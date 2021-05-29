Long & Foster Real Estate Reflects on the Current Market

With 2020 behind us and the world opening up again, if you’re thinking about buying or selling a home, you may be wondering what’s happening now in the local real estate market.
While home inventory remains low, the good news is at Long & Foster Real Estate, we’re seeing an increase in the number of listings that are coming on the market. This April compared to last year, there were over 1,700 new listings in the Richmond Metro area, an increase of 19.3%. The average sales price reached just over $362,000, up 16.3%. The number of units sold increased 14.70% to over 1,260 closed, with homes selling quickly at an average of 104% above asking price. This data showcases a pressing demand for housing that has simultaneously increased average sales prices and shortened the time it takes listings to go under contract.
“Historically low interest rates continue to be the most significant driver creating this robust market,” said Brian Haug, senior regional vice president of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Cabell Childress, team leader of the Cabell Childress Group in the new Midtown office agreed with Haug and elaborated. “It’s a red-hot sellers’ market in the Richmond area fueled by a lack of homes for sale and high buyer demand. Our team’s success for sellers is built on a robust marketing plan, proven negotiating skills to earn top dollar for our clients, and protective contract terms. For clients purchasing a home, we use our many years of experience to give them a competitive advantage in this challenging market.”
Areas outside of Metro Richmond have also seen an increase demand for housing. In April, there was a 2.5months of supply available in Northumberland County, compared to 9.4 in April 2020.
That is a decrease of 73% versus a year ago. “Sheltering in place has given consumers the ability to work remotely and live-in rural locales such as the Northern Neck,” explains Becky Haynie, a top producing Realtor at the Bay/River office. “That, coupled with low interest rates and a favorable stock market, has transformed our once excess inventory into a pressing demand for retirement and vacation homes.”
To meet the needs of our clients and address this universal demand that Haynie is observing, Long & Foster has recently opened new offices, including one in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Long & Foster’s growing footprint now consists of over 200 offices extending across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Whether you’re buying or selling a home, this is a great time to work with a Long & Foster agent to help you optimize your real estate goals.