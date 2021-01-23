Join Us In Celebrating Our 200th Sale And Receive $3,500 In Incentives!

Giles has made its 200th new home sale and we’re having a SALEabration! Eight lucky families will receive $3,500 in incentives when they close on their new homes in Giles. For details and more information, visit us at www.gileshanoverva.com.
This highly amenitized community has reserved 50% of its land as protected woodlands so that future residents can enjoy the mature tree canopy that has grown over the past 90 years. When you live in Giles you can walk to three of the highest rated schools in the region – Cool Spring Elementary, Chickahominy Middle, and Atlee High – Giles is ideally located to nearby conveniences and just minutes from Interstates 295, 95, and 64. Live life well played in Hanover and enjoy over $3 million in amenities including:
• Clubhouse with indoor and outdoor entertaining areas
• Resort-style pool with waterslide
• Treehouse playground
• Zipline
• Pocket parks
• Two stocked fishing ponds
• Miles of nature trails
• And much more!
And, all exteriors come standard with durable, low-maintenance James Hardie siding–no vinyl allowed here! Our furnished models are open daily or take a virtual tour online at www.GilesHanoverVA.com.
Contact us today and discover your new home in Giles.
Homes From The $400s