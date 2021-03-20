 Skip to main content
Live Among The Trees In The Preserve At Giles
Giles is a new community in Hanover that preserves the past while creating a place for families to thrive. The Preserve at Giles is a neighborhood in Giles that features spacious homesites with a wide variety of floorplans. Giles is an amenitized community that has reserved 50% of its land as woodlands and natural buffers so that future residents can enjoy the mature tree canopy that has grown over the past 90 years.

RMG0001192092-01_Page_1_Image_0003.jpg

When you live in Giles you can walk to three of the highest rated schools in the region – Cool Spring Elementary, Chickahominy Middle, and Atlee High – Giles is ideally located to nearby conveniences and just minutes from Interstates 295, 95, and 64. Live life well played in Hanover and enjoy over $3 million in amenities including:

  • Clubhouse with indoor and outdoor entertaining areas
  • Resort-style pool with waterslide
  • Treehouse playground
  • Zipline
  • Pocket parks
  • Two stocked fishing ponds
  • Miles of nature trails with a fitness course
  • And much more!
RMG0001192092-01_Page_1_Image_0006.jpg
RMG0001192092-01_Page_1_Image_0008.jpg
RMG0001192092-01_Page_1_Image_0010.jpg
RMG0001192092-01_Page_1_Image_0012.jpg

And, all exteriors come standard with durable, low-maintenance James Hardie siding–no vinyl allowed here! Our furnished models are open daily or take a virtual tour online at www.GilesHanoverVA.com.

Contact us today and discover your new home in The Preserve at Giles.

Homes From The $400s

www.GilesHanoverVA.com

