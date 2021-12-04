Dare Tulloch to Lead Over 7,000 Local REALTORS® in 2022

On December 15, 2021, Dare Tulloch will be installed as the 2022 President of the Richmond Association of REALTORS® (RAR) and Central Virginial Regional Multiple Listing Service (CVR MLS).

After years of working as a Network Engineer, developing world-wide network and email systems, Tulloch turned her talents toward the real estate Industry. Her goal is to provide a caring, systematic approach that eases clients through the home buying or selling process.

“I am honored to be elected as the incoming president of RAR and CVRMLS.,” said Tulloch, “It is a pleasure to work with and serve these organizations. The leadership and staff exhibit such professionalism and inspire realtors to do the same. With so much of our economy dependent on the real estate market, I am grateful for the great work that was done by our government affairs team to make real estate an essential business.”

Home sales in Central Virginia have fully rebounded from last year’s offset due to the pandemic triggered slowdown.