Homesmith unveils new brand and website

Homesmith, a top-selling, local custom homebuilder, unveiled a brand new website and look earlier this month. Year after year, Homesmith creates and designs new floorplans and elevations that set the trends of tomorrow. With fresh new out-of-the-box designs in 2021, the company decided to freshen up their brand and redesign their website to reflect their new modern products. The website features a sleek new interface that is user-friendly and mobile friendly, providing an in depth look at the people and process behind Homesmith. Visitors will be able to search for floorplans by number of beds, baths, and square footage; as well as the ability to see floorplans in real time through 3D technology, floorplan renderings, and professional photos. Not to mention, current clients have the ability to login from the website to their customer portal where they can track the progress of their home, make selections, and much more! If you want to set the next trend and work with a builder that will work alongside you to handcraft your dream home, contact The Yeatman Group at 804.NEW.HOME today to learn more about building with Homesmith.