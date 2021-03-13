Agents Achieve Success in Richmond Real Estate During Pandemic

Though 2020 was a tumultuous year for many, Long & Foster Real Estate, the nation’s No. 1 real estate firm, as part of HomeServices of America, held steady and experienced tremendous growth.

Long & Foster achieved great things with the hard work and support of a phenomenal team of agents. Today, we celebrate the many successes of our sales associates in 2020 – including those recently honored as the best real estate agents in Richmond.

“It’s an honor and privilege to partner with the best real estate agents in Richmond,” said Brian Haug, senior vice president at Long & Foster. “In a year that was unlike any other, our agents showed resilience and continued to serve their client’s needs safely. We look forward to seeing them build on this success in 2021 and beyond.”

Margaret Wade of the Grove office was the No. 1 Top Producer. Wade listed and sold 53 units for a total of nearly $44 million. A Realtor for over 15 years, Wade is a Richmond native.

“I am very grateful for the confidence my clients place in me,” said Wade. “I’m also grateful to work in an industry that’s experienced growth through the lockdown. It’s a pleasure to work in such a great company as Long & Foster. I’m honored to receive this recognition.”