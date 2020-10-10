Eagle in Ashland: New homes in the Center of the Universe

Eagle is now building in two of Ashland’s newest communities: Lauradell and Lankford’s Crossing. Both communities are located within minutes of historic downtown Ashland and feature small town charm and quaint country living, coupled with the modern conveniences you crave in a new home.

Lauradell

Featuring cottage-style homes with the benefit of low maintenance living, you’ll never spend another weekend stuck behind a lawnmower. Eagle brings some of their most popular floor plans to Lauradell, in addition to brand new floor plans, for a total of ten floorplans to choose from. These plans offer both first and second floor primary bedroom options, open-flow living spaces, 3+ bedrooms, 2.5+ bathrooms, and 1,500-2,800+ square feet of living space. With 7 opportunities remaining in Phase 1, Eagle has opened sales for Phase 2. There are also quick move-in opportunities available.

Lankford’s Crossing

Lankford’s Crossing is tucked just off of Ashcake Road and features beautiful spacious homesites. Eagle is offering five floorplans which feature first or second floor primary bedroom options, 3+ bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, and 2,100-2,800+ square feet of living space.

Eagle Homes