Looking To Make A Move? Build Your New Home In Giles In Just 6 Months!

Giles is a new community in Hanover that preserves the past while creating a place for families to thrive. Giles is an amenitized community that has reserved 50% of its land as woodlands and natural buffers so that future residents can enjoy the mature tree canopy that has grown over the past 90 years. When you live in Giles you can walk to three of the highest rated schools in the region – Cool Spring Elementary, Chickahominy Middle, and Atlee High – Giles is ideally located to nearby conveniences and just minutes from Interstates 295, 95, and 64. Live the way it should be in Hanover and enjoy over $3 million in amenities including:
• Clubhouse with indoor and outdoor entertaining areas
• Resort-style pool with waterslide
• Treehouse playground
• Zipline
• Pocket parks
• Two stocked fishing ponds
• Miles of nature trails with a fitness course
• A Director of Fun to bring it all to life
• And much more!
And, all exteriors come standard with durable, low-maintenance James Hardie siding–no vinyl allowed here!
Giles has already become one of the most desired addresses to live in Richmond. In the past year, Giles was one of the best-selling new home communities in central Virginia and was voted “Best New Community In Hanover” by readers of Richmond Magazine.
What are you waiting for? Discover your new home in Giles.
Homes From The $400s
Ryan Homes (804) 277-8422 |
HHHunt Homes (804) 597-3829