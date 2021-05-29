Long & Foster Real Estate Reflects on the Current Market

With 2020 behind us and the world opening up again, if you’re thinking about buying or selling a home, you may be wondering what’s happening now in the local real estate market.

While home inventory remains low, the good news is at Long & Foster Real Estate, we’re seeing an increase in the number of listings that are coming on the market. This April compared to last year, there were over 1,700 new listings in the Richmond Metro area, an increase of 19.3%. The average sales price reached just over $362,000, up 16.3%. The number of units sold increased 14.70% to over 1,260 closed, with homes selling quickly at an average of 104% above asking price. This data showcases a pressing demand for housing that has simultaneously increased average sales prices and shortened the time it takes listings to go under contract.

“Historically low interest rates continue to be the most significant driver creating this robust market,” said Brian Haug, senior regional vice president of Long & Foster Real Estate.