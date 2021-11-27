The Blufftons Lowcountry homes. High-Style Living.

We’ve visited them in movies and daydreams, and the fairytale pages of storybook romance. Their stately character and seductive charm is enchanting. Magnificent. Rare. Yet here they stand. Architectural ambassadors to another time and distant place, sparking our imagination and smoldering desire for by gone authenticity enhanced with modern appeal.

Announcing The Blufftons, a limited collection of signature homes coming to the vibrant tranquility of Richmond’s West Creek landscape. Designed by nationally recognized Allison Ramsey Architects and crafted with an attention to detail all appreciate but few achieve, here Lowcountry looks meet high concept living in lavishly tailored homes of ageless tradition and ambitious originality. Some say nobody builds homes like this anymore. It’s true. We build them better. Featuring standing seam metal roofs, full masonry chimneys, soaring ceilings, and raised wraparound porches, The Blufftons blends practical simplicity with luxurious style in a thoughtfully curated haven of uncompromising quality and homes second to none. Classy yet casual. Dignified yet modest. Exclusive yet neighborly.