Agents Achieve Success in Richmond Real Estate During Pandemic

Though 2020 was a tumultuous year for many, Long & Foster Real Estate, the nation’s No. 1 real estate firm, as part of HomeServices of America, held steady and experienced tremendous growth.
Long & Foster achieved great things with the hard work and support of a phenomenal team of agents. Today, we celebrate the many successes of our sales associates in 2020 – including those recently honored as the best real estate agents in Richmond.
“It’s an honor and privilege to partner with the best real estate agents in Richmond,” said Brian Haug, senior vice president at Long & Foster. “In a year that was unlike any other, our agents showed resilience and continued to serve their client’s needs safely. We look forward to seeing them build on this success in 2021 and beyond.”
Margaret Wade of the Grove office was the No. 1 Top Producer. Wade listed and sold 53 units for a total of nearly $44 million. A Realtor for over 15 years, Wade is a Richmond native.
“I am very grateful for the confidence my clients place in me,” said Wade. “I’m also grateful to work in an industry that’s experienced growth through the lockdown. It’s a pleasure to work in such a great company as Long & Foster. I’m honored to receive this recognition.”
Kyle Yeatman and The Yeatman Group of the Centerpointe were the Overall Top Team Producer, with nearly $240 million in volume and 613 transactions. The Yeatman Group is known for providing a unique experience and offerings to clients buying, selling, or building their next home.
“We’re honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year as the No. 1 real estate team in the region and are grateful for the support and loyalty our clients, partners, and friends have shown us over the years,” said Yeatman. “If someone had said we would experience record growth of over 45% during a global pandemic, no one would have believed them. We’re humbled and excited for what 2021 has in store for our team.”
Patrick Gee of the Westham office was the No. 1 Individual Agent in settled units. Gee listed and sold 81 homes for a total of over $38 million. A Realtor since 2006, Gee is an associate broker.
“I am thankful to my clients, friends and family, including my father, Philip Gee and uncle, Paul Gee, who have mentored me throughout my career. I couldn’t have accomplished my success without them,” said Gee. “To be recognized as the top agent for the top Richmond real estate firm is truly an honor.”
Other top rankings include a split at the large team level with The Strum Group as No. 1 in settled units and Cabell Childress Group as No. 1 in volume and a sweep in the medium and small team levels with Thiel-Morris Group No. 1 and Shultz Team No. 1 respectively. The Jamie Younger Team earned Top Team for combined market share.
Long & Foster agents earn top honors