendine to William Dakota Jacobs, $323,000.
3115 Taylor Ave., West Point; Montice D. Fenton to Sarah E. Arnhart Sanders, $165,000.
860 Westwood Court, West Point; Jon C. Martz to Jessica M. Bolt, $245,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
938 Jamestown Road; John J. Adzima to Matthew Lee Menefee, $215,000.
4055 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Eve Ellis, $363,605.
225 Woodmere Drive, Unit A; Beatriz B. Hardy to Kil Hyon Daup, $215,000.
JAMES CITY
9436 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kathleen Kreutzer, $299,195.
103 Black Oak Drive, Williamsburg; Maureen L. Bates, trustee to Howard G. Sheldon, $479,125.
103 Briar Lane, Williamsburg; Maksym Lytus to Gabriel Koz, $205,000.
129 Captaine Graves, Williamsburg; Kramer J. Weissenborn Jr., trustee to Wiley F. Mitchell Jr., $712,500.
4808 Courthouse St.,, Unit 203, Williamsburg; GBA LLC to Commonwealth Golf Asset Management LLC, $205,000.
132 Elizabeth Harrison Lane, Williamsburg; Samuel Clear to Jared D. Schultz, $410,000.
119 Formby, Williamsburg; Steven Mark Constantino to John David Bloom, $780,000.
2008 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Leticia Lage Segura, $190,000.
1536 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; Brenda L. Snow to Alton L. Jones Jr., $1,600,000.
4404 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg;, U.S. Home Corp. to Keith Andrew Kramer, $400,000.
1133 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Paul G. Neal, $499,539.
3016 John Vaughan Road, Williamsburg; Kent E. Darrah to Robert A. Stocker, $640,000.
3405 Liberty Ridge Pkwy., Williamsburg; JCC LLC to Gregory N. Miller, $950,000.
4460 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Stephen C. Thormahlen to Rick J. Avera, $175,000.
4516 Misty Court, Williamsburg; Michael A. Hendricks, trustee to Adam Herman, $208,000.
3609 Nelms Lane, Williamsburg; Citibank to Amanda Redfern, $308,700.
4220 Old Lock Road, Williamsburg; Katharine N. McGinnis, trustee to Michael B. Sullivan, $391,000.
920 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Judith Paulette Blair Murphy, successor trustee to Thomas Serrante Jr., $183,800.
202 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; James P. Ahearn Jr. to Brian J. Emmen, $245,000.
3301 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Richard Besnier, $277,675.
1883 River Oaks Road, Williamsburg; Cornelius F. Griffin, trustee to Thomas W. Saling, $725,000.
9635 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Richard Lee Smith, $382,760.
201 Royal County Down, Williamsburg; David B. Schulker Sr. to Alene Louise Arnott, $675,000.
406 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg; Richard Anthony Rummage, trustee to Joseph D. Carr, $180,000.
1666 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Rachel Polasek, co-conservator to Joanne Carter, $160,000.
4308 Stylers Mill Crossing, Williamsburg; Kenneth J. Quinlan III to Hector Luis Adames, $575,000.
8904 Thomas Higgs Court, Toano; Benny L. Lacks Jr. to David G. Osman, $300,000.
Unit 512, Conference Center Condominium; Augst Family LLC to Daniel John Massoni, $380,000.
6567 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg;, U.S. Home Corp. to Andrew John East, $419,390.
4928 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; Thomas G. Leitch to Casey T. Stabler, $383,000.
4128 Wiffet Way, Williamsburg; Peter J. Zucker to Percy B. Hattorf, $339,000.
118 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Bradley A. Waltrip to Jolee Kris Nieto, $168,900.