Live Among The Trees In The Preserve At Giles

Giles is a new community in Hanover that preserves the past while creating a place for families to thrive. The Preserve at Giles is a neighborhood in Giles that features spacious homesites with a wide variety of floorplans. Giles is an amenitized community that has reserved 50% of its land as woodlands and natural buffers so that future residents can enjoy the mature tree canopy that has grown over the past 90 years.

When you live in Giles you can walk to three of the highest rated schools in the region – Cool Spring Elementary, Chickahominy Middle, and Atlee High – Giles is ideally located to nearby conveniences and just minutes from Interstates 295, 95, and 64. Live life well played in Hanover and enjoy over $3 million in amenities including:

Clubhouse with indoor and outdoor entertaining areas

Resort-style pool with waterslide

Treehouse playground

Zipline

Pocket parks

Two stocked fishing ponds

Miles of nature trails with a fitness course

And much more!

And, all exteriors come standard with durable, low-maintenance James Hardie siding–no vinyl allowed here! Our furnished models are open daily or take a virtual tour online at www.GilesHanoverVA.com.