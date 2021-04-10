SRMF Real Estate Expands Local and Global Reach

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate was founded in 2017 by four managing brokers, Scott Shaheen, Scott Ruth, John Martin & Mahood Fonville who wanted to make a difference in real estate. They opened their first location on Ridge Road in May of that year and have not looked

back since, adding the Grove Avenue and Bon Air locations in 2018 and 2019.

In December of 2020, the company hit a benchmark of $1.5B in total gross sales and expanded their reach in the Northern Neck, opening a location on Irvington Road through their acquisition of Select Properties of Virginia.

Shortly after, SRMF set their sights on closing the gap in Williamsburg as they become one of the first real estate firms to open up a branch office in Colonial Williamsburg. They are currently taking a temporary space in Merchant’s Square while setting up a long-term location at 439 W. Duke of Gloucester St., where it plans to move office this summer.

Early this year, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville was selected as a Virginia Luxury Broker by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a compendium of the finest residential real estate firms from around the world, extending their luxury market reach to the global market place.