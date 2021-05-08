The 2020 Richmond Community of the Year

Harpers Mill is honored to be the winner of the 2020 Community of the Year by The Home Building Association of Richmond. Harpers Mill has been the top-selling community in the Richmond region for the past three years and there are many reasons families have chosen us as the best place to live in Richmond. Located in Chesterfield, it is tucked away on over 1,200 acres of peaceful wooded living space, providing comfort and serenity yet the conveniently close to shopping and attractions. Award-winning amenities, and on0site elementary school, large wooded homesites and a social atmosphere all come together to make this the master-planned community of your dreams and the perfect place to enjoy a happy life.